If you have not already seen this, check out this video of Hillary Clinton stating that, quote, “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances“:
“Any” means “any”. That would include the (admittedly hypothetical) case of Trump clearly winning in by landslide. Again, “any” means “any”.
The direct implications of that is that the Dems should re-take the White House by any and all means and under any and all circumstances.
That is also a direct appeal to sabotage the US democracy which, as flawed as it is, is the only rule of law based option currently available to the people of the USA.
Will that result in a civil war?
That is rather unlikely, because for a civil war you need to have at least two credible parties which can coordinate attacks and defensive operations on, at least, a regional scale. I don’t see that in the USA.
But I don’t see how local/regional violence (at times severe) and political chaos can be avoided.
We already know that the Dems will never accept a Trump victory.
We also know that the Trump supporters will claims that the USPS cannot be trusted with mail voting (I totally agree with them, the USPS is one of the worst postal services of any developed country on the planet).
Then there is the following issue: as police departments are “defunded” and cops are resigning en masse (and I sure can’t blame them!), simple citizens will have to increasingly protect themselves, which many of them can do, but the problem here is that these citizens are then charged while the surviving BLM and/or Antifa thugs walk free, even if they attacked first.
In some US states (like Florida, thank God for that!), the local Sheriffs will stand by their citizens and the local DAs will not prosecute those who used lethal force to defend themselves against a short list of forcible felonies (including home violations, carjackings, rapes, etc.). Just listen to this selection of FL sheriffs:
I have been a Florida resident since 18 years now and I can sincerely say that I don’t recommend BLM/Antifa try to loot or riot in Florida, because they will be met with a lot of force and a legal system which strongly favors the law abiding citizen, including in cases of self-defense.
But in northern states?!
So far, if I am not mistaken, most of the riots so far have taken place in northern states (Atlanta is in the south, but it is also not truly a “southern city” since it is run by BLM/Antifa sympathizers; the same could be said about Miami, FL, by the way).
This is probably not a coincidence. And this has nothing to do with “southern racism” (in my experience southerners are no more racist than northerners), but much more with a culture of self-defense, rooted in the land, which makes southern people much more likely to “circle the wagons” and act together.
And while I never bought the (rather silly) arguments that “guns protect the people from tyranny” (tyrants typically have trained and professional forces which can make minced meat of any armed civilians!), I do believe that armed citizens can very effectively stop rioting thugs (just remember how the Koreans of L.A. defended themselves and their stores during the L.A. riots).
Luckily, southern states are much more faithful to the US Constitution than those northern states which have “castrated” the 2nd Amendment “by a thousand (legislative) cuts” (there are, exceptions, of course).
This is not widely known, but in about 25%-30% or so of cases or armed robbery by thugs, their guns either don’t work, or they are fake. Their ammo often sucks too (either bad condition, or completely inadequate). Why? Because criminals are too stupid and too cheap to invest in quality firearms and training. As a result, if BLM/Antifa thugs try to storm a residential neighborhood or some small town in the South, they might be “greeted” by a lot of very competent firepower.
I think that it is pretty clear that the US deep state and the Dem Party are using BLM/Antifa as footsoldiers to create chaos and prepare for even worse violence should Trump win. There are also some signs that the Dem leadership does not want to let the (totally senile) Joe Biden go against Trump in a debate. Here is an excerpt from a ZeroHedge report:
“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said on Thursday, one day after President Trump demanded Biden take a drug test before the two square off. “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him – nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” she added. Pelosi said that Trump was “disgraceful” when he ‘stalked‘ Hillary Clinton during the 2016 debate by walking near her, and that he will probably “act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency.”
The message is clear: we do not recognize Trump as a legitimate opponent and should he win, this will be because of Chinese interference and/or and Russian interference and/or “Republican bullying” (whatever that is supposed to mean). Bottom line: we will under no circumstances accept another defeat.
Dunno about you, but to me this sounds like sedition. Here is how Wikipedia defines this concept:
Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward insurrection against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontent toward, or resistance against, established authority. Sedition may include any commotion, though not aimed at direct and open violence against the laws. Seditious words in writing are seditious libel. A seditionist is one who engages in or promotes the interest of sedition.
I don’t see any evidence that Trump and/or the GOP leadership are guilty of sedition, at least not inside their own country – outside, of course, they are currently the single most subversive force on the planet. In fact, I would argue that in spite of all the many major differences, Trump is facing a situation not dissimilar to what Lukashenko faces in Belarus. The biggest difference is that Trump is not backed by Putin. In fact, he is backed by nobody (besides bone fide nutcases like Jair Bolsonaro and Ivan Duque Marquez or cheap prostitutes like Andrzej Duda or Dalia Grybauskaite).
I do see overwhelming evidence that the Clinton Gang & the US deep state & (pseudo-) “liberal” “elites” are all guilty of sedition. As a result of this egging on of rioting thugs, things happen which would have been quite unthinkable just a year ago.
For example: a US Senator and his wife almost got lynched by a mob just outside the White House. Is that even possible? Yes it is, see for yourself:
Friends, this is not Afghanistan or the Central African Republic. And a senator is one of the highest possible offices any man or woman can achieve. Yet in this country capital city, right outside the White House, cops were unable to protect a senator from a mob. Yet this is how the mainstream media presented this: “Protesters confront Rand Paul outside White House after Republican convention“. Since when are criminal thugs who attempt to lynch a senator and his wife called “protesters”?! And does “confront” not suggest that Senator Paul somehow deserved to be “confronted”.
Can you imagine what the media would have said if this had happened to a black senator?
Does this kind of mainstream “reporting” not show that this country’s political system is collapsing?
Conclusion
I don’t see a civil war happening in the US. But I do think that this country can, and probably will, break-up into different zones so to speak. In some regions, law and order will be maintained, by force is needed, while in others something new will appear: what the French call “des zones de non-droit“, meaning “areas of lawlessness” in which law enforcement will be absent (either because the political leaders will refuse to engage them, or because they will simply have to withdraw under fire). Typically, such zones have a parallel “black” economy which can make the gangs which control such zones very wealthy (think of Russia in the 1990s). Eventually, a lot of people will flee from such zones and seek refuge in the safer areas of the country (this process has already begun in New York).
Right now, there are a little over two months before the election, and I think that it is safe to say that the situation will deteriorate even faster and much worse. By November 2nd the country will be “ready” (so to speak) for a massive explosion of violence followed by months of chaos.
Many will probably vote Trump just because they will (mistakenly) believe that he is the only politician who will stand against what the Dems promise to unleash against the majority of “deplorables” who want to keep their country and traditions. At the core, the conflict we are now witnessing is a conflict about identity, something which most people deeply care about. Sooner or later, there will be push-back against the Dems attempt to turn the USA into some kind of obese transgender liberal Wakanda run by crooks, freaks and thugs.
The Dems won’t get their civil war – but they will suffer the blowback for their attempts to destroy the United States.
The Saker
The stats have seen show that police shootings are down. Most people stupidly believe that 1000s of unarmed black men are shot by police every year when the real answer is 15-20, and more whites/hispanic.
So when you say the issue of growing police brutality I am not quite sure if I see a trend.
What I see happening are competent people are leaving the big (Democrat run) big cities – a reverse brain drain. That might be a very positive thing seen over a longer time frame: Americans in big cities are root less and have lost the social structure that a village represents, the mannerbund. Small cities or municialies are rather democratic and with Switzerland a model for citizen democracy.
The ‘real answer’ is not 15-20. You can find the real answer at:
https://medium.com/retention/police-kill-more-whites-than-blacks-is-true-and-it-isnt-55102f5206b3
The real answer they give is:
223 (2017) | 209 (2018) | 235 (2019) | 88 (2020*)
which is what ‘most people’ probably believe.
“African Americans are 2.4x more likely to be killed by police than their white brothers and sisters.”
Additionally, many of these killings appear more like cold-blooded murder than anything else. But see the link for more info.
It has to do with the level of violence a policeman faces—many of the cop-on-Black killings are because the person was armed/violent and not cooperative. A few (in one year it was two out of 10 cop/black killing) rulings are against the cop because it was very, very clear that the cop had no justification at all for the killing.
Also if you taser someone as supposedly happened in the Kenosha incident and nothing happens, might not you think that person was high on something very powerful and nasty? I worked in the 1970s and 1980s with OD patients on something called PCP—they were uncontrollable, nasty and violent until they either passed out or were somehow subdued using more powerful drugs. And they were not very nice when they woke up either–discharge was swift.
The social, economic violence done to everyone in the Black community daily is not being highlighted as brutality against thuggish criminals made into media martyrs is being used to justify politically motivated violence by forces in the USA who care little about the working people–Black or White.
What is missing in these statistics is the percentages of crimes committed versus the race.
In most statistics I have seen the blacks are over represented. This not a racist statement just a fact.
You can argue about the reason (poverty, education, opportunity, etc).
The conclusion is wrong.
Professor Brett Weinstein interviews half dozen AfroAmerican university academics – all of a traditional liberal persuasion. All felt disturbed by the exaggerations of BLM, some suspected BLM was being used.
Police violence was a problem but less than years ago. When statistics for unarmed deaths it is just 20 or so black Americans out of total of 50 Americans a year shot dead by cops.
This is the data. These are honest academics.
BLM has a point, but less of a point than in MLK’s day. These academics point out the bigger problem than residual racism since MLK is the destruction of the AfroAmerican nuclear family & absent fathers. That leads to young men joining gangs, lack positive male role models.
An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force
Roland G. Fryer, Jr.
July 2017
Abstract
What are the numbers for black on black killings?
After a couple of centuries of internal and external violence and looting, it’s only natural that chickens come home to roost. I don’t mean that in a “collective guilt” sense, but some of the core universal aspects of the American culture is violence, looting and exploitation. Unlike in the past, it just happens thqt now the so called left wingers now are no better than the right wingers.
My opinion is that anyone with options should look to get away from there. Too many stupid and crazy people… With a lot of guns
…but some of the core universal aspects of the American culture is violence, looting and exploitation.
Yep, it’s so universal that we even export it overseas now with our unilaterally declared Global War of Terror. You’ve hit the nail squarely on the head here.
“That is rather unlikely, because for a civil war you need to have at least two credible parties which can coordinate attacks and defensive operations on,”
-I can easily imagine som parts of the USA military siding with the democrats and some with the republicans should Trump win a marginal victory. The democrats will demand a new election to protect democracy and the republicans will refuse to protect democracy.
Democrat loyal military attachments will then be sent to arrest Trump, Trump will find out and escape in time. He will then send soldiers to arrest democrat loyal military officals and democrat politicans behind the coup. They will resist and frame it like Trump is trying to establish a military nazi dictatorship and the civil war will be on.
Laughable.
The US military community has never been more populist/nationalist/conservative/isolationist.
Dems/neoliberals have lost US military community support for a generation, at least. To believe otherwise is willful ignorance.
“not sure the analysis that protests are run by organizations is correct. Perhaps, some people are just fed up?”
But these two anaysis can both be true at the same time. Nothing makes better astroturf than genuine victims with a genuine cause. Things can be infiltrated and manipulated.
It is not about fed up. It is a “feed up” by our MSM. Our MSM feeds us endlessly what it wants. It does not feed us real news about Donbass, Libya, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Russia or China,
The “rioters” are MSM Zombies. Endlessly fed tales for Zion uber alles.
The anti-Trump pussy hats at the beginning of 2017 is another example of feed up by Zion MSM.
all color revolutions, regime changes, government-topplings start with genuine problems already boiling in the land. then enter into the scene the Judeo-Zionist “infiltrators” & “manipulators” with their globalist agenda. the early success of this sort of maneuvering was the May1968 Paris events that toppled the country´s president General De Gaulle.
This is the woman who as Bill Clinton’s first lady openly called black men ‘super predators’.
Some years later straight face supporting BLM. The actions of a psychopath.
