(This article was written for the Unz Review)
I am often asked if the US and Russia will go to war with each other. I always reply that they are already at war. Not a war like WWII, but a war nonetheless. This war is, at least for the time being, roughly 80% informational, 15% economic and 5% kinetic. But in political terms the outcome for the loser of this war will be no less dramatic than the outcome of WWII was for Germany: the losing country will not survive it, at least not in its present shape: either Russia will become a US colony again or the AngloZionist Empire will collapse.
In my very first column for the Unz review entitled “A Tale of Two World Orders” I described the kind of multipolar international system regulated by the rule of law Russia, China and their allies and friends (whether overt or covert) worldwide are trying to build and how dramatically different it was from the single World Hegemony and AngloZionist attempted to establish worldwide (and almost successfully imposed upon our suffering planet!). In a way, the US imperial leaders are right, Russia does represent an existential threat, not for the United States as a country or for its people, but for the AngloZionist Empire, just as the latter represents an existential threat to Russia. Furthermore, Russia represents a fundamental civilizational challenge to what is normally called the “West” as she openly rejects its post-Christian (and, I would add, also viscerally anti-Islamic) values. This is why both sides are making an immense effort at prevailing in this struggle.
Last week the anti-imperial camp scored an major victory with the meeting between Presidents Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan in Sochi: they declared themselves the guarantors of a peace plan which will end the war against the Syrian people (the so-called “civil war”, which this never was) and they did so without even inviting the USA to participate in the negotiations. Even worse, their final statement did not even mention the USA, not once. The “indispensable nation” was seen as so irrelevant as to not even be mentioned.
To fully measure how offensive all this is we need to stress a number of points:
First, lead by Obama, all the leaders of the West declared urbi et orbi and with immense confidence that Assad had no future, that he had to go, that he was already a political corpse and that he would have no role whatsoever to play in the future of Syria.
Second, the Empire created a “coalition” of 59 (!) countries which failed to achieve anything, anything at all: a gigantic multi-billion dollar worth “gang that could not shoot straight” lead by CENTCOM and NATO and which only proved it most abject incompetence. In contrast, Russia never had more than 35 combat aircraft in Syria at any time turned the course of the war (with a lot of Iranian and Hezbollah help on the ground).
Next, the Empire decreed that Russia was “isolated” and her economy “in tatters” – all of which the Ziomedia parroted with total fidelity. Iran was, of course, part of the famous “Axis of Evil” while Hezbollah was the “A-Team of terrorism”. As for Erdogan, the AngloZionist tried to overthrow and kill him. And now it is Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Turkey who defeated the terrorists and who will call the shots in Syria.
Finally, when the USA realized that putting Daesh in power in Damascus was not going to happen, they first tried to break up Syria (Plan B) and then tried to create a Kurdish statelet in Iraq and Syria (Plan C). All these plans failed, Assad is in Russia giving hugs to Putin while Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp Quds Force Commander General Soleimani is taking a stroll through the last Syrian city to be liberated from Daesh.
Can you imagine how totally humiliated, ridiculed and beat the US leaders feel today? Being hated or resisted is one thing, but being totally ignored – now that hurts!
As for a strategy, the best they came up with was what I would call a “petty harassment of Russia”: making RT sign up as a foreign agent, stealing ancient art from Russia, strip Russian athletes from medals en masse, trying to ban the Russian flag and anthem from the Olympics in Seoul or banning Russian military aircraft from the next Farnborough airshow. And all these efforts achieve is making Putin even more popular, the West even more hated, and the Olympics even more boring (ditto for Farnborough – the MAKS and the Dubai Air Shows are so much ‘sexier’ anyway). Oh, I almost forgot, the “new Europeans” will continue their mini-war against old Soviet statues to their liberators. It’s just like the US mini-war on the Russian representations in the USA, a clear sign of weakness.
Speaking of weakness.
This is becoming comical. The US media, especially CNN, cannot let a day go by without mentioning the evil Russians, the US Congress is engaged in a mass hysteria trying to figure out who of the Republicans or the Democrats have had more contacts with the Russians, NATO commanders are crapping their pants in abject terror (or so they say!) every time the Russian military organizes any exercise, US Navy and Air Force representatives regularly whine about Russian pilots making “unprofessional intercepts”, the British Navy goes into full combat mode when a single (and rather modest) Russian aircraft carrier transits through the English Channel – but Russia is, supposedly, the “weak” country here.
Does that make sense to you?
The truth is that the Russians are laughing. From the Kremlin, to the media, to the social media – they are even make hilarious sketches about how almighty they are and how they control everything. But mostly the Russians are laughing their heads off wondering what in the world the folks in the West are smoking to be so totally terrified (at least officially) by a non-existing threat.
You know what else they are seeing?
That western political leaders are seeking safety in numbers. Hence the ridiculously bloated “coalitions” and all the resolutions coming out of various European and trans-Atlantic bodies. Western politicians are like schoolyard nerds who, fearing the tough kid, huddle together to look bigger. Every Russian kid knows that seeking safety in numbers is a surefire sign of a scared wimp. In contrast, the Russians also remember how a tiny nation of less than 2 million people had the courage to declare war on Russia and how they fought the Russians hard, really hard. I am talking about the Chechens of course. Yeah, love them or hate them – but there is no denying that Chechens are courageous. Ditto for Northern Alliance in Afghanistan. The Russians were impressed. And even though the Nazis inflicted an unspeakable amount of suffering on the Russian people, the Russians never deny that the German soldiers and officers were skilled and courageous. There is even a Russian saying “I love/respect the courageous man in the Tatar/Mongol” (люблю молодца и в татарине). So Russians have no problem seeing courage in their enemies.
But US/NATO armies? They all act as if Conchita Wurst was their Commander in Chief!
Remember this:
None of these man were kind or “nice” in any way. But they mattered. They were relevant. And they wielded some very real power.
Today, real power looks like this:
And you know what is really offensive to the AngloZionist leaders?
That this photo shows one Orthodox Christian and two Muslims.
Now that’s offensive. And very frightening, of course.
We are very, very far from the “birth of a new Middle-East” promised by Condi Rice (it is a new Middle-East alright, just not the one Rice and the Neocons had in mind!)
As for the “only democracy in the Middle-East” it is now in full panic mode, hence their now overt plan to work with the Saudis against Iran and their clearly staged leaks about bombing all Iranian assets up to 40km from the Israeli border. But that train has already left the station: the Syrian won and not amount of airstrikes will change that. So just to make sure they still look really fierce, the Israelis are now adding that in case of a war between Israel and Hezbollah, Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah would be a target. Wow! Who would have thought?!
Can you hear the giggles coming out of Beirut?
The scary thing is that the folks in DC, Riyadh and Jerusalem hear them loud and clear which means that sooner or later they will have to do something about it and that “something” will be the usual nonsensical bloodbath this “Axis of Kindness” has been made famous for: if you can’t beat their military, make their civilians pay (think Kosovo 1999, Lebanon 2006, Yemen 2015). Either that or beat the shit out of a tiny, defenseless victim (Grenada 1983, Gaza 2008, Bahrain 2011). Nothing like a good massacre of defenseless civilians to make them feel manly, respected and powerful (and, for US Americans – “indispensable”, of course).
Setting aside the case of the Middle-East, I think we can begin to see the outlines of what the USA and Russia will be doing in the next couple of years.
Russia: the Russian strategy towards the Empire is simple:
- Try to avoid as much as possible and for as long as possible any direct military confrontation with the USA because Russia is still the weaker side (mostly in quantitative terms). That, and actively preparing for war under the ancient si vis pacem para bellum strategy.
- Try to cope as best can be with all the “petty harassment”: the USA still has infinitely more “soft power” than Russia and Russia simply does not have the means to strike back in kind. So she does the minimum to try to deter or weaken the effects of that kind of “petty harassment” but, in truth, there is not much she can do about it besides accepting it as a fact of life.
- Rather than trying to disengage from the AngloZionist controlled Empire (economically, financially, politically), Russia will very deliberately contribute to the gradual emergence of an alternative realm. A good example of that is the Chinese-promoted New Silk Road which is being built without any meaningful role for the Empire.
USA: the US strategy is equally simple:
- Use the Russian “threat” to give a meaning and a purpose to the Empire, especially NATO.
- Continue and expand the “petty harassment” against Russia on all levels.
- Subvert and weaken as much as possible any country or politician showing any signs of independence or disobedience (including New Silk Road countries)
Both sides are using delaying tactics, but for diametrically opposite reasons: Russia because time is on her side and the USA because they have run out of options.
It is important to stress here that in this struggle Russia is at a major disadvantage: while the Russians want to build something, the US Americans only want to destroy it (examples include Syria, of course, but also the Ukraine or, for that matter, a united Europe). Another major disadvantage for Russia is that most governments out there as still afraid of antagonizing the Empire in any way, thus the deafening silence and supine submissiveness of the “concert of nations” when Uncle Sam goes on one of his usual rampages in total violation of international law and the UN Charter. This is probably changing, but very, very slowly. Most world politicians are just like US Congressmen: prostitutes (and cheap ones at that).
The biggest advantage for Russia is that the USA are internally falling apart economically, socially, politically – you name it. With every passing year the once most prosperous United States are starting to look more and more like some backwater Third World country. Oh sure, the US economy is still huge (but rapidly shrinking!), but that is meaningless when financial wealth and social wealth are conflated into one completely misleading index of pseudo-prosperity. This sad, really, a country which ought to be prosperous and happy is being bled to death by the, shall we say, “imperial parasite” feeding on it.
At the end of the day, political regimes can only survive by the consent of those it rules. In the United States this consent is clearly in the process of being withdrawn. In Russia it has never been stronger. This translates into a major fragility of the USA and, therefore, the Empire (the USA are by far the biggest host of the AngloZionist imperial parasite) and a major source of staying power for Russia.
All of the above applies only to political regimes, of course. The people of Russia and of the USA have exactly the same interests: bringing down the Empire with the least amount of violence and suffering as possible. Like all Empires, the US Empire mostly abused others in its formative and peak years, but as any decaying Empire it is now mostly abusing its own people. It is therefore vital to always repeat that an “Empire-free USA” would have no reason to see an enemy in Russia and vice-versa. In fact, Russia and the USA could be ideal partners, but the “imperial parasites” will not allow that to happen. Thus we are all stuck in an absurd and dangerous situation which could result in a war which would completely destroy most of our planet.
