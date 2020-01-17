[This analysis was written for the Unz Review]
By now we all have heard the news, the entire Russian government has resigned and a new Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has been appointed. And we also know that the Internet has exploded with all sorts of speculations about what this all could mean.
Alas, until we know who will be included in the new government, there is very little we can really say. I mean, yes, in theory, we could hold our breath and expect Glaziev appointed to a top position in the so-called “economic block” of the government, but how do we know that it will not be Kudrin instead?!
We don’t.
One thing we do know for sure is what Putin announced in his speech. You can read the full text here for yourself, but here are two things I want to single out:
- Putin has announced a major effort to deal with the (still appalling) poverty suffered by many Russians
- Putin has announced a major effort to truly re-sovereignize Russia
In the first case, Putin has proposed a number of major government programs to deal with the appalling poverty many Russians still live in including a much beefed up maternity capital (which will also deal with the demographic issue), reduced mortgage rates, free healthy hot meals in schools, etc.
In the second case, Putin announced the following:
“Russia can be and can remain Russia only as a sovereign state. Our nation’s sovereignty must be unconditional. We have done a great deal to achieve this. We restored our state’s unity. We have overcome the situation when certain powers in the government were essentially usurped by oligarch clans. Russia has returned to international politics as a country whose opinion cannot be ignored. “
and
“I suggest formalizing at the constitutional level the obligatory requirements for those who hold positions of critical significance for national security and sovereignty.”
At the very least, this is a very good sign. As I have suggested many times, the slogan of “restore full sovereignty” can be a battle cry for both Russian and US American patriots. And we also all know who will be absolutely appalled by all this talk of “sovereignty”, don’t we?
And yet.
I feel like I have to caution everybody and remind you all that the problem in Russia (and in the USA) is not so much one of personalities, but one of a bad system first and foremost. I won’t touch upon the US side of this problem, but let me quickly spell out what has happened in Russia over the past decades.
Today’s Russia is a product of several factors:
- The unreformable Soviet Union of the 1980s which turned into a “cake” of sorts for the Soviet “Nomenklatura” which, when it realized that it would lose control of the country, decided to break up the Soviet Union into 15 different countries (including quite a few totally fictional ones) and re-branded itself from “defenders of the Party and the USSR” into “fervent nationalists”. That was just about as fake a rebranding as ever but there was nothing the majority of the people (who wanted to maintained the Soviet Union) could do about it.
- Then came the horrors of the 1990s during which Russia (and the rest of the newly minted republics) were drowned into an orgy of lawlessness, violence, corruption and total, absolute, subservience to the AngloZionist Empire.
- Finally, during the 2000s we saw a period of shared power between the Atlantic Integrationists lead by Medvedev and the Eurasian Sovereignist lead by Putin. This was an uneasy partnership in which the Atlantic Integrationists were in control of the “economic block” while the Eurasian Sovereignists were tasked with Russia’s foreign affairs and defense.
As their name suggests, the Atlantic Integrationists want to integrate Russia (and themselves!) into the AngloZionist sphere of control while the Eurasian Sovereignists want a truly sovereign Russia. Now just imagine what that first group felt when they heard Putin declare:
I suggest formalizing at the constitutional level the obligatory requirements for those who hold positions of critical significance for national security and sovereignty. More precisely, the heads of the constituent entities, members of the Federation Council, State Duma deputies, the prime minister and his/her deputies, federal ministers, heads of federal agencies and judges should have no foreign citizenship or residence permit or any other document that allows them to live permanently in a foreign state. The goal and mission of state service is to serve the people, and those who enter this path must know that by doing this they inseparably connect their lives with Russia and the Russian people without any assumptions and allowances. Requirements must be even stricter for presidential candidates. I suggest formalizing a requirement under which presidential candidates must have had permanent residence in Russia for at least 25 years and no foreign citizenship or residence permit and not only during the election campaign but at any time before it too.
This is clearly a death sentence passed on the supreme hope of the Atlantic Integrationists who from now on won’t be able to integrate Russia or even themselves (by means of passports, bank accounts or real estate) into the AngloZionist elites. There is now even a joke running on the Runet (Russian Internet):
13:00 – Путин заявил, что госслужащие должны быть только гражданами России
16:30 – Правительство в полном составе ушло в отставку
translation:
1:00pm – Putin says that civil servants should only have a Russian citizenship
4:30pm – the full Government resigns
And while there is an element of hyperbole here, there is also much truth too!
Still, we always need to remember that in Russian history the internal enemy was always much more dangerous to the leader of Russia than any foreign enemies. In our case, not only will these Atlantic Integrationists resist any and all forms of true sovereignization of Russia, they will be backed by a very powerful and rich Russian political class which make millions by robbing Russia blind in the 1990s, they are also supported by every single western government and the real “deep state” leaders of the AngloZionist Empire.
Then there are those in the putatively pro-Russian blogosphere who were quite happy all these past years to see Russia as a western-style social democracy with a very, shall we say, “liberal” (I prefer the word “capitalist” as it is both more honest and less ambiguous) economy and they will now also feel threatened by what appears to be a pretty hard turn to the Left, meaning that the Kremlin is finally listening to the will of the people and that turbo-capitalism will now be gradually replaced by a sharp increase in social solidarity. I look forward to the mental yoga these folks will now have to engage in to pretend to support Putin while, at the same time, being a propaganda outlet for Atlantic Integrationists.
As I also said it many times, Putin is a very good man at the head of a very bad system and truly reforming a very bad system is an extremely difficult task.
So while, yes, it IS possible that what will happen next will (finally!) be a purge of all the 5th columnists sitting in the top echelons of power in Russia, this is by no means a done deal and we ought to wait and see what kind of people actually get they key positions in the Russian government and, especially, in the “economic block”.
We should never forget how disappointed the real Russian patriots were when following a triumphant victory at the elections, Putin basically re-nominated most of the (very unpopular) Medvedev government the last time around. Instead of a purge of the 5th column we had the ugly pension reform debacle.
Some in Russia are already daydreaming about a real, Stalin-style, purge of the political ruling elites. They even noticed that the new Prime Minister does have a more than tiny resemblance to Lavrentii Beria, Stalin’s chief of the secret police, see for yourself:
Mikhail Mishustin
Okay, yes, there is a resemblance, but the TIMES have totally changed! For all the western propaganda about Russia being some kind of autocratic/despotic “Mordor”, the truth is that Russia is a country of law and that Putin is a President who does act strictly withing the confines of Russian law. There will be no mass purges, no nightly arrests, no secret executions.
Personally, I am cautiously optimistic. The language used in Putin’s address has all the right words and expressions, and his suggested reforms all make perfectly good sense. But in the past there were other such Presidential addresses with no less lofty goals, and then the immensely powerful Russian bureaucracy (yes, that is the non-existing 5th column too) made sure that these goals would never be reached.
The new Prime Minister has promised that the full list of appointees to the new government will be made public before the 21st. I suggest that we wait until we have all the facts before making any predictions.
The Saker
I guess this means that criminals like Mikhail Khodorkovsky, lurking in the shadows wont get to be president after all – his backers the Rothschilds wont be pleased.
We’ve waited long enough for this : let the purge begin!
I read (I can’t remember where) that the Russian constitution of 1993 was written/dictated by the US. Can somebody confirm this and provide sources whether this is true? Thank you!
2nd this.
Can someone please write about those individuals and organizations involved in the writing of the Russian Constitution; who was involved; what country they came from, lived in, religion; organizations that they are involved in; and most importantly DUAL AND TRIPLE Citizenship as is the absurd case in Ukraine.
The originators of the ‘original Russian Constitution (1991)’ is the crux of the Constitutional amendments that Putin (and the Duma) wants to enact. I am ignorant of the finer points of the Russian Constitution but can see that the amendments Putin wants to bring in are very important and specifically targeted. I applaud this. I did not know that it wasn’t the case re citizenship and residency already. I’d have thought it was standard.
Khodorkovsky is Ukrainian, he can go join his ilk there ;-)
The Russian Federation is a SuperPower. Putin is the World’s Most Influential Leader. Russia has enormous natural resources.
What makes it weak is its economics. Though investors are seeing its vast potential. The Russian Stock Market was the most successful in the world for 2019.
Putin has left himself four years to move the economy to create more value, to deliver more services and to build more infrastructure that will attract more investment and support technological development in the decades to come.
Key to economic development that reaches all the people is housing. Affordable housing solves two problem. It secures a stable society and it nourishes family development. The Demographic crisis requires established families to have one or two more children, as well as rewarding new families to have a plan for three or more kids.
Russia needs a new village, town, city plan like the Chinese create. Homes should have a modular capacity so rooms can easily be added as needed (for kids and and/or for grandparents). If condos or apartments are designed, they should also have a modularity capacity to easily change a families changing footprint.
Clearly, Russia needs major homebuilding. It’s economic development will boom if that component of the economy gets going immediately. Lower mortgage rates need to find available homes. Incentives and competition as well as standards need to be addressed. China can assist with their vast experience.
We have high hopes for the Russian people. And waiting for the names of the new government leaders will be suspenseful. But at least we know the old culprits most likely will not be part of it. Many of them have had 20 years to do something good for the people and they have done nothing but frustrate all domestic programs Putin has tried.
As far as I know they don’t have a housing crisis, especially where the cost of rent is concerned. They have gas enough to export so energy costs are probably low enough too. This goes a long way to reducing the cost of living. There biggest problem most likely is food production b/c of the short growing season and now sanctions imposed by the U.S. If Europe would just abandon the sanctions and give the finger to Trump life would be great over there and not so good influence wise over here. I guess i’m just not seeing the problem, their streets are clean, subways immaculate, infrustructure decent.
We just had a giant water main break in nyc, this was an unforeseen event and takes a great deal of labor and money that could be spent improving things rather than financing a money pit. That’s what we are, a money pit, they have a worse weather related environment, and yet at the same time superior infrustructure, wider rails, the list goes on and on, and we wonder where it all went wrong.
“There biggest problem most likely is food production b/c of the short growing season and now sanctions imposed by the U.S.”
