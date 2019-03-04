by Ramin Mazaheri for The Saker Blog
The demonstration for “Acte 16”, on March 2nd, was designed as a sight-seeing tour which passed by bastions of rich, traitorous criminals (the OECD, a school of luxury marketing, etc.) and so it concluded at a small roundabout in a ritzy area, Denfert-Rochereau.
As protesters amassed and cops loaded up, and with time in between my on-air interviews for PressTV, I headed for a florist shop. I needed some poles to train my sagging office plant, George W. Bouchra, named after a former boss who departed ignominiously (she was never employed by PressTV nor my boss – it’s a shared office).
As I began talking to the female shopkeeper, who seemed to be deciding whether or not to lock up and flee, a member of France’s riot police barged in and interrupted our conversation. He was thirsty. I can see why – French riot cops wear more armour than an American football player, and carry more attacking equipment than Batman. With his huge size thus rendered even huger, he quite intimidated the petite young florist.
The florist, of course, expected to pass her day among delicate flowers. She probably had no idea the Yellow Vest demonstration was designed to combust literally at her doorstep.
My hand to God, he asked her for bottled water not once, but 6 to 9 times. Was he convinced that florists also sell bottled water? More likely is: because he was a cop he knew that all he had to do was apply pressure to this lady/citizen, and she would hand over her own bottled water. Of course, because he was a French cop, he also knew that there would be zero repercussions if what he was doing was not forthright.
The intimidated young lady kept insisting she had no bottled water to give, and the cop finally gave up. When she turned to back to me I asked, “And do you have anything for me to eat?”
With the same look of fear still in her eyes, she answered quite earnestly, “No, I don’t. I’m sorry.” She honestly believed me, poor lady! It was only after I smiled and pressed her again, in the manner of the cop, that she finally relaxed back to her former self. She gave me the plant poles for free.
What this story relates is just how elitist Western cops are in 2019. Truly, only 1% of society feels they can act so above-the-law and so humiliatingly disrespectful to others.
“The 1%” can be only economic, but not necessarily. The slogan of the US Occupy Movement was, “We are the 99%.” Whether we say that, “Cops are part of the 1%”, or, “Cops aren’t part of the 99%”, the effect is the same – and it’s time to start saying it openly.
Everybody, in every Western country, hates the police
Here’s something never reported in any Mainstream Media: at any French demonstration where riot cops are deployed one will hear the chant, “Everybody hates the cops” (Tout… le monde… déteste la police!).
Now because the Yellow Vests are totally composed of White Power, anti-Semitic fascists such a chant would never be heard, right? The Yellow Vests – because they are a class-ignorant, intolerant, Islamophobia-focused movement calling for Joan of Arc’s exhumed skeleton to replace Emmanuel Macron as president – obviously love the cops. That’s also why leftist-rightish French intellectuals like Alain Soral are convinced that the cops are secretly wearing Yellow Vests under their blue uniforms, and are breathlessly waiting for the moment when France’s cops do what is never, ever done in any political revolution – join the protesters. Cops never switch sides – they have too much to lose.
Oh wait – the Yellow Vests were chanting it as well! The reason for that is, well, everybody hates the cops in France. They hate them with same force as they hate the 1% because cops are part of the 1%.
Let’s look at history: the rude demands for provisions and quarter (if not bottled water) was always made by soldiers and cops in ancient times. The banning of quartering soldiers – i.e., theft and parasitism – is the 3rd amendment in the US Bill of Rights for good reason. From the point of view of citizens: the idea that the Praetorian Guard, or anyone with a sword and a license to stab, was not part of the 1% could only be made by an absurd dogmatist.
Let’s look at 2019: go to any blue-collar community in the US and talk to women – they view cops and firemen as the biggest catches. Why? Because they have everything a conservative woman could want: social status, guaranteed jobs, early retirement and great pensions.
Social status: For those who have not lived in a small town – and I have lived in multiple and reported from them, as well – cops absolutely are social stars. Everybody knows who they are and the power they have; everybody kisses up to them, because they fear them and their power.
Guaranteed jobs: Ah, but our boys in blue are such heroes for working such dangerous jobs, right? Wrong. It’s not even in the top 10 of most dangerous professions – being a baseball umpire is almost as deadly. And check that list of the top 25 – cops are among the highest-paid on the list (median salary: $59,680).
