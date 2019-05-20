by Pepe Escobar : posted with permission
Talk about a graphic display of soft power: Beijing this week hosted the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.
Organized under the direct supervision of President Xi Jinping it took place amid an “Asian Culture Carnival.” Sure, there were dubious, kitschy and syrupy overtones, but what really mattered was what Xi himself had to say to China and all of Asia.
In his keynote speech, the Chinese leader essentially stressed that one civilization forcing itself upon another is “foolish” and “disastrous.” In Xi’s concept of a dialogue of civilizations, he referred to the New Silk Roads, or Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as programs that “have expanded the channels for communication exchanges.”
Xi’s composure and rationality present a stark, contrasting message to US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign.
West vs East and South
Compare and contrast Xi’s comments with what happened at a security forum in Washington just over two weeks earlier. Then, a bureaucrat by the name of Kiron Skinner, the State Department’s policy planning director, characterized US-China rivalry as a “clash of civilizations,” and “a fight with a really different civilization and ideology the US hasn’t had before.”
And it got worse. This civilization was “not Caucasian” – a not so subtle 21st century resurrection of the “Yellow Peril.” (Let us recall: The “not Caucasian” Japan of World War II was the original “Yellow Peril.”)
Divide and rule, spiced with racism, accounts for the toxic mix that has been embedded in the hegemonic US narrative for decades now. The mix harks back to Samuel Huntington’s The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order, published in 1996.
Huntington’s pseudo-theory, coming from someone who did not know much about the multi-polar complexity of Asia, not to mention African and South American cultures, was mercilessly debunked across vast swathes of the global South. In fact, Huntington did not even come up with the original, flawed concept. That was the work of Anglo-American historian and commentator Bernard Lewis, who passes for a Middle East guru in the US.
Divide, rule, conquer
As Alastair Crooke, the founder of the Conflicts Forum, has outlined, Lewis consistently preached divide and rule, tinged with racism, in Islamic states. He was a fervent proponent of regime change in Iran and his recipe for dealing with Arabs was “to hit them between the eyes with a big stick” because, in his world view, the only thing they respect is power.
Crooke reminds us that since the 1960s, Lewis has been a master at spotting vulnerabilities in “religious, class and ethnic differences as the means to bring an end to Middle Eastern states.” Lewis is a hero across a certain spectrum – a spectrum that includes former US Vice President Dick Cheney and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Now, we live in the era of “Lewis redux.” Given that the Islamic world is largely subdued, in torpor or in turmoil, the clash of civilizations basically applies, on a downsized scale, to containing or destroying Shi’ite Iran.
Meanwhile the real clash – as the State Department insists – is with China.
Huntington, the sub-Lewis, did not include Russia among “The West.” The revisionist State Department does. Otherwise how could “Nixon in reverse”be justified? (“Nixon in reverse,” let us remember, is the Kissingerian recommendation to President Donald Trump: Apply divide and rule between Russia and China – but this time seducing Russia.)
A revisionist Pentagon also came up with the “Indo-Pacific” concept. The only justification for the amalgam is that these two zones should conduct a foreign policy subjected to American hegemony.
The logic is always divide and rule and clash of civilizations – divisions provoking chaos all across Eurasia.
But this strategy is being applied against the background of a crucial historical juncture: The era when BRI is being configured as the road map for progressive Eurasian integration.
Quo vadis, humanity?
It’s not hard to detect the faintest of smiles on the faces of Chinese strategists as they survey “The Big Picture” from the vantage point of 5,000 years of civilization. The Christian West as the unique road map to deliver humanity from evil – in fact, the foundation of Pax Americana – is regarded as an amusing fiction at best.
That fiction is now looking downright dangerous, wallowing in exceptionalism and demonization of “The Other” in myriad forms. The Other – from the Islamic Republic of Iran to atheist China, not to mention “autocratic” Russia – automatically qualifies as a manifestation of “evil.”
China, by contrast, is polytheist, pluralist, multi-polar – embracing Confucianism, Buddhism, Taoism. That is mirrored by the current drive towards a multi-polar world-system. What matters is unity in multiplicity – as Xi stressed in his keynote speech. In it, we find China and Persia, two ancient civilizations – not by accident linked by the Ancient Silk Road – thinking alike.
Then there’s the appalling state of the planet, which dwarfs the current appalling spectacle of political madness. UCLA geographer and global best-selling author Jared Diamond is not being terribly precise, but he estimates there’s a 49% chance “that the world as we know it will collapse by about 2050.”
As encapsulated by author Nafeez Ahmad: “Over the last 500 years or so, humanity has erected an ‘endless growth’ civilization premised on a particular patchwork of ideological worldviews, ethical values, political and economic structures, and personal behaviors. This is a paradigm that elevates the vision of human beings as disconnected, atomistic, competing material units, which seek to maximize their own material consumption as the principal mechanism for self-gratification.”
What we’re living now is not a clash of civilizations; it’s a crisis of civilization.
If the paradigm under which most of humanity barely survives is not changed – and there’s precious little evidence it will – there won’t be any civilizations left to clash.