My impression is that the agricultural sector in the RF is surging ahead.
https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/russia-agricultural-economy-and-policy-report:
“Russian agriculture has been one of the fastest growing segments of the economy in recent years with gross output up 2.4 percent in 2017, as the Russian economy emerged from a two-year recession. In 2017, Russia was the world’s largest exporter of wheat, the second-largest producer of sunflower seeds, the third-largest producer of potatoes and milk, and the fifth-largest producer of eggs and chicken meat. Russia’s transition from import dependence in the 1990s toward self-sufficiency traces back to 2005, when agricultural support policies were launched on a meaningful scale. From 2014, these were supplemented by protectionist counter sanctions, with continued use of sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS) as technical barriers to trade (TBT). As a result, Russia has transformed its agriculture sector from a modest level of production in the 2000s to a significant contributor to the economy and growing global player, competing with the United States in the global wheat market and regionally in poultry markets.”
See also:
https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/agri-business/record-breaking-food-production-in-russia-could-see-exports-reaching-40-billion-36700225.html
See also:
https://www.hortidaily.com/article/9131530/russia-s-greenhouse-vegetable-production-up-65-since-import-ban-five-years-ago/
Katherine
These are good things, growing in northern latitudes is as challenging as growing in the deep south and towards the equator. A low sun angle in northern climates reduces yield and the heat of the soil in the south sends many plants into a defensive stage before they can yield much, and the freeze comes late enough to prevent seeding early. A few plants do okay but the staples of life would find today’s people rather hungry and w/o much choice if left to their own accord.
Alabama
The long days in northern climes produce, at least in Russia, abundant harvests and always have. Besides, be so kind as to look at a map. Thereon you will see a vast swath of Russia that is even with Europe and much of this swath has the rich chernozum soil, basically it is made for crops and is so rich you can drop a rivet in the soil and it will grow you and ‘I’ beam, let alone grains and just about every edible plant known to man.
Auslander
I tend to doubt some of this, the long days also come with a reduced sun angle that tends to bend the plants, short stuff like a cabbage probably does real well in a particular location, a corn plant is just as likely to tip over in a strong wind reducing yield but still requiring all the effort to plant.
Many parts of Europe are close to the coast reducing the frost enabling one to start earlier and do ok, once you cant seed until late may or june and have to harvest in august or early sept, the amount of different foods able to be grown is limited. There is a reason california can produce so many different foods and it is all climate related, so sorry about the skeptism and if you like your pop rivets, you can eat your pop rivets. Your statement is dubious.
Please try and stay on topic. Mod.
there are approx 35.000 edible plants. in modern farming this has been reduced to a dozen or so. but during the last war WW2 people rediscovered many of them. these plants grown naturally and are actually more nutritious and healthy there a huge scope to improve people’s diet but agriculture must liberate itself from the oil. modern agriculture is some kind of voodoo that transforms hydrocarbons into carbohydrates.
Alabama:
How about looking at some actual stats and reading up on greenhouse and other agricultural innovations taking place in Russia (e.g., no GMO crops), instead of doubling down on your preconceptions?
Katherine
I have very little faith in anything but outdoor, in the fresh air and deep wide soils. The associated costs with greenhouses and knowing how far and wide plant roots tend to want grow, they are only stunted in a greenhouse or indoor environment, sure you can grow and eat something, but the time, effort and cost all make it a rather impractical solution to large populations which as a globe, we have evolved into.
I love that you have a measured success you are proud of, I though try to grow as much as possible at a nearly free cost. In addition, the cost to bring food items to mkt has become the majority of the overall cost of food production.
Plus not everything grows happy in all climates as many experts would have you believe, the best zone to grow foods are between 40 and 35 latitude, once you are outside of that area, growing becomes more difficult and nature also has a say once and awhile and wipes out a crop entirely making it that much harder to live off of the food grown in that local area. Spices like high heat, tomato’s and corn hate high heat. I’ve been farming for a long time, and in many areas, so I know first hand of the actual difficulties vs perceived difficulties.
So no, I wont bother looking at stats or innovations and if I have too, triple down on my beliefs and experiences, no offense naturally, we are all entitled to our own opinions and occasionally they turn into proven facts.
Not to mention that Russia doesn’t use either gmos or pesticides. ..It’s almost impossible here in
Canada to find Organic! everything coming here is US goods.
Russia has huge chemical production as does NA. Please provide the information that states Russia does not use pesticides, or Russian farmers do not diccicate thier crops also. I’m aware of the no GMO, the President made it abundantly clear, but never ever heard anything about herbicides/pesticides. Since Russia has roughly same geo latitudes as NA and suffers similar weather anomilies, they’d be hard pressed to compeat without them.
@Alabama
Importing food from the EU is harmful for Russia. EU food is massively subsidized by the taxpayer (over 58 billion € per year), chemically and GM contaminated and even produced with the help of slave labor. It damages the economy, health and also is unethical. Russia should not import any of this garbage and demand the abolition of slavery in the EU especially when some of those EU war criminals wants to lecture Russia on human rights.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWxLydJ6150&t=5m
A starving individual will eat a peach off the tree and very glad it was offered them. If a peoples have ruined their environment they will eventually learn a lesson, but the spanish can grow so many ripe tomato’s they have a festival with the over production and to date, have not had a health issue with their methods, i’m sure some crops are tainted and a blame can be shared, but to refuse food b/c it has a bad taxpayer label is not prudent with my logic.
@Alabama
In contrast to many EU citizens (for example in Greece) Russians are not starving. The EU is ruining the agriculture of other countries by flooding their markets with massively subsidized and slave labor produced food. Farmers there cannot compete with unfair and unethical imports that cost less then the production cost and go bankrupt. Also EU food is contaminated with GM and chemicals like glyphosate that cause cancer. Russians should continue to protect their agriculture and health. Also it saves billions of dollars otherwise wasted on food imports.
First I didnt really point out the russians of being the subjects of starvation’s, it was meant in general of the quality of food one is willing to eat faced with starvation or hunger.
And I guess I’m guilty too b/c I use efficiency to reduce costs rather than slave labor so in theory b/c one can not compete “fairly” against the cheaper cost, I could be blamed for ruining today’s agriculture methods.
And I doubt the poisons get into the food themselves, this is a worker related problem that physically gets into the poison and therefore needs expensive treatment after the fact.
I am all for locals growing as much of their food as is humanly possible. I just wish the transportation network was better designed so where the foods grow best is able to reach the mkts that want it most.
Sorry mods for being off topic.
Yes, Russia does have a housing crisis. A crisis in affordable housing. Prices make young Russians want to leave certain cities and move elsewhere. I watched a Youtube blogger, “bald and bankrupt”, British but fluent enough in Russia, exploring the old part of Krasnodar. A not-large apartment in 150+ year-old house that had old plumbing and electrics, was on the market for US$ 100,000. Perhaps because it’s Krasnodar, perhaps because it’s going to be yuppified soon, but that’s a huge sum for what little it was. Many nice parts of the US would not be that costly when you consider the dilapidated condition.
Food in Russia is abundantly available at roughly half the US prices. Incomes are 1/4 as much as the US, but Russians don’t have big expenses for health insurance, public transport and tuition. I agree with the Saker that uneven development is a big problem, super-rich vs. working poor, and favored regions vs. the rest. I am optimistic because I think the Russian people are on board with the programs.
@Katherine and Larchmonter: Exactly. The biggest joke that all material, energetic and labor resources are available, the only thing that is missing is what Andrei Fursov calls a “strategic subject/actor” as a planing, organizing and executing entity. The Chinese have it in form of the CCP. Many different layers of control like money, fractured power distribution exist in between the most obvious recognition that you have everything you need to build and transform and all the power players, who do everything not to use any of the countries resources. It’s like a whole religion was created (textbook economics) to prohibit most basic logical action (and economic policy).
Literally, what is preventing Russians from building new cities, factories etc.? They have everything they need! It’s like pretending that, instead of doing an algorithm that gets you from A to B, you first need to ask for permission at the IMF C, than go to your taxed budget K, than your economic ministry E, than Oligarch F etc.
Instead: Create an infrastructure building plan, Create money at the central bank or national infrastructure bank, control the spending through commercial banks in an Orwellian Stalinist manner (also concerning misappropriation and misspending) and counteract any type of inflation (like basic goods) by also investing in and expanding of productive capacities in the needed areas (I.e. rate of production is higher than inflation in money terms).
What am I missing? Many commentators on this site do now what they are writing about, I’d like to know where I’m wrong with the basic economic description that I gave…
Sergei Glazyev has long been proposing what you describe. In the West, this is supported by the Larouchies [cringe] to whom Glazyev gives some acknowledgement, and the advocates of Public Banking (ref. Ellen Brown, “Web Of Debt”), and Modern Monetary Theory (ref. Dr. MIchael Hudson). At the Vineyard here, Ramin Mazaheri has written about the Iranian revolution as doing some of this as a form of Islamic Socialism, but I think the situation in Iran is less clear because of (1) the sanctions, (2) the continued clout of very wealthy people including President Rouhani, and (3) what I see as an Iranian tendency to say as little as possible in the public media, probably ony as a reaction to the extreme pressure they are under, because every Iranian I’ve met, all outside Iran, are very vocal and articulate in person.
What makes it relatively weak is its demographics …
No, it doesn’t. There’s nothing wrong with her growing season either (winter is winter, summer is summer). What makes it relatively weak is
Not just homes, or home ownership, but secure land title. Long term farm production needs investment, without security of title this does not happen and ‘rape’ of the land occurs. Private ownership of land was one of the things that powered the growth of UK, American and Australian 17-19th C economies. Europe, and in particular Central/Easern areas were slower to enable this.
Larchmonter445
Ever since the 2018 Presidential elections I was wondering what kind of steps Putin would implement to ensure a peaceful and efficient transition of power in 2024. By this I mean ensuring that a pro-Russian candidate replaces him and not some Russian “Guaido”. Well, we got our answer. In just 24 hours Putin makes his speech, makes political and Constitutional proposals, Medvedev and his Government resign, and a new PM is elected by Russian MP’s. Remarkable efficiency, proof that all of this was planned a long time ago. I was expecting such moves, although I have to admit I did not expect them in 2020, but later on. And yes, Putin and his new PM have now four years to introduce reforms. I don’t see why they should not succeed.
