by Pepe Escobar exclusive for The Saker Blog
Rostislav Ishchenko is arguably the leading international analyst focused on the extraordinarily turbulent Russia-Ukraine relations. He posts regularly on Ukraina.ru, with frequent English translations here.
In contrast to the 24/7 “Russian aggression” demonization campaign effective on all corners of the Beltway and spreading towards selected European capitals, Ishchenko’s analysis, for instance of the information war deployed on all fronts of the Russia-Ukraine saga comes as a breath of fresh air.
Although we were not able to meet in person during my recent visit to Moscow, due to conflicting schedules (the meeting will take place later in the winter), Ishchenko graciously accepted to answer my most pressing questions regarding what could happen next on the Russia-Ukraine front, with translation by Scott Humor.
Ishchenko’s answers on the situation in Donbass should also be expanded to Crimea, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed he had information about Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko planning an armed provocation on the border with Crimea in the last ten days of December.
Considering the terrain in winter is usually propitious for tank advance, would Poroshenko, in desperation, go for a major provocation in the Donbass, perhaps between Christmas and New Year’s Eve?
First of all, this winter is too warm and the area is not yet favorable for an offensive. Second, even if frost strikes and an attack becomes possible, it is too big of a risk for Poroshenko. He does not have enough military power to defeat the DPR/LPR forces, without even mentioning that surprises are still possible as it happened in August 2008 in South Ossetia. After all, the Minsk peace agreement has not been canceled yet, and it is unlikely that the West will be able to stand against Russia in a consolidated manner at the moment when Russia is conducting a peace coercion of the confectioner, who is out of his mind with fear, and whom the West has already written off. The West requires a mandatory holding of elections, and any war would mean a cancellation of elections. If the war is facilitated by Poroshenko, he will be blamed for the cancellation of the elections and there will be no need to protect him.
Is there any possibility of the Minsk agreements being fulfilled in case of a slightly less anti-Russian government in place in Kiev after the next elections?
No, it’s not possible. Kiev is unable to implement the Minsk agreements because this would imply the federalization of Ukraine, while the Kiev elites are able to rule only within the rigid vertical of the unitary state. They basically do not imagine a different system of relationships. Since 2014, the internal resources which could satisfy appetites of oligarchic groups were exhausted, and there is no material basis for compromise. Therefore, they are doomed to fight among themselves for the dominance. Even if Russia, Crimea, Donbass and the whole world would suddenly vanish, the civil war in Ukraine, no longer restrained from the outside, would only intensify.
Is Kiev aware that in case of a military attack on Donbass, the Russian response would be devastating? And that in Brussels, as I confirmed with many diplomatic sources, nobody really cares about Poroshenko’s fate anymore?
I think that he knows this very well. That’s exactly why he organized his provocations in the Kerch Strait and also in Kiev (attacking the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate), but not in Donbass.
Precisely so. Rostislav Ishchenko is correct. There is no Minsk Agreement. It is as dead as a marriage in which one spouse shamelessly, repeatedly, brazenly cheats on the other.
Perhaps there will be no war this year, but a new year starts in January. The West cares nothing about Minsk I,II or III or IV–and it never did, nor does it now care one fig about elections. How can one have elections in a period of perpetually renewed martial law anyway?
There seems to be, as Paul Craig Roberts has pointed out, a spat of wishful thinking among Russians that the people running things in Looneylandia take a rational, legalistic approach to affairs of state.
No one can be that totally daft or stupid to do otherwise, right? Wrong.
Maybe Poroshenko’s job is too “pull the plug” , leave town and play useful victim? Maybe he is just a spoiler. It is certainly in the realm ( the spectral realm) of awful possibility.
When this Monday’s edition of the Sacramento Bee has a 3/4 page article mid way through the main section about how Russia is massing troops on its border with Ukraine, and then we have the phony consensus of the UN General Assembly ( 66 yeas and 72 abstentions with 15 nays) against Russian Crimea and the Kersh bridge plus more munitions being placed in the pipeline to the Ukraine, it makes one very suspicious about just what is being cooked up.
