Today Defense Minster Shoigu announced measures which went far beyond what I had hoped for. Specifically, Shoigu has announced that Russia will
- Supply S-300 air defense systems (with a 250km range) to the Syrians in the next two weeks.
- Russia will deliver advanced automated air defense management systems which will *dramatically* increase the Syrian air defense capabilities and prevent future “friendly fire” incidents.
- Russia will use her electronic warfare capabilities to suppress satellite navigation, onboard radar systems and communications of warplanes attacking targets on Syrian territory in the regions over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea bordering with Syria.
This is a very flexible and elegant solution for the following reasons:
- It establishes a de facto air exclusion zone over Syria, but not a de jure one. Thus, the Russians will have the flexibility to decide on a nation by nation and aircraft by aircraft basis which aircraft should be suppressed/engaged and which ones to only track and monitor. This will give Russia a very powerful negotiating position with all the actors of this war.
- It goes without saying that while these new capabilities will be deployed in Syria in response to the Israeli actions, they will also dramatically boost the Syrian capabilities against any potential aggressors including the USA and US client states. The S-300s will make it possible for the Syrian to detect and even track the Israeli aircraft right after their take-off and while still in Israeli air space.
- While the Russians have not indicated which automated air defense management system they plan to deliver to Syria, it is likely that this is one which is typically used to control the engagement of S-300 and Buk air defense systems, the Poliana D-4. The delivery of this system will dramatically increase the air defense capabilities of the Russian task force in Syria making it much harder for Neocon à la Bolton to target Russian forces.
I have to admit that I am surprised by the magnitude and quality of this response. Clearly, the arrogance of the Israelis did not pay off and this time their usual chutzpah was met with a great deal of Russian anger (albeit carefully controlled anger). For Bibi Netanyahu, the Russian reaction is an absolute disaster because it undermines his entire policy towards Syria (and Lebanon and Iran). The Israeli strikes (over 200, of which they bothered to notify Russia in only about 10% of the cases) did not yield any tangible benefit for Israel, but has now fundamentally undermined Israel’s relationship with Russia. As I have said it many times, for all their self-serving propaganda about being so smart, the Israelis are actually pretty incompetent being blinded, as they are, by their quasi infinite arrogance.
However, please keep in mind that in warfare there is no such thing as a magical silver bullet. For one thing, the Israelis will still have the option of attacking targets in Syria (be it by using aircraft, or missiles, including sea based), but the difficulty of successfully executing such an attack will increase by an order of magnitude. The same also goes for the US/NATO/CENTOM/etc. One option would be to go for a saturation attack by using very large number of missiles since the Syrian and Russian capabilities are still limited by numbers: even in an ideal situation (excluding EW capabilities), that is even if the kill ratio of Russian missiles is 1:1, the Russians will only be able to shoot down as many enemy missiles as their supplies allow. The US+Israeli missiles supplies in the region are far bigger.
Second, both the US and Israelis have very sophisticated EW warfare capabilities and rest assured that they will use them if needed. Yes, the Russians are qualitatively ahead of other countries in this field, but one should never under-estimate the capabilities of the bad guys.
Third, the AngloZionists will now do one of three things: either pretend that they don’t care and basically accept the situation on the ground like they did in South Ossetia and Crimea, or try to negotiate some kind of deal with the Russians, or react with hysterical threats and provocation in the hope that the Russians will blink. While we can hope for option #1, we also have to realize that options #2 and #3 are far more likely. In other words, this is far from over.
Finally, this latest news conclusively debunks the notion that Putin is a doormat or sellout and that the Russians are either unable or unwilling to oppose the AngloZionists. All those who have accused Putin of being Israel’s shabboy goy are going to be busy removing eggs from their collective face. The fact that the Russians took their time to analyze what happened and prepare a response was not a symptom of their weakness, but of their responsible behavior in a most dangerous situation. Furthermore, the Russian response also shows that once national security issues are at stake, the Atlantic Integrationist 5th column still has to yield to the Eurasian Sovereignists. This, by itself, is a very good and reassuring development.
The world is thankful and grateful for having a leader like Putin at the helm and leadership of Resistance. May God bless all the genuine people who resist the Evil Empire!
Are you sure?
http://johnhelmer.org/?p=17939
don’t you all party a little to early?
I am not so sure about putin anymore.
the S300 go to Syria only because of massive pressure on putin from the Russian Generals
Israhell will continue bomb Syria just they will keep enough distance to the Russians
they already said that they will continue bomb Syria
and let’s wait and see if Syria will shoot down a Israeli plane
I have massive doubts
Putin has made a great job, but he has started to make gross errors maybe in too much respect and admiration for “our Western partners”.
The pension reform is a gross error by Putin. The failure to deliver pre-paid S-300 to Syria and Iran 3 years ago was a gross error.
Putin´s permission to Israel to bomb and kill Iranians, Syrians, Russian servicemen, Hezbollah and protect ISIS the last 18 mth was a gross error.
Everybody understand there are considerations to be taken to West, but the above seems to be unnecessary please politics. It looks like Russian military have much more feeling with reality.
Russian MoD in now in charge it seems. This is where the Euroasian sovereignists were mostly. If one has to look for true patriotism, it must the military. Finance, foreign affairs and even the political wing can fall victim to foreign meddling and the 5th column but military is much more tougher to crack. It could be that the MoD took control of some affairs in Russia. This is why we don’t see Mr. Putin too much around at this moment. Interesting things are unfolding in Russia as we speak. I don’t think that Putin wanted to do anything against Israel. Putin may not be the man we all thought he was after all.
“If one has to look for true patriotism, it must the military.”
Well said. I wouldn’t look anywhere but there for the heart of Russia.
IIRC The Sakers past anaylsis of the Russian government, its that it is a coalition of two powerful factions led by Putin and Medevdev, and it was Putin that was representing the Russian military and security services.
I would not take that Putin’s lack of ranting on TV as a sign that Putin is weak or not behind this. My take is that they are simply using the people who would be best at delivering a message. They apparently feel that having tough, steely-eyed Russian military leaders delivering a stern message is the best way to get the point across to Israel at this time.
Also, an experienced leader like Putin would understand that often its best to have underlings deliver messages at times. It preserves the flexibility of the leader to later adapt to a changing situation. Unlike Trump who’s every mood swing and whim is documented in Twitter archives. Over time, with a leader like Trump, the fact that his latest tweets contradict earlier tweets, and the fact that often policy fails to follow the lead of his tweets makes him look like a weak leader who at best is inconsistent and at worse is a serial liar. Putin appears to be wise enough to know that staying in the background can at times be useful.
I would think it is likely a huge mistake to believe that Putin is not in control of this government. Putin not being in control of the Russian central bank (which would seem to be more in Medevdev’s faction) is one thing, but the notion that Putin is not in control of military, foreign and security policy is much less likely as they were ( I believe) the groups that pushed Putin into power in the first place.
“Putin not being in control of the Russian central bank (which would seem to be more in Medevdev’s faction) is one thing”
but the only thing that really matters http://www.freecriticalthinking.org/daily-pickings/1733-control-money-control-the-world
“Power and wealth are the primary motivations for war. The many wars across the Middle East, particularly in the 21st century, are superficially about oil; oil undoubtedly grants great power and wealth. However, at a deeper level, all these wars are about money because control of money means control of everything. Money is created at will to buy anyone or anything. That is why control of central banks is so important and why those countries beyond the control of the Rothschild banking cartel became targets for regime change and war. Ownership of central banks is difficult to pin down but ownership is not synonymous with control, besides which, layers of obfuscation and nominee holdings hide who has ultimate voting control. It is only necessary to witness the effect of malignant control to know it is there”
Putin is 100% fully in control of the Central Bank, which are implementing his policies to the letter.
Wrong
The Russian central bank cannot even issue Russian ruble currency without permission from the City of London bankers. The Russians must sell oil for dollars first and are obligated to invest in US Treasuries with the proceeds. They can’t even buy gold with dollars thus obtained. Furthermore, Russians can’t even use gold as money even if they wanted to, because the Russians are an IMF member country, just like America, France, Turkey…or China. It’s all written into the Russian Constitution: http://www.pravdareport.com/russia/economics/30-12-2014/129431-usa_russia_central_bank-0/
https://anonhq.com/checkmate-central-bank-russia/
https://zurichtimes.wordpress.com/2016/04/16/why-does-the-imf-prohibit-gold-backed-currency-for/
https://russia-insider.com/en/russias-clueless-central-bank-starving-economy-crazy-high-interest-rates/ri22545
Only Three Countries Left Without a ROTHSCHILD Central Bank!
http://www.theeventchronicle.com/finanace/three-countries-left-without-rothschild-central-bank/
No, at least four, Sweden as well.
Sweden!? Are you kidding? Are you being sarcastic?. Sweden has inexorably become a prefect lackey of the globalists. Sweden is no more than a poodle of the Soros/NATO/EU maffia.
“Putin appears to be wise enough to know that staying in the background can at times be useful. ”
Yes, for a number of reasons.
One of them might be to avoid making himself an unnecessary target for Western media.
I think it is likely that many in the Western media and even in Washington, when they think of Russia, think “Putin, that thug!”
Yet they probably don’t even recognize any other names of Russian leaders and spokesmen.
Well, maybe Lavrov.
Maybe not Shoigu and certainly not Konashenkov. So they might not even notice that anything is happening, and don’t have the “Putin red flag” waved in front of their noses to trigger their anti-Putin phobia and derangement.
Katherine
Katherine: Me parece que tratar de calificar las decisiones adoptadas por la dirigencia rusa – incluyendo las formalidades seguidas para anunciarlas -, por su efecto mediático en Occidente, equivale a permitir que en el análisis pese más lo accesorio que la cuestión principal. Por supuesto que personajes como general mayor Ígor Konashénkov, vocero del MoD; el Ministro de Defensa Serguéi Shoigú;; o el Ministro de Exteriores Serguéi Lavrov, para nombrar a solo tres de entre los que se encuentran en la cima del poder político, poseen un peso indiscutible dentro de la clase dirigente; los dos últimos gozan además de gran popularidad entre la población de las repúblicas que integran la Federación Rusa y cuentan con atributos y capacidades suficientes para ser considerados como candidatos a suceder al mismo V. Putin.
Si los lectores occidentales de noticias que siguen habitualmente el curso de los acontecimientos de Medio Oriente y Rusia desconocen esas realidades, eso no modifica en lo más mínimo la magnitud de las medidas recién adoptadas, ni en su extensión ni en sus más profundas implicaciones, de relevancia indiscutible. Sería muy grave si los analistas expertos que asesoran al gobierno norteamericano extrajeran sus conclusiones en el terreno militar, a partir de la forma en que las decisiones se anuncian y no en función de los hechos que se anticipan.
