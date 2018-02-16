Let’s begin by a short summary of events.
- About a month ago Nikki Haley announces to the UNSC that the USA is ready to violate the rules of this very self-same UNSC should a chemical attack happen in Syria
- Then the Russians announced that they have evidence that a chemical false flag is being prepared in Syria
- Then a chemical attack (supposedly) takes place (in a location surrounded and, basically, controlled by government forces!)
- The OPWC sends investigators (in spite of western powers loudly proclaiming that no investigation was needed)
- The AngloZionists then bomb Syria
- Next, the UNSC refuses to condemn the violation of its own rules and decisions
- Finally, the US Americans speak of a ‘perfect strike’
Now tell me – do you get a sense that this is over?
If you tell me that 32/103 is hardly perfect, I will reply that you are missing the point. In fact, if anything, 32/103 is further incentive to bomb again!
Let’s look at the differently for a second and ask this: what has the AngloZionist attack actually demonstrated?
- The western general public is so terminally zombified that false flag attacks can now be announced 4 weeks in advance
- The Europeans now live by the motto “my honor is called solidarity” (a variation of the SS motto “my honor is loyalty“)
- Lead by the USA, western countries have no objections to wars started in violation of their own national laws
- The UN Security Council has no objections to wars started in violation of the UN Charter and International Law
- The PRC leaders, in their infinite wisdom, act as if they have nothing personal at stake and act like bystanders
- The Israelis, via the UN Neocons, are now in total control of the Empire and use it to “clean house” next door
Oh, I hear the objections. They go something like this:
– But the attack was a dismal failure!
– So what? the Empire did not pay any price for executing it.
– But the US Americans did blink! The attacked from Jordanian airspace and from the Red Sea! They avoided the Russians completely! They are afraid of them!
– So what? They still bombed a Russian ally with total impunity.
– But, surely you are not suggesting that the Russians should have started a war against the USA over a strike which did not even kill a single person?
– No, of course not, but by not taking any action the Russians also failed to deter any future attacks.
– But what could the Russians have done?
Now *that* is the right question!
Let’s look at it a little closer. Roughly speaking, the Russians have a choice of 3 types of retaliatory measures: political, economic and military. However, each one of them has a specific set of prerequisites which are currently problematic to say the least:
|Measures
|Political
|Economic
|Military
|Prerequisites
|Assumes a minimal amount of decency, integrity and respect for the rule of law by the rest of the planet.
|Assumes that other countries, especially China, would be willing and able to support such measures.
|Assumes that Russia has the military capability to defeat the AngloZionist “coalition”.
|Current reality
|Russia can moan, bitch, complain, protest, appeal to higher values, logic or facts – nobody gives a damn.
|The Chinese and the rest of them are not willing to do anything at this time to support Russia.
|Russia can militarily defeat the AngloZionists, but only by risking the future of our planet.
This really can be summarized a simple sentence: the AngloZionist Hegemony is a threat for the entire planet, but nobody besides Russia and Iran is willing to take it on. Ain’t that an irony!
The so-called “Christian West” has become a willing host for its Zionist parasite and the only ones with the courage and moral integrity to take it on are Orthodox Christians and Muslims! Sic transit gloria mundi indeed…
But what is even more important is this: while it is true that the US Neocons did not succeed in delivering the kind of massive attack they would have wanted to, and while it is true that the US attack was just about as lame as can be, you need to completely forget about these facts. Facts simply don’t matter. And neither does logic. All that matters are perceptions!
And the perception is that “we” (the AngloZionist rulers and their serfs) “kicked” Assad’s “ass” and that “we” will “do it again” if “we” feel like it. That is all that matters in the Empire of Illusions which the AngloZionist Hegemony has become.
As soon as you understand that, you also will have to agree that Trump was right: it was a “perfect strike” (again, not in reality, but in the world of illusions created around it).
So now we come full circle.
The AngloZionist Hegemony demands that the entire planet bows down and worships it. Except for Russia and Iran, everybody meekly goes down on their knees or, at most, meekly looks away. In their own delusional reality, the ‘Mericans feel empowered to smack down Russia or Iran at anytime. There is nothing Iran can do to stop them, and while Russia can, she can only do that at the risk of the future of our entire planet.
Now you tell me – do you really think this is over?
The Saker
Although not directly supporting Russia in Syria, the Chinese are presenting a 2nd front to the Zionist-anglo empire with the challenges in the South China sea. If war breaks out between the empire and Russia, I don’t see how China can stay out of it. That means the empire will have to commit and lose some of its assets to fighting China, thus drawing them away from Russia.
The Chinese really present their red line in Taiwan. That is where they will go all out (and North Korea if it is attacked).
South China Sea is by definition (900 miles from Hainan and mainland) a naval battle. The US can sqeeze in several carrier task forces, buttressed by the QUAD’s trio of naval lapdogs (Australia, India and Japan). The Chinese won’t fight atop the water. They will use missiles and subs (some aviation, but they won’t last two minutes flying against the US Navy). The real warfare will be the assymetry of tens of thousands of fishing vessels equipped with missiles of all sorts that will swarm the big ships. We know from the naval history that great men of war vessels have been defeated by swarms of much lesser attack vessels.
The SCS battle will only occur if the US makes a stand within the 12-mile limit of the islands China has constructed. Then, it’s on.
Taiwan, if you follow the daily news, is where China will invade with a million men to keep the province from going totally independent and becoming a US base. China could politically wait another 100 years to absorb Taiwan, but would not wait one minute if the Taiwanese break away from the One China policy of Beijing.
This would unleash what even the Normandy invasion would look like a video game for children.
The Chinese have planned this invasion since 1949. Taiwan has a well-trained, representative armed force. They will lose all of it and every government structure. The only things left standing would be the historic sites. China would level all the infrastructure if need be.
They have shown with the coming Taiwan Strait naval exercise and President for Life, Commander Xi Jinping in battle fatigue uniform, that absolutely nothing would be held back should Trump goad Taiwan into making a move for separation and independence.
As for joining Russia in a war with the US, China sees that only as the Last Day on Earth. China will fight alongside Russia in North Korea, or with Russia within some SCO conflict against terrorists in a US proxy war in Central or South Asia. But joining in the MENA or Africa or Ukraine or Serbia or Iran situations, China has clearly shown no spine to do that.
@Larchmonter445. I believe you read the Chinese mind well except the last para. The Chinese will help Russia but in what form or timing? That is China’s initiative. Whatever it is, it will be decisive. The Chinese don’t play no games with war!
I give you a hint. The Chinese did help the USSR in war during the 1962 Cuban Crisis with the US. But it was the USSR which chickened out while the Chinese sacrificed blood and wealth in punishing a US surrogate in a two months war. That was one of the reasons for the fall-out between Mao and Khrushchev, between the USSR and China in the following years.
I appreciate your viewpoint, Simon.
I’ll factor in your words hereafter.
Yes, China does have many ways to help. Later on, down thread I point to many things China should be doing and I believe will be doing soon. I call it a To Do List. Some very concrete and some symbolic of the relationship requires Russia to act with China. Their alliance is yet to form beyond partnership in strategy and tactics. It has to manifest in some more traditional symbolism and action, also. It need not be a blood-oath bond alliance. But it must be forthright, global and exemplary for Multi-Polarity to become an ideological challenger to Hegemony. (I so hate ideology, but it serves the purpose here of a cognitive “Flag” around which the sovereign nations can cluster with Russia and China and work to dissolve the Hegemon).
Thank you for your comment.
Oh please larchmonter, the Chinese meekly walked away. Saker is right and no amount of putting lipstick on this ugly pig of a fact is going to change that. This is exactly what one would expect of China and some of the sino-sycophants here should at least have the integrity to stop spinning the facts or at least not damage their credibility any further.(note I’m not accusing you of being a sino-sycophant, but I consider your post to be too idealistic whereas Saker’s analysis in the article to be brutally realistic)
I think saker’s admissions here were bang on and quite mature. I state again: There is no strategic alliance between China and Russia, just a brief illusory convergence of interests. Now that trump has threatened tariffs on Chinese exports to the US, it appears that they’ve been rattled enough and their bluff called. With the huge trade surplus the Chinese have with US threatened, it’s the Chinese that are vulnerable not the US. China only cares about their narrow self interest and not the long term picture of a mulipolar world and consistent adherence to international law.
China’s goal is for trade and peace and China will do its best to get everyone in line on that. However, China’s Putin’s only ally in the 5 nations Security Council, in which the US, UK and France have veto power in the 3:2 ratio against China and Russia. It’s never that China is with no ‘spine as someone said – China helped Vietnam and Korea’ and China seems to have a reliable and trustworthy friendship with Russia. In the recent bonkers attack from the Nato trio, China was wise to stand with Russia in the Security Council, classifying the attack as a violation of the UN charter – as everyone knows, but no one can enforce civilised law to members who are like a bunch of gun totting cowboys. It’s not to China’s, or Russia’s interest to fight in ‘unlawful war.’ Putin and Xi respects the civilised set up of the UN and are models of restraint and rationality, unlike the bumbling, hasty arrogant accusers and war mongers… the world has more respect and trust for peacemakers than the dehumanising nukes-crazy war makers. Xi and Putin are firm ; they don’t have to gang up as a threat to whoever want to strike on the war path. Xi’s to turn the other cheek while Putin will issue warning … and they have the capacity… whatever, staying calm and cool is their special skill. Whoever quickens his pace to keep up with warmongers cannot be a world class leader.
That’s an apples and oranges comparison,back in the Korean war and Vietnam war era China was not so globally interdependent, now they are. They have a $200billion trade surplus (year of year) with just the US, their economic growth rate has plummeted from 10-13% to 6-7%, over 50% of their GDP is in the real estate sector, the real estate sector is a massive bubble that is overstaturated and the belt and road initiative needs global stability. All of the aforementioned makes China exposed.
They don’t have the fortitude of Putin and they are not guided by his ethical and long-term strategic principles that wants to architect a fair rules based multi polar world. China is only interested in a multipolar world and international law as long as it gives them advantage, as soon as it becomes inconvenient, they behave like the West and throw principles to the wind. Just like they just did this week. More such behavior will come in the future. Unless president Xi is a real statesman and change China’s previous modus operandi.
Qwe, apparently you do not understand the ‘Law of large numbers’. China’s economy cannot grow at 10% forever, because the base is steadily growing, and soon China would produce everything on Earth. 6.5% growth, from the vastly larger base today, adds far more production and wealth than 10% growth ten or twenty years ago. And to say that 50% of China’s GNP is involved in property is simply wildly wrong.
I second your reading of China’s attitude with regards to a rules based world. Their 9 dash line claim in the South China sea is prosecuted in a “might is right” principle with disregard to international diplomacy and flagrant usurpation of territories belonging to other nations. A case in point is the harassment of Philippine fishing vessels in the Scarborough Shoal which is within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. http://www.latimes.com/world/asia/la-fg-philippines-fishing-20161119-story.html
@Anne Teoh.
I ditto that.
On a lighter note Lachmonter445, the immediate “blood-oath bond alliance” I think the Chinese (at least the men) are eager to enter with Russia is to marry the 10% excess and very beautiful Russian girls which Mother Russia could not produce enough husbands for.
After all, due to the one-child policy, Mother China could not produce enough Chinese wives for Chinese men! I am sure every Russian girl available will be snapped up by the Chinese men in no time at all.
To sweeten the deal, their progeny can identify themselves as Russians and help replenish Russia’s population and fill the land. This will also enrich the gene pool of both nations!
I myself have a soft-spot for the very beautiful Russian blue-eyed blonds. I hope one of my grand-sons will marry one and enrich my blood-line!
There was a sputnik article about the fact that at the time the US launched their attack in Syria, in other words, at the moment we might have been at the brink of war if the Americans had chosen different targets, at that moment the Chinese had a large flotilla in the SCS conducting live fire exercises. And the same time, they had another detachtment in the Taiwan Strait conducting exercises.
In other words, they were ready for the war to start, and had their opening moves planned and would have been ready to execute them very quickly.
The Chinese general who is defense minister had just gone to Moscow and very publicly declared that they were standing with Moscow. At the least, Sputnik is trying to show that this was very, very true. In the terms of Dirty Harry and Nutti Nicki, the Chinese appear to have been locked and loaded.
No Simon, I think the only credible part of larchmonter’s post was the last paragraph because it’s the only part that’s not theory but provable fact: China showed no spine in supporting Russia is Syria – fact.
I agree with both of your comments. My main point is: Money talks. What will happen to China’s economy if it’s biggest consumer folds? What will happen to all the goods that Americans can’t afford to buy? This is why China will not get off the fence, unless it’s forced to and it has no other choice. I also, believe, that if USofA folds, the rest of it’s vassal states will immediately follow.
Saker, this is not over yet.
They will continue to prod and probe Russia, trying to get her to lash out. They will use every dirty trick they can think of.
While I am of about the same age as Putin, I can say that jujitsu was big in our teenage years. None of the Chinese stuff. And jujitsu is purely defensive art. You disarm or knock your opponent down while he is attacking you. This is what Putin is doing. He has all my confidence. So, you should as well.
I’m not sure that is all that simple after reading the following,
https://www.quora.com/Why-did-Russia-not-help-India-in-the-1962-war-against-China-the-Sino-Indian-War
@Tom_12. The Cuban Missile crisis of 1962 was started by the Yanks putting missiles in Turkey aimed directly at Moscow a few hundred miles away. At that time, China has a 25 year alliance treaty with the USSR.
China was obliged to come to the USSR’s aid (despite their disagreement over ideological issues) under the treaty.
The aggression on China’s southern border was instigated by the CIA. The Yanks were still very sore with China over their defeat in Korea – they were pushed back to square one after sacrificing much blood and treasure and gained nothing.
China neutralised the Yankee-inspired threat but the USSR did not move further in Cuba and call Kennedy’s bluff. The Chinese did not think Kennedy would act and even if he did, the US would not survive a nuclear exchange. But the more populous and resourceful USSR would.
But the USSR’s leaders did not have the spine to fight despite their having the moral high ground since the Yanks caused the crisis first by threatening Moscow with nuclear missiles in Turkey.
The Chinese struck the first blow at an US surrogate, but the USSR did not fight.
That was when I think Mao lost faith in the reliability of the USSR!
I agree with Larchmonter. All Russia really needs from China is a reliable business partner and investor, which I think China is. With that, Russia can ride out whatever sanctions the west throws at it. The true test of friendship will come if and when Russia is sanctioned out of SWIFT. China can be of enormous help when it starts using the Russian SWIFT alternative. Other than that, China’s power forces the US to keep a large part of its resources in the Pacific. That’s a big plus.
Just as China will not get directly involved in Syria, Russia will not and should not get directly involved with any Chinese move on Taiwan or any clash in the South China Sea. Since North Korea also borders Russia, they may both be involved there if the situation becomes very serious, but that seems unlikely now. But Russia will be the source of raw materials, food and supplies if the US Navy cuts China off from the world. That is what China needs Russia for.
That said, it would be nice to see China louder in its diplomatic support for Russia in Syria. But any kind of military support is out of the question and I doubt anyone in the Kremlin ever expected otherwise.
The US will not be able to cut China off from the world. Too late. In Korea, Taiwan, East China Sea and South China Sea, the US will lose. In the Indian Ocean, it will be a war of attrition. But it will be too costly for the US. Remember the Chinese DF26 anti-ship ballistic missiles can reach 4000 km likely further. Not to mention the hypersonics. If fired from Yunnan or Tibet or Pakistan, it will cover the northern part of the Indian Ocean where the supply routes lie.
China now has enough reserves to last a long war -longer than what the US can endure.
What China needs from Russia and vice versa, is to watch each other’s backs i.e. prevent a two front war for either country.
Remember that China fought the Korean War without free help from the USSR. Everything that China got was paid for exorbitantly, including giving away the whole territory of Outer Mongolia (present day Mongolia) to USSR’s influence/occupation.
Correct. Russia is the ultimate target of America (including its colonies on this side of the Atlantic). That’s what Mackinder told them in 1903. But the Atlantic pirates won’t be able to take on Russia from the West (Napoleon, Hitler, they know that). Their best bet is to strike at the ‘core’ as Mackinder taught them, in Central Asia and Siberia (this is what the ‘Great Game’ was all about) or from the Far East. But this is what China won’t permit to happen. The ‘West’ must take China out if they want to attack Russia, for purely military reasons. And that certainly won’t happen.
Simon you make all this hurrah patriot boast about China when when they couldn’t even manage a feeble objection to these US strikes. The Chinese military is no condition to challenge either Russia or the US outside of East Asia. They are not a global military power, and won’t be for decades if ever due to the trap of the 2nd chain of islands and the relative lack of technical advancement vis a vis Russia or the US.
LOL! Qwe, the very hubristic Yankee general, Douglas Macarthur, was also convinced that the slightly built Chinese (compared with the Yanks) and still half-starving from fighting off the Japs and the Yanks’ poodle – the Kuomintangs, will not have the guts or strength to intervene in Korea.
He boasted Pyongyang (just captured by him) that he (nuclear armed to the teeth) will water his horse in the Yalu River (natural border between Korea and China) and likely beyond.
Even as he was boasting, the 300,000 Chinese volunteers were slipping unnoticed across the Yalu River, armed only with WW2 rifles but also with an indomitable determination. Many of the volunteers were from Shantung Province, many of whose inhabitants are strong, hefty six-footers due to their wheat diet. The Chinese national anthem – March of the Volunteers – is inspired by this entry of those volunteers into Korea to fight the Yanks.
The rest, as they said, is history.
Sun Tzu said to let one’s strategy to be as dark as the darkest night i.e. in the utmost secrecy. Chinese inscrutability is part of this.
I am sure Putin understood this since Russia was given a copy of Sun Tzu’s Art of War by China after the collapse of the USSR, due greatly to the debacle it suffered in Afghanistan. Putin’s approach to Crimea and the Donbass was pure Sun Tzu.
It’s funny how you put words in my mouth that I never uttered (nor even my thoughts). I think this reflects your own deep insecurities rather than objective facts or analogies you are attempting. I never made any comments about the so-called “slight-build” of Chinese compared to Yanks (or compared to Africans, Indians, Russians, Arabs, Iranians, etc.) — you did. The idea that physical stature alone is decisive in war is absurd, if that were true then Japan would never have so easily defeated and humiliated China. This premise of yours has absolutely nothing to do with with my comment.
I simply pointed out that your armchair hurrah patriotism was without credibility given how quickly China folded in front of the US this week and how they couldn’t manage a feeble objection to the USUK-F illegal act of missile strikes against Syria. Also, it’s a fact that China is decades behind the US and Russia in military technology.
I was just pointing out these realities and it’s my opinion that the Chinese leadership is not stupid enough to engage in a direct military confrontation with the US because China is much much weaker than the US (in a global transoceanic scenario as you outlined) and far less technologically advanced. What you were suggesting is more like a Chinese version of a Hollywood John Wayne style Chinese war against the US, this is the exact of opposite of the style and advice of Sun Tzu.