Putin’s relationship with Medvedev was obviously a “marriage of convenience”. Putin played along with the Atlantic integrationists until he felt strong enough to act. And act he did, no doubt to the huge astonishment of both Russian liberals and Western powers, who certainly did not expect such a move at this time. If Putin has the political strength, then he will set Russia on a proper political and economic course. The impression is that he has the required strength. Unfortunately the West will not stay passive, using Soros and his pals for more internal subversion in Russia, the chief method being to use a minority to both represent and control the majority. I don’t think it will work. It has not worked so far, and most important of all, this latest move was a huge psychological shock to the entire country, for the liberals a negative shock, while for the bulk of the population a very positive one indeed.
I think this was a realization that the current gvt could not abide by, and as such, elected to resign rather than change their ideology. A new set of members abiding by the new realization will take over and probably reduce the odds of a gvt corruption type event.
We need this type of event to occur here in the states, even if it is just at the top and trickles down to the electorate and then benefits the citizens. It is a possible thing, it may be done in secret, or become public should enough members walk off the job rather than conform to the new ideology.
1:00pm – Putin says that civil servants should only have a Russian citizenship
4:30pm – the full Government resigns
.
10am – Trump say’s that all AIPAC in US-GOV should resign, all dual-citizens must resign all US-GOV positions.
4pm – Wash DC is empty, US-MIL/Pentagon empty, beltway becomes a ghost-town
8pm – Trump rescinds decision and announces Netanyahu Prime-Minister of USA for life, and Kusher POTUS for life
Doubtful it will work like that. Closer to, here’s how your citizens should be educated, dept of education refuses and walks off job in disgust.
Not really. Oligarchs and interests organisation will just continue to bribe those with one citizenship.
Problem is, if you don’t have any permanent right of residence in another country, it’s much more difficult to flee when you get caught. Look at the many oligarchs sporting a UK passport or the former Nissan CEO who recently and inexplicably fled Japan, somehow.
@ Sumguy
…. ” …. Look at many oligarchs sporting a uk passport … ” …
Yes.
It just indicates they are not rusians , but khasars , jews , ALL those “oligarchs ” ,
and that they are mi6 spies escaping and returning to head office ,
and of course bringing loads of milions dollars they stole in rusia.
Bribery money , and also money to be invested in uk , not in rusia. Poor rusia.
Thats why putin suggests : no double pasports.
Harder to leave rusia if you do not have uk or israel passport in pocket , and also
harder and more dangerous to be mi6 spy if you do not have runaway home.
A bribe will only go so far when one bumps into the laws of nature, which many O’s are about to do by the way.
10am – Trump say’s that all AIPAC in US-GOV should resign, all dual-citizens must resign all US-GOV positions.
14pm – Trump is killed by the magic bullet
Get rid of the central bank and get a truly Russian one, owned by the government. This should see a rise in growth rates, which will cause the fertility rate to go up
@John Neal Spangler
You cannot do this unless there is nothing you export or import, otherwise you must establish a process to convert your currency to another, which always means that your currency is weighted by others. You can only partly escape this by means of barter deals, which can be a very good thing for very large packages, but difficult otherwise. Another thing could be to create a common agreed pool of value which can be exchanged at a fixed rate BUT then you need FULL CONTROL of the capital flow, else the pool can be misused, that’s even a danger for barter deals although less severe and easier to control.
But from all this follows anyway if you want to be sovereign you need ABSOLUTE AND TOTAL CONTROL of capital flow in your State !
This of course is only true IF the main income of the economy is NOT based on global financial market gains – does that ring a bell ?
It is investment capital that forbids such shannigans in the West absolutly because the numbers are so gargantuan and beyond any imagination ! It is also the reason why they MUST act globally or die !
It’s not the central banks, it’s the flow of capital and capital itself which is the problem !
Saker, thanks for the timely article. I was waiting for your analysis.
Yes, the 5th column must be crushed for the future stability of Russia – and the world. Real changes for the Russian people, creating a modern ‘welfare state’ (and catching up with history, in case the old Soviet Union had been reformed), are great news! They may even attract migrants from the collapsing west. I am optimistic.
It’s not so simple as crushing a 5th column. There are about 100,000 “Liberals” in Russia and many have vital skills and key jobs. The Kremlin seems to be taking the route of trying to persuade as many as possible that Russian sovereignty is far better. Convincing them may take many years, but it means that Russia isn’t devastated by any sudden brain drain, and provides a solid victory in many ways. Also, the Empire is doing its best to show how vile it is and how little it has to offer, so those conversions will probably happen sooner than later.
You will find many Russians, including my charming bride, who will flat out tell you that life was much better for the ‘ordinary’ people under the Soviet system than today. I won’t argue with you about her statement because it’s true, she was much better off, a graduate of a high institute with a degree in construction design and engineering. As the system fell apart she lost her job, albeit with the offer to stay on if some ‘favors’ were exchanged. She said she kicked the boss, I asked where and she said ‘where he lives’. She worked in kiosks, she cleaned streets, she cleaned railroad cars, she bred and sold collies, she knitted late in to the night and sold hand made sweaters to the few shops still operating, but she never, ever, could get a posting pursuing the vocation she was educated for. Her vocation became one of many ‘men only’ positions.
I’ve watched for the last almost 6 years as things in Sevastopol went from heady euphoria of the revolution and return to Mat Rossiya to the almost stunned reality as every carpet bagger from Kamchatka to St. Pete to Kasakstan came running to Krimu and Sevastopol to feed at the trough of massive government monies provided to repair 30 years of neglect and theft by the orcs. I’ve got news for you. While the orcs are just that, orcs, and if you don’t believe me just pull up a vid or three about the war in Novorossiya, these carpet baggers make the orcs look like amateurs when it comes to stealing, and that’s an understatement of vast proportions.
That being said, I’ve watched for the last 8 months as the worm has slowly but inexorably turned. Yes, theft and malfeasance in office is still extant, but we ordinary workers and peasants no longer pay bribes to the various agencies to get them to do what they should do. (I never paid a bribe for anything, the orcs, and now the ‘new orcs’, regard me as the crazy foreigner who doesn’t know how the game is played. Screw them, I know exactly how it’s played.)
Case in point for the worm turning, and believe you me, it has a lot of turning to do. Victory Day Parade, 09 May 2019, that little get together where in general 250,000 and more citizens of Sevastopol line the parade route. The pageantry of all the Service troops and sailors, the seemingly endless marches of every service branch we have in this berg, the students of Artek marching with the troops, are a site to behold, and literally thousands of civilians and service troops work their collective butts off to make the parade the stuff of legend, the perfect uniforms of the soldiers and sailors, the gleaming machines, the refurbished and also gleaming antique tanks and SPG’s from Museum on Sapun Ridge trundling north on Ulitsiya Lenina past the reviewing stands where our sadly fewer every year cadre of veterans are saluted and honored for their service. Then everything goes quiet, Ulitsiya Lenina is empty as far south as one can see….except for in the far distance to the south at the top of Lenina. Machines begin to appear, machines from the War, machines that hundreds of us cleaned, shined, repaired, inspected and made sure everything ran perfectly. Soldiers of Red Army in perfect uniform are in and on the machines. Our task is to be the final pass by and salute of the day to our veterans, and the PTB. This year, our ‘governor’, aka Pups, the son of a rather wealthy oligarch who was cutting his milk teeth in how to loot and steal, was ‘ill’ and was not in attendance at the reviewing stand in Naxhimov Square in City Center. He delegated his ‘second in command’ to ‘do the honors’ and receive our salute.
So here’s us advancing down Lenina and inexplicably we come to a halt. Never happened before. Ever. Seems ‘pups junior’ didn’t like the ever so slight mist falling from the heavens and called for his and his entourage’s limousines to come to the square and pick him and his dozen or so fops up. VAI, Military Police, told him no dice as the limos appeared, ordered the limos out, at which time two of them managed to bend fenders together, and once that mess was straightened out, VAI ordered the parade to resume. So here’s us cooling our heals and as we get the order to resume the march, up the right gutter comes Pups Junior and his entourage, walking up Lenina to get out of the gentle mist falling on their expensively coiffed and died hair does. The citizens would not let them walk up the wide sidewalks, they forced these clowns to walk in the street, which technically was not allowed, and I watched the soldiers and sailors lining the march route move this shits in to the gutter, not allowing them to walk in the actual street. We get up to them, I see who it is and what they are doing, and since I speak English, as do they, all are educated not in Russia but in London and Malta and have residency not in Russia but Malta and London, I had some choice words for them, in essence I politely made reference that our, Red Army’s, task was to salute the veterans in the reviewing stands, not salute a useless gaggle of s//m bag c//m s///ing f/g m////r f/////g a/s w//es who don’t deserve a salute from a dead rat, let alone from Baba Shura, a veteran of the partizan war ensconced in the lead M72 side car, or me, the (honorary) ranking officer of Red Army, the guy with the heavy shoulder boards and a chest full in the lead Willies. I had no idea so many of the crowd spoke English well enough to understand the string of epithets I loosed on those fools, but understand they did. The laughter started, and then the cheers commenced as did the shower of flowers to our Willies.
Why do I tell this little anecdote about an event in a small city sitting in the middle of nowhere? Simply because if this had been done a couple years before I would have been put out of this berg so fast it would make your head spin. I’m still here, ergo the worm is turning, slowly but inexorably turning.
We have a long way to go, a very long way to go, and President Putin is not the Tsar and he knows this. Look how many Tsar’s were offed in the last couple centuries. If VVP pushes too hard, he will be offed, too, ergo like in his foreign policy, in domestic policy he has backed and filled, backed and filled, whilst inexorably moving forward in the tasks he has set for himself. He will not stop and my thoughts are the herd of oligarchs now know that if they try to do something unkind to our President, the ‘ordinary workers and peasants’ will come for them. It will make 1918 look like a kindergarten tea party.
