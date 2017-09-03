For a while already the Russian diplomats have been openly saying that their American counterparts are недоговороспособны or “non-agreement capable”. This all began under Obama, when Kerry flew to meet with Lavrov and declared ‘A’, then flew back to Washington, DC and declared ‘B’. Then there were the cases in Syria when the US agreed to a deal only to break that very same deal in less than 24 hours. That’s when the Russians openly began to say that their US colleagues are rank amateurs who lack even the basic professionalism to get anything done.
Now the US has slipped even lower: the Russians speak of US “hellish buffoonery” and “stupid thuggery”.
Wow!
For the normally hyper-diplomatic Russians, this kind of language is absolutely unheard of, this has never ever happened before. You could say that the Russians are naive, but they believe that their diplomats should always be, well, diplomatic, and that public expressions of disgust is just not something a diplomat does. Even more telling is rather than call the Americans “evil” or “devious”, they openly express their total contempt for them, calling them stupid, incompetent, uneducated and their actions unlawful (read Maria Zakharova’s statement to that effect on Facebook).
So let me explain what is happening here how the Russians interpreted the latest US thuggery concerning the Russian Consulate in San Francisco and the Russian diplomatic annexes in Washington and New York.
First, the Russians fully expected the Americans to retaliate after the Russian expulsion of US diplomatic personnel in Russia. That, by itself, is not the problem. The Russians understand that Trump is a cornered and weak President, that he has to show how “tough” he is. Sure, they smile, but they think that this is ‘fair game’. The Russians also know that, as a country, the USA cannot accept the biggest reduction in US diplomatic personnel in history without reacting. Again, they don’t necessarily like it, but they think that this is ‘fair game’.
You know what really triggered the Russians off? The fact that the Americans gave them only 2 days to vacate the premises they would seize and that they organized some kind of bizarre search operation. Let me immediately explain that this is not a case of ruffled feathers by the Russians, not at all. But here is how they would think about it:
“Why would they give us only 2 days? Do they really think that we cannot clear the premises from anything sensitive in 60 minutes if needed? Or are they actually trying to inconvenience our personnel? If so, do they really think that we are going to break out in hysterics? Do the Americans really think that they will find something? What? Papers proving that Trump is our agent? Maybe a hidden nuclear device? Or the computers we used to hack in every server in the USA?” To a Russian, these questions can only have one answer: of course not. So what is going on here? And then there is the only possible explanation left:
“We beat them is Syria, we are beat them in the Ukraine, they lost Afghanistan, they lost Iraq, their Navy apparently does not know how to use a radar, their soldiers are terrified to fight somebody capable of resistance, they failed to impress not only China, but even the North Koreans who are openly laughing at them. Hezbollah laughs at them. Even Venezuela refuses to be scared! The Iranians openly threaten them with consequences if they back out of the deal they signed. Even Pakistan is openly expressing its disgust with the USA. Ditto for Turkey. Heck – the Americans are losing on all fronts and the very best they can do is try to feel good about illegally harassing our diplomatic personnel! Pathetic, lame, losers!”
And they are 100% correct.
The latest US thuggery against Russian diplomats is as stupid as it is senseless. I think that US diplomats of the era of James Baker must be absolutely mortified to see the kind of idiocy their successors are now engaging in.
This is also the end of Rex Tillerson. The poor man now has only two options left: resign (that would be the honorable thing to do) or stay and become another castrated eunuch unable to even deal with the likes of Nikki Haley, nevermind the North Koreans!
A “spokesperson” for the White House declared that Trump personally ordered the latest thuggery. Okay, that means one of two thing: either Trump is so weak that he cannot even fire a lying spokesperson or that he has now fallen so low as to order the “thug life” behavior of the State Department. Either way, it is a disgrace.
This is also really scary. The combination of, on one hand, spineless subservience to the Neocons with intellectual mediocrity, a gross lack of professionalism and the kind of petty thuggery normally associated with street gangs and, on the other hand, nuclear weapons is very scary. In the mean time, the other nuclear armed crazies have just declared that they have a thermonuclear device which they apparently tested yesterday just to show their contempt for Trump and his general minions. I don’t think that they have a hydrogen bomb. I don’t think that they have a real ICBM. I don’t even think that they have real (usable) nuclear warheads. But what if I am wrong? What if they did get a lot of what they claim to have today – such as rocket engines – from the Ukies?
In one corner, the Outstanding Leader, Brilliant Comrade, Young Master and Great Successor, Kim Jong-un and on the other, The Donald, Grab them by the xxxxx and Make ‘Merica Great, the Grand Covfefe Donald Trump. Both armed with nukes.
Scary, scary shit. Really scary.
But even more scary and depressing is that the stronger man of the two is beyond any doubt Kim Jong-un.
All I see in the White House are vacancy signs.
The Saker
The whole incident should have been embarrassing for the State Department. They ended up showing the whole world how undiplomatic they truly are.
However, the search was meant for a domestic audience. Not only were they able to send a message that the Russians were guilty of something, and therefore suspected of hiding something – but they were conveying the message that Trump was tough on the Russians.
Of course the fake news MSM were all over this news, especially hysterical when the Russians burnt something in the fireplace. It was somehow made out that the Russians were destroying evidence. Nonsense, the Russians as any entity had sensitive material they would want not to fall into another country’s possession. It could have been diplomatic manuals and policy for all we know.
If you actually saw the footage of the search, it was a very casual search. It’s pretty clear that they knew that the weren’t going to find anything.
Obviously, the US is no longer capable of real diplomacy, Just sad politics…
I must say I disagree with all that keep saying that Trump is castrated and weak, he has done some amazing things that no doubt qualifies him as the best president in modern time.
He left the TPP(HUGE!), he will soon leave NAFTA, he left the Paris accords(Enormous!) he will soon retract the trade deal with South Korea and China, he ended support for terrorism in Syria, and sign a non-aggression deal with Russia regarding Southern Syria, which thesaker mocked and which then allowed the rapid expansion of SAA forces we see today.
So while Trump has failed on many, many promises, he has also kept many of them. It does kinda seem thought as he has mostly given up on foreign policy and is focusing all the little energy he has on carrying out domestic changes.
The best president in modern time?
The question is, can we even call him a president considering how little power he has?
Deep State hostage might be more appropriate. Huge disappointment.
Okay, but which president since JFK has even tried to fight against the deep state?
The only president put a fight is JFK and he’s killed. Trump ? he picked Generals and Goldman’s sachs as his cabinet.
If making the US losing credibility and allies all around them plus embarass themselves in rapid pace is fighting back then he’s quite a fighter.
huummmm…there are somewhat credible claims that FDR was done and Truman was the verrater placed in his stead. And Israel got the recognition, for which Harry gave no explanation other that “It was the right thing to do.”, which is obviously bs because it does not give any reason at all. And the Soviets were threatened almost immediately with atomic gadgets – remind ya of Kim?
Stalin said so to Elanor and Elliot R’s book seems to give the reasons…
FDR put up a real fight…poison and conspiracy some say…I would like to see the the chromatography on the body. Makes sense, Policy turned on a dime… That means something, especially in Truman example…FDR promised Stalin a Marshall Plan…a big one, and the world as a condominium between the two and China…Peacekeeping and social justice and prosperity…poof! Gone with FDR’s life.
JFK tried and was way out of his depth. And that was then…
and heeerrrsss Harry http://library.brown.edu/cds/Views_and_Reviews/img/thumbnails_550px/view000143_ZHIT-PH-7_550px.jpg
Social Justice is not a good thing… from any perspective, very clear once you think more than five minutes about it.
I am well aware of leftist FDR policies and outside of his supposed quest for peace there is nothing good about FDR.
If you say that “social justice” is “not good”, then with all the evidence you have shown us in your post above, who would doubt that you are correct, Comrade?
So, since this “social justice is not good (and who would argue that it is, Comrade? Who indeed!), may I assume that you, if you get any handout, will refuse them, or send them to other people, ideally, since social justice is, as you say, not good, perhaps we poor people ought to seek social injustice? I assume you would send your handouts to the rich folks…eh?
Where do I donate my social security check…I suppose I out to send it to Bill Gates or some other ultra rich good guy, or are they bad guys since social injustice is, by implication, good, or at least not bad…now I shall give him my house, and offer myself as a slave, or simply die under some bridge…?
Just asking, Friend.
LZ
I wonder if Trump is purposefully crushing the US foreign influence and gradually destroying their reserve currency status. The deep state MIC isn’t really that smart, if they got everything they wanted, it would leave USA weak and isolated. So Donald decided to give up on their insults and threats and just give them what they want – on steroids. Maybe more than they bargained for.
Trump has been completely emasculated by the Deep State, the MIC, the Spooks, Goldman Sachs, MSM, the Kosher Nostra and the Republican and Democrat swamp creatures in Washington. They arrogantly seized control of foreign policy from him and he just swallowed it.
Trump is a busted flush. He is an irrelevance. Control of military operations and escalations has been delegated to various superannuated generals. He will achieve nothing in healthcare, The Wall, infrastructure, or anything else. He won’t be allowed to do anything even domestically. He will be humiliated at every turn. He is openly contradicted and ignored by his supposed subordinates on a daily basis. They will continue to humiliate him and probably just go for impeachment.
One smear and attack will follow another to delegitimise the election result. Trump is a KGB spy, Trump is a Nazi, head of the KKK, Trump is mentally unfit, and whatever else is being cooked up, no matter what the damage to the institutions of the state.
Trump’s big mistake was to permit the assassination of Flynn, Bannon, and all the rest. He should have fought back and kept them. Getting rid of them just encourages the pack of hyenas around him to start baying for more blood. Maybe Crown Prince Jared will be next on the hit list. It doesn’t matter that Flynn and Bannon were both crazy and wanted to attack Iran/ China. He needed to show them who was boss from the outset, and he just caved in.
Well-written and it, for me, does put a better shine on it, and as I indicated in my primary comment (likely far below), we’ll look back in appreciation of the Trump presidency from the context of the Pense presidency.
Этими действиями он делает политику, за которую выступал перед выборами НЕОБРАТИМОЙ. Трамп сознательно демонтирует инструменты глобального экономического господства его внутриполитических оппонентов.Вы его недооцениваете.
Leaving the TPP was not huge, it was a popular thing to do that did not cost him NOTHING at all, he did not break any treaty or pay anything to get out f it, with NAFTA AS WE ARE ABLE TO SEE RIGHT NOW, is not the same thing and leaving it will cost him more than he is willing to give so forget it.
Regarding Syria you are right, but agin it was not that big of a deal since the CIA shifted positions due to the fact that they realised that Syria was already a very unpopular and un winnable situation which was costing them more than it was worth.
Come back and post when he actually does something worthy of mild admiration.
OK. I think that I agree.
On the other hand, someone has suggested that Kim Jung Un is a CIA asset. IF that is true, then the whole North Korean mess is theater to justify the US in eastern Asia. In a perverse way, that makes sense to me.
Using that type of logic, the bellicosity of the Trump may be a way of forcing the Neo-Con hand: either put up or shut up.
America has always been two-faced (multi-faced may be more accurate) so what is the big surprise?
I think the dissonance comes from the fact the US knows it is now and ever has been lying to itself about what it is.
Schizophrenia any one?
At the time of the US elections I wrote in Informationclearinghouse comments that the US was a senile old man and Trump and Clinton were s..t stains on his pyjama trousers that the rest of the family were trying not to notice. Harbingers of a future that was incontinent, messy and contagious.
I do not think it is Schizophrenia, it it full on senile dementia, accompanied by bureaucratic dysentery.
Given the way they are educating their youth, it has only one possible trajectory. On to the rock of history, in little pieces.
No, Kim is a Chinese asset, if you want to look at it that way; China claims all of Korea as an inalienable part of the Motherland, and is biding its time to enforce the rest of its claim. However, you could see the Clinton/DNC faction that is pushing the Russophobia narrative (and no overt diplomatic belligerence) as either doing so at China’s behest, or as part of a deal with China.
Although perhaps not out of any lofty motives, Trump has threatened the professional managerial class inside the beltway, and they’ll do anything to hang on to their sinecures — including selling out to Beijing. Hell, they already hold enough paper to make that a fairly easy jump.
“China claims all of Korea as an inalienable part of the Motherland.” Is there any evidence for this claim? In my opinion, this is groundless China bashing like accusing Russia of claiming Finland as an inalienable part of the Motherland.
This is precisely what William Engdahl argued in 2016 “North Korea is a Pentagon Vassal State”:
https://journal-neo.org/2016/11/01/north-korea-is-an-pentagon-vassal-state/
Right.
I’ve been waiting all day for this analysis! Time to read.
Thanks for this, Saker. I guess I couldn’t figure this embassy thing out because it is indeed stupid and senseless. It’s like egging someone’s house when you’re 13.
The US behavior is childish at the whole just because they never managed to get lead over their emotions like adult do.
Subservience to the Neocons indeed. This is such an insult that it is hard to see it as anything but an act of war, or at least intent to cut off diplomatic relations and go to war.
Just
“This is such an insult that it is hard to see it as anything but an act of war, or at least intent to cut off diplomatic relations and go to war.”
