by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT TV channel and MIA “Russia today”
translated by Scott
source: https://ria.ru/analytics/20180319/1516767644.html
Essentially, the West should be horrified not because 76% of Russians voted for Putin, but because this elections have demonstrated that 95% of Russia’s population supports conservative-patriotic, communist and nationalist ideas. That means that liberal ideas are barely surviving among measly 5% of population.
And that’s your fault, my Western friends. It was you who pushed us into “Russians never surrender” mode.
I’ve been telling you for a long time to find normal advisers on Russia. Sack all those parasites. With their short-sighted sanctions, heartless humiliation of our athletes (including athletes with disabilities ), with their “skripals” and ostentatious disregard of the most basic liberal values, like a presumption of innocence, that they manage to hypocritically combined with forcible imposition of ultra-liberal ideas in their own countries, their epileptic mass hysteria, causing in a healthy person a sigh of relief that he lives in Russia, and not in Hollywood, with their post-electoral mess in the United States, in Germany, and in the Brexit-zone; with their attacks on RT, which they cannot forgive for taking advantage of the freedom of speech and showing to the world how to use it, and it turned out that the freedom of speech never was intended to be used for good, but was invented as an object of beauty, like some sort of crystal mop that shines from afar, but is not suitable to clean your stables, with all your injustice and cruelty, inquisitorial hypocrisy and lies you forced us to stop respecting you. You and your so called “values.”
We don’t want to live like you live, anymore. For fifty years, secretly and openly, we wanted to live like you, but not any longer.
We have no more respect for you, and for those amongst us that you support, and for all those people who support you. That’s how this 5% came to be.
For that you only have yourself to blame. And also your Western politicians and analysts, newsmakers and scouts.
Our people are capable to forgive a lot. But we don’t forgive arrogance, and no normal nation would.
Your only remaining Empire would be wise to learn history of its allies, all of them are former empires. To learn the ways they lost their empires. Only because of their arrogance.
White man’s burden, my ass (in English in the original text – trans.)
But the only Empire, you have left, ignores history, it doesn’t teach it and refuses to learn it, meaning that it all will end the way it always does, in such cases.
In meantime, you’ve pushed us to rally around your enemy. Immediately, after you declared him an enemy, we united around him.
Before, he was just our President, who could be reelected. Now, he has become our Leader. We won’t let you change this. And it was you, who created this situation.
It was you who imposed an opposition between patriotism and liberalism. Although, they shouldn’t be mutually exclusive notions. This false dilemma, created by you, made us to chose patriotism.
Even though, many of us are really liberals, myself included.
Get cleaned up, now. You don’t have much time left.
Nice. My respect for Ms. Simonyan just got bumped up a bit, and it was already well up there to begin with.
Liberal here!
…but I understand, that I can only b liberal amongst equals.
So I’ll work on that for now…:-)
When I was in college, I joined a counter-culture. So, one can say I ‘stopped respecting’ the west, or at least its primary american culture, back in the 1970’s. It seemed obvious to a lot of us that something had to change.
As with so much else, Dr. King put it so very well.
“We must rapidly begin [applause], we must rapidly begin the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society. When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights, are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism are incapable of being conquered. ”
From my political background, liberal was a dirty word. Not from the point of view of the right-wing neanderthals that thought Lt. Calley was a hero for conducting the massacre at My Lai, but from a leftist point of view convinced that this culture must change. Liberal is, or at least was, defined as those who were willing to make a minimal amount of changes to keep the system intact. Since we believed that the system must change, liberals were just one flavor of our opponents. Of course, now days, liberal means to be the servants of Wall Street, to support the police in their killings and beatings, and supporting every war and even desiring nuclear war with Russia and China.
But still, my first thought when reading this headline is that I for one lost respect for ‘the west’ as soon as I began to understand the world in which I was growing up. We tried to change it. By now its obvious that we failed. What I don’t know if we were the last best chance for mankind to avoid disaster, or whether today’s generation will somehow find it within their souls to avoid the holocaust at which we seem to be hurtling. I am not hopeful.
The anti-war opposition from the left appears to be dead and gone. Here we are in a crisis as serious as the Cuban Missile Crisis, and as I check some lefty websites not one is even talking about how to organize an anti-war opposition. What opposition that is there appears to be on the right. And unfortunately, most of them bring too much of their hatred and racism to really be a solution. And their numbers are minimal and not nearly enough to challenge the war machine. But, since I believe in what Dr. King taught, that only Love can defeat Hatred, it seems to me that the right is fatally flawed to conduct this struggle.
You may be already familiar with the work of David Swanson, but if not, you can check it out at davidswanson.org One thing he is currently trying to do is get people to participate in the March 24 anti-gun marches and possibly get people eventually interested in a broader peace movement. He is a pacifist and you may be also or maybe not but still anti-war, but his work and ideas should be interesting wherever you are on the peace spectrum.
Whoosh ! … and wow ! … a direct hit.
Liberalism at a breaking point. They cannot rationalize Western values (sic) set as a choice versus Patriotism and Russian values.
This is goodbye to European idealization. This is goodbye to illusions of choice.
One cannot cling to Mother and cling to her assassins.
Simonyan is a special person, uniquely equipped to make this declaration of independence, to make this weighty choice.
She has a career built by the largess of Putin, her leader. He gave her Sputniknews, RIA, and RT at a very young age. And she has performed miracles with all of them, while she has built her own family with several young children, in a home with her mother. Amazing, accomplished woman.
Yet in the last six months she has seen her “publication” off-spring demonized and regulated as if it they were dirty weapons instead of very useful information sources for the world. She believed in Freedom of Information and had that shoved in her face by the US government and others in other countries.
She is a professional journalist-executive, probably one of the very best in the entire world.
And now she has found the bitter truth that she is a ‘Russian’ and, so, will be treated as an inferior, a vassal or an enemy or at least as a threat.
She is a brave Russian woman who now has abandoned the fantasy that European values, or American ideals were better than Russian norms. She knows for certain that no one can remain a Russian and still be a Liberal. It is impossible. It is like being dead, but alive. It’s binary. One or the other.
She has chosen Life, a Russian life full of Freedom. Just like the Freedoms Putin entrusted her with at age 24. She understands now what her full responsibility is and to whom she owes it. To Russia, for Russia, with Russia.
Bravo! Carry on, Margarita.
Wow. What a great salutation to her, Larchmonter.
Brilliant point she made. It’s just as we’ve seen throughout every endeavor of the west, from the smallest to the largest effort – they are creating their own demise, by their own hand.
In the recent interview with Putin, Solovyov asks, what about the peripheral nations to Russia, that the US is dripping poison into their ears? Putin responds, when you drip poison, you end up drinking it. Cites the Russian proverb, don’t spit in the well, you may need to drink from it.
And Margarita is correct, of course. They can’t hear this ordinary wisdom. They have to end like every empire does.
The game is not over with the re-election of president Putin: the West wants him dead, RF wealth must be divided among western powers, Christian values must be suppressed as it did happen in many parts of the west.
There will surely be a major battle of some sort (Syria, Ukraina) involving not proxies, but English, American, NATO…. Will RF have the stomach for it? I like and respect president Putin as one of the best leader of our time, but “brutality” sometimes wins idealism. The poison “charade” in England before the elections, wanted to separate people from the leader, because in the case of a conflict and a defeat, they may go down as he will.
On the other hand, at times, in history there are epochal changes ans David defeats Goliath…
Much more deserving to be a next Presidential candidate than peoples just clearly massively not voted for..
‘Liberalism’ has devolved into a bitter, pitiless, neo-feudalism, where the ‘rights’ of private property have usurped the rights of everything else in existence. ‘Liberalism’ has become the exact opposite of what it claims to be, but lying is now not just normalised but compulsory throughout a West that is dying of radical inauthenticity. Nothing it proclaims about itself is even a distant approximation of the truth.
Sputniknews, RIA, and RT are indeed weapons. The truth just as are lies, is a powerful weapon that certain factions need to stifle and control for in the light of truth all of their lies wither and die and they know it.
And lets face it the truth is the most important weapon good people have. The truth is backed by facts.
” … here we all are, sitting on a rainbow … ”
love this song from my high school days….. thanks for sharing
Excellent, cant be more clear.
I grew up being taught that the US (my country) is THE standard bearer of righteousness in the world, and in my life of 50 years as an adult, I have learned that the exact opposite is true, and that everything I was taught was simply US American propaganda. Now, since the fall of the USSR and the founding of Russia under President VV Putin, Russia has become the standard bearer of righteousness in the world. It’s because of organizations like RIA, RT, Sputnik and others, that the world is learning the truth behind US American propanganda. It’s because of Russia and her courageous, wise, and compassionate leader, that US American terrorism campaigns in the Middle East are winding down. It’s because of Russia that countries can hope to be sovereign and yet not be destroyed by US American bombs. US citizens cannot stop US elites from being the evil terrorist murderers and thieves that they are, but Russia can do it. For that, as a US citizen, I am profoundly grateful. My country’s satanic foreign policy has grieved me for years and has made me sick with impotent rage. Russia’s decision to no longer accept this policy has given me hope for the future of the world. Russia, please carry on! You have chosen wisely in this election, and no doubt many US American citizens are cheering for your success in life, as individuals, and as a country. As for the US, it can straighten out, bring justice to the criminals who now rule, or it can cease to exist as a polity in its current state of being, isolated from the rest of the world, who are learning to shun it’s criminal ways and intentions.