Si algún efecto mediático pudiera obtenerse de las medidas anunciadas, habría que buscarlo dentro de la propia Federación Rusa, cuya población confía en el profesionalismo de su clase dirigente y en su innegable capacidad para ajustar sus acciones en la medida que las siempre cambiantes circunstancias en el teatro de operaciones lo exijan. Por si alguien aún lo duda, basta considerar la abrumadora mayoría con que V. Putin consiguió hace apenas unos meses su reelección en el cargo por los próximos seis años. Esa población, que exige que sus soldados al regresar a casa lo hagan sanos y salvos, es a la que la clase política tiene en mente al decidir la forma en que se producen los anuncios y el responsable de hacerlos públicos.
Ciertamente las acciones anunciadas se perciben en el exterior como apropiadas y razonables, además de proporcionales y justas en función de los objetivos trazados; habrá que esperar que el resto de los actores con intereses en Siria, empezando por Israel y los terroristas en Idlib, pero también los integrantes de la Coalición anti Assad, evalúen adecuadamente el mensaje y consideren las presiones que debieron ser contenidas para proporcionar una respuesta madura y responsable a una situación de crisis que parecía exigir medidas extremas. Deberán pasar algunas semanas para saber si esas acciones son las correctas y si además han sido oportunas; es decir, para saber quién ganó y quién perdió al final de la jornada, pero debemos reconocer que no hay en ellas nada que indique falta de valor o de determinación – aun sin pretender actuar como el matón del barrio, lo cual desde luego es de apreciarse – para cumplir hasta sus últimas consecuencias los compromisos asumidos por VP al anunciar su apoyo al gobierno sirio, al inicio de su intervención directa en septiembre de 2015.
Translation:
Katherine: It seems to me that trying to qualify the decisions adopted by the Russian leadership – including the formalities followed to announce them -, by its media effect in the West, is equivalent to allowing the analysis to weigh more the accessory than the main issue. Of course, characters like General Major Igor Konashénkov, MoD spokesman; Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigú; or Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to name only three of those who are at the peak of political power, have an indisputable weight within the ruling class; the last two also enjoy great popularity among the population of the republics that make up the Russian Federation and have sufficient attributes and capacities to be considered as candidates to succeed V. Putin himself.
If the Western readers of news that usually follow the course of events in the Middle East and Russia are unaware of these realities, this does not change in the least the magnitude of the measures recently adopted, neither in their extension nor in their deepest implications, of indisputable relevance. It would be very serious if the expert analysts who advise the US government extracted their conclusions in the military field, based on the way in which the decisions are announced and not based on the anticipated events.
If any media effect could be obtained from the measures announced, it would have to be sought within the Russian Federation itself, whose population relies on the professionalism of its ruling class and its undeniable ability to adjust its actions to the extent that the ever changing circumstances in the theater of operations demand it. In case someone still doubts it, it is enough to consider the overwhelming majority with which Putin got his re-election in office for the next six years just a few months ago. This population, which demands that its soldiers return home safely, is what the political class has in mind when deciding the way in which the announcements are made and the person responsible for making them public.
Certainly the announced actions are perceived abroad as appropriate and reasonable, as well as proportional and fair in terms of the objectives set; we will have to wait for the rest of the actors with interests in Syria, starting with Israel and the terrorists in Idlib, but also the members of the Anti Assad Coalition, to adequately evaluate the message and consider the pressures that should have been contained to provide a mature response and responsible to a crisis situation that seemed to demand extreme measures. They should spend a few weeks to know if those actions are correct and if they have been timely; that is, to know who won and who lost at the end of the day, but we must recognize that there is nothing in them that indicates lack of courage or determination – even without pretending to act as the bully of the neighborhood, which of course is to appreciate – to fulfill to its ultimate consequences the commitments assumed by VP when announcing its support to the Syrian government, at the beginning of its direct intervention in September 2015.
“If the Western readers of news that usually follow the course of events in the Middle East and Russia are unaware of these realities, this does not change in the least the magnitude of the measures recently adopted, neither in their extension nor in their deepest implications, of indisputable relevance.”
I was not suggesting that it did.
In fact, the *opposite.*
Of course i am aware the media perceptions in the West do not drive decisions made by upper echelons in Russia.
But I think is valid for me to point out a *possible* plus from the way things tend to fly in the Western media—or possibly don’t leave much of a footprint, or wingprint, at all.
A long admonishment of something I really did not do, nor assume!
Katherine
It would seem that the Russians are not only taking their time in making decisions that, on the face of circumstances or otherwise, are due to indisputable provocation and also providing allies and proxies the capability to engage effectively therefore allowing Russia itself not to be drawn directly.
The whole Russian strategy has been one of minimal expense, effort and risk over maximum benefit to Russia and also where applicable its allies.
Gibbo.
This is exactly what I was hoping for and suggested a few articles back. It is a very appropriate and measured response. By creating this “no-fly” zone, provocations will be more difficult to justify.
To think that a short while back it was Clinton promising a no fly zone over Syria.
All over Washington and the pads of ex-presidents and presidential wannabees there must be a large number of tables, desks, remote controls, pillows, knuckles etc with bite marks in today. A lot of snapped pens.
Judo Master played Bibi and IDF and threw them both to the mat.
Putin gave them full honor in the May Parade. And their arrogance overwhelmed themselves.
Splat!
The Judo Dan wins the match.
This is a huge win for Iran, tangentially . It cripples the US-Israeli air strikes.
Russia, if anyone needs any more proof, is in Syria for many, many more decades.
And just North of this action, Erdogan now faces a Syrian defense that will keep his air force useful for only terrorizing Cyprus and the Greeks. And that may change soon also.
It would have been quite tough to convince Turkey and even find a justifiable reason to do this to Israel had it not been for their miscalculation. When Russian lives were lost (may Allah grant them an abode in Jannatul Firdaus), Erdogan, the pro-Israeli Russian media, and other regional “partners” of Russia have absolutely no reason whatsoever to question Russia for this act. This act is totally justifiable. Attempting to condemn it publicly has political repercussions of great magnitude. I foresee this attack on Syria and her people coming to an end and the Russians are putting themselves in a place where they can enforce whatever agreement they make with any party. And when we talk about agreements, guess who is in a better position to strike better deals?
The Russian MOD in their presentation on Sunday very pointedly made the point that the Russians had negotiated the withdraw of Iran from southern Syria that the Israelis had requested. It sounded like a warning that this could always be reversed.
This is indeed the perfect, rational response, taken after careful thought and deliberation. The initial rage after such an event is entirely natural but is a very poor moment to make a difficult decision.
Keep in mind the initial thought was that the French vessel shot down the IL 20. If Russia had reacted instantly based on that misinformation where would we be today? Many suggest that was in fact the intention behind the attack, to trick Russia into attacking the French vessel. Fortunately, they did not fall for it. But always keep in mind the devious nature of the enemy.
Russian has and had the entire East Med in Radar and Satellite coverage. They know who fired what and where what went.
The French missile(s) are not a mystery except to fiction writers and armchair second-guessers.
Well, what about the French frigate missile launch?
It’s the playground really.
Russia lets the children run around and have fun until the predictable one screws up and then it’s game over for everyone.
I’m thinking the ECM umbrella is probably more significant than the S300s.
Presumably no ‘hostile’ aircraft will be allowed over Syria and Bibi has spoilled the game for everyone
A,
I sort of thinking the same. Because, if Russians blind the satellites, turn the electronics off like in the the AEGIS ship (the Blind Duck) in the Black Sea. Then NATO can’t do $hit, as they’ll be blind. They might as well go home. Unless they want to do “hand to hand combat”. Can they navigate by stars or Compass now a days?
Ha, ha! If it is not on their “handheld”, I seriously doubt it. A determined person can learn how to navigate with a sextant, charts, and an accurate watch & access to time signals, etc., but not too many people have the patience needed to do this anymore! Some practice is needed, also. This could be a useful skill to have especially if the GPS satellites are blinded. An ultimately very successful sailing couple I knew many years ago frankly admitted that their initial attempt at celestial navigation (they were off the coast of California) put them about thirty miles south of Mexico City! Yup, way inland. I’m sure “our” navy is on top of these issues, however– which makes me hopeful that if our ships get their electronics fried and the engines konk out the crews are familiar with the use of oars. Or sails.
Que in the zionazi-gay cw false flag. The israeloamericans have their program and it must be adhered to.
The problem is that the AZE and their zionazi spooks have no other “social cognitive model” to draw upon other than one of deception. Their entire empire is based on lies: magic money making; the illusion of law; and the faking of history and culture. Everything they do is either staged or spun — they still continue to lie about this incident despite the Russians having the data.
It is as if they are compelled to lie by some unwritten law or vow. Madness.
no that is exactly as per their laws of Talmud – this book (by a Jewish scholar ) explains it – here is a free pdf:
the deception, fraud and racism is built in it seems:
http://elibrary.bsu.az/books_400/N_240.pdf
Unconfirmed.
Russian Su-35 allegedly intercepts US F-22 Raptor over Syria
https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/russian-su-35-allegedly-intercepts-us-f-22-raptor-over-syria/
“A Russian Su-35S fighter jet reportedly intercepted a U.S. F-22 Raptor combat aircraft over Syria, the Defence-Blog.com reported today.
The Defence Blog’s report cited an Instagram photo from an unofficial Russian pilot, today; it showed the moment the F-22 Raptor was allegedly intercepted by the Russian Su-35S.
“Photographs, made by the infrared search and track fire control system of the Russian Su-35S, shows in infrared spectrum an F-22 Raptor fighter jet flying over Syria,” the Defence Blog reported.
No further details were released.
Neither the U.S. Coalition nor the Russian Ministry of Defense have reported of any such event taking place over the skies of Syria.”
Just a gentle and timely reminder to any Israeli/US pilots feeling gung-ho. Definitely put out by MOD.
Thanks for this analysis. I guess that this is one goodie that came off recently:
https://twitter.com/syrian_sr/status/1044225103637221378?s=21
I guess that there is some wariness all round, judging by the location of US NATO recon flights:
https://twitter.com/GDarkconrad/status/1044156924000899073?s=20
How much of this latest move will really ‘cool iff some hotheads’?
I like Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. A thoughtful, intelligent leader who clearly is a statesmen heads above the U.S.-NATO syndicate that could be labeled SPECTOR if this reality was merely a page from one of Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels.
Putin’s style of diplomacy is to build consensus among his peers in furtherance of shared economic gain, mutual defense and cultural exchange. Who would not want this Russian president, this man, as head of most governments on Planet Earth? I certainly would vote for him.
