(This column was written for the Unz Review)
General Ratko Mladic, now 75, was sentenced last week to life in prison by the NATO kangaroo court known as the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY). It is worth mentioning here that, just like Bosnian-Serb President Radovan Karadzic and Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, Mladic was attested and handed over to this NATO tormentors by the Serbian authorities. That tells us all we need know about the current colonial status of Serbia and about the comprador nature of the regime in power in Belgrade.
For the AngloZionist Empire, this is all about humiliating the nation which dared to defy it. Because make no mistake, that is the true unforgivable sin the Serbs are truly guilty of and which they are now being humiliated for: they dared to defy the AngloZionist Empire and they did so alone, without even any meaningful support from Russia. In fact, the Bosnian-Serbs alone dared defying the US, the EU and NATO not only without the support of Russia, but even without the support of the Yugoslav authorities in Belgrade (Slobodan Milosevic imposed sanctions on his Serbian brothers in Bosnia!). In doing so the Bosnian-Serbs showed the world a level of courage which the typical modern European can’t even begin to imagine, nevermind comprehend. Likewise, the war in Bosnia was largely misunderstood when it happened and now it is almost forgotten. Yet I would argue that this war played an absolutely crucial role in shaping the following decades. So let’s remember a few things which happened at that time.
First and foremost, this was a case of monumental, mind blowing, hypocrisy, betrayal and cowardice. Hypocrisy because the Serbs were given one Commandment “thou shalt not secede” while the Slovenes, Croats, Bosnian Muslims and, later, Albanians were given the exact opposite command: “thou shalt secede” by turning administrative boundaries into national borders. Betrayal because Yugoslavia was founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement but yet all the putatively non-aligned fully aligned themselves to the Empire and against Yugoslavia. And cowardice because nobody, not a single country, had the courage to speak the truth about the history of the WWII genocide of Serbs in Croatia and Bosnia while, at the same time, producing tsunamis of crocodile tears about Cambodia, Rwanda and, of course, the obligatory “Holocaust”. Everybody looked away, and those who yesterday had engaged in acts of unspeakable atrocities (Croats and Germans especially) “generously” told their Serbian victims that bygones should be bygones and that history did not matter. And when finally international law was overtly and viciously violated when the “western democracies” used their airpower to support the terrorists and thugs of the KLA, not a single lawyer or politician had the brains to realize that what died the day the first bomb fell on Serbia was the entire international order created after WWII. It is hard for me to image a more shameful and disgusting behavior of all the European countries who not only did not defend one of their own, but even enthusiastically assisted the AngloZionists in their vicious and disgraceful war on the Serbian people.
Truly, that war had it all, every dirty trick was used against the Serbs: numerous false flags attacks, pseudo-genocides, illegal covert operations to arm terrorists groups, the covert delivery of weapons to officially embargoed entities, deliberate attacks against civilians, the use of illegal weapons, the use of officially “demilitarized zones” to hide (fully armed) entire army corps – you name it: if it is disgusting it was used against the Serbian people. Even deliberate attacks on the otherwise sacrosanct journalistic profession was considered totally normal as long as the journalists were Serbs. As for the Serbs, they were, of course, demonized. Milosevic became the “New Hitler” (along with Saddam Hussein) and those Serbs who took up arms to defend their land and families became genocidal Chetniks.
One of the worst aspects of the war was the absolutely disgraceful behavior of Muslim nations and communities worldwide: they all supported their supposed ‘brethren’ in Bosnia even though the latter were 1) useful idiots for the Empire 2) mostly secular and 3) when religious, then of an imported “Saudi wahhabi” kind (just like in Chechnia, by the way). Instead of trying to make sense of what was really taking place, the overwhelming majority of Muslims worldwide reacted in knee-jerk manner I call “wrong or right – my Ummah!”, even the Iranians feel into that AngloZionist trap. Muslims worldwide were conned by the Empire only to find themselves in exactly the same situation as the Serbs, only a decade later. Some would say that this is just karmic justice, but I take no joy in that since the Muslim who ended up on the receiving end of the Empire’s policies were overwhelmingly innocent victims and not those politicians who allied themselves with modern Crusaders and Jews against their Orthodox neighbors. Nowadays the (fictional) “genocide” of Bosnian-Muslims by Serb and, especially, the myth of Srebrenica is still used by the Empire to try to divide Orthodox Christians and Muslim to better rule over them all or, even better, to let them fight each other.
Yes, all the anti-Muslim GWOT-wars after 9/11 have their methodological roots in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo. There will come a day when Muslims will come to understand that fact and they will then reevaluate what they thought they knew about the wars in Bosnia and Kosovo.
Nowadays the same western hypocrites who whine about the “Russian occupation of Crimea” forget that a referendum was organized there in which 96.77% of the population voted to join Russia. Or when they do mention it, they say that it was illegal because people had to vote at “gunpoint”. But what is never mentioned is that in Kosovo no referendum of any kind ever took place, not even after the full ethnic cleansing of Kosovo (the biggest liar of them all, Obama, even stated that Kosovo only left Serbia after a referendum!).
[Sidebar: I realize that in the paragraphs above I used words which are not normally used in political analyses. Words like “hypocrisy” “betrayal” “cowardice” “shameful” “disgusting” or “disgraceful” are usually seen as too partisan, too emotional and not objective or neutral enough. Well, I *proudly* proclaim my totally non-neutral position on this absolutely disgusting and immoral war against the Serbian nation. How can we hope to ever make a change in the disgusting world we live in if we don’t use moral categories and if we refuse to show outrage when outrage is warranted? Just like Kennedy declared that he was a Berliner and tens thousands of brainwashed TV-watching drones declared that they “were Charlie”, I hereby declare myself a proud and unrepentant Bosnian-Serb Chetnik! On the issue of the Serbian nation I have and want no “neutrality”, period!]
There is another event which has been largely forgotten since but which we now see was a watershed: on 24 March 1999 the Russian Prime Minister, Evgenii Primakov, was on his way to Washington DC when he got the news that the US and NATO had attacked Yugoslavia. Primakov then ordered his pilot to make a u-turn over the Atlantic ocean and fly back to Russia. Primakov, who passed away in 2015, was a highly respected statesman and diplomat, and his reputation remains so to this day. His u-turn over the Atlantic will go down in history as the very first sign of Russian resistance to the Empire. You could say that Primakov’s u-turn marked the end of an era in which Russia still harbored some naïve hopes that her western partners were not gangsters and thugs. One more thing: Primakov was *exactly* the kind of Russian deep-state actor which could have played a key role in the process of succession to Eltsin. One day we might find out that the lynching of the Serbian nation by the West played a crucial role in getting Vladimir Putin to power. That also would be karmic justice.
Finally, the US/NATO aggression against Yugoslavia showed for the very time the limitations of airpower and cruise missile attacks against a well entrenched adversary: 78 days of missile and bomb strikes did hurt, maim and kill a lot of civilians, but the Serbian Army Corps in Kosovo remained basically unscathed. That is why the airstrikes had to be ‘expanded’ to all of Yugoslavia to terrorize civilians, just like the British did in WWII against Germany or the Israelis against Lebanon in 2006. But what decided the outcome was never the use of NATO airpower, but a simple and cynical deal made between Milosevic and the Empire: if he agreed to hand over Kosovo he would be allowed to remain in power. Milosevic accepted only to later find himself murdered in the Hague. So much for trusting your future to the Empire…
Looking back, one would be forgiven for assuming that the Serbian people have now been totally humiliated and that their spirit of resistance is broken. And, to some degree, this is no doubt true today, hence the existence of pro-NATO pro-EU political movements in Serbia. But these only exist because the Empire is funding and maintaining them (for example, the Serbian media is totally Empire-controlled). But let me suggest the following thought experiment.
Imagine for a new minutes that for some reason the Empire collapsed. No more NATO and probably no more EU. Or maybe just a little NATO and just a little EU left in spite of it all. But, more importantly, no Camp Bondsteel. What do you think would happen?
The ethnically cleansed Krajinas are probably not worth fighting for. If you were Serbian, would you want Croats as your neighbors? How wise would it be to risk your life and family by living in a few small basically indefensible enclaves surrounded by folks who have proven over and over again that, if given the chance, they will try to convert 1/3rd of you, expel another 1/3rd and murder the remaining 1/3rd? Of course many Croats are wonderful and kind people who want nothing to do with that kind of Ustashe politics, but these good Croats made no difference, not in WWII and not in the latest AngloZionist war against the Serbian nation. If I was a Serb I would never contemplate returning to the Krajinas, the risk is simple too big.
Bosnia is a very different story. The poor Bosnian-Muslims were used as a tool and with time they will inevitably come to the realization that they sided with the wrong party in that war. So there is still hope for Bosnia, in spite of it all. Furthermore, the Bosnia-Serbs are still the victors in this war. Yes, they had to accept a bad deal because they were basically fighting the entire planet alone, but you could also say that their courage forced the AngloZionist to accept the existence of a Republika Srpska inside Bosnia, not something they wanted. I have met enough Bosnian Serbs to say that these are extremely tough and courageous people and that as soon as NATO collapse, which it will, they will easily be in the position to set the terms of their future coexistence with the Bosnian Muslims and Croats. When that happens I hope that Russia will actively promote her “Chechen example” and put enough pressure on the Bosnian-Serbs so that they act with decency and restraint against their former enemies. Considering that there is, alas, an undeniable core of truth in the accusation that the Bosnian-Serbs did commit atrocities against civilians during the war, even if not anywhere near the numbers claimed by the AngloZionist propaganda, my feeling is that the Bosnian-Serbs will act with restraint and in a honorable way.
But Kosovo? The place where hundreds of Orthodox churches and monasteries were destroyed and thousands of Serbians murdered (while NATO watched and did absolutely *nothing* to stop these atrocities!)?
Let’s just say that if I had an Albanian friend living in Kosovo today I would strongly urge him to get the hell out while he still can. Kosovo will be the very first place in Europe where the pendulum of history will reverse its current course. There is simply no way that Serbs will ever accept the theft of their ancestral land and spiritual cradle by a combination of Albanian gangsters and western air forces. Nor should they. An Albanian occupied (aka “independent”) Kosovo is a fiction which can only be maintained by the AngloZionist Empire – as soon as it tanks Kosovo will be liberated.
Right now the Serbian nation has been chopped up in pieces and the slogan that “only unity can save the Serbian people” has proven itself to be true. Right now the Serbian people are barely surviving and their unity is in tatters. Even the official Serbian Church is controlled by pro-Western Ecumenists bishops who rely on the civil authorities to illegally persecute those bishops who refuse to bow the knee to the New World Order like Bishop Artemje of Raska and Prizren.
In their long and often tragic history, the Serbs have survived much worse and I don’t believe for a second that the current nightmare will extinguish the Serbian national identity. In fact I believe that the Serbian people will be reunited (Montenegro or Bosnia are very roughly to Serbia what the Ukraine or Belarus would be to Russia) and when that happens all those who participated in the AngloZionist lynch mob against Serbia will be too ashamed of themselves to look the Serbian people in the eye.
Today the Empire is celebrating the apparent victory of its kangaroo court in the Hague. But they forget that the modern Serbian national identity was born from a much bigger defeat suffered, by the way, just a few miles to the northwest of the so-called “capital” of the “independent” Kosovo: Prishtina, at place called Kosovo Pole. Yes, modern Serbia was born from a huge defeat! Those who today are rejoicing in their victory against Serbian might want to ponder this fact.
In the meantime the Empire is still in the humiliation business, its latest victim being the Russian Olympic Committee and, more relevantly, all the Russian athletes and, even more relevantly, all the Russian people. That is just par for the course and it would be naïve to expect anything else from the kind of international world order which was born on the day the Empire attacked Serbia. For the foreseeable future hypocrisy, betrayal and cowardice will remain the order of the day even if nothing can be built by such anti-values. Hypocrisy, betrayal and cowardice are also infinitely uninspiring thus they carry in themselves the seeds of their own demise. Thus the liberation of Kosovo will not only be a political one, but even more importantly also a moral and spiritual one. In a world ruled and even defined by hypocrisy, betrayal, cowardice and, above all, lies, Kosovo cannot be liberated. I would say that we, all of us, won’t *deserve* a free Kosovo as long as we allow evil to rule the world as it does today. But I also know that lies, or even death, cannot defeat the Truth and that Kosovo shall be liberated.
UPDATE BY THE SAKER:
Oh, boy, we already have our Albanians and Croats whining about me not knowing what I am talking about, being a foreigner or me not being neutral. I replied to two of them below, and that’s it. I won’t waste my time or energy on any more of that. If you want “their” point of view just read 99.999999999999999999999999999% of what was written about this topic in the past decades by the AngloZionist propaganda machine. That is “their” point of view.
My goal was to tell you the truth as I saw and remembered it. Disputes with the protégés of Camp Bondsteel or with Ustashe sympathizers are simply not on my agenda. Let God and history be their judge!
Kind regards,
The Saker
$27.95
Free.. Click Here
A ll that distrustion of church is awfull.
Wonderfully well informed article, and accurate too!
The only reason Kosovo can enjoy some sort of artificial independence is that NATO military base there (Bondsteel). Kosovo shiptars have no chance once the US ship and US dollar sinks. I give them another 5 years, 10 at best. After that, they better start packing.
Two points the article does not mention:
– Russia just gifted Serbian army with a few MIGs and about 70 tanks. And as you are reading this Serbian pilots are enjoying some of the best training anywhere – right in the heart of Russia, far away from traitors who are in power in Serbia.
– Once Serbia starts kicking Albanians out of Kosovo, Greeks and possibly Macedonians and Montenegrins will do the same, to solve the problem of Greater Albania once and for all.
And all that because axis of evil, the western money changers, are using Albanians for their dirty goals: weakening Russia’s position in the Balkans and drug dealing in EU.
And organ trafficking. The whole line about ‘civil discourse’ is often a form of false flag. If someone is advocating for a position that will yield truly horrible results, they don’t deserve to be treated other than frankly. After all, there is nothing ‘civil’ in the consequences of their wishes.
Organ trafficking: We have no lesser voice attesting to this than Carla del Ponti’s. Yet no Albanian ‘freedom fighter’ heads have rolled. Indeed, even the ICTY investigations, half-hearted though they were, were terrified into abandonment. And let us not forget that UN personnel were comprimised by this barbarity. This is a filthy episode in UN-NATO history that must not be allowed to fall further down the memory hole.
Dick Marty, a Swiss politician who is the author of a report for the Council of Europe, also accuses the Albanians in Kosovo of organ harvesting:
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/council-adopts-dick-marty-s-kosovo-report/29328740
Marty even personally pointed the finger at Hashim Thaci, “President” of Kosovo, of being at the heart of an arms and organ trafficking mafia:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/dec/14/kosovo-prime-minister-llike-mafia-boss
Andrei, I hope you are right because at the moment the USA through their marionettes the Zaev government are trying to take a stronghold of Macedonia which I believe will lead to her non-existence.
“– Once Serbia starts kicking Albanians out of Kosovo, Greeks and possibly Macedonians and Montenegrins will do the same”
You mean steeling their land and committing genocide just like the last time. Or this time it will be without victims. Those 70 tanks should help.
I remember Colonel Gaddafi appealing to Bosnian Muslims to protect Yugoslavia and not fight the Serbs. I also heard, though not sure if it is true, that he had a Yugoslav wife (a Muslim from Bosnia).
I am British-born Serb who looks and speaks like an Englishman, but I do have a funny foreign name. My family are from Lika, which is part of the Serbian Krajina, now a deserted region of Croatia. I was there in the 1980s telling my family that I didn’t feel safe living so close to Croats, many of whom should like to slit my throat. I was told that things had changed and WW2 was over, “that could never again.” I knew human nature couldnt change in a single generation. If they ever had the chance to attack I knew the Croats would wipe out the Krajina Serbs. Similarly, I know the Germans will again attack Serbia and then Russia. They look weak and pathetic today, but they are fundamentally the same as 1930s Germans.
By the way, during the height of ant-Serb propaganda (Rape Camps, Srebrenica Genocide, etc) British people would ask where my family came from, I told them “I AM A BOSNIAN SERB” fully expecting a heated argument. I never had such an argument. Mostly people would ask, “where is that?”then I realised that BBC and CNN propaganda is ver superficial and needs to be repeated every day or it is quickly forgotten.
On my passport application I said and rightly so that I was born in Yugoslavia. They changed it and wrote Bosnia and Hercegovina. I sent it back and told them I was born in Yugoslavia They issued me a new passport. Many Catholics From B&H write in their passport application that they were born in Croatia but this is never challenged.
I bet if you wrote in your passport application you were born in Serbia THEY would register you as born in Serbia. Reason why they did not write Yugoslavia because there is no such thing any more, while there is croatia, there is serbia. Its like saying someone wants his passport to say born in Zaire, there is no Zaire today, they will write republic of Congo.
That is really not true, in my grandmothers ID card place of birth is clearly stated Austro-Hungarian Empire, because att that time it was a part of the same. I know that more of my relatives have the same in their personnel documents and birth certificates.
If you were born in the 1930s in Palestine, then you were born in Palestine, not in MIsrael.
Your papers said: Palestine.
Katherine
The point is this I was born in Yugoslavia all my documents say so including my citizenship papers and birth certificate . The other point is that Catholics born In Hercegovina (Mostar for example) never write in their application that they were born in B & H but Croatia. Mostar is not in Croatia but the passport office accept that. Why? If I wrote that I was born in Trebinje Serbia and they accepted that how stupid is that. They want to erase the name Yugoslavia period and that was their agenda from the outset. .
I did the same with my US passport – and they put Monte Negro instead
HI MIchael – I think I know who you are – is your wife Zorica – she was a good friend of my mother about 10 years ago when I lived in London?
Sorry, Tomo, my wife is Serbian but Zorica.
thanks – you sounded like my former neighbor from Holland Road in London,
Serb lived in Croatia for 400 or 500 years and never had problems until they started fantasies about transfering these lands to Great Serbia. And then Croats became dangerous of course.
Tudjman wanted to get rid of the Serbs. There are transcripts proving it. It starting inviting old Ustasha and concentration guards back to Croatia in the years before the war. Some were, in fact, coming back.
And Serbs did have problems in Croatia in WWI and WWII.
Plus there was hate and resentment for Serbs by Croats LONG before then.
It was Austria, mainly which poisoned Croats and others against Serbs.
Even Nikola Tesla’s paternal grandfather wrote letters complaining about the mistreatment and lack of rights for Serbs living in Austria-Hungary/Croatia.
There are also reports from hundreds of years ago of the Catholic rulers from Venice oppressing the Serbian religious in Dalmatia.
Gents – a fact (you like it or not): a man who kept together all nations, religions, parties, minorities in ex-SFRJ since 1945 to his death in 1980 plus 10 years was a Croat and Catholic and his name is Josip Broz – Tito. Just a simple fact showing how Croats are “savages” and “fascists” :-) We do respect and protect others but not mix our kindness/hospitality for a weakness despite all global games (NB: we know our history very well as others know their own as well). There are more documents on what was going on in 1970s and 1980s but this is not a forum – I mean Wikileaks kind of things – to discuss it.I am repeating my first post on this forum – firstly, I am a Slav, then I am a Croat. Best, Falcone
Problem is that’s not what happened,problems started when Croat nationalist fanatics wanted to break away from Yugoslavia encouraged by the Germans,after what the Croats did to Serbs in the War the Serbs said never again,thats what happened nothing to do with Serbs wanting greater Serbia.
They could have had Greater Serbia after WWI and after WWII and Croatia would have been a postage stamp around Zagreb.
This is stuff from the prostitute press that has called Milosevich every name in the book. The tribunal that killed Milosevich has exonerated him http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/08/01/the-exoneration-of-milosevic-the-ictys-surprise-ruling/ saying that he was not responsible for the Balkan mess.
NATO lied about this situation from the outset. Bill Clinton supported Muslim KLA that was on the CIA terrorist list. They were throwing bombs into restaurants and killing Serbs and Albanians who were pro Yugoslavia. Everything that NYT and Washington Post wrote about these events was False News. Ask Joseph Bissett the former Canadian Ambassador who was fired for telling the truth.
Yes Serbia has strained relations with most of its neighbors, a situation that many analysts attribute to Russian influence. Serbia knows its history. One in three Serbs were killed by Albanians, Croats, Muslim Bosnians, Bulgarians, Romanians and Hungarians who were all part of Hitler’s army during WWII.
European Union and the West had never been on Serbia’s side or come to its aid. Milosevic was right these KLA terrorists with NATO help took Kosovo and split it off and gave it to the human organ sellers, white slave traders and drug dealers. They destroyed 150 Serbian Christian Churches dating back to the 10th century
Serbia is seeking Mr. Haradinaj’s quick extradition to face charges of war crimes. This war criminal would have been jailed by any of the European Union countries if he had done the kind of things in any EU country what he did in Kosovo.
There was no vote to split Kosovo from Serbia but there was one to split Crimea and it passed by 98% and press in the West call that illegal but Kosovo is legal. The events in the Balkans were created in Washington, London and Berlin now the same media that lied about the events in the region wants to forget who did what and let’s kiss and make up. All that happened with respect to Yugoslavia, for most people, has somehow disappeared down an Orwellian memory hole. There is nothing worse than accusing someone of a crime when you know that they are innocent. The empire did that to Sharapova and now they are after other proud Russians Ovechkin and Malkin. Kovalchuk said it best the other day “we know who they are after, we know what this is all about, we know the rabid anti-Russian politics”.
People should read the open letter from the New Zealand soccer team to their hosts in Russia.https://www.rt.com/sport/410209-new-zealand-fan-world-cup-letter-russia/
What a nice hate fest!
Is telling the truth ‘hate’? Truth is hate of lies. “Live not by lies”.
Truth is not hate of lies. Truth is the opposite of lies.
Lies are the opposite of Truth.
Thank you VERY much for this wonderful article. For those more interested in the events that took place in former Yugoslavia, I suggest prof Rajko Dolecek’s brilliant text ‘I accuse’ (prof Dolecek is a Czech and a medical professor) http://balkania.tripod.com/resources/geostrategy/dolecek_accuse.html
@ Andrei Thank you for your well intended comment, however, I must correct you in the sense that Serbia has indeed received 4 plus 2 (2-seater) -29s as a gift from Russia, but all these have been previously retired from Russian AF service. As for the tanks, they have not arrived yet. There is rumour that Byelorussia will also donate some 10 -29s and S-300 system to Serbia, but that is just rumour. Yet.
And yes, Serbian media is nowadays totally and unscrupulously dominated and controlled by western agencies. In the darkest times of Milošević reign, there were some 72 written and electronic media NOT controlled by him, alas, the situation is now immeasurably worse.
Have any Serbs ever punished those who were members of Otpor and others who harassed the Milosevic government and helped usher in the big sell-out traitors in government today?
