The Global Alliance for Evil

by Eric Zuesse for The Saker Blog

The global alliance for evil is the system that’s behind the current reality, which some call “permanent war for permanent peace,” and others call “perpetual war for perpetual peace,” but it’s the same thing no matter what it’s called: the ‘national security’ system that exists today, and that was accurately foreseen (and dramatically embellished) in George Orwell’s allegorical novel, 1984. What it is, in reality, is the coerced taking from the public so as to further enrich the aristocracy. And here’s how this system functions, in reality: the aristocracy are the billionaires who control their country’s government and own controlling blocs of stock not only in the privately owned news-media but in the privately owned firms (such as Lockheed Martin and BAE) that make weapons which are sold only to their own government and to the governments which are allied with it. Those governments collectively are called ‘allies’, and thus constitute an international team of aristocracies whose weapons are made by their team and are used against any governments which this team of aristocracies chooses to label as the team’s ‘enemies’. These ‘enemies’ are any nations that are targeted to be conquered by this aristocratic team. The publics in any given country in this aristocratic team — the global alliance for evil — have no real say-so in any of this, but are instead simply forced to fund this aristocratic operation, this operation for international conquest. The public are being forced to fund it (fund their government’s purchase of these corporations’ weapons) by the taxes that they pay to the sovereign government that is their master, and of which government those taxpayers are actually mere subjects (subjects actually of the owners of those weapons-making firms and news-media). These subjects are propagandistically called ‘citizens’ of that given ‘democracy’, in order to ‘justify’ these coerced takings by their aristocracy, to fund its participation in international conquest. This system for international conquest is used by the global alliance for evil, because this is the only system that can even possibly be carried to the point of final victory, which “victory” is an all-encompassing global conquest, the team’s final emergence as the global victor — their goal. No other system than the global alliance for evil can even possibly achieve such victory, which imperialistic aristocracies have always dreamed about; and its main targets now are Russia, Iran, and China; but, first, allies of those targets are targeted, in order to weaken those three.

That paragraph, above, describes the basic structure of these dictatorships, the ones in the global alliance for evil (each and every one of them). (In 1984, Orwell allegorically called this future alliance “Oceania”.) The basic structure is not simple, it’s a complex system: it’s entirely interdependent, so that no part of it can be accurately understood outside the context stated in that paragraph. It’s the context that enables this enormous scam — this vast aristocratic theft from the public — to function effectively. Anyone who doesn’t understand this structure isn’t understanding the basic reality in international relations, nor even the basic reality within that person’s own country. Maybe democracy exists somewhere as being more than a propagandized lie, but democracy certainly does not exist, and cannot exist, within the global alliance for evil. Democracy doesn’t exist there, because that alliance is obsessively committed to the system for conquest, and dictatorship is essential to this system’s functioning at all. It cannot happen in an authentic democracy, because this system consists only of aristocratic rule. The public are mere pawns in such an operation.

This operation is an evil which dwarfs even the evil of churches that use their parishioners’ money in order to sustain the mini-aristocracy called a “theocracy” over their ‘flock’ of sheep to rape or even to slaughter. For example, on Sunday, August 26th, Zero Hedge bannered “In ‘Historic Bombshell’, Vatican Official Accuses Pope Francis Of Covering Up Sexual Abuse, Calls For Resignation”, and linked to this document, dated on August 22, which states:

I had always believed and hoped that the hierarchy of the Church could find within itself the spiritual resources and strength to tell the whole truth, to amend and to renew itself. That is why, even though I had repeatedly been asked to do so, I always avoided making statements to the media, even when it would have been my right to do so, in order to defend myself against the calumnies published about me, even by high-ranking prelates of the Roman Curia. But now that the corruption has reached the very top of the Church’s hierarchy, my conscience dictates that I reveal those truths regarding the heart-breaking case of the Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, which I came to know in the course of the duties entrusted to me by St. John Paul II, as Delegate for Pontifical Representations, from 1998 to 2009, and by Pope Benedict XVI, as Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America, from October 19, 2011 until end of May 2016.

Furthermore, on August 28th, Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, at his Global Research site, headlined “Who is Pope Francis? Jorge Mario Bergoglio and Argentina’s ‘Dirty War’”, and exposed that despite the carefully PRed ‘progressive’ image of this Pope, he had actually been “one of the main supporters – within the Catholic hierarchy – of Argentina’s military dictatorship which came to power in March 1976,” and that Bergoglio even had “played a direct and complicit role in the ‘Dirty War’.” All of this was well-known at the time, but covered-up by The West’s PR agencies (or ‘news’ media) when Bergoglio became appointed as Pope Francis in 2013. (Such “rewriting history” was a major theme of Orwell’s 1984.)