Well said, friend. Speak your truth far and wide. People need to hear it. Be brave; the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Dear pdb,
You are perfectly correct in that America can be straightened out, but but for this to happen America must first follow the same path that Russia was forced to take. In fact that was predicted in the early 1990’s after the fall of the USSR.
The way I see it, America is kinda like an alcoholic addicted to its superpower status and using its will to power over others. And, every alcoholic needs to hit rock bottom before their willing to go to AA.
Great essay. I enjoy reading RT , in fact it is my primary international news source. It makes me ashamed of our own Radio and Television news programs here in New Zealand as they dutifully follow the US/UK line with very little real enquiry even when that line is clearly nonsense, as in the Salisbury Poisoning. More power to you Margarita Simonyan.
Dear Margarita,
I believe you have erred on a couple of minor points, that although minor are extremely important.
Firstly those of us in the ‘West’ that know, are jubilant that Mr VV Putin has won the Presidential elections as that is virtually the sole remaining key that we have for the survival of our civilisation and most species on this planet we all call home.
Your second error was to blame us as in: “my Western friends. It was you who pushed us into “Russians never surrender” mode.” This again is not correct, as the disease that has created all of this turmoil emerged from ‘The Pale’ a distinct part of Russia.
You dropped the ‘communist’ word, and again the reality is that there are several types of communism from the old pure form of helping your neighbour and having respect for all things to the perverted forms emanating from Marx and Engels, which still exists and pollutes our society, that which you call the ‘West’.
If you recall, it was the ‘American’ banks that financed Trotsky’s move to Russia in 1917 and then accepted the gold looted from the Russian Banks, can you not see a connection between that form of Communism and Capitalism?
Russia had never experienced capitalism per se as that disease emanated from the teachings of John Calvin (Cohen) who amongst other things distorted the adage of ‘Working to live’ to ‘living to work’, which resulted in the supporters of Protestantism to gather wealth far above their normal means. And of course Calvin’s teachings also supported ‘usury’ which was banned by both the Roman and the Orthodox Churches, or at least until the money-lenders got control of the Roman Church.
What so many Christians today do not realise is that the early form of communism made it possible for the artisans to build all the various great cathedrals throughout Britain and Europe, as symbols of their faith and reverence to God. Few communists today are believers in God, only in man.
Russians suffered greatly after the 1917 War to end all wars. My father told me when he was a lad working on his uncle’s fishing boat, that when the fishing was hard they sailed to Europe to pick up Russian refugees and sail them further down into Europe. I am certain that my uncle didn’t do this for nothing, but the world knew that Russia was suffering.
Then Russia suffered again in WW2 as all Europe suffered. People have always blamed the Nazi or the German, but they never look deep into the war, everybody suffered. Some people consider Hitler as evil and some as good, but that is all irrelevant, it was the people who fought and died trying to survive, but let me say this; Hitler was always controlled by the Jewish Zionists and the proof is there in 1934.
And then the USSR collapsed in 1990. Gorbachev did a deal with Reagan, a deal that Reagan never honoured. I have heard murmurs that Gorbachev was always the ‘Wests’ man, and that may be true, but the fact remains that the carpet baggers moved into Russia and plundered as much as they could. Calvin’s usury and theft was introduced to Russia.
And in the 1990’s Russia suffered greatly, and the voices in the wilderness called out that it was only time before the West suffered a similar fate, but the West were too busy feasting on the carcase of Russia to heed the warnings.
I will reiterate, Russia has suffered greatly, but then she started to rebuild, and Russia has a great leader, who some in the West compare to Hitler, but Putin has the advantage of forewarning.
It is not unreasonable to comprehend why Russia has moved so far ahead of the West in matters including technology. Russia never suffered the lies, the deceptions and the thefts that the West did from the MIC, especially in the name of NASA. NASA =MIC and always has been. Once James Van Allen proved the existence of the Van Allen Belts, Russia stopped wasting the lives of cosmonauts and money on spaceships to reach that impossible target, the Moon.
In that spacerace that Russia had always led, we were told that NASA spent $3m to invent a pen that would write in space, the Russians used a pencil. No wonder the West is bankrupt. The only fear now is the coming nuclear war that the West needs to cling on to its last vestige of power.
In the 1960’s China was not threatened by a nuclear devastation. China rightly claimed that in any such war, its population was such that no matter China would survive. When we look at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, both have survived, and the fears of total devastation have been wildly exaggerated, though there will be major devastation, the earth and mankind with it should survive.
The biggest factor is that Russia has suffered seriously in the past 100 years, the Russians know how to survive. Many European nations have also suffered and they too know how to survive. America and its lackey, Great Britain have not yet had that experience; I doubt if they have the knowledge or the fortitude to survive.
It is at their own peril that they play out ‘their’ little plots.
there will be no survivors if there is a nuclear exchange …… 15000 nukes at the ready where 2% of these is sufficient to destroy global life.
The radiation and nuclear winters will last decades …..and will finish off any who have the misfortune to survive.
The half life of some of these isotopes are 1000s of years ….
Nuclear war has to be prevented at all costs….
Not only the radiation of the bombs … the radiation of all the destroyed
atomic plants will add to no place to live on earth.
Dear Ross,
I was told that in the 60’s and being naïve, I believed. But there is proof in realities far greater than our lying deceiving propagandist bureaucrats. The Japanese have rebuild Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And other nuclear disasters have or are being overcome.
Never forget that it is our ‘masters’ who continually bombard us with lies and wrap us in thrall. They are liars as Matthew has continually told us.
Would 2% of these be sufficient to destroy nature? Have another look at nature and see what it can do, after all it survived the ‘Great Catastrophe’ described by Comyns Beaumont and Dr. Immanuel Velikovsky, and we humans and so many other creatures also survived the total displacement of our planet.
And the half life of some of these isotopes are 100s of years, and yes but the rocks of Craig Royston and of Aberdeen are yet still radioactive, and nature has endured that, along with my ancestors. Pull your head out of the sand and look at nature, and also understand, that if such catastrophes occur again, then such a mindset will not endure survival.
But I will totally agree with your one statement; “Nuclear war has to be prevented’!! but not at all costs
Hi,
Yes nature may regenerate ….. or mutate
But peoples wont be a part of that regeneration.
Dont lets test this …
No Nukes …. No war …..
@ross. Agreed on both points.
1. Nuclear warfare must never. Which means that nukes are useless — so why build them?
2. “Nature”, ie living nature that adapts to environment, will continue but Man will not because the environmental stress will be too great and too sudden: bacteria and bugs will survive, they always have.
In addition to which “points” destroying billions of people is unethical.
Nuclear War is BAD, for business.
The threat of Nuclear War at all costs….is good.
Carl Sagan’s “nuclear winter” has been thoroughly debunked. The use of facile models to represent complex, non-linear stochastic chaotic systems did not work for him anymore than it does for the IPCC. Anyway, one hardly ‘needs’ that when considering a full nuclear exchange. The death and devastation is unimaginable. Thus, a doctrine of mutually assured destruction, one of deterrence clearly works very well, at least in the inhibition of the use of nuclear weapons. Problems appear when insane individuals or regimes, ideologues or theocrats (there is almost nothing to chose between any of these) appear insanely willing to initiate a nuclear conflict. I suspect (and hope) there is no ‘quid pro quo’ for a response from the rational. Indeed, a considered, rational response would be the complete and devastating use of a conventional response (see MOAB), something well within the purview of several countries.
I have pointed out two minor errors in Margarita’s article. With the rest of her article she has accurately prophesised the fate of both the UK and the US.
Hang on! Once we consider the use of mercenaries in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, that must tell us that our ‘Ruling Elite’ no longer have the armies or the powers to rule. They are now simply relying on the power of fiat money to control and that is their last source of power. Once that has been depleted then they will have nothing. And the tail of the dog, well it may wag, but nothing more.
The only other aspect that I would consider to be a contributing factor is the use of ‘usury’ as it has a devouring effect on every society that worships it, going back to even Babylon where they Jews first learnt of it.
When Romans became soft, they turned to mercenaries to fight their wars, from then on, it was just a matter of time before the mercenaries overthrew the empire, and carved out fiefdoms. Putin has already warned them what’s coming, with the poison-drinker analogy. The USA is now too big, too brutal, and too weak, to survive intact. Texas, California, and Vermont will likely secede when the collapse happens.
The USA has poisoned the well, those who clean it up, will not allow her to drink from it in her current form. She’ll either voluntarily de-incorporate, or be forced to do so by superior arms and strong anti-lawlessness alliance of nations.
In a nutshell, it is over! Now for the punishment.. Watch this space.