It seems like those people should be blamed and punished a lot so as to intimidate them from ever doing the same – if Serbia ever gets any kind of patriotic leader. They fell for propaganda against their own country or are just traitors and they should really be raked over the coals for their stupidity or traitorship.
I believe some of those Optor Basards turned up in Ukraine.
I’m not discussing truth. I’m pointing to what the author himself states, that he is not impartial.
actually, nowhere do I use the words “impartial”. I say “not neutral” which is very different. You imply that I lie or am too partisan to see the truth, that is not so.
His thesis are based on hate and lead to war. It is just one-sided story that shouldn’t have found the way to this site.
This site is about restoring and upholding the truth even if it bothers some like you
I’m not even saying that the site should publish the opposite side. I would be similarly against it. And I’m Albanian, by the way, hailing from Albania.
If it was a Serb presenting his case normally I wouldn’t mind, but this Serb saying that we’re waiting for the empire to crumble to “liberate” (do you understand the implications of this word in this context?) Kosovo/a?!?
Yes, Kosovo Albanians would be sent packing. I am not happy about this, but THEY THEMSELVES set themselves up by trusting their future to Camp Bondsteel. There is price to pay for stupidity and pettiness.
Good for you for supporting such “truths”.
I’m not a troll and will not enter into heated debates. Just the 2 cents of some opposing view, if you can handle this…
That so called ‘opposing view’ is all we have been fed for decades. And yes, we can handle it just fine. That is why we debunk it.
If it comes to war, killing and death would be on both sides.
Yes, indeed. And that is entirely the Albanian’s fault.
Best wishes to all
and peace mostly
yeah, first you immigrate, then you ethnically cleanse with the help of an external empire, then you cut off the heart of Serbian from its people and now you want peace?! How so touching and sincere of you!
both you and we know that there will be bo major fighting involved. your countrymen occuping Kosovo atm know perfectly well they are living on stolen land, and they wont be that eager to defend it. they didnt even manage to steal the land themselves, offering hope to you that maybe they ll be able to defend it, no, it was practically given to them by the Empire. as soon as the first forward units start rolling into our province, Albanians will start rolling out, with the already prepared and neatly packed personal belongings.
Where else but the Vineyard of the Saker could you defend the indefensible?
But you have the floor. We don’t just welcome debate or criticism.
Give us the other “story”, the facts of the good that was done, if you can find it somewhere under the puddles of blood, the pile of bones, alongside the crushed skulls and the total ethnic cleansing on the ground and by blind force of air power that enforced the destruction of sovereign people.
I really want a history that tells it factually, irrefutably.
Saker is a minnow in the ocean of orcas on this subject.
He dares to push a few facts forward, with too much passion in my opinion.
But it takes passion to blast the concrete cover of solid lies and deception we have been fed for two decades.
So, now, let’s have it. Give us the truth. Lay it out.
See if it holds water or is just more crap.
We see the propaganda machine work over Putin for two decades, work over Donbass, work over Assad, work over Trump, too.
Who lied to the world and why?
Who did what and why?
Bring it. The Vineyard waits.
you’ll probably find a lot of answers to your why and who in this article by Greenwald to do with one of the first NSA leaks – check their diagrams called Gambits for Deception – it’s all there: how to fearmonger, lie, confuse while appearing as if you are a good guy/government:
https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/
For those who want an in-depth background to what and how things went in Kosovo, here is quite possibly the best document on the subject. It is lengthy, and it comes from Milosevic trial. It is a testimony of an expert witness, Slavenko Terzic, who also happens to be a historian of highest degree:
http://www.slobodan-milosevic.org/documents/trial/2004-12-06.html
Start from there, and go on, his testimony lasted a few days.
I have never been to Kosovo but when I lived in London I had Serbian roommates from Kosovo (2 brothers and one had a wife whose uncle was Sava Kovacevic – probably the most famous Yugoslavian hero from WW2). I asked them about Kosovo – if they ever had any problems with Kosovo Albanians – they said no never. The only problems they ever had there were to do with their Serbian aunt who was always creating problems, arguing with them etc – and that was the reason they left Kosovo to move to Serbia as teenagers I think- with their family.
@ tomo
Let me get this straight, you are saying by that account that the Serbs left Kosovo because of their aunts who liked to create problems in an otherwise orderly and comfortable situation for the Serbs.
no – only my friends – the only Serbs from Kosovo I have ever met
Serbians had many problems in Kosovo even during Tito’s time My cousin from Niksic Montenegro went to school of Mines in Kosovo and had to finish his degree in Belgrade because of harassment by Albanian students because he was a Serb. A plaque is raised where the last Synagogue [in] Kosovo stood until 1963 in memory of Kosovo Jews that perished in Nazi camps during [the] Holocaust. Most of the Jews were expelled from Kosovo as NATO bombs started falling. In Albania all Serbians and Greeks had to Albanise their names and Russians are forced to do the same in the Baltic countries. This is never been the case in Serbia or in Yugoslavia. .
I was in Lika (a former Serbian region in modern day Croatia) in 1981 where I met Serbian refugees from Kosovo. They told me that they were chased out of their homes by Albanians. Quite why they fled to the Serbian Krajina and not to the rest of Serbia was never explained. But the persecution of Kosovo Serbs was a long-term campaign which, thanks to Nazis, Titoists and NATOist now almost complete.
@albagen
Just curious, what are you quoting? I cannot find these quotes on this web page.
@Ouroboros
He quotes nothing.
Italic lines are Saker’s words.
He injected his words into albagen’s message using moderatorial comments editing access.
This is really very confusing way to participate in forum, twice confusing for Saker did not announced himself in those injected lines.
But that way Saker does not have to wait for moderators approving his own comments.
No re-read that post from the reverted perspective.
What you thought were replies actually are original words.
And what you thought were quotes challenged actually are the challenging replies.
After you apply the necessary perspective reversal the puzzle gets together.
@Arioch
Facepalm, thank you.
In a village of nine houses where I was born in Hercegovina 9 men were killed including my father and two uncles. Five women were left widowed including my mother, each with three or four children . Our homes were burned to the ground. Just 15 minute drive from the village some 90 men were thrown into a karst pit by Muslim neighbors and grenades thrown in after them.. This happened all over Hercegovina. Just prior to this last war families were going down into the pits to retrieve the bones of their ancestors and the progeny of the Muslim and Croats were yelling at them empty the pits so we can fill them up again.As a ten year old I was sent to live with an uncle in Canada, an uncle who never once said to me a bad word about Croats or Muslims. I do not blame the Muslims or Croats for the acts that their fathers and grandfathers committed. I know whose dirty hands are all over this. The Italians occupied the region where I lived as a child and saved many from these atrocities. Agents of the this genocide are located in the Vatican, Berlin and London , more recently in Washington and NATO capitals the same place where the anti Russian liars sit and plot their next Drang Nach Osten.
Thank you for this testimonial.
We need to know these horror stories to erase the mind-numbing lies we were fed while the war went on.
Yes, RUSI Whitehall, London, the British Empire’s (Roth-child’s) oldest ‘think tank’. Who was Hitler? See: http://www.whale.to/c/inside_the_gestapo.html
”Bill Clinton supported Muslim KLA that was on the CIA terrorist list. They were throwing bombs into restaurants and killing Serbs and Albanians who were pro Yugoslavia”.
I would avoid calling it Muslim KLA and just write KLA, whats so muslim about it that you need to add muslim to it?
OK Maybe I should have said “Radical Muslims” as they could have had Catholic Albanians as members, or Turks or Bosnjaks. I apologize if the term “Muslim” was taken as all inclusive. I have defended the Muslim cause in the Middle East but certainly not what the radical Muslims are doing to their own Christian minorities.
Thank you, Vuki. I am a native born kiwi, and that letter makes me feel very proud, though the statistics cited about New Zealand’s current problems do not.
I remember seeing the wonderful massive pine trees at Sochi when the winter Olympics were held there. Such a beautiful place.
Why does the US government and press demonize Russia? It must be because Russia is such a beautiful place, and Dostoievski said that beauty will save the world.
Hold fast to what is good, Russia.
The press and the NATO clique loved Russia when Gorbachev and Yeltsin were selling it out. When investment possibilities dried up in Europe Africa and the Middle East paid the price. Once they bankrupted USSR with the Afghanistan War and manipulated the oil prices down to $10 a barrel USSR started to fall apart. New investments opened up in 11 of the 15 Soviet republics and with Yeltsin Russia became fair game. Putin arrives on the scene and shuts the spigot. They again did the oil manipulation but this time Vladimir steps in and that gambit failed. He then started to reform the military, the financial system and the energy sector but he did not just do it in Russia alone. He organized the BRICS into a trade partnership, a financial partnership whose main aim was to circumvent the IMF and the World Bank. He also started to organize a boycott against the Petro Dollar which would cost US dearly in her world hegemony. South American, African and Middle East countries wanted to join, US eliminated their leadership in order to keep the Status quo. The other thing that Miller the head of Gasprom did was to build mega projects like LNG plants and mega gas pipe lines like the Nord Stream which runs from the Barents Sea and under the Baltic Sea and services Germany and other European countries. The next line (South Stream) was to run under the Black Sea and land in Bulgaria with distribution in Serbia. It was to serve the Balkans Italy, and Austria. EU nixed this by telling Bulgaria not to allow the live to land there. This was done retroactively as work had started. The empire wanted to use the Russian line to also pump their own gas to Europe This cost Bulgaria some $400 million in transit fees. Russia then made a deal with Turkey and the line will be called Turkish Stream. NATO had other plans they wanted to pipe gas from Eastern Mediterranean and the gulf states where huge amounts of gas are under control of Israel Lebanon, Cyprus and Syria.
The Empire supported a Western Pipeline consortium called Nabucco which did not get off the ground financially. They also needed gas but the Russians controlled much of it. They needed Afghanistan and Syria to get their gas form the gulf states to Europe and from Central Asia to Pakistan and India. Both Afghanistan and Syria refused transmission and Iran refused to sell their gas and you have the wars of regime change.
So why do they hate Russia. No they don’t hate Russia they hate men like Putin who outwitted them on every move. What the west likes is quislings and there are lots of those in all the countries I mention in this comment.
Yes Vuki, this is a HUGE accomplishment and only the blind do not appreciate what is has achieved. It was truly a miracle that someone like Putin was put into that position at that time. The International Vultures thought they had Russia over the barrel.
I think that USSR would have survived if the ones in the leadership had a vision and saw the people in USSR as their first priority. A collective society can move forward as long as the ones who move it forward don’t see themselves as first among equals.
Juliania ,
listen to this. All 3 parts . Vladimir Putin Traitor to the New World Order. Part 1. — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W85OnL4xtY&t=606s
Search more on this.
Thank you Saker
As a Bosnian Serb (I never use this term, just Serb), I felt such an anger and disgust for the “civilized” world, who watched and participated with such anti-Serb passion in the war in former Yougoslavia. We were a subject of such demonisation from the western media and in that time I felt that common sense left the human race. Even if I were just a teenager in that period my heart was broken so many times, but not from the love problems like it should be in that period of life, but because of tragedy of my nation. No one in the whole world wanted to hear our side, our words , our victims were irrelevant.I did not know the facts about world order, Empire etc. ,but I knew that freedom and independent opinion does not exist any more.
After WWII the Serbs were taught to forget everything bad happened to them in the past, to look in the future, to love they former butchers and live with them, to ignore and forget Orthodox church. That was a huge mistake, and who knows if we will ever be able to recover from it.
We Bosnian Serbs have our entity with the elements of state (we have our president, government, police, laws…) and we function with Muslim-Croatian federation in a manner of mutual consideration, we work and cooperate with each other…but under the surface it is hate, and spark is enough to burn the flame.
The media in whole region are Empire servants, specially in Serbia NGO is so active that when someone patriotic shows up, it is under attack immidiately. Their aim is to break and humiliate us so hard that would erase any kind of resistance in our minds, so they could be sure that Serbs will be blindly obedient in the future events.
One more thing to say, thank you Saker for creating this blog, you are trully the light in this dark world.
@under the surface it is hate
The hate is fueled by the deep seated sentiment of guilt of the apostates of Orthodoxy, who would not repent for their treachery.
Saker,
This is an excellent piece of writing that rips apart the lies and deception of Zionist Imperialists (since ages), and more importantly, creates hope for the Slavic people of Balkans to set the historical record straight (may be within next 30 years) !
It will not be out of the way to say that, Serbs were/are the European people historically most persecuted by foreign invaders for their sense of courage, Independence, and moral-spiritual values.
Straight-Bat
you could be right – as a Serb who left Yugoslavia at the age of 23 before all the wars and only returned after 23 years for the first time – I was impressed with how confident, happy and at ease with themselves Serbs were. After everything they went through. Generous, collaborative, wherever I went houses were full of friends and family, cooking dinners, laughing etc. Kind of like in Argentina.
I remember reading in the Observer an interview with the rabbi of Jerusalem who used to be the rabbi of Belgrade – he was pissed off about NATO bombing Serbia, he said how we Serbs really helped Jews etc (I never knew) and he said what he liked the most was how we Serbs even when life is hard always find something to joke and laugh about – and that was the first time I noticed that (it’s true). Now I always remember it.
I think Anglosheeple and their psychopathic totalitarian leaders hate anyone with balls and confidence – that’s why they promote trannies, gays (mostly confused people with gender identity disorders and other psychological defects). These totalitarians don’t care about gays or lesbos – all they like is punishing confidence and promoting weakness, divisions, weirdness and fearful, slavish , consumer degeneracy – because they make the most useful of idiots to manipulate (i.e. Hilary and her gay – supporters).
The same thing as Brits lecturing others about ‘beauty’ of multi-culturalism – in reality they mostly hate Indians and Pakistanis and its mutual – they only reason they brought them was to lower wages of their own poor workforce. There was never any altruism involved.
Then they go back and change hypothesis and pretend they always stood for good things (the last thing on their mind) – lots of Orwellian renaming as usual coming from totalitarians.
Saker je car.
Hvala brate.
important piece of wisdom I’ve learned from one of his articles (the comments were not allowed) – the role shame and embarrassment plays in constructing a fake version of history (often accepted as real due to propaganda). when 2 (or more) parties are embarrassed they are happy to accept a version that puts them in a better light.
I was recently told by an American friend about a very imprtant mission Serbs performed to save hundreds of American pilots stranded in Serbia (they made an airport for them to be evacuated all secretly and they protected and hid them from Germans). It’s considered one of the most fascinating missions in WW2. Yet I never head about it in Yugoslavia where I grew up, and Americans and Brits never heard of it because their governemtn were covering up the fact that they were saved not by Tito’s communists by by the guy who was later declared a war criminal and killed (he was a general of Yugoslavian pre-war army). So everyone was ashamed and happy to falsify history.
The American friend who told me about this event knew about it because his uncle was one of the pilots saved by Draza Mihailovic and other Serbs.
There is now a book about it:
https://www.amazon.com/Forgotten-500-Untold-Greatest-Mission/dp/0451224957/ref=sr_1_sc_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1512752858&sr=8-1-spell&keywords=forgtotten+five+hundred
PS also an interesting thing about Bosnian Muslims – related to the article – they used to be generally considered the dumbest people in Yugoslavia – and butts of most jokes. I always wondered about their strange accent (they speak Serbian with a quite strange accent). Only when I moved to London and met Arabs – I realized where their accent comes form – they speak Serbian with heavy Arabic accent. That tells you how spineless and pathetic they are and how hard they have historically tried to kiss wahabist ass and blend in. And let’s not forget they are Serbs or Croats who volunteered to become Turkish/Arabict
thanks a lot Saker
First eye opened for me on this subject was the great Czek TV documentary in French: ‘Kosovo Vole’, which you can find on the below youtube link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnTy9Oahib4
France played a nasty role in this story, and the documentary insists on the illegality and contradictions btw NATO and the UN, and the role played by key MOSSAD agants a la BHL, actually Bernard Kouchner, in this case.
Some our vice F.A ministers surviving every gouvernements since at least after Jacques Chirac
Bernard Kouchner, Jared Kushner. Simple ‘coincidence’?
No. No coincidence. Kouchner worked for Doctors Without Borders and it has been implied some in that organization took part in the organ harvesting mostly done in Albania. Perhaps. Have you heard Mengele put Russians in cold water to see how long they would survive? They were brave and defiant and lived much longer than expected. According to a testimony long ago, the Serbs in Albania had the same spirit as they lost one organ after another.
Carla del Ponte, the prosecutor, wanted to indict NATO for crimes, but was stopped. As I remember it, she was well aware of the organ harvesting. There were witness and I sent one testimony to a senior UN military officer a couple of years after Kosovo was lost.
I read that the ICTY destroyed most of the evidence collected relating to the organ thefts. That included evidence collected at the “yellow house” in Albania where some of the removals happened – such as drugs (of the type which would be important in extracting and saving the kidneys), needles, etc.
I know there was also a cluster bomb dropped by France (I think it was on a Serbian national park/mountain area, maybe Tara) which didn’t explode when dropped but later when it was being removed by a de-miner it exploded and killed him and along with the bomb there were invitations to a French couples’ wedding – like some sort of sick joke.
It’s always the same, it starts with a Lie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljEAyryiwsg
Thanks Saker, a very important and well written article. As truth is coming out and the fog of misinformation and imperial propaganda finally are starting to settle, at least here in the west, after 20 years and Serbs gradually are wakening up from their Stockholm-syndrome relation with their rapist and murderer, the misconception of the Balkan war in the Arab world, who swallowed the Anglo-Zionist propaganda line hook and sinker, is still very much alive.
Despite all the evidence to the contrary and US killing Muslims en masse and STILL shipping wahhabi Orc’s to any theater of war, the US imposed picture of “Orthodox Serbian savages in holy war against Islam” is alive and kicking. That was their most successful propaganda campaign to date.
Some interesting facts:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/milosevic-test-your-media/2110
I watched when Evgenii Primakov testified for President Milosevic. That was really some first class performance and the anglo-American plus vassal-composed “ttribunal” was stunned, STUNNED!
Here is a summary of his testimony
http://www.slobodan-milosevic.org/news/smorg113004.htm
I remember my father telling me this would happen. I could not believe it when it did. A whole new level of propaganda. In some way, I’m still wearing this target t-shirt as a big finger in the air to the NATO planes.
Superb article. As a Spaniard I thought then: The prohibition for the destruction of the states is finish. They will start with the “weakest ones”.
2017: Spain.
The words “hypocrisy, betrayal and cowardice” have objective meaning, they describe precisely the behaviour of the criminals who plundered Libya for its 145 tons of yellow gold, its lake of black gold, and its underground reservoir of fresh water; of the apologists for said criminality; and of the silent bystanders, “the good people who allow criminals to succeed”. As for subjective words like “shame and disgust”, as a Britisher I confess that I share said emotions, make no secret of my feelings, and firmly believe that Britain’s shameful action in Serbia was the deliberate prelude to further disgusting actions in Iraq, Libya and Syria.
Michael Parenti – “The U.S. War on Yugoslavia” – May 16, 1999 in Seattle, Wa
http://balkania.tripod.com/resources/geostrategy/dolecek_accuse.html
He is the autthor of the book “To Killing a Nation. The Attack on Yugoslavia”
http://www.michaelparenti.org/ToKillANation.html
Brilliant research by Dr M Parenti…. Have bought and read much of his work …I endorse all his writtings .. well posted
The Iranians are following the same pattern even today, they haven’t learned and are not interested to learn. Just take a look at pressTV regarding the Myanmar crisis; the same exact NATO sources (UN “human right” groups, amnesty,etc..) who fabricated serial lies in Syria to justify an intervention are now quoted as a gospel – or should I say an hadith -, Each time they hope to grab the sunni support – even by alligning themselves implicitely with NAtO- and thesole outcome is the people whom they back will spit in their face
Sad times indeed. And perhaps you could have mentioned for the record the role of slick Billy Clinton in those ugly times. And his ugly wife had the giggles while she dismantled Libya and killed “we came, we saw, he died” Qaddafi. Don’t qualify as human in my view.
“…turning administrative boundaries into national borders.” — indeed the same strategy which has just failed in Syria. Hopefully the tide is turning on this cluster of evil decades dressed up in a thin veneer of hypocritical self promoting Disneyland virtues.
The mods intercepted this one, but since it contains such a telling lie, I decided to let it pass. See below. The Saker
Problem with Saker is his Ortodox fundamentalism and taking Serbs as absolutely right and sinless side in Yugoslav wars .
Wars in ex-Yu were far more complex than Saker’s simplified approach. Serbs started wars, they used Serb minorities in other republics as a tool for their project of creating Greater Serbia. They destroyed towns and villages. They committed awful crimes These wars did not happened in Serbia, they happened in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina against non-Serb population. Ratko Mladic is lunatic and war criminal. Only a person who knows nothing about these wars can talk about him as a innocent person. He is completely insane, a psychopath.
Also, so-called Krajina never in history existed and it was invention of Serbian fascism
This is the pearl in question. The so-called “Krajinas” are were Orthodox Serbs fleeing the Ottomans were allowed to re-settle by the Austro-Hungarian Empire to protect it from the Ottomans; now this ‘grateful’ (or maybe ignorant) Croats denies their very existence. As I said, genocide is in their culture and living next to them is plainly too dangerous.
The Saker
And that region they call Krajina was never ethnically Serbian, but they ethnically cleansed, killed and kicked out all non-Serbian people from that region and called it Serbian Krajina. It is very easy to see in history all these facts.
Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina was created by extermination of all non-Serbs. Saker can check ethnic composition of all parts that later become Rep. Srpska in 1991 and after wars to see dimensions of ethnic cleansing of non-Serbs. Easy to find on Internet.
Kosovo is different story which has nothing to do with wars in Croatia and Bosnia and herzegovina.
I know that nothing in this galaxy can convince Saker in his believing in Serbs as angels who never did anything wrong and that they are genetically innocent by default.
My advice to Saker is that when he talks about wars in ex-Yugosalvia to be more careful, because he knows nothing about it or he thinks he knows because he takes Srbian version as universal truth.
I hope that Russia will never use such approach and ortodox fundamentalism as it’s ideology because it would be disastrous for it.
And yes, Saker says – who wants to live with Croats. I do not know, but I know that NOBODY in ex-YU wants to live with Serbs. If you do not believe, just ask people from all other ex -YU republics. Even traditional serbian brothers from Montenegro run away from them and their lunacy.
Vojna Krajina – Military Frontier
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_Frontier
I do not intend to argue with Saker. This is article about Military Frontier which Serbs from Croatia used as historical excuse for attempt to take and after ethnic cleansing to transfer to Serbia. They failed and now accuse everyone else.
Military Frontier was divided in Croatian-Slavonian Military Frontier and Banat Military Frontier.
Banat Military Frontier is part of Serbia and have never had anything with Croatia.
Croatian-Slavonian Military Frontier is part of today Republic of Croatia.