But that’s truth only about the world’s largest religion, the Roman Catholic Church, the mother-church of all Christian denominations and the one that wrote and selected the documents which comprise the New Testament and thus comprise the standard account of the life and mission of the Jewish rabbi (he’s referred-to several times as such even in the canonical Gospel-accounts which that Church wrote about) Jesus as the ‘mashiach’ or supposed Savior of all sinners or violators of the Jews’ Scripture, the Torah, which Catholics subsequently called “the Pentateuch” or first five books of that own new Church’s “Old Testament.” (It’s truth about our culture’s ‘history’ as an ongoing “rewritten history.”)

The global alliance for evil is even worse than that Church, because the global alliance for evil is now posing a serious threat of nuclear annihilation of all civilization; and therefore it needs to be understood, before it attains this end — the end of all of us.

Which countries, then, fit the description that the first paragraph here provides? Which countries constitute the global alliance for evil?

All allies of the U.S. Government do. What was described in that first paragraph fits each and every one of them, though to different degrees within each, to the extent that there are different degrees to which each of America’s allies is essential to America’s aristocracy. That’s the aristocracy of the global center, the hub of the aristocratic wheel, which is proudly but entirely propagandistically called ‘The Western Alliance’ (as if good and evil are represented respectively by “The West” versus “The East”), and which alliance constitutes the global alliance for evil.

For example, UK and Australia are certainly members of the global alliance for evil, and on August 26th, the retired Australian diplomat Brian Cloughley headlined at Strategic Culture, “Britain Prepares for War Against Russia”, and he astutely observed that,

The headline in the UK newspaper the Daily Mail on August 7 encapsulated much that is paranoid in sad modern Britain. It read “Russian warships pass through English Channel as Putin’s armed forces ratchet up pressure on the Royal Navy.” …

The Brexit pantomime is taking place in an era in which it is recorded that “As benefits are cut and rents soar, Britain has seen a staggering rise in homelessness: the number of rough sleepers in England alone has more than doubled since 2010. Almost 1.2 million older people in Britain, as well as another one million disabled people, are living without the social care they need for basics such as eating, dressing and washing. It’s horrific: severely ill people forced to wait 14 hours to go to the toilet or wheelchair users who, with no assistant to help them cook, are now malnourished.”

But this dreadful state of affairs means nothing to those who lack for nothing — which includes politicians of the governing Conservative Party who demand that more taxpayers’ money must be spent on military hardware. …

So on August 18 the UK’s Daily Express newspaper, a sad wreck of its former self, and now competing with the Daily Mail in publicising ‘celebs’ and headlining articles of ultra-nationalist tripe, ran a piece headlined “Royal Navy’s £3bn warship launches to tackle ‘frightening’ Russians.” Just how it’s going to deter anyone is not explained, because it hasn’t any aircraft and won’t be operational until 2021. It cost over 4 billion dollars and its yet-to-arrive 36 F-35 aircraft will cost a minimum of 90 million dollars each. This is in a country where the Joseph Rowntree Foundation records that some 14 million people live in poverty – more than one in five of the population.

The sick farce of Britain’s preparation for war against Russia is shown to be even more absurd by the plain facts of comparative expenditure. It is never mentioned by Britain’s defence ministers or the compliant media (from which are excluded the BBC, the Guardian and the Independent) that in 2017, as reported by IHS Jane’s, Russia’s defence expenditure for 2017-2018 was approved at $51.35 billion while that of the UK was some $57 billion. Indeed, the annual military expenditure of NATO’s European members is $254 billion, or about five times that of Russia, and they spend a lot of it deploying forces ever closer to Russia’s borders. Aggression, anyone?

That encapsulates very well the main feature of the global alliance for evil: the aristocracy’s trade-off of reducing even their own public’s welfare so as to increase the aristocratic alliance’s global control. The real war isn’t between countries; it is between classes: the aristocrats versus the public. In this sense, it’s a war which has existed since human civilization began. But only now is it actually being carried to the point that all of civilization, and even all life on Earth, is seriously endangered by it. That’s why it’s now unquestionably the global alliance for evil. It’s no longer merely 1984. It is reality.