There is without any doubt, an economic future exists in Syria for Russia as it has invested billions of rubles long before the civil war started. This is the main reason that Russia is in country, to destroy the U.S. NATO sponsored proxy terrorists who want to create and maintain an “equilibrium of chaos” to stifle Russia’s beneficial relationship with the Syrian government.
Putin has managed this effort with methodical precision, following all the international rules of law and commerce. He has a legal, long-term treaty with Syria for use of the naval and airbases on the western coast. He has mostly used the Russian Air Force in assisting the SAA to destroy terrorist bases and been highly successful in doing so.
Idlib Province represents the last, currently known stronghold of the proxy fighters. President Putin has tactfully negotiated a deal with Turkey to stall the final push to wipe out the terrorists or disarm and relocate them elsewhere. This is his plan for minimal casualties to the general population using his small military force to accomplish that goal. It is a brilliant strategy from a political perspective if all parties involved cooperate, but they’re not.
The U.S-NATO and Israel consortium are a countervailing force who oppose Putin’s efforts. They will do everything and anything to prevent an end to the civil war. This known agenda is Putin’s Achilles’ heel because he has not given this fact due consideration by proactively planning for the inevitable that will ensue. He does not have a sufficient military presence on the ground to prepare for the final showdown with the western hegemon. He will lose everything gained so far, militarily, politically and economically if he doesn’t accelerate the deployment of combat infantry troops in Syria, very soon.
Russia recently completed in the Far East a massive, 7 day military drill (“Vostok-2018”) in cooperation with SCO member China (see: https://russianmilitaryanalysis.wordpress.com/ ). Russian units totaled about 20 divisions (~300,000 troops) engaged in this exercise. Now that the drill is over, it’s time to move 10 divisions plus equipment into Syria and finish the job before thinks get way out of hand.
I hope when President Putin opens his diplomatic desk in Moscow, he dusts off his “Shashka of Persuasion” and presents it to Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defense and General of the Army and simply says, “It’s time.”
It is only a matter of doing, Mr. President.
“He does not have a sufficient military presence on the ground to prepare for the final showdown with the western hegemon.”
There are two points to remember here.
First, if there is a final showdown with the western hegemon, then Syria becomes a bit of a sideshow. Since blows in Europe could be struck into the heart of both sides, that becomes the primary theater. Obviously defending against a blow towards St. Petersberg or Moscow, or making one into Germany, are more of a priority than what happens in Syria once the final showdown really begins.
Second, as The Saker has pointed out, US/NATO is going to be much more capable of putting large forces into the eastern Med region.
Thus, should a final showdown with the western hegemon occur, any Russian forces in the eastern Med find themselves outnumbered and at great risk. All for a front that becomes far less important once the final showdown begins.
The Syrian deployment then seems like a case to put just enough there to get a job done, but not so much that losing it in the opening battles of the final showdown hurts the ability to put force into the main front in Europe. Putting a large force on a flank to try to match NATO in Syria would mean leaving key fronts like defending St. Petersberg with less force.
Modern missile technology has changed the landscape of war on an order of magnitude. It’s like the introduction of the air-cooled machine gun in World War I that killed thousands of charging soldiers from hundreds of yards away. Missiles are not as expensive to manufacture in comparison to a manned fighter-bomber aircraft or a warship and can easily neutralize both very quickly. Missiles are adaptable and portable to different launch platforms such as submarine, airborne and land bases.
Ships and airplanes provide support for a land attack but they alone cannot secure territory; that has to be done by an infantry that gains and holds ground. If President Putin gets his combat troops in sufficient numbers into Syria as soon as possible, the U.S.-NATO/Israeli belligerents will be exposing themselves when they try and stage their ground forces to move on Syria. Russia already has an agreement with Iran to use their military bases in country to prepare for the inevitable larger military conflict in the Levant.
A U.S.-NATO warship can easily be destroyed by anti-ship missiles launched from multiple platforms in and out of the theater of conflict. We’re talking about the death of hundreds of military personnel who are confined to a small area that a vessel displaces in water. The U.S. would have to move those ships out of range which takes them away from the battlespace otherwise they will not survive a Russian counterattack. The same goes for fighter-bomber squadrons that fly in from NATO bases such as Greece, Persian Gulf or elsewhere. The U.S. will have to pursue the attack and Russia will bleed the U.S., warship by warship, airplane by airplane, soldier by soldier. As long as Russia has an inventory of a variety of missiles and replenishment lines they can stave off any U.S-NATO attack, their technology is that good.
As far as Israel is concerned, they will be thrown against the sidelines when their entire air force is destroyed should they foolishly join with the U.S.-NATO to march into Syria by land. That is for certain.
The concern about conflict in Eastern Europe is confined to Donbass and maybe Crimea. The French poodle will acquiesce, as will the Nordic countries. Germany is not going to stick their finger into a situation where they have everything to lose economically and little to gain. The U.K. will give the U.S. some support but not enough to make a measurable difference. The U.S. will have to go it alone and they will fail just as they did in the Vietnam War because Russia has more than enough assets to protect itself on the western front.
Despite the fear of a nuclear escalation on a hemispherical scale, it will not happen because the U.S. will not risk the eastern seaboard of the United States. President Trump is a megalomaniac but not insane. He will negotiate a deal with Russia to end the fighting.
Victory in Syria over the U.S. is a must for Russia. Victory secures the tremendous economic investment they have made for over a decade and will lead to a multipolar world in which everyone on the planet will benefit, even the U.S.
“In other words, this is far from over.”
yes, absolutely… >>>
“Amid crisis in Russia ties, (israeli) lawmakers urge greater US involvement in Syria”
‘Netanyahu takes pride in his relationship with Putin, but the Russian leader is much less romantic,’ warns Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/amid-strained-russia-ties-lawmakers-urge-greater-us-involvement-in-syria/
Alsom from Times https://www.timesofisrael.com/russia-to-supply-syria-with-advanced-s-300-anti-aircraft-system/
Earlier this year Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman downplayed Israeli concerns over Russia’s purported plans to install the system in Syria.
“One thing needs to be clear: If someone shoots at our planes, we will destroy them. It doesn’t matter if it’s an S-300 or an S-700,” he said.
Israel’s former Military Intelligence chief Amos Yadlin, who currently heads the influential Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said he assumed the air force would work quickly to destroy the S-300, if it were indeed handed over to Syria.
“If I know the air force well, we have already made proper plans to deal with this threat. After you remove the threat, which is basically what will be done, we’re back to square one,” Yadlin told Bloomberg news in April.
So Israel’s attitude – exactly like that of the USA – is that it regards any nation able to defend itself as an unacceptable threat.
This poses a very interesting problem in dynamics. Certainly Israel can count on the support of many rich and powerful individuals in the USA, but not without limit. Because ordinary US citizens are increasingly becoming suspicious of Israeli influence in their country, and apt to cut up rough if Washington is seen as “colluding” with Tel Aviv.
“Because ordinary US citizens are increasingly becoming suspicious of Israeli influence in their country”
Any evidence of that or, even if there is, that it matters?
https://www.haaretz.com/poll-americans-support-israel-in-gaza-1.5256341
https://medium.com/dispatches-from-the-future/why-the-united-states-is-at-risk-of-devolving-into-an-autocratic-oligarchy-2458fe7d7203
The talk of odious scum like Lieberman is always much bigger than the reality – he said that about the Syrian air defenses that currently exist, and they certainly haven’t been destroyed. This is a transparent attempt to “frighten” Russia’s government with talks of co-operating with the USA – stupid, because there is no country in the world more entangled with the Zionist Entity than the dying US imperial homeland. Much to the dismay of real patriots over there. This is a big problem for Zionists – they have relied on the friendly “understanding” with Russia to make provocations that would be unacceptable from any other country. All this has changed with one foolish move – for what? Apparently a suicide belt and a couple of AK-47s? They always claim this sort of thing is a massive find. Or was it “Iranian” weapons shipments? Talk about the boy who cried wolf…
““One thing needs to be clear: If someone shoots at our planes, we will destroy them. It doesn’t matter if it’s an S-300 or an S-700,” he said.”
Ya, well,
“If someone shoots at our [Russian] planes, we will destroy them. It doesn’t matter blah blah.”
Right?
‘Netanyahu takes pride in his relationship with Putin, but the Russian leader is much less romantic,’
In engineering problems, it is usually possible to optimize for only one variable. Mr Putin optimizes the welfare of the RF. If he chooses to make nice with foreign politicians, it is as a means to that end.
And if the foreign politicians cease to help Mr Putin optimize the welfare of the RF, they will prove dispensable.
And Mr Netanyahu may be in prison soon anyhow.
The threat from Idlib reduced, the clean up of the last daesh pockets continues.
Syrian Army Shifts Forces From Idlib to Southern Syria to Eliminate Daesh
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201809241068288153-syrian-army-suwayda-offensive/
“With Moscow and Ankara striking a deal earlier this month to avert all-out war in Syria’s Idlib province, the Syrian Army has decreased its commitment of forces in the area, suggesting President Assad intends on adhering to the terms of the deal.
The Syrian Army General Command has ordered two divisions to transfer their forces to the Al-Suwayda government to stamp out Daesh’s* presence in the area, Al-Masdar News (AMN) reported on Monday, citing a military source.
The 5th and 9th divisions have reportedly already left Idlib for southern Syria, looking to bolster the Syrian Army’s contingent of forces there ahead of the government’s final push to eliminate Daesh terrorists in the province.
In July, Daesh terrorists carried out a largescale attack in the predominantly Druze province, killing over 200 civilians and local militiamen, in addition to kidnapping dozens of girls, who are believed to have since been executed.
As the Syrian Army’s heavily anticipated Idlib offensive has been called off, or at least postponed, further units are expected to be redeployed to more active battlefronts, as government forces continue to liberate the country from hardline Islamist militants.
On Sunday, government forces cut off entrenched Daesh terrorist’s last water supplies in the Al-Suwayda government, a Sputnik correspondent reported.”
Also:
Hezbollah Leader Claims Group Won’t Pull Out of Syria After Idlib Settlement
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201809201068200851-hezbollah-syria-idlib-israel/
“On the heels of the latest Israeli airstrikes against targets in Syria, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gave a televised address, primarily talking about the group’s role and future in Syria.
Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has said the party’s powerful military wing will not be pulling out of Syria once the Russia-Turkey brokered Idlib agreement comes into effect, saying Damascus still wants their assistance.
“We will stay there (in Syria) even after the settlement in Idlib. Our presence there is linked to the need and the consent of the Syrian leadership,” Nasrallah said in an address broadcast on Lebanese media on Wednesday.
The Hezbollah chief also insisted that “no one can force us out of Syria,” though he suggested they are reducing the size of their commitment of troops due to “the quietness of the fronts and less number of threats.”
Moreover, he said despite Israel’s best efforts to prevent Hezbollah from obtaining advanced armaments, the militia possesses “precision and non-precision rockets and weapons capabilities.”