Pepe taking a welcome break from global resource wars, and lifting his gaze to a broader, more enduring vista: The Shape of Future Thought. This title is suggested by The Shape of Ancient Thought, a big and densely referenced book on the historic benefits of cultural exchange as well as trade between East and West Eurasia since the dawn of civilization. “The trader’s cargo included a sack of books”. A breath of fresh air, and a cure for the fetid miasma of Western Suprematism spread by Bernard Lewis and his political groupies who, accordingto Pepe, include uncivilized Zio-Capitalist thugs such as Dick Cheney and other war criminals from the “Clash of Civilizations” Bush regime. Give and Take, the exchange of physical and mental goods with mutual respect, is the way to go around the globe — East to West or West to East, North to South or South to North, its only closing the same circle.
Lewis and his acolytes are overwhelming Zionazi Jewish fascists and racists, with a few Sabbat Goy dupes thrown in for plausible deniability. The Clash of Civilizations is a Zionazi doctrine designed to consolidate Zionazi global rule, through its ‘Western’ slave regimes, over all humanity, forever, as Judaic theology demands. The Chinese, who appallingly and in true ‘antisemitic’ fashion, dare to treat Jews merely as fellow human beings, are the great enemy, because they will never allows Zionazi Jews to run their state and order their leaders about as underlings. There will be no frenzy of groveling adoration in The Great Hall of the People as there is in the US Congress if Bibi ever addresses the Chinese leadership, just polite applause. THAT is utterly unbearable for the Zionazis, and the very worst form of ‘antisemitism’-the refusal to acknowledge the universal supremacy of the ‘Gods Upon the Earth’.
‘Gods Upon the Earth’ reminds one that all profound events influencing the recordable rise and fall of civilizations are not confined to the political/geopolitical, nor of economics forcing strategies by hegemonic monstrosities.
Also far from the litany of politically useful fantasies imposing economically fatal remedies on unsuspecting masses willing to entertain said fantasies of, say, anthropogenic global warming at the expense of actual scientifically recorded cyclic events spanning epochs, are identified and well evidenced and catalogued cosmic events precisely coincident with rise and fall of dynasties throughout Chinese history.
The impetus for that particular reflection is Pepe’s referenced pivotal date of 2050 which corresponds within four years of the rhythmic, solar cycle event accompanying magnetic reversal of both sun and Earth. This is something clearly understood by science and surreptitiously acted upon by our government in preparation for its aftermath. It follows a legacy of catastrophic impacts evidenced globally right under our misdirected noses.
So, even the best laid plans of highest practical intention are discarded along with those lesser hegemonic plans for domination by the overriding agenda of cosmic origin. Nothing to get too excited about, it’s simply the fate of humanity to, at some near-future cyclic inflection, perhaps that of 2046, suffer no more the indignity of psychopathy.
The ‘Gods’, friends, are no friend of man nor his triflings with what we call power. It’s entirely laughable hubris about to become all too clear to us all.
Anyone still peddling the outright, irrational, anti-scientific bunkum that anthropogenic climate destabilisation is not real, does not merit much attention, even when the delusion is couched in such classic pseudo-scientific verbiage. When ALL the Academies of Science, ALL the scientific societies and 99% of actively researching climate scientists, declare the theory sound (the US NAS even goes as far as to describe it as ‘settled science’) then you can be pretty certain that it is. However, when the theory is being proven, every single day, by observations from reality of rising temperatures, melting glaciers and permafrost, warming oceans and numerous positive feed-backs like warming soils and increasing megafires and tropical forest die-back, then denialism becomes not just omnicidal, but lunatic.
Yet you, are not a scientist and are accepting this “global warming” ideology purely based on hearsay and faith. On the one hand you claim the AZ Empire only spews lies and disinfo and yet, on the other hand, you use AZ Empire sources (like the US NAS), as the gospel to justify your faith based belief in anthropogenic global warming (and, ironically, at the very time the northern hemisphere is experiencing it’s very coldest winter and summer). In light of the latter point (the coldest winter and summer in a century), your views and certainty that you have the only truth, looks ridiculous.
Less of the personal attacks. Stick to facts in your comment and back them up. Otherwise your next comment will go to trash. Mod.
The remaining poverty on the planet has two roads to travel.
BRI as the model of one. Wealth generated by China and other developing and developed nations used to create belts and roads and infrastructure which will raise the billions of people from poverty to a level of sustainability. This is growth. It is a proven means, the only means to eradicate poverty.
The second road is the “hidden” road of Liberalism and Transhumanism which will create a global Elite and concurrently exterminate billions of humans through disease, hunger, thirst and warfare. This is the path of the Hegemon and the Elites of the West.
The second road abhors growth and change for Eurasia, ME, Africa and Latin America.
The Hegemon provides the financial strictures, sanctions and reverse flow of investment, as well as the war and chaos, diseases, hunger and thirst to enforce the “hidden road” pathway to the future. That Green Planet will have no more than 300-500 million humans. The 7 billion others will perish over the coming decades.
The BRI for all its good, contains a problem that few realise – it allows the spread of disease quickly. The world is long overdue for a major flu pandemic and the BRI will help ensure its spread. Not that stopping the rapid spread would happen if the BRI was cancelled, modern air transportation let that genie out of the bottle years ago.