There you go. It was most definitely an israeloamerican declaration that a state of war now exists between themselves and Russia, which the israeloamericans initiated. IE: the zionazis will not be practicing diplomacy from now on, they are on a full war status, like nazi germany in the late 1930s and israel has been from it’s beginning.
Write the ziosods off and ratfuck them at every opportunity. The important thing now is to realise what we are dealing with are incurable fanatics who will literally stop at nothing to be top dog. Top rabid dog. Sabotage them at every opportunity, this foaming freakshow needs to be treated and put down like rabid dogs.
I always found the term zionazi useful but maybe a bit over the top … until a couple of days ago when I saw this on Electronic Intifada. Strange things are happening in Britain.
Lumpy Gravy on September 04, 2017 · at 12:10 am UTC
“I always found the term zionazi useful but maybe a bit over the top”
I always found the use of the term zionazi, besides being an accurate description, to be an excellent term to draw out israel’s assets, who cant seem to resist objecting to it.
How’s it hanging at the guardian, or justthetalk, lumpy?
All right wing movements are Zionist, but so are all other political parties and movements in Zion occupied West.
Even the German National-Socialists and Hitler were, but that is a different story…
Geert Wilders in Holland is bankrolled by Israel. He is in and out of the Israeli embassy like a yoyo. He lived on the West Bank and was involved with Zionist settler groups who wanted to expel/ exterminate all Palestinians. I think his wife is Israeli. The Kosher Nostra is behind a lot of anti-muslim hate groups. They engineered the Danish Cartoons business to stir up trouble, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
References, please.
Well, the FBI have to find either Trump’s Russian passport or his KGB identification papers somewhere, don’t they?
Impeachment doesn’t get any better than that.
I wish the Russians had had the time to prepare a “KGB General” ID document for Trump and just let it lie around somewhere.
The way apparently most suicide bombers do?
Now that’s good! ha ha.
(Btw, only thing missing from the end of your speil, imo, is “/rant” …)
The insanity of it — to think that all Russia needs to do to sink the USA presidency (and likely much more) is to ‘confirm’ that Trump is entangled in whatever Russian du jour. Talk about a foreign policy ‘home goal’ by these geopolitical 7-sex gender cretins.
I’m beginning to wonder what the other ‘Hilary’ scenario might have been — could it have been worse?
Gotta be true, because it was even on 2016 campagn t-shirts.
so, just like with the msm, if they said it,then it must be true & really happened.
http://thumbs.ebaystatic.com/d/l500/pict/112261565698_1.jpg
in other news, we have another evil Kimmy Kim Chi sighting:
freakingnews.com/Fat-bastard-we-did-not-present-to-you-w-Pictures-146683.asp
the Russians speak of US “hellish buffoonery” and “stupid thuggery”
In a way, Washington needs to hear this message. It is sad it has to come from the Russians and I doubt they will listen.
For a long time, certainly before Trump, Washington has played political games with its responsibilities instead of trying to do a good job. We see the fruits of this decadence coming home in diplomacy, health care, financial regulation, and other areas.
“Washington needs to hear this.” You are speaking with tongue in cheek, right? The confluence or congeries of “interests” that gets referred to as “Washington” is no more capable, collectively or individually, of “listening” to anything beyond the Imperial Beltway Narrative and “consensus.” Where do rotted Empires go to die? Maybe someplace like Notagain?istan? Too bad our rulers have nuclear weapons to play with, along with all the other deadly tech idiocy our great corporate supranational overlords have created and are so busily and profitably (short-term) “innovating.” Looks like a species death wish to me… Not that all of us are in on it, just enough to take the rest of us down with them. And maybe, in the greater scheme of things, that’s how it would work out for the best.
Reality check: If the US military tries to “take out” N. Korea, they will screw it up.
Unhappy conclusion: Someone else competent will have to do it first.
As you know, the DPRK has literally thousands of howitzers pointed at Seoul. Any military options against the North will mean mass deaths there. The only option for the US would be tactical nukes, at which point the gloves are off and the DPRK can use its own nukes.
China and Russia have a de-escalation plan, which is probably the way to go — especially as the US has now proven itself incapable of conducting meaning diplomacy.
Not only that, but China already said they will defend North Korea against any military action. And if China is going in, Russia is as well. Even though no formal strategic alliance exists between the two, neither China nor Russia can afford to lose the other. Russia can not possibly sit on the sidelines while China and US go at it, there is too big a risk that the Chinese government, meaning Russias biggest ally, falls. If that happens, it’s lights out for Russia, their future and I would even say survival depends on China. The Russian economy would collapse, and the Russian state with it, if China became a US vassal state. There simply is no rolling the dice option for Russia, they would need to get involved. Anti US sentiment in Europe is bigger than people realise, I doubt the vassals would risk their own destruction and fight for the falling empire. The signs of the US’s imminent demise have been there for years and Mogherini (EU) has already stated EU’s ambition to take over for the fading US empire. They will probably let China and Russia finish off the already weak beast.
However, that scenario is only possible without nuclear weapons, which will be used by the dumbasses in the US should it ever come to this. They have been brainwashed for decades by their own propaganda into believing the Russians and Chinese want nothing more than to slaughter each and everyone of them, which is complete and utter horsecrap. If they believe this nonsense, there is no telling what they will do.
But long story short, there is no military option, even the hotheaded morons in the US know it. All this idiotic rhetoric of “fire and fury” and all the other garbage is just a desperate growl a wounded animal let’s out to try to intimidate and scare off the predators.
There is a military outcome, possibly, whatever the options are..this is because options are choices, willful, but now the only choices are military. this is say very unpleasant.
Choice occurs, but often there is only the choice between terrible and worse…
So is the U.S. now in the doghouse with Europe in Russian eyes? According to this blog, despite everything, the Russians still respected America but not Europe. Has that changed?
In a way, the Russians are expressing the same dismay as the deep state and Europe at how Trump breaks the norms of political behavior.
So is the U.S. now in the doghouse with Europe in Russian eyes? According to this blog, despite everything, the Russians still respected America but not Europe. Has that changed?
Good point. Yes, the predominant feeling in the past was that while the Europeans were spineless and subservient salves who could not even stand up for their own interests, the USA at least did not serve somebody and defended their own imperial interests. Now this feeling is being replaced with “the Americans have gone completely mad and they are now self-destructing”.
Generally, Russians can respect an evil but cunning and courageous enemy. But under Obama something began changing and now the Russians are starting to feel the same disgust for the US leaders as they did with the European leaders.
This is very sad, but I suppose that this is a stage which Europe and the USA need to go through before the inevitable regime change stops this shameful decay
“the USA at least did not serve somebody” ….
Doesn’t USA serve Israel?
Israel=a very large American army base, that is needed to scare the shit out of nearby countries that may decide to no longer comply to the Petrodollar and where they perform some population experiments that, when succesfull, may later be exploited to other parts of the empire (the God of Bush that did everything in the supposed interest of the USA is an example that is imported from the country that was given to the Jewish people by God, the militarization of the police, and the false flag- and staged events used as an excuse to take away rights of the home population and to be used as an excuse to start or continue wars in foreign nations [always for the protection of our freedom and believes in Democracy] are some others)
USA serves Israel, similar as they serve Guam, Diego Garcia, Rammstein, etc. So there is no incoherence in the statement. USA serves herself, not somebody. She is not only schizophrenic but a masturbator too. The only person she used to sleep with was with Europe, but Lolita has grown old now and now only wants one thing from Europe: money without the sex. Just as Nabakov explained to the world some sixty years ago in more ambigous words than I used here.
The USA serves the money changers (inside and outside of their country).
The western political leaders are just Washington satraps. The NSA and its GCHQ subsidiary have been spying on people like Merkel for decades. They have so much blackmail material on them, criminal, financial, sexual, that Uncle Sam only has to shout jump, and they say how high. They are just spineless stooges who will beg to be allowed to lick Uncle Sam’s boots no matter how often they get kicked in the teeth.
Maybe Varg has the explanation for some of the sudden American aggression towards North Korea. Apparently it has huge deposits of rare earths,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KDbFS_9EHM
And, perhaps more importantly no Rothschild central bank
Resources are irrelevant. Ever since Vietnam, American leftists have assumed that America makes war for oil or copper or diamonds or rare metals. It simply isn’t true. We have NEVER used the resources in the countries we smash. Neocons make war to generate chaos in countries that have insulted Israel, or countries that compete with Saudi interests.
In some cases we may be attempting to ELIMINATE the resources along with the people, but we’re never trying to GET the resources.
Resources are irrelevant? Good luck trying to get your car started without gasoline. (US oil consumption exceeds production.) Maybe the US could start to use coal powered steam engines again to power all the agricultural machines needed for growing crops.
The Saker,
Why do you consider the North Koreans “nuclear armed crazies” ?
How can you say this after all the countries who were not able to defend themselves against the US are now destroyed….like Iraq, Yemen, Libya, etc. ?
Actually if the North Koreans did not attempt to survive be developing nukes, I would consider them crazies. The Russians and Chinese have proven historically to the entire world that they are not willing to stand up to the Western-Zionist alliance to protect any nation on Earth.
Also something I missed in your last article about a war with North Korea:
http://thesaker.is/the-neocons-are-pushing-the-usa-and-the-rest-of-the-world-towards-a-dangerous-crisis/
You did not mention the strategic targeting with non-nuclear or non-conventional weapons of the nuclear power plants in South Korea or Japan by North Korean forces. North Koreans could lay waste to South Korea and Japan by striking the nuclear reactors….It would make Fukushima and Chernobyl look like peanuts…..No need for nuclear weapons.
Why do you consider the North Koreans “nuclear armed crazies” ?
Because everything I know about the DPRK tells me that this is a totally insane regime. I actually bothered to read Kim Il-Sung books about Juche. My best friend visited North Korea. I have listened to several interviews by Soviet diplomats about life in the DPRK and all that points me to the same conclusion: the regime in Pyongyang is totally insane, a weird para-Stalinist inherited dynasty of atheists treating their leaders like gods. Crazy shit. The fact that the USA bears 90% of the guilt for the current crisis does not mean that the regime in the DPRK not bat-shit crazy.
Saker
There is insane, and there is INSANE, the leadership of DPRK may be of the former, your view, not mine, btw, but the freakshow in tell aviv and dc are unquestionably the latter. And these freaks are on the offense, while DPRK is up against a wall, defending themselves against them.
right ! thanks for perspective
You could consider N.Korea to be a cat’s paw for China. Or, you could consider them a dog on a leash — a mad dog on a leash, just long enough to be threatening to China’s enemies (every nation that is not a client state, or in the process of becoming a client state to Beijing), which is where you seem to be at — or you could go with the “Lips covering the teeth”, China’s own description of a N.Korea it considers very much to be China’s, and China’s alone.
Their craziness serves a purpose, plausible deniability, trial balloons, and the like. China, of course, does not lie war games on its borders, so . . . .
You are not only peddling American disinformation about North Korea and China but also projecting America’s predatory nature onto China.
Cut through all the phony American hysteria about Kim’s missile and bomb tests, one sees that they play right into America’s hands by providing the “Leader of the Free World” with more false pretexts to geopolitically encircle and encroach on China (as well as Russia) such as with the deployment of the US THAAD missile offense system; playing South Korea and Japan against China; as well as sabotaging Eurasian integration in general.
As William Engadhl writes:
“The timing and effect of Kim Jong Un’s bizarre threats to wage war against South Korea and other states of the region, including Japan, as well verbal threats to strike cities on the US West Coast since 2013, fit too neatly into the geopolitical agenda of Washington, but not against North Korea. The agenda of Washington was aimed rather against China and the Russian Far East…The one power to gain from Kim Jong Un’s bellicose actions is the United States as geopolitical hegemon desiring to turn Japan and especially South Korea against China.
In February of this year North Korea announced that it had fired a long-range rocket in violation of a UN Security Council resolution that was voted with approval of both China and Russia. The rocket firing was immediately condemned by Japan, South Korea and the US. Most notably, right after the North Korean rocket firing, the Seoul South Korea government entered serious talks for acquiring Washington’s THAAD missile defense system, arguing it was to counter the threat from the north. China protested loudly.
At the same time Japan increased its THAAD infrastructure installations from the US. Both deployments were aimed not at North Korea, whose missile threat to South Korea is ruled out. They were aimed at goosing up the governments of South Korea and of Shinzo Abe in Japan in their development of anti-China postures. Only months earlier, relations between South Korea and Japan were chilly and China was making peaceful economic overtures to South Korea. The Seoul decision to accept THAAD missiles has chilled those ties.”
Moreover, another issue that you–like the America “free press” in general–have obscured is how Kim executed Jang Sung-taek, vice-chairman of the National Defence Commission and second most powerful figure in North Korea. Incidentally, Jang was considered Beijing’s closest ally in North Korea.
Kim’s execution of China’s closest political ally in the North is the exact opposite of a cat’s paw for China.
Rather, it is the behavior of someone who is (tacitly) acting like a cat’s paw for …America.
North Korea is an Pentagon Vassal State
http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO1Nov2016.php
All the North Korean bogeyman propaganda that the Americans are spewing is no more convincing than all its propaganda about Usama Bin Laden, Al-Queda, or ISIS–terrorist bogeymen whom, it should be mentioned, the Americans have (covertly) sponsored and armed at one point.
Finally, it is America–not China–that regards any nation that isn’t a client state as an enemy.