Does anyone have any actual evidence of this bizarre claim that ‘american banks’ backed the Bolsheviks? To me, it seems to be one of these bits of internet nonsense that gets endlessly repeated by its true believers, but like so much these days lacks evidence.
I do feel like I believe that the Germans let Trotsky, or was it Lenin, pass through on his way back to Russia from exile. And that even makes a bit of sense, as the Germans would have seen that as a way to weaken the Czar’s war effort and cause some trouble for an enemy.
But America was at war with Germany by that time, Wilson having broken his campaign promise to keep America out of the war.
And in all my years of leftist struggle, I have never, never, never encountered bankers who are willing to fund leftists.
Certainly, as soon as the Bolshevik revolution occured, the American banking class was appalled at the ideas of communism and fought it as a great enemy. Including of course landing troops in the far north of Russia to protect a port and supply line to the White Russians. And there had been socialist campaigners in America for decades before, and the banking class and their controlled politicians were firm enemies to this. Many American socialists and anarchist were in jail because the bankers thought they were evil.
As such, to me this bit about how bankers backed the bolsheviks sounds like total nonsense to me. Bankers don’t back socialists and communists. They are if anything mortal enemies. I thus require evidence of this to be presented before I believe a word of it.
Anonymous
That the Wall Street bankers financed the Bolsheviks is common knowledge. In fact after the First World War, they openly admitted giving Lenin and Trotsky 20 million dollars in gold.
Lenin came to Russia via Germany, being escorted by the German military. Trotsky came from New York City, where he lived the high life, being driven in a Rolls Royce. He took with him to Russia 500 New York criminals, who became “Bolsheviks”. However, his departure from New York was pretty sloppy. He went to Russia via Canada, being placed in custody by Canadian authorities, who wanted to prevent him going. The US intervened.
Both Lenin and Trotsky were not “leftists”. Both were freemasons and illuminati. I think you know who these people are. In fact Lenins brother, before World war One, was executed for trying to murder the Russian czar. Lenin thus had personal motive to destroy the Russian royal family. This famous “moralist” died in 1924 from syphilis.
> Lenin thus had personal motive to destroy the Russian royal family.
….but he was too slow.
Royal family was destroyed – reduced to mere ctitizen status and thrown under arrest by pro-Western liberals. And by UK Royal Family who denied their plea for political asylum
Dear Anon,
This is true. Jew bankers in the US lavishly bankrolled Jew Bolsheviks. If you look into this for yourself and read the assessments of western politicians, researchers and analysts at the time, you can see the details of this. The natural wealth and art treasures of Russia post 1917 were looted in exactly the same way that they were post 1990, by exactly the same people.
It was Lenin that the Germans let pass through their ranks, and if I remember correctly it was after the Russians had stopped fighting the Germans.
No there is no documented evidence that the banksters supported the Bolsheviks. This is all part of the weapon of anti-semitism used against the Bolshevik revolution, the same lies as Hitler used in Mein Kampf.
Zalamander8
Negating common knowledge is absurd. Who financed Karl Marx in London ? The Rothsdchilds. Marx never worked a day in his life. Who sent Trotsky to Russia from New York City ? Who financed him in New York City ? Who financed his voyage to Russia ? Who financed those 500 New York gangsters Trotsky took with him to Russia ? Who financed Lenin, both in Switzerland and in Russia ? Lenin dies in 1924, Stalin takes over, and a year later, in 1925, Hitler tries that coup d’etat in Germany. Since Stalin was not under banker control, Hitler appeared on the scene, being given the task of invading Russia. Both Napoleon and Hitler were financed by bankers. Both failed. We now have NATO trying it’s luck with Russia. It too will fail.
Show us the historical documents of your allegations.
Please use google or your search tool of choice.
Try ‘who financed hitler’ ‘prescott bush and hitler’ ‘US and Britain fighting in Russia after revolution’ ‘who finance trotsky lenin’ ‘dulles and nazi’ ‘henry ford and nazi’ ‘balfour declaration 1917’ ‘us banks and wwi’ etc.
This site is for discussion …. please do some personal research so you can contribute to our discussions. mod
Wall Street and The Bolshevik Revolution by Antony C. Sutton
https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_the_bolshevik_revolution-5.pdf
Lenin and rest pnly became important after two prior Russian Revolution.
It is easy to see Lenin/Trotsky as some super venom, that in one swift sweep infected unprepared Russia.
This is very naive, idealistic view.
Frankly, after Trotsky was ousted, where did he do his next revolution? Nowhere? That is it.
Bolsheviks in Russia were utmost fringe minority, totally irrelevant, until 1917 autumn. It took total corruption of monarchist Russian Empire government, and then a total incompetence of pro-Western liberal Russian Republic government, that rotting alive Russia clinged to Bolsheviks.
Not because they were nice looking or cunningly speaking. But because it needed emergent reanimation. By any means. At all costs. Undo death by any methods that still can work.
That is it. If you want to argue Bolsheviks were some plague imposed upon Russia by some external conpiracy, then you should start with starters, you should start with the conditions that turned those fringe freaks into the recognized last resort. You need to start with what corrupt Russian Empire and what then made sure post-Imperial Russia would be even yet more incompetent.
If Lenin was part of some malicious plan, then he was merely a tiny and last part of the chain.
Now this is a lot of talk, talk, talk, Andrew, where the matter is simple: In the past socialism was a matter of choice, like, do you want a world of equals or rather one of slavery. Today the choice is: Does humanity want to survive or does humanity prefer to go for a lifeless planet, poisoned and extracted for the last grain of sand or even burnt to a cinder in a nuclear fire. Could not be more clear and – as goal – not more simple and obvious. Now go and read Marx and Lenin and figure out what that means for us today when we need to get together, all of us, to figure out a path to survival.
The man who could destroy the world has been elected by some 74% of his people. Those who would be first to go ignore the results, they ignore him, they ignore him because he shames all the maggots that they have elected who are guilty ten times over of everything that they accuse Russia. These . hypocrite are really rotten to the core.
Agreed, What about the “core of the core?” Is there not one viable seed to plant somewhere?
“It may be that when we no longer know what to do,
we have come to our real work,
and that when we no longer know which way to go,
we have begun our real journey.~Wendell Berry
they are just following Goeblles’ advice: Accuse the other of your own crimes.
Psychopaths do that with their victims – i.e. Hilary
Was it “Goeblles’ advice” or was it British strategy as reported by Goeblles?
What is the unredacted complete quote?
Many “memes of history” prpved to be just professionally crafted fakes.
As a natural born American, I can say that you don’t have to be a Russian to recognise how absolutely obnoxious, vile, greedy, grasping and ruthless the government of my country has become since it got the notion in its collective head that it “won” the Cold War and with it the right to rule the entire world, destroying entire countries, killing millions and driving even larger populations far abroad as a consequence of the wars waged on any society that got in its way. You were taken in by the charlatans from America who convinced you to abandon your “authoritarian” social order and “backward” policies to adopt the “freedom, “democracy,” and economic affluence that the American way of doing things (down to the finest detail) was going to bring you. They didn’t tell you that the actual benefits were really intended to redound to but a small cadre of American oligarchs working with a comparable number of Russian traitors who looted the collective wealth of the Soviet Union built over the course of 7 decades, some far more perilous and deadly than anything to ever challenge the American resolve, sequestered as it is between two immense ocean moats.
But it sounded good on paper, Washington has always had Madison Avenue and Hollywood taking point in the propaganda wars, so you good people were trusting and gave it a shot. However, as Gomer Pyle (a comedic figure who played the perennial dunce in an American TV show) would always say, “surprise, surprise,” when things turned out to be the opposite of what was anticipated. “Freedom and democracy” exist only for countries that dance to the American tune on every issue. You are not allowed the freedom of self determination (ask any country in the EU or NATO to justify the madness imposed on them by Washington). If your choices are at variance with Washington’s dictates, your “democracy” will be questioned and become a target for “regime change.” As to the expected economic miracles under laissez faire capitalism, all the rights and privileges of free trade accrue only to the ownership class, not the workers, not even in America, and American corporations fully expected to own most of Russia’s assets and natural resources in short order. John McCain meant it when he said Russia was nothing more than a gas station masquerading as a country, and he intended for American corporations to pump that petrol to the world and to pocket the profits. After all, American mega-corporations had all the money (defined as American petro dollars), what did most of your own people have but hyper-inflating Rubles?
As we Yanks like to say, the fix was in. We were supposed to own you, lock, stock and barrel. We nearly pulled it off too under Yeltsin, even though we had to meddle on an epic level in your elections to keep him in office. But then Putin was placed by fate at the helm of your country and he slowly but surely began the process of rehabilitating your country on nearly every level, bringing it back from the brink of the dissolution that Washington privately envisaged.
That’s why Putin is hated and demonised in the West. He prevented the total disintegration of Russia and saved the resurrected Russia for the benefit of Russians, not American vulture capitalists or military world hegemonists. Of course, there are many details to that sweeping statement that you know better than I and cannot be covered in a brief paragraph. Most Americans do not know any of these things, Margarita. They only know what their government and media tell them: that Russia is a backward country run by ruthless thugs. But there are some small numbers of us who do know better. I hope this small band of truth tellers is enough to keep the world from blowing up in a nuclear holocaust as Washington goes into ever worse temper tantrums as its empire crumbles before its own eyes from all the bad choices it has made but blames on others.
