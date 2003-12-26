Frankly, I am awed, amazed and even embarrassed. I was born in Switzerland, lived most of my life there, I also visited most of Europe, and I lived in the USA for over 20 years. Yet in my worst nightmares I could not have imagined the West sinking as low as it does now. I mean, yes, I know about the false flags, the corruption, the colonial wars, the NATO lies, the abject subservience of East Europeans, etc. I wrote about all that many times. But imperfect as they were, and that is putting it mildly, I remember Helmut Schmidt, Maggie Thatcher, Reagan, Mitterrand, even Chirac! And I remember what the Canard Enchaîné used to be, or even the BBC. During the Cold War the West was hardly a knight in white shining armor, but still – rule of law did matter, as did at least some degree of critical thinking.
I am now deeply embarrassed for the West. And very, very afraid.
All I see today is a submissive herd lead by true, bona fide, psychopaths (in a clinical sense of the word)
And that is not the worst thing.
The worst thing is the deafening silence, the way everybody just looks away, pretends like “ain’t my business” or, worse, actually takes all this grotesque spectacle seriously. What the fuck is wrong with you people?! Have you all been turned into zombies?! WAKE UP!!!!!!!
Let me carefully measure my words here and tell you the blunt truth.
Since the Neocon coup against Trump the West is now on exactly the same course as Nazi Germany was in, roughly, the mid 1930s.
Oh sure, the ideology is different, the designated scapegoat also. But the mindset is *exactly* the same.
Same causes produce the same effects. But this time around, there are weapons on both sides which make the Dresden Holocaust looks like a minor spark.
So now we have this touching display of “western solidarity” not with UK or the British people, but with the City of London. Now ain’t that touching?!
Let me ask you this: what has been the central feature of Britain’s policies towards Europe, oh, let’s say since the Middle-Ages?
That’s right: starting wars in Europe.
And this time around you think it’s different?
Does: “the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior” somehow not apply to the UK?!
Let me also tell you this: when Napoleon and Hitler attacked Russia she was undergoing deep crises and was objectively weak (really! research it for yourself!). In both cases Russian society was deeply torn by internal contradictions and the time for attack as ideal.
Not today.
So I ask this simple question: do you really want to go to war against a fully united nuclear Russia?
You think that this is hyperbole?
Think again.
The truth is that the situation today is infinitely worse than the Cuban missile crisis. First, during the Cuban missile crisis there were rational people on both side. Today there is NOT ONE SINGLE RATIONAL PERSON LEFT IN A POSITION OF POWER IN THE USA. Not ONE! Second, during the Cuban missile crisis all the new was reporting on was the crisis, the entire planet felt like we were standing at the edge of the abyss.
Today nobody seems to be aware that we are about to go to war, possibly a thermonuclear war, where casualties will be counted in the hundreds of millions.
All because of what?
Because the people of the West have accepted, or don’t even know, that they are ruled by an ugly gang of ignorant, arrogant psychopaths.
At the very least this situation shows this:
Representative democracy does not work.
The rule of law only applies to the weak and poor.
Western values have now been reduced to a sad joke.
Capitalism needs war and a world hegemony to survive.
The AngloZionist Empire is about to collapse, the only open question is how and at what cost.
Right now they are expelling Russian diplomats en masse and they are feeling very strong and manly. Polish and Ukrainian politicians are undergoing a truly historical surge in courage and self-confidence! (hiding, as they do, behind Anglo firepower)
The truth is that this is only the tip of a much bigger iceberg. In reality, crucial expert-level consultations, which are so vitally important between nuclear superpowers, have all but stopped a long time ago. We are down to top level telephone calls. That kind of stuff happens when two sides are about to go to war. For many months now Russia and NATO have made preparations for war in Europe. And Russia is ready. NATO sure ain’t! Oh, they have the numbers and they think they are strong. The truth is that these NATO midgets have no idea of what is about to hit them, when the Russians go to war these NATO statelets won’t even understand what is happening to them. Very rapidly the real action will be left to the USA and Russia. Thus any conflict will go nuclear very fast. And, for the first time in history, the USA will be hit very, very hard, not only in Europe, the Middle-East or Asia, but also on the continental US.
I was born in a Russian military family and I studied Russian and Soviet military affairs all my life. I can absolutely promise you this, please don’t doubt it for one second: Russia will not back down and, if cornered, she will wipe out your entire civilization. The Russians really don’t want war, they fear it (as they should!) and they will do everything to avoid it. But if attacked then expect a response of absolutely devastating violence. Don’t take it from me, take it from Putin who clearly said so himself and who, at least on that issue, is supported by about 95% of the population. From the Eastern Crusades to the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, enough is enough, and the Russians will not take one more western attack, especially not one backed by nuclear firepower. Again, please ponder Putin’s words very, very carefully: “what need would we have a world if there is no Russia?“
All that for what? The USA and Russia have NO objective reasons to do anything but to collaborate (the Russians are absolutely baffled the fact the leaders of the USA seem to be completely oblivious to this simple fact). Okay, the City of London does have a lot of reasons to want Russia gone and silent. As Gavin Williamson, the little soy-boy in charge of UK “defense”, so elegantly put it, Russia should “go away and shut up”. Right. Let me tell you – it ain’t happening! Britannia will be turned into a heap of radioactive ashes long before Russian goes away or shuts up. That is simply a fact.
What baffles me is this: do American leaders really want to lose their country in behalf of a small nasty clique of arrogant British pompous asses who think that they still are an Empire? Did you even take a look at Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Gavin Williamson? Are you really ready to die in defense of the interest of these degenerates?!
I don’t get it and nobody in Russia does.
Yeah, I know, all they did is expel some diplomats. And the Russians will do the same. So what? But that’s missing the point!
LOOK NOT WHERE WE ARE BUT WHERE WE ARE HEADING!!
You can get 200,000 anti–gun (sigh, rolleyes) protesters in DC but NOBODY AT ALL ABOUT NUCLEAR WAR?!
What is wrong with you people?!
What happened to the West where I was born in in 1963?
My God, is this really the end of it all?
Am I the only one who sees this slow-motion train-wreck taking us all over the precipice?
If you can, please give a reason to still hope.
Right now I don’t see many.
The Saker
PS: yes, I know. The rules of the blog prohibit CAPS as this is considered shouting. Okay, but this time around I AM TRYING TO SHOUT! So, for this one time only, feel free to use caps if you want. The world badly needs some shouting right now, even virtual shouting.
This is why Britain is called Perfidious Albion = dirty politics.
Two reasons for the descent of ‘the West’ into neo-Nazism stand out. First, the West was ALWAYS fascistic, racist, hyper-aggressive, destructive, parasitical and genocidal. Just summon up the shades of the hundreds of millions killed, directly or indirectly, through Western Imperialism, colonialism, settler genocide and economic exploitation even to the extent of causing Holocausts of mass death through famine, as in India, and ask them about the great and glorious West and its stinking ‘Moral Values’. Not to forget the tens of millions of Westerners themselves killed in Western internecine wars, or through class hatred, or herded into gas-chambers or made to lie in mass graves then be shot along with their children because they were of the wrong religion, or the same, but they crossed themselves in the wrong direction. German Nazism simply expressed a rather pure essence of true ‘Western’ moral values, and its mission, and many of its personnel and methods, were simply taken over the USA after WW2.
Of course, the non-Western world was not a collection of lands of milk and honey, but by any rational calculus Western ideology involves a qualitatively different and incessant aggression and cancerous expansion, as manifest in that prototypical Western creation-capitalism. There the lust and capacity for total destruction, as EVERYTHING, living and inanimate is transmuted into the dead stuff of money, is unbounded, but this planet being finite, and the exploiters not having yet escaped to bleed alien worlds anew white and lifeless, capitalism has only succeeded in drowning us on this planet in the waste and filth of its excesses, of which poisoning we will shortly succumb.
And, second, the rise to global dominance through control of Western politics, fakestream media and the other brainwashing mechanisms and finance, of the Zionazi elite centred in Israel, and in the Jewish Diaspora elites, has delivered a final coup de grace to the West, and hence, the world that the West is now in the process of attacking, everywhere, for the crimes of not obeying orders from the likes of vermin like Theresa May, John Bolton and the execrable Macron.
These Zionazi elites are pretty unprecedented in their absolute arrogance and never-ending demands. Currently they have embarked on a veritable firestorm of hatred, invective and false accusations in order to destroy Jeremy Corbyn in the UK. If they cannot destroy Corbyn, they are very happy to destroy UK Labour, because they no longer control it as they did under their stooge, Blair. The whole stinking process is operating in open collusion with the UK fakestream media hate-machine, the reeking corpse of the late UK Guardian leading the way. The Jewish elite grandees leading the onslaught openly declare that it is UK Labour support for the Palestinians and ‘Leftwing policies’ and criticism of Israel that is motivating their typical exercise in Talmudic hatred. So, the work of hundreds of thousands of Labour supporters invigorated by Corbyn, who have worked, honestly and determinedly, over years and decades, to attempt to make the UK a better, more decent, society that the filthy dystopia created by the Tories and Blairites, is to all be destroyed by a tiny cabal of racist supremacists who see all goyim as their inferiors. A cabal that does not even represent all Jews, although they typically claim that they do, a favourite tactic of these anti-goyite thugs. Many Jews support Corbyn, knowing full well that he is a life-long anti-racist, unlike the Zionazi thugs who traduce him, who are among the vilest racists extant.
This Zionazi thuggery, and numerous other examples like the criminalisation of the BDS Movement or ANY criticism of Israel or Zionazism, as ‘antisemitic’, is bound to create a good deal of hatred in return. But that is PRECISELY what the Zionazi elites WANT-hatred is the very essence of their existence. Hatred of the Palestinians. Hatred of Arabs. Hatred of Moslems. Hatred of any goyim that do not share these hatreds, or dare to oppose Zionazism. These people, and they do only represent a fraction of Jewry, just as the worst of any community are only a generally small fraction, are the most dangerous and destructive creatures in existence, in my opinion. They hate Russia for thwarting their ambitions to destroy Syria as they did Iraq and Libya. They hate China for not ever going to become supine stooges like the Western kakastocrats. And, as Bibi, Bennett, Sharon, Begin and scores of other hideous Zionazi psychopaths show, they mix a series of ancient and modern psychoses into a maelstrom of hatred and destructiveness seen in policies like the Samson Option, the Oded Yinon Plan and the drive for endless war against their myriad goy enemies, that simply guarantees Israel’s eventual destruction, and that, so they often promise, of us all.
To all friends on this blog,
Look beyond the superficial details of the West’s hostile actions, and take heart. NOTHING has changed about the West’s intentions to Russia, other than that the pretence is over. West is full of good people, but the leaderships kneel to a hidden power. It has been that way for a long time.
The worst possible strategic position was for Russia not to know that, or to be divided by an enduring pro-west movement.
Russia is now besieged, but it always was, without really knowing it. Now there is clarity, and the country can unite.
So take heart. Even on this blog, some will not be able to come to terms today, with West’s treachery. As a Serb, I saw it all before, it is not new, it was always there. Russia was always in the cross-hairs, and now it is their turn again.
There is one chain of command in the west, and it is indeed an empire. If Russia has awoken from it’s naivety, slumber, and need to believe in an imaginary friend, who always had a hidden knife, then we are good.
I expect every effort will now be made to derail the world cup. Pardon the pun, but it will be another own goal. Zog showed itself, and we can see its true intentions.
Yes, Russia was naive in it’s belief that the US was their ‘partner’. I cringe every time I hear Putin say that. US is NOT their partner, does NOT want Russia to be sovereign, wants only a vassal Russia, where everything is open to their taking. I’m glad that Putin and many Russians are now losing some of their naivety and are finally realizing that US does NOT have Russia’s interests at heart at all, but is, in reality, a treacherous, envious rival that would love to see all Russians bleed and die, if that meant US could take over the land and assets. The vassal EU and the totally repugnant UK are willing to follow US lead anywhere it takes them – even like lemmings over a cliff, which is what’s happening now. The cliff is WWIII of which there will be NO winners.
England is not vassal but master who is running the show of hatred and inciting usa to fight her war against russia and chi
England is the most deeply penetrated of the British colonies. The British ‘City of London’ is the heart of darkness.
Indeed.
The UK is a society of near-zero significance, but the City remains a major, major power center.
Relocating the City’s functions and players is possible, but why disrupt what still looks like a working arrangement?
Correct: City of London is the SENIOR partner, Wall Street the JUNIOR partner, the Vassal. Or as Lord Mountbatten used to refer his former colony, America, THE BIG DUMB GIANT. For without the British elites subverting and manipulating the Americans, Russian and the USA have historical, and cultural reasons for being natural allies at least since the Whigs and the Lincoln political machinery up through FDR and even to JFK.
yes, but distinguish between the city of London, and the UK. They are separate entities. Both UK and USA are vassals. It is wrong to think that the UK itself runs the USA. The City of London is likely the home of the octopus that commands them all.
Just to be clear, I don’t know that as a fact, but it is my belief, as it is for many others.
The question is as to where Israel is in the hierarchy. I suspect, it is not on the top, but just another vassal, with benefits.
Israel IS the master of all these. People get old, people die off . It is doubtful any individual or group of individuals can be so persistent through the ages.
I suggest researching “Crown Temple Bar” in relation to your question.
I believe you are correct. America became Britains debt slave long ago. They use America as their war machine. No excuse for those who are supposed to rule in America. They are all in.
Putin was making an offer when he referred to the ‘west’ as partners. Take it in that regard. Putin does not seem to be silly nor naive. But by referring to the west as partners, he was extending an olive branch and make an offer to the west. That offer has by now obviously been declined.
Doubtful of anything naive in the use of the term “partner”.
It’s a strategy, more than likely.
The Western forces assembled on the Russian near abroad are, in a way, captive.
They may never make it back if (when?) war breaks out.
The first to die.
@ Occasional Poster
I knew the world cup was unlikely when the US was knocked out from qualifying by …….. Guatemala. It was the biggest dive ever in football. No complaints back home from a cancellation, I thought.
T&T knocked them out. 2-1 was the score.
The world cup is proceding as planned. A nuclear war might prevent it, but otherwise its still on.
Notice that all that’s been done is ‘diplomatic boycotts’. That’s a purely symbolic measure, and all it means is that Russia won’t have to host a group of government officials who otherwise would take an all expense paid vacation to a futbol tourney.
The English football coach said very openly that he doesn’t care what BoJoke says or thinks. And there is no way the English would withdraw their futbol team. Germany is also very unlikely to refuse to defend their championship. German fans are highly unlikely to pass up a short trip to see their team play. And so far even German politicians aren’t going the symbolic diplomatic boycott route. Same with most other EU countries.
I think the difference now we are facing $ billions if not a trillion in pension funds and the pot is empty. Time for a reset and war is the distraction
What is going on against Corbyn is disgusting, it seems they have gone now in a frontal attack on all fronts.
It is a sign that something is nearing it’s end phase.
My hypothesis is this…..
On March 1, Putin announced a series of new weapons systems. The status of most of these was that they had ‘completed testing’. One was ‘entering production’.
There was undoubtedly at least a faction in the western military and the neocons that said in response to this that now was the time for World War 3 with Russia, and that any delay would be to their disadvantage. This faction has existed since the 1950’s, and their existence is not a surprise. They argue that any delay means Russia’s new weapons have more time for production and deployment, while meanwhile in that time the US military gets more F-35s that can’t fly replacing old but still useable planes. The pro-nuclear-holocaust faction in the US believes the weapons on which they wasted at least hundreds of billions of dollars are now in a ‘use-them-or-lose-them’ status.
Within a short time after Putin’s announcement, the latest escalation began. This of course is the so-called ‘skirpal poisioning incident’. This is being used for at least three effects. One is to prepare the population for war by whipping up war-time propaganda to hate the enemy. Two is to try to clear out as much as they can Russia intelligence agents in the west. The third is to beat down any political opponents. This doesn’t matter in the US where Trump has been converted to pro-war, and the Democrats are rabid in favor of nuclear war with Russia. But it does matter on Airship One, aka the UK, where the more popular opposition to the unpopular government also takes an anti-war stance.
In the US cabinet, I’m hypothesizing that Tillerson was a voice against the military and neocons drive to start world war 3. Tillerson got fired for his trouble. Rumors also began that Gen. McMaster would leave. Sure enough, the announcement of his leaving was soon announced. The tiny truly progressive faction in the US Senate of 3 or 4 Senators issued statements that Trump was assembling his “war cabinet”. The appointments of extreme hawks like Pompeo and Bolton appears to be a strong sign of where this is heading. Likewise, the appearence that the CIA has just taken over US diplomacy, and the appointment of a known torturer to lead the CIA are also very strong signs as to where this is heading.
I grew up in the first cold war, when they taught us school kids to hide under a desk and curl up under a ball in order to survive a nuclear holocaust. I’m looking around my place to see what can serve as a desk.
It makes sense if you also consider that Trump’s call to Mr Putin was just a disguise to his real war intentions.
In classic Chinese military theory, dating back millennia, it states that:
“When an ambiguous state or alliance practices outward diplomacy, but is in fact assembling its forces, it is probably preparing to launch an attack”.
Excellent post, thank you Anonymous.
https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/MURDER.HTM
Gengis Khan was not western. The Chinese are not western. The Soviets were not western (not Russian either BTW).
It is a human condition that every group is guilty of.
The west funded and supported the Russian revolution and installed the communists. Those communists were also harbored in the west before the revolution. Germany and the U.S. were financially backing that coup.
The West? This is too vague a term. It was the Jews through those ‘westers powers’ they controlled. Tsarist Russia was in their way. They were behind the Bolshevik putsch that unseated the Kerensky government and Jews held all important political positions in the USSR. In due time Nazi Germania was in their way too and Judea fought against her by proxy (WWII allies) and now the Russian nation again stands in the way of Judea’s world domination and so a war is coming. Eventually Russia will have to identify who her enemy is and call it by its name, not the West certainly and not the proxy US or UK.
Very well put…The clowns screaming “fascist, fascist ! ” are intentionally trying to muddy
the waters. It`s the “commies, the commies ! ” since 1913 at least,..probably more. The U.S has been
a pawn of the zionist bolshevik commies for a long time, and the only hope is to remove that cancer from the earth..We all know what that means unfortunately, if not, you should !
And ‘the Jews’ is ‘too vague’ as well. The Jewish elites, who are a veritable black hole of human infamy, are but part of Jewry. Most other Jews go along to get along, often simply out of social solidarity and fear of ostracism, but the Jewish elites have been prepared to sacrifice their fellows, over and over again, when it served their interests. Ben-Gurion’s loathsome observation that he would prefer saving half of Jewish children in Germany by sending them to Palestine, rather than saving all of them if they had to go to England, is pretty typical. And many Jews oppose the Jewish elites’ various perfidies, and, finally, Jews who find their elites’ bad behaviour, or their community’s self-destructive acquiescence intolerable, simply walk away from their religion, and, more rarely, their community. And, as far as the Talmudists are concerned, Jewish ‘marrying out’, represents the loss of ‘precious Jewish souls’.
What did the Ashkenazi Jews do to the Sephardic Jewish children in the 1950’s? Remember!
Your knowledge of history is imperfect. It was the Imperial Germans who sent Lenin back to Russia in a sealed railway car, because as soon as he took power, he did just what the German’s had calculated – withdraw Russia from WWI. It was obviously not done with the blessing of the Western Allies. The Anglo-Americans then invaded Russia through Vladivostok & Archangelsk in behalf of the reactionary White Russian armies, who wanted to restore the Tsar. It was not until the collapse of the Tsarist armies that the US & Britain withdrew. They also financed various regime change operations against the communists, such as those of Sidney Reilly.
Well said, Mulga Mumblebrain.
No, you are not alone in your assessment.
The only reason I have to still ‘hope’, is that idiocy has a habit of tripping over its own feet.
Its a bad state of affairs if one has to depend on ‘the other side’ being so idiotic that they will hopefully fall on their faces. But, that is the only ‘hope’ that I have.
@amarynth
But this isn’t idiocy. The AZ aggression leading towards war with Russia is calculated and deliberate. It isn’t stupid but demonic.
I disagree with Saker that this is like Germany 1930’s, because it is like the start of WWI also. The Franz Ferdinand moment has just happened (Scripal); this nobody man formed a pretext for war so that a bankrupt England could dismantle the burgeoning power of a recently unified Germany. England needed WWI to preserve its empire.
So this is not idiocy. This is as calculated and rational – to an accountant – as the US’s debt burden.
Cannot be.
Canćt factor in the nuclear arsenal.
that’s a thing people say all the time but it’s simply absurd. These people don’t want nuclear war any more than we do. They will die too, or be forced to spend generations in underground bunkers. The people who rule us are evil, but they are also stupid, and they will blunder into armageddon because they just don’t get it.
Not absurd Marcus. The entire premise of western power over Russia has been first strike victory, which is well prepared for and written into every US military doctrine. Like Desert Storm. Massive firepower without response. If that has been neutralised recently by Russia, the second arm of this continual threat is to use nuclear war threats as a method to erect Iron Curtains across the Eurasian landmass, separating out the people (EU) from the most civilised and reliable resource base (Russia).