Here are the members of this alliance:

—

http://armstrade.sipri.org/

“TIV of arms exports from United States, 2007-2017”

The top 16:

Saudi Arabia 10789

S. Korea 7964

Australia 7853

UAE 7177

Iraq 4558

Japan 4241

Singapore 3964

UK 3704

Turkey 3534

Taiwan 3461

Israel 3294

India 3140

Egypt 3040

Pakistan 2898

Canada 2606

Qatar 2186

—

Since the Saud family are overwhelmingly the top U.S. arms-importer, here’s SIPRI’s summary of that family’s global arms-imports:

In 2013–17 Saudi Arabia was the world’s second largest arms importer from all nations [with India edging it out as #1 globally], with arms imports increasing by 225 per cent compared with 2008–12. By the end of 2017 many more weapons were on order [because of the Saud family’s $400 billion weapons-purchase negotiated with Trump that year], indicating continuing high levels of arms transfers for at least five more years. The previous peak in Saudi Arabia’s arms imports occurred in 1995–99, when it was also the world’s second largest arms importer. However, its arms imports in 2013–17 were 48 per cent higher than those in 1995–99. Unlike in the late 1990s, Saudi Arabia now uses the weapons it has imported in large-scale combat, in particular in Yemen. In 2013–17, 61 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s arms imports came from the USA and 23 per cent from the UK. Deliveries during this period included 78 combat aircraft, 72 combat helicopters, 328 tanks and about 4000 other armoured vehicles.

—

However, in terms of actual ‘defense’ expenditures, the U.S. Government currently spends around half of the entire global total; it’s actually spending around $1.5 trillion per year on (what else would one call it in George Orwell’s Newspeak?) ‘Defense’.

The best PR description of how the U.S. State Department’s Directorate of Defense and Trade Controls works jointly with the U.S. Defense Department’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency as, in essence, the chief sales-and-marketing operation for U.S. weapons-makers, throughout the world, and determines which nations are ‘allies’ (buyers of U.S. weaponry) and which are ‘enemies’ (targets of U.S. weaonry), is found starting on page 107 of Dr. Spencer L. Willardson’s 2013 PhD thesis, “Under the influence Of arms: the foreign policy causes and consequences of arms transfers”. But the bottom-line, even there — a sympathetic American treatment — is that if the U.S. President doesn’t like a particular weapons-maker, that President can retaliate or maybe even destroy it, merely by having his/her Administration sell only manufacturers that are cooperating with him/her. Usually, all of America’s weapons-makers are supporting the President, as being their chief sales-person. Furthermore, any country that fails to buy enough U.S. weapons to satisfy those companies, will possibly become a U.S. ‘enemy’, no longer an ‘ally’ — and that’s a very high cost to any nation. The top export-markets for U.S. weapons-producers are the U.S. Government’s top ‘allies’, and the top export-markets for the weapons produced by a U.S. ‘enemy’ nation (such as Russia) become thereby ‘enemy’ nations to the U.S. The U.S. alliance (U.S. diplomatic and military policies) are driven by weapons-sales, not by the national interest of the U.S. or any other public. All of these countries are dictatorships, each controlled by its respective national aristocracy. This has already been scientifically established as true for the U.S. itself.

The central members of the global alliance for evil are the Governments, representing respectively, the national aristocracies, of three nations: U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Whereas America’s aristocracy is the core (the main armaments-seller and war-profiteer) in the alliance; the royal family of Saudi Arabia is the main stanchion for the foreign-exchange value of the U.S. dollar and is also the main customer purchasing those weapons so as to keep itself in power; and the aristocracy of Israel is the Sauds’ mainstay as the Sauds’ proxy-lobbyists in the U.S. Congress. So: it’s a tight-knit threesome at the top.

However, while magazines representing U.S. weapons-makers want there to be a formal U.S. commitment to go to war for Israel, that’s not done, but there is instead a less formal such commitment: the U.S. military do tell Israel that “according to [Israeli Brig.-Gen Zvika] Haimovitch, ‘I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.’ And those US troops who would be deployed to Israel, are prepared to die for the Jewish state, [US Air Force Third Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Richard] Clark said. ‘We are ready to commit to the defense of Israel and anytime we get involved in a kinetic fight there is always the risk that there will be casualties. But we accept that.’” America’s troops live and die for both the owners and the customers of America’s weapons-manufacturers, and are being paid by U.S. taxpayers to do that, just as all the rest of the trillion-dollar-plus annual U.S. military expenditure is being paid by the U.S. public. It’s just part of their cost for serving the U.S. aristocracy — the people who control the U.S. Government.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.