For whatever it’s worth, and in spite of the constant hysterical russophobia in the US Ziomedia, I detect absolutely no sign whatsoever that this campaign is having any success with the people in the USA. At most, some of them naively buy into the “the Russians tried to interfere in our elections” fairytale, but even in this case this belief is mitigated by “no big deal, we also do that in other countries”. I have yet to meet a US American who would seriously believe that Russia is any kind of danger. I don’t even detect superficial reactions of hostility when, for example, I speak Russian with my family in a public place. Typically, we are asked what language we are speaking and when we reply “Russian” the reaction normally is “cool!”. Quite often I even hear “what do you think of Putin? I really like him”. This is in severe contrast with the federal government whom the vast majority of US Americans seem to hate with a passion.
To summarize it all, I would say that at this point in time of the US-Russian war, Russia is wining, the Empire is losing and the USA is suffering. As for the EU it is “enjoying” a much deserved irrelevance while being mostly busy absorbing wave after wave of society-destroying refugees proving, yet again, the truth of the saying that if your head is in the sand, your ass is in the air.
This war is far from over, I don’t even think that we have reached it’s peak yet and things are going to get worse before they get better again. But all in all, I am very optimistic that the Axis of Kindness will bite the dust in a relatively not too distant future.
The Saker
Saker
This year trump twittered while his regime set up. 2018 looks to be more deadly. The zionazis are doubling down, to use your phrase, and everything I’m seeing points to increased aggression from them. The trump regime has pretty much dropped all of the masks they donned to get netanyahoo’s boi toi elected and what is left now is exactly what israel’s mostly gay pundits at “conservative talk radio” hammer into middle america 24/7. War for israel.
How did they plan to get away with 911 ?
Seems the word is spreading.
What is it the endgame ?
Russia Assessing Possible Outcome of North Korea Military Option
https://sputniknews.com/military/201712011059587771-russia-north-korea-military-option/
“Russia is examining the possible outcome of a military option in dealing with the North Korea crisis, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has told Sputnik.
Asked whether Russia had any contingency plan in place for a potential military solution to the standoff over the North’s nuclear ambitions, he replied that “we are assessing this and preparing ourselves. We will not be taken by surprise.”
Patrushev admitted that Pyongyang’s behavior put Russia at risk. “We basically share a border with them. That’s why we are interested in a political and diplomatic solution.”
The secretary stressed that Russia will not allow military action against North Korea, after the US diplomat at the United Nations threatened Pyongyang with destruction.
“If there is military action – and you know some countries do not rule it out – this would create all sorts of problems, including for us,” he said. “But we cannot let that happen.”
The israelis twitterer in chief has just been told no. Expect a tantrum. Like his previous ones:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2SGpm6Uh5cc
“The secretary stressed that Russia will not allow military action against North Korea, after the US diplomat at the United Nations threatened Pyongyang with destruction.”
Attacking NK is attacking the CIA/Mossad and the deep states since they are one and the same. Are you aware of the resources that NK has in its territory? Once you are, it’s so crystal clear who controls NK. If anything we are seeing a giant bluff from the leaders of the free world. Be prepared to be surprised.
“Attacking NK is attacking the CIA/Mossad and the deep states since they are one and the same.”
Total bollocks. The one and only similarity between the DPRK and the US is that they’re both hard-core nationalist, but with the former for all the right reasons. And that’s exactly what infuriates the West’s self-opinioned critters. The DPRK and its people flatly refuse to suffer from WPBGS ( = Western Petty Bourgeois Grovelling Syndrome).
Always a profound pleasure listening to the Zio-garbage whenever the DPRK launches a “firework”. That’s exactly the way to deal with the “free world” !
I most appreciate the trade-mark STINKING and stonking hypocrisy of the Western fakestream media presstitutes in ignoring regular US missile tests across the Pacific from Vandenberg, the one trillion plus US ‘modernisation’ of its nukes, the USA’s blunt refusal to honour its NPT obligations to pursue nuclear disarmament, the history of US aggression murdering four million Koreans in the decade after WW2 and the unique record of the USA being the only country to have ever used nukes on civilians. But we are dealing with perhaps the most odious sub-species of mammalian excrement on the planet in that case, are we not.
People probably said that about Iraq and Libya. Making a few deals with the Empire doesn’t put you on equal footing with it.
You are 100% correct isyun. Slowly but surely a small group of people are growing wise to the game being played, while the rest tune out the zionist sideshow completely. I think using Dennis Rodman as an ambassor gave the game completely away.
By now almost everyone who thinks about it understands the transnational zionist political elite are just muppets, while the string pullers are henchmen and psychopaths.
You can not underestimate the ability of paid agents within alt media to create the impression this nonsense is worth taking seriously. When smart people began abandoning old media in droves they could only go to one place — to alt media, where the supposedly serious conversations would continue, yet, having seen this all before we are no longer so easy to fool.
Any thoughtful person would not shout “bollocks” given what we already know about how actors within the information battlespace operate unless it was specifically their duty to discourage higher level thinking — and your detractor Nussiminen never misses an opportunity to do this when the ziomasonic plotlines and thesis’ are challenged.
Bold statements; poor substance.
Seems to be a general habit among certain folks here to dismiss countries, peoples, and leaders that Western imperialism is having (or had previously) problems with. Of course, this has nothing to do with Western imperial arrogance, but outstanding perspicacity of the Western mind.
Seems to me it is time for this forum to be Q-ed, or red-pilled. Read and connect the dots, please.
It is real, and it is happening. Important to don’t be left behind, please…
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9c5opewwh3owxwe/Book_of_Q.pdf
My Inner Paranoid is wary of online pdfs, apparently all kinds of hacking nasties can be embedded in them by mad genius hackers.
Sunbeam makes me wonder whether he is the one going to do the red-pilling; if you see what I mean.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moO9dfYHrZA
Maybe this is a safer way for some people.
Point being, try any way that suits you, but try it…
You have to do your school work, nobody can do it for you!
My advice would be to have a separate computer for downloading. I know I’ve been hacked because the sh*t involved can’t resist posting items from my email in forums I frequent.
A quick search reveals that even Youtube may not be foolproof.
@sunbeam. I’m reading the PDF. Great find. Thank you. I watched Pizzagate unfold and how it’s been ignored by MSM (although no surprises there) and it’s reminded me of a few quotes:
“The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst”
What if the democracy we thought we were serving no longer exists, and the Republic has become the very evil we have been fighting to destroy? (From Star Wars)
Edgar Hoover said: “The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists.”
“The Truth, when you finally chase it down, is almost always far worse than your darkest visions and fears.” – Hunter S. Thompson
Unknown to most, Russia had a team of negotiators present in DPNK during its game-changing launch that was reported on by Adam Garrie at The Duran, which I highly recommend be read by everyone far and wide, http://theduran.com/no-mystery-north-korea-tells-world-position-one-country-listens/
Outlaw:
Thanks for all your contributions, including this one.
Could you paint it out in broad brush strokes, for me, what implication this relationship has to the broader geopolitical landscape?
BadAss conclusion, no pun intended :)
I still believe Ukraine is the eye of the cyclone in this WAR as it is the main (even if artificial) contention point btw RF and the EU. Obomba pointed out that RF has the ‘escalatory dominance’ there.
Let’s hope it will settle in 2018 (and for the better) so that the EU minions can walk away from Murica at some point
The EU is now fully controlled by the Zionazi regime in Israel, as we see from events like the banning of BDS in Italy, France and Germany, the moves to dump the Palestinians and grovel to Israel seen undertaken by the treacherous Syriza regime in Greece and the support of NATO et al in the destruction of Libya and attempted destruction of Syria. No doubt the usual bribery and blackmail are involved, traditional for centuries, but, further to that strategy, at present all these countries have been basically insolvent since the GFC began, and we do know who controls the global purse-strings. After all Goldman-Sachs lured Greece to disaster, then profited hugely from Greece’s crash, while the mere Greek people suffer unending ‘austerity’. With the EU elite so compromised, we can expect NO attempt to free themselves from US dominance. They’ll be frog-marched to their doom, like loyal lemmings.
I agree with much of the article, but not entirely with two key premises:
“At the end of the day, political regimes can only survive by the consent of those it rules.”
and:
“Like all Empires, the US Empire mostly abused others in its formative and peak years, but as any decaying Empire it is now mostly abusing its own people.”
The trajectory of an empire always travels from ‘popular endorsement’ to ‘newfound frothy luxury and exuberance’ to ‘consolidation of power, wealth and interest at the top’. Or, simply put, all empires move towards aristocracy.
The Imperialists in the US are currently jostling for rank and status in a newly forming aristocratic hierarchy. It has happened as a natural consequence of the law of piracy / empire. An aristocracy does not require the consent of those it rules – they rule by ‘right’ and by being beyond the law. This is not a sign of internal failure, although things slide while it forms. It comes at the zenith of and sustains the longevity of an empire.
I have said for a long time that the West has looked at the absolute power of China’s political class with envy. They know it is extremely efficient, compared with democracy (look at Teresa’ May’s disastrous gamble of an election). New US and European aristocracies are attempting to emulate and counter China and Russia’s power structure and absolute rule.
To my mind the war debate is not really about who will win the current conflicts, but which form or aristocracy – China’s, Russia’s, Europe or the US’s – will win the top table and the greatest influence at a forming global council.
We will have a genuine global council in our lifetimes. It is pretty self evident. It will not be / cannot be democratic, can it?
I think you vastly underestimate jzst how far gone the empire really is. They are trying to tell people all their problems stem from Russian “meddling,” that’s not a sound strategy, that’s sweat soaked desperation. Not to mention their campaign against RT and Sputnik, they are scraping along the line of full blown censorship with the nonsense they threw RT’s way.
They are losing their grip on power and people will soon be fed up enough for a revolution. 50 million people rely on food stamps, half the US is poor, 2/3 of the population can not afford a $1000 medical emergency if needed. Hell, Flint was merely the most visible example out of dozens if not hundreds of places where there isn’t any clean water.
There are hundreds of more examples of internal failures, all of which contribute to a building anger within the populus, if the elites continue on this path and there are 0 signs of any change at this point, this anger-bubble will burst and we will see expensively pedicured elite feet danglin with the wind in Washinton D.C.. People will not put with this kind of abuse forever, history has shown us this and the US is ripe for a revolution. People have tried to vote in hope and change multiple times, even Trump is in that category and nothing changed, no matter who they put in the white house their situation gets worse, that will sink in sooner rather than later and with the second amendment, pitchforks are the least of problems for the elites.
Empire is totally crumbling. The saker article did not address the financial crisis aspect of it. The goal of the new elite is to waste all of the money, while they still can. They are getting desperate trying to get more and more opium from afghanistan while they still can. Selling it to their own population. The plan was to have the rest of the world join in the destruction. Everyone must join in the fun though. When your goal is to reduce the global population to 500 millions, you cannot really have china build a new silk road.