Fridrich Engels in a letter describes a guy who has partial black origin as “somewhere between humans and animals”. hipocrisy is all over marxism.
”Right now, there are a little over two months before the election, and I think that it is safe to say that the situation will deteriorate even faster and much worse. By November 2nd the country will be ’ready’ (so to speak) for a massive explosion of violence followed by months of chaos.”
That’s wonderful news. Please don’t try to stop the Pindos as they’re self-destructing. The non-Exceptional, dispensable peoples of the world will breathe a huge sigh of relief accompanied by monumental Schadenfreude.
”Many will probably vote Trump just because they will (mistakenly) believe that he is the only politician who will stand against what the Dems promise to unleash against the majority of ’deplorables’ who want to keep their country and traditions.”
The problem here is exactly the same as with most of the Euro-trash. If the moronic majority population really wanted to ”make a statement”, they would do what Pegida did in Leipzig 5 years ago. To wit, take to the streets and simply adjust Pegida’s slogan accordingly:
— Merkel nach Sibirien, Putin nach Berlin!
Trump was & remains a cultural+nationalist protest vote, not a red/blue partisan political vote.
Trump represents cultural & economic nationalism, which is NOT represented by the DC beltway’s One-Party System (globalist establishment/swamp), which controls US federal politics.
Trump is symptomatic, not causal.
Trump will win re-election (easily) because the original 2016 populist protest vote has not been heeded. Cultural & economic nationalism in the US remains unrepresented–>persecuted (outside of Trump’s platform), so he will be re-elected for the purpose of sending another nationalist message to the retreating elites&toadies that remain within the US federal government establishment.
The Dems have been pushing threats to forceably remove pres. Trump from office and started to fantasize about the specific military forces carrying out a forceable removal.
The Dems also planned a mail in voting system based on Covid-19 forced quarantine as far ahead as the election day in order to gain an unfair advantage by corrupting and falsifying the election.
The Constitution operates with a Bill of Rights that was based on the Virginia Declaration of Rights (1776) that clearly states that a majority of the people shall have the power to replace any government. It has been made universal by the linkage to Bill of Rights in the preamble and Amendment no 10. It means the power are delegated to the people actually, the “states” are representatives of the people and must always act in that respect or be replaced representing the government. (power reserved by the states).
A president must be elected by a majority (accroding to the electoral system) and may be replaced by a majority (election or otherwise a representative majority demand it).
A competing party may not claim any of this, it is clearly a majority of people that may replace any government or congress (any representatives on their behalf).
A mob on the street whether representing a party or working on their behalf or otherwise may not present any such claims either. There must be a majority of people and that can not be based on fascism of todays protests, a forced political system that seek to control the people.
However, people may protest and demand a new election if they were representative, so it is not out of the question altogether. But the present situation is a corruption and misuse of the constitution and could not occur while an election is coming anyway. These are federal crimes at this point in my view, people in general are not behind this.
The only thing is to make sure the elections are secure, and that means no mail-in voting, there must be personal appearance and physical voting slips, the present situation are relying to much on corruptable machines which is a problem with the present system as well. This is the time to make a manual system.
“The only thing is to make sure the elections are secure, and that means no mail-in voting, there must be personal appearance and physical voting slips, the present situation are relying to much on corruptable machines which is a problem with the present system as well. This is the time to make a manual system.’
this is the position of all sensible people.
Unfortunately the horse has left the barn when it comes to a secure voting environment.
The best thing Trump could have done would have been to start to prepare back in 2017 for manual voting and adequate polling places etc. throughout the USA. He should have appointed an election czar to ensure fair, transparent elections. No computerized crap such as Diebold, etc. Hand ballots, hand counted, with voting on the weekend or three days mandated for voting to ensure that all get to vote at a safe, monitored polling place. With international monitors.
If Trump had taken steps to ensure the vote starting early enough, that alone would have won him hundreds of thousands of votes. And preempted the chaos that this year’s election will surely be. And god knows what comes after.
Katherine
I agree with that Katherine.
But since Trump may stil win the election, and the horse may have left the barn, but may return as well. So I guess it is important to point out the problems that need to be fixed for the future on behalf of the people. Yes, they kept Trump very busy for the reason of creating this chaos as well as designing his policies on other issues. Most policiies, such as the zionist foreign policy which is just created by the CIA and the Deep state and their actors.
In my view there are two competing systems of the Rothschild syndicate at play. One is the old Deep State now running the Dems party that was opposed by a new faction who were not satisfied with politicians starting their own political establishments such as the Clintons, the Bidens, the Kerrys, the McCains, taking money for themselves in a corrupted system of government. So came along the new candidate, now pres. Trump to work for the old Rothschild establishment that also installed Macron in France, May and Johnson in the UK, seperating the new Rothschild empire somewhat from EU to recreate the British -French empire, where the british also run the Commonwealth which is a vast empire by themselves, and now retaking control of the USA.
Trump could not do much with election security, as he was under investigation for election collusion with Russia. The Deep state used this to attempt to get a federal control under the control of the Deep State by the Dept of Homeland Security, which failed.
I think the Deep State had already promised that pres. Trump would never become president in the first place by their ultimate executive officer then pres. Barack Obama. So there was a considerable overrun by which the people had elected pres. Trump, maybe as much as 70% in reality. Therefore it will be chaos this time, covid-19 and loss of election security enacted by the corrupt deep state.
There were massive election meddling by the deep state some of which they blaimed on external events usually done by the CIA and the Deep State, the Russia collution was totally made up and the clumsy Russian bots and other events were produced by both the CIA, the deep state and the DNC (Democratic party) themselves, the competitor for the congress and the presidency. So everything is more or less corrupt, and one can also see the reason why political parties were absent from the constitution as it is a form of democracy by direct representation and election based on randomoisation of representatives whether representative or senator, and the selection of presidential canditate to be randomized as well by the system of the original constitution. So the first thing available just now in order to cope with the corruption of the constitution, is to at least recreate a secure election. This has been prevented along the way of the first term of this presidency, and the president was probably satisfied to maintain the last election system. But there are massive frauds involved, and he should have seen this coming.
LOL! But he was too busy pushing his stupid wall. The man is a moron.
I’m with you John4Truth. Trump was backed by military nationalists like General Flynn to stop another globalist DeepState puppet in Hillary.
Russiagate sidelining Flynn hobbled Trump of his key ‘handler’. So ‘disaffected’ you’re partly correct but too disaffected.
I am with you on that Peter.
There are also larger issues at stake regarding the whole corrupt Obama/Kerry/Biden/Clinton years in office, and McCain out of office but running NED (CIA affiliated). Huge issues as they were involved in creating massive warcrimes. Especially in Syria it became obvious as McCain became directly involved with al Qaeda and ISIL.
General Flynn knew all about it and he had commented on that publically.
https://www.rt.com/usa/312050-dia-flynn-islamic-state/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/05/10/fncs-pirro-obama-was-in-the-middle-of-the-plot-to-take-down-flynn-and-trump/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2015/08/10/former_dia_chief_michael_flynn_says_rise_of_isis_was_willful_decision_of_us_government.html#!
The Deep state and especially the puppets in office of course hide their crimes supported by the corrupt media, and they would not allow an outspoken General Flynn in the White House.
Now, USA do not recognize ICC (international criminal court) for these obvious reasons, but a case may still be filed should it become to obvious. The whole team of political leadership were at risk, mainly the reason for the development against pres. Trump and todays situation, while being utterly and criminally corrupt, they want to be portraied as saviours and saints secured by the nature of the media they control.
So I must conclude that the Obama White House and the Dems party were in panic and worked overtime to overthrow the presidency of pres. Trump, destroy general Flynn, and bring us to the situation of Covid-19, planned already in 2017 (confirmed by the deep state asset Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2017), and the present BLM Antifa protests.
Are you aware of the 2006 interview of Aaron Russo (Hollywood producer of The Rose and other movies, then political documentary’From Freedom to Fascism’) was running for Governor of Nevada as independent when contracted terminal cancer. Interviewed by Alex Jones when Jones was young, idealistic & probably not yet compromised.
The key section of interview is about his friendship with a younger member of the Rockefeller dynasty who told him of 9/11 before it happened and tried recruit Russo to the Council on Foreign Relations. When Russo resists and asks Nick Rockefeller “what’s the end game for you people (the elite rich)?” Rockefeller replied “To get all humanity chipped, for total control”.
See these 5 minutes: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y7v23nzA-5E
Now see what Whitney Webb (fearless investigative journalist who uncovered Jeffrey Epstein’s intelligence agency links) discovered in a DARPA document obtained with a FOIA request:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/coronavirus-gives-dangerous-boost-darpas-darkest-agenda/
As Elon Musk shows off his ‘Neuralink’ brain chip for controlling a poor pig, DARPA is decades ahead with neuralink nanotechnology that they inject into animals & some soldiers and have documents they can control them like a remote controlled car or monitor their senses like in a video game.
Dystopian nightmare is here folks.
Well, thank you for posting that interview, it is quite mindblowing. I’ve seen it before
David Rockefeller and other Rockefellers were members of the Club of 300, where you also find Bill Gates and George Soros . The Club must be seen as the Rothschild Society’s most elitist “secret society” they control, well above the Bilderberger, the CFR, ECFR, WEF, Munich Security Conference, Club of Rome, RIIA, and the like . David Rockefeller is involved in systematic economic socialism as a graduate from London School of Economics, Fabian Society was in fact close to the German national socialism run by NSDAP. G Bernhard Shaw spoke highly of Adolf Hitler, and Stalin for their achievements.
https://fee.org/articles/george-bernard-shaw-was-so-enamored-with-socialism-he-advocated-genocide-to-advance-it/
Actually he also has stated that under socialism everyone had to be brought before a committee and justify their existence. If they could not justify their existence they would be killed. (Fabian Society, Democratic Socialism).
This is what we are facing today. Nazism. Fascism= Democratic Socialism.
They had the Coefficients club for much the same purpose of involving and controlling the nobility and the royalty. So it seems nazism is the system of choice for running a world corporate government on top of the national governments run by them as well.
They are doing harm to the planet on a large scale, geo-engineering is poisoning through the atmosphere, covid are making people sick and at home, the environment is being destroyed, their big pharma are making people sick, and the press is very happy about it of course, reading centralized scripts of fake news and propaganda.
Now we have Bill Gates involved in an army of genmodified mosquitos released in Florida in an eco-genocide. I think this is related to DARPA as well and to poisoning of our environment and creating ecological disasters.
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/eco-genocide-genetically-engineered-mosquito-army/
You do realize that this woman wakes up the next day totally forgetting what she said or did the day before, its the classic aged democratic way as the message or agenda never changes, but the people do.
if you ever have had any personal experience with psycopaths and sociopaths they are fairly easy to spot even when they speak on television. someone like hillary is closer to being a mechanism than to a human being. those qualities that make us human in the fullest sense are absent in sociopaths and psycopaths
as such she will never experience self reflection she is literally incapable of it
Bingo John4truth.!! Many thanks, please translate, Yandex. com, German, Russian, Chinese, Japanese. Forget about French, post deGaulle, now bad as Poles…
People who armed themselves and got training (many new millions in recent years) are prepared with new firearms, fresh ammo and the desire to protect their family and their homes.
If the move to the suburbs we are seeing in Portland continues by the rioters and chaos teams of BLM/Antifa/Occupy paid criminals (like ISIS and AQ in Syria) to terrorize more American neighborhoods, there won’t be enough toe tags in many communities to keep track of the bodies the local liberals think will win this cultural revolution they have unleashed on America.
For instance, if they came down my street and attacked my home, an AK-47 and SKS with 2000 rounds of ammo might be the welcoming they receive. Even at semi-automatic, the Norinco with magazines would definitely thin the crowd rapidly. At less than 300 feet, I’m certain I could double tap a dozen per magazine.
