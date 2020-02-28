By Aram Mirzaei for the Saker blog
The two months long Syrian Army offensive in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces culminated in Aleppo’s complete liberation from the jihadist terrorists of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their friends. In a matter of weeks, the Syrian Army, backed by the Russian Air Force managed to liberate hundreds of towns and cities across the two provinces, including the important cities or Saraqib and Maarat Al-Numan, while also fully securing the imperative M5 highway stretching from Damascus to Aleppo. These are areas that were considered untouchable only a year ago, but now they have all fallen like bricks, proving that the jihadist resolve is dwindling.
Naturally, tensions with Ankara, a key backer of the jihadist forces, have risen. The Russian-Turkish understanding has deteriorated over the past weeks as both sides accuse eachother of breaking their agreement. The Sochi agreement of 2018 stipulated that a demilitarized zone was to be created in Idlib and Ankara was tasked with separating the “moderate” rebels from HTS militants. After almost 18 months of stalling by the Turkish side and repeated attacks and violations of the agreement by the Jihadist forces, Moscow’s and Damascus’ patience finally ran out.
I have for long been a critic of these ceasefire deals in Idlib as I consider it a waste of time to negotiate with Jihadists since these are people that consider peace with the kuffars (Russians) and murtadeens (Shias, Alawites) to be a sin. Besides, what would be the purpose of a long term ceasefire with them? The Syrian jihadists will never participate in a political settlement, while the foreign jihadists have no right to be in Syria in the first place.
The jihadists have for long declared that they will not rest until the Syrian government is overthrown anyways. When two sides have such fundamental differences that can never be reconciled, there is no point in even trying. The reality is that the Syrian Army and the jihadists are locked in a battle of annihilation, no side can live comfortably as long as the other side still exists. Yes, the ceasefire deals were beneficial for a while in 2017 when the Syrian Army had the opportunity to shift focus from Idlib to central and eastern Syria in their campaign against the so called “Islamic State”. With Daesh defeated, the jihadists in Idlib were not just weakened but also isolated since the Syrian Army no longer had to fight on two fronts in the Aleppo and Hama provinces. While the Russian entry into the war in 2015, spelled disaster for the jihadists, the fall of Daesh as a territorial entity made it even more clear that the jihadist defeat was inevitable.
Still Ankara has thrown all its weight behind the jihadists, even going as far as threatening to launch an offensive to push back the Syrian Army gains. So far, Ankara has sent massive convoys to Idlib and set up new “observation posts” across the region and helped the jihadists to launch counter offensives on Saraqib- there are pictures and videos showing HTS militants using Turkish military vehicles, while Moscow also caught Turkish forces providing artillery cover to the jihadists. Moscow has responded by reassuring their commitment to stand by the Syrian Army and joined the Syrian Air Force in bombing the jihadists, striking Turkish forces embedded with them as well. Tensions rose to alarming levels when several Turkish soldiers were killed in Moscow’s bombings, naturally Ankara blamed Damascus rather than admitting that Moscow punished Ankara for crossing the line. Yet Erdogan continues to threaten Syria by demanding the Syrian Army withdraws from all liberated areas by the end of February.
It remains to be seen whether Ankara will make good on its promise of launching an offensive on Idlib, but history teaches us that making strategic moves out of desperation is never a good idea. Ankara is desperate to have the jihadists remaining in Idlib, because Erdogan knows what the other option means – 30 000 terrorists with nowhere else to go, flocking into Turkey and wreaking havoc inside the country. It’s a dangerous game that Ankara is playing here. Fighting the Kurdish led militias who have no airpower and capabilities to bring down Turkish warplanes is one thing, but fighting a Syrian Arab Army, with 9 years of battle experience, and two major players such as Iran and Russia backing them militarily and logistically, is a whole other thing.
One would think that it would be in Turkey’s best interest to see these terrorists eliminated. Logically, nobody would want terrorists as their neighbours, which makes me question whether or not Ankara is actually calling the shots here. There is another player in this war that has a history of using terrorism to achieve their goals – enter Washington. My gut feeling tells me that Washington is behind these tensions as it is Washington that benefits from a collapse in Russian-Turkish collaboration. I believe that Washington is fuming over the rapid advance of the Syrian Army, and seeing how Washington has lost influence over an ever more rebellious Ankara over the past few years, Washington sees a great opportunity to get Ankara back into the fold.
