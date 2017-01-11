After several rather lame false starts, the Neocons have now taken a step which can only be called a declaration of war against Donald Trump.
It all began with CNN published an article entitled “Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him” which claimed that:
Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN. The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible (…) The two-page synopsis also included allegations that there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, according to two national security officials.
The website Buzzfeed then published the full document. Here it is in full.
When I first read the document my intention was to debunk it sentence by sentence. However, I don’t have the time for that and, frankly, there is no need for it. I will just provide you here with enough simple straightforward evidence that this is a fake. Here are just a few elements of proof:
- The document has no letterhead, no identification, no date, no nothing. For many good technical and even legal reasons, sensitive intelligence documents are created with plenty of tracking and identification information. For example, such a document would typically have a reference to the unit which produced it or an number-letter combination indicating the reliability of the source and of the information it contains.
- The classification CONFIDENTIAL/SENSITIVE SOURCE is a joke. If this was a true document its level of classification would be much, much higher than “confidential” and since most intelligence documents come from sensitive sources there is no need to specify that.
- The allegation that “The dossier is controlled by Kremlin spokesman, PESKOV, directly on PUTIN’S orders” is beyond laughable. Clearly the author of this fake has no idea how the Russian intelligence and security services work (hint: the Presidential spokesman has no involvement in that whatsoever)
- On page 2 there is this other hilarious sentence “exploit TRUMP’s personal obsession and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable ‘kompromat’ (compromising material) on him.” Nobody in a real intelligence document would bother to clarify what the word “kompromat” means since both in Russian and in English it is obviously the combination of the words “compromising” and “materials”. Any western intelligence officer, even a very junior one, would know that word, if only because of the many Cold War era espionage books written about the KGB entrapment techniques.
- The document speaks of “source A”, “source B” and further down the alphabet. Now ask yourself a simple question: what happens after “source Z” is used? Can any intelligence agency work with a potential pool of sources limited to 26? Obviously, this is not how intelligence agencies classify their sources.
I will stop here and submit that there is ample evidence that this is a crude fake produced by amateurs who have no idea of what they are talking about.
This does not make this document any less dangerous, however.
First, and this is the really crucial part, there is more than enough here to impeach Trump on numerous grounds both political and legal. Let me repeat again – this is an attempt at removing Donald Trump from the White House. This is a political coup d’etat.
Second, this documents smears everybody involved: Trump himself, of course, but also the evil Russians and their ugly Machiavellian techniques. Trump is thereby “confirmed” as a sexual pervert who likes to hire prostitutes to urinate on him. As for the Russians, they are basically accused of trying to recruit the President of the United States as an agent of their security services. That would make Trump a traitor, by the way.
Third, within one short week we went from allegations of “Russian hacking” to “having a traitor sitting in the White House”. We can only expect a further Tsunami of such allegations to continue and get worse and worse every day. It is interesting that Buzzfeed has already preempted the accusation of this being a smear and demonization campaign against Trump by writing that “Now BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.” as if most Americans had the expertise to immediately detect that this document is a crude forgery!
Fourth, unless all the officials who briefed Trump come out and deny that this fake was part of their briefing with Trump, it will appear that this document has the official imprimatur of the senior US intelligence officials and that would give them a legal, probatory, authority. This de-facto means that the “experts” have evaluated that document and have certified it as “credible” even before any legal proceedings in court or, worse, in Congress. I sure hope that Trump had the foresight to audio and video record his meeting with the intelligence chiefs and that he is now able to threaten them with legal action if they now act in a way contradicting their behavior before him.
Fifth, the fact that CNN got involved in all this is a critical factor. Some of us, including yours truly, were shocked and disgusted when the WaPo posted a list of 200 websites denounced as “fake news” and “Russian propaganda”, but what CNN did by posting this article is infinitely worse: it is a direct smear and political attack on the President Elect on a worldwide level (the BBC and others are already posting the same crap). This again confirms to be that the gloves are off and that the Ziomedia is in full state of war against Donald Trump.
All of the above further confirms to me what I have been saying over the past weeks: if Trump ever makes it into the White House (I write ‘if’ because I think that the Neocons are perfectly capable of assassinating him), his first priority should be to ruthlessly crack down as hard as he legally can against those in the US “deep state” (which very much includes the media) who have now declared war on him. I am sorry to say that, but it will be either him or them – one of the parties here will be crushed.
[Sidebar: to those who wonder what I mean by “crackdown” I will summarize here what I wrote elsewhere: the best way to do that is to nominate a hyper-loyal and determined FBI director and instruct him to go after all the enemies of Trump by investigating them on charge of corruption, abuse of power, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and all the other types of behavior which have gone on forever in Congress, the intelligence community, the banking world and the media. Deal with the Neocons like Putin did with the Russian oligarchs or how the USA dealt with Al Capone – get them on tax evasion. There is no need to open Gulags or shoot people when you can get them all on what is their normal daily behavior :-)]
I sincerely hope that I am wrong, and I admit that I might be, but I don’t have the gut feeling that Trump has what it takes to hit hard enough at those who are using any and every ugly method imaginable to prevent him from ever making it into the White House or to have him impeached if he tries to deliver on his campaign promises. I cannot blame him for that either: the enemy has infiltrated all the level of power in the US polity and there are strong sign that they are even represented in Trump’s immediate entourage. Putin could do what he did because he was an iron-willed and highly trained intelligence officer. Trump is just a businessman whose best “training” to deal with such people would probably be his exposure to the mob in New York. Will that be enough to allow him to prevail against the Neocons? I doubt it, but I sure hope so.
As I predicted it before the election, the USA are about to enter the worst crisis in their history. We are entering extraordinarily dangerous times. If the danger of a thermonuclear war between Russia and the USA had dramatically receded with the election of Trump, the Neocon total war on Trump put the United States at very grave risk, including civil war (should the Neocon controlled Congress impeach Trump I believe that uprisings will spontaneously happen, especially in the South, and especially in Florida and Texas). At the risk of sounding over the top, I will say that what is happening now is putting the very existence of the United States in danger almost regardless of what Trump will personally do. Whatever we may think of Trump as a person and about his potential as a President, what is certain is that millions of American patriots have voted for him to “clear the swamp”, give the boot to the Washington-based plutocracy and restore what they see as fundamental American values. If the Neocons now manage to stage a coup d’etat against Trump, I predict that these millions of American will turn to violence to protect what they see as their way of life, their values and their country. In spite of the image which Hollywood likes to give of them, most Americans are peaceful and non-violent people, but if they are pushed too far they will not hesitate and grab their guns to defend themselves, especially if they lose all hopes in their democracy. And I am not talking only about gun-toting hillbillies here, I am talking about the local, state and county authorities, who often care much more about what their local constituents think and say than what the are up to in DC. If a coup is staged against Trump and some wannabe President à la Hillary or McCain gives the order to the National Guard or even the US Army to put down a local insurrection, we could see what we saw in Russia in 1991: a categorical refusal of the security services to shoot at their own people. That is the biggest and ultimate danger for the Neocons: the risk that if they give the order to crack down on the population the police, security and military services might simply refuse to take action. If that could happen in the “KGB-controlled country” (to use a Cold War cliché) this can also happen in the USA.
I sure hope that I am wrong and that this latest attack against Trump is the Neocon’s last “hurray” before they finally give up and leave. I hope that all of the above is my paranoia speaking. But, as they say, “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean that they are not after you“.
So please tell me I am wrong!
The Saker
Two important facts have surfaced.
McCain takes ownership today as the person who fed this to the FBI to use against Trump.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/10/fbi-chief-given-dossier-by-john-mccain-alleging-secret-trump-russia-contacts
4Chan trolled the NeverTrump coalition during the campaign by fabricating this material about Golden Showers. Thus, the Rick Wilson-Evan McMullin group connected the trolled material and fed it to the CIA (McMullin is CIA).
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-11/how-4chan-mcfooled-john-mccain-buzzfeed-and-cia-believing-trumps-golden-showers
Thus, everything is a fabrication. We know the original authors who created to trap the MSM. McCain stupidly fell for it also. And the FBI and CIA fed it to CNN.
We have the whole history of it, the handmaidens and the purposes.
The conspiracy has yet to face the reaction and counter-punch. But if you understand Trump and the will of the Movement, a stiff penalty will be paid.
CNN is now the paramount of FakeNews. Totally a fraudulent operation.
CIA is corrupt throughout its entire management tiers.
FBI is corrupt at the top tiers.
McCain is a very sick sociopath, self-identified as a traitor, first in Viet Nam, now in this action.
“The conspiracy has yet to face the reaction and counter-punch.” I think that is entirely correct. The war has been there from the outset. It only took some time for it to fully bubble up to the surface, or, more accurately, to let the Neo-Cons put their heads in the noose. Now it doesn’t take that much to tighten the noose and kick the chair.