Three houses down the block is a law enforcement professional with a small armory. He and his family would clear the streets of our little multi-racial single family homes neighborhood from these malevolent felons.
People who have worked for 20-30 years to buy a home and keep it tend to get testy when gangs of punks, thugs and arsonists challenge their domestic tranquility.
Come into Middle America as a violent intruder, hell bent to harm private property and citizens and you probably have reduced your life expectancy down to a few more hours, depending on how many rounds of ammo pierce your body.
I’m betting on most Americans with guns will be shooting to kill if this cultural revolution continues and spreads to the suburbs. And what the BLM gangs will find out is Latins and Blacks and Asians have guns too. And will act exactly as their White neighbors.
The Social Justice Terrorists have opened a jar of ass-whip. No one cares about their “issues”. No one wants a “conversation” about their grievances. They are criminals being used to destroy Rule of Law, private property and to keep the economy in paralysis, originally caused by Covid-19 shutdowns.
Everyone has seen them kill cops, beat old ladies and old men, attack Senators and burn churches, torch businesses and rob stores.
There will be no mercy when they come out of the liberal urban sanctuaries and cross into the Heartland zones of the country.
Good comment. All kinds of prepping going on. We are waiting for Nov 4. Don’t want premature action to cause a DJT loss. When DJT wins on Nov 3, all constraints are off.
Best comment I’ve seen here.
The best thing is prayer, spread truth, vote.
The way it’s going (at least watching from here in Australia) is Trump will win in landslide. Rand Paul clip should swing a million votes. There’ll be more of that. People who’ve woken up to this colour revolution (Purple Hillary said) just need to constrain all retaliation except humour (satire, ridicule, irony, point out the farce & contradictions – the Babylon Bee has all the ammo you need)
https://babylonbee.com/news/powerful-protesters-spell-out-love-with-burning-homes-and-businesses
https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-the-republican-convention-was-alright-but-just-wait-til-you-see-the-democratic-convention
https://babylonbee.com/news/14-cnn-headlines-from-the-last-6000-years-of-human-history
A landslide will have the brainwashed crying in the central streets, wobbly knees won’t carry them to any suburbs.
Larchmonter, will the people who shoot to defend themselves then be prosecuted by the state for self defence?
Thats the distressing point.
According to Saker, perhaps not in most of Florida.
What of elsewhere?
These political elites and their criminal lapdogs should face justice, but will they. I hope so.
Hmm… Lots to chew on here.
I don’t see a civil war happening in the US. But I do think that this country can, and probably will, break-up into different zones so to speak. In some regions, law and order will be maintained, by force is needed, while in others something new will appear: what the French call “des zones de non-droit“, meaning “areas of lawlessness” in which law enforcement will be absent (either because the political leaders will refuse to engage them, or because they will simply have to withdraw under fire).
I’m not sure most people wouldn’t consider that civil war, since modern warfare doesn’t always use uniforms or otherwise well-defined “sides.” I also give Clinton the benefit of the doubt in this instance, in that I think she was just referring to Al Gore conceding in 2000 before the election was officially decided. I’m no expert on election law or anything like that, but to me concession by either side should never be allowed in the first place. You’re in it until the results are finalized and a clear winner is announced – period. And while I agree that what the Dems are doing is quite openly seditious, assuming any of it can be taken at face value and not as yet another Deep State psyop to spin up the population, which I think more than likely it is, I think the idea that a bunch of enraged Americans toting guns to enforce “law and order” is going to make things right again is horribly misguided and is going to end very badly for all involved. Could this be the very scenario a prospective Deep State psyop is attempting to engineer in the first place in order to enforce an epic crackdown by the military/police state? I’d think long and hard about that before I ammo’d up and took to the streets to remake my own personal Rambo movie. But that’s just me.
You are right man..and onto something there…
Nobody contemplates the opppsite scenario of a Trump losing elections and his followers going into the streets to try to take over, the Belarusian way…Why? After we have witnessed the events in Kenosha as probably the start of Trump´s followers armed display on the streets…
Self defence against convicted criminals is “Trump’s armed display on the streets” ? One of the three men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse had convictions for battery and strangulation (that was the one attacking him with a skateboard), another was on the sex offenders’ register.
To add to my psyop scenario, this is yet another reason I think we’re going to see another CV19 or similar outbreak sometime soon to put everyone – and this time it will be everyone! – in strict lockdown to simultaneously prevent and encourage exactly this kind of scenario. Of course some or perhaps even many on both sides will likely violate that lockdown to create mayhem and the same thing will happen to them as would in any of the “third world” countries the US occupies now: the velvet gloves will come off and they’ll be unceremoniously shot down in the streets by any number of lethal means and that will be that. The US Deep State has been salivating over this exact scenario for decades.
”In fact, I would argue that in spite of all the many major differences, Trump is facing a situation not dissimilar to what Lukashenko faces in Belarus. The biggest difference is that Trump is not backed by Putin.”
And, unlike Lukashenko, Trump has neither courage, nor wit. Mind you, this is a most beautiful and vivid illustration of the fact that national leaderships, as a rule, do reflect the spiritual quality of the general population. The significance of ”standing up for the nation” for Trump is mayhem and murder since that is what the Pindos wholeheartedly approve of as a people; especially when the US applies it abroad. For Lukashenko, the same expression means the exact opposite: protect and preserve peace at home and don’t engage in violence and war unless an intruding enemy forces you. That is similarly what the Belarusian people demand of their President.
I am in substantial agreement with The Saker’s commentary, though nothing would surprise me less than to see the disintegration of the USSA into multiple, different states.
The Federal government based in Washington, DC could well fail. In that case, what becomes of the military institution? For example, the commanding officer of Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota has 150 intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles and a fleet of B-52s armed with nuclear cruise missiles under his command. What would he do? To whom would he report?
Similarly, the commanding officer of Kings Bay Submarine Base in coastal Georgia has a fleet of nuclear missile armed submarines under his command. What would he do with his nuclear armed submarines? If the Federal government fails, to whom does he report? Who or what is the responsible authority?
Every aircraft carrier battle group in the USSA Navy carries a wide range of nuclear arms — nuclear cruise missiles, nuclear torpedoes, nuclear bombs, nuclear mines, nuclear depth charges. Let’s say that you are the commanding officer of an aircraft carrier task force underway in the Pacific, Atlantic, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Indian Ocean, etc.; you have dozens of nuclear weapons under your command; and you receive a coded message that Washington, DC has fallen to rampaging mobs in the street, the White House has been sacked and burned, the Pentagon has been destroyed by a low kiloton weapon of unknown provenance, the Congress is in disarray, the President’s whereabouts and well being are unknown, and the military chain of command has been compromised.
What do you do with your naval task force? What do you do with your nuclear weapons? What orders do you give to the troops under your command?
Where do you go? To whom or what do you report?
All excellent questions, but I’m guessing the military chiefs have already gamed this extensively. Whether or not any of that would survive the chaos of the first battle remains to be seen, of course. One thing I’m sure of, though, is the existing order will not go quietly. WAY too much to lose.
Why worry about reporting to anyone when you have the chance to be a kingmaker and have factions vying for your support? If isolated on the other side of the world you could become a pirate king, and blackmail weak countries into supplying you and your crews with food, oil and loot!
You tell : <>Isn’t this exactly what the US has been doing for a long time?
Hr Sauder, i believe the system/parasites have plans for that event.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cog+continuity+of+government&ia=web
You will find much info in the search i linked, my personal guess about your scenarios is that the commanding officers and military will become local tyrants/leaders. The nukes will be used for leverage or sold on the blackmarket, but i have only witnessed 1 empire die before(CCCP) so my theory might be way off😳
Thank you for the link. What you say is certainly among the possibilities.
I’m inclined to vote for Trump this election.
I’ll explain my reason. The global elite used him to advance their agenda by alienating the American population with hate for one another. Trumps first term created unprecedented animosity towards him by the liberal MSM that divided the nation like it never did before. Whether Trump was a willful participant or a “useful idiot” (I lean towards the latter) is, practically speaking, a moot point. The aim was to inject a never ending stream of venom that those the oppose him hate him ever more while those that support only back him up that more vigorously. It inevitably reached a boiling point where a civil conversation is simply impossible without an emotional temper tantrum, particularly by the left. Now that he outlived his usefulness, the Biden/Harris ticket is the next step towards advancing their plan of human depopulation followed by technology tyranny of mass surveillance and mind control. What the Dems have to offer, is part of the “Woke/cancel culture/identity politics” pretext is the suppression and censorship of alternative media and dissenting voices. In addition, the continuing decimation of small and medium sized businesses through tout the country, particularly with those under democratic leadership. So getting back to why voting in this election, as opposed to pretty much all the previous ones, actually makes a difference is because voting for Trump is not so much as vote for him (as a person disclaimer I can’t stand him as a human being), but a vote against the globalists agenda. In others words throwing a monkey wrench their way to thwart their plan or at least delay it, for that’s all we can pretty much do right now. Paul Craig Roberts came to the same conclusion, yet unfortunately still doesn’t see the “big picture” so to speak. Another topic that is quite laughable I want to mention is that the typical republic voter believes that the Dems want to replace Capitalism with Socialism. Little do they know that “free stuff” is just a metaphorical “dangling carrot” use to incite them to do the elite”s biding. For if they only knew what’s really waiting for them in the end, they will beg on their hands and knees for the return of the current system.
I think you’re exactly on track, but I have to add that voting is total waste of time. The “result” – whatever it is – has already been determined. If Trump happens to win it will be because he’s been determined to continue to be useful. If not, I totally agree that the Dems are certainly not socialist in any respect whatsoever. The iron fist – at least for some – is about to come out in earnest, no matter who wins. This has almost nothing to do with the typical left/right and/or racial politics that gets everyone so spun up and everything to do with the further enactment of a global corporatist agenda. There’s no other agenda that matters in the least.
I’m afraid I’m that cynical about the election process or at least not yet, Disaffected. Hence the mail fiasco, amongst past ones. This one might be the only one that ever mattered, for the stakes couldn’t possible be any higher. What do I have to lose except 15 min of my time.
Disaffected
…you said…
…”the Dems are certainly not socialist in any respect whatsoever.”
Perhaps it depends on how you interpret the many different forms of socialism. As I see it the Dems are huge supporters of the most obscene version of blatant reverse socialism that the world has witnessed.
So too is the GOP and under Trump’s tenure, the degeneration into systemic chaos as a result of monumental inequality has been faster than any other time in history. This is why it is so idiotically farcical to suggest he is, or ever was, a swamp-drainer in any shape or form.
The November election won’t change a thing…both parties support the same abhorrent system which in essence is a neo-feudalist train-wreck just waiting to happen. Tragically either entity will be facilitating the process and all the while completely oblivious as to their personal role in the destruction of their own country.
The only guesswork involved is which moronic candidate would be the quickest to bring the whole country to its knees both socially and economically. I wouldn’t like to call that one.
I absolutely agree with TS… an orthodox national civil war is highly unlikely. A Mad-Max scenario growing out of the unrest already progressing at an astonishing rate is what I see in the future, and the US as a single unruly monolithic identity becoming progressively more ungovernable.
The groundwork has been steadily underway for over 100 years with the main foundation being the formation of the privately-owned FED. Whether it is Trump or Biden that is ‘successful’ in November they will simply carry on adding the finishing touches to an event that would become almost inevitable as the event was primed just two days before Christmas way back in 1913.
The whole process has been progressing all that time, except for one brief interlude when an extraordinarily brave POTUS challenged the status quo…we all know how that short respite ended.
23 December 1913 was also, not just a dark day for America, but for the whole of humanity. You don’t have to be Einstein to trace back a huge percentage of financial inequality, global warfare, and general orchestrated mayhem to the incorporation of this completely unconstitutional and illegitimate entity.
Future generations will look back in absolute astonishment on the fall of a once-great empire as they begin to see the completely destructive idiocy of a Private- Bankster owned central bank model.