It is no coincidence that Secretary Pompeo immediately after the announcement of two slain Turkish soldiers took to Twitter express “solidarity with the killed Turkish soldiers” and declare Washington’s commitment to “stand by our NATO ally Turkey”. A few days ago, reports alleged that Turkey had asked Washington for support through the deployment of Patriot missile systems to counter Russian warplanes – this was supposedly in response to Moscow’s decision to impose a no-fly zone in north-western Syria. As mentioned, Washington is the player that benefits the most from a Turkish-Russian deterioration of relations, as Washington thrives in the chaos that would follow if Moscow and Ankara cannot find a solution and are forced to confront one another.
Erdogan is recognized as a mentally unstable player by many observers while others consider him a mastermind who has been playing both sides in this war and who is now trying to bluff his way into stopping the Syrian Army advance. Whether he is crazy or just bluffing I’ll leave for every person to decide for himself, but if he is crazy and wants to confront Damascus and Moscow on this matter, then we are about to enter yet another bloody chapter of this almost 9 years long great tragedy. By the end of this month, we will know if Erdogan is bluffing for not.
Update: Since writing this article, the situation has further escalated as last night at least 33 Turkish troops were killed by Syrian Army shelling. The Turkish military responded by reportedly striking Syrian Army positions all over the Idlib countryside, causing catastrophic damage to the Syrian military’s capabilities in northwestern Syria.
The U.S. military has a long history of playing two sides too get one military advantage. Any weakness of either side is instantly filled with military instillations or overt allies working along side the military. Its the only way to stay relevant in a winner take all battle.
But I have a feeling that next month the military will take a blow both from the virus, and an even bigger one from an adversary. They are actually stretched very thin in both quality of equipment and quantity of fighters. Like the virus, one misstep and the whole house of cards is exposed like the tide having gone out and wearing no cloths.
“The U.S. military has a long history of playing two sides too get one military advantage”.
There’s even a schoolyard saying:
“Let’s you and him fight!”
Here’s another school yard saying, for adults.
People who cant resolve their problems with words, often turn to fighting.
Given the recent developments, the following facts are clear: Erdogan is not bluffing; he means it. He may not want a direct confrontation with Russia, but he’s not shying away from direct confrontation with Syria.
It’s all up to Russia now. As much as Russia wants to resolve this diplomatically, they must’ve realized by now that that’s not an option anymore.
Crazy as it seems, Russia is still waiting. To me it seems like they want to share the labour as long as possible. The Russians intensify bombing the djihadists, opening up capacaties for SAA, Syrian militias, Iran inspired militias to take on TAF. Maybe Iran directly throws in some drones, cruise missiles or ballistic missiles. That could actually work at least for some time. It would save Russia from fighting a direct war with a NATO country.
If the fighting drags on, I can imagine Algeria, Egypt and UAE starting and increasing support for Syria, following the universal law of strengthening the enemy of their enemy.
I will have to update my previous comment.
Erdogan said it: He’s willing to fight against Russia now.
Link: https://www.rt.com/news/481908-erdogan-adviser-war-russia/
Russia needs to make a hard decision and fast.
That wasn’t Erdogan. That was one of his “advisers”, known for making outlandish statements.
The Russians are very wary about getting drawn into a Vietnam(or Afghnistan). Nothing bankrupts and breaks a nation faster than protracted , full scale war. America defaulted on the gold standard in 1971 because they could not pay their gold bills because of Vietnam. It seems the crazy Turk wants a Calphate and is willing to risk everything, Russia cannot be drawn in without a very,very good plan(not least an exit plan). Maybe that plan has yet to emerge ? This is high stakes.
Article from former senior govt official with experience and contacts in the ME: FWIW.
I have not noted that his accounts are hyperbolic but this one seems fairly serious, social media shut down, erdo seems bent on escalation.
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2020/02/idlib-dawn-update-send-lawyers-guns-and-money-ttg.html
Graham’s demand for no fly zone would qualify as one of nitenyaahoo’s gambits for further chaos and terrorist support.
Why would Erdogan bluff?
He’s bloviating, not bluffing.
He and his military will not be fighting a war in Syria. They couldn’t even sustain a war against the Kurds.
Against the Syrians, they face Russian air dominance. Their armor and artillery will be decimated.
Syrian can ‘afford’ to lose a few hundred men. Turkey’s society will not abide such losses.
The fact of life in Turkey is Erdogan has an economy on tenderhooks. His regime is fragile. His military is no longer the feared machine of the region. Particularly, his air force is reduced to the use of drones.
If he actually lost his mind and attacked Russian troops or if Russian aircraft are downed by his MANPADs, he will be counterattacked ten-fold.