Watching the crescendo building up, the question that has been nagging me is: Why are the CIA-Neo-Con crowd rushing to invest all their arsenal so quickly? Why didn’t they just say, “Ok, we lost Hillary, but we will survive institutionally to fight another day.” The answer that now appears to me inescapable is that the believe Trump is prepared for them, they believe that they have to fight now or they will not have another chance. — If that is their “intelligence assessment,” we are about to see that they finally got something right.
One interesting poll I saw during the campaign was that people who supported Trump also tended to very strongly disbelieve what the corporate media was telling them.
In many ways, that was a clear division between the two groups of supporters. The people who’ve figured out that they have been and are being lied too, who coalesced around the Trump campaign. And the people who believe what CNN says who supported Clinton.
The good news is that now we’ve seen a clear sign that a winning number of Americans now no longer listen to or believe ‘the media’. That’s one reason these attacks have fallen so flat. The Trump supporters think the media is a bunch of biased, corrupt liars anyways. And when you see numbers like 70% of Americans weren’t buying the “Russia hacked us” story, that tells you that about 2/5ths of the Democrats don’t believe them either.
Thus, the backlash will be people just ignoring this completely.
My favorite scene in V for Vendetta was when the Great Leader tried to use his State TV to talk to the people, and there were only empty chairs in front of the tellies.
We seem to be approaching that point in the US.
I think when Trump early on signaled that he would not be taking ‘the daily briefing’ he won a lot of hearts, including mine.
Why are the CIA-Neo-Con crowd rushing to invest all their arsenal so quickly?
IMO, because they risked everything in the effort to put Killery in the White House, and lost the gamble. No asset was held in reserve. Now there is no pretending that the many governmental agency executives and other individuals who did their bidding were neutral. Trump’s people know exactly “who’s who,” and so do the agency employees, military (&c.) who were quietly loyal to Trump and what he stands for. It will be easy to single them out and deal with them as they deserve.
As the vulgar expression has it, “Payback’s a b*tch.”
@ Larchmonter445:
You beat me to it =D
BTW, mad props to ya :)
Meanwhile… I was listening – live – to Trump’s first press-conference as the incoming next President, there were at least two big fat nukes deployed by him there [the kind the globalists won’t like] but there were plenty of other cluster bombs he delivered as party gifts for other “minor” issues… that won’t be liked by the establishment either.
Needless to say… most of the press questions were aimed at, what else? But Russia *eye-roll*
To Trump’s defense, he did call one of the questioners “fake news” while trying to shoosh him [CNN, I think] and later when asked a question by the BBC, he sarcastically said: “BBC, yet another beauty!”
(LOL)
I believe we’re looking at a solid full week ahead of us, of various MSM presstitutes dissecting Trump’s press conference from every which way – by both sides [and all sides!] of the political isle – all the way up to inauguration.
No doubt, Think Tanks (such as Chatham House) are burning the midnight oil trying to find the weak spots on Trump’s latest declarations…..
-TL2Q
I am following #pizzagate from the sidelines. I just don’t have the stomach to sleuth this myself as a “hobby”.
There appears to be a great deal of depth to this story and I am wondering if, in addition to Saker’s notion of taxes and other mundane felonies, part of the deep state’s fear is exposure to their end of this horror. Taxes could bring them down but you won’t have people wishing for their heads on pikes. Imagine the damage if McCain was found to have participated in the pedo ring? He would lose everything and people would cheer him being perp walked.
Yes. There is much more to this stampede of the Gadarene swine than first meets the eye!
Trump has a once-in-a-lifetime (he knows it because he said it) chance to pull the USA back from the brink.
He needs nothing less than prayers to help him overcome all his natural blindness and ham-handedness to pull it off.
The evidence when one does dig into #pizzagate brought me to tears (a rare occurrence). Mountains of evidence beyond a DC pizza shop and stretching back decades and globally that high level organised pedophile rings are a modus operandi. Many sane good people just don’t want to go there.
But Alex Jones made it clear that his high level inside sources in FBI and NYPD that this is real and Wikileaks is sitting on dynamite of a “XXX” file. That is being used to threaten the Cabal/Globalists to back off and allow the inauguration to proceed.
High stakes indeed.
As George Webb on his YouTube channel series “Where is Eric Braverman? (disappeared former Clinton Foundation CEO) series exposed – the pedo rings link to trade in children, women, organs, drugs and regime change wars/coups for oil and sponsoring of terrorist groups and false flags. He has prepared quite an open source dossier in his now 80 days of where is the CF CEO? Video clips.
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCrQ-wHKVi0JDWjQGcuoYnew
What is the Saker’s and the community’s take on this series of videos ?
I’ve looked at it sequentially until day 46 (which is still only money arms and oil) then jumped to day 78 (where the kids are also mentioned) (unfortunately the series it is quite repetitive with only a few new elements from one video to the next and I wish there was like a document somewhere).
What I’m wondering is where are the the other players (e.g. the Bushes) and where are the other connections to UK and Europe (as they were also involved in toppling Libya and Syria) ? Also the current president seems to be (partially) out of the loop.
Inquiring minds want to know.
zerohedge also has an article that identifies the private British security firm which prepared the dossier for GOP clinet to use against Trump in the runoff days. The article sets forth the authors name and company name, and mentions who paid for it. I am skeptical about the 4chan claim. However, the FBI has had many of these memoes contained within the dossier since the summer…and it was circulated amongst select gov’t officials months ago. Why does it surface only now one might ask? It has also been claimed that this was the appendix to the Friday report.
That the necons are going down clawing and screaming is a given…this may only be a shot across the bow as the saker states.
The 4chan thing is real, people have been waiting for this story to drop for quite a while, not because it’s true (it isn’t) but because it’s funny.
…on the other hand, it puts a different perspective on the appointment of so many ex-generals (who Obama dismissed) to cabinet positions …maybe they can fight the Old Guard?
Winner, winner chicken dinner. That is PRECISELY why Trump is bringing in these generals.
Obama and his band of merry radicals have taken sadistic glee in humiliating the military (which must follow orders to the letter) with all manner of social justice nonsense and perversion.
Allowing openly gay service members is the least of it! Suppression of Christianity while promoting Islam. Requiring the military to accommodate “transgender” members and even pay for sex reassignment surgery. Forcing the services to allow women into combat arms (including the infantry!) despite studies finding it was detrimental to combat effectiveness. Naming Navy ships after homosexual activist “civil rights leaders” and other radical heroes of the Left who had ZERO connection to the Naval service.
The Obamaites conducted a complete purge of the officer corps, from top to bottom and even senior non-commissioned officers. They didn’t stop at mere insults, either: They forced unworkable rules of engagement on troops in combat that caused much suffering and death; for example forbidding suppression fire (shooting to force hostiles to take cover) on landing zones for fear of harming “civilians” who might be in the area.
Against this backdrop the Department of Defense appears to have “seceded” from the Establishment (AKA the Deep State) and is assisting Trump.
I look forward to President Trump wiping the stain of Barack Obama from history.
I also have a suspicion that Trump et al (Rex) are “rolling over” on positions to get through the gauntlet…just hedging their admissions enough to satisfy the neocons. Once in power though will revert to their originally professed dogma.
The whole notion of Russians backing Trump through the hacks defies logic; why would they risk totally pissing off Hillary who was the “guaranteed” winner (according to months of MSMS predictions)? They certainly are pragmatic, calculating, coolheaded strategists…moves ahead of everone. Not in their character to back a loser.
Sky news murnaghan, that has some clout in the uk, only had Evan McMullin on “explaining” Trump’s press conference and the significance of the intel! Interesting choice.he made out that it had legs, but sounded disgruntled,
‘Will you look after my cat?’ Ex-MI6 spy ‘who worked with murdered Alexander Litvinenko’ flees his £1.5m home ‘fearing for his life’ leaving his pet with neighbours after being outed as the man behind the dirty dossier on Donald Trump
Christopher Steele is alleged to be ex-MI6 agent behind ‘fake’ dossier
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4111608/Will-look-cat-Ex-MI6-spy-worked-murdered-Litvinenko-flees-1-5m-home-fearing-life-leaving-pet-neighbours-outed-man-dirty-dossier-Donald-Trump.html#ixzz4VXOZ8cJU
i plowed through the daily mail looong article which castes around everywhere for ANYBODY to comment.
it brings in ”steele is thought to have/could have/might have worked with litvinenko”. cue that picture of him looking forlorn in bed whih was splashed endlessly in the media for weeks.
quotes from ex security personel un-named of course, various sir lord this and that. ministers, the pm and various mps opining that the uk had nothing to do with it. fearing backlash much?
farage was the only quote positive. all this will strengthen trump’s position with his voters, i.e.
”the establishment is out to get him”
the looong article is full of ”sources”, inuendo, fully padded out to include EVERYTHING they could
think to link with the main story….steele running for his life! i bet he’s just on holiday somewhere and is not involved, especially in light of the 4chan claim.
The only thing of importance I found is the cat — story says 3 cats — but it doesn’t say if they are being properly cared for.
