by Peter Koenig for The Saker Blog
Like Túpac Katari, indigenous Aymara leader more than 200 years ago, confronting the Spaniards, Evo Morales was betrayed and ‘dismembered’ by his own people, recruited and paid by the agents of the most destructive, nefarious and murderous dark elite that governs and has governed for over two hundred years our planet, the United States of America. With their worthless fiat-Ponzi-pyramid money, the made-out-of-thin-air US dollar, they create poverty throughout the globe, then buy off the weak and poor to plot against the very leaders that have worked for years to improve their social conditions.
It’s become a classic. It’s being called a Color Revolution, and it’s been taking place on all Continents. The list of victim-countries includes, but is not exhaustive – Colombia, Honduras, Argentina, Paraguay, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, in some ways also Uruguay (the current left-leaning government is powerless and has to remain so, otherwise it will be “changed”… that’s the name of the game). – Then there are Georgia, Ukraine, Iraq, South Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan, Indonesia; and the lawless rulers of the universe are attempting to “regime change” North Korea, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua – and on a larger scale China and Russia (I just returned from China – where the Government and people are fully aware what Washington’s intentions are, behind every move they make).
In Africa, Africom, the US military Africa Command, buys off almost every corrupt African leader put in place by Africa’s former and new European colonialists, so they may continue sucking the riches out of Africa. These African leaders backed by Africom keep the African population in check, so they will not stand up. In case they won’t quite manage, “they” created the fear-squad called, Boko Haram, an off-spring of ISIS / IS – the Islamic State, created by the same creator, the CIA, Pentagon and NATO. The latter represents the European US-puppet allies; they keep raping Africa and reaping the benefits of her plentiful natural resources, and foremost, make sure that Africans stay subdued and quiet. Those who don’t may easily be “disappeared”. It’s Arica. But, have “they” noticed, Africa is moving, is gradually waking up?
And yes, not to forget, the “developed” and industrialized Europe, where sophisticated “regime change” over the years has subdued a largely well-off population, numbed and made apathetic by endless consumerism – Germany, UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, France, Italy, Spain – look what they have done to Greece! – Greece has become a red-flag warning for every EU nation that may dare to step out of US-dictated lockstep, of what might happen to them.
The list goes on with Eastern European EU countries, mostly former Soviet republics or Soviet satellites. They are EU members thanks to the UK, Washington’s mole in the EU, or as I like to call it – the European non-union – no Constitution, no solidarity, no common vision. They are all fiercely anti-Russia and most are also anti-Europe, but are made to – and love to eat and drink from the bowl of the EU-handouts, compliments of EU taxpayers. That’s about the state of the affairs we are in. There is, of course, much more coercion going on, but you get the picture. US interference is endless, merciless, reckless, without scruples and deadly.
—-
Bolivia is just the latest victim. The process of Color Revolution is always more or less the same – a long preparation period. The coup d’état against Evo has been under preparation for years. It began already before Evo was first elected, when Washington realized that after the Bolivian people’s purging of two of Washington’s imposed “stooges” Presidents, in 2003 and 2005, Bolivia needed a respite. But the empire never gives up. That is a golden rule written in their unofficial Constitution, the PNAC (Plan for a New American Century), the writing of which has begun just after WWII, is regularly adjusted and updated, even name-changed (from Pax Americana to PNAC), but is still very much alive and ticking.
The first of the two US-imposed Presidents at the turn of the century, was Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, also called “Goni”, who privatized Bolivia’s rich hydrocarbon resources to foreign, mostly US, petro-corporations for a pittance. He was “elected” in 2002 against the indigenous, Aymara candidate, Evo Morales. When Goni was disposed of in a bloody people’s coup (about 60 dead) in 2003, he was replaced by his Vice-President, Carlos Mesa, the very key opponent of Evo’s in the 20 October 2019 elections – who, following Goni’s privatization policies, was also overthrown by the Bolivians in 2005. This led to a new election late 2005 – and that’s when Evo finally won by a landslide and started his Presidency in January 2006.
What he has achieved in his 13 years of Presidency is just remarkable – more than significant reductions of poverty, unemployment, analphabetism, increase in health indicators, in national reserves, in minimum wages, pension benefits, affordable housing – in general wellbeing, or as Evo calls it, “living well”.
That’s when Washington decided to step back for a while – and regroup, to hit again in an appropriate moment. This moment was the election three weeks ago. Preparation for the coup intensified a few months before, when Bolivia’s Vice-President, Álvaro Marcelo García Linera, told the media that every day there were reports that US Embassy agents were interfering in the country’s internal and local affairs.
The manipulated election in 2002 is recorded in an outstanding film, “Our Brand is Crisis”, a 2005 American documentary by Rachel Boynton on American political campaign marketing tactics in Bolivia by Greenberg Carville Shrum (GCS) – James Carville was previously President Clinton’s personal assistant – the documentary: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6dqysa.
Then, like today, the coup was orchestrated by the CIA via the “legitimate” body of the Organization of American States (OAS). The US Ambassador to the OAS openly boasts paying 60% of OAS’ budget – “so, better don’t mess with us”.