Ethnic composition year 1857
Croatian-Slavonian Military Frontier (Total 675,817)[20]
396,843 (58.72%) Roman Catholics (Croats)
272,755 (40.36%) Eastern Orthodox (Serbs)
5,486 (0.81%) Greek Catholics (Croats and some minorities)
733 (0.11%) other
We see now what historical right Serbs have when they claim this region as their exclusive ethnic property. Military Frontier was simply area under direct rule of Austrian state because of constant threat of Ottoman empire. Serbs were welcomed as refugees until they developed idea of great Serbia claiming lands that never belonged to any Serbian state. They tried by usurping ex Yugoslav Army with predominantly Serbian generals. They failed and now they accuse all around for their failed attempt.
“They tried by usurping ex Yugoslav Army with predominantly Serbian generals”
Not true.
In 1990 just before the breakup of Yugoslavia Serbs made up 36.2% of the Yugoslav population and 33% of the JNA High Command.
Croats made up 38% of the JNA High Command but only 19.7% of the Yugoslav population.
Usurping did you say?
But it is true though that over half ( 54.3% ) of the lower and middle officer ranks of the JNA were Serb.
The Fragmentation of Yugoslavia: Nationalism and War in the Balkans, by Aleksander Pavkovic, p.131
I do not know where you found those statistics) Ethnic structure of YU Army before the collapse of Yugoslavia.
Srbi (Serbs) 63,2 % +51
Jugoslaveni (Selfdeclared Yugoslavs) 3,6% +45
Crnogorci (Montenegrians) 6,2% +148
Makedonci (Macedonians) 6,3% +8
Muslimani (Muslimas) 2,4% -78
Hrvati (Croats) 12,6% -53
Slovenci (Slovenians)2,8% -66
Mađari (Hungarians) 0,7% -70
Albanci (Albanians) 0,6% -91
Ostali (Others) 1,6% -52
When Army respected its role given in constitution it was not really very important issue. But when crisis happened it was really crucial.
Also, Serbs traditionally tended to military profession but Croats and others do not. It is one of reasons for this disproportions.
I’ve provided the source of those statistics in my post above:
“The Fragmentation of Yugoslavia: Nationalism and War in the Balkans, by Aleksander Pavkovic, p.131”
The statistics refer to the composition of the Yugoslav Army High Command, Middle and Lower officer ranks
and do not include conscripts.
And the statistics show that it was in fact the Croats who enjoyed over-representation in the YNA HIGH COMMAND not the Serbs.
If the ethnic composition of the YNA High Command had truly reflected the ethnic composition of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia then around 19.7% of the YNA High Command would have been Croats and not 38% as was the case in 1990.
@ Verami
This notion that the JNA was a Serbian Army and controlled by Milosevic who used it to create Greater Serbia is fantasy but sadly the building block to modern Slovenia, Bosnia and Croatia which recently signed this into law. History shows us that war in Croatia was well planned and achievable through Western support. All one needs to do is read Croatian publications on the war, especially from General’s Martin Spegelj and Janko Bobetko to see that it was Croatia who was organised and ready for war and through that independence. How the JNA was expected to win, let alone achieve greater Serbia when most of the key officers in charge of units in that republic were Croats/Slovenes/Macedonians and most of the man power be the Serbs or others fled, resulting in large losses of equipment to attacking Croat forces. The JNA involvement factually ended from 14/9/91 when all JNA garrisons were attacked and definitely in 1992 when Milosevic withdrew the JNA to be replaced by UN forces. What remained were local population with minimum officer support from Serbia. It’s pointless stating Serbs were majority when facts on the ground show that most Croat generals/admirals fled leaving the JNA unable to regroup and enlist Serbians from Serbia who didn’t want war or Serbs in Krajina that fled leaving 30,000 men to resist. Without Milosevic leaving some equipment and officers then Croatia would’ve certainly liberated the Krajina earlier and it was only when Milosevic grew tired of the sanctions and subsidising Serbs in Croatia and Bosnia that peace was achieved in Dayton. But of course the Croats and others tell us that Milosevic was all mighty and dreamed of Greater Serbia and that they miraculously defeated the 4th biggest army in Europe single handedly, bla bla bla.
@ Bosnian Croat,
I’m sorry to disappoint you when you claim that the Serbs in Croatia ethnically cleansed parts of Croatia and that they had no rights to so-called Military Frontiers. History teaches us that the Croatia state ended in 1102 when Hungary defeated its last king. Forget so-called personal union between Hungary & Croatia and joint kings because this is false and made up treaty from later centuries (see Nada Klaic). The Serbs lived on lands for centuries which were emptied by Croats who fled the Turks. During this whole time until 1918, Croatia and Slovenia for that matter were ALWAYS under foreign rule and had some autonomy, only achieving statehood or elements of under the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. Under Tito’s Yugoslavia Serbs enjoyed equal status as Croats in Croatia and only Tudjman and his Ustashi simpathizers removing these rights resulted in the wars and Serbian attempts to remain in a new Yugoslavia. As for your historical claims they’re baseless as the Serbs had earned the right to those lands fighting the Turks which was recognised by both Austro-Hungary and Venice. When war brokeout crimes were committed by ALL sides but throught Western assistance and passive agreement from Milosevic, the Croatian state ethnically cleansed Krajina from 90% of its inhabitants and continued it’s aggression into Bosnia, in agreement with US/Izetbegovic resulting in the peace agreement in 1995. Your claims of Serbian agression and claims of Greater Serbia are false and the greatest proof of this is how Milsoevic passively handed Krajina to Tudjman when he withdrew the JNA in 1992 and placing sanctions on Karadzic in 1994 when he held over 60% of Bosnia, only to agree to 49-51 partion later that year but Croats & Bosniaks still claim greater Serbia!? The Serbian people didn’t want war which is why a majority resisted involvement and it was only those inhabitants which defended their homes that participated. As for 1998-99 when most of Serbians were involved defending KLA/NATO aggression. Agree to disagree seems to be the only answer to our problems.
Examine the maps of the Crusades and you will see where Serbs lived. Look at the names of the people in North West Hercegovina and they are same a she names in Eastern Hercegovina. The dialect is the same. The customs until recently were the same. People in Konavle celebrate their saints Days. There are hundreds of archeological locations From Zadar South and west where Serbian Churches existed. The region of ancient Serbia was catholicized by the Franciscans. If you would only look beyond your biscuit you might know your real history.
Of course serbian borders end near japan.
The posts such as this one above perfectly illustrate all causes and reasons for wars in ex-YU. Everything is serbian, everything belong to Serbs, we are all Serbs who lost their identity.
Serbs and Croats probably have the same roots in the past because they share a many and many common things, a language is just one of them. And of course Bosniacs and Montenegrians are part of the same equation. But different religions probably divided us.
But it is not as Serbian nationalists claim that we are all Serbs with lost identity.
When Milosevic took power in 1996 or 1997, they rejected Tito’s concept of flexible federalism and started with this nationalist lunacy. And non-Serbs were supposed to do exactly what, to get on their knees and to let Serbs to do whatever they want.
Sorry, but not in this world.
In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosniacs muslims are now trying exactly the same thing what Serbs tried in ex-Yugoslavia and now they face very possible serbian-croatian coalition
Before wars, relations between catholic Croats and ortodox Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina were quite good. Really good. Situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina has always been different from Croatia. In B&H we have three ethnic groups unlike Croatia where we have just Croats and serbian minority.
One day all these nationalism in Balkan will lose its strength and normalization is necessary. But problem is that some players from outside are pumping tensions all the time. And we know very well who they are.
I made typing mistake, Milosevic did not took power in 1996 , it was 1986. Sorry for this.
I did not know the difference between a Serb, Croat or Muslim until my mid twenties. In Vancouver where I lived for a time there were three factions: Yugoslavs (Serbs, Croats and Muslims), Serbs mostly Chetniks and Croats mostly Ustase.. Most Muslim Slavs socialized with the Yugoslav faction. The Ustase faction was in the majority and their Church I think was located on Commercial Drive. It was this faction that assassinated Dr. Sovilj on Burrard St as he emerged from playing Chess at the YMCA . Dr Sovilj was a friend of Yugoslavia and he hosted Yugoslav government officials when they visited Vancouver his wife was Croatian. She went to Croatia to try and trace who was behind her husband’s death and she was killed in Dalmatia, ran off the road by a transport truck.
One of my best friends was an RCMP officer who was assigned to tracking down Croatian terrorists, this was back in the 1960’s. The Ustase were killing any political representative from Yu. They had two weapons training cells in BC one on Vancouver Island and one in Prince George. These cells also existed in Australia. An Australian cell attempted a rebellion in East Hercegovina back in the 70’s but the police were able to neutralize it. They captured one a young man from Australia who was born in Ljubuski. These cells high jacked airliners and I think one of these hijackers is a national hero in Croatia. Not sure if he was recently freed from Jail in New York.
The point here is not that Serbs want part of Croatia, we all study history for a reason. So when I say look at the ancient maps of the Crusades they show the location of Serbia. Look at the archeological sites of Christian Churches in Hercegovina and you will see that the push from Rome catholicized much of Croatia and Hercegovina. The East–West Schism, also called the Great Schism and the Schism of 1054, was the break of communion between what are now the Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, which has lasted since the 11th century. The division line between Rome and Constantinople went through the middle of Serbia and from the point on the Catholics started destroying churches that used the Eastern liturgy and this happened all over Western Hercegovina and Dalmatia.
My father-in-law who was Catholic told me that they celebrated Saints days when he was a boy and he knew all the stories of Marko Kraljevic as well. His whole community along the Neretva (livno, Duvno Ljubuski) were Catholics and every one of these communities has archeological locations of old Orthodox churches, Tverdos a beautiful monastery north of Dubrovnik changed hands several times. This monastery was founded in the 4th century by Queen Hellen from Syria.
No one wants anything from you. Just know your history, judge people by their character and be blind to race and religion.
In Canada we have a two month program where Quebec nationalists are invited to live in Alberta (most anti French province) and Western Nationalists are invited to live in Quebec. A Quebec nationalist was asked after his two month stay when he was going to accept a “NO” referendum. He replied when a “NO” becomes a “YES”. . This is a Nationalist Croat mentality as well.. When will you accept your Serbian neighbor as an equal? Nationalist Croats will say when there are no Serbs left.
I think Croats have an inferiority complex and that’s also what my Croat friend from LA told me.
They would do anything to be Germans – like some kinds of slaves dreaming of becoming their former owners. They even talk with a German accent – Serbian/Croat language with a German accent. And they started changing their vocabulary to be as different from Serbs as possible (words that sound really strange and unnaturally made up out of desperation). My friend from Istria told me how most Croats would do anything to become Italian (he said in a much funnier and ruder way) – I think they lack strong sense of identity and need someone to hate (someone they are jealous of) to feel connected as a nation.
I had a good friend at Imperial College (he was the best programmer of all of us) – Serbian father (speaking with Croatian accent) and a Croat mother speaking with a Bosnian/Arabic accent. He told me how as a kid whenever he heard Serbian accent on TV – he would think how he’d like to KILL anyone who spoke that way. He just hated it so much. His parents were not even religious.
We don’t really have an accent in Serbia especially where I come from (where the guy who created Serbian alphabet comes from). This guy was an otherwise very bright kid – and I was actually shocked when I heard what he said. We were very good friends (he was killed in a motorcycle accident soon after he graduated as the best student and started his own company). Both his parents were CEOs of huge Yugoslavian companies.
Meanwhile in Serbia – we loved hearing Croat accent on TV- we found it a bit cute and even funny/amusing – we loved listening to it.
It tells you the general difference in attitude
I was told that they strung words together to replicate German words. For example a belt was called ‘okolotrbuhapantalodrzac” arroundthewaistpantholder. Maybe a Serbian joke maybe not.
makes sense – how original .
another sign of being very uncomfortable in their skin
@ Bosnian Croat
I admit that players from the outside helped to create war and at the same time continue conflict which evident in it’s continuation of keeping ethnic tensions be it via proxies on the ground or through it’s bias in rewriting history and trialling one side, with some Croats sentence from minor crimes e.g in Herceg Bosna.
As for Serbs this Croats that. Your claims for relations being good is fanciful and Utopian as it was old wounds from World War II that made sure that memories of past injustices fuelled the bloody conflict which is easily explained by the most serious crimes being committed in sensitive ares such as around Srebrenica, Sarajevo, Hercegovina and the Bosnian Krajina, were horrific crimes/genocial in nature occured less than a generation before as locals seeked revenge for past attrocities! We all share responsibility for crimes committed against our neighbours and until a new generation arrives and lets bygones be bygones then peace will never be achieved. Continue to blame Serbia and Milsoevic for everything without admitting that your own leadership was happy to resolve the Serbian question begun in World War II without excepting that Serbs in Croatia were equal citizens who shared centuries long rights to their homes, language and religion and denying them this only fuelled resentment and ultimately led to bloodshed and suffering for them and the Croatian people.
Srebrenica is big propaganda. The Muslims had a huge army – the 28th Brigade in there. That army WALKED out the day before the fall. They walked out due to orders from their brigade commanders AND the UN.
They were ordered to gather in the north of Srebrenica, and that evening and overnight the army and thousands of other men – up to 15,000 walked to Tuzla. Along the way they had running battles and skirmishes as there were many miles of Serbia-held territory to go through. But they were a legitimate military target – many were armed with portable weapons.
One soldier interviewed in St. Louis, Missouri, USA where the U.S. State Department decided to settle many Bosnian Muslims, is the one who described how they were ordered of their positions. He said they had “strong defenses all around”.
That army was larger than Mladic’s forces in the area and was in the advantageous defensive position and they had very advantageous rugged terrain.
Meanwhile, Srebrenica’s top commanders, including thug Naser Oric, had all left Srebrenica in April (about 3 months before) for Tuzla and they never bothered coming back in all that time. Removing the top commanders – especially the ones most wanted by Serbs for atrocities on Serb villages all around Srebrenica and beyond – would be the first step at evacuating the city.
Back in 1993, Alija Izetbegovic and Serb officials had discussed swapping Srebrenica for Serb-held areas in and around Sarajevo – I think in particular Vogusca (sp?). And that place was in fact awarded to the Muslim-Croat Federation, additionally, several months after the Dayton Accords.
By 1995, the U.S. wanted to wrap up the war and this meant separating the warring parties/ethnicities. The Croats were already being trained by MPRI (U.S. contractors) for Operation Storm, and had already done a mini Operation Storm called “Operation Flash” in early May 1995.
The bodies they claim for Srebrenica include their soldiers who died THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE WAR and they are bringing in those who never were from Srebrenica – from at least 12 municipalities besides Srebrenica.
They do search in Serb villages attacked by the 28th Brigade and a big question hangs over those “identified” before the fall of 2007. That’s because the Tuzla ID center was not certified until then – it kept refusing any oversight or inspection from the Germany-based company which certifies these DNA centers. So they were free until then to manipulate evidence and lie, and Serb families have accused them of that too.
Serbs have claimed that remains of Serbs taken there have been returned with bones missing – specifically those which showed signs of torture. If true then the Muslims at the Tuzla center have been manipulating, falsifying and/or destroying evidence.
Tudjman sent death squads to murder Serbs from the start.
He sent TOMISLAV MERCEP to Vukovar.
Tomislav Mercep and his death squads were the ones to INITIATE the killing.
The bodies of dozens of Serbs were found washing up along the river banks in Vukovar and Osijek, which had been tortured, tied up and shot. These were fully identified as Serb civilians.
Meanwhile, I’ve never seen the name of any Croat found dead in the river – much less one who was tortured, bound and shot.
So if Serbs were the aggressors and Croats peaceful then why was it only tortured and murdered Serb bodies which kept washing up along the banks of rivers in Croatia and NO Croats?
There are transcripts and video of Tudjman and Croatian military discussing and planing ethnic cleansing of Serbs.
Croats also admitted at the ICTY that they were the ones to kill THEIR OWN POLICEMAN just before Operation Storm. It was used to create outrage against the Serbs as they falsely blamed Serbs – so it was essentially the starting pistol for the genocide and ethnic cleansing.
By the way the numbers of Serbian civilians killed during Operation Storm and the aftermath is very much downplayed.
Even UN reports say their officers kept finding several freshly decapitated Serbs (mainly elderly men) week after week well into October. Actually “several” a week in October was said to have been a lower rate of what was going on before.
So we are talking about 10 weeks times an average of significantly more than several per week of decapitated Serbs in one sector of Croatia.
“As I said, genocide is in their culture and living next to them is plainly too dangerous.
The Saker”
I have a very good Croat friend in LA – (I met her through an American friend we have in common). She knows many ex-Yugoslavs living in Long Beach, LA etc and she said they get on really well after all these wars – everyone wants to help each other Serbs, Croats etc…
She told me how she finds it strange that Croats are somehow not happy with their outcome – their whole identity was based at hating Serbs and dreaming of their independent Croatia and now that they have it they seem to still be unhappy, without identity and obsessed with hatred of Serbs
She told me as a Croat she thinks Croats are jealous of Serbs and generally cowards.
” I know that NOBODY in ex-YU wants to live with Serbs.”
well when I was in Japan I met the former CEO of ISKRA and his wife (I think the most famous Slovenian company). We became good friends are still in touch
His wife and 3 sons over years used to eamil me from Serbia – they told me how much they loved going to Belgrade from Celje where they lived. How much fun it was and how pretty the girls were. They came to visit me in London and I went to see them in Slovenia.
One of their sons just got married and now lives in Belgrade (they sent me photos of the wedding). He is a pilot and I think works for a Slovenian company
So it’s not really true that nobody wants to live with Serbs as you say.
And my favorite thing about us Serbs has always been our confidence and the fact that we never really gave a shit about what others think of us
Do we really expect any better from somebody who states he’s a Bosnian Croat and claims that Serbs were soley responsible for the wars and that co-existence was possible in Bosnia before the war? The Saker correctly writes that Ustashi hatred for all things Serbian helped fuel conflict and one only needs to remember the endless suffering of Serbians in lands the Croats claim as Herceg Bosnia, endless pits filled with Serbian villagers. Prime xeample being Prebilovci where the majority of its inhabitants were wiped away by their Croat & Muslim neighbours in WW2. we had to weight for Tito to die before we could retrieve their remains and finally lay them rest in a crypt filled with nearly 10,000 remains but our brotherly neighbours returned in 1992 and dynamited the crypt, blowing up those innocent victims and destroying that village yet again! And similar episodes occurred/occur in Kosovo to this day where Albanians desecrate Serbian cemeteries and stone mourners when they visit their deceased to repair those tombstones. Did Serbs commit crimes yes but not to that sadistic level where you vandalise other peoples graves and seek revenge on victims that you killed decades before!
You may have forgotten about the chetnik’s. I know horrid stories of their acts told to me by my grandfather who witnessed some of them. If you wander why nobody sees Serbs as victims in this try to see objectively and count what the serbs did as well.
And were any of your grandfather’s stories proven true?
The Chetniks were the first resistance to the Germans and they also resisted the communists.
The communists also lied about them when they got in power, and they would use obviously doctored photos – where you could see that a German soldier was pasted in over the original photo – to “prove” collaboration with the Nazis.
“I hope that Russia will never use such approach and ortodox fundamentalism as it’s ideology because it would be disastrous for it.”
I am not sure what you are talking about – I grew up in Serbia/Yugoslavia (was born in sixties) – I have never heard of such ‘ortodox fundamentalism’ – and I lived there for 23 years and I now go back once or twice a year.
I don’t know anyone religious there (even my great grand mother was not religious – she died at the age of 97).
Have you actually been to Serbia – or is your information coming from CNN?
The only person in my huge family who actually is religious (he likes to go to Russian Church as well as Serbian – but prefers the Russian one) is my French cousin whose parents are both Serbs.
The wars in Yugoslavia were a continuation of what happened in WWII. The Ustase organization lived on and was active in USA, Canada , Argentina and Australia. In the 1970s there were multiple bombings by Croatian Catholic extremists. in Australia, airline hijacking,in Sweden, assassinations in Canada and an outright invasion of Yu in the 1970’s. For example the ‘Croatian Six’ – Max Bebic, Vic Brajkovic, Tony Zvirotic, Joe Kokotovic, Ilija Kokotovic and Mile Nekic – were convicted in 1981 for a conspiracy to bomb several targets in Sydney. The men claimed they were framed. Yes sure.
Nikola Tesla was from Krajina and he always maintained his Serbian ethnicity with pride as he did his Croatian birth. His mother’s side were officers in the Military Frontier and high ranking officers in the Austro Hungarian military. The first atrocities in this war in Croatia took place in Gospic where Tesla is from. The Croat killed Serbian teachers, doctors and Lawyers. When two Croatian police officers reported this after the fact they were killed as well. In Split the mob took a young Macedonian recruit from his vehicle and slit his throat on national TV and you tell me that the Serbs should just sit on their hands and be sledge hammered to death as they were in WWII. There were dozens of graveyards in Krajina where the date death on tombstones was the same signifying massacres of Serb civilians.
There is the Croatian version and there is the truth. The slaughter even outraged the German military. The Italian occupation of Dalmatia stopped much of the killing. But what about this “Orthodox fundamentalism” I don’t know of any Orthodox Crusades but history is full of Catholic Crusades.. Lets not just focus on the crusades to the Middle East, examine the ones in Europe against Russia and 200 years of them against the Cathars in Southern France. What do you think the 100 years war was all about in Europe. Tell me Mr. Bosnian Croat what were your divisions Hrvatska Legia, commemorated on a German stamps, doing in Russia during WWII. Yes you Bosnian catholicized Serb exemplify what Chomsky writes ” “People not only don’t know what’s happening to them, they don’t even know that they don’t know.”
I like you Vuki. Good historical summary of who was going which way. Mainly EAST I would say. Of course the money behind that is to be found in the pockets of the money lenders :-)
You know what Alex I do not want people to like me I want people to verify what I say and if they have facts that contradict what I say I want to see them. I want evidence that is measurable and verifiable which is peer reviewed. I had a professor at UBC named Conway whose expertise was Contemporary Europe . The class had about 40 students and during every presentation he had over 80 students in attendance many standing or sitting on window sills. He was beyond exceptional, a professor one has once in a lifetime.
I’m from Czech Republic and I don’t believe a word you say. Croats are nazis for me. I would never go to Croatia where those catholic devils were murdering Serbs.
I remember the last time I was in Croatia (Dalmatia) 1984 perhaps- local Croat thugs killed a guy from Czechoslovakia because they found him sleeping on the beach.
When I was in Buenos Aires last January, I bumped into an old friend I know from London (Croat father, Serbian mother) – I asked him if he goes to his father’s hose on an island in Croatia. He said no never – because he said Croats behave as if you should not even go there (they don’t make you feel welcome) -as if they would just want you to give them the money you intend to spend on your holiday – and not even go to Croatia – such is their attitude towards tourists.
