by Ghassan Kadi for The Saker Blog
Every time I write about how low the West has stooped, even make predictions as to how much further it is prepared to slump, I find that my wildest imaginations are surpassed in no time at all.
The arrest of Julian Assange and the foray of charges he is suddenly facing is now reaching a point that should only be seen as a yet another precedent that the West will “use” in the near future to stoop even lower.
To make sense out of this, we have to rewind the clock to the time when the Allies won WWII.
The first immoral Western precedent was to try hard to present to the world that the defeat of Nazi Germany was ONLY due to Western efforts and sacrifices. The heavy cost that Russia/USSR has paid, up to 40 million dead, was overlooked in the news and trivialized even in history books. As a matter of fact, a recent commemorative American coin marking the fall of Hitler has totally ignored the USSR even though it was actually Russian troops that entered Berlin, defeated Hitler and forced him to “disappear”. https://sputniknews.com/world/201905231075258961-us-coin-world-war-two-anniversary/
But that was just the beginning. Back then, the West, and specifically America, had the global mastery of wealth and technology. Controlling the media was only a small part of the bigger story of success that no other part of the world could compete with; not in any manner, shape or form.
Soon after came the Communist witch-hunt. But the hunt was not restricted to Communism in other nations, but also any American with any social justice inclinations. The infamous period of McCarthyism haunted and hunted everyone, including movie stars like Charlie Chaplin. But it was the role of America outside its international borders that had its biggest toll. Any country that defied the USA formed a “security threat” and the foundation of an American anti-Communist military intervention.
The first target was Korea. A UNSC resolution was sought and granted to launch an international “police action” against Korea.
The second big target was Vietnam. The USA found a way to dodge the need for a UNSC resolution to pillage Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. It also dragged in its allies.
A few decades and many invasions later, in its ramping up of world opinion against Saddam prior to the 2003 invasion, GWB used the excuse of a “pre-emptive strike”. He fabricated the story about the WMD’s and the rest is history.
In every step of the way, as America sees that it is able to get away with a new lame excuse with total impunity, it uses less and less credible reasons and justifications the next time around. It is like a downward spiral, an anti-crescendo, in which each time a new precedent is created, the next act of audacity will require less justification.
But the precedent set in the case against Assange is a serious and dangerous new low. It is an act that defies one of the basic foundations of the so-called “free world”. It is a witch-hunt that is directed at free journalism, and unless such witch-hunts stop, the next victim could be anyone. It can be you.
Assange has many critics. Some argue that he is an Israeli asset and that this is why he never criticized Israel. Perhaps he is. The truth is that I don’t know and no one has provided damning enough evidence proving that he is. Instead of being a Mossad agent, perhaps he likes Israel. I don’t know either. Perhaps also he did not have consensual sex with the woman accusing him of rape. None of the above is excusable, but WikiLeaks has undoubtedly exposed a lot of dirt about America and specifically the Clintons; and this is good enough in this context.
If people are waiting for the perfect faultless person, a saint, before any truth can be told and any dirt can be exposed, well, they can wait. But remember, let he without a sin cast the first stone. We are all imperfect. We all have our own faults and idiosyncrasies, but this doesn’t stop those of us who care from trying to make the world a better place.
Why is it that some people single out Assange and expect him to embody and symbolize perfection in every way before they acknowledge the good things he has done?
This statement about Assange had to be mentioned as in a “pre-emptive” attempt to answer some possible comments.
Back to the main subject.
As America is losing its clout, technologically, militarily and financially, it is acting like a mad wounded beast that will not stop at anything in order to guarantee survival. In a previous article I wrote a bit over a year ago, I have expressed my views on how America sees the world and how far it is prepared to be pushed. https://thesaker.is/how-far-can-the-americans-be-pushed/
And in a previous and much older article written back in 2012, I reiterated that if push comes to shove, America can always count on its unrivaled nuclear power. http://intibahwakeup.blogspot.com/2013/09/how-far-will-desperate-radical-america.html . But a lot has changed since, and with Russia’s and China’s hypersonic defence and attack missiles (which America does not have), fortunately for the world America no longer holds that trump card anymore and is incapable of scoring a decisive victory by striking either nation first. As a matter of fact, President Putin made a clear reference to this issue in a recent speech https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-putin-usa-missiles-idUSKCN1Q918U
All that America has left is to resort to acts of piracy, oppression and suppression. I say piracy because the way America is dealing with the issue of Iran sanctions is tantamount to piracy. As far as I know, never before in history did a nation boycott another, and then used its clout to coerce other nations to do the same.