Yes, a growing number of Americans see this clearly. Keep trading in gold and the US$ will lose enough value that our troops will come home where our Constitution intended them to be. 🇺🇸
Whistling Shrimp
Excellent comment. However, I have to add one point. Fate probably had nothing to do with Putin being placed into power. When Russian patriots (military, intelligence services, politicians, academics, etc.) saw what was happening under Yeltsin, they realized the country would disintegrate and the native population would face destruction through poverty. They offered Yeltsin a deal: If he resigned and handed power to Putin, he would not be prosecuted for treason. Yeltsin wisely accepted the deal and Putin wisely respected it. When Yeltsin died, Putin came to his funeral and wisely stated that history would be the final judge of Yeltsin.
Putin was not picked by accident. When he was at school, his talents were recognized. He has a degree in law and a Phd in economics, something the Western media likes to ignore, presenting him as that KGB guy. Well, he was in the KGB, but in the upper echelons, getting plenty of experience.
Putin was the perfect choice for Russia. What he achieved is incredible. He saved the country from disintegration, he built up infrastructure and he reformed the military, making it top class. The latest Russian high tech must have come as a nasty surprise for NATO. He is, of course, vilified, as the Western elites cannot forgive him for saving the country. Worse for the elites, he has built up an economic partnership with China, which is turning Eurasia into the chief economic and political powerhouse in the world. The Western elites are watching all of this, not really knowing what to do, as they did not expect this. I sincerely hope they will not provoke a wider war to prevent all of this. That “nerve gas” false flag in London is an example of how low the elites will go to vilify someone. However, tricks like that are now backfiring.
Russia can now look forward to six more years of progress under Putin. The only thing that worries me if Russia will be able to find a successor to Putin who will have his qualities. I hope it will.
To say that “fate” brought Putin to the fore is not to diminish him in any way. Neither he nor anyone else ever “chose” to be born. That either happened by chance or was “decided” for us before we came into existence (depending on your religious or philosophical beliefs). I’m not implying that others in a position of influence did not see Putin’s talents and selected him for leadership precisely for that reason. In fact, there was an article published recently by an American NGO official (I can’t remember her name) who recounted how different–how utterly competent and honest Putin seemed to her upon first meeting him, how thoroughly qualified he was for the job he later received. It was clear to her that a man like him was required for the job and that Russia chose well when it picked him. However, he did not will himself into existence, that is where “fate” enters the picture.
You mean 2014 article by Sharon Tennison and her Center for Citizen Initiatives
ENG: https://ccisf.org/another-assessment-putin/
RUS: https://ccisf.org/russian-translation-sharons-russia-report-putin/
Putin was faced less by fste and more by arrogance.
There was a moment when Yeltsin publicly threstened “firend Bill” Clinton with nuclear strike.
You may write it off as drunkard’s hubris, as a pathetic loud mouth without any fists. Like Brzezinsky said “think again if thwt is your elites or our elites for you”. That is not relevant here. Point is that the Clintons 20 years ago were as arrogant as they are now and they pushed servile Yeltsin to the point he thought nuclear war can be the only option.
There is another story, about Serbia and Kosovo. Allegedly, first accords, already drafted and negotiated, should had been very different from the Serbian capitulation at West’s mercy. However, when Yeltsin sent his vice Chernomyrdin to observe the signing of the treaty, US just bought him, promised him to be the next Russia’s president if he scraps the negotiated treaty and replace it with America’s text. And he did.
Reportedly those setbacks, when Yeltsin saw both Russia itself and his personal power and safety are but “filth under feet” for the Clintons, that he started lifting up Putin
Frankly, the Western Oligarchs have succeded in turning Russia into an enemy, or adversary if you will, to the West. This means massive profits for the financial and MIC oligarchs. The Muslim angle was doing ok, but with Russia and China as “enemies” the profits will soar.
True, these oligarchs would prefer Russian resources for themselves to exploit, but failing that, Russia, as an “enemy”, is equally profitable. Once another Yeltsin is found, and Russia is delivered to the Western Oligarchs, the Muslim threat can be replayed indefinitely. It’s being set up in Turkey and Syria, among others now.
The Western, particularly US, economy is dependent on the War industry. A War industry to be immensely profitable requires enemies. If they do not exist, they must be created. Margarita Simonyan has proven that these Oligarchs have succeeded in Russia to that extent. Whether they can ever get Russian resources is to be determined. But for now, the profits roll.
Putin actually increased his percentage of the vote by quite a bit, going from 64.6% in 2012 to 76.7% now. Magarita is right: all the anti-Russian propaganda pouring from the Western media has seriously backfired.
I suppose the neocons will simply double down on the hatred, but I wonder how they can possibly do that without looking even dumber and more insane than they do now.
Cyril-of course the Western psychotics will double down on the hate. Hate is the fuel of their existence. Without hatred, of other people (particularly those, like Putin, who stand up to their favourite passtime (after killing), bullying), one another, and often enough, themselves, they would cease to exist and leave nothing behind but a sulphurous stench.
Oops, typo. The “64.6%” in my previous post should have been “63.6%”.
Beautifully put. well written
Having lived thru the cuban crisis and listened to the BS re the cold war which as a teenager it all “stank” then…. and today still does. History so written and distorted while i grew up … yet today history is openly challenged by prof S Cohen on John Batchelor show ….
The berlin wall collapse and the opening up of the east was a welcome. but then the lies began in deep earnest – public reaction against Kohl who had eggs thrown at him at an election rally within 2 years of 1987!!!!.
I am so disgusted with the pathetic political elect appointed and elites and their corporate censored corporate media. Their stuff is so childish …. and the sheep suck it up! The EU is a mess and the powers that be clueless. NATO is a freak show of pathetic suits borrowed from a local second rate circus. They all should put their pop guns away and get real….
The British establishment is a sad mess of incompetents ….. the russians are coming mantra is boring ….. This garbage re poisoning is pathetic with no police work evident just a bunch of poorly advised elected shooting of their mouths ….. so so so childish.
The dumbing down in the west of the populations is like the pollution of the high seas caused by an out of control nuclear disaster eg Fukushima Daichi destroying all… it just seeps everywhere invisibly destroying the genetic make up of life. yes all made in the west. we know how to kill and pollute on a world scale.
The western mixed culture is a very sick thing which needs to be terminated.
Sucking up to a dysfunctional washington will be terminal….. Is this really what we westies have come to?
Beam me out of the west scotty as there is no intelligent life amongst these elites whom are way past their use-by-date.
Well said.
Arrogance and hubris now define the decadent and moribund West.
Saw the BBC yesterday pushing a headline; saying how the response from Western countries to Putin’s election victory was collectively “muted”…. and I was there thinking to myself: do they really belive that Russians require their validation or give a shit about what they think?
What arrogance!
The “West”. America in particular, is now seen as a vast cesspool that reeks and stinks, polluting everything that comes in touch with it.
Russians came out yesterday to not only resoundingly affirm their confidence in Vladimir Putin, but to also show that they reject the filth and noise emating from the toxic West.
Viva Russia!
It might be wise to avoid calling Mr Putin “the Leader” – especially capitalized. Even though it’s true, it’s not good PR.
Think about it.
I’d urge a little bit of scepticism regarding Simonyan and her somewhat grandstanding tweets and FB posts (must’ve learned that from Trump). when she says she’s a liberal in the last paragraph, she really means it, because she is one indeed, as most interested people in Russia know. she basically used to be completely in the pro-Western camp (which is what being liberal means in Russia) – in the time before she got the very juicy state-sponsored RT position – and many would argue she still is, just not openly. since today she can’t very well be pro-Western anymore, being chief editor of RT.
there’s a much older statement of hers https://b.radikal.ru/b39/1803/2c/ad9cee865106.jpg which goes “you do understand that at the first free elections in Russia fascists will come into power, who will hang us all?” and seems really contradictory to what she’s saying now, but really isn’t. the trick is she understands that the vast majority in Russia actually supports even much more nationalistic and patriarchal ideas than those of Putin, and since even Putin is kind of authoritarian to her (she calls him “вождь” in the above post which in Russian in this context has a direct connotation with Stalin, who used to be called “вождь народов” aka The Leader of Peoples), she then in the tweet corresponding to the FB post https://d.radikal.ru/d04/1803/cc/01951289c571.jpg immediately says “обтекайте” addressing liberals (of which she is one, as she says above) which is a derogatory term for “live with it” and is probably a Freudian misnomer.
because she subconsciously realizes that her post is ONLY directed at Western governments and pro-Western liberals in Russia such as herself, who have to “live with” another 6 years of Putin, as much as they may hate it.
while the majority of Russians actually consider Putin “too soft” on liberals and would prefer someone *more* hardline and authoritarian (which Simonyan is EXTREMELY scared of).
