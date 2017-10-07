We were falling into the Abyss.
They cut out of Russia her historical, nation forming territories. They divided and separated her people, and they were ready to chop her heartland into pieces.
Everything was set. They had premade ethnic territories with their own flags and anthems and governments, selected by them. They printed and delivered the money of these invented countries, like the “Ural republic.”
The Khasavyurt conducted by the puppet liquidators of Russia signaled the beginning of the end of Russia herself.
Ethnic republics were waiting on the low start. Tatarstan was expected to be the first to go. The satanic West was getting ready to take over Kazan and other territories.
Without tanks, without invasions of foreign armies, without bombardments and chemical attacks. Russia was rapidly shrinking in size. According to their plans, it would be reduced to the size of the Grand Duchy of Moscow and they would have prepared a monarchy ready to rule over us.
Abject poverty, desolation, ruins, murders in the streets of the cities and towns, mafia wars, racketeering, the “politicians” and “businessmen” rendering open assistance to the Islamic terrorists and international mercenaries waging the wars on the Caucasus. Central Moscow clubs entertained sponsors of those who were killing Russian soldiers.
The government positions in the Kremlin and in the Parliament White House were occupied by those who were sending Russian soldiers to the Caucasus to be killed, simultaneously reporting information about them to the jihadists, and to the foreign special forces and other murderers who traveled to the Caucasus from every corner of the world to participate in the hunt of Russians.
The only thing that was increasing and growing on the territory of Russia were cemeteries and graveyards. In proportion, the personal bank accounts of the members of the liquidating teams were also growing.
—-
Inside the luxury clubs in the center of Moscow and abroad, they celebrated an endless carnival of victors. They celebrated our funeral.
They dehumanized us. They depicted us as skinny pigs that they publicly slaughtered. They portrayed us as naked drunks wearing dog collars, curled up on the floor next to their masters’ feet. It was us, dirty mongrels, they stripped, raped and chained. They were certain that we would be staying there on a chain, serving them, the victors, for a bare bone.
Their creative class celebrated our defeat without end. They took upon themselves to insult us and spit in our faces. When tired, they ate and drank wine on our dime, and once refreshed, they continued spiting at us, at our history, our character, our faith. From the United State they sent us chicken bones. In exchange they took free oil and gas, gold and diamonds, fur, uranium and timber, works of art, scientific discoveries and inventions, knowhow, secret technologies and scientists, slaves, human organs, prepubescent girls and boys to labor in the prostitution rings of the Europe, Turkey, the Middle east, USA, and even Africa.
The territories of the former republics were grabbed with all the people who lived there. They started devouring them slowly, waiting for the complete liquidation of Russia, to go on and to destroy them completely. They digested separate parts of out broken nation into human manure, and started growing new managers to run this brand new world company with fully stolen ready to use industries and infrastructure.
They pre-printed maps with the new world order and borders, with China getting its part of the loot in the territories of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and Turkey, taking over Azerbaijan and Armenia. Poland, Germany, Britain, Spain, Denmark and others would have their own Russian slaves, territories and cheap prostitutes. The citizens of Israel saw themselves becoming managers of all those territories. The USA wanted only one thing, the ownership of everything under our feet, all our mineral resources.
—
When Putin came, no one believed that he will be able to stop what was seemingly unavoidable.
——
He fought wars. No one noticed, and no one saw anything. His activity was phenomenal, like wind, invisible, but strong enough for everyone to feel the results of its input, especially when falling branches were hitting them directly over their heads. His wars were like radiation, undetectable to senses, but surely with ever increasing concentration it was killing them slowly.
—
Years passed, and everything changed, as if on its own.
—
Before the last war, just in case, he was prepared to die.
He distanced himself from people he loved the most, so they wouldn’t die with him. And, he went to war.
He dedicated his life to rescue us all.
He sacrificed himself and pried entire nations out of the Abyss’ jaws.
—
He changed the world forever.
On his birthday, President Putin had a meeting with permanent members of Security Council.#CIS #eaeu https://t.co/qYz70PUHRr pic.twitter.com/TTPQsvvljp
— Scott's Humor (@ScottsHumor) October 7, 2017
#SYRIA: “Happy birthday defender #Putin” pic.twitter.com/c1oDvvrYZ9
— ГК РФ 🇷🇺 в Женеве (@RusConsulGen) October 7, 2017
Happy Birthday Putin, one of the few leaders that is not controlled by USA! 👏
He was able to counter the USA. in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/D9x53URR4U
— Enrique (@garoukike) October 7, 2017
From the head of Ingushetia Yunus–bek Bamatgireyevich Yevkurov
Happy birthday, President. Thank you for everything you do for Ingushetia.