The last thing the dying british empire wants is for USA to join china and russia. No mistake about it, CIA is british/nazis. Some call it zionists. The british royalty is not really zionists though, they are just a bunch of racists fascists. Hitler was very much like the aristocrats of england in the 1936. The queen was alive back then if I recall correctly. She was taught by the queen mother how to salute: ” heil Hitler”. Its why we still have Nazis all over the place even today. Hiding in Israel, Ukraine, CIA and British secret service.
Time to clean all of them out. Putin knows about them. Obviously.
Look around the world. The US empire of dollar debt and death is in rude good health. Their recent successes are unequivocal – the BRICS smashed, resource prices smashed, Venuzela smashed, Syria smashed, Lybia smashed, the EU smashed up and being swamped in US led operation, pipelines commandeered, tax havens everywhere shut down and redirected to the US and UK tax haven; the Japs tearing up their non-military doctrine, the Ozzies strongly aligning with the US, the east of Europe strongly aligning with the US, 52 of 56 African nations occupied since 9/11; etc, etc. A huge amount of free money and resources are pouring into the US from the scam. The empire is peaking, baby.
At home? First principle of rule by an elite is? Think through history: Middle classes revolt. Poverty and sickness is the most direct route to a biddable population. As America’s middle class is reduced to its knees or distracted by internets, the potential for revolution is decreasing not increasing.
I am absolutely certain that the US imperial infrastructure has resigned itself to the probability that for the next 4-8 years they are going to have to put up with its twit in chief while he elbows his way onto the top table, and put up with his naive nationalism. But it isn’t going anywhere. There is a lot of fun to be had at the top yet, and a lot of croquet to be played on immaculate lawns. But they will lose in the end.
Haven’t appreciated much of what you said any time before PG but if there is competition at the top as you describe (I actually think they are now of one class and one mind) your analysis, for me, is pretty well spot on.
The coming financial crisis will cripple the empire for good. The dollar is dying and the US with it. I don’t share your view on the supposed “smashed” countries, organisations and endeavours, they score a minor win here and there but all in all, it’s been a long string of failures on all fronts, which is why they result to these pathetic tantrums Saker highlighted in the article.
Assad is still there, Iran is stronger than ever, Iraq is allied with Iran, there is no dignified way out of the idiotic and utterly stupid position the idiots and dimwitted fools in Washingtin mouthed their way in, it will result in a colossal failure and loss of face eventually, thanks to the gamble they took with the bombastic rhetoric, which they can not follow up on. Their 7 country war plan in the middle east was supposed to be wrapped up 10 years ago, they haven’t even been able to start with with some of the countries yet, let alone finish off the ones they did – with $600-$700 billion spent on war and they still fail.
I still think you underestimate the decay and I think you are mistaken about the supposed victories they have had. I don’t consider BRICS, Syria, Venezuela and the like “smashed” in any way. Under pressure? Sure. Smashed? No.
I agree with you (I spent 12 years or so living all around the US). I don’t see any revolution coming here – Americans are probably the most cowardly nation I have ever seen (I have never been to Arabic countries but apart from that I’ve been around the world). I understood that after Snowden/Greenwald released NSA leaks.
I think the strangest thing about Americans (both poor and very wealthy) is the way they have been trained to slavishly obey their masters (real and imaginary).
It took me about 6 years or so to forget the Hollwood – Fake news brainwashing propaganda and to realize that Americans are actually very passive and slavish. I think that comes from religious brain-washing (really a form of child abuse) where their parents/priests teach them that they are nothing and god/celebrities/psychopaths in charge are ‘everything’. Instead of teaching them about reality and useful social skills – i.e. how to meaningfully aggregate to solve problems.
I’ve noticed in LA, DC and San Francisco every time I go to Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods – Americans always follow the herd and there is always a few checkouts with the longest lines where they all go (especially millenials) while if you look around there is always one or 2 empty checkouts with no line at all.
Americans are also the only people that haven’t figured out it’s much faster for everyone to help pack their own bags (as every other nation does as far as I know). They wait for the cashier to pack their bags (which adds about 2 min per millenial which means everyone in line waits 10-20 min longer).
Almost no American I know can recognize any trees (maybe a few I met know how to identify one tree – in Serbia everyone can identify any tree pretty much, I read in Jared Dimond’s Guns, Germs and Steel that people in ‘primitive’ hunter/gatherer societies in New Guinea can identify hundreds of edible mushrooms from the poisonous ones etc. Most Americans I know (they are all university educated) don’t even know that plants need watering.
On top of that I think most Americans are continuously competing against everyone else in irrational competition, and they are very scared of their government, other people, blacks, whites, Trump etc. Add to this the fact that they can’t wait to get drunk, stoned etc to forget about reality…
I would be extremely surprised if there ever is any kind of revolution in the US. My prediction is that Anglosheeple will get even more slavish, fearful and disconnected from each other.
Add to that that they never invent anything useful (apart from Opium War-based business models based on selling addictions, sugar, coffee, prozac etc) and that nobody studies engineering and the future does not seem bright at all
Vaccinations have a lot to do with creating the sort of people that you describe. Just look at the vaccine schedule in the US – around 60 vaccines before even reaching school, and there are ever-increasing incidents of children and babies taken away from parents and being vaccinated against parental wishes. One mother even went to jail for refusing the vaccines for her child. Pure state and corporate fascism. Counting mercury, various forms of aluminium, foreign DNA , etc is it any wonder that we have come to this. This is also the topic that worries me most regarding Russia, with the government there fully supporting the entire vaccination myth. Vaccines are warfare, yet so few people see it in this light – so sinister and insidious. Some people are waking up but the damage is being done every day on a massive scale.
“Vaccinations have a lot to do with creating the sort of people that you describe.”
Vaccinations are not a big deal; corporate mindrot and cultural degeneracy is. With no vaccination needles around at all, the Pindos would be exactly the same swine and scum as we know them, seething with hatred, contempt, and total disgust at the world’s peoples and cultures. Their self-worship as indispensable and exceptional folks is not a matter of vaccinations but of psychotic, corporate fascist misculture.
The whole vaccination question is illustrative of the death of reason in the West. The controversy is NOT simple. There are numerous arguments for and against vaccinations, over when to give them, over how young recipients should be, over the side-effects, short and long-term (no long term cohort study comparing vaccinated and non-vaccinated populations has ever been, or ever will be, undertaken), over their efficacy or not and over the ever-increasing numbers thought necessary to inflict on populations. Yet the entire highly complex matter is treated as a moral panic, a Manichean struggle between GOOD-the drug companies, medical high priests and Governments controlled by BigPharma contributions, and EVIL-the nasty ‘anti-vaxx’, ‘tin-foil hat’, primitives who just won’t do what they are told. The fakestream media presstitutes, as ever, follow the money and regurgitate the Establishment line like lobotomised parrots. Ask any of them what an ‘adjuvant’ is, and you’ll get a blank stare, and the reason why glyphosate has been added to vaccine would probably just produce gibberings of ‘Fake News’. And the now familiar totalitarian impulse is intruding, with compulsory vaccinations being imposed and proposed, and monetary penalties for non-compliance. When I refused a flu vaccination at work and pointed out that they were highly ineffective, the jabber was most irate, but months later that year’s great flu outbreak was blamed on an ‘ineffective vaccine’.
L.A, D.C, and Frisco? Those places are foreign to me, and I am a 10th generation American. If your understanding of America is limited to the big cities on the East & West coasts, you know very little of the real America.
Americans are probably the most cowardly nation I have ever seen (I have never been to Arabic countries but apart from that I’ve been around the world).
You could be my alter ego, except that I live here for twice as long as you did.
“Americans are probably the most cowardly nation I have ever seen”
This is an observation not made often enough. The fearsome prevalence of weapons is a facet, not of courage, but of fear. The weapons are never brandished in any meaningfully collective sense beyond the occasional aberrant madman. Security blankets, even ones that hold bullets, are a feature of cowards.
America’s frogs never seem to boil. On the contrary, the hotter things get, the more Americans circle the wagons around their 401k plans as though that is their core non-negotiable. Indeed Rambo and his ilk are compensatory, drama-queenish camouflages that draw the curtain around a core insecurity. For decades, the perennial American refrain was to continually ‘project strength’ as if the actual demonstration of strength should forever be forestalled behind a fictionalized ‘projection’.
Where America ran afoul was when it actually began to believe its own movie scripts and actualized its vaunted military superiority. The trouble is America never wins wars. It is far better at Hollywood projections. But Hollywood is crumbling under the weight of its own hypocrisies. America has lost the projection room forever as a f/x refuge.
The fiction of plump 401k balances will be revealed when the powers-that-be one day simply fail to show up at 9 am Monday to open the banks. There will be a capital strike. The oligarchs will go elsewhere. I retunr frequently to Damon Vrabel’s Renaissance 2.0 on Youtube. What’s most extraordinary about Vrabel’s various theses is the fact how few in academia or the media have aired them before or since. More cowardice:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96c2wXcNA7A
Vrabel was a bright young guy, middle class, former military, Harvard Business School graduate who vanished from the Internet in disgust or perhaps more nefariously a few years ago. Before leaving, he offered a rather brilliant summation of personal balance sheet wealth. Assets, he pointed out, were in fact nothing you could really take to the bank. All assets are ‘contingent liabilities’ insofar as when the next guy goes under, your assets will head towards zero too.
That is the great moral tale that awaits a nation too tightly curled around its net worth as though the latter possesses an existential weight greater than courage, decency and nobility. In truth, everything that can’t be quantitatively valued is invaluable. Whereas everything with a price tag hanging off of it amounts to nothing at all. America is poised to learn this lesson. There is no moral refuge available to those had the power to rein in 70 years of the CIA’s global predations, and didn’t. Ignorance is no excuse. Americans, while they can be pitied for their mesmerized condition, are in the end responsible for the crimes done in their name. The karmic recoil will be a bitch.
Brasil has been taken over. US marines are now governing Amazonas and Brasil´s rocket programme. An CIA informer is President and controlled chaos prevail.
Syria is divided in half, one half to US/Kurds and one smashed half to Assad/Russia/iran. Venezuela is sanctioned. crisis and beaten, although not taking over.
Not sure if the empire is having failures.
They now have bases in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libiya, and now Syria.
Who is going to close those bases down and send them home?
‘The BRICS are smashed.’ China lifted ~600 million people out of poverty while Europe pushes millions into poverty. Russia doesn’t looked very smashed to me. No doubt BRICS countries have their problems, but smashed? The silk roads continue to grow…
Successes are highly equivocal, as sway in key regions is not firmly in hand.
Very good analysis but none of those countries are in Mackinder’s Heartland. Iran is the real test. If it falls then the USA will control “the pivot of history”. The rest were countries that jumped the gun in switching sides.
You can see today the fence sitters like India waiting (wisely IMHO) to see how it shakes out. If Iran holds then the triad wins (R-I-C) and if not the empire wins. Very tense moments.
