Translated and subtitled by Scott Humor
A criminal case under article 275 of the criminal code — “treason” — was initiated by the Federal Security Service against employees of the Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering. Security officers have accused some scientists from the famous TSNIIMASH in transferring secrets of the Russian hypersonic weapons to Americans.
Five and a half years have passed since Vladimir Putin famously uttered the “This is not the 37” phrase. In looking at high-profile criminal cases, bloggers often ask: “Why, in fact, this is not the 37th?” After all, the situation, judging by what is happening, is very similar.
Dmitry Payson, the Director of the Research and Analytical Center of the United Rocket and Space Corporation, is suspected of transmitting secret information. It was he who, according to the investigators, received secret data from the institute staff. This is what the Kommersant newspaper claims after first breaking the news.
“Field investigators check information on participation of officials in deliberate transfer of data under a signature stamp of ‘top secret’ about the Russian hypersonic projects to foreign intelligence services. It is established that the leak came from the staff of the Institute, with whom Dmitry Payson remained in close contact,” says one of the interlocutors of the Kommersant familiar with the materials of the FSB. He refused to give the names of the defendants in this case and their procedural status, citing the secrecy of the investigation.
Let us imagine that we live in the XXII century. The fragmentation of humanity has already been overcome, the planet lives in peace, all armies have been dissolved, and the phrase “treason” sounds wild and preposterous. And one day, we find in the depths of the internet, a screenshot of a news article from 80 years ago, in which it is that a respected man named Payson was an American spy. Crazy, isn’t it?
This is roughly what domestic liberals say when it comes to what happened in 1937. But Russian hypersonic weapons is a reality, no matter what some “good persons” claim otherwise. American intelligence agencies really want to get access to it, as in the last century, the Soviet intelligence agencies were looking for ways to learn about developments in the field of nuclear weapons. And as you may remember, they did.
Finally – a characteristic detail: Dmitry Payson in 2011 moved to the TSNIIMASH from the SKOLKOVO Foundation, which is being run by a red-haired gentleman, who, according to the Russian conspiracy theorists is appointed to supervise over “this country” by the globalists. And having received the current position in the United rocket and space Corporation, Payson did not quit his job at the SKOLKOVO. According to the Kommersant’s sources, a few days before the searches, Dmitry Payson was notified of the upcoming dismissal from ORC: this was due to the fact that in the organizational and staff structure of the state Corporation, formed by the new management of Roscosmos, there is no place for the research and analytical center.
When it comes to Payson and other yet unknown to us defendants in the case of treason, their guilt will be determined by the courts, if the investigation will provide convincing evidence. But I would say that this fact looks like a motive: the desire to sell some secret data before dismissal, to get a nice chunk of money for a cloudless pension?
By the way, soon after 1937 it was 1941, but, of course, God forbid.
Scott Humor,
the Director of Research and Development
My research of the war on Donbass is available at the saker.community book store
The War on Donbass, which is called by the Western politicians and media the “Russian aggression in Ukraine” was a staged psyop.
My illustrated investigation titled Pokémon in Ukraine reveals how this psyop was staged, by whom and why.
Hi Scott,
What’s this “37” that you’re talking about? What happened in/on/at “37” ?
Thanks.
The reference is to repressions of political opponents that started in 1937, as far as I can tell.
Joe Bloggs and Intolrntbastrd
Those who spy on their country for its enemies are not some “political opponents,” by any stretch of the imagination.
High-profile arrests for espionage that took place in 1936-1937 were either a purge of Bolsheviks -Trotskists from power, or a removal from defense and security forces agents of foreign states, or a terrible injustice towards political opposition to Stalin, depending on whom you ask.
Just three years later, the European invasion of Russia proved the reality of a plot to surrender the country to the enemies, or, at the very least, to hinder its defense.
Recent high profile espionage arrests remind people of what was taking place before the war, and with NATO at the gates, people think that spies selling secrets of state corporations and defense is yet another sign of an imminent war.
And yes.. people ask why won’t the government purge liberals from organizations with state secrets? Why are they allowed to work with sensitive information and travel abroad? Why doesn’t the FSB treat the situation more deliberately? Why are people with liberal connections allowed to have jobs in strategic industries?
