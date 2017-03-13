Peskov: “Russia’s choice of a performer for the Eurovision 2017 contest is not a provocation.”
I told to a liberal what I think about Israel in those exact words that he used about Russia, he got very upset and called me a fascist.
Erdogan is our guy!
I am so proud of him. It takes a fiery Turkish personality to stage such a shitstorm between two NATO members and two EU members. It’s a pure pleasure to watch Turkey and Netherlands going at each other’s throats, demonstrating a true unity of the EU.
Netherlands had played a huge role in the war against Syria. Their military advisers were captured in Aleppo, among other things. Netherlands had a key role in organizing Maidan and in the post-Maidan Ukrainian disaster. The Dutch monarchs have very large holdings of lands and properties in Donbass, that never being mentioned for some reasons. The Dutch military advisers are in Ukraine, teaching Ukro Nazis how to kill more Russians there. Let’s not forget that Netherlands have played a key role in organizing and executing the MH17 false flag attack, and organizing the info war and economic sanctions war on Russia.
This is what Cat Motja has to say about them:
“Erdogan has started a psychological war against the Dutch drug addicts. This attack is very well thought over and not just by him, this is clear. It comes at the moment when the Dutch tools couldn’t ignore it. They were propelled to respond, because of their elections and they needed to show themselves off. Now, they are in too deep and can’t get out of it, and it will go on as long as Erdogan wants it. There will be the second part of this show, I am certain. It might not even be Turkey, next time around.
This seemingly senseless battle between the Netherlands and Turkey demonstrates for everyone, especially for us, an image that will be analyzed by many in coming months. In essence, this shows us that nothing can be done when two NATO members get in fight, throw pieces of dung at each other, beating up each other’s journalists, and arresting each other’s diplomats. This can go on forever, and there is NO ONE who could tell them to shut up. This organized for all of us to see that there is no superior mouse that sits above them all and tell them what to do. Last year Erdogan told the State Department where he wanted them, and they didn’t even squeak back. ”
German MPs call for troop withdrawal from Turkish airbase amid rally row
“Amid this heated atmosphere, it has become increasingly uncertain that the Turkish government can and will guarantee the protection of our soldiers in Incirlik,” he told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper. He called on the government to stop investing in the infrastructure of the airbase and transfer the Tornados stationed there elsewhere.
REV TV channel published an audio recording of an American military adviser giving instructions to Ukraine’s troops of how to deal with the “Russian tactic.”
The recording was allegedly obtained from the Ukrainian SOF group captured on the territory of Donetsk Republics.
An interview with Theo Padnos, an American journalist who was held captive for two years (2012 – 2014) by US-UK and GCC-backed terrorists from Al Nusra Front aka Al-Qaeda in Syria.
“They’re murdering people in the streets, they’re employing children as torturers. They are destroying the society over there.”
“Some of them are interested in money, some of them are interested in power, some of them love their guns. They’re having a wonderful time during the Jihad… (…) They have the keys to these cool pick-up trucks, they have free food…
“They’re constructing a real prison archipelago over there – full of prisoners, and full of anyone they really don’t like.”
“An incredible axis of power to many young men who have had none for most of their lives – it’s a dangerous scenario that’s unfolding over there in parts of the country that the government doesn’t control.”
“The Assad regime? Right now, there is approx 16 million people who are living in safety. The schools function, the universities function, hospitals function, there’s traffic police in the streets. Listen, it’s not Switzerland – it’s not a perfect society – I think they themselves recognize this. Anybody who wants peace in Syria will acknowledge and respect the peace that they have at the moment and not degrade and damage it somehow – which the Obama Administration has done by sending missiles and all kinds of weaponry to the ‘rebels’ – which I thought was disgraceful because it destroyed such peace, as there was.”
“There remains a situation in which there are rebel enclaves and these rebel enclaves are not peaceful, of course not. They are being destroyed. Look, it’s a civil war. The rebel enclaves – just a minority of the population lives there, the majority of Syrians are living a relative peace under the Assad regime. Yes, that is preferable to the bombings and the crucifixions in the streets that we are seeing, and the murdering of citizens, the torturing and the imprisoning of random which is what they [the ‘rebel’ terrorists] are doing.”
American Bots “Impersonating” Russians Is a Reality
March 11, Donbass, town Avdeevka located on the territory occupied by the Ukrainian military.
Ukrainian armed forces organized a provocation shooting a 9 story building at the close range
A Russian startup Apis Cor 3D printed a house in 24 hours, instead of printing construction blocks.
Material used is geopolymer concrete. The lifespan of this building is about 175 years.
The process is unique and almost exclude human labor.
