We can all thank God for the fact that the AngloZionists did not launch a war on the DPRK, that no Ukronazi attack on the Donbass took place during the World Cup in Russia and that the leaders of the Empire have apparently have given up on their plans to launch a reconquista of Syria. However, each of these retreats from their hysterical rhetoric has only made the Neocons more frustrated and determined to show the planet that they are still The Hegemon who cannot be disobeyed with impunity. As I wrote after the failed US cruise missile strike on Syria this spring, “each click brings us closer to the bang“. In the immortal words of Michael Ledeen, “Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business“. The obvious problem is that there are no “small crappy little countries” left out there, and that those who are currently the object of the Empire’s ire are neither small nor crappy.
Having now shown several times that for all its hysterical barking the Empire has to back down when the opponent does not cower away in fear, the Empire is now in desperate need to prove it’s “uniqueness” and (racial?) superiority. The obvious target of the AngloZionist wrath is Iran. In fact, Iran has been in the cross-hairs of the Empire ever since the people of Iran dared to show the AngloZionists to the door and, even worse, succeed in creating their own, national and Islamic democracy. To punish Iran, the US, the USSR, France and all the other “democratic” countries unleashed their puppet (Saddam Hussein) and gave him full military support, and yet the Iranians still prevailed, albeit at a terrible cost. That Iranian ability to prevail in the most terrible circumstances is also the most likely explanation for why there has not been an overt attack on Iran for the past four decades (there have, of course, there has been plenty of covert attacks during all these years).
I won’t list all the recent AngloZionist threats against Iran – we all know about them. The bottom line is this: the US, Israel and the KSA are, yet again, working hand in hand to set the stage for a major war under what we could call the “Skripal-case rules of evidence” aka “highly likely“. And yet, in spite of all this saber-rattling, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has summed up Iran’s stance in the following words “there will be no war and no negotiations“.
First, let’s first look at Iranian rationale for “no negotiations”
The obvious: “no negotiations”
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been very clear in his explanations for why negotiating with the USA makes no sense. On his Twitter account he wrote:
The Iranian Supreme Leader even posted a special graphic summary to summarize and explain the Iranian position:
Finally, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated his fundamental approach towards the AngloZionist Empire:
The contrast between the kindergarten-level low-IQ bumbling hot air and threats coming out of the White House and the words of Ali Khamenei could not be greater, especially if we compare the words the two leaders decided to post all in caps;
Trump: To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!
Khamenei: THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S..
Notice first that in his typical ignorance, Trump fails to realize that Hassan Rouhani is only the President of Iran and that threatening him makes absolutely no sense since he does not make national security decisions, which is the function of the Supreme Leader. Had Trump taken the time to at the very least check with Wikipedia he would have understood that the Iranian President “carries out the decrees, and answers to the Supreme Leader of Iran, who functions as the country’s head of state“. It is no wonder that Trump’s infantile threats instantly turned into an Internet meme!
In contrast, Khamenei did not even bother to address Trump by name but, instead, announced his strategy to the whole world.
Of course, issuing ALL IN CAPS threats just to be treated with utter contempt by the people you are trying to hard to bully and having your words become a cause of laughter on the Internet will only further enrage Trump and his supporters. When you are desperately trying to show the world how tough and scary you are, there is nothing more humiliating as being treated like some stupid kid. Therein also lies the biggest danger: such derision could force Trump and the Neocons who run him to do something desperate to prove to the word that their “red button” is still bigger than everybody else’s.
It is important to note here that making negotiations impossible is something the Trump administration seems to have adopted as a policy. This is best illustrated by the conditions attached to the latest sanctions against Russia which, essentially, demand that Russia admit poisoning the Skripals. In fact, all the western demands towards Russia (admitting that Russia is guilty for the Skripal case, that Russia shot down MH-17, that Russia hand over Crimea to the Ukronazis, etc.) are carefully crafted to make absolutely sure that Russia will not negotiate. The sames, of course, goes for the ridiculous Pompeo demands towards the DPRK (including handing over to the USA 60 to 70 percent of its nukes within six to eight months; no wonder the North Koreans denounced a “gangster-like” attitude) or the latest US grandstanding towards Turkey. Sadly, but the Neocon run media has successfully imposed the notion that negotiations are either a sign of weakness, or treason, or both. Thus to be “patriotic” and “strong” no US official can afford to be caught red-handed negotiating with the enemy of the day.
Under these conditions, why would anybody want to negotiate with the US?
Frankly, the “no negotiations” approach makes perfectly good sense, and while the Iranians are the only ones who have openly said so, the Russians have hinted to the same on many occasions (see their words about the US being “non-agreement capable” or about US diplomats confusing Austria and Australia). To any objective observer it should by now be completely obvious by now that a) the US cannot negotiate (due to intellectual, cultural and political limitations) and b) the US has no desire to negotiate. This is, of course, a highly undesirable and dangerous situation, but it would only make things worse to pretend that civilized negotiations with the USA are possible.
So, if both sides agree on “no negotiations”, what about war?
The not so obvious: No war?
This is where Ali Khamenei’s stance is more puzzling, at least to me: when he says that there will be no war, does he mean that the US threats are not credible or does he mean that Iran has the means to deter a US attack? His words make it sound like he is quite certain that there will be no war. How can he be so sure? I am especially amazed by the apparent Iranian confidence that the AngloZionists will not attack them when I compare it with the obvious Russian policy of actively preparing for war since at least 2014 (also see here, here, here, here, here and here). Of course, Iran has been preparing for war with the USA since almost 40 years now whereas the Russians only woke up to reality comparatively recently. I see several potential explanations for Ali Khamenei’s statement (there might be more, of course):
- Political: Iran is trying to demonstrate that it will do everything possible to avoid a war so that if a war should break out, it would be absolutely clear to everybody that Iran did not want it, Iran did not trigger it and the responsibility for the consequences fall entirely and solely upon the US and Israel.
- Deception: Iran knows that a war is coming but is trying to pretend like it won’t to better conceal the war preparations and lure the Empire into a sense of complacency resulting into an ineffective/costly attack.
- Intelligence: the Iranians might have intelligence indicating to them that all the US threats are just hot air spewed in order to appease the Israel Lobby and to look “patriotic” in preparation for the upcoming elections this Fall.
- Miscalculation: the Iranians might underestimate the level of hubris, arrogance and stupidity of the US leadership and mistakenly conclude that since an attack on Iran makes no sense and the US cannot “win”, such an attack will therefore not happen.
Personally, every time I think of a possible US attack on Iran I think of the Israeli attack on Lebanon in 2006 which happened in spite of the fact that it was plainly visible to everybody that the Israelis were waltzing straight into a conflict which they could not win and which, in fact, resulted into one of the most abjects defeats in military history. Conversely, while Hezbollah did win a truly historical victory, it also remains a fact that Hezbollah leaders did not expect the Israelis to launch a full-scale ground offensive. Finally, history is full of examples of wars which were started in spite of all objective factors indicating that they would end up in disaster.
It seems to me that in purely military terms (not in political ones!) Israel could be seen as a stand-in for the USA and Hezbollah as a stand-in for Iran and that the outcome of any future US-Iranian war will be very similar to the outcome of the war in 2006, albeit on a much larger (and bloodier) scale. I am confident that the folks in the Pentagon realize that, but what about their Neocon bosses – do they even care about Iranian or, for that matter, US casualties? I highly doubt it: all they care about is their power and messianic ideology.