After all, the liberals selling defense secrets might result in millions of extra deaths in case of the NATO members invasion. We can’t afford to pay this price.
Right, Scott. This ‘leak’ may just be the excuse to start clearing Russia from the 5th column. It may take some time, though ( ‘…soon after 1937 it was 1941’). The ‘investigation’ will find many guilty ones – who may just disapear… Soon after that a new Russia will emerge.
I don’t see why the Russian authorities would need to disappear anyone, they are the legitimate authorities of the land so why would they need to do anything in secret?If there are any traitors or foreign agents they can be charged with their crimes and if found guilty, punished.The Duma, the Russian law making body and the judiciary is loyal to the Russian Federation, no?
Correct. The liberal’s beliefs (in individualism, the importance of his appetites, etc.) are incompatible with national security.
The sodomite and lesbian, as liberal fanatics, have to be likewise purged. These people’s beliefs undermine a strong and secure country.
Even when the liberal appears strong and supportive, his feet are always made of a cheap plastic that will give way and bring the whole thing down.
read this
http://mailstar.net/stalin-purges.html
1937 is supposedly the year when Joseph Stalin started in earnest to defang all real and perceived “enemies of the people” and “wreckers of the economy”.
Uncle Joe with fanatic and merciless in carrying out this important task.
It was almost a kind of culling.
I think that this alledged case of treason require the zeal of Uncle to bring the internal enemies of the Russian prople to book….
> when Joseph Stalin started in earnest to defang all real and perceived “enemies of the people”
Not that simple….
According to Solzhenytsin (the famous anti-stalinist, himself arrested in 1945), 1937 was a REGULAR year w.r.t. repressions against people, however in those years previously immune torturers and murderers in power found themselves fed into the same death machine they were building and operating since 1917. Since those people were elites, they were well-educated (capable of talently writing down good fiction), vocal (saw themselves privileged and above the “deplorables'” lives conditions) and being at large Trotskyites – well interconnected. So, when they got repressed too they created a huge lot of noise and written records, much more than what their “deplorable” victims of 1917-1936 could ever do. This noise, according to S-n, is what created the myth of “extraordinary evil” 1937, which was actually a relief for the people, since the death machine was occupied by elites instead.
S-n explains this as Stalin vs Trotsky struggle for power, he also adds that no “general assembly” of Communist Party was assembled for many years, allegedly because Stalin feared being overrode by mass voting.
———————————–
According to neo-stalinists the picture is different in reasoning. They claim, Stalin long sought to decrease the power of Communist Party, as he saw it emergent mode of state management, suited for wars like early 1920-s, but long-term damaging and corrupting. Granted, “Red barons”, new elites “brought up by the revolution” were not eager to get moved from power and privileges. Today it could be called “deep state” maybe. In 1936 Stalin pushes the new Constitution, the one that changed election rules: now into local municipalities (councils) any citizen could get elected, not only from Communist Party (then minority). The rest of the councils was a hierarchical “tree”, where bottom “councils” sent “deputies” to higher level “councils” and that was going up to the Kremlin. “Red Barons” saw the danger of having their power diluted from bottom to top in the next decade, so they effectively started instinctive spontaneous riot. They started finding lots and lots of “public enemies” and demanded Stalin to vet their elimination. If they could not prevent non-Party people being elected, then they could make only Party-vetted people to survive those elections. That system actually survived to the last days of USSR, just re-implemented in no-murder ways. While civilian governments were not Communist Party institutions, only Party-vetted people could work there.
So, according to neo-stalinists trying to push the Party away from real power (Trotsky called Stalin counter-revolutionary for a reason), and successfully outmaneuvering it legally, Stalin suddenly found that written laws worth little, if they are universally ignored. He also found himself in the crosshairs of the news class war. The new elite demanded Stalin to take part in the mass murder vetting kill-lists, or he could get accused of covering public enemies, voted out of Kremlin and then probably executed like Kamenev, Zinoviev and other prior leaders. While Stalin could crash any person from that class, he could not attack all the class and survive.
