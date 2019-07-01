by Pepe Escobar : Posted with permission
The most important trilateral at the G20 in Osaka was confined to a shoddy environment unworthy of Japan’s unrivaled aesthetic minimalism.
Japan excels in perfect planning and execution. So it’s hard to take this setup as an unfortunate “accident.” At least the – unofficial – Russia-India-China summit at the sidelines of the G20 transcended the fate of an interior decorator deserving to commit seppuku.
Leaders of these three countries met in virtual secrecy. The very few media representatives present in the shabby room were soon invited to leave. Presidents Putin, Xi and Modi were flanked by streamlined teams who barely found enough space to sit down. There were no leaks. Cynics would rather joke that the room may have been bugged anyway. After all, Xi is able to call Putin and Modi to Beijing anytime he wants to discuss serious business.
New Delhi is spinning that Modi took the initiative to meet in Osaka. That’s not exactly the case. Osaka is a culmination of a long process led by Xi and Putin to seduce Modi into a serious Eurasia integration triangular road map, consolidated at their previous meeting last month at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek.
Now Russia-India-China (RIC) is fully back in business; the next meeting is set for the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September.
In their introductory remarks, Putin, Xi and Modi made it clear that RIC is all about configuring, in Putin’s words, an “indivisible security architecture” for Eurasia.
Modi – very much in a Macron vein – stressed the multilateral effort to fight climate change, and complained that the global economy is being ruled by a “one-sided” dictate, emphasizing the necessity of a reform of the World Trade Organization.
Putin went a step ahead, insisting, “our countries are in favor of preserving the system of international relations, whose core is the UN Charter and the rule of law. We uphold such important principles of interstate relations as respect for sovereignty and non-interference in domestic affairs.”
Putin clearly underlined the geopolitical interconnection of the UN, BRICS, SCO and G20, plus “strengthening the authority of the WTO” and the International Monetary Fund as the “paragon of a modern and just multipolar world that denies sanctions as legitimate actions.”
The Russia-India-China contrast with the Trump administration could not be starker.
Those ‘tremendous assets’
BRICS, as it stands, is dead. There was an “official,” pro-forma BRICS meeting before the RIC. But it’s no secret both Putin and Xi completely distrust Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, regarded as a Trump neocolonial asset.
Ahead of his bilateral with Trump, Bolsonaro peddled Brazil’s mineral wealth, claiming the country may now export “niobium trinkets.”
Well, that’s certainly less controversial than the Brazilian military sherpa arrested in Spain for carrying industrial quantities of cocaine (36kg) in the presidential plane, definitely ruining the after-hours party time in Osaka.
Later on, Trump eagerly praised Brazil’s “tremendous assets,” now being fully privatized to the benefit of US companies.
Xi, as he addressed the BRICS meeting, denounced protectionism and called for a stronger WTO. BRICS nations, he said, should “increase our resilience and capability to cope with external risks.”
Putin went one up. Apart from denouncing “protectionist” tendencies in global trade, he called for bilateral trade in national currencies bypassing the US dollar – mirroring a commitment by the Russia-China strategic partnership.
Russia-China, via Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and head of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, have signed an agreement to switch to rubles and yuan in bilateral trade, starting with energy and agriculture, and increase cross-currency settlements by 50% in the next few years.
There will be a concerted effort to increasingly bypass SWIFT, using the Russian System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) and the Chinese Cross-Border Inter-Bank Payments System (CIPS).
Sooner or later Russia-China will entice India to join. Moscow has excellent bilateral relations with both Beijing and New Delhi, and is decisively playing the role of privileged messenger.
The mini-trade war against New Delhi launched by the Trump administration – including the loss of India’s special trade status and punishment for buying Russian S-400 missile systems – is quickening the pace of the process. India, by the way, will pay for the S-400s in euros.
There were no leaks whatsoever from Russia-India-China about Iran. But diplomats say that was a key theme of the discussion. Russia is already – covertly – helping Iran on myriad levels. India has an existential choice to make: keep buying Iranian oil or say goodbye to Iran’s strategic help, via the Chabahar port, to facilitate India’s mini-Silk Road to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
China sees Iran as a key node of the New Silk Roads, or Belt and Road Initiative. Russia sees Iran as essential for strategic stability in Southwest Asia – a key theme of the Putin-Trump bilateral, which also discussed Syria and Ukraine.
