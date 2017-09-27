by Eric Zuesse
Did U.S. President Barack Obama create the anti-Russia sanctions in order to weaken the EU in its competition against America? If so, the policy has been a huge success — it has enormously damaged the EU’s economy. But, if Russia was the actual target — as Obama claimed — then it’s been a total flop: It has produced $100 billion loss to the EU, thus far — almost twice as much as the $55 billion total hit to Russia, and the hit to Russia might be even less than that, maybe even zero, because the harms to Russia included the harms from the plunging oil-prices, which weren’t at all due to the sanctions. Furthermore, the sanctions strongly helped Russia’s economy, in ways that don’t yet show up in the economic data but that constitute long-delayed reforms whose pay-offs will start only during the years to come. Washington’s economic sanctions against Russia could thus end up producing a net plus for Russia, on a long-term basis.
The deal that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry culminated with King Saud on 11 September 2014 (after his having started those negotiations on 27 June 2014) to flood the market with oil to bring the oil price down and so harm Russia, which is a giant oil&gas-exporter, has hit Russia very hard, costing the Russian economy perhaps all of the $55 billion hit to Russia’s economy, measured thus far.
These figures come from the first-ever comprehensive study of the effects of the sanctions, a study which also estimates the negative effects upon human rights (this Special Reporteur’s chief mandate), but the cost-figures cited here, are entirely economic, not about “rights” at all (which are separately dealt with in the same report).
The study was issued, on September 13th, by the staff of Algeria’s, Idriss Jazairy, who is the U.N.’s Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of the Unilateral Coercive Measures. His mandate recognizes economic sanctions as being pre-invasion acts of war, and so as being threats to world peace, an up-ramp toward physical warfare. Mr. Jazairy has Masters degrees from both Oxford and Harvard, and is personally grounded in a democratic national legal tradition: Algeria’s Constitution explicitly is democratic: Its Article 6 is titled “Popular Sovereignty” and unambiguously states, in its Sovereignty Clause, which is the most important clause in any nation’s Constitution: “(1) The People are the source of any power. (2) The national sovereignty belongs exclusively to the People.”
However, the findings by Jazairy’s team have nonetheless produced criticisms against him and his team (not against the methodology or the economic statistics upon which the study was based) by neoconservatives such as Israel’s “U.N. Watch.” The U.S. Government’s “Radio Free Europe,” then cited “U.N. Watch” as an authority against “Russia’s state-controlled Sputnik news agency” for Sputnik’s having reported the findings. U.S. (and its allies’) ‘news’media had been silent about the findings, until Jazairy issued a response on September 15th to those neoconservatives’ objections, by headlining “UN Special Rapporteur rejects accusations of Russian influence on sanctions findings”.
At the time of the report’s release, on September 13th, there were only two news-reports about it, both from Russia: one on Sputnik radio, and another (the only report that was accessible to Western audiences), which appeared at rt-dot-com, which headlined “Anti-Russian sanctions cost Europe $100bn – UN Special Rapporteur”. Other than that news-story at RT, there was no coverage of this U.N. report, at all, in the West.
It should be noted that the U.N.’s own press-operation does everything possible to block the public from having access to the U.N’s reports, so that even when Mr. Jazairy’s office issued that press-release responding to the neoconservatives’ criticisms, and he wrote there “I stand ready to address any questions regarding the legal or factual findings in my report,” that crucial link was to something inaccessible, instead of to the publicly accessible online link to his report.