The current flu in Australia this year is quite virulent, and as it makes its way between the northern and southern hemispheres over the next few years, it will probably mutate into a pandemic form. Nature tends to laugh at our scientific hubris.
Air travels viruses from one hemisphere to the other in ten hours. Ground all international air travel?
Boats take 30 days to bring disease, but they do so. End maritime contacts?
Air currents and ocean currents propel bacteria and viruses. Stop all atmospheric and oceanic currents?
If you notice what China has done in undeveloped Africa, you will see they build hospitals, train medical personnel, and supply medicines and vaccines. Progress is risky. But many humans can think through the challenges and dangers.
Particularly with the Real Evil Empire’s massive investment of tens of billions in biowarfare, and its collection of human tissue samples, and DNA, blood, neoplasms etc, from every identifiable human population group. All for ‘defensive’ purposes of course. The ‘mysterious’ outbreak of African Swine Fever in Russia and China may be a test run.
Larchmonter445
I believe the neocons in the US are going after the 500 million mark when it comes to the future population of the planet. As for “clash of civilizations”, I don’t think such a term can be used. Some countries have long histories and fall into the category of “civilizations”, while other countries do not fall into such a category, as they have no real history behind them, in some cases being artificial creations.
Yes, in the future we can certainly expect some sort of clash, basically an ethnic-religious clash, bearing in mind that the populations of Africa, Asia and the Middle East have increased ten times during the past 100 years. Most of the countries in these regions are underdeveloped as compared to Europe, Russia included, and the West in general.
Can this ethic-religious clash be avoided ? I am afraid not. Europe has been a recipient of false migrants and “refugees”, who are incapable of assimilating nor accepting domestic cultures and religions. How will all of this end ? We shall see.
That is precisely how the Gods Upon the Earth of the ‘Judeo-Christian West’ intend to treat the ecological Holocaust. By massive depopulation, even of great civilizations like China and India. Genocide has always been the root of Judaic theology, and the bastardised perversions of Judaised ‘Christianity’ that pretend to be the followers of The Prince of Peace. The maniacs who follow Pentecostalism, Dominionism, Christian Zionism and the other false faiths far prefer the genocides, cruel punishments and psychopathic ‘God’ of the Torah/Old Testament to the God of The Sermon on the Mount.
Re: “The Hegemon provides the financial strictures, sanctions and reverse flow of investment, as well as the war and chaos, diseases, hunger and thirst to enforce the “hidden road” pathway to the future. That Green Planet will have no more than 300-500 million humans.”
As well described in an earlier iteration—but the theory and practice are virtually identical— by Willaim Engdahl in his essay /book chapter “The Three Pillars of the British Empire.”
There he states:
“Increasingly during the last decades of the 19th century, English capital flowed into select capital-deficit countries such as Argentina, during the last decades of the 19th century, in order to finance, build, then run their national rail and transport infrastructure, a role usually encouraged by generous concessions from the host government. English capital also went to develop the local country’s steamship lines and their ports. So were the economies of Argentina and other English “client states” effectively made into an economic captive, with terms of trade and finance dictated from the City of London, by British merchant houses and trade finance banks. These client states of England thereby found that they had surrendered control over their essential economic sovereignty far more efficiently than had British troops occupied Buenos Aires to enforce tax collection in support of the British Empire.
During the 1880’s Argentina’s new railroads brought her goods, especially beef and wheat to its ports for export. Exports doubled and her external debts, mainly to London banks, increased 700 percent. The country was a debt vassal of the British Empire, “imperialism on the cheap” as one commentator dubbed it. It was manifestly not the intent of British policy to develop strong sovereign industrial economies from these client state relationships. Rather, it was to make the minimum investment necessary to control, while ensuring other rival powers not gain coveted raw materials or other treasures of economic power.”
Similarly it has been the policy of the USA to loot foreign economies and resources rather than build up those economies in a healthy fashion. The US has shared the “spoils” with elites in its virtual colonies.
Not that the US and British empires are identical. But I think Engdahl’s description of the former’s machinery is relevant in the “clash of civilizations” context.
I recommend the Engdahl essay. I am on an email feed of his I guess because I made a donation, so his book chapters arrive one by one in my in-box every few weeks. I do think he is one of the best thinkers and analysts around, in a number of fields that interest him (socioeconomic history; role of petroleum in world economy; influence of GMOs).
Katherine
The Ottoman empire lasted from 14th – 20th century, MUCH longer than the British one. Covered large amount if territory in Asia, North Africa and Europe. They perpetrated both Armenian genocides and the Greek genocides. When they weren’t busy murdering their white-skinned Christian subjects, they treated them as second class citizens, stole their children to fill the ranks of their Janissaries, and levied hefty taxes on them. Look it up.
Genocide, colonialism , imperialism take on whole new dimension with the Ottomans.