Commenting on Israel’s airstrikes in Syria, Nasrallah said, “No matter what you do to cut the route [flow of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah via Syria], the matter is over.”
Hillary gets her wish. She always said she wanted a no-fly zone over Syria.
(hahaha)
Mr. Saker,
In the past came a moment when I suspected Mr. Putin to be a traitor : Georgian war stopped when Russia was winning, the Debalstevo victory turned into a useless victory, no reaction when Armenia fell into the Western nest, etc.). When he decided to cut down the Russian involvement in Syria while the Syrian army was on the winning path, I became almost convinced he was a traitor. When he remained without reaction after the recent Israeli attack, I became quite sure he was a traitor.
From what you write, maybe he is not. Let’s hope so… but my hope is not very strong.
Epina39
There is no point in getting into a fight to the death against a formidably armed (and possibly psychotic) giant who is doomed to die in a few years because of ill health. Especially when that giant possesses weapons that could destroy all life on Earth.
Far better to exercise patience and Christian humility and just wait a while, until the dollar collapses or at least loses its status as world reserve currency and oil trading currency. The USA is sick unto death, rather like Hitler in his last years – doped to the eyeballs and obviously living on borrowed time.
That’s why they have to be handled with extra-long tongs.
“Traitor” is clearly the wrong word here. Since Putin succeeded Yeltsin, Russia has undergone a positive transformation. You might disagree with his approach to these conflicts you mention, but you could hardly call him a “traitor”. He clearly has his nation’s best interests at heart. Your examples may actually indicate that, when you consider the interests of Russia, not Abkhasia, Armenia or Syria.
In evaluating Putin’s patriotism, you must consider the whole rather than any particular instances that you might disagree with.
A traitor wouldnt have started the syrian operation in the first place…
Exactly. What do people want. Hasn’t he done enough? What of when the USA falls? Someone will need to see all those nukes don’t fall into the wrong hands. Russia and China will divide and rule the USA to keep things in order.
Who the hell chooses to fight an enemy that is at their strongest. Who vanquishes an enemy to allow something more powerful to take it’s place?
its not about him doing enough or not
its about – could he have done things better differently without
siding very strong with Israel ( Nuttyahoo) allowing them to bomb a souverain country
relentlessly and by that allowing Israel putting Russian lives in danger and
in the end also killing them ?
Isnt his position towarrs Israel ( Nuttyahoo) and its warcrimes completly wrong ?
and why is that so ??? Is the 5th column in Russia that strong ?
will the Russian military now take over ( partly ) things??
I am still hoping im completly wrong but I have a bad feeling about Putin now
and he was my hero for years !!!
I don’t know what Foggy Bottom and Tel Aviv thought would happen when they stabbed Russia in the back, but here’s a little info on what did happen.
It has been reported, truthfully, that Israel notified Russia on the hot line seconds less than a minute before the attack. Israel also lied about the area of the attack, mentioning ‘north Syria’, not where they actually attacked, West Syria. There are other important details about the attack Israel left out of the notification, such as target, attack consists, and such. This was deliberately sloppy information provision, and fit in to the plan of Tel Aviv perfectly.
However, this little operation was pulled off masterfully. It is my supposition that this operation was planned and practiced extensively before committed, and this planning and practice was not a uniquely Israeli operation. They may be good, but they ain’t that good. My supposition is the plan was to draw the IL close to the aerodrome, Russia thinking the attack was going to be far enough north of aerodrome that there was no risk to the IL, but as a safety precaution, Russia called the IL to land, which process should have put it well away from any altercation.
Facts prove that not only was the IL not in a safe area, this because Israel told Russia a blatant and easily exposed lie, but the Israelis planned to, and did use, the IL to hide ‘around’. The plan all along was to destroy the IL, and by pulling the long practiced and planned move of one F 16 using the IL for ‘radar’ cover using electronic silence, the moment the F 16 detected missile launch in it’s general direction, it doglegged left back towards is buddies and uncovered for the missile a much larger target, the IL, which could not maneuver anywhere near the nimbleness of the fighter. This maneuver took but seconds from the missile losing tracking lock to the missile choosing another target and impact with the target. There was not time to even realize what happened, let alone for the missile tracking and targeting complex to hit the ‘self destruct’ button. As I said, very well planned operation.
So, after days of screaming and teeth gnashing about Russia and President Putin being cowards, ill informed, uninformed, no courage, lapdogs of the ‘anglozionists’, minions of CehSha, with not liking kittens and puppies tossed in, we have the current situation. Caution and patience was recommended from the very beginning of this murder, those of us who know Russian and VVP know neither will fly off the handle and react from anger.
This is what happened. Russia carefully examined the events, her options, and the possible reactions of the intended victims of Russian options. Russia carefully chose a course of action that is reasonable, given the betrayal by Israel, and is providing the long delayed supply of S 300 air defense systems to Syria. These systems were paid for years ago, but Israel asked Russia not to deliver them ‘for the time being’, and Russia delayed delivery. Now, there is a vast and continuing stream of air transports landing at Russian facilities in Syria, and the S 300 systems are on these birds with quite a lot of other items that will not please either Tel Aviv or Foggy Bottom, let alone Five Points. You reap what you sow, and Tel Aviv/Five Points will reap a nasty crop in spades.
I have no doubts that the new and much more powerful air defense systems in Syria will be commanded, and manned, by Russians. I have no doubts that it will be Russian systems that jam the electronics of whatever war systems the enemies of Syria and Russia throw at the area. Saker has laid out chapter and verse what Russia will, and is, doing. Time will tell if this is effective, but for the time being, and in all probability foreseeable future, Syria, at least Syria west of the Euphrates, will be a no fly zone for enemies. My hunch is in the not too distant future, all of Syria will be a no fly zone, defacto and de jure.
Auslander
Im not in the crowd. I have seen the “balancing of powers” explanation, Russia being friends with everybody.
Still lacks a logic explanation on why Kremlin allowed 201 Israeli strikes inside Syria on Iran, Hezbollah, SAA?
Why do S-300 batteries arrive only when Israel finished off its battle training of new delievered F-35?
Why do S-300 batteries arrive only when Iran is prepared to deliver homemade better ones to Assad.
Why did Iran only got their pre-paid S-300 when they didnt need them because they developed their own?
Why is Syria agreed separated today in Yinon area West, and US occupied East along Yinon Euphrat river?
Why are we now going from 1/3 E-Syria occupied by USA, to 50% E-Syria occupied with Idlib and Al-Tanf?
Personally, I think the S-300 will be a nasty surprise for anyone flying an F-35 over Syria without Russian permission. The F-35 is a $400 Billion+ boondoggle. Yeah, it’s “stealth”, but all that really means is that it has a lower observable radar cross-section than a conventional aircraft. That does not mean it is invisible to radar.
In the end though, this is all down to politics and perception. The S-300s arrived when there was enough justification for them. Why would Russia want to seem like its following in the US’s footsteps of being the world police? No, the Russians are trying to maintain the legal and moral high ground here.
The legal and moral high ground would have been to deliver the contracted-for items once the Syrians provided the requisite consideration, i.e., payment for them – which they did, unless of course there was a clause in the sale contract excepting delivery in the case of a third party objection to it – which there likely wasn’t. In any event, does anyone know if it was actually Putin who finally acquiesced to this transfer and even if it was, did he have his arm firmly twisted by Shoigu and/or Konashenko?
makes little sense does it..except and only if Putin isn’t really looking after Syria and Iran..Russia’s supposed allies..but more the concerns of Russias ‘partners’ on the other side
Putin is hard to figure out …unless areas I did not wish to go to are considered. Like Russian racism and the white collective worlds need and bent and planned domination of the coloured world for centuries now. I mean they are all from the same source..Russians, white Americans, British, French, northern Italians, Spanish, Portuguese
Russia has been a full part of that from the start..in India, Pakistan, China. Has Russia got over its Bolshevik Racism to China?
and in the Bolshi times Russia always found the freedom to conspire with the west against African on particular, even if they were giving Castro nuclear weapons
Putin is also giving the Saudis the S-400…and Turkey too but prevaricated no end with Iran on the S-300 as listed above.
yes Putin took Russia off the anglo/zionist sale block, reconstituted Russian independence. but the man is hardly clear and above board, beyond suspicion..and fair to Iran and Syria. and in the process really casts himself an Atlanticist and a Khaza agent
saudis (de facto allies of “israel”) to get S-400 systems, but no S-300’s for Iran even after payment is alone very questionable. This alone also undermines all of the contemplations of various commentators with regard to Putin’s handling of the ongoing fiasco in Syria, with the premature withdrawal of forces being at the forefront of various perceived lapses in judgment.
“One option would be to go for a saturation attack by using very large number of missiles since the Syrian and Russian capabilities are still limited by numbers: even in an ideal situation (excluding EW capabilities), that is even if the kill ratio of Russian missiles is 1:1, the Russians will only be able to shoot down as many enemy missiles as their supplies allow. The US+Israeli missiles supplies in the region are far bigger”.
Didn’t the Red Army have a saying, “quantity has a quality of its own”? Having already set new standards for quality, maybe Russia would do well to remember that saying, and move a little further towards quantity.
One of the greatest German weaknesses in WW2 was their tendency to gold-plate equipment, resulting in shortages of tanks and aircraft. For the cost of a Tiger they could have had two or three Panthers, or perhaps half a dozen Stugs and Panzerjaegers.
Conversely, one of the biggest Soviet assets lay in their hordes of tanks and aircraft.
It does them no good to have the world’s best air defence systems if their enemies can simply swamp them with numbers.
Even so, by some analyses the T-34 was the best tank of the war.
Such comparisons are always difficult, depending on what factors you take into account. But sheer numbers were one of the T-34’s greatest strengths. And besides, a tank is a tank, and capable of inspiring Panzerschreck in infantry.
The Germans had a saying, “When the T-34 meets a Tiger, it doffs its hat” – referring to the Tiger’s alarming ability to knock the turret clean off a T-34 at quite long ranges.
But the Tiger’s undeniable ferocity had no effect at all on T-34s that were out of range or out of sight – going round the flanks and in behind.
T-34s were relatively fast(er), and capable of negotiating terrain that Tigers could not. Hence your last comment.
a war cannot be won by “numbers” only.
It’s strategy which will win any war not the numbers of the enemy.
Russia and its president are strategic planners.
The problem of course for NATO here is that it almost certainly would lead to WWIII and the destruction of Europe, and possibly a nuclear exchange where neither party has a decisive advantage.
There is the announced by Putin and MOD doctrine of first use of nuclear weapons if such swamping threatens Russians or Russian assets or Russian allies.
