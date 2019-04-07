By Aleksandr Khaldey
Translated by Ollie Richardson and Angelina Siard
cross posted with https://www.stalkerzone.org/basel-3-a-revolution-that-once-again-no-one-noticed/
source: http://www.iarex.ru/articles/65626.html
Real revolutions are taking place not on squares, but in the quiet of offices, and that’s why nobody noticed the world revolution that took place on March 29th 2019. Only a small wave passed across the periphery of the information field, and the momentum faded away because the situation was described in terms unclear to the masses.
No “Freedom, equality, brotherhood”, “Motherland or death”, or “Power to Councils, peace to the people, bread to the hungry, factories to the worker, and land to the farmers” – none of these masterpieces of world populism were used. And that’s why what happened was understood in Russia by only a few people. And they made such comments that the masses either did not fully listen to them or did not read up to the end. Or they did listen to the end, but didn’t understand anything.
But they should’ve, because the world changed so cardinally that it is indeed time for Nathan Rothschild, having crumpled a hat in his hand, to climb onto an armoured Rolls-Royce [a joke referencing what Lenin did – ed], and to shout from on top of it to all the Universe: “Comrades! The world revolution, the need for which revolutionaries spoke about for a long time, came true!” [paraphrasing what Lenin said – ed] And he would be completely right. It’s just that the results of the revolution will be implemented slowly, and that’s why they are imperceptible for the population. But the effects, nevertheless, will be soon seen by absolutely everyone, up to the last cook who even doesn’t seek to learn to govern the state soon.
This revolution is called “Basel III”, and it was made by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Its essence is in the following: BIS runs the IMF, and this, in turn, runs the central banks of all countries. The body of such control is called BCBS – the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. It isn’t just some worthless US State Department or Congress of American senators. It’s not a stupid Pentagon, a little Department of the Treasury, which runs around like the CIA’s servant on standby, or a house of collective farmers with the name “White House”.
This isn’t even the banks of the US Federal Reserve, which govern all of this “wealth”. This is a Government of all of them combined. That real world Government that people in the world try not to speak about aloud.
BCBS is the Politburo of the world, whose Secretary General, according to rumours, is comrade Baruch, and the underground structure of the Central Committee is even more secret. It has many euphemisms, the most adequate of which is “Zurich gnomes”. This is what Swiss bankers are called. Not even owners of commercial banks, but namely those ordinary-looking men sitting in the Swiss city of Basel who Hitler – who tried to attach the whole world to the Third Reich, and who preserved neutrality with Switzerland during all the war – didn’t dare to attack. And, as is known, in Switzerland, besides Swiss rifleman, in reality there isn’t even an army. So who was the frenzied Fuhrer afraid of?
Nevertheless, the “recommendations” that were made by BCBS on March 29th 2019 were immediately, at the snap of the fingers, accepted for execution by all the central banks of the world. And our Russian Central Bank is not an exception. There is even the statement of the press service of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation posted on the official website of the Central Bank. It is called “Concerning the terms of implementation of Basel III”. The planned world revolution was in 2017 (magic of dates and digits or just a coincidence [a reference to 1917 – ed]?), but it has started only now.
Its essence is simple. In the world the system of exclusive dollar domination established in 1944 in Bretton Woods and reformed in 1976 in Jamaica, where gold was recognised as an equivalent of world money that became invalid, is being cancelled. The dollar indeed became world money, and gold became an ordinary exchange good, like metal or sugar traded in London on commodity exchanges. However, the weather was determined there by only three firms of the “Pool of London” that belong to an even smaller number of owners, but, nevertheless, it’s not gold, but oil that became the dollar filler.
We have lived in such a world ever since. Gold was considered as a reserve of the third category for all banks, from central to commercial ones, where the reserves were, first of all, in dollars and bonds of the US. The norms of Basel III demand an increase, first of all, in monetary reserves. This impeded the volumes of monetary resources of banks that could be used to carry out expansion, but it was a compulsory measure for saving the stability of a world banking system that showed to be insufficient in a crisis.