If it weren’t for it’s nuclear arsenal, the USA could be dismissed as a particularly obnoxious country lead by ignorant leaders with bloated and mostly ineffective armed forces. Alas, the US nuclear arsenal is very real (and still very capable) and we know that top-level US Neocons have already considered using tactical nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state’s conventional force in the past. In a twisted way, this makes sense: if you are a megalomaniac infused with a sense of messianic superiority then international or even civilizational norms of behavior are of no interest (or even relevance) to you. Listening to US Presidents, pretty much all of them (but especially Obama and Trump) it is pretty clear that these folks consider themselves to be the Kulturträger and the Herrenvolk of the 21st century and their messianism is in no way less delusional than the one of their Nazi predecessors (or, for that matter, the one of the Popes of the past 1000 years). And why would the people who nuked two Japanese cities under the (entirely fallacious) pretext of “shortening the war” (almost a humanitarian operation!) not do the same thing in Iran?
Of sure, they probably realize that using nukes will result in a massive political backlash, but they are confident that no matter what happens in the end, they will always be able to say “screw you!” to the rest of the planet. After all, this is something which Israel and the USA have been doing with almost total inpunity for decades already – why would they stop now? As for the fact that the Persian people have been dealing with all kinds of invaders since no less than 2500 years will not stop the AngloZionists from trying to crush them. After all, having laid waste to a country which many see as the cradle of civilization, Iraq, why not do the same thing to Iran? Iraq, Iran – what’s the difference, they are all just “sand niggers” and our red button is bigger than theirs, right?
Standing up to Shaytân-e Bozorg (almost alone?)
It would be a big mistake to dismiss the USA because of its incapable military or moral bankruptcy. The truth is that in terms of aggregate national power, the USA still remains the most powerful country on the planet (even if we don’t include nuclear weapons). Anyone doubting that needs to look how how the currencies of the countries the US is singles out for attack suddenly began slipping: the Russian ruble (which has since bounced back), the Iranian rial, the Venezuelan bolivar, the Turkish lira, etc.) or how little time it took Trump to bring the (admittedly spineless) Europeans to heel. As for Russia, for all her military might, she remains only a semi-sovereign country in which the pro-US/pro-Israeli “Atlantic Integrationists” continue to try to sabotage (often successfully) everything Putin and his supporters are doing. I would not place big hopes in China either, especially considering the lack of meaningful Chinese action in Syria where Russia and Iran did all the heavy lifting. Sadly, but the only ally Iran can truly count on is Hezbollah. And while Hezbollah is considered a “non-state actor”, it has a formidable capability to strike at the USA’s colonial masters, especially in terms of missiles. This will not protect Iran, but it could serve as a very real deterrent to the Israelis, especially since Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah he has made it clear that Hezbollah more than capable of taking on Israel. For the time being, the Israelis are already preparing for a re-match against Hezbollah and they are massing forces in the north to prepare for a war against Hezbollah.
Does that look to you like there will be no war against Iran?
I hope so. But to me it very much looks like an attack is pretty much inevitable. I have been predicting such an attack since 2007 and, so far, I have been completely wrong (and thank God for that!). The very first article I ever wrote for my blog was entitled “Where the Empire meets to plan the next war” ended with the following words:
So count with yet another imperial war of aggression, a barrel of crude at over 100$ and oil shortages, rocketing inflation, job losses, a stagnant real estate market and stock exchange, and a national debt and government deficit which would make even Reagan proud. And plenty of dead Americans (nevermind the Iranians, right?). But don’t worry: there will still be a huge supply of Chinese-made US flags to wave!
And yet, 11 years later, the AngloZionist attack which looked so imminent in 2007 has not happened yet. Could it be that this time again an attack on Iran can be avoided? Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appears to be very confident that it will not happen. I am not so sure, but I fervently hope that he is right.
The war is on. MEK is the proxy the US will use. Other insurgent forces will be built and shipped into the provinces bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan. The model of Syria will be replicated. “A Civil War” constructed of proxies, using ISIS and AQ leftovers, armed and trained by US, UK, and the usual gang of Arab Sunni financiers, and Israel.
So, every form of Hybrid War will be used to destabilize the regime.
Whether the US and Israel launch missiles and attempt to get air domination is too early at this time.
Eventually, they will strike Iran’s government and military installations, as they did in Syria.
Iran is in for seven years of hell, minimum.
I disagree with Saker on Russia as ally. Russia and China both need Iran to hold. It is a strategic piece of those two nation’s economic and security strategy. Iran also is crucial for whatever stability exists in Iraq and Syria and Lebanon. So, it must be protected. Russia and China will do many things to secure the Iranian nation. Specifics are hard to show at this time. But, in no way will they allow Iran to be pummeled.
This is not 1999 and Yugoslavia.
Who is Khamenei? He is the person who we can be described as the embodiment of the 4 decades of resistance to the empire by the Islamic Republic, so if Khamenei says there will be no war, we can conclude that this is the consensus view of the establishment’s national security apparatus based on long term experience in the resistance to the hegemon.
I’m not implying it’s a perfect assessment but coming from such high up, it definitely has a lot of credibility.
The experience of Hezbollah was that they weren’t expecting the launch of the war or such response at that particular moment, though they still expect the Zionists to attack around September of that same year, so these are two different scenarios.
So what is the conclusion of no war pronouncement by Khamenei based on, only an educated guess can be made but from the perspective of the empire, there is an obvious realisation that Iran is not a country to be attacked without first taken out her strategic depth (her allies), a project which has been failing since 2006 from the attack against Hezbollah and now failed again in Syria and Iraq.
Will the empire tried again? Sure, they will but a direct attack against Iran when they’re completely bogged down in Afghanistan a place they will require to have effective attack against Iran makes it less likely and with the Hazara Fatimeyoun Brigade, a complete repeat of Iraqi insurgency.
A big spoiler to use of MEK proxy against Iran is the victory of Imran Khan in Pakistan with open cooperation between the Pakistani security establishment and Iran, that has further delayed that front for now for at least another 5 years.
Another fallout for the empire from the Syria war is that Iran has just successfully used the war to widen her strategic depth, increase the numbers of its allies and legally entrenched its local militias in Iraq something I expect to happen in Syria very soon.
As for the hybrid war, Iran has had more time and more experience to prepare for it and more allies adept in the art in fact, the 8 years has thought Iran the it can only count on her strength and no powerful country to survive.
The empire throughout its history have never picked on nations that can effectively fight back. So if Khamenei says no war, on this I think I will go with him.
“will be used to destabilize the regime.” First I have to say that I mostly agree with your comments. Having said this, try to avoid using the word “regime”. Regime is a word the criminal West uses to demonize the “enemies”. Did you realize that the western press never uses that word to refer, for example, to Saudi Arabia ? (which I think is a monarchy left in the XII century). Using the word “regime” you play straight in the hands of the enemy and I suppose you know who the enemy is. (or are)
‘Regime’ is perfectly suitable for a corrupt government like Iran’s. It has been a horror show for millions upon millions of people in Iran. It has botched the windfall of the nuclear deal. It is a religious ideology running a nation (something I abhor in Israel and Iran and wherever it is attempted).
So, ‘regime’ is what I will, from time to time, choose to use.
Sorry if I violate some sensibilities.
I refer to Washington’s “guv” as a Tyranny. Is that okay? I live under this fascistic Feudal wannabe system. I have seen it destroy the Bill of Rights. I’ve seen it consume tens of millions of hard working middle class to preserve itself and try to become a Global Domination. I think it fits, don’t you?
Regime is sort of benign compared to Tyranny.
I appreciate your comments. When Tehran cleans up and gets correct, I’ll cease the use.
I have many Iranian friends and folks I’ve worked for and with in the past 20 years. They are the greatest and each one brilliant minds and talents. It is very sad what has happened to Iran since the 1979 revolution, in my opinion. It’s good the Shah regime is gone. But what replaced it is far from a good substitute.
The US destroyed the natural political evolution in 1953, and the people have suffered mightily since.