Is she really a liberal? I often saw that she wears a christian cross.
There were Christian pastors who worshipped Hitler and propagandized for him.
Yes, wearing cross and being loberal can co-exist
Great comments that only hint at the depths of degeneracy into which the west has been dragged by our Liberal and neo-Bolshevik leadership.
When a people allow a big lie like 9/11 to dominate our collective discourse we ARE doomed. Nothing can begin to save us but the truth … and 9/11 would only be the start of it.
You are right. The Kennedy assassination cover-up was a travesty but 9/11 a watershed. Everything perpetrated by the U.S. government after 9/11 is a lie. It is now terminal free-fall.
The crossed the Rubicon with JFK murder plot…and now they have run out of the “legitimacy” they stole… Is logical, follow steps to abyss 1,2,3,4,…and then one arrives. This is the essence of singularity and “fissure” (Clapper’s term) and conflict generation – the creation of inflection points in History. Preventing Change only guarantees Revolution… What idiocy.
Was stupid idea to murder Kennedy…and B31 was the man on the job in little old Dallas…also the man who bailed out to leave his crew to drown… What Character!
Ms. Simonyan would be a great leader for Russia in 2024 I guess
Brilliant article and sentiments. To the point and a perfect riposte. Russia needs President Putin and it is heartening that the majority realises it.
Long may Russia remain a bastion against the insidious march of false liberalism.
Hi
This article gives the feel as if the person is feeling bad why the west did not accept Russia in their camp. And as if he is trying to pacify himself by finding justification why it should not matter to Russians anymore. If this is how the Russians really feel then it is really deplorable.
It is very much how i personally felt during 08-08-08 war and aftermath.
This divorce happens at each’s own pace. For Yeltsin it probably came about 1998. For Simonyan it came recently.
Sad thing is, West does not need friends, West only needs enemies and slaves.
Saker himself started as West’s paladine in shining armor, only to find these paladines are disallowed a slightest protest.
While ‘liberalism’ is not rampant it is not uncommon among those being educated today in Russian upper houses of learning, but ‘liberalism’ is rapidly losing it’s shine for most of the younger generation. As for the older generations, me included, we have seen through the false glitter that is ‘US Kulture’ for a long time.
With this lady’s outright condemnation of The West and all their tricks and lies, she has struck a resounding nerve in this AO and I’m surprised that, rain or not, there’s not a demonstration in Naxhimova Square in City Center honoring her. She told it like it is and in doing so managed to deepen the already strong respect I have for her.
Well done, young lady, well done!
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK A Deep Look In To Russia, Her Culture And Her Armed Forces
An Incident On Simonka https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
But don’t mention the word ‘Jew’ on Sputnik, you will be banned.
If we cant identify and talk about the enemy, how are we to fight and push back against their plots, schemes and warmongering?
We all know that the ‘war’ against Russia is 100% Jewish and their Christian Zionist lackeys.
Brilliant article, short and to the point. Russia has always been a target of invasion, and it always survived. In 1989, when the Warsaw Pact collapsed, NATO should have been disbanded. It was maintained, in order “to maintain peace” and “to fight terrorism”, laughable excuses for it’s aggressive ambitions. The intention was to move to Russia’s borders, which it did in conjunction with the EU, which is nothing more than a civilian component of NATO.
In 2014 Yanukovich is overthrown in Kiev. The intention was to drag Ukraine into the EU and NATO, so that NATO missile systems could be placed right next to Russia’s borders, making Russia’s missile systems impotent. Russia would then be presented with an ultimatum: Either surrender, or face destruction. It did not come to that. Neither did Western destabilization attempts succeed. The West planned to destabilize Russia, after which NATO would move in to maintain “law and order”, protect “human rights” and establish “democracy”. After that Russia would have been broken up in the name of “democracy” and plundered by Western corporations and banks. It also did not come to that. False flag attacks like that “nerve gas” incident in England will certainly not work, as few people believe such nonsense. Russia is now on the rise. We shall see how events will progress.
уважаемая госпожа, Margarita Simonyan,
It is with great pleasure that, thanks to the Saker, I learned today that you “don’t trust the West anymore”. Slava Bogy tovarish Simonyan! Al-hamdulillah as they would say in the language of the last ally Russia has, the heroic Syrian Arab republic.
Needless to say, I’m with you all the way.
Yet there are two (tactical) points I would humbly bring to your attention.
The first, is that the “West” really means the Anglo-sphere. The rest of us are either vassals like the French and the Germans or colonial auxiliaries like Southern and Eastern Europeans. We, the “PIGS” (Portugal, Italy Greece and Spain) as they refer to us in the English language are the adjourned synthesis of Quisling’s Norway and a disarmed version of what the “Indian” Army was during the British rule over India. Those soldiers bled for British not Indian interests, much like my old country was bullied into joining in the destruction of Libya (we all know by who) against its national interest. An episode that combines infamy and impotence on the part of the demographically largest, among our peoples, the PIGS.
A pusillanimous press-titute and political order is the new collaborationist to a colonial order referred to as Globalization, which should actually be called Anglo-balization as the values it imposes are not neutral, but those that stem from the Anglo-American, culturally born of the English Reformation. It is always good to call a spade a spade: identify a target clearly if you intend to take it out.
The UK and the US are like chicken and egg, let’s not debate which comes first, or which is worst, let’s just agree that they are two different stages of the same thing.
That said, dear Margarita it is up to us, the PIGS to decolonize form what is really an adjourned version of the British Empire by way of American power. I am certain that your country will prove worthy of what is probably the finest thing the old Soviet Union ever did: support anti-colonialists of all kins and colour of skin and proved the natural ally of the Non-Aligned Movement.
The second thing wants to be a piece of “constructive criticism” as they say.
Too many Anglos at RT (Op-ed, comments,etc.) comrade Simonyan; not enough translations from Russian. I am sure that I am not alone in being sick and tired to hear Anglos pontificating on RT on what is good or bad for Russia, or the rest of us. I certainly want to hear what the Russian take on the world is directly from Russian. There is no need for Anglo middle-men. Understand Margarita, that English has become the lingua-franca of the world. That means that we the neo-colonized use the colonial master’s language to communicate to each other. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, tovarish Simonyan, just adapt it to the terrain we are on. In other words, like the Indian independence movement used English to kick England out of India. With your help we could use the English language to emancipate from Anglo-balization, Inshallah!
Warm regards Margarita, from a Russia-file ageing lad desperately trying to become Russo-phone.
Roberto
PS In my mother tongue your name means daisy (as in loves me/loves me not).
Her’s a song one of our troubadours dedicated to a lady with your same name. Hope you like it.
ah, the “Non-Aligned Movement”… remember that? how fast have we forgot that countries could have their own will and support neither warsawpact/nato.
You probably know by heart to how cia led “transicion” allowed former fascist to move to power, whereas a young gonzales was elected on not joining nato, but join nato they did on their first months of power.
western sahara is over 40 years occupied country, yet no one hears about it.
long go the days of the international. each one to their own and all money to me, all while acussing your opponets of your worst behaviour, seems to be this century motto.
luckily pigs are natural born epicurists, and as such i cannot foresee any of them pucking weapons to attack outside their borders.
panes et circenses and everyone will stay put and quiet…
I more or less agree with the article.
Of course it is difficult to argue against the ridiculousness of the western ‘leadership‘, and the idiotic, anti-social, megalomania of the masters behind the puppets.
This is from one close to the ostensible centre of the empire, in the northern ‘provinces‘, governed by that hair-tossing prodigy prince; you know what they say in Africa, “the son of a lion is a dog!”.
But about the ‘conservative‘ vs. ‘liberal‘ monikers.
I suggest to you, the readers (and mods of course), that this polar description, like the nefarious ‘left‘ vs. ‘right‘ polar labeling/divisioning, has be co-opted by…. well, the usual suspects.
It has been made into simply another tool for the 25 centuries old technique of divide and conquer.
Certainly people see things differently, have varied priorities, but the (now) artificial ‘grouping’ (thus dividing) the population into these (mostly) meaningless categories is being used against the people (the vast majority), to continue to manipulate them for the exploiting 0.1%.
What Russia really has that has dissipated from ‘the west‘ is a cohesive common understanding of who they are, where they stand in the global environment, and at least somewhat of a coalescence of what needs to be done for their (the majority) best interests.
Very luckily, I suggest, they also have an individual who has been able to successfully negotiate the international gangster collective, domestically, to enable a rebuild of the pillaged infrastructure, and build up the tools for a meaningful, coherent and pragmatic foreign/international (perhaps we should now be referring to this as ‘global‘ policy).
Of course this lack of murky cloudiness of policy and direction is opposite of what the international collective of gangsters prefers in their indiscriminate … is ‘raping‘ too strong a word?! of the people.
As mentioned before by many of the astute community colleagues, here, this is causing a hysterical reaction, which isn’t too strange considering that this ‘class‘ is psychologically tortured from birth and through childhood, in order to make them hate everybody, and thus be useful tools in the ongoing pillaging of the planet and people.