Do you really want to completely hoover your credibility by attributing Putin’s brilliance and cool-headed approach to a copy of Sun Tzu’s Art of War given to russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union? I do believe the Russians have their own military geniuses, history, traditions and advanced strategic training to rely on when formulating strategy and tactics.
If the USSR understood Sun Tzu, they would never had got into Afghanistan the way they did. Nor prosecute the cold war the way they did.
And by the same token I could say the same thing about imperial China getting defeated repeatedly by the British, the Russian Empire, the rest of the West, and the Japanese. That doesn’t mean that China lacked a sun tzu or that they didn’t have a deep bench of wise strategic thought, it just means that those teachings were not applied by the corrupt and incompetent in power at that moment in either China or Soviet Union. And it also reflects the inability to project power due impending internal collapse (economic in the case of Soviets and technological backwardness & organizational incompetence in the case of the last vestiges of imperial China.).
Read my comment on Sun tzu and the perverted thug known as Alexander.
True the Qing Dynasty forgot Sun Tzu’s advice that skill in war is an indispensable part of state survival. After pacifying the realm with the most advanced armed forces in the world at that time, they stood down their armed forces (especially their world-class artillery) and retreated into ill-advised pacifism.
But they also used Sun Tzu to prevent and denied the wolves (Britain, France, Russia, Japan and the very hypocritical rising power, the US of A from totally colonising China. That was a subtle GO move. China managed to play the colonial wolves against one another (e.g. Japan against Russia) and outlasted them all to regain her sovereignty.
Please go and get a solid education on the topic
Alexander a ‘perverted thug’? A nonentity vilifying one of the greatest figures of history. Amazing impertinence!
The USSR left Afghanistan in safe hands under Najibullah, who kept the mujahideen vermin at bay, despite the efforts of several other countries to supply, arm and train them, until the drunken Quisling Yeltsin stopped assistance, on orders from his US masters. Only then did Afghanistan fall further into the Hell of jihadist terror.
one thing i do see the Chinese doing is………..taking out and/or disrupting US satellites/GPS/communication systems….even a tiny bit can make huge differences…..
According to Sputnik, the Chinese had their fleets at sea, and were obviously set to both deny the SCS to US/NATO and also appeared to be poised to invade Taiwan.
Both are obvious weak spots where the Chinese can hurt US/NATO. US ally Japan is very dependent on oil tankers coming through the SCS, and the Chinese can easily cut this off. And the only thing keeping the Chinese from retaking Taiwan is the threat of the American carrier groups. But, if they are busy elsewhere at the start of WW3, then Taiwan is very vulnerable and almost certain an early Chinese target.
What made the US back off was the stance that Russia took. And this went far beyond Syria. If a full WW3 kicked off from the US attacking Russians in Syria, then Syria just becomes a side-show very quickly. And that means the US had to look at the situation across the front with Russia. Those silly battalions that NATO forward deploys to please the Poles would look very vulnerable in that situation. And with the 1st Guards Tank Army deployed in the center of the front, Ukraine becomes very vulnerable as well. The Chinese added to this threat by clearly and obviously standing firm with Russia, and it was also highly likely that the US loses Taiwan very early in such a war.
The die is cast.
One never knows if China is involved or not, until it’s too late.
Recommend: The Art of War, Sun Tzu
“nobody wins a protracted war“.
We (the Empire, that is) has gone too far for China not to have made/continue to make provisions.
The worst thing for business is unpredictability, and with the arrival of Trump, the biggest difference to his opponent in the election is the ‘predictability factor.
Read:
a. lack of any coherent policy, domestic or foreign
b. lack of central command
therefore,
c. complete lack of accountability and oversight
d. absence of any expectation to keep to terms of any negotiation! (there was some Russian expression…)
etc…..
So we may assume that China, the country with the most coherent long term strategy, that we know of, is continuing to make provisions and likely (reluctantly) accelerating long-laid plans, i.e. advancement of petro-yuan as primary trade currency.
testable predictions:
1. expect accelerated interest and adoption of yuan as trade currency, noticeable in 2018
2. expect increasing instability in the fiat-US$ based economy(ies) of the Empire, measurable by major stock indices, especially NY and London
3. I think we can see increased downward pressure on ‘bubbled-out‘ real estate prices
which will…
4. put further downward pressure on ‘financial stability‘ of the entire empire’s ‘house-of-cards‘ economic system.
5. I think we can clearly see the biggest collapse of the empire’s financial infrastructure during 2018!
But ‘they’, the 0.1% already know this, and are in fact readying for it!
Back to China, they surely know what is coming and are indeed taking active measures to mitigate fallout.
They’ll need Russian military coordination for a while as the fragments of the Empire may well be even more dangerous, with some of them being completely infected by the parasite, and thus, even more willing to inflict wanton destruction upon the planet, aligned to the primary objective of the Cult of Moloch.
China will enter into overt actions, if/when they have to.
I believe that leaves us with just one variable, when
The WW III that never was :
1.AMERICA
-lost face ; again; America doesn’t even have a face anymore : it replaced it with the mask of death
– its mighty Armada and new ,shiny missiles did not frightened a 7 year war ravaged country
– it used a 1/4 Billion hammer to KO : a cancer medication producing center , an empty warehouse and a abandoned factory , bombed before by Israhell
-103 Tomahawks and only 32 proved to be semi- smart
-America declared victory , and sailed home ; for now
-Mission accomplished for his beautiful , strong army said the president , triggering painful memories
-The Pentagon insisted that all his missiles hit what ever was supposed to hit ,except America’s hubris and arrogance = this was left intact
-America didn’t learn to lose with grace
-America does not have Osama Bin Laden to kill for the 3rd time and save face ; who will replace him?
-cowboy diplomacy can only take so far after all ,even if it is entertaining
2. RUSSIA
– Was so stunned by the collective IQ of 30 of the American weapons , that Mother Russia did not respond ; sometimes children need to learn on their own if they can
-never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake ; after all ,the Russians wrote “War and Peace” and studied Napoleon on the battlefield
-did not lose anything : no soldier , no weapons
-Russia’s warning was heard by America
– Paradoxically ,Russian air defense system gained prestige without firing: if old Soviet era can perform so well ,imagine what new ones can do ; thank you ,America ,they said
– Mr. Putin called for an adult , calm approach of the problems ; again; will he be heard this time ?
3. SYRIA
– stunned the world with its courage ; David against Goliath gained again with a few old Soviet era stones
-Mr. Assad turned out to be an animal , A LION protecting his cubs
-the Syrians celebrated in the street this great American failure
4. FRANCE
-proved how long and painful is the way from having DE GAULLE to having Macron plying Napoleon against Russia ;
-a bon entendeur ,salut !
5. BRITAIN
-Ah ,Britain ,used to prove in the past it was PERFIDIOUS ALBION
-lost even this honor
-an ex-empire ,still trying to play the pirates skulls an bones
– no Brexit , no Novichok found , no honor among thieves
-what a loser
6. ISRAEL
-it showed again how things are done : stay in the shadows , push in the front the big goyim with big guns
-if they lose , play the victim card
7. SAUDI ARABIA
-lost paper money again ; paid in full and no delivery
-the days of the petro-dollar winning are gone
8. EUROPE
– the verdict still not out
-some countries approved the American fiasco ; they remember the old America and the old Soviet ; but nobody can live in the past ; eventually and painfully,they’ll learn
-some smart countries positioned themselves for the new world : Austria, Hungary ; but not everybody is likely to have smart leaders in Europe
-some countries tried to be in the two diverging boats simultaneously : Italy ,Germany ; this can tear them apart , them have to choose
9. CHINA
– showed that Sun Tzu and Confucius were Chinese : The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting + The superior man understands what is right ; the inferior man understands what will sell
-China builds roads and international bridges -China learned; only the wisest and stupidest of men never change
-doing business is better than doing war , building silk roads ,paved with a shiny ,yellow bricks , is even better
10. THE WORLD
-sighed in relief and mostly was STUNNED
-stunned by the little Syria , with its big courage and honor
-There are three methods to gaining wisdom. The first is reflection, which is the highest. The second is limitation, which is the easiest. The third is experience, which is the bitterest.
CONFUCIUS warned again
-the world was stunned to see that the civilized west chose ,AGAIN ,the third option
Veritas semper vincit, what an amazing analysis! True for everyone. Thank you for this, I really enjoyed reading.
Thanks. There is another post on page 2
Just: thank you.
I love it. Although, sun tzu gets to much credit, do not do it. There were other much greater warriors, like Alexander the Great started at the age of 16 commanding force of 5000 hoplites against 5000 Beotian hoplites. After he sent them all to Hades, his father Phillip II let him take the command of all the forces. When he went to Persia he had all but 25000 hoplites, 4000 of his cavalry and 5000 of Thessalian cavalry in two major battles he destroyed both Persian armies of more that 200,000 warriors each. He conquered all of known world. He built many wonderful cities, many of which are still around. One of them Alexandria in Egypt. Not to mention many in today’s Syria. He died before he was 32 years old. This is what Greeks did, they built cities to do trade with locals. His empire lasted almost 1800 years until the fall of Constantinople. What did famous sun tzu do? Big nothing. Show me his empire.
@Anonius. I quote you: “His empire lasted almost 1800 years until the fall of Constantinople”.
Sigh. All I will say is: ignorance is bliss. Please go get a real education, friend.
Simon, For once I agree with you. Comparing an amateur and thug like Alexander to a genius like sun tzu is in itself ridiculous. But to say that Alexander was superior and his empire lasted 1800 years is delusional.
In the eyes of Europeans particularly western, every tyrant and Criminal can be great. Alexander was a bundit, who plundered and burned the cradle of civilization, The city of Persepolis in Persia. He and his bundits burned books, libraries , and commited genocide after Genocides. Wake up from ur Eurocentric illusion and look to the things as IT was in reality. Alexander the Bundit believed in demons, he sucrificed and spilled blood of cows in order to gather demonic entities. Churchill is also great for Europeans, but in reality he was an extrem hateful racist and muderer, just read what he himself said. From the fruit of the tree U can judge the tree. Just look to the current western tyrants like,Trump, Macron, May, John Bolton, Stoltenberg, or earlier, like Bushes, Tony Balir, Sarkozy, every of these criminals one day will get the title of Great in the western mindset. As far as concentration European mindset, The only exception is Russia, that is way the western tyrants and current bundits hate Russia. The only great leader in contemporary time is Putin.
I am going to answer both of you, you can sigh all you want, and you can call him a bandit all you want. You can’t change the history. Alexander was the greatest military strategist in human history, this is why he never lost a battle even though he fought with overwhelming forces. Real military leaders did not need to read and follow some weasel sun tsu, they made their own battle plans. Sun tsu is for the likes of military analyst wonnabees. Live with it.
Anonius. I quote you: “Alexander was the greatest military strategist in human history”.
Then please tell me why he hurried out of the Hindu Gush (present day Afghanistan) and died with most of his army while trying to return to Persia via present day Balochistan? Sorry, your definition of “never lost a battle” is different from mine.
Also tell me why he turned south into India instead of further east into China? After all China, even in the troes of the Warring State Period was an equally rich country like India. China was then divided and should be easy pickings for Alexander. Why did he rather face the elephants of India than divided China?
@Antonius.
LOL! And the US never lost a battle in Vietnam also. The Vietnamese colonial replied: “That’s irrelevant”.
The point is: you can lose the war without ever losing a battle. The (Asian) enemy, schooled in Sun Tzu, will not fight you according to your strengths.
That’s why the US lost the Vietnam War without ever losing a battle! Understand?
I am back with a short note to Darius.
Back to Alex III. Let me enlighten you on your (Persian) history. It all started with Persian attempt to subdue Greek City States which started with your nameske Darus II, and after his defeat his son Xerxes made a second failed attempt leaving his son in-law Mardonios with an army of about 150,000 men. Alex’s grandfather who happened to be also Alex (II) was humiliated by being forced to entertain Mardonios and his army for almost a year until they were totally destroyed by the Greeks in the battle of Platea. And later on Alex’s father Philippos II was allegedly assassinated by Persian assassins. So, there you are, Alex had a very valid reason to ask for the payback. So, do not blame him blame the Persian kings for forcing his hand.
Having said all that, I have a surprise for you: It so happened that Persian Kings belonged to Achaemenids (a greek family). Your name Darios just like Xerxes, Artaxerxes, Mardonios, Amyrteus are all Greek names, even though nobody officially admits that. So, you could say that all those wars were kind of fraternal wars between the Greeks. Now you see, you do not have to fee so bad. Oh yes, Persians totally burned Athens.
Persian kings belong to a Greek family? Sigh. Please go and get a real education free of Western concepts of race superiority!
> Your name Darios just like Xerxes, Artaxerxes, Mardonios, Amyrteus are all Greek names
….which might mean both things
1) Persia was (at least on ruling elite level) yet another Ancient Greece offshoot
2) They had somewhat different names, but as we learn that part of history via Ancient Greek chronicles – we read those names and everything how the Greeks heard or translated them, and they vanilla form can be lost for us.
As I have posted, whether the ruling family/elites of Persia at the time of Alexander was Greek (unlikely) or not is irrelevant….except for perverted Western concepts of race superiority!
Too bad Alexander was illiterate and couldn’t write to pass along his knowledge. He was a good battlefield commander, and that saved his butt from a few large strategic mistakes. He couldn’t properly organize his empire, so it quickly fell apart after he died an early death likely from venereal disease and alcoholism which destroyed his liver. The Macedonians couldn’t even keep control of Greece itself, and soon it was Athens and Sparta that rose. In the end, the Macedonians built nothing that’s remembered other than once they conquered a lot of people, then retreated.
Sun Tsu was an advisor, not an emperor, so of course he conquered nothing in his name. But if you look, at the time when Alexander thought he’d conquered the entire world, China was already an empire.
Oh please, this is to all those spreading their inferior knowledge. Lets put it in order:
First of all, Alex III was educated in Athens, by one of the famous Greek philosophers. He was to busy building things, when he was not defeating his enemies. Second he lived , which puts him more than hundred years before his endeavors woke the Chinese up. Chinese started to put their things in order in 220BC:
http://afe.easia.columbia.edu/main_pop/kpct/kp_qinhan.htm
So, I suggest keep you uneducated comments to yourself and stop spreading your wishful thinking in the form of disinfo.
BTW: venereal diseases were brought to Europe by the Spanish from South America after 1492. As it turned out, locals were carriers but not affected, while Europeans (Spaniards) had no immunity against those diseases. Good try but no go.
Sorry, I am back with a link to enlighten some people:
https://www.livescience.com/17643-columbus-introduced-syphilis-europe.html
Alexander probably died of malaria or some similar disease.
@Anonymous.
I quote you: Sun Tsu was an advisor…
Correction: Sun Tzu was also a brilliant military commander, not just an arm-chair advisor. Please read up on him.
Empires never last. Sun Zi was interested in avoiding war, and winning only if forced to do so.
Don’t forget the Soviets, who came out of this looking good. Their old weapons from the 1970’s shot down and defeated Trump’s nice, new, smart missiles!
We live in a different reality to that now. China and Russia doesn’t need to meet the US on the water at all. Instead, they can reach out and strike down US carriers no matter where in the world they are, and likewise strike directly at US air fields, which are not so numerous and are cramped full of juicy assets to destroy with minimal civilian casualties. Without carriers and regional air fields, the US lacks the ability to project power. These assets can’t be protected, because the missiles both Russia and China possess are too advanced. Jets can fly a few hundred kilometers, while missiles can fly thousands.
The AngloZionists with no ability to project air power then have two choices–go nuclear, or go home. There’s no option for a ground war with Russia or China.
In fact, with the carrier groups deleted, it would be hard to even consider the US a military super power anymore. It would only retain that status due to its nuclear potential–that it can’t use.
@anonymous April 16, 1:29 am.
More hurrah patriotic bombast: any such acts by China on US assets, particularly on US soil would lead the US to launching a massive and crippling reciprocal conventional attack on China and it’s interests or even potentially a nuclear one. Attributing all this courageous and reckless actions by the Chinese against the US is an example wishful thinking projected as analysis. This is the same China that got cowed by the US this week into backing off regarding Syria and the same China that has zero leverage against the US regarding trade tariffs.
Even touching a US satellite would be an idiotic thing to do except under the conditions of a hot and active war. Otherwise, no major power is going to cross that line and vise-versa: the US will not cross that line either with Russia, China or India – not during a cold peace or cold war.
On the swarms of small boats–given current technologies, if you were to put me in charge of building some nation’s navy with the purpose of potentially fighting other navies, I would absolutely emphasize swarms of small fast cheap boats with no armour, good electronics suites, that could carry a couple of missiles and/or torpedoes. With the ship-killing missiles and torps out there, seems to me they’d be way better value for money than all the huge billion-dollar ships the dominant navies build.
Might supplement it with some kind of fuel-tanker-as-submarine that the little boats could refuel from, to extend their range.
One interesting thing is that Trump is apparently such an idiot that he is hard at work pushing and pushing and pushing China to take Russia’s side more forcefully.
The Chinese didn’t seem willing to start an economic war. Wise for them of course, as they are gaining power and strength the way things are, so why stop it? Yet, Trump is forcing the Chinese to put trade restriction on American products.
America is constantly poking the Russian bear with a stick.
America is constantly poking the Chinese dragon with a stick.
The end result is to push the two together.
And while China may not have iniatially wanted to join economic action against the USA, they are being forced to that position by an aggressive American yielding a stick.
Russia has been forced to restrict trade with the west, as the Americans push sanctions. Now it seems like Russia is finally to the point of saying “to heck with this” and stop even more of the trade. China is also being hit, not with sanctions (mostly, a few related to N Korea IIRC) but with trade tarriffs. At some point, China will be pushed to cutting off more and more trade. Editorials in Global Times have already been saying that they know that every tool being used against Russia now will be used against them in the future.
The US seems to be trying to drop a new Iron Curtain between the world they control and pays tribute to them and the part of the world that won’t pay tribute and talks of a multipolar world. Long term, it doesn’t seem like any contact or trade between the two will be possible. Long term, it also seems to be better to be on the Russia-China side of the world. A smart business person would trade giving up trade with today’s affluent yet declining West if one gained trade with a future rising China and its billion people and the sphere of influence that will come with it. The second course will make some people rich.
LOL! Please read and understand Sun Tzu. China won’t be provoked with being poked with a “stick”. There are thousand and one ways to react to being “poked” with whatever stick, including the timing or not reacting at all!
@ Simon Chow,
The problem with westerners reading Sun Tzu is that they seldom read the Dao De Jing, so their understanding is limited by their cultural view.
I have had a couple of NATO officers try to explain passages to me but …. their understanding was completely western centric. It makes me wonder whether the US really understands what they face in China.
They also need to read Said’s ‘Orientalism’ to understand just how ignorant, yet arrogantly convinced of their own superiority, they really are. The Chinese, in contrast, value all human knowledge, and have many scholars studying Western philosophical traditions, from the Greeks and Romans on.
My memory fails me, but I do remember the story of a ‘meditation’ contest between Buddhist monks (or maybe they were not Buddhists), the ‘winner’ being the one who could keep withstand the attacks of fleas tickling them, without reacting in any way.