That is the essence of America’s Unipolar world order, which exists in active hostility to the multipolar world championed by China and Russia.
Politically, it is America that has aggressively sought to regime change scores of nations for decades–including deploying its “color revolution” ops against China (and Russia) in the present.
Militarily, its America that has its military deployed close to Chinese borders, as part of the American Empire’s global war machine, which currently spans nearly 1000 US military outposts occupying over 100 “sovereign” nations!
Indeed, it is America that has a stated military doctrine of US Full Spectrum Dominance calling for American domination of land, air, sea, outer space, and even cyberspace.
Economically, it is America that attempts to impose its rapacious brand of free market capitalism (called the Washington Consensus) that has impoverished nations throughout the Global South.
And it is America that, as Vlad Putin himself said, is a parasite on the global economy because the US Dollar is the world’s only reserve currency.
Putin Thinks The United States Is A “Parasite” On The Global Economy
http://www.businessinsider.com/putin-parasite-united-states-2011-8
As Ron Paul once said, the United States is the Empire of Lies.
Deception, disinformation, and deceit are America’s true “national values.”
I’m just trying to follow your meaning.
What do you mean by “batshit crazy”?
It would help if you could give some examples of North Korean “craziness”.
Also you say that they are 10% responsible for the crisis.
What has North Korea done specifically that justifies this accusation?
I’d say the US is 100% responsible for this crisis as well as guilty of genocidal war crimes against the DPRK in 1952/3
And also you describe them as para Stalinist and atheistic. That is true.
That is surely up to them but you are aware that China is also very atheistic and has a communist/Stalinist government.
Is it your view that they are “batshit crazy” also.
just trying to be clear about what you mean.
Hope you can reply.
Best wishes
Zena, you make some very good points. I do not believe N. Korea is a “batshit crazy regime.” I think they are trying to survive and somehow get the US off the peninsula, perhaps by exposing them as a “paper tiger.” If any regime is “bs crazy,” it is the Anglozionist regime which has been murdering people all over the planet (a leftist holocaust as it were) for 70 years. Bush included them in the “axis of evil,” and the US has been threatening N. Korea at least semi-annually with war games on the border. I do not think it crazy to defend oneself and country. The Russians began preparing for war years before Barbarossa. Was that crazy?
Everything we (you) know about N.K is filtered and delivered by the usual suspects so obviously it must be hell on Earth, Hitler and so on, the truth in that regard seems to be totally different.
To me DPRK acts very smart.
This isn’t much of an “attack”. But still I think Saker should decide on it.ZZ
Could you provide links to that interviews by Soviet diplomats about life in the DPRK?
Nope, I heard that from them before “links” were even invented :-)
The Saker
It would be useful, otherwise, it would seem that your impressions about the DPRK are quite poor informed to make such conclusion since the impressions of your best friend are just the impressions of him, nothing to prove the DPRK as an insane regime.
Anyway, even in the eventuality that the DPRK were such insane regime as you say, it´s up to the North Koreans whether they continue with this regime or not, not to us.
Apart from proving being a nuclear power, and so, to be taken into account in the new distribution of the world ( and its resources ), DPRK has never invaded any country nor slaughtered any people.
It would seem that in the moment when the US has gone out of his senses, the “exceptional nation” still needs qualify another nation as crazy to justify it´s own, and UNIQUE, crazyness.
In fact, the US insanity is not new, it has long data.
We must recall that what made China, Russia, USA, or any other nuclear power, well, “nuclear”, came through nuclear tests, and we never heard such a noise when they were doing theirs.
DPRK, if it has the capability, and with huge military drills by the US and SK taking part in its noses every year, has the right to become a nuclear power it it deems to be so. In fact, any nation menaced by the crazy US nation should try it and the continuous looting and slaughter will finish at trhe moment.
The problem with DPRK is the same as with Communism, that it´s example may spread, and so this is why it is neccessary to qualify it as insane, crazy shit, and so on…..
@Saker
I am very disappointed by your dismissal of North Korea and their leaders as being insane, bat-shit crazy etc. They are actually very smart, very very smart, and that is how they have survived and staved off the empire. Extreme courage sometimes looks crazy, especially when there is no respect for the defenders. To most of the West, and Russians too, the North Vietnamese were disposable “kooks”. We see the same mindset with respect to the North Koreans. Like the Vietnamese, they have suffered millions of dead and massive destruction of their country at the hands of the west. They survived and ultimately won, perhaps precisely because they were kooks and bat-shit crazy.
That’s a good set of reasons, Saker. I bet you’re right.
However while a organization may be insane, hysterical, delusional, whatever, this does not eliminate the necessity in Strategy to always maintain several options so that your opponents cannot know in advance what you are going to do. Insane people and insane organizations that fail to keep this set greater than one are vulnerable for precisely this reason – their opponent knows they have only one option? Then eliminate that option and presto! You “win”!
Now then, insane persons do not always chose the option that will get the results they desire. This is a non-partisan principle. Left, Right, Commie of Nazi the fact stays the same. Defeat occurs when there are no other options. Of course if you’re dead the option count is zero… Mr Kim grasps this whether he’s a nut or not.
And when there are a set of options that’s large, the chosen option always is unexpected, this is to say “unpredictable” Well, that’s the whole idea – stay unpredictable…keep opponents of back foot. Kim seems pretty good at this and he has nothing to fear, as he has seen what happened to Kadafi/Saddam/and…well it’s a long list. Evidently empire has few options too, as everybody more or less knows what’s next…what? More of the same.
I agree that the DPRK is not acting crazy but is rather simply trying to survive. The Western MSM reports every statement and missile test by the DPRK, but notice they don’t give the same coverage the ongoing joint US-South war games, the continual practice runs for invasion, etc., being conducted just south of the 38th parallel.
However, regarding the strategic targeting of Japan and parts of the South, the DPRK has no reason to launch a pre-emptive strike against either the South and especially not Japan. That would be suicide, given that the US has 5000+ nukes and is now essentially saying “make my day, punk”.
The game I see here is that the US is provoking the DPRK repeatedly, and then pretending the responses are “aggression”. It’s the same game being played in several other theatres as well.
I agree
North Korea is simply protecting itself
Protecting itself from ‘American Thuggery’
China is deeply concerned
I have no idea, as does America and the rest of the international community, what the relationship is between N Korea and China, what influence China really has.
However, I would hazard guess that it is significant, more significant that they are letting on ….. China, the master diplomats, just keep America guessing
The last thing China wants is conflict on the Korean penninsular
….. and I do not think Russia is all that keen to see it either, given they also have a border with N Korea, and a reasonably substantial naval base just next door.
The predictable response by America to the so called nuclear test this weekend was, “I will huff and I will puff and I will blow your house down” ….. a childish response from what has become a childish nation ….. fellas!! fellas!! it is the brick house …… you can only blow down straw houses
South Korea must be worried, the sacrificial lamb
Japan just wants to have a go because it will hurt China, and anything that hurts China is good in Japan’s opinion ….. talk about shooting yourself in the foot
The Australian newspapers have gone hysterical, ‘Massive military response IF N Korea attacks S Korea’ ….. completely missing the point or subservience to the official narrative!
Back to where this response started …. I agree, N Korea is just protecting itself
If there is conflict it will have been initiated by America
Graeme – Australia:
Maybe some Japanese want to have a go in order to hurt China, but I doubt that it’s the opinion of the majority of its citizens and corporations. Many “Japanese” products that are sold in the West are produced in China. The Japanese would shoot themselves in the foot if they would want to hurt China.
Recall “Blazing Saddles, the sece where the Sherriff points his gun at his own head and threatens the citizens? And he says “One more step and the N gets it”
This movie introduces a bit of farce to old game theory. Zero sum game. This game consists of, in one example, a situation such that If a attacks b, then b will attack a. A and B each have infernal instruments that can/will kill millions and ruin vast treasure.The common name is “Mexican standoff”.
A nuanced and interesting speculation about such situations may be read online – old Bob’s story…
“The Long Watch” good yarn, a bit dated technical matters about gadgets are fuzzy, but this doesn’t change the game. Game is lose-lone. Winning occurs when you do not play.
I wouldn’t call North Korea “crazy” as their decision making is rational — they are trying to fend off US regime change.
However, they are evil. Call it out. They are a cowardly, evil dictatorship.
Cowardly? So the evidence of cowardice is . . caving in to military threats right?. Is that what they have done, just surrendered and given up their country?
Or are they quite the opposite, heroically brave, like eg the Syrians or the people of DPR/LPR?
Evil?
Well evil would have to include the actions of the western “elites” up to their necks in child sexual abuse, human trafficking, heroin trafficking, money laundering, financial theft from nations, looting countries they have invaded and murdering innocent people on an industrial scale, not to mention meddling in every country on Earth to control it.
Now, that is evil I’d say.
I don’t think the North Koreans are guilty of any of this though if there is actual evidence of any of the above I’d change my opinion.
No, I would describe the government of North Korea as a paragon of virtue compared to the Luciferian death cult that runs the west.
Are they fearful? Yes of course.
Has the whole country been put on a military footing due to the 60 year long siege by the US?
Yes
Have they threatened anybody, invaded anybody? No
Do they spray their citizens with chemicals from the sky and radiate them with microwave energy via “smart” technology as our western governments do? No
Should they be left in peace to prosper as they will? Yes
Do they deserve all this name calling without ever a shred of evidence to support the allegations?
No.
Zera, I agree with you on one count: if North Korea survives the current pinch, then after the West’s pyramid scheme collapses, it may come out looking more humanitarian than it does now. Maybe “evil” was a step too far.
But they refuse to have normal relations with any other country, and instead try to dictate terms even to their allies Russia and China. That’s not smart. Using nukes instead of words is a cowardly move, not a brave one, and it will not necessarily end well for them.
“They are a cowardly, evil dictatorship.”
I understand that the DPRK isn’t J.L.Seagull’s piece of cake, but slanders about cowardice and evil are just silly beyond laughable. Amusingly, what infuriates your average two-bit Western supremacist about the DPRK is that, just like the US, it’s hard-core nationalist but for all the right reasons. Hence its “strong language” which clearly does hit the nerves of the West’s “public opinion”. As a corollary, Kim Jong-Un will never be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, LOL
Harry_Red:
The Russians and Chinese have proven historically to the entire world that they are not willing to stand up to the Western-Zionist alliance …
That’s not entirely correct. The Russians settled a few conflicts in the past two and a half decades (for example in Georgia). Prior to that the USSR assisted their partners in Afghanistan. Indeed it would’ve been wiser to stand up for others as well, but – IMHO – the Russians weren’t fully aware of the viciousness of the West.
Saker
“But even more scary and depressing is that the stronger man of the two is beyond any doubt Kim Jong-un.”
No, that is a good thing. If it were the other way around, with netanyahoo’s boy toy trump operating from a position of real strength, the Jewish mafia gofer (literally, read up on his past) would have ordered another try at taking over DPRK, to the orgasmic delight of his zionazi masters and the mcmaster-mattis circle jerk freakshow.
Trump thinks like a Jewish mafia oligarch, wishes he was one, instead their servent boi. Being prez is his delusional fantasy of being the master blaster come true. The more hamstrung this zionazi subhuman turd, and his quisling team, are rendered, the safer we all are from this psychopathic freakshow.
right ! thanks for perspective
Kim is a joke working for the Deep State and staying alive(like his father at a time).He is an asset they use from time to time when they need a diversion from one of their many defeats around the world or when their ponzi(debts)scheme is again about to collapse(which never happen).
It is a comedy for the MSM and the idiots who still trust what they say.
If Kim had nukes or ICBM he would already have been killed via some kind of special ops.No need to nuke North Korea.The US threat is not credible as nuking or bombing Kim would start immediate retaliation on Seoul and maybe on Japan,with hundreds of thousands or millions of deads,the biggest genocide since WWII.
I don’t see Trump(even as a big idiot he is) wanting to enter in the history books for such a low level target.
If Kim is “working for the Deep State”, why would he “immediately retaliate on Seoul” ?
Where or what is the proof of these people who claim that the Kim or anyone in the North Korean leadership is a CIA asset or working for the US deep state ?
“If Kim is “working for the Deep State”, why would he “immediately retaliate on Seoul” ?”
Who said he will except Zionstream media?
“If Kim had nukes or ICBM he would already have been killed via some kind of special ops.”
Deeply regret to inform you that if the DPRK didn’t have these weapons, the country would have been physically obliterated long ago. As fitting for a Westerner forever high on vile, corporate mindrot, you just can’t do without the silly “The DPRK = Dictatorship = Kim Jong-Un” narrative: “If Kim had nukes /…/”. Clearly modelled on “Russia = Dictatorship = Putin”, courtesy of George Soros.
As for Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, they surely know how to hurt Western feelings, and how!
war is coming:
If Kim had nukes or ICBM he would already have been killed via some kind of special ops.
Don’t believe all the stuff coming from Hollywood. In many cases the US military is consciously makes mistakes – for example bombing a known hospital in Kunduz for more than an hour. In other instances the mistakes of the US military seem to be genuine (for example the killed soldier of the Yakla raid). Several attempts on Fidel Castro’s life failed as well. The omnipotent US military and its special ops are a myth.