And this is from a friend whose own father is a Croat.
“The Game of Thrones” is filmed in Dubrovnik. I wonder how Croats really feel about that.
I have never seen it – last time I had a TV was when I was 16 30 years ago. A Serbian childhood friend sent me photos from Dubrovnik last week he said he had a great time but it was expensive. He went to Mostar too and liked it.
But who is going to liberate Zionist controlled US, Canada and Western Europe? I guess one has to start somewhere and Kosovo is a logical beginning. But this is not the end…it is only the beginning. And before it is over, the satanic Zionists will be driven off the continent of Europe and America into the sea.
Thanks Saker! Being born and having lived in that area for more than 30 years, I would agree with each word in the article.
Saker, this reads like something coming out of someone purely ideologically motivated with no real-life experience of these things. I understand this is a rhetorical piece, but it’s not a high level of rhetoric, more like venting out some sort of frustration.
It’s very easy to talk about these things however you like when it didn’t happen in your country or to your family. Foreigners like you don’t understand what goes on in either Kosovo or the whole of the Balkans, now or before.
What do you honestly believe will happen to the Albanian population of Kosovo if Kosovo becomes part of Serbia?
It will be told to pack and leave. Is that fair? No. Well, actually, it is fair if it happens to those who ethnically wiped Kosovo clean of all Serbs and destroyed their historical monuments. If it happens to their children, then no, it is not fair. But YOU chose to associate your future with Camp Bondsteel and so when it packs, so will you.
The Saker
That’s the easiest part, the tens of thousands of Albanians that flooded into Kosovo before and under NATO “humanitarian” atomic waste-bomb-protection, should return to Albania.
“the tens of thousands of Albanians that flooded into Kosovo before and under NATO “humanitarian” atomic waste-bomb-protection”
Nobody flooded into Kosovo. The ones who flooded into Kosovo were the Kosovo Albanians who had previously fled the war in 1998/99 and returned at the end of it.
Nice try Rexhep, now you are flooding the EU from KosovO instead since unemployment is skyrocketing in the sex-organ-drug trafficking black hole and it will only get worse, was it worth it?
A German journalist embedded with the KLA in 1998 and 1999, said it was controlling the refugees and ordered them out when NATO started bombing.
He said that the KLA had even drawn up a list of priority towns, several weeks before the war when they were expecting NATO bombing, of places to first evacuate when NATO bombs.
He says that, indeed, those very towns on the list were the first to be evacuated.
It was the KLA-controlled areas where Albanians left first and most thoroughly, while it was in the Serbian government controlled areas, such as Pristina, where many stayed. Essentially half left and half stayed, and it was the Serbian controlled parts where they stayed.
Mikhas, there are close to two million Albanians in Kosovo. You want some tens of thousands of Albanians, supposedly from Albania, to return. Is that it? I don’t know what it is you’re talking about, really, but it isn’t going to end up that way. Although if that really did happen it wouldn’t really change anything.
And Saker, since I can’t respond to you directly, I will respond to both you and Mikhas in one post.
First, I told you you aren’t being realistic and then you tell me that more than a million Albanians should be expelled from their homes, just like that. Way to prove me right.
You show yourself to be exactly what I think you are, just some American, Westerner, talking about places he only knows from blogs.
Even most Serbs don’t think like you, except for maybe socially awkward, uprooted diasporan teenagers who try to connect to their roots by being Internet warriors. I would know of course having been there, but I grew out of it.
At the very least read a few books about the history of the place before making these sorts of statements. If you ask nicely I could also tell you a few things.
Second, if tit-for-tat, eye-for-an-eye, is legitimate, then certainly it must have been legitimate for Albanians to ‘ethnically cleanse Kosovo of all Serbs and destroy Serbian historical monuments’.
Mosques and Catholic churches, as well as places of more secular importance, were destroyed by the Serbs. Innumerable amount of homes were destroyed by Serbs. More Albanians were killed by Serbs than vice versa.
The Serbs were doing exactly what you accuse Albanians of doing, yet I see only condemnations of Albanians, because NATO intervened on their behalf, and for which Albanians, sadly, believe them to be friends.
Third, Albanians don’t really have much of a choice of who they want to associate themselves with. That’s why the Vetëvendosjë party isn’t winning, but you wouldn’t know. Check it out.
Albanians aren’t powerful enough to tell the Americans what to do, and neither are the Serbs, which is why the Serbs, too, are in a situation similar to ours.
To common Albanians who don’t exactly understand what’s really going on are you going to blame them for being pro-American when the Serbs have a history of massacring, plundering, etc Albanians? Are you going to blame them when the pro-Serb side want them ethnically cleansed (as you bluntly admit to)?
And don’t assume we sycophantically suck up to the Americans either. The second biggest party in Kosovo, Vetëvendosjë (self-determination, independency, in Albanian), the spiritual descendant of my grandfather’s politics, runs exactly on a platform that’s against the order the Americans created.
That’s not considering the systemic corruption against this party. It completely disproves the picture you try to paint. But you don’t know these things and you don’t care because these things are only a hobby to you, like with all Americans.
With that said, unlike you I don’t want to paint a black and white picture. I have relatives who were killed by Serbs, and also relatives whose lives were saved by Serbs from Serbs.
There are many things about the war that most people, especially foreigners, know nothing about. The good things aren’t mentioned.
I am sad to see the state we are in today. It’s true that Serbian rule was oppressive, but it was oppressive in a clumsy way.
The way the Americans have brought in all sorts of degeneracies (former generations hardly even knew what drugs were). Our culture is being destroyed.
Mafia clans sprang into existence all of a sudden. We are a central actor in the global drug and human trafficking network of Western oligarchs. Our politics revolves around a few individuals who enrich themselves, their families and their friends as long as they don’t step on America’s and the EU’s toes.
The Chechen model looks good, on the other hand. Did Putin expunge the Chechnyans after two wars that were far more bloody? No, because he’s a very rational person and probably also a good man.
what you say sounds believable – I am a Serb and I have a Kosovo Albanian friend who told me her family was saved by a Serb during NATO bombing (she did not say from whom). I used to have Albanian friends when I lived in London – they were great (and they came to London as refugees pretending they were from Yugoslavia and persecuted by Serbs – they have never been to Serbia and got passports from mafia. I am glad they got their UK citizenship -and they fooled the Brits in the process.
I have never heard about Serbs killing Albanians – can you clarify in which context – it could be true. I remember a friend who did a national service in Pristina – he told us terrible things were happening (but did not want to tell us what exactly – that was very suspicious to me then I think in 82?
I have a good Albanian friend in LA – he told me his very young brother was arrested (he was 14 I think) in 80s by Serbs for writing “kosovo republika” or something like that on a wall. I think we should all get on well and unite against everyone’s enemy – Uncle Satan and other global network of psychopaths
Dear Saker, I am impressed by your writings: A clear mind. But now I have to ask you : Do you really think Germany should be given back to the Tunisians (who wish to emigrate there), as the German tribe of the Vandals settled in Tunisia some 1500 years ago, fleeing the onslaught of Slavic and Asian tribes? Or even to Sweden, where the Vandals might originally have come from before settling in north Germany?
Can we trace back 1500 years whose descendants would be the heirs of whose property then? If we cannot, I honestly suggest to let old history be history and not whip up the dust that settled long ago. Settling scores for the sole purpose of settling scores just creates injustice anew if it cannot be done properly.
In contrast, it is well documented and fairly easy to track properties, damages and claims by the people that suffered in the recent Balkan wars. The same is true for Palestine. Would the looters, occupiers and war profiteers have any decency at all, they could find the true owners of the stolen goods and property in order to compensate them in fairness. Profiteers who escape or obstruct compensation are assholes – assholes that remain assholes to be precise. Too many of these characters and the society they constitute does not yield much joy.
Regarding Kosovo, the UCK was and probably still is involved in organ theft and trafficking. Breed, my dear Albanians, breed! The lords of the world need more organs to survive another few miserable years. Now that the Serbs, Gypsies etc. are gone, these organs will be harvested among yourselves.
If the the whole world traces a people 2000 yrs back to relocate it (so as to get rid of them…), why not 1500 yrs?
For two reasons:
1. The concerned people dreamed itself to some mythical place. The world never did that and is indeed quite convinced that its very much myth and not much history.
2. I was talking of people as individuals. Except for some aristocratic blood lines, I bet hardly anyone would know exactly where his/her ancestors lived 200 years ago. Exactly in the sense that one can prove that a certain terrain was those ancestors home.
1. Still the world (or the world ruling AZ-mafia?) gave it to them.
2. Very goood point there: Genetics have shown (with all the caution applying to a probalistic science) that humanity can be traced back to a few thousand individuals. Altough this relates just to Cromagnons, and there are definitely genetics markers connecting us to much older human species (Neanderthals, Denisova and others), it’s still nice to know we are all related. As I have written below, but earlier, there is a difference between cultural identity and genetic origin. Definitely there are some individuals who are genetically Serbs and culturally (ethnically would be the wrong term here, as with that comes a genetic or “racial” element) Albanians. And vice versa.
To add a personal note: I can’t trace back my ancestry to 1422, like “the little monkey” below, but roughly 300yrs, all Eurasians, some of them aristocrats, some of them poor and hardly surviving farmers, some educated, some not, some of them soldiers, some priests, some fought for colonial powers, some against those, I could go on and on… And I’ve found 16 nations, countries, cultures, ethnies, and the languages are definitely more than 16. A few ancestors were ethnically cleansed, some suffered forced assimilation and change of religion so as to save their lives, some weren’t given the choice and murdered or simple murdered. My children add another 2 or 3 cultural identities, depending on how you count. So what am I? An ex-YU acquaintance pitied me: “To whom do you belong, then? What is your identity?” I said: I’m a cosmopolit. And proud of it.
Your “history” is a bit confused. So called Germans were actually Slavs. All “whites” are Slavs. Roman Empire made other “nations” from Western Slavs.
“fleeing the onslaught of Slavic and Asian tribes” LOL!
Ever heard of the Huns, raiding anything west of the Urals in the fifth century? And pushing Slavic, German and other tribes westwards?
Why pussyfoot here, go ask that of the Jews in Palestine. They will tell you that there was no country there so the land was open for taking.
ethnically wiping popolation (in addition to mass graves) is the same thing that croatian did to the italian population after ww2 in historically italian of Istria and Dalmazia (they had been under Venice for at least 8 centuries)
A very beautiful vision of Kosovo being restored to its true folk and destiny. May it happen in the Divine Providence. It’s no coincidence that one of the largest,(or the largest?) overseas US military base is found in the midst of a satanic principality based on drug running, organ selling, and God only knows what other filth.
Just because Serbians just like all other Europeans have become weak, lame and submissive. There is no more culture of dignity and resist in Europe.
When Father Arseny was asked by his Gulag colleagues to condemn the Soviet regime for all of Russia’s ills, instead he pointed the finger at himself and all Russian clergy, saying that it was their corruption and betrayal of God which brought about the Soviets. It was a classic Orthodox example of pointing the finger at oneself.
Bosnian Muslims – all Balkan Muslims for that matter – were once Orthodox or pagan. It is we Orthodox who because of our corruption and failures who opened the way for these to apostatize and become Muslims. Ever since then until today the Balkans are reaping the harvest of this brokenness.
May God forgive and spare us all.
What’s wrong with becoming muslim when one is convainced it is the truth?
In holy quran God spoke of Jesus the messiah and his mother. No other woman was mentioned in Quran by name except mother of christ, not only that one chapter is named after her. It is a duty of every christian to read those scripture knowing it mentioned christ and his virgin mother.
Furthermore, when you cite, in documentation, a book that was published by, say, Harper Bros., you use the name of the publishing house at the time, not a later/current incarnation of the publishing house (e.g., HarperCollins).
Katherine.
It’s a history of bloody betrayal and bestiality. Muslim (previously orthodox) Serbs converted voluntarily or under threat from the Turks, which gave them a better life and better conditions but at the cost of tormenting and killing their orthodox brethren, this is being (gladly) repeated every 40 year or so when a new imperialist power enter the Balkans, latest of which, US/Germany (again).
It’s a vicious circle of hate they must break or live with,..
No, there is nothing wrong with becoming Muslim. The issue in the Balkans is that those who converted became like the Ottomans. It was seen as a form of betrayal to join the occupier.
especially if you are into submission (the meaning of the word ‘Islam’).
I like this part from ‘Christianity The first 3000 Years’:
“…With Ethiopian backing, a local Miaphysite ruler, Abraha, now came to establish a kingdom in Southern Arabia which had Miaphysite Christianity as its state religion. This might have become the future of the Arabian Peninsula, had it not been for a major disaster of engineering: in the 570s the ancient and famous Marib dam, on which the agricultural prosperity of the region depended, and which had undergone thorough repair under King Abraha, nevertheless suffered a catastrophic failure. After more than a thousand years of existence, it was never rebuilt until modern times. A complex and wealthy society which had flourished on the irrigation provided by the dam was ruined forever, and with a collapsing dam must have perished much of the credibility of Christianity throughout Arabia. 500 miles to the North, in the same decade that the dam failed, there was born an Arab destined to be a new prophet: Muhammad. The memory of the end of the Marib dam was still traumatic enough to win a mention in his revelations in the Quran, where the disaster was described as a punishment from God for Sheba’s faithlessness.
Around 570, Arabia was a society very conscious of the ecological disaster caused by the failure of the dam at Marib. Travelers in the south-west of the peninsula could see for themselves a dying society apparently unable to save itself, after centuries of wealth and fame throughout the region. Religious conflict, ancestral pride in Mecca, the compromised state of the Jerusalem sacred site, God’s judgment and power over his people: all were there for a sensitive mind and a poetic genius to contemplate and sculpt into a single message. To appreciate this historical context makes it easier to understand the effect and character of Muhammad’s proclamation of Islam (a word meaning ‘submission’).
…”
It was a betrayal of his Faith. The Muslims would kill anyone who betray their faith. Where is your faith?
the only faith I ever had is faith into reason and common sense
They claim they were Bogomils.
Your truth is just parroting serbian version of wars in ex Yugoslavia. I do not deny that all sides committed war crimes, but your approach has nothing with historical truth.
My advice is that you should inform yourself from more sources, not only serbian.
Hey dude, in the 90s plus I was asked as undergrad (I was a mature student) to research this war/civilwar. Then much was blamed on Serbian aggression …… so that was the line we took to find the cause of that conflict….Over the decades more knowledge became available to dismiss the lies promoted by “empire” and its lackeys….
I do not support any but I was asked to research the cause….. What Saker has written above fits so well with much new evidence surfacing….. In another 10 years there will be another new review I am sure…
Wars created by empire create victims in discourse …. This 1980s plus violence thru 20 years plus has produced victims on all sides….. All are victims of this wider war with many causes at its root…. whether Bosnian Serbian Croation or whatever. All sides were played…. and Yugoslavia collapsed…
We are ALL victims in this act of violence perpetrated by Empire…..
Problem with Balkan nationalism is its primitive way – I have all rights and you do not have any rights. All ethnics in Balkan are infested with this disease. That’s why is very easy to manipulate them and we see how Brits an Empire are doing that.
In my opinion, when we talk about ethnic rights, Russia is probably the most democratic state in the world. Of course, russian language is common for all Russian Federation, but all nationalities and minorities have their rights and autonomies, and their cultural heritage and language is carefully preserved.
Unlike the so-called democratic West, and we can see for example France where minorities have no any rights. Or consequences of English rule when 90% of Irish people do not speak their native language.
Russia is the greatest hope of humanity.
LOL, you clearly have no idea of my sources, especially at a time. Hearing you telling me that my sources were “only Serbian” (when in reality the vast majority if them where western intelligence reports) really make me laugh. Thanks for that, I needed that today :-)
The Saker
Saker, I do not need intelligent documents, I lived through all those wars and I experienced personally unfortunate fate of our former common country.
I survived all 4 years of Sarajevo siege because I lived in muslim part of Sarajevo although I am not muslim and before wars Sarajevo was not divided in any muslim or serbian part, it was one place one city and one town for all of us. I was mature person when all processes of Yugoslavia collapse happened.
It is not so black and white as you think.
@Bosnian Croat. Please spare us your crocodile tears about our “common country”. Sarajevo was a completely multiethnic city, so how do you explain that there are hardly any Serbs living there now?
my Serbian friends from high school (they studied Art in Sarajevo) went there last year and loved it.
A brother of my father’s best friend lived in Sarajevo as a retired army general. He was from Monte Negro.
He complained about Serbian army bombing the city randomly. Once they hit his apartment block and he had to have his leg amputated (it was his own army that did it – he worked for JNA his whole life – and for no reason).
My other friend’s grandmother across the river (where I come from) was old – and her children always used to tell her to stop smoking at her age…One day she went outside at their balcony, lit a cigarette and a bomb from Bosnia fell across the river and hit her right at that balcony and she died.
The moral of the story is (according to my Serbian childhood friends – I was not there I lived in London at the time) – Serbian army used to randomly bomb people there -and you see here how it killed innocent Serbs too – 2 people I knew
Things were staged in Sarajevo – this was witnessed by UN officers who were living in Sarajevo the entire war on the Muslim side.
They testified that Muslim snipers were using “several buildings” in the infamous Sniper’s Alley and shot at both civilians and the UN.
The Muslims had larger forces and a greater number of snipers.
They did also mortar their own people. This was even witnessed by British diplomat Lord Owen on his trip there. He heard the mortar which killed civilians just across the street. It was timed as he was getting out of his car. In fact the Muslims were staging crimes all throughout his trip (but they were spotted at times by his UN escorts.)
Anyhow in this mortar attack he HEARD THE LAUNCHING and realized it was launched from close by “less than 200 meters” which put it squarely in Bosnian Muslim controlled territory.
So they did in fact kill civilians within their own lines knowing Serbs would automatically get the blame by the mainstream press and western governments (even with individuals such as Lord Owen and UN officials knowing otherwise).
I believe what you say. I had a similar discussion with my friends in LA whose daughter is married to Edge of U2 (they did a concert in Sarajevo) and I was told they are anti-Serb (although Edge is not – he’s been to my house etc) – I was trying to explain to them that lots of dirty tricks have been played – and that CNN and other BS western fake news managed to fool even me (with their fake NATO briefings when they fast forwarded that train to look as if they could not miss it because it was too fast – and I even believed they had such fast trains – even though in Serbia trains were always crap and slow). I gave them a few examples like that.
I was trying to illustrate to them that if the fake media managed to fool me who lived in Serbia half of his life – what is the chance for Edge to understand what was really going on in Serbia/Bosnia.
Many other Americans I know in LA (including son of Harrison Ford) once told me they saw on TV that Serbs were killing Jews etc (and that’s BS – it was Croats who did it in WW2) – and I had to spend hours trying to persuade them it was not true – we in fact saved Jews (and this is how they thank us). This was years ago maybe 10 years ago – americans I know have wizened up since.
The siege was as much from the inside as it was from the outside. If you wanted to leave you were not allowed out. If you attempted to leave anyways you got shot. Number of people killed in B & H was proportional to the population. Muslims lost the most people because the population was split due to the referendum that Izetbegovic manipulated. “Fikret Abdic, a moderate Bosnian Muslim with a majority following among the Bosnian Muslims who eventually allied militarily with the Bosnian Serbs. True to his writing, Izetbegovic muscled Abdic to the side and seized the Bosnian presidency from him”. Izetbegovic was a Muslim fundamentalist, so leaves no doubt that “Alija Izetbegovic considered it ideal for Bosnia to become an Islamist totalitarian state. The evidence comes from his own book, “Islamic Declaration,” where he shows himself to be the most extreme fascist, and where he expresses his contempt for democracy.”
Read more from by Francisco Gil-White found at: http://www.hirhome.com/yugo/ihralija3.htm
thank you Vuki- all your comments sound very informative and informed – I will read the link
The Muslim-controlled part of Sarajevo (and Sarajevo was a divided city with the front lines snaking through it) did prevent people from leaving. That is why the international community had the pressure the Izetbegovic government to enable the buses of Sarajevo Jews to leave and go to Belgrade.
It was the Muslims who controlled the “gates” so-to-speak.
Meanwhile, the Serb-controlled part, which included some Sarajevo suburbs, did not prevent people from leaving if they wanted.
Another thing is that the Sarajevo government was also not distributing the UN food to the civilians. The UN reports, as was as testimony at the ICTY, in Karadzic’s trial, say that the Muslim government was not distributing 60% of the food at all – and the UN believed it was stockpiling it.
Meanwhile the remainder 40% was going to the Muslim military or ending up on the black market. The mafia and black market thrived on the generous UN supplies. That most of the food kept out of circulation, drove up the prices.
Meanwhile, the government would use their self-serving deprivation of civilians to sell the war – blaming Serbs for it.
Plus, tourists nowadays are shown that tunnel which goes to the Sarajevo airport (and that airport was handed over by the JNA/Serbs to the UN when they left in late June 1992), and they are told that was how the people in Sarajevo got food, etc.
However, that is a lie. The tunnel was controlled by the MILITARY and was mainly for smuggling weapons and fighters, but also Sarajevo politicians used it.
The tunnel was not for the civilians. The UN was constantly trucking in food, fuel and other supplies into Sarajevo – and fuel was plentiful. A Canadian reporter (of Serb descent) went to Sarajevo in 1993 and noticed the Muslim-controlled side had traffic jams, while it was the Serb-side (under sanctions) which had hardly any traffic.
That the UN was CONSTANTLY trucking in supplies goes against the claims of a siege – plus the fact that many of the trucks were going through Serb-held territory.
This shows it was not even a genuine siege.
In a true siege you don’t have trucks flowing in and out with food, fuel and other supplies.
The only time the media would mention things if Serbs (temporarily) stopped this trucks due to them finding weapons and army supplies meant for the Muslim army.
During the Croat-Muslim war, the Croats would hijack or destroy these UN trucks with the claim that they were supplying the Muslim forces. And, in fact, the Croats were mainly right.
It was the military which always got first dibs on the UN food – in Srebrenica too.
Next to that was the mafia and black market.
The civilians were kept at the bottom of the totem pole and even purposely deprived – even though it was their numbers/population which was used to determine how much aid the UN would send.
It is said that the Srebrenica government inflated the population statistics to get more aid.
I had a Canadian officer in my home who was a son-in-law of one of my friends. He was in a contingent of soldiers that went to the Serb side over a bridge. They were let over but then the Bosnian Army mined the bridge and did not let them get back to base. They stayed with the Serbs for several days playing soccer, the Serbs fed them, no one took their weapons, and they slept in a motel. He said that they attempted several times to return to base but the guards on the bridge told them that they would blow it up. Once the Media played their role making the Serbs as hostage takers the blockade was lifted but not a word was said in the Media about what took place.