Yes, the worm has turned, and mayhap in the not so distant future things will slowly get better for those not as fortunate as we. I can take you and drive ten minutes to outlying villages around Sevastopol and show you grinding poverty, a central hand cranked well in the ‘village square’ for water for all, no gas, no sewer system, nothing….nothing that is, but cell phone service and electric. This is it in a nutshell, the abject poverty so many live in right next to unbelievable wealth. Such breeds revolution…yet again.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One, paper back edition. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1521849056 A deep look in to Russia, her culture and her Armed Forces, in essence a look at the emergence of Russian Federation.
An Incident On Simonka paperback edition. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1696160715 NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
Five or six years ago, in the euphoric interval, we frequently saw pictures of a young lady in uniform, looking ever so efficient and precise, the ‘prosecutor’ I believe was her title. Supervising elections and ribbon cutting infrastructure projects and so forth. Name was Poklonskaya, I think? She did not look old enough to have worked her way up through the ranks.
I am just curious, what was her relationship to the hierarchy over there?
Amerikanski:
Natalya Poklonskaya was a judge in Ukraine. She would not put up with foolishness in her court, or corruption. When she refused to take a bribe and throw a case, she was badly beaten including a broken jaw. She convalesced in Yalta shortly before Maidan. After Maidan, when The Autonomous Republik of Krimea was cleaning out the court and criminal prosecution system, more than two dozen lawyers, all men, were asked to take the Prokorotora Head, Attorney General, position. All turned it down and as a last resort, she was asked. She accepted. Basically, she had more morals and more stones than all those ‘brave’ men.
She is older than she looks. I have never heard of a single incident where she did not follow the law 200%, nor have I heard of her ever getting any position in Government on her back. She is now involved in Government, she has left the Prokorotora Office couple years ago.
Auslander
Wow, what a story! I had no idea. I had not seen her in the (English) news for a while.
We need many more of her, on both sides of the ocean.
Thank you for the reply.
@ Auslander
….” she is older than she looks … “….
Yes.
She is now getting enough years to get into some of new politicians roles.
One should not forget she is police major general
and at age of 36 became youngest female rusian general.
Now as young politician , she is in function of deputy of state duma , ready for new role in new government. Hope she will swim well in those complicated waters.
Bravo Auslander, your on the spot anecdotes give us all valuable insights into Russia.
Hubby and I visited Crimea in 2013, before it’s return, and it was a mess with poor roads. Auntie lived in a crumbling soviet built apartment.
Then we traveled to Russia to visit other relatives. Cousin Raisa lived on the outskirts of a large town. She had a large plot of land, with chickens (running through the house), a goat in the yard and her family grew many vegetables, so they had plenty to eat. They had electricity, phone and internet but only one tap of running cold water in the kitchen, where washing of dishes and teeth cleaning happened. The bathroom was a detached washhouse (banya) – hot water was heated on the kitchen stove and carried outside to have a bucket sloosh shower or wash. And the toilet was a hole in the ground. Despite the primitive ablutions we so enjoyed our visit.
So compared with the glitz of Moscow and St Pete, the country needs a big modernisation. Good luck Mr Putin.
And therein, my lady, is the inherent strength of Russia, the areas away from the glittering cities, the areas where life is more basic, the areas that no matter what happens, they can take care of themselves if needs be. That is why our two youngest ‘daughters’ are succored so deep in to that culture that one can nuke the world and they will survive, live and prosper.
Auslander
Babushka, I am thoroughly enjoying the comments on this recent analysis of Mr. Putin’s constitutional suggestions. I’m very excited at the progress Russia has made under the guidance of Vladimir Putin. I noticed a few whispers that Putin is trying to secure dictatorial power for himself. That is a load of nonsense. He is, it appears to me, preparing Russia to keep moving ahead when he is not there anymore. First, he is trying to spread out the powers of government to prevent it from being in one mans hands, to prevent a dictatorial tyrant. His recommendations also appear to be trying to prevent the infiltration of foreign criminals into positions of power. Because he is keenly aware of the difficulties of many citizens, and having a desire to make life better for all, he is making these recommendations. I hope Holy Russia will again rise up as the true beacon on the hill.
I don’t really feel sorry for your cousin Raisa living out in the countryside. At almost 66 years of age, you mostly describe how I have lived for the past almost 7 years. Aside from farm animals and a garden that we can’t seem to grow but will keep trying, we live in a tiny 360 sq. foot wood-frame cabin in the woods. Until a year and a half ago we had to march out 90 feet in biting cold in the night to an outhouse as the need arose. We now have a composting toilet inside. No septic system needed. Not that I could afford $20,000 for one of those. Cold water only running to a sink with also a hand pump on the wellhead just in case. We have dug and prepared a gray water pit and only have to hook up the plumbing. We finally have a real though small refrigerator and stove with oven. We heat with wood. It is a harder life but I would never choose to move back to a big city. Anything to stay away from the control of the gangsters running the west. This applies to Canada also. The leadership of the entire country is under the control of western globalists. That would be the ones who talk about a ‘rules-based’ order and fire flaming arrows of hate at countries like Iran, Russia, any country out of step with the U.S. U.N. agenda 2030 is embraced here even in small communities. The poor, propagandized people have no clue what they are hoping for and who controls these plans.
I have great hope for Russia. If I was younger, had the means, and they would accept me, I would move there. Sadly, I hold zero hope for the west. It is now like a body full of cancer, being eaten away to the death of the entire body. This is going to get very ugly. We in our lazy ignorance did this to ourselves.
Cousin Raisa would not want anyone to feel sorry for her.
Raisa would say, “As long as there is a chicken in the yard, a clean blouse to wear and a headscarf for church, I don’t need anything’. Oh “And as long as I can make vodka to rub on my swollen legs and have a nightcap.”
She worked over 40 years as the local midwife, while her husband repaired farm tractors.
We stayed with her for a week and ate her delightful feasts but she rejected our gifts, insisting we donate it to the local orphanage. She was a true Russian peasant with grit and determination and abundant humour. She passed in 2016, bless her soul.
Beautiful and revealing, thank you Ausie.
The BEST news I have heard in a very long time! For years, I have wondered whether and when this would happen. Hair on ya, Vlad.
What makes me smile and chuckle a bit about this is that not a soul (or group of them) here in Canada have a clue that this has happened – let alone any idea of what it means. Not a squeak out of the media on either side of the 49th parallel. That tells you something, doesn’t it?
Not exactly true. You are one and I make 2. But just like in the U.S. a large part of the population has been propagandized and is being led by the nose according to the wishes of the ruling elite. Even here in rural central Ontario, there are little school children out with signs protesting against ‘climate’ and having climate strikes! Soon they will look at someone like me and exclaim ‘how dare you’ because I drive a truck and allegedly this has caused them to lose their childhood. And then there are all the haters, fed by nasty propaganda, conservative groups such as Ontario Proud and Canada Proud who condemn every country the U.S. Department of State is attacking. I engage them all. But I must say that amongst the most vicious are comments from the group Oath Keepers.
I don’t support western gangster state rules-based order and I’m very pleased to see other countries peacefully making progress for the good of their people, as Russia is doing. Sadly, the empire will have none of it because, as one of their chubby spokespersons has recently said ‘The U.S. is a force for good on earth’ and if any country doesn’t think so they will show up and bomb the crap out of them until they change their tune.
Possibly we are the silent majority?!
We can hope.
Change is coming, one way or another, whether the people see it, or have been ‘brainwashed‘ into believing otherwise/opposite.
Look at the puppets running the show in our great white north?!
Injuriously insulting!
Russia didn’t have to overcome the initial inertia of the prevalence of heavy disinformation disease, Putin just has to nourish and foster the health of the already information-canny Russians.
Here, it is step one, liberation of the mods of the people.
We have seen how the schism between the brainwashed and the sane(and/or brainwashed differently) have been stoked into civil war; this certainly should be avoided to the maximum extent possible.
However, getting the counter-veiling fact-based evidence to the maximum people is critical.
We are here!
My opinion watching the solemn faces of those in the audience listening to Putin laying out his common sense plans for the Russian people is that 90% of them were annoyed and unhappy to put it mildly. Yes, there were a number of beautiful women smiling and liking what they hear but the faces of those apparatchiks, ministers and aides showed sheer terror and disbelief. I think someone has to be held accountable for the decades long retardement of the Russian people’s development, progress and general well-being… and those faces are a logical giveaway as to who that should be.
I can only imagine the thoughts running across their minds. Thinking of their real-estate, bank accounts, children, mistresses and wives in London, New York, Geneva, Vienna…. and the deals they had with the bosses in the West.
Putin got tired of having to intervene with everything: from Syria to potholes in a remote village somewhere in eastern Russia. He decided to rock the boat. And it is high time he did. For a country with such potential there is no excuse as to why huge portion of its population has to live in poverty or substandard accommodation. Especially the Russian people who beat every single time the evils coming from the West who died in their millions to save their country from said evil.
Long live Russia and its long suffering people. As Putin said the world looks to Russia for safety and protection from war and terrorism. The sane world needs strong Russia.
Excellent,Marko.Well said.
Thank you Saker, I was waiting to hear you on this. I am confused. I admit I don’t know enough about the organization of the Russian government yet. But will there be elections? All appointments? The entire Russian government resigns, I don’t fully understand it.
The resignation of the entire government is common in parliamentary democracies. The resignations allows the party leaders to rearrange as they see fit. It’s like moving out the furniture to refinish the floors. Most of the furniture will be moved back in, but maybe rearranged.
It seems that Putin listened all the prays The Saker did in previous articles but not just from him, from all the readers and public that always are waiting for the change of Russia to be a real superpower and reliable country .
dear Palacio
Well, perhaps not yet the prayers and sometimes almost exasperated claims done by Paul Craig roberts in a loud voice all the recent few years.
The smartest, fartherst vision, the most credible statesman in the world should listen to them.