I confirm, I am Bulgarian and Bulgaria was under the Ottoman’s rule for over 500 years. It was exactly as described, heavy taxes on Bulgarians and their children were stolen by the Turks. After an unsuccessful rebellion in which hundreds of Bulgarians were slaughtered including women and children, the so called Christian West sent in “observers” who denied all the atrocities, ignoring the evidence of hundreds of photos. The Russians took notice, organized a volunteer army, marched to Bulgaria and gave us freedom by kicking the Turks out..
But today, the damn Eu is almost again trying to deny there was a slavery and even the current Bulgarian gov wants to downplay the Russian help. We Bulgarians really are nasty, ungrateful little slave twerps.
https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/444422-friend-foe-or-unknown-force-flying-overhead-congress-should-find
Larch,
I would think calculations on the endurance and capabilities of the western elite should from hence forth take quite seriously the ‘new’ factor discussed in article above which would seem to limit them considerably. The Hill as far as things US are concerned is what is termed a reputable press member. They describe the impotence of the US armed forces in dealing with unidentified airbourne vehicles regularly travelling through US skies. These vehicle leave no exhaust plume or infrared hotspot, cannot be tracked by radar, and have hypermanuevarability. We are speaking of ‘The Hill’ here. Not daves dirt blog.
Christopher Mellon’s piece for ‘The Hill’ visits all the usual shallow cliches about UAP’s; the new euphemism for UFOs, aka ‘flying saucers’. His assumptions being so strongly tangled in the current orthodoxies about the nature of reality, he blethers about ‘enemy’ advances in military tech; and about ETs; and about master state-subsidy gleaner Elon Musk. Whilst speculating about ETs, he even makes one remark more profound than he seems to understand: that the objects might be from “another world”.
I’d say that’s the front-runner hypothesis; but not the ‘somewhere in the galaxy’ other world that he means. Think interior universe…
Note that humankind have been reporting encounters with ‘flying things of unknown kind’ since time out of mind. Hypothesise that these are actually paranormally-manifested objects – a kind of event which I’ve actually witnessed in sitter-groups working deliberately to evoke such things – and hypothesise further that spates of the UAP incidents tend to happen at disorderly, psychologically shaken-up times, in rather the same way that poltergeists are generated round a single psychologically shaken-up focal person.
If the current rash of sightings are indeed of things created by the modern Western minds of many people acting in subconscious concert, we would expect them to have at least some degree of cargo-cultish superficial resemblance to fantastic sci-fi machines, in both appearance and performance – because that’s how our culture trains us to perceive such possibilities.
Still, though, despite their cargo-cultish superficial appearance of being ultra-tech machines, the manifestations could actually be a little elbow-jog from that other interior universe of mind, suggesting disquiet in many minds here on Earth about the state of everything right now, and the widely-nurtured hope for a deus ex machina – literally – to put everything right again. This seems entirely feasible. Well, it does when you’ve had direct experience of the power of minds to manifest and manipulate the most complex physical objects – at least for short periods – by paranormal, psychokinetic means. Don’t knock it till you’ve actually witnessed it… – cheers! Trickster :)
@Rhysiart Gwyliam. One of KG Jung`s final books was on collective delusion in a modern technological world. He called it, “Flying Saucers”.
The noosphere is sustained and constantly kept in a state of evolutionary dynamism by the consciousnesses of all the sentient beings on Earth. When sixty percent (60%)of all large wild animals have been extirpated in the last forty years, when the Insect Rapture is in full progress, and God has already taken the vast majority of his beloved beetles and other six-leggers home, when 90% of large pelagic fish are gone and the sea-beds and ocean mounts scoured bare by trawling and when forests are in full retreat, burning and dying back, and marine meadows, mangroves and coral reefs are all dying at unprecedented rates, the Earth is screaming out in agony. And it will be those consciousnesses most sensitive to that outburst of agony that suffer first, and most. Here in Austfailia, at least half the population will, being more or less spiritually dead and psychically disabled, feel nothing, possibly even at the dawn of their last day before returning to the carbon cycle themselves.
The movement towards world war is ‘foolish’ and the consequences will indeed be ‘disastrous’, as the Chinese president portentously warns. The clash that triggers events leading to nuclear annihilation could well start over Iran, ‘containing or destroying’, that state in the need to impose hegemonic power. This is about power, and every nation/civilization eventually gets the war it is trying to avoid – destruction. But leaders and advisors delude themselves, convincing themselves that the fateful war can be avoided. History always proves them wrong
Thanks for trying to make the ongoing collapse of human civilization plain to see for the many “intellectuals” who are sound asleep to it. This gigantic elephant is crowding all the smaller elephants out of our over-crowded living room – and most of us still can’t see it.
What we are living now is both a clash of civilizations and a crisis of civilization. It’s a tug of war between the hegemon and the nascent multi-polar world. Since the hegemon refuses to accept win/win, then there must ultimately be a winner and a loser.
China and Russia, in an effort to birth the multi-polar world, have been on a charm offensive while fending off attacks from the hegemon. This has largely been successful to this point as illustrated in Nord Stream 2 on its final leg towards completion and over 130 countries signing on to the BRI to some degree. Win/win, right?
Well, hold on there. It ain’t over til it’s over, says the hegemon. Now the focus is on China and everything it does is now a “national security threat”. It’s not really. We all know that, much like the US trying to coerce Europe into buying it’s overpriced LNG, these latest moves against Huawei is just to gain market advantage under the guise of national security.