Woodrow Wilson at least had the gray-matter to realize in fairly short order just what a complete disaster he had overseen…he would no doubt be utterly horrified to learn that this same system would still be entrenched more than 100 years later.
So too, Henry Ford…”It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”
Methinks we are right on the cusp of the revolution Ford spoke about…indeed it appears to be in the process of unfolding. Tragically 90% of the US population won’t have the faintest clue as to the historical prime factor that brought them to this tragedy.
Sad times
Col
I hope there are finance ministers all around the world anticipating the possible social collapse in USA and so planning for a $US collapse which may happen in a short time after the election.
The Chinese and Russians will have gamed this scenario and I can imagine are in a position to pull the plug on the $US.
Would they do it?
Should they do it?
2 months left to get out of Dodge.
Good points. I was using the term “socialism” in its current most popular vernacular, which might be better termed “social welfare socialism;” i.e., the kind the rich people hate. Yes, nothing of substance will change, but it appears that violence and bloodshed will be inevitable. I’m just going to try to stay out of the way.
Yes, it’s “going to blow” either way. There is no good outcome one can predict no matter who wins. Like I said, the best we can hope for is a delay. As far a revolution is concerned, that is highly unlikely because unity is a prerequisite. This is clearly lacking and there is a reason why that’s the case. The opposite, which is fighting amongst ourselves divided by party lines ( for lack of a better description since “civil wars” turns into deflection of semantics) is the conspicuous result. The main disagreement here is whether these are events are occurring randomly and by chance as the empire collapses or are they being manipulated and driven by a corporate/financial/technocratic elite on a global level. Form my research I posit the latter.
The global elite are intentionally accelerating the process of collapse. The metropolitan centers are basically “done”, for they will obviously be the first to go down. I can personally vouch as I’m about to move out of NYC. The only obstacle that will stand in their way is the predominantly white middle class living in Middle America. Their window is rapidly closing in terms of organization and getting the local Sheriffs on board. Once they are defeated, it’s pretty much “game over”
https://www.revolver.news/2020/08/kyle-rittenhouse-hero-or-villain/
https://www.unz.com/freed/its-gonna-blow-be-a-miracle-if-it-dont/
Yep, totally agreed about the manipulated aspects. The “civil war” will more closely resemble a random war of all against all once the payment and delivery systems stop working.
John Micheal Greer on his Archdruid Report blog covered the subject of the breakup of the USA as well as anyone I have seen. Anyone who wants to spend a few hours expanding their ability to comprehend possible futures can go here: https://github.com/squirrel2038/thearchdruidreport-archive and search for Retropia for a thoughtful comparison of how various versions of the future might look.
Sadly what is going on is not limited to the USA. It is global, and we all need to be alert and aware of the measures that are already under way to place us under the thumb as it were.
corporate socialism. the feds not QE . the fed buying stocks to prop up wall street. do any of those class as “socialist”?
“Civil” war is not imminent in the USA. I have long believed that the country will sink into chaos & tribalism. Rand Paul’s description of his and his wife’s experience sums up my reasoning.
i have read some of the comments…clearly most people are confused about what is the real deep state. I know exactly what the deep state is and have the facts to back it up. two people were clear leaders of this huge power source in the world: allen dulles and winston churchill. just because the usa like the french have horrible methodology concerning protests hardly means all protesters are hellbent on destruction. both places are confused by the real issue facing the west…fascism. I am not solely referring to trump, as he deserves no one’s benefit and he has always been a puppet of the deep state, and as a president has been horrible. if someone less racist was president of the usa, the issue would not have gone where it has…ditto for virus. if a vaccine comes out before election, that should be enough to know the virus was from the get go a set up…or maybe in reality the virus originated out of the west but leaders were too stupid to see it. but the fact remains that the west has been using fascist thinking since before WWII, and today remains the same. some blame the democrats for the downfall, some trump, some western europe, some republicans. V Putin has, in many interviews, talked about the deep state but at no time has he referred to such as the crazy new theory of the deep state flowing through populist thinking that democrats are leading the new deep state. every usa president as done more or less the same geo-politics whether democrat or republican. sure, democrats are fighting against trump! they should as he is using the deep state to further devolve society into class wars. finally, some human beings love of guns, has me say, well ok protect democracy with guns and more guns…always worked in the past. it is not democracy which failed, but people whom failed democracy. Removed. Mod. the west has always had serious racial issues…now things are bad because people are fed up. if protests are organized than they are by real dumb people because a better and peaceful methodology could easily diffuse the situation, but that is not happening. people are upset about not only the capitalist system, but also the endless wars and inequalities. I am not a black person but I understand the depth of the issue when over and over black people tell me how difficult things are for them in the west…and this does not by any means support violence or destruction…especially where we have a usa president whom backs private people taking arms to the streets…I have seen enough of people roving the streets with assault rifles (while protesters remain mostly unarmed) to say good riddance occidental world.
Saker: “… because for a civil war you need to have at least two credible parties which can coordinate attacks and defensive operations on, at least, a regional scale. I don’t see that in the USA.”
What most people dont understand about the US is it is in fact 4 countries in 1 – the industrial North (vastly diminished) the agricultural (more industrialized & resource based these days) South, the (tech & liberal) West and the “flyover” areas of the Midwest. The country was always ripe for regional color revolutions – and dissolution as a geopolitical entity
The dissolution will take place in 3 steps over approx. 2020-2025:
1. the election result wont be accepted by the losing party
2. the big states eg Cali & New York (and if they go New England as a bloc – with its revolutionary spirit of being [quote] “the Spirit of America” will follow) – and petition to secede
3. The Feds will refuse the petitions (the *real cause of the Civil War – Texas was a republic remember), then in a futile attempt to keep the ‘Union’ intact – the Feds with armed force and state-sanctioned violence will step in – ‘subversives’ and ‘dissidents’ will be incarcerated in FEMA camps all over the country & pretty much everything that the delegitimized Trump administration attempts, will have the exact opposite affect on the people, ie it will radicalize them even more. Needless to say the media – esp. NY Times & WaPo will be having a field day & take every opportunity to ‘stir the pot’, so to speak
(Sidebar: In the meantime Israel will continue to being strengthened
militarily – by technology transfers and military aid budgets, and diplomatically via agreements normaliziing relations, (remember the Gulf monarchies and KSA were set up by the A-Z’s between WWI & II). This geopolitical aim was laid out in the 1996 ‘A Clean Break report – A New Strategy of Securing the Realm)
These plans are developed decades in advance by the Elite. I would go so far to say that the NWO have even worked up a plan for all the states of the US and provinces of Canada – and the 3 nation-states of N. America to be dissolved – and megaregions are their longterm end goal.
The establishment of megaregions may take another 100 – 200 years to unfold.
In short, every way I look at it, I cant see the US surviving as a nation-state – to the collective relief of the rest of the world’s peoples
See Regional Plan Association map of US showing 11 emerging megaregions
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/51/MapofEmergingUSMegaregions.png/800px-MapofEmergingUSMegaregions.png
Onwards and upwards,
T
“What most people don’t understand about the US is it is in fact 4 countries in 1 …”
Even more to the point it makes more sense to see the USA as a corporation (rather than a nation) along the lines of the previous version operating in India. Check the flag and replace union jack with stars. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_India_Company
The American colonies and their inhabitants were basically transferred from being property of the Crown to being property of the Corporation. The opposite happened in India when the British Crown took over the Corporation in 1874. Consider all the Freemason influence; the public health system run as if by the HR Department; the legal contracts/treaties with conquered indigenous peoples; and the observation by George Carlin that it is one big club at the top which you/we are not in (most likely) etc and you have a more accurate framing, imo. On this frame there is built an illusion of a country and culture. However, the ‘culture’ is really only found in the military apparatus. The popular myth is “Rome” and the Republic with Senate etc. However, in reality it is more like Sparta (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sparta ). The populations are simply either crew or cargo. And the profit motive is public policy for the elites — that flying disconnected pyramid on the fiat dollar note. The 4-year election charade is simply what is considered necessary (by way of public ritual) for this elite/club to maintain control and privilege. The electoral college select the ‘winner’ in a two-horse race of billionaires’ choices.
Does anyone really believe that it matters whether Republican or Democrat gangster teams win? What matters (at the top) is that the poor never win and the system does not change fundamentally.
“Does anyone really believe that it matters whether Republican or Democrat gangster teams win? What matters (at the top) is that the poor never win and the system does not change fundamentally.”
No. In fact, they are totally intermingled with gangsters and mobbed up right under the surface.
As was, BTW, Joe Kennedy Sr. It is a miracle that he produced a JFK.
JFK’s ascendance to the presidency and then what he tried to do once he got there is the stuff of Shakespeare (cf. Henry V). We do not yet have an adequate treatment of this man and his destiny.
But back to the mob—read Gus Russo, Supermob, for chapter and verse. Starting with the Pritzkers (Obama’s benifactors) in Chicago.
Katherine
It seems the Dems / MSM are content to , ‘ Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war ! ‘
Do they underestimate the consequences of what they do or don’t they care ? Or are they just blindly playing with fire and there Is no plan beyond chaos ?
I almost cannot believe what I’m seeing. And demented Biden is going to take charge just as the country descends into bedlam. ! Frightening times indeed.
Biden can’t win, thus Biden won’t win.
4 more years of Orange Man, because american voters (the silent majority) will never reward sore-loser hissy-fit bedwetters.
Way to go people. Stoke the fires of fear and anger, build up the Trumptards as heroes, and use Hillary as your scapegoat.
The rioting is being done by provocateurs right on cue for the Trump convention.
Meanwhile the stock market sets records and Wall Street rakes in trillions.
What a world.
Exactly. A lot of the violent protesters are paid by Soros. Most of the protesters have legitimate gripes, just like most Trump voters have legitimate gripes. The problem is that both are too stupid to realize they’re being manipulated into fratricide.
Same old story, century after century.
I see one side as the aggressor and the other as defender. Can you guess which is which?
Guys, guys. Relax! .Don’t you know? The Best Is Yet To Come ( sarc) Doom and gloom, it is not yet. Let’s see how the harvest comes in this Fall.
As for the hardened, criminal, lumpen larp-ing traveling professional rioters, sadly they will have to either be physically eliminated or jailed for a very long, long time as not many will be able to transition to sanity after the power transition happens sometime between November and Jan 20th. 2021. Plus, they will become very disposable one way or another.
As for the idealistic teenager who luckily was trained adequately enough to stay alive in Kenosha, he has the best lawyers, those who defended the Covington kids. I hope the State of Wisconsin gets sued for relinquishing its duty to maintain the safety of its citizens by not taking all reasonable and necessary steps to control riotous behavior which threatened life and property. Besides, the kid should get a medal for taking out a convicted pedophile and a serious repeatedly convicted domestic abuser who were trying to do him serious damage. But life being as it is–he’ll get some time for underage shooting, taking the gun across state lines or some such nonsense.
I saw an interview with a guy who made a lot of videos of the scene.And also helped take the first one shot to the hospital.According to him,there was a shot fired before and the kid turned at that sound.Then the first thug pedo threw something at the kid.And attacked the kid and grabbed his rifle.The kid got it free from him and shot him.Then he tried to run away but was chased by two or more thugs.He tripped and fell down.One of the thugs hit him with a skateboard and was trying to hit him again when the kid shot him.The third thug an ex-con ran at the kid raising an illegal pistol to shoot him.But the kid dropped him first.The Dem DA has charged the kid with murder.But the videos show a clear case of self-defense.But in a Dem run state.Rather the kid will get justice is debatable.