It is almost unheard of for French policemen to go to jail, and certainly not if they commit a crime against a Muslim or Black person. In French law the testimony of a cop is always valid and cannot be questioned, only disproved via evidence. This is why so many innocent protesters are going to prison – because the cops say so.
Early retirement and great pensions: Indeed, the only time I have seen a French protest lead to immediate capitulation by the government is when cops marched – reforms were promised that very day. Politicians know how vital Praetorian Guards are. The usual method for cop pensions in the US is retirement after just 20 years with half your pay… that’s not just spectacular for those in small towns – who wouldn’t want that?
Add all these things up: Cops are not part of the 99%.
Yellow Vests throwing excrement on cops via ‘poo bombs’ – it’s the ultimate form of rejection
As someone who sides with non-dog cultures, I find it tremendously degrading for a person to fill a plastic bag (or a “projectile”) with excrement, but getting hit by it – wow. That’s disrespect on an almost unthinkable level. (I assume it was dog excrement, LOL!)
“The policemen were deeply humiliated,” reads the report. Well, turnabout is fair play, no? That’s what cops do to regular citizens day in and day out; that’s what the cop did to the florist.
Yellow Vests are doing what their American cousins in New Orleans did during the US Civil War – they are dumping their chamber pots on the heads of an army they have no connection with and whom they despise.
Westerners should, but do not, make a clear distinction between police and the army. Soldiers deserve infinitely more respect than cops, who in capitalist-imperialist societies are drawn from the most reactionary parts of the population. Cops in the West are not at all like the Revolutionary Guards in Cuba or Iran – Western cops violently guard against any progressive revolution, and their citizens all know that but can do nothing about it.
Nor can they stop the appalling deification of police in Western societies since 9/11. Despite all the bullets in the backs of minorities, all the secret torture sites and all the smartphone videos of shootings, cops are culturally, legally and fiscally untouchable because they ARE part of the 1%. The Western Mainstream Media defies cops, and Western mainstream politicians protect their salaries and pensions while cutting those of other public servants, because they are all in it together against the 99%.
Westerners know that I could go on and on with examples of glorification of cops which have become so extreme as to become disgustingly servile. The treatment of cops in capitalist-imperialist societies is, just like most Western problems, so ingrained that it can only be labelled as “total socio-political dysfunction”, and could only be remedied by something like a Chinese or Iranian Cultural Revolution. And that is what the Yellow Vests are essentially calling for.
Until that occurs, I will continue to report honestly: mass arrests, mass trials and mass jailings are an everyday part of French life now.
More blunt language, which is rarely heard in the Mainstream Media: Every Saturday the numbers of people hurt and arrested simply for protesting governmental policies rises by the scores or the hundreds.
Numbers: 8,000+ arrested, 500 major injuries, 2,000+ imprisoned (as of Feb. 14), 1,500+ awaiting trials (Feb. 14), 12 deaths, 20+ blindings, 6 hands lost, 10,000+ rubber bullets fired. If Venezuela reaches 1% of these figures the UN will authorise military intervention.
Rather than make concessions, change policy, or reflect the popular will, the government is using legal repression on top of physical repression to scare people from joining the Yellow Vests – every day newspapers big and small have stories of sentenced Yellow Vesters.
What’s sad is that the majority of those arrested are first-time protesters – they simply didn’t know how to deal with cops, how to avoid cops, and how to demand their rights from bullying cops. It’s not the longtime activists who are in prison, but truly the most innocent and the most desperate. Normally in France a sentence of less than 2 years leads to no prison time – a “suspended sentence” – but not for Yellow Vesters.
France is not a modern democratic nation but a “rubber bullet republic” led by a “liberal strongman”; it’s not new – Yellow Vests are experiencing what Muslims did during the 2-year State of Emergency.
I have only barely discussed the appalling violence, arrests, mass trails and and mass imprisonment of France’s Yellow Vests – these are inflicted by the very cops who Western media repeatedly insist are the greatest heroes of the nation. But only a reactionary believes that – everyone hates the police; only a reactionary hates the Yellow Vests.
