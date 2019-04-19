By Le Saker Francophone for the Saker Blog
This battle that the French people will win – we do not yet know when, but sure it will – is the vanguard battle of a Western world in full decline because their elites, no longer able to plunder the rest of the world as they did before, are beginning to plunder their own country in order to continue to accumulate a capital that has no other objective than to accumulate, always accumulate, by pure Pavlovian reflex. The shape and outcome of this battle therefore does not concern only France but all the other people of the “West”, specially the United States, where the 1% show the same greediness.
Saturday after Saturday, about 100,000 yellow vests invade the streets of cities and roundabouts of the countryside, claiming that the government should take more into account the interests of the people and a less those of the oligarchs.
But the latest and their puppet, Macron and his government, are stubbornly refusing to listen to these people whom they obviously consider as congenital idiots, uncultivated anti-Semitics, jealous of those who succeed… and other verbal demonstrations of their unfathomable superiority complex.
But behind this superiority complex, we also see a panic, at least with Macron who, after six uninterrupted months of demonstrations he has violently repressed, sees the hatred that is accumulating against him and who, in his rare moments of lucidity, must remember the history of France and the fate of Louis XVI, the king guillotined by the revolutionaries. And this panic was clearly visible in this episode: After spending 12 million euros on its Great Debate, that should “transform anger into solutions”, these famous solutions had to live up to the expectations and frustration of a people who saw their country turning into a dictatorship. But what can Macron offer when he is stuck between the oligarch hammer and the popular anvil? He obviously didn’t find it. So as usual, he cunningly used the very providential but very dubious fire of Notre Dame de Paris to make the Great Debate disappear into the black hole of popular memory that he hopes will lead to amnesia because, as is well known to manipulators, nothing is better than an emotional diversion to make important things forgotten. Providentially then, the fire started just one hour before its speech, giving him the perfect excuse to cancel it and, in the name of “mourning”, delaying it, and the famous solutions he should propose, to an unspecified date. Since then not a word about it, from his side or the media side. A shameful 12 million euros scam!
But, contrary to what they think, they are not dealing with fools but with people educated and intelligent enough to understand that behind their empty words, their institutional violence and their brigands’ schemes, these oligarchs are plundering the nation’s heritage, sucking the people’s blood. And the most intelligent among the Gjs are explaining to others, days after days, both through social networks and constituent assemblies, as well as through meetings in the streets every Saturday how things work. Then, the day the fire erupted the investigation was therefore open, on social networks, to find out whether this fire was really an accident, as the government claims, or a voluntary act, as most experts, especially the best in position to do it, the former head of Notre Dame’s maintenance, believe.
Moreover, one of the first visible benefits of this movement is that it is rebuilding a social bond that 30 years of “modern individualistic society” had completely destroyed. There is nothing like a common enemy to bring a people together and the Gj have found it. It is Macron and the oligarchs who manipulate it. And there is no shortage of battles against this powerful and blind enemy.
But it is not only the enemy that is common to them, they perceive above all a common objective, that of giving the French people back their say in the political decisions concerning the nation. And for that, the main tool to be implemented is the RIC. The Citizens’ Initiative Referendum, in all areas, i.e. covering all areas of politics. For sure, the oligarchs, and therefore Macron, do not want this RIC because it would sign the end of their enrichment on the State’s back. Because it is one of the things that is explained every day to the Gj by those who have understood the mechanism well, these oligarchs get rich on the back of the State through systematic public procurement, legal tax exemption, state subsidies, privatization of public companies, tax havens, shell companies…
And since the State is getting poorer under the blows of these oligarchs, since taxes are already on their highest level, since money is no longer under the control of the government, all that remains for the government is the solution of “budgetary austerity”, which takes the form of closing hospitals and schools, downgrading the number of civil servant, increasing education costs, reducing pensions and expenditure allowing social regulation, which was the pride of post-1936 France, in short, to gradually erase all the social gains made by our grandparents before and after the Second World War.
As one of these Gj experts explained, tax fraud alone is exactly equivalent to the amount of the public deficit. So if, thanks to the RIC, the French nation could stop the budgetary hemorrhaging caused by this oligarchic system which, since the 1980s, has been slowly weaving the web choking the nation, then it could keep its status as a world and economic power that it is losing, like the rest of the Western world, because of the greed of one percent of its population, and the shameless minions who work for them.
In the coming years, it will therefore be a fight to the death between the people and these oligarchs, one of the first victims of which is democracy. Because, now that they are already naked, these oligarchs will no longer be cluttered with the apparatus of freedom and democracy that they used to cover their hold on the country. We can already see it with a police repression that has never been seen before, a justice that is more than expeditious, totally muzzled media, in short, all the characteristics of a totalitarian state.