And recently, America has been accused by laying traps for Iranian scientists, granting them visit Visas, and then arresting them at arrival. https://sputniknews.com/us/201905241075282775-US-Laid-Traps-Iranian-Academics-Visas-Arresting/ .If this isn’t piracy, what is?
Had America imposed sanctions on Iran back when Iran was issuing “fatwas” against the likes of British author Salman Rushdi, one could see a possibility for some kind of justification that can be used. But the source of terror is from perverted Sunni-based fundamentalism. All the fundamentalist organizations are based on distorted forms of Islam; Wahhabi Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood which are the versions adopted, sponsored, lived, and exported by the Saudis, Qataris and Turkey’s Erdogan, all of whom are America’s friends and allies. And those organizations are once again of Sunni affiliation, and they hate Shiite Iran’s guts. How on earth could Iran be supporting them?
And above all, it was the USA that helped establish many of those organizations and their spread in the West in the first place. Even Mohamed Bin Salman himself acknowledged this in a recent interview. https://www.rt.com/news/422563-saudi-wahhabism-western-countries/ . And the woman who rose to fame by refusing her presidential election defeat is also famous for admitting that “we” (ie American administration) created Al-Qaeda.
It goes without saying that the American-Iranian standoff is about the protection of Israel, and it would do Americans a lot of good if they openly said that Iran did not breach the nuclear deal treaty, it is not responsible for the spread of terror, and we simply want to sanction it because of its anti-Israeli stand. Such truth, crude as it may be, may give America some credibility albeit in a farcical manner.
Why don’t Trump or Pompeo openly and honestly say “America First” means that “we have to put our hands on Venezuela’s oil?” Everyone knows this is what it is all about.
But what honest excuse can America give for persecuting Assange? It cannot say we are after his neck because he has exposed our dirt, so they conjure up a whole list of accusations, 17 charges to be exact; and the citation of this is not necessary.
No, I will not put Assange on par with Socrates, but how can humanity today accept that someone is being persecuted for exposing dirt? More than two thousand years after the execution of Socrates, humanity is still ashamed. What happened to the days of Bernstein and Woodward? Do people still remember them? Well, for those of short memory, those two then unknown junior journalists gave the suffix “gate” to political scandals when they initiated their own Watergate investigation, and which eventually led to the impeachment and resignation of the then President Richard Nixon. The two journos became heroes and won medals, but Assange ends up in jail. He is not a saint, but he is definitely not a criminal, at least not by the charges they have against him. If he is indeed guilty of rape, then let them provide the evidence and charge him if proven guilty. But his political charges don’t have a foot to stand on. And the Swedish Government cannot expect the world to believe that the whole hullabaloo is about a single incident of rape in a country with a surging rape rate. What makes the positon of the Swedish Government more blatantly hypocritical is the fact that courts in Nordic countries have a very lenient stance in punishing rapists. They seem to be more compassionate towards rapists than the actual rape victims; especially after the recent rape surge that is seemingly associated with migration. https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2019/04/rape-and-sexual-violence-in-nordic-countries-consent-laws/. So once again, why single out Assange? What a shame.
And we cannot speak of Assange without at least mentioning Bradley/Chelsea Manning. Manning does not receive the same publicity that Assange does, but her predicament is not any less.
What is more foreboding than American actions are those of EU nations. Nations like France and Germany are meant to be smart. I will leave Britain out, because Britain has strong historic and cultural links with America. But how can Germany and France be so stupid in following America’s instructions and fake accusations of Russia to justify sanctions? How can they accept an American missile buildup in Western and Eastern Europe?
And Sweden, the nation that has always represented the fair and compassionate side of politics, how can it justify its witch-hunt against Assange? This is the capital of the Nobel Prize for God’s sake. This is the nation that allegedly promotes and fosters peace. And Norway, beautiful clean peaceful Norway, is allowing the US to base missile batteries on its soil poised at Russia. Why? Have they all gone mad?