So, could we work on identifying and calling the functional factors, which drive the dysfunctionality and destructive manipulations, as opposed to the lazy and manipulated polar terms used to divide in order to better conquer?
I’m sure we can be better than that.
Russia do have a very powerful weapon which they can deliver without firing a missile.
What is it? Via their comparatively small number of media outlets, Russia should show a detailed and factual report on how 911 was an inside job. That should cause a certain revolt within the USA. While still armed, the citizens would oust the traitors that make up their government and claim their country back. Given how the Establishment have set up Trump for failure, it’s a perfect time to have a civil unrest in the bully nation.
If that doesn’t do it, how about following up with documentaries of the numerous fake bombings, shootings and civilian casualties portrayed around the world, which was broadcast to the global audience via the fake MSM news network? Surely Russia would have recordings of all the videos (that youtube have now probably removed) which would clearly show how cri$i$ actors were used in their scam(s) to depict their agenda as a “Global war on terror”.
Russia, here’s your chance to spell the truth out… before UK, USA etc… ban your media outlets in their countries.
I like that idea. Only a bunch of incompetent, neo klutz, hypocrites without a conscience could false-flag attack on 911 and then proceed to botch the occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq.
It’s like a big cosmic joke on the zio nuts. Everything those dumb psychopaths do makes the security dilemma of an immoral settler state in the middle east worse.
Good idea. Could start with the Bologna Rail Station bombing in 1980 and the Belgian Supermarket shootings of the 1980s.
The West cannot produce a Margarita Simonyan and/or Maria Zakharova in a thousand years!
Power to you both!
So true. Russia was a basket case after Gorbachev confused love from the liberal west with political legitimacy, based in his own people. All of who had been royally screwed, and who weren`t easily going to be Bushes lapdogs.for another fifty years whilst western leeches and vultures creamed off what remained of the country.
Of course, your gangsters were first to clean up, and we live with the fallout to this day.
Had we respected and helped Yeltsins Russia, invested our “peace dividend” into Russian workers and culture-we`d now be partners in a new version of NATO, all ready for the Chinese or Islam. But no-we sell you a few football clubs, and leave the Russian people as poor and angry as ever.
Putin at least is a patriot, an economic nationalist as well as democratically elected legitimacy.
And he`s culturally fully aware of what Islam is doing with immigration…as Chechnya showed him as well as all his other border wars. We ignore his warnings, and we`ll soon find out he is right. We`re leaving the EU, Russia is a cultural giant that -alongside New European countries-are our future too. God Bless Russia and its incredible culture and people. We in the west are fully behind you, Soros and the EU will lose.
Well deserved.
Powerful sign of times coming, with the Empire ever more alienated, isolated, hated and cursed by the rest of the world.
New era unfolding towards an entirely new world order in this one world for all.
Russia is the armory of the multipolar world.
She’s correct.
And many US persons would agree – they themselves are angry and ashamed, and jealous. I am reminded of this famous line about the jealous General who wished for a doomsday machine…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iD9o0OWYHRo Of course what he would wish for now is a US president like Comrade VVP… Perhaps somebody will do a voice-over of the movie clip…(hint)…correcting the dialogue.
It is left unsaid that using the opponent’s energy to strengthen yourself is the essence of Judo.
Trumpsters and illiterate criminal gangs do not employ Judo – they simply create cathodic response, and lay out the ground in which they get buried.
As we see.
Bravo ! Short, but hard !
I’m reminded of a comment from a Russian voter…
“I wasn’t going to vote but Theresa May forced me to.”
Wonderful, wise, comment by the head of RT.com
Wow you said it sir and I’m an American but very proud that you said it and said it in such way that all can understand it.. thanks again Doloris. McNutt
What puzzles me is not why Russia no longer respects the West but, rather, why did Russia ever respect the West in the first place? Personally I don’t think there was ever anything there to admire. Particularly not the wasteful, high consumption, consumerist lifestyle pursued by the West over the past 50 year period cited by the author. Moreover, which fifty years, I wonder? Did Russia still respect the West after the dismantling of the Soviet Union? Followed by impoverishment, “shock therapy”, looting of the wealth of Russia by the “Oligarchs”, etc? That period is already 30 years ago. How could respect for the West possible endure after that?
This sentence,
“White man’s burden, my ass. ”
encapsulates the essence of Tovarisch Margarita article. In particular, I am impressed by
the novel use of anatomical punctuation to explode western hypocrisy. I wonder why VVP
didn’t mention this powerful weapon in his 1st of March speech?
Spiral
Unfortunately, as with all of Putin’s speeches–especially March 1’s–this well written explanatory essay will also be ignored by those thinking they know better as they cannot/will not let go of their arrogant hubristic mentality. Trump’s action in trying to shutdown Venezuela’s El Petro cryptocurrency is just one example of too many. Like many commenting I too live within the Outlaw US Empire and greatly desire its demise despite the dislocation likely to be visited upon me and my family because of the massive suffering its caused and the outrageous levels of corruption its generated. I liken my stance to calling in an airstrike on my position so the greater good of humanity can be preserved.
My compliments to an extraordinary Lady.
http://telemarksporten.no/SakerPhotos/Margarita%20Simonyan.jpg
Kent
Very well said.
As a western European, I applaud wholeheartedly.
I have only the feeling that a point was wrongly translated:
его можно было поменять = he could have been changed (not reelected)
Before, he was just our President, who could be reelected. Now, he has become our Leader. We won’t let you change this. And it was you, who created this situation.
I think translator did good job, yes in Russian it is more like. Yes we could exchange him Putin if we decided to do so, but will never let others to change him.., meaning others dictate whom we should have as out leader..
>> Get cleaned up, now. You don’t have much time left.
Last sentence which is bit unclear, it should be IMHO, something like >> leave as alone, or get away from us – this will stay for long , probably meaning it will take long before we can forget this..
The last line actually goes as “This (state of affairs) came for long”.
^^^^^YES!!!^^^^^
I knew this woman was Sharp, but DAMN does she Cut with this one!
From a not particularly proud USian.
Stop These F@cking Wars
peace
So basically you like the message but not the messenger…
I have a lot of respect for the Wall Street/Washington Fat Bastards who are going to blow up the financial system.
This is a very impressive lady.
Like other people in positions of leadership in Russia, Putin, Lavrov and Maria Zakharova.
There is nothing comparable in western countries.
We need a Bismarck, and instead we have corrupt, arrogant, venal, ignorant lying clowns like May, Johnson, Merkel, Macron, Juncker, Stoltenberg.
Just imagine if someone less capable and astute had been at the helm in Russia. Maybe someone more hot headed like Zhirinovsky. We would be at war already. Or there would have been one several years ago and we would now all be dead.
Just imagine what the world COULD have been like without the insane drive for hegemony and world domination by Washington and its satellites. The wars in Iraq/ Afghanistan/ Syria/ Libya/ Yemen/ Ukraine need never have happened. Millions of people now dead would still be alive. Millions of others would be living peaceably in their homes. Any action taken over terrorism could take the form of an international police operation. The world could be a stable and cooperative place. Just the financial cost to the US alone of the wars since 2001, currently $4.5 trillion – imagine what could have been done with that in areas like infrastructure, healthcare, education, scientific research. And how many millions of jobs would have been created in the process. It wouldn’t have taken more than basic common sense and moderate luck to create something approaching a paradise on earth. Instead we have whole countries destroyed, millions of dead and destitute, with even more destructive wars and even nuclear annihilation on the cards.
Zhirinovsky is the Kremlin’s jest who gets to say what nobody else dares. But if in a position of power he would be much more careful, he’s not at all the madman we’ve been told he is and in fact he’s quite intelligent and well-informed.
Ms. Simonyan, with all respect we are actually a crowd living in the west, that does harbour peaceful and friendly feelings towards Russia and the Russian people.
We actually do.
The United States has legalized torture by changing the legal definition of the word, legalized kidnapping by eliminating habeas corpus, legalized highway robbery by re-branding it as ‘civil asset forfeitures’, legalized a de facto police state by invariably failing to prosecute egregious cases of law enforcement abuse against innocent citizens, it has legalized massive spying on the general population on a level never previously seen before in human history, it runs a system of secret parallel courts (FISA courts) that use secret interpretations of law in order to issue secret warrants that no one will ever know about thanks to secret gag orders, and it also runs a world-wide web of state-run clandestine torture centers, all this among a plethora of OTHER criminal acts they commit on a daily basis ..hence the United States has ZERO credibility.
Z-E-R-O!
David is going to need a Trojan Horse to get close enough to that Goliath to bring him down with a sling. Trouble is, what qualifies as a offering to Poseidon at the gates of the City of Giants?
“It may be that when we no longer know what to do,
we have come to our real work,
and that when we no longer know which way to go,
we have begun our real journey.~Wendell Berry
So true. And most of the thinking people in the West totally agree and wish we had the same.
I stopped respecting the US long ago, the EU and UK not long after, in fact the whole NATO scam, and frankly, feel betrayed.