The media is to blame: rubber bullets are euphemistically called “flash balls”. They are fired from “defense ball launchers”, which automatically makes protesters the aggressors. Injuries to cops are treated as being equivalent to the injuries of protesters, even though I have never read of a blinded cop, a cop in a coma, a cop killed, 200+ cops with serious head injuries – surely the media would have relayed such stories on a loop. Of course, the protesters are rampaging berserkers, who commit violence with no rhyme or reason, with demands “so varied” that it’s not even worth examining them, and who are not the victims of 8 years of austerity but the “losers” of neoliberal globalisation who lost in a 100% fair fight. Every poll is dissected in a way to show that the Yellow Vests are actually dwindling in popularity, and not that they actually (still) have unprecedented popularity for a protest movement in France. Every defense of the Yellow Vests must begin with a condemnation of “their” violence. Etc.
Act 16 was the tamest one yet… in Paris, that is. Rubber bullets, water cannons, tear gas, mass arrests were still used in the smaller cities more accessible to rural inhabitants. The florist had no cause for alarm that day – except from the riot police.
An article like this will be gleefully put in front of me by border cops the next time I fly into the United States, perhaps. Such an article is not just career suicide for a Mainstream journalist, but it would never get past any editor. However, it’s not like Western cops ever needed justification for their acts of intimidation, humiliation and violence. And maybe the 1% will get me before then – either via a rich person’s decree or their heavily-armed proxies.
This was an article about the horrific police and judicial violence against the Yellow Vests, but it barely touched on it – France’s problems run much deeper than just the past 3+ months.
Ramin Mazaheri is the chief correspondent in Paris for PressTV and has lived in France since 2009. He has been a daily newspaper reporter in the US, and has reported from Iran, Cuba, Egypt, Tunisia, South Korea and elsewhere. His work has appeared in various journals, magazines and websites, as well as on radio and television. He can be reached on Facebook.
Cops are mercenaries, they work for the 0.1% but they come from the 99% as do their spouses, children, brothers, mothers, fathers … like all mercenaries they will eventually turn on their masters and kill them or kidnap and ransom prior to defecting. The moment will come when they too realise that the elites don’t care about them and will not save them, just like the rest of us.
In the small town where I live they are bringing in cops from larger cities who have no local ties and are thus not connected to local families or culture. I observed two of them at the grocery store today, Their size and arrogance were imposing.
Don’t be that optimistic about a police that has been prospering as an occupation force in the so well named ban-lieues for so many years. Contrary to the fallacious argument of lawless enclaves inside the republic, the police In these French suburbs act as an “occupation” entity, revealing itself as such only recently to the mostly white middle class. Ramin is essentially right. Except that from the view point of people whose parents were colonized not that far ago, and for whom armies often remain occupation tools, the distance between an army (defending all the people) and a police (in the side of the 1%) is itself very relative. In France, there is a force called “gendarmerie”, officially part of the army while in charge of police tasks in intercity and rural areas. Compared to the policeman, the gendarme had a strong reputation of strict legality, . Both his demeanor (tough but fair) and his intellectual style of his famous reports PV (“procès verbal”) a remarkable will for justice and transparence. To put it differently, that confidence regarding the gendarme is now questioned in the core of Paris, but many years after being so by the inhabitants of the suburbs of the French capital. The Yellow Vests are learning, but is it at last by listening to… ?
That’s why the elites are investing so heavily in killer robots and bio-warfare.
“If Venezuela reaches 1% of these figures the UN will authorise military intervention.”
Very good point.
REbellion is being fanned in Vz by foreigners (“US and EU representatives”) who would just love to see the loyalists use force to defend themselves against the would-be demagogue Guaido.
OT, but somehow I don’t think Maduro can let Guaido wander around the country for the next six days fomenting rebellion, then to hold big rallies on Saturday. Guaido is thumbing his nose at the Vz Supreme Court, at Maduro, at the laws of the country. I think he must be taken into custody.
Katherine
Thank you for writing the truth.
Today, here in Brazil, a member from the Worker’s Party who was wearing a #FreeLula t-shirt during the Carnaval celebrations was arbitrarily arrested by cops. Not only that, but his left arm was broke by the cop who arrested him, for no other reason than pure sadism, since he was already imobilized by the cop. If you think french cops are brutal, you should see brazilian police in action. They kill poor, black boys as a sport, they rape girls in the favelas, they brutalize workers and young protesters. Truly fascist scum, to say the least.
Anyone who wants to be a policer officer, just for wanting to be one, should disqualify him/her from being one.
In America, all government employees are part of the 1%, that demand that the public serves the
“public servants.” They are almost all fascist, self-serving, tyrants that frequently engage in the extra-judicial punishment, torture, and isolation of dissenting voices, which I have been subjected to personally.