America is taking the term “unprecedented” to an unprecedented new level, and every time it commits a new unprecedented audacious act, brace yourselves for more audacity.
So ever since sidelining the role of the USSR in defeating the Third Reich, America started by ignoring facts, and moved on to exaggerating foreign threats, to fabricating evidence, to piracy and suppressing free journalism; all the while, Western nations follow like brainless sheep. Perhaps the new precedent to watch out for will be after all honesty-based, saying it as it is…. “We want to invade your country because we want your resources.”
Bin laden was neutralized shortly after 911, but America had to concock a story and play it out some 10 years later like a theatrical movie, the reason being to promote the success of militarism and then draw off these pseudo heros, their opinion of worldly matters and what should be done about them.
Its the largest scam in the history of the universe, this was not what I pledged alliegence too as a child, as an adult I learned better of the methods and extent(s) a peoples would go to in order to maintain control of, not only the narrative, but the population as a whole, its a disease of the mind, the democratic grade A mind, the democratic grade A created federal reserve disaster.
I saw some US presstitute Gadarene today, on Fox or MSNBC (the two sides of the same propaganda wooden nickel)talking of the ‘mission to capture bin Laden’. The lying is so matter-of-fact in the propaganda system that the death-squad kill mission to eliminate one of the Osama lookalikes, where the patsy was eliminated without mercy, becomes ‘capture’. They really must assume that their audiences have the memories of a rock. That may be an insult to our distant mineral relatives.
thanks Ghassan – great article and yeah – its terrible and what can we do about it ?
‘Everyone else must take my place’: Assange in letter from British prison
https://www.rt.com/news/460215-assange-letter-from-prison/
“I have been isolated from all ability to prepare to defend myself: no laptop, no internet, ever, no computer, no library, so far, but even if I get access it will just be for a half an hour, with everyone else, once a week,” Assange wrote. “The other side? A superpower that has been preparing for 9 years, with hundreds of people and untold millions spent on the case.”
“I am unbroken, albeit literally surrounded by murderers, but, the days where I could read and speak and organize to defend myself, my ideals, and my people are over until I am free! Everyone else must take my place,” Assange wrote in the letter.
“The US government, or rather, those regrettable elements in it that hate truth, liberty and justice, want to cheat their way into my extradition and death, rather than letting the public hear the truth, for which I have won the highest awards in journalism and have been nominated 7 times for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Assange wrote.”
”What makes the positon of the Swedish Government more blatantly hypocritical is the fact that courts in Nordic countries have a very lenient stance in punishing rapists.”
Spot on. Assange could have raped people to his heart’s content were it not for his political ”arrogance”, exposing the moral fibre of the Exceptional and Indispensable nation. What has happened here is that the lackey Swedish government, Ziomedia, and judiciary — while being generally lenient on rapists — have created an atmosphere of fear for the slur. While it is true that violence, including rape, is increasing as neoliberalism goes into a tailspin, Sweden’s rape statistics are distorted upwards by inflation. Now, to make a bold guess, I feel disposed to believe that Assange got caught in a honey trap with a pre-fabricated rape charge waiting for him. Nothing could be simpler for the US lackeys here than appealing to ”feminism” so as to get rid of an adversary of the Empire.
Sweden’s PM Stefan Löfvén is a former welder and an imperialist bootlicker. Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is a former bus driver and a committed anti-imperialist. Divided world, divided class.
A honey trap, twice baited, for sure. The mantra of the feminazis, ‘rape charges’ is also a double lie. No charges, not now, not ever, and ‘rape’ only in the twisted meaning given it by man-hating Nordic feminazis. In addition a real insult to all those, mostly women, and including children, even babies, REALLY raped, in REAL sexual assaults. And these feminazis are not ‘feminists’, not like those who fought for the suffrage, for equality of opportunity and against male violence and oppression. These are invariably upper class Rightists, with no interest in economic equality and justice, but a good deal of straight hatred of men, all men, no matter whether they are bastards or not.