The US dollar being the world’s reserve currency is what funds the empire. Countries like R-I-C have realised that they are paying for their own enslavement if they use it so they are switching. It was at 72% and now down to 65% and falling. It will be a slow fall, the Chinese have stated it doesn’t happen quickly, but it is happening. At what level does the empire collapse is the real question.
@TRM
Agree re Mackinder, and western globalists still controlling the heartland from the periphery. Agree re Iran, except that I don’t put it past VenuRusChiRanNork to deliberately pull the western globalists into war on three or four fronts (Ukr, Nork, Venu, Iran) simultaneously, despite the domestic cost, just to force the US to sit and concede to the future international architecture at a post war treaty. Agree re glacial progress of introducing a multipolar globalism / reduction of dollar hegemony. There is a lot of self interest in the slow pace, including the avoidance of war, but it is verging on charity.
It is one of our (Brit) great follies that, in the early 1900’s, we failed to see that the empire game was up; we were bankrupt and that the rising independence of our vassals was an unstoppable process. We fought in the vain belief that we could re-establish our hegemony against competitors (Germany) and re-inflate a waning vassal / master relationship with our colonies. It took forty five years to lose the lot. We would have been better to grow our domination into a new alliance of mutual cooperation and trade benefit.
The US is repeating the same mistake. If it instead forged mutual cooperation agreements on a multi polar basis, it would have won the global race to set the format of and be the biggest player at a global council.
The whole thing about Mackinder, is that it reminds of the board game Risk https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Risk_(game that I played a few times when I was a kid. Word was, (half facetiously) the key to winning was getting a hold of Madagascar and maintaining control til the end– obviously easier said than done.
Regarding Healthcare, they treat people based on their Income (Strong Health insurance with coverage $2 million life time), or if there are not enough money then they treat them in Third World Condition.
“I work in the most expensive health care system in the world, and I being asked to do it in third world condition.” Quote
Michele Curtis M. D. an Onc. Gyn. in Huston.
Most of the people believe they get good health care, but for most of them, the policy is “if ain’t broke don’t fix it”, but waiting till it breaks sometime it is impossible to fix it.
A revolution inside USA, it is almost impossible. With a hollow economy, offshore industry, and 80 % of population in the service sector, gives an impression of a paradox, but they still control the money supply and still control the world.
If China steps in, in Syria, and Russia, Iran and other stays, then things may get an interesting turn.
what you say makes sense. Doctors abuse Americans a lot I think. And Anglosheeple believe everything they say and appreciate all the drugs they get from doctors. An English friend in LA went to see a doctor (to treat indigestion problem) – his father is a doctor too in London. This American doctor asked him if he was depressed (he’s always been one of the happiest people I know) – he said no. The doctor tried and tried to get him to start using prozac etc – my friend refused. I’ve heard the same kind of stories with diabetes drugs and another American friend felt exhausted and her doctor tried to get her to do some kind of chemo therapy which costs I think 100k per treatment My friend refused and she cured her exhaustion herself. I had the same experience with my Norwich Terrier – he turned out to be allergic to grains (my vet was selling me the food and then about 2k worth of drugs and tests – the first ingredient in the food was grains and it was very expensive. After about a year my dog’s groomer told me it’s his food (I was brainwashed and did not even believe her – I thought what do you know you are not a doctor?) Since I was desperate – I tried changing to non-grain food – and in a week my dog got rid of his allergy and was never sick again. He is now 13 and looks like 3.
Another friend from Los Gatos told me his wealthy doctor father allowed him to take Attention Deficit Disorder (whatever the BS fake disease they call it) drugs. My friend told me he felt like half-dead zombie as a kid – thanks to those drugs.
So I can imagine vaccines are as bad as the rest of the drugs – here is a great book on Bad Pharma – by an English doctor: https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Pharma-Companies-Mislead-Patients/dp/0865478066/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1512159047&sr=1-1&keywords=bad+pharma
@Anonymous:
“Regarding Healthcare, they treat people based on their Income”
A friend of mine (used to be the director of Engineering for Johnson and Johnson I think he managed 3k people) had the best insurance, lots of money – I think he left 30m$ to his children when he died 2 years ago. ….he had the same kind of heart valve surgery as my uncle in Serbia (at the same time and they are about hte same age). My uncle did not pay for it and recovered fast, my American friend had the surgery covered by insurance then caught an infection and went to a 5k a month nursing home. Every time I went to see him his oxygen thing was either out of oxygen or it fell on his bed or floor. Food was awful, it was too cold and the nurses neglected him. They also did not want to let him go home (because they wanted to milk his best insurance ) – even though he had a 15m$ , 5000ft2 house on the beach close by. He basically died from neglect about 10 days later.
His money, ‘best’ insurance etc did not help him. My Serbian uncle is doing great and has just written his 100th book at the age of almost 80
This conversation is going off-topic. Please take it to MFC. Any further comments about the healthcare system will go to trash. Mod
The process of US decline has accelerated since the financial apparatus, the very hot-bed of insatiable parasitism, took over the US economy. The only place that the capitalist vampires can make a ‘decent’ return on capital anymore, is in straight rent-seeking extraction, and bleeding the host population dry through debt and interest extraction. And the process is worsened when tiny cabals of individuals, innately, socially and culturally hostile to the broad society, control that process of ruthless extortion. Hence the madness of yet another immensely regressive ‘tax reform’ certain to enrich the parasites even more, impoverish the rest, and drive up the deficit.
@mulga
So you don’t approve of Blackstone in 2013 buying up foreclosed homes in the US, at a rate of $100million per week, (http://www.corpwatch.org/article.php?id=15903 or http://www.tampabay.com/news/business/realestate/blackstone-to-buy-1-billion-worth-of-tampa-bay-homes-for-rentals/1252624) so that they now have about 50,000 homes to rent back to the masses? Or buying about 250,000 units in recession ravaged Spain in 2015, to rent back to the masses? Thought not.
It is probably nothing, but the founder of that company ‘left’ (assume he did not give up all his shares and control, but hid his publicly visible interest through shell companies etc) in 1992 to join the Clinton Administration as Deputy Treasury Secretary.
It is also probably nothing, but the same company bought and owned tower 7 World Trade Center in October 2000. These guys have terrible timing and make the least informed picks. Poor them.
Don’t get me started on the spinoff they funded BlackRock.
Not vampires, though. Vampires only take a sip and in return give immortality, a cool cape and fine pair of gnashers. These are demons. I think you said, above, that American’s are cowards. Tooled up to the nines, and this lot drive around scott free. They will fight for their farm, they can be whipped up to support an illogical cause, but they have never, ever fought injustice or greed. At least, that’s how it seems from over here.
This is the first comment that I’ve seen online predicting a revolution in the US. I think your analysis is perfectly sound. The situation seems unstable and deteriorating. Something is bound to happen, status quo is untenable.
“Aristocracy” in no sense! If only we had an aristocracy: rule of the best. Oligarchy, yes. Rule of the few. Plutocracy. Yes. Rule of the rich. But in no sense of the word do we have a developing aristocracy. The very notion is risible.
@ ca
In the European recent history sense of the word. Not classical. Entitled ‘best’. Not trained and proven. Don’t tell me that the whole US election was not full of the sneering condescension of entitled dynasties at the new money low-born pretender. This is European aristocracy, not classical.
The Chinese have an aristocracy of merit, where individuals rise according to their talents. They just need to avert the imposition of the hereditary principle, and it will be much like the old Chinese Mandarinate and an improvement on the Roman system of the Path of Honour (cursus honorum) whicyh was more or less restricted to the elite. In the USA, in contrast, it all depends on selling your wares to the rich political patrons like Sheldon Adelson, on having a reality TV show or on being a consummate liar and confidence-trickster like Obama.
An excellent article, as always from The Saker. However, I would like to add a few points. I don’t think that the US elite is trying to destroy the EU, because it was the US elite which, in conjunction with the European elite, created the EU during one of the Bilderberg meetings. The EU is a copy of the American Federation, and both have central banks which are controlled by private bankers. The EU was created to destroy the nation states of Europe by placing them under the control of Brussels, and recently I had an opportunity to read that the intention of the EU is to create a single European state made up of Europeans, no less. And yes, all the false immigrants pouring into Europe have been sent there as a political Trojan Horse to subvert Europe internally, as those who are sending them know that these “refugees” cannot assimilate nor do they wish to assimilate. It is true that the US and Russia could have been good political and economic partners. The opportunity for this came during the American Civil War, when President Lincoln appealed to the Russian Tsar for help. Russia sent her fleets to San Francisco and New York, which official US history intentionally likes to ignore. The international bankers were horrified, as they easily guessed what would derive from this friendship, namely a partnership, and a very dangerous one. Lincoln refused to accept loans from private bankers and started issuing Government currency. The Russian Tsar started doing the same, inspired by Lincoln. Lincoln was assassinated in 1865 and his friend and ally Tsar Alexander a year later. This put a stop to any Russian – American economic and political alliance and certainly led the way to two world wars and all the wars after that, which were unnecessary. It also led the way to the establishment of the US Fed, a private central bank, whose mere existence is contrary to the US Constitution. It is true that Russia wants to eradicate the role which private bankers have in the world. It is also true that many Americans oppose the existence of private bankers and the role they play. However, I don’t think that a partnership between Russia and the US is possible any more, because the US media has poisoned the American mind. Yes, many Americans know fake news when they see it. Unfortunately many also believe what is being served to them. As one American honestly stated in a comments section, most Americans don’t care what happens in the outside world, leaving international relations to the State Department, believing what the corporate media serves them. During my stays in the US I saw this to be true. While a partnership between Russia and the US is most probably impossible, what is certainly possible are partnerships between the emerging Eurasian Economic Union and sovereign European states, as I don’t see the EU lasting too long. While Americas allies in Europe are publicly stating their support for the US, this support is anything but sincere, as they are still scared to oppose the US directly. For example, while Angela Merkel might still control the loyalty of German bankers, she has lost control over German industrialists, who are openly conducting negotiations in Russia, last year as many as 500 of them. The psychological anti-Russian barrier which exists in Western Europe is slowly falling apart, among all classes of Europeans, who are anything but happy with the imperial policy of Washington, fearing it will drag them into another wider conflict. Two world wars were fought in Europe, and there is no mood for World War Three, something that neither Washington nor Wall Street seem to understand. As for the US, it seems to be living in the past, having difficulty accepting reality in the world, nor knowing what to do under new conditions. Wall Street will continue dictating imperial globalist plans to the US Government, which should be more concerned with the internal situation, political, social, economic, financial and ethnic, which is not improving but deteriorating. I would not be surprised if the US broke up.
B.F.
Just a suggestion on your content presentation:
Use more paragraphs. It is much easier to read on the Internet if it is not a huge block of type.