Until the present moment, there has been no press-report anywhere that links to the publicly accessible web-page, or that quotes more than just a few words from Jazairy’s report; and, so, here that is — the core of his team’s findings (and boldfacing the passages that I consider to be the most important, so that the boldfaced parts constitute a summary of the study’s findings):
49. Most of the cases of unilateral coercive measures investigated by the Special Rapporteur since the mandate was created have involved measures imposed on developing countries. This is the first time that the mandate has addressed unilateral coercive measures targeting such a powerful and strategically important player of the international community. The high level of integration of the Russian Federation in the global economy and the capacity of its economy to react immediately to a changing reality makes this a truly unique case. …
Impact of measures taken
51. Application of the unilateral coercive measures began at the start of 2014, a time when the price of oil fell substantially. Thus, two shocks occurred simultaneously: the “oil shock” and the “sanctions shock”. In view of the complexity of the mix of those causes, it is difficult to determine the discrete impact of the sanctions shock. According to some unofficial estimates provided to the Special Rapporteur in Moscow, they may have caused at most an average reduction of 1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Russian Federation between 2014 and 2016. It remains that the main adverse impact of the reversal of economic fortunes was attributable to the drop in oil prices.
52. The following evolution of general living standards has been observed on the basis of the data provided by the Federal State Statistics Service; part of the evolution can clearly be ascribed to the “sanctions shock”, though it is impossible to quantify precisely to what extent:
(a) The trend of overall personal income of the population, which had been increasing at a rate of 4.6 per cent in 2012 and 4 per cent in 2013, was reversed thereafter, falling successively by 0.7, 3.2 and 5.9 per cent for the following years up to and including the first quarter of 2016;
(b) The number of people living below the poverty line (defined to be 10,000 roubles), which had been falling since 1992 with very few exceptions, rose from 15.5 million in 2013 to 19.8 million in 2016, or 13.5 per cent of the total population;
(c) Of those living under the poverty line, some of the most vulnerable population groups — the 7-16 age group, women of working age and pensioners — were reported to have been most affected.
53. In terms of macroeconomic analysis, the combined impact of the two shocks reduced growth from 1.3 per cent in 2013 to 0.7 per cent in 2014 and to – 2.8 per cent in 2015. As a result of adaptation to the post-shock situation, there was a turnaround in economic activity already in the first quarter of 2016, with a negative growth rate of – 0.02 per cent, despite the fact that oil prices remained low. That rate moved back into positive territory in 2017 without any lifting of unilateral coercive measures. Over the past 12 months, the rouble appreciated by 15 per cent against the dollar. This is evidence of a successful adjustment. …
54. While the unemployment rate overall remained around 5.5 to 5.6 per cent, small and medium-sized enterprises lost over 15 per cent of their employees over that period and were incited to reduce investment by the climate of unpredictability resulting from the sanctions.
55. The reasons why the impact of economic sanctions on the enjoyment of human rights was not more severe in the country seem related to the following facts:
(a) The Government applied very effectively a counter-cyclical policy by letting the rouble float and by increasing the share of the State sector to substitute for the sanction-imposed ban on foreign funding for the corporate sector beyond 30 days, by reducing considerably the rate of inflation through conservative management of the economy and by ex-post compensation of inflation losses incurred by pensioners;
(b) The economy demonstrated great resilience and a capacity to adapt to new circumstances through Government-assisted restructuring to promote local funding of projects formerly funded by external sources;
(c) The diversification of the economy away from oil was given new impetus;
(d) Emphasis on research was increased, returning to an earlier stage when, in many sectors, including space technology, the Russian Federation was at the forefront (it should be noted that, according to Russian officials, cooperation with the United States in advanced space technology was maintained, including for the supply of engines for spacecraft, despite the ban on the export of advanced drilling technology by the United States); this enabled the Russian Federation to enhance its oil production in the Arctic by developing its own capacities for horizontal drilling and its production of shale oil, for which it had previously relied on foreign partners;
(e) Effective import substitution technologies were put in place, in particular in agriculture, to dispense with imports from the European Union that were the subject of retaliatory measures;
(f) A policy was quickly introduced to pivot towards other partners in Asia and other regions.