С днем рождения, уважаемый Владимир Владимирович. Спасибо Вам за все, что Вы делаете для России, для Ингушетии. pic.twitter.com/rdj7SzeGS1
— Юнус-Бек Евкуров (@JunusBekEvkurov) October 6, 2017
$27.95
More offers
Very well said. Putin has not only saved Russia…he has saved the concept of law. He has saved civilization. Happy Birthday to President Putin from Canada.
greencrow
You have warmed my heart greencrow. I feel less lonely having my fellow Canadian who sees the truth.
Happy BD Vladimir!
I agree as a fellow Canadian I feel good I am not alone. President Putin is awe inspiring in his leadership of Russia and his actions in support of his countrymen are having a beneficial effect to us all.
Thank you and Happy Birthday President Putin I sleep better knowing that your patience and thoughtful actions are making the planet a safer, better and more peaceful place to be.
I’m Canadian too and couldn’t agree more.
another Canadian Naomi Klein summed it really well in her book The Shock Doctrine – the rise of disaster capitalism.
That was the first time I read an explanation that made sense about what happened to Russia thanks to Jefferey Sachs and other Harvard mafia, Bill Clinton etc
It’s a brilliant book I warmly recommend it.
https://www.amazon.com/Shock-Doctrine-Rise-Disaster-Capitalism-ebook/dp/B003KVKQB4/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1507517411&sr=8-1&keywords=the+shock+doctrine
Mexican, and I am on the same page, at least for now, let’s see what happens with the rest of the Fifth Column, and the RCB.
If he is indeed true, then by all means he represents in essence true diplomacy, sovereignty, and statesmanship.
I am a Croat and think the same as you, thanks.
Without V.V.Putin we would have today unipolar world, tyranny, on large scale extrajudicial killing and arrests all over the world on behalf of the US.
I remember sitting in a cafe in Europe once, watching for hours a river that fed into the sea. I had all the time in the world and the owner knew my family so I stayed for hours.
It amazes me to this day when I remember the turn of the tide. This is better.
Lastly, I’m not Irish, but I can’t think offhand of a better wish for VVP than is expressed in this simple poem:
May you have food and raiment,
A soft pillow for your head
May you be forty years in heaven
Before the devil knows you’re dead.
Happy birthday Mr President.
May you have strength and energy to continue the good fight.
Hope you had a wonderful day and time to laugh with your children and play with your grandchildren… as a famous Russian (Mr Dostoyevsky) said ‘Children restoreth the soul’.
Out of curiosity, who is the author of this article?
It required a great soul, a Putin
to bring Russia back on its tracks
to fulfill its innate destiny
as the great balancer between
East and West, Europa and Asia
for the benefit not only for Russia
but the whole world, whole humankind.
The point is that Putin, unlike most of modern time western politicians, he really understand the vital thing called balance of power. Let’s not exaggerate the power of individuals inside foreign policy. Let’s not exaggerate the military power. Just like in case of Syria, Russia cleverly didn’t trust too much on its military (which has been quite limited player there). More likely the secret of success is ability to reason and to find partnership. The US Empire scored several own goals and was trapped by its own foolish decisions. And not in just Syria but in Ukraine too. It’s like land warfare: when you go forward penetrating deep inside enemy land your logistic issues are becoming immense. It’s amazing how blind western elite and its media has been. They are likely the last realizing in early 2020’s why they totally lost their war. Instead of talking about evilness of politicians we should talk and think much more about stupidity of policy makers.
The most important man in the world today.
Those who have escaped the matrix recognise that this man and his comrades are the last line of defence against the empire.
If they lose, we all lose.
Mind you, they’re the ones seemingly in control of the game.
Happy birthday Mr. Putin, from Australia
Happy 65th birthday President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.
May God bless and protect you. You have sacrificed yourself for the love of your country, people and humanity.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are a beacon of light in the dark world we live in. You are admired by many outside of Russia. I may not have been born Russian, though I have a Russian soul. I look to you as the true leader of the world.
Even today on your birthday – you are working – to ensure the safety and peace of us all.
History will record your greatness far more than contemporary accounts.
May God save sacred Russia.
p.s. Did you write this Scott? – it is a very powerful and wonderful piece of prose.
Thank you.