How China will respond is what everyone is watching. Will a complaint to the WTO be forthcoming? Will that be the limit of it along with some not quite reciprocal tit-for-tat? Will other countries support China much as Germany refused to budge on Nord Stream? Just how close are we to the tipping point where China feels the both the need to and confidence of employing the nuclear economic weapons at its disposal?
Trump is playing with fire here and the whole world knows it. There is almost universal revulsion in the US’s actions, but fear of standing up to it for many. While China has been dangling a sweet carrot of economic development, the US has been employing “200,000 tons of diplomacy”.
The choice is clear. This is near the end game where one or the other will prevail. The wild card is, of course, a false flag and resultant hot war to completely reshuffle the deck.
So who’s holding the losing hand and is looking for a reshuffle? It ain’t China, and that scares the hell out of me.
“That was the work of Anglo-American historian and commentator Bernard Lewis, who passes for a Middle East guru in the US.”
He was also a Jewish zionazi. A fanatical israeli firster. These critters have the moral compass and professional “honestly” of a goebbels.
Bernard Lewis was a Zionist and Israel Firster.
I have actually read some of Bernard Lewis’ work. His negative views of the Arabs of the Middle East are due to the territorial dispute with Israel. He has however spoken very highly of Islam. He has claimed in his book “The Crisis of Islam” that killing and suicide bombing is a 20th century phenomenon. (Strange how he missed those genocidal Ottomans who existed before Wahabism..)
He was successfully sued in a court in France for denying the Armenian genocide, has spoken with great admiration of the policies of racist Ottoman sultans and then of Mustafa Kemal. https://www.armenian-genocide.org/Affirmation.240/current_category.76/affirmation_detail.html.
He also does not include Russia as part of the “civilised West”..
Bernard Lewis is first and foremost a hater of Christians. He is an apologist and admirer of all the muslims who take up arms against Christians.
Mustapha Kemal, and many of the ‘Young Turks’ were ‘doenmeh’ ie crypto-Jews, descendants of followers of the false Messiah Sabbatai Zevi, who ‘converted’ to Islam but continued their Jewish practise in secret. Other doenmeh include the founder of Wahhabism, and the Saud Mafia family’s chief at the time, who entered an Evil alliance that continues to kill and destroy and preach virulent hatred to today.
Thanks for that info, Mulga. Hadn’t heard of them before!
Here is an article that appeared in the Huffingtonpost written by Stephen Schwartz about the similarities between Islam and Judaism and notably Sufism and Kabbalah.http://www.islamicpluralism.org/1908/islamic-sufism-and-jewish-kabbalah
So who are the Ottoman Doenmeh? Are Sufism, Dervishe order, Bektashi Order (prevalent in Albania) all Crypto jewish sects? The Ottoman empire is generally considered as the political expression of the sacred laws Islam…
You need to stop reading Huff post, No wonder you are confused so much about islam, What are your thoughts on Millions of muslims by western christians in our time, from invasion of Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Libya, the list goes on…..should we think of you as a monster as well.
The link is from the center of “Islamic pluralism” not Huffpo (although it was reprinted by Fluffpo). This is a muslim organisation created by Stephen Suleyman Schwartz…
So what is this? A jewish-muslim organisation?
By the way you can add my country to your list of countries destroyed by the West.
Are you talking to me, Sammy?
Who were “those genocidal Ottomans “?
Are the Ottomans associated iwth any genocide other than the Armenian one?
Is there “another side” to the story of the Armenian genocide?
A political one that is one consequence of the political havoc wreaked by the breakup of the Ottoman Empire at the close of WW1?
Or is there no “other side” to an analysis of that event?
This does not mean that I support Levy!! I don’t.
Still I pose the question.
It seems to me like all “genocides” are a kind of political football The word itself is used as a means of quashing discussion and research.
I wonder what the reaction would be if anyone really tried to bring the phrase “the Palestinian genocide” into the mainstream discussion of events in and around the JSP (Jewish State in Palestine).
Katherine
Trump’s Make American MICC Great Again, relies on threat amplification and boondoogles to prevent a terrifying peace from breaking out.
Same old MICC sociopathic scam that’s like a never ending perpetual BS machine.
From 2012: “U.S. model for a future war fans tensions with China and inside Pentagon”…pathetic.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/us-model-for-a-future-war-fans-tensions-with-china-and-inside-pentagon/2012/08/01/gJQAC6F8PX_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.e186dedb58b8
Another thought provoking article. One question to always ask – or at least to keep in the back of our minds – what comes after? What comes after Xi & Putin? What comes after Trump? How do we continue our multi-polar world project?
Not much comes after about 2030-not much that amounts to ‘civilization’ that’s for certain.
The Clash of Civilizations is a favored–if cliched–propaganda psyops of the Anglo Zionists to justify the American war against disobedient Islamic and now Confucian states from Iran to China.