They don’t need to shoot. They need to make you afraid that they or Russia are going to shoot, and then protect the peeps with an economic and physical wall. They don’t want a nuclear war, but they absolutely do want to tie Russia to her landmass and kick seven sacks out of her. That is what the rage about this injustice is about. Not necessarily war, but the plain sight desire to kill off a country by any means. Which is undeniably the intention, right now.
Marcus,
you are using conventional logic and common sense. But we do not know who are true enemy is. Maybe they drink blood and are a death cult. Maybe the world burning to extinction is their rapture.
It is indeed scary stuff, but we have some clues. Step one, is to recognise the enduring historic presence of the cabal; they are real. 99.9% of humanity are unable to see it, but many already did, and took it to the next step.
This is where opinion fractures into many directions, but many different camps have drawn the conclusion that there is indeed a seeming recklessness in the cabal, and in seeking answers for this, suddenly the theories that the cabal are not actually human, or of this earth, actually merit a listen.
It is not necessary to subscribe to such theories, but it is alarming when they better describe events than conventional ‘secret society’ theory; other than the religious one where the head is actually Satan himself. It explains the cabal’s control and domination of the 99.99%, their lack of humanity, and their contempt for this planet, its people, and its future.
But in a nutshell, ‘they would suffer too in a nuclear war so there won’t be one,’ is laden with assumptions and is based more on hope than actual knowledge, of who or what the cabal really are.
Don’t discount anything.
I didn’t say “they’ll suffer too so there won’t be one”. I said they don’t want one and if there is one it will be because they are as stupid as they are evil.
The point is too many people think this is about cool-headed planning. It’s not. Our leaders are not bright people. They are driven by short term psychopathic thinking. They want to “win” is all. They will start ww3 by accident while playing at “being tough” and “standing up to Putin” so they can win some local elections (thats a subtext in the UK right now) or for some other petty purpose. Because they don’t get that their actions will have consequences.
@ Marcus
Wars aren’t accidental, ever. They aren’t acts of miscalculation. WWI, for example, was baked-in as early as 1905. By 1906 preparations were well under way. Why? Churchill (admiral) was actively preparing to convert our entire fleet from coal to oil, as was Germany. Germany was extending the trans-Siberian rail network from Berlin to the Gulf giving them direct and faster access to our attempted monopoly on gulf oil (look at Royal Dutch Shell history) and also to the jewels of our empire, East Africa, India, East Indies. Our first troop deployments of WWI were the Indian Light Expeditionary Force and the Second Devonshires, not to Europe, but to Bazra, two months before the start of the official war. Job? Destroy the railway, kill Germans. TE Lawrence et al were engaged in the destruction of the railway and Germany’s ally, Turkey, a partner for this massive rail project that would have destroyed our empire.
Right now we see the same thing, wars being fought to break alliances and cut through and open transit routes, from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, Nord and Sud stream, and opening one by force from Kuwait to Europe through Syria.
Wars are not accidents. That is like saying muggings are accidents. Premeditated all the way.
@ proper gander on March 27, 2018 · at 6:52 am UTC
You could also add that by destroying Russia they will have China, because China will submit to survive.
The big subtext in the UK is to destroy Corbyn, and the de-Blairised Labour Party. That explains the insanely vicious Zionazi hate campaign based on fraudulent denunciations of ‘antisemitism’, being prosecuted by the Zionazi elites, various Blairite traitors in the Parliamentary Labour Party (Blairism was pure servitude to Zionazi elite interests)and the stinking sewer of the UK fakestream media, led by the God-awful Fraudian, and its roster of Zionazi bullying, hate-mongering, thugs. But at least the Zionazi grandees, due to an excess of hatred overwhelming their usual preference for dissembling mendacity, have openly declared that support for the Palestinians, opposition to Israel’s incessant barbarity, and Corbyn Labour’s ‘Leftwing policies’ are behind the Zionazi hate campaign.
Occasional, you don’t need to posit the existence of aliens among the Western ‘elites’, although the hypothesis is not entirely impossible. The Western elites are just psychopaths, selected by a psychopathic system, by previous generations of psychopaths, who promote cults of pure psychopathy, like American Exceptionalism, Talmudism, Wahhabism and Free Market capitalism.The fault lies in them, not in the stars.
We (humanity, the-herd) used to need psychopaths to reduce our numbers when we overgrazed our pastures. Now we have birth control, and internet porn. We don’t need psychopaths to reduce our numbers…
Well, maybe one last time, for old time’s sake, but we really have too many psychopaths, too, now.
Will this be the end?
Occasional Poster, your words suffer from inadequate attention to Occam’s Razor.
Psychopathy explains it quite adequately, without recourse to UFOs. They really don’t care, even about their own kids. Or the planet. They love to foment conflict and war. They are unable to plan for the future, but are excellent at recklessness and disregard and yes, boldness. You can be bold when scruples don’t hold you back. Another thing they are good at is “divide and conquer” and a whole sackful of other machiavellian strategies. The whole world going up in smoke? They’ll be holding a party!
I don’t buy at the other divisions. Jews, Anglo Empire, etc. They are bit players, with their own psychopaths on top, who are no friends of the schmucks on the bottom. It’s all of us against the psychopaths and their enablers, and that’s it. We are many, they are few. We can win. But we have to stop getting distracted by all the petty hatreds they are always throwing our way, and the Spectacle.
If it comes to nuclear war, not even the present generation will survive for any significant amount of time. Generations? Impossible.
When Hitler started his conquest of the whole world he could not rationally hope to win.
It was that his Grand Conquest was split into multitude of smaller steps, each of those was worth it.
Then suddenly by mid-1941 Hitler found himself at the edge of abyss. Europe is taken, but there us huge air-sea power North-West and huge continental power to the East. Try jumping over the abyss and die trying – or curl on the floor and just die.
And he jumped, desperately.
You say, if the Empire attacks Russia-Iran-China they face their death. But what if they don’t attack? Then they would become useless failed puppets. And the crimes against humanity, West kept committing and running ahead of, would catch up. The only thing that makes their impunity is universal belief they are too strong to (for their foes – to be punished; for them and allies – to care).
If they accept the world is no more a hegemony, then they would need to wear those white gloves and shining armors again, they would need those sheep cloths they pretended wearing during Cold War. And to do it West would have to wash their hands of the geave atrocities of last decades. They would have to create a token scapegoats. And punish them for their common sins.
Exactly what they did with Hitler. Who was not that very different from Churchill or Franko or their colleagues of then Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, etc.
Why Hitler was so demonized then? To create the appearance that he was something unique. To LITERALLY become everyone’s scapegoat.
You premise West current leaders see the choice of deadly war in Russia vs humble lives as rulers of Russia’s peers. Then it looks crazy indeed. But what if their choice is actually different? What if the choice at their hands is to try luck in war woth Russia, or to see a warranted triage and ghastly execution? What if they know for sure, the Gaddafi’s last hours would seem honorable rewards comparing with their lot if they try to weasel away from the war?
Then the choice to start WW3 is no more so irrational, is it?
Yes, I agree that our (only) hope now is that thing about idiots tripping over themselves and causing counter-results – or blowback… It gets one every time!
I dont live there now but I was born in London in 1963 and share your fears and disbelief. I have no respect for the pompous mouths flapping in the UK and dont understand why there is so little resistance to this. We now live in a very different world and on the brink of catastrophe and no one around me is even talking about it.
Putin loves Russia and is an honorable man. Russia does not want to fight but will wholeheartedly defend their country if attacked and the rest of the world best prepare themselves.
People everywhere are naive; they cannot conceive that their governments are a malevolent force, by virtue of being lapdogs to a hidden power, a power that is totally anti-humanity.
Western politicians are puppets who do as they are told, and they don’t write the plan, they don’t even know the plan. Their success is to convince the citizenry to trust them.
And they do. The citizenry believe the hype. If instructed, they would build their own gallows, their own death camps. Or do the equivalent act, to go to war, and die willingly for Zog.
So, it is much worse than an absence of resistance; they would actually die for Zog.
Trust in government and the MSM is the biggest coup that Satan / Zog requires. From that trust, he is free to do whatsoever he pleases.
Here it is, in the form of farce: human gullibility, and the exploitation thereof, courtesy of a Hollywood movie.
It is politics lesson number1. Worth a watch; short but funny.
One of the things that has happened to this world is the direct result of Reagan and his policies.
The USA used to have rules and laws that limited concentration of media ownership. You could own only a handful of newspapers, radio and TV stations.
The USA also used to have a rule called the ‘fairness doctrine’ that regulated all media license holders. It meant that if you carried one poltician or political party, you had to give equal time to their opponents.
Reagan destroyed both of those concepts. At the time, people warned that this would lead to concentration of media voices into the hands of just a few oligarchs. And that’s what has happened.
This is why you hear the same viewpoint everywhere in the media.
This is why any dissenters can neither find a place to broadcast and are attacked and smeared by the media monopoly.
Thanks Ronny Raygun!
Don’t forget to give Clinton proper credit. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 greatly accelerated the concentration of media ownership. Every Reagan gift to the oligarchy kept on giving through subsequent Democratic administrations. The Empire owns both parties.
Saker, don’t despair, it’s all part of God’s plan: He is greater than all of them combined. If you look at it without God, then yes, it is very very bad; maybe this is also part of His plan to get mankind to turn to Him?
This is all to be expected too, the madness of demons, through humans, results in the crazy things happening from people who appear to have a death wish, and who, of course, don’t care about others dying either.
So take a deep breath, and try and look at it from a different viewpoint.
@Ralph
Right here ^ Saker you have your answer to what happened to the West. Atheism and atheism dressed up as brain dead christianity. “It will all be fine! It’s a plan. Just wait and see. What do I know. What can I do? I trust God”.
God does not ‘plan’ for evil things. The current geopolitical brinkmanship is not according of some predestined Divine script. It is the consequence of the misuse and abuse of free will, by men, to the immeasurable sadness of the creator.
The damnable, shallow, deformed christian ideas that emanate from the US about bloody Jerusalem as the capitol of a radiant new world order and God’s plan’s have a lot to answer for in the dense heads of Trump et al.
Read again: God gave us free will and entrusted his creation to us. We are free to fuck it up, by our own plans and devising. We are doing so, or letting it happen.
This shit show is NOT His plan, but an awful consequence of moral and human weakness. Nowhere is that shallow, happy, drifting crap more purified than in the US christian sects.
We are not in someone else’s boat on a bloody stream. What we see in the world is a direct consequence of what we do, to our great and, some of us, eternal shame and cost.
The example on which all transcendent Christian theology and practice is built is Christ; to drag your cross up the hill and then get nailed to it, to expend the full currency of your life in the cause of unifying God’s will with man’s. It is not a ride, but an effort. This shit show is not some ‘plan’ to ride out, but a consequence of abject moral and practical failure.
That’s true, God gave us free will and we can f*ck it or not – as you say – the burden will be ours. The false teachings of many Christian preachers has left their rotten fruits in the minds of many who haven’t bother to go inside their own and try to find out the truth themselves. They were and are happy to have the chewed information given in the form they get it, well and colorful packed with sweet words.
Re: “It will all be fine! It’s a plan. Just wait and see. What do I know. What can I do? I trust God”.
—
“God does not ‘plan’ for evil things. The current geopolitical brinkmanship is not according of some predestined Divine script. It is the consequence of the misuse and abuse of free will, by men, to the immeasurable sadness of the creator.
The damnable, shallow, deformed christian ideas that emanate from the US about bloody Jerusalem as the capitol of a radiant new world order and God’s plan’s have a lot to answer for in the dense heads of Trump et al.”
—————————————-
A lot to agree with here. Protestant Christianity in the US is not very interesting or intelligent in its versions of extreme anthropomorphization of God, in its saccharine sentimentalism, and in its debased politicizations. Proper Gander is certainly right in pointing out that God is not a criminal. Much of religion in the US is lowest common denominator religion, and ignorant of its history and of its more intelligent and profound dimensions.
The stupidity of the woman Tomo mentions is in fact quite typical of the false ideas and attitudes current in today’s comfortably ignorant and of the mediocre and petty “faith” of Christians.
“I can only say that I have observed on significant lack among evangelical Christians which might turn out to be the real cause of most of our spiritual troubles; and of course if that were true, then the supplying of that lack would be our most critical need. The great deficiency to which I refer is the lack of spiritual discernment, especially among our leaders. How there can be so much Bible knowledge and so little insight, so little moral penetration, is one of the enigmas of the religious world today.”
– A.W. Tozer in The Root of the Righteous
unfortunately I think that is a big part of the problem.
I remember once driving around Lake Tahoe with a good friend from university shopping for a house with a realtor. She seemed a nice very conservative women. That was around that time when Snowden exposed NSA spying of everyone. I asked her what she thought about it.
She dismissed it immediately – she said she was a christian and she was confident god would definitely take care of that (as well as other problems). I have met many people like that in the US
In my experience a big reason for Americans being mostly a bunch of passive (and very fearful) zombies – is that they have been brainwashed from childhood to be passive slaves – never to do anything dramatic – always wait for invisible masters to solve all the problems.
It’s an addiction to lies and fear. That’s why they are paralyzed – but above all scared. They have been brainwashed to think that if they ever admit they were wrong – their whole fragile world would collapse.
and due to lack of meaningful social interaction – they all lack confidence – a confident American is extremely hard to find. Manic, cheer-leader psychopaths are all over the place – but genuine anything – especially confidence is almost non-existent.
Psychopaths in charge are masters of turning their victims against each other (behind their backs so they are not even aware – it’s PUTIN’s fault!!!) so they love such status quo and promote it heavily – as they promote all american irrational and constant competition against everyone and forever – another cause of inability to meaningfully integrate.
A bunch of slaves
It’s not just the USA. It is the human condition.
Makes no difference if they are religious. Religion betrayed humanity time and again.
If there is not an extensive awakening of the human consciousness, a realisation that they were indeed sleeping in a matrix, then this stuff can’t be fixed.
The one glimmer of hope, is that Russia seems to be run by sane and rational people. I guess that’s their crime.
Right . Well said Tomo.
Hitler did the same with the German people. They raised their hands blindly.
Faith based anything means leave your mind at the door. Here is something to consider:
Comparison of Western and Dharmic Religions
There’s a difference between our Western religions and the Dharma so-called religions of Hinduism and Buddhism. I’m drawing this from an analysis in a book called On Being Different by Rajiv Malhotra, an Indian author. He points out that our Western traditions are history-centered.
So what does this mean? It means that time has a beginning. It has an end. And an historical person and an historical event had the final revelation of the truth from God (so either Moses receiving the laws from God, or Jesus or Mohammed). And the life story of these three people – totally essential. And that’s the final truth, so it is up to us to accept that truth. And it’s not something that we could figure out ourselves. If we could figure it out ourselves and we come up with: “Oh, I had a revelation from God” – well, what happened to a lot of these people who came up and said that? They were burned at the stake as being heretics. They were possessed by the Devil.
So the Dharmic traditions (Hindu and Buddhist) are very different. They’re not history-oriented, not history-centered, about this event. Each of us is capable of understanding and realizing truth about reality ourselves. That’s the whole basis of Dharma tradition, isn’t it? Various teachers, Buddha included, could show us the way, but everybody needs to figure it out themselves. Very, very different, isn’t it? So naturally there are many different valid explanations based on different people’s experience.
So in the Indian traditions, they embrace chaos. There’s no problem with chaos – that there’s multiplicity – this is of course the nature of the universe. If you’ve ever been in India, lived in India, you see chaos (from our point of view), but it functions perfectly. Nobody has a problem with it. Whereas in the Abrahamic traditions, then, chaos is a threat. It’s a threat to the authority of the one truth. And so then you have to control it – control, rule it, make sure that everything is uniform, everyone believes the same thing, one truth, etc. Very, very different, isn’t it? When we approach the Dharma and it’s explained that this author explains it like this, that author like this, this school like this, and that school like that – what the typical Western response to that is: “But what does it really mean?” We can’t deal with chaos. We have to control it. It has to be under control. One truth – what it really, really means. If you approach the Dharma in that way, you’re going to have some problems.
So with the many explanations, all of which are valid – we’re talking about valid explanations, not crazy explanations – all of which are valid, we can have apprehension. It can be correct, it can be decisive, but individual. Like the example, the classic example, that here you have something and the humans see it as water, the ghosts see it as pus, and the gods see it as nectar. All of them are correct. They’re correct, accurate, decisive. So we ask, “But what does it really…?” It’s coming from a completely different cultural background.
Thanks, very interesting
In Hindu tradition time also has a beginning and an end. The interval in between is much longer.
Dharma is anything but chaos as the following excerpts from Wikipedia (used for convenience) would make clear:
“In Hinduism, dharma signifies behaviours that are considered to be in accord with rta, the order that makes life and universe possible,and includes duties, rights, laws, conduct, virtues and “right way of living”. In Buddhism, dharma means “cosmic law and order”, and is also applied to the teachings of the Buddha. In Buddhist philosophy, dhamma/dharma is also the term for “phenomena”. Dharma in Jainism refers to the teachings of tirthankara (Jina) and the body of doctrine pertaining to the purification and moral transformation of human beings. For Sikhs, the word dharm means the path of righteousness and proper religious practice.
The evolving literature of Hinduism linked dharma to two other important concepts: Ṛta and Māyā. Ṛta in Vedas is the truth and cosmic principle which regulates and coordinates the operation of the universe and everything within it. Māyā in Rig-veda and later literature means illusion, fraud, deception, magic that misleads and creates disorder, thus is contrary to reality, laws and rules that establish order, predictability and harmony.
In Hinduisn, dharma includes two aspects – sanātana dharma, which is the overall, unchanging and abiding principals of dharma and is not subject to change, and yuga dharma, which is valid for a yuga, an epoch or age as established by Hindu tradition.
In Upanishads, the concept of dharma continues as universal principle of law, order, harmony, and truth. It acts as the regulatory moral principle of the Universe. It is explained as law of righteousness and equated to satya.
Dharma is an organising principle in Hinduism that applies to human beings in solitude, in their interaction with human beings and nature, as well as between inanimate objects, to all of cosmos and its parts. It refers to the order and customs which make life and universe possible, and includes behaviours, rituals, rules that govern society, and ethics. Hindu dharma includes the religious duties, moral rights and duties of each individual, as well as behaviours that enable social order, right conduct, and those that are virtuous. Dharma, is that which all existing beings must accept and respect to sustain harmony and order in the world. It is neither the act nor the result, but the natural laws that guide the act and create the result to prevent chaos in the world. It is innate characteristic, that makes the being what it is. It is, claims Van Buitenen, the pursuit and execution of one’s nature and true calling, thus playing one’s role in cosmic concert. In Hinduism, it is the dharma of the bee to make honey, of cow to give milk, of sun to radiate sunshine, of river to flow. In terms of humanity, dharma is the need for, the effect of and essence of service and interconnectedness of all life.
In mid-20th century, an inscription of the Indian Emperor Asoka from the year 258 BC was discovered in Afghanistan. This rock inscription contained Sanskrit, Aramaic and Greek text… on the rock appears a Greek rendering for the Sanskrit word dharma: the word eusebeia.
Eusebeia (Greek: εὐσέβεια from εὐσεβής “pious” from εὖ eu meaning “well”, and σέβας sebas meaning “reverence”, itself formed from seb- meaning sacred awe and reverence especially in actions) is a Greek word abundantly used in Greek philosophy as well as in the New Testament, meaning to perform the actions appropriate to the gods. The word was used in Classical Greece where it meant behaving as tradition dictates in one’s social relationships and towards the gods. One demonstrates eusebeia to the gods by performing the customary acts of respect (festivals, prayers, sacrifices, public devotions). By extension one honors the gods by showing proper respect to elders, masters, rulers and everything under the protection of the gods.
For Platonists, “Eusebeia” meant “right conduct in regard to the gods”. For the Stoics, “knowledge of how God should be worshiped”.
Of course, thousands of books have been written about. But it is clear that Dharma is very close to what Ortho-doxia means, from Greek ορθοδοξία. Doxa (ancient Greek δόξα; from verb δοκεῖν dokein, “to appear”, “to seem”, “to think” and “to accept”. Ortho doxia means right opinion, belief. But ‘doxa’ has also the meaning of ‘glory’, ‘slava’, ‘worship’. Therefore Orthodoxia is the correct way to believe and the correct way to worship.
Adharma (non-Dharma) the opposite of Dharma is chaos, disorder, non-harmonious immoral, sinful, wrong, wicked, unjust, unbalanced, or unnatural.
So, in Dharmic religions belief and way of worshiping were not left at everybody’s whim. And in Hinduism especially there were the priests, the brahmans, the custodians of the Dharmasutras and Dharmashastras, who decided what was Dharmic or Adharmic. There was heresy and heretics in ‘Hinduism’. And they were not treated too lightly.
