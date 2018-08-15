by Eric Zuesse for The Saker Blog
William Binney, the U.S. National Security Agency’s former technical director for global analysis, has, for the past year, been globe-trotting to investigate the actual evidence regarding the official Russiagate investigations, and he finds that the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, who is prosecuting Russia’s Government, can only accuse Russian officials, not convict any of them on at least the important charges, because conclusive evidence exists and has already been made public online, making clear that the important accusations against those officials are false. However, Binney can’t get any of the U.S. major ‘news’media’s interest in this fact, nor even into openly discussing it with them. Apparently, they don’t want to know. Binney is knocking on their doors, and they refuse to answer.
Patrick Lawrence, at the non-mainstream U.S. newsmedium Consortium News, headlined on Monday August 13th, “‘Too Big to Fail’: Russia-gate One Year After VIPS Showed a Leak, Not a Hack” and he reported what Binney has found and has been trying to get the major U.S. ‘news’media to present to the American public.
The “VIPS” there is Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and they are 17 whistleblowing former high officials of the CIA, NSA, State Department, and other U.S. officials with top secret national-security clearances, who jointly signed and published on 24 July 2017, their report, which likewise was at Consortium News, “Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence”, in which they confirmed the validity of a 9 July 2017 report that had been published by Elizabeth Vos of Disobedient Media . com, which was titled “New Research Shows Guccifer 2.0 Files Were Copied Locally, Not Hacked” and which I then reported in more ordinary language seven days later under the headline “Russiagate Exposed: It’s a Fraud”. I quoted there the analysis’s basic finding “that the DNC computer network which the media tells us and the DNC tells us was hacked by the Russians, … was physically accessed by someone within close proximity of the DNC” and not outside the United States (Russia or anywhere else). The original research-report had been done by an anonymous person who called himself “the forensicator,” and he had sent it to Adam Carter, another highly technically knowledgeable person, who happened to be at Disobedient Media, and who then worked with Vos to prepae her article on it.
Binney, as the nation’s now-retired top NSA expert in the analysis of such matters, then followed up, during the past year, in order to probe more deeply, by contacting various individuals who had been involved behind the scenes; and Patrick Lawrence’s article was a report of what Binney had found. It’s this:
The forensic scientists working with VIPS continued their research and experiments after VIPS50 was published. So have key members of the VIPS group, notably William Binney, the National Security Agency’s former technical director for global analysis and designer of programs the agency still uses to monitor internet traffic. Such work continues as we speak, indeed. This was always the intent: “Evidence to date” was the premise of VIPS50. Over the past year there have been confirmations of the original thesis and some surprises that alter secondary aspects of it. Let us look at the most significant of these findings.
At the time I reported on the findings of VIPS and associated forensic scientists, that the most fundamental evidence that the events of summer 2016 constituted a leak, not a hack, was the transfer rate—the speed at which data was copied. The speed proven then was an average of 22.7 megabytes per second. …
The fastest internet transfer speed achieved, during the New Jersey–to–Britain test, was 12.0 megabytes of data per second. Since this time it has emerged from G-2.0’s metadata that the detected average speed—the 22.7 megabytes per second—included peak speeds that ran as high as 49.1 megabytes per second, impossible over the internet. “You’d need a dedicated, leased, 400–megabit line all the way to Russia to achieve that result,” Binney said in a recent interview. … That remains the bedrock evidence of the case VIPS and others advance without qualification. “No one—including the FBI, the CIA, and the NSA—has come out against this finding,” Binney said Monday. …
The identity of Guccifer 2.0, who claimed to be a Romanian hacker but which the latest Mueller indictment claims is a construct of the GRU, Russian military intelligence, has never been proven. The question is what G–2.0 did with or to the data in question. It turns out that both more, and less, is known about G–2.0 than was thought to have been previously demonstrated. This work has been completed only recently. It was done by Binney in collaboration with Duncan Campbell, a British journalist who has followed the Russia-gate question closely.
Peak Speed Established
Binney visited Campbell in Brighton, England, early this past spring. They examined all the metadata associated with the files G–2.0 has made public. They looked at the number of files, the size of each, and the time stamps at the end of each. It was at this time that Binney and Campbell established the peak transfer rate at 49.1 megabytes per second. … “Now you need to prove everything you might think about him,” Binney told me. “We have no way of knowing anything about him or what he has done, apart from manipulating the files. …
The conclusions initially drawn on time and location in VIPS50 are now subject to these recent discoveries. “In retrospect, giving ‘equal importance’ status to data pertaining to the locale was mistaken,” Ray McGovern, a prominent VIPS member, wrote in a recent note. “The key finding on transfer speed always dwarfed it in importance.” …
How credible are those indictments in view of what is now known about G–2.0?