Westerners in general are not to good at it. Americans are absolutely incapable.
I guess that the Russians will wait until the inspectors in Douma find no CW use and come with their version of trade war and sanctions — e.g. NO Titanium for Boeing, NO REE to anybody (in unison with China) etc. etc. It will not kill anybody, but it will show how abuse of interdependence could work the other way around…
I dont buy this floffy crab that the Chinese are working “under cover” against the Empire, “have its own interests”, “are supporting Russia in an indirect manner”.
China dont support Russia in UNSC. period. Meaning Saker is correct that Russia stands alone with Iran.
Russia will take care of this.Lets just remember Russia has weapons that the US and co cannot defeat.
Of course its not over. The geographic and political position of Syria reveals that the struggle is opening a gateway to world unity. This world drama is a component of what the Christian tradition calls “apocalypse.” That is not something to be feared, unless one is wedded to illusion. The process is a global struggle between mass illusion and reality. Between mental ego and Being. Each moves within the powers of its own nature. War consciousness and the rule of fear is a territory of mental-ego. We are required to take care of the military dimension, without binding ourselves into thinking it is merely a military matter. Victory for us requires understanding the spiritual forces that govern the process and letting that inner movement guide our strategic thinking. Russia and China have a much better sense of this than most Westerners. Most of the spiritual assists available to us are minimally visible to the mass conscious mind. This is because the ruling class forces our real strengths into the “underground.” However, out of the public eye they are steadily building their strength.
“The process is a global struggle between mass illusion and reality. Between mental ego and Being.”
Beyond mass, object, galaxy, or the cosmos, the process is an intermental struggle between Super Conscious Being and everything else!
Remember Snow Leopard, the ego has no access to “reason”. And reason is a mental function. Further, wholistic [mental] healing is to make all mentally conscious, which is the process whereby our unconscious-ego vanishes from within our unconscious – for the egoic wish for a flower without roots turns into nothingness and nowhere.
The ego has access only to “profound fear”, this is not an aspect of our profound mind; thus and such, the ego is not mental at all.
3b definition of profound : all encompassing : complete : profound sleep : profound deafness
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/profound
Now, Being is Mindful, so not sure how the ego became mental – please explain.
What shall we say, shall we call it by a name
As well to count the angels dancing on a pin
Water bright as the sky from which it came
And the name is on the earth that takes it in
We will not speak, but stand inside the rain
And listen to the thunder shout, “I am, I am, I am, I am”
— Let It Grow, by the Grateful Dead.
In my opinion, the ego becomes “mental” when it starts believing in duality, that it’s the centre of the personality and in control. It’s just the centre of the field of consciousness.
I believe Stoicism has a great deal of value for modern man.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5897dMWJiSM&t=333s
“The axiom of Maria. A precept in alchemy: “One becomes two, two becomes three, and out of the third comes the one as the fourth.”
Jung used the axiom of Maria as a metaphor for the whole process of individuation. One is the original state of unconscious wholeness; two signifies the conflict between opposites; three points to a potential resolution; the third is the transcendent function; and the one as the fourth is a transformed state of consciousness, relatively whole and at peace.”
Good Day Rob from Canada – Stuart says, “Hi”.
“In my opinion, the ego becomes “mental” when it starts believing in duality, that it’s the centre of the personality and in control. It’s just the centre of the field of consciousness.”
Stuart begins: Our ego is a vestigal organ, long since gone by the by, and all that remains is a cell-wall-less gooey-plasma ready at the moment to luminesce and retire into nothingness.
I take it as axiotmatic that our Whole Mind cannot lose it Self.
OK, Rob from Canada, now to your opinions:
One: “the ego becomes “mental” when it starts believing in duality”.
Two: “(the ego is) the centre of the personality”.
Three: “(the ego is) in control”.
Four: “(the ego) is the centre of the field of consciousness”.
Regarding Point One: Please explain how fracturing an entirely mistaken ideal can lead to dualism and not chaos?
Two: “Who says?”
Three: “Of What?”
Four: An unconscious ideal cannot attain consciousness, except in illusions.
Hi Stuart! Here’s my take on the issue of ego being mental, and from my own experience it is correct. With very little practice one can observe his thoughts and internal dialogue. It doesn’t require meditation. It’s simply a matter of paying attention to our internal dialogue. We all talk to ourselves. That internal dialogue is the ego talking to itself. The ego is a mental construction based on the brain’s interpretation of it’s experience since birth. So what are we witnessing the ego’s internal dialogue and thoughts with? That’s where our “spirituality” lies, regardless of religion or no religion. We all have immediate access to the witness to our own ego but few use it. The “witness” is silent. It observes and knows, but doesn’t know how or why it knows. Call it “knowingness”. That witnessing awareness is silent. Zen Buddhists call it the practice of “no mind”. In modern sports it’s called being in “The Zone”. Though silent is is a very aware state of consciousness.
Instead of using our brain to think when we want to use it to think, we let the brain’s ego think us and think our lives for us. Our ego is our own worst enemy. The ego never sees the “big picture” of all involved. The ego/mind is always insecure and spends it’s life trying to compensate is some way or another to overcome it’s basic insecurity.
Humans for the most part, identify with their mental chatter (the ego). Any real spiritual teaching, teaches us to identify, instead, with the observer of the ego, which is transcending the ego.
All the problems we face on this planet are because of insecure individual egos, grouping to form tribal egos, such as tribes of nationalism, tribes of religious beliefs, tribes of political beliefs, tribes of sports team fans. Egos tend to be competitive and want to be “one up” in some way. One can easily see that the party of Democrats has an ego identity as does the party of Republicans. Egos are mental creations. Mental creations are not necessarily true. They are beliefs about our perception, whether actually correct or not. The witness or observer we all have and share knows the truth of the moment and the appropriate action to take. Of all the books on Spiritual Practices I’ve read through the years (I’m 80), I recommend Eckhart Tolle’s “The Power Of Now”. The best to you!
To Barry, thank you for your post. I have read Tolle’s book too, about 8 years ago, and found it really making good sense to me. Your explanation of our internal dialogue not being who we really are, is very clear and well-said. These can be hard concepts to get one’s head around. You did an admirable job of it in your post.
Thanks again for posting your thoughts.
Insecure group think problems at the crux of existence.
Simple, profound and, also from my experience, true.
Thank you Barry.
Barry, I pride myself in speaking to an octogenarian! “And from my own experience”….
“Here’s my take on the issue of ego being mental, and from my own experience it is correct. With very little practice one can observe his thoughts and internal dialogue. It doesn’t require meditation. It’s simply a matter of paying attention to our internal dialogue. We all talk to ourselves. That internal dialogue is the ego talking to itself. The ego is a mental construction based on the brain’s interpretation of it’s experience since birth.”
Barry, the internal dialogue of what you speak, is to me, your conscience and your inner self, not the ego talking to a hallucination of itself; for what can an illusion manifest but more illusions of : it : self.
The ego is a misprojection from our higher mind; ergo, not mind, but misunderstanding, illusion, maya, separate from reality, separate from us, not us, not anyone, just lost awareness with no where to settle but nonexistence from which it came.
Cool. I´d take it a bit further, though. Putting the mind on emptiness, the place without characteristics, in a deep meditative state. One sees the way things really exist, the way consciousness creates our reality, the truth of emptiness and karma. Its called entering the stream. The beginning of the transformation to the divine being. Its an experience that changes you forever.
Beyond words. Meditation is essential.
The Chinese newspaper the Global Times agrees with the Saker:
“Washington’s attack on Syria where Russian troops are stationed constitute serious contempt for Russia’s military capabilities and political dignity. Trump, like scolding a pupil, called on Moscow, one of the world’s leading nuclear powers, to abandon its “dark path.” Disturbingly, Washington seems to have become addicted to mocking Russia in this way. Russia is capable of launching a destructive retaliatory attack on the West. Russia’s weak economy is plagued by Western sanctions and squeezing of its strategic space. That the West provokes Russia in such a manner is irresponsible for world peace…Western countries continue bullying Russia but are seemingly not afraid of its possible counterattack. Their arrogance breeds risk and danger.”
Yes, I also follow the Global Times editorials, and have friends in China
Simon Chow nails it, in my opinion
America is playing checkers (or some other child’s game). Russia is playing Chess, and we know how good they are at that. China is playing Chinese Chess and that is fking impossible to understand for a westerner …… subtle does not cover it….. and China has the father (godfather?) of all generals and military strategists, Sun Tzu …. go figure
I agree, the fat lady is out there somewhere warming her vocal chords.
Talking about chess…In my humble opinion all the suffering and foreign occupation of Syria could end in less than a month if Russia would have the guts to threaten (behind closed doors or overtly) that if the attacks and occupation of Syria will not stop Russia will provide the weapons necessary to nullify the military superiority of Israel to all relevant enemy of Israel and of course to Syria. The timed leak in the news that Russia considers providing S-300 to Syrian is a good start but obviously not firm and strong enough, According to Paul Craig Roberts… “to restate the point once again, the passivity of the Putin government in the face of Washington’s aggressiveness is leading directly to nuclear war and the end of life on earth”. I think Russia can be “passive” by not attacking US but can be very engage by threatening were it hurts the most…the safety of Israel. Cheers
It is an old metaphor. I think it was used on Atimes years ago: Americans play Monopoly, Russians play chess. Someone added (it could have been me) and Chinese play Go! That was a response: Americans play poker, the game of the ‘achievers’. The response was: Americans play poker with loaded dices’ and if their bluff is called, they pull the gun and ‘take it all’. If I am not mistaken, the verbal joust originated in Australia!
Yes, Go … 围棋
From the rules:
• Sacrifice: Allowing a group to die in order to carry out a play, or plan, in a more important area.
Interesting
From the Global Times
‘Drill a warning to secessionist forces’
The news that the People’s Liberation Army will conduct live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Straits on April 18 has shocked Taiwan. It is a clear warning against recent pro-independence activities on the island, especially head of Taiwan’s administrative authority Lai Ching-te’s advocacy for independence.
Secessionists should not fantasize that the US will come to their rescue, even though the US had passed the Taiwan Travel Act. National unity is in the core interest of China, which is determined and capable of shattering any foreign intervention. Once Beijing decides to take action, it won’t be stopped by any other force.
We believe that if the mainland were to take a military strike against “Taiwan-independence” forces, Washington would have no effective means other than protest.
The planned military drills will be a reconfirmation of Beijing’s bottom line. Let the bombing and shooting drills alert Taiwan, rather than letting them actually occur on the island. The mainland does not wish to end the Taiwan question with a military showdown, however, how the situation develops depends on how much rationality remains in the Taiwan administration.
The Ukraine, North Korea ….. Sth China Sea ….. Syria
Russia, cold war
China, trade war
America is somewhat busy at the moment.
Could it take on a direct confrontation over Taiwan?
I think Syria is too strategically important to be ‘allowed to die’ ….. but, then, I cannot play Go
Interesting …..
What about the ‘rumors’ that China will build a base in Vanuatu? “We would view with great concern the establishment of any foreign military bases in those Pacific Island countries and neighbours of ours,” Mr Turnbull said. Ahem!
Yes, I wonder what Mr Turnbull would say if it was America doing the same thing?
Oh … that’s right …. does not need to …. already has a base here in Australia
Although, Australia has little choice, I believe. We still need a big brother. Although that is getting very very complicated.
Australia’s geography will determine its future ….. IS determining its future
Australia has a ‘Big Moma’ already, the owner of it, actually.
Could America take on a direct confrontation over Taiwan?
If Taiwan is 500 kilometers off the coast from California, America just might give it a try. But alas, Taiwan is 500 kilometer off the coast from Fujian Province. Only a deranged America would take the bite. Let’s see if America is deranged. Lately there are signs it is down that slippery slope.
What I meant, is the China is choosing its timing and confrontation very carefully
America is the next door neighbour who has watched the plum ripen every day, fearing that pesky Chinese neighbour will steal it and eat it
Not being careful, or just being plain dumb, the American knocked over a hornets nest and and now too busy dealing with the angry hornets to keep an eye on the plum
Timing is everything
Chinese play weiqi.
Scary as it is, that does not stop Trump from attacking Russia.. Seems it was actually “Mad dog” Mattis that saved humanity not Trump. Trump wished to “bomb the crap” out of Syria. But Mattis stopped him.
“It was Jim Mattis who saved the day. The US defence secretary, Pentagon chief and retired Marine general has a reputation for toughness. His former nickname was “Mad Dog”. When push came to shove over Syria last week, it was Mattis – not the state department or Congress – who stood up to a Donald Trump baying for blood.
Mattis told Trump, in effect, that the third world war was not going to start on his watch.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/15/trump-bluster-about-syria-james-mattis-calling-shots
LOL, guardian adverts now. Seriously, you believe the neocon tabloid the guardian?
Sadly yes, I do believe Trump is actually the nutter in this situation… Trump has fallen.
It says a lot about our situation when a guy called “Mad Dog Mattis” is considered the sane one.
“Mad Dog Mattis” is said to have been slapped with his nickname due to his insanity and inhumane behaviour during the battle for Fallujah in Iraq. I recall banned weapons were used, including depleted uranium, and victims denied medical treatment. The people continue to suffer the consequences and are advised not to have children, same as in Basra.
Mattis opposed the invasion and the assault on Fallujah. He was overruled.
Its not the first time that the Pentagon has told an American President a firm No about starting a war.
Under Bush the Lessor, Adm Mullin as the chair of the Joint Chiefs of staff told Bush no to a war with Iran.
Actually, its not even the first time they’ve told Trump no. There was that incident with the carrier that Trump said he wanted to be sent to North Korea, but which instead sailed south. They covered that over with some nonsense story that Trump didn’t issue the order in the right way or call the right phone or something. But, the Pentagon surely heard Trump’s statements, and they sure didn’t call up and say “hey boss, I hear you want a carrier send to North Korea” and then make sure it happened. They clearly did just the opposite of what Trump thought he’d commanded as commander-in-chief.
Unfortunately many now believe the neocon tabloids. My take is that Trump himself saved the day. Trump does not want a war with Russia, or North Korea or China. And he wants out of Syria. This much is clear. The two chemical attacks, Salisbury and Douma, were staged because Trump does not want war.
My reading of the Trump administration is that Trump is his own man he is not under the control of the bureaucracy, intel services, pentagon etc, not even his own political base. He acts as he sees best given the situation. This is something new in recent US politics.
As for the strike on Syria itself, the US could have overwhelmed the Syrian air defences, even while avoiding the Russians. Notice that they did not attack Syrian air defence units at all. They went in for another symbolic strike showing that Trump is not for war.
Trump is under enormous pressure and is being attacked on all sides, at the same time he does not have establishment support. Trump is walking a high tight rope with strong winds all around. So to keep his balance he has to shift his weight, left and right, forwards and backwards, depending on circumstances. Many people wrongly interpret these tactical shifts as betrayals of their preferred side.
I certainly hope you are right.. The notion that Mattis is the sane one is very scary.
We know about the “madman” strategy. Maybe Trump and Mattis are now playing “good cop/bad cop”.
Excellent — alors, que la Russie fasse brûler ces barbares.
Really, the West’s 99% are mostly superfluous eaters.
“Russia will take care of this.Lets just remember Russia has weapons that the US and co cannot defeat.”
Actually, not yet. Which is why this is a very dangerous time.
Putin announced his weapons as having ‘completed testing’ or something similar in his Mar 1 speech. That is not the same thing as produced and deployed and sitting in silos or stockpiled on bases.
Putin really announced that soon Russia would have those weapons.
The danger is if the western oligarchs decide that the best time to fight Russia is before they get all those new weapons fully produced. This is why I was afraid that they wanted to start that war over Syria. That’s why I’d be certain that the Saker is correct in saying that this isn’t over.
I don’t know what they expected to gain out of this last round. I certainly wouldn’t be a dollar at a poker table on being able to bluff either Putin or Xi. I don’t know if that’s what they were trying to do. At least some of it probably was for internal politics. Both May and Trump are very weak at hope. In different ways, both may see power really slip from them in the next 6 months or so. Both would believe that looking ‘tough’ would raise them in the polls. Its possible that’s what all of this is about.
But, I can also believe that there are factions in both deep states that are convinced that they want a war and they want it now. But governments, especially weak governments, often don’t completely control their own departments and factions. Strong leaders can accomplish that, some by fear, some by earning respect, some with just raw political power. But weak ones almost never do. Thus I can believe that some factions wanted war and executed at least part of a plan to start one. And it turns out that a guy known as “Mad Dog” might have been the one to tell them no, you don’t get your war, at least not today. Life is strange, but if that’s true, I owe a Thank You to a guy known as Mad Dog. I didn’t really want to spend my last few years in a collapsing and dying world following a nuclear war.
For the last attack against Syria, we can deduce 1) that the west does not have the necessary will to do anything right; 2) that the west has just tested their capacity and will sonn attack to kill.
Well, I am not so sure about that. First of all, they are determined and they are constantly baiting the Bear. The Bear is also testing the West, and now knows: the West is a paper tiger, which even can’t roar. The Bear just used the “fly swatter” and determined that “the flies are just that pesky flies”.
Message to Saker, just think of the days when, Cossacks without any armor, or fur covered Tatars, all wonderful horsemen, were used to test the enemy before the battles. Syria is just that – The Test. And, this makes the West Furious. Because the more they try the more they find that they really can’t do anything to the Bear. It makes them scream and punch the wall in the washroom, for the psychopaths they are. Have Faith. No need for any Sun Tsu BS.
Addition, for the ones that want to see the Russian Tactics, I refer you to Polish movie “Ogniem i Mieczem”. You will see how Hetman Chmielnicki (Khmelnicky) deals with Polish heavilly armed Hussars. Oh, yes Hetman is what we today would call Marshal (or not). I am pretty sure he never read Sun Tzu, just used his smarts. He simply kept sending fake attacks, thus keeping Polish Hussars awake and on their horses all night and then if this wasn’t enough, He used the rain, which made Polish attack to simply collapse “drowned in wet dirt” and then he made his move and destroyed Polish army, which was on the paper heavier armed. All he needed to do is wait.
And this is how it’s done kids. Russian Great military traditions are not forgotten. Have faith.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JA9ZW2Iiv3Q
The battle I am talking about is at about 43:00
“The so-called “Christian West” has become a willing parasite for its Zionist host and the only ones with the courage and moral integrity to take it on are Orthodox Christians and Muslims! Sic transit gloria mundi indeed…”
-lol wut? What Christian west? The west was de-Christianized decades ago by the culturalmarxist/PC/liberal/Multicultural elites that toke power in USA in the 1960s.. Christianity is despised in the west, as is heterosexuality, whiteness, anything European, family values, national pride, racial/ethnic pride.
Russia is not really taking on Zionism. Only Iran and Hezbollah is doing that, just like China doesn’t life a finger to protect Russia from USA, Russia doesn’t life a finger to protect Hezbollah from Zionists.