Chronicles of the Turkey vs. European Union war of diplomacy
The Turkish-Dutch row follows sharp Turkish government criticism of German municipalites which canceled Turkish pre-referendum events, citing security concerns.
Dutch police have blocked Turkey’s family minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu’s flight to Rotterdam was denied Dutch landing permission earlier in the day.
Netherlands embassy in Ankara and Consulate building in Istanbul is now closed. The Dutch ambassador has been advised to not come back.
Ministry sources said access to the Dutch embassy and consulate in Ankara had been sealed off.
Brussels threatens to cut billions for Turkey European integration, claiming that Turkey is “moving in the wrong direction.”
Looks like Europe will get a batch of fresh faced refugees, soon.
MORE — Turkish police have also closed off the residences of Dutch Consul-General and Charge d'affaires https://t.co/0qVpmlWWsO
What would we expect from a woman who betrayed her father?
Le Pen joins her strong voice against #Erdoğan.Do your darn campaigning for your TYRANNY back in #Turkey! @katMotja pic.twitter.com/kQYrEK1O2k https://t.co/6T7fWtRjgb
Julia Samoilova will represent Russia at Eurovision-2017
Kiev authorities in Ukraine have already declared that a Russian singer will be not allowed to the country
German government propaganda outlet Deutsche Welle doesn’t pull any punches fuming about a disabled singer.
Germans are angry because according to their calculations, disabled people are supposed to rot away quietly in Russia without any opportunity for self-realization.
Ukraine investigates Russia’s newly chosen Eurovision candidate
“Russia has irked host country Ukraine with its Eurovision candidate. The disabled singer is now under investigation. Will Russia boycott the song contest after all?”
How very democratic and tolerant of the Germans.
Scott Humor
Thanks, Scott for another great Sitrep! Really impressive series of Sitreps lately – where else would readers find all this?
I’m glad you raised the topic of Erdogan and tolerant and democratic Germans. Because I’d been thinking lately, in that spirit, Merkel must be on a mission to make an example of Erdogan for his decision to run an extortion scheme on her and Germany. I haven’t found any exact proof yet. Maybe something is brewing now. It just seems not possible that she would just accept that deal from him, and let it go.
Speaking of Merkel…
“Terrified talk in US national security circles that WikiLeaks is going to publish many CIA or NSA intercepts of Merkel tonight or tomorrow.”
( from Wikileaks Twitter a/c three hours ago)
According to German government officials Slavic peoples are a source of “instability” and so the official German war doctrine is “to integrate the East European peoples” again.
https://archive.is/aEqz2
What they mean by that you can see in Yugoslavia and the Donbass. The German war against Slavic peoples is 1200 years old. One of the oldest Slavic songs is a war song that has been verbally passed on to the next generation for over 1000 years: “Serbja so do Nĕmcow hotowachu”(Sorbs are preparing [for war] against Germans).
http://www.lib.utexas.edu/maps/historical/shepherd_1911/shepherd-c-080.jpg
http://www.lagis-hessen.de/img/ga/s3/14.jpg
“According to German government officials Slavic peoples are a source of “instability” and so the official German war doctrine is “to integrate the East European peoples” again.
I believe the original title of this ‘Doctrine’ was called Lebensraum. That time, the Slavic people were in the way of Hitler’s dream of millions of acres of organic crops of hemp.
The Russian Doctrine in response to that was called The Fall of Berlin.
Too bad the allies propped up their friend Hitler.
This time, the crops of Slavic choice should be grown on the lands of and fertilized by Germans and Anglo-Saxon Zionists in general.
It seems on only fair.
I mean, how many chances do these provenly evil tribes get?
yes, its pathetic – even the great Goethe was prejudiced against Slavs…Pathetic – he was certainly a dual personality – he died at the age of 89 or so – in 1828 – such a great writer but so horrible in that respect – I suppose it was because of some wars in the past –
The Zionist (Pharisaic Talmudism) take-over/indoctrination of Western Europe started centuries ago, at the time of Martin Luther (one of the last who told the truth about the Jews). Then with the Bank of Amsterdamn (1609), the real take-over, and destruction of most of the world, started.
In 1913 e.g. the US, Germany (1918), the Ottoman Empire (WWI) were entirely enslaved, taken over by the Roth-child mob, although. as the rest of the world, already severely corrupted a long time then.
Half of Germany is/was actually Slavic – right east of Hamburg – so it’s clearly patently absurd, it is not unlike Zionist (Sephardi/Nazi) run England demonized the Irish (most of the world actually) or the Ukie Nazi goons are told to hate the Cossacks by their Zionist masters. The JM$M has been lying and indoctrinating the West for centuries.