Binney told me: “Once we proved G–2.0 is a fabrication and a manipulator, the timing and location questions couldn’t be answered but really didn’t matter. I don’t right now see a way of absolutely proving either time or location. But this doesn’t change anything. We know what we know: The intrusion into the Democratic National Committee mail was a local download—wherever ‘local’ is.” That doesn’t change. As to Rosenstein, he’ll have a lot to prove.”
However, yet another technically knowledgeable analyst of the available evidence, George Eliason, claims that to assert that there were only “leaks” and not also “hacks” would clearly be wrong, because there were both. On August 14th, he bannered at Washington’s Blog, “Beyond The DNC Leak: Hacks and Treason” and he wrote:
There were multiple DNC hacks. There is also clear proof supporting the download to a USB stick and subsequent information exchange (leak) to Wikileaks. All are separate events.
Here’s what’s different in the information I’ve compiled.
The group I previously identified as Fancy Bear was given access to request password privileges at the DNC. And it looks like the DNC provided them with it.
I’ll show why the Podesta email hack looks like a revenge hack.
The reason Republican opposition research files were stolen can be put into context now because we know who the hackers are and what motivates them.
At the same time this story developed, it overshadowed the Hillary Clinton email scandal. It is a matter of public record that Team Clinton provided the DNC hackers with passwords to State Department servers on at least 2 occasions, one wittingly and one not. I have already clearly shown the Fancy Bear hackers are Ukrainian Intelligence Operators.
This gives some credence to the Seth Rich leak (DNC leak story) as an act of patriotism. If the leak came through Seth Rich, it may have been because he saw foreign Intel operatives given this access from the presumed winners of the 2016 US presidential election. No political operative is going to argue with the presumed president-elect over foreign policy. The leaker may have been trying to do something about it. I’m curious what information Wikileaks might have.
Eliason’s analysis doesn’t support Robert Mueller’s indictments any more than the others do. All are essentially incompatible with the accusations (including ones which now have become also indictments) from Mueller. Moreover, as Patrick Lawrence noted, “Indictments are not evidence and do not need to contain evidence. That is supposed to come out at trial, which is very unlikely to ever happen. Nevertheless, the corporate media has treated the indictments as convictions.” Maybe that’s the biggest crime of all.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
Yes.
Ask a stupid question and all that ;)
Are the mainstream U.S. ‘news’media evil?
Affirmative…
That’s a two big thumbs up yes Eric…
Is the Pope Catholic?
Do bears s**t in the woods?
“Do bears shit in the woods”?
Not if they’re constipated or in the Zoo.
Antoinetta III
@Eric Zuesse…
To better understand who, why, when, where and how the USA media is controlled… You could read the following link from a fellow writer on UNZ.com… and a also read another thousand others exactly like it.
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/why-confronting-israel-is-important/
CJ…
The news media in general is evil. I wouldn’t call RT or Presstv good, for example. Telesur, just as bad.
Take a close look at the agenda these sites push. Check the wording, think about the implications. See the story selection, see the sources. All evil, all bad.
It’s a fallen world. We try and get by it.
Thanks for bringing up “RT and Presstv,” but whereas I’ve occasionally found falsities at Press TV, I haven’t yet at RT; and so I would appreciate if you might be so kind as to list here the falsities you’ve found there (Please, if you do that, provide a URL or else searchable quotation for each instance, so that I’ll be able to find it and examine it.).
And if you do that, might you also compare RT’s track-record of truthfulness versus the average truthfulness-track-record of U.S., and also of UK, news-media?
My own current impression is that, perhaps because the U.S. authorities are always trying to find a basis for alleging that RT and other Russian news-sources aren’t trustworthy, the Russian English-language newsmedia are considerably more careful about their sources and concerned to report only truthfully than are U.S. newsmedia. So, I am constantly looking for information about that question.
Dmitry Peskov described RT as part of the “brainwash system” in an interview with Sophie Shevrednadze just ahead of the recent Russian election.
It’s a classic. Google it and watch the interview or read John Helmer’s article on same. Those who administer the brainwash system know exactly what they are doing whereas perhaps some ‘journalists’ need to put food on the table, or somethin’.
As for the article as a whole, and as the first commenter says — ask a stupid question. The piece above appears designed to illicit mainly stupid answers, as are the author’s ‘Jewish’ questions highlighted in previous work. This would be consistent with the brainwash system’s objective of keeping the masses confused and fighting amongst themselves.