If I weren’t so old, I’d learn Russian and move to Russia in a heartbeat. No delusions, I know it isn’t perfect and there are still problems, but at least I could respect the government and leadership and know they are working to overcome the issues. Here in the West I despise them.
Thanks Margarita for your wonderful RT: you are a breath of life.
What she said is so powerful because it comes out from her heart. Once Tolstoy said that nobody can hate and love so powerful as a Russian soul. Only those who love truly can hate truly, nobody is happier for peace than those who suffered so much from wars, nobody is going to be even stronger against the evil as those who suffered for long the humiliations made by the evil doers.
Let me add to my comment above something : I am not even Russian, I never had any doors open in my young or later days for which I didn’t must to fight, all my life was and is a struggle, each day with it’s particular flavor, thugh I wholeherathly feel the same way, maybe even more and more complex, because I include the whole world, seen and unseen, the whole bitterness and sufferings of entire generations from east to west, from north to south. Particulary I don’t feel fear at all, if is to be a war? I have nothing to lose but those who have kids, a bigger family, for them is not an easy choice. May it be as you wish in the Truth.
As an American Patriot, defender of the Constitution of the United States of America, enemy of Progressives and Political Correctness I cannot argue with her at all. In fact I agree with much of what Ms. Simonyan says.
When someone is right, they are right
Mrs Simonyan, many of us here in the west know the “insatiable appetite” (ravenousness) of the western oligarches and their immense frustrations when Putin retrieved the stolen treasures of the Russian soil. Since the wars of aggression against Iraq and Libya by the US/NATO/Israel war machine, their “advisers” think that they can wreak havoc also against Russia in their thirst for more. Their bulimia for money in order to keep their banking and defense machine working (1.100 military bases in the world and the salary of some millions of intelligent workers bound to world power) makes them inapt for a calm view of the political situation. That is why their hysteria is so easily erupting. They do not realize that the people in the west have seen and experienced their ugly grimaces, their barbarity, their cynicism and their injustices. What do we do? We become “traitors” and started to “love” the “enemies” of that bunch of thieves, in order to accelerate their fall. I hope it will work out without too much of ravage. Than we can create the Eurasian Community which is long overdue.
Nice Margarita! And that from a liberal American; not an empire builder of destruction.
My hat’s off to you.
Patrick Henry: “Live Free or Die.”
Well written. Refreshing and welcomed directness. Fully justified.
Many in US would and do agree, but not reflected in our media or governmental actions.
We’ve gone well off-track into the rubble of garbage and dishonor.
We have some problems over here with wide-spread political and media selfish dishonesty.
New motto should be, “guilty until proven innocent” while embracing evidence free conclusions.
It’s shameful and embarrassing to many here.
But forgiving us is not recommend, for too many of our actions are inexcusable.
It’s up to us to straighten this internal mess and its international implications out.
Skip Folden – US
Well said Madame. Your piece has application around the world. RT is in good hands with you.
WELL SAID! – and you are speaking for 90% of the rest of the world.
Now we only have to work on the Greeks (I can dream, can’t I? )
And then it’s game, set, …. and Match.
And I only look at the commercial advantages, We sell to the Russians ancient varieties of Wine, grapes, raisins, Oranges and lemons (We used to before the Revolution in 1917).
Holidays, Shipping of all sorts.
And we get more S300 maybe S400. In order to kick out the Crusaders of 1204 and all that.
Wheat, timber and all the goodies from Siberia. Oh and the Greeks living locally in the Russian Federation would be the agents of all that.
Athletics ? Olympics PROPER at HOME. No dilly dally from the Western “Eggspurts”
As for alliances? well the Serbs for a start. Maybe the Bulgarians if they see the light and I do not disregard the Romanians. The South Italians will be welcome to trade as they will complement the VOLUME of everything that we do.
Sounds far fetched ?
Well there are efforts to tis effect.
As a Christian one of the things that has struck me over the past months is how the people of the West seem spiritually dead. All around me I see only the pursuit of self, the pursuit of pleasure, the pursuit of wealth, or status, or the latest fad. It’s a “look at me” culture, where everyone is fully aware of their rights, but unaware even of the notion of responsibilities. Almost without exception the West has become an oligarchy of self-serving interests, of banks, corporations, and big business. Corruption seems endemic, the public space dominated by craven politicians and a servile media that long ago sold its soul to become mouthpieces and propagandists for those whom they should hold to account.
In short, the West is bankrupt; morally, spiritually, and intellectually.
And then I look at Russia, and see a nation emerging from the murderous tyranny of Communism and deprivation of the Yeltsin years to become a country confident in itself, confident in its place in the world. Russia’s spiritual order has been restored, with 30,000 churches renovated by the state, the family placed at the center of policy, and the Church brought to the center of public life. Sure, it’s not perfect, and has a long way to go, but comparatively speaking, I think Russia has begun to eclipse the West on many fronts. Slowly at first, but now with increasing pace, it seems to have become the trusted partner of those countries beset by western imperialism. Thus, as a counterweight, Russia has become the nation whose word is given and kept.
To many of us, even here in the West, Russia is seen and cheered as the World’s David confronting the Anglozionist Goliath. It is a colossal turnaround: a one generation leap from stagnation to reinvigorated superpower. And the western elites are terrified. Whatever the ultimate outcome, Syria is the gravestone of neo-imperialism. Russia is center stage once more, and showcasing its technology, ethical fortitude in the face of moral incontinence, leadership, and trustworthiness.
So, I understand Ms. Simonyan. I also agree with her. Western dogma, deceit, and boneheaded hostility in the face of the new realities, has driven the Russian people toward a new patriotism, a new sense of self. And good luck to them! I wish them every success, and hope and pray, that we in the West can emulate Russia’s moral resurgence.
She has a beautiful face, and smokes heavily. Smoking is condemned in the santimonious Anglo world, yet Russian and other eastern people smoke and enjoy themselves. We need a smokers international led by Russia to stand up for our rights.
Yes, she smokes and Ivanov is doing the same, though Putin does not. I’m smoking too, I know is not a good thing but I’m not gonna run for the next Olympics anyway. Be sure, if there will be bad times, the numbers of smokers will increase. By the way, I began to smoke in the military at age of 20.
I understand the beautiful Queen of Denmark enjoys smoking. As did her mother.
Peace
I don’t dispute what is said in the main.
However, we, in what is referred to as the “West” — a term so broad that I suggest it is rather meaningless in any details — might take note of some general historical trends and wonder about the genesis of the current apparent malaise.
1. Russia (and regions) crawls out of a feudal world 100 years ago and spends most of the 20th century convulsing with either internal transformations and/or external wars centered around the “God is Dead” Communist ideology.
2. Seduced by the ‘Sirens of the West’ and frustrated by the staleness of the “worker’s paradise” (lost) the USSR Inc ditch the communist ideology, and it seems just as naively as they did 100 years ago, embrace the Western modus operandi of the time.
3. To hold the shattered pieces together both a formidable “Commander” (Putin) and a new ‘old’ religion emerge — a form of the ‘Czar and Monk’ model of antiquity.
4. In this resurrection is the final realisation (c. 2018) that the darling “West” is not as it seemed — neither does it exist as a unified conglomerate; nor as a homogeneous phenomena driven from the top down (in most cases).
5. What these darling ‘Russians’ seem not to consider is the net effect of their respective release from the 100 years of experiment on the said ‘West’.
6. And what has happened? — many things are happening.
7. Of these many one thing is clear that an tsunami of exactly the types of people who fostered and promoted the 100 years of experiment in the Soviet Unions sloshed into all manner of niches in the Middle East and the West to, it seems, continue their experimentation etc.
8. For example, not only has Occupied Palestine now been largely over ridden by Russian/Ukrainian emigres; but these types have perfected the parasitoid art of draining the hegemony du jour of all independent policy capacity while at the same time ensuring all strategic operating accounts are paid for by the American taxpayer (or rather the printing press) via the military industrial complex.
9. In addition to the huge control of finance, banking, media and entertainment this cohort tap into the millennial fantasies produced in the general ‘Christian’ masses by ancient self-serving blood-thirsty narratives that claim Divine endorsement of untold suffering of the ‘not-so-human-as-us’ sub-species etc.
10. And so, just as things ME may have been settling down into a new ‘peace’ pattern the latest Russian ‘exports’ arrive and Mr Putin seems quite happy about that. Given, we now have his fleas to contend with, one can see perhaps why there is often a strategic smirk/smile on his dial.
So, Mrs Russia — look down your nose all you like at the present situation of concern in the West.
However, one thing is highly certain, it won’t take 100 years of experiment in the West for these new ‘challenges’ to be dealt with effectively. At most 10-15 years and the latest outburst of ‘globalisation’ fever (comrades!) will be over and a new balance attained (mainly via efforts from Russia and China). As to whether the new balance will be with Einstein’s ‘sticks-and-stones’ or not is still a 50:50 option imo.
“Get cleaned up, now. You don’t have much time left.”