Your comments are excellent. They would make more impact if you used breaks.
Thank you. You are correct. I usually use paragraphs. However, when I started typing that comment, I didn’t think it would be that long. Greetings.
Well, maybe if the Europeans are reluctant to again be cannon fodder for more of the bankers wars after WW1 and 2, perhaps the plan is to replace them with migrants who might be more amenable to manipulation into more wars (such as another try to take over Russia and it’s resources).
Tsar Alexander 2 was assasinated in 1881-not 1866. Please get your facts straight, not that hard to do.
You are correct. I noticed the date error when I posted the comment. I typed the date of his death from memory. My mistake. However, what I wrote in the article stands. I believe that was the only mistake.
Meanwhile, Hawaii is practicing tomorrow night (Dec. 1st) a nuclear alarm siren for the first time since the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/886577/World-War-3-North-Korea-Kim-Jong-un-Pyongyang-Hawaii-nuclear-attack-sirens-ICBM-Trump
If this is fear mongering, it’s a) an extreme form of fear mongering, considering the its extreme rarity, and b) what exactly is the point?
I see four explanations:
1) a genuine (probably misguided) fear of a preemptive North Korean attack, despite NK’s stated no-first-strike policy.
2) the possibility and gamble by the Deep State that the scenario of a US blitzkrieg on North Korea could be perceived by China and/or Russia as an intolerable threat to their national securities, resulting in a counter strike by either China or Russia or both against US strategic targets, like Oahu (Hawaii), head of the Pacific Fleet.
3) a false flag scenario, which would be probably blamed on NK (also possibly ISIS, but less likely; possibly blamed on Russia or even China), with the hope of whipping up a war frenzy in the USSA and a bloodlust for all-out war against the framed nation and/or host of blamed actor.
4) a false flag scenario could further escalate into an actual attack by the scapegoat.
concur but the so called U.S is not one entity,..the team chaos is the problem, it is using the U.S for harvesting the energy and time of the humanity on the globe.The citizen of the so called U.S might be under the spell of team chaos.Now, the crucial point is to figure out who or what is team chaos, a clear and present danger to humanity.To see something clearly, is the way to avoid it.Might be humanity as a whole is not prepared to face the truth or even comprehend its nature and structure.Humanity might not have the strength to factor or even acknowledge this evil.
”But US/NATO armies? They all act as if Conchita Wurst was their Commander in Chief!”
Hilarious!
My hat is off to the Saker on this one. Agree with every word.
“That this photo shows one Orthodox Christian and two Muslims….” – pic shows one cool Russian cat got the cream (although the Persian smile would do Mona Lisa proud).
“… the gradual emergence of an alternative realm. A good example of that is …” and especially the non-GMO strategy. That is a big winner in the emerging global ‘qualitative’ food supply wars.
As for the only parasitic apartheid ‘democracy’ in the ME – the Nut-&-Yarhu Occupation Show goes on like a Millennium Cult Dream but the narrative is failing and the mesmerisation is weakening and they know it. The link up with the Saudi regime is simply more evidence that this is at heart a class issue – the super-rich class vs the rest in the “Neo-Feudal Reality Show” with your new ‘Host with the Most’ …. (drum roll) …. Donald de Trump. With MbS ‘suck on this’ doing the KSA Hilton ‘Detroit’ gangster shakedown with special guest, Jared Corey Kushner, on the bone what could go wrong? (/sarc) Beware the Golan Heights! … the last of the ISIS boys won’t be able to protect the occupation from the UN-level pressure to return to the principle of sovereignty all round.
“US Americans – “indispensable”,…” – with the US now clearly in the dispensable zone and the mad neocon hag, Nikki R. Haley, dissolving in an Oz-witch UN meltdown and giving a face to the (quote) “imperial parasite” feeding on it.
An enjoyable read, … thanks.
(Btw, did I read somewhere that the USA is set up to run two war fronts simultaneously – well, it seems they have at least three (EU/Nato–Russia; ME/US–Syria/Iran/Iraq/Russia; North Korea/China–US/Japan/South Korea) plus an ubiquitous internet/information war on everything … and the degrees of complexity (of variables) increase in a nonlinear fashion. It looks like they may have a small case of empire ‘over stretch’.)
Thank you. an analysis that totally makes sense. How rare is that.
Is Peace a Crime?
They say that Putin colluded with Trump,
But I don’t understand the fuss.
The policies that Russia would like the most
Would also be best for us.
http://www.dcdave.com/poet15/170615.htm
By “us” I obviously do not mean the AngloZionist Empire. Rather, I mean the American people.
All the polls that I read show more or less the samething; around 25 or 30% of the population has a relatively good opinion of Russia ( even sometimes a very good one for 10%) and the 2/3 buy more or less the propaganda and have a negative view of Putin/Russia.
Maybe the people who ask you which language you speak are mostly “russophiles” who know already that it’s probably russian, but they need an excuse to start a chat with you. The others ignore you and prefer to keep their “certanties”.
“Former Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn is yet to comment on the situation. He is the fourth member of the Trump campaign to face charges in the ongoing Russia probe, which was called a “witch hunt” by President Donald Trump.
According to media reports citing the court’s filing, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn with one count of “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI.
The US special counsel’s office has reportedly accused Flynn, who hasn’t yet commented on the charges and is due in court at 10:30 local time (15:30 GMT) on Friday morning for a plea hearing, of “lying” to the FBI about his contacts with then Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak……….”
https://sputniknews.com/us/201712011059608454-flynn-charges-russia-probe/
My greatest concern is that the Empire will jump right in when Putin inevitably steps down and they can install a western puppet. Please, Vladimir, stay with us!
Australia’s national broadcaster ran a story last night on the Russian opposition to Putin’s leadership. What I saw of it was a bunch of students waving placards. Soros /US funded agit prop seems to be the motivation.
That ABC propaganda is on this week. That was just a preview. They have sent one of their chief lying propagandists to do the report, so I won’t be watching. The show in question, ‘Foreign Correspondent’, like all ABC programs, runs the US Imperial line UNQUESTIONINGLY. The use of rich, feckless, youth, in the metropolitan centres, is one of the oldest tricks in the Colour Revolution book, using scum like OTPOR and its bastard spawn CANVASS to recruit young, corrupt or ignorant dupes, as shock troops, because they all want the ‘Freedom’ to live like the Kardashians. In collaboration with this tack, the presstitutes are running numerous propaganda reports singing the praises of the nationalist and quasi-fascist Navalny, their current best hope for a new Yeltsin. So utterly predictable as to be almost funny.
I briefly watched Ellen Fanning on ABC’s afternoon ‘Drum” where she moderates assorted articulate types on current events. They were talking about the decline of US politics. An interlocutor was pointing out that in US 60% don’t believe the JFK story and 40% believe in the deep state. She leaned in and said ‘you’d have to agree that’s nuts’. He was too gobsmacked to point out it was not his opinion, just relaying poll findings, but she pressed on with a personal attack.
I switched off.
I remember when there where serious journalists on ABC.
The lady journo Sovchak? has been meeting a group in Oxford apparently not directly tied into the university…..trying to recruir believers…activists?Recruiting ground for intelligence agencies…ngo’s????
Eric Campbell presented that piece on Russian opposition to Putin.
The same Eric Campbell’s who reported from Kosovo in 1999 – “brutal Serb crackdown”
“Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic” blah blah.
In 2003 Paul Moran the ABC cameraman accompanying Eric Campbell in Northern Iraq was killed by a suicide bomber.
Campbell was slightly wounded.
It turns out that besides the ABC Paul Moran had also been working for the Rendon Group when he was killed, and had been for a number of years.
He was also in Kosovo in 1999.
Rendon is a CIA media front operation which pays reporters to provide reports that support US foreign policy.
Draw your own conclusions regarding Eric Campbell.
https://www.commondreams.org/headlines05/1118-10.htm
https://www.prwatch.org/news/2006/11/5509/first-casualty
Tillerson is supposed to be on the way out now. He is not a neocon and seems relatively competent. The press cannot attack him as a dangerous kook as is the case with many Trump appointments, so what do the press attacks tell us about their agenda? He will probably be replaced by a neocon. Is the press cheering this?
If Tillerson is replaced by a thug like Pompeo, will this increase the prospects for a conflict? In the past one would expect “no” despite the threats/posturing, just because a conflict with Russia, Iran, or North Korea would seriously damage America. Today, however, the White House has neocons like Pompeo who believe their own propaganda and seem nonchalant about the dangers.
On the hype about the Russian “threat”, there seems to be a script the U.S. follows when it goes after a country. Remember Iraq’s “million man army” that was hyped in the prelude to the first Gulf War/massacre?
Latest news is that General Flynn, ostensibly, intends to testify against Donald Trump by stating that Trump ordered him to make a contact with the Russian side. If this news is true, then we have a planned conspiracy for the impeachment of Trump and further vilification of Russia. This would not be a wise move for the US, especially with respect to its relationship with its European allies, who would view this as further increase in hostility between the US led NATO and Russia, leading to possible war. This will further weaken NATO and turn Europe even more towards Russia. As I have written before, there is no mood in Europe for World War Three. Unfortunately, Washington and Wall Street are having a tough time understanding this point.
The Americans have lots of problems, and at some point the camel’s back is destined to break, unless it’s legs go first, or it just dies….
So, for example, the increased resort to trained military mercenaries, whose hearts are not really in it; or resort to brainwashed untrained or less trained madmen mercenaries, in support of wars of aggression, covert or overt, of benefit for a few, bad for most Americans, and awful for those targetted.
Or the decline and collapse of the educational system in the US generally, including importantly scientific and inventive excellence. Okay, so you import some technical excellence, but that’s not the same.
Educational excellence can only with very great difficulty, if at all, co-exist with wall to wall political and journalistic lies and corruption and stupidity and perversions.
Or the tens of millions of Americans dependent on various – typically problematic – illegal and legal drugs in order to somewhat alleviate chronic and debilitating spiritual, mental and emotional dysfunctions.
More Americans in prison than in China and India combined, last I looked.
The US has gone from being more or less the richest country in history half a century ago to now being the most indebted society and country in history.
How many US military people are killing themselves daily on average? Twenty some?
So is there a positive American trend? I’d say that many millions of Americans are now more or less awake to, or in the process of waking up, to something far closer to grim reality than the bs mythology that was able to elevate world class serial depravity into way too much flag waving enthusiasm. If the awake number were to grow quickly, that would seem good.
I share with the Saker and with many in this Saker community, the hope that the AngloZionist Empire can be defeated. I hope that, after that defeat, America can renew its efforts to be a nation with a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people”. But, I do not think that this defeat is inevitable, nor even likely as this war is being waged right now.