In 2016, Julian Assange gave a detailed 19 page statement to the Swedish prosecutor in the Ecuadorian embassy (14-15 November 2016) , regarding the alleged ‘rape’…
His statement says it was ‘adult and clearly consensual sex’ and ‘enjoyed 4 or 5 times’.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-12-07/julian-assange-goes-public-on-rape-allegations/8099276
But in Sweden, it could constitute ‘rape’ if the women was half asleep.
Of course, Assange has been set up.
In 2010, I went to a rally here in Oz and heard Christine Assange (his mother) speak … everything she said then regarding his fear of being sent to ‘hell’ in USA is now fact.
Our spineless government won’t do anything. Or answer any letters of protest.
‘Half asleep’ and ‘having sex’? Do they hibernate in Sweden? Aside from this nonsense, the ‘torn condom’ with no DNA from either party on it is pretty blatant.
After i have studied that WW2 issue of German military losses ( using German military personal combat deaths and wounded, excluding captured soldiers which are too complex issue because Germans tried to save their skin by jumping to “save harbor” of western POW camps) i have made some conclusions like that Russians got it wrong that they caused 80% of German military personal losses. In fact that share might have been about 85%. On the other hand role of US forces in Europe has been only half of that role of British, Polish, French, southern Slavs etc. Just about 5% of German military personal losses (KIA, WIA) was caused by US forces.
There is one interesting detail we should never forget: Hitler’s (last) Winter Offensive 1944-45. According brilliant and unprejudiced Swedish military historian Christer Bergström U.S forces in Ardennes have had much more serious issues pushing German forces back after late Dec 1944. Berström’s in his study (“Ardennes Hitler’s Winter Offensive”) Allied forces had crisis in 5 Jan 1945 and next day Churchill had to appeal Stalin to open sooner than planned Red Army’s Winter Offensive (Oder-Vistula). American military history has carefully downplayed the role of Red Army to help Allied to block and push that German offensive.
Bergström and Niklas Zetterling have also debunked common claim of Rydiger Overmans that over 420,000 German soldiers have deceased in Western Front during last 4½ months of the war. In fact German losses have been likely 100,000 if not even less. (Actually even Eisenhower himself estimated German losses been near that smaller figure). When we compare how hard it was for Western Allied to push forward even in latter stage of the war in Western Front to that how totally Red Army crushed German forces in Vistula-Oder offensive there is no need to doubt how desperately Allied needed Soviet land warfare capacity to crush Germans in that last stage of the sad war.
Of course Western Allied had very important role to crush Luftwaffe during the war but their weakness was that too small land army. We have to remember this when talking why America honestly has not won any major land war after WW2. They had serious issues on it even in 1942-45. A-bomb didn’t end WW2 in Pacific, Red Army’s Manchurian offensive did it.
Fantastic comment. I’d love more information. I’d forgotten that the Soviet Union had to fight WW2 on TWO front simultaneously, something the ‘Allies’ never had to contend with.
Virtually all of the Universal Declaration of Human Right’s thirty articles have been breached by the US, UK, Australia, Sweden and Ecuador in their treatment of Assange and Manning.
The most egregious violations of Assange’s rights relate to the following principles:
Article 3: Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person;
Article 5: No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment;
Article 9: No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile;
Article 10: Everyone is entitled in full equality to a fair and public hearing by an independent and impartial tribunal, in the determination of his rights and obligations and of any criminal charge against him;
Article 14: Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution;
Article 15: No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality nor denied the right to change his nationality;
Article 17: No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property;
Article 19: Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
https://www.sott.net/article/413799-Amnesty-International-drops-the-humanitarian-mask-abandons-Julian-Assange-and-Chelsea-Manning-as-not-prisoners-of-conscience
The sheer blatancy of the criminal conspiracy between the Swedish, UK and US regimes is quite despicable, but the complicity and collaboration of the Western fakestream presstitutes, particularly the braying feminazis of the Guardian and their ilk, is truly vile.
Nice overview mr. Ghassan Kadi, thanks for that.
There are a few things that puzzle me.
First, I have serious doubts about Assange being trapped by a honeypot. That it is classified as rape is a twist in Swedish law, if I’m not mistaken. Because they had sex without a condom, Anna Ardin asked him to take an AIDS test, which Assange refused (maybe this was not too smart). Assange also banged another woman, those two found out, introducing jealousy (methinks) ended up in pressing charges.