RIC or Belt and Road?
Whatever the psyops tactics employed by Trump, Russia-India-China is also directly implicated in the massive short and long-term ramifications of the Trump-Xi bilateral in Osaka. The Big Picture is not going to change; the Trump administration is betting on re-routing global supply chains out of China, while Beijing advances full speed ahead with its Belt and Road Initiative.
Trump is heavily distrusted across Europe – as Brussels knows the EU is the target of another imminent trade war. Meanwhile, with over 60 nations committed to myriad Belt and Road projects, and with the Eurasia Economic Union also interlinked with Belt and Road, Beijing knows it’s just a matter of time before the whole of the EU hits the BRI highway.
There’s no evidence that India may suddenly join Belt and Road projects. The geopolitical lure of “Indo-Pacific” – essentially just another strategy for containment of China – looms large. That’s good old imperial Divide and Rule – and all the major players know it.
Yet India, now on the record, is starting to spin that Indo-Pacific is not “against somebody.” India getting deeper into RIC does not imply getting closer to Belt and Road.
It’s time for Modi to rise to the occasion; ultimately, he will decide which way the geoeconomic pendulum swings.
India under Modi is like a house of cards
This RIC will go nowhere
That’s just an opinion based on nothing…it is in fact inevitable that Russia, India and China will continue integrating more closely…and will eventually be completely aligned in every respect…
Let’s look at the facts…geography is destiny…like it or not you have to live with the neighbors you have…better to be friends and reap the rewards of good relations…that’s just common sense…
Next we have the Shanghai Cooperation Organization…the most powerful grouping of nations in every sense…militarily, economically and technologically [this latter mostly due to Russia’s unmatched technical ability…the country graduates twice as many engineers as the US, has the only human space flight capability for the last decade…etc…although China is quickly catching up, and India is not going to be a slouch either…]
And what do we have on the negative side…?…China and India have a minor territorial dispute and some historical gripes…also China has been supporting Pakistan, which irritates India…
But let’s not forget that the very existence of Pakistan is the devilish work of the British Raj…a final parting shot of divide and conquer…I would say both Modi and Xi could sit and talk for hours about the scourge of Anglo imperialism…
The scales tip in favor of pragmatism, as opposed to minor neighborly irritants…Russia is the real bridge here…her relations with India have been rock solid for 70 years…Russia’s relations with China need not be elaborated upon…India has a lot to gain by being neighborly…there is no profit in the American pipe dream of putting India against China…for what…to what possible end…?
Then there is the Ace Card…neither India, nor China, nor Russia are served by the west running the world as they do now…what with the dollar as the universal trade currency…the current setup of the IMF…WTO etc…Modi is already making noise about this…
Why shouldn’t these three titans work together to topple a shrunken old fart that’s drunk on his own [very much imagined] power…?…these three could turn the word upside down and they know it…that’s a pretty heavy project to think about…[even Japan senses which way the wind is blowing…and will eventually cut loose the US ball and chain…]
That’s why Xi snubbed Bolsonaro, that was a no-go being saddled to dTrumpf, now with Brazil in Bed with uncle-satan RIC can only prosper.
Besides, Putin is all about business, and what better than India, China, Russia, which have +50% of world population, and then toss in China’s influence of Africa.
Trump got elected promising jobs, but instead he’s brown-nosing NEO’s ( left&right zio R same ), which actually causes USA citizens to lose jobs. Just remember that Israel belongs to SCO, and to all the clubs that Uncle-Satan is opposed, thus its win-win for Israel no matter when USA blows away into the wind, Israel has already paid for insurance to all the clubs.