So far, he knows he has to do as Putin indicates. Next week they will meet in Moscow. That tells you all you need to know.
Russia has given him 18 months to clear out al Nusra from Idlib. Along the way, he has received the same words since Sochi agreement with Russia. Nothing changed. He has wasted all this time. Now Russia and Syria will finish the job.
He’s already fighting a war in Syria.
https://southfront.org/turkish-drone-strikes-inflict-catastrophic-losses-on-syrian-army-videos/
https://southfront.org/in-video-turkish-military-launches-heavy-rockets-at-syrian-army-positions/
The level of strikes and deployment suggests more to come.
Looks like southfront just “went south” big time.
Some people are falling for it right here.
I think things changed at SouthFront long ago.
I’m surprised at Mirzaei buying that propaganda in the update (I assume he was referencing the southfront material posted in the comments here). Southfront seems to be schizophrenic. They post both decent reports and ones that are based upon western propaganda.
Dear vot tak, I am indeed aware that Turkey exaggerates alot on the number of casualties inflicted upon their enemies, however the Syrian Army has admitted to being struck by the Turkish side and not only Syrian troops were killed, as reports have emerged suggesting that Hezbollah and even Iranian personnel were killed. There are videos of Syrian armor and missile defence batteries being struck by Turkish missiles as well.
Agreed. Erdogan has just ordered his border guards to stand down and let migrants flood into Europe.
Turkey won’t be fighting in Syria; at least not the SAA and the Russians. Its not even clear if he would fight in Libya, except, he needs someplace to send his Syrian mercs.
Erdogan will squirm hard to stay good with his electorate and base, Trump and Putin, though.
Most leaders are hard-pressed when split two ways; not three or more….
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ‘bloviating, not bluffing…’
Let’s wait for the pudding, the proof will lie there,.
If the reports that I have read are correct, then Turkey has openly entered the war on behalf of these terrorist organizations.
Turkey hasn’t entered any war. They always sponsored, trained, supplied and paid the terrorists.
Where have you been since 2011?
Openly. Before allies, enemies, the United Nations, openly. Regular active duty military, under direct orders no less, fighting in the very ranks of these terrorist organizations. Against the lawful government and people of a sovereign land. Targeting not only them, but their neighbors, and friends and allies, militarily, as well. Holding civilians as hostages. Blocking peaceful evacuations. Using humanitarian convoys to resupply the armed terrorist formations. The entire time. Smuggling humans, drugs, oil, anything they could unbolt and carry off.
Now, they openly use their regular military directly against the Syrian Arab Republic? On behalf of, and within the ranks of Al-Nusra?
Just exactly like the US armed forces for decades past.
Monkey see, monkey do.
“The Turkish military responded by reportedly striking Syrian Army positions all over the Idlib countryside, causing catastrophic damage to the Syrian military’s capabilities in northwestern Syria.”
According to Turkish media….
Live Updates: Turkish Defence Ministry Claims One Soldier Killed, Two Injured in Syrian Attack
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002281078433935-turkish-defence-ministry-claims-one-troop-killed-in-syrian-attack/
“23:10
Terrorists in Syria Equipped With Latest Version of Western Equipment – Nebenzia
Russian Permanent Representative at the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Friday that the Syrian government has the legitimate right to respond to the threat posed by terrorists operating on Arab republic’s soil.
He went on to say that Idlib terrorists have the military equipment of Western origin that they use against the Syrian and Russian forces as well as local civilians.
“There are video clips and photos; it’s clear that the fighters are armed with the absolute latest version of Western military products – drones, armored vehicles,… missiles, anti-tank and anti-aircraft equipment,” he stressed.”
The article is constantly updated as new developments occur.
Ritter on Erdogan’s dilemma.
Even NATO is unwilling to touch Turkey’s Idlib mess with a ten-foot pole
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/481944-nato-turkey-idlib-syria/
“The result has been a disaster for Turkey, which has lost more than 50 soldiers and had scores more wounded due to Syrian air attacks. For its part, Russia has refrained from directly engaging Turkish forces, instead turning its attention to countering Turkish-backed militants. Faced with mounting casualties, Turkey turned to NATO for assistance, invoking Article 4 of the NATO charter, which allows members to request consultations whenever, in their opinion, their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.
The wars that NATO has engaged in militarily, whether in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Libya or Iraq, have all been conducted under Article 4, when NATO made a collective decision to provide assistance in a situation that did not involve a direct military attack on one of its member states.