Milosevic was certain that Serbia would retake Kosovo and Metohija. It is only a matter of time. Serbs and other minorities complained over harrassments och the police put their reports in a closet and closed the door. I heard of an old Serb woman who was nailed to the ground with a stick. Haradinaj liked to have some “fun” with Serbs. They were tied with ropes to his car and died cruelly. I think as many as 17 witnesses against him in court were killed.
I am not a Serb, but I fought on the net for old Yugoslavia with some success.
This I have written before. When Milosevic had died, he came to visit me in my dacha. A guide took him around the world to show him how much support Yugoslavia had had. Such visits are rare. Some people have problems believing they can take place. The short visit made me happy where I sat alone on the countryside far from civilization. I believe this testimony is for others to hear. The visit was very important for me, but I must tell others about it. Milosevic smiled and there is hope for the Serbs. Never give up.
A kroat talked wisely about NATO:s attack. There are wise people in all countries.
There was one NATO politician who said and voted NO to war against Yugoslavia.
I don’t remember his name.
He was a minister of defense of Poland.
The very next day he was dismissed and replaced by a YES man.
For Slovenians, life under Milošević was simply out of the question, that’s all. No “thou shalt secede” commandment was necessary. Milošević’s politics was quite enough.
In retrospect, taking into account Milošević’s actions, I strongly suspect he was empire installed tin-pot dictator with a mission to enable the looting of Yugoslavia. He was a banker by profession, after all. My guess is Milošević was assassinated in Hague because he knew too much.
oh really? be frank and tell us when did Slovenes started orchestrating their exit, and when did they first hear about Milosevic?
We heard Milošević on TV. In person. It was enough.
https://archive.org/details/Gazimestan600thAnniversaryOfTheKosovoPoljeBattle
Alright, so you are either a kid who wasnt even alive or aware at the time of what was going on, or you have a very bad memory.
Slovenian academics and Slovenian Academy of science were the first ones in the entire Yugoslavia who started contemplating about leaving the federation, which really really quickly, almost instantly, grew into a talk about definitive leave of Slovenia, with just a form of the leave still in question. In fact, Serbian academics went to Ljubljana, Slovenia, to meet their Slovenian counterparts and discuss the issues, feel where they really stand, etc. This was in 1986. Slobodan Milosevic came to the head of Serbia in 1989.
that is correct, Slovenian Academy also wrote a “Memorandum”, and had published it in 1987., without any media reaction…..in fact slovenian Memorandu was all that SANU “Memorandum” was not. Fascist manifest.
FYI, I was born in 1959.
Nobody listens to academics. They are politically inconsequential.
What ticked me and most of my compatriots off was Milošević’s rhetoric, and the cult of personality around him. Without that, most of the people here wouldn’t even consider secession.
Wasn’t Janez Jansa tried as a NATO spy before Milosevic came to power?
Slovenia was an _integrated_ part of the German Reich, despite its Slavic roots, and the evidence is still there to see. Forgotten history.
Bill Clinton said somebody pointed him to a white spot on the map. That was Yugoslavia, where workers could invest their savings where they worked and had some say about CEO:s. So it was in the 1980s, at least. NATO destroyed savings and put people out of work.
Studying NATOS:s attack om Yugoslavia almost made me physically ill. It took years for me to recover (the suffering came too close, I am empathic) and I dared not study a war until the bullets on Maidan in 2014. Now my thoughts again go to Serbia. I haven’t studied Serbia for years, so why do I think the future is brigther for Serbia than for the Ukraine? For spiritual reasons. Kosovo is the Jerusalem of the Serbs.
I wish all of former Yugoslavia well. All the different cultures. Big powers have made a mess of the Balkans.
milosevic lived in the USSA for years and learned from Americans how to kiss ass to the lowest common denominator (i.e Serbian peasants). I could never stand him and his ugly stupid wife and their idiotic children.
My aunt’s first cousin used to be the minister of education in his government.
I left Yugoslavia just as he was elected and my brother and many others a bit later. He was kind of like Bush – he also knew how to appeal to the lowest common denominator – and like Milosevic – told them everything they wanted to hear just to be in power.
Milosevic was the only one with any dignity during his trial. He looked his judges in the eye while they presented hidden witnesses against him. Judge May the pompous ass from UK showed himself to be a lackey of the Empire. A US diplomatic cable from 2003, which was published by WikiLeaks, in which a US ambassador described Judge Meron as “the tribunal’s pre-eminent supporter of United States government efforts.” We know what those efforts mean. One simple question to you Tomo Serbia was a multi ethnic republic a diverse makeup of ethnicity that were not expelled or mistreated so why would Milosevic go to Croatia and Bosnia to mistreat Muslims when he had a million of them in Serbia. I listened to a radio conversation between Milosevic and Karadjic where Karadjic tells Milosevic that the people will rise when the shootings at the Sarajevo Serb wedding took placed and Bosnjaks were arming themselves, Milosevic responds telling Karadjic that he must do everything in his power not to allow or provoke this. Karadjic agrees and says he would do his best. Maybe his family did get rich but the Balkan trait is to push your way ahead of the line no matter who arrived at the bus stop first. Everything in the Balkans regardless of ethnicity is “Una mano lava a la otra” or one hand washes the other and of course both hands wash the face.
thank you Vuki- all your comments sound very informative and informed – I will read the link. Regarding Milosevic – he just sounded completely dishonest, manipulative and the worst kind of fake communist mafioso. He got his position through his wife’s contacts. They say Tito actually had an affair with her mother – not sure if that’s true. I remember reading her interview in Start (a Croat magazine I used to read) – she sounded like Chauchesku’s wife – that’s what I thought of them like the Serbian equivalent.
I was in my early 20s – but he sounded mostly like a psychopath who did not care about anyone at all and who would tell you anything you want to hear just to get your vote. He also sounded like a peasant (even though he was a director of the major Yugoslavian bank I think). He was kind of like a caricature of a corrupt communist mafioso – really. My uncle is a good friend of his deputy PM and he told he he is a really nice guy (nikola Sainovic or something like that – my uncle was with him 10 min because he was taken to Hague – he came back last year or so when I went to Belgrade). Nobody in my family liked MIlosevic (even though my aunt’s cousin was his Minister of Education – he used to teach in my high school when I went there as a teenager). Actually I don’t know anyone in Serbia who think Milosevic was good. I left the country in 89
Serbia had lots of quislings who sold the country out for money. Djindjic was one of them. USA spent huge amount of money to destabilize the economy of Yu and blamed it on the Serbs. I have lived in Canada since 1954 and saw the events from this side. Lawyers out of Toronto like Edward Greenspan one of Canada’s best criminal minds said that the Tribunal was a kangaroo court. The most prestigious law school in Canada Osgoode Law School started a legal case against NATO but the Empire nixed it.
I have a friend who defended Milosevic who writes here : https://www.globalresearch.ca/ten-years-since-the-extrajudicial-assassination-of-slobodan-milosevic-natos-responsibility/5513860 how Milo was eliminated by the tribunal.
My friend Christopher Black also proved in Arusha that it was the Hutu that were massacred rather than the Tutsi. Christopher Black is a great human being who in many of his writings shows the criminality of NATO. I am reading his recent novel about law and legal event , its fiction but I can see much of it depicts his life experiences.. The title of his novel is “Beneath the Clouds” https://www.amazon.com/Beneath-Clouds-Struggle-Justice-Deadly/dp/6027354313 how people acting together can defeat tyranny.
You need to read his expose of the criminality of NATO to understand how the Serbian people were hoodwinked. Many Serbs and other who came to Canada during after the wars there, it took about 5 yers for them to see how they were manipulated.
Vuki I am also in Canada (Toronto – I moved here 3 weeks ago from SF) – email me if you are ever in Toronto and have time to meet: tuckervenice@gmail.com
Yes, in 1986 he was probably installed by Empire and he was infiltrated into serbian part of Communist Party from outside. Ongoing Kosovo problem was just spark used to make big fire.
Other nationalist came much later, when Yugslavia was clinically dead because of SM actions. Tudjman took power in Croatia in Jun 1990, and three nationalsit parties in Bosnia & Herz. in December 1990.
Tudjman, Izetbegovic and Milosevic were killed by NATO to eliminate a trial where the truth would be questioned.
Slovenian companies were taking loans from Yugoslavia then squirreling the money in Austrian and German banks, then declaring bankruptcy and then came the “independence”. These companies knew independence was coming so they were trying to take extra money while they could.
Also Slovenia’s bank in Ljubljana kept the deposits of all non-Slovenes and has never given them back.
Even Croatia had a lawsuit to get Croats’ savings back but haven’t had much success.
Slovenia was also working with Austria and Germany for over ten years to break away before it actually happened.
There was a big trial against the NATO spy Jansa Janez, long before the war.
Slovenia was also sponsoring the anti-Serb laws in Kosovo and the powerful Slovene’s in the government (Kardelj and Dolanc) were wanting to give Kosovo to Albania from the start. Transcripts of their talks with Stalin just a year or so after the war prove it.
The Yugoslav communists, including Slovenes, allowed a huge number of Albanians from Albania to settle in Kosovo but prevented Kosovo Serb who’d been cleansed in WWII from returning to their properties.
Slovenia took what it wanted from Yugoslavia/Serbia and then wanted out.
Slovenia wouldn’t have Istria if it never joined up with Serbs.
“… Kosovo will be liberated …”
When? In 2389?
only of the AngloZionst Empire lasts that long
but, of course, it won’t :-)
Cheers,
The Saker
Wow….. 20 years ago I was asked as a mature undergraduate to research the demise and collapse of Yugoslavia…. And to seek the cause of that war/civilwar….
Identity politics played a major part in this too….. Just waded through 8 hours of your research …. and the many links ….
Brilliant Brilliant Brillaint …..expose ….. and i can well endorse all you have stated above.
Brillaint
I think this is the place were to put the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApaMIJiOt-c
I would highlight that this kind of communist was able to clearly envisage the real nature of the war long before ( the video is registered on 1999)
here the law at the orign of break up of Yugoslavia cited in the video
https://iacenter.org/bosnia/origins.htm
I have a question about the history, prompted by a failing memory. I seem to recall James Baker making a speech in one of the would-be break-away republics arguing for Yugoslavia to remain a unitary state; also, the split-up of Yugoslavia triggered by Germany’s then foreign minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher giving the Croats Germany’s blessing in their claim for independence (there’s a hideous historical irony!); and Cyrus Vance and David Owen trying to hammer out an agreement among the parties to the dispute. Does this not suggest something more complicated, at least initially, than “Anglozionists” punishing Serbia for its defiance?
please
look at this
https://iacenter.org/bosnia/origins.htm
There’s no need for assunmption or interpretation it is clearly stated here the formal declaration of war against Yugoslavaia the last communist nation in Europe, here the exerpt :
“…Prohibits, six months after this Act’s enactment, the expenditure of funds made available pursuant to this Act to provide assistance to Yugoslavia. Directs the Secretary of the Treasury to instruct the U.S. executive directors to international financial institutions to oppose any assistance to Yugoslavia. Exempts from such prohibition assistance to support democratic parties or movements and emergency and humanitarian assistance. Makes such prohibition inapplicable if: (1) all the individual republics of Yugoslavia have held free and fair elections and are not engaged in a pattern of human rights violations; or (2) the Secretary of State certifies that Yugoslavia is making significant strides toward complying with the Helsinki Accords and is encouraging any republic which has not held free and fair elections to do so. …”
I think there is a question of chronology here. James Baker was Secretary of State in Bush Senior’s administration. The declaration of war you talk about was surely issued by the Clinton administration. Clearly there was a startling evolution in policy toward Yugoslavia. Secretary Baker advocated a unitary state. The US was at first happy to allow the EU to take the lead. The EU in turn was wrong-footed by Herr Genscher. Only after war “broke out” i.e.when Slovenia and Croatia unilaterally seized border posts etc., did US support for a unitary state appear to wilt, What appears to have happened, according to what is currently available of the documentary record of US policy is that US policy was increasingly driven by its perception after the Wall came down and after Maastricht that it needed to remind the Europeans that the US still called the shots in Europe as elsewhere (see the draft of the 1992 Defence Planning Guidance). By the end of the Bush administration the US was actually undermining EU attempts to broker peace in Bosnia in the Lisbon agreement which all three sides in Bosnia agreed to. Yugoslavia and the aspirations of its constituent parts became hostage to US/EU rivalry. When the US enters a conflict, it fights as described in this article i.e. dirty And there is no doubt that the Serbs were subsequently punished for insubordination – the US has always been run along the lines of the Mafia. However, as I understand it, the humiliation of Serbia was not initially the cause of America’s entry into the conflict.
I remember, reading some articles shortly after the events saying that US prepared 150,000 men Croat army which was commanded by American officers. That army later committed mass murders of the Serb population.
Also, in another article, a former American spook talked about “Serbian Maidan”, where they had armed men placed in the rallies. The men were ordered to start shooting in the event that things were not going in the right direction.
Unfortunately I can’t find those articles on the net any more (I guess nobody keeps those articles for 25 years).
James Baker was being two-faced and deceptive. The U.S. was having covert meetings with Croats and telling them it wouldn’t interfere in any independence movement.
Also, a British politician saying the same thing, was found to have signed off on a contract delivering Slovenia millions worth of military communication equipment BEFORE the war started.
It was even in the Guardian (ten years after the war was over).
Fact is that speeches like this were made to make the U.S. look innocent to the public and also the Yugoslav government while it was covertly preparing things with the separatists.
Here’s the article from the Guardian about the British officials approving the deal to send Slovenia millions worth of military communication equipment (covertly and behind the Yugoslav government’s back) just before the wars started. It was the exact same ones who gave lip service to keeping Yugoslavia united. Their actions showed that they weren’t being honest with their words. James Baker was the same.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2000/may/28/balkans
I lived in London during all these events in Serbia and believed everything I read in Anglo-Zionist UK media. Even when NATO shot that train in Macedonia I think I saw the NATO briefing and I was naively surprised how much faster the train was than anything I’ve seen in Serbia while living there (3 years prior). Then a German journo revealed the recording was fast forwarded 4 times to make it look the train with civilians they killed was hard to miss. Then my French cousin discovered one day (all the UK newspapers published the same story) – the evidence used to ‘prove’ Serbs were teaching their kids to make bombs etc was actually written in ALBANIAN (a language with not even one word in common with Serbian as far as I know – when I hear it it’s like Chinese to me). I called The Times to complain – they published an apology about a week later in a microscopic space hidden so nobody even noticed it I am sure (compare to the original article which was on 2nd and 3rd pages covering both completely). I remember the man who answered the phone when I called the Times – he had such a superficial ‘posh’ English accent – he sounded almost catatonic.
Then one year I was visiting my brother in Toronto and on the 1st or second page of I think Toronto Star I saw an article about Srebrenica – it was a 10 years anniversary of the ‘genocide’ (I believed the original story although I always knew Serbs are not violent unless provoked and we never invaded anyone as far as I know). I almost didn’t want to read (I felt sad for the people killed – I come from across the river Drina – not far from Srebrenica and have friends with family there). Luckily I read that article – it was written by then general/commander in charge of NATO based there. And he started the article by saying – it’s easy to just blame Serbs, but he said let me tell you I was there and in charge of NATO…so I kept reading. And he explained that first of all it was not a genocide (only fighting-age men were killed – I never heard that from UK Anglo-Zio media), and then he explained the context – Muslims there were protected by the Dutch I think. So every night they were getting out of their protected areas to burn Serbian villages. After a while Serbs got fed up and rounded them up and shot them. That’s what happened – and that’s in spirit of us Serbs – finally an explanation that made sense.
I always knew it was not a religious war as Anglosheeple used to think – because we were not religious (like that period when Romans lost faith in old gods and before Christianity was invented or made official – humans were free – from intro into M. YOurcenar’s Hadrian’s Memoires) – we were allowed to grow up without religious fearmongering and brainwashing – that was the best thing about growing up in Yugoslavia. Even my great grand mother was not religious.
Then a year or 2 ago – I finally found an explanation that made sense to me as a Yugoslavian – it was an interview with that guy best-selling NYT author, whose life was a basis for the movie Syriana and whose character was played by G. Clooney. He said he had a message for Yugoslavians – to forgive each other. Why? Because they did not start that war – it was CIA who did. By going to Croats to tell them (a lie) that Serbs were about to attacn. Then doing the same with Bosinans and Serbs etc. How did he know that, you may wonder? Because he did it – he was there working for CIA and doing that very criminality (while we Yugoslavians believed everythign these psychopaths were telling us – because we did not understand how psychopaths work – they are charming and pretend they are your best friends while turning everyone against you behind your back).
Just one illustration that you cannot understand the modern western world without understanding how psychopaths operate and how they destroy their victims with no mercy and a lot of fake charm and lies.
Robert Baer was the CIA officer, now on CNN, saying stupid things for $$.
Used to be a truthteller. Sold out in recent years.
thank you for telling me – so I won’t bother looking for his articles
That civilian train was bombed by NATO in Serbia actually, not Macedonia.
Near the village of Grdelica.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftmWOZhHwKI
thanks for clarifying
In the Balkans, NATO has out muscled Russia.
Officially Kosovo has no army, but since 1999 its security has been guaranteed by NATO troops. This leaves Serbia, where the alliance is unpopular due to the fact that during the 1999 Kosovo war, NATO aircraft spent ten weeks bombing it.
Officially Serbia is militarily neutral. Serbian troops have held joint exercises with Russian ones in the past two years, and from the media coverage you might think Serbia was equidistant from Russia and NATO. While this might be what the Serbian government wants people to think, however, it is far from the truth.
Last January Serbia signed a co-operation agreement with NATO. Its troops have been training with the Ohio National Guard since 2006. It participates in far more exercises with NATO countries than with Russia.
Russian troops ceased serving in peacekeeping missions in the Balkans, in 2003; their withdrawal was taken as a sign that they had consigned the area to the Western sphere of influence, says Mr Bechev. Now he says, while Balkan governments will always manoeuvre for the best deals on offer, in terms of security “they will always choose the West.”
https://www.economist.com/news/europe/21683967-montenegros-accession-fills-one-few-remaining-gaps-western-alliance
I certainly hope so. I followed this whole issue from it’s very beginning and there was never a doubt in my mind that it was pure EVIL, through and through. I am ashamed that my country played it’s usual prostitute’s part in helping it’s pimp destroy a small nation. VIVA SERBIA!
Regards from Ljubljana Saker community. I see debate is heatin up a bit, so lets open few new cards from our dirty history..many Slovenian partizans were former Yugoslav royal army soldiers and they never understood why Soviet union returned (alive)croat ustaše from Stalingrad to Tito. They were than used in partizan units to purge Srbija, Beograd, Srem..our soldiers were upset, confused wtf was going on?
Tito never intended to punish NDH for their crimes-he was croat but his mother was ours (Marija Javoršek)
Rankovič was furious and demended that Zagreb should be purged as well, but nothing serious happened.
Croat partizans even closed their eyes infront of Jasterbarsko and Jasenovac, they knew there were total of 140.000 Serbian children closed there to die!
My grandfather even fought those nazi zombies at Pliberk/Blajburg where our heroic 14.proletarian divison (3000 mainly Slovene partizans) defeated & returned 100.000 ustaše-domobrans to Jugoslavija. Rivers like Meža were red from blood, as ustaše tried to reach British forces (they have stolen from Slovenija:Trst, Videm, Beljak, Celovec) in Austria.
Many of them were latter butchered in Kočevski Rog.
If you want to visit 10th circle of hell read something about Simo Dubajić-stuff is crazy!
Tito opened southern Serbia border to Albanians, so they could populate Kosovo..even Stalin demanded this from Đilas and Kardelj – he wanted to unite Jugoslavia with Albanija, Bulgarija.
Kosovo je Srbija!
And so furious Rankovic took his revenge in Kosovo to continue the centuries old Serbian politic of ethnical cleansing – this time on Kosovars.
Ye, keep repeating the CNN/BBC crap, it ll get you far.
We must really be bad at ethnic cleansing if our result is total reverse of what was aimed. But we can always get better, and we should, since we are accused for it anyways.
Sorry, I don’t watch/listen to CNN/BBC and such crap. Interesting is the fact that the (modern) Serbian heartland, not Kosovo or Zeta or Rashka, but roughly the territory of the Principality of Serbia (1817/1829) is free of Muslim (=Serbian-Muslim) population. Look on the map. What’s your underdstanding of that fact?
The Albanian population in Kosovo increased after WWII, so where is this “revenge”.
Fact is the communists allowed a lot of Albanian “Partisans” to settle in Kosovo while they prevented Kosovo Serbs who’d been cleansed by Germans and Albanians from returning to their land.
Also, Serbian workers had a special tax on them and that money went to Kosovo, where the Albanians got control of it. Serbian electrical engineers were always going to Kosovo to fix things due to Albanians sabotaging the utilities and anything owned by the state.
As for Serbian heartland not having a Muslim population is that there never was a large Muslim population there, meanwhile foreign countries pushed and aided the Muslim population in Kosovo (while Serbs were killed by Albanians, Germans, Turks), and also in Macedonia (there used to be a lot of Serbs in Macedonia too, and many were also killed by Bulgarians).
In the Sandzak you had the Austrians boosting the Muslim population there by bringing up Albanians – many of these Albanians were Slavicized but some remember their roots.
These Sandzak Albanians were involved in WWII atrocities against Serbs.
So those regions with Muslim population were ones were foreign powers had more control and boosted the Muslim population.
Rankovic: To my knowledge, the chief of the secret Yugoslav police became activ in Kosovo after WWII, fighting the descendents of the Arnauts, sworn enemies of the Serbs, and thus slowing the increase of the Albanian population there. To my knowledge again, he was dismissed by Tito in 1965.
Serbian heartland: Ask Boshniacs (Muslim Bosnians or converted Serbs) in eastern Bosnia where their forefathers came from, e.g. Uzice. Probably this is one reason some had nothing against becoming “the flower of the Croation nation” in WW2…
Sandzak: When were the Austrohungarians there? Wasn’t Ottoman Sandzak lost to Serbia, together with Kosovo, in the 2nd (?) Balkan war 1913?
Btw: Your argumentation reminds of the Croatian nationalists speaking of the (non-Croat) Krajina population, who in their opinion are descendents of Romanians (orthodox) brought there by the Ottomans.
Even before WWI, the Austrians were using Bosnian Muslims to hunt down and kill Serbs. The Austrians also encouraged the Muslims and other non-Serbs of Sarajevo to attack and burn Serbs’ homes and properties after the Archduke’s death – an Archduke who wasn’t even mourned – his funeral was boycotted.
Even Ivo Andric wrote in his book “Letter from 1920” how Sarajevo was a place of hate and went on and on about it – at least the letter writer in his story did.
So this hate was present BEFORE WWI even.
It was Austrian Empress Maria Theresa who made the equation Catholics=Croats and Orthodox=Serbs – and this actually meant a lot of Catholicized Serbs became newly minted “Croats”.