But how could these oligarchs win against an entire people? This is historically impossible. It therefore remains to the Gj to have them worn out so that, Saturday after Saturday, the number of Gj visible in the streets goes from 100,000 to 500,000 and then to millions, in short a new revolution. But for this to happen, it will require a long process of making aware of the situation those who do not yet understand, those who are afraid to understand. A long-term task for which, for the moment, more than one hundred thousands people are ready to give their time, energy and bravery to the end as their motto “nous ne lâcherons pas” [We shall not give up] is showing it.
Le Saker Francophone
I need to add something I read about Notre Dam. As some people point out that this was one very nasty provocation based on the fact that media was saying that “yellow vests did it, as they were allegedly seen there”.
I ask: “why would they do it?”. I also say: “No French men would do it”. Actually I would say: “No European would do such a thing to this European Treasure”.
You are right, the Yellow Vests are not interested in destruction, absolutely not, and shame on those who lie about them. Places of worship are dear to God Almighty.
What happened to Notre-Dame de Paris is a big loss for the whole Humanity it is sad and honestly very upsetting. I have been fortunate to visit it and the Sacré-Cœur Basilica multiple times and Mont-Saint-Michel , all are such incredible works and command deep respect and admiration for the past architects, engineers and hard working masons. What do we build today ? Boxes ;>(
Evil swine will destroy anything, particularly for hatred or money. See Palmyra, Nineveh, the Baghdad Museum, Babylon etc for recent examples. As for Notre Dame, it is a grand opportunity now for re-building by the French community, an opportunity already probably fatally despoiled by the intervention of the parasite billionaires with their dirty gelt stolen over generations from others. Jesus threw the money-changers out of the Temple, and Micron, typically, invited them right back in.
Macron is the high priest. A cultural artifact becomes the ritual scapegoat, a phoenix dispatched and restored by Mammon.
Re: de facto arson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeK9e07Y65o warning foul language.
It will be wonderful if this optimistic article proves true. A century ago GK Chesterton, an English admirer of revolutionary France, wrote that the French Revolution was A Good Thing because it was A Real Fight, not just routine parliamentary party politics:
“You will not be able to make a Party System out of a revolution. Everybody is in revolt; therefore everybody is telling the truth. ….It is out of these real differences that real things can be made, such as the modern [1920] French democracy. For by such tenacity everyone sees at last that there is something in the other person’s position. While those drilled in [parliamentary] party discipline see nothing either past or present. And where there is nothing there is Satan.”
French Revolution…there is nothing there.
It was Satan’s job!
Hmmmm I wish I could speak French and follow the arguments of the former head of Notre Dame’s maintenance in the linked video:
Timing Coincidence??
Highly, highly suspicious, but let the forensic evidence see the light of day!
Already however, even if the (most worthy of investigation!!!) suspected arson evidence is buried by “the authorities” in this case………. as in the cases of 911, the Malaysian Airlines Flights, The Real Source of the Podesta Emails and many,many more deceptions…..the images of Micron as Another New Nero………Diddling The Minds of the Weaker Willed Sheeple As France Burns.... already animates the subconscious, no doubt, of hundreds of thousands or deception resisting persons with Yellow Vests …and millions more minds of persons considering joining them…..and adding to their demands for ……the Real Evidence….the Truth…….. of the Notre Dame fire…..and much, much more besides!
Such as the “Je Suis Charlie!” stupidity of not very long ago!
With you Bro 93. It is like I consulted the same interview, with in fact a “journal” version, and an integral version, for which this link:
https://www.facebook.com/LeBlogueNoirDeBroceliande/videos/377053852887261/
Interesting stuff for the “forensic evidence” you call for, and you right. But also for what the interview itself is already revealing about the parties in this fight for “the truth”.
1. Pay attention to the body languages of the questioning “specialists” (regarding the fire, the security, or the architecture departments, the retired architect is far more versed and reliable in any single area of competence). They are very likely gatekeepers, in charge of smelling “complotisme” here and under any detail. They pushed hardly the real authority in retrenchments but failed miserably because the architect is also an expert in detecting semantic traps, who appeared well sourced by revealing at the very end how there was only one departure of fire, not 2, and how this departure was located in a no-work zone.
2 Now, pay also attention to the social forces already at the scene of the debate. In the side of the establishment, the hypothesis of a court circuit has already reached a momentum (listen to the news anchor). For the government, and the billionaires all eager to privatize and luxurize this sacred industry, it is all good to pay for silence if its nobody fault. Facing vocation crisis, pedophilia scandals and money shortage, the official Catholic church may go for it. But on the other side, timidly represented but fiercely expressed by the architect, when everybody is talking vaguely about workers here or workers there, never forget that in France, and in many other parts of Europe, your are dealing with the very old and specialized sector of the “builders”. From masonry (“free” or otherwise) to bell pourers, to sculptors or organ builder etc, these workers still consider themselves as an aristocracy, with a deep sense of preciseness and honor. In the discourse of the architect, you must hear what many people dont hear, that is the ethics of the “compagnons”. In the face of what would look like a professional insult against a corps, my opinion is that the entire trade cannot go without a fight.
