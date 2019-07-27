by Ruslan Ostashko
Translated and captioned by Leo.
A series of high-profile statements broke out in Seoul after Russian and Chinese aircraft conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan. South Koreans, licking American boots, tried to pretend to be “tough guys,” but it didn’t work out very well.
As the self-styled world hegemon weakens, the attempts of its vassals in depicting their geopolitical significance cause more and more ridicule. A typical example is South Korea.
At the end of 2013, when the Maidan was already raging in Kiev, and the impudence of the United States seemed to have no limits, Seoul unilaterally expanded the so-called “air defense identification zone” to include islands in the Sea of Japan.
“Having recalled their initial plans to expand the air defense identification zone, Seoul again decided that it was time to firmly defend their interests. Of course the true courage of Korea had added support from the United States.” https://rg.ru/2013/12/07/pvo-site.html
More than five years passed, the next crisis around the DPRK was over, which showed that the hegemon was, in general, naked, and then something happened on July 23rd this year.
“South Korea blames Russia for violating its airspace. According to Seoul, the Russian A-50 aircraft twice entered the airspace over the Sea of Japan in the area of the Dokdo Islands (the Japanese name is Takeshima). The F-15K and F-16K fighters flew out to intercept it, and after radio messages, they fired 20 flares and gave 360 warning shots from a machine gun. In addition, South Korea said that several hours before that, two Chinese aircraft had flown in its air defense identification zone, and then returned with two Russian Tu-95s. This flight lasted about 25 minutes, the South Korean military says.”
That is, Russian and Chinese bombers made joint patrols in the zone, which South Korea unilaterally declared its airspace. Seoul jumped out of indignation and expelled the fighters.
And at the same time they raised the hype in the media through its news agency “Yonhap”. The answer came immediately: https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20190723005456325?section=national/defense#none
“The military attache of the Republic of Korea was given a note because of the illegal and dangerous actions of the crews of South Korean aircraft, said Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant-General Sergei Kobylash. ‘According to our info, violating the objective control of the airspace of South Korea and Japan is not allowed. The aircraft group’s closest to them were more than 25 kilometers from the islands. This can be clearly seen on the data presented on the screen. Therefore, the actions of South Korean crews should be regarded as air hooliganism.’”
That is, Seoul is culturally sent in a certain direction. Moreover, speaking synchronously with the Chinese.
“Military aircraft of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China did not violate the airspace of other countries during joint patrols over the Sea of Japan, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China Wu Qian told a news conference on Wednesday. Commenting on the incident, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said that the identification zone South Korean air defense is not the airspace of this country, everyone has the right to freedom of flying there.” https://ria.ru/20190724/1556820048.html
That is, Moscow and Beijing are nightmares for an American vassal together through agreements. And this is happening against the background of the preparations for the conclusion of a agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Ministry of Defense of the PRC on military cooperation.
The fact that the negotiations will still be ongoing, is already known officially. http://publication.pravo.gov.ru/Document/View/0001201907220004
The idea of the Russian-Chinese military alliance acquires specifics. And from these specifics, the nervous systems of the Washington oinkers in Southeast Asia are already beginning to fail.
Washington itself, by the way, will soon not be thinking about hegemony. The reasons are trivial: The Pentagon is having difficulty recruiting personnel.
“The strongest personnel crisis of the American Army in recent years has sparked a debate in the US about a possible reduction in the draft age to 16 years,” The Washington Times reports. “Critics argue that such a measure will lead to a decrease in the combat capability and cohesion of the armed forces. Meanwhile, 13 countries of the world have already reduced the draft age to 16 years – among them, for example, the United Kingdom.”
https://russian.rt.com/inotv/2019-07-20/Washington-Times-dyadya-Sem-zovyot
Do you know why 16 year olds want to be allowed to enter into contracts? The reason is just beautiful.
“According to Sandboxx’s marketing director, Shane McCarthy, unsuitability factors for service (for example, criminal records) are much less common among adolescents aged 15 to 17 years. According to the US Department of Justice, the number of arrests among teenagers between 18 and 20 years old is twice as high as among teenagers between 15 and 17 years old.”
https://russian.rt.com/inotv/2019-07-20/Washington-Times-dyadya-Sem-zovyot
That is, the American youth is rapidly marginalized and slipping into crime. AUE in full growth, and it is necessary to quickly recruit the jerks into the army, until they had time to get convictions. Otherwise – the case of seams.
“According to The Washington Times, last year for the first time in the last ten years, the American Army failed to fulfill the draft plan: less than 70,000 recruits instead of the planned 76,500 joined the armed forces. This year the army command intends to achieve its goals, but acknowledges that the situation with the call is harder than ever.”
https://russian.rt.com/inotv/2019-07-20/Washington-Times-dyadya-Sem-zovyot
The ragged hegemon has problems, South Korea has the highest suicide rate in the world and a demographic catastrophe, but out of habit they puff out their cheeks, believing that they can still afford it. They can’t.