If Marine Le Pen agrees with that poster than she is plain disgustingly stupid, and her organization is no doubt also infiltrated by Zionist ‘advisers’ and rats.
Correct, the Zionist takeover started with the Martin Luther and the Reformation. Before that the Zionists were not very successful with the Catholics, the Orthodox or the Muslims. But with the Protestants the Zionist parasites found their perfect host, the “West” is Protestant.
It all boils down to usury, the Protestants embraced usury, while the Catholics, Orthodox and Muslims weren’t exactly enamoured with it. Usury is great for economic growth, the Protestant countries like Germany and England excelled economically while the Catholic countries like Spain and Portugal, or the Orthodox countries like Russia and Greece, lagged behind. Lets not mention Muslim countries. Usury fuelled economic growth is a short term phenomena and can only be maintained while opportunities for exploitation exist. We have now reached the stage where opportunities for exploitation have run into the brick wall of Russia, Iran and China, and the only way to get past that brick wall is with nuclear weapons, maybe.
The Protestants are the greatest source of liberals / sjw’s, the foot soldiers of the NeoCons / AngloZionists / ZUSA, while the Catholics, Orthodox and Muslims are much more conservative and intolerant.
Some Protestant groupings even support the Zionist occupation of Palestine, the taking over of Jerusalem and the destruction of some mosque there so that the Messiah can return; the Jews only enjoy their present hold on the Western world because of their intertwinement with the Protestants.
http://www.wakingtimes.com/2017/02/23/secret-history-money-power/
And ignoring the pedophile tendencies of Catholic priests for a moment – “It is quite legitimate for nations to treat their differences as a sacred inheritance and guard them at all costs” Pope Pius XII
Bush Jr. Had funded billions to spread Protestantism all over the world.
And yet apparently Goethe learned Serbian so that he could read Serbian epic poems in the original.
nice, I didn’t know that –
Goethe also was a huge fan of Mohammed and wrote an incredible poem about Mohammed – as a river – watering flowers in the desert and moving on – getting stronger and stronger to the ocean- Allah –
His whole East West Divan is a collection of poems written in the style of the Arabian poets –
yes, I don’t know too much about his prejudice against Russians….maybe its not so bad as I thought –
Goethe refuses the christian view of Jesus and confirms the unity of Allah in a poem of his “Divan”:
“Jesus felt pure and calmly thought
Only the One God;
Who made himself to be a god
Offends his holy will.
And thus the right(ness) has to shine
What Mahomet also achieved;
Only by the term of the One
He mastered the whole world”
In 1814 the Cossacks washed their feet in the Seine. Next time it would be in the Atlantic.
Geopolymer concrete. There’s a French professor who thinks that is how the Pyramids were made.
well yes. and he has proven that.
Yes, France is very ‘tolerant’ and a ‘democracy’, especially since their Bolshevik Revolution in 1789, and since Sarkozy and Hollande. You two also prove something.
“Russia has irked host country Ukraine with its Eurovision candidate. The disabled singer is now under investigation. Will Russia boycott the song contest after all?”
Russia most definitely should boycott it, yes. Eurovision is for Euro-trash, including such honorary specimina as Ashke-Nazis and Ukronazis. Or, just for the hell of it, Russia could participate with some really uplifting anti-Western hit, like so (Melody: “In the summertime”, Mungojerry):
In the Western news
Which is all run by Jews
All their media ooze
All their screws being loose
Glad to lag behind
You’ve got Soros, you’ve got Soros on your mind
Have a big pack of lies
Go out and see whst you can find
“Russia most definitely should boycott it, yes. Eurovision is for Euro-trash”
Yes, if a country was truly patriotic, had a spine and was resistant to the “bread-and-circuses” exhibitions controlled and politicized by the west, it would not have anything to do with these types of “contests”.
Russia has plenty of spine and also plenty of brains. Refusing to participate in a modern circus gets you a North Korea treatment. Better to participate and smile while you shake filthy western hands, while you quietly rebuild your country and pretend that sanctions are “really hurting you terribly”.
In the meantime, you ensure that your agricultural production is 100% independent of Monsanto poisons and western-built machinery, that your schools actually teach real knowledge instead of blind obedience, that your people see a better future ahead for them and their children, that you build international ties actually based on fair cooperation instead of threats, and of course arm yourself for the inevitable conflict when the empire finally crumbles and starts lashing out at all and sundry, etc. etc.
Putler knows what he’s doing.