Finding himself in this dead-end, allegedly, Stalin went va-bank (went judo?): he pro-actively increased limits for “public enemy hunt” and removed the immunity that Party membership previously gave. If we are saving Soviet Union from stealthy covert agents – then we should cleanse all the institutions of power, Party included. Because it is those institutions where those public enemies could do the most harm, right? So, no mercy to enemies! Who can ever object this?
The solid class of Red Barons, which just gave spontaneous but unified push against the 1936 Constitution, started falling apart. They quickly understood that they now can eliminate not only their competitors in municipal voting, but also their competitors in their works. Competing clan wants to take the lead in your office? Frame their candidates as public enemies and be safe. Your boss is holding his chair too long? Frame him and get promoted. As soon as first smarties started calling shots, their competitors started firing back, and the whole party started. A huge lot of innocent people went down this death party too, but Stalin had no power to save them, he however managed to destroy most of “deep state” together with them.
——————
No, comparing anti-stalinist Solzhenytsin and neo-stalinist explanations of Great Purges we can see differences and common points.
1. The reason and the target: struggle for power against Team Trotsky inside the Patry – or struggle for power against the Party (largely becoming new “Red Aristocracy”) within USSR. Both parties agree though, that “mere citizens” were not the intended target for Team Stalin.
2. Impact upon mere citizens: No change or even relief – or huge while short increase of repressions, marred by specific focusing on best of the people (bright, honest, popular)
3. Impact upon “Commie torturers”: here both sides agree that this was the year they suddenly became repressed themselves while enjoying immunity before that
Very interesting information which makes sense as Stalin was an outsider in the Lenin, Trotsky, etc. clique. He knew that he was surrounded by snakes and these snakes needed elimination if he was to survive. I would have never believed it 10-20 yrs ago that I would see Stalin in a positive light but that is just the opinion I have of him today. I think that thanks to him Russia survived in the form that it is today. The Lenin clique wanted Russia in the form of Ukraine today, a non-functional state. Stalin stopped them.
Stalin stopped it for a while, but Trotskyites had come back after him.
So, USSR finally followed down the road to grave, as envisioned by Lenin and Trotsky.
Except those latter thought that when USSR would hollow itself out – there already would be world-wide revolution and all nations would be communistic, so there would be no point in having a distinct USSR anyway. That did not happen.
Yea, sure. I once knew a man whose grandad perished in the gulags. His crime? His flat was on the same landing in an apartment building as some other guy the Stalin’s police was after. Apparently they’ve made a wrong turn after climbing the stairs. They never acknowledge their (even minor) mistakes. As the man observed after telling me the story, there was a saying than: “when cutting forest there are chips everywhere”.
there was the saying.
Лес рубят – щепки летят.
however, did Stalin created this system or inherited it?
isn’t it a fairy tale about King Almighty, to think that Stalin or Putin controls all the processes in the state?
I also found it hard to understand the meaning of 37 at first.
To give some constructive criticism for the translator: In English, when referring to a year, you don’t say “the 37” nor “the 37th”. You can say “the year ’37”, “1937”, or for short, and ONLY if it is clear that you are referrring to a year, just ’37 can be enough (note the ‘ to indicate that the 19 was left out).
Also, most Western readers probably lack the background to understand what is supposed to have happened in 1937, but this has already been addressed in the other comments.
The American Empire lusts after military domination, so of course they would be desperate to get their dirty hands on Russian hypersonic weapons technology, which is superior to America’s overpriced crap.
So if Dmitry Pay-son is indeed guilty of treason and sold weapons technology to America, he deserves to answer for this crimes. And his American handlers should be hunted down and terminated with extreme prejudice.
Incidentally, here is a provocative look at the tentacles of the militaristic American empire and how the US Military-Industrial Complex pervades every facet of US society, some of which you wouldn’t even imagine.
The All-Pervasive Military/Security Complex
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/07/24/the-all-pervasive-military-security-complex/
” … hunted down, and terminated with extreme prejudice.”
