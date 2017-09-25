Kosovo will be liberated (UPDATED)

(This column was written for the Unz Review)

General Ratko Mladic, now 75, was sentenced last week to life in prison by the NATO kangaroo court known as the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY). It is worth mentioning here that, just like Bosnian-Serb President Radovan Karadzic and Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, Mladic was attested and handed over to this NATO tormentors by the Serbian authorities. That tells us all we need know about the current colonial status of Serbia and about the comprador nature of the regime in power in Belgrade.

For the AngloZionist Empire, this is all about humiliating the nation which dared to defy it. Because make no mistake, that is the true unforgivable sin the Serbs are truly guilty of and which they are now being humiliated for: they dared to defy the AngloZionist Empire and they did so alone, without even any meaningful support from Russia. In fact, the Bosnian-Serbs alone dared defying the US, the EU and NATO not only without the support of Russia, but even without the support of the Yugoslav authorities in Belgrade (Slobodan Milosevic imposed sanctions on his Serbian brothers in Bosnia!). In doing so the Bosnian-Serbs showed the world a level of courage which the typical modern European can’t even begin to imagine, nevermind comprehend. Likewise, the war in Bosnia was largely misunderstood when it happened and now it is almost forgotten. Yet I would argue that this war played an absolutely crucial role in shaping the following decades. So let’s remember a few things which happened at that time.

First and foremost, this was a case of monumental, mind blowing, hypocrisy, betrayal and cowardice. Hypocrisy because the Serbs were given one Commandment “thou shalt not secede” while the Slovenes, Croats, Bosnian Muslims and, later, Albanians were given the exact opposite command: “thou shalt secede” by turning administrative boundaries into national borders. Betrayal because Yugoslavia was founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement but yet all the putatively non-aligned fully aligned themselves to the Empire and against Yugoslavia. And cowardice because nobody, not a single country, had the courage to speak the truth about the history of the WWII genocide of Serbs in Croatia and Bosnia while, at the same time, producing tsunamis of crocodile tears about Cambodia, Rwanda and, of course, the obligatory “Holocaust”. Everybody looked away, and those who yesterday had engaged in acts of unspeakable atrocities (Croats and Germans especially) “generously” told their Serbian victims that bygones should be bygones and that history did not matter. And when finally international law was overtly and viciously violated when the “western democracies” used their airpower to support the terrorists and thugs of the KLA, not a single lawyer or politician had the brains to realize that what died the day the first bomb fell on Serbia was the entire international order created after WWII. It is hard for me to image a more shameful and disgusting behavior of all the European countries who not only did not defend one of their own, but even enthusiastically assisted the AngloZionists in their vicious and disgraceful war on the Serbian people.

Truly, that war had it all, every dirty trick was used against the Serbs: numerous false flags attacks, pseudo-genocides, illegal covert operations to arm terrorists groups, the covert delivery of weapons to officially embargoed entities, deliberate attacks against civilians, the use of illegal weapons, the use of officially “demilitarized zones” to hide (fully armed) entire army corps – you name it: if it is disgusting it was used against the Serbian people. Even deliberate attacks on the otherwise sacrosanct journalistic profession was considered totally normal as long as the journalists were Serbs. As for the Serbs, they were, of course, demonized. Milosevic became the “New Hitler” (along with Saddam Hussein) and those Serbs who took up arms to defend their land and families became genocidal Chetniks.

One of the worst aspects of the war was the absolutely disgraceful behavior of Muslim nations and communities worldwide: they all supported their supposed ‘brethren’ in Bosnia even though the latter were 1) useful idiots for the Empire 2) mostly secular and 3) when religious, then of an imported “Saudi wahhabi” kind (just like in Chechnia, by the way). Instead of trying to make sense of what was really taking place, the overwhelming majority of Muslims worldwide reacted in knee-jerk manner I call “wrong or right – my Ummah!”, even the Iranians feel into that AngloZionist trap. Muslims worldwide were conned by the Empire only to find themselves in exactly the same situation as the Serbs, only a decade later. Some would say that this is just karmic justice, but I take no joy in that since the Muslim who ended up on the receiving end of the Empire’s policies were overwhelmingly innocent victims and not those politicians who allied themselves with modern Crusaders and Jews against their Orthodox neighbors. Nowadays the (fictional) “genocide” of Bosnian-Muslims by Serb and, especially, the myth of Srebrenica is still used by the Empire to try to divide Orthodox Christians and Muslim to better rule over them all or, even better, to let them fight each other.