So lets get this right,”some” minority groups are “acceptable” under “European values” to preform in Eurovision. Transgender people,yes,neo-nazi Crimeans,yes. But disabled people,no. Now I think I understand the ideal behind “European values”.
good point Uncle Bob – it would be funny if it wasn’t so serious…..
Actually Uncle Bob 1, I think it’s Russian disabled people, as in Para-Olympics as well as singers.
You can be anything you want if you are non-Russian. You can be nothing at all if you are Russian.
Oh Scott that’s so moving – Russia is so ahead of the rest of humanity – God Bless Russia
Germany had a history about how to handle crippled people. Merkel’s interested only in healthy laborers from Muslim countries to break her middle class work force. Empathy with a beautiful Russian singer is verboten.
Ukraine has its marching orders. Debase anything Russian. Quite the Nazi mini-me.
The joint presser this week with Trump-Merkel will be very brief. Too many explosive topics could come up.
It looks like we won’t see a joint presser with Trump-Putin until next year the way things are going.
The only difference between le pen the father who never had a chance and le pen the younger who might be acceptable to tptb is the new one doesn’t deny the holocaust nor attacks Israel but exclusively attacks Islam.
And that says a lot about who tptb are.
LePen’s boyfriend is an israeli…no need to say more
[Quote from the OP] “What would we expect from a woman who betrayed her father?
— Le Pen joins her strong voice against #Erdoğan. Do your darn campaigning for your TYRANNY back in #Turkey! @katMotja pic.twitter.com/kQYrEK1O2k https://t.co/6T7fWtRjgb
Just because Putin is playing ‘kissing-cousins’ with Erdogan, doesn’t mean that he suddenly stopped being the deranged lunatic he always was and still is. The one who is on a personal quest to become ‘Sultan Turdogan’ with his very own Caliphate that extends beyond Turkey borders.
What Le Pen was saying is bang-on money and she’s actually saying something that not many are brave enough (or intelligent enough?) to point out, except for a few comments here and there in random comment sections I’ve checked.
No foreign politician/candidate/official should be allowed to campaign for policies/politics [or incoming elections] back in their own home country in a foreign nation, let alone hold mass rallies for that purpose – in another country! (< And I cannot stress this enough).
Allow me to illustrate:
The US have a large Mexican community, right? Imagine if Mexican politicians were to hold big rallies (about Mexican politics or elections) in say… somewhere in California. I would imagine Trump wouldn’t allow it, and rightfully so. But he will be called racist for doing so, …a xenophobe, Nazi Dictator (you know the rest).
So, imagine the can of worms this little sh!t, this wanna-be Sultan is opening-up, not just now, but for it what may be in store [from the globalists] for the rest of us in the future (!)
Like-wise; would have Trump been allowed to campaign for himself to American ex-pats, in say… Australia, or Canada? Before the US elections? Hell, no! (And again, rightly so)
How about Putin? Doesn’t he have an election coming-up? I’m learning now that Germany has a fairly big Russian community. But! Will the Germans allow Putin to hold rallies in Germany when the time comes? – And mind you, the Krauts already allowed Erdogan to have his ‘Turdo-fest’ rally in German soil, so at least there’s a precedent if the Germans were to say no to Putin, and if Vladimir Vladimirovich was to object their decision…
But of course Putin wouldn’t even dream about doing anything like that; he’s too polite, too classy. He’s a gentleman through and through.
Erdogan, on the other hand, is a classy as a chimpanzee wearing a metallic-gold leotard :/
On the subject of the Dutch expulsing Turk officials…
…immunity or no immunity… every country has the right to tell whoever they want: you’re not welcome here, or you’re not welcome anymore.
We’ve seen this with Obama expulsing the Russians diplomats (who also had immunity, btw).
Now – We can argue all day that that was wrong, childish and petty (to say the least), and I will agree 200% on that, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t be done, or is ‘illegal’ to do so.
Additionally; we’ve seen this time and time again, when countries wishing to cut ties with a “hostile” nation… what’s the first thing they do? Expulse the ambassador and anybody working under him/her. Effectively shutting down their embassy. Now, I’m not saying that is right or wrong, I’m just saying… that’s what they usually do.
Diplomatic immunity protects you from a number of things including; incarceration, search and seizures, things like that… it doesn’t protect you from being escorted to a plane and out of the country, if said country doesn’t want you there anymore.
If the Turks don’t like being shown the door, they can cease all relations with the Netherlands (and the Netherlands in turn could retaliate by kicking out all the Turkish nationals off their territory, to great relieve of the Dutch natives, it must be said… ).
–
Addendum: Just now, I saw a Turkish guy [in the Netherlands] on RT saying [I’m paraphrasing]: The Dutch always praise [or talk about] Democracy. So, where is our Democracy?