HK is where the ACTION IS-IS
Carefully look at HK, one of the things that can be seen on twitter is that the police-chief who announced the take-over of legislature at 9:30pm (HK time), his watch clearly shows 5pm, which tells everybody involved that the police walk-away from defending the legislature building at 9pm was all planned. CCP & CIA/NSA-USA have much more in common that people want to admit; CIA-NSA is a lot like Xi or Putin, nobody matter where dTrump goes in two years, the CIA-NSA will still be around. Thus all party’s are helping CCP takeover HK/Taiwan to be in good standing with the NWO.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D-cA4SZUEAAz36Z.jpg:large
This photo shows the cop make the 9:30 announce of the 9pm break-in, but note his watch say’s 5pm.
Also of course 1/2 the people in the LEGislature were white foreign reporters, note at the time 550k ppl were out in the streets, impossible to move, how is it that 100’s of reporters were able to get to the Legislature building in the crowds and be the first people to enter upon doors being broken? Most of the western press is calling the break-in ‘looting’, and ‘pillaging’, again to show hardly is the PROTEST orchestrated by CIA, but more likely the protest is being managed by CCP&CIA. HK has ‘too much freedom’, and remember they also assisted Assaunge. Which puts HK on the CIA-NSA shitlist.
There is no way that CIA got millions of HK public into the streets to protest, this was an organic event, that got out of control, but the ‘WEST’ MSM is clearly working with the CCP to demonize the protest.
Lastly of course the ‘violence’ was very not like HK ppl, probably just no more than a few black-hooded guys breaking windows, and doors and then escorting in bystanders, but note again the press makes up the majority of those seen on the inside.
Dim sum
“Just remember that Israel belongs to SCO, and to all the clubs that Uncle-Satan is opposed, thus its win-win for Israel no matter when USA blows away into the wind, Israel has already paid for insurance to all the clubs.”
You have this absolutely wrong. Israel is not a member or even an observer of SCO.
And, regarding HK, Mi6 and UK assets are running the show.
Beijing broke the CIA networks and eliminated all agents and double-agents (hundreds of them).
What would be left in HK are UK assets.
Is the CIA running a color revolution attempt? Of course.
Very good article! I liked the way you pull off some jokes at the same time pointing out the truth and reality of the moment. Kudos!
India is a mole working on behalf of Israel.
Only a naive country would trust
Hindu Zionist Modis India
I do not see how Modi can harm the BRI from the inside. the BRI is a huge complex program that once India gets inside has movement of its own entirely consistent with India’s interest that would become more pronounced as western capitalism has to pay the economic decline and decay piper calling on them as we speak
its going to take massive effort and time to wreck the BRI. how can that be done? I do not see how it can be done by any Modi ‘mole-ing’ away from inside?
how long again will Modi last as Indian PM?
and what is the prognosis for India politically, relevant to its economic situation determining who will succeed Modi and what ideological position would they represent..would they be sincere in leading India deep into the BRI as it appears to be clearly in India’s interest to get right in?
the key is to get India into the BRI right now….indeed to get India in at any point it proves propitious to to get India in….not who leads India at this time or at any propitious point.
once India is in, India’s best interest represented by regional integration will be clearer than ever, more necessary than before for India to be involved… and whoever succeeds Modi will not be a spy, will stay in and go all the way because that is a the best way to secure India’s future ..in regional economic integration, not with the west.
“It’s time for Modi to rise to the occasion; ultimately, he will decide which way the geoeconomic pendulum swings.”
the pendulum has already swung: the west is toast! they are thieves and pirates whose wealth and power is the usurped wealth of the worlds they have plundered for centuries now. the less plunder they can harvest the more certain they are economically done as world dictator and loose cannon nation
India should be very keen on facilitating western decline. how can India lose with the decline of the west. the end of their planetary domination?
RIC should be a quick start from which India should move strongly for entry into BRI. once India begins to move with the regional impetus there will be no turning back. Indians may be blinded by the western white skin and flashy but insubstantial western culture, but I don’t think they are blind enough to eschew their long term economic interest and survival as the west declines into ordinariness
India will soon have to decide.
Indian elites have benefitted greatly from the Empire ever since the days of British rule. It is not just Modi that needs to be convinced but a significant sector of Indian society- the bureacracy, business, industry, education etc.