Yes, all the anti-Muslim GWOT-wars after 9/11 have their methodological roots in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo. There will come a day when Muslims will come to understand that fact and they will then reevaluate what they thought they knew about the wars in Bosnia and Kosovo.

Nowadays the same western hypocrites who whine about the “Russian occupation of Crimea” forget that a referendum was organized there in which 96.77% of the population voted to join Russia. Or when they do mention it, they say that it was illegal because people had to vote at “gunpoint”. But what is never mentioned is that in Kosovo no referendum of any kind ever took place, not even after the full ethnic cleansing of Kosovo (the biggest liar of them all, Obama, even stated that Kosovo only left Serbia after a referendum!).

[Sidebar: I realize that in the paragraphs above I used words which are not normally used in political analyses. Words like “hypocrisy” “betrayal” “cowardice” “shameful” “disgusting” or “disgraceful” are usually seen as too partisan, too emotional and not objective or neutral enough. Well, I *proudly* proclaim my totally non-neutral position on this absolutely disgusting and immoral war against the Serbian nation. How can we hope to ever make a change in the disgusting world we live in if we don’t use moral categories and if we refuse to show outrage when outrage is warranted? Just like Kennedy declared that he was a Berliner and tens thousands of brainwashed TV-watching drones declared that they “were Charlie”, I hereby declare myself a proud and unrepentant Bosnian-Serb Chetnik! On the issue of the Serbian nation I have and want no “neutrality”, period!]

There is another event which has been largely forgotten since but which we now see was a watershed: on 24 March 1999 the Russian Prime Minister, Evgenii Primakov, was on his way to Washington DC when he got the news that the US and NATO had attacked Yugoslavia. Primakov then ordered his pilot to make a u-turn over the Atlantic ocean and fly back to Russia. Primakov, who passed away in 2015, was a highly respected statesman and diplomat, and his reputation remains so to this day. His u-turn over the Atlantic will go down in history as the very first sign of Russian resistance to the Empire. You could say that Primakov’s u-turn marked the end of an era in which Russia still harbored some naïve hopes that her western partners were not gangsters and thugs. One more thing: Primakov was *exactly* the kind of Russian deep-state actor which could have played a key role in the process of succession to Eltsin. One day we might find out that the lynching of the Serbian nation by the West played a crucial role in getting Vladimir Putin to power. That also would be karmic justice.

Finally, the US/NATO aggression against Yugoslavia showed for the very time the limitations of airpower and cruise missile attacks against a well entrenched adversary: 78 days of missile and bomb strikes did hurt, maim and kill a lot of civilians, but the Serbian Army Corps in Kosovo remained basically unscathed. That is why the airstrikes had to be ‘expanded’ to all of Yugoslavia to terrorize civilians, just like the British did in WWII against Germany or the Israelis against Lebanon in 2006. But what decided the outcome was never the use of NATO airpower, but a simple and cynical deal made between Milosevic and the Empire: if he agreed to hand over Kosovo he would be allowed to remain in power. Milosevic accepted only to later find himself murdered in the Hague. So much for trusting your future to the Empire…

Looking back, one would be forgiven for assuming that the Serbian people have now been totally humiliated and that their spirit of resistance is broken. And, to some degree, this is no doubt true today, hence the existence of pro-NATO pro-EU political movements in Serbia. But these only exist because the Empire is funding and maintaining them (for example, the Serbian media is totally Empire-controlled). But let me suggest the following thought experiment.

Imagine for a new minutes that for some reason the Empire collapsed. No more NATO and probably no more EU. Or maybe just a little NATO and just a little EU left in spite of it all. But, more importantly, no Camp Bondsteel. What do you think would happen?

The ethnically cleansed Krajinas are probably not worth fighting for. If you were Serbian, would you want Croats as your neighbors? How wise would it be to risk your life and family by living in a few small basically indefensible enclaves surrounded by folks who have proven over and over again that, if given the chance, they will try to convert 1/3rd of you, expel another 1/3rd and murder the remaining 1/3rd? Of course many Croats are wonderful and kind people who want nothing to do with that kind of Ustashe politics, but these good Croats made no difference, not in WWII and not in the latest AngloZionist war against the Serbian nation. If I was a Serb I would never contemplate returning to the Krajinas, the risk is simple too big.