Errrr…. back in Turkey you dumb F***!!!!
And you’re welcome to help yourself to it, genius! To your people version of ‘democracy.’
Just be mindful of always agreeing with anything the “Sultan” says, otherwise you might find yourself being ‘disappeared.’
But hey! That ‘genius’ in question was in the Netherlands, he’s not afraid that he’s gonna be taken away by goons in the middle of the night [like dissenters in actual Turkey would], is he? He can say whatever he wants. Oh, good for him!
Lost in him is the fact that, while he’s clamoring for democratic “rights” for his Turk brethren – in the Netherlands (?) – while his actual Turk – in Turkey BTW! – brothers and sisters are being silenced if they don’t follow Turdogan Status Quo…
Daw! Ain’t he cute? NOT!
And again… I’ll bring-up the same example of Cubans celebrating Castro’s death in the US.
Put all of these in a forward perspective… just Imagine if anti-Putin political candidates are allowed to hold rallies all over the Western world. Imagine the implications, and how much more harder it would become for Russians [or anybody else for that matter] to try to keep their domestic politics as free from external interference as humanly possible.
Think! People! Think!
That big melon-sized thing sitting over your shoulders is not just for combing, or sporting a fancy hat, you know?
–
Pay Attention Europe: Putin Tells Immigrants to Respect Russia’s ‘Laws, Traditions and Culture’
“During a speech to Russia’s Interior Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on law enforcement to work harder to combat illegal immigration, describing it as an issue that has economic as well as cultural implications.
Putin also called on all legal immigrants to respect Russia’s “laws, traditions and culture” [..]”
“And while Russia is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation, it has a very low tolerance for misbehaving migrants [..]”
http://russia-insider.com/en/pay-attention-west-putin-tells-immigrants-respect-russian-laws-traditions-and-culture/ri19197
–
^ Amen Mr. President. Amen.
In genuine Russian-type hospitality I’d love to welcome him with a flower bouquet, and treat him to some home-made tea and sweets.
PS: Do not even get me started on the Eurovision nonsense, I don’t see that phony poor-mans contest as any different from the “American Idiot Idol” one, or the “Dancing with the Stars” or, random sports competitions or whatever else… they’re all just the ‘circus’ part of ‘bread and circus.’
Jeez! I though you guys knew all of that already!
Excellent comment. I couldn’t agree more. Putin’s saying that if you immigrate to Russia you need to assimilate and not expect Russians to adopt foreign cultures (there was more to his speech left out).Is the absolute truth about immigration.If you immigrate, but don’t intend to “fit in” to your new country’s society,then don’t immigrate.And the country you go to ,shouldn’t let you immigrate there either.
“Just now, I saw a Turkish guy [in the Netherlands] on RT saying [I’m paraphrasing]:The Dutch always praise [or talk about] Democracy. So, where is our Democracy?”
When people talk about ‘democracy’ they mean a rule of law, fair play, and predictable, rational, honest and even handed government, serving people’s needs. So, if there is no Dutch law prohibiting a foreign official holding political rally, it should be allowed regardless what Dutch politicians think about it.
well, in 1974 – ABBA made their debut at the Eurovision – so it hasn’t always been a terrible joke –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FsVeMz1F5c
Just a few points (i’m sorry, i was not able to read the whole thing). (1) Anti-Putin political figures are allowed to do ANYTHING in the rest of the world. Theyy get away with murder if it harms Putin (remember Litvinenko case) (2) couldn’t the Dutch just ban the rally? and did they have to deny the minister’s plane landing permission when the plane was already there? A bit overstated, don;t you think? Anyway, it’s part of a bigger game, clearly. It’s pointless to talk about who is “not welcome” and where, etc. Europe tends to make the netherlands do its dirty work: denying Ukrain visas, the plane crash that was blamed on Russia, the fake investigation of the plane crash that’s still kind of ongoing, now this…
Before I even read the first sentence of the article, I must say. That title told me everything I needed to have a great laugh and charge me with big expectations! Title of the year!
“It takes a fiery Turkish personality to stage such a shitstorm between two NATO members and two EU members. It’s a pure pleasure to watch Turkey and Netherlands going at each other’s throats, demonstrating a true unity of the EU.”
I wasn’t aware the eu finally let turkey in.
> I wasn’t aware the eu finally let turkey in.
Don’t confuse the CatMotya/Sc. ranting party with grains of logic …
Turkey has been an associate member since 1963. It’s also a member of NATO.
Cat Motya is an astute analyst with almost two million readers per month. I can see that the majority of the political experts in Russia uses his ideas without giving him credit.