Less than a week before the October 20 election, Carlos Mesa was trailing Evo Morales with 22 against 38 points. Under normal circumstances it’s is virtually impossible that in a few days a candidate picks up that much of a difference. The election result was Mesa 37% and Morales 47% which would give Morales a first-round win, as the winning candidate needs a margin of ten points. However, already before the final tally was in, the OAS, the US and the usual puppets, the European Union, complained about election ‘irregularities’ – when the only irregularities were manufactured in the first place, namely the drastic increase in Mesa’s percentage from 22 to 37 points.
Evo declared himself the winner on 20 October, followed immediately by violent anti-Evo riots throughout the country, but mostly in the oil-rich Santa Cruz area – home of Bolivia’s oligarchs and elite. The protests lasted for about three weeks during which at least three people died, when last Sunday, November 10, Evo was “suggested” by the military brass, supported by the OAS (US) to step down with his entire entourage, or else. He resigned, and asked for, and was granted political asylum in Mexico.
The Vice-President, Alvaro Linera, and most of Morales’ cabinet members followed him to Mexico. The President of the Senate, Ms. Adriana Salvatierra, also of the MAS party, according to the Constitution, would have been the legitimate interim-President. But she was also forced to resign, and so were Victor Borda, the leader of the Chamber, and Rubén Medinaceli, First Vice President of the Senate. They all had to resign. In total some 20 high-ranking officials of Evo’s Government took refuge in the Mexican Embassy in La Paz, before they flew to Mexico.
On Tuesday, 12 November, an extraordinary session of both chambers (Deputies and Senate) of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly (Parliament) was convened, to officially accept President Morales’ resignation, but the representatives of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), which are the majority in both vchambers, did not attend because they were told by the opposition that their safety and that of their families could not be guaranteed. As a consequence, Parliament had suspended its session due to the lack of quorum.
Nevertheless, Jeanine Añez, an opposition senator, declared herself interim-President, and the Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power. She is from the right-wing Social Democrat Movement (not to confuse with MAS = movement towards socialism), and she is known to be fiercely anti-Morales. If her coronation looks and sounds like the one of Juan Guaido in Venezuela, it is because her self-nomination is like Juan Guaido’s, a US-supported farce. The US has immediately recognized Ms. Jeanine Añez as (interim) President of Bolivia. She, as well as Carlos Mesa, have been groomed to become the next Bolivian President, when new elections are held – probably some time in January 2020. Especially, Carlos Mesa is well known as a US-supporter from his earlier failed stint at the Bolivian Presidency (2003 – 2005).
Earlier, the new self-declared, racist-with-fascist-tendencies President of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, tweeted, “I dream of a Bolivia free of satanic indigenous rites, the city is not for the Indians who should stay in the highlands or the Chaco”. That says it all, where Bolivia is headed, unless – unless another people’s revolution will stop this nefarious course.
One of the internal drivers of the ‘golpe’ is Luis Fernando Camacho, a far-right multi-millionaire, from the Santa Cruz region, where the US have supported and encouraged separatism. Camacho, a religious bible fanatic, received support from Colombia, Brazil and the Venezuelan opposition – and, of course, he is the US henchman to lead the ‘coup’ internally.
As Max Blumenthal from “The Grayzone” reports, “When Luis Fernando Camacho stormed into Bolivia’s abandoned presidential palace in the hours after President Evo Morales’s sudden November 10 resignation, he revealed to the world a side of the country that stood at stark odds with the plurinational spirit its deposed socialist and Indigenous leader had put forward. – With a Bible in one hand and a national flag in the other, Camacho bowed his head in prayer above the presidential seal, fulfilling his vow to purge his country’s Native heritage from government and “return God to the burned palace.” Camacho added “Pachamama will never return to the palace,” referring to the Andean Mother Earth spirit. “Bolivia belongs to Christ.”
Still, there is hope. Bolivians are known to be sturdy and staunch defenders of their rights. They have proven that best in the overthrow of two foreign-imposed successive Presidents in 2003 and 2005, “Goni” and Carlos Mesa respectively. They brought their Aymaran Evo Morales to power in 2006, by an internationally observed, fully democratic election.
There are other signs in Latin America that things are no longer the way they used to be for decades. Latin Americans are sick and tired of their status of US backyard citizens. There is movement in Brazil, where Lula was just released from Prison, against the will of Brazil’s fascist also foreign, i.e. US-imposed, Jair Bolsonaro. Granted, Lula’s release from prison is temporary, but with the massive people’s support he musters, it will be difficult for Bolsonaro to put him back in prison – and preserve his Presidency.
Social upheavals in Chile for justice and equality, against a racist Pinochet era Constitution, violently oppressed by President Piñera’s police and military forces, have lasted for weeks and will not stop before a new Constitution is drafted, in which the protesters demands are largely integrated. That too is a sign for an awakening of the people. And the enduring resistance against North America’s aggression by Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, are all positive vibes for Bolivia – not to be trampled over.
Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; RT; Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; Greanville Post; Defend Democracy Press, TeleSUR; The Saker Blog, the New Eastern Outlook (NEO); and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.
Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.
”Greece has become a red-flag warning for every EU nation that may dare to step out of US-dictated lockstep, of what might happen to them.”
Contrary to Bolivia, Greece and the rest of Western Europe are first-world countries, used to imperialist privilege and entitlement. The buffoon Alexis Tsipras is not going to get ousted, neither by the Zionazis, nor by the Greek majority population. Compared to lowlives such as Tsipras and the Euro-trash, Evo Morales and the Bolivians (minus the traitors) stand out as 100% superior people.
Again: the crux of the matter is that the plagues of neoliberalism and neoconservatism are unapologetically and utterly elitist. However, Peter Koenig’s notion that the Eurocrats’ brutal immiseration of Greece (not dictated by the US) scared the Euro-trash is wrong. It’s quite instructive to take a look at the EU when the Greek crisis erupted about 10 years ago. The wanton collapse of Greece and the ensuing social squalor there didn’t precisely elicit any compassion accompanied by fear. On the contrary, the rest of the Euro-trash voiced a unanimous Serves you right! to a people brought to destitution. Bolivia and the rest of Latin America are another matter entirely since the prevalent levels of political understanding and maturity there beat the West’s by several orders of magnitude.
Europe fallen in US due their stupidity in 2 world wars.. Latin America’s elites are worse than the European elites. They hate their people with passion. What matters to them is enslaving their people and condos in Miami
It appears to me that Greece is important to the empire because of their location. They certainly can’t have that little country leaning toward cooperation with Russia. What a wonderful location to have a naval base, in the waters between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to monitor and control shipping.
Thanks for this Peter. My gut feeling is Nicaragua will be the next country targeted, with another attempt at ‘colour revolution’ there.
I, too, fear for the safety and well-being of the indigenous people of Bolivia, with what has occurred post coup.
All the progress, both economic and social made during the Morales presidency will be fully reversed by the fascist thugs now in power.
And the photo of Camacho in the Presidential Palace with the Bible was indeed chilling.
A sign of things to come.
Comprador elites and puppet regimes everywhere, doing the bidding of the dark forces of the Anglo Zionist Empire.
Revolutionaries like Patrice Lumumba, Augusto Sandino, Thomas Sankara, Malcolm X, Tupac Amaru, Dorothy Day, and many others who have opposed colonialism, Imperialism, injustice and Empire seem like a dim memory for now.
“doing the bidding of the dark forces of the Anglo Zionist Empire.”
actually doing the bidding of the greed empire, anyone can be part of it
Anglo Zionist Empire is just a part of the Material Greed Empire which is just a part of the Soul Destitution Empire
anyways…. a comic relief:
Camacho was the name of the president in the movie Idiocracy …. ooooh such a coincidence
RATM: In other words, the Gordon Gecko types, those who regard Neoliberalism as the best thing to happen to humanity since the wheel was invented.
Those whose mantra is ‘I got mine, I’m all good…. screw you’, those whose God is Mammon, those who spit on the concepts of community, solidarity and empathy for the many being crushed by the Neoliberal system they fully support, those who have lost their souls in accumulating more and more Things, those who look at the homeless with total contempt. Those sorts of people?
I sell a homeless street mag RATM. I see what Neoliberalism has done to people and to ‘society’ every single day. Thanks for the clarification btw. Have a good week…
Thatcher said something or other about the neo-liberal project being a battle for ‘the soul’. She was correct-neo-liberalism kills the soul, or perverts it into something truly diabolical. The dullard Dunning-Krugerites in Austfailia are shuffling towards Hell, intent only on stuffing their faces, and doing their best to stop others doing so. For now, a few are a little agitated, as they are burned out, but for the unaffected majority-who gives a stuff? ‘I’m OK-eff you’. They voted for greed in May, and they will pay for it, but, really, who cares? A society that euthanised itself, led by ‘elites’ so fifth-rate and vile that it is scarcely conceivable.
The situation towards which the European fascist genocidists and their allies in Thanatpolis DC would wish to return to in Bolivia (and the world)was exemplified by the Potosi silver mines. So much silver was mined there that the excess wealth delivered to Europe helped propel the rise of capitalism. In the process somewhere around six million slaves were worked to death under hideous conditions. And that’s a six million destroyed in a Holocaust that not only has not become a compulsory pseudo-religion in the West, but knowledge of which is almost totally suppressed.
Mulga – you reminded me of an important book by Noam Chomsky called ‘Year 501 The Conquest Continues’ which looks at the apocalyptic horrors inflicted upon the Americas since their “discovery” (cough) and the countless many millions who died because of introduced diseases, the very bloody conquest of their lands, the slave labour in the silver mines – and all the other mines, the Monroe Doctrine and all the bloody gory consequences of that, the death squads in Guatemala and El Salvador and Argentina and everywhere.
And of course, Bolivia has a long history of coups all supported by the psychopaths in Washington and Langley. As do almost all the countries in Central and South America. French Guiana being the only exception.
Looked up Hugo Banzer earlier this week. Blood drenched military dictator of Bolivia who the C.I.A loved.