So, let’s say the geniuses in the Pentagon calculate 1000 missiles and 500 drones will do the job.
They will get tactical nukes in reply.
That goes for Donbass, Crimea, Kaliningrad, the Far East, Rostov-on-Don, Damascus, wherever.
You see one side of the equation. Try looking at the response. It isn’t just defense, and missiles from SAM units.
And you might not understand, but the US military absolutely understands. And today, the IDF understands.
Don’t Poke the Bear.
Tiger 1 was surely a beast for its time. There were more than a few dozens tank commanders of Tiger 1 got over 100 kills throughout the war. Although the skills do play a major role in there, the tank itself is the key factor for the high kill/death ratio. For all of the 1,300+ Tiger I produced, their average kill death ratio was over 5 to 1. Tiger II doubled that because of the 150mm frontal armor and the slope, while Tiger I had flat 100mm frontal armor.
If only the Tiger I also had a large slope on their armor, they would be even more invincible.
The Soviet T-34: The Lethal Tank that Won World War II?
The final verdict on the T-34 perhaps is less glowing than the legend that the Soviets weaved around the tank—but is still complimentary. The T-34 tipped the balance in favor of the USSR when it came to armored battle; mass production of the tank outmatched anything the Germans could do when it came to manufacturing.
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/the-soviet-t-34-the-lethal-tank-won-world-war-ii-13889
By the time the Nazis exploited and operated Tigers, the Soviets had already much better tanks on the battlefield than only T34s.
And do not compare medium tank with a heavy.
Just take into account Red Army had at the disposal against Tigers etc. also a lot of KVs and even IS !!! A kind of tanks the Germans had not had even on their blueprints or Hitler’s wet dreams of Wunderwaffen.
For all the German ZOO of Tigers, Panthers and Loewes it was a nightmare…
And on the victory parade in Berlin even the new IS-3 rolled out.
Kinda off topic but had to chime in.
About 20 yrs ago I remember an advertisement in some magazine or paper that u could buy a working order T-34 for 30K$. U had to pay extra for shipping however…lol. Apparently there were warehouses full of them and maybe still are.
I always wondered why such as us Canadians in Afghanistan were complaining about not having enough Leopard 2’s to protect us and bought a bunch from the dutch which we then kept out of action to refit the turrets. We could of fired up 50 old shermans or bought some T-34’s as they would of been just as effective against a unsophisticated enemy like the Taliban and incredibly cheaper.
I agree that this is a real responsible response on the part of Russia. And I suspect there will be measures taken beyond that which has been officially announced. Russia won’t reveal everything it is doing for strategic and tactical reasons.
The provision of IFF capability to Syria – which is what I believe is the “automated” part of the new system enhancements – will insure that both Russia and Syria have a hand in when and where the Syrians can deploy their missiles and will insure that Russian aircraft are protected from friendly fire.
If Russia is aggressive about jamming Israeli aircraft – even if not US aircraft, other than actual missiles attacking Syria, which Russia has likely already done in previous US attacks – will make it much harder for Israel to conduct air attacks on Syria. If Russia’s “automated” enhancements allow Russia to determine when Syria fires on Israeli jets, it is likely that Israel will lose a number of jets in the future as Russia will allow Syria to respond whenever they wish – and Russia may go further and order a response themselves just to retaliate for the loss of the Russian jet. And all of of this will allow Russia to continue to maintain a reasonable diplomatic stance towards Israel.
So essentially, what’s being done is what should have been done a while back and I have been saying all long. Better late than never. Now, the Empire, specifically the Israelis, will know that their attacks won’t be a breeze. Should they go on a fantastic adventure, their aircraft will likely be falling like ducks in shooting gallery.
If things get worse in the syrian surroundings any further, or if the US stings more acutely in the trade war against Beijing, one thing can be done.
A step which will change geopolitics in the middle east, northern africa and central asia forever. Xi ping can make a big economic offer to the iranians , an unrejectable one in exchange for a chinese air and navy base in Iran, in the entrance of the Persian Gulf.
Say a contract for 15, or 20 years.
This is coincidently the time for the final stages of the decline – or collapse – of the Empire…
Yes, a check mate, no less.
while I agree totally with your actual assessment I still believe that Putin should have done this a long time ago
the 15 Servicemen and many others would be alive now
But then again Putin acts now and thats a relieve for Syria and a slap in the face for the Cabal
Ofcourse its far from over as these devils will surely figure out something to hurt Russua again and again
I guess Russia will have to live with this unfair situation for some more time
‘Trust comes walking, and leaves on a galloping horse’ (Voltaire)
(Yes, I know, in such relations there is no trust but just interests – this one is from Churchill if I remember correctly).
There are two things that have crossed my mind.
First, *Syrian personnel is already trained to use them*. So, if the IAF dares to attack the SAA, they have a good chance to be shot down – by Syrians. And this also applies for FUKUS planes. The integration with other systems including EW make it now also much harder to launch cruised missiles. Can we expect a multiplication of the effect of the first strike, where for some 90 million US$ CM’s were launched, and caused some 2 million US$ damage, with the runway still intact?
Don’t worry, the western MSM will just show some old pictures of the Iraq war. They have that before – especially Reuters excels in that.
(Regarding the large concentration of NATO ships in the Mediterranean, I had a sarcastic thought that they try to recover the more than 30 Tomahawks that are lying on the bottom of the sea).
Second, by imposing a near no fly zone, is the SAA now able to block in large extent the supplies of the US forces located in the NE of Syria? Let’s see how long they can cope with that, if implied.
Btw, @LeDahu, that first tweet in your post, from Syrian_sr, really made my day….
Cheers, Rob
So what happens now? Israel previously said it will destroy any S-300 systems in Syria and has reiterated that now. Obviously the best time to do that is either in transit or during installation before they become effective.
Shoigu et al obviously will have thought this through but, assuming this threat was not bluff, how would they prevent this without undesired escalation?
If the US/NATO/Israel intention was a last ditch attempt at attacking Syria, the window of opportunity will close rapidly in the next few weeks and this also makes it a very dangerous time given Israeli arrogance and neocon denseness.
And the neocons have already reacted: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-24/russia-will-supply-advanced-s-300-anti-aircraft-system-syria-cites-downed-plane
John Bolton talks of ‘escalation’ and asks the RF to ‘reconsider’. Normally such a remark ends with a comma, followed by ‘or [well, insert something].
He didn’t. Or they don’t know yet what options there are, or worse, they go berserk and start something really nasty. Problem is also, who is pulling the strings in Washington, if any?
One of the comments on this ZH article was very interesting:
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we will see China finely step out of shadow and get into Syria. They can do that and should because of Chines Uyghur extremist in Idlib. Turkey would accept Chinese in Syria and wouldn’t have problem dealing with them. After all Turkey is trying to get into alliance with China and Russia and SCO.
Second move. I wouldn’t be shocked if we will see Russian military and naval base in Cuba if Fort Trump is erected in Poland which is in violation of treaty from 1997 ( no permanent bases near Russian border).
China will have military and navel base in Venezuela . I think that is almost certain now. The Chinese are expanding in Latin America and can easily claim they need to protect freedom of navigation in Caribbean and protect their interest there. Russian can claim US has violated the 1997 treaty and open base in Cuba with hypersonic nukes stationed there.
Consequences. Something the neocons and Zionist never think about. ”
(edited a few typos.)
Cheers, Rob
@ Rob
The real John Bolton Quote from Zero hedge is:
“U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that the Russian plans to supply Syria with a S-300 missile system would be a “significant escalation” by Moscow — and he HOPE Moscow will reconsider.
Boltons HOPE is far fetched, and he knows it..
John Bolton is a war-Hawk, so someone (Trump?) has stepped on Bolton in order to make him tone down his usual retoric. That is why Israel is franticly boasting chutzpa in order to hide that it is checkmate.
Wel done Russia.
Now Putin should make a deal with Lebanon regarding the “safety” of Lebanese Air space.
The venezuelan constitution is againts any foreign military base. They are trying to change the constitution but it’s going to be voted by people and the economy situation in the country is pretty bad right now.
I was wondering if the evil empire and it’s cohorts were willing to attack Syria over a fake chemical weapons display or attack them over an offensive against their pet terrorists in Idlib, wouldn’t shooting down a terrorist jet from Israel or it’s cohorts just be a justification they need to fully attack Syria, or Russia in Syria?
How wonderful to finally see Uncle Sam pay a price for its mindless support of its criminally insane nephew, Bibi-Israel.
Some words of caution:
“the capabilities of the bad guys.” – do not rush to judgement.
there was always a plan to suck Russia into the Middle East, this latest upgrade is a commitment that is also a responsibility. This upgrade is a failure of diplomacy and reason for all involved.
There is some hope that reason may now prevail. The Americans tend to do the right thing but only after everything else has been tried.
When did the US last do the right thing?
On the contrary, as Von Clauswitz said, war is diplomacy by other means. In this case, it is merely a moving of chess pieces rather than actual kinetic action. Very measured diplomacy.
Once again, S-300 has been promised to Syria since 2015. What took so long? Looks to me like Putin was “greenlighting” Israeli attacks. Putin has to react at this point or lose all credibility in the ME. Also, he has allowed Turkey to make part of Syria a de facto protectorate. I don’t think Putin is a shabbas goy but the record indicates he is ready, willing and able to collaborate with the Israelis for some benefit.
Thanks for the Troll report, Tom.
The israeli government now is asking US to be deeply involved in this crisis with Russia, because no western governements, in fact, believe the “russian tale” about the IL-2 downing
The syrians and russians SAM’s must be very very careful about what they do in Idlib or any part of Syria, and also with the US jets that are hitting ISIS and other terrorist groups;
If any “hothead” syrian S-300 crew shot a missile to an US plane, even if they did not shoot-down it…..For sure, the next missiles that will rain down on iranians, hezbollahs, syrians and may be some russian soldiers mixed with them (the attack will not be directed specifically against the russians, for the moment) will be from US, UK and France (NATO) platforms (not israelis), preceded by a huge barrage of EW countermeasures (drones, decoys, etc…), similar to that of Bekaa Valley Turkey Shoot
If there any loss of lives in any NATO platform that shot the missiles, there will be an overwhelming retaliation to the base that has fired, and the western public opinion will support the right to self defense against the aggresion of the butcher Assad and his foreign supporters
Cheers
Retaliation works both ways and is not just the prerogative of FUKUS. If a major event takes place then the whole of the FUKUS fleet in the Mediterranean will be in the utmost danger. This doesn’t rule out the crazies in Washington ordering its fleet to make a massive first strike on Syria but if it does so the fate of everyone aboard those ships will depend solely on the scale of Russia’s response.
…..and everybody will be radioactive ashes in a couple of week. So get your popcorn and prepare to Armagedon.