In Russia pseudo-patriots were very much indignant at this, demanding to reject Basel III, which they called a sign of “a lack of sovereignty”. In reality, this is a quite normal demand to observe international standards of bank security, which were becoming more rigid, but since we [Russians – ed] were not printing dollars, so of course it had an impact on us. And since the alternative is an exit from world financial communications into full isolation, so our authorities, of course, did not want to accept such nonsense that was even designated by pseudo-patriots as a “lack of sovereignty”. To call sovereignty – freedom, to put your head in the noose is, let’s agree, a strange interpretation of the term.
The Basel III decision meant that gold as a reserve of the third category was earlier estimated at 50% of its value on the balance sheets of world banks. At the same time, all owners of world money traded in gold not physically, but on paper, without the movement of real metal, the volume of which in the world wasn’t enough for real transactions. This was done in order to push down the price of gold, to keep it as low as possible. First of all, for the benefit of the dollar. After all, the dollar is tied to oil, which had to cost no less than the price of one gram of gold per barrel.
And now it was decided to place gold not in the third, but “just” in the first category. And it means that now it is possible to evaluate it not at 50, but at 100% of its value. This leads to the revaluation of the balance sheet total. And concerning Russia, it means that now we can quietly, on all legal grounds, pour nearly 3 trillion rubles into the economy. If to be precise, it is 2.95 trillion rubles or $45 billion at the exchange rate in addition to the current balance sheet total. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation can pour this money into our economy on all legal grounds. How it will happen in reality isn’t yet known. Haste here without calculating all the consequences is very dangerous. Although this emission is considered as noninflationary, actually everything is much more complicated.
During the next few months nothing will change in the world. The U-turn will be very slow. In the US the gold reserves officially total 8133.5 tons, but there is such a thing as a financial multiplier: for every gold dollar, the banks print 20-30 digital paper ones. I.e., the US can only officially receive $170 billion in addition, but taking into account the multiplier – $4.5 trillion. This explains why the Federal Reserve System holds back on increasing interests rates and so far maintains the course towards lowering the balance sheet total – they are cautious of a surge in hyperinflation.
But all the largest states and holders of gold will now revaluate their gold and foreign exchange reserves: Germany, Italy, France, Russia, China, and Switzerland – countries where the gold reserves exceed 1,000 tons. Notice that there is no mumpish Britain in this list. Its reserves are less than 1000 tons. Experts suspect that it is perhaps not a coincidence that the dates of Brexit and the date of Basel III coincide. The increased financial power of the leaders of Europe – Germany and France – is capable of completely concluding the dismantlement of Britain on the European continent. It was necessary to get out as soon as possible.
Thus, it seems that it is possible to congratulate us – the dollar era lasting from 1944 to 2019 has ended. Now gold is restored in its rights and is not an exchange metal, but world money on an equal basis with the dollar, euro, and British pound. Now gold will start to rise in price, and its price will rise from $1200-1400 per troy ounce up to $1800-2000 by this autumn. Now it is clear why Russia and China during all these years so persistently decanted its export income into the growth of gold reserves. There is now such a situation where nobody in the world will sell gold.
Injections of extra money will suffice for the world economy for 5-6 months. In the US this money can be used to pay off the astronomical debt. Perhaps this wasn’t Zurich’s last motive for making such a decision. But after all, the most important thing is an attempt to slip out from under the Tower of Pisa that is the falling dollar.
Since the dollar and oil are connected, the growth of the price of gold will directly affect the growth of the price of oil. Now a barrel costs as much as 1.627 grams of gold. A price growth will cause the world economy – where 85% of the money dollar supply turns into stock surrogates like shares, bonds, and treasuries – to cave in. The stock exchange will not be able to bundle together such an additional mass of money any more.