Mr Putin drained the Russian swamp and didn’t need to create over 20 thousand sealed indictments that will never see the light of day, start a 5D chess psyop or twitterbate himself to a limp unenthusiastic climax.
This is truly impressive.
Well done Mr Putin. As always actions speak louder than words or Twitter posts.
LOL… I like your metaphors and allusions.
Demographic growth does not come just by economic growth, the countries with the highest ferility rates are the african ones… What can increase demographics is women becoming housewives again (gradually), people marrying earlier and not engaging into sexual intercourse before marriage, if these three things happen you will see a boom of cute new children!!!
Demographics will increase when stress levels decrease in our modern consumer society. Because of rising stress levels testosterone levels have decreased to the lowest levels seen today since ww2. Nothing to do with intercourse before marriage, how do you think the baby boomers came to life? We need to get rid of our consumer society. Africans have higher fertility rates because they have less stress, they are less “programmed” and have more social interaction than westerners.
Feminism is a capitalist ideology so is open borders, immigration, colonialism and globalism.
I believe that historically, in the West, births have declined as living standards have risen.
Couiple have fewer children when the chances of survival of the children increase, and when the parents are no long dependent on children for support in their old age. We are seeing an odd inversion in the USA, where children are dependent on their parents much longer than in the postwar period;
Under these general conditions I think the best way to increase the number of births is to directly incentivize this.
Berating feminism etc. is not going to cut it these days. Women are going to choose how to run their own lives, thank you!. That includes their fertility. Esp not in Russia, with its tradition (in the Soviet Union) of more women in professional roles that practically anywhere else. Those who want to keep women in Kinder-Kirche-Kueche-Land—or to send them back there—should consider going there themselves!!
I know a lot of men who are much cooks than I!
Katherine
“Women are going to choose how to run their own lives, thank you!. That includes their fertility.”
Well, good luck with your population replacement by third world migrants then. Have you visited Paris recently to see what is coming for your decadent childless kind?
The recent wave of “replacement population” migrants is quite different from the earlier wave that helped rebuild the German economy.
The profile of the current population movement is driven by other political factors.
Also, sir (and I am quite sure you are a sir!), you missed my main point: incentivization.
Women have brains, you know. They are capable of calculating costs and benefits.
Your preference would be to deny them a say in the matter.
Pfui! Put your pacifier back in your mouth!
Furthermore, to assume that number of children borne is purely a “lifestyle choice” is blinkered.
And, as I stated, men are also provided by nature with the heart and brains to nurture children.
Basically your pov is racist.
Soldiers are sent to foreign lands to screw them up.
Migrants from those lands arrive on our or European shores.
Now the [white] women have the obligation to produce [white] babies to counter the dark trend.
Kudos for outting yourself so clearly!
Katherine
I do so support that idea of that pacifier! Best I’ve seen this year!
If men cannot see through the current culture wars and if they cannot understand the difference between the pussy-hatted hordes and women, they must best keep quiet or ask a few discrete questions. Women have right through the scriptures fulfilled an economic role and I am in no way intending to stop.
Another much overlooked contributor to infertility – whether male or female – is the pollution in so called western food chain and water plus there are strong tendencies to storing stuff in plastics tins etc ….. former a derivative of petroleum industries.
The nuclear waste and weed killer round up – glycophophate all add to out reduced fertitlity. Add to this Big Pharma and its vaccinations per se….
Western living is artificially engineered and not natural – nature – thus we pollute our bodies and that also impedes our abilities to produce. Result too is a reduced birth rate or sick kids. Not obvious when I grew up ( My extended family were medical folk and well postioned to comment.
Numbers are clear: traditional women have children. Non traditional women do not.
Therefore non-traditional peoples will be replaced by more traditional peoples.
Not meant to be a criticism Dave, but I’ve never heard of any data indicating stress is a cause of infertility. Western society has been altered. It has little resemblance to the family of the early 60s and earlier where a mother stayed home to nurture the children and the father, the only wage maker went off to provide in his roll as breadwinner. I believe this social change was deliberately contrived, engineered to weaken the family unit for the purposes of control. I include radical feminism as part of this engineering and now finally, the crowning achievement of such engineering, the rise of the LGBTQ as a normal and even preferred way of life. There is nothing much in todays western society which is conducive to large families. Everything is now corrupt and distorted.
The rest of my comment was covered for the most part by Ross A. below. Good job Ross. It is the polluted, chemical castration which again, I believe has been done deliberately to reduce the population. It is eugenics, plain and simple. It is caused by BPA in plastics and other things like ink on those tickers that the lady gives you at the grocery store. It is the fluoride that is criminally added to the drinking water systems in most cities. It is the hormone disrupters and estrogen mimickers we are being fed. Fluoride is even in toothpaste. Ever read the warning label on the back panel of a tube? The vaccines. I heard Bill Gates in a Ted Talk on vaccines and population reduction say that if we do a really good job we can reduce the population by 15%, with vaccines. His foundation was caught in Africa giving vaccines that contained a sterilant. The real rulers in the west are evil people. It amazes me that any Russian would find the west attractive and not rather embrace their own ancient heritage and work with what they have to make a better Russia. Mr. Putin has been doing his best to pave the way. The reviving Apostolic Church is showing the way morally and spiritually and providing practical help for unwed mothers, and working to end abortion and drunkenness. The government’s policies are meant to encourage growing families and make life better. It is just the opposite in the west which seems hell-bent to commit suicide.
@Craig Mouldey Stress is a mood booster, stress means you have less time for everything, for socializing. Stress kills testosterone. Stress levels have risen and has reached it’s peak since decades. Killing the family unit in favor of the individual who becomes a participant and consumer in this neo-liberal capitalist system. Feminism and the LGBTQ agenda are symptoms of a capitalist system, a system which has promoted the concept of SELF (the individual), the more individuals the more consumers and participants in this neo-liberal capitalist system.
“The Century of the Self”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnPmg0R1M04&t=211s
According to T. West (AfriSynergyNews), Africans have higher fertility rates because their wombs are blessed. And, their wombs are blessed because their DNA is closer to the original; whereas the pale ‘races’, developed from groups who left (were expelled from?) Africa passed through a couple of very narrow genetic bottlenecks, which resulted in a weaker DNA structure and subsequent problems with infertility.
I’m just throwing this out there because it’s nice to have a different perspective.
@TheSaker You forgot to mention that the new PM Mikhail Mishustin was the CEO of Russian Tax Authorities. Tax evading Russian oligarchs and politicians with a hidden bank account in London and other exotic destinations won’t like that ;-)
This sounds like (potentially) a good deal for the Russian people.
I hope it works and I hope they prosper.
That’s the reading, that Сергей Михеев in many different outlets also gave with the somewhat more optimistic outlook, that now Russia has turned itself away from any kind of integration into the West. Mainly because of the suggested change of article 15 (international law and treaties supersede domestic laws) of the Constitution. Which makes Russia as of that moment a priori not possible to integrate in Western (supremacy) style structures (IMF, IB…).
What I find very interesting is that Михаил Хазин has refrained from any bombastic prediction to what will happen next.
As Russians do pay attention to the promises Putin made in his speech I would find it baffling if he would appoint some of the worst Gaidar type traitors like Kudrin, Siluanov, Schuwalov etc. In my opinion Glaziev will stay minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission .
Putin did break many liberal satanist spells in his speech in every sphere of life from new social contract type capacities (medical doctors who have to practice in a place where they are needed after university) to the most important economic policy of new “national credit” facilities I.e. the biggest break on the Russian economy put on by the RCB.
Plus, nobody really knows what competencies the national security council will get.
As so many Russian commentators put it, it’s a new frame of reference that VVP has established in which simply many elites fall out of the picture.
Thanks Saker. This message came as a Godsend. Like you I am “cautiously optimistic”. Also, Saker, could you enlighten us about this Iranian movement called “Restart” and their new regime plan for Iran called “New Cyrus Empire”. it is led by some showman who lives in California, and I read somewhere that he was inciting his “army” to confront the regime when the protests recently broke out, and be martyrs of some sort, and are Zionist apologists of sorts (claim that the 6 million narrative is truth), and a lot of other things. it claims to have the unconditional support of Trump, Pompeo, Pence but the Anglo/Zionist cabal (formerly under Bolton and necons) favored the MEK as substitute for the Mullahs. Any insight you may have would be great.
Or anyone else.
Sounds like just another agent in place on a mission to further this line of attack on Iran, by pretending to hold out an olive branch while buying time to figure where to plunge the dagger.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/make-iran-great-again-trump-says-noble-iranian-people-should-abandon-terror
‘More precisely, the heads of the constituent entities, members of the Federation Council, State Duma deputies, the prime minister and his/her deputies, federal ministers, heads of federal agencies and judges should have no foreign citizenship or residence permit or any other document that allows them to live permanently in a foreign state.’
Not one nation, that I know of, has dared to challenge the ‘automatic right of return’ to Israeli citizenship for all Jews as an ‘automatic refusal’ to hold positions of power within our ‘sovereign’ nations.
It is always the ‘elephant’ which lurks within the darkness of the room, behind all the pretenses that no member of parliament shall hold dual citizenship!
I too am cautiously optimistic. Besides moving from the Atlantists , I believe the changes in the government, were designed for what comes after Putin; It would be exceeding rare if the succeeding leaders after Putin were as exceptional as he has shown himself to be. I am glad he is thinking about this. Looking at how Moreno in Ecuador had fooled everybody, Now a lackey for the US following Correa who did what he thought best for Ecuador.
Dear “Noble Bird”:
I wish to quote this:
“13:00 – Путин заявил, что госслужащие должны быть только гражданами России
16:30 – Правительство в полном составе ушло в отставку
translation:
1:00pm – Putin says that civil servants should only have a Russian citizenship
4:30pm – the full Government resigns.”
Just GLORIOUS..! (…my apologies, for capital letters…), IMHO.
But, as you wisely said, “just wait and watch”.
(…Btw, I had dreamed since a long time ago with “a purge à la Beria”, because I think that the cockroaches infesting my beloved Russia just deserve…)
Hugs..!