Happy Birthday, Mr. President from Canada.
Ah, Scott. That was well said. Well done.
Happy birthday, President Putin.
The world is more grateful than it can say. But through people like Scott, it tries to say it.
And that’s a beautiful photo of the great man.
God bless Mr. Putin
With the latest political events unfolding in our country (our own version of the Magnitsky Act given unanimous approval yesterday – https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/10/06/canada-deliver-severe-blow-relations-with-russia.html), we Canadians have much to regret. With the fading of our national identity into that of the United States, there is less and less we can take pride in in our country and its leaders (Trudeau, Freeland, etc.)
But, in President Vladimir Putin, there is an example of excellence in national leadership. If only our little democracy in Canada could have such a leader again.
Congratulations President Vladimir Putin! You have many admirers in Canada.
R.M. Glanville
Very glad indeed that you are still with us. I wish you many more years and offer my congratulations.
Those are beautiful and wise words. Russia is the Balance of the world and President Putin His leader. Thank you Mr President and Happy Birthday from Portugal. God bless you and Russia.
Happy birthday President Putin! May you have many, many more healthy, energetic years to come! I worry about what will happen when you are no longer in charge.
Amazing essay. Pray mightily for this brave man, and for the brave people of Russia, and know that our prayers can literally change history. The Righteous Lord has a special plan for Russia, and when the torch passes from Putin to his successor that person may be an equally able leader, well prepared for the tasks at hand. I believe that it is through the lives and efforts of some remarkable people in Mother Russia that Christian civilization will have its best chance of developing and living–look at how the Christian church survived the seventy years of persecution under the soviet system. Tested by fire, it is a miracle how it survived.
Thank you, Scott. Powerful piece. Nice photo of Vladimir Vladimirovich.
Happy Birthday, President Putin!
A toast to you and yours!
May the wave of our collective awe and gratitude surround you as a protective cloak, and provide you with fifth-dimensional support for what’s going to happen next.
We thank you for being your wonderful self. And, we are with you.
Keep them peace-traps and chinese-finger-puzzles coming!
from another Canadian (we are many, it seems)
It’s Putin’s birthday… and it’s snowing!! (‘Kisses from heaven’, I’ve been told.)
God bless you, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Thank you for bringing new hope to the (geopolitical) neighbourhood, and to the globe. Your dedication is appreciated, albeit often silently and privately.
Many happy returns, President Putin.
And may those ‘returns’ be many.
I have read many of the comments and fully subscribe them. I also, from Mexico with a deep gratitude and admiration, wish the best to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin in his birthday. My congratulations to the russian people for such leader and to the writer for his acute and precise narrative.
Yes, happy birthday Putin the Great. Many in Russia believe that the Almighty sent him to save the country. There is no question that today he is a factor of stability, the most influential politician on the world political stage. His esteem in the world is remarkable. He certainly deserves it.
Really enjoyed the read.
Having watched Mr Putin’s rise, since he was tapped on the shoulder by Mr. Yeltsin at the turn of the century, I was sceptical from the beginning. “Just another KGB agent now running Russia”. “Nothing will change” etc.
I will state that I grew up at the height of the ‘Cold War. Born and raised on Military Bases where Air Raid sirens were tested daily. I was also a so-called Cold Warrior (such a stupid phrase) with the Russkies as the ultimate enemy. Even with all that indoctrination, there was just something strange concerning the mysterious Mr Putin. I continued to watch over the next 5 years and there again…something just wasn’t right. Russia was changing, and quicker, I suggest, than the author indicates. Some noticeable changes viewed in the West were;
The Oligarchs who backed Mr Putin were not happy.
The State was starring to exert herself. First in Chechnya…with the re-organization of the Military then an actual Battle Plan to ‘win’ and then more importantly, reconciliation with Chechnya and the ‘locals’ having a ‘piece of the pie’. Now look at Chechnya, it is quite amazing. The Military has also regain its morale.
Then he turned his attention to the economy/organized crime and Russian morale…now the Old Guard and new Oligarchs were screaming. Then they had to flee.
Then came the Georgian Crisis… Russian crushed it and received worldwide accolades from Humanity. The satanic West lost its collective hive minds.
By 2010 I was having a complete ‘re-think’ on Mr Putin. The more the west heaped ridicule and scorn upon Mr Putin the more I investigated.
Then, as far as I am concerned, his biggest action to date, having a direct effect with the Russia people, was bringing the Russian Orthodox Christian Church back from death’s door.