He has been absolutely correct in his assessments. And.. he is brilliant as a satirist.
Martin, why wouldn’t you write so well and get as many followers as Matvey?
Scott
Turkey is not a member of the eu, their “associate member” exclusion has been a major bone of contention. They see the double standards applied against them as prejudice, and rightly so, given the govno regimes the zionazis recently allowed in.
“Netherlands had played a huge role in the war against Syria. Their military advisers were captured in Aleppo, among other things. Netherlands had a key role in organizing Maidan and in the post-Maidan Ukrainian disaster. The Dutch monarchs have very large holdings of lands and properties in Donbass, that never being mentioned for some reasons. The Dutch military advisers are in Ukraine, teaching Ukro Nazis how to kill more Russians there. Let’s not forget that Netherlands have played a key role in organizing and executing the MH17 false flag attack, and organizing the info war and economic sanctions war on Russia.”
Interesting statements, any references to support this?
Erdogan’s government consists of islamist AKP and the even-more-nationalist MHP. The common goal for these parties is neo-ottomanism. Cyprus is fast becoming a flash point again, and we’re not far from a Gates of Vienna 2.0 scenario.
Staggering incompetence from Juncker, Merkel and the rest of useless virtue-signaling EU “leaders”.
Now, what will you do on the day when Turkey turns against you?
Erdogan is too much vulnerable for MOSSASD infiltration.
You want to repeat friendships like that one of the Soviet Union with Hitler?
A Turkish/Russian 1941 will come, count on it.
It seems that The Saker has now reached the big time.
It was placed on the Fake News list that Harvard University recently published:
Harvard’s Fake Guide to Fake News Sites
http://sjlendman.blogspot.com/2017/03/harvards-fake-guide-to-fake-news-sites.html
To be honored by such a venerable institution like Hah-vard is truly a notable accomplishment.
Congrats!
The Politburo’s list of Fake News sites is, as had to be expected, a lame (Jewish) joke.
some CIA-affiliated sites like ‘Pravda.ru’ and ‘The Interceptor’ are embedded in the list. How cute.
While the list contains some token 50+ names, Facebook, Youtube, Reddit, Twitter, Google are 24/7 monitoring, twisting, suppressing, de-monetizing, censoring, banning, taking down hundred thousands of users and content providers, as we speak. Unrestricted by any international legal framework. Because the Politburo, that owns all aspects of the internet, is above all law.
He also admits he helped training Ukrainian soldiers in the 1990ties.
And also how he destroyed the Ruble in 1998.
Watch at 10:00: Soros behing a jew helped hungarians Nazis to kill and steal from the jwes:
The Deleted Interview that George Soros Tried to Ban!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUdosc33eSE
This Time M Scott’s humor is striking at the wrong cord: Turkey. Erdogan’s government cannot praised because it is behaving in a conflictual manner with Netherlands and Germany. the Turkish successive government, including Erdogan, do not recognize the Armenian genocide, continue to erase traces of Armenian civilization from Turkish occupied Armenian ancestral lands, oppresses The Kurdish people, violates human rights of countless Turks, Kurds and other minorities. Because it is playing the rapprochement game with the Russians, does not mean that Operators of Saker.is let through articles that praise Erdogan or The Turkish authorities. This can offend Armenian and other readers of this site.
I suggest to be careful in this.
Antranig B
The US has not recognized the Armenian genocide, either.
How independent has Turkey been for the past seventy years?
Needless to say, they are still reeling from the putsch attempt and multiple attacks by the Kurdish terrorists.
Do you know how many people they killed?
As for Armenians…. Do you think they would be better if the coup succeeded, and Turkey got split between Islamic Caliphate, NATO zone and Kurdistan?
They had already prepared maps. I have seen them.
To make Russia fight for every stone in Armenia with islamists is that what you want?
if there is Armenian massacre it was done by Kurds. See the map. Kurds have occupied Armenian territory.
Armenian genocide is a young turk job, its a jew job. You want to attribute to Turkey? to muslims? I bet Putin also does not recognize it, he knows better
Thank you. I fear some truths are conceptually impossible to be accepted because they require a fundamental paradigm shift.
The rabid Christian hatred that fueled the Armenian tragedy could only have come from talmudic inspired masonic jews.
If you proud yourselves on being the first Christian nation, dont be surprised if you’re targeted for destruction.
They displayed the same zeal at trying to destroy islamic practices in the early Republican era.
There is no proof of massacre not even a telegram. This the biggest lie in history.