I am not sure what you are talking about. I cannot speak for Europe, but fully half of America remains Christian, homophobic and racist. Once Trump is impeached we have a dominionist Christian VP waiting to be sworn in as his replacement. This warrior apocalyptic Zionist Christianity may be different than what Christianity began as, but it is Christian, and they have participated at every step in the further descent into madness that is modern day America.
That’s deluded liberal nonsense Mataman.
a) The elites that control America are liberals and socialists and anti-Christian to the core. The half of Christians that tried to prevent world war III are the ones that voted for Trump in the hopes he’d deliver.
b) For a supposed big ‘Christian’ West, these Christians sure have so much trouble getting their demands met considering many of them are jailed, fined or had their children kidnapped for the crime of ‘homophobia’, hell, some Christians are forced to pay out their entire life savings for refusing to bake a wedding cake or participate in the state-licensing couple-hood ceremonies for the ‘tolerant’ and ‘loving’ homosexual protected caste. A class of people whose behaviour greatly endangers their lives and their psyche.
c) Playing the ‘racist’ card here to completely paint over this so called ‘half of America’ completely gives away your game plan here. As stupid as declaring that all Muslims are terrorists too. Don’t imagine you’ve looked in the mirror too much lately…? Or perhaps it may be the case that you are staring at yourself in the mirror a little too much?
The only thing I would agree with you on here is that a good number of Christians of the Protestant sway, which is a sizeable majority are Zionist Christians who having cut themselves off from the Catholic Church, have fallen sway to heresies that the Jews still have a Covenant with God and believe that the modern state of Israel is the Israel of prophecy alluded to in prophecy, which actually speaks of the Church, which is the new Israel and the New Jerusalem that will come down from Heaven. The 12 tribes were succeeded by the 12 Apostles. The Davidic Kingdom, by the messiah Jesus Christ. The Church and City of God as the new Israel and Jerusalem. The Sacrifice of the Temple replaced by the Holy Eucharist. But the Protestants have lost all this perspective and in hatred of the Pope and Catholic Church must therefore interpret things that are heavenly with earthly political slants.
Zionism and other false interpretations of Christian Scriptures were once condemned by the Popes, but this recent half-century’s batch of Popes have fallen sway to Americanism and Ecumenism and avoid condemnations or choose to dance around them in an attempt to curry favour with both Jews and Protestants, because they are deluded into imagining that somehow appeasement of groups ideologically opposed to you will somehow lead to reconciliation and peaceful relations. A lesson that Russia today would be wiser to consider how far it’s bent over backwards to appease the West and received nothing in return.
Being against homosexuality is perfectly moral. An unnatural act is an act against nature, a violation of God’s creation. Get it?
Racism and true diversity are different. If you believe in diversity, you can’t also believe in a melting pot. I would say the type of racism most dangerous in North America is liberalism, which opposes any difference and anything which may be eternal. Nothing is allowed to be as it is when the liberal comes knocking. This is the worst and most evil racism ever imagined.
What began with Christ continues and will continue eternally, even if there’s just one truly Orthodox man left in a cave, even if there are just his bones. The ways of the world are not God’s. The West, almost by definition, was never Orthodox. Rome became the West when it left Christ. We could never defend them or their progeny. We could say they are, at best, heretics. They are nowadays, most often, anti-Christs. You refer to Pence as a follower of Christ? How dare you!
The ways of the world are an abomination to God. Anyone that doesn’t understand this hasn’t even begun to live in and for Christ.
Homophobia is just another form of hatred, and it is hatred that will bring us undone. And what of Jesus’s injunction to ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone’. Without sin, are you?
“An unnatural act is an act against nature, a violation of God’s creation”
Really?
Then we must let the weak, the sick, the old, the orphans die; we should avoid any free medical care for those who can not afford it. It’s “unnatural”…
After all, “Nature, Red in Tooth and Claw” does not admit weaknesses.
Don’t be ridiculous, do not want to say what violates God’s will or not.
The reason you cannot see why this is so is because you’ve obviously bought into the completely discreditable theory of evolution. This is opposed to the account of Creation in the Book of Genesis where mankind has lost paradise and together with God’s grace try as much to alleviate the ailments of sin – such as poverty and orphans amongst everything else – until such time as the End of the World comes and Creation is restored as outlined in the Book of Revelation.
Homosexual acts…
Moderator Note: Balance of comment deleted. Look folks, go back and read the title of this thread (“Alas, this is far from over”). This thread is not about the theory of evolution. It’s not about homosexuality. Any further off-topic comments will be sent directly to the Trash. Got it?
It is not Christian but plain Jewish-Zionist.
Well just this once I believe Saker became emotional not that it’s a bad thing though. For nations to come to the aid of each other to defend the cause of humanity is a great ideal but it is still an ideal for now. The bitter truth is that Russia is not in Syria to defend Iran, Hezbollah or Syria, Russia is in Syria simply to fend off the hounds from taking Russia’s abroad interest pure and simple.
If there is an example of a cold blooded pragmatists it is the Russia government led by Putin, I believe the Chinese policy at this junction is the same as that of Russia in the security council when Iran was being sanctioned for non existent nuclear weapons program by Washington, Moscow did not lift a finger and when zionist Israel conduct bombing runs against not just Hezbollah but Syria targets in a country Russia claim to be defending, Moscow only voice weak objections.
However, it’s crystal clear that these leading nations hold no grudges on those basis and would work together anytime their interests intertwined. So we should be pragmatic to realise the world is decades away, if not a war away before the ideal of humanity becomes the watchword.
https://southfront.org/us-vice-president-warns-of-further-strikes-on-syria-threatens-damascus-forces-criticizes-russia/
No, it is not finished .
There is another option: do nothing and watch the Empire disintegrate eonomically. That wont take too long, its crippled with debt and the petrodollar is teminal.
In fact, the only thing that can save the Empire is war, so deny them.
I agree with you to a point. Here is the problem. I’ve been expecting the U.S. and western backed economic system to collapse since 2008. People far more informed and much smarter than me have thought the same thing. But it seems the international banking cabal can collapse or keep afloat this ponzi scheme for as long as they like. It really depends on which course they want the world to take and what they expect to accomplish. I see war, total chaos and an awfully lot of death as part of their agenda to bring in their world order. Funny it would be called that; ‘order’. Order out of chaos. They create the chaos and offer the solution which is nothing more than planetary serfdom. But I agree with you and hoped, given the violent nature of this empire that it would be far better if they collapsed first. Don’t count on it.
Hegelian dialectic is how they operate.Problem=reaction=solution.
The root cause of the problems in the middle east is the long planned genocide in S.Lebanon.
Just compare photos of the river Jordan now and a hundred years ago.
The truth is hidden in plain sight covered by levels of deception as such a heinous crime would require.
Talk of regime change,gas pipelines,are just cover an Israeli state dying from lack of water.
So of course Syria is going to continue as long as Israel controls the attack dog.
Winston,you got it.
It is all about water for Irael.
Why would they care about oil or gas when they own every central bank in the world.lol
And also to wipe out last remnants of true Israel aka Palestinians.
I hate to say it but:
Since the populations of the world are not willing to overthrow this evil shackeling the world there is only one thing left.
It has happened many times before in planet history.Remember,there is nothing new under the sun.
Tabula Rasa,or in plain english,clean slate.
And the battle between good and evil gets reset and continues to do so untill humanity grows some balls and stands up and takes responsibility for its actions and existence.
Well, if they own every central bank in the world, they can get oil gas and…water, don’t you think?
It seems to me that there is a lack of logic in this argument.
Hmmm… They can get money in the blink of an eye through electronic transfer, but water? Not so much.
Did you even read what he wrote?
He is talking about money to get oil and gas. I just answer why not water too?
Actually, the “dollar collapse” scenario was what many of us were expecting in 2008. At that time I was heavily transferring dollar assets to Swiss Francs which seemed the most secure option at that time. Where we all erred was in not fully appreciating the interdependencies of the global financial and banking complex. The Franc crashed and not the dollar. If such a scenario were to occur now, we would quickly find the results to be completely unpredictable. More so even than they were in 2008. All countries with membership in globalist organizations such as the IMF and the Bank for International Settlements would be potentially at risk. This would include both China and Russia.
@Jonathan Davis. You erred because you did not factor in China in 2008. The Chinese shored up the dollar by buying heavily into US Treasuries.
I remember around that time I made 15k USD in about a week – changing from USD to AUD and back
Bear in mind that no Ponzi scheme can last forever; most of them collapse fairly quickly, and with increasing suddenness towards the end. This one is exceptionally big, so it is holding up for longer. But it will collapse, and maybe soon.
The Western leaders and owners will, naturally, try to keep the approaching collapse a secret. No one telegraphs their own weakness.
But there is plenty of evidence. The dollar has been steadily losing value of late. Far more deadly, more and more countries are making arrangements to stop trading with it or holding it as reserves. That will take years to bite, but once it does the USA will experience catastrophic inflation – like Weimar Germany.
Unfortunately, we human beings have so mismanaged our affairs as to leave a group of vile murderous psychopaths, with everything to lose, armed with thermonuclear, chemical and biological weapons. If this were a chess game, the assessment would have to be “White can do no better than draw with best play”. Where a draw signifies the annihilation of the human species.
So one hopes the loathsome Washington creatures turn out to have some weakness – if not some faint flicker of human charity, then at least fear.
”But it seems the international banking cabal can collapse or keep afloat this ponzi scheme for as long as they like.”
No it can’t. If it could it would be like inventing a perpetual motion machine. Every debt driven boom ends in a bust; and the bigger the boom the bigger the bust. That is just a matter of economic history.
And don’t miss the significance of China’s launch of Petro-Yuan this is a very serious threat to the petro-dollar, not immediately but over time. A gold backed currency which demands it oil imports being paid in Yuan. The US$ is not a gold backed currency, its a faith based currency. Which would you rather hold?
The reserve status of the dollar and Kissinger’s deal with the Saudis that only the dollar should be used in oil purchases in coming to an end and this has deep-going consequences for the Americans, Chinese and the world in general.
See Goldmoney, ‘Insights’ by Alasdair MacLeod.
Being able to print a lot of money has certainly helped them be able to keep this scheme going and going.
Somewhere, old Ponzi is jealous at what they’ve done by combining a fraud and a printing press.
But, there are always limits.
The limit is when people start to feel they got too many dollars. I’m not talking about the billions of poor people who can always use more money to survive in a capitalist system. But I’m talking about the people with money and who control money reaching the point where if you offer them US Dollars they say they’d rather have something else.
There was once a time when you could offer anyone in the world American dollars and they’d be glad to take it. And it still might be mostly true today. But there are trends in the world putting that in danger, the main one is the economic block centered on Russia and China being driven out of the dollar system and now adopting the better attitude of just trading rubles and yuan between them. That creates a large part of the world where it you try to pay a bar bill in dollars they look at you funny and demand rubles or yuan. Which is a step along the way towards that point of there being too many dollars in the world and they start to noticeably decline in value. Which will be made even worse because the US can not turn the printing presses off any more than the Saudis can stop pumping oil.
We are all thinking like rational beings and trying to guess what the ultra elitist ruling class is thinking next. IMHO, it may be easier to put yourself in their shoes. If you can print as much money as you need and have almost seemingly limitless power to bend the will of country leaders to your whim and fancy, literally changing the course of history, what could possibly satisfy your ego and fulfill your desires? Just like us, even the ultra rich and powerful have wants, dreams, desires, hopes for the future. That insatiable appetite is true of all humans. Ironically, the more you have, the bigger the appetite. So think, what could they possibly need and want?? Evil (which includes covetousness) works in the same way. The more bad deeds you allow yourself to commit, the easier it gets – with the same snowballing effect. I guess what I’m trying to say is: I don’t think any of us can fathom the elite’s depths of greed, depravity and craving for absolute power and control over the world. The monster has grown so large and powerful that we have no idea the devastation it can wrought on planet earth when totally unleashed. Perhaps even the elites themselves have no idea how far they have come to this point in time. As for the ponzi scheme, the economic markers provide the best early warning signs where the monster is headed next. Follow the money and you will understand the powerplay to which it is intrinsically linked.
Count on an inverted yield curve and Treasury Department derivative losses in the trillions on interest rate swaps sold to Wall Street banks.
Wall Street banks have been buying surplus US government debt that the world doesn’t want to finance huge budget deficits over the last 10 years and the Treasury Department sold them insurance protection against capital loses on that debt.
A lot of malinvestment in fracking and share buybacks with borrowed money has overleveraged corporations. Personal debt, corporate debt and government debt compared to GDP are at 1929 levels and a lot of that debt will be uncollectible.
The USA has kicked the financial can down the road for 10 years. It created a huge asset inflation bubble with borrowed money ie all malinvestment via interest rate suppression by the Fed that will blow up when the yield curve goes inverted signifying a financial panic is underway. That is the demand for short-term money(to borrow) is greater than the supply of money to short-term borrow.(to lend)
All I have to do is look at the SPX chart of the SP500 to know the US is FUKUS. The bull market that started in 2008 has started a head&shoulders topping pattern. In 2019 I expect 52-week lows to be hit and a bear market worse the 2008 financial crisis to be underway.
Actually, that is the problem, it will take long, that is precisely what it will, it will take long, years, decades. Russia on the one side does not really have time on its side anymore.. Ukraine could attack Donbass anytime and USA could attack Syria anytime..
Before Ukraine and Syria, Russia had time on its side, now we are lucky every year there is not a nuclear war or a massive war on Russias border.
A yoke:
-what´s the difference between the french and the soviets??
-The french said: we´ll wait until the III reich collapse
People keep tossing out “The US economy is tanking, it is going to implode/explode/crumble sooner or later” etc., etc. Such beliefs may be soothing to hold but they do not rest on knowledge or economic literacy. Briefly, here is why.
Economies do not tank because of massive credit. Money Supply = M1 + M2 + M3, where M3 is the outstanding credit in the economy. The US M3 is huge because the economy itself is huge. Modern economies have moved away from paper notes and in future all money supply will essentially be M2 + M3. M2 (total outstanding bank deposits) and M3 are in turn fusing into one as credit card payments replace the practice of mailing out cheques.
Nor is high foreign indebtedness in itself a sign of future imminent collapse. Yes, it is worryingly high presently, but no it is not imminent that some sort of disaster will befall the US Treasury. No one forces the rest-of-the world to buy US treasuries, bonds, and stocks. Yet governments, corporations, and individuals from all over the world line-up to buy these. Ask yourselves why. The answer is: Money and Capital flows to low risk and high return zones. This is how it always has been, and this is how it always will be. Why do Alibaba and the other Chinese majors seek listing on American stock exchanges?
Yes, there are plenty of things wrong with the USA, and yes it may end up paying a dear price for its arrogance, aggression, and cruelty all over the world (not to talk of its collapsing morality, ethics and social cohesion at home) but there is nothing the matter with its economy. Those who wait for its supposedly “Ponzi scheme” to collapse will wait to eternity, I am afraid.
@guest. I think your conclusion that the US economy is not tanking is blinkered. The US economy tanked in 2008 and would had crashed into a worse depression had not the Chinese held up the US economy (the Chinese also held up Europe by holding up the German economy). Alibaba is not the biggest Chinese company to list in the US. The biggest which is twice as profitable, twice the market capitalisation of Alibaba(more than USD500 billion) and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is Tencent.
The US economy and the US dollar was viewed as safe haven becuase there was no alternative. The US dollar and the US economy became a bubble because of the global demand for the US dollar resulting from there being no alternative. Besides the use of the USD is enforced by the US military.
But, if you have been following the latest economic development, that had changed. The US economy is no longer the biggest, certainly not the strongest. The US dollar is no longer indispensable. It’s value is now perched on the edge of a sharp slippery slope due to US financial mismanagement and profligacy ala the late great USSR!
Its stupendous, useless, egoistic and hubristic military spending and other factors will push the US economy down that very slippery slope to oblivion.
But China will be waiting at the bottom of that slope to cushion the fall!
SIGNS THAT THE US DEBT-FUELED ECONOMY MIGHT ACTUALLY COLLAPSE
An Awara Accounting Study on US Economy 2018:
Signs that the US Debt-Fueled Economy Might Actually Collapse
Main findings:
US debt-to-GDP to reach 140% by 2024
Net increase in debt could be as enormous as $10 to 15 trillion in just five years 2019 to 2024
Federal budget interest expenditure could reach $1.5 trillion by 2028, 25% of the total
There has been no real GDP growth since at least 2007
Growth of government debt has exceeded even nominal GDP growth multiple times each year since 2007
US reporting on national debt and inflation full of tricks
War budgets ripping open huge deficits
Skyrocketing social spending leaves no room for deficit cuts
Unfunded liabilities now a reality as Social Security and Medicare funds dry up
https://www.awaragroup.com/blog/signs-that-the-us-debt-fueled-economy-might-actually-collapse/
Like Poland denied Nazi Germany war? When Evil psychopaths attack you, you have war whether you wanted it or not.
No, it’s far from over but Russia, Iran and Syria get another few months to clean up the takfiris and dig up their defences. Every month counts.
The winter is still coming…
The consequence has not come yet. Those that expected that Russia would sink every American vessels and fire of off thermonuclear weapon at Washington, has no real connection to reality.
Such an action would be the dream of neocons and liberals in the western world. Russia will win as long as they can avoid a full on attack on Syria by USA and getting themselves dragged into a conflict with USA or one of its clients.
Yes it is annoying that USA keeps bombing Syria, and yes it ruins the lives of the families that lose loved ones in such attacks. But they do not hinder the progress of the Syrian army. Which likely will have wrapped up everything that is politically easy to wrap up in Syria this year. The border with Israel, Idlib and the kurds being the last more politically difficult parts.
In reality, Russia and Assad won from this attack I think, it made them look good internationally, it made USA look bad, Trumps supporters are in an uproar right now.. This is not like last year when the democrats supported his attack and his base kinda thought it was acceptable..
This time everyone thinks Trump is a lunatic, even his most fanatic supporters such as Alex Jones that has been being over backwards to protect Trump have lost hope in him…
Here Alex actually cries when he finds out what Trump did
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myz5vBDPH6c
When Russia unified with Crimea, it lost the international moral initiative which it had, now, it is absolutely regained it. This attack while it caused no damage to Russia or the war effort for Syria also gives Russia an excuse to do whatever it wants back.
The consequence of the USA strike could be something like.
1. Giving Syria better and “forbidden” in the style of S400 or S300.
2. Giving Syria more and more advanced pansirs.
3. Giving Syria advance anti-ship missiles, enabling them to take out every USA ship off their coast.
4. Arming groups that oppose USA over the world state actors or non-state actors, either covertly or openly with advanced weapons.
5. Revealing classified information about USA that perhaps USA got Russia to agree it would not reveal. Could be anything, proof perhaps that the USA gold reserve is empty perhaps that USA did 9/11, anything really.
6. A purge of USA backed fifth columnists inside of Russia.
The consequence will be something alone the line of causing long term severe consequence for USA but causing no problem for Russia or even being beneficial.
“Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. warned there would be “consequences” for the strike on Syria, and that a “pre-designed scenario” was underway.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/13/russia-warns-of-consequences-for-us-led-strike-on-syria.html
I’m not a religious person. But I believe that Spirit is the only thing that will sink the bastards.
Even Elijah P Magnier commented on this:
“This is the 1st time in history where a capital, #Damascus, is hit by foreign power and people celebrate it in the street few hours later, challenging the attackers and expressing their solidarity with the government by dancing in the street: #USA #UK #France boosted #Assad today”
4, 5 and 6 are essential, methinks. They will use everything they have against us; so, we must preempt it, right now.
Why don’t you try a different path:
I see the saker´s reasoning of an iron logic.
Will Putin be pushed to the point of demanding to Beijing either to support him more closely or they break their biggest business ties?
The Dubble Helix crowd are alien to reality, there is no such thing and China has no care for Russia except when it immediately impacts her own well being. Chinese are an alien people, alien culture, alien race, alien history, alien language, and they have no care for Russia. They do have very powerful economic ties to USA.
Many like to speak about “alliances” like if Russia+China+Iran and BRICS and such..
However the cold truth is that Russia is all alone. The weight of humanity rests on Russias shoulders.
“However the cold truth is that Russia is all alone. The weight of humanity rests on Russias shoulders.”
The Russian elites are as one with the global elites. The Russian people are being played the same way as all other people.
“What would be the point of a world without Russia”
said the unknown Putin recently, when, what he really meant was,
“What would be the point of a world without Russian slaves and American slaves so we can build Pantsir STA to allegedly protect, and Raytheon cruise missiles to bomb the inhabitants of Syria and Yemen to pieces”
After all, supplying both sides in any war is a sure profit.
Horrific to think but, why should the Russian oligarchy be any less psychopathic than any other – wishful thinking only.
> Horrific to think but, why should the Russian oligarchy be any less psychopathic than any other – wishful thinking only.
because of international competition.
That is: if Russian oligarchy keeps divorced from reality it would get ripped and pillaged as were oligarchies of Ukraine, Libya, Iraq, Serbia, etc.
”China … has no care for Russia … They do have very powerful economic ties with the US.”
They also have on ongoing economic rivalry with the US. Already in PPP terms their economy is larger than the US. Preliminary skirmishes in the South China Sea are the opening militarisation of this rivalry. It is a fact of history that the rising power in this case China and its interests will clash with the declining power, the US, and its interests. And Geopolitics always trumps economics.
@Anonymous. All I will say is that if you are right, then the Neocons would have succeeded in driving a wedge between Russia and China.
“All I will say is that if you are right, then the Neocons would have succeeded in driving a wedge between Russia and China.”
A wedge between the Russian Elite and the Chinese Elite is a fantasy – they are of one class, oil or mass production can both lead to preposterous (or viewpoint dependent, fabulous wealth). There is no wedge between the rest of the Russians and the rest of the Chinese but they are all of another class. The elite class parasitically manipulate and feed off the other class. The fun bit for the parasitic class is that they make the “lower” class believe that this parasitism is not only for their benefit (trickle down economics) but also for their safety.
Barry described the basic problem most eloquently in his comment here above http://thesaker.is/alas-this-is-far-from-over/#comment-512213
Further, there is no real difference between the parasitism of the Russian Oligarchy and the Western or Chinese (or Global) oligarchy, it is a parasitic class and Syria is the embodiment of the class war.
“However the cold truth is that Russia is all alone. The weight of humanity rests on Russias shoulders.”
Have faith. Remember, the Zio empire has a glass jaw. It’s paper tiger. If Germany, a country the size of Texas, could hold it off for 6 years, Russia can endure.
A paper tiger is the same as a bear with no claws.
Has everyone already forgotten that the Chinese defense minister went to Moscow recently to express their support for Russia?
Given Beijing is not going to go on an offensive far away from its borders, Russia is better off at least counting on getting Beijing to help defend and protect Russia’s borders if Russia is directly attacked as part of the defence team.
Saker,
Russia has a lot of options and none of them involve attacking US/NATO forces directly. And General Rudskoy already hinted at one of them, the S300 to Syria and to possibly some other countries. A great idea, but only one of Russia’s options.
Following from that, the first thing Russia should do, a long with Iran, Hizbullah and Syria, is exactly what it has been doing: securing more and more of Syria. Since the last time AZ axis did this, Syria’s situation on the ground is much improved. By the next time they try, it will be much better still. Eyes on the prize.
Next, the S300. Russia has to impose a painful cost to the enemy without triggering a war. That’s where Israel comes in. Russia needs to help Syria (Russia should not do this herself) to bring down a handful of Israeli jets and capture their pilots alive. You will see immediately of the situation changes once 2, 3 or 4 of those most precious of souls are captured. Your head will spin. They will trade whatever they have to to get them back. Capturing American pilots would not have anywhere near the same effect. And British or French pilots? Don’t make me laugh. Nobody really cares about the hired help.
Russia also has the option of soft retaliation. The empire has troops all over the world and faces insurgencies in many places. I’m just sayin’. Sometimes accidents happen when you are fighting insurgencies.
Believe me, I understand how disgusted you are by the situation. But this has been Russia’s role in the world forever. Defending Europe and the world from the mongols, the Prussians, the Swedes, Napoleon, the Turks, Hitler has earned Russia zero gratitude. But nevertheless, many of us see. Even I, who am not a Christian, can see the analogy clear as day.
Sinking gas/oil platforms of Levithian field by “unknown assistants” might be a similar “symbolic” response. Similar to US attack of uninhibited buildings, this response by a third party against an ally of US (nominally ally, in reality the master) would send the message, without too much of a risk.
Your coments about the Israeli reaction to the loss of its planes and the capture of their pilots is right. Read the Israeli press and especially the comments that follow the stories. Israeli hubris is not to be believed. The commenters (much less the article authors) can´t acknowledge that US missiles were shot down (albeit, with integrated modern radars, electronic interference, etc, acknowledged) by Syrians with Soviet era junk.
Even Gorbachov says this was just a practice run I read this morning
MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The US, British and French strikes against Syria deal a powerful blow to efforts aimed at promoting the Geneva process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
“This act of aggression deals a powerful blow to efforts aimed at promoting the Geneva political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which unanimously reaffirmed the commitment to respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry stressed. Western countries are aligning themselves with jihadists in Syria and seeking to dismember the country, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.
http://tass.com/politics/999792
https://sputniknews.com/world/201804151063575167-syria-missile-attack-gorbachev/
Gorbachov saying so
This is definitely not over. There’re many options that Russia should pursue.
One is keep disengaging economically away from the Jewish financial institution, so that its economy can become truly independent. In fact, Russia is the only country that can actually do it. Yes, it is super hard and perhaps painful but it is the only way. By doing so, Russia can start taking away other places that are under the zionist’s influence by economic means.
Another way, is to learn how to create more effective counter propaganda technics. Lots of statements that I’ve heard from the Kremlin are truthful but not effective. Also, to accept the fact that in any conflict that matters – Russia is always alone. This is fine! Nothing wrong with it. No other country has the resources and the mental/spiritual training of Russia. This would be a good start.
P.S “The so-called “Christian West” has become a willing parasite for its Zionist host”
I think you meant The Zionist parasite for its willing “Christian West” host
Maybe one problem is that Russia refuses to see the “zionist” hand in the “Anglo-Zionist” empire for political & historical reasons, political correctness. They defend heavily the gas chamber’s claims because it doesn’t endanger their nationalism, where they are the good guys who paid a heavy tribute to save the poor Jews.
They refuse to see that it’s a double edge sword that can be used against them when it becomes a religion in the West.
And as you suggested, they refuse to see that effective represails will not embolden the West but likely act as a cold shower to wake up a zombie, their Western colleagues”
Paul Craig Robert is pessimist about Russia, and I understand why; the russian “elite” doesn’t seem wiling to see what’s coming
Saker,
While your zeal and enthusiasm as an activist against The Hegemon and Zionist cabal is consistent and all-out, I’m afraid, it should not become a voice in the wilderness ! While I and many other activists share your zeal of Resistance, many others (in internet based MSM, Alternate Media, academia, informal social groups) do not – some of them are acting as ‘controlled opposition’ planted by Zionists within Resistance camp, some others are genuinely asking the question ‘why should Russia bother about west Asia’… I’m perturbed with the second category of intelligent intellectuals who refuse to see the larger picture.
I can’t understand how even an individual man (or woman) can bow down to an unjust deceptive manipulative imperialist power, let alone societies and countries ! I couldn’t reconcile myself how shameful the behaviour of large countries have become !! There is no strong statements from any President/Prime Minister condemning such filthy action – has the entire humanity become soul-less except Russia and Iran (and. China walking with half of the soul) ?
(In this moment, I remember my father taught me long ago, that) the single most significant success of Zionist capitalists during past two hundred years of global empire building has been to destroy morality of individual persons and channelise social morality towards money and sexual perversion. We all can see the effects today !
But, hold on, your efforts and efforts of all other right minded activists will not be in vain. If history is any pointer, i am confident (whether I live to see that day or not) about:
We shall overcome someday,
Deep in my heart, I do believe, we shall overcome someday !
Straight-Bat
Saker: Do you think Russian people will allow themselves to be destroyed and become a colony of war the war criminals? It has been tried before.
no. in fact I am sure that they won’t.
my fear is that the *only* way they can stop that would be to turn the USA and the EU into a pile of smoldering nuclear ashes. What other option does the AngloZionist Hegemony leave them with?
that is my fear.
The Saker
My guess
Russia remains silent gathering strength while empty barrels make a lot of noise
My worry, too, Saker. Russia will kneel to no one. CehSha and europe are pushing hard for that, for Russia to kneel in subservience to them. Not going to happen and I never forget VVP’s words about growing up on the streets of St. Pete. If he felt he could not get out of a confrontation without a fight, he would strike first and get in the telling blow. Who knows what else he has in his quiver besides what he told the west about.
Auslander
And don’t forget that Russia had experienced the “Jewish character” during and immediately after the Bolshevik revolution. That should have worked as a mighty inoculation against the “chosenness.”
Saker: Having been around since the beginning of the Cold War with MAD hanging over my head, I don’t see any difference between the current facts and circumstances and those of the past, other than now those in decision making positions on the U.S. side are insane and stupid. Let’s hope that a tiny glimmer of self preservation finds its way into their low voltage brains.
Some times the only way to treat a cancer is to cut it out.
“What other option does the AngloZionist Hegemony leave them with?” With exactly NO other option. As long as the people in the “West” aka WE don’t undertake a fullblown regiemchange here. Russia can’t do this regimechange. The empire can’t step back. So war will come (no hope in WE – we all hope russia will do this for us) – now or a few years later. Maybe russia knows who and what is the very core of this madnes and will take care than that they will be rooted out then. But what will overcome? Only God knows.
I’ve read and digested all these different scenarios and to be honest, the only viable option that Russia has should it refuse to bow to the empire is the military option. That’s what it’s gonna come down to and yes it will be at risk to the entire planet.
I don’t quite see that why russians did not hit uk base in cyprus or the french one in UAE. Irrespective of the apparent deal with the us. Could they do anything? I believe not
That would also concentrate the minds of other poodles
Dear Saker,
Is there any evidence that 70 missiles were really intercepted? I’m asking you this out of ignorance, because, for me, the damage caused by more than 100 missiles seems to be really small – no casualties, empty(?) buildings..;
Plus, Trump first said his goal was to destroy 1/5 of Syrian air forces. As far as I know, not a single airplane was hit.
They tried at four air bases. All shot down, misdirected, whatever.
Of course they were targeting Assad’s delivery system as they call it.
Bolton would have quit if some military targets weren’t in the package.
some videos of missiles intercepted have been uploaded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_L_6domg9wY
intercepting Tomahawk’s isnt really that hard. it’s an old subsonic missile which doesn’t maneuver or do anything fancy. other than flying very low-altitude I don’t think there’s anything that can be done to prevent them from being shot down even by older S-125/200s like what Syrians have.
During the agression on Yugoslavia in 1999, a lot of Tomahawks were downed by simple triple A fire.
There was a distribution of intercepts over AD unit kinds.
S-125 scored few intercepts.
S-200 scored ZERO
S-200 might be of use against F-15/F-18/F-35, but against TLAMs they are nothing
Could someone explain this to me:
https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/984982288294432768
This is a video showing part of the Strike on Damascus.
To me this looks like its more than 3 buildings getting hit.
Seriously, they actually ‘won’ this, and not just in their twisted minds. There’re many ways to win, they’re playing a different game, it’s a game of instilling the chaos, they’re achieving goals, and they’re not being punished.
Russia is doing what it can, and more (RF can’t win this full frontal, conventional, not w/o China and rest of the world), I’m thankful they’re not pushing for war, as we can enjoy a bit more of the moment. Putin and co are holding this world together.
“but nobody besides Russia and Iran is willing to take it on”
that is sad, I can’t remember (not personally, but from history, recent history) any time that things were as bad.
And I’ll just step aside from the usual, we’re just blaming the west. But it’s not just them, if the rest of the world would just be on one side, or somewhat united.
But look at all the others, it’s pathetic,
first China, CN can do a lot more, economy wise, they’re starting but not enough.
India, let’s not go into that. All the rest of Asia? It’s nowhere to be seen, apart from that mad guy from Philippines.
East of Europe (definitely not west), it’s abysmal.
North, apart from RF, Sweden, Norway, Baltics?
Africa is in it’s own problems but hardly standing by anything or anyone.
Muslims, I agree in a way they’re ones that ‘protest’ the most – but 2/3rds are owned by US or worse. There’re only handful of those that are on the right side.
In the end this can’t be resolved peacefully, as that’s the nature of it. All the sleeping soles, what’s left of humanity need a harsh reality, unfortunately. I’d even settle for some of the same for a while, even though it’s nauseating, but I doubt this can go on for a long. West is in the state of war, ‘partners’, let’s all face it. What they’re doing is not ‘lies’, it’s just a pure war propaganda machinery, it’s like that in a war, truth doesn’t matter. It’s just a special kind of war, for now, and may go on like that for quite a while.
I keep saying it is not over. This beast still has to completely crush Syria and Iran and smack down Russia as a bare minimum. I can barely stand to read the comments of many who are totally deluded. The growing refrain from those who you think should know better is spreading and getting louder: Assad is an animal who gassed his own people. Russia is evil and never stopped being communist with plans for world hegemony. Trump is the savior. An absolutely brilliant man with his secret plan. He is so genius he has the entire AZ at his mercy. And on and on it goes. It reveals a deep spiritual sickness. I have read from some priests in Russia at the time of the revolution that demon activity was everywhere. Well, I think I know where those demons went and now reside.
I have to agree – this is not over. This is just the next stage in the AngloZionist (attempted) conquest of Syria. I am also sickened by those breathing a sign of relief. The next attack will just be bigger until Russia responds with force.
Wasn’t there in a far and distant history shrouded in mist something called Atlantis? Maybe that happened because nobody at the right time wanted to take a side and help out when it could have counted. Well, we do know how it ended, nice future for our kids.
No, indeed, it is not over. Parasites don’t ever give up even if it destroys them in the end. Sadly, that bit of healthy tissue has to go with it, we simply can’t live without a host and symbiotic relationship with that host.
China wants the US to get entangled in the Middle East with Russia. Why would China stop it? China will let the US and Russia waste their time, money, weapons, etc there. Then when the time is right, she will act, and become the new superpower.
Excellent analysis by the Saker!
Here is a list of the non-permanent members of the UNSC: (the year indicates the end of their two year term)
Bolivia (2018)
Côte d’Ivoire (2019)
Equatorial Guinea (2019)
Ethiopia (2018)
Kazakhstan (2018)
Kuwait (2019)
Netherlands (2018)
Peru (2019)
Poland (2019)
Sweden (2018)
Every single country (!) on this list- except for Bolivia – abstained in the latest UNSC vote to stop aggression against Syria…Russia, China, Bolivia voted in favor. USA, UK, France vited against. With just ONE vote the resolution would have passed…
Kazakhstan is a member of the SCO..why did they not join Russia and China to support this resolution?? I am beginning to think the SCO is just hype.
One thing’s for sure: I’m going to miss Bolivia when their term ends this year…
From what I saw of that meeting, many of the non-permanent members deliberately avoided voting in a traditional Cold War division. Because the US is so extreme on this issue, I expected to see an easy (relatively) alliance against them on this. But it was apparent that Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, France, UK and Russia will never agree on anything. The politics seemed so thick between them that I doubted whether they could achieve consensus on the beverage options for the lunch menu, let alone anything of greater significance. They have issues, so to speak. :-) China’s silence, I read as withdrawing completely from the European part of Eurasian politics (one would presume in exchange for the European powers withdrawing from the Asian part of Eurasian politics.) Germany’s absence from UNSC seems ridiculous from a realpolitik standpoint in April 2018.
“Germany’s absence from UNSC seems ridiculous from a realpolitik standpoint in April 2018.”
Odd it may be from a realpolitik perspective, but it is good news for Russia (and China). Unless you want to see the Germans again at Russian throats, because that is precisely what they will do if they are empowered politically.
I would much rather see a collective voice for Africa on the UNSC, a permanent voice complete with veto power. Their collective voice could potentially be neutral, their individual voices are not allowed to emerge by the empire. Note how some African countries changed their stance this week compared to their stance last week.
Europe is much too pampered, has been for centuries now. The UNSC-5 was set up as a European club, China only reluctantly admitted. Time for other people also to be heard, no more Europeans please. Of course, what I call for isn’t going to happen, the way the world is!
Incorrect analysis.
The resolution was never going to pass. The US, the UK and France all posses the veto power of a permanent member of the UNSC. Thus, it does not matter how many voted in favor. The resolution was defeated.
I think I remember seeing at least one statement from another country that said that there was purpose of voting in favor of a veto’d resolution. Why bother. Especially when the US is infamous for blackmailing and armtwisting nations that vote against them. It was only a few months ago that Nutti Nikki declared the US was ‘taking names’ of those who opposed the.
There isn’t any reason to vote for a resolution that is already and certainly veto’d. Actually, you see this alot also in bodies like the US Congress. Once a side has the votes to know they won (or lost), then a single vote doesn’t mean anything. Thus a congressperson can vote a way that pleases the voters (or the lobbyists) and know that they are doing so with no impact on whether the measure passes or fails. You sometimes see members of congress voting for and against the same bill so they can take either position in the next campaign!
Anonymous, you are of course correct. It’s the SC and not the GA so any veto will bring down the resolution. Thank you for correcting my mistake. I also understand perfectly your point about tactical voting.
However:
It would send a powerful message to the empire (and the world) if Russia were not so isolated in her diplomatic efforts, even if a resolution is vetoed!..As Saker mentioned above noone seems to care about the higher values of international law. By keeping a low profile and abstaining these countries are basically confirming that there is no diplomatic way to stop the aggression.
what is happening to Russia funnily reminds me of what happened to me as a kid – I was maybe 9.
there was a bully in our neighborhood park where we used to play – he was 3 or 4 years older than most of us. He used to beat all of us individually (I was the youngest in the group) – but then I would come behind him when he was not looking and hit him with a brick etc.
so one day all the kids gathered (not sure whose idea it was – not mine – but I approved and joined them) and agreed to circle the bully and at 1..2..3..we were all to jump at him and to start beating him…I thought it was a great idea.
so we went there and did that – 1..2..3 – I jumped on the bully and started kicking him – only to realize that everybody else just stayed where they were. I was the only one fighting him…Even my brother didn’t join me.