Another Anonymus
I don’t believe this is part of God’s plan – He’s left it to us and is watching and hoping that humanity doesn’t need another cataclysm to learn
Many people know – in the world – its just in the West – the ones that are supposed to be leading – Europe – its obviously Europe’s epoch – and they have genocided so many other countries, that I guess maybe its world karma –
What I don’t understand is why the oligarchs want to live underground and not on their yachts – and their magical islands – why do they want this ? Its so weird — maybe they don’t believe it will really happen.
Well, we have to wonder whether the head of the snake is a council of ‘oligarchs’ as you put it, or whether it is one man, before whom all others must kneel. That would be quite dangerous, because he might be genocidal, and want the whole world to go down with him as he nears his end.
We don’t know who or what is in control, so we cannot assume rational actors. If satanism, is at the head, then this is really dangerous; rational actors are likely absent from that scenario.
@ Ralph
Totally agree: it’s all part of God’s plan and written in several scriptures.
There will be a big clash, it’s inevitable.
And indeed, mankind, or what’s left of it, will turn to him (also written in the scriptures).
I used to try to change things a decade ago, advocating for Ron Paul’s election. But once that election was over, I understood that nothing would change the course of events. I decided to keep my energy to prepare myself spiritually and physically for that final clash.
“Representative democracy does not work.”
It can and is the only way but it requires a educated population capable of critical thinking and if you ever read “The Deliberate Dumbing Down Of America” you will know why it doesn’t work today.
Believe it or not the only hope are the comedians. Yes people like Lee Camp at Redacted Tonight and the Jonathan Pie character across the pond. They tell the real news. So called real journalists tell fake news and fake journalists (comics) tell the real news.
I do not think they will directly attack Russia. They know they would die along with a lot of us plebes. They will try to provoke Russia to do something (and boy are they trying). The good news is that Russia has a good handle on the asymmetric warfare so we may not go nuclear.
Believe nothing that the government tells you, any government. At best it is a partial truth to manipulate you and at worst (and most likely) an outright lie.
“Representative democracy” is an oxymoron.
I bet you “demo cracy” is also an oxymoron but I aint smart enough to unpick that one :D
“The good news is that Russia has a good handle on the asymmetric warfare so we may not go nuclear.”
———–
Can’t agree with you there. Even if it starts and goes “conventional weapons” for years the side that is losing when it is losing will unleash nukes. It’s either that or the destruction and breakup of the country.
And as Putin said: “What need would we have a world if there is no Russia?“
And I wouldn’t presume that doesn’t hold true for the US as well.
The Americans may be asses but they’re patriotic asses.
“The Americans may be asses but they’re patriotic asses.
— The patriotic asses would not allow their government and their military to become zionized. http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48309.htm
Look who has been making the major decision re the US/UK foreign policy and “humanitarian” interventions.
“They will try to provoke Russia to do something (and boy are they trying). The good news is that Russia has a good handle on the asymmetric warfare so we may not go nuclear.”
In a rational world you would hope so. But this is no longer a rational world. The constant provocations will eventually wear on everyone, and when that happens mistakes are likely to be made, mistakes that could quickly lead to a chain of escalation ending in a nuclear exchange. Provocations have to be carefully planned not to provoke too much. Sometimes judgement about what the limit to a provocation might be is wrong – a red line is crossed unintentionally – and then it happens.
I think we are blindly pushing ourselves into destruction.
TRM, representative democracy cannot work because 50% of the population, by definition are of below median intelligence-many far below. Similar distributions of knowledge, morality etc also exist. ‘Democracy’ in any meaningful form CANNOT exist in any capitalist state, certainly not in Free Market kakastocracies, where ALL real power belongs to the rich and parasitical owners of society, and, through direct bribery in the form of ‘contributions’ and ‘lobbying’ of politicians. The most obvious manifestation of that truth is the total control of the USA, and more or less total control of other Western kakastocracies by the Zionazi elites.
The whole election process is a sordid farce. Election campaigns are circuses of bribes (often lies)outright lies, threats, character assassination of the opposition, and hate and fear-mongering and scapegoating. As I noted, many election ‘promises’ are outright lies, immediately rescinded on election. One local Austfalian thug just came up with the novel innovation of having had 200 secret ‘policies’ during a recent State election, for which he now claims a ‘mandate’ although the electors had no idea of their existence, let alone substance.
Voting is mostly voluntary, and turn-outs are generally on the decline. In ‘first past the post’ systems, like the UK, a pig-molesting thug like Cameron can gain a ‘landslide’ as in 2015, on 36% of the vote in a 60% turnout, ie 24% of the voting population, itself a fraction of the total population. And, once in power, the ‘democrats’ govern like an elected junta, bringing in policy that DELIBERATELY targets weak, poor and unrepresented populations, particularly in opposition areas, for savage social austerity and malign neglect, or class-hatred based policies targeting workers and unionists in particular, while business parasites get tax cuts and other rorts, and non-enforcement of laws against financial crime.
The only system that can work is a one-Party state, that Governs the country, that anyone can join, and rise according to his merits. The Chinese system, which is based on traditional Chinese practises, has proved its efficacy, and NOT divided Chinese against one another in petty partisan politics and ‘Divide and Rule’ tactics. The Chinese intend improving their citizens’ economic and social autonomy and freedom, on local, communal and collective levels, with the caveat that efforts to overthrow the Government and social order, will not be tolerated, policies that unsurprisingly enjoy the overwhelming support of the Chinese people.
It helps that the Chinese are a more socialised society
no, they aren’t. They will use and abuse anyone that suits their purpose, I’m talking both at the personal and the national level. They really are not worthy of any admiration except for the fact that they have dragged themselves out of the muck.
Ahh, Mishi-race hatred, undifferentiated by any acknowledgement of individual differences in character and behaviour, is a very ugly thing.
“Representative democracy does not work.”
from the Loss of Happiness in Market Democracies”:
If people do not know either that or why they are happy or unhappy, the premises of prevailing analysis of markets and democracies have failed. This failing has a name: Hedonic Fallacy. They are fallacious because they require qualities people rarely have.
These qualities are capacities for:
• introspection revealing to people the workings of their limbic systems
• authentic, ego-syntonic self-perceptions
• achieving unity of thought and feelings
• avoiding compensatory pursuits that so not fulfill their promise
Lacking these capacities, people cannot maximize their well-being.
If representative democracy absolutely requires educated population to work but at the same time it cannot sustain the educational lev of the said population – then it does NOT work.
Then it is a kind of medieval Perpetuum Mobile attempts.
Each of those worked great while, for example, weights were lifted upward to the engine inlet, but could not sustain this lifting and required someone outside the enhine to do it again and again.
Those engines did NOT work. They pretended. They masqueraded working and hid the role of that external actor.
This website makes the mistake of referring to the USA and the other western countries as ‘democracies’. They are not democracies. A pair of Ivy League political scientists studied thousands of issues and found that what ordinary people think does not matter and does not influence decisions. They described the system more accurately as an oligarchy. Democracy is defined as a system where the power lies with the people. Elections do not equal democracy. The USA and many other western states are not democracies. About the only place I can think of where the people have a say in their country is Venezuela, and they are hated by the oligarchy in the USA and attacked for that very reason.
What’s the alternatives? Do you want a monarchy where some inbred idiot gets to rule just because he’s the oldest son of the king? Do you want a strongman authoritarian government where whoever survives a fight of assasinations and plots rises to hold power? We know what an oligarchy looks like.
The states that loudly claim to be democracies are failed democracies. They were not able to protect the ability of the people to control power, and the people lost power. That of course is something to be guarded against in any democracy. Read the writings of the American founding fathers, and they knew this. They regarded the biggest threats to the democracy they had just founded to be a standing army and concentrated financial power in banks and corporations. The original USA had limits on all of these. The people lost power as these limits were removed, until we reached the point where we are today, which is government by concentrated media and an oligarchy that seems to want to drive the world to war.
Venezuela the only country where people can have a say? Lol, this remarks alone is telling about your perceived knowledge of world matters, I bet you have never even been there in the last 5-10 years. Ignorance is bliss especially when it fosters already pre-determined world views.
One thing Russia could do is to spread the war to areas the ‘west’ would not like it to go. Why didn’t the Syrian war spread to isreal??? Or further north? Or to some ‘magic islands’?
I too feel the same as The Saker. What is baffling to me is the apathy of most persons I talk to about these matters, many of them very intelligent. It seems they have emotionally and mentally just shut down. There simply is a lack of perspective about really important issues, such as international problems and our perilous financial situation. It seems that nothing matters except trivialities, such as hollywood shennnigans or sports.
2009 article: Are Americans a Broken People? Why We’ve Stopped Fighting Back Against the Forces of Oppression
https://www.alternet.org/story/144529/are_americans_a_broken_people_why_we%27ve_stopped_fighting_back_against_the_forces_of_oppression
Not just Americans, though they are the worst off. It is the entire Western community of nations. The results of Cultural Marxism on the masses over the last 70-80 years.
‘Cultural Marxism’ does not mean anything. It is just a way to insult Karl Marx.
There are people who accuse Russia / Putin of anything that goes wrong.
There are people who accuse the Jews.
There are people who accuse the Marxists.
And there are still those who prefer to accuse any combination among the three.
I know people who belong to each of these groups and they are far from brilliant or minimally intelligent. On the contrary: as a rule they are poor simpletons and idiots.
People for whom the world is too complicated; who see it through the myopic lenses of ignorance; people for whom systematic study and later understanding are waste of time and consumes a lot of energy, too much energy; people for whom it is easier to embrace any theory of imbecilic conspiracy and pose as “cool” among their equally idiotic friends.
Putin addressed people from the first and second groups here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=12s_n6F2ZEQ&feature=youtu.be&t=293
But he could equally have quoted the third of them as example.
CRAT, Western publics are BRAINWASHED, 24/7/52 by the most intrusive and relentless indoctrination machine ever created. You have the Western fakestream media sewer, where any dissent from the Imperial, class-based, pro-US, pro-Israel, anti-Islamic, anti-Russian and anti-Chinese narrative is now gone. Completely. TOTAL Groupthink and the most impudent and stupid lying reigns, EVERYWHERE.
Then there is the relentless Moloch of advertising, invading ever second of our awareness and every surface in our cities, and even the countryside, with its diet of greed, exploitation of human feelings of inadequacy and psychological frailty and appeals to social snobbery and competition. Then there are the PR and think-tank cancers, professional liars in the service of power, and, finally, ‘entertainment’, that Zionazi dominated octopus that NEVER portrays Moslems, Russians and other ‘undesirables’ as other than Evil thugs. Jews, on the other hands, are invariably witty, ‘sexy’, smart and just loveable. Of course.
You’d think that such crude and unabashed brainwashing might breed a reaction, but dumbed-down education systems and brain-destroying metabolic toxicity through junk-food diets seem to have averted that. And, in the USA in particular, ANY deviation from Groupthink bring violent abuse and ostracism. Throughout the West the ‘antisemitic’ industry is particularly active and effective, vilifying anyone who does not bow down and grovel before Israel, and by direct inference, its puppet hyper-power, the USA, as ‘an ‘antisemite’, a sentence of social death from which there is NO escape, and, naturally, no trial or judgment, the mere accusation ALWAYS sufficing to bring conviction. What a racket!
Well noted. I live in that state that passed the idiot that made the mandate claim you referred to earlier. Will Hodgeman is his name and he is a wimpy half wit puppet of a very nasty man by the name of Eric Abetz, whose uncle was the SS comander in charge of Paris until just before the end of WW2.
On a positive note I listened to an ex diplomat who had been stationed in Russia this evening on the ABC. He was very clear that the case against Russia had not been made, and if there was any case to be made it was against the UK on the basis of means, motive and opportunity. The ABC mouthpiece did not really know how to handle him and his off script spiel.
As to why, in the broader sense, I think the anglo/zionist/neocons are setting Russia up to take the blame for something that is about to turn to shit in a very big way very shortly. My bet is that it is a financial scandal of catastrophic proportions, but I may well be wrong. Nothing else makes any sense. Start a major fight with Russia and all manner of draconian “war measures” can be used to sweep the problem back under the carpet.
I live in that State too. Pleased to meet you. :-)
eagle,you can be sure that the Badthinker you mention will NEVER appear on the thoroughly Murdochised ABC ever again, and whoever made the mistake of allowing him on will be severely chastised-or worse.
in Countries like Serbia or Argentina jews are much better integrated and liked. (I have never heard about anti-semitism while I lived there – apart from Hitler and Nazis) These are countries with strong cohesion and cultural identity . Psychopaths are not worshiped or tolerated – if you screw someone they will get their revenge and be proud of it – they don’t care about your diagnosis. Very different from loud but passive and easy to screw Anglosheeple.
In the US (or UK) it’s a completely different story – here psychopaths are worshiped, evil, selfish (as long as they are rich) psychos are held in high esteem.
Zionist psychopathic, selfish greed and manipulative tricks flourish – because they have found a fertile ground of very easy and cheap to bribe Anglosheeple -who would happily sell their mothers to the highest – bidding psychopath (and psychopathic (((cultures))).
So it’s a match from hell – a big country with easy to bribe dumb idiots with no honor – and unlimited greed of (ultimately self-hating and destructive) psychopaths who would not be satisfied if you were to give them all the money in the world.
It’s the Anglosheeple who are to blame for so easily and cheaply accommodating these psychopaths (who by the nature of their sickness cannot be any other way).
tomo, throughout their long history the Jews have dwelled in peace with others wherever and whenever their Talmudic instincts to treat others badly and exploitatively were repressed by strong Governments, and the Jews enjoyed the general social peace. Then the Jews mostly flourished, although, as always with humans, there were occasional outbursts of inter-group hatred, where the Jews, with their delusions of supremacism and preference to ‘dwell alone’ were often targeted. And the Jews did their share of targeting others, too,including one another.
Numerous anti-Zionist Jews predicted that the creation of a Jews-only state in Palestine would prove disastrous, for the Jews’ victims there, and for the Jews themselves. How prescient they were-on its current trajectory Israel will almost certainly bring about its own destruction, and quite soon.
@ Mulga Mumblebrain on March 26, 2018 · at 4:56 pm UTC
Very well said. If our world is in such a state of misery, perhaps it is a good idea that it end. Mr Putin should start the war immediately. He should not wait for the vultures to attack first.
Trump has lost me of late. But there was something almost supernatural about his defeating Hillary. You could see it. The way the empire reacted was not merely shock and disappointment but demonic convulsions. There were people literally screaming at the sky when he was inaugurated.
There is something truly hideous at work in America. It’s oppressive and malevolent and palpable. It was dealt a setback when Trump won which is why they are trying to humiliate and impeach him.
Hope? I don’t think it was Trump himself that was the miracle. Some other force was at work there and that force stopped the empire’s plans for war in 2017. Trump’s election was the instrument then.
If that be so, then that other force at work in the world will impede the empire’s drive for world war III now.
Things seem impossibly bleak at the moment. But there could be an unseen and unsuspected hobbit out there right now ascending Mount Doom.
“There are other forces at work in this world, Frodo, besides the will of evil.”
“But there could be an unseen and unsuspected hobbit out there right now ascending Mount Doom.”
Yeah!
Saker, what happened to the West you grew up in? Spiritual blindness. A little bit at a time. I am hopeful, though. Why? I can’t quite say, but…there’s this hope.
I like Putin and pray for him to make wise decisions. Trump too.
I appreciate your website and find it a great encouragement. Thank you.
“Saker, what happened to the West you grew up in? Spiritual blindness.”
This goes to all of us Europeans since 1945. We worshiped America + and England
and the Jewish heritage. This was our normal.
And now it’s apocalypse, everything secret becomes open, and every day the ‘ blind
eye’ grows bigger. It’s an evil experiment, the psy-Jews already started in the 30th
for the Anglo-Satanical elite. Leo Strauss: ‘the nobel lie’.
Saker and we vinestocks, let’s keep on unveiling the demons, and let’s stick with the
immortal part of each individual’s life.
Yes, it really does appear demonic. It really appears intentional. And such intent can only be the purest evil.
The delusion that Trump represents anything but malignant narcissism and unbridled greed is most perplexing. That he ran as the outsider in a field of insider psychopaths, and defeated one of the most Evil candidates ever, Clinton, did not make him a paragon, as we have seen.
hi Mulga,
I think we might need some hindsight to fairly assess Trump. However, his election seems to have caused division up on high; and has revealed many clues as to the hidden power structures.
I don’t think we are in a position to know anything with certainty about the hydra, but we do know that in spite of all the election machinations, and in spite of concerns that Trump himself might be part of it (unproven), what we CAN take heart in, is that the American public VOTED AGAINST THE ESTABLISHMENT.
That is quite an extraordinary thing really. And any criticism of Trump, should be taken in light of the fact that his voters are not happy with him not delivering; they wanted real change. We can easily fall in the trap of accusing the public of apathy, as I often do myself, but that election suggests that all is not lost. Even many women, hispanics and blacks, ostensibly voted against their tribe, and voted according to some higher concern. Trump could not have won without them.
So to conclude, Trump is one issue, but he did get elected, and that is an encouraging sign that the citizenry is increasingly anti-establishment; they are waking up.
Well Switzerland did not expel any diplomats.
So no need to be embarrassed. Your country of birth did not shame itself (yet).
So, as Brits would say (but not do): Keep calm and carry on ;-).
Saker, I’ve seen cowards before in endless street fights, school rumbles, sports action that turned to brutal fights on the field (most of those in Florida, yes, your state).
And I know a coward when I see one.
Cowards start fights for others. They talk the big talk when they know a buddy will fight it.
The funny thing is the US has no one to fight for them in this fight. But they, themselves, won’t fight Russia ether.
The collapse they face of their “fighting friends” is shown time and again in Syria. The ISIS collapses, the Kurds running from SAA and Turks, the FSA, the SDF, the al Nusra head choppers. When the Russians Aerospace and Tigers on the ground, when Hezbollah come hard, they give up and take the green buses the hell out of their cauldron death traps.
The US ground forces are incapable of battle. They can bombard from 75 miles away or rocket and missile strike helpless columns, or mortar humanitarian sites, but they are cowards.
There is hope. Russia clearly has the attention of the top US commanders in theatre. Yes, those guys ordered the slaughter of Russian PMC and Iranian militia and some SAA, but that’s what they do, how they always fought. Since Nam, it’s the easy cheap shot.
What happened when the F 22s were suddenly confronted by Su-35s over the East several months ago? The F 22s ran the hell out of the area.
Cowards know they are losers against real fighters.
They just had a night in Israel and Saudi Arabia that indicated their missile defense systems were disasters.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/two-failures-in-one-day-missile-defense-is-an-embaressment-it-wont-work.html#more
The cowards also know that Russian missiles defenses are capable of devastating action against attacking platforms.
The other thing that the top US brass knows ever since Kalibr came out of the Caspian fleet of small boats: the Russians have surprises that US Intel has not a clue exists.
No, the cowards will back down.
I feel very strong that the cowards of UK and EU are like a pack of miniature dogs. Lots of barking and no fight.
Yes, the neocons have woodies (small that they are) over the notion that Russia has been “punished”. But their ideology is not what the top brass adopts. The top brass live for $$$ they can pocket in service and later in corporate jobs.
The West’s MICs are all corrupt. They can’t allow their ‘armies’ to be destroyed.
They’ll all hang when that happens.
And no coward wants to be hurt, much less wants to die.
The Russians will kill off everything poised to fight them. And some cowards really know that for certain.
A sane coward will eventually back off, but a psychopath is another story. In Austin , where I live, a serial package bomber intentionally blew himself up once he realized he was trapped. The ruling elite in the West seem to have the same mindset as this serial bomber. To the bomber, all that mattered was the kill count. He had no other cause. No ideology. When the game could no longer be played, he terminated.
I fear that the elite have one agenda: Power. Wealth accumulation is merely a derivative of power. It’s not losing wealth they fear, so much as it is losing power. Once they see their power escape them, I’m afraid they’ll decide to terminate the game.
I would go one further and say that what they fear the most is loss of ‘legitimacy’.
Much more devastating than losing power, they can’t begin to imagine/contemplate their lives without the meaning they’ve given it.
‘I feel very strong that the cowards of UK and EU are like a pack of miniature dogs. Lots of barking and no fight.’
Reported in a Sunday newspaper yesterday that we are down to just five operational Royal Naval ships, at present, so the yapping is not even up to miniature dog standard. Perhaps Boris and the Maybot will lead from the front…we could send them in on a zipline as BoJo has some prior expertise in that.
@ one minion
Battle ships need boys in blue. The whole point of missile/drone based warfare is that it can and will be started and run without public consent.
I don’t mean that Churchill sent out a petition asking whether another war with Germany had public approval. But he did have to ask, persuade and pressure mums to hand over their son’s. Battleships need men to boil to death in them.
Today, a big war would require no forces to speak of. Just decisions by a few, buttons and joy sticks in Nevada. The next one will be entirely unheralded by any kind of call to arms. So who needs boats?
@Larchmonter,
I don’t think the coward test is relevant here. The decision makers are not personally at risk. Soldiers will follow orders (their loyalty is to their unit), and drones and missiles do as they are told.
I don’t know the full extent of the cabal’s objectives, but I know that isolating Russia, and reversing the European drift towards Russia, was a top priority; and that is clearly well underway.