To sum up, RT and PressTV are a joke. All modern media is engaged in the business of making zombies and/or “ideological drones” for the benefit of thieving ganster-oligarchs. If the author of this piece cannot recognize this or actively fights the realization in the comments thread he is probably better avoided.
Where-Wolf.
“To sum up, RT and PressTV are a joke. All modern media is engaged in the business of making zombies and/or “ideological drones” for the benefit of thieving ganster-oligarchs”
Please be so kind as to provide a few examples to support your claims.
In giving an alternative view to the western media, they are in fact waking the zombies up. In my own circle plenty of people who switched to RT have told me they felt a veil lifting.
RT and Sputnik used to be edgier, sure, but my guess is that the pressure on them forced them to be more causious. And sure, they deserve some criticism. But they are still the one and only alternative voice to the completely corrupt Murdoch empire of lies.
Both RT and Sputnik often have excellent op-eds. Some of RTs documentaries are superb.
I cannot understand the constant attacks on these media sources on these pages.
Where-Wolf, you said “Google it,” so I did; I Googled this:
“Dmitry Peskov” RT “brainwash system” “Sophie Shevrednadze”
and what came up was only one single find:
https://thesaker.is/on-sanctions/
where you had commented on 26 April 2018, alleging the same thing.
You are your own ‘authority’.
No wonder why you believe the things you do.
“…size doesn’t matter here.You can be small, but you can do much more influential things. That is what you [RT] are doing. And that what makes them nervous because you are pretending to be a rival for them and this rivalry can ruin the system of brainwash. This is the reality what we see.”
http://johnhelmer.net/kremlin-purge-or-purgative-dmitry-peskov-advertises-the-skripal-accident/
Move the ‘are’ to between the words ‘media’ & ‘evil’, lose the ? + replace the ‘US’ with ‘Western’ & you got the info(& not only the information)sickness of our world today. Ta Eric.
The answer to Eric’s question can be found in Operation Mockingbird , which began after WWII and continues to this day.
Thus the CIA delivers your news — print, network and radio — each and every day from all the major MSM news platforms.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/02/how-the-c-i-a-completely-took-over-the-mainstream-media-with-operation-mockingbird/
If Donald Trump were to leave office today his single greatest achievement would be the launching of the “fake news” meme.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/08/the-media-is-the-enemy-of-the-people/
Well, the zionazi-gay media cherry pick the material they cover in their “news reporting” and refuse to cover that which contradicts their propaganda, unless there is a fruitful demonization angle they can use.
And they do this because they are evil.
Whew!!! Glad to know that. Here I was thinking it was because they were a right wing, zionazi, capatalist oligarchical population control tool.
“Are the mainstream U.S. ‘news’media evil?”
Yawn. MafiaMedia is a core asset of the Jewish Mafia. Lying, hoaxing, faking, stage acting, des-informing having been its works ethics since the faking of the Torah.
Is there any doubt?
The question is, what are you gonna do about it.
My aswer was to heave my tv out the second floor, cancel all and every means of them gaining income from me.
No cable, no movies, no newspapers, no nuttn.
I know, it is not possible for some, but at the very least, try your best.
This. Only way to be sure.
The mainstream US media, backed by Hollywood, are institutions controlled by the US elite and backed by Government institutions. Nothing but propaganda outlets. The Russiagate nonsense has done immense damage to the US. I doubt if the US elite cares about this, being concerned only with it’s personal gratification.
”Are the mainstream U.S. ‘news’media evil?”
That question can only be answered: Absolutely nothing of the sort. Just very fond of promoting braindead, reactionary vomit and excrement 24/7. A clear case of bad taste. A tempting conclusion is that the West in general and the Pindos in particular have got the media they deserve.
Absolutely nothing of the sort? Promoting braindead, reactionary vomit and excrement 24/7 to do what? Of all evils, war takes the crown. Without the western MSM egging on, abetting, and lying on behalf of the war criminals, the Kosovo War couldn’t have happened, nor the 911, the Afghan War, the Iraqi War, the Syrian War, the Libyan War, etc. The population at large in those participant nations in these wars would not support these wars without being misled by the MSM. That’s just a small sample that comes to mind.
Millions had died on MSM spins and PRs, mostly on behalf of of Zionists and White Supremacists. Millions more had their family broken up, financial assets ruined, and homes destroyed. Oh YES, the western MSM has blood dripping off its hands that cannot be washed away, no more than can Lady Macbeth clean hers in sleep walks.