This can all be easily explained by a simple mix-up in this chart, where they’ve reversed the captioned nuclear missile arsenal of the 2 countries, russia & NK.
removed. Mod It’s russia has the 10 nooks, & Kimmy Kim Chi has 7000.:
India, Israel, and Pakistan never signed the NPT and possess nuclear arsenals. I
https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/Nuclearweaponswhohaswhat
Couldn’t agree more Saker – it is an act of weakness and the whole world is watching as the US loses its mind with this childish, impotent, illegal behaviour. The future consequences for all US diplomatic properties aroung the world – hasn’t even been thought through. The precedent they have set can backfire on them. The next step is the UN – what foolery will we see next from Trump & Co?
Meanwhile the BRICS (esp. Chian and Russia) will end the dominance of the US dollar.
You were right Saker about the nuclear issue between these two states. The US are now threatening nuclear action:
https://www.rt.com/usa/401902-trump-pyongyang-nuclear-capabilities/
President Putin gave his views on the illegal seziure of Russian diplomatic property in the US today at his BRICS press conference:
https://www.rt.com/news/402026-putin-us-relations-brics/
“Russian President Vladimir Putin lamented the poor level of diplomatic competence demonstrated by Washington lately, saying Moscow found it difficult to work with people who cannot tell Austria and Australia apart.
Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Putin said the Americans were acting like bullies by shutting down Russian diplomatic facilities.
“The Americans were in their right to reduce the number of our diplomatic facilities. But they did it in an obviously bullying manner, and that does no credit to our American partners,” he said. “It’s difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria and Australia. There is nothing to do about it. Apparently that’s the level of political culture of a certain part of the American establishment.”….
He suggested the MOFA start legal proceedings and that Russia reserves the right to reduce the US diplomatic core numbers in Russia by 155 due to that being the number of Russians at the UN, which isn’t part of the general US diplomatic contingency….
In regard to North Korea he said the following:
https://www.rt.com/news/402020-putin-russia-speaks-brics/
“Pyongyang will not relinquish its military program under pressure of sanctions and military threats, because the examples of Iraq and Libya have convinced it that nuclear deterrence is the only credible way to ensure its security, President Putin told journalists on Tuesday.
“Ramping up military hysteria in such conditions is senseless; it’s a dead end,” he added. “It could lead to a global, planetary catastrophe and a huge loss of human life. There is no other way to solve the North Korean nuclear issue, save that of peaceful dialogue…..”
VVP also pointed out that the US sactioned Russia under the same legislation as North Korea and now wants Russia’s help to sanction North Korea…..good luck there!
As you say Saker – the language of the Russians has changed – the gloves are off.
We are talking about two people standing in a ring. The ‘annoying Orange’ on the one side, and the fat boy with the intriguing haircut on the other side.
What bothers me most: are they really the guys that call the shots? I have my doubts. Maybe they are just public prisoners, while the real decisions are made elsewhere.
That’s even more scary. I hope I’m wrong.
On his side, Kim probably calls the shots, though there are wise elders to offer council.
On the US side, Trump has already pretty much given the military freedom to do what it wants. The top brass, together with neocon and deep staters, draw up the “options”, and then Trump picks one.
Thanks for your insights. We can all hope that if Mr. Trump has given the military the freedom to do what it wants (apparently this includes colliding with merchant vessels, running ships aground, etc — yup, that’ll scare ‘um!) that the Wise Elders in the US military will announce that all of the options totally suck — and then, after Mr. Mattis counsels “our” brilliant “chief Executive” with a wisdom-inducing chokehold, complete with near death experience, and behold. a bright light at the end of the tunnel, the president will suddenly return to his senses as oxygen rushes back into his brain and he will announce that wars with Russia or North Korea are stupid, very stupid, and that his first option is rebuilding East Texas instead! Well played, Sir! (Hey, I can dream). Oh, and PS to you, Mr. Businessman Trump: that piddling $7.5 billion you announced for Aid For Texas will be just a tiny down payment for the $quarter of a trillion it is ultimately going to take. This means that the next time we can “afford” a war will be sometime in the 29th century, well past this current administration, which IS really starting to feel like it has already lasted for half of forever.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZN5PoW7_kdA
Well I actually quite admire North Korea and not being a qualified psychiatrist who has examined him I cannot say he is crazy which is a meaningless word anyway, but the fact he has survived and his country prospers whereas most other targets of US hegemony lie in ruins shows he is not only standing up for his sovereign country’s rights but also exhibited great patience in dealing with the Satanists in Washington.
However we can disagree for sure but the bigger point I wanted to make regarding the Russian consulate takeover was this :
Surely this whole operation involving 2 (or 3) Russian consulates and trade mission having been ordered by Trump or Tillerson is a message to Russia that the US no longer gives a fig about diplomacy.
We already know of course that the US doesn’t give a fig about international law, concerns for human life etc but this is different.
This is tearing up a legally enshrined set of laws established to facilitate dialogue between countries and seen as vital to the free flow of communication between – even antipathetic – nations.
This has not happened before to any country. Ever.
So this wasn’t an act of hot temper or the like. It was planned and it was designed to do two things.
– to humiliate Russia and force it to comply with a criminal act against it,
Russia’s fondness – totally understandably and rightly so – for protocol is sadly obsolete in the new US/Russia paradigm. That is very very serious.
We all remember Kerry and his plan A and the Pentagon doing plan B and bombing the Syrian army. Back then the US was at least willing to go through the motions of pretending to negotiate. Now they don’t even want to do that.
– As you say the Russians are “hyper-diplomatic”. They want structure and rules else what is there? Chaos.
So this assault on the inviolability of the Russian consulate buildings was their way of saying “We hate you so much we don’t even want to respect your consulate. We don’t care what you say about anything. Talk all you like but we intend to carry on as we see fit undermining and attacking you wherever possible”
Yes it is thuggery. But it was not stupid ie not “unhought out.” It is a targeted message.
It was intended as a near lethal blow to any hope of constructive dialogue between the US and Russia.
It changes everything including other “hated” countries views of the safety of their own embassies for example.
I used to think US-Russia relations were in the gutter. But the US has taken things to a new low – the sewer beneath the gutter.
Best wishes
Yes it is thuggery. But it was not stupid ie not “unhought out.” It is a targeted message.
Right, it is a targeted message.
To all diplomatic missions in the US: This could happen to ALL OF YOU as well. Tomorrow.
The US had just demonstrated how bad host it is, to the delight of all its guests. Well done.
But,as kids in the playground quickly learn, when you act as an ass you will be treated as one.
Nobody likes to play with someone who does not respect the rules.
Trump is executive of USA Corp owned by Crown.
This embassy event is a trial baloon for the Brits busting into the Equador embassy for Assange.
This precedent will create global blowback for US embassies. Seems USA Corp has nothing left to loose.
Regarding the DPRK, there will be an emergency UN Security Council meeting at 10 AM on Monday, between at least the US, France, the UK, and South Korea. The US did not mention that China and/or Russia would be involved, though obviously they should be.
We’ll see what comes out of this, but I would expect several members of the council at least to express opposition to any nuclear option against the DPRK.
It would be funny if it wasn’t real. Problem is the world bought into this narrative, everyone is now primed into thinking this war is going to happen.. If it doesn’t it’s going to be a huge disappointment among the public. All the words of “Fire and Fury” etc… That was all talk and no walk? Americans will be so disappointed. They always love war as long as none of them die. (millions dead in distant countries won’t bother them the slightest).
Trump was managing by tweet and said: “The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/904377075049656322
Or maybe… Planting fake evidence of Russian collusion with Trump and of “hacking” the DNC and the elections? And/or planting latest generation spying devices?
Delusional lunies or disposable assets of a zionazi massa who is increasingly desperate?
Trump in bizarre threat to nations who trade with North Korea
http://theduran.com/trump-bizarre-threat-nations-trade-north-korea/
Begin trump tweets:
“North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States…..”
“South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”
“I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you.”
“The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”
End Trump tweets.
“Apart from the par for the course insults to China and threats of military action, the most strange Tweet was the one in which the US President threatened to cease trading with any country doing business with North Korea.”
Article lists countries trading with DPRK.
“As things stand, were the United States to stop trading with the aforementioned countries, the US would be ceasing trade with some of the most prominent economies in the world.
Clearly, the idea is for America to effectively bully other nations into ceasing their business dealings with North Korea in order to preserve their import and export relations with the US government and US business.
Such a tactic is not only unwise but it is patently aggressive and largely unrealistic. While the UN Security Council has spoken in a unified voice on sanctions, Russia and China have both come out in opposition to further unilateral sanctions passed by the United States.
Russia has likewise repeatedly stated that attempting to starve North Korea into submission is an American plan that Russia would never endorse. The same applies to China.
If Trump were however to instruct the US Treasury Department to try and implement such a threat, America would effectively be using sovereign economic blackmail to ideally (from Trump’s perspective) starve North Korea or otherwise to punish countries which do business North Korea, something which depending on which countries wouldn’t respond to the blackmail, could possibly destroy the US economy in respect of both imports and exports. This is especially true when one considers that countries with powerful economies like China do not respond well to blackmail and are economically diverse enough not to require total reliance on any one country, no matter how large.”
The zionazi patients have truly taken over the asylum. They don’t care how much they bring their colonies down now. It is all about pushing zionazi/nazi dominance, at any cost to the goy colonies.
“non-agreement capable”
should be another variable added to the Psychopath Test
both for individuals and countries
Only an apocalyptic war can hinder the march of a multilateral world…
As we will see from the data below, the West has been fast losing its overwhelming economic hegemony, and the process is only accelerating. No wonder, the Western leaders – and especially the global elite, the de facto rulers, who have staked on the New American Century aka the New World Order – are desperate and in evident panic.
They have correctly come to the conclusion that their project of absolute global dominance has hit a wall – if things are to continue in this trajectory under conditions of relative peace. Peace has put a snag in their schemes. That’s why they need war – and chaos.
That’s why they have in their desperation simultaneously taken on half the world on multiple fronts. It’s containment of China, harassment of it in the South China Sea and talk of a trade war; containment of Russia, sanctions war and encirclement of the country with NATO forces and neo-fascist US vassal regimes; renewed aggression against Iran; regime change operations in Turkey; attack on Venezuela; the now failing Syrian invasion by means of mercenary terrorist armies; converting the entire Western mainstream media into a giant Goebbelsian propaganda machine for the purpose of demonizing their targets and brainwashing the Western populations to support every war they declare (or wage without declaring); etc. etc.
Indeed, there is a regime change operation going on in Rome itself, the campaign to neutralize President Trump and eventually to remove him from office. – But that has not been working. And, the NWO-globalists are getting more and more desperate by the day. That’s why some of them might press the button any day now.
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/putin-hits-back-vows-destroy-western-financial-and-trade-hegemony/ri20813
The behavior of N. Korea’s leader is nuts to say the least. I can understand him wanting to possess nukes for deterrence (and hence, survival of regime). But the constant tit for tat even after the new S. Korean president has extended olive branches is more than stupid. I am beginning to think that he probably has one or more “close advisors” that are CIA assets, making him do the stupidest thing, inviting disaster on the peninsula.
The consulate farce may be a feel-good show for the entertainment of the US public. It’s got drama, delusion, revenge, and the victory of the righteous. An operetta or a Billy Jack movie.
Whether N.Koreans are to some degree insane is debatable. How we would behave if we had their history, their resources, and faced their existential dangers, is likely something similar to how they behave.
It’s a good opportunity for Russia (and China) to ask NK for permission to establish defensive military bases on NK’s outer periphery tasked with responding to enemy air forces and navies in case they attack. NK may be well capable to engage enemy ground forces on its own. The reason (pretext) could be safeguarding peace by preventing nuclear war on Russia and China’s doorstep.
I haven’t seen the official explanation of why the US performed these searches.
Saker is absolutely on it. Weakness is the core of the bully.
The US cannot win a war.
The US has no one’s respect.
The US cannot compete.
The US runs a rigged international finance and banking game and still can’t win.
Look at the Hegemon’s domestic persona, the Federal Government, a tyranny run by a Deep State and masterminded by a Shadow government. It fears its population. It is desperate to overturn the election. It has turned loose violent rioters, Antifa and BLM thugs, on ordinary citizens.
The Congress won’t help Trump with Healthcare reform, tax cuts, repatriation of revenues of major corporations, won’t fund the initial costs of the Wall (a primary weapon against Drug trafficking), and basically tells the voters to f**k off.
Fear of the citizens, fear of competitors, fear of its own vassals and allies.
The US is at a very dangerous moment in its history.
It has picked a fight with two nations that will never back down, and who must work together against the hegemonic threat.
And the leadership of the US is mentally challenged
Putin and Xi will embarrass the US leaders with their coordinated strategies and tactics.
The US is in deep trouble.
This article explores some of the diplomatic options for de-escalation with North Korea:
A Strategy for Dealing with North Korea
An interesting link though the article has Tillerson saying “we do not seek regime change, we do not seek a collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula. We seek a denuclearized Korean Peninsula”
The majority of nuclear weapons in Korea are American, put there in the sixties and of course what the US says changes according to who is speaking and what day it is plus the US never keeps it’s word on anything. However if they do just want “peace” they could embrace the Russia/China “double freeze” proposal.
Of course the simplest solution to all the worlds war zones is for the US to go home and leave other countries alone.