Putin had stressed two of the three necessary pillars of the (Russian) ‘Official Nationality’ of the Tsars: samoderzhávie, naródnost’. The reform won’t be complete without the central pillar: Pravoslávie. No stable building can stand only on two pillars.
BTW, Misushtin is Jew and Armenian (that’s why he looks like Beria). Medvedev was not decapitated as the ‘true patriots’ clamoring for his head hoped, but by the look of it he was promoted as the virtual successor of Putin.
Let us pray to God, who gives Life to both Mother and Father, so that we may see all good things come forth for these good people.
Amen.
I hope Lavrov comes back but he might have other passports…his daughter was educated in England I think I heard once. And Shoigu will be back I hope – I doubt he has any other passports.
Ann…that makes two of us.
I have the utmost respect for how Lavrov has conducted himself…especially when so many of his western equivalents are a procession of warmongering swamp creatures or morons…or both.
Just me, but I always considered Lavrov as an obvious and highly worthy successor to Putin. We need to acknowledge, as with Putin’s role, the enormous continual and monumental burden and stress of dealing with the idiocy of the West. These two statesmen have perpetually walked a tight rope in order to avoid a hot WW3 and the subsequent extinction of our species. This naturally enough would take an enormous emotional toll on anyone.
It comes as no surprise to me that these two would not want to spend much longer in this role.
What is undeniable is that these two men have done an extraordinary service for the whole of humanity. Without a doubt through endless patience plus extraordinarily diplomatic and humanitarian behavior, they have repeatedly saved the whole of mankind from going up in smoke.
Contrast this to the constantly disgraceful mob-like behavior of Trump and Pompeo…the difference could not be more stark.
Cheers from the south seas
Col
What is the one reform that is missing? Taking control of the central bank away from the “internationalists” (IMF, World Bank). Publicly controlled central banks are a must.
Why does he not do that?
Let me try to explain as this issue comes up over and over again. It is as if people want someone else to stand in the middle of the ‘OK Corral’ and shout! “We’ve just kicked out the Central Bank.” That will of course be exceedingly unintelligent and literally just stupid. You don’t fight a behemoth by challenging it directly.
The Western Banks still manage the SWIFT system, which is the system that transfers money from one entity to another. (To be sure there are a few more but SWIFT is the biggest and the one that most people recognize). If Russia disconnects (or the West disconnects them, as has been threatened and as has happened with Iran), nobody can pay for what they bought and nobody can buy. Its as simple as that.
What is happening is that alternatives, a complete and interconnected technological system of cross border movement of money to facilitate trade, is being built.
– Russia has her system complete, and it is called : System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). At least Iranian banks, China banks and for sure Venezuelan banks are connected here already – this is the system that they use.
– China has her own system complete. It is called the CIPS International Payment System. So, we have Russia, we have Iran and other local and international banks already transacting and making settlements for cross-border payments.
So now India is also building their own alternative and I expect the BRICS (now under Russian Chairmanship) will make progress with an international settlement system for at least the Bloc, specifically because it is under Russian Chairmanship.
Technically all of this is not easy, but parts of it are functioning even today. What this means is that if SWIFT under orders from the hegemon cuts off anyone from transactions with SWIFT, there are now 2 alternatives working and 2 alternatives being designed and programmed. And so a multi-polar world is being constructed in front of our eyes, if we know where to look.
So, what are the advantages of doing it like this?
– The dollar and the central bank system is not challenged to its face and all countries can still use the dollar in trade.
– Systems such as SWIFT are technical behemoths belonging to a previous age. Now, the ones developing new systems, are leapfrogging to modern software and modern methodologies – much of the stickiness is being designed out of the new systems for international trade. Of course, as was threatened just now to Iraq, the US will simply steal their working bank account if they dare kick the US out. So, that threat disappears for countries if they do not need dollar accounts in the US.
– This all obviates the need for an ‘OK Coral moment’ with big announcements that Western Central Banks are being kicked out (and weapons being readied). It makes for a complex to build, but once constructed, ready alternative to using SWIFT.
– This of course also brings choice to the market. It is now not necessary any longer to use the Dollar as currency for trade. So, countries will buy fewer dollars because they don’t need so many to trade with,they can trade in local currencies or according to agreement, and yeah .. a multi-polar and multi-lateral world – still using the dollar for settlement, but only in trade with hegemon countries that still use it – no more need for the dollar as reserve currency.
All this will bring its own challenges of course. But, you don’t have to obey the Diktat of the Fed if you are not transacting too much in their currency. So, you remain ‘part of it’, so you can trade where you choose to trade with the dollar.
I know all about the SWIFT alternatives. I’ve been following that closely. The question is “why not go for the jugular?”. Make the CB publicly controlled is the ultimate checkmate and it could be done any time since they brought the Russian and Chinese SWIFT alternatives online.
Your statements do not address it. All you say is:
“It is as if people want someone else to stand in the middle of the ‘OK Corral’ and shout! “We’ve just kicked out the Central Bank.” That will of course be exceedingly unintelligent and literally just stupid. You don’t fight a behemoth by challenging it directly. ”
No that is not the situation. The situation is that Vlad has had enough pull to get this done for years and yet doesn’t. A more analogous view is that you now have the upper hand in a fight and should finish the job. Leaving a wounded opponent time to heal up and fight again is not wise.
And then what happens with the current trade between the US and Russia?. There is still trade of hard goods and it is easy to find the size and numbers for this trade. What is not so easy to find, is the trade in services i.e., flying US astronauts to the international space station, transferring money to support the Russian delegation to the UN and Russian infrastructure.
It is a practical issue of trade, because the Central Bank in Russia under Nabiulina has been working for Russia and done very well. I know my view is not popular because we would like to see fireworks and excitement. The way she handled the downward pressure on the Rouble during the Ukraine maidan fiasco was a thing of beauty. Russia is not beholden to the Central Bank system and does what is good for Russia. Putin trusts her – She is not following procedures for neo-capitalism or as in the rest of the West, austerity. She flows the money in Russia’s interest. One must actually study what this woman does and you will soon agree that she is not a ‘central banker’ but could play one in disguise. Do you really think she is not in agreement with Mr Putin on reducing dollar supremacy? Watch what she does. But we are not even sure that she will keep her job ongoing and heaven knows if she carries more than one passport.
This legacy central bank system must stay, for now, for practical reasons. The ‘evil’ Central Bank is not situated in Russia, it is in the West. Russia will do nobody’s dirty work for them. Even when the dollar loses supremacy as reserve currency and it finds its level as internal US currency much reduced in weaponization potential, there will be trade.
And once the new government finds its feet, watch the economics. Will Russia eventually become completely sovereign in terms of its own currency, I believe so. but I also believe the time is not right currently. We don’t even know right at this moment who is going to head up any economics departments in the new government. But to fight a fight that is not necessary now will accomplish nothing:
– where most of the world is engaged in reducing dollar trade already,
– and Mr Putin has clearly stated that the world should decouple from the dollar as weaponized reserve – give it a little time – Russia is riding that wave – and not starting a war.
– Sanctions was painful and still is painful, but good for Russia. (I’m not sure Auslander will agree with that statement because in his area, they suffered terribly with simply not being able to get necessary goods).
I agree nationalizing Central bank would be naive, too dangerous and counterproductive.
Nabulina was not working in Russia favor. She was sabotaging recovery of the economy, because she kept interest rates too high. Tom Luongo and Alexander Mercouris were criticizing that for years. Putin had nice words for her in the beginning, later he avoided situations to compliment her work and he practically forced her to finally lower interest rates at least some.
Gref is a snake. It is not known yet, whether he will go along. Hopefully Putin either has his cooperation or he has a plan. He was known in the past by degrading stupid remarks against people embellished with new age sugar. It was a mockery and even more disgusting coming from a banker.
In an interview he says what he thinks is a good PR at the moment.
Excellent interview Tom Luongo made with Alexander Mercouris:
Podcast Episode #16 — Alexander Mercouris and What’s Happening in Putin’s New Russia
https://tomluongo.me/2020/01/18/putin-podcast-alexander-mercouris-new-russia/
Today I sit down with The Duran’s Editorial Director Alexander Mercouris to discuss in fine, granular detail the sweeping changes proposed this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin and how this sets Russia up for the next couple of decades.
This is can’t miss analysis from one of the real giants in geopolitics.
Alexander and I cover the history of how Putin has gradually amended Russia’s constitution and governmental structure to suit the times and achieve both his near-term, tactical goals while keeping a weather eye on the long-term strategic ones as well.
I actually just came to read an interview with the Sberbank president and CEO – Herman Gref.
Its long, and one should actually read it in full, but scroll down and read these paragraphs in Section 5
– What’s your opinion on the Bank of Russia’s current management?
– Is the declared policy of de-dollarization economic or political? What do you think?
– Can Russia be disconnected from SWIFT?
– Do you find the risk of coming under Western sanctions a great problem?
https://tass.com/top-officials/1043741
Russian government is resigning. The announcement came shortly after President Vladimir Putin
made his annual state of the nation address on Wednesday – 15.01.2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kl9Pp8No18
—————————————–
Today is the Hydroelectric Power Station of Bratsk, tomorrow is the grave of Bratsk? – 15.07.2019
Andrey Uglanov
Who ordered to drain the water from the Bratsk reservoir during the June rains in the Irkutsk region?
Who is he – the owner of Soviet Russian aluminum, and the great construction projects of communism
– the Angara hydroelectric facilities – a citizen of Cyprus Deripaska?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaPn8KO4QzM
—————————————
10 Years After! Workers Thank Putin For Epic “Give Me Back My Pen” Moment That Saved
Their Factory! – 14.06.2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wxrTtBSrOE
You can change the subtitles of the second video to English
”/…/ Russia is a country of law and (that) Putin is a President who does act strictly withing the confines of Russian law. There will be no mass purges, no nightly arrests, no secret executions.”
Russia/Moscow/The Kremlin/Putin would do a sterling service to all humanity by applying these tactics in the West this time around. And not necessarily making it secretly either.
Previous government have left very good macroeconomic indicators and stability.
Many things are very good and new Prime Minister will inherit good situation.