With that in mind, Turkey’s decision to turn to Article 4 was a serious undertaking. For additional leverage, Ankara linked the NATO talks with a separate decision to open its borders to refugees seeking asylum in Europe, abrogating an agreement that had been reached with the European Union to prevent uncontrolled migration into Europe through Turkish-controlled territory and waters. Through this humanitarian blackmail, Turkey sought to use the shared economic and political costs arising from the Syrian situation as a bargaining chip for NATO support.
A failed gamble
The best Turkey could get from its Article 4 consultation, however, was a lukewarm statement by Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, condemning Syria and Russia while encouraging a diplomatic resolution to the fighting in Syria that focused on alleviating the unfolding humanitarian crisis regarding refugees. This is a far cry from the kind of concrete military support, such as the provision of Patriot air defense systems or NATO enforcement of a no-fly zone over Idlib, Turkey was hoping for.
Having failed in its effort to get NATO support in Syria, Turkey is now left with the Hobson’s choice of retreating or doubling down.”
As Erdogan is going to Moscow next week, alone, it appears he is looking for a compromise to save face. The Russians will work something out and Syria will regain some lost territory.
Not sure Erdo is looking for a compromise ….
Sputniknews
“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Ankara “face to face” with Syrian authorities in the conflict over Idlib during Friday’s talks.
“I asked Mr. Putin: ‘What’s your business there? If you establish a base, do so but get out of our way and leave us face to face with the regime,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters in Istanbul, his comments cited by AFP.
Erdogan also warned that the “Syrian regime” would “pay the price” for the deaths of Turkish troops in Idlib, and said that if Russia left Damascus one-on-one with Turkey, “we will do what is necessary.”
Remember report last week…Russian supply planes not allowed to fly over Turkey to Syria….and Erdogan maybe more than willing to listen to his supporters and political allies to take even more action in Syria than listen to commonsense….his role seems to be taking on even more posturising and positioning to suit his agrandisement rather than in harmony with the 3 country agreement.
And Shoygu seems to have a much more down to earth attitude relying on mitary strategy and hardware than endless political meetings phonecalls and wishful thinking ….maybe rembering that for years Lavrov went along with Kerry thinking about (but not) separating out so called moderate rebels.
I wonder would Syria be encouraged to stand firm with more morale if much more Russian presence on the ground….am I correct that some months ago Russian military police were stationed to prevent action by exterior state actors….reports of Turkish missiles rockets direct my attacking SAA… nothing public heard from Iran- would Syria think more from Iran would be advantageous….does Syria still overwhelmingly believe that Russian military action so far is sufficient..but also political action beween the tripartate Turkish Russia Iran agreement…..is this still solid or ready for breakup…..
The massive Turkish attack by drone destroying so many tanks etc…that all costs so much money plus time to train up new conscripts….is there a finite budget for supplies from Russia plus sufficient degence budget from Syria?
President Assad and President Putin along with Iranian forces have accomplished so much with so little over the past few years, with Syrian territory and Syrian people being liberated from the terrorists, and that includes the regimes which support them.
Now, however, it appears that Turkey has launched a real invasion of Syria with the Turkish Army and its proxies, well armed, as well as an invasion of Europe with the “refugees,” which, ironically, fits into the plans of the globalist elites. It does not appear, however, that NATO will come to the aid of Turkey in Syria. It is also evident that Russia could not and would not stretch itself to deploy the troops necessary to defeat the Turks in Syria. What Russia could, however, do is destroy the Turks with massive missile strikes from it forces in the Mediterranean Sea and in the Caspian Sea without “violating” Turkish sovereignty. I wonder it that could be a viable option.
If Syria was invaded by Turkey, as some bozos are commenting and bad news sources are disseminating, do you think SANA, the official news agency of Syria would have articles like this tonight?
28 February، 2020
Army restores control over a number of towns , villages, farms, and hills in Idleb countryside
Damascus, SANA- A military source affirmed on Friday that Syrian Arab Army’s units are continuing to respond firmly to repeated attacks by Turkish-backed terrorist organizations on direction of Saraqeb in Idleb.
The source said that in order to cover failure to achieve what Erdogan boasted in Idleb after the army’s recent victories over terrorist organizations, focus is placed on exaggeration , intimidation and doubling size of losses of the army when responding the double attacks by terrorists and Turkey , as well as ignoring the heavy losses which have been inflicted upon the attackers in personnel and arms during battles with Syrian Arab Army that is determined to carry out its national duties in defending the security of homeland and citizens, and clearing all the Syrian territory from terrorism in all its forms and names.