What are you? A Rambo wannabe? Nation-states have been operating spy things since the inception of the nation-state. First off, *everybody* does it. If you believe for a moment that Russia does not have robust foreign intelligence gathering, then you simply do not pay attention.
We spy on them, they spy on us, we both spy on somebody else who is spying on somebody else who is spying on us.
So it is no big deal if Russia (or other nations) were to spy on the USA and steal secrets like in the case of Robert Hanssen, an FBI agent who is alleged to have given the Soviet Union (and later Russia) important info like Measurement and Signature Intelligence as well as exposing US double agents?
O-kay.
Next time the American start soiling their panties about how their precious national security has been (supposedly) penetrated, let’s see how the Americans react to the “Get over it, everybody spies” argument.
As far as how big a deal it is, that remains to be seen. Am I ok with it? I’d prefer if we ceased the stupid game altogether. But we both know that ain’t about to happen.
Imho, Americans will “soil their panties” over pretty much anything.
” And his American handlers should be hunted down and terminated with extreme prejudice. ”
I think from the comments below we all understand that that will not be happening. Russia is not going to send people to eliminate “handlers” in the US. The same goes in a reversed situation such as Hanson. We goofed, Hanson is in jail and those in the US that did not catch IF they had good info to do so have their careers terminated.
However we do see that the pressure on the American people in subtle ways is being increased and in an instant widened when required. For now people are being “conditioned” to expect more in these uncertain times when more information of all the maleficence in their government is coming out,
https://reason.com/archives/2018/07/24/permitted-lives
(((Payson))) as in (((Rosenberg))) I suppose…
Well, well well, the red diaper babies surface left and right these dayz…literally.
I hope he gets all, that is coming to him, along with his fella travellers.
Remains to be seen how much damage has been done, ie. if the US got all the blueprints, or some of them. This will not enable the US to prevent any potential use of such weapons against itself, but it will enable the US to partially, or fully, develop such weapons itself.
The only positive news is that some of these high tech weapons are planned to be introduced in 2020, which means that Russia is either testing them, or developing them further. This also means that alterations to the high tech can always be made. Still, the damage has been made.
With current state of US education system, on all levels, I doubt that the US are capable of doing anything with even the most detailed blueprints. There is a reason the US has to buy russian engines for whatever rockets they can put in space, er – to get to the so called International Space Station, which is International because russieans were kind enough to share it.
Sleep well, we don’t even know if all of this is true, in any aprt. Kommersant, eh…
Zidar
Well, I am not so sure about that, but it remains to be seen. It would be interesting if The Saker gave his opinion on the matter, namely how much damage this leak has caused Russia.
USA for long relied upon importing scientists and engineers raised and seasoned in other countries. Operation Paperclip, etc.
So, if their domestic engineers can not do it, then assuming they have blueprints they at least in principle can hire smarties from all around the world
I wonder how much damage has been averted. Remember, that today’s Russia is *Putin’s* Russia. The ablest statesman in my lifetime. Politics being politics, a Pereshenko, or some other like person could assume the mantle, and Russia might not be the same Russia of today.
What might’ve happened if the USSR was unable to eventually match the US with regard to missile technology. Due to circumstances that do not reflect on Russian know-how, they nonetheless conceded the Cold War (the first one), and gave the West – of which I am part of, for full disclosure – free reign to run amok all over the planet.
As primitive as it sounds, Balance of Power politics is the only path to peace. It has been practiced pretty much since the inception of the nation-state, for that reason – to keep the peace – and but for that brief period during the Yeltsin Years, continues. This leak, stolen, coerced, whatever, restores the balance of power somewhat. A future Russian dictator would need think twice before any adventurism anywhere, because we have the same stuff. America is now less apt to strike out before Russia is perceived to be too strong.
Apparently, we are simply not mature enough to play nice with one another. Just for a moment, imagine where we would be today – even if only the US and Russia, never mind China and a host of others – if instead of the Cold War mentality of the need to devise new and improved tools and methods to eradicate ourselves from this rock, co-operated, and used all those wasted cold war resources on space exploration. Or earth exploration. We do not know very much about that either.
