“The West, Europe do not want to help anyone. The important thing for them is to use every resource against Russia. They want to see us kneeling before them,” Kadyrov said in an exclusive interview with RT’s Arabic channel.
“This will never happen,” he added.
The Chechen Republic in southern Russia was the scene of two military campaigns in the 1990s and early 2000s. Ramzan Kadyrov said his father’s choice to pledge his loyalty to Moscow was the choice of the Chechen people.
“[Ramzan Kadyrov’s father Akhmad] said: if I am the leader of the republic, you let the Chechen people have its word. If the people say that they want to be part of Russia, I will agree to that too. If they say against it, so will I. That was the arrangement. And the people said they want to live as part of Russia,” he said.
Kadyrov reiterated his loyalty to Moscow, both as representative of the Chechen people and as a devout Muslim.
“My people have entrusted me to serve in good faith. And my religion also obliges me to be loyal to the commander-in-chief. As long as this country and this president allow you to build mosques and pray, your duty is to die for this president,” Kadyrov said.
Kadyrov said that Chechens in the 1990s were lured by false promises of people whose sole interest was demolishing Russia. He personally took up arms and fought against the Russian army when he was a teenager, and that is not an experience he wishes his children to have.
“When I took place next to my father with arms in hands, I was younger than my oldest child is now. She is 18 now, and I was 15 or 16. I don’t want my children or children of Chechens or children of anyone in Russia to see what I saw,” he said.
He says foreign special services were involved in the effort to provoke chaos in Chechnya.
“The Western and European special services over the years did every possible and impossible thing to destroy Russia as a sovereign state. They chose the Chechen Republic as the stage for their game,” he said.
“That was not some bandit gang. There were fighters well trained by the special services. Our intelligence says fighters from 50 nations were involved. But Russia prevailed and has proven that she is a strong nation.”
He said the same orchestrated devastation that Chechnya saw two decades ago can now be witnessed in Syria. A battalion of troops from the Chechen Republic currently serves in Syria as military police overseeing the transition period in Aleppo, a city that had lived for years divided between pro-government and anti-government forces.
“What they saw there is the same thing we had here. The same scenario, the same masters,” he said.
Kadyrov, who is accused by critics of violating human rights and putting sharia law above that of Russia’s federal laws, said his critics stir controversy surrounding his name to attack the country and its president.
“They seek any opportunity to stand against [Vladimir] Putin. And Kadyrov is convenient for them. This name is well known and talked about,” he said. “Why wouldn’t they talk about people, who got busted taking bribes? Nobody ever talks about them.”
“They think they can use our people and our youths against Russia again. This won’t happen. They really don’t like it when 50,000 of our people sing the anthem of Russia. Or when we carry the biggest flag of Russia,” he added. “What they would like is for us to march with banners against Russia.”
“They tricked us once, and a second time. But there won’t be a third one.”
The Chechen leader said his alleged suggestion to target relatives of terrorists an example of distorted reporting by his critics.
“They just distort my words however they like. I was talking about people actively supporting terrorists,” he said.
“They are terrorists too. They may not take arms themselves. But why should we help them [with benefits], feed them and provide for them, when they are helping to kill us. They are accomplices of terrorism. We don’t want such people to live here.”
I like this guy. He and his people have balls made of cast iron. God bless them.
There is one big rule that always fit because its part of natural evolution.
When there is one who causes violence and the other learn to withstand, two things happen: The other are going to be stronger and the violence falls back to the one who caused it.
That is what is going to happen right now and the next years. Just wait for it.
Resisting oppression and injustice in whatever shape or form (speech, writing, physical) is part of human nature itself since the beginning of mankind and it is not something that genetically evolves over generations.
You are born with compassion and the resistance to injustice……Never was there a man/woman born from the mother’s womb that did not have this instinct of compassion, it has been their since the beginning and it will be there till the end.
It is part of the soul and does not originate from the physical material body or evolutionary psychology.
How this instinct of compassion and resistance to injustice changes in the life-span of a human due to upbringing and environment or is effected by genetic physiological or psychological predisposition within the lifetime is another issue.
When you live a life of greed, hatefulness, resentfulness, abusiveness, arrogance and look down on people….this is not caused by genetic evolution or psychological evolution…..but is directly caused by the corruption and hardening of the soul itself and a complete disconnect from or denial of the creator of this soul.
Brilliant summation of Jews. No compassion, empathy or sense nor respect for justice.
Of course greed, racism and arrogance too.
good to here this man speak. telling the truth.
as long as the angloamerizio can be contained/negated wherever there subversion (for takeover)
is promulgated, they will rventually fade and fold. this is the task for the rest of the world.
i do not think ( i would say they cannot ) win a land war , anywhere. it has never been possible to subjugate people by force for too long.
for all there (american navy in this instance) show of power around n.korea, what can they do?
if hostilities kick off, nk moves on skorea and there will then be a ground war which the us cannot win. regardless of ‘ a very poweful navy . very powerful, very very powerful submarines, very powerful. they can rain ordnance down on korea and do massive damage. but sooner or later they will run out of bullets, and have to go home. the emperor is allowing us to see, he has no
clothes.
the donald has lost his power. he gave it away, to the military.
for them to back him, ( the military ) cover his back even, he had to back them. and he gave them more power, for—– watching his back? keeping him safe?
donald, naive? who’d a thought.
good negotiating, great bargain donald. but we’re not firing you, yet. there may be something we need you to take the fall for.
has anybody mentioned, about those missiles over syria, that dissapeared , that maybe the military top brass aborted them somehow.