From the beginning of his administration in 1993, Bill Clinton pursued a policy to make China rich, powerful, and a peer of the United States. Wealth was transferred. Technology was transferred. Industry was transferred. All of this was done at the expense of the American nation, both as an economy and as a people.
The ultimate winner in the informational war between Russia and America will be neither. It will be China. While the United States is showing concern over the expansion of Chinese power. Russia cannot afford to.
This China will become as powerful and ruthless a hegemony as the AngloZionist empire has been. It has no respect for human rights nor for human aspirations beyond those that reward and entrench a small but growing capitalist elite. But this elite will be totally compliant to the one-man rule of whoever leads the Chinese Communist Party. The Middle Kingdom will establish a New World Order . . . With Chinese Characteristics.
Russia is very useful to China, because its stand against AngloZionism forces America to divert resources that could otherwise be deployed to frustrate China’s inexorable expansion in Asia. Russia fights the good fight. Russia pays the price. But China reaps the rewards. I don’t see any option for Russia, other than to continue to support China’s ambitions, in the hope that China will be her ally should this cold war with America turn hot.
Racist, Sinophobe, garbage. China has NO interest in running the planet as a subservient Empire as the West has for 500 years, and has displayed no actions to do so. And Clinton had virtually nothing to do with China’s rise, a nasty racist assertion of Chinese inferiority.
hope that the AngloZionist Empire can be defeated..
It really should be refferred to as AngloZionist Class.
We are at war with a class, or rather they are at war with us. Somehow they’ve managed to degrade our understanding that all warfare is class based and economic. I know I’ve heard Saker discuss this point in a Southfront interview. What binds these people, aside from their generally sociopathic pathology, is a class consciousness and although some prefer to place the ‘Anglo’ at the front Nationality has frankly little to do with Zionist Globalist Consciousness. Each of us in our own countries are pitted against a rapacious local oligarchy and each of us must confront these Zionists at the lowest level slowly working up.
In my own conversations I always look for opportunities to challenge Zionist thinking and introduce the word in a proper context. If you accept that one group of people have a right to abuse another for personal benefit then you are a Zionist. The litmus test is yhe question do you support the right of Palestinians, or anyone else for that matter, to defend themselves against anyone infused with a sense of Choseness. Unfortunately Capitalism is itself an ideology of Choseness, going back to Smith, Ricardo and in the sense that it is top down and materialistic also Karl Marx. All ideologies are fundamentally Zionist if you give it some thought, but I digress. The answer always begins with changing oneself from within, whatever you think of Christianity Jesus had it right, so that the kind of work we have to do to destroy Zionism is monumental but is truthfully no more difficult than a change of consciousness we see everyday, with people who find ‘God’ so to speak. The task for all of us is to return to a pre institutional way of thinking, like I believe existed in early Christianity, before every proto Zionist from Paul and the early Church fathers got the idea that the best way to manage this way of thinking was to infiltrate and redirect it, IMHO, just as is happening today within the alternative community, on virtually every channel one can discover.
“It has no respect for human rights nor for human aspirations beyond those that reward and entrench a small but growing capitalist elite.”
Very true: China doesn’t promote sexual depravity and other progressive causes as per the notions of George Soros. The meme about Chinese disrespect for human aspirations becomes quite “interesting” when looking at Africa. In the northern part of that continent, we have the uplifting Libyan example of benign Western humanitarian intervention, while in the south we have immense industrial development, progress, and — last but not least — peace, thanks to these greedy, rotten Chinese.
When will the Africans finally see the light and throw out their Chinese tormentors?
http://russiafeed.com/us-special-envoy-ukraines-donbass-conflict-total-failure-expected/
An assessment re Volker v Russia’s position….it is still all Russia’s fault=blame game.
Many americanisms come to mind after reading this article. Time is money, it’s not who you are, it’s who you know, etc., etc. I particularly favor “Back to the Drawing Board.”
look at picture of article what Shoigu holds in his left hand! :-)
Good catch, too funny/
It’s what”s for lunch.
Lift off!
“Chris Hedges On Fascism In The Age Of Trump (Nov. 2017)”
https://youtu.be/i5X3NRD00FY
The oft repeated phrase that the US and Russia would be ideal partners overlooks the very real possibility that that may not be in the best interests of the people. Personally I prefer both to skirt around each other, perpetually busy with at least achieving parity with the other and therefore having little time or interest in turning their considerable attentions on the rest of us. I think of it as balance; something that was sorely missing after the fall of the Soviet Union and which allowed the US free reign to cause such misery across the globe in the following years. Maybe Russia does indeed have a higher moralistic outlook on mankinds rights and needs, and would act accordingly but were that not to be the case, I would very much prefer something to keep those with huge military capability in check. It is all too tempting, as we have seen with Washington, to use ones capabilities to the full when there is no one around to oppose them.
Being between a rock (West), and a hard surface (Overpopulated China), maybe Russia has to reconsider to contain China with the “Help of the West.”
good article, specifically designed to give us hope but with a bit of too much wishful thinking thrown in.
If USA has run out of options, then expect USA to start a major war most likely against North Korea and/or Iran. A war against NK is in reality a war against China and Russia; it will devastate East Asia, stop Asia’s development(and CHina’s) and give the much needed breathing room for USA to again regain the top dog position in economic terms.
It is true, USA is falling economically culturally and politically. I talk to ordinary Americans every single day and Im astonished how short sited, idiotic morons they really are. They don;t care about anything but to
“have a good time”. But the writer is wrong that they don’t believe the propaganda. In fact a LOT of them DO believe the anti Russian propaganda, and they will welcome a war against Russia. Propaganda does work; it’s simple: repeat a lie 10 times and it becomes the truth. And Americans ARE scared; they can see themselves getting poorer and they are desperate to search for an enemy; any enemy will do. CHina? OH YES! Russia? Even better!
Well, in the last week I have seen two pieces of hate propaganda, one from the BBC sewer, the other from an EXTREMELY belligerent and hateful feminazi at the ‘Guardian’, attacking the FIFA World Cup in Russia. I have long expected the Real Evil Empire to attempt to disrupt the Cup, through a team boycott, if they can browbeat enough countries (unlikely considering football’s unrivaled popularity)or a tourist boycott, or, my preference as most likely, terrorist attacks during the months leading up to, or during the competition itself. The two reports were the usual filth you expect from Western fakestream presstitutes, the Guardian one in particular being hateful of Russians as well as their State, but what else can one expect of a Guardian feminazi, a species even more odious than the males.
The article is interesting, informative and encouraging. I am somewhat even less optimistic on the US of A, and not for reasons attributable to the Americans as a people.
I disagree with some of the trenching negative comments. There are many very decent Americans who do not reflect the image of arrogant stupidity we associate with the public and political image of the nation.
However, call it Fate or whatever else, the Jews are the real force or entity currently representing, controlling and running America, from its head to the furthest ganglia.
In my view, ‘Anglo-Zionist’ is a euphemism. A Jew born in England or the US is not an Anglo-Zionist, he is a Jew who happens to be born there.
We seem to be at the fourth of a five act tragedy that ends with the verification of the Talmudic predictions – the goym exists only to serve the Jews.
That the sect is engaged in a war against the Euro-US people seems clear, with the sect is in total control of the key opinion-setting tools and institutions of the land.
The outcome of the war is the disappearance of the Caucasian Euro-American people. This was the prediction and the goal of the European-Union founder, Coudeneuve Kalergi, “Europe (to be) a nation of hybrid people, looking like the Egyptians in the Pyramids, ruled by a select cadre of Jews.”
The biblical onslaught of migrants in Europe and the Jewish promotion of unrestricted immigration into the US are two faces of the same objective.
Exaggeration? Look at this brief video, featuring the Jewish Sarkozy and the Jewess Spectre.
https://youtu.be/dz7-iuO1JpA
Then watch this video of 2016 ads, all promoting miscegenation between white women and black men. (similar Christmas ads for 2017, from what I have seen from the UK ,are even worse).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRl2syTsK7s
And consider the black hatred towards whites promoted by disgusting movies coming out of Jewish Hollywood. Or watch this short video extract featuring a pro-Hillary Jewish actress, declaiming that “I would fu…ng kill Christ again.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSrhJGGDqx0
We cannot blame entirely Americans for not realizing what happens. Personally, I must thank the Internet for becoming informed on the issue. Like millions, I was brought to see ‘Exodus’ at school, and thoroughly believed the story and the bollocks therein contained.
But… some may say, certainly not all Jews want the destruction of the white race. Certainly, but just as Euro-Americans were brought up with ideas founded on the New Testament, the Jews got theirs from the Talmud, a most violent and disgusting piece of whatever.
Where Christ boils in his own excrement, where his Mother is a whore and where it is OK to have sex with a 3 year old girl.
The NYT can proclaim in an article “The Jewish Takeover of America.” The Israeli Haaretz writes, “Dirty Jews, How the Jewish Porno industry attacks America’s traditional family values”, etc.
The evidence of Jewish hatred is overwhelming. Meanwhile, Euro-Americans are branded “anti-semites” often just for saying the word “Jew”
As Christmas is approaching, we may consider that, as of 1989, Christian symbols such as Nativity Scenes are forbidden in public places. But in a few days, I assume – as in past years – a gigantic Menorah will be lit on the lawn of the White House. In remembrance of the slaughter by Jews of other Jews and Greeks who had had the audacity to “integrate”, as we would say today, thus corrupting the DNA of the chosen people.
I like to think that the Patriarch of the Orthodox Church will not surrender to Jewish pressure. The Catholic Pope already has, and recently even included two rabbis in one of the Vatican congregations.
My 2 cents. Commenting on here for once (have done so a few times before).
1. There will be no North Korea v US war.
NK like Iran has a strong retaliatory capability and can wipe out South Korea and Japan including their industrial capacity as well as some of/all of the approximately 90,000 US soldiers in South Korea and Japan. The size of a small town.
a. If the Japanese or south Korean economy/industrial capacity is wiped out the world is plunged in to a severe crisis.
Samsung phones.
Honda cars and motorbikes.
Sony electronics, finance.
Toshiba.
Hitachi.
Nissan
Daewoo.
Hyundai.
Are companies whose products are used everywhere including by elites and their children in America and Israel.
b. Let’s take the 90,000 US soldiers stationed in Japan and S Korea and not even include the 40,000 dependents of US personnel in Japan.
Let’s assume each soldier has 2 parents, 2 siblings on average. Add the 360,000 from that on to the 90,00 US personnel you get 450,000.
Let’s keep the figure down to 400,000. The supposed average number of facebook friends is 150, but let’s just say 50. Multiply that 0.4 million by 50 you get 20 million, i.e. 20 million people would have a friend who has lost a loved one in South Korea or Japan.