I use whatever term CehSha uses for us. If Foggy Bottom calls the legally elected government of Syria a ‘regime’, that is what I use for CehSha when I speak of Syria. Same here, if they say the legally elected government of Russia is a ‘regime’, then same-same, I refer to the swamp on the po-to-mak as a regime, don’t matter who is sitting in the Byelo Dom.
Auslander
LOL … the idea of the MEK overthrowing the Iranian revolution made ROFLOL.
Only in the dreams of the same idiots in Washington think tanks who said that Iraq would be a cakewalk and that the Iraqis would greet American troops waving tiny little American flags in great gratitude to the empire for conquering them. The idea that the MEK would overthow Iran is in the same level of ridiculous fantasy.
We have seen in the last few years that some populations can be made immune to the color revolution scripts in the CIA vaults. That doesn’t stop the fools in the CIA from trying them over and over again, but there are places and times where it is simply impossible for them to work. Russia has been one of these, Iran is another.
When you stop laughing, try thinking.
The goal is to destabilize and ruin the Iranian economy and turn society chaotic.
MEK is one of many tools.
Object lesson, once you stop losing your sense ROF, check out Syria.
Impossible? Nothing is impossible in geopolitics.
#prove it’s “uniqueness” and (racial?) #
-How can the USA prove its racial uniqueness when it is a multicultural, multiracial country made up by lots of various ethnic groups and with an official policy to import as many foreigners as possible at any economic and social cost? And which would be the unique race in America? The Jews which run media and makes the USA president bend the knee to Israel and swear loyalty to Israel at AIPAC? Or would it be the subservient founding population of whites that are soon to be an oppressed minority in the USA the same as whites in Zimbabwe and various other African countries, that is too timid to even question the government policy of making them a minority in their own country?
Personally, I believe the USA is very unique, in the sense that is the most powerful country in the world, but it is being run totally against the interests of its own population, all of them. It certainly does not represent the interests of any particular race or ethnic group, although it officially claims it represents the interests of every racial and minority group except for white heterosexual Christian men of course.
Thanks for your insights, Saker, as always. The graphic summary explaining the Iranian position on why they do not negotiate with the US is plain enough that an elementary school student could understand it — now, if only our “leaders” could allow themselves to understand it!
There is a possibility that Iran’s leadership understands that millions of good people here in the US do Not want a war with Iran. Given the economic and social crisis facing our own country — and critical issues like the opioid drug epidemic ravaging our small towns and big cities, — a war with Iran , frankly, is the last thing we need., just another “problem to the solution” type of thing. I am already against the next war, no matter where it has been planned to happen. When I look at the terrible fires raging across parts of our country I cannot help but feel that war has already broken out, and the war is against Us. The destruction happening as a result of these strange fires (many of them deliberately set) is just as complete and as awful as what you would see in a war zone.
I believe that one of the main reasons an overt war with Iran has not broken out is because there are small but determined groups of the Children of Light all over our earth who are fervently praying for the plans of the evil war-makers to absolutely fail. May this continue to be so, we pray to our Righteous Lord! Know this for a certainty: There is tremendous power in prayer, and we have been given power to cast out and bind the evil ones.
In my opinion, it’s all about oil, that and a further strengthening and tightening of the cordon around Russia.
It is my understanding that shipments of Iranian oil regularly make it to Russia and Turkey, let alone down the straights to The World, and from Russia and Turkey to europe and beyond. The sanctions already applied, and never forget, within days of Iran signing the nuclear ‘disarmament’ accords with US, europe and Russia, Obama put more sanctions on Iran and continued to threaten Russia about her relations with Iran, in my opinion are for two purposes. One is to remove the competition of Iranian oil from the world market, and second is a stick in the eye of Russia and yet another reason to pile on more sanctions to Russia.
Both of these ‘goals’ are a fool’s errand. Russia has a vast market for her energy projects, the main markets being europe (who will kick and scream to the high heavens, and still buy Russian gas and POL) and China. China with it’s growing industrial and economic might is immensely hungry for energy, and Russia is developing vast transport projects to feed China. Europe knows this fact and is not only nervously watching these projects but also being a little more reticent in it’s screaming about evil Russia, knowing full well that if europe does anything to disrupt the supply of Russian energy to europe, Russian can simply turn east and south, leaving europe in the cold, and with crippled factories and economy.
US already has a lock on Iraqi, Libyan and Syrian oil, but she has no way to get it to europe and China without expensive, and in wartime dangerous, sea transit. Putting pipelines down in Syria, and Turkey for that matter, will simply result in sabotage the likes of which US can not comprehend. By taking, or negating, Iranian energy systems and markets, US increases her supposed strangle hold on the world’s energy markets, and if she can physically take at least part of Iran, that puts major US forces on yet another Russian border including the Caspian Sea, let alone the destabilization US will commit on the ‘Stans’ in the area.
In the end, it is possible US might try to bomb Iran to submission, but that is also a fool’s errand. I won’t give even a hint as to how US could rather quickly shut down Iranian production of energy products, but there is an example from a war 70 years ago that worked, and rapidly.
If, for whatever reason, US decides to initiate an attack on Iran, it will be interesting to see the reactions in US as the corpses begin to come to Dover and San Francisco, and trust me, this time there will significant numbers of them, let alone the wounded and the loss of expensive, and in some instances irreplaceable, equipment and ships.
One never knows what US will do, and all the signs point to an attack on Iran. But, all the signs pointed to a concerted attack on Novorossiya, and at one time some kind of strong effort to wrest Krimea and Sevastopol from Russia and return them to their ‘rightful’ owners, the orcs. Neither event happened, nor did the expected attack against North Korea occur. In essence, most of us can do nothing but sit back and watch, we, the ordinary people on this rock hurtling through space, have zero control of what our ‘masters’ will do until after the fact. If this gets ugly, I mean really really ugly, perhaps the people will finally come for those morons populating the control hubs of europe and US, ropes and torches in hand. One can always hope.
Auslander
Auslander
Excellent comment. Don’t forget Iran’s interest in joining the Eurasian Economic Union, which Wall Street want’s to prevent, bearing in mind Saudi oil reserves are becoming depleted, which is the reason for the war in Yemen. See my comment bellow.
I think the only reason for the brutal AngloZionist attack on Yemen was to prevent the establishment of freedom and democracy in the Arabian peninsula by ordinary (normal) Yemeni people.
The AngloZionists lost their Empire when the ordinary (normal) people of Turkey stopped their coup d’état attempt on July 15, 2016. Now there’s also a rising Anatolia standing in their way, but an attack on the leader of the free world, indomitable Iran (backed by a rising China), would’ve been a sure-fire AngloZionist suicide anyway.
There’ll be no war, nor negotiations. I find this one of The Saker’s finest articles.
First of all, Saker yet another excellent article.
Next, Aus said it, it’s about oil but also about Russia’s soft underbelly as Saker said it many month’s ago. Caspian Sea comes to my mind. If USofA gets to control any of the Caspian countries, it and it’s friends get access to it and last weekend’s commitments and agreements go out the window. This in my mind shows that Putin is committed to help any and all of those countries. The rest is what if. USofA got the answer last weekend. They can dream about it but it stays there. Iran is a friend that needs help. Next step is kicking NATO out of Afganistan, Pakistan needs work as well. But this is being worked on already.
Putin and the Russian Military have given every word and signal that the former USSR stans are Russian protectorates (whether the stans act that way or not). There will be no waiting to see if the US can destabilize any of them. Russia has clearly staked claim to all of them. When it comes to security, Russia is in there and will be in there in full force if necessary.
The Syria experience has added another ring of national interests to Russian sphere. Iran is integral to that new expanded sphere. Iran’s market, resources and geography are crucial to Eurasia.
Oil, gas, geography and market size make Iran too valuable to Russia and China to allow the Hegemon another victim to its chaos and war machinery.
The only option for the US is all the non-military tools of destabilization.