As for “flowers of the Croats” the violent most anti-Serb Muslims seem to be those who came in from the Sandzak of Montenegro and then of Serbia. The Muslims of the Northwest helped Serbs from the Ustasha.
And during the last war you had Fikret Abdic and his followers who were allied with the Serbs.
Plus a former SFOR officer who served in BiH right after the war ended said that Muslims south of Brcko were allied with the Serbs the entire war.
Many of the most violent, radical ones were from Konjic, Zenica, Tuzla, etc.
The Muslims in the last war also mutilated Croat civilians when during the Muslim-Croat war.
A British mercenary, John MacPhee, who fought with the Croat HOS and special forces, was witness to scores of Croats, including babies butchered by the Muslims. He even saw animals mutilated and butchered. He never witnessed any of this fighting with Serbs.
An old hardened mercenary such as he, who’d fought in Chechnya and other wars, was truly stunned by what he witnessed from the Bosniaks against the Croats.
Thanks, mate. Once again it’s nice to see at least someone says something good regarding Serbs by doing simple thing – speaking the truth.
Nothing more delusional than a croat-american. Now and again, a ukranazi is a little funny. Westernized Croats are just miserable, stupid people, relaying on layers of brainwashing (first from jesuits, then cia wacko liberals) to communicate. Their historical perspective is crazy western romanism, their present one crazy liberal fanaticism. There are even croatian self-proclaimed orthodox who defend Western leaders and think Yugoslavia’s destruction was a religious war!
Western intel actually employs croats as change agents. They travel around schools, telling north americans how bad independence is, and how Yugoslavia was destroyed by the building of the Yugo (that car). Imagine telling an American to oppose independence!
Note: the West is heavily invested in the northern slavic people of the Balkans. British North America, for example, runs hockey programs over there, and has large Croatian cultural centers in places like Vancouver. Nobody there knows what a croat is, but the place does host big bingo nights! Slovenia/croatia will probably be completely anglicized shortly, as the empire expands its borders. These countries’ people are like ethnic neighborhoods in New York, etc. which no longer exist. The tools of today make it possible for America to have worldwide ethnic neighborhoods, and to subsequently erase them from existence just as they did the Irish american, for example.
How will the Balkans will be liberated? It can possibly happen by creating a world power in Middle Europe. That whole area has to be understood differently. This Che Guevara stuff these fort-russ people are dreaming up has got to stop though. The saker has suggested socialism is not dead. But how do you beat a crazy liberal with it? He writes ” NATO watched and did absolutely *nothing* to stop these atrocities [in Kosovo]!” Of course they watched, and laughed, and . . . know thy enemy.
what you say is true – all my Croat friends tell me they don’t feel much of a national identity.
Serbs definitely do and are very proud of it.
Maybe because they feel deep inside they are Serbs (or they were similar to Serbs before they sold their soul to Austrians etc) who converted to Catholicism and changed their accents – they basically speak Serbian with a German accent (or in Dalmatia with Italian accent). Kind of like the way Bosnian ‘Muslims’ speak Serbian with a heavy Arabic accent.
My full name is Tomislav – the most Croat of all names (my god father is a Croat and I got his name) – I honestly can’t tell the difference and can never tell who is who (Croat/Serb/Bsonian). I always thought we were the same people – muslims converted to Islam to kiss Turkish asses and get tax benefits the same way Irish people converted to become protestant.
So the Yugoslav people all descend from the Serbs who obviously descend from the apes? Might be a grain of truth in that… But don’t forget: Serbs in Croatia speak with an accent closer, if not identical, to their Croatian neighbours. So actually some Serbs must be descending from Croatians – quite incestuous, these South Slavs…
yes that’s why they used to be so heavily intermarried. What is the difference between us Serbs and Croats really apart from religion (if religious) and the difference in who occupied us over few centuries. We speak the same language and look the same.
90% same names and 80% same surnames, cultural heritage. In former YU marriages between Serbs and Croats were common especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina .
Even now Serbs love Croatian music especially from Dalmatia, and Croats love serbian music and films, cultural cooperation is strong and I hope in future there will be political normalization. Add Bosniacs and Montenegrians in this for sure.
Problem is that many so-called politicians make tensions.and also many priests from both sides poisoning people with hatred.
We share many positive things from our past, not only negative.
Yes we all descended from Mother Russia. We came southward from Berlin and settled in the present religion of the Balkans. We are an indo European people just like the rest of EU other than the Hungarians and the Fins. As to Croats and Serbs one people divided by religion the curse of humanity.
No Serbs and many of the South Slavs are native to the Balkans. Their most prominent genetic marker is one that originated 10,000 years ago in the Balkans. Search “Serbian DNA” on Wikipedia.
Most South Slavs aren’t closely related to the other Slavs. Slavs is more of a linguistic/cultural connection than a DNA.
The people of Herzegovina have the highest amount of this original Balkan gene – like 64%.
So its a Germanic school myth that Serbs came from Russia. The science/DNA/genetics show otherwise.
I saw that study. That genetic traits can be found throughout Europe. Most of the present Caucasian European races originated on the steppes of Russia. They spoke an indo European language –sestra, zuster schwester, syeter, sorela, sour, sister.
Now, it’s getting interesting: There is a difference between genetics and culture. An autochtonous population can easily take over the language of a newcomer with a dominant culture, while obvoiusly retaining it’s genes. This is what happened to the Finnish who are genetically western Europeans, while speaking an Uralic language, which is related to Hungarian, while Hungarian people genetically must be much closer to their neighbours of Indoeuropean language. Or take a look at the Turks: Do they look like their language cousins of central Asia? They must be genetically much closer to, lets say, Greeks, Arabs or Kurds. And of course, many Turks are of Greek origin, Greeks who for whatever reasons took the language and religion of the then politically a/o culturally dominating Ottomans (of course there are Muslim Greeks who fled to the Ottoman empire after the Greek liberation wars and stopped speaking Greek). Other examples are those native americans who speak only English, or of course the Jews who are genetically very diversified.
one of my best friends is from Finland – I once asked him about their language and was surprised when he said Fins actually invented that language not that long ago to distinguish themselves from Russians. He told me Fins are actually Eastern Europeans / Russians. He does kind of look like a Serb or a Russian. I believe he knows what he is talking about he is very cleaver and his grandfather was I think the main general of the Finish army (I saw a photo of him shaking Hitler’s hand after they signed a pact – Hitler never looked so happy).
I hesitated to react, but I must admit it is definitely a token of intelligence if someones forefather shook the hand of a happy Hitler – LOL! Seriously, read the scientific and historical and linguistic literature on the subject. Inventing a language? Finnish akin to Esperanto or Volapük? The invented language which becomes widely used has still to be – invented. (In Europe. Urdu/Hindi and otbers around the world are a different matter.)
You said that well Vuki – I agree. Try to read Cervantes’ Don Quixote the edition / translation from the link:
https://www.amazon.com/Quixote-Penguin-Classics-Cervantes-Saavedra/dp/0142437239/ref=pd_sbs_14_1?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=0142437239&pd_rd_r=JKXY689P0CTBN4X9MZCP&pd_rd_w=ihpuv&pd_rd_wg=OABiF&psc=1&refRID=JKXY689P0CTBN4X9MZCP
(make sure it’s Rutherford and Penguin – the kindle link does not correspond – it’s a different translation)
and instead of ‘Books of Chivalry’ insert ‘Bible’ and notice how whenever Don Quixote (who is normally very intelligent – unless the subject is to do with the Books of Chivalry). And see how Cervantes always makes sure the priest is always there to ‘help’ Don Quixote — especially when he is at his craziest behavior, and how Cervantes makes sure to emphasize how skilled the priest is at acting/fooling people while pretending he is helping them.
I think the madness Cervantes exposes is religion – quite ballsy considering it was written 4 centuries ago.
A world power in Middle Europe? Do you mean the Polish “Intermarum”? Or Middle Europe as the Germans understand it?
This year i was at the Serbian border with my car. The Serbian border officer (around 50 years old, seriously looking tough guy) asked me: “Turkish?”. I said no, Kurd, Kurdistan. His killer look turned into a smile and he told the other officers: “He is ok”. I smiled too, bowed my head a little and put my hand on my heart, giving my respects and i continued.
I have traveled alot and i have to say that Serbian people are really serious and nice people. Probably my favourite country in Europe.
And Saker, u are right about the Muslim countries, they are all worthless. Remember Libya? Which Muslim country supported it? Only Vladimir Putin and Silvio Berlusconi were truly angry and expressed their frustration about the murder of Gaddafi. What were the Arabs, Persians and Turks doing? Eating kebab.
Just like when Israel was created, they were eating kebab then too.
Glad to hear you got such treatment, but its of no surprise really.. :)
And to answer your rhetorical question, we in Serbia were supporting Libya and Gaddafi the whole time. I just recently washed the green flag of the Libyan Jamahiriya which i proudly hold in my home, even though i m a full on Orthodox Christian Serb.
And Saker is right about Kurdish nationalism too, it is a worthless endeavor. Remember the Kurdistan project? Which country in the middle east supported it? Only Israelis expressed their desire to fulfill the Kurdish dreams. What were sane minded Kurds doing? traveling European countries and meeting friendly Serbs on border crossings.
Just like when their fellow Kurds annex Arab lands, they will be touring Europe too.
At least the Muslims in general and Arabs in particular are opposing the AngloZionistWahhabi Kurdistan project. And regarding the Arabs, Persians and Turks, they still are eating kebabs when your brethren grab parts of middle east to create a ‘Greater Kurdistan’ proudly declaring that ‘we are the second Israel’. You are blaming the Arabs for falling for the Empire’s traps while your own brethren are striving for the Empire’s goals.
I said no, Kurd, Kurdistan
Did you also take out a map and pointed where Kurdistan is? You know what is wrong with Kurds? They can be more radical than hard-line Sunnis, yet in 50 years, they will turn 180 degrees and follow hard-line Leninists! Dream on!
Vladimir putin suppoted Libya? Qaddafi? which planet did you come from? its because of Russia that Libya is where it is today and Qaddafi gone. Russia did not do same to Syria otherwise it will end up like Libya. So question why did Putin turn his back on Libya and let the zionist bomb and topple Qaddafi?
You are misinformed. Medvedev, not Putin, was President then. Putin, as Prime Minister, called that decision “stupid” but could do nothing.
Check your facts first.
The Saker
Judging from the World Bank data, people already are getting the hell out of Kosovo, as well as Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Croatia. Population is shrinking:
https://www.google.si/publicdata/explore?ds=d5bncppjof8f9_&met_y=sp_dyn_tfrt_in&hl=en&dl=en#!ctype=l&strail=false&bcs=d&nselm=h&met_y=sp_pop_totl&scale_y=lin&ind_y=false&rdim=region&idim=country:XKX:SRB:BIH:HRV&ifdim=region&hl=en_US&dl=en&ind=false
Young people of former Yugoslavia had written their new countries off, or so it seems. They are emigrating en masse, and fertility rate collapsed below replacement level even in Kosovo. In Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Croatia it’s only slightly above the Japanese level:
https://www.google.si/publicdata/explore?ds=d5bncppjof8f9_&met_y=sp_dyn_tfrt_in&hl=en&dl=en#!ctype=l&strail=false&bcs=d&nselm=h&met_y=sp_dyn_tfrt_in&scale_y=lin&ind_y=false&rdim=region&idim=country:XKX:SRB:BIH:HRV&ifdim=region&hl=en_US&dl=en&ind=false
Brave young Serbian soldiers marching into another Balkan war, liberating Kosovo- that won’t happen. Young Serbs are getting the hell out. But, then again, brave young Kosovo Albanians are getting the hell out as well. So, in the final consequence, the liberation of Kosovo will be the question of who’s getting the hell out faster.
The most accurate comment by far. You nailed it.
are you sure about the fertility in Serbia – I go there twice a year and have never seen so many kids? All my cousins have 3-4 kids and Belgrade is full of babies?
I have heard my mother also say there is a fertility problem – but I think that was years ago (she left Serbia 10 years ago).
As for everyone moving out of Serbia – that’s not at all true.
For instance (and I have many examples) my cousin Nikola works for a firm from San Francisco (but he lives in Belgrade with his wife and 4 kids). He used to visit me in SF every few months – he can basically fly there whenever he wants on business – to help clear programming problems due to dirty coding he tells me.
A few months ago when I saw him in SF last time – his company was offering him 220k to move to SF and he was considering it briefly and then he decided not to go. After seeing all the poverty, dirty-homeless injecting heroin all over the place, after I told him how shallow and fake everything is etc – he knew it anyway. About 10 years ago he worked for Motorola and they also wanted him to move to their US office and he refused.
This is just one of the examples I have from my friends and family.
My sister in law’s sister is a Phd in Chemistry, very pretty , young – I was trying to tell her to move to Australia for a few years – she did not even want to think about it – she loves being in Serbia.
And so does my Slovenian pilot friend who just got married and moved to Serbia. His father used to be the CEO of Iskra and then worked as a government technology adviser for your (Slovenian ) government. Trust me Serbs are very happy in Serbia – and I am very happy whenever I go there ( I see all my friends from primary school – they treat me as if I never left). People there care about each other, are very happy and confident and free – the opposite of what I see in America, UK etc. And good looking too
Томо,
Your examples quite interesting indeed. Still, I would like to see some statistical data – if any such has been recently compiled.
Incidentally, I fully concur with your observation about the U.S., “… all the poverty, dirty-homeless injecting heroin all over the place, after I told him how shallow and fake everything is …”. Things are definitely not different from SF here in Boston where I am … or anywhere else in this wretched country.
Two … observations.
One is, your cousin works for an American firm, and no wonder he can enjoy life anywhere with that kind of money, including in Serbia. It reminds me somewhat of a particular case I know here of a Russian-American, who spends half of *each* year in Russia, enjoying civilized life there – and the other half year in the U.S. making the absolutely necessary money for that enjoyment in Russia (no way he could ever earn it Russia).
Another is, why then, are both you and I stuck in this pit?…
For statistical data and forecasts for 2040 according to for scenarios (fertility and migration) you may refer to http://www.kirs.gov.rs/docs/migracije/The_Impact_of_Demographic_and_Migration_Flows_on_Serbia.pdf. See chart on page 82: optimistic scenario would see a decline from 7,25 M (2011) to 6,1 M in 2041. Pessimistic scenario would result in a decline to 5,5 M.
Thanks Djordje –
the firm he works for is owned by ex-Yugoslavs (who live in SF and ex- YU part time) – the idea was to use good cheaper programmers from Serbia, Bosnia etc – so it makes sense. Microsoft also has offices in Belgrade (my sister in law works there as a project manager) and many other western firms.
I moved to LA because i had good friends there(I met in London) -I liked it for a while because people were much friendlier than the Brits (where I lived before) – it took me a few years to understand psychopaths, mania and propaganda BS (the founding principles of American fake democracy). I wish I knew what I know now – I would have never even gone there for a visit.
I don’t live there any more – about a month ago I left the US for good (and have been very happy about it ever since) I doubt I will ever go back. I’d rather live in Serbia I think (I am in Canada at the moment but plan to move to Australia in a few years and to spend a few moths in Serbia and in Argentina – also Japan each year – I have a few citizenships).
So to answer you question (why are we here?) I can answer why I was in the US … Because I believed all the lies, propaganda and other totalitarian tricks (and because I spent years in London and was surrounded by English people who would do anything to move to LA – and was stupid enough to believe they knew what they were talking about).
I now realize the situation in the US is far worse than i thought or could imagine. About 5 years ago I realized there was nothing English or Americans, Canadians etc were better at compared to us Eastern Europeans (it was all just predatory BS marketing – actually a clever totalitarian trick – if I persuade you I am superior to you because I and all other Americans live like actors do in Hollywood movies etc – and you think I am trying to help you and am naturally superior, democratic etc…- you become like my slave in a way) – that’s the only thing AngloZionists are good at – using their biggest megaphone, spewing lies and like psychopaths that they are pretending they are just trying to help you – while stealing from you and exploiting you like parasites.
But once you learn to diagnose them – their psychopathic tricks don’t work any more.
The link with human biology has been lost in the US and the country has entered a Dark Age (from which I don’t see how it will get out of considering totalitarians have managed to turn everyone against everyone else – so no meaningful collaboration is possible)
The World Bank statistics I’ve posted is the best I’ve came across so far.
The last time I visited Serbia was over 10 years ago. Young people with whom I’ve spoken with were less than optimistic. What I heard the most was something like “I was 10, 14 years old when Milošević wrecked the country, why must I eat this s&%# now?” This could be the generation which brought the fertility rate lower, but that’s only subjective opinion based on anecdotal evidence.
A couple of of stories from the media
Depopulation of Serbia:
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/08/24/depopulation-turns-serbian-villages-into-ghost-towns/23158512/
Exodus from Kosovo:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/kosovo/11426805/Exodus-from-Kosovo-Why-thousands-have-left-the-Balkans.html
Depopulation of Bosnia
http://www.balkaninsight.com/en/article/mass-depopulation-threatens-bosnia-s-future
. . . and Croatia. Of EU countries, only Latvia & Lithania are losing their populations faster:
https://espresso.economist.com/39144da5a6180c47885443c83547ec14
Sokeone is not agreeing with you Saker…
http://www.gazetaexpress.com/en/news/david-l-phillips-kosovo-will-never-again-be-under-serbia-s-control-172842/
Plese note the CV of the man Who speaks..
Thanks for this heartwarming post, god bless this blog!
Thanks for posting this Saker.
Sadly, I well remember the round-the-clock defamation of the Serbs during the 1990s. Like the attacks on Russia and Russians today, the propaganda was incessant. While it needs to be accepted that some Serb and Bosian Serb forces carried out vicious attacks and atrocities, the atrocities carried out by Western backed Croat, Bosnian Muslim and Albanian/Kosovar forces have largely been ignored, glossed over and even worse, given a free pass. Moreover, I was under the impression that a fairly significant contingent of Western backed ‘soldiers for hire’ were in action against the Serbs. Their activities appear to have largely been brushed under the carpet by the MSM and mainstream historians.
Key Western nations supported the ethnic cleansing of ethnic Serbs and others from large parts of the former Yugoslavia. For what it is worth, I believe this to be one of the most shameful episodes in recent European history; I am enormously grateful and pleased to see the Saker address this wrong. Other voices such as Diana Johnstone and John Pilger have been speaking out against the prevailing anti-Serb propaganda and seeking to correct and balance the historical record for some time.
I mean no insult or attack against those from Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia and Kosovo that suffered from being on the other side, such as it was. It is however incumbant on us all to seek the truth or get as close as we can to it.
Best wishes to all.
It was the vile US and EU attack on Yugoslavia and in particular the Serbs in 1999 that forced me to see the reality of the West, its plowing and plundering of the rest of the world, its using fascists, nazis, and jihadis to sow chaos and advance its control, its control of US media to internalize its narratives into its subjects.
@AriusA. Me too. At first I thought the wanton destruction was just a huge, horrible cockup by “clumsy giant” organizations namely, NATO & EU. It took years of digging for me to piece together the truth: NATO is NATZO, the EU is EUSA and the USA is merely a disposable tool of global Anglo-Zio-Capitalism.
I’m a Croat and am looking forward to the day when my Serbian brothers retake Kosovo.
Many thanks to the Saker for another deeply inspiring article. “Rijeci ti se pozlatile” (“May your words turn golden”) as we say!
thank you Andrei.
For the suffering Serbs. There is hope.
Moldoveanca -Smuglyanka – V boy idut odni stariki – URSS 1973 – subtitrat romana
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHKj1iihW0o
The churches, monasteries, even graveyards, and every sign of a former presence of Serbian people, religion and culture, are still being destroyed in Croatia and BH-federation. Real estate – fields and houses, are took from Serbs every day, with some also disgusting explanations.
Kosovo & Metohija, and also North Albania, with Scader, are the Serbian inheritance. We won it in 1912. but English cannon-ships forced us to leave it, and than made a state and a people of Albaninans.
all those who participated in the AngloZionist lynch mob against Serbia will be too ashamed of themselves to look the Serbian people in the eye
—
You, Croats, are a powerful nation – not for you are afraid of nothing, but for you are not ashamed of anything. (Jovan Dučić, famous Serbian poet and diplomat)
Those good Croats who “did nothing” you say banded together with their Serbian neighbours, firstly in Krajina and formed the first units of Partisan Resistance under Croat-Slovenian and yes, a Masonic Jew, named Josip Broz Tito.
The first ‘joiners’ represented their local communities and numbers coincided with local demographics as neighbour joined with neighbour to fight at first invaders, and only then againt one another when occupieers demanded blood and more blood.
I know because I am a Croat from the edge of Krajina, in a community where the majority were Croatians and for the most part proud Partisans from the begining. Outsiders always have their own versions but they always put their own present political needs ahead of the story of what actually occurred. The dialectic, as ever, is to keep all south Slavs divided and fighting amongst themselves.
And unfortunately it works.
Removed – no attacking the author. Mod
As ever the story is far more complicated than anyone wishes to know. The war in Europe was planned for years and large stocks of weapons were already in place throughout the Balkans when it began, especially Yugoslavia and Greece.
Ante Pavelic was trained by the British in Italy and Tito was trained by the Russians. The purpose, as ever, was to destroy local people and send the best into flight, usually to the UK and America. The same process occurrs in every war initiated by the Zionist class worldwide today, as local societies are gang raped and their misery is milked for everything it’s worth by Masonic-Intel led organizations, and assisted by minions every step of the way.
If you live in Canada as I do you must know dozens of exceptional people from war torn nations such as Syria or Afganistan. Here they are joining the descendents of other war torn and genocided nations such as the Irish of Scottish Highlanders, their children mostly encouraged to forget and move on. Our own Zionist societies take the best while leaving the vast majority to die wallowing in refugee camps, where they can be milked for still more, for everything from their children as sex slaves to their body parts and f****n organs for transplant into Zionists.
And here I’m afraid Saker, Stop attacking the Saker and making false accusations about him. Mod a narrative that demonizes local people and serves the Zionist agenda and dialectic — to keep everyone divided and fighting with each other. Serb versus Croat my ass.
It is Always Zionist versus Nation and people.
We people of these regions, who chose to fight shoulder to shoulder with our neighbours in 1940-41, from the begining, know that truthfully we can rely on nobody but ourselves, and for a time we lived in this spirit but very quickly we discovered that our leaders were themselves Zionists and always did the bidding of their masters in the UK or Russia.
When the Masonic-Zionists who ruled Yugoslavia after WW2 lost interest in the idea of Yugoslavia there was nothing local people and nations could do to keep our communities or our many mixed marriages intact. And believe me, most of us knew what was coming. Our humour was filled with references to our terrible future.
When Zionist Slobo whipped up the Serb masses in Kosovo based on 600 year old stories, and in accordance with the wishes of his Zionist sponsers in the West, he did so certainly not for the Yugoslav, nor even for Serb. He wad a traitor and scumbag every minute of his miserbale life until the Zionists grew tired of him and put him out of his misery, like so many other of their satraps.