Uncle Bob. This:
https://www.rt.com/usa/499204-kyle-rittenhouse-shooting-self-defense-kenosha/
Thanks,yes that is some of the videos I saw.They don’t mention (they may not have known) that the first thug shot was a sex offender (pedophile).And the one shot in the arm was a felon and not by law allowed to have the pistol he was going to shoot the kid with.I haven’t heard anything about the background of the other thug with the skateboard.But odds are,he wasn’t a choir boy either.
https://twitter.com/trbrtc/status/1298841139810893824
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/man-arm-partially-blown-off-confesses-friend-regret-hesitating-pull-gun-not-killing-17-year-old-rittenhouse/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/exclusive-kyle-rittenhouse-wasnt-one-carrying-gun-kenosha-numerous-blm-rioters-guns-night-pictures/
here are a few decent links on the Rittenhouse case uncle Bob, the twitter thread is packed with videos of the shooting episode.
Observing the USA from Canada, you people should be ashamed of yourselves. What a shithole.
As if your government(s) are any less tyrannical? “C’mon maaaan!”
Actually, while being composed of equally rotten people with their peculiar Ukronazi infestation, the tyranny of any Canadian government is negligible next to that of any Pindo government — the latter being an outright peril to the species. But now that George Soros has committed himself to destroying the West, the Canadians and the Pindos will be treated as equally disposable rubbish.
Good call, garbage in, garbage out, with a new Tool waiting in the wings, and the Orc infestation, runs all the way to the top dog 2IC.
I do not see that the Democratic party is a different animal from the Republican. They are funded and run by the same people and their purpose is the same: to prevent any genuine choice. Therefore all this is basically a circus. It’ll go out of hand at some points, it is already going out of hand, but it’s still a circus, and the purpose now is to deflect blame from the inevitable collapse – owing to the actions of so-called “both” parties – of the economy and society of America.
BP,
I do agree with you – two cheeks of the same backside. However, the Dems and MSM keeps saying the demonstrations are peaceful and are thus encouraging further rioting and looting.
The faster the US disappears from the map, the better. It was founded on a graveyard full of the original population, spent most of their time on war and exploitation and is now finally ripe to fall.
I shed no tear for anyone living there. To this day there is not even an excuse for the mass murder of the natives, let alone reparations. Most of the people buy into the propaganda and “America GREATEST of all”.
To be honest, I feel somewhat elevated by seeing the US people tearing into each other.
Never build your house on an “indian” graveyard.
I agree with you entirely.
At one time I was deluded by the idea that Americans were like other people, who did not agree with the policies of their government. That was before I saw “anti war” Americans literally turn 180° overnight and transform into enthusiastic imperialists the moment Barack Hussein Obama entered the White House. By 2017 the very same person who in 2007 was calling for George w Bush to be “skinned alive” was extolling this same George W Bush. Because he’d made some anti Trump speech. After that I could never again trust any American on anything at all.
You tell ? ”After that I could never again trust any American on anything at all.” Ultimate stage of successful mass manipulation. What will follow cannot be pleasant for anyone, but the puppet master.
Agreed.
While I cant say I actually feel elevated by seeing the US people tearing into each other, I can say I was genuinely shocked when I viewed the TV series 500 Nations hosted by Kevin Costner
Its worth every minute!
This has been the business of the entire West for centuries: Violence as a profit multiplier.
I have read The Sakers articles since 2014, mainly because he writes with insight and wisdom however, I disagree with him on this topic.
I think the democrats will get their civil war or something close to it.
I don’t think it matters who wins the Nov election because neither side will accept the result.
If Trump wins you can be assured that the democrat foot soldiers will burn everything down. If Biden wins everyone will laugh themselves to death.
I’m not even convinced that Trump is on the other side of the democrats. I wonder if all of the hatred and ridicule is all theatre to achieve a goal that Trump winning may usher in anyway.
Why hasn’t he declared Antifa as a domestic terror assoc? All he does is tweet about it.
Why haven’t the FBI investigated who’s funding antifa and BLM? Why have they been allowed to fester and grow and are untouchable?
There’s been no resistance at all to their actions and that just doesn’t make sense in todays world.
Trump may be the worst and most corrupt President the US has known (and that’s saying something) but, he may also be the last.
I’m not a fan of Trump but, the American people definitely deserve better than ANY confessing Democrat.
Personally, I think the people of America are about to experience what their country has been dishing out to other countries since WW2.
A bloody insurrection. A coup. A revolution.
The exact opposite of democracy and prove to the American people what the rest of us already know. That is, that the US is run by a sociopathic mafia, hellbent on absolute power which’ll be wielded throughout the rest of the world while all the time, pretending to be the good guys acting for your better interests.
The civil war is already going.
Just like the primer bomb, before the real explosion in Beirut, the ‘election’ trigger has already been armed, by both sides, and will certainly be detonated by the losing side.
It’s already going, and it has been planned, based on the ‘preparations’ certain demographics in society have been making for the past 2-3 years; witness the obsessive looting by the socio-economic elite “Money Printer Go Brrr” (https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/money-printer-go-brrr); the private Federal Reserve Banking system is doing the looting.
If it gets to ‘the gun thing’, then the hope of any kind of return to normal, i.e. non-Orwelllian-Kaftkeque reality will be gone.
The Saker, I can’t help but feel deep inside you, (despite your brilliant analysis at times), continue to be another conservative shill that despise the empire, but still wants to partake in the bounty.
Right, instead of replying to anything I wrote, you put a label on me.
and, if I am a conservative shill, why read my blog?
Are you sure you belong here?
The Saker
You speak of exploited people, yet when at your door step, you meet it with dismay and indifference. How should people react then? Those cuckhold right wing militias should be grateful protester haven’t started to fully arm themselves. we know by nature Americans, especially the right wing fascist scumbags, feel invisible and righteous when confronting unarm people…
I agree with your reasoning Saker. There is one question you haven’t addressed though: On which side will be the army? Not only Pentagon with its generals and bureaucrats, but the lower ranks and soldiers that follow them.
The military will obey those who pay them. When they are no longer paid they will find cities to sack, as in the case of Rome in 1527. New York and Washington will be richer targets than Palookaville, but all the small places on the way will also suffer.
Pindo elections — Presidential elections in particular — can aptly be described as Political garbage on steroids. The fantastic irony is that this utter non-event could be what sets off the terminal break-up of the US.
I never would have thought I should say ’Thank you’ to George Soros. After he came a cropper trying to wreck Russia and China, he ’saw the light’ right at home. Wonder where he’ll settle next or maybe he has the courage to stay where he is and celebrate his last days in an apocalypse he has engineered himself.
Soros is the front man for the Rothschild banking dynasty.
Since I started getting interested in these things (thanks to Saker which was one of my first go-to sites) in 2014 I have been amazed at how blunt the tools are, that this small minority uses to achieve its goals. They do have the stomach to accept huge losses, such as the handful of Zionist that started WWII, they were OK with sacriificing most of the central european jews to civil war massacres. They sacrifice family values and a whole lot of lesser jews suffer for that, along with the target population.
To me it is clear that a US civil war would end the globalist project, but they have to go down the civil war path to weaken the US opposition (now confined to whites, particularly catholic ones), and then pull back at some point prior to falling off a cliff. I see that Michigan is in lock down again and I consider this move, too, as part of a plan. I wonder if a better strategy would be, instead of resisting these moves, to push them by any means so that they have trouble exerting control.
I suspect you might be way too optimistic. What remains to be seen is whether or not their hold on other nations is sufficient to keep overall control in their grubby little paws.
“To me it is clear that a US civil war would end the globalist project,”
The City of London – zionist Rothschilds and US compradores will *not give up on their 350 year old dream of world domination
It will simply be transferred either back to the ‘The City’ itself or to Eretz Y’israel.
To understand the latter better see the 1996 report: ‘A Clean Break – A New Strategy for Securing the Realm’
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvdyM1WUcAAOzos.jpg
and its neocon architects:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D4rlMW9XoAUIKfM.png
Regards
El dólar es el pegamento que mantiene unidos a los norteamericanos. ¿Qué sucederá cuando pierda sus privilegios? Ese es el escenario en el que tendrían que empezar a pensar los que viven allí antes de poder descartar cualquier eventualidad.
translation .. mod
The dollar is the glue that holds Americans together. What happens when you lose your privileges? That is the scenario in which those who live there would have to start thinking before they could rule out any eventuality.
It’s amazing to how many Trumpsters on this site are taken in by the theatrics on display in Kenosha. It reminds me of how the Nazis organized street violence in Germany in 1933, pitting “communists” against their own storm-trooper thugs. Wake up, folks! This is all staged, designed to terrorize local businesses and property owners into voting for a “law and order” president who the minute he is elected will pull the plug on all this nonsense.
Or, there’ll be some new “Reichstag fire” that will enable Trump to declare martial law and suspend the Constitution avoiding the election entirely. He’s a consummate con man who will do anything to remain president and avoid going to prison for his many crimes.
My sentiments exactly. Check this out:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/28/an-american-journey-1635-to/
Deep civil unrest will happen, not a civil war. For a civil war you need to have two party able and willing to go to war. The dems manipulate the mass for civil unrest with success. Many people are fleeing New York to rural area where people are able to defend themselves. The country could be divided into viable areas (with agricultural resources, energy, etc.) and areas that are only rich in violence. At a certain stage (when?) the viable zones (Texas, Canada, and so on) will block the transfer of incoming populations.
I think that neither the Russians nor the Chinese want such a catastrophic scenario. They are gradually abandoning the $ and gaining time in the hope of a recomposition of the political landscape. Clearly, there is no hope on the DC side. Will civil unrest be able to break the system? At the moment of break-up will there be a force/will to regain control?? If not, the United States will have lived. And a UN intervention will be necessary to secure the nuclear weapons.
Another scenario could be the continuation of the current situation, but the $ is at the end of its life and without helicopter money DC is finished. Are there any transnational elites, including China and Russia, capable of renewing the financial system while preserving united USA????
All this Hillary this, Trump that is total nonsense. Both of them are just fronts/patsies for the same System.
It’s tedious to observe how easy it is to play Americans like fiddles. It’s the same old, same old.
The push for civil war/civil unrest is the choice of the US elites. They prefer to revert the US into a segregated Jim Crow shithole, a White supremacist Police State, rather than reform and share their wealth with the populace in general. No medicare for all on the Plantation, not gonna happen.
The SCAM this time is:
The right wing ‘Patriots’ are being cooked well and good to be Azov style muscle against the treasonous ‘Marxists’ & ‘Socialists’ out to destroy the “US Constitution” and “American Way of Life” (aka White supremacy). To this end the propaganda in media has been relentless for years, with MAGA grifters pushing racist crap at a high pitch on social media.
At the other end the MSM has given BLM/Antifa and Trump $BILLIONS in free advertising and non-stop airtime, just like it did ISIS when it was needed.
The left hand and right hand are pulling strings and Americans are dancing.
I suspect that there is a minority of extremists on both sides of american society who want to clash with each other, while the vast majority of americans want no part of this violence and attempts to involve them in it.
“All this Hillary this, Trump that, is total nonsense. Both of them are just fronts/patsies for the same System.”
You couldn’t be more true, Christian. The Kabuki theater duopoly that is the US political system is not designed to elect a president that will in any way challenge the System, the “powers that be” (PTB), or as Jesus called them, the Synagogue of Satan. The money changers he threw out of the Temple never forgave him for that, to this very day. They now control both major parties and bankroll both sides in Congress and the Presidency.
Trump made a deal with the PTB just weeks before he was elected in 2016. He agreed to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and move the US embassy to Jerusalem once he got into office. In return, Sheldon Adelson gave him $25 million and pulled strings with the so-called “Russian” mafia to put him in office in the swing states. He’s been beholden to the Zionists, Christian, Jewish, and otherwise, ever since. He will stay in office one way or another no matter what candidate the Dems put up against him. He has to, or else it’s prison time for him big time for money laundering for the Mob and tax evasion.