Really worth reading on this site is an article about what happens to people in Japan who dare to protest the huge US military bases there.
http://apjjf.org/2017/15/McCormack.html
Even more outrageous is the fact that the United States planned to search the Russian diplomatic consulate in San Francisco, which seems to be a clear violation of the Vienna declarations on diplomatic and consulate relations.
But hey, when you are the self-styled Exceptional Nation and (snicker) Leader of the Free World, you can violate international agreements on a whim!
US security services to search Russian consulate in San Francisco on Saturday – Moscow
https://www.rt.com/news/401770-searches-russian-consulate-sf/
And it makes you wonder, what exactly are the Americans looking for when searching this diplomatic consulate?
The image that comes to mind is this: you’re driving through a small town in the middle of nowhere, USA. You have out-of-state license plates.
The local sheriff pulls you over, and as he is walking up to your window, smashes one of the tail lights on your car with his billy club. “Looks like you got a tail light out,” he says, with a big grin. “Let me see your license.”
Pretty soon, he says: “do you mind if I search your car?” You say: “actually, I do mind.” Sheriff: “Well, we can either search your car here, or down at the station.” You open the door, and gesture him in.
While he’s rooting around under the seat, you notice something fall from the Sheriff’s uniform. He picks it up, and stands up waving a bag of white powder that was not in your car. “Well, lookie here — cocaine!” he exclaims. “Seems we’ll be going to the station after all!”
LOL This analysis left me joyfully bemused. In Africa we laugh in the face of hubris, in eMzantsi Africa we laugh in the face of an insane repetition or parallel world of Fake News. President Thabo Mbeki wash chased by some Arms Deal Scandal, then the AIDS/HIV Scandal followed by THIRD TERM hysteria which assisted Zuma to the helm of the African National Congress.
I believe that it was not corruption but the awareness of The West’s ominous intentions to undermine the New South Africa at every turn. The ANC’s more militant elite including daughter of ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu, Lindiwe Sisulu and encouraged by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela opted for his fellow USSR educated comrade Jacob Zuma to succeed. The reason is that Zuma is more aligned to the military wing MK (Umkhonto WeSizwe) and its Veterans with much experience in the camps with MK Veterans.
Also they see in Jacob Zuma a man not too enamoured with the Colonial masters as President Thabo Mbeki. It seemed to this faction of the ANC that Mbeki could not see the clear and present danger to umZabalazo – the Revolution and even to him personally. Not from fellow ANC members but assassination by the secret services of Western and Pro-Western countries (here I am thinking of Kagame’s Rwanda which has turned into Africa’s Israel).
So today our President Jacob Zuma is being chased by a racist, xenophobic but supremely well organised Russiagate / Colour Revolution campaign. The one is the Nkandla / Gupta Family Scandal that were all given credibility by Thuli Madonsela then The Public Protector. All she did was open a can of worms 6 weeks before the end of her term, how convenient.!?
The Colour Revolutions were only made more pertinent by the same happenng simultaneously in Venezuela and Brazil ! Only they succeeded in instigating what I call the Police’s self defence shooting called Marikana Massacre. Since when is a protest or March peaceful if the protestors are visibly armed. They should have learnt from the Shell House (now called LUTHULI HOUSE now and then ANC’s HQ) Shootings in 1990’s where thereafter it was made clear even traditional weapons were not permitted in public protests as security forces would be free to defend themselves.
Marikana Massacre was the climax of the brilliant strike against the White monopoly capital’s stranglehold on Platinum was tested to the maximum in a record 6 month strike. South Africa produces almost 80 percent of the world’s platinum used in industrially in aluminium. The other 20% is in Uncle Bob’s Zimbabwe.
So if my family ( My Aunt Rita is from Kazan, Russia she met my Uncle while he was first class smuggled to USSR (Ukraine) from the ANC to prepare and study to govern.) is handing those Dangerous Buffoons a beating in global diplomacy, strategy and intelligence I am glad. Because in the end its the USA that acts like the Renegade State, The Deplorable, The Exceptional Spoilt Brat who will destroy us all just because it doesn’t get its way.
I will never forget it was Reagan and Thatcher who elongated our suffering under the State of Emergency of PW Botha (Big Crocodile) along with West Germany and Japan. I am glad the Black Lives Matter is showing that even though success looks great in the USA. We will be leaving a similar situation but worse , visit and work (if you get the chance) but we must realise South Africa is the African governed USA still struggling to get to African owned and turning into Africa’s China or Russia with Iran’s independence.
I can dream…. thanks again
I thank you very much for the African perspective, which I found very informative.
Russia and China should both simply accept the fact that the DPRK (‘North Korea’) is now clearly a nuclear power. Russia and China should then maximize (rather than reduce) trade with the DPRK, which would be a clear sign to Washington that launching an illegal war against the DPRK will never be allowed. This will enforce a lasting peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, because the DPRK would never attack the US first (as that would be suicidal). Of course, many Neocon tears will be spilt, but that is inevitable anyway as their empire is in terminal decline.
Russia and China should both simply accept the fact that the DPRK (‘North Korea’) is now clearly a nuclear power
No way that’s gonna happen. The DPRK is a giant pain in the ass for both Russia and China: it is out of control, acting recklessly and destabilizing all of Asia, the very last thing the Russians, Chinese or other BRICS countries want. What they need above all is *peace* and the fact that the Americans are acting like drunk children does not absolve Pyongyang for all its stupid and reckless actions (threatening to nuke Guam!).
The BRICS need *adult* partners, not mental teenagers with inferiority complexes.
Not to be pedantic but the DPRK did not threaten to hit Guam directly.
They threatened to target international waters around Guam and used an ambiguous phrase like “enveloping fire” to imply they had some special weapon that could thereby neutralize US forces at Guam. It seemed (to me, at least) they were using weasel words to both impress their domestic audience but also avoid threatening a direct attack.
Of course when the Western MSM reported on this, the words were glossed as “threatening to nuke Guam”.
“I’m just going to shoot these bullets six inches from your head, not into your skull.”
See, that’s pretty benign, isn’t it?
North Korea is a menace.
The US is a menace.
Now solve that problem. Don’t beg the question.
North Korea has no “right” to threaten anyone, much less fire missiles over or near other nations.
This ‘moral defense’ of “I can’t kill you but I can kill people you care for” is immoral.
North Korea can have China and Russia protect them. They don’t need nukes.
And in the end, they won’t have nukes. In the end, the regime won’t stand.
Either the nukes go or Kim’s regime goes. It’s impossible for China and Russia and the multi-polar project to go forward with the Hegemon assembling a PATO in NE Asia.
So Kim is the problem if he does not stand down. The US will give nukes to S.K. and Japan will take theirs out of the box and you will have a six minute war that destroys the Korean Peninsula.
Kim is threatening suicide by Hegemon (like suicide by cops). That is the reality of North Korea.
It isn’t an argument in favor of the Hegemon to understand North Korea is a criminal regime.
President Xi needs to end it however best he can. China needs peace on the Peninsula. Kim stands in the way.
China has to demonstrate that neutralizing the nuclear threat is the highest moral and geopolitical goal for the safety and security of the Chinese people.
It has every right to take the nuclear weapons from North Korea.
Working in concert with Russia, this should be the only goal.
Denuclearization and stripping the regime of any chemical WMDs is the first order of business.
The US will never stop threatening NK if there are weapons of such magnitude in Pyongyang’s hands.
Dunno. I’ll see what China actually does and try to understand their intentions from there, not what other people think they “need” to do.
Russia and China cannot protect anyone….who are you kidding ??
North Korea cannot and will not accept this foolish risk of expecting any kind of protection from compromised nations like Russia and China, who only look after their own interests and are clearly still in the fold of the US petro dollar monetary system.
And let me remind you that North Korea has up to 70 active duty electric diesel submarines prepared to strike South Korea and Japan…..At least I am betting my money on these group of mini subs to do some damage…Somone should advise Kim to use his subs to lay waste to every Nuclear power plant in South Korea and Japan as a retalitory strike if the US attacked North Korea.
Forget Guam…..North Korea should destory the economies of South Korea and Japan, and make them pay for being US slaves, in the case of a US strike.
North Korean submarine commanders regularly shoot their own officers and crew members, then commit suicide in the event of possibly getting caught.
Lets see how dedicated they are to their cause and if they are capable of damaging US vassal Asian states.
@larchmonter
Apropos your suggestion “North Korea can have China and Russia protect them. They don’t need nukes.”
LOL! Well, seems to me the world would be a much more peaceful place if Russia and China can have the US protect them. Then Russia ad China won’t need nukes.
Truly funny this, that any country with some nukes in its pockets tells others to empty their pockets. Hypocrisy on such a scale is truly funny. LOL.
OK, I usually wouldn’t post something like this, it is the kind of information that can get you killed. But, it is important that people have some idea of what is actually going on. I won’t say how I know this, so readers can believe it, – or don’t. Makes no difference to me. The reason that the Russian diplomatic mission is being assaulted in an unprecedented manner is due to the assymetric warfare that Russia is currently engaging in with the US. We all know about the electromagnetic pulse technology, khibiny system that the Russian military has now used against the US/NATO numerous times now since the Kiev coup Feb 2014. The latest incarnation of this has been an assault on the US Navy causing them to suspend all global naval operations, basically a way of warning the US that they can not attack either North Korea or China in the South China Sea. Secondarily there has been the sonar attack against US diplomatic staff in Havana, Cuba. Russia is re-establishing its military ties from the Soviet period with Cuba, including military bases. Cuba does not have solar pulse weapon technology. Russia does. This is a warning that if the CIA succeeds in its attempts to overthrow the Venezuelan government, then Cuba is next, & so pre-emptive action is being taken to sabotage CIA preparations underway at the US diplomatic mission in Havana to ensure their planning is disrupted & the Cuban government will not be overthrown. Essentially, the bigger picture is not just saving North Korea, China, Venezuela & Cuba, plus Iran, but averting a global war by letting the US know they can not even get such a war started. Putin warned them years ago that Russia’s response the missile defence deployment on Russia’s borders would be assymetric, it would be cheaper, & crucially, it would render US missile capability redundant. Well, welcome to the new era. This is it. Russia is the global military power. The US is going down, the attack on Russia’s US diplomatic mission is not a provocation, it is mass panic, verging on a melt down in Washington – which is imminent.
Correction: SONIC pulse attacks. Sonic.
I am absolutely not sure how far this goes but your info does have some credibility, at least for me. I was struck with these thoughts after watching the seizure videos yesterday:
-the man checking diplomatic apts (prob FBI) seemed almost embarassed as he was knocking on doors, making a very quick check inside, and going on to the next apt. No detailed search, no expectation to find anything, obviously;
-a gaggle of inspectors/searchers on the roof of the consulate, checking the antennas; maybe routine, maybe more detailed later-do not know.
-the time element is indeed thuggish, crude, without precedent; two days to clear out of a huge consulate building, ridiculous! Could indicate panic, or just attempts to provoke-again, not sure.
-us personnel associated the seizure have indicated that they expect the russian govt to sell the diplomatic properties to the us govt-strange, but indicates a long term status with no expectation that the diplomatic situation will improve.
This evident “panic” or thuggishnes (whatever) may well be related to pulse attacks-the information is just not clear and we certainly do not expect either govt to provide additional detail. The incident on the black sea with the us destroyer being almost electronically shut down seems to have the most reporting on it but it certainly is still murky and obviously unconfirmed.
These are just thoughts on a very complex and unprecedented situation.
The raids on Russia’s US compounds further demonise Russia and make Russia look terminally weak at the same time. While this doesn’t erode Russia’s true military strength in any way- it makes the sheeple whose will must empower any US military action against Russia more compliant, and that is the whole point.
Russia must been seen as ‘unworthy’ of deserving the protection of the law. Perception- guys- perception. And this is something everyone here plain ignores. And as Russia lies on the floor taking another public beating, the USA vacuums up more nations on Russia’s doorstep- nations that ***might*** have held back from NATO if Russia chose to act more manly.
The tale of Russia’s incredible defeat of ISIS in Syria is missing from all the zionist controlled mainstream media outlets- yet Putin still considers the zionists to be Russia’s best mates- you just couldn’t make this up. Remember when the BBC, NYT, Guardian, CNN et al were insisting Russia did not target ISIS forces? The sheeple do, cos they heard that fake news day and night for 6 solid months. Now the sheeple hear nothing about the liberation of Syria- worse demonising propaganda accusing Putin and Assad of warcrimes in Syria plays nightly all across the West. Perception guys- perception.
Yes America is ‘weak’. I mean of course more nations across the planet do America’s bidding than ever before- and America is freer from judicial scrutiny than any time since its formation- but America is ‘weak’. For sure the USA bashes Russia every day, then laughs as Putin votes in favour of war mongering UNSC resolutions proposed by Britain or America- but America is ‘weak’. And indeed America ‘arrests’ Russian citizens every where on the planet when they dare to set foot outside of Russian territory while Putin whistles- but America is ‘weak’.
Only a fool tries to diminish a dangerous enemy with empty words. America is anything ***but*** weak. Are we supposed to take comfort that in the final conflict with Russia, America would come out much worse? For that is the ***only*** place America is ‘weak’.