Lets have no more of the BS denials of the Armenian Genocide. There are countless photo’s and reports from foreign diplomatic representatives that saw it happening. Even the Ottoman Turks own WWI allies the Germans, reported on seeing it. Away with the “fake news” denials.Its purely ridiculous to tolerate deniers of historical fact. And I for one don’t tolerate it.
Show me a single proof of official order. Yes, there were massacres in both sides. Photos of killed people during war do not prove anything. Believing genocide is like believing in religion. You can not know if god ever exist. Because you can not prove god. You can not prove there were genocide or were not cause you can not find the official order. The official order was not given or it is hidden. Either way you can not prove genocide.
some holocausts must be admitted, some must be denied.
we have an odd culture.
While Eurovision is in play. Ukrainian fascists are busy attacking Russian owned banks in Ukraine. And saying they will continue as long as a Russian bank remains in Ukraine. And the Ukrainian “authorities” are doing nothing to stop it:
https://www.rt.com/news/380592-ukraine-russia-bank-immured/
What got the zio-quislings in the nederlands and germany upset at turkey? Let’s take a look at some possible reasons the israeloamericans might want to set their pathetic colonials upon turkey at this time.
Russia -Turkey Diplomatic Rapprochement, A Headache for the EU and US?
http://www.globalresearch.ca/russia-turkey-diplomatic-rapprochement-a-headache-for-the-eu-and-us/5578996
“Russian diplomacy: Towards a masterful position in the Middle East?
The Russia Turkey meetings come precisely at a time when Israel (2) itself, seeks to improve ties with Russia in an attempt, to offset Iran’s influence or military clout in the region. The courtship of President Putin by regional Mid East powers doesn’t escape the attention of policy makers in western capitals. It must certainly rile them. The Russian president for his part, maintains according to international affairs analysts “flexible relationships” with all three old and would be allies: Iran, Israel and Turkey. In other words, Russia is deftly positioning itself as the leading mediator or power broker in the region. Thus it seems, Russia is on the verge of attaining a potentially dominant (to US and EU discomfiture for sure) position in the Middle east. Hence Turkey’s willingness or eagerness to play the “primus inter pares” role in this on-going process.
But perhaps even more crucially, President Tayyip Recep Erdogan’s trip to Moscow signifies a perhaps definitive strategic shift away from the Atlantic alliance. Turkey is going beyond its geo-strategic dependency on the US within the context of the NATO alliance, in search of assuring its own security needs elsewhere. Seeking out a new strategic partnership like Russia, is apparently key to this policy. An excellent example of this strategy is the potential arms deals between the two regional powers. Turkey a linchpin in East –West relations has shown rather overtly its interest in purchasing latest S-400 air-defense system from Russia. This deal will be on the table at the summit (3). Moscow for its part , while deepening military co-operation with Ankara wishes to stabilize or strengthen its hand in the middle eastern region (in which for better or worse, Ankara it undoubtedly also a major power broker) and at the same time side-line American strategic influence ( perhaps hegemonic in nature) interests in this war torn region. This would be a positive step in the creation of a multi-polar world order, not dependent on one sole superpower for its peace and stability.”
Russian-turk relations warming certainly upsets the zionazis. They had their quislings attempt a coup in turkey, shoot down a Russian plane and assassinate the Russian ambassador to turkey to try and sabotage their relations. None of that is working any more. So what next?
Write off turkey as one of the countries to be carved up and destroyed. But, they’re in nato, an ally. How would it look to attack one’s own ally?
Well, simple enough, don’t like a fellow club member any more, drive them from the club – by hook or crook. Since booting them looks bad, as well, pick on them to the point they get fed up and leave.
vot tak
Excellent conclusion, thanks.
See also:
Turkey-Russia Relations ‘Returned to Pre-Crisis Level’ – Turkish Ambassador
https://sputniknews.com/politics/201703131051520487-russia-turkey-normalization/
“Turkey and Russia have not only returned to the pre-crisis level of bilateral relations but managed to establish new goals in development of the contacts, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said on Monday.”
And:
Turkish Stream: Prospects of Delivering Russian Gas to Europe Bypassing Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/politics/201703131051520487-russia-turkey-normalization/
“During a meeting on Friday, the Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the implementation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project. Analysts told Sputnik about European countries that could be interested in the construction of the pipeline, as well as new opportunities the gas pipeline would open for Russia.
If Gazprom implements its plans, gas transit through Ukraine can be drastically reduced, while Ukraine would play the role of a reserve transit country, experts believe.”
Those naughty turks are at it again. Getting in the way of those nice zionazis using their nazi ukrainian colony as an energy line valve to control Russian energy exports and hold europe hostage to israeloamerica. Since turkey isn’t cooperating, they need to be punished.
Other aspects.