Bosnia is a very different story. The poor Bosnian-Muslims were used as a tool and with time they will inevitably come to the realization that they sided with the wrong party in that war. So there is still hope for Bosnia, in spite of it all. Furthermore, the Bosnia-Serbs are still the victors in this war. Yes, they had to accept a bad deal because they were basically fighting the entire planet alone, but you could also say that their courage forced the AngloZionist to accept the existence of a Republika Srpska inside Bosnia, not something they wanted. I have met enough Bosnian Serbs to say that these are extremely tough and courageous people and that as soon as NATO collapse, which it will, they will easily be in the position to set the terms of their future coexistence with the Bosnian Muslims and Croats. When that happens I hope that Russia will actively promote her “Chechen example” and put enough pressure on the Bosnian-Serbs so that they act with decency and restraint against their former enemies. Considering that there is, alas, an undeniable core of truth in the accusation that the Bosnian-Serbs did commit atrocities against civilians during the war, even if not anywhere near the numbers claimed by the AngloZionist propaganda, my feeling is that the Bosnian-Serbs will act with restraint and in a honorable way.

But Kosovo? The place where hundreds of Orthodox churches and monasteries were destroyed and thousands of Serbians murdered (while NATO watched and did absolutely *nothing* to stop these atrocities!)?

Let’s just say that if I had an Albanian friend living in Kosovo today I would strongly urge him to get the hell out while he still can. Kosovo will be the very first place in Europe where the pendulum of history will reverse its current course. There is simply no way that Serbs will ever accept the theft of their ancestral land and spiritual cradle by a combination of Albanian gangsters and western air forces. Nor should they. An Albanian occupied (aka “independent”) Kosovo is a fiction which can only be maintained by the AngloZionist Empire – as soon as it tanks Kosovo will be liberated.

Right now the Serbian nation has been chopped up in pieces and the slogan that “only unity can save the Serbian people” has proven itself to be true. Right now the Serbian people are barely surviving and their unity is in tatters. Even the official Serbian Church is controlled by pro-Western Ecumenists bishops who rely on the civil authorities to illegally persecute those bishops who refuse to bow the knee to the New World Order like Bishop Artemje of Raska and Prizren.

In their long and often tragic history, the Serbs have survived much worse and I don’t believe for a second that the current nightmare will extinguish the Serbian national identity. In fact I believe that the Serbian people will be reunited (Montenegro or Bosnia are very roughly to Serbia what the Ukraine or Belarus would be to Russia) and when that happens all those who participated in the AngloZionist lynch mob against Serbia will be too ashamed of themselves to look the Serbian people in the eye.

Today the Empire is celebrating the apparent victory of its kangaroo court in the Hague. But they forget that the modern Serbian national identity was born from a much bigger defeat suffered, by the way, just a few miles to the northwest of the so-called “capital” of the “independent” Kosovo: Prishtina, at place called Kosovo Pole. Yes, modern Serbia was born from a huge defeat! Those who today are rejoicing in their victory against Serbian might want to ponder this fact.

In the meantime the Empire is still in the humiliation business, its latest victim being the Russian Olympic Committee and, more relevantly, all the Russian athletes and, even more relevantly, all the Russian people. That is just par for the course and it would be naïve to expect anything else from the kind of international world order which was born on the day the Empire attacked Serbia. For the foreseeable future hypocrisy, betrayal and cowardice will remain the order of the day even if nothing can be built by such anti-values. Hypocrisy, betrayal and cowardice are also infinitely uninspiring thus they carry in themselves the seeds of their own demise. Thus the liberation of Kosovo will not only be a political one, but even more importantly also a moral and spiritual one. In a world ruled and even defined by hypocrisy, betrayal, cowardice and, above all, lies, Kosovo cannot be liberated. I would say that we, all of us, won’t *deserve* a free Kosovo as long as we allow evil to rule the world as it does today. But I also know that lies, or even death, cannot defeat the Truth and that Kosovo shall be liberated.

UPDATE BY THE SAKER:

Oh, boy, we already have our Albanians and Croats whining about me not knowing what I am talking about, being a foreigner or me not being neutral. I replied to two of them below, and that’s it. I won’t waste my time or energy on any more of that. If you want “their” point of view just read 99.999999999999999999999999999% of what was written about this topic in the past decades by the AngloZionist propaganda machine. That is “their” point of view.

My goal was to tell you the truth as I saw and remembered it. Disputes with the protégés of Camp Bondsteel or with Ustashe sympathizers are simply not on my agenda. Let God and history be their judge!



Kind regards,

The Saker