Another 10 years, and no war is needed. The United States will simply abandon its Asian vassals, rolling back to the stupidly annexed Hawaii in 1898.
And then they will go further into their hole, while Russia and China will become the guarantors of stability, first in strategically important regions, and then on the planet as a whole.
As they say, remember this tweet.
There is no way in Hades SehSha will ‘draft’ (they ain’t got one and won’t have one) or accept as recruits 16 and 17 year old children. I know, I know, lots of children that age think they are adults, but they are not, regardless of the criminal elements who are ‘offing’ people at the age of 12. At 16 and 17 they are neither physically nor mentally mature. Drill sergeants have enough trouble today trying to integrate women in to a ‘gender neutral’ organization whose soul purpose of existence it to break things and kill people. In my experience, women do not belong in combat units. I am all for women in support units, there’s lots of MOS’s (Military Occupation Specialty) they can do and every one who does those MOS’s frees up another man for a line unit. Women also need to learn the basics of combat when they go through training, if for no other reason than if push comes to shove they may, like our field medics, have to fight, but for combat units, there is no place for women. Period.
The growing and ever more intense cooperation between Mat Rossiya and Katai has been in the cards for a while but it is only in the last year and a half that Katai has finally understood that she either joins forces, diplomatic, economic and military, with Rossiya, or Katai will cease to exist and war, real shooting war, will start against Rossiya which in and of itself will result in the ‘splatter effect’ drawing Katai in to yet another catastrophic war.
You may be correct about the current generation of 16 year-olds in the “west”, but my grand-dad went to WW1 as 15 year old (not uncommon, seems to be many similar stories). I had a trumpet teacher as a kid who started his career as bugler in the Boer War at the age of 12, and according to Christopher Creighton – the author of OBJB (Operation James Bond about the extraction of Bormann at the end of WW2) he was recruited and being used as an undercover agent at the age of 16, he claims in his book there were plenty of 16 year-olds in the British forces, including flying Spitfires.
There are plenty of child soldiers in Africa too. I often wonder about the life experiences of the new immigrants I see in our cities now-days.
We’re not as far beyond the medieval world as we would like to think we are!
15,16 year old, some 100 years ago and 15,16 year old today, are 2 different worlds.
Today’s ‘generation’ of youth in US, Europe and even Russia is a far cry, in general, from a generation or three past. I, too, can post examples of past events, for instance Baba Shura, whom we know personally, who joined the partizans at age 14 and she fought through the entire three years of German/Romanian occupation of Krimu and Sevastopol.
Are there other ‘Baba Shuras’ out there? Probably, but we’ll never know until the fettuccine hits the whirling blades again. Today’s generations are too pampered, too spoiled with electronic toys and too used to having everything they want appear instantly to be able to put up with what is coming for US and to a great extent Europe, and to a lesser extent Russian Federation.
Molly-coddled kids who don’t or won’t can’t leave home … Nelson Mandela’s childhood, from Long Walk to Freedom was always memorable to me, the bush, friends, extended family, independence, but I’m glad to have watched development from birth to early twenties first hand, what an amazing privilege.
Interesting report as it unveils where the RoK’s hardliners dwell, which was easy to assume–the military. Wonder what Moon’s reaction was to his generals; don’t they know that RoK desperately needs to increase its commerce with PRC and Russia to keep its economy afloat given the escalating dispute with Japan? Or perhaps the affair was at the instigation of the Outlaw US Empire. Army Times had this to say:
“The recruiting shortages came mostly in military occupational specialties that are already under-strength, like field artillery, air defense artillery, intelligence and satellite communications…
“In the past two years, the high retention rate of mid-grade NCOs has helped fix the shortage of squad leaders, but at a certain point, the service could end up with more leadership than soldiers to lead.”
Bribes to enlist will likely grow from the current “up to $40,000 in bonuses, two-year enlistments and student loan repayment to get people in the door.” Of course, that’s just the Army. The USN’s recent performances show its woeful state, and the Air Force’s biggest problems is keeping enough planes in a state of readiness. You’d think that being given @$1.5 Trillion for two years the performance would be outstanding. Reality shows that’s a complete waste of money.
The Chinese fiercely shun the word Alliance, for it implies entanglement with third parties because of the ally.
However, the strategic partnership of coordination for the New Era is more than an Alliance. It is a Reliance.
China can handle its Green Water periphery. It cannot handle North Korea alone, Japan alone, the dynamics of the South China Sea-ASEAN region alone. Nor could it develop BRI through the Eurasian landmass alone, nor sail its warships into the Mediterranean alone. All these things and more–the Arctic, Latin America, Africa, North Africa, the Middle East are now possible for BRI, Sino development. Russia is in all these places.
Even close to home in South Asia–Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, Russia is there, respected, relied on. So China can enter and do its thing.
The Chinese and Russians don’t want Alliances. But they have embraced the Double Helix of coordination and symbiosis. They nurture the other, stimulate the other, and grow together in synergies unseen from outside, unreported because all the West fixates on is military.