Yes-I woke up to the USA from reading Chomsky and Herman, and talking with my grandparents and their generation. I was dumb enough to be hopeful when Whitlam won, but soon learned my lesson. In forty years this country has become not so much Evil as utterly valueless, full of grotesquely greedy dead souls, with no knowledge, no culture, no humanity-‘living’ nullities. To watch Penny Wong spewing hatred at China, as if she was a member of the IPA, or the National Party, is a new low, but Labor and the country always find new depths. Mother Gaia will settle scores, soon, in her Kaliesque mode.
It would be an excellent idea if we all stopped using the name “latin/South America”. America is the name adopted by the northern Anglo Empire nation. And indeed, according to Professor Immerwahr, of Northwestern University, it wasn’t fully adopted until the 1890’s after the newly burgeoning Empire had acquired the Philippines. As the good professor shows in his book “how to hide an Empire” the name America was hardly used used until then.
The original inhabitants of this southern continent called it from the mountain range that runs like a spine down it’s Pacific back – the Andes, the Andean continent. This is from a Quechua Inca word, “Antis”, which means copper, which they mined extensively in the mountains.
On the cover of the Ecuadorean passport it says “Republica Ecuador; Communidad Andina “.
Community of Andean Nations.
No where does it say “south or latin “America”.
It might be an idea if we all had the courtesy to use the title the people here prefer.
It’s NOT ‘South / Latin American
It’s the Andean Continent.
Milicias . The armed groups of people serving as civil defense are crucial for the maintaining of popular institutions in times of crisis. They are present in Venezuela. (Hopefully some of the Bolivian miners have buried caches of guns) They were there at the airports in Crimea, too, during the initial fascist feelers from Kiev. Of course the hideous Trade Union Massacre in Odessa made it crystal clear with whom they were dealing.
But Let us see how the lower ranks of the Bolivian army feel about wholesale shooting of the “Indios”. How much are they truly bought off? This is not over by a long shot. Besides, a whole government in exile already exists in Mexico.
Freedom grows out of the barrel of a gun-as does perpetual slavery.
Perhaps you can answer this question. What’s a human-life really worth?
We’re raised by told that human life is valuable, yet we see USA cops kill people with no fear of jail.
We see millions killed in terrorist war’s, it appears that human life has not value.
When do you think that the PTB will come out admit that human life has no value, that’s its simply OK to exterminate the majority for the good of the few?
It’s the definition of ‘human’. For the diabolicals who rule the Western Empire, non-Westerners, non-Europeans, non-JudeoChristians and sundry other human dust, have no value, save as ‘targets of opportunity’.
“Bolivia belongs to Christ.” — Camacho
What a perverse farce! Bolivia, as a result of this coup, now belongs to its US/Zionist masters. At least nine anti-coup protesters were killed by the new regime today (another example of Washington’s “freedom and democracy” in practice). The Bolivian people are being forced to fight back, like the Donbass was.
Well, it is pretty plain that global civil war is raging, between the forces of Evil led by the USA and the Western stooges, and the huge majority of humanity, including vast strata of the Imperial societies themselves, being cast into ever deeper poverty and inequality. I expect that it will be lost, and the forces of Evil prevail because of their love of murder and cruelty, then they themselves will be swept away by the ecological Holocaust, and any survivors will envy the dead. As the planet will take hundreds of millennia to recover (even now, if the destruction was halted overnight, it would take a time period longer than the existence of Homo ‘sapiens’)I rather expect those remnants to die out or regress to some hominid species.
Caitlin Johnstone describes the current global conflict as an unofficial World War 3 between the American-led empire versus all those nations that have not been absorbed into this Imperial American Blob:
“International affairs are much easier to understand once you stop thinking in terms of separate, sovereign nations and start thinking in terms of alliances and empire. What we are witnessing can best be described as a slow-motion third world war between what amounts to an unofficial globe-spanning empire centralized around the United States and its military on one side, and all the nations which have refused to be absorbed into this empire on the other. Nations which allow themselves to be absorbed are rewarded with the carrot of military and economic alliance with the empire, and nations which refuse are punished with the stick of invasions, sanctions, trade wars, and coups, with the ultimate goal being total unipolar global domination. The bigger the imperial blob grows, the stronger and more effective it becomes in undermining the interests of unabsorbed nations like Venezuela and Cuba.
Nothing takes precedence over this agenda of unipolar hegemony. As long as a nation remains loyal to the empire, it can fund terrorists, butcher Washington Post columnists, and create the worst humanitarian crisis in the world without fear of any retribution of any kind from the US-centralized empire. As a leaked State Department memo explained in 2017, so far as the empire is concerned human rights violations are nothing more than a strategic narrative control weapon with which to attack unabsorbed nations, and to be ignored when they are perpetrated by absorbed nations.”