Margarita,
Those of us that have kept ourselves clean are now staring at a thousand laser sights trying to find a weakness to exploit and discredit any stand they may fear we have the potential to
organize. You and I are common descendants (if I may presume) of a tragedy that was sparked by
the free-for-all that marked the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. I am rusty on the details of
Martyrs Day, but I cannot imagine that there weren’t many deals brokered to make it possible to
break the spirit of our fore-bearers in one fell swoop. The true abomination of such an act must
have been beyond what any could anticipate, and the toll is still growing as there is no firm
foundation upon which to rebuild what was ripped away. This IMO, has yet to be forcefully enough
condemned. But I see families systematically divided with backroom bargains struck by whom and
for whom one can only guess with all the relentless disinformation used to obscure clues which
may slip past the censorship. Any feeling safe from this climate shift suddenly achieving
normality may discover the hidden threat of a forced diaspora of horribly traumatized and
desperate confused outsiders that are hoped will destabilize anyone they can latch onto to get
their mass consumer fixes. Facing a nuclear threat cannot be the only front in this battle.
It’s been passed on that my grandparents were a few who heeded warning signs and joined the
diaspora, but stories are impossible to verify and inconsistencies foster distrust and fear when
obvious duplicitous narratives create opportunities for betrayers to exploit for personal gain
in such a climate. I am seeing signs of this in my quiet neighborhood, and as with the NAZI’s,
information and communication systems are used to herd and isolate, blasting potential internal
proletariat with psywar sticky viruses that create a gas-lighting nightmare only a trained agent
or very mature soul could navigate before saying something to set off security alerts…or
starving in their own home when they are well enough endowed financially.
Silicon Valley is a cesspool of caustic egotistic game-boys eager to make a mark in this world using any leverage they discover they can beg, borrow or steal from everyday folks just looking for a even playing
field on which to enjoy the tides of existence in peace.
I was forewarned of this by a project manager for a major telecom corp 25 years ago while
protecting endangered desert wildlife being threatened by the retooling for broadband fiber
optic networks. His intent was clearly to intimidate the two most ethical biologists on the
project by showing us redundant underground COG facilities that are almost certainly antiquated
or greatly enlarged by now, but impressive for the pre-information age when they were
constructed.
I would much appreciate to learn how you feel media outlets like yours might be able to bring this into
focus before the next surprise April 24th bloodletting gets a head of steam from a last gasp of
another empire.
My perspective on this must be worth something very critical to their efforts
to expend so much time and resources to break down my will to persevere in the face of the
“Shadow of Death” as I imagine some keypad lackey likes to nickname his gizmo’s as if they are now
the true tools of Shiva the Destroyer, as Oppenheimer got off on self invoking after his victory
lap for the Manhattan Project…another tragedy that nearly truncated my family tree once during
my fathers “service”. For what it may be worth in the face of dire circumstances, I am at your
service should you wish to play a card at this chess match just to keep’em guessing and maybe a
new day gets a little nearer the horizon.
“Secrecy is the keystone to all tyranny. Not force, but secrecy and censorship. When any government or church for that matter, undertakes to say to its subjects, “This you may not read, this you must not know,” the end result is tyranny and oppression, no matter how holy the motives. Mighty little force is needed to control a man who has been hoodwinked in this fashion; contrariwise, no amount of force can control a free man, whose mind is free. No, not the rack nor the atomic bomb, not anything. You can’t conquer a free man; the most you can do is kill him.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
ISG
Granted, to any that may have taken notice, that my previous post may have elements of rant-like behavior. I could have been hoping that some might try and imagine thousands of such folks not knowing who to trust or what they may need to do to survive being dis-“carded” for the sake of entities too big to succeed, and inserted it for effect, as a a method actor may do to give a scene a desired impact. Perhaps time will tell, or perhaps it too will be silenced. The technology to do this exists, is mostly in place, and was specifically designed to carry out this function as if performing a routine defragmentation subroutine. I am pretty sure it has been used in war scenario analyses just as nuclear weapons were. I can only foresee it as a very slippery slope that leads to chaos at the slightest perturbation if it get set in motion. I fear they may be too deeply invested to see a saner route.
The point is this:
If we are going to learn to stop repeating this lesson of history, at what point are we going to have to be prepared to institute measures which reduce it as an attractive outlet of pressure on institutions who may become too dysfunctional to recognize the ultimate fate and source of such policies.
Too the degree that this too is speculative and ranting I leave to whoever reads it to decide. Days like those to which I refer, are days when sometimes only those with special skills or gifts are able to hear the rumble of distant chariots. I am only hoping Ms. Simonyan will find such awareness within and share what her spirit feels is her charge to provide her audience.
ISG (nom de plume)
For the record.
Scott did a great job on translation, though few places sound odd to me, like “RT showing all the world how to use freedom of speech”. That was not in the linked Russian text, but might be seen as an artistic way to retell the meaning of the source.
However last sentence is just plain inverted.
As the linked RIA source has it now it is “This (state of affairs) came for long”.
It is VERY different from the “Little time is left for the West” vague shadenfraude this translation ends with
Unfortunately, in these modern times, the term “liberal” has morphed into something that is nearly the opposite ot the meaning it had 70 to 100 years ago. Now, to a large extent, “liberal” in the West is really little more than a rebranding of what could have been called “bolshevism” 100 years ago. It’s a totalitarian game of “Simon Says” (i.e. political correctness). The movement is intolerant of any dissent. Civll liberties apply to the movement and only to the movement. Tolerance applies only to classes and groups that are officially approved by the movement. Everyone else is a counterrevolutionary. To some extent, it seems that Russia and the West have swapped positions when compared to where things stood circa 1918 as far as true, traditional liberal values are concerned. “Liberal” in the modern sense is a misnomer and mislabeling. Kind of in the same way that violent thugs, wearing black masks and beating on dissenters in perfect fascist fashion are weirdly called “anti-fascists” by the western mainstream media.
“Even though, many of us are really liberals, myself included.
Get cleaned up, now. You don’t have much time left.”
A schoolkid dreaming schoolkid dreams. Breaking news, I suspect…
Most probably (and hopefully) this will happen in Hungary too in April, and exactly that’s why.
Whow! Concise and to the point. Brilliant!
(What some of us wondered for some time :-)
Dear madam,
> We have no more respect for you
It took you so long to get to this point.
This is the conclusion you should have reached in early 1990s.
At least , before 1999 you could have had a minuscule remnant of
respect for the West. In 1999, it should have become clear and
obvious what the West is. That was nearly 20 years ago!
So, I am happy that you have finally seen the obvious, but I am
less than delighted with how much time it had to pass for you to see it.
Poor Cuz’
It is a shame that you had to wait 20 years waiting for Ms. Simonyan to do your favorite dance with destiny and fate by sticking her neck out for once. Or are you saying there is a point at which talent cannot be redirected and repurposed to fight the fight that is its charge and charter to conduct? She totally new to me. Why they chose my rural area to be last in line for broadband in the U.S. is none of my business. I’ve still very limited access and she is a fresh face in a region (California) where she might find a following among the Armenian Diaspora. She is young, innovative and is in a place of authority that neither of us can claim title to, nor disparage with any credibility.
Anyone who can bear the mantle of truth and take it up should do so, and if it is their charge to bring truth to fore…let them not hold their heads up high until they have at least seen the truth for themselves and needed somewhere for it to be received and failed to desperation before abandoning it.
So cuz’, she still in the ring after all those rounds, maybe she still got a lucky punch in there somewhere to jump-start her fighting career. Sure no shortage of nasty opponents so maybe give her the support she would need to do as you would have her do.
ISG
Profound. Thank you. This should be posted in universities, offices, libraries and post offices. Unfortunately it will be posted nowhere, and the hundreds of millions of people who most need to read it will ignore it: some smugy, others through willful ignorance. And so the end will be an ugly surprise as it seems it must be.
Nothing for Russians to forgive…..only justice against tyrants should be enacted….
The collapse of the United States is the only sane thing that can happen at this point.
The Western banking system is corrupt, the federal reserve simply creates money to purchase the debt, inexplicably producer nations still accept the currency, there is no rule of law, politicians openly accept bribes, European “leaders” work against the interests of their own populations, the US creates refugees Europe then takes them in. Constant obvious propaganda goes unchallenged, Iraq, Ukraine, S. Ossetia/Georgia, Libya, Syria, Yemen.
Doesn’t matter who you vote for at this point, there seems to be little or no representation – and it only took a generation for this to happen. Just 1.
Sounds good but deep down she is expressing a parasitic notion that there is something wrong with the patriotism of Russia.
Only the elites in the west need to fear or be worried about events in Russia. For the Average American citizen, we are glad you have rejected “liberalism” and have chosen patriotism. We are glad you don’t want to live like us. You should reject the globalists that have infested our culture. US elections are rigged and that was widespread public knowledge since the 2000 election. Nobody at the top of the US represents the US public.
Why does she end with this pathetic plea for us to change before its too late? “You don’t have much time…” That shows her whole opening is just a bluff. As a free American, I am glad for the Russia it is reclaiming its heritage. There is no reason for me to fear a self-sufficient Russia, why does she present it as something “fearful” unless she is an enemy of Russia?