9/11 saw 3,000 casualties, a North Korea war would see at least 10 times that much. It would also harm the industrialists, businesses who profit from the US military presence in Japan and South Korea.
The US hasn’t, isn’t and won’t attack far weaker Iran, so it definitely will not attack North Korea.
It quit Lebanon after the death of a few hundred marines, so won’t risk the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers and their families in South Korea or Japan.
China has also made it clear it will get involved if there is any US war against North Korea.
2. The Saker is right that the US (or the neo-cons) represents a threat to both Christianity and Islam.
The problem in the US is that those who espouse nativist conservatism and a rejection to globalism and military interventionism are often anti-Muslim i.e. the Republican right which includes many pro-Israeli Christian evangelists.
In the face of such hostility it is easy for generally ignorant Muslims (and yes most Muslims are more ignorant than people in the west and I can say that as I am a Muslim) to fall for the deceptive lure of their “false friends”, the Democrats. Hence you get the ridiculous Muslim Brotherhood + Lesbian alliance of Linda Sarsour and the Pussyhat marchers.
However the people behind the globalist agenda also want to abolish the concept of gender and are planning to do it in stages 1) Promoting “tolerance” for transgenders 2) Saying nothing can not include transgenders and can be gender-based e.g. the recent banning of the New York subway message “ladies and gentlemen” 3) Stigmatizing and criminalizing gender per se as not inclusive and essentially declaring war on masculinity and femininity.
Some in the US academic community (who are 90% democrat) go as far as to say there is no such thing as gender and it is a “social construct”. Ignoring the reality of YY and YX chromosomes.
Their plan is to abolish the concept of gender and demand that international institutions such as the UN impose that too. It won’t work but at most it may temporarily (prior to some sort of economic collapse) be enforced in the US and UK and rejection of “there is no such thing as gender” may be classified as “hate speech” and criminalized et la 1984 and Orwell.
3. Russia has won in Syria.
It won in Georgia.
It won in Transdniestria.
It won in Donbass.
It won in Crimea.
The world is moving away from the US slowly but surely. Even US poodle Britain despite American objections applied to join the Chinese AIIB bank one organisation which is a series of bodies being set up to parallel US-centric global institutions such as the World Bank, IMF etc.
Duterte in the Philippines has basically dumped the US, the US’ ever colony in Asia. US plans to cause divide and rule in the south China sea have failed. They failed to isolate China and ASEAN states know that China is the new power and that the US is weakening. Things like failed projects such as regime change in Syria highlight US weakness in contrast to the highly effective and robust Russian intervention and victory there.
China is investing around $50-60 billion in Pakistan, $25 billion in Bangladesh, $20 billion in China, $15 billion in Argentina and billions through out the world including in the EU e.g. Greece.
The Sino-Russian axis know they have won, it’s just a matter of time.
4. The US is hostile to Europe and seeks a divided Europe with hostility between western and central Europe v Russia to “necessitate” a strong US military and political presence there. A peaceful Europe with pan-European co-operation from Lisbon to the Urals is “against US (neo-con) national interests”.
The influx of 1 million refugees was weaponized demographic damage to European social stability.
The EU is weakening anyway.
– Brexit.
– Britain basically threatening Spain with war over Gibraltar.
– Catalan crisis.
– Le Pen almost winning in France and she would have carried out Frexit.
– Merkel in crisis.
– Orban rejecting Soros and globalism.
– Victory of Babis in the Czech Republic.
– Poles rejecting the excessive immigration policies of western Europe and demonstrating nativist nationalist pride.
In addition to the US not being in the Rouhani-Erdogan-Putin shot nor was the EU.
In addition to EU internal tensions there are European v US tensions. Trump has had a spat with May on twitter and is cancelling his state visit to the UK next month.
5. The Saudis are weaker now that MBS (Mohammed bin Salman) has crossed the Rubicon and beaten, tortured, arrested and killed his cousins. Now all Saudi princes know that they are not immune demi-gods who can arrest, torture but can’t be arrested or tortured.
Anyone Saudi prince or billionaire with sense is stealthily trying to withdraw his billions or hundreds of millions to “safe” secret bank accounts so as not to face the same fate as sons of former kings or nephews of the current king.
MBS will not be able to finance his projects to secure socio-economic stability in Saudi Arabia whose goal is to avert an Arab Spring style problem in Saudi.
A weakened Saudi means a stronger Russia-China-Iran-Syria access in the middle east.
6. The US is at its weakest it has been internally. It is losing cohesion as a nation.
California was 47% Latino in 2015 and will only increase being so, this alienates whites who are accustomed to seeing the US as a majority white northern European nation/society, this doesn’t just mean neo-Nazis but normal people who have no hatred for coloured people but would just prefer to see a nation which is English-speaking, Judaeo-Christian (at least civilizationally) and essentially northern European in the same way an Egyptian would want Egypt to be Arabic speaking, Muslim culturally and Hamito-Semitic racially.
Right wing elements of the Republican party are acutely cognizant of this demographic change and do not want this huge change to the demographic and thus cultural make up of the US, for them if this happens “America” no longer exists as it is something totally unrecognisable to what they were born in to and grew up in, hence Anne Coulter’s “Adios America”.
The US political elite are divided. It was bad under Obama with the federal government shut down in 2013 and Obama the victim of crypto-racist opposition to him, but Trump is far more of a divisive character.
It looks quite possible that he will be impeached. This will outrage the silent majority of Americans (especially whites) and in the long run just water the already existent embryonic seeds of rejecting of America as it is and espousing a post-American solution (secession of certain states, certain states joining together and seceding en masse, not a serious scenario now but Calexit and Texit have been spoken about and if they happen set up a precedent).
– Hollywood disgraced as a centre of sexual depravity and paedophilia.
– NFL in chaos with empty stadia.
– BLM and anti-fa on the loose.
– Claims of marines flying over CIA HQ in Langley.
– President might be booted from power alongside Vice President as well.
This is all despite the fact that the US is still 25% of the entire world economy in GDP terms.
However there is massive social and more importantly political infighting amongst the US elites.
Russia and China are united.
P.S. Turkey is trying to arrest CIA agent Graham Fuller for supposedly being involved in the 2016 military coup to overthrow Erdogan. Some are even insinuating it is Putin advisor, Dugin who has played a part in instigating this attempted arrest.
Things are not rosy in the land of the “free and home of the brave”.
@MD. A bold opening, ‘There will be no war with NK’, followed by thorough analysis of the catastrophic consequences. I only hope our Leaders care as much for our welfare as we do. Also a detailed refutation of the reminder by Proper Gander at 7.33am, that the Empire is still looking pretty solid. I hope MD proves to be right but the forces for good, though not exactly “smashed”, are still far from pulling together versus NATZO; (apart from the recent brilliant performance of Syria + Allies — perhaps the S in BRICS should now include Syria, and the I Iran).
Hi Dr Maroudas, yes I felt I had to be kind of “bold” and forthright as I don’t post here much and regard Syrian Perspective as my home turf and this as an occasional foray in to “exotic territory”.
1. The US will be around for quite a while and in terms of soft power it is far, far ahead of anyone as Saker has correctly pointed out. The US and UK have the best universities in the world, internally relatively civilised, prosperous, stable societies that everyone wants to migrate and live in be it Russians, Chinese, Muslims etc.
The US is not going to collapse but its power is going to decline steadily and slowly…but surely.
2. It could essentially unilaterally invade Iraq 10 years ago, but now it can’t do the same in Syria with Russia, China blocking it. 10 years later it will be weaker than it is now and weaker than it was in 2003 when it invaded Iraq. The US in 2023 will be considerably weaker on the international arena than it was in 2003.
The same happened to the British Empire, though Britain is still around and a major power.
3. The decline of US power just means a shift to a multi-polar world from the current almost uni-polar (America-centric) one.
The article sums it pretty well… Concerning the EU a lot of hysteria regarding it, but they are not really on the bandwagon, the current US prez has seen to that. Britain, the US poodle, has become completely irrelevant in world matters and is disregarded in the EU because of its incompetent handling of Brexit. Chancellor Merkel has had less than a lukewarm response to the US demand for further sanctions on Russia, knowing that EU was taken for a ride in Ukraine. So at the moment NATO is more or less dead. Good riddance. A EU self defence is peeping over the horizon, give it another 5 years (Now we got rid of the troublesome Brits) and it will prolly be a reality including Sweden and Finland and with matter of fact ties to Russia. The hysterical baltic states and Poland need to chill, especially the Poles, who are busy reviving their Fascist past (inter war years). A EU self defence force could potentially include all European nations.
As stated by the Saker, the US overplayed its hand, supporting Israel and its Apartheid rule and ambitions, and this has become obvious to leaders and people in the EU too.
“Oh sure, the US economy is still huge (but rapidly shrinking!), but that is meaningless when financial wealth and social wealth are conflated into one completely misleading index of pseudo-prosperity. This sad, really, a country which ought to be prosperous and happy is being bled to death by the, shall we say, “imperial parasite” feeding on it.”
This is it. The US is destroying itself, or rather the US oligarchs are. But, there is also an institutional memory of how to do things successfully, as when the US had a really progressive tax system, and expansionary economic policies. This is a fly in the ointment for people who think that the US has no plan B, C, D, or whatever. But do the oligarchs have the sense to use it? This is where the analysis gets complex. Other options exist. But will they be used????
The cost of $100 Bill, as a Federal Reserve Note, cost only 20 cents, at the Fed’s Print Press. They can print as much as they wanted, as long as people have confidence on it, and can buy anything for “FREE”. On the other hand they have sequestered the biggest part of the World’s Gold Reserves.
The world population was estimated to have reached 7.6 billion as of October 2017.
Considering that 65 % of population are using USD, then they have about 5 billion Slaves working for them.
Whoever controls the money supply controls the World.
Rothschild.
An opportunity exists.
If Google and other search engines are filtering their news searches, then some organization, oh perhaps one based in another country, could provide a news only search engine that was unfiltered and unbiased.
Impact might be huge.
“Wave after wave of society-destroying refugees.”
That refugees, or immigrants generally, destroy their host – is this argued for anywhere I’ve missed?
The question is going to become ever more urgent. We industrialised countries have tipped the climate from its previously benign-for-humankind path. Those who will suffer first are from the less industrialised “South”. There will be ever more refugees seeking to escape starvation. Security companies are already salivating at the commercial opportunity this will present in societies like the US and Europe, whose citizens generally prefer the undeserving poor to stay away from their gate. The Pentagon has also already flagged it up as a security threat to the US (i.e. they’re going to have to provide them (insufficient) humanitarian aid and shoot them if they get too close).
We can’t just dismiss these millions as a threat to our precious society… can we?.
“Wave after wave of society-destroying refugees.”