And in response to Lieberman now saying if s-300 are deployed against IDF(implying they will still be attacking SAA and any so claimed Iranian “interests”) they will be destroyed according their statement that their red lines are clearly defined….is VVP onto the hot line with Net. or has made clear what Russia’s escalated or reciprocated or assymetric response would then be…..for example as previously stated that the source of such an attack itself would be destroyed? Has VVP made it clear that any past and future IDF actions are illegal and will be responded to in order to protect any citizen and legally invited persons organisations countries etc into Syria?
Should Pres.Putin go onto mass media to make public statements of reassurance-I believe that they deserve this- as to the security of Syria…Russian forces…Syrians whether civilian and military…..even make a combined public statement press relase etc with Erdogan and Rouhani…that Syria is in military ” lockdown” until the Astana process is complete? Because the Syrian Advisory Council statements about seeking further usa intervention,disruption, diversion,takeover and the like of the Geneva process has been published surely warrants such actions.
Is that a new statement by Lieberman? I found such statements from April only.
“We have been operating prudently and responsibly and only in cases where we’ve had no other choice. So nothing has changed or will change. This is our policy,” Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told the local radio station Kan in an interview published Sunday morning.
“We won’t let Syria be turned into a main Iranian military facility against the Israeli state. We continue to act… and we have all the necessary means and opportunities to this end,” he noted.”
We May Hit Russian Systems in Syria, Israel Says After Threats of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
Russia to send advanced S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to Assad, officials said Monday, warning Israel not to attack the new air defense systems
HaaretzReuters 26.04.2018 | 13:59 4 comments
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesday that Israel may strike the Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft defense systems in Syria if they are used against Israel.
——————–”
MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to strengthen combat capacities of Syrian air defense systems are geared primarily to avert the threat to the lives of Russian servicemen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia’s decisions to strengthen combat capacities of Syrian air defense meet the current situation and are geared, first of all, to avert any potential threat to the lives of Russian servicemen who are fighting against international terrorism,” the Kremlin press service said.
More:
http://tass.com/politics/1022909
———–
MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia supplying Syria with the S-300 missile complex is a measure to protect Russian troops and is not directed against third countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in reply to the question about whether Russia supplying S-300 missiles to Syria can damage Russian-Israeli relations.
More:
http://tass.com/politics/1022859
Bibi called Moscow and Putin told him the deed was done and the Russians have acted. You reap what you sow.
Putin has the upper hand. The Israelis will test it. Arrogance has no bounds. Plenty of Biblical stories that indicate they did not respect God Himself. A special breed of arrogance.
Having just seen the latest Russian MoD briefing on the Il-20, frankly… I am speechless.
https://twitter.com/mod_russia/status/1044279197961789442?s=21
Yes, yes, and yes again. This is the right reaction.
I ll again speak based on my informed intuition, as far as it goes, of course. The talk about the fifth column in Kremlin – well, while I can very well imagine a number of high positioned people in Russia having a pro-western inclination, there are many things that make one think about the real influence of these people. It looks much more likely to me that Putin himself plays ball with a faction in the present western showdown.
There are some that call Israel the Rothschillds private state, and lo and behold, Russia has very good relations with Israel. There are many signs the same family stands behind Trump and Brexit. Bannon, the creator of the Trumps victory makes rounds of European nationalist parties, and interestingly, interestingly the very same ones having good relations with Russia.
I do not think some Russian Atlanticists are that powerful there, it seems rather like a cooperation of Putin with the most powerful financial circles to bring the dollar, deep state and US down, so softly as it goes. That is what my male intuition says…
The Swedish minister of defence P.Hultqvist today announce the Nato exercise, Trident Juncture. About 40.000 soldiers, 10.000 vehicles, 130 aircrafts, 70 ships. Its about to defend northern Norway from an armed attack,
with + 2500 Swedish soldiers, 8 JAS fighters and two ships. As “Chucky” comments, this northern front begin to
seems of more importance than Syria, what ties Russian forces down, far from home, and it begin to look like a trap. The 2nd strike bases at Murman, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, is far more important to protect in the long run,
seems the Russians can’t do anything, but to accept this obviously Nato/Swedish preparations for a Barbarossa
campaign in the future. Even Sweden use now to fly outside the Syria´s coast with military sig./int.aircrafts, from Cyphrus, to register Russian signal system, thats a rather offensive Swedish forechecking, like in hockey, but Russia don’t seem to care, when Hultqvist, visiting Georgia, Ukraine, WH, and connect them with Sweden. Hultqvist has Finnish origins, his granddaddy was in the German Barbarossa, 1941, but fell in Kiestinki, in the Russian Carelia. But he is even a staunch Palestine fan, and refused to bear arms in the conscription system.
Take that ! But when the Russian sig/int aircraft was downed, it seemed like the old Russian credulity, reacting too late, and then suffer disaster, because that is what the downing was, the Russians fooled of the Israelites, so “call a spade a spade” as Maxim Litvinov did in Geneve, 1936, the indivisible collective peace. Too little too late. I don’t see that Saker understands the Scandinavian front.
Hi Barry,
This is a couple of posts that you’ve put up and while the root of your argument is there it’s hard to discern through your (I assume) google translated English. What are u the only Swede that apparently can’t speak or write perfect English :)
If Sweden leads a Nato attack on Kaliningrad I’ll give up beer.
I’m being facetious of course (about the beer) but if it’s one thing that I think the universe had learned by now is never to start a conventional land attack against Russia.
@Barry
True but I dont think they will attack this time. Just a prelude to Barbarosa II as you say.
Albert Spike letter to Mazzini in 1871 (Freemason) predicted 3 World Wars. WWI and WWII went as predicted,
WW III to be between Political Zionism and Islam which must destroy each other, this to start within the next 7 years.
Quite amazing how coordinated and organised this is on a world wide scale.
I believe Pike meant, fundamentalist Islam (ISIS/Wahhabism). Their little plan isn’t going along so well from the looks of it. ISIS won’t be ruling over Syria, no Wahabbi Caliphate from which to engineer into their idiotic Ww3 scenario.
Saker: due to the magnitud of what happened this had to happen or Russia would loose credibility both among friends and foes. I was actually advocating for the S400 in previous comments. But this is on the right direction. Russia is at war this we know and we knew from before that Israel is no friend “partner” of russia.
This is indeed a master-stroke chess move. I hope China would soon do the same in South China Sea when hostile incursions by the Empire and its minions become a threat to China’s sovereign integrity in the region. With completion of building up the infrastructures and facilities on the latest three man-made islands, China is now fully capable of doing so.
Idlib has been postponed ?
Should that have been the “distraction” which was wanted by the Syrian and Russian enemies ??
To break the strategic plans of the offensive against the terrorists ?
Was the whole thing somehow a trap ? To hinder the advance to Idlib ?
Israel News Live
Israel US and UK Strikes Syrian Targets in Latakia According to Syrian Media – 17.09.2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgleBNwFsz8
Israel Moves to DEFCON 3 While Battle Front Set in Syria and Ukraine – 20.09.2018
(DEFCON – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DEFCON )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LqT_gfoapc
S-300 Being Delivered to Syria – 24.09.2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oykGvJBf8z0&t=169s
This is indeed an unexpected development, but the results will depend on whether (future) Russian systems in Syria can detect the Israeli F-35s. Otherwise, the Israelis still have an operational squadron that can maneuver (and launch air-to-ground missiles) well-within the “de facto air exclusion zone over Syria” at will. The IDF will simply switch from F-16s to F-35s and continue to do whatever they desire…
(To be more precise, the F-35 does not have the degree of stealth of the US-only F-22. It also has a fully-exposed engine exhaust, unlike the F-22. So, it will have to fly pre-plotted routes around air defense radars, rather than have total freedom of action.)
glad to hear it – and glad its happened – I hope this is the beginning of the end of Israel – but sadly – the Americans who are paying $10,000,000 a day – every day – for year after year after year – for Israel to exist – still have to have something happen that will open their eyes to this huge problem.
I am impressed with the handling of the situation and the response, but still regret that it took R this long finally to realize that Is’ simply cannot be trusted – ever – as they are both aggressive and cowardly, all at the same time. Why did R ever allow them to bomb Syria? That was asking for trouble, given the above. Saker, do you have an explanation to the question? Why allow bombing… that could never have had a good outcome.
A just reply.
The Reckless attitude of the Isrelali pilots have diminished their own capacity.
Russia has in fact destroyed the Schemes and capabilities of ISIL and their enablers NATO under US supervision.
Fortress Syria will be much to its advantage.
I read somewhere that Anglo Zionists primary attitude is to decrease the confidence of it’s colonised.
But let us remember one cannot achieve everything on heaven and earth.
It has been and it will always remain a multilateral World.
The Swedish tactic is the old “German train policy” – when about 2,100.000 German soldiers went through Sweden, 1940-1943, on leave from Norway the same soldiers who occupied and looted, killed Norwegians,
1940-1945, and put 8.000 in KZ -camps and 8.000 at the Grini Kz. 113.000 Soviet PoWs and Serb resistance people from Yugoslavia. Then it was Britain who destroyed the small neutrals – by invading Norway, and let
the German counteract with their invasion, April 9 1940.Then Sweden succeeded to ward of the war, what London/Paris aimed to localize in the High North, taking the ironore mines, helping Finland. But now Nato aiming to do a “1940 -show”, and maybe exchange nuclear strikes, in areas where few people live, Luleå/Kiruna/ Rovaniemi/ Murmansk, it will do for the first hours of a nuclear war, exchange, it will only damage Russia most, and the Scandinavia. Shit happens. Of course Sweden will not start a new Barbarossa, but offers the territory as “Hinterland” for Nato, where they can then deploy their airforces at roadbases, in Northern Sweden, before a war breaks out. The first step into this strategy was to cease the conscription system, running since 1901, 2011, only today only trust the Nato-shield´, and by that make an Nato-membership possible, what the opposition demand, but what need a general election, as about the Euro., 2003/No.But today new decisions, Sweden changed again 2017, will now call up a conscription army, but the government then decided about a deal allowing Nato to use Sweden as the “German train policy” of 1940. This is what even the Finns did, 1940, allowing a German army of about 200.000 men deployed High North, prepared for Barbarossa. This I think is what is going on today, and then Sweden can wash her hands, as Finland, no one will be responsible. Swedens strategic position was severely damaged, because of the Baltic States , Nato-entrance 2008 ca. Now Sweden must defend, or hold Gotland, not against Nato, but Russia, and they will deny access, if they invade the Baltic States. So the Scandinavian situation is far more worse than before, that’s an order from U.S/Nato, to play that weak defense-card, create a need of Nato-support, Sweden as a victim, but in fact a forechecking frontstate against Russia. 1940, Stalin´s mistake, not occupying Finland, all over but he didn´t dare, because of the G/R-Pact. US/Nato are going to strangle Russia, little by little, from Finland to Rumania, and that’s obvious the strategy, really hard for Russia to counteract against. I don’t feel envy for Russia in this situation.Of course they stick to China.