Saker I think you are mixed up on this. The “riots” or demonstrations are a real expression of real anger against police. Police are mostly gangs of people hiding behind a municipal/state/federal badge that encourages individual members (cops) to show dominance over lessers. Police behavior mirrors gang behavior… police behavior is gang behavior. Among the more toxic groups (Kenosha, Minneapolis, etc) individual police action becomes more agressive as more police “back-up” appear.
Neighborhoods are usually loaded with disfunctional behavior and as the wheels continue to fall off we are probably going to get worse. Any riot or public expression of outrage will attract “thugs”. Rittenhouse killed two of them but his actions should not distract us from the core issue of why people are in the streets— police are killing Blacks.
“The dollar is the glue that holds Americans together” I agree with “frasco” and the reason is the use and abuse the dollar status as world reserve to create money out of nothing to sponsor, pay, for whatever ie. jobbless people, although the poor can still (via free dollars) get some food while in other countries people would starve. When (if) this privilege ends the US will break no wonder. Then i reflect whether the chaos (or even civil war) in the US could at the end be positive for world peace since the US would be more busy with its inner conflicts?
To understand the underlying dynamic of the social upheaval, conflicts, reaction and velocity of chaos, and breakdown of Rule of Law, it is absolutely necessary to know what occurs in a Cultural Revolution.
This disintegration (examine that word carefully) in America is a deliberate, planned, paid for, managed Cultural Revolution that has been spun out of the dead end ideology of Globalist Liberalism.
It is aimed at the White Middle Class, but it’s goal is total destruction (transformation) of the Federal Republic, the Constitution (primarily the Bill of Rights), the national borders, the federal state borders, the capitalist equity system (stock markets), and the non-digital currencies.
Like most every Cultural Revolution since Lenin, Mao, Khymer Rouge, the leading edge in the streets are the young (it was children in China and Cambodia), the US Cultural Revolution trained neotenized young adults, products of the weak liberal education system of the US.
The first run of this Cultural Revolution was Occupy. It was primarily coastal, with its most violent units in Portland (see the connection to today?). It was anchored in anti-Wall Street memes. It ultimately failed, but the activists within it remained, waiting for the next run. It came after the 2016 election reaction to the loss by Hillary Clinton and the victory of Trump and MAGA.
Meanwhile BLM was formed around racial justice, but energized by Marxist dogma (wherein lies its goals). Like the successful Stonewall Gay Rights movement, it primarily, initially sought enormous financial foundational structure. Heavily funded, the movement had a high probability of success. BLM used racial justice to attract tens of millions of dollars of support from corporations and liberal elites. With deep pockets, BLM can easily fund the leadership to direct Antifa, Occupy and other off-shoot violent cells of activists.
In 2020, all these forces have come together into a powerful Cultural Revolution, sponsored and mentored by the Dems (in and out of office, eg, Obama, Michelle, Clinton), solidly funded with International sponsors, trained and equipped for instant rioting to overwhelm any local police force, urban or suburban.
Defeating Trump is a tangental mission. Destruction of White Middle Class is a tangental mission. This Cultural Revolution means to totally destroy the US government, state governments, and local governments, American history, the philosophical and religious roots of the nation and society, family, gender and all norms of science, the arts, sports, and the economic system based on equity investment and private property.
Larchmonter, my friend and comrade,
You nailed it. However, be advised that every single prior (I will say not a word about those still in harness) military I know in SehSha, colour of skin makes no difference, has moved their families away from the hedonistic coastal areas and cultures and back to the heartland, the bedrock of the America we knew and know. They are ‘ready’ as can be and practicing often, even the youngest are getting skilled in musketry and small unit tactics. I know of more than one small town wherein the local constabulary are actively putting the word out that their town will be peaceful….or else, and the new residents are welcomed with open arms.
The rioters are very well trained and led and their tactics are quite good, suddenly enough warm bodies appear to overwhelm the local constabulary who are also now demoralized and quite literally unwilling and unable to enforce the laws and maintain peace, and the feckless media urging the ‘peaceful demonstrators’ on. What we are seeing is a well planned over more than 25 years brick by brick and busted head by busted head disassembly of everything America was and still is. But what is their alternative life? ‘woke’ culture, whatever that is, thought police, revenge loot every shop in US, terrorize the populace to submission? Really? Terrorize individuals to the point of fear of death or wounding in public? The answer is they have no alternative, they just want to destroy and destroy and destroy. Reminds me of the orcs attacking Novorossiya in the beginning, although admittedly the orcs had heavy weapons to destroy at a distance. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that with these clowns.
That being said, and I can add little to what you posted, I can assure you that the Armed Forces of the United States of America will have none of this destruction and mayhem. If push comes to shove, the overwhelming majority of serving military are conservative, not knee jerk conservative but in today’s time quite well educated, patriotic and they know what is going on. As an aside, to you really think Xi and VVP will allow the destruction of a world class nuclear power? Do you think that pair will willingly allow the possibility of some of these fruitcakes get their hands on serious weapons? Methinks not, witness Byelorus of the last couple weeks.
Auslander
Glad you chimed in with your unique POV, my friend.
The US society has always had an instinct to cluster in small local action. Though there are 19,000 counties and hundreds of thousands of cities, towns and villages, its neighborhoods are the organic units. It defies the truism of strength in numbers.
In the US, strength comes from a small cluster of attuned neighbors. Neighborhood Watch is the formalization. But we all know, Gladys or Mollie or Mrs. McDermott, the old lady with the old dog are the eyeballs, the human CCTV watchmen of the neighborhood. And retired cop, Mr. Collins, and disabled vet, Jason Teague, are armed and ready at any hour. All homeowners, keepers of the cut lawns, crossing guards at the school, deacons at the church, and all are damn upset at the chaos in the next town or city, or in the state 1000 miles away, but staining all of them because mayors and governors have given a free pass and sanctuary to criminal gangs.
So, the awake and not at all Woke, millions of people are locked and loaded and ready to vote.
None of them give a flying turtle that Trump is uncouth. They want him to clear the streets and return America back to Rule of Law in every neighborhood from sea to shining sea.
This is their country, and no one is going to burn it down, tear it up or transform it.
My comrade Larchmonter
These people are the bedrock of America. They will defend, and fight, as needed to make sure our America continues for their children and grandchildren, not the bastardized ‘concept’ of ‘woke’ morons and pederasti but the real America, the heartland. Of interest is more than one who disagreed, sometimes vociferously, with what we did in Sevastopol in early ’14 are now 100% behind what we did to protect our city and our culture and fully understand that they are now under the same attack we were under. Advice and ideas are flowing in both directions, one can rest assured of that.
Lol.
What is happening is that 40 years of Reaganomics is coming to the End Station. The US elites have stolen all the wealth, exhausted the magic money printing machine and now want to protect their loot rather than reform the financially and morally exhausted US System.
The “conservative” Americans who voted for this crap every single step of the way are now preparing to play the VICTIM card, when in fact it was THEY who gave the elites free license to loot, steal and kill with IMPUNITY, hoping for a piece of the action to “trickle down”.
The actual victims, the financially destitute and politically voiceless and powerless, are going to be kicked in the face by armed thugs in order to protect the financial and political elite and their precious US SYSTEM, the most finely tuned robber machine ever created.
In other words, it’s BANANA REPUBLIC TIME. The Robber Barons will rule, their loyal thugs will enforce LAW & ORDER on the Plantation, while waving the flag and praising the “CONSTITUTION”, and the field slaves will get nothing. Same as it always was.
Christian W.
Quote
“The “conservative” Americans who voted for this crap every single step of the way are now preparing to play the VICTIM card, when in fact it was THEY who gave the elites free license to loot, steal and kill with IMPUNITY, hoping for a piece of the action to “trickle down”.”
Non that I know of is playing ‘victim’, everyone that I know is arming up and preparing for what may come. What do you think is going to happen to the seething cities that allow this foolishness when the truckers, and they have already said they will, no longer venture in to these swamps? What is going to happen when no one can go to McNasties for breakfast before they join the morning riot? What is going to happen when the food lagers are getting thin, when the parts needed to repair the water or sewage pumps are not delivered because a trucker is not going to risk his rig to some faceless and feckless mob with an agenda? What is going to happen when the cops say ‘screw it’, as many already have, and cease law enforcement? What do you think will happen when the meth dealers can’t get their bricks to assuage the DT’s of their addicts? Think real hard before you reply.
In my opinion thou knoweth not of which thou speaketh.
Auslander
@ Auslander
You are proving my point, and don’t even realize it.
I know “the bedrock of America” is arming up. What they are NOT doing is taking on the Oligarchy (Wall Street) that is destroying the US and the rest of the Western world.
Steve Mnuchin sits on a $500 BILLION DOLLAR slush fund for the insider elites with no oversight (just one out of myriad examples of corruption and outright theft). So much for the “draining the Swamp” crap.
Yet “Conservative America” are preparing to kick down and shoot their neighbors… because it is easier to blame others than take responsibility and act accordingly.
Pathetic.
1. The Misrule by the Zionist Oligarchy is maintained by Conservative America.
2. The “Dems” are an Establishment operation skillfully red baiting Conservative America and stringing along citizens desperate for “Hope & Change” aka relief from oppression (change that NEVER comes).
3. The “GOP” are an Establishment operation skillfully preaching the RELIGION of the “US CONSTITUTION” and the “American Way of Life” to the faithful (believers are known as “Patriots”).
4. Both parties serve Wall Street and the CAPITAL in control of the entire US SYSTEM.
5. It’s alarming to see Saker of all people bite the bait and swallow the HOOK.
6. The population shooting each other up and having Conservative America rally behind the flag is exactly the solution the US Establishment wants. The US will become Apartheid Israel US Style. Look at Trump’s campaign and how prominent the US flag is.
And all of this is possible only because of US “Patriots” and water carrying running dog “Liberals”.
Very well stated Christian. I am also surprised at the conclusions of this particular article.
The majority of Americans are fed up with Trump’s arbitrary authoritarianism and will vote him out. When Trump refuses to concede the Election, a second Civil War will indeed erupt. I believe by Inauguration Day in January there will be sustained firefights in the streets a la Syria. It’s going to be a long winter.
Of course, different cultural revolutions have different outcomes. This one is going to be a lot more like Cambodia than China or Iran. One clue is that this one is paid for by the oligarchy.
The destruction of the White Middle Class is being performed by Trump through the greatest transfer of wealth ever to the biggest corporations and hedge funds in the first moments of the pandemic…plus the end of cheap goods in US stores and IT services coming out of his commercial wars on China…
Negative interest is what follows to absorbe what remains of savings and pension funds…
Of course, if you are amongst the first benefitted people, you could see things differently….
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pHGt733yw3g
(Think I forgot to post this with my comment)
Surely, we all know that BLM and Antifa are supported and funded by the usual suspects involved in destruction of many nations world-wide. I really get disappointed when this geopolitical game involving BLM is turned into a racial issue by analysts/commentators/observers. We all know this, just like what is happening with Belarus. How come the Belarus color revolution is not shaped in a racial way? Of course, racial profiles are discussed but they are not the leading drivers for what is happening.
How come, nobody is observing that many BLM protests/riots/looters are more white than black? Look at many of those protests, what proportion are black vs white? And because Antifa is mostly white, nobody wants to acknowledge their role in the riots/protests. Why? Many liberal Democrats are white —- Hillary, Biden, Pelosi, as democratic party leaders fully endorse this riots. Most Governors are white that are allowing what is going on in their States. But why frame it as a Black issue only? I assume that we know black issues are being used as a pretext/ excuse/ trigger/ scapegoat for Democratic party/ deep state to grab back power from Trump. Or am I mistaken in my assumption? Is not democracy, the pretext by the usual psychopaths to take down Lukashenko and thus destroy Belarus.