Anna Ardin even tweeted after her night with Assange that she had such a wonderful night. Well, for setting him up with a rape case this is pretty unconvincing, imho.
Secondly, I wonder where Assange crossed some red line that he was chased. What is the difference with, say, the exposures of Seymour Hersh? Or did the red lines move?
There may be a few simmering escapes.
-Realization of the media that they all are now vigilant. Even Rachel Maddow stands up for Assange: https://consortiumnews.com/2019/05/25/professional-assange-smearers-finally-realize-his-fate-is-tied-to-theirs/
-Sweden grows a spine, releases Assange from charges, and refuses to extradite him to the USA with the new 17 charges against him based on the Patriot Act. Maybe this getting public was not the smartest timing.
-Trump grows a spine (ok, highly unlikely) and pardons Assange, because he might be the only one that can blow up this Russiagate circus.
If not, he’s toast. He will get a closed trial, maybe not even attending it, gets waterboarded to get info, and will simply disappear. They’ll do a ‘Skripal’ on him and eventually the world starts to forget.
Forget ‘morality’ for TPTB. They simply don’t care. Outlook is pretty bleak for him, I must say.
And let’s not forget Chelsea Manning. Exposing vile war crimes is an act of courage.
Cheers, Rob
this was the red line in my opinion
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5rXPrfnU3G0
Is this the original “collateral murder” video? Youtube is asking me to sign in to see it as it “may not be appropriate for some users”. How long before it disappears altogether?
Serbian Girl,
try Firefox and the extension “ageless”
Then you can watch most age restricted youtube without signing in.
That is quite likely, but just compare it to the exposure by Seymour Hersh of the war crimes in My Lai: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Lai_Massacre . It ended up in officers facing court-martial. And Hersh was praised for his journalism.
Times have changed.
Cheers, Rob
Scum always floats at the top>
https://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/julian-assange-new-information-you-did-not-know-until-today/
Much appreciate this Ghassan, thanks. How low can the West go indeed. Unless we’re all blown to bits first (a distinct possibility given the raving Neocon psychopaths in Washington) I strongly believe the West, particularly the United States, is well on the way towards full blown corporate fascism, with Neoliberalism as it’s guiding dogma and ethos. Witness the ever increasing militarisation of the police, the ever increasing surveillance, especially those deemed ‘suspect’, the relentless propaganda and the high levels of fully brainwashed citizens thruout the West, the attacks on Independent news sites as ‘fake News’ as well as cyber attacks, and the demonising and smearing of those who speak out. Just like the vile stenographers have done to Assange for years. All those worms who serve the Elites and are foghorns for Imperialism and have stuck both boots into Assange when he was in the Embassy. Beyond contemptible. And yes, I’ve read on a couple of sites that Assange is a deep cover Mossad agent, and Wikileaks is a Mossad operation. Yet no definate proof is ever provided. Why? More smearing of Assange. Tis a truly sad, selfish, money obsessed, materialistic, narcissistic World we live in.
Had Assange been an Israeli agent, he would have been free for long.
In that case we
a) never would have heard about Assange
and/or
b) conversely would know his adversary very well indeed as a particularly vile and nasty guess what
In every step of the way, as America sees that it is able to get away with a new lame excuse with total impunity, it uses less and less credible reasons and justifications the next time around. It is like a downward spiral, an anti-crescendo, in which each time a new precedent is created, the next act of audacity will require less justification.
Yes, if America is able to get away with one crime, it will only be embolden to commit even greater crimes in the future based on upon even more pathetic pretexts.
Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq; 9-11 and the bogus War on Terrorism; Humanitarian intervention against Serbia, Libya, or proxy war against Syria; economic sanctions to promote “democracy”; or indeed defending “freedom and democracy” in general. These are all fundamental lies that America has use to justify its criminal behavior.
Imagine if there had been enough international questioning of the 9-11 Reichstag Fire, the American War on Terrorism could have been stopped–and public questioning of subsequent American wars enabled.
That is why there must be a bright line drawn in the sand that every America crime and the lies used to justify them will not be tolerated.
No Pasaran.
This topic is quite hot thus i will stay anonymous.
