Late on September 10, the Saudi capital of Riyadh came under a missile and drone attack from the Ansar Allah movement (more widely known as the Houthis).
The Yemeni missile and air forces, loyal to the Houthi government, announced that they struck a “high-value target” in Riyadh with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile and three Samad-3 suicide drones.
“The attacks are a response to the enemy’s permanent escalation and its continuing blockade against our country,” Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Houthi government, said in a statement promising more attacks on Saudi Arabia if the Kingdom “continues its aggression and siege” on Yemen.
The Houthis revealed the Samad-3 combat drone, which also can be used as a loitering munition, in 2019. At that time, they claimed that it has a range of up to 1,500km. As to the Zulfiqar ballistic missile, it is one of a variety of ballistic and even cruise missiles widely employed by the Houthis against Saudi-affiliated targets.
Commenting on the September 10 attack, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition said that Houthi forces launched the missiles and drones at civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, without giving more details.
Every Houthi strike on a target inside Saudi Arabia is a painful blow to the Kingdom. Even without the almost lost war in Yemen, Saudi Arabia has been passing through an economic and political crisis. So, it prefers to deny any damage or casualties as a result of such attacks, simultaneously censoring and silencing reports in social media.
Earlier this week, the Houthis already conducted a series of drone strikes on Abha International Airport in the southwestern Saudi region of Asir. Strikes were delivered on the target for a three days in a row and caused material damage to the installation even according to Saudi reports. The coalition also claimed that it downed at least 2 Houthi drones.
Meanwhile, in Yemen itself, Saudi proxies continue retreating under the pressure of the Houthis and their allies in the province of Marib. Recently, Houthi forces cut off the highway between the provincial capital and an important stronghold of Saudi-backed forces, the Maas base. The expected fall of the Maas base will mark the collapse of the defense of Saudi forces in this part of the province.
For a long time, the conflict in Yemen has been a swamp for pro-Saudi forces and the Kingdom-led coalition, which even de-facto collapsed under the pressure of various obstacles and internal contradictions. So, the Saudis have been suffering from the consequences of their own actions.
The TOS-1A MLRS that Russia has delivered to MBS will sort out the peskyy Houthi posthaste.
Not in a wide open desert with irregular forces that can be hiding anywhere, it won’t…
Yes. The Houthi have good tactics not to be hit by the overwhelming firepower of theirs opponents. They are very mobile, dispersed before the offensive and capable of breaking contact in a few tens of seconds. Fearsome, enduring fighters, demonstrating that the infantryman is still a preponderant factor in land warfare.
Watched the Russian army show with the two journos, Pavel and Anna (hawt), and in one episode they fired a grad barrage at a hillside. The explosions were impressive, but a later hike revealed that some of the watermelons they placed as targets were intact. Watermelons don’t duck, Houthis are masters at it.
TOS-1 is a Soviet 220mm 30-barrel or 24-barrel multiple rocket launcher
TOS-1A is post Soviet Russian Thermobaric technology obliterating anything in an area of 40 thousand square metres at a range of 6Km.
200 metre by 200m = 40,000 sq.m
That’s the size of a football field. Do you suppose the Houthi desert rat guerillas are going to send out a call for everyone to gather inside a 200m space within convenient 6 km range, and wait all huddled together in place, until NATZO has located the sitting target and got ready to aim its massive thermobaric howitzer?
There is a saying amongst the southern Arabians ” if you want to try the bitterest fruit of desert try fighting the Yemenis”.
Like Afghans who have Defeated the US Micky mouse military along with NATO poodles and the Great Soviet union so called mighty Bear, both defeated, humiliated and thrown out after 40 years of war, despite both having the ultimate weapons could not fight the Rag Tag Taliban in flip-flops with second war weapons.
Well, let me make a a prophecy here; the Houthi’s are even tougher than Afghans and the opponents have no chance in the long run.
“both defeated, humiliated and thrown out after 40 years of war, despite both having the ultimate weapons could not fight the Rag Tag Taliban in flip-flops with second war weapons. ”
Here’s a different perspective https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.2307/2657738
“Like much cold war history, the landmark 1986 decision by the United States to arm the Afghan Mujahedin’ with Stinger antiaircraft missiles – purportedly the first time American-made weapons were supplied to kill Soviet troops – has been distorted by opposing political forces. On one side, and winning the public-relations battle, are conservatives who claim weapon had a decisive military impact, hastening Soviet withdrawal and eventual collapse of communism, thereby vindicating their longstanding hawkish approach to the cold war. Opposed are liberals who argue not only that Stinger did not drive the Red Army out of Afghanistan, but that it actually pronloged the occupation by denying the Soviets an earlier face-saving withdrawal, thereby vindicating their more dovish approach.”
Israel’s persepctive on the ethnic cleansing of the Houthis by the Saudis and UAE.
Hezbollah and the Houthi terrorists have taken over their host countries
The Houthis are working to expel all Jews from their territories in Yemen
Fruit of peace: The rest of the Jewish community in Yemen will be transferred to live in the UAE
UAE and Israel set up joint intelligence base on Socotra Island
In short, the evil Houthis are mindless zombies totally controlled by the evil Iranians (nice projection)
What will the fall of Saudi Arabia look like? I don’t know but it seems to me that it will be an earthquake in spiritual, geopolitical, and cultural dimensions.
No, Vlad, the fall of the so-called Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will merely be the closing down of one branch company of the Anglo Zio Capitalist Oil Conglomerate, and transfer of assets back to the same AZC owners, said petroleum assets now operating under a different name than KSA and with CEO bearing a different title than King …xyz.. Saud.
We’ll see, some things can’t be fixed once they’re broken down; ”all the kings horses and all the kings men, couldn’t put humpty dumpty together again”…
Naturally! Everytime the king’s horses announced some progress repairing HD, the king’s men would push them aside, insisting loudly, no,no, it was all wrong, pulled poor HD apart, and put him together differently. The king’s horses would push back, insisting loudly, no,no, it was all wrong, …