India is firmly in the Empire’s camp. One thing that might jolt it loose would be a (or more) US “Suez Moment”- a significant moment (political, military, or economic) that shows clearly to all that the US is no longer able to have its own way and is on the way down.
It is worth watching India closely and observing the elites’ reaction to US behaviour towards India- tariffs, Iran sanctions, S-400 fallout etc.
One possible outcome is the division of the world into two broad camps. Not quite as rigid as in the cold war days but noticeably so. In such a situation which way India goes will decide which side gains the upper hand. Will India opt for one side or play the middle?
Interesting times ahead.
It’s not surprising how misinformed everyone is out side of India about Modi and Indian Politics. The narrative most know is of the deep state elites in India called Lutyens Delhi. India is in the same phase Russia was in 2005-2007 after Putin took over in 2000. Modi is dismantling the deep state one step at a time. Most analysts don’t take time to understand Indian politics out side the liberal global media. Here is the 101 of Indian deep state and current politics.
The deep state (Lutyens) elite media analyst in her own words talking about how this small club controlled everything from Military, Police, Politicians, Bureaucrats and Media. These Oxbridge (Oxford +Cambridge) elites continued looting India for 70 years after British left. Listen to the deep state media analyst about how they are losing their significance after Modi brought down their walls.
https://youtu.be/Nrlk0kFieS0?t=811
These Lutyens are the ones who write articles in Times, Guardian, BBC, NYT and Washington post. Her son was the journalist who wrote the times ” Modi is divider in chief” article.
The elites are entitled and arrogant, listen to another Lutyens media guy who ran Indian CNN before jumping to Indian Bloomberg called Quint. He is bragging about how every Indian Prime minister was made or unmade by this deep state media and how the future prime minister should listen to them or they will be gone.
https://youtu.be/nABhM67WWZA?t=372
The video of the tallest name in the Lutyens media in elitist session giving reasons for why they are out of touch with reality. His message was Modi won because of development and drop the muslim vote bank appeasement politics by saying it as secular vote. A humiliating loss is some times needed to get these elite to the reality.
https://youtu.be/hwnnn1M-T5U?t=489
Modi is going after Oligarchs who are hiding in UK and Nigeria after looting billions of $, he is seizing those assets.
One of the two Journalists, who created narrative of Modi as killer in Gujarat riots is heard in the leaked tapes with a lobbyist negotiating who should get what ministry in the government. She is part of the deep state and another corrupt elitist who also writes for Guardian, Washington post and NYT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFthyNs7eVc
Modi had to deal with fake news and probe for 10 years and Indian Supreme court found no evidence of Modi’s wrong doing in the riots.
Modi actually cleaned up the NGO’s spreading freedom and democracy headed by three letter organization known world wide for removing dictators. Here is the Indian Secretary of state from 2004-2014 talking about how Indian government during that time was a puppet.
https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/natwar-singh-cia-upa-sonia-gandhi-manmohan-singh-congress-202848-2014-08-04
All of that changed with Modi. Modi will do what he thinks is right for Indian interests just like Putin who maintained good relationships with Israel till 2018. He has had more negotiations with Chinese presidents than all the Indian PM combined in last 70 years. India has its own concerns with China and vice versa, they will continue to talk with Russia in the middle.
RIC. Don’t make me laugh, Pepe.
Modi is a freak. But indeed, his primitive Hindu-suprematism mixes well with clownish Jewish-Mafia- suprematism. Cheers!
B fell of now RIC ,when R falls off will i see?
if humanity is waiting for RIC to save them from the globalist psychopaths it is a ‘bridge too far”.R with ‘evil’ putin has put his house in order but modi is but a son of ‘communal strife’ he aint a ‘ghandi’, the recent incidence of ‘communal violence” in the old wall city in delhi is if anything to go by.India leads the rest for, ”deaths by communal ‘incidence”.For C the supreme leader for life chosen by the central planners, is hell bent on ‘social crediting’ his folks as the recent ‘troubles’ in HK is if anything to go by.When modi and xi clean up their backsides they can sit with ‘evil’ putin until than how do you say,”a kindler gentler machine gun hands’?
The transnational petrodollar oligarchs are not shaking in them bloody boots,and you can take that to the bank.