No one would have fantasized that so soon the Russian and Chinese air forces would fly in tandem in the most hegemonic of all areas, the Korean Peninsula. Below, South Korea, Japan and US forces on land, sea and each missile-packed. Aegis Ashore Missile Defenses arrayed. Thousands of US occupation troops, the trip wire. Nukes minutes from use if the US sees fit.
And little Kim testing his version of Russian Iskander missiles.
What a hoot!
Diaper-changing time in the IndoPacific Command.
And down in Australia, one of the Five Eyes blinking uncontrollably, thinking about China backed by Russia.
And in India, Modi, invited to be a vassal to the US IndoPacific Alliance, knowing that is a trap. Against China + Russia? The Indians know what the end would be.
The entire Asia Pacific region changed with that tandemed air force mission. Everyone knows the gauntlet has been thrown down. And the Tweeter-in-Chief has not a clue that the Hegemon’s bet has been called and raised.
“The entire Asia Pacific region changed with that tandemed air force mission. Everyone knows the gauntlet has been thrown down. And the Tweeter-in-Chief has not a clue that the Hegemon’s bet has been called and raised.”
Russia and China have for years been doing joint military training. Army trains in China and Russia doing anti terror training. Navy does joint patrols and guests on each other’s ships. They practice communication between militaries. Now Air Force does a joint training op and something is different? That’s silly. They are constantly working on improving their ties. It makes for political discussion though.
The Location of Where they exercise, what they exercise, how many are in the exercises are all “messages”, Ugh.
Your naiveté leads to the cynical, or your cynicism lead us to see you as naive.
They could have flown fighters or attack planes, but they flew bombers. Message sent.
Just like the big bombers Russia sent for NATO to see in the Baltic the other day. Message sent.
You might want to find a blog where your POV is appreciated.
A bit too harsh there, Larch.
You are clearly capale of giving intelligent responses without getting needlessly insulting.
Imho etc
Such joint operations as the bomber ‘exercise’ flight are quite carefully planned to the smallest detail and the political ramifications of such an exercise are very carefully studied before the flight by Russia/Katai and after the flight by CehSha and her minions. The message could not be more clear if it was put on a hundred square meter electronic billboard hanging on Lenin’s grave in Red Square.
I agree, every joint mission together takes planning and coordination. They occur all the time however. I think it is good they keep working together and improving relations.
@Ugh… you are not wrong…
but you maybe missing the silent ‘message sent’
Both Larchmonter445 and Auslander are saying there are way more than meet the eye (or the western narrative and/or reported press)
I agree – VVP dont sent out ‘THE BEAR” just for a picnic
and to meet up w the Chinese ver of their ‘bear’ has at least double the ‘weight’
And just about every time ‘THE BEAR” is sent out for a show
Something happens and change the current-existing storytelling (arguably not the rus-chi preferred narrative)
And we may never know the UNACKNOWLEDGED event that really happened
For others who would like to be entertained towards the woo-woo-end :)
Notice the location of the incident – near or at the rim of Sea of Japan
S.O.J is, for the western friends, equivalent to your end of Bermuda triangle
What actually requires 2 ‘BEARs”, some of the most highly sophisticated flying machine we human have, to be flown over there? First time ever!!!!
That’s all my ‘mania’ 2c allowed
goodnight all
”The ragged hegemon has problems, South Korea has the highest suicide rate in the world and a demographic catastrophe”
This is more significant than it might appear at first. Not so much because of any comparisons involving North Korea, but because of the fact that South Korea was staged knowingly as the ultimate proof positive of Western imperialism bringing prosperity, progress, and due popular consent. South Korea used to be one of a few, scattered places ruled by the West outside Western Europe and North America which boasted a domestic labour aristocracy. With demographics in South Korea looking more like Eastern Europe’s and ruled by the very same Western Zionazis, will the South Koreans believe in their Masters’ fairy-tales about the DPRK messing up the fabric of society?
In my undergraduate course in Asian history (nicknamed “Rice Paddies”), we learned that Korea had the oldest continuous monarchy in the world—it was the most ancient political entity. Seven hundred years old.
I admit to being vague on the details, but it is hard for me to imagine that this deep, ancient cultural tradition and history will *not* eventually draw the two halves of Korea closer together than each is to exterior hegemons.
The clash of ideologies and massive war damage in the early fifties altered both societies. The generations alive are linked now only by blood, relatives on the other side of the DMZ. The old civilization is too distant.
The South is a dying society as is. The North is stunted by repression. It would be a long time before they found their old culture.
Well, perhaps some enlightened and educated Koreans will return to the well and draw some potable water from it.
China has gone through waves of chaos, unheaval, and ideological hammering in the twentieth cent. (and before—Opium wars, etc.).
Yet surely the current regime is still shaped by its awareness of China’s ancient cultural validity.
Whoops, my bad.
I said “the current regime.” I should have said “government.”