Shaza
In other words, no big deal.
Also, visit Iran’s news outlet, Presstv.com. Search for anything about Turkey invading or launching a war against Iran’s #1 ally in the ME.
If Syria and Iran don’t see the Turkish Army, don’t report on “the big war”, why the hell do you think Turkey is doing much at all. It just got its ass kicked, lost 33-67 men, depending on who is reporting it. Probably, 100 with wounded.
Then Erdogan is on the phone with everyone who will take his call. Check your answering machine. Erdogan may have called you, too.
What do you think the Russians told him? You’ll get a meeting with Putin next week. If you “f” up and do something stupid, Putin will not see you, but you will be photographed waiting outside while his dogs bark at you as the whole world video streams you outside the Kremlin begging to get in.
The Turks don’t want any more coffins coming home. Erdogan has coffins coming from Syria and Libya this weekend. Things are going very badly in both regions. All he has left is letting refugees loose on EU. That will lose him kind words from Germany and France, two phone calls he made today.
He’s a joke. He’s playing against Putin and that is a losing game.
Well, it really depends on your definition of invasion then, doesn’t it?
Turkish troops, tanks, and drones are already operating within Syria’s borders. Is that not an invasion?
My reaction exactly, Sayer. Invasion is invasion, whether big or little. Your tanks drive 30 miles into the next door country, that is an invasion.
Try doing that to Russia and stand well back.
The zone in which this is taking place was lost to Syria eight years ago.
They are recapturing Aleppo and Idlib provinces last year and this.
Thus, Turks have been operating in this zone for all that time. That is why Russia worked out the DEZs with Turkey at Sochi in 2018. The Turks dominated this region.
Adding some more tanks and artillery doesn’t mean an invasion.
Is the US invading when it brings hundreds of trucks from Iraq with logistical supplies for the Kurds?
What Turkey is doing is like North Wind and Voentorg by Russia in Donbass.
Putin and Erdogan at Sochi: Not ‘Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra’, but ‘Beria and Kavlov at Leningrad’
”The jihadists have for long declared that they will not rest until the Syrian government is overthrown anyways.”
The liver-eating slobs (and, of course, His Majesty Sultan Erdogan too) reading from the same script as our honourable MSM presstitutes. Assad, the Syrian people, and Syria’s allies all connecting the dots effortlessly.
The only thing that serves as a boost to Erdogan’s vanity not based in his deranged world of delusions is his authority over the EU cretins. Well, it’s really not about Erdogan’s force of personality, but EU’s ruling corporatocracy which correctly understands what a golden opportunity the refugee torrents provide to dispose of the West’s labour aristocracies and middle classes. Erdogan — also very correctly — understands the significance of getting rid of the refugees peacefully.
As Erdogan ages and the problems he has gotten himself and Turkey into keep mounting, he starts resembling the late Adolf Hitler; hysteric emotionalism and rejection of plain material reality gaining the upper hand. Good riddance to bad rubbish. By contrast, Assad isn’t going anywhere.
He rather resembles Stalin. Besides, Adolf Hitman was controlled opposition (NWO), and his job was to establish Israel, and destroy both Russia and Germany.
[In 1931 – see J.T.A. archive – the genuine nationalist General Ludendorff denounced Hitler as “a dangerous betrayer of the German people and an associate of the Freemasons.”]
Then, due to his bad image and as a reward, the charlatan was evacuated to South America (at least according to Stalin).
Turkey is a strong country and its position, and opposition to Israel’s NWO is very consistent. See https://www.yenisafak.com/en/columns (e.g. Ibrahim Karagül)
Nevertheless, I find Aram Mirzaei’s article quite agreeable
”He rather resembles Stalin”
Wrong. Erdogan is not devouring infants for breakfast. Moreover, he is an honourable member of the Zionazi-gay international community. Acts in self-defence, just like Adolf Hitler.
I see this from PressTV – looks to be around 4 hours ago, but cannot find anything else as to confirmation, or any details yet.
@PressTV
#Russia, #Turkey hold talks on #Syria, make agreement to reduce tensions
https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/1233669793678548997
Talks are continuing – from Tass
https://tass.com/politics/1125125
“Russia, Turkey confirm goal to reduce tension in Syria’s Idlib
The sides continued discussing specific steps for achieving durable stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone”
May the deconfliction work!
The Russians have dispatched two Kalibr-carrying frigates to the Med via the Bosporus. If Turkey crosses the line a lot of Turkish troops will be splatted. There are also about a dozen Turkish outposts now in the SAA-held areas of Idlib. Erdogan is going to look pretty foolish if (when?) these are paraded through the streets of Aleppo.