We must ask the Cathedral bees, that miraculously survived, and who, no doubt, saw it all unfold. They can dance out the answer, if we are wise enough to interpret it.
I think they’ll win too, it will take time but they clearly know that and are as prepared as they can be for the long haul. Power to their elbows.
Thanks for the update,
Vive La France!
These Yellow Vests are going to achieve exactly the same thing which Occupy Wall Street achieved, nothing.
The Yellow Vests are going to get tired, and behind the scenes Macron is identifying the cornerstones of the Yellow Vest battlefront and is subtly neutralizing them, by means fair and foul.
The practice of purposely shooting rubber bullets, teargas canisters and assorted non-lethal projectiles at the eyes of the protestors is old news in places such as Palestine and South Africa, best results are achieved at point blank range. Also infiltrating the Yellow Vests with agents to spread confusion, dismay and distrust works very well to dissolve the opposition. Who knows what counter insurgency tactics these Yellow Vests are being subjected to.
I agree, and I think that they are yellow “soros” vests. Time will tell.
“So as usual, he cunningly used the very providential but very dubious fire of Notre Dame de Paris to make the Great Debate disappear into the black hole of popular memory that he hopes will lead to amnesia because, as is well known to manipulators, nothing is better than an emotional diversion to make important things forgotten. Providentially then, the fire started just one hour before its speech, giving him the perfect excuse to cancel it and, in the name of “mourning”, delaying it, and the famous solutions he should propose, to an unspecified date. Since then not a word about it, from his side or the media side. A shameful 12 million euros scam!”
I call this “de facto arson,” because the fire, presumably a genuine accident, is leapt on as providing a propaganda “solution” as if it had been set for that very purpose.
I have experienced this situ—taking advantage of a fire to achieve an end that was already desired. I won’t go into details but through de facto arson I lost my NYC apartment in the 80s. That was when I coined the term.
Katherine
“Then, the day the fire erupted the investigation was therefore open, on social networks, to find out whether this fire was really an accident, as the government claims,”
To me it is inconceivable that this priceless national treasure was not guarded and checked and rechecked, and everything related to it checked on a protocol of some kind. Furhermore I find it inconceivable that the city of Paris had made no contingency plan for dealing witha fire in Notre Dame.
Essence of lameness: the hoses weren’t long enough or the pressure powerful enough to reach the spires !!!? Come on! Any tourist (at least me) who has viewed this church or seen it on TV has wondered what would happen if . . . and assumed that a plan was in place if . . .
Where were the firefighting helicopters?
https://www.ctpost.com/business/article/Stratford-s-Sikorsky-sells-firefighting-12180530.php
Where were the superpowerful pumps that could work up enough pressure to shoot water from the Seine up to the top of the spires? Where were the generators to run such pumps? Who is in charge of protecting Paris’s priceless infrastructure???
I just cannot believe that it had never occurred to anyone that there could be a fire in the cathedral. Obviously, once it got going the spires acted as chimneys, pulling the flames upward.
Color me incredulous.
Katherine
It is very good to ask these types of questions.. I hope more people will do this. Thank You!
The hundreds of church vandalisms and fires that have been happening throughout France over recent years have not been accidents. Kind of curious: have synagogues been suffering similar kinds of vandalism/damage?
Check out the piece by Michael Hoffman:” Rabbi says Notre Dame burned because the Talmud was burned”.
Well that is one deranged radical Rabbi, referring to burnings of the Talmud in 1242!! I wonder why Yahweh took so long to be avenged. The ravings of one goy-hating religious bigot are really not worth bothering too much about. It sounds like a deliberate provocation, probably in the hope of inciting attacks on synagogues or Jews in retaliation.
Kat, very well said.
Robert Steele: Notre Dame Cathedral Burning False Flag, Complicity of Pope,
Organized by Macron, Merkel, & May, Each a Satanist, Goal of Saving EU &
Central Banks UPDATE 10
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/04/robert-steele-notre-dame-cathedral-burning-a-false-flag-with-complicity-of-the-pope-organized-by-macron-merkel-and-may-each-a-satanist/
https://spectator.us/macrons-beautiful-notre-dame/
Macron to rebuild notre dame as a multi faith centre.
Cool huh.?