Not to mention better roads, hospitals, etc, ad nausea …
Apparently little to none is the answer B.F.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEZuJFsMLJc
If I understand the gentleman correctly, so many companies are involved in production, that there is a sort of “cell” network, each with it’s own complicated codes, that essential information is spread so far that just one bit will do little to no damage.
However, it may have helped Russia to tighten up her security system, which would be no bad thing.
In fact, if Russia can really blow this up in the media if the material was bought by America, it might help to stop the Russiagate insanity, and more maybe get this young women being used as a political pawn back home. [Free, one would assume of her Navalny worship and desire to turn Russia into America :-) ]
While treason is always a serious crime, it is far more serious for a Russian to sell Russian weapons data to the USA than vice-versa.
Why? Because Russia needs its weapons for defence. Without them, it would be in danger of utter destruction. Its people’s lives depend on those weapons.
For the USA matters are entirely different. Never since 1812 has the USA been invaded – and even in 1812 the British accomplished very little. It is flanked by Mexico and Canada, two nations that pose not the slightest military threat, and to East and West it has mighty oceans. Moreover, the USA has armed forces whose equipment cost more then that of all its possible rivals in the world added together.
Lastly, no one has any motive to attack or to conquer the USA, even if they could. So its weapons are just an expensive luxury, used mainly to make sure that Americans get an even more unfair share of the world’s resources than they already have.
Hopefully the guy was allowed to leak exactly as much information as to have a bulletproof evidence for his case and not much more
I wonder if there might possibly be a (golden) nugget of truth in your post. The “Hopefully the guy was allowed to leak … ” part intrigued me.
Under the category of ‘Extremely Unlikely, but WTF If’: Russia – Putin, specifically – if Russia deliberately leaked this info to the US? Already the US has hit record levels of paranoia, and Putin’s advice to ‘Listen to us now’ regarding game-changing weaponry, could, might, perhaps conceivably push the Americans into drastic action. A preemptive ‘something’. I’d consider calling it preemptive suicide, but I digress.
Perhaps now, the Russians have become paranoid over American paranoia. Could you blame them? So, back to EUbWTFI … did the Russians deliberately leak this to ‘calm’ America? Personally, I doubt it. But I also try not to underestimate a KGB trained professional statesman. Just something that crossed my mind …
Interesting to note that if such a thing happened in the US / EU within seconds the people involved will be arrested and everybody near them put under strict investigation with the cheers of the press. Otherwise in the new liberalist Russia, happy partner of the West, is held a open discussion if spying against the country and put the fellow citizens at risk must be treated like normal opposition. And maybe that’s explains also because the conquer of the Ukraine by the west has been seen like normal…
Cases like this should be the reason for capital punishment to return to Russian judicial system.
Alright. Lets execute all spies. Theirs, ours, and everybody’s. S’ok in wartime, if spies get caught. So why not in peacetime too? Lets play the war game 24/7.
Even better, lets stop playing this game entirely. That is unlikely, because then we would have to quit playing a lot of other games that f**k up peoples lives.
Do you believe that nations other than the present evil empire do not spy themselves? Spying is as old as prostitution. Older, I’d bet, because that very first fella who paid for it, was being spied upon by some private dick on behalf of a jealous wife.
However you justify it, killing is killing. Be it by the State or someone with a serious chip on his or her shoulder. I’m of the opinion that there is already enough dead things produced by our ‘way of doing things’.
Well you are wrong. Spying in general terms cannot compare to this case, when top secrets of the latest and advanced weapon systems crucial for Russia’s defence against the rotten empire have been handed to enemy.
This is beyond the treason so to speak. Bring back capital punishment and see how many would even think of doing something similar to what this scumbag did.
What do you think spying is?? Checking out super-models?? Surreptitiously nicking the menu from some 5-Star hotel??
Do you further think that capital punishment will deter spying? If that is the case, then the spy industry should’ve gone belly up during the ’70’s and 80’s when capital punishment was all the rage.
You keep generalizing and puting all sort of spying under the same umbrella. This case is a treason of worst kind and certainly cannot go in the same basket as let say economy/business sort of spying. Capital punishment will certainly minimize the risk for cases like this to repeat. Bring it on.