As for rest, I don’t know why anyone cares. This is speed bump in the road soon to be worn down to dust, except that the media and all have been even further discredited (if that were possible), although maybe it will help more people catch up and get up to speed on the situation (redefining ‘speed bump’).
The MSM is useless, but I gather that there are divisions in the CIA, etc., between the real professionals who may be strange, but do the job, and the traitorous delinquent children of politics who screw everything up and make up the lies. It’s not so much draining that Trump has to do there, but weeding and putting around bug spray to get rid of the vermin — and he has to be careful about how he does it or he might get stung. Removing a hornets’ nest from the rotted eaves can be tricky, and may require some help from experienced exterminators.
Again I’ll say, he might be able to use some advice from Putin.
Seems it was made up on 4chan :)
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-10/4chan-claims-have-fabricated-anti-trump-report-hoax
Ha! That would explain the completely botched and amateurish contents of this pseudo-intelligence document…
Thanks for the info and link!
My understanding is that 4Chan merely borrowed the bit from documents which were already circulating for some time in Washington.
Apparently a British former MI5 officer named Christopher Steele is the:”author” of the document. I say “author” because apparently he simply compiled raw allegations from a variety of anonymous sources. Then his document was provided as “opposition research” to someone at the DNC (and before that to anti-Trump RNC operatives before the nomination) who shopped it around to various news outlets, all of whom kept it at arms length because there was zero corroboration for any of the charges or sources.
The Buzzfeed report is being mostly denounced by everyone, even most news organizations are distancing themselves from it. It’s likely to backfire enormously.
If by ‘documents which were already circulating for some time in Washington’ you mean random stuff on Reddit, unrelated to politics then you’re spot on.
No. If you’ll read the various reports around, the 4Chan story was made up in November. The documents being referred to where being shopped around back in June or July. They were apparently originally commissioned by anti-Trump Republican opposition people and then taken up by the DNC opposition research people.
4Chan did NOT make up this entire story.
I’m not gonna go out on a limb and give credence to the 4chan angle of this story (because that’s not fully clear yet) but mind you… the hiring of prostitutes – by a germaphobe non the less – to urinate on a bed where Obama slept at in a Russian hotel sounds like some badly written fanfiction indeed! And considering the depraved acts the “elites” “allegedly” engage-in behind close doors, even if it happened (which of course it didn’t) it’s pretty tame stuff, you have to say.
But this reminds me of UK’s Iraq “Dodgy Dossier.” That one was proven to be fraud; plagiarizing essays from students as justification to bomb Iraq and they went to war over that! So, at the very least, the 4chan angle is plausible. We have to remember these people are not really “incompetent,” they just have no shame whatsoever. They make-up the most outrageous claims/accusations, and then they just pass it on to their media presstitutes to make it stick.
–
Downing St admits blunder on Iraq dossier
“Downing Street yesterday apologised for its failure to acknowledge that much of its latest dossier on Iraq was lifted from academic sources, as the affair threatened to further undermine confidence in the government’s case for disarming Saddam Hussein [..]”
“[..] It emerged yesterday that the dossier issued last week – later found to include a plagiarised section written by an American PhD student – was compiled by mid-level officials in Alastair Campbell’s Downing Street communications department with only cursory approval from intelligence or even Foreign Office sources.”
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/feb/08/politics.iraq
-TL2Q
ah thanks for the reminder where tht 1 had come from.Something very very insidious going on, that 1 person can be used to change the world by nefarious means.
I think you are right to be worried, but IMHO I believe that chances are you will be wrong.
Once he is inaugurated Trump will have control over the CIA to pull the strings with the press, (and control over the NSA which owns the internet and will have the dirt on his opponents), and will have some very powerful people in the Cabinet (e.g. Mattis) to put down the type of coup you suggest.
And, he will have control over the FBI to seize whatever records are necessary to investigate, arrest and prosecute.
So, while Brennan and his counterparts in the NATO (including UK), Saudi Arabia, and Israel are cold-blooded killers, I don’t see anyone in the CIA with the will or audacity of an Alan Dulles or a Richard Helms or a James Angleton to pull it off.
I think I’m right- I certainly hope so- though I’m not confident that such power would not also be abused by Trump (or anyone else for that matter).
As for his opponents in Congress like McCain, once he is fully revealed as part of the CIA’s activities in MENA and Ukraine- especially his consorting with jihadists and neo-nazis- as well as so much else of his corrupt activities (he is VERY bent), and it is paraded in the press, he could fall like a lead balloon- and right now he damn well knows it.
I suggest you consider the JFK and RFK murders (let alone the list below just since I was born in 1950) at the hands of the Deep State, before you think that Trump will be safe after the inauguration. These folks will overthrow anyone.
1948-1954 Philippines Commando operations, “secret” CIA war.
1950-1953 Korea Major forces engaged in war in Korean peninsula.
1953 Iran CIA overthrows government of Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh. Read More
1954 Vietnam Financial and materiel support for colonial French military operations, leads eventually to direct US military involvement.
1954 Guatemala CIA overthrows the government of President Jacobo Arbenz Guzman.
1958 Lebanon US marines and army units totaling 14,000 land.
1958 Panama Clashes between US forces in Canal Zone and local citizens.
1959 Haiti Marines land.
1960 Congo CIA-backed overthrow and assassination of Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba.
1960-1964 Vietnam Gradual introduction of military advisors and special forces.
1961 Cuba CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion.
1962 Cuba Nuclear threat and naval blockade.
1962 Laos CIA-backed military coup.
1963 Ecuador CIA backs military overthrow of President Jose Maria Valesco Ibarra.
1964 Panama Clashes between US forces in Canal Zone and local citizens.
1964 Brazil CIA-backed military coup overthrows the government of Joao Goulart and Gen. Castello Branco takes power. Read More
1965-1975 Vietnam Large commitment of military forces, including air, naval and ground units numbering up to 500,000+ troops. Full-scale war, lasting for ten years.
1965 Indonesia CIA-backed army coup overthrows President Sukarno and brings Gen. Suharto to power.
1965 Congo CIA backed military coup overthrows President Joseph Kasavubu and brings Joseph Mobutu to power.
1965 Dominican Republic 23,000 troops land.
1965-1973 Laos Bombing campaign begin, lasting eight years.
1966 Ghana CIA-backed military coup ousts President Kwame Nkrumah.
1966-1967 Guatemala Extensive counter-insurgency operation.
1969-1975 Cambodia CIA supports military coup against Prince Sihanouk, bringing Lon Nol to power. Intensive bombing for seven years along border with Vietnam.
1970 Oman Counter-insurgency operation, including coordination with Iranian marine invasion.
1971-1973 Laos Invasion by US and South Vietnames forces.
1973 Chile CIA-backed military coup ousts government of President Salvador Allende. Gen. Augusto Pinochet comes to power.
1975 Cambodia Marines land, engage in combat with government forces.
1976-1992 Angola Military and CIA operations.
1980 Iran Special operations units land in Iranian desert. Helicopter malfunction leads to aborting of planned raid.
1981 Libya Naval jets shoot down two Libyan jets in maneuvers over the Mediterranean.
1981-1992 El Salvador CIA and special forces begin a long counterinsurgency campaign.
1981-1990 Nicaragua CIA directs exile “Contra” operations. US air units drop sea mines in harbors.
1982-1984 Lebanon Marines land and naval forces fire on local combatants.
1983 Grenada Military forces invade Grenada.
1983-1989 Honduras Large program of military assistance aimed at conflict in Nicaragua.
1984 Iran Two Iranian jets shot down over the Persian Gulf.
1986 Libya US aircraft bomb the cities of Tripoli and Benghazi, including direct strikes at the official residence of President Muamar al Qadaffi.
1986 Bolivia Special Forces units engage in counter-insurgency.
1987-1988 Iran Naval forces block Iranian shipping. Civilian airliner shot down by missile cruiser.
1989 Libya Naval aircraft shoot down two Libyan jets over Gulf of Sidra.
1989 Philippines CIA and Special Forces involved in counterinsurgency.
1989-1990 Panama 27,000 troops as well as naval and air power used to overthrow government of President Noriega.
1990 Liberia Troops deployed.
1990-1991 Iraq Major military operation, including naval blockade, air strikes; large number of troops attack Iraqi forces in occupied Kuwait.
1991-2003 Iraq Control of Iraqi airspace in north and south of the country with periodic attacks on air and ground targets.
1991 Haiti CIA-backed military coup ousts President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.
1992-1994 Somalia Special operations forces intervene.
1992-1994 Yugoslavia Major role in NATO blockade of Serbia and Montenegro.
1993-1995 Bosnia Active military involvement with air and ground forces.
1994-1996 Haiti Troops depose military rulers and restore President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to office.
1995 Croatia Krajina Serb airfields attacked.
1996-1997 Zaire (Congo) Marines involved in operations in eastern region of the country.