Trump teeters on the brink of total dysfunction. The emperor has no clothes and very soon even Alex Jones may be forced to acknowledge that although it appears that , of the two,it is mostly Roger Stone who has his wits about him. Sadly enough, these two are the only opposition figures on the American scene with Ron Paul in the background droning, ” The end is nigh”.
You know, I can almost believe that the knuckleheads in Washington would actually start a war with Russia in the winter time.
Sounds crazy to me, but most of what they say anymore sounds crazy. So, maybe they really are crazy enough to think hey, third time’s the charm, we are better than Napoleon or Guderian, so hey, a winter war in Russia is going to be a cakewalk this time. Oh, what was that? We already used ‘cakewalk’ for the war we started in Iraq 16 years ago and where we still have fighting troops? Yeah, ok, so maybe we can change the cakewalk bit. Who’s got a thesaurus? I’ve got to sound impressive on TV, that’s what’s really important!
It is very important to recall, or learn, that Putin and the Kremlin did not start the Militia or launch an armed resistance against Kiev. That was Strelkov’s plan. In open defiance of Putin and the Kremlin.
So, once the war began, the Kremlin and the General Staff had to create a means to support the defense of Donbass.
That led to several systemic operations. Voentorg supplied the militia with the logistics of warfare. North Wind supplied the volunteers with military experience and expertise. Strategy and maneuvering of forces was commanded by top officer advisers (Generals and Colonels) who made certain the Militia was not defeated.
The Ukies and Kiev supplied the stupidity and incompetence that led to their devastating losses in boilers.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin welcomed the other stakeholders from the West—Germany and France. The basis of the Normandy Group was formed, four heads of state, including Kiev’s Porky.
From the initial Minsk Accord came failure. But Debaltsevo brought back to life the device for freezing the conflict. Kiev lost thousands of men, NATO had 600 or more men trapped in the boiler with the Ukies, so the three sides facing Putin had to accept what he constructed in Minsk 2.
It froze the conflict, freed the NATO troops, and finished with the utter debacle of Debaltsevo for the Ukies.
The 13 milestones were almost all exclusive steps that Kiev had to take in order to fulfill the Minsk 2 agreement.
There would be a federal government, Donbass would be safeguarded.
This is where the reality and the roadmap diverged.
Kiev could not obey, the government would be overthrown by the nazi battalions.
The US began to step in and manipulate the contact line separation of forces and all-for-all exchange of prisoners, while demonizing the Militia, the two Republics, Putin, the Kremlin and Russia.
But Putin had bigger fish to fry. He had three years of GRU and SVR reports on the war in Syria and intended to rescue Assad. He had Crimea to support, rejuvenate and clean out the corruption. He had secret weapons to complete and test and then surprise the US and the West with Russian military superiority.
Freezing the war in Donbass (even at the cost of a few hundred people per year) was imperative.
His Generals had the militia rotate to Russia for better training, many thousands of them. Training has been ongoing since 2015.
What is in the cards for Donbass is really a product of Kiev and the U.S. If the U.S. wants to, it can keep control of the Ukraine government through financing its survival. Ukraine will remain a basket case for decades. No one wants to reconstruct, invest in, or underwrite any sector of the society. As long as this occurs, the Ukies will be used to terrorize Donbass and threaten the Russian border with irrational military thrusts. One mistake and the U.S. will lose that military proxy. Even FM Lavrov spoke of that yesterday. The MOD presented proof of us of Iskander missiles in Syria. Lavrov indicated such weapons would be used to stop any attack by Kiev.
Donbass’s fate is attached to Putin. They have half a decade of support in all forms coming their way. After that, no one yet can see a solution of any kind.
It is as likely as not that something will happen to change this fate.
Russia will not decide this matter for itself. Russia’s military will not decide this matter as an aggressor.
The initiative is in the hands of the US, or Germany or Ukrainians.
However, what any of these three face is the Russian military and Kremlin, as well as the straightjacket of Minsk 2 which is the legal bondage Kiev cannot escape except through suicidal military action.
They (Ukies) cannot fight their way out of Minsk 2 and prevail.
They cannot bait the Russians into a war.
They cannot walk away from Donbass and leave it to Russia. The nazis will execute them.