Know that Zog is happy to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, then to the last Pole and so on. Every Russian success on the battlefield, becomes propaganda to rest of west that bloodthirsty Russia is coming to eat your babies, and we must unite and sacrifice in resistance against them, or die as cowards.
That’s where sensitivity to cowardice comes in. A few ‘friends’ have to be incinerated, so as to draw out our own supposed courage, which is a euphemism for switching off our brains.
Like your optimistic approach. I also think the same. If they ever had guts they would have shown it long time ago, especially in Syria. Don’t expect much from the western populations. I know most people close to me are either completely ignorant or prefer not to read and think, but prefer to consume garbage social media,games,movies,food etc. Western society (in general) is a lost case. Thus we narrow it down to how the so-called elites will react at the end. Today China launched the petro-yuan, Syria is readying to declare victory in eastern Gouta, which is a game changer vis-a-vis Israel (and US). The useful westerns sock-puppets, the Kurds are losing heavily too, so bye-bye to last hopes for greater ME or Israel (by the admission of their own MSM). The situation really looks grim for the Anglozionist cabal. The question is whether they will opt for the worse and go down to hide in their bunkers. Personally I don’t think so, as they are real certified cowards. I can feel the divide among them already. Some of them want to accept the multi-polar order while only a minority fringe still thinks otherwise, possibly due to their twisted belief system. Living in a bunker for the next few hundred years, where their money has no value is obviously not an interesting option and quite risky as they have only 30min or so to reach their bunkers when nuclear exchange starts. In short, I think the cowards among the ruling cabal are in the majority and will eventually reign in the minority. The show going on today seems to me just a game to strengthen their hands for the time when the real negotiations start regarding the multi-polar world order. Survival instinct is always superior to self-extermination (especially for the cowards) by a large margin.
Living in bunkers?!!! Present day elites would be overwhelmed, in a post-apocalyptic world.
Anglo skin-headed versions of ISIS and al Qaida would take the bunkers for themselves, while present day leadership would be slaughtered or left to die outside.
The rats would only last a couple of decades in the bunkers, though. The planet would not be able to sustain complex animal life. Our ecological niche would be wiped out, and Earth could very well need millions of years to recover from such a mass extinction event.
I like the image of the plebes storming the bunkers and kicking Cheney et al. out in the irradiated world they have created.
If it comes to that, no one will really be around to appreciate any irony.
I can only pray that the sane cowards at the top of the USA heap win out, not the pathological “heroes.”
Katherine
Excellent analysis. I agree with you. (I’am late to the blog..)
Always liked that version of Kукушка, as do our two loved ones serving up there. Great song and correct emotions for the time and place and also for Russia. Push us so far and may God have mercy on your soul because we won’t.
Again, well said, my friend.
Auslander
Dear Auslander
Do you know these men? Have you broken bread with them or drank wine? They are of your ilk.
What Naval Intelligence Units are there in the Ukraine? Do you think these people tried hard enough to tell the world what happened to MH370? Why didn’t the message get through?
How did I find out about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? I didn’t stumble over it leaving the local pub, and I don’t normally read the MSM from the Maldives, so who was it that gave me a hint and then pushed me in the right direction.
I’m not as daft as Crompton MacKenzie (Whisky Galore), I am aware of just how much information can be gathered by reading and understanding what we are being told by the mainstream media.
For example, you may have read about the Australian Cricket team in South Africa, and how the local media were aware of the Australians tactics well before those tactics were revealed by the local MSM, which simply tells you that they had bugged the Australian dressing rooms. In other words the Australians had been set up and followed the cues without a clue.
Now perhaps you will understand why MH370 must not be found, considering it all, just how would Therese May handle it once it was demonstrated that her predecessor David Cameron was prepared to sacrifice the future King and Queen of England for the US’s desire to attack Iran and Russia? Do you think that it could destabilise the present UK government, and rein in their dogs of war.
May has set up and used Skripal and his daughter; how about some tit for tat.
Dear Andrew
Could you please elaborate on the above, viz the closing around the world of the Israeli embassies and consulates? That act seemed deeply suspect to me, simultaneous to the disappearance of Malaysian Airliner.
Thank You in advance
Babushka
Dear Babushka,
I emailed a friend on the 24th of March 2014 that: ” I have heard that all Israeli embassies have been closed today due to a ‘strike’ by their FO workers.”
I know nothing more than that. However MH370 disappeared on the 8th of March 2014 and the Israeli Embassies were closed on the 24th of March, 16 days later and thus not simultaneous.
In regard to Israel and MH370 I know nothing more than that.
Dear Saker,
May I state this point most emphatically; VV Putin is the best and most competent leader of men I have seen in my lifetime. If I served under him, I would follow him to the gates of Hell, and I would not just believe, I would know that he would defeat that enemy.
I talk about MH370, and most of the time I am ignored as what does an Australian retired walloper know of the real world? I know honesty, I know integrity, and leadership and I know intelligence, the IQ kind and that is what I see in Putin.
Do you honestly believe that all that Putin has done for the past ten years has been ‘simply luck’? You would have to be kidding. Putin knows the games, he has seen them all before and what he didn’t witness he has read about and studied carefully.
When JFK was assassinated in November 1963, Khrushchev apparently wept. He then dried his handkerchief and told his Intelligence to find out what happened. They would have found out. Once you read Peter Wright’s biography ‘Spycatcher’ especially pages 10/2, you become aware of what MI5-6 knew about the assassination and the fact that it was ‘their’ team that did the shooting’.
Do you think Khrushchev would have missed that? I have a YouTube film that tells me Khrushchev did know. If Khrushchev knew then Putin knows!
From that point in American history, the lie became more important than the truth, and again the Russians knew that, but back to Putin.
VV Putin is playing chess. He is good at it. The Americans and their UK junior partners are playing ‘checkers’ or ‘draughts’ as it is called in the UK (and Australia).
Let me state categorically that Putin stopped WWIII in March 2014. Putin was aware of what was happening in Kiev well before that occurred and he was prepared for it, but without revealing his hand, and he was well aware of the MH370 plan.
How many times has the west slapped Putin in the face, and he has just smiled?
Why did the idiot, no, that is unfair to idiots, why did Obama call Putin a ‘Dick’ and a ‘Jackass’? Please do not tell me that Obama didn’t like the man, that tells me that Obama knew that Putin had outplayed him on several occasions, and Obama was acting like a childish little girl!
Putin’s speech in March this year was another major coupe. Putin has told the ‘Anglo/US/Zionists’ that Russia is now ready to take them on ‘IF THAT IS WHAT THEY WANT” Yes I want that shouted out to the high heavens! Putin has told them ‘Come on! We are now ready for you!’ In other words, Putin had played the waiting game for 6 years covering the required build up of their defensive weapons, and the West let them.
So again, Putin has his plan; he is still playing chess and the ‘opposition’ is still playing checkers.
But the reality has to be something; why is Putin still stalling, still keeping those dogs of was at bay. I think Geronimo would have known and laughed.
It is simply a matter of time before the Fiat money system, that Ponzi scheme of oil dollars finally collapses, and once it does Putin would have won the war without firing a shot in anger, and without the killing of innocents.
Again the reality is this; Putin can win the war by simply playing the waiting game and watching the aggressors be destroyed from within, or if the aggressors do decide to commit suicide, then at least Putin can defend Russia as well as destroying the aggressor, either way Russia will win, but winning has to depend on saving the world. Putin does have a plan for that, that was always Putin’s plan
Russians are great friends, but bad enemies. I’m honest and fair; I don’t steal; i just want to make my way in the world- a fair deal, straight and on the level. The Russian people I have met sure do appreciate this as do i when I encounter that in other people.
Strength comes from within- and Russians have lots of it- which is why they can fight so hard.
(smiles)
Beautifully said! You can be my friend, too!
It doesn’t really matter that they are cowards, Larchmonter445 because the coward doesn’t know he’s a coward and even the cowardly rat fights when cornered – and the Americans are cornered. They simply have no other option: if they can’t provoke a war they will launch a war. It’s that – – – or die.
Our Global Hegemon, the United States of America, can no longer sustain itself and even if the rest of the world wanted to bail it out – they can’t. There just isn’t enough money to throw endlessly into that singularity of debt.
And die for the US doesn’t only mean the end of the Empire, it likely means the breakup of the United States with individual states seceding left right and centre. Not a chance: “The Mightiest Military Machine This World Has Ever Seen” combined with the Bully’s Arrogance all horribly dumbed-down too? Notta chance – they don’t even know they could lose let alone will.
Yes, the debt cannot be paid. But – does it matter?
Frankly, money is irrelevant – it has no value. Nor do bitcoins. .
What does a people require to sustain itself?
– Money? No.
– Workers? Of course!
– Compassion? Big yes.
– Cooperation? Very welcome.
If the USA cannot muster the truly relevant ingredients for a sane society, then indeed it has no future.
I’m expecting an unexpected asymetrical response any time from the RF. For example, the release of Hillary’s 30,000 emails would have a bigger impact than a Sarmat on the US government, and throw them in a complete paralysis better than Novochock.
No it won’t. Releasing Clinton’s emails will do nothing because they won’t even read them.
They didn’t read the Wikileaks War Diaries. They didn’t read the Diplomatic Cables (and some of Hilary’s were real doozies.) They didn’t even read the torture report. And if any did – they did nothing. Those emails will just be another big … nothing burger. So… better the Sarmat. Can’t really distract a Sarmat now can you. No lies. No meddling. Too busy screaming to discombobulate “evil Putin.” Just a good dose of their own medicine.
I agree, I’m being too optimistic.
Those leaks did have a major effect during the election. It woke up lots of people. Enough to get the lesser of 2 evils in the presidency. The more leaks the better.
I knew a month after he was elected that nothing would change. When Trump was on TV and said he didn’t want to hurt the Clintons because they were “good people” I knew Bill Hicks was right.
They own Trump. Who are “they”? Qui Bono? Who has benefited the most by his election? Bankers, MIC & Israel. Those are America’s owners. That is where Russia must take the fight. If a bunch of ultra wealthy bankers, MIC and Zionists start dropping dead they will get the message. That is the type of asymmetric warfare I think we will see from Russia.
And maybe leave a message on the body clarifying the reason for the “elimination.”
Maybe written in Latin.
Katherine
Time to release the real thing:’sex tapes’ at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow from dear president Trump…I guess FSB/SVR must have a lot of stuff on Macron,Merkel,May etc….maybe it is the right time?
A month TRM?
Mr Trump didn’t miss even his first week of drone-bombing civilians in foreign countries.
Not even the first – His First Tuesday in Office if I remember right.
“Dropping dead” – are you referring to targeted assassination?
‘the assassination (premeditated killing) of an individual by a state organization or institution outside a judicial procedure or a battlefield’
Sure – why not emulate the worst traits of the bad guy?
Hahaha… Humm… Sorry for the laugh; but it would be funny if it wasn’t so real… Actually, I dream about this. I wish it really happened – they have accused Russia of so many things; so, why not to give them a chance to say the truth at least once?
I’ve been thinking the same thing. Just as the German population of the 30s were blind
to evil, even more so is the US public. You can try to educate and inform people as you have done and it means nothing to the small percentage of population that even pretend to listen; much less the greater percentage that only care whether Trump screwed a porn star a decade ago.
When I discuss the relationship of the US and Russia, the other person can’t get passed “Putin is a murderous dictator who wins sham elections, invades countries, and orders murders. The brainwashing, apathy, and ignorance is now systemic. Any written dissent is considered conspiracy theory.
Its what happens in a society that has unhinged materialism, and everyone Is out chasing sensual desires. They have no time to be bothered by something taking place half way across the world by their very own government, even if it results in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in some other country. The only worthy endeavor for their shallow existence is chasing the worldly pleasures. As some one who lives in the US, it truly is a modern day Sodom and Gomorrah. I feel bad, but this situation was going down hill long before the situation we see unfolding before our eyes.
Sensual desires? That was days gone by. Americans are so enfeebled by a corrupted food supply and being medicated to a faretheewell that they can scarcely muster up sensual desire any more. It’s a zombie population, physically as well as mentally.
Saker says just take a look at the likes of Johnson, May and Williamson, and the degeneracy is written in the faces and bodies. I was thinking along the same lines at a baseball game this weekend, comparing just the look of the crowd to one at the same venue 40 years ago. It’s like a different species. This crowd, by the way, gave a rousing, 2-minute standing ovation to some dufus in attendance simply because he was in the U.S. military. “Our heroes.” The American electorate presents no obstacle — none — to anything the psychopaths in control want to do.
I know what you mean Jack, we have been literally attacked on all 5 senses. When I say sensuality, I mean its just a society in which anything goes, and the only thing holding you back is you’re own imagination, and maybe the other person saying no. I also know theirs plenty of good intentioned, principled people in the US. That however doesn’t mean much, we are living in a country that ran around and did whatever it pleased. Their has to be some sort of justice coming down the pipelines, not just for the US, but the collective “west.”
I also like the fact that you bought up the US military. Its nauseating to see all the flag waving bullshit. It makes me sick to my stomach, like do these people have any idea that these supposed “heroes” were used as pawns for something way over their heads??? That they destroyed, raped and pillaged entire populations?? They could care less. They were unwilling to question the world they were living in, and maybe they thought their would be no consequence. But I believe, we live in a world where their is consequence for everything, just takes a little bit of time sometimes.
I am hoping that the trade war with China will pull the rug from under the top-heavy feet of the US and UK economies and that it happens soon…about NOW would be quite all right. What a truly glorious sight that would be!
Right. This may be the main reason behind the poison false flag – they need to hide what is really goingon from the whole world. It is too shameful. Yet, it is inevitable. Russia is doing a GREAT job defending the multipolar world – China could only do everything it is doing (BRI, Petro-Yuan…) because RUSSIA is behind it. We must all thank the Russian people for their heroic patriotic posture at such a dangerous time in history.
My Friend,
Unfortunately, as much as I would like to, I can’t offer any hope. I have cast my own runes daily for a good long time and they continue to offer worse, not better. I am ashamed of what Amerika has done for many, many years. Our hubris, sloth and moral entropy has probably doomed us beyond any recall. Like you, I have lived in Europe before it turned into the sad thing that it is and remember America before it became obvious what we were doing in the world. And today the words of the Nicene Creed, “There is no health in us” come close to the mark.
Before the Bolton hiring, I had a glimmer of hope that the Russian/Chinese efforts and forbearance might just defang the US sufficiently to return us to the fold of a nation among nations and give us time to develop a sense of shame and energize the country to removing the beam from our eye. But, with Bolton on board I no longer have that glimmer of hope.
I am sorry that I will never have a chance to meet you nor a number of like-minded thinkers with whom I communicate but I appreciate your concerns and salute your efforts, your frustrations and the sadness we all share at what we have seen happen. God bless you and yours, Hauptmann
Re: “America before it became obvious what we were doing in the world.”
It’s always been obvious…to some. Slavery, Indian genocide, colonial plundering (beginning with the Philippines), it’s been one long bloodbath at the foundations of “America’s” prosperity. The function of the Western European peoples–and particularly of the Anglo-Americans–since the so-called Enlightenment and the scientific-industrial revolutions, has been the utter destruction of the formerly traditional worlds–those based on religious foundations. The “white man’s burden,” “la mission civilisatrice.”
I think that Mexiso was the first to be plundered…
It was quite a bit worse than that. Here a timeline of early US attrocities: http://mtwsfh.blogspot.fr/2007/12/1800-1849-thirty-two-invasions-and.html
Putin probably knows about all of that…
Yes the silence is deafening in the extreme, the zombiefication of lost angels western civilization is beyond words! A new acronym: SNAFUBAR
From 2013: We don’t know the future but if things keep heading the way the Western elites want, then logic dictates that these 4 scenarios will converge in the same short period of time (the 5th on top of all this might be a another false flag as the crucial catalyst) particularly when the petro-dollar reserve currency starts to topple fast – they need war as another smoke screen and muddy waters (Russia as scapegoat) at the breaking point of no return:
Prognosis for the forseeable future – 4 scenarios will converge simultaneously:
* Wars and Invasions expand suddenly (Middle East, Ukraine, Asia, etc.)
* Internet Breakdowns/Killswitch – multiple servers/websites being taken out (already happened and is ongoing) – internet restrictions in effect, dissidents censored, etc.
* Economic Breakdown scenarios, Bond Crash, Stock Market Crash, etc.
* Draconian State measures take effect, Martial Law, individual freedom restricted, much more surveillance and (further) loss of Civil Liberty Rights
And the counter scenario following:
* Huge global resistance and protests against the war and the biggest demonstrations for peace the world has ever seen
* Innnovation and bypassing of internet-restrictions, Deep Web, Darknet, rerouting, protests, etc.
* Innovation of local currencies, Bitcoin, barter, self-suffiiciency, solar, city farming, biodomes, decentralization, free energy, etc.
* Civil disobedience and courage, millions of NGO’s, activists, underground, protests, breakdown and exposure of governments, etc.
Dee Hock: (Dee Hock is a visionary philosopher and the inventor of the VISA credit card, the founder and former CEO of Visa International):
“I think we’re on the knife’s edge where we’re going to undergo cataclysmic institutional failure. We have it all over the world. Look at some of the countries that are in a state of perpetual starvation and revolution; there’s just no present institutional structure capable of dealing with societal complexity and diversity with anything other than more centralization of power and increasing violence and force. So we’ll have one of two possible scenarios. The first would be that we’ll have a massive series of institutional failures, social anarchy, and enormous societal and biological carnage —far more than we now experience — and then maybe out of that will emerge these new concepts. But I think if we do experience massive institutional failure, the first thing that will emerge, before we see the new forms, is almost total centralization of power and control, which will result in a widespread loss of liberty and freedom. That will last for a while,but it ultimately will not work, much like the Soviet Union. And when that collapses, then we’re in for a second period of social carnage that will be unbelievable.”
– Dee Hock, interview-excerpt, 2002
_________________
“There has never been a just [war], never an honorable one–on the part of the instigator of the war. I can see a million years ahead, and this rule will never change in so many as half a dozen instances. The loud little handful–as usual–will shout for the war. The pulpit will–warily and cautiously–object–at first; the great, big, dull bulk of the nation will rub its sleepy eyes and try to make out why there should be a war, and will say, earnestly and indignantly, ‘It is unjust and dishonorable, and there is no necessity for it.’ Then the handful will shout louder. A few fair men on the other side will argue and reason against the war with speech and pen, and at first will have a hearing and be applauded; but it will not last long; those others will outshout them, and presently the anti-war audiences will thin out and lose popularity. Before long you will see this curious thing: the speakers stoned from the platform, and free speech strangled by hordes of furious men who in their secret hearts are still at one with those stoned speakers–as earlier–but do not dare say so. And now the whole nation–pulpit and all–will take up the war-cry, and shout itself hoarse, and mob any honest man who ventures to open his mouth; and presently such mouths will cease to open. Next the statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing falsities, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception.” [my emphasis]
― Mark Twain, The Mysterious Stranger and Other Stories, 1916
The American Journal of Public Health published research, in 2013, that showed that 80% of major conflicts since WW2 had been instigated by the USA.
Fantastic summary of the real danger; thanks. I will forward your post to some friends, if you don’t mind…
> Am I the only one who sees this slow-motion train-wreck taking us all over the precipice?
sadly, no. I am also so far in my cynicism now that my overall mood is best expressed by https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frAEmhqdLFs
I also, just like you Saker, have for a while had this weird hallucinatory feeling that the crazies in the US establishment (the rest of the vassals like UK and whatnot are just castrated poodles anyway) seriously intend to and at least prepare to go to full-scale war against Russia. the mere idea seems deafeningly insane for a natural sciences MSc with a long-term interest in military technology like myself, and when I first seriously considered it not jokingly and not shoulder-shrug-dismissively a few months ago, it reverberated in my head, like a loud slap in a large empty room. but I’ve increasingly come to terms with it.