America isn’t now only ‘above the law’, but even Russia accepts America’s ‘exceptionism’. Russia doesn’t even try to act like an equal. And as a result no concept of morality now restrains the USA. No-one with power in the USA now asks “is this right?”- just “will this work?”.
The Trump ‘philosophy’ is becoming “America needs a major outside crisis to slap some of the inertia out of its systems”. Not a ‘world war’ (yet) but a major juicy conflict that forces the West to ‘step up’ and surpass China and Russia in every degree. And Iran is the only target in the crosshairs.
The likely scenario is that Putin will sit on his hands while Israel attacks Iranian forces in a number of massive strikes across Syria. Then Iran will ***appear*** to do something terrible to Israel in what in reality will be a 911 scale false flag. The West will then state that the ‘master-race’ is at risk, so Iran must be destroyed. A coalition of everyone outside of Russia’s circle will go to war with Iran- and Putin will actually vote for UNSC resolutions condemning Iran.
‘Weak’ America will once again be putting another nation to the sword and mass murdering millions of innocent civilians.
The no.1 box-office hit at US cinemas for three weeks running is the film “hitman’s bodyguard’ that has for its plot a thinly disguised Putin being sent to the European Court of Justice for his crimes against Humanity. Yeah, Belarus plays the part of Russia in that movie- but everyone gets the message. That’s how scared ‘weak’ America is of Putin.
America is spiralling out of control because no force on this planet even tries to hold America accountable. The flab and corruption in the US system can be slapped out by the needs of a real war. Russia’s success in Syria is becoming the model excuse for a US invasion of Iran. Britain and America are chomping at the bit to try out their new robotic battlefield killing machines. The right ***and*** left in the USA are desperate for any excuse to be violent- all anti-war sentiment is dead there.
‘weak’ America is about to be more effectively murderous than any nation at any other time in our history- and has the financial and social resources to keep going til the bitter end of its enemy. And instead of doing everything in its power to stop America, Russia is doing everything in its power to embolden America.
But the BBC wants you to talk about ‘crazy’ Trump and ‘crazy’ N Korea, so you will. And when Israel provokes Iran by butchering thousands of its people, you’ll act surprised that Russia did nothing to prevent it. And when the false flag goes off in Israel, you’ll believe Iran did it in retaliation. And when the West uses this as an excuse to begin the war on Iran, it will all seem very ‘logical’ to you.
The Deep State is all about ‘believability’. The plausible lie you mistake for ‘truth’. And first they make you take your eye off the ball (N Korea), and then when the ball is going the way they want (Iran), they insist you see only the ball.
Your musings are interesting adventures.
Where and how, do tell, is this going to take place?
“And when Israel provokes Iran by butchering thousands of its people”
The Iranian leverage against Israel is 100,000 rockets the Hezbollah forces have in Lebanon, set to fly to Israel. The major cities of Israel will be ruined.
So there isn’t going to be any Israel war against Iran.
And the Putin blaming is getting old. Regardless of the topic you get around to blaming Putin. It’s sad.
Unfortunately, I think there’s a lot to what you’re saying here. Russia has made *a lot* of progress building a media platform that reaches people in the West, but the US is still winning the information war (which is indeed about perception, optics, believability, etc.).
And for anybody hoping that the US “peace” movement will be able to restrain the American Empire, think again.
According to a survey published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a majority of Americans (around 60%) would support a American nuclear attack on Iran, which killed 2 million Iranian *civilians* if it would hypothetically save the lives of 20,000 US soldiers.
This would be a clear crime against humanity on a monstrous scale, despite the rationalizations peddled by the American propaganda machine.
And it is a crime against humanity that a majority of Americans would support.
Survey: Most Americans Accept Preemptive Nuclear Strike Against Iranian Civilians
http://www.mintpressnews.com/survey-most-americans-accept-preemptive-nuclear-strike-against-iran-civilians/231497/
This is the nature of American enemy that you face.
It’s a stupid hypothetical question that would elicit the same response from nearly every country.
What country wants to lose 20,000 men?
A fictional enemy in a make believe situation will always be blown up rather than lose 20,000 men.
Iran is not an enemy. The US is not going to nuke it.
Deliberately nuking civilians is a war crime of the highest order. Apparently, that minor little issue does not register in the American mindset.
And the populations of most (sane) nations would probably would question why their country is involved in a war against another nation half-way around the world in the first place and have the need to send their soldiers to invade it and thus face a dilemma of nuking “enemy” civilians.
This is another politically incorrect question/issue that is not allowed to penetrate the American Matrix.
“Russia must been seen as ‘unworthy’ of deserving the protection of the law. ”
Apart from the Clintons and John Podesta does “anyone” in the USA have “the protection of the law” ? When Civil Asset Forfeiture is rampant, Paul Manafort can be rendered impecunious by legal bills to respond to “allegations”, costs which he cannot recover ?
Who really thinks there is any law to protect “citizens of the Republic” as opposed to Oligarchs like Soros and Edelman and Koch and Gates ?
The idea seems to be that we are witnessing the last convulsive throes and flailings of a dying beast, which of course can be a very dangerous and terrifying process, but supposedly these fits will abate once agony saps whatever remains of its strength. Then the beast will lie down and prepare for its last breath in serene and quiet resignation.
But I agree that sometimes this picture doesn’t seem quite right. It really doesn’t. An alternative and probably better view is that the beast is not really dying at all, but rather undergoing a mutation, a monstruous metamorphosis, from which it will emerge as a much more bloodthirsty, vicious and implacable entity than it has ever been.
That might be true… In the twilight zone
One thing I’ve been trying to watch for is that Trump gets even one agency of the US Gov under his control. For a while, it seemed that the state dept was a candidate. On one hand, it was one of the deepest part of the swamp, and filled with Aligators that Hillary and Kerry had recruited and promoted. But on the other hand, Tillerson looked like he might be the one strong and capable agency head that Trump could count on.
As of the last few days, scratch the State Dept off the list.
A leader in Trump position needs to grab and control some sort of base within the government that he can count on. My feeling that Trump is an incompetent fool stems from the fact that not only has he failed to do this, but that he doesn’t even seem to have tried.
American Presidents now routinely say that ‘all options are on the table’. This is always taken as a backhanded threat from the only country to ever kill hundreds of thousands of people with nuclear weapons to do so again.
But, there are options that are clearly not on the American table …..
— Diplomacy. At this point I can’t think of a serious crisis anywhere in the world where the Americans are even talking with other parties. Not one. Certainly not in any of the major areas that might inflame the whole world.
— Peace. The Americans seem firmly opposed to peace. If there is a threat of peace in any region of the world, the Americans move quickly to stop it. We just saw an example this last week, when the Americans bombed a convoy of jihadists who were fulfilling an agreement to evacuate an area. Given that the US always seems hesitant to bomb ISIS, its rather notable that this bombing attack comes as an effort to make sure there are no further local peace deals in Syria.
With North Korea, the US just trades threats. Apparently trying to be even more ridiculous than Kim. In Syria, the US is ignoring the main peace effort, except when they try their best to sabotage any movement towards peace. In Venezuela, again there’s no attempt at peace, but only more money and encouragement for the Gold Revolutoin (its only rich people revolting) along with even more threats and bombastic statements.
Is there even one crisis point in the world where the US is using diplomacy to work towards peace? I can’t think of one.
Diplomacy and Peace are clearly options that have been removed from the American ‘table’.
” American Presidents now routinely say that ‘all options are on the table’ ”
Beside the good points you mention, we shouldn’t forget the most obvious scenario.
A has no money, and asked be B how he intends to spend his money, A replies diplomatically, “all options are on the table”.
Kim is not stupid or insane. They are a independent nation that doesn’t need to wait for Russia or China to save their asses. They have their own agenda.
They are still at war with USA which never signed for peace, so they don’t need any UN resolution to attack Korea. Just read about the Korean war, the south is totally under USA command, their presidents are powerless.
The plans for an attack are pretty f… g old. Bill Clinton wanted to do it and that’s what started the whole nuclear thing in the first place. The countries with nukes doesn’t want the others to have them, XD.
It’s all about power and control, it seems. I bet Trump right now is inside one of those bunkers under the Golf camps that US presidents love so much.
Good points, Carlos. Here’s a thoughtful article on the Korean War that I found recently:
Who Really Started the Korean War?
Thanks for this link … I wasn’t aware of this history.
See also: I.F. Stone: “Hidden History of the Korean War”
At the end of a dynasty, corruption and stupidity go way up.
More and more I get the idea that we are nearing a tipping point.
Essentially, DPRK is giving the USA the finger. The USA is shouting and threatening, but practically they cannot do much, or they have to accept ten thousands of losses, which I don’t believe they will.
There is a reasonable compromis at the table (the double freeze). My guess is, that the USA won’t give in because they consider that showing weakness.
However, when they yell at the DPRK but cannot do anything, isn’t that weaker than the above?
These are interesting times.
this is the direct link to her comments – that Saker’s mentioned – Maria’s I mean – https://www.facebook.com/maria.zakharova.167/posts/10214518431304223
thanks
“spokesperson” for the White House declared that Trump personally ordered the latest thuggery. Okay, that means one of two thing: either Trump is so weak that he cannot even fire a lying spokesperson or that he has now fallen so low as to order the “thug life” behavior of the State Department. Either way, it is a disgrace.
I think Trump ordered it – its mafioso – like him – have you seen this video ? And this is not another Russia Russia Russia did it – this is sophisticated journalism – watch the whole thing – don’t make a judgement on it in the first 5 minutes – it gets better as it goes –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bEdMuKq30I&t=121s
It is precisely the same treatment both the Germans and the Japanese received from Roosevelt on the eve of WWII. No peace offer was good enough, no honest gesture worth not double crossing.
We can only hope that if the globalist ZOG government gets its WWIII, that they are not the ones who get to write the history.
The actions with the Russian diplomatic facilities is unprecedented in the ‘modern’ world. I am surprised that the entire world is not aghast at the turn of events but they are not so such is life.
The pressure on Russia to make an aggressive move is getting stronger by the day. I believe there are those in Five Points and Langley who think that Russia is a paper tiger who will eventually succumb to sanctions and unilateral moves of containment. They apparently believe their own propaganda which is truly frightening.
This latest action is the diplomatic equivalent of voiding one’s bladder on President Putin’s shoes in public for The World to see. This little tet-a-tet may well come back to haunt Langley and Five Points and in spades.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK A novel of Spetznaz
An Incident On Simonka https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol
Re: “They (those in Five Points and Langley) apparently believe their own propaganda which is truly frightening.”
Now you’re talking!
Steve Bannon Isn’t Going Away
by Walter Russell Mead,
Hudson Institute Fellow (https://www.hudson.org/about/history) (Fat Man:
Herman Kahn and the nuclear age, https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2005/06/27/fat-man)
22 Aug ’17
Wall Street Journal
(excerpted)
“President Trump’s highest officials remain committed, one way or another, to defending the global order the US has been building since the Truman era. That includes Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Chief of Staff John Kelly and national security adviser General HR McMaster.
These men share a disdain for the Obama administration’s retrenchment and retreat, though they are less hopeful than former President George W Bush’s neoconservative advisers about the prospects for promoting democracy abroad. They want to check the ambitions of America’s rivals while restoring the foundations, both military and economic, of US world power. For Team Trump, defending Pax Americana, costly as it may be, remains the best and even the only realistic foreign policy option.” [emphasis added]
https://www.wsj.com/articles/steve-bannon-isnt-going-away-1503354392
The empire’s leaders are agreement incapable (недоговороспособны or “non-agreement capable”), unless it advances/defends the paradigm. Nothing else is realistic.
Comes now Russian realism. If Russian strategy and tactics weren’t based on a realistic view before (and I doubt that), the use of the harsh language by Russian diplomats, as the Saker points out, makes it clear that it now is. Does that mean a change in Russia’s perceptions and planning? I doubt that too. The assymmetry light is lit. Smokem’ if you gottem.
September (Houston: we have a problem) promises to bring the deluge is more ways than one.
The ransacking of Russia’s consulate in San Francisco will have serious repercussions.
For one thing, it may start the movement of the United Nations out of the U.S. If America won’t respect the normal diplomatic conventions, it is no longer welcome in the community of civilized nations.
A UN exit from New York City will be a serious hit to the U.S.’s prestige. Has Trump considered that?
” it may start the movement of the United Nations out of the U.S” .The UN has become obsolete, useless since long time ago, whatever they do it really matters little or nothing.
The U.S. despises the United Nations for the same reason that a crook despises the law.
Being detail oriented is not a sign of weakness. It’s simply another pawn move in a game of chess.
It’s starting to feel like this is an echo chamber not a leading edge of moral governance.
“This is also the end of Rex Tillerson” I think the one that should resign is Trump ie. if he has some dignity left. Then one could wonder if he should be allowed to do that.
In interesting take on the North Korea issue by the Duran.
http://theduran.com/the-korea-issue-is-now-in-the-hands-of-the-brics/
SAA SF have broken through to Deir Ezzor. The British SF training terrorists inside Syria are leaving the sinking ship, scuttling away likr the rest of the rats.
BRICS – 5 countries agree on currency swaps – when that sort of thing increases, goodbye USD, goodbye US power.