It will be good for oil industry workers – even, perhaps, best of all, but not for long. The economical crash because of expensive oil will become a crash for all oil industry workers too. It is precisely this that is the main reason why our rights for additional emissions can remain unused in full volume, although a gift in such a form will not be completely ignored. The May Decrees of Putin in the current context are being understood completely differently. Russia runs away from the oil-based economic model in all ways. Including by political reforms and changing the elites.
However, why is the decision of Basel a revolution? Because from the autumn the financial flood in the world economy will begin. It will entail the acceleration of Russia and China’s isolation from the dollar system and the crash of the economies that completely depend on the dollar – the vassal countries of the US. It will be worst of all for them. And this means that the reasons for increased distancing between the EU and the US will increase in number manyfold. A redrawing of the map of global unions awaits the world.
And the redrawing of these unions will be carried out not least by military methods. Or with their partial use, but in one way or another, reasoning involving force in the world will increase almost to the level of guaranteed war. “Almost” is our hope for rescue, because the US loses all main instruments of influence on this world. Except force.
But it’s not for this purpose that the “Zurich gnomes” created this world, so that the US is so simply turned into radioactive ashes. The US will be drenched with cold water like a broken down nuclear reactor, while the world has entered the zone of the most global transformations over the past few centuries. The revolution that so many waited for, were afraid of, and spoke so much about has started. Buckle up and don’t smoke, the captain and crew wish you a pleasant flight.
http://www.unz.com/mhudson/the-delphic-oracle-was-their-davos/
Only an axe can fell the tree of lies.
Neoliberal economics are a scam.
In December 2017, the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision endorsed the finalization of Basel III reforms that will take effect from 1 January 2022, and will be phased in over five years.
It should take place sooner if a crisis of confidence occurs, owners of capital will want to protect their investments before the shakedown, he who knows first, reacts first, and then the crash affects the lower classes just like 1929.
It is really unfortunate that people are so disconnected from history and religion, that they need 21st century authors and scholars to tell them about the truth of the world. A truth that was already known and described thousands of years ago.
The article states how people do not even realize there is an “alternative”. Its really unbelievable living with so much brain washed people. Its like the walking dead :-), and it makes the burden on the one ones who see the truth very heavy.
History and religion are written by the victors, they can be interpreted so many different ways that a 21st century interpretation is needed to “wake” the slumbering masses, of which you are included.
I think you misunderstood. I am not criticizing authors who are trying tell people the truth. I am criticizing the lack of historical and spiritual awareness of the masses.
And not all history or religion is written by the victors, the mentioned scholars who study history and religion would disagree ;-).
Perhaps i did, but truths of a 1000 years ago are more likely to be non factual as truths today (aside from the desire of people wanting to kill each other for insignificant reasons).
The laws of nature today are not only not understood today, but couldn’t really even be understood a 1000 years ago except by only a chosen few gods who have the ability to live a 1000 years.
Anonymous
Yes, neoliberal economics are indeed a scam, basically plundering and playing with fiat currencies. However, this Basel III “revolution” is not really a revolution, but a reaction to the policies of Russia and China. According to one analyst, both have accumulated more than 30.000 tones of gold each. Patience is a Russian and Chinese virtue. It’s common knowledge they plan to introduce gold backed currencies. Hence the reaction of Basel.
As for Hitler, he never had any intention of invading Switzerland, nor did he dare do so, and not because of the famous Swiss military. The Bank of International Settlement was opened in Basel in 1931. Hitler comes to power in 1933 and theatrically closes down three Rotschild’s banks in Germany, to give the impression he was not banker controlled. However, he was, as the Bank of International Settlement in Basel financed his world war, the chief goal being the destruction of Russia. Hitler failed, just like Napoleon. Now Hitlers benefactor in Basel is looking up to Russia (and China) and playing along. As the old saying goes, it’s a turning world.
NSDAP was not financed by (((international creditors))). That is myth.