Like all Zionists, he saw benefit for himself when he made his provocative speech in the Field of Blackbirds in Kosovo, and his fellow Zionist parasites in the UK, Germany and disintegrating Russia cheered him on enthusiastically as he purposely set the fire which killed so many good people in the following years, of all Nations — because Nations are the only defenders of simple people — against rabid, hate filled Zionist parasites, while we human beings prefer to get along with our neighbours and go on with our lives, Croat and Serb alike.
Masonic Jew Tito.
You are lost in space. You talk stupidities.
Haha, i knew the moment i started reading you where will you lead the reader… So it’s Slobodan Milosevic fault (1.), his speech on Gazimestan was provocation (to whom, Croats?) whipping up the Serbs with 600 year old “stories” (2.), and he, Milosevic, had purposely! set the fire which killed so many good people (3.), while Croats presumably just wanted to live with their fellow Serbs.
I mean, do you personally believe that crap or you believe that repeating Empire’s talking points will convince anyone?
Most ironically, you just repeated and underlined every major MSM lie used to trick the wider public and which got us all into this place. Incredible.
No mention of the extremely chauvinistic Croatian political elite which was set up at dismantling Yugoslavia and breaking away from it, even before 1974., with constitution of 1974. being made mainly to please their interests in the federation, setting up the stage for the future break up?
Not a beep regarding Slovenian academics and politicians knee deep in trying to divine a perfect (for them) exit from Yugoslavia, literally starting weeks after Tito had died, producing policies and strategies to that end by mid 80’s, years before Slobodan Milosevic’s name first came out of news anchor lips.
No issue with the Serbian status in Yugoslavia, second class citizens inside of their own federal unit in Serbia/Kosovo, where communist party had forbade the Kosovan Serbs to return to their homes after ww2, while allowing and encouraging massive influx of Albanians from Albania… that was all good in your mind and should never have changed or be contested by the Serbs.
The fact that Americans were already setting up terms and laying the ground for dissolution of Yugoslavia, giving conditions to the member states that future IMF loans to them will only be available WHEN THEY LEAVE YUGOSLAVIA, set up in alte 80s… that all is meaningless to you. Beeecaaausee – Slobodan Milosevic and those Serbian national myths…
hahaha, who are you trying to fool here?
as a Serb – I think it was a combination of both things you mention – primarily American dirty tricks and Milosevic and his whole psychopathic family did their best to destroy Serbs better than anyone else. He was a pathological psychopath, destructive and terrible linked with mafiosi like Arkan (who was killed by one of my friends from primary school – he was one of those 3 people arrested in connection with Arkan’s death).
Milosevic manipulated Serbs (playing on injustices from WW2 and Kosovo) to trick Serbs to do stuff that was not in their interest – the same way Americans tricked everyone else to make the war happen (lying to all sides and turning them against each other while pretending they mean well and are neutral…
the problem with Serbs was that they were a bit brainwashed to glorify brutal dumb idiots like Milosevic – I remember in 89 – all my friends and family were obsessed with Milosevic. My brother and I could not stand him. I lived in Slovenia for 13 months (did my national service there) – I learned to speak Slovenian, met nice girls there, was warmly welcomed everywhere I went. When we did military exercises all the peasants in deep Slovenian countryside gave us as many apples, grapes, wine etc as we wanted and more.
I remember my Serbian friends from Belgrade etc complaining to me how I was a nice guy – why the hell do I hang out with Slovenians and Croats? They also continuously complained (also Bosnians )- how Slovenians were not at all friendly, were cold, stingy etc -and that was not at all the case. Meanwhile they were walking around Slovenia like Americans do in Iraq – never even trying to assimilate, learn the language (it’s a bit different from Serbocorat).
There was a problem with Serbian attitude (we are the biggest – screw you all – you must pay for our corrupt politicians – kind of like what Americans do these days to their puppet states). I felt it very well during my 13 months in Slovenia where I had a chance to interact with many Slovenians, Croats, Albanians etc.
And I have to say together with a few Croats I met there (from Slavonia) , my fellow Serbs were the most backstabbing and unfriendly. Especially our Serbian Major – he was a very corrupt A-hole I had no respect for.
Serbs ran the Military like it was theirs – at least in Slovenia where I was based. I met Albanians and had no problems with them – I got on as well with them (or better ) than I did with people from Belgrade who were the most arrogant, not that bright and connected like a mafia. But I still got on well with them (although I was a bit embarrassed – because they were too nationalistic – this was 1984).
So unfortunately if I say that Serbs were not at all guilty for what happened I would be lying. I am talking about my experience while I lived there (mid 1989). I did not experience civil wars – I lived in London during that time.
Everywhere I went in old Yugoslavia – people were super friendly when they figured out I was a Serb.
Looking at everything that happened with Serbia under Milosevic, it looks to me that he was US spy all way long. Once it crossed my mind, everything fell to it’s place. In that case combination of US and Milosevic is nothing more than combination of US and US. I would like to hear Saker opinion on it.
Yes Ramirez. Izebegovic and Tudjman were also responsible and took the mantle given them by Milosevic on orders from Zionists.
You see how simple it is? All of us were fooled.
By the way, what part of Yugoslavia does the surname Ramirez originate?
I agree that we were all fooled, in more ways than one ill add. But we werent all fooled equally and in the same manner, inside the same circumstances, oh no. And in my view, Albanians, Bosnian Muslims, Croats, Macedonians, and even Slovenes were fooled the most, and will suffer for it more than we did in the end. Thats not to say i think you will all go through what we did, only worse, not possible considering different roles and circumstances, even ethos. No, your greatest defeat will come out of you burned down all the bridges leading to us, your true salcation and a hope for some true peace and prosperity in this messy world we live in. Without us, you will be left for the vultures to feast, like they are already doing with Croatia. You ll never be as strong or independent as your future well being would require of you, and all that while in eternal struggle against us, which you cannot possibly win outside of Reich or the Empire winning it for you, which looks like wont be the case. We, on the other hand, learned much needed valuable lessons. We will get by somehow, not idealy as envisioned for all of us with Yugoslavia, but we have much older, stronger and wider spreading roots one one side, and we are much better positioned in the forming newer world order. At least thats one look from Belgrade, Serbia, from a guy with a surname Mileusnic, originated in Srb, Lika.
“when he made his provocative speech in the Field of Blackbirds in Kosovo”
Have you ever read Milosevic’s “provocative” Kosovo speech?
https://www.sott.net/article/293016-How-politicians-the-media-and-scholars-lied-about-Milosevics-1989-Kosovo-speech
As a Canadian, we were proud of one Major General Lewis Mackenzie who was leading a large Peacekeeping Force in the early days of the war. He was outspoken against the mainstream narrative both during and after the war and seems like a man of integrity. Last time I heard his name mentioned it was on a US Sunday morning show. He was being ridiculed and dismissed as something of an idiot. peacehttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lewis_MacKenzie
Zionist General Lewis MacKenzie was sent to Bosnia by PM Zionist Brian Mulroney, lifelong servant of uber Zionist ‘Khazar” gangster Edgar Bronfman, not to help the people of Yugoslavia but to inflame tensions and when necessary help the BBC film supposed ‘genocides’ in Srebenica, massacres in Sarajevo of Bosniaks by their own people but blamed on Serbs, or a British Major denouncing “the bloody HVO” when Zionist script writers thought NATO operatives might be implicated for encouraging the murder of innocent people in scattered villages throughout Bosnia, and always with the aim of demonizing the people who were the actual victims and creating the impression all were bloodthirsty monsters sloberering for an opportunity to rehash old conflicts.
It is almost hopeless attempting to explain to anyone living in the mind of the Zionist Matrix that all of their heroes are villains of the utmost treachary. Both MacKenzie and Mulroney were themselves married to Serbs and this has given some the impression they had special concerns for their well being but in fact both women had long left behind the hapless peasants of former Yugoslavia to live the Zionist dream with their decrepit Zionist criminal spouses.
I think that guy Mc Kenzie (if he was in charge of NATO in Bosnia) was the one who wrote once a nice article in TOronto Star I think (10 years after the Srebrenica) – and he said it was not as it seemed – and he actually explained why it was not a genocide and how Serbs were provoked by Muslims (who used to go out of Dutch-protected safe zones at night to burn Serbian villages). That’s how Serbs got pissed off and retaliated.
That was the first time I heard this alternative (and probably true) version of events . I was in Toronto at my brother’s house and remember reading it.
Canadians have ‘adapted’ to Zionist hegemony. I have watched my country degenerated with Ukro-Fascist infiltration. I think that even decent, but stupid and weak, people can only put up so much resistance and then they capitulate. That scene in Spartacus, when they all say “I am Spartacus, (if it ever happened anywhere but in the Khazar fake-jew mind) is only remotely plausible because they would have all been real ‘warriors’ and ‘freedom fighters’ and hence unafraid to die, not career generals from the suburbs of Canada or, worse, the USA.
The Bosniaks accused him of raping and killing women after he claimed the Bosniaks staged some of the crimes. Of course, the Bosniaks never even could name these women he raped and killed – even though Sarajevo was a place where “everyone knew everyone”.
It just shows you are fast and loose the Bosniaks are with their lies.
They even tortured a Serb to confess to killing Bosniaks, put him on trial, and convicted him of killing them when they were alive and serving in the army in Sarajevo at the same time. Only his uncle spotting one of them alive a year after the war did non-Muslims realize the brothers were alive. The Bleksic brothers – or something like that.
And I should add, RT is what you ironically call yourself, it is exactly your inability to understand what Lewis MacKenzie represents, back then as now when the UN or White Helmets intercede in some conflict, as with Syria or Libya, and are portrayed as do-gooders risking their lives to ameliorate the misery of local people filled with fervour and hatred which apparently spranf from nowhere, all dutifully reported by Zionist media and representing the very interests who fomented those wars which destroyed so many beautiful people in all these once peaceful countries.
The Chetniks, Ustace and Muslim ‘Blackbirds’ in Yugoslavia during the 1990’s were simply an earlier version of ISIS, all made to misdirect you from the true causes of this and all other wars in the modern world.
as in — Zionist Imperialism.
Yes – I’m being ironic. Like rain on a wedding day. Calm down buddy boy.
I find it perfectly timed to see an article about Kosovo so soon after the recognition of Jerusalem as the Zionist Israel’s capital. Kosovo is Serbia’s Jerusalem.
Isn’t it strange how the empire goes after spiritually significant places?
Saker, your monumental testimony is very courageous: We all know what happened to those who strayed from the narrative. General Mackenzie, head of the Unprofor, and Boutros Ghali, who were quickly run out of town …
I hope we Serbs are worthy of having such a strong and eloquent voice as yours, speak up for the truth on our behalf.
Here here great article and so true. I cannot wait for the collapse of the U.S empire and I don’t believe it’s too far away.
As soon as the dollar collapses, the U.S tentacles far and wide will be severed, then a revert to the mean will begin to occur.
Bring it on, even though the pain will be felt right throughout the west, this Orwellian tyrannical enslavement of all nations by the Zionists has to stop.
Wow, finally Saker, thank you for this post. Just a minor disagreement. Milosevic did not betray anyone,. Left alone without any help he stayed afloat as best as he could. If I could refer you to UN 1244 resolution, which stipulates that Kosovo can not be parted from Sebia (Yugoslavia in those days). This and his performance at Hague (courage and defiance) are his legacy. I remember his speeches, he was a statesmen of Putin’s quality. He cared about all Serbs and provided a brief moment of unity. I look forward to carefully read the posts following your post but this a first time someone took an effort to right some of the most horrendous wrongs.
You are incorrect about Milosevic.
He did not give Kosovo so that he couldremain in power.
He gave up power to save Serbia from being bombed.
Bill Clinton’s requirement for the US to stop the bombing 8f Serbia was for Milosevic to step down and new elections to be called.
Milosevic did step down and that’s when I was certain that the way he was portrayed by the Western governments and media was untrue.
He gave up power to save Serbia from being bombed.
He DID let Serbia be bombed. The moment he gave up on the unity of Serbs (be abandoning the the Serbs in Bosnia to their fate) he sealed the fate of Serbia. There is a lot of wisdom in the slogan of Only Serbian Unity will Save the Serbian People (CCCC).
The Saker
Dear Saker, another (serbian) interpretion of CCCC is “a serb cuts a serb with an axt” (srbin srbina sekirom sece). The unity of the Serbs is obviously a difficult task, not only they speak different languages or accents (but then using different words, too) from Kosovo to Krajina, but especially uniting the catholic and muslim Serbs with the orthodox ones has proven impossible up to now. How come?
We don’t speak different language – I am a Serb and have met Serbs from all over former Yugoslavia – and have never heard anyone mention (let alone speak differently) what you say.
The Serbs from Croatia had different accents – kind of like people from NYC do compared to Americans from Chicago – but it was definitely the same language.
Not just that – everyone in Yugoslavia spoke pretty much the same language (called Serbo Corat or Croato – Serb depending where you come from). Macedonian and even Bulgarian are almost like Serbian too and Slovenian is kind of like Chech but easy to pick up (I’ve learned it in 3 months or so while in Slovenia) – also everyone I ever met in Slovenia spoke Serbian.
It’s called a dialect. Same language.
I basically agree with both of you, tomo & Serbian girl. As I said, different accents, but different words, too. The Serbs from Krajjna sounded strange or even funny, when they tried to change from their mother “jekavski” dialect to the “ekavski” of their Belgrad cousins. Most (but not all) Croatians speak jekavski like the Krajina Serbs. I ment to say, while their religion separates these two people, their dialect unites them. So they are free to choose which nation they belong to, depending on the criteria of Nation they choose to prefere. Nationalism always gets messy and blurry, once you leave the original definition: People born on the same territory. Which would make Serbs born on Croation territory Croats, and vice versa. So what nationality is Nikola Tesla? Both Serbs and Croats claim him as their own.
Tesla was an ethnic Serb, of Orthodox religion, and a subject of the Austro-Hungarian empire.
Marco Polo was an ethnic Italian from Istria. Both the Serbian and Italian populations were killed and/or ethnically cleansed by the Croats. So why is Croatia so desperate now to lay claim on these personalities as their own ?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/italy/8471174/Italians-furious-as-Croatia-lays-claim-to-Marco-Polo.html
Nikola Tesla said himself he was a Serb and was involved in translating Serbian poems and songs, and co-publishing them. His paternal grandfather was actually rather an activist trying to get better rights and treatment for Serbs in Croatia/Austria-Hungary. Some of his letter survive.
His father was a Serbian Orthodox priest and his mother was the daughter of a Serbian Orthodox Priest.
None of his relatives are left in Croatia today – the last ones were purged during Operation Storm – because they were SERBS not Croats.
His will left his papers and ashes to his relative who was living in Belgrade, hence why they are in a little museum there. That is because his relatives were ethnic Serbs and they were continually leaving Croatia due to the attacks on Serbs in Croatia and the wars.
The region that became Yu did not have a common literary language. The alphabet of the region was Old Slavonic introduced by Cirilo and Methodije. Serbian Vuk Karadjic and a Croatian Ljudevit Gaj met in Vienna mid 18th century and worked out a standardized literary language used today by Serbs and Croats. Their basic aim was to avoid Germanization and Madjarization of the people, a nationalist reaction to Austro-Hungarian imperialism.They used the stokavski dialect common to people of Hercegovina, and parts of Dalmatia. They created a new alphabet using both Latin and Greek characters making the language phonetic. Yes there are different dialects between Serbs in Serbia, Montenegro and Hercegovina just as there are different dialects between Croats in Dalmatia, Hercegovina and around Zagreb.
Nice to read that Croats & Serbs cooperated on such fundamental cultural level 250 yrs ago (or did you mean mid 19th century? The Illyrian movement?) And don’f forget the use of the Latin, Glagolithic and even Arabic alphabet… partly in different times. Cooperation: Weren’t Serbs & Albanians fighting together on the Kosovo field in 1389? Plus other poeple, a grand coalition against the invaders of those times.
“Weren’t Serbs & Albanians fighting together on the Kosovo field in 1389?”
I doubt it – people would add in the Albanians to falsely credit them.
Old Turkish records show there were barely any Albanians in Kosovo a few hundred years ago.
The only armies that came to the aid of Serbia in Kosovo were Albanians and Hungarian units and that was it. It was Christianity against Islam.
Sorry mid 19th century
He let Serbia be bombed because the clause added in Rambouillet said that U.S. soldiers should be in all parts of Serbia and that they were not to be responsible for any crimes they committed on the population, and they had rights to take over any building to house their soldiers.
Only after the bombing had gone on for weeks, was that clause dropped.
Plus, it was also the military generals who wanted end the NATO bombing, for they worried about the civilians – the infrastructure was devastated and Serbian needed to repair the utilities, including heating plants for the winter.
There would have been mass deaths as in Belgrade and other places there are all these communistic apartments and they wouldn’t have been able to heat them without central heat.
Saker, whatever Slobodan Milosevic did we would be bombed.
US nedeed to showcase their power after the fall of Berlin wall and dismembering of SU. Germany wanted to use its military again, for the first time after the WWII and if i am correct against its constitution and to return economically to the Balkan peninsula. Vatican was salivating at the prospect of returning to the job of conversion. Wahabists also joined the party thru Turkey which wanted the Balkans back. Too many converging interests and we had no one, not even in the foreseeable future, to help. Best we did get is that some countries did not actively participated in the destruction and some even send humanitarian aid. But that is it. Serbia against the world. Thank God for those individuals who helped but om a state level… Imagine yourself in that position.
No man could have stopped it. It was a perfect case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Compare it to the Ukraine, Chechnya, Olympic Games,… His actions are totally irrelevant to what the “West” would do. Decision was made outside that we should be the bad guys, cause their narrative use Hitler mantra. In my opinion it does have sense, in a perverted way. Vassals are rocking the boat so you throw them a bone. Empire get most of the spoils, vassal countries get some and colonial governors just needed to spin the narrative and present the aggression as victory for the democracy to stay in power longer. Everyone happy. Everyone that matters, in their minds.
How else could you get such variety of primitive savages to cooperate? Force is not enough, so you must throw in some death, mayhem and plunder to keep them happy and allow them opportunity to take a swing at each other in a master sanctioned manner for they all hate each other with a passion. What else could we expect from such primitive barbarians that are spiritually and culturally 2000 years late in development in those fields, compared to the most of humanity?
Whatever Slobodan Milosevic did or did not, we should remember that he died for it during the trial. Tudjman and Izetbegovic died of old age at home and people say they are all the same. Possibly? Yes. Likely? Not in my opinion. There are at least several orders of magnitude between their shades of gray. Slobodan did kept a lot of criminals around him. “Rightful” sanctions needed to be circumvented and criminals did that job. Fuel and medicine needed a way in or more people would die. Sanctions are almost as bad as biological warfare. It was obvious that with the money pouring in from abroad he would loose control of them as he did. It is all part of sanctions game. At least he did not kept Clinton, Pope, Saudi kings would be Sultan from Turkey or Reichchancellor as friends.
What I remember from that time is that
(1) Sloba did not give away Kosovo, the problem with him was that he defended YU‘s Kosovo and tried to stop the Albanian Nato agents from their coward warfare against Serbian civilians, and Kosovo was „lost“ (=taken away by the großgermanic nazis) ca 15 years later)
(2) The bombing stopped when the satan from another small country proud of once having resisted a much bigger agressor, Finland, its former president Ahtisaari, threatened that Belgrade would be bombed flat if YU would not stop to resist its colonisation by Nato;
(3) Sloba did not step down, but elections were held more than one year later (Oct 2000) which must have been forged, because the mafia behind Germany‘s candidate Djindjic had to put light to Serbian Parliament, so that „unfortunately“ the votes that allegedly had put Djindjic first werde burned and thus could not be recounted;
(4) Sloba also did not „give up” the Bosnian Serbs by a whim, but again ceded to menaces, lies („don‘t support them anymore and we will have no more demands“ (c) Adolf Hitler), black mail etc
(5) One thing I never understood was that while in the treaty after thepre-war in Bosnia (Dayton agreement) there was (if memory serves well) fixed a right for the Bosnian Serbs to later unite with Serbia, this idea and this sealed right was then never mentioned again or asked to be applied.
(6) One thing I miss in the article and the discussion is the filthy role of Germany. In the book „Der Schattenkrieger“ („Shadow warrior”, by Schmidt-Eenbohm) it is described in detail how West Germany through its renazification organisation BND destabilized YU in Slovenia and Croatia for decades before the results of this „longing for independence“ became visible.
The „Shadow warrior“ is Klaus Kinkel, first BND chief, then germ forn minister after Genscher, who after having been elected chief of the „liberal“ party FDP, sybillinely declared „You will only now begin to understand what „liberalism“ really means“ – a hint at today‘s „liberalism“ with figureheads as Obama and Hillary Clinton. Kinkel was also the person who returned from the London conference about YU with „his“ idea to install a court in Den Hague for damning the Serbs, which was realised as ICTY, and which was the exact opposite of what I had proposed days before in a letter to GB‘s forn minister and host of the conference,Douglas Hurd, namely: to have a second Nuremberg trial again for the German war criminals that started that new war again. I had been educated in the belief that the english were the only really decent humans on earth, and I lost it when I saw how they exchanged perpetrators and victims that day.
Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, Madeline Albright, Jamie Shea, General Wesley Clark, George Soros and many others should not be free after their crimes against Yugoslavia.
They should be thrown jail to rot as these people are nothing other than wicked people.
A most interesting and highly appropriate topic: Yugoslavia in general and Kosovo in particular — thank you, Saker.
Western imperialism’s stabbing and utter destruction of Yugoslavia was a watershed moment which definitely proved the fairy-tales of ever-lasting peace, prosperity, and happiness around the planet after the West’s victory in the Cold War to be all-out demagoguery (that had been ‘quite plain’ to see in Iraq for 8 long years by then). NATO celebrated its 50th anniversary by carpet-bombing in the Balkans, setting up the drug/sex/organ-trafficking ‘Kosovo’ statelet, duly protected by a huge US military base in a permanent, radioactively poisoned environment. Moreover, it was a watershed moment also in the sense that the Western Left instantly and wholeheartedly capitulated to the Zionazi gospel; it was a total reactionary success similar to August 1914. I remember only too well the “progressive” book club I was a member of at the time — leaving it immediately — with its editorial statement to the effect that “We certainly have to agree upon common narratives”. In plain language: Glory to NATO, death to all things Serbian.