They cannot win while trying, because they will lose.
They can only give in to whatever Putin decides he wants. (Of course, such an outcome is unacceptable to U.S.)
So, for five more years, they won’t do anything different. They will try to wait out Putin’s presidency.
You can see the policy in Syria as prototype for Ukraine.
The U.S. has no intention of allowing a full Syrian victory for Assad and Russia.
They will stay for as many years as they can.
And the near term is five more years. They will try to wait out Putin’s presidency.
And they have the Kurds, al Nusra, ISIS proxies to use, like they use the nazis and conscripts in Ukraine.
It is almost painless for the U.S. to follow this policy in both hotspots.
Trump has bought into it for both fronts.
This is why Putin did not want an armed resistance to the Maidan Putsch in early 2014.
A really informative comment…actually better than most articles…
I would just add that if the US ‘strategy’ is to wait out Putin…then they are making a big mistake…what’s the US Ponzi economy going to look like in five years…?…you can’t keep this smoke and mirrors show going forever…
Look at the China and Russia relationship and the SCO…this is basically the power grouping of the 21’st century…everybody knows the US is a Titanic just waiting to hit an iceberg…even the Saudis aren’t going to think twice about ditching miss USA…LOL
Syria…?…the US is burnt toast there…the Turks are seriously pi**ed and sooner or later the Kurds are going to have to reconcile with Damascus and kick the US the hell out in order to save themselves…Just now we had the Astana Group meeting in Geneva with Mistura, Russia, Turkey and Iran…and WITHOUT the US, so that tells us that US hopes for the Geneva format becoming some sort of alternative to Astana has gone up in smoke…for the US in Syria there simply is no ‘there’ there…it’s entirely possible that a deal has been reached between Russia and Turkey where Erdog gives up on Idlib in exchange for Russian support for his move on SDF territory…that territory means a lot more to Turkey than the Idlib rats’ nest…
As for Ukraine…what can time achieve for the US and the EU…?…both of them have much bigger problems and they do not need a basket case, nor are they going to pay for one…does anybody think about what normal Ukrainians want…?…they want a better life obviously and with a normal government AND without EU and US interference they might have actually got that…the Ukraine inherited one of the world’s highest tech aerospace industries…and the brain power that goes with that…just on that alone the country should have a pretty solid base to build on…
But they frittered it away…First in 2004 with the ‘Orange’ revolution…the Ukrainian people fell for the glossy magazine ads beamed into their brains by the western propaganda machine…it took just a few years to wake up and smell the coffee…throw those bums out and elect another Russian leaning leadership…then in 2014, the EU and the Obama neocons made another big push…going for all the marbles this time, forcing the country to choose between the west and Russia…but nobody really chose anything…a handful of covert operators kicked up a big violent fuss…shot a bunch of people…set a lot of fires… and the west’s government in waiting just assumed power…
If I were Ukrainian at some point I would say ‘look, I’m going to have my say about all of this’…at this point it is abundantly clear to many, if not most, Ukrainians that the west is full of s**t…at some point most Ukrainians are going to realize that they belong, organically, in the vicinity of Mother Russia’s apron strings…
That’s not going to change in five years…in fact that cooling down period may be long enough for most Ukrainians to come to their senses…
“They will try to wait out Putin’s presidency”.
Odd… it’s almost as if they didn’t realize that any successor will be much harder and less tolerant towards the West.
It is not about Poroshenko or Ukraine. I think it will be an attempt to force Germany to cancel North Stream 2
Germany cannot quit the natural gas pipeline project.
She already has begun shutting down nuclear power plants.
Their economy will go into recession for years using LNG from wherever. It costs 30% more and is less efficient pound for pound.
Germany is at a crossroads.
Freedom from vassalage or perpetual bondage to the US.
And no gas piped to Germany means no gas for Ukraine. So the pig’s people freeze their asses to ice.
Dozens of tanks, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems and almost 20,000 soldiers. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready for a large-scale offensive in Donbass according to the DPR intelligence published by the republic’s defense ministry. The estimated date is the beginning of next week.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXQ1MtSYUtk