MEFOBILLS were one secret method that new Reichsmarks entered the money supply. Between 33 and 38 tax roles increased 2.5x.
There are not enough loans in the world to increase the circulating medium by that much, for a major economy.
People that keep up this myth about how NSDAP economy was in league with the international creditors, have to overcome data that says the opposite.
What Hitler did do is play footsie with Creditors in London and Switzerland. Hitler also didn’t understand that Stalin had also joined in league with this creditor crowd.
In other words, Hitler was not understanding that the world is best seen by polarization of Creditors and Debtors. That Germany was being attacked because her economy was being removed from the international system.
Schacht’s trading banks were another mechanism that the (((international))) hated. This isolated flows of goods between nations, and did not allow the international to take a usurious cut.
If anything, Russia and NSDAP germany have striking parallels. only Russia is playing the game much smarter. Russia has kept her BIS ruled central bank intact, but at the same time is stuffing Gold into her reserve loops. This Russian mined gold then allows the banks capital position to remain strong, and it is all done legally under BIS rules.
The more gold in reserves, the more Rubles can be emitted. The higher the basis for gold, even more Rubles can be emitted. The more gold, the stronger is Russia’s FX position.
Rothschild Gold hoards are extensive, but what they really want is power and control. In this case Rothschild is losing control, especially over the Russian economy.
I came across a mention of this a week or so back….
There was a post on a gold trading blog:
++++
http://news.goldseek.com/GATA/1552338412.php
“An Italian paper gets it: Central banks push gold futures down so they can get more metal to remonetize
“Financial analysis published two weeks ago by a major Italian newspaper, Il Sole / 24 Ore (The Sun / 24 Hours), asserted frankly that central banks have been using gold futures and derivatives to suppress the monetary metal’s price so they can obtain more of the metal less expensively in advance of its remonetization under new rules promulgated by the Bank for International Settlements to take effect March 29.
“Of course the new BIS rules, the “Basel 3” standards, declaring gold in the vault to be a superior asset, equivalent to cash and government bonds, are not news. What’s news here is that a mainstream financial news organization has nailed the deception and intrigue of central banks and accused them of rigging the international gold market.
…..”
Continues on in a self-congratulory way…
++++
The original article comes from the Italian newspaper, Il Sole:
https://www.ilsole24ore.com/art/finanza-e-mercati/2019-02-24/banche-ritorno-gold-standard-l-oro-bilanci-diventa-moneta-091055.shtml?refresh_ce=1
There are a couple of interesting paragraphs, here is one (machine translation):
“The Sun / 24 Hours has discovered that among the complex but well-known reforms of the standards for credit and finance from the “Basel 3” plan, there is an accounting alchemy that can turn gold into money on the balance sheets of the large banking groups. From March 29, by decision of the BIS, the gold in the portfolio of commercial and business banks becomes “cash equivalent,” an asset equivalent to cash and therefore “risk-free.” In fact, it is the first “reassuring of gold” since the time of the Bretton Woods agreement. Technicians call it “gold remonetization,” a process that is the reverse of the “demonetization” of gold decided by Nixon.”
+++++
It is most fascinating that this is being shared in an Italian news source called “Il Sole”, (The Sun)… and they are using alchemy language to refer to the change being brought about by Basel III.
Are they intending to evoke a broader gold mysticism associated with the sun perhaps? Perhaps there are some hermeticists at work in Italy? And the main article above, refers to the Swiss gnomes…. more mythology and mysticism…. very interesting.
There was an interesting article today about the Italian government wanting to take gold from the Central Bank.
‘Gold belongs to the people, not bankers’:
https://www.rt.com/business/455866-italy-central-bank-gold-national/
It seems the Italians are preparing for this eventuality.
Also in regard to the UK – Mrs May is now allowing for a second Brexit referendum so with Basel III & the City of London in the UK – why isn’t she getting Britain out? What is going on between Merkel, Macron and May?