I really can’t take these comments serious anymore. There will be no serious attack on the russian homeland, because if that happens it will be raining nukes on all NATO military installations around russia. If there is any escalation after that, then ICBMs and SLBMs will reduce the populations centers of the whole US/NATO to ash.
Simply put, Russia has a working nuclear deterrent and even if there is no global nuclear exchange – a tactical nuclear strike will stop a conventional advance dead in its tracks.
These exercises are just what they are – proof that militaries are needed. What would the whole MIC do, if there was peace?
Dark,
Barry is trying to tell us that NATO had invade Russia with 40,000 men, a wishful thinking I might say. The Germans lost more than 10mln men, officially. I do not think Russia needs to jump into Nuclear deterrent right away against Sweden. The last time Sweden tried to attack Russia and Poland it was in XVII century. Sweden got it’s teeth knocked out and it stayed out of any conflicts since. Perhaps, Swedish king is history deficient. We should not forget what Putin said: “The minute Russia’s homeland is attacked America becomes nuclear dust”. He knows who stirs the doo-doo.
On the other hand, NATO must have gotten jealous of the Military exercises in Syberia. Although, it seems like NATO is short of men.
While Anglo Zionists blatantly bark that “we create our own reality”, for Russia15 Russian souls had to die so they could take a sovereign independent decision and for that too Shoigu and General Gerasimov had to multiple times repeat “it is not our fault” that we are supplying S300 to Syria for which they had already paid!
These types of decisions countries like IRAN and North Korea had been taking for over half a century.
But great that 15 precious Russian lives had to be sacrificed to open their eyes. We need more of these decisions.
It is the only thing the Israelis understand. No matter how they try to rationalise and justify their actions they screwed up royally. The price is that Syria will now be able to shoot them down over the Mediterranean if they launch attacks from there.
The breaking of whatever agreement existed between Russian and Israel is completely justified by the actions of Israel itself. Look for someone in the Israeli air force (or politician) who gave the order to be fired.
“… the Israelis are actually pretty incompetent being blinded, as they are, by their quasi infinite arrogance…”
I could not agree more with this statement.
as I said many times before – I have never met an above average in anything Jew and I studied and worked with many. It’s a pure myth created through their propaganda outlets (and it mostly works on easy to scare and uneducated American sheeple).
I think dumb people everywhere react like Israelis (I have some Serbian family that remind me of Israelis a lot – they do something stupid – then immediately blame others even if it’s obvious they are lying. When caught in their lies they just double up. I always laugh because they remind me of Zionists even though they have never even met a jew.
The best explanation I have ever seen of Jewish religion and ‘moral’ guidance of their ‘holy’ text is in this book (I have found a free PDF listed here – write by a honorable Jewish guy who lived in Israel, survived a German concentration camp, the book is endorsed by Chomsky, Gore Vidal etc
here is the free pdf:
http://elibrary.bsu.az/books_400/N_240.pdf
there are some websites saying now that Putin has now stated that the S300 that will be delivered to Syria are only to protect RUSSIAN planes
and that the S300 is not a threat to other states in the region
if that is true it shows us the Putin is still on zionist puppet string
can anybody find some info from Russian news about this if it’s true?
just found out about this from Reuters
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1M4128
Chili,
Correction: The likes of S-300 are not to protect planes their job is to shoot-down enemie’s missiles and planes. They protect ground objects.
You know, after reading so many of the “get out there and kill ’em or you’re a weakie” instant responses to the tragic loss of IL 20, compared to Putins’ quiet, but very meaningful response [ he did say of the planned counter action, “everyone will notice it”], I’m reminded of the comment made by Pierre Bosquet:
“C’est magnifique, mais ce n’est pas la guerre: c’est de la folie.
{It is magnificent, but it is not war; it is madness}.
Of the charge of the Light Brigade at Balaclava.
For Russia, population 145 million, to start a full on war with American and NATO backed Israel [combined population around 640 million] could have been said to be “magnifique”, but it would also have been madness.
War is as Sun Tzu explained it. Most of it is careful organisation, strategy, cool planning and deep, strong, quiet resolve.
Russia is in the middle of an undeclared, slightly subliminal, but none the less real, war.
Putin is a warrior. He nows how to not be “magnifique”, but to win a war
Ridiculous that the Russian internet is full of articles that depict Israel as a victim of the usa :
https://regnum.ru/news/polit/2488354.html
or
http://www.iarex.ru/articles/60096.html
Its the bad USA or even the anglo saxons that stood behind the attack on the Russian aircraft but not Israel or even good israel but some real but unknown (deep state – allusions to USA are maid ), unidentified evil wants to destroy good relationships between friendly and staunch Nataniahu and Putin , between Russia and friendly or almost friendly Israel. The Russian journalists do not know and do not use the notion “Judeo Christian civilisation” (though they watch and read western media) they use “the anglo saxons” instead as an enemy identifiction notion. Russian media are full of staunch shabbos goim always ready to serve .
that’s how easy it is to manipulate sheeple when you own the media
one is left scratching their head at why this solution was not implemented at the very beginning of Russian activities in Syria…as a means of safe guarding its troops.
why exactly was israel allowed to bomb Syria over 200 times in direct contradiction of Putins intent of riding Syria of terrorists and supporting the Assad government?
all of the past reasons/excuses…posturings etc etc….now look juvenile against the arguments of those questioning Putins inaction over the warnings that israel and bibi…would in time live up to their modus operandi.
I am not remotely surprised at this response.
Putin did not behave like a ‘doormat.’ He made a generic political response, while waiting for the full assessment of what actually happened.
The Russian Mod responded much more directly, they had the information, if not the full context/ details.
The fact the Israelis flew to Moscow almost immediately in the wake of the attack showed how serious the incident was, and that they needed to act swiftly to prevent/ limit Russian retaliation.
It was never going to work, whatever Netanyahu believed.
Russia has to respond within the context of the entire theatre of operations, not merely ‘react.’
This they have now done, after careful and thorough assessment.
The result has been a huge setback for Israeli foreign ‘policy’ – but what can we expect?
I suppose even more screaming Russophobic headlines in the U.S., once the Kavaunagh circus subsides.
Dear Saker, please consider this-IMPORTANT!
No one is mentioning the critical question:
Is it going to be Russian S-300 or Syrian?
If Russia never gives codes for own/alien recognition, how will Syrians be able to have that option now, as reported? So it will have to be Russian S-300, not Syrian from previous contract. If Russian-Israelis won’t dare to destroy it; as they recently promised to destroy Syrian S-300 in case supplied through contract.
That is a very interesting thought. Israel might be brazen enough to bomb Syrian missile batteries but Russian? Highly doubtful. They are arrogant and brazen to the point of reckless but not stupid. When there are no consequences they will continue to push the limit. There are now consequences, big ones, due to their most recent sloppy and/or reckless move.
Careful decision. This allows the Russian alliance to act against foreign fighters without the need to engage them directly by Russian rockets. Even if the control is likely in Russian hands (at least supervision), the rocket that will pick down one foreign fighter that is sent in to test the system and Russian resolve will officially belong to Syria. Thus Russia can always deny involvement, in a way.
The down side is that it is now likely that the Zionist state will make the next bombing run trying to obfuscate their identity as American planes. And this will create a really dangerous situation, as it might happen that a US plane will be picket out of the sky by the Syrian air defense and then we will have a horde of Presitutes crying about ‘US’ self-defense need on foreign territory.
I hope the US military is aware of this problem and prevents the insane leaders of the Zionist state from starting a large scale war….. but my hope is not too high unfortunately.
I appreciate the Saker´s balanced analysis and deep knowledge about politics, especially about Russia, one of kind. Putin himself, acts more like a real statesman, then anyone from the West, he listen to questions and often gives a personal, not prepared before, it seems, answer, thats´s good, and take good care of legality, think that´s even Trumps view, he can do business with him. People listening to Putin, its only the Western media, and some small tory politicians, calling him “evil”, or Bad Vlad.He´s not a “Bolshevik” anyway, that word has expired.
Even Stalin had that performance and credibility, among the Allies, those days,1941-1945, he couldn´t be replaced. But their system tramping down the internal opposition, whom in fact seems more loud than effective, Russia seemed the working-class of the world, but not a “World police”, like U.S. That´s a smart choice, Putin performs well with small resources, and has not as Sweden, scrapped the diplomatic channels, but instead developed them surpricingly, well, and use them with skill. (The Soviets were more of the hammer in the head…) That´s good role model.” Isabella” catch that style, its not to be” magnifique”, but effective.
Sweden first scrapped the conscription system, and the same time draw the roller down, to Russia, not that clever to do in the same time. Here we go! This is what Finland did 1918, close downfall relations with the Bolsheviks, the first foreign minister visit (Holsti) was 1938, and as the say : “The East going West”, and that´s the situation for Sweden today, the Finns they just LOL, they don’t want no more white cross churchyards, but Sweden now will do a “Finn”, the nation that came out of WW2 as an amputated parcel, with some 300,000 casualties, inkl. 80.000 KIA. The problem is that there´s no peace movement as before, but a Cold War climate, ” a corridor of opinions”, dangerous if opposing, a nuclear strike maybe can be a nice selfie-background, for the generations of today.
Israeli General Says They Must Attack Russian S-300 System in Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bv0H9rQLed4
Why Israel Should Fear Russian S-300 in Syria?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYIxb_7Ny5I
It’s a wise move to give Syria the needed tools to defend their citizens and vital civilian infrastructure from Nazi israeli aggression. Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a WAR CRIME that can have devastating effects on any country.
Targeting water supplies, waste water treatment plants and the electric power grid; leaves the population open to water borne epidemic diseases by denying a safe potable water supply with raw sewage running down the streets and contaminating streams, rivers and lakes ensuring that no water is safe for human or animal consumption.
Heavily populated areas will become over run with typhus carrying rats; which is how Eisenhower caused the typhus epidemic in the German run prison camps, a WAR CRIME. Autopsies confirmed that no one was “gassed” or killed in “ovens”, Almost all of the deaths in the prison camps were from typhus.
The Syrians will soon have the ability to shoot down Nazi IDF F16’s on take-off if it is confirmed that those air craft are going to attack Syrian or Russian interests.
Their electronic weapons are awesome! Though it is not touted as one of the ability’s of their electronic warfare weapons: Theoretically: it is possible they may have the ability to “re-target” “cruise missiles” and “smart bombs”.