56. As in many other countries targeted by sanctions, there was a “rally around the flag” reaction, which led the population to accept the inconveniences caused by the unilateral coercive measures. …
64. The rough estimate of the adverse impact of the sanctions on the Russian Federation, if disentangled from the oil shock, is an average loss of 1 per cent of GDP. That seems to be a reasonable figure since, after “digesting” the oil shock, the difference between actual and potential GDP for 2017 is of about 0.80 per cent according to the International Monetary Fund.24 That output gap would amount to a direct loss therefore of some $15 billion per annum for the Russian Federation or a total of $55 billion so far.
65. The resulting overall income loss of $155 billion is shared by source and target countries. Although both source and target countries can internalize those losses, it is not clear that any partner is cowed by them or indeed that any rights holder, least of all European smallholder farmers, benefits from them. Meanwhile, business opportunities are forgone, curtailing the right to development of trading partners. Even if direct losses to the Russian Federation from unilateral coercive measures were twice as high as provided in the above estimate, source countries are having to suffer equally or more from the sanctions than the country they target. They may also be more vulnerable as, unlike the Russian Federation, they do not all have a consistent international trade surplus or such high foreign exchange reserves, which, in the case of the Russian Federation, remained consistently above $300 billion since sanctions were applied.25 So, while the sanctions were more political than economic, they have led in the process to a regrettable deterioration of the standard of living of the most vulnerable population groups in the Russian Federation and have also adversely affected smallholder farmers in Europe.
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They're Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST'S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
McCain in America was fully expecting sanctions to destroy the Russian economy. He expressed surprise shortly after they started that there was still electricity in Russia. This may not be quite so ludicrous as it sounds – this was probably the US intention. It was hoped that the tripod of sanctions, attack on the rouble (not mentioned), and the artificially depressed oil price, would cause havoc. If they had been able to, the US would have caused as much suffering as they have done in other targeted countries, like Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, where people have died as a result. In Iraq sanctions caused the deaths of half a million children under 5 from 1991-2003. They would have inflicted the same on Russia if they had been able to. This should be borne in mind in any dealings with America. “We are at war with Russia,” as they fondly proclaim. The US is an absolutely vile, utterly implacable, hate filled enemy intent on the complete destruction of Russia. If they were able to starve millions of Russian children, they would joyfully do so without losing a moment’s sleep.
The dude spoketh the truth. It is very Murican thing to attack the report’s author personally and directly since you can’t fault his facts and you have no argument. Try finding some patriotic Murican post on Facebook and commenting negatively on it. You will immediately be threatened and attacked personally, since they can’t counter your argument. It happens all the time.
Sanctions are helpful to Russian agriculture, I’ve seen a report of a cattle farmer near Moscow who went from 60 cows at his farm to 300 thanks to a loan from a Russian bank. He said he was scared at first, but then he started planning to double the number yet again. He was smiling and optimistic, and he mentioned “I hope the sanctions remain for another few years”. Russia has become world’s largest producer of wheat last year, it’s likely they will increase production this year, and the next, and the next… Sanctions have forced them to become self-sufficient, and that is a good thing for Russia.
The absolute stupidity and arrogance of the west is obvious if you listen to what they say about sanctions: they were introduced and will remain in place until Russia complies with the terms of the Minsk 2 agreement. Which spells out the obligations of Ukraine Government and the Donbass rebels. It DOES NOT oblige Russia to do anything, as it is not a party to the agreement, just a guarantor as part of “Normandy Four”. You can read it for yourself, it’s on Wikipedia, all 11 pages of it. The west is insane. And in trouble. Remember how Russian officials do not discuss sanctions? And how that Italian dope Mario Draghi was asking Putin last year if he could relax the counter-sanctions? That tells volumes of who is in trouble, and who has a future.
…wheat … they will increase production this year, and the next …
Splendid!
Weat is needed for Syria and Venezuela as well.
And the main thing is no Monsanto involvement.
“U.N.’s own press-operation does everything possible to block the public from having access to the U.N’s reports” — standard PR media strategy for government agencies with less than good news and under heavy lobbyist influence.