But GDP growth is TOO WEAK. Too weak. too weak, too weak.
Incomes of people stagnating.
Exports of non-commodities, lower than expected. The best defense against venomous influence of enemy ideology is good life standard and then nuclear rockets and weapons.
So these changes have had to be done. Medvedev and his government have exhausted their potential.
Russian new government has to achieve higher economic growth … otherwise – perspective no good and all good achievements would be endangered.
Nex 10 years will be crucial for future of Russian Federation. And future of RF is crucial for all world.
There is a very simple way to jump start the Russian economy, simple and easy, it’s called the KISS! system. Keep It Simple, Stupid!
First, make getting a business license easy, not the current convoluted process with myriad agencies to visit, documents to fill out correctly, permits by the dozen, palms to grease and permissions to ask. Russians are born entrepreneurs and scads of them are in business since time immemorial, many of them just don’t go through the mess of trying to get a license only to be turned down for some silly reason and having to start the whole process again from scratch. Sure, some of them get caught and lose everything, then they turn around and start again.
Second, make a basic small business tax system. 10% of profits, and the individual businessman has to keep his records accurately in regards to expenses and income, and up to date. By the by, VAT is a business expense, as is every tax and fee paid for the operation of any business, size don’t matter.
Third, clean out the ‘business inspection’ bureaucracy, those who have a habit of wandering in to small businesses, sans any documents, and arrogantly telling the businessman what he owes in choose one, taxes, fines for business transgressions, health inspections, you name it, they do it. It’s called ‘corruption’ because these worthies simply pocket the money thus obtained and pass it up the chain of corruption whilst keeping their allowed percentage. And, by the by, the road police do the same thing lock, stock and barrel.
Fourth, make all businesses from the huge companies down to Ivan Smallshop follow the same rules for business and tax. Period. And do the same thing for business that VVP just did for the government, businesses have to be wholly Russian owned. Period.
Then stand back and watch the economy explode with growth.
Sadly, Russia will never do this, at least not in my lifetime, and more’s the pity for that. Such an untapped treasure of business acumen and ability carelessly tossed in the dust bin, and all to keep the channels of corruption working. To be blunt, Russia is her own worst enemy, and I have no doubts that VVP is well aware of this foible.
Auslander
In 2010 Russia ranked 124 globally in the Ease of doing Business ranking by the World Bank.
In 2019 the ranking was 28 so clearly in this area as in so many others a lot has been achieved.
Having said that I must admit that the Russian fiscal and monetary policy is a bit too conservative for my taste.
I fail to see why Russia should run a surplus on the public finances given the very low level of public debt and I also find itt dificult to understand why the real rate of interest should be more than 3 per cent in Russia while the real rate of interest for most western countries is in negative territory.
Russia prepared for the war we are now in as best she could, and yes, we are at war, just not officially shooting at each other….yet. This included divesting herself of as much foreign currency reserves as possible and accumulating gold at a prodigious rate. Mark my words, the day will come when the ruble is one of the strongest currencies, if not the strongest, in the world, backed with gold.
There is nothing wrong with running a budget surplus. Debt is never something any country or any person should take on except in dire need, and at this time, regardless of the vast expenditures for rebuilding the military and repairing Sevastopol and Krimu, VVP’s fiscal programs are quite conservative and successfully so.
Auslander
Gold will only take you as far as your ability to aquire either resources with it, or control the money supply with it, it really cant force or demand a different country that has resources, to do anything differently than they are currently doing. There simply isn’t enough of it in today’s world to use it as anything but a store of value.
Dear Auslander,
You make several valid points regarding kickstarting the Russian economy. I would add that the main drag on the current economic model is lack of or deteriorating infrastructure. The roads in Russia are still third world.
When I visited Russia recently I found that the country suffers from Potemkin Village syndrome. The infrastructure around Moscow and St. Petersburg is nearing “European” level. However, travel just a dozen of kilometers in any dIrection and you get 19th century roads. Unmarked two lane roads that are crumbling with potholes that could damage a cement truck chassis. I took a road trip from Moscow to Saratov, 450 miles, and this trip lasted almost 15 hours due to bad roads.
The U.S. and Germany Improved their economies only after the completion of autobahn and the Federal highway system. Once completed, the economies thrived. Look at China with their speed trains and highway systems connecting all east coast cities and ports and you see the result.
Building a vast 21 century road system in Russia should be priority number one! Only then, her economy will begin to show it’s true potential.
Sure the Russian economy is better now than in the 90’s. For a state like Russia, that’s rich in raw materials and highly educated population the comparison between the economy in the 90s and the economy today is a low benchmark to go by.
Cheers,
Crazyczar
P.S. Another small point. The corruption among the regional Governors also needs to be addressed.
Road building is included in national projects as one of most important tasks.
Good point Auslander, in New Zealand anyone can start a new limited liability company in half an hour, including getting a GST (VAT) number. There are no barriers to entry at all. All done online too.
Interesting read and looking forward to seeing the membership of the new government. Is it possible the new national security council to which Medvedev has been appointed deputy will be Putin’s vehicle for maintaining a hand on the tiller of the Russian state after his Presidency ends? Under this scenario, when he retires, Putin takes Medvedev’s place as de facto “deputy” of the security council to the new President, whoever he has chosen. If that is the case expect this body to be much more powerful than the US version.
What about Lavrov, Shoïgu, Gerasimov ?
The new prime minister character, Mikhail Mishustin, is deeply suspicious.
He is abundantly praised in the western media (a heard him referred to as a “financial genius”, really?). His wiki page is squeaky clean. We know who controls both of those things..
His “career” background is in non-profits, out-of-the-blue high-level financial leadership appointments, and of course, government.
His wiki page used to mention 2 days ago: “His ethnic background is the source of debate, with various respected sources referring to his father as of[Russian-Jewish descent https://www.analizfamilii.ru/Mishustin/fonosemanticheskiy-analiz.html and his mother of Armenian descent.https://www.trend.az/azerbaijan/politics/3178250.html”
Interestingly, this mention of his ethnic background was quickly scrubbed from wikipedia, after his appointment, but can still be seen on the wiki page Jan 16 archive:
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Mikhail_Mishustin&oldid=936144310
Bear in mind Mishustin did not have an English language wiki page before January 15th. A page has hastily been opened with a number of revisions made with somebody quite desperate to find something negative to ‘beat’ any Russian with and desperate to find information, any information.
Mishustin violates the “Hirsute Analytical Tool”:
https://patrickarmstrong.ca/2016/10/13/the-greatest-kremlinological-theory-ever-bald-and-hairy/
He doesn’t seem like a traditional politician, but then neither was Putin.
Good link, Ed. It led me to another recent Patrick Armstrong article whcih I find quite useful for TWO audiences:
1. Brainwashed American zombies who are addicted to Rachel Madow’s psychotic fear mongering.
2. Western non-Americans who style themselves as great defenders of Truth and Justice and Universal Salvation…………………against an American Public that is………… (they seem to insist)……. 100%……..Morally Unsalvageable………….unlike themselves, of course!
https://patrickarmstrong.ca/2019/11/04/putin-derangement-syndrome-craziester-and-more-craziester/
In my optimistic view, the Pendulum of Phobia/Philia has swung so insanely far to the Phobia side …………..that it can STOP…..and begin swinging the other way.toward Justified…and Deep Appreciation.
Ergo, getting Americans to read articles like Pat’s is NOT a waste of time, but rather one of the more effective things that anyone anywhere can do, strategically..
The one linked by Ed and my linked one……which includes many, many other most useful very illustrative of flat out insanity that can snap Americans out of Deep State MSM Hypnosis……….and give the ones rejecting MSM and Its Empire Masters…… perhaps a bit of more of that Anti-Empire rebellious defiance that causes some of their gutsier chat box commenters in the Alt Media blogs and videos comment sections to choose handles such as: “Russian Bot”
The best paragraph in the latter article, in my view:
“An old favourite, the palate cleanser between Russian scare stories so to speak, is that Russia is doomed. “The Best Way to Deal With Russia: Wait for It to Implode” could have been written, with a few detail changes, by any Western pundit at any time (here’s Time in 1927). Bryan MacDonald has coined a clever neologism Russophrenia: “a condition where the sufferer believes Russia is both about to collapse, and take over the world”. A sort of geopolitical Schrödinger situation in which the cat is either alive or dead according to whether the writer wants to frighten or reassure his audience.”
Whereas a sucker may be born every minute, the actual fact of the matter is that a great many Americans….., perhaps a higher percentage than peoples in most other lands…..many of whom are more beaten down into a state of impotence……will respond appropriately to proof of how they’ve been played for idiots…and are not as entirely submissive to the idea of being hapless gutless minions of Empire ..as you might think..
Don’t neglect that wide open flank,as it CAN be decisive!
aaaahh. for the very first time I have begun to feel real confidence in V Putin as a sincere and commited nationalist leader, for Russia for the Russian people..and as such can do no better for the world than to rule Russia properly, progressively, rising up the people, taking the nation forward
I had watched Putin fart around with Medvedev all along and wondered..leaving the deceitful and cunning civil service in place..all thw rong people in postions of power frustrating all progressive efforts while waiting around for opportunity to pounce, to assert the traitorous power once again to sell our Russia totally once more to the anglo/zionists
Putin took his time..too much time I think..but this move is great, timely? certainly long warranted. like the author of this article I am waiting and watching to see hos it develops. but this is a turn long essential for Russia..a grand development for the world
my trust in Putin just took a leap and a bound. may he please not there is room for much much more..in whihc case I will hoop and skip in his honor!
Putin may have been, as you say, farting around with Medvedev, Kudrin & Co. for this long because he was waiting for something to percolate through the system. Something which he had initiated even prior to becoming President in 2000: a nation-wide civic education program that could “change the mindset of the entire Russian populace from being ‘subjects’ to becoming ‘citizens’ in a generation”.
U.S. citizen Charles Heberle recalls his involvement as the author of this (quite hush-hush) program here:
If this civic education program has, indeed, been maturing in the background all these years (and I have no reason to disbelieve this account) — the kids who studied it at 15 yrs of age are 35 now, old enough to step into positions of responsibility and authority at the local and regional levels of government.