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201904081073934933-uk-may-considers-lawmakers-free-vote-second-brexit-referendum/
RT’s Renegade Inc. also had a programme on gold today:
https://www.rt.com/shows/renegade-inc/455874-gold-markets-jan-skoyles/
Thanks for these Veritas.
Very interesting image RT has placed above the story of the Italian plan to nationalise gold holdings:
“The sculpture of a gold angel atop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rome © AFP / Filippo Monteforte”
I wonder why a gold angel and why a Mormon church?
Then this interesting line:
“One draft law may, reportedly, oblige the central bank’s owners to sell their shares to the Italian Treasury at prices from the 1930s…”
Paging Mussolini?
“…Mussolini boasted in a 1934 speech to his Chamber of Deputies: “Three-fourths of the Italian economy, industrial and agricultural, is in the hands of the state”. As Italy continued to nationalize its economy, the IRI “became the owner not only of the three most important Italian banks, which were clearly too big to fail, but also of the lion’s share of the Italian industries”.” from: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Italy_under_fascism
And of course we recently had the attempt by Maduro to access Venezeula’s gold, promptly refused by the British financial establishment… and the odd cloak and daggers story about it being whisked away on a Russian airplane…. here is a story, many more available on internet search: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-30/venezuela-has-20-tons-of-gold-ready-to-ship-destination-unknown
and the strange case of the missing 40 tonnes of gold from Syria, which the Syrian authorities have accused the US of stealing. Here, one report:
https://off-guardian.org/2019/03/12/syria-accuses-us-of-stealing-40-tons-of-gold/
And of course there was the Hillary Clinton linked campaign to seize Libya’s – rather large – reserves of gold. This from a Wikileaks document from the Clinton emails release:
“According to sensitive information available to this these individuals, Qaddafi’s government holds 143 tons of gold, and a similar amount in silver. During late March, 2011 these stocks were moved to SABHA (south west in the direction of the Libyan border with Niger and Chad); taken from the vaults of the Libyan Central Bank in Tripoli.
“This gold was accumulated prior to the current rebellion and was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar. This plan was designed to provide the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French.franc (CFA).”
Here is a blog post which discusses this: https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2016/01/10/who-stole-143-tons-of-gold-from-the-libyan-people/
(Interestingly, the original FOIA document of the email is no longer available).
+++
A PR campaign for gold has begun to be ramped up?
Some bankers and power elites have been “in the know” for some years and have been grabbing up as much of it as they can?
Or maybe trying to “disappear it” to continue the obfuscation and frustrate another faction’s moves?
++++
Regarding May, Merkel and Macron…. there is something “odd” there. They are present but not. In power but not. Somehow both more “marionette” and “puppeteer” than the usual politician it seems to me.
There was that strange press “fuss” about Macron being compared to the Roman Jupiter, that he would rule like a “god” from afar, which if I remember was given in August? 2017 from Versailles….. which was the summer palace of Louis XIV – the Sun King.
And the May-be-Brexit? Another strange affair, drawing a whole country into one interminable MAY-BE
And Merkel who is supposed to be voted out and replaced by new leaders etc., but is still there. Gone but here?
Three points of a “holding pattern” trying to avert a jump “back” to a rerun of the 1930s populism (nowadays in a different guise)?
All very odd.
And thus we return to the Titanium ingot dumps manufactured some years ago and spotted by the Chinese in one of their gold transactions with the US.
We are told that the “US the gold reserves officially total 8133.5 tons”, and of course Fort Know has not been audited for decades, so the question must arisen in the need for the US to manufacture Titanium dumps that can only be used to create fake or ‘fiat’ gold ingots.
Are these ‘fiat’ gold ingots to be used to increase the number of gold certificates, or more insidiously to replace the foreign gold held in trust by the American Banks.
As Paul stated to Timothy, the love of gold is the root of all evil.