1997 Liberia Troops deployed.
1998 Sudan Air strikes destroy country’s major pharmaceutical plant.
1998 Afghanistan Attack on targets in the country.
1998 Iraq Four days of intensive air and missile strikes.
1999 Yugoslavia Major involvement in NATO air strikes.
2001 Macedonia NATO troops shift and partially disarm Albanian rebels.
2001 Afghanistan Air attacks and ground operations oust Taliban government and install a new regime.
2003 Iraq Invasion with large ground, air and naval forces ousts government of Saddam Hussein and establishes new government.
2003-present Iraq Occupation force of 150,000 troops in protracted counter-insurgency war
2004 Haiti Marines land. CIA-backed forces overthrow President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.
Everyone leaves out AUstralia – overthrow of Australian Whitlam Govt. Bloodless, but nevertheless a coup. HE wanted to remove pine gap.
Everyone ignores the dismissal of the Whitlam Government in Australia, 1975
Dear Saker
unfortunately I cannot share your hope, thinking it is still not the last shot from Neocons circle.
greetings from snowy Swtzerland
tanto
great piece on your part … right on … with the NY Times on the case, the move against Trump has escalated, gone global … full assault in process …
Trump Received Unsubstantiated Report That Russia Had Damaging Information About Him
By SCOTT SHANE, ADAM GOLDMAN and MATTHEW ROSENBERGJAN. 10, 2017
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/10/us/politics/donald-trump-russia-intelligence.html?emc=edit_na_20170110&nlid=31655120&ref=cta&_r=1
… If some of the unproven claims in the memos are merely titillating, others would amount to extremely serious, potentially treasonous acts.
One of the opposition research memos quotes an unidentified Russian source as claiming that the hacking and leaking of Democratic emails was carried out “with the full knowledge and support of TRUMP and senior members of his campaign team.” In return, the memo said, “the TRUMP team had agreed to sideline Russian intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue” because Mr. Putin “needed to cauterize the subject” …
@Stephen Bergstrom
Right On – Divide and conquer .Using very good old methods of their dirty tricks.
The critical component in the Trump organization, which will enable him to endure and to survive the onslaught from the deep state of America, is his son-in-law: Jared Kushner. Kushner is part of an influential Conservative Jewish family with longstanding connections within the world Zionist movement.
Many who follow The Saker’s columns understand that Zionism is the official, albeit undeclared, state religion of the United States of America. Since the 1960s at least, the Congress has been Zionist -occupied territory. The Executive branch was taken over during the 1990s. And, but for the decision of the Republican leadership in the U.S. Senate to stonewall Obama, the Supreme Court of the United States would have fallen under the control of Zionism, had Merrick Garland been appointed. It is very likely that President Trump will turn over control of the Supreme Court with his upcoming appointment.
Under the advice of Kushner, Trump will ensure that world Zionism will have a special consideration in all of Trump’s plans and policies. This will gain him support from an important element within the Zionist community, which in turn will counter the efforts of the rest of the Zionists to cripple him and to ruin his presidency. As long as he enables “der Juden uber alles” to continue, Trump will be able to pursue his economic and foreign policy objectives, and he will be able to survive.
@Arthur G Brina
I could be wrong but the son in law of Mr.Trump is coming from the Orthodox Jew family. His father was jailed for 4 years by the Zionist judges / probably because he didn’t paid his extortion money for the Zionist who are getting rich by this method by centuries.It was and it is documented in many books especially their extortion methods around the all world/
It looks like that this is what going on is the final fight between the Zionist and regular Jewish religion at the same time. Orthodox Jews are always portrayed that the Jewish religion is going to be destroyed because of the Zionism movement which has absolutely NO connection to the Jewish religion
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=s+against+zionism
Thank you for your observation that Jared Kushner may be Orthodox. Having lived many years in Brooklyn, I associate Orthodox with scruffy beards, sometimes braids of hair dangling from the sides, black hats and suits with white shirts. So, I couldn’t imagine that Kushner was Orthodox.
Neturei Karta is a sect of Orthodoxy which matches your description of the way that Orthodoxy is different from Zionists. I have read much of the material posted on the website. I can’t defend this observation; but I believe that the number of Jews who are actively opposing Zionism must be very small in number; and have even less significance than their numbers would indicate.
I don’t think one has to be scruffy and hairy to be an Orthodox Jew.
They can always bend the rules.
From this article it souinds and though there really isn’t any functional opposition to the State of Israel from within Judaism. Even if some groups have a differnt philosophical viewpoint. While disapproving of the idea of a secular Jewish state, they all seem to cave in on the idea that Israel is the Jews’ spiritual home and they have a right to be there. Maybe I am reading it wrong.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haredim_and_Zionism#Groups_which_do_not_recognize_Israel
There is an interesting study by Kevin MacDonald at TOO that deals with the subject.
It may help one to realize that such matters are not to be treated in a simplist, dualist fashion.
full study http://www.toqonline.com/archives/v3n3/TOQv3n3MacDonald.pdf
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/01/zionist-extremism-as-product-of-the-internal-dynamics-of-judaism-part-1/
In the opening of the abstract it says:
“The history of Zionism illustrates a dynamic within the Jewish community in
which the most radical elements end up pulling the entire community in their
direction. Zionism began among the most ethnocentric Eastern European Jews
and had explicitly racialist and nationalist overtones. However, Zionism was
viewed as dangerous among the wider Jewish community, especially the
partially assimilated Jews in Western countries, because it opened Jews up to
charges of disloyalty and because the Zionists’ open racialism and ethnocentric
nationalism conflicted with the assimilationist strategy then dominant among
Western Jews. Zionist activists eventually succeeded in making Zionism a
mainstream Jewish movement, due in large part to the sheer force of numbers of
the Eastern European vanguard.” (…)
Well, Saker, let’s look at this in your own terms. You’ve said all along this war is about 85% information war. And what is happening is that practically every player in the US nation has crawled out of the woodwork to stand on the front lines of this war in all the recent battles. On the front lines.
As a military analyst you can parse it in such terms better than I can, but we seem to be watching a formerly covert operation surge into the daylight – where few covert things long survive – and fail at every turn to win the day against serious and informed opponents.
I fully buy your sense that if Trump were to be impeached this could trigger insurrection, with local authorities naturally pitched against Washington DC. But I don’t see it happen. I see a total flameout of the MSM here. The taint of the CIA will ultimately kill any credibility that may remain. The MSM will itself, finally and thankfully, become a meme of disgust and disregard.
Of all sources, it had to be a 4-chan bit of snark that trolled its way into the US mainstream media, the intel services, and the body politic. A comment on the Zero Hedge story that detailed the 4-chan sourcing said it best: “From the sublime to the stupid in one fell swoop. The Intel services have jumped the shark.”
Soon, alt-news readers will be able to challenge MSM readers strictly on the basis of sourcing – in the same way that we can already challenge a friend who buys corporate junk food instead of locally sourced, wholesome food. As happened with cigarette smoking and dog poop on the sidewalk, public distaste for corporate-sourced MSM claims will grow until it becomes the prevailing cultural standard.
This whole story is much more hilarious than even the Saker realizes. The origin of the “Trump compromised by Russians” narrative started as an independent Alt-Right counter-intelligence operation by /pol/ anons back in October 2016. Some of the /pol/ guys were able to credibly pose as antifa and feed Rick Wilson the story about Trump, prostitutes, golden showers, etc. The plan was to have the MSM come out with it as an October surprise (and thus discredit/humiliate them), and Wilson tried to shop it around, but no one would run with it. Eventually – from what I am hearing – Rick Wilson passed the “dossier” on to Evan McMullin who then vouched for it to John McCain who then passed it to CIA. The CIA actually published this /pol/ fanfiction as a real intelligence! Anonymous teenage fascist anime fans were able to troll the US intelligence services to blatantly disinforming the president and totally discrediting them in the process. Anyone who says the Alt Right are the enemies of Russian interests or multipolarity is uninformed or an outright liar. The reason that that the Alt Right is de facto aligned with Russia is because both Russia and the Alt Right are aligned with the Truth.
I was shown this ‘report’ in the wee hours this morning. I read the first few paragraphs and knew instantly it was a fake to the point of being even more ludicrous than the supposed US intelligence report on ‘Russian hacking’ of DNC. On the other hand I’ve told a few trusted friends from the beginning of Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign that if he did win, which he did, that ‘they’ will not stop until ‘they’ destroy him, either politically or physically and preferably both.
Saker’s synopsis of this operation against Mr. Trump is in my opinion spot on and this budding for lack of a better term coup d’etat in the making is far more dangerous than many understand. If Mr. Trump is prevented from being inaugurated or is immediately attacked with impeachment after the event then it could well mean war and the very first violence involving gunfire will be the death knell of America as we know her. If you think I’m whistling in the dark just look at the reaction to Mr. Trump’s victory from ‘them’, from politicians including more than a few in his own party to the talking head news readers to the ‘ordinary’ people taking to social media to vent their spleens in abject frustration that Hillary Diane Rodham did not win.
I’m afraid this is going to get very ugly and I say again, ‘they’ will not stop. Ever. ‘They’ will either have the oval office or they will exercise the Sampson Option and pull the whole system down on everyone.