Russia’s wheat crop looks good this year as well.
It’s on wards and upwards, barring chem-trail trials, poor weather before harvest … and nuclear fallout from NK region.
Non-GMO strategy is a good, imo. Glyphosate free hopefully — keep it simple and healthy etc.
EU and US only speed up thier decline. Even German think tanks admit thier failure.
“All in all, the Russian foreign policy had “probably completed the year 2016 with a high”, says the Russian analyzes. [5] The Science and Politics Foundation (SWP) has recently expressed similar opinions. “Today, Russia has a greater influence on international crises than has been the case in the past 25 years,” the analyst said. “The country has fundamentally changed its mode of action and significantly broadened its radius of action.” [ 6] It is now shown “as an actor who can decisively shape conflicts beyond his borders in his own interest”, and it has become “from the weak Krisennavigator to the active designer” of global politics: “This trend is likely to continue in the future. “”
https://archive.is/IVD8b
“German think tanks are diagnosing the beginnings of the decline of Europe and the USA’s global policy. Europe “remains the world’s largest economic area,” but is suffering a “creeping loss of economic significance,” according to a recent analysis of the government-financed German Institute of Global and Area Studies (GIGA).”
http://german-foreign-policy.com/en/fulltext/57933
Target of the sanctions against Russia has been from the beginning Europe as well. Europe is a serious competitor to the US, and from the the D-day onwards, they used every dirty trick available to keep it in a subordinate vasall status, and to prevent any reapproachment of Europe with Russia. Europe has to be aware that Washington is trying hard to provoke a war in Europe since it is its last chance for retaining global dominance. Otherwise the upcoming dollar crash and the visible impotence of the empire will reduce it to a regional power. Beware of collaborators and traitors lodged in key positions of the security and military apparatus, and in the EU administration.
That is typical. It is surprising that so few people notice or remark on a fundamental inconsistency in US ideology. Simultaneously, they:
1. Claim to be in favour of universal human rights, democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and the material benefits of free-market capitalism for all human beings everywhere.
2. When pressed, freely admit that their policies are intended solely to benefit Americans and to preserve the huge and unfair discrepancy between their average standard of living and resource consumption and those of foreigners. (They might try to cobble together some lame argument about how there is to equality of opportunity, but this will always favour Americans because they are so much cleverer, harder-working, creative, etc.)
Those two aims are obviously, and glaringly, incompatible. Yet they keep on playing those two notes, depending on the audience and the requirements of opportunistic selfishness.
This unfavourable “boomerang” or “blowback” effect of forcing US sanctions on the EU economy was predicted by Pepe Escobar as soon as those anti-Russian economic boycotts were mooted. Likewise he predicted the US “boomerang” effect of bankrupting Saudi Arabia by inducing that “oil company masquerading as an Arab kingdom” to lower its oil prices in a cut throat “race to the bottom” against Russia.
It shows there are people in this world who can predict the results of recent EUSA policy better than our leaders can; which bodes ill for our future – unless we can rid ourselves of these venal idiots who have gained in power over the past 30 years. Firstly, by asking: Cui bono? Who is really profiting by these attempts to bankrupt Russia and Western Europe? Is it the USA as a whole, or only those leaders who do not foresee (or pretend not to foresee) the likely “blowback” of their policies?
Cui bono? The poor, both in EU and in Russia got hit the hardest, according to this:
54. While the unemployment rate overall remained around 5.5 to 5.6 per cent, small and medium-sized enterprises lost over 15 per cent of their employees over that period. …
65. … while the sanctions were more political than economic, they have led in the process to a regrettable deterioration of the standard of living of the most vulnerable population groups in the Russian Federation and have also adversely affected smallholder farmers in Europe.