In New Jersey, police are refusing to enforce anti 2nd amendment laws and the Supremes just ruled against civil asset forfeiture, which are just 2 small steps in a million mile journey to end tyranny in America. If they are anything more than small crumbs to stave off a yellow vest movement here for the time being, I will be pleasantly shocked.
I realize that this is 100% politically incorrect, but I really feel that it deperately needs to be said. I noticed a total change in American government and businesses after former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson instuted welfare to work. Ever since that was initiated in Wisconsin, and adopted by former President Bill Clinton, incompetency, corruption, fascism, and tyranny took off like wild fire. America has never recovered from it. It has destroyed America. This is something that America desperately needs to have a national discussion about. Gangs and gang mentality entered the work place and government. Now we are being subjected to their idiotic tyrannical narratives, after they destroyed a system that worked for the large majority of Americans, including black Americans that were already working prior to welfare to work. I’m sure that I will be labeled as a hate mongering white supremist, as a result of stating the truth. I really don’t care. May as well go all in and add one more group of people attacking me, at this point, it really doesn’t even matter anymore.
The point in which sabotoging competition became a legitimate means of competition in America was immediatly following welfare to work reforms. If someone’s only means of success is to destroy competion by cheating, slander, sabotage, and corruption, their success will be short lived. Unfortunately, this is now what US foreign policy is also based on. America is doomed by its own stupidity, incompetency, immorality, and corruption.
After having said all of the above, the truth is that I believe that people should recieve jobs and promotions based on their abilities, honesty, competency, efficiency, and servitude to their employer, not based on race or sex, and not prohibited by race or sex, and believe that quotas are every bit as racist as refusing to hire any given group of people because of their race or sex.
Additionally, university professors, administrators, media propagandists, and politicians were the ones who decided to open the race card and Zionist can of worms, I will not sit by in silence and consent to denying the obvious. If they didn’t wish to have a discussion on race and Zionism, they never should have started them.
> The Western Mainstream Media defies cops…
Nope.
The Western Mainstream Media deiiiiiiiiiifies cops…
Yep.
Thanks for mentioning Soral in the article! Even if you two dissagree on that issue. This was the best text about the Yellow Vests untill now on this blog. Next time, please, give us somerhing from Dieudenne. As for the cops, remember Orwell’s Animal Farm, and the role of dogs, who are cops of the pigs.
Dieudenne is not the correct spelling. His name is Dieudonné M’bala M’bala. (Camerounian dad, Breton mom)
He is an absolute genius, wildly popular in France, a genial humorists who sees all sides of forbidden “sensitive” subjects, and the French government absolutely hates him and has even broken French laws to censor him. He went to Montreal 2-3 years ago for scheduled performances (sold out the week before), and the Canadian government would not let him enter the country.
There’s lots of Youtubes of his performances, but not much has been translated. Here is one, though: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_7zGe1Q1cI
His web channel is dieudosphere.com – all in French.
There is nothing wrong with 1%, 1% of the population naturally have above 130 IQ and it is naturally that these people are much more successful than the 99% that have lower IQ. It is not the 1% that is the problem but the 0.001% the ultra-rich families with more wealth in their pocket than entire countries.
RM
You nailed it. The police are most definitely part of the 1%. Well honorary part of it, since they don’t get to sit at the dining room table and must make do with a desk in the shack at the mansion front gate. But they definitely think they are. It’s not 100% who are arrogant wee little men, but damn close.
Dear Ramin,
You stated unequivocally that: “Everybody, in every Western country, hates the police” I would like to differ.
Many years ago I had a chat in a pub, and what I was told was that the locals didn’t hate the police, but rather thought the law was an ass and that policeman simply had to do their job to uphold the law. Of course, in Australia I have seen the role of the policeman change drastically. Police no longer are protectors of the community but rather protectors of government, and I can date the initial change to 1984 when suddenly the police lost their power of discretion under a ‘Labour’ government.
In 1971 when I was stationed at Fitzroy, my fellow policemen loved to watch the American Cop shows on the TV, and view the equipment they carried, and whenever possible they would emulate those acts and obtain that equipment.
In about 1975 the Victoria Police instituted a Federal move and created the ‘Special Operations Group’ also known as ‘Sons of God’, and a fellow policeman from Heidelberg in 1976, Griff Morris joined the SOG’s, but was back at Heidelberg within a year stating that the SOG’s were a pack of wankers. All brawn and no brain, but of course the ‘Elite’.