Bolivia’s New Puppet Regime Wastes No Time Aligning With US Foreign Policy
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2019/11/16/bolivias-new-puppet-regime-wastes-no-time-aligning-with-us-foreign-policy/
Caitlin Johnstone is muddying the issue. There are blobs indeed, consisting of historic crime groups, including the Overseer Blob based in the City of London. The group which employs her owns perhaps 40 to 60% of everything in existence, according to an extensive Swiss study of cross corporate ownership worldwide. It is sometimes called the Octopus of Global Control, which is an appropriate name based on the spread of it’s tentacles. All mainstream and most electronic media are controlled by this group. In all likelihood most of what you believe about our pseudo reality has been taught to you by this group.
The United States is a country, a thing made in your imagination, by people like Ms Johnstone, who is herself covering for the people who are responsible for the killing hundreds of millions of people, gangsters and mass murderers one and all, who plan to use the replacement of the US$ fiat and an ensuing economic crisis as an opportunity to institute multiple epic Patriot Acts to enslave us in every domain of our lives.
Global Government needs a Global Tax. Once a carbon tax is instituted worldwide Global Technocratic Fascism will become impossible to stop. By now every thoughtful person should understand the Agenda and how we are led to it by pied pipers like Ms. Jonstone, or Evo Morales. Please don’t be such fools it’s all just a show.
As I’ve often said, this isn’t WW3-it’s still WW2, with the USA having taken over from the Nazis as the leader of global fascist exterminism, from about 1943(although European fascism itself was a project long supported by the Western ruling class, even the Zionists)and still terrorising humanity with its Ukronazi allies, Croatian elements, as seen in Bolivia, and the spawn of compradore Chinese vermin who we can observe in Hong Kong. The Japanese regime is a one Party State, run by hereditary fascists and stooges of the USA, Germany is a Nazi successor state, Israel is fully fascistic and increasingly theocratic, Latin American is subjugated, again, by hereditary fascists, etc. Even India is ruled by Hindutva fascists.
I am almost as much pessimistic as M Mumblebrain and share most of his vision on how the elites of the western societies will be swept away by the environment catastrophe, or by a worldwide climate refugees crisis or by a an blasting unexpected nuclear mushroom anywhere near their (the elites’) butts…
But there is another possible catastrophe, that, if we are lucky enough, could hit their butts much earlier than those : a financial zeroing crash like never before.
Excellent article by Koenig.
The following article provides a detailed exposure of the quislings and their connections to the israeloamerican regime change machinery.
Top Bolivian coup plotters trained by US military’s School of the Americas, served as attachés in FBI police programs
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/13/bolivian-coup-plotters-school-of-the-americas-fbi-police-programs/
“Kaliman sat at the top of a military and police command structure that has been substantially cultivated by the US through WHINSEC, the military training school in Fort Benning, Georgia known in the past as the School of the Americas. Kaliman himself attended a course called “Comando y Estado Mayor” at the SOA in 2003.
At least six of the key coup plotters are alumni of the infamous School of the Americas, while Kaliman and another figure served in the past as Bolivia’s military and police attachés in Washington.
Within the Bolivian police, top commanders who helped launch the coup have passed through the APALA police exchange program. Working out of Washington DC, APALA functions to build relations between U.S. authorities and police officials from Latin American states. Despite its influence, or perhaps because of it, the program maintains little public presence. Its staff was impossible for this researcher to reach by phone.
It is common for governments to assign a small number of individuals to work at their country’s embassies abroad as military or police attachés. The late Philip Agee, a one-time CIA case officer who became the agency’s first whistleblower, explained in his 1975 tell-all book how US intelligence traditionally relied on the recruitment of foreign military and police officers, including embassy attachés, as critical assets in regime change and counter-insurgency operations.
In Bolivia, too, the role of military and police officials trained by the US was pivotal in forcing regime change. U.S. government agencies such as USAID have openly financed anti-Morales groups in the country for many years. But the way that the country’s security forces were used as a Trojan Horse by US intelligence services is less understood. With Morales’s forced departure, however, it became impossible to deny how critical a factor this was.
As this investigation will establish, the coup plot could not have succeeded without the enthusiastic approval of the country’s military and police commanders. And their consent was influenced heavily by the US, where so many were groomed and educated for insurrection.”
The article goes on to list the individual quislings and provide their background. Very useful reference.
Morales made a big mistake in not purging the senior ranks of the armed forces like Chavez did. He should have put put in his own people loyal to him. He was in power for over a decade so had plenty of time to get this done.
Morales was in power since 2006. So for 13 years everything was fine with the military and suddenly now they turn on him? There is obviously something we don’t know.
Not sure hand picked people are more loyal. Look at Lenin Moreno, specifically chosen by Correa, or Dilma’s VP Temer.
“Bolivia belongs to Christ.” — Camacho
Don’t you find this quite odd that a guy would even say this publicly? One has to wonder what this man possibly knows or has experienced that he would become so emotional as to say this for the entire world to hear? It actually takes me back to a book and a testimony by Dr. Cho of South Korea about what occurred over the city of Singapore early 1980’s:
“Last year, the business leaders of Singapore got a vision from the Holy Spirit. They were to sponsor a national crusade to reach all of Singapore. They rented the local soccer stadium, which seats 70,000 people. One business leader alone, Mr. Wy Wy Wong, paid for the total advertising in every newspaper in the country. The committee was composed of pastors, professional people and businessmen. These men and women had one thing in common. They had a burning desire for revival in Singapore, which had a small Christian population. Night after night, for five straight nights, the rain came in torrents. But by six o’clock every evening, the sky would clear and we were able to have large crowds gather to hear the gospel. The total count of people that came forward to accept Christ amazed me. I repeated nightly. “Please only those who want to accept Christ as their personal Savior for the first time in your life, only you come forward.” Yet, we counted more than 50,000 people making decisions for Christ.”