Macron the masonic monster
This Saturday there is some English Canadian coverage of the Gjs:
https://globalnews.ca/news/5186621/yellow-vest-protest-paris/
And in other news, the tiny Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island is about to vote in a provincial election and in a recent poll, the Green party was shown to be in the lead. One of their key candidates and his son died in a canoeing accident yesterday.
https://globalnews.ca/news/5186546/josh-underhay-accident/
If the Canadian government actually donates money to the French government (even for a worthy cause like the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral), I think that New Brunswick MP Dominic LeBlanc should deliver it on their behalf. Just sayin.
Well informed Americans can deeply appreciate the intense anger against the Macron Cabal. In America, these criminals may be worse.
But the issue has no solution for French & American people. These 1% oligarchs possess both great power and the ability to literally exterminate whole societies.
Turn to history, French men and women. Look at how empires rise and fall; obliterated by immense greed so horrific that the 1% will die from its own making **while** Competitors* (Asia/Russia/some in the Middle East) continue to chip away at Western Capitalism. It’s unfolding every day as we speak.
Much public want will transpire, but at least we will be freed from this tyranny.
Once again, Canada’s National Post is featuring an article by His Lordship (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conrad_Black). This time, in the Sat. April 20th issue, on pg. A15 in the Issues & Ideas section, he pens an article telling the French people what Notre Dame Cathedral means to them: “The heart of a great nation – Notre Dame has been the cultural centre of France for centuries.”
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-notre-dame-is-the-historical-and-cultural-centre-of-a-great-nation
Not to be hysterical or anything, but think I will geo-locate all the Canadian Armed Forces troops in Europe to get some sense of the military’s expectation of a wider conflict breaking out.
To me, it seems obvious that what happened to Notre Dame is no different from many other false flags that we have experienced – MH-17, Skripals, 9/11, “Assad’s” chemical weapons in Syria, and a great many others.
While Notre Dame was still burning, the Macron propaganda machine launched into its campaign to try and divert the attention of the public in France from the Yellow Vest movement. The barrel was loaded. All he had to do was pull the trigger at the right moment.
And Michelle (Michael) Obama just happened to be cruising on the river in full view as the fire engulfed the Cathedral, very suspicious. The roof was built of oak and would not have been very easy to burn, this was not an accident. It reminds me of the supposed forest fires in California where the trees didn’t burn but houses were turned to ashes. Directed energy weapons anyone???? But then I’m only a conspiracy nut, Qui Bono??
Two UNEF militants mock the fire of Notre-Dame de Paris on Twitter
Two members of the office of the UNEF caused outrage by Internet users by posting ironic messages
on Twitter about the fire of Notre-Dame de Paris in the evening of Monday, April 15. After the outcry
that followed these remarks, the student union disassociated itself.
The cathedral was still in flames when Edouard Le Bert, member of the national office of Unef, accord-
ing to his bio Twitter, wrote on the social network: “There is national drama, a cathedral frame burns.
The tweet, ironic, immediately triggers indignant reactions: “To vomit”, “But what does the Unef do? “In
the face of the outcry, the young man responds:” More seriously is the opportunity for a good renovation
for information, this frame and the arrow are not original and date from the renovation of Eugène Viollet-
le -Duc in the nineteenth century. There will be just new ones now, “he says before making his account
private, as reported by” Ouest France “.
A short time later, Hafsa Askar, Vice President of Unef Lille, also makes a mocking comment: “People go
so far as to cry for bits of wood. You love the French identity too much when you do not care about your delirium of little whites. In turn assailed by a slew of rebellious responses, the student deleted her tweets,
then her Twitter account.
https://www.nouvelobs.com/societe/20190416.OBS11654/deux-militants-de-l-unef-se-moquent-de-l-incendie-de-notre-dame-sur-twitter.html
More about Hafsa Askar, the “genuine” French woman
Hafsa Askar, vice president of the UNEF who mocks the fire of Notre Dame, already wanted to “gas all
the whites this sub-race”
The head of the UNEF does not hesitate to make fun of the fire of the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris. Already in December 2017, she illustrated herself by wanting to “gas all the whites this sub-race” …
The league aimed at fighting against racism and anti-Semitism, showed on the social network a screen-
shot, presented as a tweet of the Lille vice president of the student union Unef. The latter did not
comment.
“I do not care about the history of Notre Dame de Paris because I do not care about the history of
France”
In another tweet, Hafsa spits his hatred of France: “Walla you love the French identity too much while
we balek objectively it’s your delusion of little whites”
https://www.europe-israel.org/2019/04/hafsa-askar-vice-presidente-de-lunef-qui-se-moque-de-lincendie-de-notre-dame-voulait-deja-gazer-tout-les-blancs-cette-sous-race/
The Yellow Vests are indeed brave !!! I admire them, their persistence and wish for them that they win.