I’ve often enough argued against random fools apparently believing that the US and combined NATO can somehow go to war against Russia and succeed. here’s one of my most recent attempts:
****
in RL any direct Russian-US confrontation would very quickly either result in a ceasefire or go nuclear. and things today are a thousand times more dangerous than during the Cuban crisis, because the weapons are far more plentiful and far more powerful. in a nuclear war US vs Russia there will be no winners, as both can destroy the whole world many times over. repeat after me: ABM *DOES NOT WORK*. it never worked against modern ICBMs in end flight phase, and it’s not even designed against nuclear-armed cruise missiles like the Burevestnik system. but even “old-school” things like SSBNs (of which both Russia and the US have plenty) are basically doomsday weapons, a single one of them able to kill 100 million people within 30 minutes. e.g. one, I repeat – just *ONE* – Borei class sub can basically destroy the US as a country single-handedly. it can just launch all of its 16 6-warhead Bulava ICBMs directly while being submerged under polar ice e.g. at the North (or South) Pole (a unique feature that no American sub has AFAIK, and which renders these already super-quiet subs near impossible to detect in practice – at least I don’t know of any such technology) and destroy e.g. the 16 largest American agglomerations – New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Detroit, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver – all well within Bulava range – near-instantly in a single strike without even moving from the North Pole. killing well over 50 million and (counting later deaths, based on stats from Hiroshima and Nagasaki) probably over 100 million, since those are all very populated https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_the_largest_urban_agglomerations_in_North_America and it’s very questionable that any current American ABM system can intercept even a single Bulava, much less 16 with near-100 stealthy warheads, false targets, random maneuvering etc. and there are 3 Boreis – and 4 more being built – with a total of near 300 150kt warheads as well as a dozen more Delphin/Kalmar/Typhoon SSBNs with similar warhead counts, ranges, and delivery capability – in active service in the Russian navy. and that’s the navy alone. I don’t even count the 100+ mobile BM Topol and Yars launchers of which the US has none at all – again, each one with 6-10 warheads, and which are difficult to reliably target with cruise missiles or anything else. or the 100+ silo-based ICBMs including world’s heaviest and most powerful Sarmat ICBM. or the hypersonic nuclear-armed cruise missiles… or the unmanned nuclear-powered nuclear-armed underwater drones which operate at 1km+ depths and at speeds over 100kt+ and can carry warheads well over 10Mt, which when exploded e.g. off the NY coast would create a 100meter tsunami that will sweep the whole coast for many miles inside, killing virtually everything… etc etc. war against that? I don’t know about you, but I kinda prefer to resolve things peacefully and have a few more years to watch anime and play videogames.
****
but I usually feel like it all bounces off of them like a tennis ball off a brick wall. and when I look at the real crazies up there – Nikki Haley, Bolton and whatnot – it seems that they aren’t very different, just as ignorant and even far more absurdly pompous.
previously I had thought that at least the “2nd row” of the real professionals behind the establishment talking heads understood real-world realities – e.g. how physics, maths, missiles, radars etc work – and would not allow the crazies to start a hot war with Russia because it’s obvious collective suicide. but recently there is practically no evidence for that, so any such positive thought is entirely based on faith. and my faith in those unknown people is rapidly dwindling, tbh.
well, as Tom Lehrer put it, it won’t be as sad if we just all go together in bright warm ball of light. pretty annoying though – there’s still so much anime I haven’t watched :))
“We will all fry together when we fry, we’ll be French fried potatoes by and by.’
Usa saying any more chemical attacks in Syria they will send missiles( never mind if Russians “incidentally” are there?)….individuals uk politician saying that a diplomatic response from Russia as stated will include more stuff like…bringing down MH17… Donbass ….taking of Crimea…cyber infrastructure attacks…meddling in elections and potential disruption in democracies…Montenego assasination plot…killing and gassing children and innocent civilians in Syria…supporting Assad…Georgia…. everything…
….oh the litany is endless so it looks like the misinformation and hysteria is psyching up for western R2P action or preventative action (Kalinagrad anyone as a symbolic military outpost of Russian presence within Europe?)to prevent any more MH17’s etc etc ….
cos there is no way for example Trump is going to ever let the 60 diplomats return as then he will be a friend of Putin or he is part of Putins plot ….or stooge…. cui bono… Poland ..Ukraine… Baltics…..usa expelling and separation from Russia…..nato defense contractz military taxes raising…..UNSC total demonisation of Russia next…..?
Reasoning seems to have been abandoned…..this is western diplomacy?
JJ, this INSANE aggression has ‘Zionazism’ written all over it. Once Russia helped the Syrians defeat the takfiri butchers in Syria, and Israel saw its Oded Yinon Plan to vivisect Syria lying in ruins, the plotting for vengeance began. Bibi’s visit to Sochi, where he allegedly demanded that Putin facilitate the expulsion of Iran and Hezbollah from Syria, and when rebuffed, went into a foaming Talmudic funk, was, no doubt, the final straw. The co-ordinated Western hyper-aggression, the crudely obvious false-flag incident in Salisbury, the Zionazi-led onslaught to destroy Corbyn based on utterly false accusations of ‘antisemitism’, and the co-ordinated insanity of the EU expulsions, with NO evidence ever having been produced of ‘Russian’, let alone Kremlin involvement, are all signs of morally corrupt and intellectually deranged Western ruling elites following orders from their Zionazi pay-masters. The utter hysteria of the Zionazi controlled Western fakestream media REEKS of Zionazi histrionics, too. The sheer feveredness of the hatred gives its instigators away. As does its crude and arrogant fraudulence, and the venom with which any who dare deviate from the war-mongering Groupthink are attacked. It has Made in Tel Aviv tattooed all over it.
The Us Americans are bad enough—but in this case the Brits are much worse.
They actually have a decent national-level politician in Jeremy Corbyn, and they seem to be letting him get crucified without saying much of a peep. Why don’t the Brits stop paying their BBC fees until this obvious Skripal shit stops? Instead they appear to be standing by while the cauldrons of steaming Skripal shit are poured over their upturned faces and into their open mouths. WTF? I thought (some of) the Brits were at least (somewhat) sophisticated.
The citizens of the UK are the ones who need to get busy demanding an end to the stream of Skripal shit.
Some of us Brits are well aware of the loopholes in the Skripal lies, the lack of compliance with OPCW regulations etc but many are too brainwashed to see it and the rest too hedonistic and debauched to care. I avoid this by getting my news off the internet from various sources and never watching television (haven’t watched for years).
I applaud Jeremy Corbyn for his courage in taking an honest stance v’s the Skripal affair but even so I despise Labour’s addiction to far left doctrines.
Only about 1 in 20 people here in the UK believe this was a false flag. To me it seems obvious that it is.
It’s also obvious that we’re being set up for another major war.
Mulga,
“Went into a foaming Talmudic funk”
May I have your permission to copy that phrase?
This is the funniest thing I’ve read among all these very serious posts.
I needed to laugh. These are very tense times.
Carmel by the Sea
Carmel-be my guest.
No, you’re not the only one who sees all of this. It’s like a slow-motion train wreck in a dream, where you can see what’s coming but are unable to get off the train or even scream lousy enough for alert anyone to the impending disaster. Is there reason to hope? Yes-and keep in mind, this is coming from a perennial pessimist:
The Zionist empire is showing lots of cracks both internally and externally, and most important, financially. the introduction of the Petro yuan is but the first shot of many that will eventually doom the dollar standard era, and when that goes, US hegemony goes with it. Although this could take some years to happen, it is inevitable that it will in fact happen at this point, and thus if we can only just live through a few more years of this hysteria, we will live to see a more shall we say calm and reflective US foreign policy shorn of the idea that it is somehow exceptional in any way.
There are plenty more reasons to have some faith, but as one believer to another Saker I’ll just say that in the end it’s all in God’s hands so we have no need to worry.
Correction to Hauptmann comment: Not the Nicene Creed. The quote is from the Episcopal Church prayer attendant to their communion for the forgiveness of sins. I apologize.
Hauptmann
I feel the same! Am 63 years old and feel disappointed – to a degree I cannot describe – by my fellow men and women in the West! Even felt ashamed, just like you!
I can’t remember how many times we had to live the day and weeks of ups and downs since 2014, never counted but many times for sure. As I think back on that line, we were discussing here the various risks of a larger war, with every new slaps growing in intensity and insanity. Today, we witness a new step on a higher frequency as if somebody is/are preparing us to something inevitable. If you look back to the events beginning with the Ukrainian crisis (coup) you can hardly negate this path of growing instability and thus preparations for war. But, if I think more deeply in time, we can go back to the gladio-intervention in the Romanian revolution in 1989, then then the disruption and disintegration of Yugoslavia and the following intervention of NATO against Serbia 1999, 9-11,Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Donbass. There is a path !
So, do you see or will we see huge numbers of people across Europe, N.America and other places going on the streets and demonstrating against the war in which “very likely” they will be brought in ? NO ?
We will see how these evictions will make their way out pro and contra, then we’ll witness new steps coming in. Can we hope that they will not edge us up to the greatest orgasm we ever had, also the last one on this planet ? (forgive my sarcasm in my last line)
Right you are, Mr. Saker. That is precisely why I have been out on the nuclear missile silos in the USSA, time and time again, to nonviolently protest, always peacefully, against the preparations for nuclear war. For my trouble, I have been handcuffed, chained and shackled more times than I can remember. I have been locked up in a long series of jail, prison, detention center and courthouse holding cells in five different states. I have been repeatedly drug before magistrates and judges in handcuffs and chains, only to be insulted, lectured, sentenced to jail and prison, and fined.
The last time, after serving a 100 day jail sentence in North Dakota in 2010 I made the executive decision to abandon the USSA as a lost cause. Please see:
MInot Manifesto
A Serious Message From the Heart of America
Having suffered repeated scorn, abuse and rejection, a prophet having no respect in his own country, I have relocated to Ecuador, which for all its faults, at least is not the USSA. And the markets are full of papayas and mangoes.
If the USSA/NATO/Zio-NAZI-cons push their demonic insanity to war with Russia prepare to say bye-bye to:
The City of London and half of England
Tel Aviv
Haifa
Ramstein and half of Germany
Toulon and half of France
and in no particular order:
Washington, DC
Laurel, Maryland
Raven Rock, Maryland-Pennsylvania border
Norfolk, Virginia
Mount Weather, Virginia
Newport News, Virginia
Wallops Island, Virginia
Dover, Delaware
Mayport, Florida
Tampa, Florida,
Homestead, Florida
Cape Canaveral Florida,
San Antonio, Texas
Fort Bliss, Texas
Houston, Texas
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Los Alamos, New Mexico
Clovis, New Mexico
White Sands, New Mexico
Offut AFB, Nebraska
Large chunks of North Dakota (missile silos)
Large chunks of Montana (missile silos)
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Denver, Colorado
Puget Sound region, Washington
Twenty-nine Palms, California
China Lake, California
Camp Pendleton, California
San Diego, California
Memphis, Tennessee
St. Louis, Missouri
Chicago, Illinois
New York City
Groton, Connecticut
Kings Bay, Georgia
Camp LeJeune, North Caolina
and so very much more.
Gone.
I cannot fathom why anyone remains and why no one publicly protests.
I always had the nuclear missile silos to myself. Over the fence and onto the launch lids — me and the little tweety birds that would perch on the security fence and twitter at me. Alone with the wind and my thoughts and the *bomb* — until the military muscle showed up with heavy armed force to arrest me.
True enough, the nail that stands up gets hammered. And I was one of the very few that stood up. I got hammered again and again and again.
Now it is someone else’s turn. If they have the courage. Perhaps they don’t.
The best you can hope for in that line of work is arrest and a jail or prison sentence. And you might get shot or even killed.
I wouldn’t sugar coat the reality of it. And jail and prison are no picnic. It’s a hard row to hoe.
But nuclear war is even harder.
Trust me on that
Fair play to you Richard. Well done. I like that.
Well done Richard. I follow your work.
St. Louis is no longer a hub defense industry city. General Dynamics left and McDonnell Douglas was bought by Boeing. The city of St. Louis is mostly African American.
St. Louis is the second largest rail hub in the USSA, second largest inland port in the USSA, a major Interstate highway hub, a major petroleum pipeline hub and site of Lock(s) no. 27 “Chain of Rocks” barge gateway to the Upper Mississippi River. Myriad millions of tons of grain, salt, petroleum and other essential commodities and freight pass through St. Louis every year by barge, pipeline, truck and rail.
Take out St. Louis, the railroad bridges and yards, the petroleum pipelines and pumping stations, the Interstate Hwy. overpasses and bridges, the Mississippi river locks and docks, and deal a very heavy, crippling blow to commerce and daily life, if not life itself, in the entire Upper Mississippi and Mid-Western region of the USSA.
Two or three well-placed, multi-megaton detonations would fairly well fricassee St. Louis and all of the above and produce Holy Hell in the central USSA and beyond. But, you see, so much more would also be hit on the same day, if not within the same hour, in other cities an regions of the USSA, that you could effectively say bye-bye to the USSA.
Forever. It would/will never be back.
Period.
One of the things Hitler did after the end of the ‘Phoney War’ was to attack the English Military facilities, but the newly elected Prime Minister W S Churchill started bombing German civilian targets, and once Hitler followed suit he lost the war.
The Iranian leader some time ago stated that Iran would never bomb Tel Aviv due to the number of Palestinians residing there, he did not believe in the murder of innocent civilians. The same goes for VV Putin.
Thus while the Anglo/Us/Zionists are all too willing to murder the innocent and the helpless, you will find that the Russian Forces will attack the military targets and ignore the innocent.
So, when one looks at the various Airline attacks from Iran in the 1980’s to the Russian and Malaysian airliners, there can be only one suspect for these murders of innocent civilians. The Skripals are the classic example; 911 a major example.
Andrew, many large, high-value military targets are very near, or even in, many mid-sized and major cities. The targets need not all be overtly military bases. Industrial centers that manufacture and/or design military weapons systems would also plausibly be hit, e.g., Boeing and MicroSoft in Seattle. There are many other examples; the following list gives an idea.
Norfolk, Virginia
Washington, DC
San Antonio, Texas
Albuquerque, New Mexico
San Diego, California
Groton, Connecticut
Tampa, Florida
Omaha, Nebraska
Memphis, Tennessee
Honolulu, Hawai’i
Huntsville, Alabama
Newport News, Virginia
Seattle, Washington
Silicon Valley, California
etc.
In all-out warfare, where the Russian military command perceive an immediate, massive, existential threat to Russian territory and the Russian state and population I wouldn’t presume that they will avoid striking a major military target with nukes because it is in or very near a major metropolitan area. If they have numerous nukes incoming they will likely reply in kind, with proportionate nuclear force, and within the hour. The battle won’t be a long, prolonged affair.
The aftermath is another question entirely. To wit: in the chaos it is very possible that one or more nuclear power reactors will melt down –perhaps because of loss of the electrical grid — and then there will/would be multiple Fukushima and Chernobyl-like scenarios to deal with, as well.
The only winning move is not to play, but Washington, DC, London and Tel Aviv are full of “players.” You see the problem.
Dear Richard,
Your input is correct and relevant. However there is an updated weapon that was tested in western Australian from 1989 (the same time that Joe Vialls moved from Sydney to Perth) until 1996, and President Chirac then continued those tests on Mururoa Atoll.
Tom Bearden, another disinformation agent wrote about those tests which were of a electromagnetic scalar weapons system. It was this ‘weapons system that was used against Japan in 1995 with an attack on Kobe. It was the same weapons system that was tested in northern Papua New Guinea, to determine the behaviour of Tsunamis in 1998 and again in 2002, and was again utilised in Bali in October 2002, and then the earthquake at Bam in Iran on 26/12/2003 and again on the 26/12/2004 with the Tsunami at Aceh.
The connection of these last two events was the ‘terrorist’ warnings issued by the Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer, who made the news again last month in regard to reports emanating from London in regard to Donald Trump.
Again, when you study Joe Vialls work and his mentioning of ‘Mini Nukes’ used both at Bali and then at Aceh, you may comprehend that ‘Mini Nukes’ is simply another name for ‘Electromagnetic Scalar weapon devices.
This same weapons system was again used in an attack on China just prior to China holding the Olympic games, with the tell-tale ‘lights in the sky’ just prior to the ‘earthquake’.
In regard to Fukushima, I believe there were two weapon systems attacks, one to create the tsunami which was not capable of damaging the Nuclear power plant and then a second attack on the nuclear power plant itself. The ‘give-away’ in regard to Fukushima were articles written by Yiochi Shimatsu and Jim Stone, and then after reading later articles by both writers it becomes clear that they are both pseudonyms for the same person, who now goes by the name of Ari ben Menashe.
It becomes even clearer once you read the articles under both names written in regard to MH370.
Fine, so there is a new type of ‘nuclear bomb’ that the French tested on Mururoa Atoll in 1995/6, but is there any indication that the Russians have a similar weapons system? Of course there is.
On the 28th of July, 1976 an earthquake at Tangshan, China caused the death of 600,000 people. There was at this time a very serious border dispute between the USSR and China, and this dispute was the cause of the Sino-Vietnamese war of 1979 that was initiated by China two days after the end of the 1950 Sino-Soviet Treaty.
The possibility that the 1976 earthquake was created by the USSR was demonstrated by the UN treaty of the 18th May, 1977 commonly known as the “Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modifications Techniques”.
In other words, the US and the other ‘West’ players including France and Japan were playing ‘catch-up’ football in regard to Electromagnetic Scalar weapons systems, when they were testing their systems in Western Australia from 1989 to 1995/6.
So what is the possibility of these weapons being used instead of the ‘known’ nuclear weapons possessed by both sides?
I believe that the Russians would still be far more advanced than the US systems, which means that the US would only use nuclear weapons as a means of last resort, but I also believe that the Russians would be able to take out most nuclear systems before somebody hits the little red button; at least I’m hoping so.
Andrew, yes, I am aware of the many reports of scalar weaponry. I don’t rule out that scalar weapons could be employed by one or more parties to any future major war. What are the effects of scalar weapons on commercial nuclear power reactors?
What are the effects of detonating a 150-kt nuclear weapon on a nuclear power reactor complex,where there are many tons of uranium and plutonium, both in the reactor(s) and in the spent fuel pools? What would happen?
These are the sorts of industrial scale, “mad scientist” nuclear chemistry and nuclear physics experiments that have never been done. I doubt that anyone knows the answer or could even reliably predict.
I personally strongly recommend against ever running these sorts of experiments, but then people like me are not in policy positions of meaningful influence.
One more reason to reside on the southern continent.
Daer Richard:
How well I understand your finally saying: It’s someone else’s turn.
And please have my thanks and appreciation for protesting and paying the price.
I think one thing that occurred in the USA re protests is that most people simply gave up on protesting, for a number of reasons.
I was one of those. I protested repeated against the Iraq War, and saw how the MSM distorted their reports of the protests, especially the numbers of protesters. And, even when millions who marched were too numerous to be overlooked, sidelines, or the numbers distorted, it still made no dent on the policies of politicians.
Congress seems to be unable to grow a pair and reclaim their sole right to declare war.
Then there were the new “corralling” measures taken by the authorities, often keeping protesters out of sight, under the security pretext.
THen there was the advent of new race recognition technology such that any demostrators could be identified and added to a database. All of this has seriously undermined the whole idea of protest, numbing the brains of many and creating the “created helplessness” feeling that hostage and kidnapping victims experience.
And, meanwhile, this sense is reinforced by the constant onslaught of commercial and other stimuli. After living on a fairly peaceful and quiet island with limited shopping options (although definitely enough for me), I am now spending some time in a “normal” environment where a lot of time is spent drivingn to big box stores, malls, etc. and then shopping in them. To me this environment feels overwhelming, but I see that others are perfectly happy and comfortable there! But they sure are not thinking about the daily news, or the possibility of a nuclear exchange. the decision making involved with shopping, especially for larger items, consumes a lot of mental *and emotional* energy.
Then add to the learned helplessness, sensory overload, and genuine survival worries and general anxiety that are rampant in the USA—add to that the constant propaganda and nonsense flowing from the TV set, and the chances of anyone taking to the streets are small.
Furthermore, when it comes to activism, Americans are for more plugged in to their local communities than to national or international issues.
It is a diabolical “Teufelskreis” that the more effectively Putin tries to warn the West that he is not bluffing and not to think of attacking Russia, the more he is simply demonized as the aggressor.
It is exactly the same dlynamic as in Israel Palestine, in the sense that the offense and defense are switched: Those who react in self-defense are accused of being the initiators of the conflict.
I have told a few poeple: It does’t matter whether Putin is an ogre or not! *Just back off! Before we are all blown to hell.*
But they don’t get it. They love to demonize Putin and then stop thinking.
Katherine
Oops, Sorry,
“THen there was the advent of new race recognition technology”
was supposed to be ” face recognition technology.”
Katherine
That’s right, Katherine. I don’t have any illusions of starting a movement among the unconscious “puppetariat,” if you will. They are constitutionally incapable of doing much more than drinking beer and cola and waddling from their easy chair in front of the TV to the refrigerator to get another liter bottle of cola. Forget about thinking; thoughts are foreign to their nature.
No, if the missiles fly they will be quick fodder for the nuclear demons.
So my repeated forays onto Air Force nuclear missile silo launch lids and also to Navy bases on the East coast where nuclear weapons are stored and/or deployed ultimately had more to do with me and my priorities. I elected to reject the horror to its face, up close and in person. As a consequence I spent a fair amount of time in a total of a dozen different jails and prisons in five different states.
I can’t change the others, but I can change myself. I can refuse to go along to get along.
When I leave the body and have a face to face encounter with Divine Consciousness and am asked: “And what did you do in the face of their categorical rejection of me? How do you answer for yourself?”
I can answer: “I refused to go along to get along. I did not vote in the transparently fraudulent, so-called ‘elections.’ I did not pay the transparently fraudulent, so-called ‘income tax.’ I physically went out on the nuclear missile silos to peacefully register my rejection of the “bomb” up close and in person.”
You see, Catherine, there is a very great deal riding on your exit interview from this lifetime. It’s as serious as can be, all the way to the depths of your soul.