Agreed, it is about oil – and gas. And for that reason I agree with Khamenei. Because any “hard power” attack on Iran will result in a significant and serious shortage of oil as the Iranians respond with measures to create that shortage, such as blocking the Persian Gulf, blocking the Suez Canal, taking out Gulf states’ oil installations. The resulting oil shortage would immediately precipitate a global economic manufacturing recession lasting several years. Were the Hegemon to respond to such Iranian action by attacking and destroying Iran’s oil extraction facilities, that would cause still further oil shortage, and exacerbate the recession. A manufacturing recession could have a very serious effect on the financial hegemony of the Anglo-Zionists, as the banking system has built up risk deriving from 10 years’ worth of private equity shark packs leveraged buyouts of utilities companies and High Street names – leveraging that would fail in a significant recession. Already there have been many corporate victims stemming from LBO’s, and the zombie banks are tottering…
So, there will be no war (qua military attack on Iran), because of risk contagion and of _everything_ economic, and quite a lot political and social, collapsing in the U$$A and EUSSR. In such a situation the “1%” would have no better a future to look forward to than the “99%”.
Which, incidentally, is why Yemen is critical. Note that the Saudi Barbarians started their attempted political – and now military – takeover of Yemen when it became evident that the Hegemon’s Syria adventure would not succeed. Yemeni oil terminals under Saudi control would hedge the risk of an Iranian closure of the Persian Gulf. Because this is a critical economic risk for the Saudi’s (and they themselves are aware they could not prevent the Zionist madness of an attack on Iran if the hysteria got out of hand), expect the vicious and inhuman attrition of Yemen to continue until the last Yemeni standing.
By this time, anyone or anything in Russia not already under American sanctions must surely believe that it is only a matter of time before it happens. Thus, the threat of sanctions against Russia for not following the imperial dictates on Iran becomes an empty and meaningless threat. Oh goody, more sanctions, big deal.
And thus we see what appeared at first to be a powerful weapon become useless and meaningless due to overuse and the world becoming accustomed to it.
There was once a story called “The Boy who Cried Wolf!”. Now that story has become “The President who Cried Sanctions.” No real change in the plot, just a remake of an old movie with new updated special effects and a soundtrack of modern popular music and a related line of children’s toys available in time for Christmas.
One problem the Trump regime faces is that the American economy collapses soon after the start of the war.
The world’s oil markets will immediately price into the price of oil
1) The removal of all Iranian oil from the market
but also since the straits of Hormuze can be closed in a war.
2) The removal of the Saudi exports from the market
3) The removal of Iraqi oil from the market
4) The removal of Kuwait, UAE and other ‘gulf states’ oil from the market.
In fact, it is highly likely that the markets would over-react to the start of a war in that the price of oil would soar higher on the uncertainties than just the removal of this oil would really mean. Then, it would drop back to a more realistic price.
Either way, inflation in the US soars. The US now uses a transport heavy economic system that relies on bringing goods in from overseas where cheap to slave priced labor manufacturers them, then these goods need to flow further from the ports to Walmarts and Apple stores across America. All of this depends on oil. As the price of oil increases, the transport companies will quickly raise their prices. And then the stores raised their prices as a result.
This raises interest rates. Banks always charge an interest rate that includes the estimated rate of inflation plus the profit from the interest that the bank desires. As inflation rises, interest rates automatically rise. No banker wants to make a loan at 2% interest when they expect the money to be worth 5% less due to inflation when the loan is repaid. They’d charge 7% so that they still make their proft even in the devalued dollars that come back as loan payments.
Rising interest rates at this time will crush both American corporations and the government debt which have come to rely on low interest rates.
The US government would have to make massive social welfare cuts due to the war. Not only the cost of the war, which with a smaller Iraq war was hundreds of billions of “off-budget” expenses, but also due to the cost of servicing the massive US government debt and growing deficit spending under higher and higher interest rates. This won’t mind the neanderthals of the Republican party nor the billionaires in Trump’s cabinet, but its a very unwise move in a divided nation on the brink of revolt. Remember that Americans voted for Trump as an anti-war choice compared to warhawk Hillary, and that sentiment has been around for decade (Obama got elected as an anti-war choice compared to uber-warhawk Mad Bomber McCain) and it hasn’t gone away. The massive ‘resistence’ to Trump on the left will quickly get out of the control of the Democrat war-hawks. Expect riots in American cities comparable to the Vietnam era. Except now American police are more numerous, more heavily armed, and far more likely to shoot to kill. And nothing sets off a full-scale revolution like the police killing people in the streets.
My guess is that the Ayatollah correctly reads this situation. The problem, as the Saker points out, is that there is no real sign of intelligent life in Washington, so its only a guess if they understand this. But, I suspect that the Ayatollah says quietly, under his breath, the addition of “and if there is a war, it will be a short one.”
“Having now shown several times that for all its hysterical barking the Empire has to back down when the opponent does not cower away in fear, the Empire is now in desperate need to prove it’s “uniqueness” and (racial?) superiority. ”
-What race would that be? Is USA trying to show the superiority of the black race? That certainly would explain the support USA has for the black supremacist in the “rainbow nation” of South Africa.. Or is it the hispanic/latin american race that is soon to be the majority in USA that is racially superior or mayhap the Jewish race that is fully dominant in USA?
You mention “anglozionist” sporadically, do you include UK in “the empire” if so are we talking about the superior of the Pakistani race? As a Muslim Pakistan i the leader of London and the native white population are a minority there now, and their children are being systematically raped by the Pakistan muslim grooming with the support of media and the political leadership of the city… The same scenario plays out all over the European regions that is occupied by USA..
“Why Did British Police Ignore Pakistani Gangs Abusing 1,400 Rotherham Children? Political Correctness”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/rogerscruton/2014/08/30/why-did-british-police-ignore-pakistani-gangs-raping-rotherham-children-political-correctness/#5c53c968754a
“Census reveals white Britons as minority in capital for first time”
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/census-reveals-white-britons-as-minority-in-capital-for-first-time-8405998.html
-What race would that be?
The ones who self-identify themselves as “White Europeans” are for all the immense amounts of immigrants imported into the EU and the US still hold the real levers of power in the West.
And yes, the UK is most definitely part of the AngloZionist Empire, see here:
http://thesaker.is/terminology/
or here:
https://thesaker.is/why-i-use-the-term-anglozionist-and-why-its-important/
Cheers,
S, I would even go further that the latest invasion of the Europe by the so call “migrants”.
England, since the “closing of the colonies” created the Commonwealth, which opened the doors to all the people from the ex-colonies to freely move back and forth (mostly in) without any need for immigration papers. Flood of Indians and Pakistani’s started in the late 60’s, followed by the Jamaicans in the 70’s. With special rights, like allowing Sikhs to wear turbans and the beards in the silly nets in the military, conveniently forgetting about the official rules. Now, we can see Sikhs as ministers of defense in England and Canada if I am not mistaken. I have heard of some Pakistanis’ moving freely between England, Canada and the US. So much for border controls. Welcome to the World is One (babel tower is not fiction anymore), or if we go back to Star Trek in the 60’s welcome to the federation of planets. Does this sound like something you have heard before? Well, Gene Roddenberry was preparing you for that then. Unfortunately, with all the anti communist propaganda in the West nobody actually understood the message, welcome to the World of Marxism, it’s here now.
I would like to offer an opinion on why Khamenei has said that there will be no war: it is simply that a large-scale war is not part of the plan for the IMF’s global economic reset. A source for this idea is Brandon Smith at
http://www.alt-market.com/articles/3463-trade-war-provides-perfect-cover-for-the-elitist-engineered-global-reset
I not affiliated with the alt-market site and am providing the link solely as reference and not as proselytisation.