A.k.a. ‘the great unwashed’. Can’t be easy for Whitey to understand the relationship between imperialist wars, greedy Zionazis, and refugee torrents.
Really, the only place that gives credence to the notion “wave after wave of society-destroying refugees” is North America while it was squattered by greedy, evil Euro-settlers masquerading as “refugees”. Take that.
The above I consider one of your very best, Saker. I enjoyed every word of it, and your delightful sense of humour, as you obviously rejoiced at the latest results. You’re outstanding at making the readers feel how deeply, deeply humiliated the Empire has truly been, and repeatedly so, recently. Retrospectively, I realise having lived those world-changing events very much in the same frame of mind as yours, and sharing now with you very much the same conclusions.
So to repeat, this is war, total war progressing. We are living in extremely dangerous times indeed. Yet, all the insanity notwithstanding, I am ever more confident the nations opposing so calmly, with such remarkable lucidity and so resolutely the imperial bloc can and will prevail. Bitter tears remain nonetheless to be shed in the Valley, flows of them, alas. I hope we all find within ourselves the courage to continue struggling mercilessly all the way to ultimate victory over such evil Power.
Regards always.
Cordialement, LR
Note: this comment appeared on “Russia Insider”. Because, in it, I had been addressing Saker personally, it then occurred to me I ought to forward it to the “Vineyard”.
A brilliant article Saker and I agree with every word. I am in the UK and was disgusted but at the same time amused by what Teresa May had to say last week in her Mansion House speech when she cast Russia as an arch enemy to be dealt with. Sadly in her demented world she might actually believe what she says but as in the USA ordinary people here mostly admire Putin`s Russia.
Russian FM Reveals First Victims in Case of War on Korean Peninsula
https://sputniknews.com/asia/201712021059640205-russia-provocations-korea-war/
“Russian Foreign Minister has shared his view on the possible reasons for the latest North Korean missile launch and commented on the situation on the peninsula.
MINSK (Sputnik) – Russia condemns the provocative actions of the United States with regard to North Korea, as well as Washington’s attempts to involve Tokyo and Seoul in provocations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated, adding that Japan and South Korea “will become the first victims in case of the outbreak of a war on the Korean peninsula.”
According to the minister, Pyongyang has refrained from launching missiles for over two months prior to the latest launch on Wednesday.
Lavrov explained that the US officials made it clear to Russia that next US drills close to the North Korean borders were not scheduled to take place until spring 2018.
“We have been working with Pyongyang. Then, all of a sudden two weeks after the United States had sent us the signal [about readiness to dialogue], they announced unscheduled drills in December. There is an impression that they were deliberately provoking [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un to make him break the pause and gave in to their provocations,” Lavrov said.
Lavrov’s statement comes amid the arrival of American fighter jets ahead of the joint US-South Korean drills that are set to kick off on December 4, a move repeatedly slammed by Pyongyang as provocative.
While the tensions on the Korean Peninsula have reached an unprecedented level this summer amid North Korea’s missile launches, Russia and China have proposed the so-called “double freeze” plan, which stipulates simultaneous halt of Pyongyang’s nuclear tests and US-South Korea joint drills, which have repeatedly been slammed as provocative by the leadership of the DPRK. However, Washington has rejected the plan.”
The Russians have grown tired of the provocations from israel’s colonial trump freakshow.
I admire the strength of the calm of the Prussians, surely including the very smart RUSSIAN PUTIN GOVERNMENT. Facing confidently the NATO S MULTIPLE THREATS AND ARMIES MOVEMENTS ON THE RUSSIAN BORDERS. I was enough that 13000 military exercises, all NATO S generals start their ridiculous comments and critics to show that RUSSIA is aggressive. These funny generals must work in a small street theater. Having said that, I Summaries that, Russia should never wait for the enemy to attack either by atomic bombs or classics or by both, Russia must attack earlier before by both and very aggressively.
It is hard for me to believe that Russia can attack first with conventional weapons. If for Nuclear, which is suicidal, better sooner than later, because it is better a “Horrible End” than a “Horror Without End”.
Dear Saker,
You wrote, “That western political leaders are seeking safety in numbers. Hence the ridiculously bloated “coalitions” and all the resolutions coming out of various European and trans-Atlantic bodies. Western politicians are like schoolyard nerds who, fearing the tough kid, huddle together to look bigger.”
While this is certainly one explanation, another explanation is their need to legitimize their illegal aggression. It is much more difficult to make a case on war crimes and crimes against humanity when 59 countries endorse the action. However, when the imperial fascists in the U.S. act alone or with only their British vassal following, then it would be much easier to indict them…. assuming for a moment we actually could rely on the ICC.
Excellent analysis Saker! A key difference is that the Empire is constantly breaking things and trying to stop things, while seeming to believe that doing something means sitting round a table and drafting a statement. BRICS is building things that create new possibilities, like the New Silk Road. According to complex systems theory, this can only end one way…the side with the least variety (possibilities available to it) will prevail, while the low variety group will be overwhelmed by possibilities that it cannot control. If the BRICS group keeps increasing their variety, and the Empire keeps reducing theirs (austerity, cuts, program cancellations), it would take a miracle for the Empire to prevail. Look at their attitude to the possibility of war with NK. For the Empire it’s all about ‘face’ and the super-dunce Trump believes he can bluster his way through to a nuclear win. Wow.
There have been multiple comments on this thread on whether or not the government of a country (USA) can continue to exist without the consent of the people, and whether the aristocrats/oligarchs can hold on to power indefinitely.
Here is s link to a report in The Nature where researchers have studied social inequality since prehistoric time and quantified it in a Gini Coefficient (0=perfectly egalitarian, 1=extreme inequality). US right now has a Gini Coefficient of 0.81, the highest in human history. The relevance of this is that historically such high coefficients have been proven not to be sustainable.
Therefore, the question is not only whether it is going to be “plague, war or revolution” but more importantly when
https://popularresistance.org/huge-human-inequality-study-hints-revolution-is-in-store-for-u-s/
They can scream at the top of their lungs on top of a mountain but it all in vain. “Most Gringos are simply too ignorant and self-involved to give facts a glance.” as Phil Butler points out in his piece: American Calamity…And the “Gospel Truth” is: “But get ready, the war will come eventually.”,” Get ready. It’s coming.” I can add only that it’s sure as the sun will rise tomorrow.
One of the best articles I’ve read, and I couldn’t agree more. The AngloZionist empire will die long before Russia surrenders its sovereignty, the latter of which will never happen while Putin is at the helm. They just don’t want to accept it, or perhaps they’re just too stupid. What we are witnessing is the single greatest geopolitical recovery the world has ever seen. Putin inherited a catastrophe, what he has achieved is nothing short of remarkable. The end is near, we’re just a few short years away from this barbaric crusade coming to an end.
Another outstanding (direct hit?) piece on the decline of the US/Zio/Brit ‘Axis of Evil (the REAL one).
I’m still disturb by how many Amerikans cannot seem to grasp the fact, despite all the evidence, that they’re being lied to by the media and the government.
And happily send their tax-dollars to “our greatest all, Israel”….
The ONLY nation to have attacked us – at LEAST twice (blatantly), in the last 50 years.
I’m afraid, Saker, that the ‘numbers’ aren’t as good as you or I would hope them to be, but all we can do is keep trying, eh? Before the US/Zio nazis do something completely insane.
At which point, I will repost my open letter to Mr. Putin to air-drop (like the treasonous US military does it’s terrorist armies like al Qaeda and ISIS; “We’re ‘just following orders’ “, right?) weapons, materiel, supplies, etc., so that PATRIOTS may help strike against these filthy creatures.
“The US and Israel are the 2 greatest threats to world peace today” ~ Stephen Lendmen
No, there will be no great revolution. Amerikans, as many noted below, are the most frightened, chickenshit people I’ve encountered in all my world travels/living. They accept ANY form of tax, law, robbery, or abuse, as long as ‘authority’ tells them they must.
And GET MAD at those who stand up and say ‘no’. That absurdity is almost too hard to fathom!
No, it will be only a few. A handful, spread across the country. But as a Spec ops’ guy I know once said to me; “A small group of highly trained and motivated men can be a very potent force”
Great article.
Quite a few Americans that I know can’t wait for the USA to collapse so that the Zionist parasites can be removed. This appears to be the only way out of the prison plantation.
It was not always thus, nor need it be. Warm tributes to Russia from the USA, 1943:
http://youtu.be/xJER-nWuF0Q
Russia has no moral high ground, so it really doesn’t matter who is ahead in the Hegemon vs. Russia war. If Russia ‘wins’ it’s ‘meet the new hegemon same as the old hegemon’ – or worse. The US is at least fundamentally committed to basic principles of human rights and governance by the governed, tho it totally ignores these in practice (and that’s putting it nicely). Russia isn’t even committed to any such principles. Putin shows us this with his eagerness to cut deals with the most vicious countries and leaders on the planet, whilst he sticks it to Russia’s long term allies (Saudi Arabia and Turkey get most advanced weapons, Syria and Iran get what falls off the table, if they are good).
What’s worse is that if Russia does ‘win’ the war, it’s really China that will most likely take on the role of Hegemon. China’s commitment to any sort of basic goodness is even less than Russia’s.
Meet the new hegemon, worse than the old hegemon? I hope most people on the planet realize that Russia and China are no friends to humanity, just as the Hegemon is no friend. Individuals, families, communities, small states – we need to be our own heroes. Don’t look to Russia for anything. Putin’s mind is on the next deal he’s gonna cut with someone evil.
I keep forgetting though that Russia is good because homos are bad
If the Evil Empire goes to war against Korea that is a double win for the Great Satan. First it eliminate threat from Kim. Second by destruction of South Korea in eliminate the trade balance and the regular Gringo war profiters will get their share. Also more jobs can be created. MIC must already see their bank accounts adding more zeros. Some repeating over and over: ” a lot of people would get hurt and killed.” They still cannot comprehend that is least concern for the EE aka GS. They are immune to prosecution by ICC. Now only excuse is needed but that is already on the table. War is Peace, isn’it?
WW3 is not a matter of if , but only when. The US and it’s allies are already trying to trigger a war. Russia is trying to defuse the situation, but with the buildup and expansion of NATO and US forces around Russia and China and the attacks on countries in the Middle East and Africa, there will be a world war. WW2 cost 65 million lives. WW3 will cost billions. The Trump presidency is part of the plan. In 2020 Americans will be fully brainwashed into thinking that war with Russia in unavoidable, probably by a false flag or war with Korea. Clinton, thanks to Trump’s unpopularity, will finally be elected president ( the last ) and will finally fulfill her sick fantasy of attacking Russia. The wealthy, powerful elites will survive and the rest will be reduced to brutal serfdom. “Save the last bullet for yourself.”