Auslander
“I’m afraid this is going to get very ugly and I say again, ‘they’ will not stop. Ever. ‘They’ will either have the oval office or they will exercise the Sampson Option and pull the whole system down on everyone.” Well, my friend, I totally share your thoughts. They can’t stop, won’t accept any other alternative, speeding their deeds and lies. The wolf is showing her rabid face, in his anger and in disgrace. In disgrace against the truth, which he doesn’t want to get trough. Will it be a resurrection or will be the Samson option ?
Yes. Agree with both. Having come a hair’s breadth from snatching the ring of Global Power, they would rather die now than risk losing it… and the retribution they know they deserve.
As a ‘deplorable’ once put it: “Pssst! Shut it down, Moishe. The Goyim know.”
Without any doubt, they will take any necessary steps to prevent him from becoming president.
Question is, how will few possible scenarios unfold. I fell, after few more “revelations”, they will simply come and arrest him on charges of whatever.
At the end, who cares if report is a lie, what matters is a headline including few words, Putin, prostitutes, blackmail… keywords that sticks. People don’t event read, they scan headlines.
Alphabet MSM will spin it to the end, creating social proof of Trump being compromised.
For a fun, I just went no New York Times article (Trump Received Unsubstantiated Report That Russia Had Damaging Information About Him), and read few paragraphs, and then comments (if you are constipated, go for it). It is set up to destroy him, there is no doubt.
On top of that, Actors Film Guild zombies (George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin .. ) are supporting the mantra. He is truly facing a wall of lies that grows bigger and bigger every hour, creating hysteria and panic, which, I agree with Saker, it can end in blood.
If he has any support, now is the time to stand next to him and fight back.
May God help him.
On January 3, Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump was “being really dumb” to challenge the “intelligence community” and allegations against Russia. “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
They are doing exactly that – setting him up.
That said, I find his close relations with Israel, Netanyahu, and his son-in-law in the White House as senior advisor to be a far greater threat to the world than all else.
If this is, in fact, the “Intelligence Services” getting back at Trump than “intelligence” is ironic indeed.
What this DOES show is how almost unfathomably stupid the Deep State political hacks truly are. How could ANYONE who works in intelligence find this absurd “report” credible? Or, for that matter, any human being with an IQ over 70?
Clearly, the answer is there are political appointees throughout the US government who are quite stupid, completely unqualified, but very enthusiastic ideological political hacks.
These are the Obama-ites.
I know for sure there are intelligent, educated professionals who have been bristling against these “affirmative action hires” Obama and his “czars” placed in key positions to insure ideological conformity. The long knives are out now, and once Trump takes office the purge will be a quick one.
This is why Trump has ordered all political appointees OUT by noon on January 20.
P.S. – I had heard Sen. McCain was “as dumb as he looks”. Apparently he’s even dumber than that.
Soraya
Surely that fact that the most Zionist-controlled parts of the USA, the intelligence agencies for example, (who have been sending all trawled global metadata to Israel for ‘analysis), are attacking Trump so ruthlessly is proof that, whatever Trump’s affinities, he is not ‘their man’.
” “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,””
That can certainly be taken as not only a veiled threat but a signal for some kind of action—it will be tacitly approved of by Schumer and his ilk. I call this the Beckett maneuver (Henry II says “will no one rid me of this priest?” Four knights take it as an indirect order and ride off and murder Becket as they have heard their king obliquely order). WE have seen plenty of these “OK to get Trump” types of statements since the summer. They are really getting more and more overt. No holds barred. Trump is not protected by any public sense of respect or decency. He is being shriven publicly. I don’t know what the public can do to stand with him esp. if one does not Tweet.
I suppose one could write a letter to him at Trump Tower!
You are not paranoid. I agree that McCain led Neo-cons are pushing towards a Civil war. And us deplorables have guns and are fans of football and mixed martial arts
On some American website, I recently came across, I read a detailed potted history of the neocons in the comments section. It described who they were and where they had come from. I am almost certain, I had never read this before, but it conformed to almost everything I myself had researched about them, and written about on various websites including the Daily Telegraph’s comments section a few years ago, when free comments were still allowed.
I thought who has written this? They are extremely well informed. I should have known, cos I have bought his book. Whoever posted it included the author’s name – The Saker.
What is currently happening is extremely difficult to make much sense of – and I have been trying to make sense of this stuff since 9/11 – or more specifically since 18 months after the event – which changed my life – cos I told everyone at work – that the Official Story of 9/11 was impossible because it did not conform to the basic laws of physics and maths. This did not go down too well. Nearly everyone thought I was having a nervous breakdown – which is not good when you are in a senior management position of a large British Company. I wanted to leave and do something different anyway.
Anyhow, yesterday I came across what to me, was a completely different interpretation of worldwide events. I haven’t had time to yet properly read and understand it – but at least some of it does make sense – and this has come from one individual in the USA. It’s not religious nor political – just one objective view by one man. He’s just trying to understand what is going on.
Tony
http://redefininggod.com/understanding-the-nwo-strategy/
“Understanding the NWO Strategy [1.5]
On this page, I’ll offer a comprehensive overview of the New World Order’s true nature and the globalist strategy in building it and presenting it to the public. Since this is a rather big subject, I’ll be constructing this entry in a modular way over time, so check back periodically to see what new material has been added.”
“I read a detailed potted history of the neocons in the comments section.”
A very good summary was written by Paul Larudee. Not sure where to find it now and of course it might not be the one you mean, but it was excellent. It was a rundown of the history of the Neocon movement, showing how Hillary Clinton fits in. After reading it I felt double relieved that the country dodged the Hillary bullet.
Found it, here it is:
http://dissidentvoice.org/2016/08/the-neocon-in-the-oval-office/
Katherine
I cannot help but agree this is a real attempt to demonize and castigate ~ utilizing word craftmanship like any two-bit Hollywood screen writer.
Grammar is maybe 8th grade level.
Capitalizing CLINTON ~ sheeeeesh how sophomoric and impudent.
Glad to still be on your e-addy info. pleeeeze keep it coming. Will be changing my Server in a few weeks. i’ll send the new one soon.
Thank you,
Viva Russia/Viva Putin
Will
Billings, Montana
Isn’t it rather silly to present a report to someone that says that some other groups has compromising information about the person you are giving the report too?
After all, most people know when they are being blackmailed. It doesn’t take some investigator to come tell them about it.
So, at best you seem very late to the party. Or more likely a complete fool.
The news of the day is that Jeff Sessions had his confirmation hearing yesterday.
Most of what I know about him is the constant left-wing smears. Since most of that is taking something he said once years ago, and taking a few votes they don’t like, and then extrapolating into making him a huge racist, its always interesting to hear what he actually says when answering questions. And yes, he’s from Alabama.
But it occurs to me that he might have been chosen just because he’s the sort of independent AG that Trump would need. I can easily imagine that being a key part of the job interview among the candidates. Remember, the AG is the boss of the head of the FBI.
So, the far more interesting sub-plot to that hearing, which seems of course to be unmentioned in most reporting on the hearing, is whether or not Sessions would be willing to lead just such a crackdown on the US deep state?
http://theduran.com/rex-tillerson-senate-russia-danger-us-video/
Truly disturbing. ..
For any appointee to get the nod from the senate, they have to say something along those lines.
In this game, it is only the actions that count, not the words.
I thought the same thing. At this stage in the devolution of the Trotskyite-possessed USA, words similar to those once mouthed in the USSR, in praise of Lenin and Stalin, are the necessary ‘open sesame’ to power. They hold no other informational content.
@Brad
Don’t worry, it is absolutely perfect. You just don’t want to irritate the bull with the red fabric, you just tell him what he want to believe………………………
Hungarians have a perfect proverb for this / translation could be not really perfect/
“With the stupid and mad people you should talk in a polite way”
I agree – listening to his choice of language he is a neo con
I hope that Russia doesn’t trust him
Hated the Kerry lavrov duo it had absolutely zero results for Russia
Tillerson criticizes Obama for refusing to arm Ukraine, saying it was a “weak response” to Moscow.
This is part of what Tilerson said – this person is not saying things just to get passed by the committee
This is a fully fledged neo con
Why on earth was this person given an award by Russia – when he holds these disgusting views
This is Exactly** …The Russian Generals and Russia Deep State…. telling Putin he wears
Manhattan Metro sexual clothing. !
There never was a Bromance while Israhell and Pentagon were on the move.
British Red coats left America…..yet it’s Elites remained to control banking, trade and Congress.
Jeckyl Island Federal Reserve. …confirms the reality.
America is 100% Hammer and knife of the Elite who angst over Eurasia
Syria is dance…..Empire is pissed. .
Saudi Qatar and Erdogan are Fail!.
Empire will not be pushed off….
Russian Generals are throwing glasses, cups and chairs at Putin to wake the F …up !
The fact that CNN got involved in this is Dog-Bites-Man news. Who is surprised that the Clinton News Network is leading an attack on one of Hillary’s opponents? That’s been a constant this entire year. Throughout the network has been loaded with pro-Clnton talking heads who constantly attack her opponents.