Slightly more specifically, war is bad for business, and bad for the establishment of a global reserve currency (not the US dollar) that is solely controlled by the IMF and, ultimately, the BIS. Smaller wars, involving the MEK for instance, as Larch has said, could easily happen, and might even be planned, because we peasants will never submit to a world government and a global IMF currency unless poverty and fear and hardship reduce our resistance, and continual regional wars will do exactly that.
I could be argued that it is “highly likely” that world leaders know this, in one way or another, and Khamenei’s words to this effect might be revelatory.
This is, of course, just an opinion and is offered as such, so please refrain from attack. Personally, I hope that this opinion is wrong, but I would like to be convinced of it.
Max S
IMS’s plan for a global economic reset ? Is such a thing possible ? The world debt stands at 247 trillion dollars. Private bankers just love countries who are in debt, as then they can manipulate them. Just look at Greece. It does everything it is told to do, because it is in debt.
The reason why Khamenei stated there won’t be any war has nothing to do with IMF’s plans, even if such plans really exist. Khamenei made the statement in the military context, knowing perfectly well that such a military conflict would be costly for all sides, leading to severe economic and political repercussions. I hope he is right that there won’t be any war. I am not so sure.
Extract
“WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will try to destabilize Iran and disrupt diplomatic efforts to solve problems via the newly created Iran Action Group at the Department of State, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement.
“The State Department’s new ‘Iran Action Group’ is nothing more than an attempt to bypass the [agency’s] civil servant experts to implement [Secretary of State Michael] Pompeo’s dangerous vision to destabilize Iran and close off diplomatic ramps,” the statement said on Thursday……”https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201808171067261306-usa-iran-action-group-diplomacy-disruption/
Sound like the parallel structure, set up by Cheney under Bush, to deal with raw intelligence from Iraq, instead of relying on the regular channels, DOD, NSA, CIA & the State Department.
In other words, the US will continue to do exactly what its been doing ever since the Iranian people overthrew the torturing Shah in the 1970’s.
How’s that been working so far?
Two questions need to be asked. Will there be a wider war, led by the US, and if there is no war, what will the consequences for the US be.
Some years back political economist Lyndon LaRouche wrote that the only thing which can save the US dollar is the breakup of Russia and the plunder of Siberia and the Caspian region. This of course explains the coup d’etat against Yanukovich in 2014, the intent being for NATO to bring it’s missile systems right next to Russia’s borders and present Russia with an ultimatum: Surrender or perish. Well, it did not come to that. Now what ?
The point is that the US has the largest foreign and domestic debt in the world and the dollar is printed backed by nothing. This debt cannot be maintained for ever. Worse for the neocons, Russia and China have accumulated huge amounts of gold, preparing to introduce gold backed currencies. They have also introduced international trade institutions like the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road, whose modus operandi is based on fair trade and respect for the sovereign status of nation states, a direct contrast to the imperial policies of the neocons, who now have the honor of watching countries introduce bilateral trade using national currencies instead of the US dollar.
Will there be war ? Most probably. As the old saying goes, a cornered rat is a dangerous rat. At the beginning of this year I was quite sure that Ukraine would attack the Donbass either during the Presidential elections in Russia or during the World Cup. Much to my surprise, there was no attack. After that I started reading about mass desertions from the Ukrainian Army, which no doubt convinced the neocons that any attack would have seen the Ukrainian military disintegrate and mass repercussions inside the country, namely a Maidan in reverse, which is still possible, bearing in mind Ukraine’s financial situation.
Last year Trump sent the US Navy to the North Korean coast, hoping for regime change, so that the US military could end up next to Russian and Chinese borders. This operation must have been one of the worst planned in military history. Even before the US Navy arrived, South Korea initiated covert talks with the North. Kim did not back down, only making symbolic gestures. The US must have grasped that there was no will in South Korea for war with the North, bearing in mind both countries contain the same people.
Since neocon plans for Russia and North Korea have failed, attention has shifted towards Iran. And here we indeed have a very dangerous situation. Iran is rich in oil and gas. Saudi Arabian oil reserves are becoming depleted, which is the reason for the war in Yemen, which has untouched oil reserves. Iran has announced it’s intention of joining the Eurasian Economic Union, something the neocons have to prevent at almost any cost, as Iran’s admission would strengthen the Union, attracting others, European countries included. Turkey would probably follow and leave NATO in the process, starting a chain reaction in Europe, where NATO is not popular.
And the neocons ? If they attack Iran, they risk a wider war with with uncertain results and and dire consequences. The war would not get any support in Europe, especially not from European politicians, whose domestic populations would see them as nothing more than American lackeys. The war would weaken both the EU and NATO, while both Saudi Arabia and Israel would end up in combat, which is especially dangerous for Saudi Arabia, whose population has risen in number and where we have wide discontent with the distribution of wealth, with some analysts stating that the country could well break up.
If the neocons do not attack, they will see Iran join the Eurasian Economic Union and the rise of the East. And the foreign and domestic debt ? How will it be payed off ? And the US dollar ? What will become of it if countries begin to use domestic currencies in bilateral trade, including the new petro yuan ?
As things stand, the chances for war against Iran stand at around 90 % with perhaps 10 % sanity remaining, if that much.
It all comes down to Oil.
If there´s a hot war against Iran, the number of 100US$/barrel would be a joke – outside of some self-sufficient countries, oil would not be found at all!!!!!
In a matter of weeks, there would be a worldwide rationing of oil products (not only gasoline & diesel, but also plastics, chemical products, pharmaceuticals…) and the globalized economy would collapse shortly afterwards.
The iranians have a gun pointed to the engine of the world economy, plain and simple. If they go down, everyone else (excepting Russia, Venezuela & a couple of others) will suffer massively. And this would surely mean the end of the American Empire….
One of the problems that I have, is that Russia does not seem to be too enthusiastic in supplingy Iran with the modern weaponry that Iran obviously needs.
Yes, I am fully aware that Iran is “self-sufficient” and already makes most of its own arms.
That is not the point.
I am talking about in areas that the Iranians are lacking:
Aircraft
Air defense
The Iranians need modern war planes, yet Russia does not appear to be too keen in helping them in this area
Even with the recently supplied S-300 air defense system, the Russians did it grudgingly and now seem inclined to send the more sophisticated S-400 to Saudi Arabia.
Who supported and supplied the terrorists in Syria, was it Iran or Saudi Arabia?
Iran fought shoulder to shoulder with Russia in Syria, to prevent its disintegration and destruction –
yes, I know that their motives and objectives are not always congruent – yet Russia at times appears to be more interested in not offending/displeasing those who supported the terrorists, that they are in ensuring that Iran gets the help it needs to be able to stand up to their mutual enemies.
I’m sure the Israelis, the Americans and the Saudis have shown time and time again, that their regional and global objectives are diametrically opposed to Russia’s.
Iran and Russia are combatting the same enemies, so Russia must do more to assist Iran.
Selah
Well this is just wild and unsubstantiated conjecture, Mod: Which of the many points are “wild and unsubstantiated”? but maybe any attack on Iran will result in heart-attacks at the Pentagon when they suddenly find out that the S400 has been there in Iran all along.
I don’t know how easy or hard it would be to conceal such things from the US, but I do know that it is bad strategy to announce publicly all the kit that one has and where it is, to arm your foe with all the info that they need.
If you want it as a deterrent, you announce it publicly, a la ‘beware of dog.’ If by contrast, you are Russia, and perhaps see benefit in a short, sharp skirmish (many sublime possibilities there), then it is best kept secret.
my own post was wild and unsubstantiated conjecture, not Saker’s article. I am speculating that the S400’s may already be in Iran.
No war, No negotiations, but sanctions… as (Economic) WAR.
A very strong answer the Russia Federation (and Iran or others) can adopt in case of very heavy sanctions against her from some Country is the following, based on the golden rule: “hit where more hurt but where, reciprocally, you are not very vulnerable”.