Correct a mondo comrad, plus a vault is empty until proven full.
Andrew, accordingly to what I have read, US gold reserves have not been verified. Hence we can safely assume that just like SusieQ said, it’s all alchemy, a fiction. This is also why any purchases of gold on American markets are only paper gold certs in the form of I owe you’s.
The fraud isnt hard to prove unless you are forbidden physical contact.
The gold in Ft. Knox can be secretly removed with fracking technology, and the vault has not been audited since Eisenhower. I would not want to criticize those who rule over us as to be so greedy.
That was tungsten, not titanium.
Aye! I erred! I stand corrected.
Thank you both for that.
Andrew S MacGregor
You mistook titanium for tungsten. For years it’s been common knowledge that the US has a heap of gold covered tungsten. Why did the Germans have such a hard time retrieving their gold ? Answer: they had to wait until the US and France plundered as much gold as possible from Mali, where those four Green Berets got killed last year.
What happened to Libya’s gold when Gadaffi went down and what about the gold ISIS had aquired?
The very same that happened to Russia’s gold in the 1917 revolution. Much the same as what happened to Spain’s gold when the Bolsheviks took control. The gold is always usurped by the supposed victors.
Spain, Bolsheviks??!! What’s up, Doc?
Mulga, a rose by any other name is still a rose.
As Europe enters a panic this summer, the US dollar will rise. Money will leave Europe for the USA. This will result in a much higher dollar – precisely what the Federal Reserve and Trump don’t want. Wait and see!
scaring anyway.
But i can t sincerely understand most of the actual working basis for all this. This fact and this reasoning. So I must read and read again and try cut deep into other sourcers too.
what will japanese and the chinese do with their dollar reserves – in currency and Tbonds?
Chinese dollar reserve are long ago swapped for other instruments and huge direct credit lines for financing the construction bonanza we see last 10 years there, hence they are ready out of the picture causing less buffering for the dollar as a whole but decreasing risk to China. The Japanese situation is very unclear to me, most probably revolt and switching alliances inky by the rule of thumb.
Except that Japan is an occupied vassal state.
I live in Canada. Beginning in the autumn of 2008 I started getting a gnawing sense that at some point there is going to be a big financial crash. I understood, earth changing. I sold my family home in Toronto and moved to a smaller city, losing the mortgage in the process. I’ve since moved to a rural setting, now living in a tiny, beaten up cabin in the woods. I have cold running water to a sink. I have to heat my water otherwise. My toilet is a composting toilet which was a big upgrade from the outhouse we used for the first 5 years.
I’ve just turned 65 and have decided that after about 45 years in the same difficult trade to close my business. I’m supposed to get my first full pension cheque the end of April! But in my mind is this nagging warning: How long will it be good for?
Over the last few years, the geniuses in Ottawa sent away our remaining gold. We have a government and a Prime Minister who has been spending and wasting hundreds of millions with the arrogant young drama teacher saying ‘don’t worry about the budget. The budget will take care of itself’. Talk about being sold as debt slaves! And we are going to be stuck with that monstrosity to the south; the murderous pirates whose only export is war and invasion for resources. No wonder they have been stealing other countries gold. Lord have mercy.
I commiserate! At our ages–I’m 63–it’s difficult to “retool” and build the rural support required to survive. I suggest the book Five Acres and Independence as a template. Investigate the production of electricity by wind via kite and invest in a dynamic method of storage. How you proceed will be determined by your needs and domestic assets. Many people once lived outside of the world of money and millions still do.