Peddled by Bernard Lewis and his ideological spawn like Samuel Huntington and now the Trump Regime, it is part Orwell’s Two Minutes of Hate combined with Edward Said’s Orientalism designed to rationalize what the American Empire of Chaos specializes: sowing chaos around the world, particularly in Eurasia, which has been the object of the Anglo Americans’ feverish geopolitical obsession since Halford MacKinder.
“The ‘not Caucasian’ Japan of World War II was the original ‘Yellow Peril.’)”
Actually, if I remember correctly, the original “Yellow Peril” was China, sometime around the turn of the 19th Century or early 20th Century. This is when Europe was concerned about the rise of Asia back then, which led to the Opium Wars, the Boxer Rebellion in China in 1900, etc. The Western countries were trying to spread and increase colonialism in China and the Chinese were trying to prevent that.
This was represented fictionally by Sax Rohmer’s “Fu Manchu” in the 1930’s stories about a Chinese genius trying to overthrow the West, which led to a number of movies starring Christopher Lee as the titular Chinese threat produced by England’s Hammer Films in the 1960’s and ’70’s.
As Wikipedia mentions:
Quote:
Background
Sax Rohmer, without any prior knowledge and understanding of Chinese culture, decided to start the Fu Manchu series after his ouija board spelled out C-H-I-N-A-M-A-N when he asked what was the most dangerous competition to the white man.[citation needed] During the time period, the idea of the Yellow Peril was spreading in North American society. Western people had feared that Chinese people would elevate drug hysteria while simultaneously work harder physically and graduate colleges at higher rates. [1] The image of Orientals “invading” Western nations became the foundation of Rohmer’s commercial success, being able to sell 20 million copies in his lifetime.[2]
End Quote
Presumably Japan was included in that, since most Westerners can’t tell the difference between Japan and China, despite Japan and China fighting each other repeatedly in history and indeed during WWII.
I recall reading T.H. White in his novel about Merlin suggesting that if the “Chinese coolie” can put the Westerner out of business, then the Westerner should move to China and become a coolie. Probably good advice.
Google has banned future Huawei phones from its services and won’t update current ones.
Huawei announced they started building their own OS a few years ago, in case what has just happened, happened. Their own OS is called “HongMeng” and apparently it’s just about ready to go.
All these US bans are great because they will force China to speed up its independent technological development, and end the pathetic, racist, supremacist drivel about China ‘stealing Western intellectual property’. In other words, in a rage of chauvinistic, racist, imbecility, the Gods Upon the Earth will only hasten their demise.
It will also be a profit killer for Google, which loses the license fees it would get from Huawei. It’s like Google just shipped a bunch of jobs to China, only these are not manufacturing jobs, which left the US under Reagan, Clinton, etc.
I think that Jared Diamond is being rather optimistic. Given the concatenation of ecological cataclysms eg anthropogenic climate destabilisation, oceanic warming, stratification, acidification and the break-down of the oceanic circulation system, massive and ubiquitous pollution of every type imaginable, biodiversity loss, the Holocaust of insects etc, etc, I would put the chances at 99% by 2050, possibly much earlier. As a report recently in Nature showed, working from ice-cores, the loss of the ‘insulation’ of Arctic Sea ice cover has, in the recent geological past, caused a 16 degree Celsius rise in temperatures in Greenland, in ONE decade ie ten short years. That would be game over. And in failed societies like Austfailia, that place greed above the lives of their own children, the dumb, ignorant, greedy serfs just voted for coal and gas rather than the Great Barrier Reef, the country’s rivers and the lives of future generations. Tell me, in confidence, what hope is there for a species like ours?
There is no hope for our species because we are seemingly incapable of prioritizing habitat over comfort.
We might have used technology to improve our habitat worldwide, but we instead ignored the inverse relationship between growth and preservation of habitat.
We sanctified the wrong thing.
Pepe brilliant as ever.
So glad I can read him here.
Katherine
How exactly should we define ‘civilization’ — that is, apart from stating merely that THIS or THAT is an example of one? Even the brazenly ‘uncivilized’ ones are making tall claims to the contrary all over the place!
Must the meaning of ‘civilization’ carry any expectation of ‘civilized behavior’ towards other ‘civilizations’?
These are vitally relevant life-and-death questions today.
This essay addresses the break-down in a ‘civilization’: https://medium.com/@naresh.jotwani/apocalypse-cc3c0218ef11
and this essay explores the meaning of the word: https://medium.com/@naresh.jotwani/identity-peace-a8035458e707
Unbelievably Kiron Skinner is a black female with modest educational background topped off with sponsorship by Condi Rice and someone putting her through Harvard for the cream topping on the ice cream.
Why Washington is replete with females who have so little world experience but have squeezed ink onto paper to please some overweight draft-dodging male looking for a role with Stallone and Schwarzenegger is beyond understanding.
The US is one giant video game – maybe it is The Matrix – or some fantasy genre, but it is hard to see how its current mindless trajectory can end other than in destruction
Being a follower of geopolitical news and events, it is not lost on me that Trump (being an emotionally poor choice for a leader) and Xi are engaged in a geopolitical war. The traditional shooting type of war is the third act but make no mistake, the first act is long over and the second acts of this tragedy is coming to a climax. The third act is shooting with real guns.