I hope the same thing does not happen to Russia – but if it does – just be prepared – and never trust psychopathic Anglo – west
Bolivia has a democracy that has elected governments that actually favor their people over corporations, and god forbid, that don’t favor foriegn (American) corporations over their own people.
Thus, the US has already declared Bolivia an enemy. They don’t seem to be number 1 on the American kill list, but they are already on the list.
At this point in time, the UNSC is blocked to both sides. Neither side can pass a UNSC resolution against the other. One side had 2 and now 3 vetos. The other side has 2 vetos. Nothing is passing.
Which means that neither side can claim UNSC sanction for their wars. Which in turn really makes any war illegal. Not that any of the Axis of Evil care about that. For the record, Trump violated the US Constitution in two ways (at least) by attacking Syria, thus, if the system were honest, he would now be impeached. Of course, the system is not honest, but it is highly rigged.
Since Russia and China don’t seem to be starting any wars of aggression, that lack of ability to get a UNSC certificate for wars of aggression won’t matter much to them. But, also don’t expect them to pass anything condemning the Axis of Evil through the UNSC.
The UNSC is now only for making speeches. Both sides then use these messages in their psyOps operations. PsyOps is the right word because both sides now view propaganda as warfare by other means.
Vietnam brought forth the term “hearts and minds.” That’s what they psyOps wars are fighting over. The hearts and minds of everyone. Or at least those who are paying attention, and of course getting more to pay attention to your psyOps is a part of the battle as well.
The UNSC is thus a tool in these psyOps wars. The Russians make their case. Nutti Nikki screams, rants and threatens. Each is then used as propaganda both at their own people at home and at the rest of the world. It will stay that way as long as no one repeats the Soviet mistake of the Korean War era and gets so fed up with it that they don’t bother to show up and cast their veto.
One interpretation of these comments is that diplomacy is just a bunch of fancy talk to create fodder for psyops. While NATO and other military organizations may view it that way, from another perspective, making speeches in a public meeting like this, where a resolution is on the line, can serve to entrench or resolve conflict. As part of a larger diplomatic strategy.
The ‘hearts and minds’ concept originated in the Malaya campaign in the 50’s–counter-insurgency–and it was never about hearts and minds, it was about ‘killing people in order to save them’– a precursor of ‘humanitarian intervention’ –basic BS, in other words.
Part of the so-called psyop then was head-chopping of communist Chinese by the British soldiers, I seem to recall.
Kazakhstan is one of the founding members of the Eurasian Economic Union. But it has always made its position clear that its membership is based upon economic and not political union. So its vote was not all that surprising. It’s called hedging your bets.
No, it’s not over Saker, but compared to 2007 victory is in sight.
First, my opinion is that the Russia/China asymmetric attack on US dollar hegemony will create a second financial crisis next year, worse than the one in 2008.
Second, in my opinion, Russia and China are winning on the most important Grand Strategic/Moral level of warfare for global public opinion. The UN votes are illustrative of that moral victory. Also, Qatar, Turkey and the Philippines switching sides are examples of moral victory.
“Facts simply don’t matter. And neither does logic. All that matters are perceptions!”
That’s the perfect strategy to defeat yourself.
“Those who defeat others are strong, those who defeat themselves are mighty.” Lao Tzu
Napolean marched into Russia in 1812 with lot’s of allies but left several months later with none.
I agree with MK Bhadrakumar assessment of the strike on Syria over your assessment. It’s a moral defeat for the F#$%ing stupidest, exceptional nation on the face of the earth.
http://blogs.rediff.com/mkbhadrakumar/2018/04/15/trump-opens-a-pandoras-box-in-middle-east/
Well, I’m not sure what old Lao was smoking on that day but if we replace the word “mighty” with “exceptional” then perhaps Trump fits the bill in a modern context.
Putin the Great vs Trump the Mighty (and Exceptional) who managed to defeat himself.
Oh dear …
Western centric thinking applied to Lao Tzu. What the master is alluding to is the ability to defeat your base instincts. He who control his desire to choke the life out of somebody who deserves it, is mighty.
Yes indeed, JackJC, western centric thinking.
Rob: my view exactly.
Russia and China have stopped buying US Treasuries, in fact are selling down for gold. The deficit if 1.3T will be more costly to fund, and the debt impossible to service. And China with the petro-yuan has tolled the death knell. Added to that is the dysfunction of the US political system. The mid-terms will be very interesting. I doubt Trump will see out 1 term, never mind 2.
And yes, the so-called US allies are fair weather friend.
Dear Saker;
Rob is right: the coming economic crisis will be nothing like 2007, or like any depression that occurred over the past century for that matter. It is the first time a cycle is ending with interest rates so low, so the trick of lowering them further cannot be used this time.
Even though hyperinflation is not happening because of globalised and cheap offer (Richard Duncan), Western economies are slowly collapsing under the burden of debt (Prof Steve Keen, Prof Michael Hudson).
The global Ponzi scheme will soon end, with major geopolitical consequence. The US, being given their history, will probably go to full blown war where this can bring most economic gains. The Chinese are fully aware of that, and are preparing for it All of their plans ( the OBOR initiative, the petro-yuan) depend on a strong Russia, The Chinese will not let Russia go down, their own survival depend on Russia.
All the best.
I agree with you, Iris. It will be a generational financial crisis like the Crash of 29 and the Depression in the 30’s that will remove US dollar hegemony.
The US military has the most dysfunctional bureaucracy in the world. It’s a closed system that’s unadaptable and unable to learn so I believe that the USA has no viable military option to enforce its will on Russia&China. The MICC is a huge “There’s a sucker born every minute” scam. Almost as big as Wall Street.
Whilst the future may be somewhat grim, there is a fourth alternative – a variation on the above ‘political’ alternative 1.
Russia and Iran should use their newsmedia, RT and PressTV, more effectively.
As just one of many possibilities, the likes of Oksana Boyko, Pater Lavelle and Oksana Boyko, who all run regular RT interview/debate programs and the PressTV Debate comperes, should, prominently and repetitively, issue standing invitations to the likes of Nikki Haley and Heather Nauert and other spokespersons for the US and its allies to appear on their programs.
Given that they appear are so stridently confident that they know they are right, how could they not jump at the chance to show to the audiences of those programs how wrong are the world views that those programs promote?
In reality, I expect that all these figures know full well that none of the self-serving lies that they are constantly peddling on the world stage would stand up for more than 5 minutes under proper public scrutiny, and so would decline any such requests, or ignore them altogether.
Whether or not these people agree to be scrutised on RT, Sputnik or PressTV, it can only help make the truth more obvous to more people.
The list of those declining to appear on these progarms should be prominently displayed on these programs’ web sites.
Saker, your frustration is showing!!
If Russia attacks the USA it will not be in a situation of escalation. The strike will be such that it will be unable to strike back in kind.
The RF military chief has already hinted that Syria, plus others, could be given advanced systems like the S-300 for air defence. This will enable the Russian air defense system in Syria to be used with plausible deniability.
Any attack by Russia on the USA will be at a time and place of Russia’s choosing.
Frustration is the key word in spades.
However, this is the post-2007 financial/economic crash world we live in.
It is a political economy in the early-mature stages of a global trade war.
Sanctions vs sanctions. The latest being Russian titanium supplies for Boeing.
Now whose ceo and key shareholders are ringing the White House?
Which system will ‘pop’ first?
Russian oligarchs pilling on Putin in an economic recovery cycle?
Or U.S. oligarchs pilling on Trump in a descending economic cycle?
Given Putin has already had his election with a large majority support, and only pending now is his celebratory victory march called the World Cup mid-2018, I’d suggest Round 8 and ‘off the ropes’ will be around July-August 2018 — just as Trump & Co go into the mid-terms. Having largely alienated his ‘Basket of Deplorables’ by selling out to the deep swamp the Trump presidency looks precarious — something he has in common with UK’s T. May.
The snake in the grass to watch though is Pence. He’s ready, groomed and waiting.
The Russian-Syrian strategy is just grinding away at return to sovereignty and handover to Chinese reconstruction.
The new Syria 2.0 will be a modern Arab state and jewel in the crown of the SCO Asian (OBOR) ring.
All while the women of Saudi Arabia still won’t be able to drive (somehow their vaginas are different and get in the way or something) and Aramco will be pumping sea water for a hyper-inflated petro-dollar (and perhaps some yuan-gold) that is likely little more than global currency toilet paper after Mr MbS has shaken down all his clan of ex-goat herders for their loot and bounty in order to fund Israel’s mercenary American/Nato armies in their greater ME (for Zion) campaign.
Trump is getting out of Syria just like Obama was “pivoting” to Asia. Yes, the ‘master’ orator who conned the U.S. electors with mind-numbing slogans like “change we (the 1%) can believe in” etc.
The problem there was, most Americans are so poorly educated in global geography that they fail to realise that “Asia” technically spans the land mass from the eastern Mediterranean (Syria etc) through to the western shores of the Pacific (China etc) — India included. In other words, another nonsense statement designed to confuse the befuddled while he covertly droned away the wedding and children in far away places every Tuesday morning.
Patience is required for the long march — but when the ‘snap’ comes things will change and reconfigure rather rapidly, imo: 2019 is looking to be an especially interesting year. Don’t wish it comes too soon.
You make the perfect case for pursuit of the means to ensure retaliatory measure by EVERY country on this planet: Non-proliferation means pro-subjugation.
You don’t stop the Beast gone mad by letting it commit its ever more monstrous crimes repeatedly, and with impunity; you only thus encourage it to multiply its criminal acts, spitting in everyone’s face and laughing uncontrollably while committing them, with no end in sight.
The Saker,
I agree with all you’ve said, but eventually as the phrase goes ” something has to give”.
What and how I do not know. I will leave it to my betters to answer that.
One thing is certain, I am fed up with the Neocons and particularly their boss Izzy.
What about a fourth type of retaliation, cleaning out the financier/Zionist/pro-Western/liberal infestation inside Russia? This wouldn’t require China’s approval, and would lead to a much healthier and stronger Russia in the long run.
In my view, China has done far more to get itself out of AZ control and on the path to pursuing its national interests than Russia has. It is depressing to read most Russian blogs as they keep harping on what needed to be done years ago.
Yes and this Russian show with Yakov Kedmi really surprised and disturbed me:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwYcItJp4O8&t=1s
“do you really think this is over?”
It will be over when israel is taken over by Palestine or runs out of proxy cannon fodder.
Actually, that line is about the only part of this article I agree with. Most of the rest I disagree with to some degree or other. Especially with regard to China and whether the failed zionazi missile attack against Syria is considered a success by israel’s gofers.
VT: The Saudi prisons must be empty by now. The get out of jail if you fight in Syria program probably isn’t appealing these days.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2312136/Sex-parties-gym-spa-Inside-Saudi-prisons-terrorists-caught-Saudi-Arabia-sent.html
And if any here should opine that the “pinprick” missile attack on Syria recently made the chances of WWIII recede, I would rejoin, not so. I think this attack has increased the chances of war with Russia going very hot, very soon. All that has happened is that raining missiles on Syria without real justification has now been largely accepted by the preternaturally relaxed public, making it more likely that there will be an encore with many more missiles employed, which will evoke the vigorous response that the Russians have warned will be their counter move. From there, all bets are off…………
mike k
April 15, 2018 at 10:38 am
The thinking from the Empire seems to be, “You have threatened you could destroy our aircraft carriers with your new weapons; so let’s move a carrier group into range of Syria, and see what you can do if we launch a more vigorous missile attack on Damascus?” Typical bully’s taunting and testing – “I’m gonna get right in your face, what are you going to do about it?” There comes a point where slugging the bully becomes essential for one’s own protection. This is what the Empire is challenging Russia to do. Their estimation – including Trump’s idiocy – in my opinion is incorrect, When the chips are down, Russia will act forcefully to defend herself, whatever it takes. They have been warned, by Putin and the head of the Russian military. Will they have the good sense to back off? With Trump in the mix, who knows?
China’s abstaining in vetoes is the most despicable act in such open close and shut case.
That is a total waste of security council permanent member seat.
They are sending all the condemnations after everything has happened! What kind of coward attitude is this? This is hard to understand especially after all the cooperation between Russia and China!
How can someone rely on such a selfish side!
After events in Ukraine Russia hasted to sign all the contracts with China which were under negotiations and were stuck on price points, Chinese of course looking for deals. The haste helped Chinese access to Russian technology and resources at throwaway prices (sorry lost the source to this fact).
Their abstaining from vetoes is unforgivable!
Shame on Arabs and China! My personal experince with Chinese convinced me that the real God for them is money. Beside collecting money by any means possible, these people have no other issue to talk or discuse. They showen zero interest in the geopolitics or the dire situation of the planet, or suffering of humanity. They did not show any emotional or sentiment towards what is happening in the World.
Majority of them exprese some kind of inferiority complex towards West. China Will soon or later betray Russia, They do not think about any higher moral or human value, heroism, solidarity, except for collecting money.
But the Number one betrayal came from Arabs, 22 Arab countries, and some 90% of them are happy in their slave minded status. They are the biggest disgrace for humanity and Muslims. Some of them are more aggressive then their masters in the West.
If not for the virus of Wahabism which infected the body of many Muslims, there could emerge a true allience of Orthodox Christians and True muslims. Such an allience would be undefeatable, even without money whorshiping China.
Antoni, you know obviously what you are talking about. Especially since I myself am Chinese, and spent almost two decades coordinating the visit of Chinese officials and business folks to US, on behalf of the US government. This was my previous career, before I abandoned it and moved to Russia.
The topic of China is delicate here in Russia. If one considers the total and basically psychotic enmity from the West, offer of friendship from China is a godsend. One would not want to speak too undiplomatically about the Chinese mentality, and the current state of Chinese National psyche. If you read very carefully the articles written by high level advisors of Putin, you would see that they harbor no illusions. Russia itself contains a significant number of former apparatchiks whose “Russian soul” evolved through the 1990s to a point exactly resembling what you described about the Chinese. I am convinced that president Putin is a patriot, and when he meets this type of people, he recognized right away what they were, whether they were Russian or Chinese.
The overseas Russian get very emotional at such trying times for their motherland. I more than relate to that. But they show a natural tendency to idealize everything about Russia, and gets instantly suspicious on hearing a different opinion. The same eagerness to believe is now extended to the new great Asian ally of Russia. I wrote something a couple of days ago to the same effect. The moderator even did not allow me to post. I hope now that this war charade has temporarily abated, the moderator would regain a minimal level of calmness and openness for dialogue.
“Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.” – Mahatma Gandhi
Hizbullah, Persia, Russia vs China
The real power and fearlessness is not about numbers. It is about soul and its vibrant energetic radiation.
How can a small movement of people like Hizbullah be more vibrant and fearless and outspoken against oppression and international criminals then the so called giant nation of China?
How could Bolivia a small nation can be so to the point then China?
How can Iran (Persia) with its 70 millions people and totally surrounded by Kosher Nostra mafia can be so brave and standing tall against the international oppressors of humanity in compare to China, which doing practically nothing?
It is not about numbers, it is about power of soul, about life philosophy, about way of life, about believe in true and one God. So that is way Persians historically influenced humanity more then anything China can dream of.
There is reason why King Cyrus, is mentioned several times in Bible. There is a reason why Saadi poetry about humanity is written in the entrance of UN:
Human beings are members of a whole,
In creation of one essence and soul.
If one member is afflicted with pain,
Other members uneasy will remain.
If you’ve no sympathy for human pain,
The name of human you cannot retain!
“Saadi Persian poet”
But perhaps, the most significant solid power and force which has not only the soul of justice, solidarity and humanity, but even instrument of physical power and ability to fight back a total war is Mother Russia. Despite its shortcomings, Russia is a gift from God, Russia is the historic Rom of our time, mentioned in Sura 30 of Quran (30:1-5 “To Whom Power Belongs” Declares the truth of the universe).
Russia may be is the second period of Zul-Qarnain mentioned in the Sura 18 of Quran. Russia is an exceptional Caucasian (White race, i personally do not believe in race ) people, (if we exclude Persians as Caucasians) which does not participate in the oppression of non-Europeans and blocking the total subjugation of planet by Western and its minions.
When you talk with Russians and Westerners, you will immediately recognize the difference. Russians are not arrogant and it is exactly what Quran describing a kind of Christians, who are not arrogant, but a people with love and affection. I have no illusions, but i talking in general terms, i talking about sum of all vectors and direction of this common vector.
Numbers are not important, historically majority always were wrong. Truth is still truth even you are a minority.
So, the conclusion is that, if I am right and if Russia is righteous and just and hold on rope of God, no force of this plant can defeat Russia. Russia does not need China, China is not a nation of ideology, faith or religion, they only believe in money, which is also the god of Western world and its minions. China is not a natural ally of Mother Russia, natural ally of Russia is nations with believe in God, justice, solidarity, soul and judgment day.
My personal encounter with Chinese convinced me that they have a completely different mindset and I was completely disappointed.
With love and respect to Russia and its heroic people
Yow Darius my man, you speak the truth. It is fire and light in one’s soul, and nothing else. And if one might add, a preparedness to die, a simplicity and gentleness of character. Labels mean nothing.
Degeneration afflicted many nations, comes in many forms, it can be a well-mannered and finely dressed German so proud of himself, it can be an oily and greedy petty Chinese businessman, it can be a Mercedes driving Arab in front of some big hotel in Dubai.
Globalism is a satanic cult of our times. They are huge in numbers, but their souls are small, enslaved, and twisted. We have no fear of them. Keep well brother.
@Antoni
I agree with everything you said. I will take a more wait and see approach with China. I hope for the sake of the world they jump onboard. Ultimately the issue is materialism. The Anglo zios want to deal with a world in which everyone has a price on their head, so they can be easy to buyout and compromised. Since the Zionists are the one with the most capital, anyone who wants a piece of the world, will have to go through them. So that materialistic outlook the Chinese have, can be a huge opening for the zios to exploit.
The state of the Arab leaders are even more pitiful. A bunch of animals who are enslaved to their lusts, and desires. I would tell them to enjoy it, because their end will not be good. Most of them have sold out to the highest bidder(Zionists) a ling time ago.
Now the Wahhabi movement, what’s left to say about this devious, malicious cult. If you’re interested check this article out. It talks about the founder of the Wahhabi movement, Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab, and how he was in cahoots with British spy’s who were looking for a way to bring down the ottoman empire. I have to do more research on this article, however as someone who has studied wahhabisim, I’m fairly certain it was a movement that had malicious intent from the beginning, regardless of the article I linked below. It’s just somewhat hard to explain to non Muslim’s because some of it deals with matters of theology. Anyways I enjoyed reading you’re post. Peace my friend.
http://www.conspiracyschool.com/wahhabis
Imagine how many would die in a war. What is happening is acceptable and necessary losses. Russia and China understand this.