Relax, chill, what’s the worry……….it’s a mental thing. Now to reality, in Canada, you own nothing, except that which your mind thinks it owns. You live under Bruttish rule, pssst, check out the Canadian Oath of Allegience, not many Canadians have the brains to decypher it……except the quare part…….”to the Queen/King of England, their heirs and decendants”……not rocket science……..then you throw panty waist under the buss, but old pal Harper changed what Papa Peiere (Peiere started, Jean finnished) had done and put the “Royal” back in front of all Canadian military branches. Harpie lapped up every sick adventure, including full support for the slaughter of innocent Palestinians, Iraqis, Lybians, Yemens, Syrians, Sudaniese, Iraqis again, (did I miss any, sorry so many to remember) that the Sodomites offered, (can’t kill enough to prove one is with the choosen). Sick that so many Canadians just yawn when presented with the reality that their government and soldiers are war criminals. Oh, yeah, Yugoslavia, Bosnia I forgot those places. I think Canada even gave Medals to the Apartheid Soldiers of the IDF when they targeted and killed a Canadian General on a Peace Keeping Mission………..
Craig,
Canada is leading the pack in decline economically, morally and spiritually.
Country is still running on fumes of its past glory.
I did similar move to yours and positioned myself aside of avalanche path. As the time goes less and less people see such move as foolish and some even are envious.
The whole country is totally blind to reality and suffering from media indoctrination while chasing high living standards at ever increasing costs.
Inflation is rampant, in my approximation reaching some 20%yr. Price of Big Mac quadrupled last two decades. Gold doubled and rising to 2005 levels, silver to follow.
There is not a single sphere in this country that can be viewed optimistically. Canadian gold was looted and days of Canada National Bank independent of big bankers are gone.
Ps: thanks to author for excellent article
Quadrupling in two decades, or doubling in one decade, is approximately a 7 percent annual increase. This rate is on average about what the West has experienced since WWII.
Outstanding! Standing Ovation for finding and translating this article as I’ve seen nothing in BigLie media about it. And one wonders why Trump designated IRGC a terrorist organization and is trying to oust Venezuela’s government–both are almost dollar independent. The reference to Hitler at the article’s outset was distracting at first but by the conclusion it became obvious why it was used as an analogy–Why doesn’t Trump designate the Swiss as an “existential threat” to the Outlaw US Empire like every other nation weening itself from the dollar.
Of course, time will tell if the authors’s prognostications are correct. But in the meantime, we can get an idea by following the commodity prices for oil and gold.
I don’t understand many of the warming up statements by this Author
.. is he for ..is he against ? It blows in the Wind !
Several assertions are obviously incorrect .. for ex that Switzerland has no army
Switzerland has one of the biggest Armies in Europe .. .
They can put 1 Million well armed Men on their borders with 1 weeks notice
Men educated in War and Weapons during their entire adulthood
Even commanded by an experienced corps of professional Military Officers
and equipped with the latest technologies in Warfare —
Likewise .. Financial Independence IS Freedom and Sovereignity …
This applies to Individuals as well as States … not at all “ Strange “’ as the author claims…
.. it is the most profound realism ..WE ALL KNOW IT.. including President Putin !
But regarding GOLD ..I understand what the Author claims … and why he may be WRONG
His Assessment displays exhuberant Optimism …. To paraphrase Greenspan …
The rulers behind the veils .. are not that stupid ..
Allow me to enclose an article written by an EXPERT on Gold , a GOLD afficionado
Who would like nothing more than the vision depicted by above Author ,
but who is less enthusiastic and knows a thing or 2
I call the enclosed Article : Bank Liabilities , Bank Assets and GOLD ,
have a look and educate Yourself :
https://snbchf.com/2019/04/weiner-basel-iii-gold-moon-report-2-apr/
It takes a bit of financial knowledge to understand what is presented .
I do , to an extent , Mr Alexander Khaldey , the author of above Article , does NOT.
And now we talk about GOLD , I will use the opportunity to recommend some Books about Metallic Currencies by an Expert , albeit an expert who lived more than 100 years ago.
Still some of the most informed material about the role of Gold and Silver available
… Indispensable in order to understand the issue , extremely current in the knowledge they provide .