Turkey is also losing badly in Libya. The LNA eliminated 4 Turkish drones within an hour late yesterday.
One almost has to pity the Turks. Beaten and slain in ever larger numbers but no sob story accompanied by raw power like the Zionazis’ anti-Semitism trademark at their disposal.
A fairly reasonable summary of situation in Syria by Moon:
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/02/syria-deadly-bombstrike-warns-turkey-to-end-its-escapades.html#more
Why did Russia not allow its forces to down the Turkish drones that killed so many SAA Ceasefire or not, shooting down an invading unmanned drone seems fair.
More behind the story maybe that can be made sense of?
Elijahjmagnier twitter
“It took the Russian General in #Syria serious effort & time to convince his superiors that a ceasefire from the Russian side only was not appropriate to the allies and that an air coverage should resume.
#Turkey took advantage of the few hours window to carry its revenge attack.”
I wouldn’t say it is a betrayal. It is the ‘Russian way’ to avoid bigger conflicts. Russia allowed Erdogan to ‘compensate’. The biggest mistake was the Russian general who did not coordinate w/ the allies to take their own measures to protect themselves & halted the air coverage+”
Russia Air Force bombed the Turkish convoy. Erdogan announced it was #Syria because he doesn’t have the means to stand up to Russia. Erdogan wants to show he can avenge his soldiers by killing the allies of Russia. Comfortable but a sign of weakness rather than strength.”
“Russia Air Force bombed the Turkish convoy.”
Magnier is not a reliable source.
Live Updates: Russian Air Forces Did Not Carry Out Strikes in Area Where Turkish Servicemen Were Hit
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002271078422764-nine-turkish-troops-killed-under-fire-in-syrias-idlib-governor-of-hatay-province-claims/
“05:51
Russian Air Forces Did Not Carry Out Strikes in Area Where Turkish Servicemen Were Hit – Moscow
“Russian Aerospace Forces have not used aviation in the area of Behun”, the official statement said.”
Elijah Magnier is not a reliable military source. One, he’s been based in Lebanon. He gets his info third hand.
I consider him a “military menopause” reporter. Hot Flashes.
Sometimes he has an interesting opinion on developments. But as for his facts, I have never seen them to be reliable.
Boris Rozhin, working from Sevastopol, is more reliable.
On the ground, traveling with the Syrians, is ANNA reporters and cameramen. You might want to check them out.
Be especially careful if “stories” don’t have documented photos and/or videos that are not faked. Who “said” it and who “wrote” it is important.
So far in this war, the Russian Military has been very reliable for precise information, acknowledged actions or rejection of fake news.
Anna news itself has been a contentious issue in the saker………
“The Turkish military responded by reportedly striking Syrian Army positions all over the Idlib countryside, causing catastrophic damage to the Syrian military’s capabilities in northwestern Syria.”
Just deep FAKE from the Turkish MoD. Such fake coming from the Turkish MoD speaks volume about the mentality of those in charge there.
Yes.
Fake.
Erdogan claimed also he destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons and factories.
And we know they are already destroyed long ago.
This is all just fake.
Also, the big number of dead Turkish soldiers is fishy to me. Big numbers thrown around, just to pressure Erdogan into responding. Yet everyone just parrots these claims. Like recently, with no casualties in the Iranian retaliation everybody was parroting for days! Yet after a week or two the number of ‘head injuries’ grew to a 100. And that might not even be the final score.
Btw, as vot tak said, magnier and most of the guys who write articles on geopolitics aren’t reliable sources. I mean, who are those guys anyways, are they sitting next to Shoigu or Erdogan to know the real facts? Of course not.
Meh. Erdogan is probably going to try and deal; his way in Libya for Putin’s way in Syria.
Turkey has the right to intervene on the behalf of the GNC, and wants to extend regional power and essentially snatch Libya from EU orbit. All those terroristsin Syria need a new job, and many probably came from or via Libya anyway.
Its not a bad geo play, except for the lack of any real leverage in Syria except for being a minor obstruction.
Are ther background checks for terrorists in syria? If not our military would gladly accept their applications, they’re always looking for experienced terrorists.
A Turkish F-16 just entered Syria and shot down two Syrian jets.
Does Russia have a plan or are they just letting IS in Chief Erdogan to take back Idlib while inflicting heavy losses to the SAA while they, The Russians, on the first stand just watching?