WW3 has started!
But was this inevitable?
I think so and want to share my analysis. For me this is a logical progression started back in the dim dark days of our evolution.
Lets us picture a tribe of humans resident in a cave. They hunt, they gather. They live. Life is good and their number slowly swells. The cave is still sufficient but their foraging area must constantly get large. Their impact on the local resources and ecosystem is growing ever greater.
Not far away is anther tribe. Much like the first. They are of smaller number.
During hunting and gathering forays, these 2 tribes have encountered one another in tentative ways, but these contacts are gathering in frequency and competitive intensity.
A flash point is eventually reached when they are unable to share a natural resource that they both covet. It could be a stand of trees in fruit or a herd of prey that has been chased from one territory into anther while in pursuit. The event is not important. Even the most trivial event can be used to conflate their interactions into a existential conflict.
A conflict breaks out and the first tribe overruns the second. The gene pool of the first tribe prospers and expands, while that of the second peters out and vanishes. Socially, the success of aggressive behaviour is reinforced. The idea and consequences of failure is purged from the new tribal conscience together with the genetic material of the vanquished.
Life on planet earth continues.
Is the escalation of human conflict caused by the constant competitive pressure, both societal, and genetic, in direct proportion with the spread of the human species across the planet?
If so, we should not be surprised. We are basically playing out our biological roles in the ecosystem.
If a biologist were to observe the human race on planet earth from a objective distance, I imagine their conclusion would simply be that “this species is reaching the limits of their environment”.
They have used their awesome intellect and imagination to construct artificial constraints and conditions to corral themselves into behavioral patterns, quite divorced from their biological programming, with the aim of extending the lifespan of their environmental limitations. But eventually these must also fail.
If we study news stories such as the US vs China trade war through this lens, we see the breakdown of cooperation and the fall back to competitive and xenophobic urges stemming from our baser instincts.
When the US talks about the brotherhood of nations, the equality of every nations pursuit of their own interests and happiness, they do not speak of it in a literal sense. Their honest vision is that if you all join us then under our guidance you can have a semblance of such aspirations. But if any of your _aspirations_ threaten or contravene ours, then you are an adversary to be either cajoled back into cooperation, or be forcefully absorbed.
And we should not live under any assumption that if China, Russia, or any other nation becomes the next global superpower, that they will not also adopt similar aims. All empires have, and they all will. It is programmed into us.
I enjoy Pepe’s essays. He may be overcolourful, and he may be somewhat one sided with his anti USA, but in general he is well researched and has a healthier grasp of the macro picture than most. And off course, never to be accused of not being entertaining.
And what is pretty much pre-programmed for the human species on this planet, will be a rolling realignment/competition/conflict growing in intensity in fits and spurts, as different human societal power structures jostle for the best possible positioning on this limited planet of ours. The end game will be either escape or extinction.
And just to address the more extreme theories: some elites may fantasize about some kind of cull of the human population leaving them in charge of a new renaissance of the human species on a planet now given a chance at rejuvenating itself. If true, then it comes from the most psychopathic of our so called elites.
“When the US talks about the brotherhood of nations, the equality of every nations pursuit of their own interests and happiness, they do not speak of it in a literal sense. Their honest vision is that if you all join us then under our guidance you can have a semblance of such aspirations. But if any of your _aspirations_ threaten or contravene ours, then you are an adversary to be either cajoled back into cooperation, or be forcefully absorbed.”
America is a Christian-style fundamentalist cult–not a nation and sure as hell not a democracy.
And it’s first commandment to the world is this: Thou Shalt Worship no God but the America God.
America was spawned based upon a messianic delusion that it is a Shining City on a Hill that was uniquely chosen by God to act as a Beacon of Liberty for the world. This is America’s warped national identity.
The Zionists believe that Jews are God’s Chosen People.
America believes that it is God’s Chosen empire… I mean…. democracy.
All nations must be proselytized into this cult of Americanism–or else.
The USA is a crusader empire and a crusader people–unsurpassed in human history.
In this sense alone, America is “exceptional”–and distinguishes itself from the rest of the world.
America Is a Religion – An Aggressive One
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/how-its-exceptionalism-makes-america-dumb-and-aggressive/ri12257
Americanism:The Fourth Great Western Religion
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/58940/americanismthe-fourth-great-western-religion-by-david-gelernter/9780385522953/
“The Christian West as the unique road map to deliver humanity from evil – in fact, the foundation of Pax Americana – is regarded as an amusing fiction at best.”
And rightly so. Not that there is anything amusing about the complete disaster wrongly called ”Christian West’ by Pepe, and equally wrongly ‘Western civilization’ by the rest of the world.
The hoax religion called Christianity has always been a frivolous Jewish Mafia joke, implemented back in Ancient Rome as a toothless, controlled opposition to guarantee Jewish Mafia’s monopolistic control of all key aspects of Goy societies for centuries and millennia to come – think Venice, slave trade, colonialism, Portugal, Spain, the extermination of indigenous people worldwide, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the opium wars, France, Germany, genocidal WW1&2, and of course, the current main base of the Mafia, the United States.