This miracle of the rain is explained to us by going back a couple thousand years :
“Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge him. As surely as the sun rises, he will appear; he will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.” (Hosea 6:3)
This is what Bolivia surely needs and when the world finally wakes up to the truth that the pollution of sin and climate change go hand in hand with one another and not this bulldung of industrial pollution perhaps we will find the solution to all of our woes.
and here a wonderful account from the journal of John Wesley who was betrayed by the worlds academics especially Oxford!!!!!!!!!!!
“Monday, 17. As we were walking toward Wapping, the rain poured down with such violence that we were obliged to take shelter till it abated. We then held on to Gravel Lane, in many parts of which the waters were like a river. However, we got on pretty well till the rain put out the candle in our lantern. We then were obliged to wade through all, till we came to the chapel yard. Just as we entered, a little streak of lightning appeared in the southwest. There was likewise a small clap of thunder and a vehement burst of rain, which rushed so plentifully through our shattered tiles that the vestry was all in a float. Soon after I began reading prayers, the lightning flamed all around it, and the thunder rolled over our heads. When it grew louder and louder, perceiving many of the strangers to be much affrighted, I broke off the prayers after the collect, “Lighten our darkness, we beseech thee, O Lord,” and began applying, “The Lord sitteth above the water flood; the Lord remaineth a king forever” (Ps. 29:10) Presently the lightning, thunder, and rain ceased, and we had a remarkably calm evening. It was observed that exactly at this hour they were acting Mac Beth in Drury Lane, and just as the mock thunder began, the Lord began to thunder out of heaven. For a while it put them to a stand; but they soon took courage and went on. Otherwise it might have been suspected that the fear of God had crept into the very theater!”
Mulga is right in the sense that environmental catastrophe will be our demise but that comes at the hand of God because of sin. It was the way it was and always will be. The bible makes this 100 percent clear as does the archaeological record and of course these two videos if not all of the violence now spreading like a disease over the world!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://youtu.be/gK_0Yo-0r08
https://youtu.be/L81_n-l152A
Taking a Bible in your hands a talking of Christ doesn’t make you a Christian.
Actually, it is more often than not the opposite; it is the most satanic souls that are the louder to talk about Christ and the Bible. Look at the US, or Ukraine. Or at this person named Camacho.
It’s a very old trick of the devil, to disguise himself as virtuous.
@ Pavlo
Yeah, as if I’m ignorant of that? “by their fruit you will know them?”
So what’s Camacho motive then?
Only time will tell! and anyway no one should ever turn an entire country to a religion by way of a political degree especially Christianity. To be a true Christian has to come from the heart by recognizing ones sinful nature and the price paid for its forgiveness. It’s a deeply personal matter between sinner and Christ! Period!
So again what would be Camacho motive then? And what denomination does he belong to?
If your an insider please inform.
Satan’s greatest trick was convincing the world he didn’t exist, but he did, in the life blood of the gvt.
@ Alabama
true enough and here one of the best videos on the subject that I have ever come across! Stefan answers so many of the issues we are seeing today!!! For me especially was the connection of Saul Alinsky to Hillary Clinton. Shocking!
Enjoy!!!
https://youtu.be/L81_n-l152A
Milan
You said
“Bolivia belongs to Christ.” — Camacho
Don’t you find this quite odd that a guy would even say this publicly?”
Well yes and no is how I would answer your question.
This creep is in the very same mold as Bolton, Pompeo, and Abrams…odds on he is just as murderous as well plus a psychopathic foaming at the mouth evangelical rapturist to boot! Swamp creatures don’t come much more dangerous or destructive than this concoction.
Please do yourself a huge favour and listen to what Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton have to say about this lunatic!
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/11/bolivia-coup-fascist-foreign-support-fernando-camacho/
@ famer
Thank you!
So Camacho is attached to the oil industry and is a mutli millionaire who when the industry was nationalized by Morales lost a great deal of money!
Oil and money, oil and money? Typical.
Yep, it will be interesting days and weeks to come!
I will be seeking answers of some in the Churches down there?
Again, thank you.
If Camacho represents Christ, then I’ve read the New Testament all wrong. Yahweh-sure. ‘The Prince of Peace’-you’re dreamin’.
Milan
With all due respect perhaps you should also read up on some of the history and the circumstances of why Morales came into power…
To quote from the below link…
“Under Reyes Villa, Cochabamba’s water utility was sold to the only bidder, a subsidiary of the American corporation Bechtel, and prices rapidly skyrocketed as much as 200 percent. Under the Bechtel contract, it became illegal for city residents or peasants in surrounding communities to collect rainwater for drinking, irrigation, or anything else. The water that irrigated the farm fields of communities like Tiquipaya would instead be confiscated and rerouted into the leaky pipes beneath the city.”