Step 1.
Introduce a Legislation the defines certain type of sanctions (for instance those targeting Corporations with public capital, State bonds, or state officials and so on) as “Act of (Economic) War”.
Step 2
Accordingly, during an “Economic War”, as define according to Step 1, the legislation foresees the temporarily abolition of some international guaranties and treaties that hold during the period of Economic Peace (exactly as it happens during a period of conventional war) against the Country or Countries that introduce such sanctions labelled as “Economic War”.
Step 3
Between the temporarily abolished international guaranties and treaties against those Countries staging an Economic War against the Russian Federations, there are those relating to:
a) Copyrights
b) Trademarks
c) Patents
That means that Firms inside, for instance, the Russia Federation are no more bound to comply with the corresponding conventions and treaties, and can produce items freely (including medicals). Since this happens during a period of “War”, there will be the highest secrecy, as during a conventional war, for those firms adopting such “countermeasures”.
Step 4
The payments for the suspended Copyrights, Trademarks and Patents are uphold, and frozen, without interest, by the Russian State, (for example) until it is declared the end of the Economic War.
Step 5
The frozen money will be released only after due compensation for the damages that sanctions have inflicted to the sanctioned subjects of, for instance, the Russian Federation, as established by Russian Tribunals.
Just imagine the flow of goods (as medicals) toward Countries in the EurAsia Land Mass (almost 3 billion people), whose routes are far from any possible obstruction from the “Oceanic Powers”.
And a final remark, of psychological level: forbid to compare Ruble and other currency to the US Dollar, but refer only to… Gold.
“I am confident that the folks in the Pentagon realize that, but what about their Neocon bosses ”
A few weeks ago I would have breezed over this line accepting the truth of it.
It’s no longer true.
There is a pro govt. military coup underway in the USA and President Trump is taking the lead. The neocons are the target. I believe I was right not to give up on The Donald.
The CIA FBI and DOJ leadership are being exposed and dealt with. The MSM also. Hillary is history.
The Donald huffs and puffs but wars are not starting.
The bad guys have lost US support.
Syria is lost. Pakistan/Afghanistan is lost. Mid terms are lost. The Borg is under massive attack.
How sweet it is.
I think the Ayatollah is right. No war with Iran at least while the battle rages in Washington.
There will be no war…
Lost in translation?
I presume Ali Khamenei does not speak/write English.
I wonder what is the original Farsi and how accurate the translation and nuance.
Khameni does not speak English? Think again, every one in the Iran’s society has some sort of education at Oxford or such.
Khamenei writes his own Twitter feed which was provided by The Saker. All Iranian leaders speak and write English and have their own Twitters in English and Farsi. And yes, Iranians and their leaders are much better educated and inherently smarter than their American tormentors.
I am glad you mentioned currencies Saker.. Look at the Argentine peso. It has collapsed just like the Turkish lira and yet I am sure that US not attacking their guy Macri. What seems to be happening is that large amounts of US treasuries are being liquidated which is increasing demand on the dollar.
While I am sure the US is glad that Turkey, Venezuela, Russia are getting clobbered, it seems to be indiscriminately hitting US allies.. My point is: I am not entirely sure US has control of the financial situation….
The US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates. They’ve laid out a plan of how they are going to do this over this year and next, and they’ve been following that plan to the letter. Thus, everyone expects two more interest rate hikes this year and quarterly through next year.
The effect is simple. When investors can get better rates of return from US Treasuries, the money flows in that direction. Investors had been investing in Argentina and Turkey and other emerging markets because they offered higher interest rates while the Fed was offering near zero rates. The policy of the Fed is making money flow the other direction now.
Interestingly, Trump opposes this policy, even though he appointed the Fed chief who promised to follow the previous chieftress’s policy. Trump now sees the higher rates as threatening the US economy, and thus his own popularity, and has unleashed at least one tweet in the Fed’s direction …. which the Fed simply ignored as the bankers are also more powerful than the President these days.
All of this can be counted as effects of the Fed policy of easy money which was used to contain and try to control the last financial crises. The effect of zero or negative interest rates put what the economists call “distortions” into the financial system. The Fed sees the need to try to ease its way gradually out of these distortions and away from cheap, risk-free money which it felt was the only way it could contain the last crisis and keep 2008 from being a second Great Depression. But, we are still seeing the effects of the radical policies that the Fed used. This is one of them.
I think that the hidden powers win both ways. Even in a crash they win, because they sell first, buy back everything at pennies on the dollar, and politically, never let a crisis go to waste.
It appears they have been keeping the system going a long time on life support. When it suits them, they will position themselves for the crash and then pull out the patient’s tubes.
I moot that the US itself is as much hostage to these games as the rest of us.
Imo.. Syria has nothing to lose and will join in the fight along side Hezbollah and Iran. Yemen will officially supplied, hopefully by China opposite the bab al mandab, huge opportunity for them.
If the US loses a carrier that’s when the nukes come out. At that point the world gets involved.
Iraq is key.
Many US bases in Iraq, but Iraq is largely Shia. An attack on Iran could result in an Iraqi surprise, and US ejection. Then we have an uninterrupted Shia crescent from Iran to Lebanon. Israel’s worst nightmare, and strategic catastrophe for the neocons.
Plus, turkey borders on Syria, Iraq, Iran, and is turning East. Goodbye Turkey as a US attack base. Goodbye Kurds (squeezed in the middle) as an agent of Ziocon trouble making, they would have to face realities on the ground.
If Iraq throws out the US, and instead allies itself to Iran, the world changes overnight.
there will be war. the reason is that the Zionist do not care what happens to America. if America goes down it must take all actual and potential opposition to Israeli power down with them..leaving the Jewish state intact.
I think that formulation has some traction, yet seems stupid because Hezbollah is right there and promised to take Israel down in the eventuality of such war with Iran.
but again I state that the Jews.. converted Goy ashkanze Khazars.. cannot afford to lose in the world. they have committed way too many heinous crimes against humanity not to be called to account for all by any new and decent, truly democratic and popular political dispensation in the world.
they will all be tried for their crimes..their lies will be unraveled and who knows the level of human wrath if for example the Holocaust turns out to be fake..that the world wars were manipulated by ‘Jewish’ Goy money bags for stupendous social/political and financial gain..if the horrific Russian revolution was a manipulation for same gain, plus long term revenge by the Khazars for historical wrongs perpetrated by the early Russians against the old Khazar nation.
the Khazar Goys have been on a global crime spree since their nation broke up and they were dispersed into the world as Jewish converts. they cannot afford to lose their brutal and terrible power over humanity or they will pay a terrible price in turn. they are prepared for sure to blow the planet if they are going to lose their power.
in fact the reaction to that fact..the threat of the loss of Khazar power in the world, are the lunatic american neo nons. those clearly express my point of view as outlined here. they are prepared to go all the way those Neo Cons. the neo cons behave with the extremity born out of the absolute sense of fear generated by loss of Khazar power just around the next corner. this fear has produced the extreme lunatics who have taken the ‘necessary decisions and the result is their lunatic behavior taking the humans species down the tubes
Chuckie Schumer is the embodiment of neo con insanity..a man with a calm face speaking easily the most extreme threats to human existence. what he is in fact expressing is Khazar fear,. they are utterly freaked out by global develops right out of their control. so it is now decision time: retention of Khazar power or blow the planet trying to retain..even extend.. such power to the boundaries of human existence
the Khazars are invested totally in capitalism/imperialism/colonialism. such has been their vehicle that has teken them to the top. butt nothing goes on forever..all good things end..even for the Khazars. one way or the other we will have a world free of Khazar power, or both their power and the Khazars..or we wont have a world at all.
there appears to be no way at all that humanity can live in peace in the face of and with Khazar power in the world. the Khazars must lose their power and a form of organization evolved that eliminates the efficacy of such power. if not humanity will have to fight the Khazars to the death
There is of course this constant myth on the internet that Israel controls America.