So now we had two ‘Elites’ within the Police, Initially there had been the CIB. the Criminal Investigation Branch, which for some unknown reason was where most of the corruption occurred, and the newly established quasi-military police called the SOG’s.
Our ‘governments’ and the politicians are just as corrupt as the ‘Elites’ within the Police Farces they weld. What we are also seeing is the increasing numbers of quasi-military police to deal with increasing numbers of government sponsored terror incidents, and Nick Kollerstrom’s site ‘Terror on the Tube’ demonstrates those government sponsored attacks on the civilian population.
So Ramin, when you talk about the French Riot Police, you are talking about one of the ‘Elite’ branches of the Police Farce and you should understand that. When demonstrators are injured to the extent of losing limbs and eyes, it becomes clear that those injuries are deliberate, and that the targets are often intended, then what you see is a deliberate warfare against the citizens themselves, and I can assure you that the Police Elite will never even gain the intelligence to realise that they have become the enemy of France itself.
There will be though still be some honest police in France.
There are good cops and bad cops. My mother and aunt both thought Roger Rogerson a ‘perfect gentleman’ after they were introduced.
Thank you Mulga.
Now do you remember the last time Roger was sprung with McNamara, who was supposedly considered a good cop until they bumped off that Asian kid for the drug money?
I always thought that the NSW police were on the spot too quickly and then late last year it was revealed that they were also watching another drug gang. Oh yes, Rogerson and McNamara are not the last of the bent police in NSW. It’s still a thriving business being bent in NSW as well as Victoria.
Ever since the Rum Corps, Andrew. Have you read Cyril Pearl’s ‘Wild Men of Sydney”? I believe Jack London observed that Sydney was the most corrupt and dangerous city in the British Empire.
Pretty much correct Mulga.
However in a previous post you misrepresented Sydney’s governor at the time of the Rum Rebellion, Capt’n William Bligh of ‘The Bounty’ fame. Bligh was the Captain of that vessel in which Christian and his followers mutinied and put Bligh and his loyal men in a longboat and left them to their own devises. After that episode, Bligh was made governor of Sydney and suffered another rebellion, this time by the Rum Corps who went hunting Bligh and found him hiding under his bed.
Bligh was then replaced with Lt. Col Lachlan Macquarie, who had as backup his regiment the 73rd I think it was. and Macquarie has been called the ‘Father of Australia for his ignoring orders and establishing proper buildings and order within Sydney. However he couldn’t get rid of the ‘Rum Core’
Hi, love your stuff but
“The Western Mainstream Media defies cops,”
Should surely read
The Western Mainstream Media deifies cops,
A big difference!
If Venezuela reaches 1% of these figures the UN will authorise military intervention.
Not convinced Russia and China would go along. They’ve learned their lesson in Libya.
However, the comparison point is still valid.
Good article. Thank you.
Reminds me back in the 40’s, i think, when a current ex-wife was going to help society with their dental problems, a sheriff came back at her and told her the way things were going to be done. “Oh”, she says to him, “would you like me to pull a couple of your teeth while your bullying the citizens?” He said “no problem, I wouldnt have it any other way”, and the green revolution was born and thrives in private today.
12 deaths?
Only 1 directly connected to police action (in Marseille), the others are people who got hit in Gilets Jaunes related traffic accidents.
12 is the accepted number – those deaths wouldn’t have happened if the Yellow Vests weren’t there. Government actions – or wrong actions – caused those deaths.
We cannot speak of the 1% without acknowledging the extreme pain and suffering including sheer panic, anxiety, and PTSD for being denied the victory of their heroine, Hillary Clinton as president when they and Hillary all agreed that 2016 was Hillary’s turn to be president.
Hillary is insisting that she is not going anywhere, I personally think that she should go on an Elon Musk Space x launch into the abyss.
Their safe space is in outer space.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-05/hillary-clinton-warns-im-not-going-anywhere-after-ruling-out-2020-bid
The Government claims a monopoly on use of violence.
As long as they feel no pain while inflicting it, the movement is hopeless. The 0.1% know this. They are not worried.
Protest, tax strike, do whatever you want. Until they fear for their lives, the government and police will not change their ways. This is axiomatic.
The choice must be made, violent no holds barred revolution, or go home because you are wasting your time.