Saker says “But what could the Russians have done?” is the right question.
Ans: Provide advanced defensive weapons well-ahead of time so that the Syrians themselves can impose a cost.
In addition what the Russians have already done, why is Russia not selling advanced anti-ship and anti-aircraft weapons to countries in the cross-hairs of the West? Often, they talk about selling S-300 to Syria. Now imagine, Syria has Bastion, anti-sub weapons, and S-300. There will be costs to the West in this case. I think, this possibility is something Russia can do. Why wait, as it is obvious that promises by the West are basically lies. (Despite, dismantling the CW, the same argument is used to justify the attack. The Skripal case uses this method against Russia itself.)
What has the Russians got by withholding the sale of such weapons? What is the Russian calculus?
> What has the Russians got by withholding the sale of such weapons?
Those weapons was not re-sold to USA to make them research it and either clone or devise countermeasures or both
Russia may take the issue economic route
They should target key UK business Like BP and other British entities and exclude them from the Russian Market – force majeur can be put into effect
Then do the same with the French
They don’t need China for this.
The attack was pretty clearly highly coreographed and followed strict rules that were not violated. The US provided a turkey shoot for the Syrian AD restricting the missile flight path to lanes with no typical deviations to confuse the AD. I’m sure this is what the Russians required in order to guarantee no response from them.
So there are a number of important questions here.
There was insistence that an attack must occur, despite Russian objections. The US and Russian militaries worked out a way for this to occur as safely as possible. Good that they pulled it off safely as it implies a high level of competence and discipline on both sides.
It seems likely from public behavior that the Pentagon thought this a bad idea and was fully aware of the dangers.
Where is Trump on this and was he forced to acquiesce?
It also seems clear that the pressure on Russia has not diminished and that the ‘allies’ intend to try and force an agreement on Syria through Geneva process that partitions the country and likely deposes Assad.
The Russian side said that the president of Russia had been insulted/disrespected and that there would be consequences for this action.
There has not been much effective push back in Europe to this policy of direct confrontation.
China is wearing a mask in public but is not pleased and has offered some diplomatic support in public.
I rate the situation as highly dangerous, unpredictable, with a great deal going on behind the scenes.
As an addendum b over at moa has pointed out in his summary that while the US Defense Dept is claiming only 3 targets Russian and Syrian sources claim many more, specifically airports. I also read that B1s, I believe, used laser guided bombs in the attack and I have no idea what the targets were as all discussion has focused only on the cruise missiles. Perhaps more sites were targeted than was agreed upon.
Also, regarding the Skripal poisoning, Russia has obtained the evidence of BZ use from the Swiss OPCW lab, perhaps through back channels. I see this as hopeful – Russia does have friends in Europe, although the remain afraid or without the power to assist openly.
Postings in various places suggest that the US deviated from the agreed on plan and that the Russian jets that scrambled near the end of the attack put a stop to further deviations. Perhaps a broken promise like this led to the specific assertions of disrespect.
Thanks to the Saker especially and all the commenters for this forum and the robust discussion.
The Saker’s frustration is clear and valid.
However, I think Russian behaviour is consistent with the long game strategy. Syria lost three buildings and its citizens were celebrating in the streets. The US had the bulk of its missiles shot down. This is quite simply posturing by the Empire. I don’t think the last 48 hours add to the perception the US can whatever it wants whenever it wants. If anything its the opposite.
I think the US will try again. Its attempt will be no more powerful or successful than what just occurred. They will continue to do so for many years yet. They will continue the delusional narrative delivered ad nauseam to its own people for another decade at least.
My point is that as each month goes by, it matters less.
The American hrandstanding is becoming white noise.
I am encouraged by the last 48 hours. I admire Russian restraint. I have for years now and I expect to continue to do so for some time yet.
What Russia does imo is trying to buy time.
As former analyses of you spoke of, the russians Lack the number of planes etc the Wallstreet-fascists have. This time they will use to speed up the stuff they need. The stuff Putin spoke off in his march speech. The provocation as much to to with it I guess.
And time Saker is not at the Side of the US, as the petro dollar Will be replaced and their debts Will reach astronimical figures. Remember China is a creditor of this fascist regime. Simply stop funding this moron shit. Why did China buy worthless state-papers from the US??
The americans didnt dare to kill Any russian a hoge difference to the event Pompeo was bluffing about. So ..?
China bought the worthless state-papers from the US because it give it’s leader’s the good life and the illusion of great wealth. If they sell off the Treasuries than that illusion with evaporate in hyperinflation. The Russians are only waist deep into the Global Economy, they probably can crawl out with some effort — the Chinese are up to their eyeballs in it, they cannot.
China was being pragmatic and keeping its major market afloat. Little point in being the factory of the world if the world stops buying what you produce through lack of liquidity.
I have faith in the Chinese leadership–they are ordinary people like everyone else but their culture and mindset gives them a clever edge that the west has lost, long ago.
China is not bowing down. They however don’t play the game with the same strategy as Russia does.
It is indeed not over, because in history there is seldom a clear beginning and an end.
However, the Saker is being too pessimistic. The FUKUS coalition avoided the Russian positions (ie showed a wariness and respect), and Syria did stand tall in defending herself.
For Russia to have taken the bait and reacted reflexively would have been counterproductive. As things stand, no escalation occurred, and Russia comes out looking cool-headed and mature. In effect the good guys.
The US is in sharp decline. It’s current behaviour demonstrates that it is in the final stages of Empire. Time is on Russia and China’s side. To engage the US unless absolutely necessary would work to favour the US and against the rising powers of China and Russia.
Kevin Barrett re-posted a Gordon Duff censored article re the SAA capturing a Takfiri chemical weapons facility in East Ghouta with western weapon components and reporting the capture of AZ personnel:
https://kevinbarrett.heresycentral.com/2018/04/duff-fb/
Some excerpts:
“The Syrian Arab Army and with the help of Russian captured a shipment of chemical weapons destined for the Eastern Ghouta. These were British weapons produced at Porton Down in Salisbury. …
“American, British and Israeli military personnel captured in Syria have confirmed they were ordered to stage chemical attacks in East Ghouta by their governments. …
“The Americans are still being held along with Israeli’s while British prisoners are being negotiated for. Sources in Damascus told us that representatives of Oman in Damascus approached the Russian Office of Reconciliation on behalf of Britain for the return of British chemical warfare personnel. …
“The shells … are identified as VX gas from British stockpiles.
“Russian officials in Syria informed Britain through Oman that they would have to directly deal with Syria for the return of their personnel. We have received no further information since, Damascus has remained silent on how or if negotiations were proceeding. …
“Last week, VT Damascus received evidence that Americans, US Army Special Forces along with Israeli chemical weapons officers had been captured in East Ghouta. We were told that not only was a command facility captured with modern weapons but a stockpile of British made 81mm poison gas mortar shells, numbering in the hundreds, was seized as well.
“Videos were viewed by former MOD weapons specialists who identified the green stripe on the shells seized in East Ghouta as VX gas from British stockpiles.”
Just pencil in that article.
My comment:
Regarding Russian response, my feeling is Russia recived plenty of assurance the US was unwilling to hit Russian facilities, and got special corridors for attacks. The Russians could sit this out and watch and the US failed in a major way again militarily against only Syrian defenses. I think it is a wise principle for Russia to avoid the temptation to reveal the real power of its weapons prematurely until there is a real need for them at which time they may be a rather significant surprise.
-Martin
Saker,
I view Russia’s position as unassailable. After the bombing of Friday night is it even conceivable that the US could ever gain air superiority over the Russian homeland? Yes the attack was made with second-tier missiles at third-rate targets without the element of surprise and poorly coordinated, but it was still easily repelled by a combination of Soviet-era junk and modern EW equipment and radars. Even those in the West who are apathetic, if they are listening at all before they change the channel, must at some unconscious level realize that the US could not have a “perfect” air strike with over a hundred missiles and destroy only three unoccupied buildings.
A conventional WWIII of any length of time will destroy the Global Economy. The Russians will win easily simply because they are tougher and more prepared. They may not desire that outcome, but of all people they probably have the best chance to survive. Except if the nukes end up being released by accident or through escalation. So the Russians, being just about the only moral actors around, have a moral responsibility not to fight back until there is no other choice.
NOTE: Not that all western nations or the people within them are immoral actors, the greater population and smaller countries are just bystanders.
I am not convinced the US used second-tier missiles. These were launched from active duty warships and I can only assume it is the standard cruise missile weapon employed. There is way too much not yet known about the details of this operation.
If, and it is a big “if”, the missiles moved along agreed corridors, it is not surprising so many were shot down.
As I say, so much is not yet known.
I always figure that the best stuff is under wraps, although available in no great quantity.
BTW, I think a technology that isn’t discussed much is passive detection systems, which may have taken the element of surprise away from standoff weapons.
The A-Ha Moment.
Sunday, April 15, 2018
Here comes this important question of purely tactical nature which many flag-waving uber-patriots miss completely, while, I am sure, Pentagon and not only, is puzzled with what went wrong. The question is not about excellent performance of Syrian AD–what and how about this performance are being unveiled with each passing hour. Russian EW? Absolutely, no doubt it. Massive shooting down of Tomahawks and Scalpel TLAMs? Absolutely. But, but what about JASSMs. It is conceivable that these were they Trump was bragging about in his idiotic twits when spoke about those “Smart” missiles that “are coming”. There are still no firm numbers about the number of intercepted JASSMs, what is clear, however, is the fact that many of them were intercepted. If JASSM passes today for “Smart”, it kind of puts good ol’ Tomahawks, logically, into the category of “Dumb”. Obviously, as latest Syria’s experience shows, Tomahawks are not an overwhelming threat, as they were positioned as for decades, for truly (not in Saddam Hussein’s, or, rather US media, way) highly integrated and EW capable air-defense system.
But JASSMs, “stealthy” and supposedly “Smart”, even by preliminary data pouring in didn’t fare much better than Tomahawks and this was against Syrian AD assets which are pretty damn old. So, what about “stealth”? Ah, but in the modern signal processing, including well developed now sensor-fusion (or data-fusion) techniques it really doesn’t matter for advanced adversary. But that is purely technological aspect, however influential for operational and strategic levels. Truly global, geopolitical issue is this, as Apps concludes:
Therein lies one of the greatest challenges of this situation. In 1990, after Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, the George H. W. Bush administration was relieved to find that Russia – then still in the hands of Mikhail Gorbachev – was inclined to avoid turning the conflict into a Cold War-style standoff. In the years that followed, successive U.S. presidents became used to acting without such worries. Putin has now successfully signaled that those days are entirely over.
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/search/label/JASSM
No it ain’t over. It has just begun. Call it the great tribulation or Jacob’s troubles or whatever you like but understand we have another half dozen years to go. In any event Daniel says Damascus will have terror fall upon it at night and become a smoking ruin byvmorning. So Damascus will fall to align reality with prophecy. The ultimate vanity.
“The Chinese and the rest of them are not willing to do anything at this time to support Russia.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-15/china-arrogant-us-has-record-launching-wars-deceptive-grounds
Yes, it’s over.
The recent events are complete theatre but the first act is about setting up the second act.
In the second act, America’s tough actions force Iran Russia and Syria to the negotiating table where a grand accord is hammered out.
In the third act, the Empire cuts its losses and gets the fuck out of the ME because it no longer has interests there. Israel BTFO. KSA BTFO. They are really the worst allies ever.
In the epilogue Russia becomes the main broker in the ME and balances out the competing interests while keeping the peace. France and England BTFO. Nobody wants these douche bags around anymore. America goes back to squabbling in South America and Asia where it arguably does have strategic interests.
The world Zio-Massonic movement has just shown that it can not dispense with provocations and plots that can unleash bloody world wars.
The United Nations are a farce and should be dismantled!
Just remembering, it is always England and Judea that press for war as they did in 1938-1939 or release the great and relentless butcher – the only true holocaust – 1914-1918 !
There is another possibility: These “empty strikes” were strictly intended for domestic consumption. Consider: The US openly telegraphed the coming strikes. Syria and Russia cleared some areas for the West to hit that would result in no injuries to personnel and limited damage to infrastructure. The West dutifully hit those evacuated areas and proclaimed “Mission Accomplished”. Syrians danced in the streets for “surviving” the missile strikes while Russia threatened consequences. What form those consequences take will tell us if these countries are merely dancing a rather peculiar dance together or whether they are about to starting fighting in earnest. So far Russia has been playing it cool as a cucumber, but these strikes – empty as they might have been – demand some sort of response or Russia will risk looking weak. The fly in the ointment is Israel and their attack on an Iranian base within Syria that reportedly killed 20 Iranian officers. Will that loss of life influence Russia’s response after the West made every effort to avoid drawing blood?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QF60VV3G3_Y
Saker, many commenters here give me the impression that they will go to any lengths to reassure themselves that we are not teetering on the brink of all out nuclear war. All of their theories and reasonings seem to avoid facing that grim reality. Is that also your impression, or have I misjudged your position?
I think this blog may have misread China. I think I can read the Chinese mind and the ‘Western’ more subtly since I am ethnic Chinese but educated in the ‘West’. But I follow Sun Tzu and therefore will not expound anymore on China’s strategy as far as the Yanks are concern lest they are wised up.
Suffice to say that a catastrophic decline of the empire ala the Ottoman Empire which led to WW1 and WW2 due to fighting over the spoils, is on nobody’s interests, not even Russia’s.
The best case scenario is to ease the Yanks into a break-up ala the late great USSR.
China’s economic, diplomatic and political strength will be critically needed to do this and to rebuild the new independent states of Western North America, Eastern North America and the Southern Confederation.
A Chinese Empire with its new social contract would be like jumping from the frying pan into the fire.
Anonymous. No Chinese empire. The Chinese don’t want to occupy other countries. Too troublesome ruling them. Philippines president Duterte recently suggested half-jokingly that the Chinese should just make the Philippines a Chinese province. China don’t want that. Just to make the Philippines more prosperous and stable in order to trade with it – which is far better. If China wanted make the Philippines as its own province, She would have done so 600 years ago when Admiral Zheng He sailed his then unmatchable in the South China Sea and onwards to India, Persian Gulf, Africa and possibly beyond.
“It ain’t over till it’s over.” Yogi Berra
Which means never, unless you’re talking about the individual organism, is it “over”.
So get over it never being over.
What would you (we) do if it were “over”? Contemplate our navels??
Oh, you mean stress inducing bluster , bluff and brinksmanship of a dying entity. What else has it got, except blowing itself and everybody else up?
Patience, perserverance. Look at the reaction in the US. Don’t forget this terrain, even if Trump’s Unreality Show self destructs.
Is there progress? I think there is. None but the most cretinous deplorables are so stupid as to cheer the Donald in the last week. Most are dismayed.
And even Alex Jones is allowing open talk of Israel’s Empire role in putting DT on this war mongering course that those who buy his supplements refuse to buy.:
https://youtu.be/IabdFIMCTfM
Although Dr P is the one to explicitly state that Israel is a total liability.
So I wouldn’t quibble too much about AJ and his mistakes and prejudices. Weaker on Israel than you would like but as good on Russia as you can expect.
Stupid on China. But Dr P isn’t. And anyone watching can see that and see that AJ panders to his base’s fears and prejudices.
But if they are wising up on Israel (as they have!) they can wise up on China and the whole picture, as well.
Who would want that process of improving consciousness to end, to be “over”??
To relax go back to what??
Actually, I like Snow Leopard’s comment the most. And I am contemplating a surgical procedure on my navel, soon. It’s just that Action is part of Being, and I see certain actions other than handwringing and brow wiping being more productive right now. Especially in terms of encouraging the process in the US where increasing numbers of people are realizing they have to think and act to grease the skids for the out of touch geriatrics like McCain, Feintsein, Pelosi, etc…….or DT will go out with them, if he keeps acting just as ridiculously untruthful as they are.
‘ridiculously untruthful’—- that and deceit is the sea that the Donald has swum in his entire life, do you really believe that he could recognise reality if it smashed him in the face like a two ton truck?
Precious little chance of that happening in this lifetime, I’d say. It is by now part of his cell make-up and ineradicable.
The US has backed Russia into a DEEP, DEEP corner…. Sooner or later Russia will have to respond to the AmeriKKKan madness or surrender and become a vassal State like Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea….After Syria is Iran and China. If Russia goes so is China. Now is the time to stand upp to AmeriKKKa (the empire of chaos)…
Check out the work of Dr. Paul Craig Roberts.org and Professor William Engdahl…
All I can say at this stage is that Sun Tzu said not to fight out of anger, fear or enemy’s provocation to a fight. Russia should stay cool. Pick carefully the battlefield (not necessarily a battlefield like Borodino), pick her own fight (not necessarily in the battlefield with guns and missiles but just as decisive) and pick the issues to fight for. This way retain the initiative and not let the enemy drive and maneuver Russia. Drive and maneuver the enemy instead.
The full-frontal ‘love-in’ with the Germans in WW2 is a no no type of war to be avoided. If unavoidable, must be very well prepared. But both the West and the semi-West seem addicted to the prospect of such an ‘orgasmic’ love-in. They seems locked into the paradigm of such logic. But beneath the rationalisation is simply a love for war.
Here is an extract from Richard Lovelace on the English Civil War. He reflects accurately on what, me as an Oriental, views as what drives the West’s and the semi-West’s mindset to war:
1) Tell me not (Sweet) I am unkind,
That from the Nunnery
Of thy chaste breast, and quiet mind,
To War and Arms I flee.
2) True, a new Mistress now I chase,
The first Foe in the Field;
And with a stronger Faith embrace
A Sword, a Horse, a Shield.
3) Yet this inconstancy is such
As you too shall adore;
I could not love thee, Dear, so much,
Loved I not War.
Some version replace the last line in stanza 3) with: “Loved I not Honour more”. But you get the drift. “war” and “Honour” (in or through war), are essentially the same.
So Russians, please calm down.
Speaking of Borodino, we must not lose sight of the fact that the Russians not only repelled Napoleon, but crushed him definitively in the end (thing somehow overlooked in ‘histories’ of the 1812-14 war genre ‘War and Peace’) and reorganized Europe on their own terms. Of course, it did not last too long (due to the usual British treachery), but the subsequent attempts to destroy Russia ended in the same way. Now if Hitler has not learned anything from Napoleon, how do you expect a Tramp like Donald, to learn anything from Hitler (and the Kaiser and Napoleon, for that matter)?
Yeah, the Yanks know about Borodino. So unlikely they will attack that way. They are trying to provoke Russia into making a mistake and self-impale!
I am in complete agreement with you Simon. All indications are that Mr Putin and team has a firm grasp on reality also, whatever that may bring in the future. It may not be too pretty for the western sphere but delusion and rank stupidity never has a pretty outcome.