Thank you for making the distinction between wahabi and “mainstream” islam.
Now to my main point:
The German Historian wolfgang Eggert pointed out that a satanic spin-off from judaism pulls the strings today.
To boil an two hour lecure down to a few words the chabad took over most influential chief Rabbi positions in most countries, specially the US.
Sure enough the Rothschild bankers are chabads too.
So far so good, but the chabad want the saviour to come. In the past that did not happen by praying and the like so they turned satanic. That means destruction of values, families and so on including the abuse of kids.
Before the saviour arrives, all values have to be destroyed.
According to Eggert Trumps son-in-law Kuschner is a member of this cult;
when an Israeli PM visits Washington he stops in New York to see the Chef Rabbi of that cult, Schneerson. He specifically mentions Netanyahu who behaved like a schoolboy in front of that Rabbi.
That worldview would explain a lot.
When looking up names I found this Blog that has some details on the story:
https://sjobst.blogspot.com/2015/04/netanyahus-disturbing-chabad.html
http://thesaker.is/assange-a-new-immoral-western-precedent/
the ltitle of the lecture on youtube (German)
DIE GEHEIME GESCHICHTE | Wie eine satanische Sekte die Welt kaperte | WOLFGANG EGGERT | 2/2
Here is an eloquent defence of Assange from a most unexpected source, Pamela Andersen.
The silence from the usually celebrity interventionist whores, Bono, George Clooney and Angelina Jolie is deafening!!!
https://www.pamelaandersonfoundation.org/news/2019/5/20/the-making-of-a-rapist-by-pamela-anderson
“This is not about justice for rape. This is about the rape of justice.”
“And if you hate Julian, simply because Wikileaks embarrassed you, your company, your government or your political cause, then pause and think: Who is really to blame for the shame? Who committed the wrongdoings that were exposed? Are you sure you are not simply shooting the messenger? And what entitles you to become his torturer and henchman?”
Serbian Girl…. Exactly correct. Much kudos to Pamela Anderson for having the integrity and just plain decency in standing up for Julian Assange. All those ‘liberal’ interventionist whores you mentioned, are defenders of Imperialism and Empire. Complete fakes. Their total silence at Obama’s war crimes and slaughter showed them up for the vermin they truly are. Latest example: Richard Branson in Venezuela
Bingo, @serbian girl, you nailed a cute spot.
The self-declared SJW’s are suddenly dead quiet. Because their sugar daddies are now quiet in donating on this issue? You tell me.
Let’s forget the lounge warriors. Assuming that Pamela Anderson wrote this herself -which I’m tending to believe, considering the nice balance between factuel telling and emotion- , than my respect for her did get a huge boost today. I have few to add to her text, this is really good and true.
Thanks for sharing and cheers, Rob
US policy towards Iran – especially under Trump – is being completely dictated by Jews and their supporters’ however, they would rather everyone either ignore this fact, or pretend that US hostility towards Iran furthers US interest and has nothing to do with Israel.
Israel has been trying for years across different US administrations, to push America into a war with Iran.
Jews faulted Obama for negotiating the deal in the first place, and Adelson and others vowed to have it torn up.
Trump has dutifully complied.
The fact of the matter is; Israel is and has always been a disasterous and costly political, economic and strategic burden to America.
The US media and US politicians pretend otherwise, but it obvious to all who has even modest objectivity.
The US is Israel’s vassel state and Americans can do little about it.
Selah
”What makes the positon of the Swedish Government more blatantly hypocritical is the fact that courts in Nordic countries have a very lenient stance in punishing rapists. They seem to be more compassionate towards rapists than the actual rape victims; especially after the recent rape surge that is seemingly associated with migration.”
Precisely so. Assange who has had rape charges against him dropped on two occasions now has to prove his innocence again in a situation of presumption of innocence is suspended. Ironically this is in Sweden the biggest rape capital in europe. And we know who is responsible for this sexual violence don’t we, but their names must not be published. The rapists probably have therapy, how very Swedish, whilst Assange gets jail for a non-proven allegation.
There must be a look alike Assange who is doing the raping, some other guy, then the seeds are planted and they go after the original Assange for the charges, it would be a classic delay and then obstruct mechanism as an end to a means.