So I didn’t do what I did for the others. I can see how stupid, unconscious, uncaring, propagandized, superficial, jaded, violent, sociopathic, thoughtless, lazy, apathetic and empty they are — by the millions and even billions. They don’t even care about themselves!
So I did what I did for the Earth, for myself and just for the sheer doing of it, as a grand, noble gesture to the Universe.
I can tell you that always, and especially so the last time, on Silo H-8 in the Minot AFB missile field in North Dakota, that when I went over the fence and onto the missile launch lid I felt a tremendous sense of calmness and peace, as if I had done a very, very, very good thing, come what may.
And it did come, in less than half and hour — I could hear the thump-thump-thump-thump of the helicopters coming for me from miles away across the countryside. I stood my ground and awaited their arrival, full of heavily armed troops to arrest me. Even as they were advancing on me with rifles at the ready I felt no fear, only great tranquility. The same when the armored vehicle with the machine gun showed up, and the sniper who took up position 100 yards away with the barrel of his rifle pointed right at my head.
No fear, Catherine. My conscious is clear on that score.
So I have withdrawn from the northern continent to South America. The USSA received a stream of peaceful messengers, over a period of years, of whom I was one, and extremely rudely rejected them all, one after another.
The coming unpleasantness could all have been avoided. But it appears it will/may not be. The country has voted for Budweiser, the NHL/NFL/NBA/MLB, Hollywood, March Madness, American Idol, methamphetamine, rap and hip-hop, tattooed tits and ass, fluorescent purple hair, transgender sexuality, cocaine, shopping malls, fast food. Those are the priorities. You see it everywhere. Look around, you can’t tell me that I’m wrong.
So be it. The USSA has rejected repeated, peaceful warnings to turn back, to change course, to have a change of heart.
It has become what it is.
My work is finished. I have discharged my personal obligation. I am not responsible for what comes next.
Others are.
We all decide. We all act.
Or not.
Statements like yours will be part of world’s future history – if there is one. It is really amazing how you depict the decadence of American society. It is painful to read about it…
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists described the effects of what a Russian 800-kiloton warhead would do to New York City. The same thing would happen to London and it wouldn’t just be one warhead — there would be at least several to make the radioactive rubble bounce and vaporize.
A series of peer-reviewed scientific studies were published 11 years ago, which predict that the long-term environmental consequences of a large US-Russian nuclear war would wipe out most humans and other forms of complex life. These studies have been ignored or rejected by US political and military leaders. The blind are leading the blind towards the abyss.
I agree with the Saker; WE MUST WAKE PEOPLE UP TO THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT OF NUCLEAR WAR BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.
Perimetr, it’s worse than that. The psychotic Western Right have now taken to denying the whole nuclear winter hypothesis. They are so fanatically determined to have their End Times war, that they attempt to deny the undeniable, as they have done with anthropogenic climate destabilisation and ALL the other facets of the ecological Holocaust. The rulers of the West, in its death-throes, are, in my opinion, easily the most deranged and purely Evil monsters humanity has yet thrown up-and the last.
The local fakestream media sewer is using the fire tragedy in Russia in the filthiest way imaginable (and with these scum filth is very essence of their existence)to attack Putin, as if he was responsible (I rather suspect sabotage, and much more to come, myself)along with ludicrous demands that Putin resign. So there is your so-called Western love of ‘democracy’. A massively elected President must resign, within a fortnight, because people die in a fire in his country. It does, at least, nicely illustrate how these VERMIN combine hatred, hypocrisy and rank stupidity in one filthy package. I fully suspect many more such tragedies are in Russia’s future, targeting children wherever they can in a display of traditional Western Moral Values, as the Real Evil Empire works to subvert Russia. If I was Putin I’d expel EVERY Western NGO, tomorrow. For starters.
well Saker I was born 1961 and also have traveled and still do extensively
recent years many times to China
I think we head for war and China and Russia know it
I think they didnt except it that fast and not under Trump
Myself I was sitting on a plane from Shanghai to Helsinki the day when Trump was elected I had it live on my smartphone [Finnair is great]
I told the stewardes and she said ” oh shit this is a bad” and me I told her no it’s good as Trump will be more peaceful than Hitlary and she should be happy and so we toasted on Trump while flying over Russia…. how wrong I was
this takes a lot of energy away from me and I’m quite depressed for what will come to my children in the near future
it’s sickening
Mike-election results make NO DIFFERENCE in the Real Evil Empire. They are just a carnival show for dullard children. The real Deep State in the USA and the ‘Free World’ (what a nauseating LIE that is)isn’t ‘deep’ at all. It’s right there, in plain view, but only those with enough intelligence, integrity and courage will admit to seeing it. It is comprised of the rich, who own and therefore control ALL capitalist states, and their enforcers, in the brainwashing machines, in the military coward butcher forces, in the intelligence Gestapos, and in the multilateral bully-boys like the Washington Consensus of economic hit-men in the IMF, World Bank, WTO etc. These psychopaths rule humanity, and they will destroy the world unless Russia and China are brought to heel, and destroyed. Neither power can be trusted to obey orders from the elites and not turn insubordinate at some stage, so both are targeted for vivisection, after defeat, either militarily (a suicide pact) or politically if another Yeltsin and its Chinese equivalent can be installed in power.
Hi there Saker,
Let me try to give you some optimism, notice the ”some”. Here in Holland we have a new political party called ”Forum for Democracy”. It is brand spanking new and the leader has been called everything by the MSM, Putin lover, nazi and the likes. Probably because his take on things is completely against the main thrust of the current regime. Still, if elections are held today, his party would be the 2nd biggest party here in Holland. How is that for a Putin fanboy (smile). The party has created an air of fresh new ideas, honest debates and the likes. THe populous flocks to them big time. I didnt vote for well over a decade now to not give the regime here any legicimacy but the next elections I will vote on them!
Last week we had local elections here. The Forum for Democracy is not yet established locally but the so called local parties had an absolute majority in the country. The main political parties on the country level have been decimated. It gives me some hope for my country.
Hope this helps a bit!
Regards, Hugo
It is out why Britain poisoned Skripals:
Iceland has announced it will be boycotting the World Cup this summer. It comes after the US and EU countries announced the expulsion of diplomats over the Sergei Skripal poisoning case.
Only a ”diplomatic”boycot at least for the moment.
Hi Saker,
I hear you. And my thoughts are very similar to yours. When studying history in high school, I was always fascinated about the flow of events. Especially around revolutionary developments, I was always wondering “why on earth didn’t these people see it coming and do everything they could to prevent it from happening??΅, when it was all so obvious in hindsight.
I am not wondering anymore. Critical thinking skills in the public sphere were never very strong in the first place, but seem to be non existent nowadays. To keep my sanity, I stopped reading all msm and gave away my tv in march 2003. The insanity drew me in again in july 2014. Luckily, I found a couple of online hangouts where some sanity persisted, your blog among the finest of those.
I don’t have any answers. Just thank you, for being sane. And intellectually honest. If the whole world seems crazy, it’s not hard to start doubting your own sanity of mind. I can’t even convince my own partner or my best friends of the ludicrousy of their thoughts. I’ve all but given up on that.
I assume we will all get a reality check soon, all we can hope for is that sanity gets the upper hand before reality will do us all in. I am not religious, but I feel like praying is about the most sensible thing to do… If there is a God, we sure need him now.
Stay strong, and highest regards,
Bro
“You can get 200,000 anti–gun (sigh, rolleyes) protesters in DC but NOBODY AT ALL ABOUT NUCLEAR WAR?!”
From a Pindo perspective, that’s a no-brainer — private nukes are non-existent, even in the US (not that they would object to it, of course).
“All that for what? The USA and Russia have NO objective reasons to do anything but to collaborate”
Wrong. Russia should not assist the US in misappropriating other peoples’ natural resources and labour output. It’s high past time to finish off the world’s most evil, ruthless tormentor for good. The world has exactly zero need for exceptional and indispensable folks.
Ah! At least one is reasoning for war! And piracy over other peoples’ resources would justify it.
But, if nobody else could survive in a world contaminated by radioactivity, then your argument is flawed. We recognise the madness of certain individuals; the solution, in my view, is to eliminate them, one by one. I am for targeted assassinations. Start with the big cats; then go to the smaller ones. I bet that they will panic and disband…
Pretty sobering stuff saker. I don’t know what to tell you man. Like you said we are lead by a bunch of psychopaths, so I cant see how this situation is going to get any better. The way I see it, when it comes to the donkey’s at the top of the power structure, God has let them “get away” with their numerous crimes through out the centuries. Even though they haven’t gotten away with anything, most of them are currently in the grave being recompensed for all that they have freely meted out to the people of the world. However the ones alive on this side, they have reached almost a peak level of arrogance, because the way they see it “everything is going according to plan.” Their arrogance has blinded them to the fact that God is ever watching, and knows all that they do. So they will continue to be evil pieces of garbage. However they will be humbled sooner or later, either in this life, the next life, or the unlucky ones who will catch it on both sides. The only reason I call the last group unlucky is because these people have been blinded by this worldly existence, and they will have to witness how the life of this world doesn’t amount to much. So don’t lose hope in God I guess, humans however, we are a fickle bunch. I always tell my brother that majority of the evil people already met their maker, and we only have to deal with the ones that are still on the Earth. So even if these psychopaths bring us to destruction, their will always be some good people left on this Earth, and they can never foil what God intended.
This course of events is not really surprising, especially if you have been following the reports of private analysts. The US has the largest foreign and domestic debt in the world. The dollar is printed backed by nothing, and so is the euro (in 2015 the EU Central bank decided to print 1,1 trillion euros backed by nothing). How many EU countries have huge amounts of debt ? The Chinese have introduced the petro-yuan, while both Russia and China are preparing to introduce gold backed currencies. According to Dr.Jim Willie, both Russia and China have more than 30.000 tonnes of gold each, while the US is preparing to introduce a new, domestic dollar, as the current one won’t last too long. Not a very bright future for Western finances.
That false flag attack in England was a sign of desperation. A stupid attempt to ruin Putin’s chances at the elections. It did the opposite. Now the London and New York bankers are trying to create an anti-Russian alliance in Europe. As far as I can see, this is not going too smoothly. Austria has refused to expel any Russian diplomats, while others have made only symbolic gestures, expelling a small number each (I don’t count Ukraine, which is not an EU member).
This anti-Russian “alliance” (if it can be called that), will have negative effects. It will only drive Continental Europe towards Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union. Germany will lead the way.
As for NATO, it better not do anything stupid. As The Saker correctly states, numbers mean nothing, as there is no mood in Europe for any war against Russia. The US can – perhaps – only count on Britain and Poland, but this means nothing.
My overall impression is that both London and Washington have made a gigantic blunder, and this blunder will only lead to the dissipation of both NATO and the EU. London bankers have initiated this foolishness, pulling old tactics out of history books. Big mistake. Now we shall watch the situation unravel, and certainly not in London’s and Washington’s favor. I would not be surprised if Russia broke off diplomatic relations with Britain.
The Salisbury false-flag had little to do with the Russian election, in my opinion. That horse had long bolted from its stable. No, I suspect it is designed as a declaration of war by the Zionazi International on Russia, for defeating the Oded Yinon Plan in Syria, and allying with Iran, the Zionazis’ next target. The next target will be the FIFA World Cup, and, if it somehow goes ahead, the foreign spectators and locals attending the games. The problem is that psychopaths cannot really control their destructive lusts. Russia, China and Iran excite the psychotics’ rage simply by existing. If they did not exist, the Evil Ones would find other enemies to hate. It is their one true religion.
“The Salisbury false-flag … is designed as a declaration of war by the Zionazi International on Russia, for defeating the Oded Yinon Plan in Syria…”
— On point.
Mulga Mumblebrain
Anna
You are both partially correct. The chief aim of that false flag was the disruption of the Russian presidential elections, the Ango-Zionists hoping – foolishly – to lower President Putins chances at being reelected. It did the opposite, as nobody who has any common sense believed that piece of propaganda nonsense, where ostensibly military nerve gas was used and nobody got killed. Yes, the World Cup and Syria were also targets, but the presidential elections were the chief target. The globalists got their plans ruined. Putin is raising Russia, and he also brought China to his side. A powerful combination.
Things you never learn in History class.
My auld Granda, a vet of both unHoly wars, 1 and 2, had his own propaganda experience while standing waist deep in a mud, poo, piss, and lice filled trench. During WW1 both sides were so close they could hear each other talk. It didn’t take long for the Germans to figure out there was a bunch of Irish lads in the opposing trench. And, so it started. Every night when the battlefield got quieter, the Germans would come over the loud speakers and ask the Irish soldiers why where they fighting for England. The Germans would tell the Irish soldiers about lots of nasty things the English were doing in Ireland (rape, plunder, pillage, mass murder) and all the while here were Irish men fighting on behalf of the English.
Within days the Irish soldiers had enough. Several men approched the the English officer in charge and told them what the Germans were saying. “Lies, lies and more damn lies,” was the officer’s reply. Even said he’d prove it.
Two days later the same officer showed up on the front line. He passed out fresh copies of the morning paper, hot of the press from London. After reading the papers, and filled with stories of peace love and happiness, the Irish soldiers sat back and had a hearty laugh. Damn Germans, the news they had relayed to the Irishmen was all lies, just like the officer said.
Finally, the war was over and Granda came home. He was totally shocked at what he found upon his return. The Germans were telling the truth, and had he and his fellow Irish soldiers known what was really happening back home in Ireland, they would have shot every English officer on sight.
Not sure if this is the place for this, but it’s the same bad actors using the same bad script.
Thank you Sean the leprechaun.
I really enjoyed reading what your ‘ Auld Grandad’ related to you.
I’ve learnt not to believe anything ( good ) when it comes from Western leaders.
No wonder the British won both wars when they had the leprechaun brigade fighting for them.
Sláinte
Sean me lad,
have ye heard of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders? Their ‘nickname’ is ‘The Angry and Suffering Highlanders. Their tale is told in the song ‘I will go’ presented here by The Corries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFQSp_9UH1o
I also understand that the Russian dissidents who escaped from the Zionist occupied USSR told us “Everything they told us about the USSR was a lie. Everything they told us about America was the truth.
Some things never change.
Here is an article I recently posted on Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/western-civilization-the-final-crossroads/5631494
The Empire indeed is in process of starting WWIII. It is the same war as I and II: a civilizational civil war on behalf of Anglo-American global control. The roots go back centuries.
The difference now is the Russian arsenal and alliances.
The America public is brainwashed, but not totally. There are pockets of mostly passive resistance.
I personally believe the Empire will fail. At what cost is the question. At some point the U.S. and Russia will have to meet across the negotiating table. Perhaps amid the rubble.
The U.S. Deep State that controls the MSM is pulling out all the propaganda stops obviously.
God help us all.
Rick, it’s the final proof that intelligence is a destructive mutation, and the resolution of the ‘Fermi Paradox’. When I look at the ruling political, fakestream media and business ‘elites’ here in Austfailure, where I can barely think of handful who are not morally insane swine, I wonder at how it took so long.
When they meet across that table can we all agree on one thing – just one?
When politicians, leaders, govt officials and reporters lie – they will be hanged on the spot.
No excuses and no exceptions.
We need to build a culture based firmly on integrity – perhaps next time round.
Usually they start with integrity and end with lies – nothing’s immune to entropy and decay: The stars, machines, bodies and societies they all fall apart or collapse into nothing – hopefully sometimes as part of a process which replaces or improves upon them over time.
Hopefully this time we won’t be the last society in this civilisational sequence by irradiating our planet but that old point about the Fermi Paradox is a scary one.
Something which concerns me is that you would at first thought have anticipated seeing more (if nowhere else in the alternative media at least) in the news on war being such a prospect – but on another level it seems likely you wouldn’t because of what I think is motivating it.
I’m pretty sure the jig is up for the financial system as it stands, they know that but they need a war or some means of securing significant leverage and position to influence other states or the flow of natural resources and who benefits from it – they know if they can’t extend the lifespan of this financial system through that, its collapse this time will not just mean it won’t survive and they will lose the space to others who will replace it.
It will mean they suddenly find themselves alone in a network of people and things they have done to keep control which they can no longer keep control of or worse – will suddenly turn on them seeking clemency from the people who will seek retribution and accountability from the truth which flows from its being cut to pieces and examined when it can no longer keep itself hidden.
Once that happens they go from the supposed elite masters of this universe to just standard, odious, hidden-in-plain-sight worms who suddenly are exposed to the light of people’s full attention and action.
They can’t stand that idea – it would be too much of a fall, it would be favorable to destroy this planet first, see if they can’t start again from its ashes if they have to. They won’t let it go out of their control because in their minds it’s theirs, has been for ages and won’t stop being theirs. If it has to be a big pile of ashes, so be it.
So if that’s the case and they want a war to spin the financial system as they have to to keep control of it – suffering setbacks as they have I imagine it wouldn’t help to have headlines speculating about it. It would spark the panic they seek to blame on war prior to it happening on such thin ice as it is as a system.
So who knows. Hopefully it’s going to be the least of our problems eh?
Rick, thank you for pointing to your article on GR that I missed on my regular visits there. I appreciate your, concise explanation of history, as most things don’t exist by themselves and need background to understand where we are and where we’re going, something sadly lacking in all MSM these days…it’s all sound bytes. In particular, I like your “solutions”, something very few writers finish their articles with…yes, we get the point (we’re all doomed) and lots of people are now talking about it but few articulate solutions, however utopian they may seem (BTW, I put myself in this utopian/deluded/hopeful category…if you’re going to dream, dream big). However, I do feel a need to point out something, which you may have seen as not relevant to the main purpose of you short history.
“After World War II, the Soviet Union was branded as the next continental enemy, beginning with the Cold War and resuming today”
Russia/USSR was not the “next” enemy. Britain had already tried to take out Russia (via Afghanistan) some 100 years before WWII. I’ not sure how much Napoleon may have been goaded/tricked/pushed British into his catastrophic march on Moscow and while I’m not saying I’ve even seen any indication whatsoever that this might be the case, only that, in light of much other historical evidence, such a scenario would not be surprising. Someone could jump in here and educate me.
Moving on to the the late 1800’s, I’ve recently seen reference to Bismarck pushing for increased trade/relations with Russia. Evidence shows that it was the large US/London banks who funded the overthrow of the tzar and,later, the rise of Hitler and further evidence shows that NAZI Germany was a weapon created to launch at the USSR.
What this all shows, to me, is that the British elite/Empire (and now US) have feared the power of East and West meeting ie: Germany and Russia getting closer. They’ve tried surrounding Eurasia (India, China, Africa etc) but have never been able to penetrate to the core of this area and it was all very well articulate by Halford MacKinder, that control of the World was only going to be possible by controlling Central Europe/Western Asia region. They, the globalist elites, have been working on this for a long time and Russia is not the “new” enemy post-WWII.
It has also been recently revealed that the US, as early as 1944 (not post WWII) already had detailed plans for the “nuking” of 260+ Soviet cities, as well as having been in secret negotiations with elements of the German military to allow them to “surrender” on the Western front and turn all of their attentions/forces toward Russia, this a quite pre-Cold War.
Hello Saker. We used to have enough people involved in the decision making in the US to keep it on the real. Today, they are basically as you have described them; never had a real fight, never defended anything and represented nothing with the possibility of losing their lives. The Clintons seem to represent that type of crowd exceptionally well.
It is just my opinion but, I concur with you that now we are in very dangerous waters. At moments like these, there is frequently the one overstep that collapses it all. My service in the USMC taught me unlimited violence. It also taught me to reflect wether or not it was necessary. I see too many trying to see if they can get away with something, instead of giving reflection its’ due, in dangerous circumstances.
I have publicly on the blogs and privately in emails to Bloomberg editors, posted on the Washington Post, to not go down this road. For a while they seemed to be grudgingly listening. What I told them was coming frequently showed up. Now, something else has happened. It is the reaction of a drug addict, when they realize that the heroine is not going to be available anymore. The direction is dire. The danger is almost certain that an irreversible mistake will be made. I don’t want the fire to come for anybody. But, we are closer to that happening. That is my two cents and I wish well to you Saker.
Thank you Saker for this rant. I have felt very alone and alarmed. As you say the older generation simply cannot believe what happened to the “old” Europe and the younger generation is too air-headed, narcissistic, stupidly glued to their facebook account.
Many of us are still arguing about the Skripal thing as if it mattered. It’s so obvious it was a set up. Does anyone really think that Theresa May, that milk- and-water creature, and Boris the Buffoon, were going to launch an attack on Putin- with such an obvious lie- all by themselves? It’s clear as day that this was all coordinated in advance, and can only mean one thing: war.
I disagree with you that this has anything to do with capitalism or any other economic system. China has an even more capitalist economy than the west, yet I haven’t noticed the Chinese threatening to blow up the planet. To me it’s a sick and twisted ideology. I don’t know how the Europeans fell this fast, this low.
You compare this to the ideology of Nazism. It’s worth thinking about the context in which that ideology took hold. It was after WWI, defeat & war reparations, hyperinflation, the masses were greatly demoralised and impoverished…. What excuse to the Westerners have now? What mitigating factor is there in their society where one can justify the their passivity in the face of such sick ideology? The answer: NONE. They live the good material life, arrogant in their moral superiority, sleeping soundly in their heated apartments while their armies bomb various countries from high above. Now let them taste bitter defeat. For they will be defeated, and history will judge them very harshly.