Watch “Day of the Locust”, a 1975 film to understand the US today. Rudi Dutschke talked of “a long march through the institutions” but he meant political activists not drug addicts. You are seeing the consequences of long-term use of psychedelic drugs and the Financial Crash was but one manifestation of widespread drug abuse impairing judgment and fear.
The way in which China is handled reveals people with no inkling of 19th century history and how China was humiliated and the humiliation continues in unthinking manifestations of arrogance from UK and US political elites.
The “template-thinking” in Western mindsets is dangerous because very few KNOW that SS-4 rockets on Cuba were “locked and loaded” and the reason they were deployed in 1962 was that the US deployed Jupiter rockets in Turkey in 1961 just as they today deploy rocket bases in Romania and B61-12 bombs in Turkey, Italy, Norway, Germany, Belgium.
Korea is the same story. US is sabre-rattling with military exercises to threaten China and justify its bases to South Koreans just as in 1961 when Park Chung-hee staged his coup and N Korea turned to China for a Mutual Aid & Cooperation Treaty 1961 which is something of a counterpoint to US activities in South Korea.
The US drives itself into a corner and fails to see it has to play the game differently in Europe and Asia and is going to detach both from its spheres of influence because of what happened in Kosovo, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine. and how allies of the USA went under in Iran, Vietnam, South Africa, Rhodesia, Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey,
Re: “You are seeing the consequences of long-term use of psychedelic drugs and the Financial Crash was but one manifestation of widespread drug abuse impairing judgment and fear.”
You might enjoy the series that begins with this episode:
Silicon Valley’s Secret Weapon The Shadow History of Burners Part 1 Gnostic Media ep 247 HD
2:27 hr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3l4gcVSIbB0
Gnostic Media Episode 247: Steve Outtrim joins us to discuss his recent research into Silicon Valley and Burning Man, titled:
“Silicon Valley’s Secret Weapon: The Shadow History of Burners
Part 1: The Shadow History of Silicon Valley”
Steve Outtrim is a technology entrepreneur from New Zealand, who now lives in San Francisco. He created the HotDog Web Editor, which was named as the 3rd most downloaded software on the Internet by WIRED in 1997. He IPO’d his company Sausage Software in Australia in 1996, making him at age 23 the youngest CEO of a public company – a record held by Rupert Murdoch for more than 40 years. He has invested in more than 50 early-stage technology companies and founded 4 that he exited via IPO or trade sale.
Steve is a Shadow Historian, and for the last 3 years has been writing a book series looking behind the scenes of the tech world. Steve created the blog Burners.Me in 2012 to discuss Burning Man and Burner culture. It is the largest independent Burner site, with more than 200,000 followers. He has been to 12 burns since 1998.
Steve brings a first-hand, unique perspective to Silicon Valley and its ties to the military and Burning Man.
Download the presentation here:
https://burnersxxx.files.wordpress.co…
About Steve Outtrim:
https://burners.me/2016/04/23/burning…
https://www.linkedin.com/in/steveouttrim
I cannot tell you how pissed off I am at President Trump over the raiding of the Russian Consulates. In one fell swoop he has totally lost me as a supporter – and I campaigned and voted for him thinking he really would improve Russian relations and work with them to solve problems like 1) George Soros 2) Radical Islamic Terrorists 3) an out of control CIA/DOS running around the Middle East like crazy people handing out guns and money to an endless number of crazies 4.) Getting us out of Afghanistan
How wrong I was. He is a liar.
I have had it with Trump. America is gone. I am better off spending my time learning more Russian and preparing to take my business to Russia (thank you US Army for those Russian language courses, Russian history courses and for all of the time studying Soviet military battles.)
The only thing that will stop America is when the country runs out of money – which will require the rest of the world to stop using it as a reserve currency. I think the US will continue along as a demon possessed country for decades. I voted with my ballot. I vote with my money. I don’t see a ‘civil war’ ever breaking out in the US and so I must vote with my feet. Doroga domoi.
My compliments. An excellent article. What is both sad and dangerous here is the fact that the Washington political establishment cannot comprehend that the rest of the world is watching and is not impressed. The US has appropriated imperial tastes and expects the rest of the world to accept this. It will not.
The USA is going to get a Military Government – if not already has – and Trump is going to be the last President.
You have a 50-50 chance of being correct.
We have all but a military (MIC) government now.
A Shadow government or Double government, with a viral Deep State that is operationally ‘on Meth’ with RussoFever. Some double the condition with SinoFever.
So, a suspension of the pieces of the Bill of Rights that are left to us is but a simple declaration of necessity to “safeguard the Republic”.
Trump is no longer an issue. He has been totally co-opted.
They are poised to act under any false flag or ruse.
Crosstalk today 9/4 seems to think that there is a ploy running to use the Korean business to remove t man…
This would, if true, imply that t man is fouling up somebody agenda…
who and what?
This is obvious.
Meantime it’s obvious that t man is being set up to take all the blame, pharmacos, for the 4th reich’s barbarossa 2.0, Korea in ruins, and a vast reduction in population…
They said right after the lection that he’s die in prison…
Weakness is a matter not only of power, but of perceptions…
Pax
LZ
Suppose Putin has a sudden access of fury. He calls Xi and tehran and all the three of them build up in their parliaments a future approval of a new gigantic
counter measure: agreement with Iran to build up in a few weeks a joint russian-chinese naval and air base in the eastern coast of the Persian Gulf.
right near the straights of Hormuz, but a well south of it. (so it keeps Iran with absolute freedom to decide whether or not to close down the straights in a war like crisis.
Not forever. Just for 10 years, renewable for another 5 ad referendum of the iranian parliament.
The pentagon would put its head into a toilet flush.
You don’t need a base when you have missiles.
Wars and leverage to control choke points is now a question of the right missiles and how many you need.
Russia proved that in Syria with the Kalibr.
China is proving that in the South China Sea with its carrier killer missiles.
EW and Missiles are the key to future “balance or hegemony”.
The only issue after that is what platforms do you mount or use for the missiles?
in that platform category, russia gots lotsa experience!
in the cold war decades, after the technology & sizing was miniaturized enough so say 1975- 1999, to counter the offshore underwater us navy subs lurking with missiles ready to go,russia developed & fielded entire freshwater navies of missile boats,shallow draft, capable of coursing its vast river systems all the way border to border. nuclear SRBMs & MRBMs aboard all.
pretty sure the ‘mileage’ of both boats & missiles has improved since then, too.
When Trump won the election I decided to read one of his books (The Art of the Deal) and watch Season 1 of The Apprentice… Just to see what type of person he is.
In The Apprentice he fired more people for not standing up for themselves than for any other reason. If he thinks somebody is disrespecting him, even if he started the confrontation, he will ‘stand up for himself’ and retaliate.
If Tillerson were to resign, Haley would be the next Secretary of State.
That alone is reason not to resign.
Haley is not first up in the succession roster for Secretary of State. If Tillerson were to resign, there are 35 offices (several held by the same person) that would be elevated to Secretary of State before the American Ambassador to the U.N. gets the job.
Larchmonter445 on September 04, 2017
wrote
“North Korea can have China and Russia protect them. They don’t need nukes.”
I must be reading things very wrong, for I never got the sense that NK goes around threatening or bullying anyone with whatever weapons they have. Rather, it has always made it clear that they consider their weapons essential to defend themselves IF they are attacked (and *only* if they are attacked). Looking at the history US-NK relations over the last 60 years it is clear and easy to see who the bullying threatening aggressor has been and continues to be. Looking at what the bullying threatening aggressor did to NK in the 1950s, it is not very difficult to understand why NK insists on its right to keep possession of a dissuasive element against it happening again.
Not clear at all why any other countries should have “every right” to take NK weapons away from them. From them who don’t attack anyone, but not from Israel, who behaves like a total thug.
The notion that they don’t need dissuasive weapons against the monster that destroyed their country in the 1950s, just because “they can have China and Russia protect them” is rather comical in a depressing way, in light of the experience other defenceless nations have had with the monster and the protection they may have expected or wished from others. Cases abound to illustrate the point. You can start with Yugoslavia and go down the list.
Such a notion is even more comical considering the unprecedented level of sadistic destruction the monster inflicted upon NK in the 1950s, to the point where one of the monster’s very own generals, Douglas MacArthur (not exactly a tree-hugging peacenik himself) declared before Congress that it made him vomit when he saw what they did.
Details of US vomit-inducing activities in North Korea in the 1950s.
https://warisboring.com/the-korean-wars-brutality-turned-the-stomachs-of-americas-most-hardened-soldiers/
Defense Department Brags About Killing 1 Million Koreans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Crf7dubJ3k
After reading or watching all that, come tell us again who is threatening who, and who should have a right to have weapons to dissuade the beast next time around.
All this is stuff about NK being a raging lunatic is highly misleading sophistry.
This incomprehensible and irresponsible behavior on the part of the United States against Russia makes perfect sense.
Shortly after gaining the presidency of Russia in 2006, Putin curbed the power of the oligarchs. He elevated Russian Orthodox Christianity to the status of “religion of the state”. He established that “Russia First/Make Russia Great Again” should be the overriding objective of the Russian government.
To the Zionist ubermenschen in America, this is tantamount to Carthage rising after the first Punic War. All the actions taken against Russia since then are intended to irritate, humiliate, and generally make life harder for the Russians. They are meant to be painful lessons that there will be consequences -not just for the Russians- but also for every other country which would place its own national interests above those of the indispensable nation.
This is the price to be paid for Russia’s declaration of independence.
You know who is castrated and weak? Hillary Clinton. You know who is even more castrated and weak? Barack Obama.
The Russians. I don’t care about the Russians. I don’t know anybody with a brain in their heads that doesn’t believe that everything . . . and I mean everything . . . we hear about Russia isn’t some kind of McCarthyism coming out of “The Washington Post,” or “The New York Times,” or some other wholly-owned, disgraced, MSM . . . a bunch of “deplorables” and “despicables” masquerading as the “Fourth Estate.”
The Russians, again. Give me a break.
And as for President Trump, he is the lone voice of reason for “the Rule of Law,” or what’s left of it in this cesspool of a country. DACA is gone. All these “illegals, undocumented, aliens, refugees, phony asylum seekers, unescorted (by mommy) children, and migrants” can go dream legal immigration dreams some place else.
Remember the scene in “Bourne Identity” when Jason escaped Swiss police by running into the US Embassy? How American guard said to policemen to back off, it is the US territory? And the police obeyed and backed off?
By entering the Russian consulate the US police committed an illegal act.
It was done by Trump’s order, that means Trump broke the law. He could be impeached for this.
So much about Mr. “Rule of Law” guy.
Agree, he lied, and died a slow and painful death.
> What if they did get a lot of what they claim to have today – such as rocket engines – from the Ukies?
That is what i actually verily hope for.
Last time USA purchased Ukrainian rocket engines – the rocket blasted at the launchpad.
As an American, I am appalled at the lack of statesmanship and overt hubris displayed by my government towards Russian Foreign Service personnel. These recent occurrences in the cities of Washington, DC, New York and now San Francisco, clearly demonstrate the Executive Branch has enacted clouded and rash judgment that serves no sane purpose other than to punish the Russia Federation for petty reasons and accomplishes nothing but the acceleration of political tensions between our two countries. Sadly the United States has descended into a dark abyss, a cauldron with no bottom and which no illumination of intellect is allowed into it.
I see a historical parallel of what happened in the 1930’s to the Imperial Government of Japan when the generals of the Japanese Army coerced the Emperor of Japan to relinquish control of the nation’s foreign policy. That coup subsequently led to the invasion of Manchuria. The military junta in control of President Trump’s administration today, is marching down the same destructive path. I am fearful of the future, certainly for both our nations.
I understand a diplomatic response to this violation of international law is being crafted by Foreign Minister Lavrov. To what end, may I ask? Nothing will stop Washington, DC from shaking its rhetorical fists at the United Nations forum for it too, has become the footstool of the militarists in control of our relationships with sovereign countries around the globe .
This brings me to the purpose of my post; a suggestion to be considered by Mr. Lavrov in the future should the same violations happen to the remaining consulate offices in Seattle and Houston. An alternative strategy may be to instruct foreign service personnel to not leave the building, remain in place. Call the American’s bluff and let them force their way inside. Video capture the illegal entry and detainment and show the UN Security Council and the rest of the world how vile Washington, DC. has become. If the North Koreans can stand up to the Pentagon, so can the Russia Federation.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has no fear of the American military, so must the Russian Foreign Service be as resolute and courageous. Defy and deny the fascists their illegal acts against the property rights of the Russian people.
Regarding North Korea, William Engdahl makes the provocative argument that North Korea under Kim Jong Un actually *serves* American interests by providing the United States with a pretext for pushing its geopolitical agenda in Northeast Asia, which is about American containment and encirclement of China and Russia.
North Korea is an Pentagon Vassal State
https://journal-neo.org/2016/11/01/north-korea-is-an-pentagon-vassal-state/
Like its lies about Iraqi WMDs, America’s hysteria about the North Korean nuclear issue is a pretext to advance an unrelated geopolitical agenda involving: justifying the THAAD US Missile “Defense” system, which in actuality targets China and Russia; the possible nuclearization of Japan and South Korea; trade wars against China; and ultimately sabotaging any type of Eurasian integration projects in NE Asia involving China, Russia, North and South Korea.