By the way, we know that Russia, too, is largely run by Jewish Mafia networks, but how deep in the pockets of the Jewish Mafia is actually modern China? Considering that Mao was a Yale and his wife – I hear – Jewish, the infiltration is probably much more advanced than most observers would assume. What do you think, Pepe, is China sovereign enough to be considered a proper counter force to the Jewish Mafia civilization?
Cloud Cuckoo Land. Paranoia, or what? Mao a tool of the Jews? Are you joking? His wife a Jew? Mao a ‘Yale’ (what the eff is that?). This lunacy that ‘the Jews’ control EVERYTHING is beyond belief. I rather suspect that it is some sort of ‘pro-active’ hasbara to provide ‘proof’ of rampant ‘antisemitism’. Rather like the infamous ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion’, at least in my opinion.
still the resolution of the owner/worker contradiction appears to me to contain a new positive social paradigm we will lose if technological advance and AI eliminates the working class. all the evil in the world stems from, flows from social control by the exploiter, the owner. that which is positive human flows from the development of the working class into social control of the worker and by extension all ordinary people
Marx really gave us something of true value in his assessment of capitalism. we jettison Marx’s analysis of capitalism at great cost or loss. we must proceed with analysis of capitalism that is minority control really with the advance of the state as an instrument of social control and exploitation, possessing the replacement of and cooperation with the owner by the the government itself in state capitalism/state private capitalism, expropriating the material social surplus to use in development and expansion of minority control..control of human technological advance that is used against humanity to control it in perpetuity in the interest of the few
the working class revolution is still essential, critical in the overthrow of minority control. but worker control is too hamstrung by left political parties and left leadership groups who from this vantage appear mostly to be guardian groups set up by exploitation itself to mislead the ordinary revolution whenever and where ever it pops up, to capture the revolution and turn it against itself into forms of state capitalism
even where such groups are not or have not been deliberately set up to capture social ferment and mislead it, they are so in spirit and preparation given that there membership are mostly products of colleges and universities, ambitious men and women who see in ‘popular activity’ advancement of their own ambitions. chance are that most or all would betray the revolution in leadership of it
by now working people must be generally aware of the dangers of educated leadership. the dangers and their results are the same that led to the conclusion of some prominent intellects a generation or 2 ago that the working class must humor the left parties, keep them in front of them so that they can always see what they are doing and in the revolutionary upsurge put them away and trust to their own collective leadership and movement in the process of doing what they must…establishing the collective principle as the bedrock of social organization
such as Lenin and Stalin types must never destroy another popular revolution that had created the forms of social progress only to have it manipulated away and turned into state capitalism. in my opinion if there are to be pogroms and Terrors, it is better that the working classes carry these out early, in the full awareness of the potential of counter revolution they should now be able to identify from the start..to terrorize or kill off or find ways to permanently disable the owners and the left parties, the main source of the counter-revolution.. rather than to allow these to develop sufficiently to carry it out on the workers and their revolutionary cadres
all honest intellectual cadres should understand this, work for the popular revolution and when it occurs to defer to the revolution completely, to help hone it advance and expand it to all of society with the collective principle supreme and being developed fully as the revolution goes to meet all social need with the available technology and wealth, while setting the stage for more,seeking advance human skill exponentially to raise the quality of human existence on national levels, with the goal of the security of everyone.
all that is positive socially flows from the popular revolution and ordinary control of society interest. when women and men have work that meets their needs and a say in social organization, they do not prostitute themselves to survive. they become interest and invested in society and how it functions, how it goes. they look after society and do nothing to harm it but to help it. they develop confidence in life, feel good about the prospects for their families. they turn all that was formerly weapons against the people into that which is socially useful.
truthful history or the truth of the human story can then come out to be used to understand humanity to correct human mental ills to develop proper accurate behavior and systems of production etc. currently truth cannot be told and learned and used by humanity because lies are the forte’ of the minority control, socially deforming lies that drive humans crazy. the most destructive lies are ensconced in the myriad of organized religions that enslave the human minds, attack humans by their infestation of human sexuality, an attack that is at once comprehensive supremely destructive of humanity…that has produced all manner of sexual traumas in humanity, and resulting harm to the relations between men and women, and children too, defrays human material resources from focus proper human development to dealing with the results of human emotional complexes generated from religious exploitation of human sexuality that permits religious control of humanity
a revolutionary society could put an instant end to that because as a collective general interest the people need fear no knowledge, no information. the people in collective need truth to be better able to deal with nature that gave rise to us and is the principal factor we must come to know in order to give ourselves our best chance of going in in existence indefinitely. only minority exploitation needs lies to fool the people into compliance with their own exploitation and in so doing make humans totally inefficient in addressing the our first job, the first, basic and always pressing human concern..SURVIVAL.
that is why Pepe talks like he does..that there is no clash of civilization just a stinking form of human exploitation that has run its course, has brought humanity to its edge and must be expunged by popular human revolutionary change
only evil flows from and can flow from minority exploitative control of human society. the positive in human development can flow only from popular social control. real democracy can be developed, flows naturally out of collective need and resulting social systems of popular can address human need accurately, humanely ..are indeed consistent with human survival