This means that relatively speaking, big corporations and the stockholders of big corporations gained at the expense of small (“mom and pop”) ones, so that wealth-inequality (which has been a particularly bad problem ever since Harvard’s economics department took over Russia’s economy in the 1990s) is increasing even further in Russia, but is also getting worse in the EU, from these sanctions. However, Russia’s leading export sector, which is oil and gas, has been shrinking because of the oil-price plunge; so, the growth has been occurring in Russia’s other industries, which is a great thing, long-term, for the Russian economy.
To ask “Cui bono?” assumes that these changes had been planned by Obama and were part of what motivated him to seize Ukraine (via a 2014 coup). But I don’t think that he anticipated these changes. I am inclined to think that instead, Obama, like “McCain in America was fully expecting sanctions to destroy the Russian economy” (to quote from Mark’s comment). I think that Obama was just a closeted anti-Russian bigot who held off until he was re-elected before he would go public about it. I agree with Wayne Madsen, that Obama, through his mother, and her boss Peter Geithner at the Ford Foundation, was raised as a sleeper-agent of the CIA and surrounded by the ideology of world-conquest and by respect for the skills of deceit.
“The first comprehensive study of anti-Russia sanctions shows they hit EU much more than Russia…”
Which bothers the Americans not a whit. It’s all good to them. Just as long as the good ol’ US of A comes out ahead, and someone… anyone… everyone else loses.
Those days are coming to an end. When Russia and China introduce gold backed rubles and yuans, and when the dollar loses its status as the world reserve currency, then Americans are going to get the shock of their lives.
Russian agriculture thrives as sanctions close off imports
https://www.ft.com/content/09632e20-88bf-11e7-8bb1-5ba57d47eff7?mhq5j=e6
Sep 3, 2017
Russia is forecast to produce more than 130m tonnes of grain
this year, according to Moscow-based agriculture consultancy ProZerno,
surpassing the record achieved by the Soviet Union in 1978,
during a period of heavy investment in state-run collective farms.
Nobody in the EU parliament can read so I am sure nothing will change. The populous is now fully indoctrinated and embraces the anti-Russia mantra. The EU is so stupid they will be willing to go to war for the US, after all, we are their serfs. Elections like Macron and Merkel sealed the deal of total doom.
Europe thought it wise to hook their future up with a fading empire. I think the average US citizen is more awake then the EU ones. The full blow of poverty is surely coming fast for the EU citizens as it allready is for the US citizens.
I dread the day when the EU has to elect a EU president in a democracy pretend full of facists.
I don’t know about everyone as there is all kinds everywhere, but i can assure you most europeans will not take arms against their fellow man.
War is a racket, we all know that…
I would only take arms as a last resort to defend my family and neighbours from foreign agression, and hope my neighbours feel the same.
“I think the average US citizen is more awake then the EU ones”. I doubt it. The folks in USA who read Saker is a tiny, tiny, tiny minority – the rest of them are utterly oblivious of the reality. The live in a pseudo world, fed by the most sophisticated propaganda machine ever created in human history.
The degradation of living standards in the RF is directly attributable to the gross incompetence of the economic leadership part of RF’s government (Nabi, Medved and other idiots). Consult the work of Glasiev and Katasanov for details. I can only say чудеса other чудеса concerning the liberal econ gov work.
Having a 1/3 of all the planets resources, millions of working age people and an abundance of energy, the liberal gang elevated economic incompetence into an higher art form.
There is a plus though, despite all of this, the capatilist system of the West has succeeded in retarding and atomizing their population so it no longer has a decent educational system, sense of self or nation and esp. public institutions over bazaar level, which still only function through inertia (esp. in the EU). Neoclassical capitalist economic “thinking” has achieved, what no Russian army, division ever could, esp. the EU has so much degraded its foundations, that it’s not even able to get some law and order in its capital cities from Paris to Berlin. Isis nests and large immigrant ghettos are all over the place. Growing up in the Cologne area has teached me, that there is no “German” nation, there is just a big German speaking bazaar in which people trade themselves for money (yeah, Russia is not better in this regard right now, but it has still large parts of its population, who can think of an alternative – it is easier for EUans to think of the Apocalypse than for example of a different economic order).