> the SKOLKOVO Foundation, which is being run by a red-haired gentleman, who, according to the Russian conspiracy theorists is appointed to supervise over “this country” by the globalists.
In case anyone did not get it, here is the name: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anatoly_Chubais
Wow, thank you, I didn’t get it and I appreciate the clarification!
Frankly, i am surprised the translator did not explain it.
Because the translation is not merely translating words, but also idioms, contexts and so long.
This not a problem for Russia because anything built in Amerika is built with greed in mind and will not work.
Remember those Russian space rockets that inexplicably exploded? I recall speculation of sabotage at the time. Perhaps this Payson fellow is part of a larger conspiracy to derail certain parts of the Russian economy and research sectors? I know the West did this to East Germany.
Two things could be in play.
The FSB observed the leak got to the West and tracked it back to Paison and the 74 year old, Victor Kudryavtsev, they have arrested.
or, they set up the leak and tracked it to uncover the CIA officer (s) who handled Paison, the 74 yr. old and as many as ten others who were involved (according to the latest reporting).
In a counter-Intel operation, providing “false data” for Paison and the old man to leak would be normal.
Thus, the reports from CNBC that the missile tests had failed could have been the leaks.
Those surfaced before the March 1 Putin speech. (Late January-February).
Hopefully, the West has no more than test results (that they failed or were successful) and not detailed specifics of the missile and how it got through the atmosphere.
Personally, the gloves have to come off. If this is structural problem within Russian science and technology that Liberals and others who seek money for information or who would risk treason, then culling has to begin and death sentences administered by Law. The country is a target of the entire West for ultimate destruction. This is hard for many people in Russia to accept. It’s a fact and mountains of proof exist.
It is not enough to know that Russia has millions of heroes who will fight to the death for Mother.
It is knowing that thousands of Russians don’t care if the nation falls to pieces, and several million of Russians would sell out Mother for the right price.
The hope of the nation is the younger generation that has known only Putin and would regard Mother Russia as precious and in need of protection from the barbarians who hate her.
Whatever the reality of this case, it is time to make traitors pay and time to cull the Liberals and Fifth Columnists.
The present edge Russia has in military defenses and nuclear and hypersonic weapons is what safeguards the nation. It won’t be there in 5-10 years. New weapons and defenses have to be developed, more secrets have to secured. Disloyalty must be uprooted.
Time for national security ruthlessness.
I just read that the leaks link to time period of 2013. If this is so, then for five years this treason has been ongoing. And it could be extremely damaging as it would be during the development period, exposing the whole nature of the technological breakthroughs.
Very bad development, if this is accurate.
http://tass.com/science/1014526
This is worrying, but not quite so much as when I first started hearing about it. Besides these good points you make (Larchmonter445), I would add that it’s interesting that this case began five years ago, and was apparently detected pretty early, but leaks clearly allowed to continue. I suspect partly for both of the reasons mentioned (and especially, I would think, learning the Western contacts, and the methods of recruitment and data transmission), but also recall that it was some time ago that Russia had what is now presumed to be an intentional “slip-up” telegraphing the development of Poseidon. Basically, the reasoning would be that the Kremlin was becoming increasingly alarmed by the US threatening behaviors, and was wanting to gently signal that there were weapons systems being developed that would defeat US defenses, and the US should be a little more rational. I don’t remember exactly when that happened, but is it possible that, assuming the info leaks were fairly general in nature, might the leaks have been allowed to continue to show the US that Russia really was developing significant new capabilities?
We now know that, if that was true, the US did not take the hint, or perhaps did not believe how advanced the projects were since they were being so unsuccessful in their own programs, hence Putin had to make his more hard-to-ignore March presser. At any rate, while this is obviously extremely serious, if indeed the FSB was monitoring the situation it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t have stepped in and shut it down if the info seeping out was becoming truly harmful to Russia. Also, if misinformation was being supplied to be leaked, it could explain why the US has been abjectly unsuccessful in their hypersonic pursuits–perhaps they have been led down some dead-end paths.