The problem with incorrectly reading the relative power of these states and then mistakenly believing that the tail wags the dog (ie, that smaller Israel somehow controls the more powerful America), is that it leads to massively incorrect analysis of the world.
Top dogs are the US military (and the whole MIC) and the US bankers. Two separate and powerful factions, both of which are more powerful that the American democratic government. AIPAC type money can influence Congress and the Presidential elections, but even then while it is a powerful force it is not all-powerful. The limit is the point where following a Israel-first policy is detrimental to the Americans. When that point is reached, Netanyahoo and the AIPAC lobby is surprised that their power has limits. But regardless, the generals in the Pentagon and the bankers on Wall Street both out-rank politicians and the fake-democratic government that rules in their name. And, while both the Generals and Wall Street have favorable relations with Israel, neither is controlled by Israel. And thus any analysis that assumes that Israel controls America is faulty and flawed from the beginning.
Possibly your own analysis is flawed.
Our education and programming conditions us so that the only pieces that we are trained to see on the chessboard are nation states.
Watch the wizard’s other hand. Arguments about whether Israel or US is top, distracts from the idea that neither are, and that both of those countries might be controlled by a power structure that is distinct from the nation state.
That is what I believe, and failure to take it into account, as you say, can lead to massively incorrect analysis of the world.
One of the problems is that intelligent people, like those that run Iran, do not expect other people, even stupid ones, to do stupid things.
Second, what in practical terms can Israel do? It can’t use nukes against Iran; to do so would mean its own immediate collapse and destruction. Neither can it commit large numbers of its own armed forces to a foreign conflict, with Hezbollah praying for them to do just that. It can fire missiles at Iran, but Iran and Hezbollah and possibly Russia and Turkey would retaliate.
Third, an outright US-Saudi-led invasion would bring Russia into the war; Russia could and should not tolerate such a conflict on its borders. On balance, then, the Iranians are correct: there will be no war. Unless the idiot-savant leaders of the Moronic Hegemony commit to an act of utter stupidity–which cannot be ruled out.
Israel would only supply air-strikes. They might add some special forces units to that, but not much more.
Israel believes in the American air-power doctrine which still believes after a century of aerial warfare that any enemy will immediately surrender as soon as air bombardment fleets arrive in its skies and over its cities. It hasn’t worked yet, but they still keep trying.
Beyond that, Iran’s surest ally, as several have noted, is Hezbollah. Israel’s ground forces will be fully occupied with Hezbollah. In addition, they’ll have to keep control of the border with Gaza and have to deal with rebellion and guerrilla attacks from the west bank. But, its mainly Hezbollah that will keep the Israeli army busy and which will force them to keep their ground troops at home.
Assuming the Americans are their usual casualty-adverse selves, that only leaves the Saudis as ground troops trying to invade Iran. I believe that such a ground operation will be necessary at least to the extent of trying to control the coast along the straits of Hormuz to keep the oil flowing. However, the Saudis have always had fancy equipment bought with oil money arming mercenaries who don’t want to fight. The Saudis have been very under-impressive against the Yemenis, and I don’t really see them able to fight the Iranian Republican Guard. They’d have massive air-power with American air-superiority, but even then I don’t see Saudi mercenaries able to do much against committed Iranian revolutionaries defending both their country and their religion.
The Americans appear to be making their usual plans of bombing a country until it surrenders. They ignore the fact that the Brits didn’t surrender to the Germans during the Blitz, and no one else the Americans have bombed using German terror-bombing techniques on has surrendered due to bombing alone since. They also seem to have dreams of Iranians rising to overthrow their government, but that’s not going to happen for reasons Mr. Mazaheri has well described elsewhere on this site.
A war with Iran will require boots on the ground. And the Washington-Jerusalem-Riyadh axis of evil seems have a supply problem with boots.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei knows that there will not be any war against Iran for the following reason:
How can there be a war on Iran if it would result in the annihilation of Israel? Do you think the Jews are willing to commit national suicide for the sake of their cherished domination? No, Jews are both cunning and intelligent. And their self interest dominates. I suspect this is the basis of Iranian confidence. Bluster and hot air from the empire is one thing but self destruction is another matter.
Ali, I think you went to far with counting on Jordan, Egypt and PLO. They are all questionable. Particularly PLO with Abbas and the Jordan with its king. Even Hamas with it’s financial dependence on KSA.
So, this leaves us with Syria and Hezbollah. Lebanon only if Hezbollah controls the government.
Egypt is controlled by the Egyptian military. Which is strongly connected to the US by the US program of military-to-military ties with such nations. Egypt will not get involved. The Egyptian military government is already allied with Israel against Gaza. I don’t belive they will actively fight on the Israeli side due to fear of another domestic uprising against that. But they will sit it out as neutral. Saudi Arabia also constantly acts as if Egypt will be a part of Arab-Nato and help fight agains the Yemenis, but they’ve been wrong and unable to get the Egyptian millitary junta to go along with that. Most likely is that Egypt acts as an Israel-friendly neutral that doesn’t commit any real troops in a coming conflict.
Hamas is already fighting Israel. It is unlikely they will stop if Israel gets busy on other fronts. However, getting supplies to them through the Israeli-Egyptian blockade will be difficult, so its not likely to amount to much beyond some rocket attacks and a need for Israel to keep sufficient force on that border. The good news is that Israel might be too busy on other fronts to conduct yet another mass massacre against the citizens of Gaza. Short of another revolution in Egypt opening a supply line, this front isn’t likely to look much different than today’s killing zone.
The PLO, in form of the Abbas government in Ramallah, is basically an Israeli security tool and would also not move to trouble Israel. But, it seems to be a very shaky government if a regional war involving Israel begins, and I wouldn’t bet on its survival. Israel would certainly face underground groups attacking it from the occupied territories, and possibly a hostile government if the PLO tries to tamp this down for Israel and ends up being overthrown as a result. Most likely result is Israel having to add another front in the occupied territories as they have to act to re-occupy them fully without the PLO collaborators, and probaby fight more battles like the Jenin camp fight last decade.
Jordan regularly acts as a US protectorate. Short of a popular revolution in their country, they also sit out any coming war. And there hasn’t been much of a sign of revolution in Jordan, at least not since the King crushed the Palestinian camps back sometime around 1970.
coup-coup countdown day 82.
There is the tradition of the October surprise(s) which wins elections and with the raging great American devolution of 2018 taking place one can only hope that something decisive happens inside the USA to cause those planning one ( or even two) to stand down.
At least expect a staged incident in the Persian Gulf with lots of brinkmanship talk, and some chest thumping/nose thumbing accompanied by a few unfortunate incidents of collateral damage. There are those who think that the only way to keep the USA from tearing itself apart with a bogus cultural war is to direct its attention to tearing apart some hapless nation. ( Yemen?…oh boots on the ground in an already ravaged land–such photo ops!)
But, yes, they will tip-toe around an actual attack on Iran, but the Caspian Sea pact has them really worried and Crimea starting a ferry service to Turkey ( humble as that is) puts their panties in a knot because these strengthen Russia . They’ve always depended on Turkey to be an irritant to Russia and for the Caspian to be a backdoor into Russia. It’s all about Russia ultimately. And China? She is just stepping back and plans to pick up the pieces by 2050.
Saker did an analysis about DPRK, and it’s capability to shut down global supply chains, originating in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan,… Therefore, there will be no war (against DPRK).
Iran also has an ability to shut down global supply chains, with respect to energy, at the straights. Possibly also through Iranian/Yemeni activity at the Red sea entrance, for both oil and other shipping. Therefore, there will be no war.