Circling back to Russia, there is still hope for Russia, because of large parts of its population still have a sense of self and nationhood. What an ironic joke of history that my forefathers were lured to the Ukraine, deported to Central Asia, lured back to Germany (tried to proof that they were more German than the indigenous Germans at that time – like prohibiting their children to speak Russian) and now the some of the younger Generation are thinking about moving back to Russia.
Another article by Eric Zuesse with which I cannot fully agree, if at all. The figures which he mentions are presented by sources which he chose to pick, and the mentioned figures are highly questionable. For example, Zuesse states that due to sanctions, the EU lost 100 billion dollars so far, which is 100 % INCORRECT. The EU in fact lost 100 billion EUROS by mid 2016, and since then EU politicians have been screaming for sanctions to be lifted (Germany alone lost some 40 billion euros in trade by approximately mid 2016). Yes, sanctions did harm Russia, but NOWHERE near as they harmed the EU. The moment sanctions were introduced, Russia turned to China, Asia, Latin America and Africa, creating new trading partners. Russia further turned towards improving its infrastructure, industry and agriculture. This year Russian agriculture saw a record wheat harvest, and Russian agricultural products are now the latest fashion on world markets, as they are non-GMO. They are highly popular. It does not need mentioning to what extent Russian and Chinese political and economic cooperation has been increased. In Vladivostok we recently had an international economic summit. How many billions of dollars in trade agreements were signed just there ?
The sanctions which the US introduced were a perfidious geopolitical maneuver, where the intent was not just to destroy Russia financially, but also to breakup the Russian-Chinese economic relationship and, even more, to prevent the old bankers nightmare of happening, namely the creation of a Russian-German economic alliance, as advocated by Bismarck in the 19th century and ruthlessly opposed by the British Government, inspired by the writings of the British geographer Halford Mackinder, who warned of all the dangers of a Russian-German alliance (in fact Brzezinski used Mackinders writings to do some writings of his own).
We can conclude that sanctions not only did tremendous economic damage to the EU, but they did immense political damage to the US, which created a self image of an imperial power gone insane. When additional sanctions were introduced against Russia, Washington had the audacity to also target European firms which were constructing the Nord Stream – 2 gas pipeline, to the utter astonishment of European countries, as the US started dictating to Europe with whom it had the right to trade, contrary to basic principles of international law. Europe now has more confidence in Moscow than it does in Washington, something the elite in the US still has to grasp, and I have my doubts if it ever will.
As for Russia, sanctions were a God send. Russia turned to new trading partners (something the EU has still to regret), it improved its infrastructure, and it started buying up all available gold with its sales of oil and gas. Analysts have calculated that Russia and China have more than 25.000 tonnes of gold EACH, and it’s only a matter of time before they introduce gold backed rubles and yuans, which will spell the end of the US dollar as a reserve world currency. When that happens, the US will never again be the same.
The introduction of sanctions by the US were as stupid as the State Departments financing of that coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014, when 5 billion dollars was spent. What happened ? The US, NATO and the EU grabbed Kiev and Putin grabbed back the Crimea. I am still laughing.
In addition to everything said,
the low oil price hit Saudi Arabia hard, as well as the fracking industry in the US.
The Saudis were running deficits for the first time in 2016, and the
US fracking industry has had losses above a trillion $. Wrap your head around this one.
The US FED & Granny Yellen are printing overtime. This is why there isn’t any talk
about the debt ceiling anymore, the US is way past 20+ trillion $ in debt.
The pathetic attempt to start a colour revolution in Russia through the imposition of sanctions has had exactly the opposite effect of uniting the Russian people behind their leadership. Moreover, these same sanctions are causing increasing instability in Europe which the Petainist/Quisling elites are struggling to contain. A colour revolution now seems more likely in Europe than in Russia. Ah, the vicissitudes of history/politics.