His actions in this realm are truly interesting and it would seem appreciated by millions of Russians. Rebuilding churches the psycho zio jews destroyed was a God send.
He seems to be unraveling 100 years of savage psychopathic anti-Russian insanity by the world’s anti-Human ‘money men’.
It has been a very interesting ride to say the least, bouncing back n forth from “He is a KGB/FSB zio NWO crypto-jew puppet” to…”well maybe not”…to “wtf is with this guy, can he really be for Humanity (at least for the Russian folk)”. Then I repeat it all over again.
Then came Ukraine and Syria…
There has been some excellent documentaries as of late concerning Mr Putin, and they are certainly eye opening.
I am now at this moment FEELING there is something meta-physical going on regarding the on-going ‘War on Humanity’ (ie Satan’s Rule of ‘Earth’). The Almighty is starting to end the ‘Reign of Evil/Satanic/Anti-Human Hatred’ and whether Mr Putin knows it or not, he has been recruited into the Almighty’s Force for Good.
If anything, his press conferences are a howl to watch as he shreds idiots and morons.
с днем рождения Mr. Putin
If there’s a God, and Christ was his human image-the only sane interpretation of this absurd universe as far as I’m concerned- then what you’ve just described is the only way to view Putin and the utter murderous depravity of the Western World in the last thirty years.
What is happening in the world today is the direct result of the West burying and exiling God( even if God was only a myth. That act implies that humans-and from Their point of view that means the Western Elite exclusively- are the God of this world, and hence the uncontrollable itch to plunder, and to dictate to others.
Just compare America’s military interventionism with Russia’s integration(annexation if that’s what some might prefer to call it) of Crimea ; Not a single person died as a result of that reunification/takeover if you prefer. In Iraq alone over 1.5 million children died as a direct result of America’s embargo of that country on top of the hundreds of thousands of Iraqi soldiers and civilians who lost their lives as a direct result of “Shock and Awe”.
America tells the Middle East that they want to bring democracy to that part of the world, yet the champions of such a “democracy ” are the Medieval head choppers. America Pretends to be fighting them when in reality it’s only Mr Putin who has the job almost done and therefore the complete liberation of Syria is in sight. America would love us all to be like the pathetic average Westerner who claims or being told that he/she is free and in whose name the hegemon and its Myriad vassals( I honestly don’t like to use such terms but that is the only way to describe this club of gangsters) are committing unspeakable crimes against so many nations across the globe.
I sincerely wish to be wrong on all the above, and could say: “poor me for being “duped” into believing this Russian propaganda”. The facts on the ground are too clear and bloody to ignore.
America does all what it does because to them God only exists on their dollar notes. the only other alternative explanation ,if they were to protest such a charge, would be to say that America does the bidding of the Evil One.
all the above is as clear as day. One has to wonder why those real criminals masquerading as MSM “journalists” don’t say something about the West’s murderous foreign policy especially in the Middle East. But then again a mercenary can only be a mercenary. How do they sleep, I wonder?
dgae,
agreed that what I see also the battle between the evil forces of decay and destruction and the forces of light. It is unmistakable the V Putin is their chosen instrument.
Happy Birthday Mr. President Happy Day for Russia , Happy day the World, for us all
Love the article..
Happy Birthday and many happy and healthy years, dear Vladimir Vladimirovitch!
Many happy returns to you Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin from Scotland.
The world is a better place with you in it, thank you.
President Vladimir Vladmir’vich Putin, I and my family give you our fondest wishes and congratulations on this day, your birth day. You have saved Russia from the abyss, Russia and her people, her citizens, the men, the women and the children who make this vast and grand country what it is and what it will be.
And you saved us. I will never forget those dark days of January and February 2014, I will never forget the fear in the eyes of many of our neighbors and friends, I will never forget having to calm them, to assure them that you would not abandon us to the abyss, the hell, growing in Kiev and Ukraine, as all the while we planned to fight if we had to. We are Russian. That is all that needs to be said. We are Russian.
And I will never forget that black day, that black Monday after the coup in Kiev when it was made patently clear the fate that awaited us. And again my wife and I had to calm our friends and neighbors, we assured them that you would not, you would never, abandon us to another fate beyond what you planned for that time. We told them to look at our soldiers, our sailors, our Marines, at the officers. Did they look worried, was there fear in their eyes as the occupiers disappeared from our streets? No, our sailors, our soldiers, our Marines, our officers, all were determined and going about their tasks as the situation unfolded in this city, The Third Capitol of Russia. And this determination in the eyes of our soldiers and sailors was because of you, sir, and only you.