The constitutional changes vote in turkey, expats in Europe are large in number. These changes are to the disadvantage of the zionazis who ordered the recent turk coup.
In the nederlands zio-colony itself, a vote is also coming up. The anti-turk and Muslim bs the dutch quislings did will help the local zionazis in the polls. Like the israeli quisling faggot wilders.
In Syria, the turks and the israeli’s american proxies are squaring off. It’s clear israel wants a kurdistan, and turkey, as a power independent of them, is a serious obstacle. With zionazis, one is totally under their boot, or under their proxy’s guns. There is no grey in between. At least, not for long.
I suspect the happiest person out of all of this is the Dutch Ambassador to Turkey. Now he gets to stay home and enjoy life and still get paid for a job that he doesn’t even have to show up for.
And, no Dutch politician is going to be the least concerned about the Turks throwing their little temper tantrums. Erdogon is in the bad spot of only having one card he can play. That of course is the release-the-refugees-upon-Europe card. The problem with only having one card to play is that once one plays it, then one has zero cards to play. And since the Dutch are on the far side of Europe from Turkey, they’d probably be least effected. So, there will be a giant Who-Cares from the Dutch, and a happy ambassador drawing paychecks and praying this goes on for a long, long time.
Merkel secretly promised Erdogan that the EU will accept 250.000 immigrants from Turkey every year!!!!
[link to http://www.welt.de (secure)]
Scott continues to stir emotions by shouting the Dutch!, the Germans!, the French!, the Ukrainians! when he is talking about the nihilist-zionist banker class. Counter-productive.
In the West the MSM keep telling that Putin is Hitler and that the pro-russian fake news are being run by russian nationalist Nazis.
Well, if anybody of their audience comes here and reads such *phobic hatred they perhaps have reasons to feel finding the confirmation?
Counterarguments?
To Scott and others,
Not surprised at some of the pro Turkish arguments by some misguided. Readers or blinded by Erdogan’s hypocritical gestures towards Russia. Turkey is the successor state of ottoman turkey and continues occupation of Armenian and Kurdish, Greek and other territories with The help of European imperialist powers and with the support of soviet leadership in early 1920. it seems there are some denialists on this site. Young Turks included many members of masonic lodges, one of them being Talat pasha, the interior minister who ordered the deportation and annihilation of ottoman Armenians. It was not Islam that organized the Armenian genocide.its survivors took refuge in muslim Arab lands, where they were defended. Syrian, Iraqi, Lebanese. Jordanian, Palestinian, egyptian arabs helped and defended the Armenians.Armenians played a positive role in the Arab Middle East. It was panturkish ideology behind the motives of the Armenian genicide. Asia Minor for the turcs, that was the motto. What happened to the Armenians, Greeks, assyrians is now happening to the Kurds. As for the participation of some Kurds in the genocide, this was organized by the Turkish state. Kurds have acknowledged their error of the past and now support the recognition of the Armenian genocide by Turkey.
I have to mention the treacherous role bolsheviks played by giving some of the lands of newly soviétised Independent Republic of Armenia to Turkey, including mount Ararat, the holy mountain of Armenians. As for the post soviet Russians, the Russian Duma has already recognized the Armenian genocide. Putin himself attended the 100 anniversary commemorative ceremonies held in Armenia in 2015. In 2016 German parliament also recognized the Armenian genocide, including the confession that Germany had a certain responsibility as the ally of ottoman turkey. One of the German member of Bundestag, Gem Ozdemir, of turkish origin, was active in its recognition. In the last decade many Turkish, Kurdish personalities have come forward by recognizing the genocide committed and demanded pardon from the Armenian descendants.
As for Erdogan, he is leading the Turkish state to dictatorship and conducting a policy of human right violations against its owns citizens.
This is state terrorism. As for the American presidents who secretly recognize the genocide and once in power they deny it, this is based on American imperialist interests. Armenian genocide is very well documented in American archives. Therefore any attempts by this site operators to praise Erdogan behaviour or defend policies of the Turkish, is nothing but discredit of Saker.is site, and hurts its credibility.
Antranig B,
1. “any attempts by this site operators”
Why do you think you can censor our opinions?
2. “This is state terrorism”
Do you have a UN resolution in support of this statement?
3. “As for Erdogan, he is leading the Turkish state to dictatorship and conducting a policy of human right violations against its owns citizens.”
That’s what you people say about Trump, Putin, Xi, Assad, and everyone else, who is not on your hook.
4. I don’t understand why you are fuming about us writing in support of Erdogan. Have you seen the header of our site? It says “Stop the Empire’s war on Russia.”
Russia’s allies are supported here.