Anyway, I have had to admit that some individuals fight against injustice because they are at the receiving end of it, but not because it’s unjust period. Many would probably cheer, if Russia or China did what the Pindos do, because it is their side doing and not being oppressed. It was a sad day for me, when I realised that most humans decrying US injustice would support their team/ nation/ people’s injustices unto others just like the Pindos support USA USA USA USA. It not about truth nor about right vs wrong nor about Justice or honesty. It’s just self interest. On that day, I am sad to say, I totally accepted God’s Judgement for humanity. There is nothing worth saving. Just as Abraham pleaded for Sodom and 5 righteous souls could not be found to save that city. So too did Jesus ask if at His return He would find faith on the earth.
I occasionally lurk but I have retreated back into farm life. I cannot find any people worth saving. As an example to make myself clear: I love Hezbollah but I find myself wondering, what will they do to the jews if they are victorious? Some Jews have opposed Zionism but shall they even try to understand or find such a people and treat them justly? I really wonder and Ponder on so many things now.
I am black and I support Russia and China and Cuba and Iran and Venezuela and all those opposed to injustice. Right is right and wrong is wrong. Killing is wrong regardless of if my father does it or my son does it or whoever does it without justifiable reason such as self defense. Wrong is wrong period. Slavery is wrong, racism is wrong, plundering is wrong, destroying and destruction is wrong, lying is wrong. There is no gray. Stealing is wrong, I could go on and on but you get my drift.
Peace
BLM and Antifa are sock puppet operations run by the US feds, while the MAGA crowd get stoked at the other end. It’s the US elites shaping the political battlefield, preempting actual genuine protests by distorting the political narrative, and preparing their preferred solutions.
Operation GLADIO in a contemporary suit. Standard CIA and FBI fare really.
@Christian W
I have read your comments — they are true by and large —- the conservatives supported US destruction and plunder of other nations with the sole intention of benefiting from such actions. Just watch all those who opposed Bush on GWOT, turn around and endorse Democrats doing the same action ; if that ain’t hypocrisy and self-interest and damned be morality, then I don’t know what those those terms mean.
This is same same psychopaths who want to turn the world into their domain and relegate it into two groups —- the overlords who are transhumanists becoming godlike as man hybrids himself with Machines and AI, and their slaves who will live sub-human lives with poor diets/hygiene/medical care, serving their masters while the rest of the useless eaters are exterminated to save the planet from global warming. Guess which group all of us here at Saker belong to? Now, what good is your pettiness and racial bigotry, and immature rivalries do for you against that?
( PS – I don’t think I mean you Christian, I tend to think you are seeing what I am seeing)
If we could find a way to join Ponder and Mr
Auslander, then we could take down the Controllers. Divided we are conquered.
Another excellent article. Thank you. I wish to make a couple of comments, which others may have valuable insights I’d enjoy reading.
We hear much about the militias defending Americans from the riots. Their position has been one of self defence. How much longer will such a position last before the decision comes to take the fight to Antifa/BLM? After all, there are decent Americans of every colour trapped in these Democratic cities and states. Could we see something similar to Berlin 1919 when the Freikorps violently restored law and order.?
Regarding the USA breaking up, that’s something I’d like to see simply to diminish all that power concentrated in Washington DC. Just because I want it happen, doesn’t mean it will. The Roman Empire faced many moments of civil war, yet took centuries to break up. I imagine safe money is on a strongman emerging to hold the country together. Live ammunition is a great persuader when you wish to end public demonstrations/riots. Napoleon came to power because he was willing to use the force required to end the anarchy.
Granted there’s a huge cultural divide between Americans now. Nevertheless people on both sides have one thing in common: they need law and order to maintain any quality of life. I doubt we can have free and fair elections in 2020. If we could, I think we’d see a repeat on Nixon’s ’72 landslide. To use Canadians as an example: I’d guess 75% suffer varying degrees of Trump Derangement Syndrome. For those people, it has always been assumed Trump would not get another term(American voters couldn’t be that insane again!). Canadians hold to this view from the safety of the other side of the border. Our Left wing Kafkaesque bureaucratic tyranny is under no threat. But Americans are in, or will be in, harms way. They will no longer have the luxury of caring about Trannie washrooms. They’ll want to recover their safety asap. Which is why I think the power vacuum will be filled and the country held together.
As a Canadian I wanted to comment on your post.
Canada is very vulnerable. Our finances are an absolute train wreck and we have no gold in the national treasury. Our military is too weak to seize any of it much less repel any advancing Americans. We may luck out and be ignored, but pain and suffering is coming for us, the only question is to how much. I anticipate separatist movements from Quebec and perhaps Alberta as well.
Really our only advantage is our incredibly harsh weather. This ensures no one goes very far in the winter months. No one is walking into Canada for at least half the year.
I’ve wondered about a spill over from the USA. After all, where America leads, the rest of the West follows. Canada, after riding on the coat tails of two world empires, is certainly a follower.
I’d be curious to know how you see Canada becoming collateral damage if the US descends into chaos. A Looney Left invasion after Antifa/BLM have worn out their welcome in America? Canadians’ idea of social protest is painting rainbow colours on the pavement. What a shock it would be to have to face the real racist version of these activists. I can’t see the US militias coming north. You know, like the cavalry riding to the rescue just as our governments try to enforce more lock downs, mask madness and mandatory vaccines.
I agree that our finances are a disaster. But everyone finances are a disaster(except Russia). I hope you are right about separation. I may not like all the power concentrated in Washington, however it’s the power concentrated in Ottawa(and Toronto) that is a threat to my freedom. I’ll be the first Canadian celebrating the break up of the country. I guess those 13 years of public school brainwashing just didn’t last on me.
I agree. People of whatever political persuasion in America want a return to law and order and look dimly on politicians who revel in their own brand of mayhem, whether covid lockdowns or thugs in the streets, and so they’ll return Trump to the White House with a solid majority immune to voting irregularities. When that happens, and if he is forced to invoke the Insurrection act while he’s at it, he’ll have a mandate to do pretty much as he wishes.
I got a good chuckle from the one sheriff saying ‘if you shoot someone, shoot them a lot’! I’m 66 and have never owned a firearm. Generally, I don’t like them because their only function is to kill. I’ve been particularly put off this year because a bear rescue northwest of me has had a few little cubs brought to them who were shot by some sadists using them as target practice. I don’t like animals being treated with cruelty. None of this is their fault. Having voiced that grievance, realizing the seriousness of ending a human life, I would be more likely to shoot one of these rioters who showed up to cause harm to others. That may sound perverse, that I don’t want an animal shot but would shoot a person. But people should know better. People have to take responsibility for hurting or attempting to kill others. Their conduct is deliberate and vile. Animals (bears) are just looking for something to eat and passing through.
I totally agree with Rand Paul about outside influence. All these violent protests did not just pop up on their own. And it is my understanding that a lot of prisoners were released from prison because of the fool’s virus. Maybe there was another reason.
I see all these events being connected. The virus, the lockdowns, the riots, the destruction of the world economic system, the continuation of the empire’s foreign policy, it is all connected. I see this as a big push to complete the new world order. A world feudal state. Everyone everywhere must be brought under control and that includes the people of the U.S. These rioters and the inserted and paid provocateurs are all dispensable and will be disposed of after. The best is yet to come I think. The real fireworks display!
“And it is my understanding that a lot of prisoners were released from prison” In the 1917 Jewish-Bolshevik Revolution (mistakenly knoan as the Russian revolution) 80 – 85% of Bolshies were in fact jews, as Putin stated (in the last couple of years).
In that ‘revolution’ the Bolshies also let inmates out of mental asylums (whatever the PC term is for that these days?) – to create maximum chaos & terror amongst the population as well as letting prisoners out of jails.
When you see that following the same template in the US, we’ll all know for sure whose behind these riots and protests.
I would say that Trump is in more of a Poroshenko situation than a Lukashenko one.
Meanwhile Xi and VVP are putting their packets of popcorn into the microwave.
Supporting either Republicans or Democrats, Trump or Biden, is politically idiocy of the highest order.
The apologists and supporters of either political side will never admit this, but these two political candidates/parties are only 2 sides of the same coin–and have a lot more in common than they want to admit.
Choosing between either of them is one great political con job.
Both Republicans and Democrats (and their grassroots stooges) have a vested interest in maintaining the facade of this con job with their fake political debates and arguments, which are about as real as Professional Wrestling.
A pox on them all.
“Trump is as deluded as Biden is. There is no fundamental distinction between the two parties that are trusty instruments of American corporate capitalism and its imperialist warmongering. There may be cosmetic differences in tone regarding domestic policies. The Republicans, for example, have a more strident emphasis on “law and order”. But in terms of foreign policy and international relations, both parties function as different brands of the de facto War Party.
[…]
Make no mistake. There is only party standing in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election. It’s the War Party.
A ridiculous American conceit is seen from petty bipartisan quarreling seeking to portray foreign powers vying to influence the election outcome. U.S. intelligence agencies claim that Russia is endeavoring to meddle in order to get Trump re-elected, while China and Iran are allegedly hedging their bets on Biden winning. This is idle conspiratorial thinking based on American paranoia and delusion. For the rest of the world knows already that neither “face” will make a difference to the core of American aggression.”
Trump/Biden… Two Candidates Both Standing for War Party
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/08/28/trump-biden-two-candidates-both-standing-for-war-party/
The article and your comment nailed it! I agree with the Col.
There really will be change in the insane policies toward Venezuela, Iran, China, Russia!
Massive groveling will continue towards Israel. War mongering might even be cranked up a notch under biden.
Wall street will continue to loot main street.
Soros would continue as with obummer in that he will own a biden state dept: if one was enamored with obummer, than they will be thrilled with biden, harris, prob susan rice somewhere, samantha power somewhere in the biden admin.
On the other side, the psychopath pompass and his neo con/zionists would be out; kushner would go back to nyc and continue his grift. Trump “might” face further legal problems.
The aspect that change by the dimos as we stumble towards the selection is that some are starting to recognize that the violence, looting, murder, unquestioned support of “peaceful” riots may have to be toned down a tad. Off coursem the queston of biden’s mental capacity or lack thereof will continue.
All in all, not much to applaud as the rotting carcass of empire continues to rot from within.
Just as an aside, I have posted a link over on non- MSM from Diana Johnston: very verbose, as she tends to be, describing a “gaming” exercise with four scenarios for the IF’s on the “election” outcomes. The teams for described in discussion appear to heavily neo con, anti-trump.
There really will be change in the insane policies toward Venezuela, Iran, China, Russia!
Apologies! there will no change in policies, wish I could edit “more better.” (sic)
When faced with a real enemy in WW2 the US was able to tool up and produce 2 ships a day, a fighter plane every hour, a B24 bomber every 2 hours. Now it cannot produce enough paper masks to protect from the virus.
Good luck with the MAGA project.
Unfortunately, here in Australia, we are also going down the drain. When people forsake God, He leaves them to the consequences of their greed and lies.
The moment the money stops the colour revolution mercs will go home. Putting their skate boards, rainbow flags and hoodies back in storage. There will be no civil war – the same way as there was never any civil war in Syria.
Trump will win in November and the DP party billionaire backers will be on the hook. No different than how Putin ran the oligarchs out in the early 2000s. It is simply one group of elites pushing another over – while the masses take the real beating.
Capitalism and zionazis control is the disease – everything else is a symptom.
Good point. A great deal of what we’re seeing and hearing politically and out in the streets of certain cities is little more than theater. Trump will win, Biden will concede the election and the degenerates, and arsonists and rioters, and vandals and crisis actors will go back to pretty much whatever they were doing before all this started; jail or someone’s basement or couch somewhere.
If America is going down the drain there is surely no better for why and how that is than the words from Galatians 5:15:
If you bite and devour each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.
I however prefer this translation from MSG:
It is absolutely clear that God has called you to a free life. Just make sure that you don’t use this freedom as an excuse to do whatever you want to do and destroy your freedom. Rather, use your freedom to serve one another in love; that’s how freedom grows. For everything we know about God’s Word is summed up in a single sentence: Love others as you love yourself. That’s an act of true freedom. If you bite and ravage each other, watch out—in no time at all you will be annihilating each other, and where will your precious freedom be then?