It is interesting that its now official that any standards of reputable journalism are gone. They are just paid attack dogs. Be nice if the rest of the world would figure out that this (and others in the US) have stopped being reputable journalists and are now just paid attack dogs. Of course, its also not a surprise that a state-sponsered ‘news’ outlet like the BBC would accept this bad journalism and then echo the attack.
LOL, Saker I love your analysis but it looks like the Neocons made a bad move with this latest, desperate smear attempt.
Not only is it so OBVIOUSLY BLATANTLY FALSE that hardly anyone (other than the far-left radical tards who hate Trump simply because CNN told them too,) could possibly [expletive] believe it, they will soon be forced to issue apologies & retractions once it gets out that not only did part of the report ORIGINATE FROM [expletive] 4CHAN, but that the rest of it is easily disprovable baloney.
Buzzfeed and CNN shot themselves in the foot with this crap.
Much Love,
-Geoff
Watch your labels — I’m far left radical.
I’m not fond of Trump, obviously, but I don’t hate him, and this ‘report’ is clearly something I would scrape off my shoe before coming into the house.
There’s nothing necessarily wrong with being far left radical. It’s the ones who are letting themselves be used by Soros & Co. to create divisions that grind my gears. The ones who supported Killary with no ability to think for themselves. Especially when they have no real understanding of political or geopolitical considerations. Who have no understanding of US imperialism and the endless death, destruction & mayhem that has been wrought unto the world because of it.
They should all read the Saker’s blog. But most of them are far too closed minded. They’ll start screaming that The Saker is a Russian puppet before they even get past the first paragraph.
Sorry to interject, but do you not think that the Saker has very wisely prevented the ingress of most, casual shape-shifters and changelings with these three tokens: the icon, the Merlin/Saker and the ribbon from the Cross of St. George?
I suspect that what brings most of us here, equally keeps the Talmudo-Satanists away.
In general, however, those are not far left, if left of radical even. The real far left (the very few) at this point usually say that Trump is awful but Clinton and the Democrats far worse, and the ‘progressives’ have gone completely off the track, by supporting Obama’s atrocities for instance.
Calling them left is like saying that the Dems are the working class party, and is a product of people swallowing propaganda and its word redefinition.
” The real far left (the very few) at this point usually say that Trump is awful but Clinton and the Democrats far worse, and the ‘progressives’ have gone completely off the track, by supporting Obama’s atrocities for instance. ”
Absolutely correct. I self-describe as far left. .I want social justice in this country and worldwide, and peace. I don’t believe in the neoliberal economic mantras. I think the welfare state is a good thing and should be paid for with taxes, including single-payer health care and tax the rich to pay for it, and social security. I believe in the social safety net. Etc.
I never could have imagined that I would vote for Trump, but I did.
Hillary scares me that much. And her platform also had nothing to it but identity politics. And the terrible cackling over Qaddafi. No, never Hillary.
And seeing what went on during the campaign–the inhuman treatment Trump got from the media and the “Hillary left” really turned me off. I lost a couple of friends because of items I sent to my list; they are are still snearing at me, so convinced are they Trump is beyond any shred of respect even as the holder of the highest office in the land, even as the transition of power is undermined in all of these puerile, desperate, but still dangerous ways. To me they are fools.
Even given all the lying, paid rioting, foetal-posistion hysteria, the fake news and Russian hack fables that have gone down since the election, they still don’t get it, that there was more to this election than met the eye. As someone said on this thread, when the covert bursts into the open—it’s a real shock. But will the “Hillary left” ever let go and take responsibility for the electoral loss? For the Obama disaster? I don’t think they can face that reality. They just say: Ridiculous! They are watching . . .
Katherine, you did the right thing. As blue said: “propaganda and its word redefinition”. In my book Hillary is a right wing extremist. A pro-empire left is a contradiction in terms. The left and the far left is and has always been anti-imperialist, anti-empire; that should go without saying. George Soros “left-wing”? What a joke! The division right-left comes from the French revolution, where the supporters of the king was seated to the right side of the speaker, the democrats to the left side of the speaker. The upper class, the elite is supported by the right wing, the people and the working class is supported by the left wing. The labour movement – i.e. organized working class – was always left wing. The establishment is always right wing. The fact that Hitler named his party national socialist german workers party, did not prevent the labour movement and working class in Germany to see him for what he was. The nazis gained voices from the other right wing parties and other non-socialist parties.
The fact that there is no “left” left, has given the people no other hope than voting for Trump, although he probably will provide the establishment with a stab-in-the-back myth (German: Dolchstoßlegende): We lost our empire because of Trump.
The ZWO (Zionist World Order) won’t back down.
The ZWO’s war against anyone – and may he be the President of the United States – who resists their dictate will continue into infinity.
The ZWO will lie, cheat, deceive, fake & hoax to their heart’s content.
Just because hundred thousands bloggers shout and scream on the ZWO owned internet, doesn’t bother the ZWO too much. They simply will switch their sophisticated means of silent, undetectable, unprosecutable algorithm driven internet censorship, that has started in the last quarter of 2016, a notch or two higher.
We are witnessing historical times.
According to George Friedman of “Geopolitical Futures”:
“…I don’t think that the Russians expected to get Trump elected. They wanted to intrude on the election and make sure the public knew they intruded. The Russian goal was to generate uncertainty about the election and, if possible, destabilize the U.S. as a result.
….. If the Russians did the things the CIA claims, getting even for what the Russians see as American attempts to influence politics and increase instability in former Soviet Union states was their primary purpose.
….. They wanted their attempt to be detected, and they wanted to be seen interfering with the election, but their intent was not to help any candidate get elected. It was an added bonus to get rid of Clinton, whom they loathed, and to see Trump, who seemed more flexible, win the election.
The CIA has now completed what the Russians started. They set the stage for a particularly vicious and long-term confrontation between factions
….. The CIA cannot simply issue assertions. It must provide evidence. If it doesn’t, then it is completing Putin’s work for him by turning a fairly clumsy and very public demonstration of what it feels like to have foreigners intervene in your politics into a significant destabilization of the American political system.”
https://geopoliticalfutures.com/the-cia-russia-and-the-american-election/
‘…The CIA cannot simply issue assertions. It must provide evidence.’ The evidence is when the ‘cleaning crew’ shows up. (and if you don’t know what the ‘cleaning crew’ is, then you don’t know anything about the CIA),
What is the cleaning crew?
Katherine
They are the team of people who show up after an ‘extra-judicial killing’ to clean up, fake the forensics, muddy the waters and generally provide the makings of the false narrative trail that is to be spun.
Trump hit back pro-actively today and indicated his attorney had NOT been in Prague at the time claimed in the CNN report–and accused the intel services of violating Federal law by leaking information.
The attempted putsch dovetails with Obama’s recent executive order declaring the Federal elections are henceforth defined as “infrastructure”. This means the Federal Government can step in to control elections in the individual states, clearly unconstitutional. What it world have done–had Trump been removed–is prevented any future upstarts from being elected. This order should be repealed immediately as it would mean the end of free elections in the U.S.
There is a problem with Trump ad his close (really close) ties to the AngloZionists. He appears to be in the orbit of Likud-Netanyahu. His pedigree goes back to Roy Cohn and the Meyer Lansky gambling empire and Resorts International. Many of his proposed cabinet appointees favor partition of Iraq and he creation of a supranational Kurdish state, including Syrian Kurdish regions. They also favor creation of Eretz Israel from various Arab territories–very dangerous…and not just to the displaced Arabs but to Europe, Russia and China as well.
Sources, please?
I suspect Trump can hit harder than you think.
Remember, he’s come up in a rough business. In the northeast, where Trump started building his hotels and casinos, the construction industry is largely controlled by the mob. Not to mention the people you’d run into while running a casino in Atlantic City. I rather suspect this won’t be the first time in his life that Trump will need to hit hard to get what he wants.
Ich bin auch skeptisch, ob es Trump lebend ins Präsidentenamt schafft und wenn dann bezweifle ich, dass er die ersten 100 Tage überlebt. Ich denke in den USA ist die Zeit wieder einmal reif für einen politischen Mord. Allerdings wird mir auch immer vorgeworfen ein ausgesprochener Pessimist zu sein.
Just as a side note, which I don’t expect to come into play…
When Trump becomes president, he is now legally entitled, thanks to the previous administration, to kill anyone he wants to who he deems a threat to the US, without or without drones, American or not, in the US or abroad. MccCaine has been supporting terrorists, of course, so he naturally would be a prime candidate (but hardly the only one) for such an operation — and it could be as covert as all the other liquidation operations, and with no legal recourse at all.
The past two administrations have left Trump with a formidable array of weapons which can be used to put down a coup.
I sincerely hope he gets to use them.
The Augean Stables of the Beltway are dirty indeed.
A few sticks of dynamite ought to clear some of the compacted and hardened shit you mentioned.