No good choices here, just reality.
P.S. if the YV movement actually made any progress, the rest of the world governments would step in to make sure it did not survive.
@ anonymous-
I actually believe that the 1% would be far more fearful of peaceful, non-violent mass wild cat strikes than violence which would instantaeneously lead to a police state far more weaponized than the population, with the ability to imprison anyone at will. Peaceful strikes on the other hand, now that would collapsethe entire house of cards that is holding up the 1%, and there would be no legal recourse against the strikers either. There would be no excuse for police violence or imprisonment.
the system is incapable of functioning without participation on a mass scale. The 1% rely on the participation of the rest of society, once people realize the power of the cards in their hands, and are willing to play it, the 1% will fold, like the house of cards that they have created.
“There would be no excuse for police violence or imprisonment. ”
There is no excuse now. Does not stop them.
“The 1% rely on the participation of the rest of society, once people realize the power of the cards in their hands, and are willing to play it, the 1% will fold, like the house of cards that they have created.”
Doubtful.
First, you would need to have at least 25% population participation in the YV movement to even disturb the status quo. What is it now, <0.5%?
Second, the 0.1% can pull up stakes and go elsewhere on a moments notice. The rich have options. The rich won't starve.
Third, the city people rely on the government to keep the cities alive. All the government need to do is stop basic goods and services to a city. After three days, the residents would turn on each other for a can of Spam. Hell, half would off themselves if they could not access to Facebook for 48hrs.
Fourth, even if the 99% managed to oust the current government, what then? Another 'leader' emerges and rules the 99%. SSDD
And finally, the other governments of the world and the deep dark nasties that control them, would simple burn France to the ground if they thought the movement had any chance of success of inspiring other revolutions of any magnitude.
@anonymous- You called for violence. Violence would give the police cause to imprison people, and resort to violence against citizens. The governments do nothing to allow society to function, and actually prohibit society from functioning in an efficient manner by making functioning illegal in many instances. Let the 1% go elsewhere and take their fiat currency with them. We can create our own debt free, interst free currency. I’d love to see the 1% attempting to haul off their real estate, factories, & natural resources with them! Your reasoning is entirely Illogical.
“You called for violence. Violence would give the police cause to imprison people, and resort to violence against citizens.”
I did not call for violence. Comprehend what I wrote.
The police are imprisoning people and committing violence NOW.
“Your reasoning is entirely Illogical.”
Your comprehension level means we will not be able to communicate. You obviously transpose what is written into what you THINK was written. Good luck with that.
@Anonymous – my compehension is not lacking in the least, perhaps your inability to comunicate is, you specifiically said that “until the government police fear for their lives, nothing will change, ” and also said ” violent no holds barred revolution or go home.” If that is not a call to violance, then what is it?
“my compehension is not lacking in the least” uttered by every comprehension challenged person when confronted with their lack of comprehension. BTW, how do you know?
-The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure and the intelligent are full of doubt.- Bertrand Russell
What I wrote – “The choice must be made, violent no holds barred revolution, or go home because you are wasting your time.
No good choices here, just reality. ”
I outlined the choices as I see them. I did not endorse one. I have no skin in the game so it is not for me to make the choice.
-A stupid man’s report of what a clever man says can never be accurate, because he unconsciously translates what he hears into something he can understand. – Bertrand Russell
Not that I expect you to comprehend. Sad, as I am not even all that clever.
Please shut this conversation down. It is going off-topic and getting personal. Mod
The imps of the inquisitors are being disingenuous when they complain
of the incoherent demands of the yellow vests. It is clear that their primary
demand is that the demonic Legion that is tormenting them and that has
descended upon them like a plague and pestilence, relinquish once and for
all their stranglehold on all organs of the state and the culture and that
they crawl back to the sulpherous pits from which they emerged. They simply
want relief from the plague of poisonous, stinging hordes of Apollyon.
Oui, ce n’est pas drôle d’être français aujourd’hui ! Surtout si on est gilet jaune ! Merci à Ramin Mazaheri de le souligner. Personne n’est à l’abri des matraques, même pas les députés à qui on ne reconnaît plus d’immunité et que le ministre de l’intérieur insulte à l’Assemblée nationale. Notre Président a prévenu : “participer est être complice du pire”. Aussi, aucun media n’accorde la moindre importance aux yeux crevés, aux mains arrachées, et depuis que la bouche des manifestants est visée, leur visage détruit, on n’en parle même plus ! Tout ce qui importe est la “violence des manifestants”. On la provoque pour servir de justification aux actes les plus répréhensibles. Nous ne sommes plus en démocratie et nous jugeons le Venezuela !