Good question the last verse eh?
And my aren’t we in the process of ‘annihilating each other.’
Interesting interview with Richard Wolff. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CclatSvMT0
More repression, impoverishment to come. The only thing is – and I agree – that it is easier to keep out of reach from a population that which they never had in the first place, than it is to take away from them that which they acquired through violent struggle in the past.
With the populace; the mood already at breaking point, I wonder what the outcome will be of the FED’s recent policy change towards higher average inflation (Wolff mentions 4-6 or higher), surely pushing the broke majority over the edge. The interviewer conjures up images of Latin America, concrete fenced slums, neatly segregated from rich, privately secured compounds. Elysium or The Tellus Institute’s Fortress world scenario come to mind. What prospects. I wonder sometimes, what are the knock-on effects of all of this, of the parasite killing the host, of the endless financial repression; economic violence. For those more observant of their chains, what is there left to fight for, to remain the good upstanding productive citizen, to keep this civilizational, highly complex web of -as William Catton writes – occupational niches alive (upon which the insulated elites very much depend upon) when you’re more or less working, living, saving as a slave in this giant open air prison? One would think that such a society cannot long survive. Charles Hugh Smith once wrote: What is the shelf life of a system that rewards confidence-gaming sociopaths rather than competence? Unless we change the incentives and disincentives, the system is doomed. See http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/08/how-nations-collapse-disunity.html and http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/08/americas-metastasizing-class-wars.html:
The danger to the state is not who rebels but who opts out. Outright rebellion suits the state, as it can turn its monopoly on force on the citizenry. But when those keeping everything glued together have had enough and find a way to quit, the entire system starts unraveling in ways the state is powerless to stop.
If the Upper Caste starts opting out, the private sector loses its tax donkeys and managerial expertise. If what remains of the middle class opts out, what’s left of America’s civic glue disappears.
If the working poor opt out, the scut work required to provide the upper classes with their comforts will not get done. (Hey, Mr. State Bureaucrat and Mr. Financier, here’s a saw and a knife. Butcher your own meat.)
Those trapped in the lower reaches of America’s class system might decide to follow Johnny Paycheck and Take This Job And Shove It (2:31). Becoming a dependent of the State is looking better all the time.
State Nomenklatura managers/technocrats also have reasons to opt out. Their efforts to keep the whole thing glued together are not appreciated, for as I’ve noted here before, governing in an era of unraveling discord is no longer fun.
Conflicts within the upper reaches of the Deep State are also deepening as those seeking to extend the status quo regardless of cost are meeting resistance from camps who recognize the impossibility of maintaining the current trajectory of soaring inequality and the infinite demands of the Imperial Project.
There’s only so much inequality and unfairness an over-promised populace can bear, and America is well past that point.
To those who claim “people can’t afford to quit,” just watch. Those who’ve had enough will find a way to opt out. There’s plenty of woodwork to disappear into.
I wonder sometimes in how far the predatory rent-seeking, the enormous inequality will turn out to be a existential threat, as for instance, The HANDY model concludes. Maybe somehow, AI, automation will take over, those deemed essential still given enough to be vested in the system, keep the wheels turning, and the superfluous masses can just wither away out of sight. A fitting quote written by a Walter Map on Wolfstreet:
“You are stupid to play by the rules”
One wonders how long a civilization can last that adopts avarice, fraud, corruption, and mayhem as its organizing principles.
Let’s find out, shall we? Numerous models show these perversions, taken to their logical conclusion, must eventually lead human society to use its technological capabilities to exterminate itself through the sheer weight of its own iniquities. All the defining trends are headed that way and are accelerating. It is as if self-destruction is the actual goal, and alternatives and mitigations are systematically obviated in the desperate need to achieve it.
You can watch it happen in real time, the ultimate in slow-motion train wrecks. — http://wolfstreet.com/2016/10/07/liar-loans-surge-in-australias-red-hot-housing-bubble-ubs/#comment-57016
The ”dems” are so scared… so desperate and dangerous… for them selves … they will do ANY thing… and thats the end of the ”dems”…
The laughable thing about this, assuming any part of it is laughable, is for Senator Paul calling on the FBI to do something about it when it’s obvious they are part and parcel of the whole act. Can any sane person believe for one minute that they don’t already know about what’s happening here?
If the rioters want to burn something to the ground, I’d wish they’d start with the FBI and DOJ buildings. What Rand experienced is the kind of treatment that Christopher Wrey, Comey, Yates, et al, should be subject to. Yet we NEVER see it, instead,
they are lauded as heroes.
I live in the US and I can see the senseless Balkinization waiting for us just around the corner.
Wow! That’s really divisive.
Someone figured out that the best time to ignite Civil War was during a pandemic with high unemployment and skyrocketing small business closures on the eve of the most contentious election in modern history. But it won’t end in Civil War. It’ll end with another Trump Presidency.
What? Trump is no longer Putin’s guy? Knock me over with a feather!
Fact: Trump is and will forever be the number one choice of Zionists.
That’s why he will be chosen again and that’s why the us white refined vs them brown thugs and savages security narrative has been cleverly crafted and is being diffused on all mediums. This one included.
There might not be Civil War, but Zionist Fascism Through Trump Autocracy is coming to America.
And that doesn’t bother you? Antifa and BLM are David compared to ZFTTA Goliath.
I can see much clearer now. Putin, Netanyahu, and Trump have a common goal.
“But it won’t end in Civil War. It’ll end with another Trump Presidency.”
Yes Trump will win the election, but the Dems/Antifa/BLM/NYTimes/WaPo wont accept the result – thats when the large ‘blue states’ eg Cali (which already has well established republic movement) will petition to secede and *WHEN they do, that’s what will lead to civil war!
Its a 3-step solution.
I Don t live in the US so I am only interested in us foreign policy. From this point of view I think that Trump vs Biden is a fake choice because I do not expect any change in us foreign policy. The only thing I expect is a further increase of tensions in eastern Europe Middle East and Eastern Asia. The US is stuck in the cold war and has 0 deplomacy left. It only makes threats and sanctions.
Rethoric and bold attacks on Iran Russia and China from us side will increase. The US is now using Taiwan against China, the UAE against Iran and Belarus against Russia. The termination of arms regulation treaties such as INF and open skies may transform Europe and eastern Asia in battlefields and will surely starts a new arms race. The last treaty start 3 is at risk. With that treaty gone the US will be able to deploy as many nukes as it wants almost anywhere in the globe.
Trump or Biden won t change the fact that the US is ruled by a bunch of maniacs, insane warmongers who believe they are exceptional and invincible because they believe their own propaganda and thus live in a fake reality.
The current US policy is the biggest danger humankind has to face. It won t change and at best it will create 2 blocks separated from each other at worst it will create the last war in human history. The danger is very real.
Americans have no self respect, therefore they respect no one.
There IS already a Civil War/ Race War….and it’s spreading.
Just because the Central Gov. hasn’t declared it, doesn’t mean that a certain segment of the pop., the Blacks haven’t declared officially, doesn’t mean that there’s none.
I think that clearly the ideals of these protest groups were either never genuine or are being subverted by “volunteers” or by their “backers”.
Maybe this is being done for political reasons or maybe it is being done to undermine a serious effort to address issue of police brutality (abuse of position) or of systemic racism – not referring to the stupid “pay my phone bill” crap but actual issues of policing and lack of access.
Saker thank you for bringing attention to the limitations of the 2nd Amendment in regards to fighting institutional tyranny. For those who are unfamiliar, here is the text of the 2nd Amendment:
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”
Even if I own a tank (which I can, in fact, legally purchase) I am no match for the US Air Force. Yet, regardless of how corrupt the government becomes, they are limited in their ability to use the armed forces against the people. The US Air Force cannot simply carpet bomb a US neighborhood, county, or state without plunging the country into pure chaos and eventually destroying the supply chains and human resources needed to supply the Air Force itself. It would also result in a legally sanctioned mass resistance by the vast majority of law abiding military personnel. Internal tyranny, even in modern times, has to be executed with the consent of local law enforcement, and it is to this end that the 2nd Amendment comes into play.
Right now we are witnessing the destructive forces of the US power structure exercising tyrannical acts by disbanding local law enforcement in areas where citizens are the least armed, thus rendering them victims to the mob (much of the US Constitution including the Electoral College functions as a barrier to mob rule which is the #1 tool of the tyrant). Once you become a victim to the mob, and have no means to defend or provide for yourself, you fall on bended knee to the power structure begging for safety, food and shelter under whatever rules they set. A “militia” is NOT a “military”. A militia is a group of armed local citizens prepared to defend their life, liberty and property in an emergency situation. A military consists of professional soldiers paid by the federal government. A country with a well regulated “militia” is impossible to destroy from within, and by extension, extremely difficult to destroy from without.
Americans will prevail, have no doubt.
Civil War on a limited scale is on in the US.
Because its make or break point for the Dems.
Those currently running the Democratic Party – being the radical drug addicted 60s war protestor movement – want the own way regardless and since 2016 have refused to accept election results that dont favor them. They are mentally unstable, sick, desperate people and know indictments follow over the Obama Clinton period. Obama particularly faces arrest and jail over sleeper govt networks he left in place and has been illegally controlling since 2016. Including his attempt to use MAS370 to start WW3 in 2014.
The plan will be to escalate protests and riots to January at least and then when Trump wins either on the Nov vote or court adjudication attempt to secede Dem controlled states – California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Minnesota, New York etc….
Its 1861 in reverse with this time non southern states forcing a split.
This video also shows Hillary’s health state is not sound and in decomposition mode and with a bit of luck she’ll be gone within a few years almost with Slick Willy and this sad chapter of American history will partially be over.
A secession could see a Mexican standoff into mid-late next year unless Trump takes immediate action which he may not.
one needs to listen to globalist and kissingers right hand man steve piecheznik. he clearly wants no presidency no usa and no constitution. they are all in the way on par with the protocols
believing in Darwin Theory of Evolution equals racism. Racism was predominant in 19th century, all the way until ww2, when Darwin Theory of Evolution was used as a pretext for genocide. Humans are racist “by design”.
“minority rights” are perversion of marxist oversimplified oppressor/victim dogma, which generates, in time, actual minority privileges, when perverted. minority rights are a sort of technique of leftist manipulation, who present themselves as “protectors of minorities”, gaining their votes (in exchange, gratitude for minority right) for rise to power. to keep those votes controlled, leftist are asking for evermore “minority rights” until those became “minority privileges”.
Based on the comments here, I think it is safe to surmise that these riots have awakened a sense of patriotism in the US that was on the wane the last couple of decades.
American commenters who on the one hand prattle about the empire and Zionism, now talk about defending “their country” through armed conflict if need be.
Brilliant maneuver by Soros, or whoever it is that everyone here is blaming for the riots.
Meanwhile the subterfuge is the Democrat vs Republican divide.
https://youtu.be/RqfLOJGS_7o
Homer Simpson at the duff beer brewery. Minute 1:25 always reminded me of the Republicans and Democrats.
I think that the people in US are fed with Washington and the svamp called “deep state” who rules USA from behind! And many poor people take the opportunity to plunder so they can survive for a while longer! This problem is going to escalate when the fall of the dollar starts to make imported goods much more expensive. The US is in “dire straits” but the politicians ignore this fact and try to diminish the problems…This won’t work for much longer as we can see! US is falling apart and I think it’s the best that can happen for the people in US and the rest of the world!
Refering to the U.S.A breaking up into zones; that is already happening. Notice how in almost each town there is a nice part whose perimeters are well protected by police, and a bad part where the police have been reduced to being just another gang due to the firepower posessed by the thugs. And of course you all certainly heard of the “fly over zone.”
Probably all by design.
Civil War=Kill off a lot of the masses=Martial Law=Collapse the Stock Market down 80%