I’ll add this to counter-espionage thoughts.
The Chinese harvested the databases of the US government. They cleaned out all CIA agents, executing all their nationals involved, and forcing the Langley to remove their officers, basically having lost a decade or more of field work.
China might hand over some “data” from their harvest to the Russians.
Certainly, their Intel agencies share anything military and probably would share a technology breech or attempts.
China has had a hypersonic strike vehicle for Space (killing satellites) and also a jet fighter launched missile for attacking ships and land targets.
Here are some links to various articles:
http://www.chinaversusa.com/?s=hypersonic
L445
China has been a very tough nut to crack for the cia. Have you read Ralph McGhee’s auto of his employment there: Deadly Deceits?
He spent some time at the “China desk” there. He found that during the 1950’s-60’s, the cia had no inside intelligence from China and that what they did have was either was Chinese counter-intelligence hoodwinking them, or frauds literally taking the cia for a ride.
And even worse, due to compartmentation, cia originated material, fraudulent, for propaganda purposes, was presented in other cia files and material as legit espionage. They literally didn’t have a way to filter out their own planted material from legit intelligence material.
It’s a MAD, MAD world. Russia’s unveiling game-changing weapons systems that apparently gives them near-immunity from attack. As it stands, there is no parity between the two most capable nuclear powers, with Russia holding the … ahem … trump cards – NO political innuendo intended – and as far as I can discern, could ravage the US with very little damage to itself.
That is how wars start.
I am thankful that Putin’s Russia is not an expansionist Russia.
America had free reign until Putin put his cards on the table. Amok America resulted. A lot of people were made dead. A lot of people are still dying due to American expansionism/militarism. Thankfully, Russia has forced America to pause. America does not like it when other nation-states interrupt it’s plans. Or causes them outright failure.
Has America *ever* had a ‘good’ President? Russia does. For now. Who takes over when Putin … retires? Will it be someone with the same world outlook? We can not be sure. Would you trust a Russia, with unbeatable arms and lead by a Zhironovsky? That fella HATES America.
I can guarantee you, that were the situation reversed, and it was America holding these weapons and not Russia, Russia would be nothing but a smoking crater. Unfortunately, we need to rely on a balance of power, a parity between nuclear nations.
It should be a MAD, MAD world.
> could ravage the US with very little damage to itself.
no
numbers are still numbers
there is no way USA or Russia can avert muss launch of nuclear ICBMs, damage would be huge
But, there are people in the US elites who think it would be worth to kill 90% of Americans i nexchange for killing 100% Russians and winning the war forever.
For them that was the news, that they just can not win the war no matter how many people they sacrifice
Very well said Larchmonter 445
Larch. We the outsiders will never know what’s at play here. But, logic would suggest that, since FSB was setting the nets since 2013, this was a deep sea fishing expedition. Those two guys, maybe three, were now fed to the media, but many other unnamed foreign agents will never be talked or heard about. Also, if FSB worked on this so long I would not be surprised if a lot of fake and NFG info was fed to the fish.
The Yeltsin Russia in its updated current version seems always to be very open and friendly towards the activities of its western partners.
It’s the hypersonic missile gap that will force peace. Technology sharing and parity-seeking abets the globalist agenda.
The side that has technological superiority in armaments *will* use that edge at some point or another. That has been proven time and time again by history. The US developed the A bomb. Nobody else had it yet. America used it – twice, and as it turns out, more for political reasons than military – because it could, and it was totally immune from any retribution.
I do not think Russia would use these weapons unless it were forced to. However, that is *today’s* Russia. Tomorrow’s Russia may not be so circumspect.
I am very glad that Russia put the brakes to US expansionism/militarism, however these weapons have sent US war-addicts into withdrawal – the same folks who wish US domination and damn the torpedoes, and have sent US Generals blood-pressures into the stratosphere.
Do you want an already mad, paranoid, schizophrenic, terrified, amoral America anymore mad, paranoid, schizophrenic, and terrified? Back a wounded bear into a corner, with nowhere to go but through you. That is where we are headed if we are not careful.