“Coming as it did after fifteen years of successive privatizations of state enterprises, the water war represented a turning point in Bolivians’ political consciousness. In the five years following, they overthrew three presidents before electing leftist Evo Morales, the continent’s first indigenous president, in 2005 with an unprecedented 53 percent of the vote.”
https://thewalrus.ca/2008-10-online-exclusive-4/
@ Farmer
Water wars. Interesting news I didn’t know and with the mention of the Inca in that essay I was taken back to that book by Gerry Fox Climate Change the Work of God wherein he mentions and records for us the National Geographic expedition to Mount Llullaillaco and what they found there. 3 children who died as a religious sacrifice to their idols along with hundreds of others strewn all over the mountain? What came as a surprise or shock though was the state of the bodies perfectly preserved 2 girls and boy 500 years after the fact. Hair and nails intact skin etc etc. The shock however for the scientists was the discovery of one the girls having been burned severely by a lightning strike penetrating some five feet into the mountain top striking the girl on her shoulder. We are talking here about 22,110 feet?
The real astounding news however, for me came some time later when in the news it was mentioned there was a huge and frightening thunder storm that hit I can’t remember which capital city of either Argentina or Chile but one thing I do remember. In the very same article it mentioned the bodies of those three children having been transported to a morgue in that very city! A coincidence? Given what the bible teaches about such crimes and God’s punishment for them no!
All of this raises so many questions and here about droughts and water a story from America’s history:
“During the summer of 1853 Oberlin was struck with a severe drought. The hay fields were dried up so there was no feed for the cattle. The cattle soon must die and the harvest fail unless rain comes. Crops had withered, wells dried up, and the parched earth became powdery.
On Sunday morning the church was filled. Not a cloud was in sight and no one expected a drop of water to fall from the skies that day. The situation was desperate. Finney arose from his chair walked to the pulpit and lifted his voice in prayer.
“O Lord! Send us rain. We pray for rain. Our harvests perish. There is not a drop for the thirsting birds. The ground is parched. The choking cattle lift their voices toward a brassy heaven and lowing, cry ‘Lord give us water… We do not presume to dictate to Thee what is best for us, yet Thou dost invite us to come to Thee as children to a father and tell Thee all our wants. We want rain! Even the squirrels in the woods are suffering for want of it. Unless Thou givest us rain our cattle must die… O Lord, send us rain! and send it now! For Jesus sake!’ Amen.”
“In the preacher’s voice,” reports the California minister, “was the plaintiveness of a creature’s cry. I do not know whether any pencil caught more of this wonderful prayer, but all who heard it had to tell of its bold importunity. It had the pathos and power of an Isaiah.”
Then the pastor-revivalist poured out his soul in a searching sermon, “hewing close to the line,” from the text, “I have somewhat against thee because thou hast left thy first love.”
“Not many minutes did the sermon go on before a cloud about the size of a man’s hand came athwart the summer sky,” says the California preacher. “It grew fast. The wind rattled the shutters of the old church. Darkness came on the air, joy aroused our anxious hearts as great raindrops pattered on the sun-scorched shingles of the monumental old church. Finney’s lithe figure, tall as a Sioux warrior, ruddy as a David, trembled. His clarion voice choked. God had heard his cry. The sermon was never finished, for torrents of water poured from the prayer-unlocked heavens. The preacher bowed over the pulpit and said, Let us thank the Lord for the rain.”
He gave out the hymn, When all they mercies, O my God my rising soul surveys, Transported with the view, I’m lost in wonder, love and praise.
The congregation could not sing for weeping. Then Finney lifted heavenward a prayer of thanksgiving and praise. “I can remember not a word of the closing prayer, but the reverent and relaxed figure, the pathetic voice, the pallid and awe-struck countenance, are vivid as if it was yesterday; the plank sidewalks of the dear old town splashed our garments as we walked home from a short service, of which life’s memory must be lasting.” This is the testimony of the student who sat in the gallery and saw and heard Finney that morning.”
I guess what we need are more Finney’s? And lets hope Camancho reads this!!!!!!!!!
@Milan
The mummies were discovered in Argentina and all three are now in a museum in Salta (North Argentina).
I was there last April and what I heard is that the children were going to be brought to the US by the person in charge of the expedition (somebody from the US). The then governor of the province (Juan Carlos Romero) said “no way, all three stay here”. I saw the mummies in the museum and they are all very well preserved.
This is the museum website. In case you understand Spanish, click were it says “descubrimiento” (discovery).The link explains how it was done.
http://www.maam.gob.ar/#
All the artificial territorial divisions in Hispanic Latinoamérica were carried out by masonic agents hired and supported by the British crown and the City of London. So it all was essentially a ziocoup. It is absolutely outrageous that the banana goypublic got named using the name of one of the most despicable masonic murderers: Bolivar. It would be like giving Russia a name such as: Leninia or Trotskya or Stalinland. “Bolivia” should have at least an Aymara name.