Not over. Not even close. The reason this isn’t over is that the causes and conditions causing the root of the problem have not been dealt with. The cause of the problem can only be dealt peacefully through diplomacy. In the Empire’s current configuration diplomacy is near impossible as there is no competent partner to negotiate with on this side. The Empire will signal their openness to negotiation by removing Bolton aka Captain Crunch, Haley and their ilk. This doesn’t seem likely and I’m not sure who a competent replacement would be.
In short, prepare for war.
Russia needs to sell to Syria and to Iran ~30 nukes each plus delivery vehicles able to reach New York (thus also Israel, Paris, London). Also S400 systems to protect nukes enough to guarantee launch. Syria and Iran then declare next attack from any of the Gang of Four states will mean a nuclear response to all.
You forgot to mention that without adults Mattis & Dunford, WW3 would have started the last time they “bombed” Syria, now because of they talked the volatile, impulsive and emotional Trump out of it, it landed on a compromise, on Moscow’s terms.
The PRC is one of the only other 2countries that supported the Russian UN resolution, so it’s not clear to me what the Saker is referring to re “just standing by” ? Do you expect PRC to send troops to Syria? has Syria or Russia made such a request or invitation? Do you know if such a move by the PRC has wide support by the Chinese public? Please do not respond with nonsense like public opinions don’t matter in china. The Chinese government uses public opinion polls frequently and widely. Fact is I believe majority of Chinese are also affected by all the lies from the western msm, especially the well educated elites, most of whom studied in the West. This explains why their Global Times pieces tend to be much more pro Russia than their better educated elites
Diplomacy??? It degraded beyond recognition. We used to have the likes of Jeane Kirkpatrick. Now we have geniuses like Samantha Powers and Nikki Haley. We also had a joke of an ambassador to Saddam’s Iraq that triggered 1-st Iraq war, although I tend to think (more and more lately) that her blurb to Saddam was a deliberate in order to advance Bush’s understanding of his “new world order” idea.
Yes, but the previous UNSC meeting where Russia submitted a text requesting a full and objective investigation of the chemical attack in Syria only Bolivia voted yes. China abstained! So Russia looked isolated just prior to the attack…
China abstained on the US-sponsored “poison pill” resolution which was set up to be vetoed, and allowed the US to say they tried to resolve the chemical attack diplomatically but since the resolution was vetoed the only avenue left is to retaliate by missile strikes. However, China voted FOR the “clean” Russian-sponsored resolution to investigate but this seems to be lost.
Yes you are right. So there we’re a total 4 resolutions. 3 resolutions on chemical weapons investigation and 1 on violation of international and UN charter.
For the chemical weapons: Russia submitted 2 resolutions and US 1. None of them passed. China abstained on one, the US one, which Bolivia and Russia vetoed. Here are the links:
Security council fails to adopt three resolutions on chemical weapons use in Syria
https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/04/1006991
And then there was last one on violation of international law and UN charter also didn’t pass:
Russia’s UNSC resolution calling to stop aggression against Syria does not receive enough votes
https://www.rt.com/news/424171-unsc-russia-resolution-syria/
It is impossible to quickly overcome a ~30 years misguided attempt to impose physical hegemony forever. No complex dynamical system deviates from stable trajectory for too long and too far without breaking apart. And since nobody wants (or foolish enough not to be afraid) of a WWIII (a.k.a. breaking the system apart), the US will be forced to change its guiding principle of perpetuating its sole hegemony. Hopefully sooner than later and peacefully.
Is Putin not putting himself at a huge disadvantage if he allows the carriers group now crossing the Atlantic to get close to Syria and Russia. As this confrontation is obviously not over should Russia not draw a red line at the straits of Gibraltar or somewhere?
I don’t understand military issues but can see that the USA/UK/France cannot in the slightest way, be trusted to do anything other than wait for what they perceive to be a moment of advantage, then attack.
I saw him in a fastboat carrying an RPG. He’ll be stopping the carrier task force momentarily.
Don’t worry. They won’t get close to Syria.
I understand he has a “Dagger” or six under his arm. Not only will that stop the Carrier Group, it will place it where it belongs. At the bottom of the sea.
Another possible option would be to simply bring the Warsaw pact again new life.
The US in the past didnt dare to attack pact-members in the cold war. Now we have a situation that the US considers other States as his toy for torture.
Syria, China Venezuela Belarus, and Donbass even North Korea should become members of it.
It is dreadful to have to wonder if the history of Donald Trump’s ***** might play a major role in the continuance or otherwise of life on earth.
Two days ago Vladimir Putin was handed the worst and most humilliating political (and military) defeat of his entire life, something that in other, more normal times, would have immediately forced a man in his stature to resign his post and go away (Chamberlain anyone…?) yet his own adoring fans seem to be the only ones who haven`t noticed it, preferring instead to keep living in that universe of denial they have been dwelling in for years already. What shows best the extent of this attitude of denial is the fact that they were gloating about the fact that Russia didnt even intervene–contrary to what the man himself had promised he would do only a month ago if one of Russia`s allies was attacked. By now is evident that his word is not worth the saliva that was wasted in saying it and that the US has absolutely no respect for him or for Russia. There are just two things to notice to see the truth in these words: a gloating, exulting Nimrata in the UNO, knowing well how cheap was for her and her country, or rather her neocon masters, this victory was (Russia didnt do a thing, so no WW3) and the headlines in the web “Russia furious”. If there is still any doubt about this conclusion, well, beware, the Gang Of Three now plans to present to the UNSC a proposition celebrating the illegal attack on Syria of the 14th and they intend to invite ALL members of it, including Russia, to accept it and take it as a fait accompli. But that will be only a prelude for what is to come, which is of course the demand by the U.S. that the UNO accepts her way of conducting business as the norm, as something they will be able to do in every possible occasion they will wish to do it. Which means, more fake chemical attacks and more bombing in Syria until Russia is thrown out of the country. So much for our master chess player in the Kremlin. Only last year he was still insisting, against all caution and the warning of people as knowledgeable as PCR, that his first priority in foreign policy was a good relationship with Amerika, see how well he has done in this regard (Chamberlain anyone, again…?) All in all, things wont become better but much worse after this devastating defeat of the master chess player, they will only become worse until they get him and Russia cornered and with only two possible options, which we all know well. This is not about Russia being alone or being weaker than the US NATO gang, it is all about Putin`s deliberate policy of putting above everything else his vain and useless attempts at being respected and even liked by his worst enemies, the Western elites.
I thank the gods that Mr Putin is not as simple minded as the picture you have just painted.
Regarding China. China it’s a great and powerful nation with a vision and a strategy that span far in the future. His policy has always been to go on with extreme caution and as low as possibile exposure. First and foremost she takes care of his own interest, as any other, however. His main opponent is, that for sure, the “western” empire. In this long term fight, China finds herself in company of other nations who are fighting the same long term struggle. Yes, China doesn’t share the same cultural, historical, ethnical heritage with Russia, wich in that regard is part of the Euro family, but shares a vital, long term surviving fight with Russia (and Iran, Syria). This is a matter of fact that can not be underestimated. So, in long term, and in spite of some annoying behavior, I’m quite sure that China will stand with Russia. I read that Chinese warships were placed in front of Syria together with Russian navy, maybe someone forgot that, this is a strong message to me.
To me also, “This is a matter of fact that can not be underestimated.”
Did you read this post from Paul Craig Roberts :
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/04/14/russias-humanity-moral-conscience-leading-war/ ?
I side with PCR. Only a public military humiliation can stop the Empire. Russia had a golden opportunity to inflict such an humiliation yesterday and she missed that opportunity.
Let’s suppose that Russia downed as many attacking warplanes as possible, whatever their location was, plus a few ships like the USS Donal Cook. What would happen next ? Would the USA launch their strategic missiles on Russia ? I very much doubt it, since the US know as a hard fact that they would be destroyed in retaliation. MAD has been restored. The would have no military response at all and the whole world would see it. And this would have been the end of the Empire, with many vassals leaving it.
Of course, such strikes will happen again. Let’s hope that Russia will strike back then.
The public is brainwashed because they are hooked to the mass media and they are the product of our “educational” system. Americans are about sports and shopping. A good portrait is the rabbits of Watership Down.
In 1958, I still believed that there was a significant intellectual difference between the American bourgeosie and the cattle one sees peering between the slats of large trucks as they contentedly munch hay on their way to the abattoir.–R. Oliver
Donald T’ s inheritance was a loose canon. I’m sure he knew it when he ran, as a proved tower – builder, against floating sands and the satanic Hillary-fan-club.
America is in psychiatric treatment since 2014 by the spirit of the north.
April 14 was a peace of the art of political wisdom, ‘taking two to tango
above the triggers of the planet’s doom
London to Pressure Financially Russian Businessmen With Assets in UK – Reports
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201804151063587256-uk-russian-oligarchs-assets/
US to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Support of Assad – Envoy to UN
https://sputniknews.com/us/201804151063584536-haley-us-troops-syria/
More sanctions against Russia to be announced on Monday – Haley
https://www.rt.com/usa/424212-us-sanctions-russia-haley/
Saker, no it is not over by a long shot. Haley again today (it appears she is running US foreign policy by herself) says empire gonna sanction Russia again via Treasury tomorrow. It looks like empire trying to ride the false flag chem thing to build a coalition of the “fools” against Russia or some kind of mass movement to give them cover for military action. They are furiously trying to bring massive pressure on the Russian leadership so they will back off and let them have Syria, admit US is almighty god and so they can then go after Iran. It seems US and Brits so knocked off balance by Putin and his election victory and weapons announcement that empire frantically trying to reassert that they and only they are the “decider” of right and wrong and what is moral and immoral. This will go on all of April and into May as Trump backs out of nuke deal with Iran. Then things will really get ugly and fast. And that doesn’t even factor in North Korea.
I notice that Russian MOD states that the “allies” were configured to launch 300 missiles not the 110 that were sent. He indicates that they had poor planning and that no one was in charge. But, it may be that they have decided to come back for another hit when the next false flag chem attack is perpetrated probably soon. The chem thing is all they have that is working for them and that isn’t much. I finally got emails announcing anti-war protests by ANSWER and I hope they will continue. I have been to some strong street actions with ANSWER in the past although impacting these monsters is nearly impossible.
I agree with you that Russia should flood both Syria and Iran with anti missile systems and they should do it now.
It looks like the Duma gonna finally sanction the US back with some pretty good things including stuffing US “intellectual” property rights in the US ass by turning Russian companies loose to use patents without paying license fees. They can also fuck up US space program and rocket programs.
Actually, Saker, I think what US empire is really up to is to create enough mass hysteria globally that they think they can build some kind of “coalition of the truly stupid” to attack Russia and take it. I honestly think they are that stupid and desperate. Because if that is not it then at some point they are going to have to back off, admit defeat and be seen as the losers they really are. They just don’t have the basic decency to do that.
Best
Yes you are right about the U.S. intention to create mass hysteria , and a ” coalition of the truly stupid.”
The lead item on RNZ news at 5 a.m. this morning referred to the silly little girl who is currently P.M. of N.Z. condoning the U.K. /France / U.S. strike; presumably she will also support the Israel strike against Iranian assets in Syria.
Every day , the lies and propaganda start in NZ, and are halfway around the world before the truth gets out of bed.
Count on it. Thank you Rupert.
And Rupert’s whores are at it in Australia as well, reporting on the grovelling snot bag Turnbull’s obsequious offering of more Australian lives to lubricate the Anglo Zionist machine. I say lets put his kids in the first jet to attack Syrian positions and see if he still thinks it is worth the cost.
http://www.themercury.com.au/news/world/australia-poised-to-step-in-on-syria/news-story/8b6fbf8de47d22a197a9ce002cefcc77?utm_source=The%20Mercury&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=editorial
In 2001 Australians have marched in their thousands to protest the imminent strike on Irak.
Today they blabbered non stop about the the ‘tampered ball’ and protesting the punishment of the cheaters and hounding the pedophile clergy.
I appreciate your comments but do not share you perceptions. Reportedly, the USA informed Russia before they dropped the bombs. Does that make sense? Reportedly, they bombed a factory which has not been in use since 2013. Reportedly, either no one was killed or 4 unfortunate civilians were killed. Reportedly, no Russian personnel or equipment was affected. Reportedly, the 3 attacking countries dropped 103 bombs and 71 or 73 or whatever were intercepted, yet the USA said the complete opposite. “We are confident…..”. Amazingly, the USA has developed a bomb, or a method of bombing, which, if it hits a factory producing chemical weapons and therefore is full of lethal substances, will not, repeat not, dissipate these into the air, thereby insuring that no one will be affected!!! (emphasis mine) I agree that some people might think that the attack actually did something, but who are they? Nobody I know. My perception is that people working in the our government are isolated and out of touch and they are the ones who had to be satisfied(?). I also think that Mr. Trump is so surrounded by liars that he can trust no one. He stated he wanted the US to leave Syria, then, shortly after, the USA performed this inane bombing attack. Maybe this is Mr. Trump’s response to the immense pressure I think he gets from those around him. It was very confusing but certainly did not make me feel that our country is great again – I am just embarrassed. I feel very badly for the citizens of Syria who unfortunately live in a country located in the center of the world, surrounded by all that gas and oil.
I have seen reports that said they did, and I have seen reports that Moscow was furious because they were not given notice on the deconfliction channel.
Its anyones guess which version is the truth,
“The western general public is so terminally zombified that false flag attacks can now be announced 4 weeks in advance”
Even though you live in the US, you seem sadly out of touch with what Americans know and believe. “America” is NOT your blog audience, any more than “America” is Donald Trump and the US State Department.
I found out last Thursday that my own mother took seriously the idea that Assad gassed people in Douma. So, yesterday I asked 4 of my coworkers what they thought about the US led missile attack. I was actually more interested in finding out whether they believed Assad had any culpability in Douma.
It turns out that everybody approved, including a guy that I knew for a fact was a Trump supporter (who, as a candidate, would not have approved of meddling in Syria, or at least pretended to be such). This particular guy explained by asking a question: “If you saw your neighbor beating his wife to a pulp, would you jump in to stop him, or just stand around and let it happen?”
The sense I got from everybody is that intervention was a moral act. Most zombies that I have seen in movies are, at best, amoral (assuming they have no agency).
Consequently, you are misusing the term “zombified”!
The appropriate term is “brainwashed”. They believe in a pseudo-reality.
That is why the absence of a 4th category in your graph is potentially tragic. You are missing the category of communication/education, which would encompass benign (truthful) propaganda and benign (truthful) psyops, targeting the American public directly (American elites more indirectly). While this was better done as prevention, the resultiing de-legitimization of the American War Party could be thought of as retaliation.
To a person looking at things in a detached manner, prevention (going forward) is better than retaliation (looking backwards), but such considerations are secondary to solving the problem of the ignorance and brainwashing of American citizens. Doing so would provide at least fertile soil for the emergence of corrective political pressure from the bottom, up.
Do you SERIOUSLY think your own efforts, plus Russian government efforts in the form of rt.com and sputniknews.com, are sufficient to deprogram and educate Americans? (There is no disrespect for you efforts intended by asking this question.)
Then please do the following: learn how to use the video feature on your smart phone, or tablet; then do a walking video poll of passersby on some crowded street near you. (You probably won’t be allowed to do so in a shopping mall, but it might be worth a try.) I suggest you use the same technique I used when doing a video poll of TPP awareness amongst the public (which proved, to my satisfaction, that polls showing popular acceptance were a complete fraud; most American HAD NEVER HEARD OF THE TPP, Pew notwithstanding). I asked people “May I ask you 1 yes/no question?” About half the people won’t give you the time of day, even for that. Of those that do, maybe 1/3 will be interested in talking about it; typically, they they will ask the same question of you.
Afterwards, tabulate the results, upload the video to youtube, and write it up here.
Better yet, do this and ask you audience to do the same. Then, include the links to their youtube channels in your write-up.
You should try to get your results (which are almost sure to be similar to mine) to the Russian government, because they act AS IF they had the same viewpoint as you.
Putin could reach millions of Americans by tweeting to @realDonaldTrump, but doesn’t bother. I have to wonder, why? If he assumed that the American public are all “zombies”, instead of containing moral but brainwashed citizens in their 10’s if not 100’s of millions, then his lack of action would make more sense.
He’d be wrong, but at least his actions would logically follow from his mistaken notions.
It is over. It was over in 2000 and the hammer came down in 2006. With the defeat of the anglo/zionists in Lebanon by Hezbollah it marked the beginning of the end for the occultists. Hezbollah was not actually fighting the iof but rather the combined forces of western zionist imperialism. And they won.
Iraq, Libya and now Syria are a direct result of the ouster of the baby killers from Lebanon. The chaos in the ME – the Arab bullshit spring – the propping up of the gulf monarchy muppets is panic mode by the zionist oligarchy. There is no policy only blind reactionary behaviour – this is evidenced even in the propaganda of the MSM which not only makes no sense but speaks continuous transparent lies.
The west has been forced to use moderate and not so moderate head chopper orc mercs to fight its battles. Proxy war by orc is a sign of desperation and with the collapse of the hegemon on the horizon.
The Russians and the axis of resistance is simply trying to mitigate the damage that the oligarchy can still do and keep the US and the western vassals from imploding.
I think the UK is exhibiting signs of genuine fear because it has dawned on the UK elite after the miserable performance of their Three Amigo’s missile strike that Russia has a special present for instigators of ww3.
The great harlot is going to fall. A smoking ruin no man will ever wish to tread. England has whored itself to the gallows.
Mystery Babylon comes down in one hour.
One hour, that is all.
Yes, I also think that Russia is reserving a special treatment for the UK. Unfortunately I live in London!
Well, here is a good start.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/943011/World-Cup-2018-Russian-football-hooligans-ultras
N, it is not over, that much , we agree on. But the Chinese, I believe are not short sighted nor are they stupid. The will probably not do much for Syria, but I think they will raise their voice immediately if Russia is seriously threatened. China knows if Russia falls, she is next. Iran knows this too. So I cant see other than these three will have to stand together. But other may join India, possibly, Pakistan, possibly. And possibly further some smaller countries.
But I am 100 % certain that in all these countries, the people, the knowledgeable of the people, we know that if we end up, in a unipolar world, we will be slaves and remain slaves, forever.
And those countries I just summed up are more than 3 Billion.
Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Who knows. But…
Better die standing, than live crawling.
I think you underestimate how hated and despised the US is around the world. In most of the non western world, the United States story of oppression and murder is very well known and it is not forgotten. But fear keeps people in bondage, and the US has shown it will spare no excesses to reach its goal, so when the battle comes it will be long bloody and brutal.
And yes it will come.
From today’s Global Times editorial, semi-official organ of the Chinese politburo:
“However, the stronger a country is, the greater the responsibility it has to maintain world peace and order. The military actions of the US and its allies have breached the framework of the United Nations and violated the foundation of modern international relations. If the will of Washington and the West represents the will of all mankind and they can punish whoever they want, why do we need the UN, or international law?
Without UN authorization, the US, UK and France behaved like rogues. No matter how touching the excuses they find for themselves, they cannot change the fact that they were lynching Syria without due evidence ”
More of this in the UNSC please.