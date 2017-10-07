Vladimir Putin’s birthday

We were falling into the Abyss.

They cut out of Russia her historical, nation forming territories. They divided and separated her people, and they were ready to chop her heartland into pieces.

Everything was set. They had premade ethnic territories with their own flags and anthems and governments, selected by them. They printed and delivered the money of these invented countries, like the “Ural republic.”

The Khasavyurt conducted by the puppet liquidators of Russia signaled the beginning of the end of Russia herself.

Ethnic republics were waiting on the low start. Tatarstan was expected to be the first to go. The satanic West was getting ready to take over Kazan and other territories.

Without tanks, without invasions of foreign armies, without bombardments and chemical attacks. Russia was rapidly shrinking in size. According to their plans, it would be reduced to the size of the Grand Duchy of Moscow and they would have prepared a monarchy ready to rule over us.

Abject poverty, desolation, ruins, murders in the streets of the cities and towns, mafia wars, racketeering, the “politicians” and “businessmen” rendering open assistance to the Islamic terrorists and international mercenaries waging the wars on the Caucasus. Central Moscow clubs entertained sponsors of those who were killing Russian soldiers.

The government positions in the Kremlin and in the Parliament White House were occupied by those who were sending Russian soldiers to the Caucasus to be killed, simultaneously reporting information about them to the jihadists, and to the foreign special forces and other murderers who traveled to the Caucasus from every corner of the world to participate in the hunt of Russians.

The only thing that was increasing and growing on the territory of Russia were cemeteries and graveyards. In proportion, the personal bank accounts of the members of the liquidating teams were also growing.

—-

Inside the luxury clubs in the center of Moscow and abroad, they celebrated an endless carnival of victors. They celebrated our funeral.

They dehumanized us. They depicted us as skinny pigs that they publicly slaughtered. They portrayed us as naked drunks wearing dog collars, curled up on the floor next to their masters’ feet. It was us, dirty mongrels, they stripped, raped and chained. They were certain that we would be staying there on a chain, serving them, the victors, for a bare bone.

Their creative class celebrated our defeat without end. They took upon themselves to insult us and spit in our faces. When tired, they ate and drank wine on our dime, and once refreshed, they continued spiting at us, at our history, our character, our faith. From the United State they sent us chicken bones. In exchange they took free oil and gas, gold and diamonds, fur, uranium and timber, works of art, scientific discoveries and inventions, knowhow, secret technologies and scientists, slaves, human organs, prepubescent girls and boys to labor in the prostitution rings of the Europe, Turkey, the Middle east, USA, and even Africa.

The territories of the former republics were grabbed with all the people who lived there. They started devouring them slowly, waiting for the complete liquidation of Russia, to go on and to destroy them completely. They digested separate parts of out broken nation into human manure, and started growing new managers to run this brand new world company with fully stolen ready to use industries and infrastructure.

They pre-printed maps with the new world order and borders, with China getting its part of the loot in the territories of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and Turkey, taking over Azerbaijan and Armenia. Poland, Germany, Britain, Spain, Denmark and others would have their own Russian slaves, territories and cheap prostitutes. The citizens of Israel saw themselves becoming managers of all those territories. The USA wanted only one thing, the ownership of everything under our feet, all our mineral resources.

—

When Putin came, no one believed that he will be able to stop what was seemingly unavoidable.

——

He fought wars. No one noticed, and no one saw anything. His activity was phenomenal, like wind, invisible, but strong enough for everyone to feel the results of its input, especially when falling branches were hitting them directly over their heads. His wars were like radiation, undetectable to senses, but surely with ever increasing concentration it was killing them slowly.

—

Years passed, and everything changed, as if on its own.

—

Before the last war, just in case, he was prepared to die.

He distanced himself from people he loved the most, so they wouldn’t die with him. And, he went to war.

He dedicated his life to rescue us all.

He sacrificed himself and pried entire nations out of the Abyss’ jaws.

—

He changed the world forever.

Happy Birthday Putin, one of the few leaders that is not controlled by USA! 👏 He was able to counter the USA. in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/D9x53URR4U — Enrique (@garoukike) October 7, 2017

From the head of Ingushetia Yunus–bek Bamatgireyevich Yevkurov

Happy birthday, President. Thank you for everything you do for Ingushetia.

С днем рождения, уважаемый Владимир Владимирович. Спасибо Вам за все, что Вы делаете для России, для Ингушетии. pic.twitter.com/rdj7SzeGS1 — Юнус-Бек Евкуров (@JunusBekEvkurov) October 6, 2017