Re-routing the Potomac would not be sufficient then? Pity -and more than 30 years worth of bovine excrement in the Beltway’s Augean Stables too. Stand clear when it is loosened though -Oy veh!
For some reason your admirable post reminded me of three things:
1) Hamlet “it appeareth no other thing to me, than a foul and pestilent congregation of vapours” – a bit more than just vapours though, methinks?
2) An incident back in the 50’s or earlier when a propeller blade on a passenger airplane broke off one of the engines and went through a honey-wagon that was alongside. In other words, the fan hit the shit.
3) A hope that the 3000 bull-shitters that inhabit the Beltway are not immortal like the mythological variety.
DearThe Saker,
It is not “paranoia” from your part. These Zionists are indeed very dangerous. They are constantly plotting Hells in every nation.
I beseech everyone here to read this report by Gilad Atzmon.
There is a video ( just came out) in the link that everyone should watch to further understand how these Zios work.
Regards,
Carmel by the Sea
“The Plot Against Britain”:
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2017/1/11/the-plot-against-britain
Here is another excellent item George GAlloway talking about the implications of the Shai Masot episode:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyUhKzVAUMc
Katherine
Vassal British Bloviator Corp “BBC calling!” “BBC calling!” has upped the anti-Trump propaganda right on cue today.
“here is what we know…” is a meme intensifier frequently used by the MI6 controlled BBC.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38587505
“Trump Russia ties: How did reports of ‘compromising’ (embarrassing sexual information) information emerge?”
“However, the BBC learned in November that the CIA was treating the information as “credible”.”
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38582711
“It is a “fair assumption” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind US election hacks, secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson has said.”
After declaring war on Vermont’s electrical system, Russia now attacks the Kiev power grid:
Ukraine power cut ‘was cyber-attack’
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-38573074
“The investigation of a number of incidents indicated the complicity directly or indirectly of Russian security services.”
For good measure a Syria villifier is also BBC enabled:
Nazi war criminal Alois Brunner ‘died in Syria squalor’
“(Alois Brunner) Was once described by Adolf Eichmann – the architect of the “Final Solution” – as one of his best men”
” From June 1943 until the liberation of France, he sent thousands of Jews to their almost certain deaths”
“It is widely believed that he lived under the false name of Georg Fischer while in Syria – and that successive regimes offered him protection”
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38586945
The Western Mass Media (CIANN) work on the premise that ‘First mud sticks best.’
I believe that this should be a capital offense in any medium, but especially in print, and, particularly in journalism, where the brain is often on auto-pilot and the topic is visited once by the consciousness of the consumer of information and mud.
Dear Saker
Political machinations, Hegelian dialectics, subterfuge and psy op double deceptions are way out of this simpletons analytic capability … But when things just don’t add up – I have to think there is something more going on.
I wonder what you would make of this fella Valery Pyakin NOVEMBER analysis
“Globalists backing Trump steered patriots to election victory, outsmarting the US imperialists backing Clinton, and will re-format the US into its new role in the global system, says political analyst Valery Pyakin.”
What he presents (back in Nov) makes some sense to me.
e.g. Kissinger has re-emerged and seems to be behind Trump.
I cannot for 1 minute think that Soros and Kissinger are not in the same camp.
So were the ‘Purple Protests’ perhaps a “flushing out” of sorts?
Are these amateur fake documents a means to an end of putting e.g CNN et al in their place?
Ditto the beyond embarrassing “hacking” report backed by 17 security agencies (!!!) a good reason to do some culling & restructuring?
Sigh….. It’s a dirty business of Mafia vs Mafia methinks
….. And in it all – I trust Russia knows from history that AngloZios coming in “peace” are every bit as treacherous – if not more so – than when they are barking like rabid dogs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_f1XGTAm568&feature=youtu.be&t=1399
“what is happening now is putting the very existence of the United States in danger”
The more the better. The US has to go through a massive upheaval to wipe away manifest destiny, exceptionalism, full spectrum dominance ect ect.
It cannot simply be wound down.
This song is by Gilbert and Sullivan and appears on the album The Mikado (1985).
I offer it for us, and Trump to study closely as an antidote for PNAC (Project for a New American Century) penned by ‘Cookies’ Nuland’s hubby, Robert Kagan.
(Ko-ko)
“As some day it may happen that a victim must be found,
I’ve got a little list — I’ve got a little list
Of society offenders who might well be underground,
And who never would be missed — who never would be missed!
There’s the pestilential nuisances who write for autographs —
All people who have flabby hands and irritating laughs —
All children who are up in dates, and floor you with ’em flat —
All persons who in shaking hands, shake hands with you like that —
And all third persons who on spoiling tête-á-têtes insist —
They’d none of ’em be missed — they’d none of ’em be missed!
(Chorus:)
He’s got ’em on the list — he’s got ’em on the list;
And they’ll none of ’em be missed — they’ll none of ’em be missed.
(Ko-Ko:)
There’s the vi-o-lin serenaders, and the others of their race,
And the pizza-order-ist — I’ve got him on the list!
And the people who cook ‘Spiritually’ and blow it in your face,
They never would be missed — they never would be missed!
Then the idiot who praises, with enthusiastic tone,
All centuries but this, and every country but his own;
And the lady from the TV show, who dresses like a guy,
And who “thinks that she is dancing, but rather makes us cry”;
And that singular anomaly, the lady journalist —
I don’t think she’d be missed — I’m sure she’d not he missed!
(Chorus:)
He’s got her on the list — he’s got her on the list;
And I don’t think she’ll be missed — I’m sure she’ll not be missed!
(Ko-Ko:)
And that Re-ince Priebus nuisance, who just now is rather rife,
The accidental humorist — I’ve got him on the list!
All funny fellows, comic men, and clowns of private life —
They’d none of ’em be missed — they’d none of ’em be missed.
And apologetic statesmen of a compromising kind,
Such as — What d’ye call him — Thing’em-bob, and likewise — Never-mind,
And Ba- Ba- Ba- rdak… What’s-his-name, and also Johnny – You-know-who —
The task of filling up the blanks I’d rather leave to you.
But it really doesn’t matter whom you put upon the list,
For they’d none of ’em be missed — they’d none of ’em be missed!
(Chorus:)
You may put ’em on the list — you may put ’em on the list;
And they’ll none of ’em be missed — they’ll none of ’em be missed!”
Loverly. . .loverly. . .lov-er-ly!
Many extra points for G&S.
Hi Peter,
How much upheaval are you talking about? Economic collapse? Destruction of all our institutions that keep the wheels turning or much worse?
Then how is the U.S. rebuilt or not and would it remain the U.S.?
Sorry for all the questions, I guess I’m really just writing out my thoughts and maybe talking to myself. Incomprehensible as they might sound.
Bests,
Condor
Sufficient upheaval that in the future if a US leadership comes to power that will lead to where we are now, the American people will remove them, by force if necessary, rather than blindly following them or doing nothing in apathy, to the brink of nuclear annihilation in the quest for world hegemony.
What will that take?
“I will stop here and submit that there is ample evidence that this is a crude fake produced by amateurs who have no idea of what they are talking about.”
As if professionalism and a grip on reality were even necessary to begin with, given the credibility of the MSM and the unrestrained cretinism of its faithful audience. Take my word for it: If I were among the authors of this fabulous rubbish, I would be stoned by malicious glee due to the all-out garbage promotion taking place. Really, I actually feel malicious glee at the expense of the Exceptionals and Indispensables and their gung-ho Ziomedia at present — for the following reasons:
1) Pindos who dearly stick to their Zio-garbage (what else is there?) could hardly refute the accusation that their very own President has actually been installed by communists and straight-out subhumans plotting from inside the Kremlin. That should be quite embarrassing to people claiming Exceptional credentials.
2) The Ziomedia presstitutes, the authority of their corporations notwithstanding, cannot really feel too comfortable having to rile against both the US and Russia. Angela Merkel is a lost cause, after all. Not even Soros can help her and her horrible You’re_a_Peon Union.
However, I’m well aware that this political amusement will not last much longer. Unless Trump is murdered (to be duly blamed on “Putin” of course), he will ‘show responsibility’ and the slanders against him instantly forgotten accordingly. As I said, the Ziomedia’s audience is characterized by unrestrained cretinism.
We have been laughing, knowingly and sagely, at the idea of dumbing-down in the West for several generations now.
Now, we are left with bitter fruits.
Pass the Aspartame!
Saker, I think you haven’t given enough credit to those people in the US Armed Forces, who traditionally vote Republican, and who did not like what obummer did to them, not to mention more would side with Donald than otherwise, so yes, a comparison with Russia in 1991 is valid.
A Likely Way that Trump Would Be Forced Out of Office
http://www.strategic-culture.org/pview/2017/01/10/likely-way-that-trump-would-be-forced-out-office.html
To paraphrase Luke 13:33… It cannot be that Russia tampered with the American election,.. for it is the US which wrote the book on election tampering.. No election is tampered with, except that the CIA’s bloody hand prints are all over it.. Never never forget Allende.