Be well, Saker. Take care of yourself and family. Your voice is a great comfort to me in these very turbulent times.
hi Serbian Girl. Do you live in Serbia ?
“China has an even more capitalist economy than the west, yet I haven’t noticed the Chinese threatening to blow up the planet.”
———————————————————————————————
You are wrong. 80% of China’s economy belongs to the state. Even a taxi in China belongs to the state (except for a few small port cities). Only 20% of the economy of capitalism. In the West, they are silent about this. But there can be such parity: “the State – private” is optimum?
Greetings from Russia. We are not afraid of anything. :-)
“Only 20% of the economy of capitalism. ”
Is capitalism equated with private property? I thought there was such a thing as state capitalism.
that is, the state controls the investment of capital. And maybe the supply of capital as well.
The profile of capitalism is changed when an economy does not have to keep generating private profits.
I think that was one of Marx’s points.
But not sure.
Katherine
Hi Mihail, I am glad to read your message!
For my assessment on capitalist economy of China I used % GDP which is government spending . https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_spending
EU (France, Germany, UK): approx. 50%
USA & Russia: 36%
China: 26%
China has the lowest proportion of government spending to GDP. I would be interested to know more about other parameters that you have looked at.
There is no relation between the % of GDP that a government spends and its ideology. Spending can be high in weapons, for example… However, the % of onwnership of the means of production does indicate the government ideology. If the Chinese government owns about 80% of the means of production, then we can say it is socialist.
Hello. I think that such calculations for China are not correct. Here is a series of articles about the leading specialist in China of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Unfortunately, only in Russian. But you are “Serbian girl” :-)
One article is “Myths about China, Part 1”. http://www.odnako.org/blogs/mifi-o-kitae-chast-1-kitay-bednaya-strana-s-deshevoy-rabochey-siloy/
All articles. Part 1- 5 http://andreyvinogradov.odnako.org/
Serbian girl
Nicely written. Yes, Westerners live the good material life, but not all of them. However, those that do live that life are very worried indeed. Western finances are in a mess, and both the euro and the dollar are printed backed by nothing. The Chinese a few days ago have introduced the petro-yuan, which will take over from the US dollar as the world reserve currency. Both Russia and China are planning to introduce gold backed currencies. When the Warsaw Pact collapsed in 1989, NATO was kept on, moving towards the East and waiting for Russia to be destabilized, so that it could move into the country and then in the name of democracy break it up, giving Western corporations and banks a free hand in plundering it, as they did it during Yeltsins years. It did not come to that. Putin reversed everything, no doubt to the shock of the West, and Russia is now on the rise, having established a partnership with China. The Western elites did not plan it this way. Now they don’t really know what to do, except try more of the same, hoping it would work. However, their methods are well known, causing more damage to themselves than to Russia. Greetings (from Serbian boy).
Hi B.F., pozdrav! Well yes, and since Russia and China have shown they refuse to be plundered, the western elites will now quietly shift their losses on to their taxpayers and then unleash the police state on them in order to shut up any dissent.
Oh, dear… This will be terrible for us… I think we will have terrible times – with mass demonstrations, struggle, civil war? Interesting times…
You’re asking for the excuse of Westerners?
Look around you. Are the citizens Eastern European countries better off with the form of capitalism that had been implemented? I’ve seen countless documentaries about people living in abject poverty in Eastern Europe. Many Greeks have been driven into poverty. France tries to implement similar labor reforms as Germany did years before (privatization of public assets, crushing of unions, firing of workers on short notice, cutting welfare, etc.). Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union there’s no need for a welfare system in capitalist countries.
If you’re able to read some German, then check nachdenkseiten or KenFM and you’ll realize that Germany has a large trade surplus, but the economy (consumption / inland market) doesn’t do that well with more and more people slipping into poverty. Everyone tries to move to metropolitan areas, causing housing prices to rise, whilst rural areas are abandoned (doctors moving away, shops closing, …).
Another hidden fact is that more than 40 million US citizens are on food stamps. Probably way more would need that assistance, but got kicked out of that program. Search the internet for tent cities in the US and you’ll find plenty of reports with pictures and videos. Founded for assisting people in Third World Countries Doctors Without Borders now tend to poor US citizens.
It’s simply a question of time when the masses will be greatly demoralised and impoverished again.
Then with the objective conditions set, they will revolt against their oppressors.
This lecture by George Friedman of Stratfor from 2015 tells what they want:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeLu_yyz3tc
They want Russia to shut up and go away. Id est next to no relation between Russia and Germany (Europe). I think they want a situation in which normal relations with Russia is criminalized.
But that does hardly imply the use of nukes.
The more I think about the world situation, the more it appears to me that the root of the problem is economic. The West is debt ridden and has been living high off the hog on the spoils of past economic success for far too long. The bill is coming due and they have been trying to stave it off for a long time already. For example, why are we flooding Europe with immigrants? Probably a lot to do with creating demand to keep the housing market afloat as that underpins the banking system. However, it was a temporary fix and we’ve made things even worse for ourselves as now we have hostile minorities within our countries who are going to riot when the jobs and welfare come to an end, i.e. there will be no solidarity in the face of economic adversity.
So what next? Create an external enemy to try to unite the population, then blame the economic collapse on the conflict that ensues. However, Trump is the bright spot. He clearly recognises the economic decline of the US and is trying to reverse it by making stuff at home again. He will put the US Government into a kind of Chapter 11 receivership as the debt can’t be repaid, so he just won’t pay it and force haircuts on the creditors. I do not believe he has any intention of starting any kind of a conflict with Russia or China. Some kind of grand bargain is in the offing so long as he can remain in office and get the best of the Deep State. Everything is now in a state of flux as the powers position themselves prior to the start of negotiations. Everyone is seeking leverage. We have to hope Trump, and those elements in the Western elites who support him, get the upper hand.
Keep dreaming, you’re as delusional as the Obamabots in 2009. At this point, it’s right to ask if american people have lost their sanity. Chump’s an illeterate unprincipled grifter owned lock stock and barrell by Anglo-american banks and mafia types for eons.
It is possible, but unlikely. Having said that, the UK is the one that is in real trouble… The bankers of The City would not accept negotiations as they see only their own demise. They prefer war. I think that Trump may be ‘bluffing’ about war to pacify the warmongers in the UK and at home. If so, negotiations will take place some time soon, as the escalation of hostilities from the UK is going too far… Now, if Trump is not bluffing, then war may be inevitable.
When the bridge being built to Crimea is suddenly attacked and destroyed by someone in the west, then know for sure that war is just around the corner.
Saker, I see it the same way that you do. I live in a nation which has gone completely mad. And I don’t have the slightest idea how to stop it.
Putin has been by far to weak since 2014.Diplomacy ‘à la Lavrov’ is very good but in 1880 maybe,not in 2018?There is no need for diplomacy with the US,they simply don’t understand the meaning of this word anymore(check N haley at the UN or S Power before under Obama).Peskov is a catastrophy.The ‘our partners’ policy should have been gone for a long time.Russians have no western partners only ennemies(UK/US mainly)and a bunch of weak vassals(Nato/EU countries)who simply have no balls,lost their sovereignty a long time ago,and follow the anglos.Europe is occupied by the Us as by the Nazis during WWII.We now have the 4th Reich instead of the Third,no difference.
Don’t forget Israel which is the real thing behind all of this.These people await armageddon’ for their messiah to finaly appear(he is not very fast to show up).They want a big battle,the final one(Syria is the place)between Christians and Muslims,to then install their NWO in Jerusalem(done deal with Trump decision to move the capital of the zionist illegal entity).We now have an Hillary on steroids(Trump has probably been blackmailed or worse).Russiagate suddenly desappeared from the screens…and the City of London mafia took the lead over.
Why do you think the Brexit(manipulated of course)happened?Because the ukies like the israelis don’t want to fight wars,they asked the others to do the job.
It is clear we are approaching the collapse of all bubles and a big diversion is urgently needed.Forget about the World cup(Putin is now hostage of it).No real reaction from RF is possible before 07/15,they know that pretty well.After it will be too late for the West.They will have to manage six more years with Putin.Expect mega false flag to happen,war in the Donbass and Invasion of Syria.Iran war later.Nordstream 2..forget it.EU vassals will prefer to pay the double they now pay for their deliveries.Today the US almost forced China to buy US LNG to avoid a trade war(and if possible cancel the contract with RF).
BP has a 20% share in Rossnef if I’m not wrong?…you see what I mean.
These neocons and their vassals want only capitulation.
Yes, it is all about money…
“Am I the only one who sees this slow-motion train-wreck taking us all over the precipice? If you can, please give a reason to still hope.”
Nope, sorry; I see similar dynamics. Although I pray a couple of hours per day on the basis of the mere psychology of *wishing* this isn’t about to be the end of civilized humanity, I operate mostly on the basis of *habit*: historically humanity has been civilized (at least in spots) for a long, long time plus I have lived most of my life in a civilized Earth. I used to do matters of the polis (let us call it) but the deep state labelled me ‘an enemy of the people’. “The mantle of heaven” hath, unfortunately, fallen from the shoulders of almost all countries.
Вы правы, Андрей, что бьете в набат, вроде бы всё так и есть.
Но если посмотреть, как рекомендуют, на события под другим углом, то я бы не отчаивался. Ведь мы же знаем, чем закончится история – вторым Пришествием.
По-моему, последняя фраза Нового Завета звучит вполне оптимистично:
Ей гряди, Господи Иисусе!
What if Jesus is back, but nobody’s home? A ball-shaped ashtray rotating in space instead of a green planet.
I want to leave the UK so desperately, but I am currently stuck here for at least the next three years. I am livid. I cannot believe how low the so-called “civilized” country has gone. It’s barbarian. Disgusting. Treacherous. Filthy. Nauseating.
I am going to do everything in my power to get out of here.
Well to be fair ,switzerland your birthplace is still neutral and serious , so everything has not yet turned entirely wrong ! The basic problem is this : you have brainwashed populations everywhere ! Mr W Casey said , i think, “when 95% of what people believe will be false , we will have won ” and de facto , since a little while , he had it right ! So what would be the antidote to the universal brainwashing ? that is here that we need a collective brainstorming ! I am sure that sattelites could be the smartest and the least bloodthirsty battlefield , but evidently it’s top secret . after all if some MSM satellites could be shut up or jammed for a while , could it not offer a little desintoxication cure ? could it be possible some day to take control of a satellite without destroying it and without its owners understanding what happens ? what do you think of progress in space warfare ? are not the russians and chinese deemed number one in it , as they are in EW ?
The basic problem is this : you have brainwashed populations everywhere !
That is not the problem. The thing is that elites to not care what masses think about foreign affairs. The foreign affairs are still exclusively the elite’s game.
It does not matter whether masses are brainwashed or not, it makes no difference. The appearance of public consent is done by short-circuiting between power centers and mass media, people are bypassed there, and since international relations are abstracted out, i.e. way over and above individuals scope it is very hard to influence it from below.
Correct. I participated in popular struggles in Latin America for decades; except for local policies (for sanitation, urban services…), those struggles were totally unsuccessful. The only way to change policies that are more comprehensive is through revolution or electing the party that defends change of these policies. However, I do not believe in gradual changes either – they are easily reversed, as are policies adopted by governments that are later replaced by the opposition, as happens in coups d’état.
Saker, you know Nietzsche’s ‘who looked long enough into an abyss is in danger to
oneself to become an abyss’ –
a little feeling like that came to me in your piece. It’s your 70/25/5% that educated me
to not fear the storm in the 70%. It’s their field of late dominance in western psyche.
Circling the waggons around the west, nothing is left for Orwellville. Much barking
and the caravane ( of future) keeps moving.
Dear Saker
Thank you for all you’ve stated in the above. I have relatives that I deeply care for and stay in contact with on FB, some of them are socially unconscious. one is a *highly* politically aware person who makes sure I never miss a Trump meme, but none of them show any concern of the trajectory our country is on. They have a vague awareness the nuclear war is bad, they recall groggily that Trump might start a war…with someone, but at no point do they show an inkling of just how existential this situation is. My small number of posts go by unremarked on, “just another rambling from that crazy uncle, it will stop if we stay quiet.” ..And sure enough it does.
I briefly flirted with the ROTC in high school about 6 years before the 1st gulf war. On one rainy day, the Sargent turned to our chattering class and anounced that America, right or wrong, needs a major war every 20 years, and that war was overdue. I’m begining to tthink that the whole country quietly, perhaps shamefully, believes something like this.
I would’t be to much woired. The reaction of other EU members,how they expelled beatween 4 and 1 diplomat each, say that they don’t support the US and UK on level they wanted. Reaction of Russia should be to expel only UK and US diplomats. It should be done during Putin speach where he would be tought on the UK and US while sympathetic to the EU countres. This way he send a message which will have a very specific meening and effect.
I know someone will tell me that there is no one on the West who will hear that message but on that I can tell you. Use West media against them. Insted of war give them …..? As we said, time is on the Russian side. I this way they get it more for them and less for the West :)
My respect to Saker and to all other who believe in better tomorrow which will come with the wisdom of the elders and willpower of the young.
I am totally dumbstruck – without words this morning and so I leave it to the
Saker to speak for me. EVERY DAMNED WORD! Spot on! I cannot recognise this dystopian world I live live in and worse than anything are the LIES.
Thank you Saker from the bottom of my broken heart.
Singapore UN Ambassador Kishore Mahbubani explains that the Anglo-Zio elites are not prepared to accept the reality of a future multi-polar world:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aNT5TTqlIQ
As an aside, Brexit will cost the British elites billions in business deals. The City of London needs a distraction to keep the British public from focusing on Brexit. Russia will provide the distraction.
Thanks for this – great clip.
Thank you for this- I watched the entire lecture plus q & a : an eloquent and wise man, I was very taken with his repeated referrals to the “quality of mind” KM attributed to the people of various nations.
Mention ‘quality of mind’ in my part of the world and it’s guffaws all round before bringing the subject back to the local and immediate addictions.
Why then are other nations pilling onto this heap of steaming shit. Let the UK drown in its own incompetence.
do not think NATO wants a war with Russia; they asuime Russia will blink if they keep ratcheting up the pressure. BIg mistake IMHO.
Perhaps Russia should consider recognizing the Donbass republics as independent states? NATO must be made to realize there is a price to pay for reckless warmongering.
Hostage of the World Cup…the last window for the West to attack RF.81 days left and counting down…
“Since the Neocon coup against Trump the West is now on exactly the same course as Nazi Germany was in, roughly, the mid 1930s”
Yes, that is essentially correct. Interestingly, there is a crucial difference: The West is no industrial powerhouse anymore. It has entered its post-industrial stage, where its extravagant material standards of living are exclusively maintained by way of the so-called “Industry” of finance plus perpetual mayhem and war. Subjugating Russia and China has become imperative; hence the prospect of war also in Europe.
Saker, caps rule? You make it you brake it. Your post. Excellent message, but those who listen are few. You are asking why nobody protests the nuclear war? Simple, firstly we order some drugged psycho to go and false-flag some school. Then we “have cause” and we pay “protesters” because our goal is to disarm “we the people”.
When I say we, I mean the deep state using the likes of Soros.
West will never attack military in such a way that Russia will respond. They will kill with ‘plausible deniability’ like they did so far, planes crashing, terrorist attacks, traps in Syria, spies poisoned for example. They will also destroy, ruin, corrupt, dirt and steal everything that they possibly can. Nothing is too low or disgusting. Why? Because it feels good and because it doesn’t matter and because it also pays off. It is not just the highest politicians, military, businessman or reporters, it is a prevalent state of mind. If you try to resist they wear you out or worse. Ordinary people believe official story or don’t care for the same reasons. They feel good about themselves when they have holyrighteous contemptuous opinion about Putin and basically all Russia. You can’t persuade them. It is like taking a drug from an addict.
True, but it’s not like the Russians haven’t been killing them at the same time. I am sure that since the Russian intervention in Syria American mercenaries and agents by the dozens have been blown to bit in airstrikes. They have probably been the #1 target. The US just can’t admit it, being that were embedded with and directing jihadist forces. The Empire has been getting a bloody nose in it’s covert war there, and in the Donbass probably as well.
There is already a war going on between the US and Russia, it’s just a matter of how far it will escalate to.
The most disturbing thing about the false flags to me is how absurdly shoddy they are. The photo of the chemical weapon bomb in the crater last April wasn’t worthy of Looney Toons. The “evidence” of the poisoning of the ex-spy wouldn’t be worthy of an episode of Scooby Doo. Obviously the MSM is too corrupt to do basic research or reasoning while the western public is too distracted or brain dead to care… but when the first Aircraft Carrier hits the ocean floor it will be red alert and lets all line up for war. The basic problem for the deep state is that while the people’s apathy gives them the freedom of action to fight lots of little imperial wars with recruits it limits their ability to fight a big one with draftees. Now it’s likely that the Russians have gained the ability to hit back hard enough that the Empire won’t be able to recover and mobilize afterwards. (I mean conventionally, I do not think a nuclear first strike ever got beyond wishful thinking) However, Putin has also become too popular and strong for a regime change operation to be successful, 5% is simply not enough of the population to pull this off, even if the malcontents are the rich and the powerful.
The most logical action for them is to make an attempt on Putin’s life.
One is tempted to think that the degenerates just might be an entirely different species, masquerading as humans. Sounds nuts, but their behavior does seem to be the exact opposite of normal, and rational, human behavior. They also seem to view everyone (and apparently everything) else as both beneath them in every possible way, and as a convenient food source, at the same time. Even when the exact opposite is obviously the case. Very strange creatures, to be sure.
I wish I could offer words of encouragement, but all I can say is I’m happy to have been reading your blog from the very beginning. At least I can say I saw it coming. The best I can hope for is that I will be one of the lucky ones and it will be over instantly, before I even notice it happening.
Take heart in knowing you did all you could to sound the alarm. It’s not your fault if too few were willing to listen.
Other than that, there may still be a couple of generals on the US side who are still sane and might prevent this from happening. That’s about all we can hope for. But it’s a very thin thread from which to hang humanity’s existence.
The one bit of “good” news is that it seems they are much more focused on war with Iran than with Russia at the moment. Funny how such a catastrophic event woukd seem like a blessing compared to the alternative.
I have watched this slow motion train wreck from afar. I left CehSha (США, USA) in 2006, not for any political or even moral reasons, but simply because the lass who captured my heart clearly stated she did not want to live in the Land of Round Door Knobs and was very happy in a Russian city, thank you very much. As a result, while I live in Russia, I did from time to time travel back to US to tie up loose ends and such. Last time I was there before the Russian Spring of ’14 was late summer of ’08.
Things were exactly as I remembered them, nothing had changed. I had to get a new driver’s license, went to the usual small office and the clarks were polite and helpful as should be expected in what was in essence a large but mentally small southern town. Bank was also very friendly, the same people I dealt with before and the same ever so helpful attitude. Even my old friends from the neighborhood were relatively happy to see me again and plied me with questions, beer and food. Local constabulary was also the same, basically ‘there’ but one rarely saw them and the one I had to stop and ask a question of didn’t ask for my ID, he simply and politely gave me the answer with a ‘Yes, sir’ and ‘No, sir’. He also got from me ‘Yes, sir’ and ‘No, sir’. Southern Manners and Decorum as was usual.
I went back in late summer of ’14, needed to take care of some odds and ends and decided what the hey, get a new drivers license since I wouldn’t be back for a while. Damn! What a change! My peaceful and bucolic little southern ‘town’ was over run with police, I’m talking everywhere. Walked in to DMV and went through a metal detector which of course went off even though I put my keys etc in the little cup before passing through, I forgot that I still wear my old dog tag, one only, and that set of the alarm. Not a fun five minutes. Finally got to go to the counter and was not greeted with the remembered ‘Hello, how can I help you’ but more of a ‘what the hell do you want’. Did I mention there was three (!) cops on guard in this little facility? Bank wasn’t much different. I’ve worked with them for years and always friendly and ‘down home’. Not this time. Two cops (off duty and earning a little side money) complete with body armor, about 15 radios and various odds and ends stuffed here and there in the pouches on same, both of whom could have stood a little Jenny Craig work, and one of whom literally asked me what I wanted. The thought crossed my mind of ‘a medium pizza, thick crust and heavy on the sauce’ but I thought better saying it.
In that short 6 years between one visit and another, CehSha changed, it went from, at least where I used to life, a friendly, helpful and respectful southern small city to a police state. Literally. I was even warned by my friend who still lived there to be careful what I say and what I do! Whiskey Tango Foxtrot happened??
So here we are, just over four years since Russian Spring where Russia and VVP personally and violently assaulted and annexed Krimea and Sevastopol, attacked those innocent orcs who were just out to have some fun with the locals in Donetsk and Lughansk Oblasti, and then had the effrontery to kick the mortal pig snot out of those fun loving and jolly ‘whatever name they use today’ head cutting, torturing and thieving bastard terrorists in Syria. You know, those same ‘moderate oppositionists’ that CehSha had been supposedly fighting and bombing for years.