Do Yourself the favour to read them . You will not regret the time spent :
“The History of Monetary Crimes ” by Alexander Del Mar , simply fabulous
https://archive.org/stream/AlexanderDelMar/AlexanderDelMar-AHistoryOfMonetaryCrimes18991983Reprint#mode/2up
“A History of the Precious Metals” by Alexander Del Mar , as a Historical supplement
https://archive.org/details/historyofpreciou00delmuoft/page/n6
Having read above 2 Books You will have a fairly good understanding of GOLD and SILVER
The good old Swiss army ain’t what it used to be. Remember a few years ago when a renegade airline pilot flew into Swiss airspace unauthorized?
Well, unfortunately it was after 5 pm and, you know, the Swiss Air Force was closed. No, this is not a joke. There was no one available at work to deal with the crises.
Fortunately, the Italians agreed to step in and intercept the intruder.
So the BIS has decided to facilitate the change-over to the new eastern led world order. The time many people have been prophesing has finally come. It’s up to Russia and China to move the world along. Europe may choose whether it gets sucked dry by USA or prefers to turn around and embrace Asia, with a hug for comrade Putin and a tap on the shoulder for Xi. US meanwhile can not be allowed to go to war over this one. If the world is actually run by a banking cartel, then for sure none of these illustrious figures will want to nuke the globe, so a hot conflict, however close they will let it come for nerve wrecking entertainment, is out of the question. They have invested too much in the hypnosis state to let it all go to waste. Destroy the global south and mesmerize the first world, that has always looked to have been the plan. Europe’s asset is its infrastructure. So no, it doesn’t make sense to steer for a third world war. An internally peaceful dictatorship seems a much more attractive option. What happens to USA will in large part depend on the Usans themselves. I hope they can think past their cultural bondage and start local communities.
Has anybody managed to locate the precise excerpts in the Basel 3 regulations that stipulate the classification of gold as a Tier 1 asset? I tried weeding through some of the documentation but have yet to find any such reference.
Thanks
Interesting article, thanks. One error is in this piece and that is ”and gold became an ordinary exchange good, like metal or sugar traded in London on commodity exchanges.” Gold is traded on the Forex (currency) markets. Its official ISO 4217 currency code: XAU. Silver, platinum and palladium also trade on the Forex markets. For good background information on the implications you can read this article https://fofoa.blogspot.com/2013/10/gold-as-forex-currency.html
Regards,
Hugo
Another interpretation of Basel III as it relates to bullion.
https://snbchf.com/2019/04/weiner-basel-iii-gold-moon-report-2-apr/
bullion to be valued at the Required Stable Funding of 85%. This is up there with equities……up from 50%.
Unclear what the impact will have on the POG.
wow.
iow BUY BULLION ASAP fellow travellers.
“In the US the gold reserves officially total 8133.5 tons, ”
The only problem I have with this is that it’s American information? If there’s one thing we have learned it’s that we can’t trust a single word that comes out of America. If the White House issues an edict that when the sky is cloudless it looks blue, we have to go check.
Where does this figure come from? From a Fed never audited, ever??
If what this writer says is accurate and true – we honestly dont’ know, for sure, how it will affect America and vassals. We can be fairly sure about Russia and China though!!
There is a couple of fundamental errors in the article. Not about BaselIII, but about issues of monetary sovereignty and government debts. Government debt does not need borrowing or selling to pay it back, because a monetary sovereign government can never be made bankrupt in its own currency, That should equally apply to Russia and its Roubles..
All government does with having debt is mask the real source of dollars, deficit spending. Congress in it’s silliness mandated that Treasury has to auction bonds to match the budget deficit, $22Trillion at the moment. The funds however are deposits from investors and nations, like China etc, who want some return on all the profits held in US banks on its behalf.
Will gold again set reserve limits? If one factors in the FIRE sector debts then God would have to swallow $1.4 Quadrillion. This is a debt that will not be repaid. A gold supply is never going to be able to swallow that sum.