Is Trump the Back Door Man for Henry A. Kissinger & Co?
By William Engdahl
http://journal-neo.org/2017/01/09/is-trump-the-back-door-man-for-henry-a-kissinger-co/
Trump Is Exactly Where The Elites Want Him
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-30/trump-exactly-where-elites-want-him
The year is 1968: there is nothing new under the sun.
There was a lecture delivered about the state of the Union, amongs other relevant issues.
Read it and weep.
Possibly the most underrated analisys of “our” times.
You can read the lecture here:
http://www.revilo-oliver.com/rpo/wwoop.htm
Or can listen to it here:
https://m.youtube.com/results?q=what%20we%20owe%20our%20parasites&sm=3
I guarantee you the most lumification for your hour ya ever got in your life.
I think we should enlist the help of the real tabloids -National Enquirer etc. those bastions of Elvis and Hitler sightings mixed with scandalous tales of society celebrity drunkenness and indiscretions.
The real tabloids -these are those who print real fake news rather than this ersatz fake news promulgated by CNN,NYT, WAPO and the BBC etc.
Real tabloids therefore must be hurting, both from the above CNN lot muscling in on their territory but also for ruining the real tabloid audiences who now realise the fake, fake news from CNN etc for what it is and will by now have gained previously unobtainable levels of education in critical thinking.
Tabloids of the world unite!
I have heard back from an anonymous credible source and was given a report -for which I have ‘high confidence’ and which is summarised below:
“Tabloids are outraged at this theft of their revenue. One said ” that they have all but killed satire sites like the Onion – how can the Onion News Network compete with the Clinton News Network when they are virtually indistinguishable? Now, he said they are going after us.
It’s totally unacceptable and we are going to fight back and beat them at their own game -we are going to start telling the truth””
This ‘document’ was clearly manufactured in the devil’s sweatshop of the talmudo-satanist mind.
I taught these anglo-zionist geniuses in school and university.
Oftentimes I thought: “Is there a mark for ‘drown in the winter hockey pond’?”
If there had been, the world would now be much better off.
I recognize their handi-work.
the dark brotherhood cannot accept defeat. i feel so sorry for their crooked minds.. it’s disgusting. anyway, let’s pray for trump, because that’s one of the best weapons against the dark.
https://www.rt.com/news/373283-kremlin-trump-clinton-compromising/
RT says it’s 4 CHAN.
So please tell me I am wrong!
Okay. You are wrong. But only partially. There is not going to be a civil war. And the US is not in its worst crisis. That was 1860-65. Nothing even remotely like that is going to happen now or later. Calm yourself.
The inauguration will go ahead as planned. There will be no trouble. Trump will take office on 20 JAN.
But you are almost certainly right that he has disloyal people very near him. But Trump is famous for firing people, and he is also surrounded with loyal people, and they, I hope, will fill him in on the disloyal ones, and Trump will make short work of them.
But you are right overall: The neocons have declared war on him and on the country as a whole, of course, and they are a dangerous lot.
People are throwing the word “treason” around pretty carelessly both here and on many other sites. From Art. III Sect.3, US Constitution, here is te definition of “treason”:
Section 3
1: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.
2: The Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason, but no Attainder of Treason shall work Corruption of Blood, or Forfeiture except during the Life of the Person attainted.
Clearly, Trump is not open to charges of treason even by the most crazed neocon. They have plenty of arrows in their quiver, but “treason” is not one of them.
thanks Saker. your analysis is right on. The coup has been partially flushed out into the open and the forces behind it therefore are apt to become more desperate so expect this to get worse in the next few days.
Trump came out very strong as he confronted the shouting CNN reporter. He called on another reporter while ignoring the abusive one. He can call on the American people, and he will, but this game has to be played out a bit more.
Now to go a bit into non consensus reality analysis: Note the perverse sexual images that are pushed onto the subconscious of the American people. What a black magician does with the mental energies provoked by this, is to fuel other thought forms such as the promotion of race war in this country. The American people are very poised, watchful but still hopeful–this is an attempt to enrage , repel and ultimately to manipulate them on an unconscious emotional level. The movie “12 years a Slave” has graphic images of sexual sadism and everyone brought up in the USA at least in the 1950’s was very aware of the twisted nature of public lynching. …Again, even the magician/ disinformation specialist has to build momentum as part of the play-out of his strategy. It is a mistake to assume that all of these folks are blithering idiots. Their mistake is the assumption that people who voted for Trump are Neanderthals. Let us not take their arrogance for fecklessness.
So keep up the resistance and keep forwarding all key videos to your address box key recipients.
U r not paranoid. Their is enough evidence out their that corroborates this evolving conspiracy. The anglo-zionist have taken many hits/losses in the last 2 years alone. It appears nothing is going to plan. Syriza in Greece would be their only victory. Next would be the peace accord in Cyprus. These would be the only obvious victories. Cyprus is not a done deal but it appears more likely to happen by the end of the month. The implosion and self destruction of the anglo-zionist establishment class in the west r only going to increase their full assault on anything that goes against their narrative their reality. They r so blatant and brazen which troubles me more . That means they will do everything and anything to save this sinking ship. To sum it all up the anglo-zio0nist extraordinaire THE WOLFAWITZ DOCTRINE.
I get the feeling that we are sojourners in a strange land and have been without realizing it. The other day I ran across this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8-X8oqdo6Q. Like fallen angels the current lords of the earth know that their time is limited. A day is coming where aircraft carriers make as much sense as an eyeball on an elbow.
The Identity Of “Former Intelligence Officer” Who Prepared The Trump Dossier, Has Been Revealed:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-11/identity-former-intelligence-officer-who-prepared-trump-dossier-has-been-revealed
Trump is very much pro Israel. Why would the Zionists be against him?
Having grown up amongst Jews, Trump has a soft spot for Jews of the right sort — such as his son-in-law. And for a Jewish homeland of the right sort. Zionists come under many descriptions. Some have ambitions of world rule, a prospect Jews have been drooling over since the time of ‘prophet’ Isaiah. Others, such as even Jhabotinsky, dream of Jewish normalcy, for which he was at one point willing to have have the Jews convert en masse to Christianity. A normal Israel, for one, would be a place where the majority no longer thought it okay for Jewish soldiers to kill Palestinians with impunity. A one-state, after Israel has grabbed the whole of Palestine, where Jews are forced to share power with Palestinians (under threat of a worldwide boycott, or worse, such as exposure of their leading role in 9/11), will be a place where a more normal majority can evolve. Zionism will then stop poisoning American national identity, or that of other Western nations, as it presently does. That is probably what Trump and Kushener and Ivanka have in mind. It might even be why Ivanka converted to ‘Orhodoxy’ — which otherwise does not make whole lot of sense. This is also why all the Jewish agencies oppose Trump. They would go the way of the dodo.
The latest flatulent exhalation of the putrid system has already been shown for what it is:
http://www.globalresearch.ca/mysterious-pseudo-intelligence-dossier-how-4chan-message-board-fooled-john-mccain-buzzfeed-and-the-cia-into-believing-trumps-golden-showers/5567836
Russia just moved an S400 Regiment on to “combat status” in Moscow.
My two cents? The Russians are waiting for the American coupe to commence and are GTG if it gets srategically ugly.
No coupe means no war
An American coupe means nuclear war
It is what is people.
I don’t think you are paranoid. Unfortunately, I think you are on the trail of something real. The USA is in deep trouble.
If this FAKE NEWS was put out by the neocons, it means that they are not just insane but also very stupid and desperate. Maybe this is a “Judo” move by the Trump faction to discredit MSM further ie. maybe it was put out by someone working on behalf of the Trump faction. After all, The Trump faction is very sophisticated when it comes to “information Wars”.
Trump’s rapprochement with Russia is vital to world peace. May he last long enough to do that. That would be an amazing contribution. (Unfortunately, the rest of his program is garbage.)
As for the American people rising up to defend Trump (like AKP members did for Erdogan), that will not happen. May who voted for Trump did so as a protest against Clinton. They’re not supporters and will become disillusioned quickly by Trump’s full embrace of Wall Street in his cabinet picks. In addition to Wall Streeters, Trump appointed climate change deniers and a head of Health and Human Services who has a plan that will destroy Medicare.
Keep in mind that 42% of eligible voters refused to vote. They don’t care about Trump either, not even enough to walk across the street to help him.
Here’s the math (of eligible voters, not registered):
Eligible voters – 231 mil.
Voted – 136 mil. 58%
Did not vote – 95 mil. 42%
Trump – 62.9 mil – 27% (of eligible voters)
Clinton – 65.8 mil. – 28% (of eligible voters)
So, the people to the barricades argument relies on 62.9 highly motivated Trump voters. But, there are not that many.
If Trump goes down to the neocons and their patrons, there won’t be much of a fuss and not for long.
It is important to have realistic expectations here. He needs to get in and do a deal with Putin that Americans like, e.g., anti ISIS crusade, and the rapprochement is set. That’s it.