After all this current hullabaloo started, Foggy Bottom/Five Points started to pile on the sanctions. Seems like every couple weeks there’s more accompanied by continuous and ever escalating insults to Russia and her politicians. CehSha had no UN Mandate or international law to bomb Serbia, Libya, Irak and Syria, let alone in Afrika, nor permission to set up any bases or military presence of any kind in any of those countries. Each and every sanction is in violation of International Law and each and every bomb dropped or bullet fired is a war crime, pure and simple. Not a single action performed by CehSha in any of these countries had any mandate from UN nor did any single action in these operations conform to international or UN laws, rules and regulations. And yet, Russia is being touted as a ‘rogue state’, ‘aggressive’, ‘threatening’ and ‘out of control’. Out of control by whom? Who is CehSha to call Russia ‘out of control’? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black!
So now we come to today. CehSha has expelled 60 diplomats from CehSha and closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle. Eu has expelled a further, at last count, 16 Russian diplomats and some post menopausal harpy from some little island that no one wants has accused, to international acclaim, that Russia used a ‘military grade’ chemical weapon to attempt to assassinate some ‘who the hell was he’ former spy in their wet little piece of heaven. Said harpy is trying, on orders from CehSha (and trust me, neither she nor the German harpy nor whatever fop is running France of the day take their morning constitutional without politely asking CehSha how many squares of toilet paper they can use), to activate Article 5 of nato, in other words an attack on one is an attack on all. Good luck on that deal. Nato can’t field an armored division either collectively or individually, nor can they put to sea any kind of viable ‘battle fleet’ to do battle with the Russian Flot, ergo Uncle Sugar, read CehSha, will do the fighting for them when it comes to that and rest assured, if CehSha continues on it’s current track there will be fighting.
President Vladimir Vlad’mir’vich Putin of Russia has more than once clearly said that from his growing up on the streets of St. Petersburg, if he feels he can not avoid a fight he will strike first and get in the telling blow. Does CehSha think he is joking? From the looks of things yes, they don’t think he will do anything. They could not be more wrong. VVP has often said there will never again be fighting on Russian Land. If it comes to a fight, Saker may be safe because he lives virtually in the middle of nowhere but every US city with a military base is going to see War up close and personal. I’m willing to bet the farm that in his 01 March speech President Putin did not tell all about what he has rattling around in his arsenal nor was he being completely truthful as to when and where certain nasty little things that go ‘bump’ in the night will be deployed. President Putin does not threaten or toss bombast, he states clearly what will happen. He has now obviously had enough. The next few days and weeks will be of interest and to be honest I have few doubts that VCO and I are about to see just how good S500, 400, 300, Pantsir, updated Buk and other goodies are. I sincerely hope we don’t see this but in my opinion it’s 95% going to happen. Unlike Saker, I am not afraid, what will be will be. On the other hand, VCO categorically (yet again) refused to go to safe haven deep in the mainland. Little stinker said where I stand, she stands. So be it.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK A Deep Look In To Russia, Her Culture And Her Armed Forces
Sevastopol, The Third Defense. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079KRPLS4 Book 1, A Premonition, The Move South
WTF happened? … Blowback!
Just draw a line from Gaza (and a hundred other places where the fat and lazy turn their blind eye) to the center of the ‘Empire’ and ponder the words from Above: “And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40)
The problem, old chap, is that the unavoidable inflection point comes and we must choose. Those that reject the next phase towards Truth fall back to even worse — and the hideous deceit is that this falling back is not even to old testament ‘blood&guts’ stone-hearted (and throwing) Judaism, but rather something even worse (that will take to itself any form of convenience).
What you experienced in your last trip back ‘home’ was a Gaza in the making and the gangster security systems operating a classic mob-style shakedown — and all in State uniforms for the added TV effect on the startled sheeple.
I myself am not American and although I can travel freely (so far) I choose not to attend conferences in the USA if they can be avoided — much for the reasons you describe. A pity but simply risk management 101.
You’re asking for hope. I share this desire with you. Thinking a bit, I’ve three reasons to hope. I wish they’re game changers. The first is in your message whose title was something like “Red alarm, things are going to be much worse”. In the end you gave us three quotes of three different sources. The second is the website “https://fr.sputniknews.com/international/201803241035637592-syrie-guerre-russie/” explaining, according to “http://www.dedefensa.org/article/transformation-postmoderne-de-la-guerre”, that the war is going virtual, a thing you described. The third is that today the Saudi’s started to sell their oil in yuans. The Empire is crumbling faster than I thought. That makes it more dangerous but impotent. It’s my fourth.
I even consider a catastrophic economic crisis wiping the finance world out as a good thing. It won’t be a cakewalk but I do prefer facing such a trouble than dealing with radioactive ruins.
I see a three way issue of this situation. First is the nuclear war. Total annihilation of humanity is a very plausible issue. Second, the crumbling of the Western world. I will be alive to hate the fallouts. It’s much better. The third is Russia folds and the “elites” can make their world functioning. I see it as a total slavery to computers, augmented humans and robots taking all the positions. I see it as a world without any transcendance preparing the all-robot world with some human personalities put on electronic supports. I prefer the nuclear war to that world and it’s coming.
Therefore, I thing we’re in for some call “Armageddon”. If it’s the case, there will be a world to live in after that battle. The best possible thing to do in such a situation is to prepare the “After”. Not easy to think clearly but the better we’re ready for it, the easier it will be.
For the present day situation, I see a world where minds are engineered by excellent operators. The “narrative” is a very potent weapon in psychowar. The ideology of post-modernism made it possible. From that ideology, it was possible to create a reality stronger than the reality we live in. The “death of god” left a lot of people open to such manipulations. They didn’t have a standing point outside this world to observe critically what was served to them. The belief that one can be god (for instance you decide which sex you have) or that your identity is determined by the only transcendance you have left (I call it sexual drive – it’s the main result of Freud’s theory) are only tiny points of it. Now it’s being sold that you can be what you want and that you build yourself. When you buy it, you’re open to any narrative you like. You’re being rebuild as a “new man” with the idea you’ve made yourself. With that in mind, you’re alone and depending of the narrative you bought (when you buy anything you buy status, reputation and so on). A war becomes sellable.
Watch the MSM and their voices, they’re impressive when they’re making hallucinating statements with confidence, certainty and calm. If you see people with that attitude, you need outside informations just to start doubting or you don’t have any choice. You’ll have to believe. Try to tacle their views accepting their postulates. I wish you good luck. It’s impossible. One of the simplest techniques used is making a false statement with several lies in it. If you tackle one lies, you accept the others and logic make you lose.
By writing this I remember another reason to hope. Corbyn is accused of being anti-semite. The big deal is that he is surviving this assault. False accusations can lose traction. That’s the big deal here and a reason to hope.
So, I agree with the “dedefensa.org” website, we’re going to shout as much as we can but the crumbling of the Empire will be its doing. We can say what’s wrong. The truth goes through the fractures of the narrative when it’s completely contradictory. There’s hope there. We need to push truth every time we can. The attack on NEO and other truth seeker outlets shows that the “elite” know it. When I see islamic extremists having youtube channel and people contradicting the MSM view banned from youtube, I thing it’s the same idea. Many truths will be lost on the receiver but some will stick. That’s enough to make the created reality crumble under its own weight. That my last word of hope.
PS : Sorry for the length, but I’m very worried about the situations. Lies are flying so high that war is to be considered started.
“Am I the only one who sees this slow-motion train-wreck taking us all over the precipice?”
No you are not – the only issue I have with that sentence is that it is no longer in slow-motion. On the hundredth anniversary of that war in which shadow we still live, we are entering into the stage of mobilisation, and as all serious historians know, once you get to mobilise it is extremely hard to pull from the brink. God help us cause only He can – but perhaps He won’t – the West as a culture has ended – and perhaps the people who ruined it are about to witness the same end of Sodom and Gomorrah – because our western civilisation has been reduced to a gutter even lower than Sodom & Gomorrah – not even they has the nerve to glorify sodomy by enshrining it into law.
I am from Southern Europe, and believe me – a confrontation with Russia is the last thing that we want – in fact given the chance, most of us would probably cheer her on if it were not nuclear war where there can be no winners.
I also no longer have faith in ‘democracy’ – the best we can ever hope for is an enlightened prince, but for that to happen in the West at least is no longer an option.
God preserve all those of good will – whoever they are, wherever they may be.
https://off-guardian.org/2018/03/26/edward-curtin-false-flag-operations-will-start-new-war/
As it says…?
two dogs strive for a bone and a third runs away with it … in our case we know the third 1 many times has intentionally stirred he other 2 against each other for their own gains …
Depopulation …. Big Powers will Collide in a Thermonuclear war, destroying themselves with billions of human causalities ……………… ………. while there is 1, only 1apparently little Nation which won’t be directly involved in WW3, which owns undeclared Nuclear arsenal and the accumulation stack of most modern and sophisticated weapons which they will found handy for their control on severe depopulated and technologically regressed humankind = NWO
Their Masters are not in the news, either their name are mentioned, the so called Leaders of westerns states are their dog or lets say puppets ….. Clowns better?
Those puppets Clowns have no Power … they just do and say what THEIR MASTERS tell them to
The USA is THE dominant power in the world or, more correctly, it PLANS to be (see PNAC).
The UK, like the rest of the EU and Western Europe, is simply a vassal state of the USA. Yes, a supra-national financial elite straddles the whole lot, but the USA is the lead country. The Skripal Affair is clearly a carefully orchestrated provocation of Russia, led by the USA (because the UK is NOT the dominant power).
But why now?
We all know that the USA is able to ‘print money’ that is International currency. This underpins its massive debt and carefree attitude towards paper money (just look at the waste!) Oil is a different matter. China and Russia have carefully sought to insulate themselves from the western-controlled financial system and China has now introduced the petroyuan. What happened to Saddam when he threatened to abandon the petrodollar? What happened to Gaddafi when he did the same? Death of the petrodollar is unthinkable to the country that plans to dominate the world for the next century. Russia stands in the way of a direct military attack on China. Its sting has to be removed. To do this it must first be sedated and this is the operation that is currently underway.
A strong stand is needed and weakness will be its undoing, psychologically and then physically as it risks losing all its friends.
The elites think they gonna win the war! Plus too many people on earth,it bothers them a lot ( the main reason for climate change, no more natural kids in the future )
No more New York, no more Los Angeles and Hollywood, gone for ever… people should move when US and NATO will attack Russia,after Turkey is gone for ever too. A certain sign.
Once, Seraphim Rose said : What started in Russia ( communism,Gulag,atheism…) will end up in USA. These times are coming….
No more mother and father, no more grandma and grandpa,no more schools and good education, no history,no countries, no husband and wife, no man and woman,no more books about all this, no christianity, no religion ( but Imagine of Lennon )… minorities full of rights and majority without any,this is not What a wonderful world of Armstrong !
I completely agree and am equally appalled, astonished and horrified. And I can’t get any of my fellow Americans to wake up or be horrified, NOT EVEN MY OWN FAMILY!!
“And, for the first time in history, the USA will be hit very, very hard, not only in Europe, the Middle-East or Asia, but also on the continental US.”
————-
Uh huh …. is that a promise?
I ask because they are long ovedue.
I can’t believe moronic Britain is succeeding at turning this complete fiction of the Skripal “poisoning” into an an archduke Ferdinand situation and THE ENTIRE WEST IS FOLLOWING!!!!.
… very well put … and in one sentence !
The problem is, the alternative slow death of the status quo is a worse scenario in their minds.
Domestic upheaval means revolution and demise of the current elite — war means the plebs die, and what is wrong with that (from their perverted mentalities)?
Well said, as always.
“So I ask this simple question: do you really want to go to war against a fully united nuclear Russia?”
The answer appears to be a unanimous and hearty, Yes!
Normally, I feel skeptical about claims that large-scale behavioral control systems have rendered vast swaths of the minds of the US population into a kind of narcotized, digital shadow reality. But an argument has to be made that the evidence for such a system exists, even if the system itself is covert. We are at the precipice of all-out WW3, precipitated by the most ham-fisted, baldly false-flag setup, and yet and everyone I know was tuned in last night to watch a hooker on TV.
Dear Saker, today’s events in the Kosovo and Metohija province, and in general the stock market go in line with your predicament…the attack and therefore the end is imminent. They think they can cheat God himself! My only hope at this point of time is the horrible and honorable Russian winter. Because there is a crack in the armor, a big one…one they cannot fix. Ukraine…You can work with Georga, BiH, Macedona, all small countries with insignificant expenditures. Ukraine is a European giant. 2019 all gas deliveries will halt, leaving Ukraine at the mercy of the west. The once lucrative gas deal is gone, and Russian winters can be long and harsh. So let’s see how and by what means will a 45 million country be heated by propaganda and by “western love”.
The Russian winter is coming…or God’s eternal winter. One of them is coming…A world that cannot live in peace is a world that does not deserve to exist.
The recent Stockholm arbitration court ruling against Gazprom was the straw that broke the horse’s back. Naftogaz was not willing to honor the ten-year contract it signed in 2009 but did seek court injunctions instead – leading to counter-claims by Gazprom. The court declared most claims and counter-claims void but modified the contract in favor of Naftogaz, which resulted in a verdict that Gazprom shall pay $2.5 bln to Naftogaz. Gazprom appeals the ruling and keeps gas deliveries halted. Depending on how long the appeal will take, the contract might effectively be canceled for good.
Hey,
You’re not alone. I don’t know very much at all about international affairs, but I’m completely baffled by how oblivious everybody seems to be with regard to the extremely dangerous deception/manipulation that is currently being foisted upon the world.
Russia seems to me to be that one quiet kid on the playground who is being bullied for no other reason than to bolster the bully’s ego. The bully is so used to getting his way through intimidation and violence against smaller children that he will be shocked when the quiet kid finally has had enough and proceeds to render the bully’s face completely unrecognizable.
When Russia attacks us, we will truly deserve it, and they will attack with such ferocity as to put a final end to the bullying. Of that, I have no doubt.
I don’t think that the members of my government are able to appreciate what will happen if they don’t back off and leave Russia in peace. Or, perhaps the “culture of death” is a real thing that ultimately seeks its own destruction.
I feel no threat at all from Russia. In fact, the more I study, the more impressed I become with Putin and all of Russia. He pulled his country back from the brink of becoming a third-world (or second-world, whichever) nation, for goodness sake. That kind of recovery doesn’t seem to happen, but they did it anyway. Frankly, history books should eventually call him “Vladimír the Great” or something equally cool. Wish we had leaders like him, honestly.
Maybe we should wait until Oprah gets elected to the presidency, am-I-right? ( *sigh*) They get Putin. We get the Clintons, the Bush family, Obama, Trump, and finally Oprah. Great…
I hope this current problem gets turned around and headed back towards sanity. Sadly, judging by the leaders of my country, things will only get worse.
Russia is not Iraq or Libya or Vietnam or Korea or Syria or Afghanistan or any other nation that we have seriously harmed through self-interest.
I don’t see this ending well. Hope I’m wrong.
Thanks for your blog, though.
Hello Saker et al.
Maybe this is indeed the end and we are just a few weeks away from the first shot of ww3. Come to think of it, too long since the last big war was fought and, war being the only real solution to the overpopulation problem, the temptation might be just too big. Maybe an overcrowded planet just sends the wrongs vibes and everybody accepts war as a necessity, some more counsciously than others. After all human rationality has been overestimated so many times before.
*sigh* yes, it´s depressing. However these 140+ expelled diplomats isn´t even that much, Russia has embassies where more people work in just one building. Still…
But i DO wonder who you are trying to wake up. I mean, you live in the US now, you should know that there is just 24/7 propaganda running on the TV.
It´s the same in Europe for the most part. Not to mention that here in Europe most people are perfectly distracted with the invasion (refugees my ass) happening in their very own homes.
So no, i doubt that people will wake up and realize the bigger picture.
There might be war with Russia, there are certainly plans for that. More likely is that it will start with Iran. After all it´s what Israel wants?! Ukraine might blow up around the same time to keep Russia busy for a moment or maybe NK.
And let´s not fool ourselves here. This is all about Israel/Zionists. I don´t think Trump is really an idiot. But considering that he is a very rich man and probably had a lot going on in the past with younger girls, I just have to wonder how many of them where honeytraps. After all, that’s what the Mossad is famous for.
Just look at the people around him, they have to have some dirt on him and I don’t believe in coincidences that suddenly this sex “scandals” are brewing up and kept in the media. I mean come on, even Putin said it himself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xykvrGpCW6E
The people that are now surrounding him are mostly self-declared Zionst Jews and Neocons, one worse than the other. Bolton is probably the worst next to that **** Haley.
Not sure I agree with the analogy about Nazi Germany, but I guess that would be too much of a discussion and it doesn’t matter now. The reality is that the same people are being driven to the slaughterhouse again, by the very same people that already are responsible for millions of dead in the last 100y.
This isn´t a war between nations and their people, this is a war AGAINST them, the real enemy are the overlords of these politicians who pretend to stand for us. But as long as these traitors and their handlers are still there, nothing will change.
I have mentioned several times over the last few months to the two or three individuals that I still dare to confide in about these times, that the closest historical resemblance I could find to the monomaniacal vibe in the US these days is Nazi Germany around 1935-1936, so Saker, I am right with you on that one. I am an American but I haven’t set foot there in almost 10 years and even then I kept it down to about 90 minutes, because frankly the place creeps me out.
It was truly masterful how the Russians managed to unilaterally re-impose mutual assued destruction through a technofix as a gambit to save themselves and the world from the consequences of its abandonment by the crackpot Americans and their lapdog regimes. Unfortunately MAD, in order to function as desired requires rational players in positions of power on both sides of the divide, and as you point out yourself, in the West there no longer are any. Being a psychopath means never having to say you’re sorry. Or even understand what it means. Just ask Netanyahu. As you quoted Putin, “what need would we have (of) a world if there is no Russia?“ The Washinton version is “what need do we have of a world without total American hegemony?” Current worldwide economic, political and environmental policies are the social equivalent of flesh-eating bacteria and just as virulent. Saving anybody from war in the near term, or more than a handful of years otherwise, if that’s even possible or desireable, requires emergency amputations of some sort STAT, that somehow also prevent the 480 plus reactor sites around the world from doing their own versions of Fukushima Dai ichi.
Good luck to us all with that.
People in the West have been so brainwashed; they don’t know what the Truth look like.
The Brits are threatening to start confiscating Russian property when the assets are of “uncertain origin”. The provocations are continuing. I, too, worry about the bridge over the Kerch Strait. (interesting history of this project in the Wiki article – note the formation of a new maritime brigade to protect the bridge mentioned at the end: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kerch_Strait_Bridge ).
What’s up with Iceland anyway??
I concur with other commenters that the US/EU debt – unserviceable under normal circumstances – must be a root cause for Western angst, and that the Russian refusal to bend the knee and instead partner economically with China and the rest of Asia a large reason for current behavior (another being the lucrative nature of military contracts for which a perceived threat is necessary).
As for the general public in the USA I think John is correct – while Russians have recently experienced a systemic collapse, continued (real) military threats and conflicts, and haven’t forgotten WWII, the citizens here have completely forgotten what war and economic depression are all about. International relations are simply ‘news items’ with little personal relevance, and anyway the last time people tried to make their displeasure known (the invasion of Iraq) nothing came of it. ‘Hope and change’ was only more of the same – so people are cynical, disconnected, and self-absorbed.
We role into this crisis tweeting about Stormy Daniels, school shootings, and pumpkin lattes…
Dear Saker,
on your article on March 2018 being a historical milestone. I might add, in view of today’s escalation from the usual perpetrators with their side-kicks in the contemporary European soviet Union, that March 2018 marks the beginning of the end phase, which regardless of how hard the (generally) self-less and self-sacrificing Russians try to avert/avoid, they will be inexorably/ increasingly provoked with ever inexorable/ increasing violence and insolence. Factor in the apathy/psychopathy resulting from attendant ignorance/arrogance in the west and … beginning of the end, certainly of western supremacy, possibly of life on Earth.
Спасибо за осведомление и коментарии!!!
Keep it up, warm regards and cheers!
George
HEY PSYCHOS, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW ? !
I don’t even have any words to shout. I am not religious. I have my closest family, but I feel the state is doing everything to bully our life (I could explain at length and in detail, but never mind). I have a job, a house and things could be happy if it was not for the totally irrational and satanic death wish of our ‘leaders’. Unless we are very lucky things could end very badly very soon. I have zero illusions.
Thank you Saker for the rational analyses. All we can do is hope, I still hope.
The Saker, there is nothing wrong with shouting and warning and telling the truth….Actually it should be obligatory and a responsibility on every human to warn others and spread the truth.
However, if a nuclear war is meant to be, then only God can stop it. It is time to accept the high possibility of nuclear war and prepare for it if you can !!
Most people in the West do not even have a clue what you are talking about. They have no clue about the military, political and strategic implications of all this.