North Korea’s Missile Tests Used as Pretext for Nuclearization of Asia-Pacific
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/09/03/north-korea-missile-tests-used-pretext-nuclearization-asia-pacific.html
Trump Stokes Korea Crisis As Cover for Trade War with China
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/08/15/trump-stokes-korea-crisis-as-cover-for-trade-war-with-china.html
US Targets China & Russia Under Guise of ‘Korea Protector’
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/03/10/us-targets-china-and-russia-under-guise-of-korea-protector.html
Fomenting war–and geopolitical conflict–is a favored tactic that the American Empire of Chaos uses around the world in general.
Some people here have suggested that Kim Jong Un is an American (CIA) asset. While many would dismiss this argument as a “wild conspiracy theory,” Kim’s behavior in terms of his tit-for-tat missile tests have conveniently played into America’s hands and served American imperial interests.
North Korea has a right to develop a nuclear deterrent, but the timing of these missile and nuclear tests is tactically very stupid.
Indeed, one has to recall that some of America’s past bogeymen have in fact been US assets like Saddam Hussein (whom the USA supported and armed with WMDs during the 1980s Iran-Iraq War); Manuel Noriega (a former American-backed strongman whom the USA turned on with its attack on Panama–Operation (Un)Just Cause); and a gentleman named Usama Bin Laden (whom the USA supported during the 1980s Afghan jihad against the Soviet Union).
According to this way of thinking, Putin is also CIA asset. So is prezident of Venezuela, Iran…
There is a tendency to assume everything is a psyop and everyone is an agent or operative. It can get a little tiresome sometimes. The US may indeed use Kim as a pretext. However, if there were no North Korea they would simply invent another, real or fabricated. There is no valid reason for all the NATO exercises and build-up in Poland, Romania, Estonia, etc. they do it anyway with “Russian aggression” as the pretext. Don’t forget the posturing over Chinese activities in the South China Sea. They could also use the pretext of possible hostility to India, Japan or Taiwan. It wouldn’t be difficult.
Also, would have to disagree that Saddam Hussain was a US asset. Baathist Iraq was always assumed to be a Soviet client state. Iraq was supported in the hope of removing the Ayatollah.
“Some people here have suggested that Kim Jong Un is an American (CIA) asset.”
I wouldn’t call them people.
Yea, I was telling my son-in-law today that the NK missile launch will be good for business for the MIC to sell lots of anti-missile systems.
It may be a calculus on Kim’s part to force Ru and Ch to guarantee his defense in order to stymie the empire’s intent to smash, with the logical assumption that as soon as the smashing begins in Korea it will commence to smash elsewhere. Like Japan and Guam…and smoking ships…http://www.atomicheritage.org/history/operation-crossroads
Yes, Korea creates the conditions to maintain the occupations in the Pacific, Hawaii and points East of there…like Guam, Japan…. A settlement of Korean war (Kim’s desired peace treaty) ends us excuses in westpac. This the empire cannot abide.
Maybe Comrade President can manage to prevent the really bad stuff. Maybe. But the resolution of the conflicts in westpac resides in economic arena – as we see. See? Yes! Yuan exchanges for gold…and oil…dadadada…as Vonnegut used to say.
Who would trade oil for dollars when they can trade for gold?
Pretty soon empire will see matters another way. Soon enough?
I left my time machine in the rental car last week. Sorry.
Pax
LZ
“In one corner, the Outstanding Leader, Brilliant Comrade, Young Master and Great Successor, Kim Jong-un and on the other, The Donald, Grab them by the xxxxx and Make ‘Merica Great, the Grand Covfefe Donald Trump. Both armed with nukes.”
Corollary question #1: What would, very likely, have happened to the DPRK, absent its nuclear weapons?
Corollary question #2: How would the North Korean “regime” be perceived by the world’s majority if it did bring overwhelming physical destruction to Mainland US ?
As I pointed out a few days ago, there is a highly credible precedent with regard to CQ#2 — to wit, the 911 attacks of 16 years earlier. They were greeted with spectacular joy and Schadenfreude all over the world. Don’t let the Ziomedia convince you otherwise.
I just read some excerpts of our beloved Nimratha Randhawa (aka Nikki Haley) in the UNSC.
The hammer: “War is never something the United States wants, we don’t want it now, but our peoples patience is not unlimited”.
O yeah. The ‘people’ of course demanded war in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan (already for 16 years), Lybia, Syrya?
The ‘people’ feel threatened about ‘agression’ of DPRK gaining nuclear bombs for defense use, but can go to sleep peacefully with the knowledge that India and Pakistan have nukes, and are vicious enemies of each other? Oh, and we must keep silent about Israel.
The worrying thing for me, is that the USA is hammering out so much harsh words that at a given moment they cannot go back anymore.
Suppose the DPRK is launching an ICBM later this week.
What are they going to do then? Attacking the DPRK is also attacking China, and it may cost tens of thousands of US servicemen their lives, because the DPRK military is something else than some Arab country military.
There are in South Korea alone 4 large US military bases.
My guess is that they will be attacked first, and not necessarily the destruction of Seoul.
And I assume that US military servicemen are not some kind of ‘evil men’, but people that signed up with the goal of serving their country. Are they willing to die massively for the slogans of Nikki Haley?
I have hopes that Rex Tillerson still has some voice. He stated that the main goal is to have a non-nuclear Korean peninsula, and not ‘regime change’.
Now, that makes sense. But than the US has to move too.
“Nimratha Randhawa (aka Nikki Haley) in the UNSC.
The hammer: “War is never something the United States wants, we don’t want it now, but our peoples patience is not unlimited”.”
The impatient people she refers to probably aren’t Americans.
Quote: “become another castrated eunuch unable to even deal with the likes of Nikki Haley”.
There is no “Nikki Haley”, or “Samantha Power”, or “Michelle Obama” or many other “figures” in the AngloZionist Empire. Many are cognitively blinded because they already cannot perceive the obvious: that these people are MEN. Even a basic anthropometric examination demonstrate that their features do not correspond with biological women!!!
These persons are taken from generational families of satanists, and are valued by the zios that rule this planet because these castrated persons are morally and emotionally easier to control and blackmail, and because their link with GOD is weakened, they can be possessed with less difficulty by evil entities.
Stopping the firing on the negotiated line is no peace! The country in wartime is hindered by all possible means – so it was in all wars. Kim logically, pragmatically achieved what he was pushed into by the state of war – the H-bomb. No one in the world is hurting the H-bomb, just an attacker who has not forsook the assault for decades. For many years, all rights from the UN Charter have not been used to recognize North Korea, and its steps are totally logical, complemented by implemented internal and foreign policy. US-Army attacks on other states in the world, such as Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, … do not give anyone a sense of security if they try to get out of the dollar empire. Obama has made it possible to produce a strong deep state, so strong that, as Hilary seems, he would not have liked to think if cooperation was much better and better hidden from the public. Autonomous prowess of deep state will only grow with the whole intra-social tension. Russia is a vapor discharge valve.
I appreciate the article very much.
Despite the dire nature of the observations and analyses, for some reason, it has perked up my mood.
I thank you.
I have no valuation of the POTUS Trump, beyond feeling sorry for him that he wasn’t able to gangsters of the swamp, and those 0.1% of the hidden elite, whose ideological, sociopathic factions are always waging, usually secret, war on everybody outside their factions, (and those within their faction that they can get away with waging war against, too).
The ongoing, utterly ridiculous narratives against Trump have, if any thing, has fostered more sympathy, while never losing sight awareness of the fact that he simply was not capable to do the job; still, I can’t help by hope that the under dog may overcome those that really deserve the full accountability for the demolition of the U.S.A.
Yes, he is so weak, he was never really in the game; but it is truly joyless, isn’t at?
It is somewhat ironic that the knock-out punch, ruthlessly lined up by the swamp dwellers and toady minion servants, may well be delivered by this character, himself already encharacturized by the same sociopathic secret war-mongers, using their world-class propaganda/perception management programs, aka the media (“news”, “movies”, “tv”, etc.).
And Rex Tillerson…
I couldn’t have imagined how my opinion of him could have improved, based on what he has done in his career, but here i am recognizing just how good he is made to look in a room of the freakshow swamp creatures, and ultimately only feel sorry he didn’t have enough strength to do any good.
One way or another, it seem unavoidable that we’ll have a president Pense, and we may, incredibly, look back missing the Trump presidency, because things will be so much worse than they even are now.
Kill ‘Em All: American War Crimes in Korea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPxCn__PBWA&t=594s
The West Through the Eyes of North Korea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NMr2VrhmFI
Moranbong band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NMr2VrhmFI
Sorry, right link to Moranbong band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrKDcfT07bc
My take on the Consulate situation is that the Russians are being punished for not cooperating w/Netanyahu. He left Russia humiliated, w/his dick in his hand. He was probably even scolded for being the totally evil degenerate that he is. I think he called BabyFace Kushner and told him to get Trump to punish Russia. That being said, I was in San Francisco today, and heard about black smoke coming from the chimney of the consulate, in 107 degree heat.
Why is Kim scarier than any US president that kills, maim and destroy countless countries like the mad mad men they are?
Kim never bombed or killed anyone.
He looks like a big bowl of Kimchi ready to explode all over South Korea. That’s pretty scary to me.
The correct answer is quite blunt: The DPRK just like the USSR before and the Russian Federation today evoke fear among most of the West’s population of losing the stranglehold over the Third World. This is further reinforced by the change of “heart” among the imperialists now promoting “open borders”, thus ditching Global Apartheid.
However,if Hillary Clinton had become president we would all very probably be dead now,because she would have caused a war with Russia.
Trump & his neo-con-jobs are fools,stumbling down a dark corridor called Imperial decline.
Just keep stumbling you bastards…
If t man was not screwing up the schedule, yes indeed, Barbarossa 2.0 and 3rd R turned to 4R
If t man was not screwing up the schedule they would not try to remove him, would they. This not proof, but it is evidence that he has slowed the way to W3.
The alternative is to make it happen anyway and blame T man. Very easy to do… And very evil…
I’m embarrassed as an American at our governments behavior. The Russians have been trying for years to have better relations with the US and the West in general. All they’ve gotten in return is provocative behavior, insults and accusations. I had hoped Trump could open new diplomatic relations with Russia, but it appears the deep state/ military industrial complex, that needs an “enemy ” to keep that weapon programs spending, has hijacked his presidency.
Vladimir Putin: “The fact that the United States has reduced the number of our diplomatic missions is their right. Another thing is that this was done explicitly in such a boorish manner. It does not make our US partners look better.”
“It is difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria with Australia. You can do nothing about it. That seems to be the level of political culture of a certain part of the American establishment.”
Ouch!
“Idiocracy”, bring it on, like eh?
The White House – the lights are on, but there is no one at home.
“…don’t think that they have a hydrogen bomb. I don’t think that they have a real ICBM. I don’t even think that they have real (usable) nuclear warheads. But what if I am wrong? …”
Of course Saker is careful to avoid stating as fact anything he does not know. This is characteristic and obviously the way of any responsible adult – though these days…well! It is good to see!
It may not matter what Kim has or does not have, as said one must assume… Let us pray they it doesn’t matter, cause if it does, then it’s very dangerous. No, not “dangerous”, fatal.
However I would reverse the “thinks”. I think it’s been 11 years since Kim did a “N-Bang”, and that the general methods of getting a primary to cause a shaped charge of polyethylene (you blast it with gamma and it explodes. Gamma from primary. Old old stuff (everybody who takes the trouble to look, knows.) to compress a “matchstick” for the classical NH- Bang and also the far simpler Li “layercake” and H3 designs are public. Kim’s motivated and he’s had the time and there’s no particular tricks to the affair, just pretty ordinary engineering. My “think” is he’s got a boosted H3 or Li6. About 1 meg max. There is no purpose to make ’em any bigger n that… And my “think” is that with gadgets running boosted on a MRBM optimized for range he can hit Guam. Draw circle.
If they went to the trouble to build the first one, they would surely build the super over the next 11 years, I think.
Dial a bang uses H3 (tritium). This gas decays. The infernal has a high decay rate. The Li approach is less fussy. I am interested in which way they did it. When the filth leaks from the mountain and drifts off into the winds the true nature of his gadget will be known to a few experts. We might believe what they say. I won’t, not unless it’s consistent with the physics.
Some may wish to look up the classical experiment that proved it was not very hard: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/jun/24/usa.science
It’s a big project, expensive too, but the only atomic secret worth keeping was made public at Hiroshima. The secret? That it had been done. This is the only real secret – and Uncle Sam exploded it.
I believe, based on logic and physics, that Kim is not bluffing. If he is attacked in any dramatic or substantial way and he’s not bluffing, he’ll shoot. (My “think”)
I imagine terrible outcomes…
And I hope Saker’s right about his “think”
Pax LZ
some innarrestin stuff: http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/2012/07/13/the-sound-of-the-bomb-1953/
http://www.davidmeyercreations.com/tag/nuclear-weapons/
http://www.davidmeyercreations.com/strange-science/the-nth-country-experiment/
(I believe the fellas were tasked with a second job – design a “super”, and they did…(memory vague).
https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Sun-Making-Hydrogen-Bomb/dp/0684824140/ref=asap_bc?ie=UTF8
Pray for peace.
LZ