Google translation,MOD.-
Yes, it’s not funny to be French today! Especially if you are yellow vest! Thanks to Ramin Mazaheri for pointing this out. No one is safe from truncheons, not even the deputies who are no longer immune, and the Minister of the Interior insulting the National Assembly. Our President has warned: “to participate is to be an accomplice of the worst”. Also, no media attaches the slightest importance to the punctured eyes, the hands torn off, and since the mouths of the demonstrators is aimed, their face destroyed, we do not even speak about it anymore! All that matters is the “violence of the protesters”. It is provoked to serve as a justification for the most reprehensible acts. We are no longer in a democracy and we are judging Venezuela!
I hope you continue to get around, Ramin: the world needs you!
The 1% in America have perpetrated the most baffling psyop on Ameticans, who are totally oblivious to the nature of, alleging that America has a capitalist economy. We have a very small percentage of true capitalists in America, limited to small business owners that do not participate in selling stock in their companies, and do not participate in demanding tax payer money from states or municipalities for openning up a business.
Wall Street’s entire business mdel is 100% socialist in nature by its very definition of collective ownership. Additionally socialist since the Pentagon has been diverting money directly to 190,000 companies world wide through the Good Jobs First Program started by the Rockefellers Studies Institute. Amazon in New York, and Foxcon in Wisvonsin are two recent examples of robinhood in reverse socialism, attempting to extort billions from tax payers to create sub par jobs.
Jeff Bezos runs sweat shops, refusing to air condition bulidings in sweltering heat, refusing bathroom breaks to employees and forcing them to urinate in water bottles, and refusing to pay overtime for hours worked.
The propaganidists from Wall Street either are totally clueless as to what capitalism is, or are the bigges con artists that the world has ever known!
I think you are a little unfair towards the French police. At least they don’t go about shooting people at the same rate as US.
Even the rich, living in the most expensive county in the entire US, can be shot dead while driving too fast to get to a birthday party.
In The States, even the Park Police (with mission to guard parks, not hunt humans https://wtop.com/fairfax-county/2018/01/fairfax-county-police-release-video-fatal-park-police-shooting/ ) starts a pogrom that ends up sending people, with 9 bullets, to a morgue instead of a birthday party ( https://wtop.com/tag/bijan-ghaisar ).
As an example, a young US citizen of Middle-Eastern descent, with an impeccable reputation a very successful businessman, living in the most upperclass county in the US, without any trace of illegal substances use, not affiliated with any political grouping, was slaughtered and the US government is still refusing ( https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2018/04/06/federal-officials-refuse-meeting-on-park-police-slaying-of-bijan-ghaisar-move-to-stop-release-of-911-tape/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.65a379ca5ad9 ) to release the Killer-Police’s name let alone allow for a speedy trial.
Nowadays, even for the rich minorities, your drive home to a birthday party, can ended up in a funeral home, thanks to the US PARK Police. At least in France they don’t shoot the rich for traffic violations ( https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/park-police-killed-a-young-man-in-virginia-since-then-four-months-of-silence/2018/04/01/24367d0e-2c81-11e8-8ad6-fbc50284fce8_story.html?utm_term=.dca69a893379 ).
I celebrate the author of this piece telling the truth about the police, who are by and large made up of the ugliest among us. To speak this truth is a step in the right direction. I congratulate Saker for publishing this. Unfortunately those who have not had direct experience of police brutality can entertain all sorts of fanciful ideas about who they really are.
Now we can proceed to do the same clarifying job on the paid killers glorified as the military. Maybe we can get over all the nonsense about “heroism” and noble “service” ascribed to these thugs for hire.
Hey Ramin and all interested check this article about voting patterns in France(in Spanish): http://geospa.blogspot.com/2019/02/158-gilets-jaunes-ii-geografia-y-acto-13.html
Brutal interviews in French, subs in Englsh: no question, if there ever was a question, gloves are off at direction of CRIF and Rothschilds:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2019/03/11/the-yellow-vests-the-forgotten-wounded/#comments
Macron has passed a new law intended to stop the protests:
https://www.rt.com/news/453678-yellow-vest-riot-law/