Sigh… I was just trying to put some ’positive spin’ on the character of the totally rotten MSM.
No, they are just doing what system incentivizes them to do – talk for money, whatever the money-givers want them to say.
The US Deep State has found, just as Hitler did, that media propaganda is an ideal way to foster evil plans on an unwitting population.
Major prob. is NOT how the info was obtained, although it is important to show establishment’s base motives to steal elections by any means. They successfully shifted populace focus from the content to delivery method. And THAT is extremely bad because it abundantly demonstrate their power. So, as I see it, the goal should be to break this power ASAP.
so do tell me, after propaganda was aproved for internal use, several years ago, why is this all, real collusion between MSM, not just about propaganda?
you mean to say, million iragis,few more million libyians,thousands and thousands of syrians and the endless persecution of palestinians is possible without the American brain being fried by their mass media?
“Evil” is a concept inextricaly bound up with religion and is used to label bad things that otherwise are inexplicable, and is only useful if you still believe in devils.
What we witness via the behavior of the MSM is merely the gross evidence of activities by the aristocratic, oligarchic, psychopathic idiot-savants that run the planet by, for, with, and on behalf of the Deep State. Their core motivation is: He who dies with the most stuff wins.
This is self-evidently psychopathic and idiotic, and done by savants who one must admit are brilliant at what they do.
I find the US media extremely and knowingly evil beyond any doubt. I am reminded of the hourly violent propaganda of Hitler’s regime. It never stopped neither does the US media. In fact they are mirroring Hitler’s propaganda. Unknown to most the nascent US corporations planned WW11 with the Nazis and Hitler came to Detroit to beg for enough dollars to begin WW11. He got it right away.
Thank you Saker Community for sharing this important report.
The results are certainly evil.
But I expect many of the perps are very banal, and really don’t understand what their role is.
That fellow on the BBC, nick something: He is so self-righteous and hostile and outright rude in the way he questions his “interviewees.” One want to punch him in the trap. But is self-righteousness the same as evil?
I think one has to be careful about how one uses that word.
What about Charlie Rose. He, too, is/was arrogant, self-righteous, sure of being right.
I always have had a soft spot for Erdogan because he didn’t let Rose push him about in Rose’s standard fashion.
Again, is supreme egotism paired with relative ignorance evil?
“The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
What about Rachel Maddow.
I never watch her (don’t have a TV), but hear enough about the nonsense she spouts. But, I reckon she really thinks she is in the right! This is the problem with so many of the left liberal crowd. In their conviction of superiority and superior knowledge they become rigid and obsessive.
Very good essay in the current Harper’s, by Walter Kirn, on the problem of the zealotry currently distorting the so-called left’s ability to think clearly. Maybe Harper’s is starting to return to normal and see that the liberal nuttiness has become totally counterproductive and actually dangerous. Harper’s has been on the forefront of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Pushing it with truly (IMO) over-the-top and beyond the pale images of Trump since the first days after the election and similar content.
Katherine
Are the mainstream U.S. ‘news’media evil?
No, … unless U.S. is the Land of Idiots, Ruled by the Smart Thugs.
Unless they Declared Independence on 1776 and lost it on 1913.
All media (including alternative media) have their biases and obviously should be subject to critical judgement of their coverage.
However, to assert that all media like RT, Telesur, Press TV, etc. are equally as bad as the American “free press” is politically disingenuous. This meme is mostly a conniving attempt to minimize the malign global power of the US media and discredit any alternative from the “news” that the Americans peddle. In short, this meme *tacitly* upholds the political/media status quo that America rules over.
– After all, it is the American media that manufactured and led the lies about “Weapons of Mass Destruction” in Iraq, which were used to rationalize America’s genocidal economic sanctions and later war of aggression against that nation, in which the USA has murdered over 1 million Iraqis and counting.
– It is the America media that manufactured and led the lies about the 9-11 Reichstag Fire and phony US War on Terrorism in general, which have also been used to rationalize America’s other criminal aggressions against Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, etc.
– It is also the American media that manufactured and led the lies about “humanitarian intervention” to justify its wars, covert or conventional, against Libya and Syria, which have led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and America’s rape of these two nations.
– And it is the American media that has manufactured and led perhaps the greatest lies of them: that the United States somehow represents freedom, democracy, human rights, or rule of law–when in fact these “ideals” are merely propaganda slogans that America hides behind to disguise its true predatory national character.
When it comes to media propaganda, Two-Minutes of Hate campaigns, and CIA-style perception management, the United States of America is indeed the leader of the world.