The ziocoup was meant to destroy the Spanish Empire in América by dividing and balkanizing the regions, so the AZE (AngloZionist Empire) could control and loot the weakened and bananized divisions.
The families of these masonic criminals became the new oligarchies, and they still keep their death grip over the tormented populations. We have to defeat the masonic kakistocrazy (crazy government by the worst) or at least force the mofos to become loyal to our real country: Latinoamérica. No more artificial frontiers for ourselves in Latinoamérica, and no more masonic or maritime law and no more Zionist oppression. We need natural law and integration.
@ Latinoamericano
I gotta say love your comment and an important one thanks.
Bolivia – Bolivar
Unbelievable but typical that’s the way it is isn’t it? One has to wonder what if anything was planned to change the name of Hawaii to something like sugarcane island $ perhaps when the Masons took over that country?
https://youtu.be/qZAapn0KC_I
The audacity of it all! Wow!
Yep, every country needs a military or the nuclear weapon now to prevent colonialism?
The poor Queen she didn’t know what hit her at all?
Yup promoting delusional fascist fantasies, that is some grade A racist nonsense that I have ever read. I noticed alot of you fascistic conspiracy minded right-wingers poping up since this coup happened in Bolivia. Here let me help, those Iberian barbarians all they have brought to Central and South America is conquest, genocide, slavery and feudalism.
That is not a conspiracy that is a fact that Spain at the behest of the Catholic church brought, unlike your magical and nebulous mason’s, Its’s thanks to Spanish and Portuguese and their oligarch decedents that this region has been mired in poverty, corruption, backwardness and violence. I’m glad that we those bastards out of the region 200 years ago, and hopefully in this century we can finally get rid of their decedents from their places or wealth and power. Hopefully I live to see the end of this half millennium old legacy in Latin America, hopefully you will to, because of the anger it will cause in you.
Oh and I hope you live to see Catalan become independent, or Ceuta and Mejia return to Morocco, just to see criminal and arrogant has been Spain made even smaller. The only thing you are entitled to is Gibraltar and that’s because I hate the British Empire nearly as much as the Spanish.
Strange that you would abolish the borders, yet you hate the man that most did and still is seen all across Latinamerica as the symbol of the unity of all brotherly countries.
All true latinamerican patriots (the ones that opposed not only in words but also in actions, the empires of the time, UK then US) praise Bolivar.
And the ones that despise and hate Bolivar are the ones doing the “color changes” and loving the Empire.
So your position is quite strange indeed. Particularly at this moment, when the Empire is heavily striking back and one of the places in Latinamerica that was sovereign is struggling for its soul. At this moment what is needed is unity and full support for the legitim authorities and institutions of Bolivia.
The Bolivar-haters that did the coup in Bolivia could maybe change the country name, but never to an Aymara one; they hate even more the native people.
Good, useful comment! I admit I don’t know much about Bolivar, but there is a political movement inspired by Bolivar in that enacted in Venezuela by Hugo Chavez called the Bolivarian Revolution. Strange comment above yours, they must be misinformed?
“The Bolivarian Revolution is a political process in Venezuela that was led by Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, the founder of the Fifth Republic Movement and later the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). The Bolivarian Revolution is named after Simón Bolívar, an early 19th-century Venezuelan and Latin American revolutionary leader, prominent in the Spanish American wars of independence in achieving the independence of most of northern South America from Spanish rule. According to Chávez and other supporters, the Bolivarian Revolution seeks to build an inter-American coalition to implement Bolivarianism, nationalism and a state-led economy.
On his 57th birthday, while announcing that he was being treated for cancer, Chávez announced that he had changed the slogan of the Bolivarian Revolution from “Motherland, socialism, or death” to “Motherland and socialism. We will live, and we will come out victorious”.”
@cowboy
Both you and Latinoamericano are right. Bolivar was working for the British (as San Martin, the one who liberated the southern cone, as well). Chavez was right in saying that Bolivar “liberated” Venezuela but he never said for whom was Bolivar working. Probably in his eyes it was not important who was above Bolivar, important being that the country was now “free” from the enemies (the Spaniards, who…by chance…..were England worst enemies at that time)
In 1776 a Spaniard named Galvez helped the US colonies “liberate” from England, so what happened later in Spanish speaking America was, eventually, a paid back from the British.In the US there is even a statue from Galvez although I do not remember exactly where.
Morales on RT/Al-Jazeera talking about returning to Bolivia
https://newsx.tv/2019/11/17/bolivia-unrest-morales-looks-for-way-to-return-home/
Anybody think this will go down?
@milan
i come in late so maybe my comment wont be read as it should be, but here i go:
““Bolivia belongs to Christ.” — Camacho”
“Don’t you find this quite odd that a guy would even say this publicly?”
He is publicly claiming Bolivian resources for Vatican.
Yes that’s right: you read it here first.
Don’t always assume everything is a US organized coup. That’s too simplistic.
Vatican is a major global player. It owns territory (EU), companies and finances (EU based)
and runs colonies. Bolivia was just been claimed by them. All that yummy lithium for Mutti & Le petite Jupiter.