Of course Saker and others have already talked about Iran’s ability to shut down Hormuz. So really, the combined positions of chess pieces, such as Hezbollah, Yemen, Hormuz point to, ‘there will be no war’.
Also there is another place Iran can destabilize things in a very undesirable way, just eastward.
Europe really doesn’t want war with Iran either, so no coalition.
I hope that you are wrong about the prospects for a war. Trump’s actions seem heavily influenced by domestic politics and FOX news. My guess is Trump realizes that such a war will be very unpopular with American voters unless it is over quickly without any U.S. costs, which it won’t be. Americans are fed up with these wars, although the lobbyists are not.
I’m reading Daniel Ellsberg’s “The Doomsday Machine”. He just included a quote from someone who was at the Strategic Air Commands grand unveiling of the Single Unified Operational Plan for (in my best Slim Pickens voice) “Glo-bal Nuc-le-ar War”. That quote draws the reference between sitting there and looking a plan for kiling over half the population of the Soviet Union and China (and the unmentioned “getting our hair mussed” deaths of a few million Americans as collateral damage) with the Nazi conference in 1942 that laid out the detailed plans for gas chambers and the extermination of the Jews.
At some point, we look down at our uniforms and realize there is a skull on our uniforms.
At one point during that SAC briefing, someone asks if the plan could be implemented only against the Soviet Union as they and China were starting to go seperate ways in the late ’50’s. The reply was…
— quote from John Rubel cited by Daniel Ellsberg—-
“Well yeah,” said General Power resignedly, “we can, but I hope nobody thinks of it as it, because it would really screw up the plan.”
— end quote —
and thus the SAC addresses the question of why 300 million people had to die horrible deaths.
— more quote from Mr. Rubel —-
“That exchange did it. already oppressed by the briefings up to that point, I shrank within horrified. I thought of the Wannsee Conference in January 1942, when an assemblage of German bureaucrats swiftly agreed on a program to exterminate every last Jew they could find anywhere in Europe, using the methods of mass extermination more technically efficient that the vans filled with exhaust gasses, the mass shootings or mass incarceration in barns and synagogues used until then. I felt as thought I was witnessing a comparable descent into the deep heart of darkness, a twilight underworld governed by disciplined and meticulous and energetically mindless groupthink aimed at wiping out half the people living on nearly one third of the earths’ surface. Those feelings have not entirely abated, even though forty years have passed since that dark moment.”
— end quote of Mr. Rubel in Mr. Ellsberg’s book —
And of course, we know now, even if its not on Deep State TV, that such a nuclear exchange would have resulted in the eventual deaths of every human on earth as the effects of all of that dust and smoke being blown high into the atmosphere would have created a nuclear winter that would have kept crops from growing and which would have condemned to death anyone who surived the initial nuclear blasts and the following radioactive fall out to a death from starvation.
Thus the title of Mr. Ellsberg’s book, the Doomsday Machine, because the machine from Dr. Strangelove really does exist in the form that a nuclear exchange will indeed doom everyone to death, but not from a secret machine built by either side, but from nuclear winter.
Interesting that the Iranians place their “President” into the same position that the writers of the US Constitution tried to put him into.
Under the American constitution, the President leads the Executive Branch because the function of that branch is to “execute” the decisions made by the democracy in the form of Congress. The President was not supposed to be a mighty office with a “decider” and unlimited power, but instead the head of an administration needed to just fulfill the decisions of the Congress.
Not realy a surprise that Trumpette doesn’t understand the concept either in Iran nor America.
The Executive was created with virtually no safeguards within the Constitution other than the balancing factor of the loser becoming Vice-President. Unfortunately, that balancing aspect was eliminated early-on, with the only remaining sanction being “The Purse”–theoretically. The 1947 National Security Act creating the CIA amongst other actors provided a way around The Purse.
Do, please, reread the section of the 1787 Constitution about the Executive to see its unchained, illdefined nature!
“and their messianism is in no way less delusional than the one of their Nazi predecessors ”
I have never seen any difference between “an exceptional people destined to rule the world” and ” a master race destined to rule the world”.
Both are statements of a fascist, military, police-surveillance state bent on world conquest. Its only been updated to America being an ‘exceptional’ people due to the history of America being a melting pot of immigrants and refugees compared to the German mythology of the great Teutonic power. Since they can not refer to an “American race” as such due to American having been a nation of immigrants, they change the terminology a tiny bit to say that somehow Americans are ‘exceptional’. Otherwise, its the same old master race nonsense repeated again.
As John Perkins pointed out in his book Economic Hitman, the first choice of the US, to control other countries, is to bribe the leader. If that doesn’t work, the other plans, from Color Revolutions to assassinations to invasions, roll out later.
What happened to the USSR? The US bribed key KGB agents and the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and Byelorussia, and they signed the papers dissolving the Union, without any invasion necessary. The vast majority of the people of the Union were opposed, but their wishes were irrelevant.
What happens when the leader is unbribeable? Either assassination of the leader, or bribery of the military. I think that the US is now busily promising great riches and power to key members of the Iranian military. If they succeed, there will be no need for an attack on Iran.
Khamenei leads Friday’s Prayers with this short admonishment about the importance of having trust in God. Definitely meant to build morale. This is yet another important factor in Iran’s favor over the Outlaw US Empire–its military embraces its faith and certainly trusts its God, whereas the same cannot be said about Outlaw Empire or NATO troops. I would give Iranian military a morale level of 10, NATO forces 5, Outlaw US Empire elite forces a 6, and all others a 5, including IDF. Morale level’s a very important factor in troop combat performance as The Saker and a few others are keenly aware.
By human sacrificing millions of old goyim and prince via Medicare, the khazar fake jew had turned the wasp into a “Who is America” fool (akin to the beverley hillbilly hollywood series that turned the wasp into a hillybilly). Essentially the synagogue of satan has now weaponised America with the aid of lindsey graham gays, and the catholics,hillybillys, rednecks and others are powerless to resist.
A better question to ask is if America will escalate its ongoing war against Iran?
In fact, America is *already* waging war on Iran–and indeed on many other nations including Russia, China, Venezuela, Turkey, Syria, etc.
But most of America’s wars are economic, political, and informational in nature–with of course the standard American practice of supporting terrorist proxies …. I mean… pro-democracy rebels in a targeted nation.
Just because the Americans haven’t officially declared war or launched a conventional invasion or bombing campaign does not mean they aren’t waging war.
Indeed, for Americans, every arena of human endeavor (economic, political, social, informational, religious, even even sexual, like the LGBT issue) can and will be weaponized as an instrument of war.
War is what defines America and indeed gives meaning to its spiritually bankrupt existence.
U.S. VICTORIOUS — No War & No Negotiations
The U.S. Is getting everything it wants without firing a shot. Why would the U.S. want responsibility another failed state? Iran is busy collapsing with no need of a military intervention.
— The exchange rate was >111,000 Rial/USD a couple weeks ago and continues to weaken.
— Iran’s attempts to obtain a European bailout have failed (1).
— Despite the blocking bill European firms continue to exit Iran (2).
Iran can keep its violent regime and remain isolated, or reform and rejoin the community of civilized nations. The choice is up to the Iranian people.
_________
The author has the usual problem being unable to separate the concepts “Negiotating with Barak Hussein Obama” and “Negotiating with the U.S.” .
— Negotiating with the U.S. culminates in a Treaty Ratification by the U.S. Senate that binds subsequent administrations.
— Negotiating with Barak Hussein culminates in a lie that he has the power to bind future administrations without a treaty. As this is unconstitutional, Barak Hussein’s lies are non-operable.
The U.S. fully compiled with U.S. and international law when it exited Barak Hussein Obama’s non-ratified, non-treaty.
This is the same man who lied to U.S. Citizens with “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”
Believing Barak Hussein was a terrible mistake.
___________