”You could say that Primakov’s u-turn marked the end of an era in which Russia still harbored some naïve hopes that her western partners were not gangsters and thugs. ”
Indeed, that is where the great Russian retreat stopped. Further attempts at EU-NATO expansion in Ukraine and Georgia precipitated a Russian push-back. The whole interregnum from the dissolution of the Soviet Union (which incidentally a nationwide referendum rejected) including the Yeltsin betrayal was based upon an attempt first by Gorbochov to become a member of the Atlantic EU-US bloc. But having imposed a virtual Versailles treaty upon a prostrate Russia, any Russian membership would mean a subaltern position. This, of course, would suit the liberal/oligarch surrender monkeys but was totally unacceptable to the nationalists, eurasianists, and Siloviki. After Putin’s fruitless attempts to carve out a deal in which Russia could be integrated into Europe, attempts which were treated with complete contempt, he gave an almighty ‘(removed language,MOD)’ to the Anglo-Zionist empire and pivoted to the East. Now we can bear witness to the beginnings of a new anti-hegemonic geo-political bloc based upon the EEU, China, Russia, the SCO, and BRICS.
”A disparate but nevertheless strengthening tide of anti-hegemonic arrangements and institutions began to emerge … In all of this Russia was in the vanguard. Its attempts to join a transformed west had ended in failure, and instead, the institutions and practices of the historical west were reinforced. In response, Russia became one of the most active proponents of a non-west.” (Richard Sakwa – Russia Against the Rest – Cambridge UK 2017).
A wonderful article regarding this important but neglected topic. I have yet to read a more informative summary of the suffering of my people and it is for this reason why I and many others flood to your site. Many blessings to you and the Saker community!
Kosovo being liberated means more bloodshed, is that it? is this all we can hope for? surely this world will continue in bloodshed until its end. May peace prevail, ameen
Look, nobody “wants” bloodshed, at least not me or anybody I am friends with. But the fact is that your position says the following: a guest in your house can suddenly declare his guest room as his property, he then gets to rape your wife in this room, murder your brother and kick you out. And when you decide to call in the cops and SWAT team shows up you say “stop!! no bloodshed!!”.
That’s a little primitive, ain’t it?
“Independent Kosovo” exists today solely for ONE reason called “Camp Bondsteel”.
Remove Camp Bondsteel and Kosovo disappears.
Whose fault is that? You tell me!
The Saker
I am not saying serbs should not get back Kosovo, I am saying if it is to have back it will be done with bloodshed. I do understand your point.
Yes, but whose blood will it be? Because Camp Bondsteel along with the Kosovo Albanians are now considered legitimate US/AZ assets….
As they say in Serbia, ‘oteto je prokleto’ that what is taken by force is damned.
They know, Zagreb (Croatia) Sarajevo (Bosnian part) and the albanians in Kosovo and Metohija that the game is nearing it’s end. Serbia is slowly and steadily gearing up for a major clean-up operation, Russia wil play a crucial role in this undertaking. It was nice for them while it lasted but time is running out for some Anglo-zionist henchman. Thank you Saker for this piece.
I see Serbia in the opposite way, isn’t Serbia now in NATO camp?
as a Serb I hope not
Oh, South Slavs! How hopelessly self-defeating your unending violent feud is! Will you ever realise that you are like one another much more than like any other? Will you ever come to your senses, survey the beautiful, varied land that you are still allowed to occupy, then cool your hot heads, and work out together how you can become a commonwealth that fends off the common (Western) enemy? And then get on with exploiting your natural resources to the best advantage of all of you.
Sorry, but the “South Slav” identity is soo last century.
Yugoslavia only existed for approx. 70 years. It was a 20th century, artificial construct that emerged after the disintegration of the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires:
1918- 1941 Yugoslavia/ Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes
1945- 1992 SFR Yugoslavia
..intermittently marked by bloody war & ethnic strife.
Still today we have well-meaning foreigners clamouring for the unity of the “South Slavs”. Peace, yes; Unity no!
“South Slav” is an origin but not an national identity. In fact, if anything, history has shown us that it brings bloodshed when it becomes a national identity.
Serbia is the most multi-ethnic, multi-religious state in the Balkans. Mostly an Orthodox country, but also with Catholics, Muslims, Gorani. Unlike Yugoslavia, the Serbian nation has existed since the middle Ages (Raska/Vladimirovic Dynasty).
repost last … deleted in spam … mod-hs
For that, quite some nationalistic myths will have to be overcome, some of them centuries old. Especially the religious ones, which are key in the perpetuation of everlasting conflicts (vide their “eXoteric” aspect). The fundamental problem of the catholic, which means “all encompassing”, church, is it’s fundamentally imperialistic nature, which passed on into west european culture (see colonization). Whereas the fundamental problem of the orthodox (pravoslav? The (only) right-ous slavs?) churche(s) is their inherent nationalistic nature which us due to their autocephal organisation. Not unlike the zionists their inclined to consider themselves the chosen people, privileged by god. In the religious sphere, sad to, lays the bias of the saker.
Thank you so much for this articel!
I agree with most what you have written. I want to add, that the German foreign minister Joschka Fischer(the “GreenParty”) gave his yes to use the Fc10 Bombers against Serbia. They use only uran-bullets. So parts of ex-jugoslavia are now radioactive contaminated!
The only publications i know so far about this horrible war and also about the genocid the ustacha kroates and the vatican made against the orthodox serbes while ww2 are from the Ahriman Verlag Freiburg. I can recomment you to check their programm-you will find some Friends!
Thanks again for your great speach, its always good, to see that you are not alone.
Do the crimes of one exculpate the crimes of another? No party in the latest Yugoslav can claim to be choir boys. But definitely the strongest national(istic) myth was Serbian, and the greatest power was the Republic of Serbia, incl. the power they had in the post Tito presidential commitee through the control of the vote of their two autonmous republics of Vojvodina and Kosovo. So the responsabilities are shared, but Serbia takes the biggest share…
(Insult removed,MOD) those autonomous provinces were made to WEAKEN Serbia, and they often voted hostile to Serbia. They were actually controlled by the Slovenes. In fact, a Slovenian politician listed loss of control over Serbia’s provinces as their reason to leave.
The Slovenes were very over represented in power during Yugoslavia.
That autonomy was an illegal move against Serbs and Serbia. Not one other republic had the same thing done to it: you did not have SLAVONIA carved from Croatia, nor DALMATIA, neither was Istria made autonomous.
Nor did you have Herzegovina made autonomous nor Metohija.
It was Serbia being weakened and Serbia should have definitely had control of them.
Many in Kosovo were illegals, while Serbs had been ethnically cleansed during WWII.
Kosovo was established by the Serbs. It is a Serb name. There is nothing historically Albanian there. No historical monasteries, churches – even the old mosques were TURKISH built.
And some were built with the stones of destroyed Serbian churches.
Your people were ALWAYS tools of outside powers against Serbs.
Vielen Dank!
=============================================
http://www.ahriman.com/en/srebrenica.htm
The propaganda »Srebrenica« is NATO’s Auschwitz fake
Alexander Dorin, Zoran Jovanović
Srebrenica
what really happened
Edited and with a foreword by Peter Priskil
With an analysis by Fritz Erik Hoevels
Worth mentioning the massive role played by the US puppet statelet in Kosovo-Metohija in the flooding of Europe with hard drugs. ‘Albanians’ now control most of the EU heroin trade, and most of them are based in Kosovo.
I drove through the place visiting the remaining Christian enclaves and surviving monasteries late this spring, and I have never seen a bigger building wave anywhere. Every village has several brand new (Salafist) mosques, as well as large and hideously vulgar houses erected with the proceeds of drugs and prostitution rackets in Western Europe.
Drugs, of course, are one of the ways in which the CIA has long weakened communities which might caused problems for their version of America, as well as funding all sorts of other operations. I do not know if the persistent rumours of Bondsteel being used as a giant drugs depot are true, but it is not implausible.
The sooner the Empire’s reach there collapses, the better for all concerned (except the drug-running Albanians!).
Great article, many thanks.
Since you were there, you should have taken pictures, and then you could have uploaded them to the net and posted links to them for forums like these. There’s a lack of photos and videos from non Serb-haters of Kosovo and parts of BiH and Croatia where Serbs have been cleansed.
Thank You Saker .
You truly touched my heart to the point of tears.
After reading this thought-provoking article and comments, I wanted to find about a bit more about Canada’s involvement. In spring 2000, the Canadian Armed Forces launched the magazine, Canadian Military Journal. In this first issue, the article “Mission Ready: Canada’s involvement in the Kosovo air campaign” gives their perspective on their involvement. It’s so odd because the Canadian force was totally overstretched by the demands on them, for no apparent reason given that they were 2 percent of the NATO air force involved. So many emotional replies to explain the Canadian involvement, none of which I find truly convincing. The one detail that came out of that article was, “Canada was the only nation not equipped with anti-jam radios, which forced the entire NATO air-strike effort to use single-frequency, jammable equipment. Although the enemy did not demonstrate any significant jamming capability, had they done so, in all probability Canada would have been told politely to go home.”
http://www.journal.forces.gc.ca/vo1/no1/index-eng.asp
There is a ‘one-name’ answer for Canada’s radical sqwing to Fascism: Chrystia Freeland – the real ruler of the “Eye” (of The Five Eyes + Israel) formerly known as Canada. She is an Ukro-Fascist Banderist Jew from Alberta.
Let that soak in for a while and do some of your own research and you will be rewarded.
Franz — while a diplomatic compulsion urges me to craft a thoughtful reply, I’ll just say:
That is complete and total crap. Recruiting for the Proud Boys??
S113, sadly Franz is correct.
Please read John Helmer,
http://johnhelmer.net/the-canadian-difference-between-melinda-mccracken-and-chrystia-freeland-the-first-is-the-second-isnt/
for details.
He knows her personally from when they both were foreign journalists in Moscow.
Very late reply to this excellent post.
Truly, this is why I read Saker’s articles.
His sense of morality and good and evil is always clear and precise and he does not compromise with political correct BS.
My uncle was in Croatia with the UN as a white collar worker during the war. He too has a very high opinion of the Bosnian Serbs.
Let all good people know that Kalachakra will turn once more and righteous and courageous men shall yet prevail.
God be with the Serbs and all good people.
This is a very biased article you got there, The Saker. It may be true that Serbia suffered a lot in the hands of the Empire, but there are countless nations that did so.
Serbia, like all Balkan nations, are no less or no more guilty than other Balkan nations. They are all ultra-nationalists, they did/would demolish their neighbors’ homes and religious institutions at any chance they got/will get, they all commit unspeakable acts of savagery from time to time, they all would go extreme lengths in killing to press a claim for a small contested area of multi-ethnicity — human nature does not change from nation to nation, unfortunately. Serbia and other balkan nations are all alike – that is why they the term balkanization exists. It is naive to believe one committed more/less crime than another.
But you, have, no, idea! Biased? I know exactly what you mean. Saker should have been more politically correct, more ‘balanced ‘, more ‘objective’. People are afraid of excitement that direct and frank truth brings. A hint of poisonous postmodernism.
To say Serbs are just like all other nations that made up former Yugoslavia with their nationalistic fervor is existentially true but historically and politically this couldn’t be further from the truth. Just how dare you say that!
Since WWI to the present time, the amount of Serbian deaths is incomparably FAR greater than that any other ethnicity suffered. Now, you might say it’s because Serbs are just naive or it could be something completely different.
Now, while I believe one shouldn’t be easily offended, I think what you wrote definitely constitutes an offense to all Serbs and their history. And this is coming from someone whose large part of family is Croatian.
you are very wrong about all Serbs being ultra-nationalist.
I for instance am a Serb and have never been a nationalist and my best friends in military were Croats and Slovenians.
I have only met a couple of ‘ultra-nationalist’ Serbs in my whole life and they left Serbia as soon as the going got tough. It was all fake posturing. The ‘ultra nationalists’ are usually the ones who would be first to welcome invaders as liberators (as Don Quixote once told Sancho Pansa)
Nobody in my family has ever been a nationalist let alone ultra-nationalist. and apart from these 2 fake ones I have never seen them and I lived there for 23 years and go there once or twice a year
Have you actually been to Serbia or did you just listen to too much CNN?
what is camp bond steel for
why so big
who inside
why so many flights from the afghan plains
who running the afghan poppy projects
what was the export tonnage of heroin
when the taliban went to texas to see some bush
what was the export tonnage after brit and usa usa took over.
we love and care so much for humans nato,usa mi6 and mossad we shoot depleted uranium vitamins at syria,iraq libya and the balkanized yugos.
gangs ounter gangs pseudogangs chatham house brookings wills it writes reports who is next it gets done.
bbc types put on a mighty fine new hitler new hollow cause shoa i read misha glenny bbc chatham house books on the last days of new old hitler nicolai and his evil wife running romania then when they got butchered onto the next country.
like a rotten shield queen concert moving country to country the show forever going on.
rape,butchery,death asset stripping ratlines for drugs,organ traffick sex slavery london,tel aviv,paris and usa usa.
thrive on the blood lust for ritual and gain and culling of the herd of useless goy eaters
Thank you, The Saker, for a moving article.
I disagree with the following sentence though: “Betrayal because Yugoslavia was founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement but yet all the putatively non-aligned fully aligned themselves to the Empire and against Yugoslavia.” China did protest against the Empire’s war against Yugoslavia. In fact the Chinese embassy in Belgrade was bombed and three journalists were killed.
During the USSR Yugoslavia always displayed a strong, independent streak, Stalin even wanted Muslims to be in Kosovo to try and weaken this Eastern European powerhouse, but that didn’t help, and if Yugoslavia could oppose the murderous, all mighty Stalin what would it do to the mickey mouse NWO. So Yugoslavia constituted a major hurdle to the NWO’s aims and objectives and so had to go.
The NWO prefers soft battles without to many casualties on its side. Hard battles would expose its feet of clay and bring it crumbling down, so the divide and conquer technique was applied to Yugoslavia, along with brave bombing from the air. Sunni Muslims are sooo easily manipulated by the AngloZionists, those Catholic Serbs, the Croats, played a minor role.
But, as one drinking buddy always said, ‘You can’t keep a good dog down!’, so the Serbs will rise up again, and Kosovo will belong to them again, along with some other territories. Just remember that those same countries all around Serbia who sided with the Nazi’s during WW2 also sided with Nato during the Yugoslav conflict, so they cannot be trusted in any aspect.
As someone who knows a lot on the subject, I think Saker’s article is spot on!
He obviously knows what he’s talking about and he takes utmost care to write objectively. Kosovo is just too important for Serbs to the point where to be silent about it, or not to say it’s name in vain is how many Serbs feel about it.
Another point here, Kosovo is rich in minerals and there’s a mining potential there too, but far more important is the cultural, symbolic and mythological aspect and/or dimension. There is also the word “Metohija” – Church land. This word is actually part of the name (Kosovo i (and) Metohija. With so many medieval monasteries and churches, with many of the now turned into a rubble, KiM represents the very heart of Serbian being. I only wonder, how would say France or England react to some lawless and utterly despicable but well-organised mob destroying and torching ancient monasteries. The duplicitous nature of West is simply breathtaking.
Lastly, Saker, please don’t be surprised that Croats and Albanians are reacting in this manner to your well-informed and objective article.
Man is an endlessly tragic being. In 1968, Ivan Stevo Krajacic, at the opening of the memorial museum at Jasenovac, where Croatian Ustasha hordes killed about 700,000 people (WWII) – 80% of which were Serbs but also some Jews and Roma – in the most sadistic and gruesome manner (axes, knives, sledgehammers), he exclaimed looking at Serbian delegates: “We killed too few of you!”.
He was Tito’s most trusted.
As Jung says, man’s shadow stretches all the way to hell.
Lastly, Saker, please don’t be surprised that Croats and Albanians are reacting in this manner to your well-informed and objective article.
Yes, you are right. It’s just that I am tired of them saying “you lie, to get the truth, read NATO propaganda”. And, at least here, they are moderated. Check out the comments section on the Unz Review to see what they write about me when unmoderated. Really, take the time to read through it, it is quite amusing and even amazing :-)
But also notice the comment of Dan Dare above. It’s not “Croats” against Serbs or, for that matter, Albanians against Serbs. It’s all more complex than that. In my guesstimate, only about 10% in each group (including the Serbs by the way) are really hate-filled folks who will shoot their neighbors, but another 20%-40% who will applaud. But, like all people everywhere, most people in the former Yugoslavia just want to live in peace and safety. These guesstimate figures are probably much worse amongst Kosovo Albanians unfortunately. That is why they acted like devils and then made an alliance with the devil (Camp Bonsteel). It is of no surprise, though of no consolation either, that there will be hell to pay for them. You reap what you sow I suppose.
The Saker
Saker, there is a very informative TV documentary series on VIMEO. The Kingdom of Yugoslavia in WWII. 18 episodes, huge amount of valuable information for anyone who really wants to know what happened. An eye opener on the evolvement of Churchil in favouring communists over royalist resistance as welll as communists treachery and collusion with Croatian and German fascists. I watched them all and will watch them again.
I roughly agree with your statement, however, having lived in Croatia for many years and then experiencing mass exodus culminating in August 1995 (ethnic cleansing of Serbs in operation Oluja), and after much reading on the subject, I think no other resentment between any other of the former Yugoslav federations compares to hatred vast majority of Croats feel towards Serbs. This hatred is live and well even today but it reached its peak in WW2, as you know.
What I am NOT saying is that Croats are somehow born with this intense resentment and hatred. Absolutely not! We might look for the reason in the most obvious place – the country itself, its culture, politics, religion and its history. I might give an incomplete picture here, but one of the main reasons for this is Roman Catholicism, Croatian flavour of it that is.
In WW2, Croatian Catholic Church was, to put it mildly, complicit in forcible conversion of Orthodox Serbs, their expulsion and even to some degree even killing. Bishop of Croatia then, Stepinac, knew exactly Serbs were being converted to Catholicism or they would face death but also about killing of Serbs (Jews and Roma too to far lesser degree in terms of numbers) in the most sadistic and barbarous fashion. He even received letters from neighbouring countries about it. Truly, you will be hard pressed to find similar pathological behaviour in history books. Details of which I can’t even begin to write here. Its bestial nature defies imagination.
That is one source of influence but there are others. Even today, Croatian government does its best to honour Ustashe soldiers from WW2 and the reasons might be twofold: to appease the population and to satisfy their own fascist fervour. Politicians keep the flames burning and again, partly to hide their incompetence. And all this as a member of EU no less!
If you go to Thompson’s concert (very poluar Croatian Nazi-Ustasha band) today, you will see people and kids wearing Ustasha uniforms and insignia. This is why it’s not desirable at all to be a Serb in Croatia today. You will live, but to a degree it wouldn’t be peaceful and content existence. Should, God forbid, political situation change for worse, danger of being harassed would increase many times over.
This detestation of all things Serbian, and even Orthodox Church for instance, permeates through entire social and political strata. What can one expect when we know that vast majority of people in any given large social group, say a country even, are very inert and are easily influenced (indoctrinated?).
On a positive note, there are many Croats (they tend to be more educated I dare say, but not necessarily) who see through all this and challenge public discourse as things get better, but progress is so very slow.
As you say: “You reap what you sow I suppose.” Certainly, I call it sowing the seed of deceit and death, which will manifest itself in the worst possible way in the future. It’s not that hard to foresee this is it. It is so poisonous I can’t even bring myself to describe it.
>>probably much worse amongst Kosovo Albanians <<
As far as I know Kosovo Albanians (living there before the 1999 war) were not at all „the“ problem, but Albanians from Albania and the USA – the Albanian Albanians manned the UCK and waged the terrorist war against the Serbian *and* Albanian (non-nazi) population in Kosovo, and those in America provided money, propaganda, and after the war „invested“ by occupying stolen territory by building houses on them – which are mostly unfinished and empty, just as a pretext for claiming „this is mow mine and not theirs“.
Albanians live and work in Serbia unharmed, just as croats – if they want to or continue to.
Many Kosovo Albanians were involved in all the wars against Serbs and even Macedonians. Agim Ceku was a Kosovo Albanian involved in Operation Storm against Serbs. He was involved in attacks on northern Macedonia in the 2001 war. There were other Albanian war terrorists such as Ademi (involved in the Medak Pocket Croatia massacre against Serbs.)
Sure the ones in Serbia behave because their numbers aren’t large enough to usurp the country from Serbs there. But you can bet if their population was much higher they would start causing troubles.
All that you have written is true. Thank you for putting it out there so the peoples of this planet can read and get the axiom of truth as a reality within each and every soul. I think David Icke should go thru that whole area and give his wonderful talk. Wake Up People You Are Living In a Controlled Amnesiac State..Slaves Of The Rich Few, Who Want, A One World Gov. They Do This By Creating Wars. Enticing Peoples To Hate One Another, Colour, Race, Religions, Etc. Dont Get Stuck In A Belief System. Its Soul Destroying.
Please don’t use caps – its like screaming. Changed this once – next will go to trash. Mod
I sent tis on to my few Serbian friends. Let’s see what they reply. I’ll let you know.
Very brave of you to send this out in the ether, Saker!
Thanks for everything you do.
Unfortunately I don’t see any genuine hope on the horizon.
I was just on twitter and noticed that Brussels officials, funded by George Soros are having meetings with certain EU members which are resistant to “recognizing” Kosovo, such as Slovakia and Romania.
Fact is they keep pushing and are very active in the Balkans, while Russia mostly stands back politically.
Russia did nothing to close down the ICTY court, nor did any well-researched expose on it. Russia bears responsibility for voting it in too.
No nation will really stick a strong arm out for the Serbs. Russia didn’t stop the NATO bombing and didn’t help Serbia rebuild before the government was overturned by the west and its 5th columnists in Serbia, such as “Otpor”. Otpor served as a template for the “color revolutions” in other countries.
The west is just constantly pouring in money and very active towards their goals in the Balkans and Russia has to be wooed and begged and still, mostly does only some economic deals that suit it.
The Constitution of the Republic of Serbia of 28th September 1990. established the secession of Serbia from the rest of Yugoslavia (SFRY).
Article 72 paragraph 1 establishes unilateral proclamation of independence and sovereignty, and article 135 declares that Serbia will respect federal laws only if and when it suits her (“si volam” – “if I want”).
Croatia and Bosnia & Herzegovina declared their independence in 1991!
Sorry, but where in Article 135 is it stated that Serbia will respect federal laws “only if and when it suits her”?
Here is the UN English translation of Article 135 of The Constitution of the Republic of Serbia of 28th September 1990 in it’s entirety:
Article 135
The rights and duties vested under the present Constitution in the Republic of Serbia, which is part of the Socialist Federal Republic Yugoslavia, violate the equalterms of the federal constitution are to be exercised in the Federation, shall be enforced in accordance with the federal constitution.
If acts of the agencies of the Federation or acts of the agencies of another republic, in contravention of the rights and duties it has under the Constitution of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, violate the equality of the Republic of Serbia or in any other way threaten its interests, without providing for compensation, the republic agencies shall issue acts to protect the interests of the Republic of Serbia.
http://unpan1.un.org/intradoc/groups/public/documents/UNTC/UNPAN019071.pdf