HAD they done some proper damage and suffered a retaliatery blow that destroyed a us ship,
they would have had two options. go home, or go straight to nuclear. either option = game over.
the emperor has no clothes. the bully’s big stick broke.
but there is a lot of latent energy built up with the massive us military, which will have to discharged somehow.
will russia and china be able to manage a slow disscharge of the energy? or do we have to have a big shitshow? much like dealing with an adolescent.
nick
sioxx
yes,
and consequentley both the us and eu will, so long as they can be contained, will deteriorate/fail.
nick
Good interview – says it all in a nutshell. Another Russian leader who says it as it is.
There were Nato soldiers (though not many, likely 40-60) in Crimea already in spring 2014. So Putin acted just in time and prevented devastating new war.
Our dear friend and contributor Auslander, from Crimea, has written a short story about this NATO situation and the ejection of them by citizen-soldiers in 2014.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU#nav-subnav
Russia should stop all co-operation with USA/NATO in case of war on terror. No changing information. Never.
so is there any truth in this story?
let us hope not.
http://www.rense.com/general96/USnavysink.html
please comment
Nick
This story was published by Novaya Gazeta – a liberal newspaper owned by Gorbachev and Lebedeb ( he was KGB lives in London )
On Wikipedia also says the paper has funding by George Soros
What makes me angry is that Russia is so slow to react to the predictable attacks that come from within their country.
Gays, women, blacks and minorities, and Muslim are the groups that the western media use to undermine societies.
Kadyrov gets it – why is Putin team so slow to see this?
Instead we have Nikki Haley at the UN attacking Russia – and they don’t fight back with facts
Russia has collapsed twice in the last century – both times by there own hand
When this guy talks, the west and Russian’s listen.
What he says is 100% true. What he didn’t mention is he had/has sent special shock troops to the Donbass during the height of the conflict there. The Peoples Militia’s were taking a beating in 2014, until Khadyrov’s men showed up and organized the resistance and self defense of the whole Donbass.
I watch a youtube video of interviews of Ukrainian solders that participated in the Battle for Donestk Airport. They talked about Chechens coming out of air-conditioning ducts and attacking them. They described the Chechens as ferocious fighters that caused them to be routed. The Chechens are awesome at hit and run attacks and they fight like Hezbollah in many ways. They were also present at the Stalingrad front in WW2. Aswell as the entire war. Among the first to reach Berlin.
Since the days of Catherine the Great, as she nurtured a healthy and beneficial, respectful relationship with her Muslim subject, Chechens have been used as Royal troops, and Czar personal guards. Muslims and Islam have always been respected by the Russian Orthodox, despite the hegemony and belligerence of the twisted and corrupt Ottoman Empire’s attacks on mother Russia.
I’m with the Saker, I believe as soon as the Arabs/Muslims make an alliance with our Russian Orthodox brothers, since there isn’t much paranoia and bad blood as with the Christian/Zionist west, it would become the ‘Holy’ front to blunt the west’s and Zionist/ Judaic attempts to foster evil upon them. Islamic eschatology touches up on this said alliance but doesn’t go to deep into it. You will have to watch Sheik Imran Hosein on youtube for that. He is excellent at analyzing the symbolism and literal meanings of certain ‘Ayas’ of the Quran.
Bottom line is this has already started. And i’ll break it down in very elementary form.
With Arab manpower, Russian weapons and logistical help, and Chinese cash/bank-roll, the Anglo/Zionist/Judaic west stands no chance to hold onto or expand in the Middle-East, North Africa, and Asia(Eurasia). And these all play into the biggest global project embarked on by mankind, the One -Road, One- Belt initiative by China. Its full speed ahead for the silk road.
I would like to add one last thing, its off topic, but I want to mention here. The notion, exported by some, that Putin is close with Netanyahu and/or Israel is delusion of the highest form. There are too many reasons to mention here quite the opposite. Russia, Syrian Arabs, Lebanese Hezbollah, Iranian Persian troops(Iran) , all Muslim, are fighting side-by side against the conspiracy of terror hatched by international actors of the vast majority Talmudic/Hebrew/Evangelistic persuasions.
The grand alliance spoken of in Islam is and has, will continue and only get bigger and stronger. Thanks to God, Almighty.
Ramzan.
A “racoon with VERY sharp teeths” (…with all my respect, of course…).
Damn cockroaches, remember Grozny..!
I love him.
Kadyrof: Good but lets identify the head of the snake-Its the British!
Its the British who have now enacted this coup against Trump, with their operatives the Zionists, to prevent the possibility of Russia, China and America to come together per the aegis of the New Silk Road and One Belt Initiatives.
http://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2017/2017_10-19/2017-15/pdf/02-03_4415.pdf
And on the terror networks- Its the British
http://larouchepub.com/special_report/2013/bust_the_london-riyadh_global_terror_axis.pdf
Kadyrov stated:
“They think they can use our people and our youths against Russia again. This won’t happen. They really don’t like it when 50,000 of our people sing the anthem of Russia. Or when we carry the biggest flag of Russia,” he added. “What they would like is for us to march with banners against Russia.”
Patrick Armstrong states:
“The US should address the problem by giving up its wrong-headed and disastrous belief – held since the heyday of Fuller and Brzezinski in Afghanistan in the late 1970s – that it can turn jihadists on here but turn them off there.”
Source:
https://patrickarmstrong.ca/2017/04/19/daesh-and-cw/
The $10,000 question is what will the Anglo-American elites do once they realize they can no longer control the Muslims?