Yes, you saved us, just as you have saved the citizens of Syria from the horror thrown on them, just as you saved the citizens of Chechnya, of South Ossetia and Abkhazia from the horror thrown on them. We will forever be in your debt and we will never forget. Never.
Auslander and Family
Sevastopol, Russia
My eternal gratitude to Vladimir for saving the Donbass people, even though I’m not Ukrainian or Russian, and just over 3 years ago knew next to nothing of what had happened there; but now it’s very much different.
This is personal too, since I know people there, good people, disgracefully treated as untermensch by the likes of shits like camoron the former British pm, and still continued by that really no better, gutless and useless former Home Secretary, who are together with the evil USG, co-complicit mass murderers.
But, he also saved the world, when lesser persons would have capitulated, and effectively and practically simply told the USG so far and no further, and he started the push back, and the satanically evil USG had to back off, being inferior, and not having God on their side.
Just look at what Putin has achieved in the past 2 years: notably with Syria, Turkey, and even the king of SA – first time ever in Moscow.
Happy Birthday Mr. Putin from Canada. You have many admirers here. May God bless and protect you always.
http://fishki.net/2399037-vladimiru-putinu–65-a-jeto-foto-iz-arhivov-na-kotorye-mozhet-smotrety-ne-kazhdyj.html
Pics of VVP
Vladimir the Great.
Happy Birthday to the leader of the free world.
Happy birthday, President Vladimir, and many more years!
You are the best hope of the world today, along with Premier Xi.
May Russia the Holy live forever!
Yes I’m USA but I salute you and Russia!
James Morgan
Olympia WA USA
Happy birthday you deserve our admiration
President Putin a very happy birthday to you. May God protect you, guide you, and keep you healthy. I salute you.
V
this is also a nice tribute to dear Putin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FUKRLdQILA
and here’s another by the same girl –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dxOa-h4ZCc
Hi Ann,
I’m getting a “video not available” message…?
I like the article. I wish President Putin a warm birtday greetings.I very much appreciate your deep knowledge of world events,it is said that among world’s statemen you are the smartest and outstsnding personality .
Since you’ve been there, the world has been getting a little better, a little more humane, a little more confident every day.
Happy birthday, Mr President.
in a thousand years this man will still be celebrated.
In October 1917 the French General Staff proposed “a peace on the back of Russia” partitioning the country into many parts. Plus ça change, plus c’est pareil. It would be nothing new if the US/NATO have similar plans. See my recent article on 1917 here: https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/10/04/one-hundred-years-ago-all-power-soviets.html.
Happy belated Birthday President Vladimir Putin! God bless you richly and may His Blessings and protection rest over you.
from another Canadian (residing in Alberta)
Wishing His Excellency President Putin a wonderful birthday from Dublin Ireland.
This man is the quintessential patriot, seemingly sent as a saviour for Russia and her long suffering people. His achievements for Russia since coming to office are extraordinary. His maturity, vision and humanity, together with his discipline have transformed Russia from a failing declining state, to a power of ever increasing influence in the world, for the good of all mankind.
Surely this man is evidence of Divine Providence in our world. I have no doubt that when,….if, history comes to be written, he will be called Vladimir the Great, and will be seen internationally as the greatest Russian leader of all time. Whereas I believe he dedicates himself to the welfare of Russia, as is proper, his contribution on the International stage is what offers me hope for a sane, more compassionate world with greater solidarity among the peoples. Together with President Xi of China, President Putin is working towards a world where we can co-operate together for the benefit of all. The Western world has become corrupted beyond salvation, declining ever more into depravity and licentiousness, and fooled by its belief in it’s own righteousness and moral authority. I sense a crisis point, perhaps not too far into the future, when the West, and in particular the AngoZionist USA and it’s vassals in Europe, will either have to accept it’s fallen status, or else will push over the tables and draw it’s gun in one last throw of the dice.This is the danger for us and our children. I pray that the wisdom of Presidents Putin and Xi, together with the Grace of God, will spare us all from this unbearable trial by fire.And I invite all people of goodwill, believers in God, to pray for peace.
Happy Birthday President Putin. May you live a long healthy life to continue to lead Mother Russia and those thwarting the empire. May God Bless and Keep you. I always feel better and more secure knowing you are among us to lead and set an example.
The most important leader of our time. A truly great man. God bless Vladimir Putin.