Though the Russians don’t have the numbers of their missiles needed to shoot down every incoming missile” They and Syria do have the right to destroy the source of hostile fire, no matter where it is.
No one, including any “government” has the right to tell you or another sovereign state that you do not have the right to defend yourself or your country.
The US set a president back in the G W Bush administration of criminally justifying “preemptive strikes” on country’s that had no ability to fight back.
When a more civilized Europe that had experienced MAD long before the US Imperial Empire even existed realized that tribal mentalities and the use of preemptive actions were in no ones interest: They agreed that all of the warring factions that had used preemptive actions were destructive, self destructive, and in no one’s interest. There was a mutual agreement several hundred years ago among the warring factions they would no longer use preemptive actions on each other.
I couldn’t find the site where I read the history on the European continent It was during the turning point where the people were evolving from the tribal mentality that caused much needless suffering into more civilized societies where everyone benefited in a peaceful world.
When G W Bush set that prescient: He let a long imprisoned genie out of the bottle. Now: every sovereign state has the right to preemptive strikes.
The only ones acting Preemptively are the US and Nazi Israhell.
Russia will maintain and control these new weapons in Syria. They will decide when and where these weapons will be used.
Russia is more civilized than the Nazi Zionists in this equation and will only use these weapons in defense of Syrian and Russian interests.
They will not act like the Nazi’s do by justifying a preemptive attack based on outright lies, the racist ideologies and hatred that is taught in “Hebrew School”. The Nazi israelis enjoy watching the bombs, gas and explosions inflicted on the innocent Palestinian people.
They set up lounge chairs, food tables and encourage their children to write profanities and racial epithets on artillery shells, to further enjoy their national past time of Racist Hegemony, suffering and the horrific death of women and children. While they watch and cheer.
It seems they must hate football as well as they hate Arabs, Muslims and Christians. Wtf????
Do they know what a TV is?
Compassion is surely an alien concept in the Nazi Zionist people and “culture”.
The world should show them the same as they do in their ethnic cleansing Apartheid play ground.
A “friend” of no one!
Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and the other north African country’s should have the S-300 and related hardware. Russia could make $ Billions in trade and secure the ME from the savagery exhibited by the Nazi state.
I just hope this isn’t some bluff thinking it will be enough to just warn these terrorists. I really hope they not only put the S-300’s in place but use them at every legitimate opportunity as it is time to put these people back in place.
There’s a reason the Jews were kicked out of every country they invaded in the past and it’s NOT because of their religion but their desire to control everything and everyone because a bunch of ancient goat-herders wrote some sh1t down in some book.
September 25, 2018
Is Russia Being Betrayed By Its Own Intelligensia?
Paul Craig Roberts
The Russian military refused to buy Putin’s excuse for Israel’s intentional murder of 15 Russian Air Force personnel. The Russian military knows precisely what happened and has not been hesitant to make completely clear Israel’s total betrayal of the Russian government’s naive and gullible trust in the criminal state of Israel. https://www.rt.com/news/439246-russian-mod-israeli-f-16-hid/
One marvels at the foreign policy incompetence of Putin’s civilian advisers. Apparently there is no Russian awareness that the ONLY REASON for Washington’s fake “war on terror” is to clear out of the Middle East all governments with foreign policies independent of Washington, governments that are in the way of Israel’s expansion. Israel is especially interested to annex southern Lebanon and wants the Hezbollah militia, which Israel has been unable to defeat, out of the way by using Washington to put Syria and Iran into the same chaos as Washington put Iraq and Libya. Once Syria and Iran are in chaos, there is no one left to supply Hezbollah, and Israel can again march into Lebanon.
Does the Russian government not understand that the “terrorists” are Washington’s operatives? Washington pretends that some of these “terrorists” are “democratic rebels” opposing the alleged “Syrian dictatorship.” Washington pretends that others of its mercenaries are “terrorists,” whose presence is Washington’s justification for having US military forces in Syria illegally to “fight terrorism,” an excuse that has evaporated with Washington’s obvious and determined shielding of the remaining al Qaeda, al Nusra, and ISIS forces in Syria. The American neoconservatives, most of whom are Zionists tightly allied with Netanyahu, formulated a doctrine of US world hegemony. This ideological doctrine of “American exceptionalism” serves as a cloak to hide the fact that Washington is serving Israel’s interest in the Middle East.
These completely obvious, transparent facts are apparently over the head of Putin’s civilian advisors.
Nevertheless, the Israeli murder of the Russian airmen has forced Putin to finally honor his contract with Syria and to supply the S-300 air defense system that Syria paid for but Putin, in deference to the criminal state of Israel, refused to deliver. The S-300 will be delivered in 2 weeks, said the Russian Ministry of Defense. This air defense system will, I think, allow Syria to close its air space to Israeli, US, and NATO aggression without Putin having to declare a no fly zone, an obvious solution that Putin has avoided in dererence to “Russia’s American and Israeli partners.”
In my opinion, provocations would have been avoided and lives saved, if the Russian government had established a de facto no-fly zone when Russia first came to Syria’s aid, and if Russia had stuck with the project to defeat Washington’s terrorists without premature withdrawals and ceasefires in the naive hope of obtaining some kind of agreement. How could the Russian government possibly think that any agreement with Washington, Israel, or any of Washington’s EU puppets would mean anything? All these Russian hesitations did was to permit Washington to figure out how to interject itself more firmly into Syrian territory. If Russia had acted more decisively and less hesitantly, the Russian airmen and a large number of other people would still be alive.
Is it conceiveable that the Russian government has not yet learned that an agreement with Washington is a fool’s errand? Washington broke its word and moved NATO to Russia’s border, and all of Europe approved. Washington unilaterally pulled out of the ABM Treaty. Washington and Israel equipped and trained the Georgian military and sent it to kill Russian peacekeepers and attack South Ossetia and then blamed Russia for “aggression.” Washington worked against the success of the Sochi Olympics and used the occasion to spring on an unsuspecting Russian government a neo-nazi coup in Ukraine with the intention of evicting Russia from its Black Sea naval base. When Crimea voted 97% to rejoint Russia, Washington and its EU puppets falsely alleged that “Russia invaded Ukraine.” When the Ukrainian government installed by Victoria Nuland shot down a Malaysian airliner, as soon as the airliner hit the ground, the blame was put on Russia, where it still lies. Washington unilaterally pulled out of the Iran nuclear agreement. This list just scratches the surface of Washington’s betrayals of Russia..
And the Russian government thinks that an agreement with Washington is meaningful?!
The only meaningful agreement the Russian government can make with Washington is to sign away Russian sovereignty and accept Russian status as a vassal of Washington. How many black eyes does the Russian government need to receive before it can comprehend this basic and unalterable reality?
Even the belated, long overdue, step that the Russian government has taken to provide Syria with air defense in order to protect the Syrian/Russian gains in liberating Syria from Washington’s terrorists is too much for Russian “experts,” such as Nikolay Surkov, a senior researcher at the Moscow-based International Institute for World Economy and International Relations. Surkov assured RT that “Russia and Israel are partners, and neither side wishes to endanger this partnership.” https://www.rt.com/news/439211-russia-israel-syria-fallout/ So, why does the utter fool Surkov think Israel had the Russian airplane and its crew destroyed? Is he an Israeli voice that accepts the false Israeli explanation?
How can Surkov be considered an “expert” when he is so totally ignorant. Israel and Russia have no common interest whatsoever. Israel’s interest in the Middle East is chaos so that there are no organized states in the way of Israeli expansion. Russia’s interest is to have stable governments with independent foreign policies that prevent Washington and Israel from siccing the terrorists on the Russian Federation. If the Russian government does not understand this, it desperately needs a new intelligence agency. But not one headed by Surkov.
As far as I can tell, neither the Russian government nor the Russian people understand that Washington, Israel, and their NATO vassals are Russia’s enemies, not Russia’s “partners.” There is no doubt whatsoever that Washington and Israel are intent on Russia’s destruction. Yet, Russia has “experts,” such as Surkov, who believe, or pretend to believe, that “Russia and Israel are partners.”
If this is the level of intelligence in Moscow, Russia and the rest of us are doomed.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/09/25/is-russia-being-betrayed-by-its-own-intelligensia/
Looking how things have evolved lately, I have to agree completely with PCR this time. I myself posted some comments about the dangers of the ongoing strategy of Russia letting Israel wreak avoc in Syria could backfire. Did not have to wait long for this to happen. The initial timid response of Putin would jeopardize the lifes of Russians in Syria.
Link to a very long article by Thierry Meyssan:
http://www.voltairenet.org/article203086.html
It discusses in more detail the UK and French involvement in the tragic IL-20 shoot down. (Never, ever trust the brits (MI-6) and their lackeys, the French. Almost nothing has been mentioned in either countries press)
I fully support this decision by the RF to deploy the S-300. I would even suggest some S-400 units under total RF control. It appears Mr. Putin has been very careful and thinking on where this all can lead. I applaud him for his slow and deliberate response. Please understand that many in the US do not even know where Syria is or what the stakes are. The average American has no dog in this current fight but our government has/and is influenced and basically controlled by the Zionists. We fell for the the 911 travesty. Won’t happen again. I don’t think many American families will be letting their sons go join a battle in the ME just to benefit Israel. Those days are gone and many are waking up every day to how we have been lied to.
“even in an ideal situation (excluding EW capabilities), that is even if the kill ratio of Russian missiles is 1:1, the Russians will only be able to shoot down as many enemy missiles as their supplies allow. The US+Israeli missiles supplies in the region are far bigger.”
Must disagree here. The Russians have on numerous occasions indicated that if their facilities are attacked, they will go after the launchers. I don’t care how many missiles you have – if you can’t launch, you effectively have none
Assuming this is true,
This did not start WWIII as all Putin apologists have been claiming for the past several years, did it?
So *Why*
Did the Russians not do this *before* Syria was bombed 200+ times by the Israelis and countless times by the Americans, resulting in hundreds of Russian deaths? https://thedefensepost.com/2018/02/10/russians-killed-coalition-strikes-deir-ezzor-syria/
And hundreds of Syrian deaths? https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/18/world/middleeast/us-airstrike-syrian-troops-isis-russia.html
Why did Putin allow the Israelis and the Americans to murder the Syrians and their allies, including Russian citizens as per above?
Who will be held responsible for the loss of men and materiel which could have been prevented *without* starting World War III the apologists of this failed policy of appeasement have been shouting all these years.
I am sorry, my Russian and Syrian comrades who fell in the line of duty, betrayed.
Who will answer for this crime?
putins strategy here is clear:
an unescorted plane gets destroyed, the causus belli for a no-sly zone is established, the oppositions screeches
i.e.: leave yourself vulnerable at a non-critical point, and when that weakness is attacked, use that as a reason to solidify your overall standing