Just in time to send Pavel Khodorkovsky a pink slip: “Your services will not be required.”
Sweet!
Contrary to the malicious and stupid ‘interpretation’ pervading all the Western Media… -that bad old Vlad did that to prepare his perpetuation in power – he came over with that basket of suggestions exactly because he knows it s much better and politically necessary to leave power at the end of his mandate.
This is my vision.
He has already performed generally speaking with suma laude the duties, has covered the pressing needs and developments required by mother Russia, since papa Yeltsin sorved down his last official cup of vodka.
Time is ripe for it or will turn ripe for this in the very few coming years.
Mindful of Pompeos recent speech about Suleimani’s murder, and the ‘re-asserting of US deterrence by killing the leaders of other nations’..the removal of Medvedev and the Atlanticists and Putins leftward turn..I beginning to wonder and worry just a little bit about the safety of V Putin, president of Russian Federation
surely the next step in Pompeos insanity is the assassination of V Putin as a ‘danger to america’s ambitions everywhere, not just in the Med????
this latest Russian develoment could not have endeared Putin in Anglozionist eyes and hearts
Lawyer”s 5 kopecks on the joke in the article. It actually runs out of a sort of ignorance of law. In Rusdia civil servants are prohibited by law to have another citizenship or permanent residence permit for ages already. If civil servant is discovered to have those he or she would be immediately fired. People of whom Putin spoke are those holding public offices. A Duty of civil servicemen as stipulated by law are to enable state bodies and persons holding public offices (such as President, ministers, etc., there is a list defined by presidential decree) to execute state powers vested in them. Quirk is, there is no universal demands for candidates for public office ad of present. There is either specific laws (ex: on status of State Duma deputy and Federation Council member”) or none at all.. until now, I guess.
Surely, many officers do not abide to ‘specific laws’ and may have dual passports, permanent residence and bank accounts or even properties abroad… Mr Mikhail Mishustin certainly knows a great deal about this and undoubtedly discussed the problem with Mr Putin. Otherwise, Mr Putin would not have put so much emphasis on this problem.
Yes, he appears to be doing this to avoid another Eltsin by taking away some of the power of the President and putting it in the hands of the Legislature.
When I read about the proposed constitutional amendments, I had just finished reading the Epstein timeline on the Unz site. My first thought was, they are trying to block the zio takeover of Russia. They have been fighting the financial theft, but the zio infiltrates on all levels, political, security, trade. It has already happened to a disturbing degree in the US. Congress is paralyzed from meaningful domestic action via control files. The NSA has those files, and many others, but no action.
Seems like they are getting ready for a big fight.
Wow!
There is so much in this post/milestone event in Russian/world (we can only hope).
Thank you for bringing this information to me.
It looks like…
… it looks like another well-planned, reliably timed, appropriately executed (initiated) and most importantly, necessary action to fulfill the oath of office.
I find myself coming across is devoted pro-Putin, while I see myself as pro-planet Earth.
I must say tat the quotes:
What is extra-ordinary, and people here have a much better likelihood of understanding it, is that under our current ‘democratic‘ system, the sphere of governance is based on the nation-state platform.
Changes in technology and knowledge has undermined the effectiveness of the infrastructures of governance.
The pushed global hegemony will not work!
I am writing a book on this topic, with the details.
National sovereignty is indispensable for the current paradigm of governance, and most people will not like the requirements of the new system of governance/control! (neither should anyone!)
Every nation state which will survive will have had to restore/maintain/strengthen national sovereignty!
Then I read, mind-blowingly in-line with my own research, the first fundamental requirement of policy change,
Every state, with the majority of the people having personal sovereignty that will be existing/successful in 50 years time (2070) will have done this.
The biggest difference between Russia and the rest of the west is the degree with which Russian leadership has contained this very group.
In the west, these (likely associated) groups are running the show with an agenda which, in the very best case, completely ignores the betterment of the majority of the people, beyond the required mollification to keep them from revolting.
One can see a trend…
… a trend of building and consolidating the critical institutions required to make this constitutional change required for survival!
It keeps hope alive, even for people (paying attention) living under the auspices of the empire.
Let’s see what happens in the next few days, and then the next few months
…. ” some in rusia are already daydreaming about a real stalin_style purge of political ruling elites … ” …
Yes , it seems that putin is found in similar situation as stalin was years before ĥim.
History is somehow repeating , altough methods may be different. Same enemy.
Putin is lawyer , and known to follow articles of law.
But stalin was not lawyer , altough he was also intelignce officer , member of orhana. So he started purges. But he was forced to do so.
Well known komessars that worked 1000 % to kill as much as rusians as possible.
Those 700 or 800 hundreds komissars , jews , khasars. They were like plague to rusia. All in top government positions able to do utmost harm to rusia.
And stalin knew he had to get rid of them , since most of them were british spies.
Yes , MI6 had extraordinary network of spies implanted in rusia. Mi6 khasars_jews.
Stalin did not know how to recognise them so he ordered wide arrests hoping some of mi6 spies would be gathered. But with cost of inocnt rusians in net wit mi6 spies.
And stalin arrested milions of rusians to catch hundreds of mi6 khazar_jews spies.
Milions of innocent rusians died in siberia gulags , but khasars mostly escaped nets.
Nowdays , those same khasars_jews , same mi6 , and cia spies are ruling rusia again. Positioned ih high government ranks , doing serious harm to rusia. Still 80 to 90 % of jews in government positions. Rusians as minority in government.
Will putin be able to put rusians in top government positions ?. Rusia to rusians ?
When ? At last ?
… ” they even noticed that new pm does have a more than tiny resemblance to
Lavrenti beria …. ” …
Well , let us hope history would not be repeated this time , as well…
Since stalin gave orders to beria to find and arrest those mi6 spies around rusia , but irony of situation was that lavrenti beria was in fact top mi6 spy inside rusia.
So top mi6 spy was assigned to catch those minor low level spies , but big fish spies avoided arrests , due to help from their mi6 commarade, kommisar , lavrenti beria.
There is hope that putin cleared most of nowdays mi6 and cia spies while he was head of fsb , but surely many stayed hidden , as problems with atlantists integrationists clearly indicate. Khazars still have too much power in rusia.
If you have any credible sources to support your statements, that could be very interesting. It’s possible to deduce that Trotsky had some ways of thinking that aligned with Jewish values, as he showed in his 1938 essay, “Their Morals – And Ours”. But that is a very very far from saying that Britain’s MI6 had infiltrated the Soviet Union by the 1930’s. Is there any evidence for this hand-waving ? People suspect such thngs, but where is the evidence ?
Read “The Ruling Elite: The Zionist Seizure of World Power” by Deanna Spingola
https://books.google.com/books?id=lsHcMYTjYyAC&pg=PA639&lpg=PA639&dq=carnegie+Foundation+telegram+to+president+wilson+do+not+end+the+war+too+soon&source=bl&ots=qVgXknwm2I&sig=ACfU3U1OrJ97k5w-9YIY3wZi_8JKV6bapA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi77eK-3o7nAhUSnOAKHSgLCZwQ6AEwAHoECAgQAQ#v=onepage&q=carnegie%20Foundation%20telegram%20to%20president%20wilson%20do%20not%20end%20the%20war%20too%20soon&f=false
@ Cosimo
…. ” … but where is evidence … ” …
Well , strange to ask for public evidence in murdereous life and work of top mi6 spy.
Beria was killer , torturer and rapist of hundreds of thousands innocent rusian souls.
Being not rusian , it was easy for him. He enjoyed it personally , and also doing by orders from mi6 head office. Kill as much rusians as possible.
First , Evidence is stored in top secret files of nkvd/kgb.
If someone could read those files , he would probably know his masters.
Second , Before he was killed at young age of 54 ( for politician ) , he was tortured to explain his work and his mi6 masters orders.
And was shot down in traditional nkvd way.
Shot just once , not millions times , as he deserved.
He hunted and killed milions of rusians to protect hundreds of his mi6 khasar associates. So khasars continued to rule and kill rusiañs up until nowdays.
Third , there are silent memories of high ranking rusians nkvd and army generals , who watched damage to rusia being done and words about beria they told to new trusted rusians in nkvd . Honest witness as evidence.
What damage to rusia beria could have done if he stepped from no 2 man in rusia , to no 1 in rusia ? How many more dead rusisan ? From no1 anti-rusian ?
Even those few rusians in government could not tolerate it.
So they executed him, at last.
Fourth , remember damage to rusia that gorbachov and yelcin have done to rusia.
Were not they also mi6 and cia spies? Where does gorbachov live nowdays ?
It is not known if they were killing rusians , but they damaged rusia to most possible economic desaster. And they made rusians poor. 25-30 milions of poor rusians today, living under or slightly above poverty line.
That is what putin is now trying to improve.
Help rusians to live in upper economic level , away from poverty line.
To live as free men. As they deserve it , after many painful days they suffered.
If deep state allow him to try it.
( speaking of deep state , btw , where is evidence that deep state killed jfk ?
We know they killed him , but there is no evidence ? And many others killed.
And deep state is above cia and mi6 . World masters above all earth.
Being deep state they leave no traces , no evidence ).
Phil has a link to a relevant book, and I will check it out.
There must be books about the things you say happened in Russia. By comparison, for th murdrs of JFK and RFK, there are many books and essays which attempt to explain the conspiracies. For example, Laurent Guyenot links those two murders together. Link: https://www.unz.com/article/the-umbrella-man-the-sins-of-the-father-and-the-kennedy-curse/
There must be a hundred other books, some contradicting others, and about all a prudent person can say is that for certain the designated killer did not act alone, and may not have been involved at all. The actuarial statistics on the 150 witnesses who died at early ages puts the odds of these being accident deaths at less than 1 in 10,000.
The Soviet archives were supposedly opened up, except for some very tightly-held areas. Is there anything there ? Have any historians written on the topic ? Where are the polemicists who at least make assertions ? Yandex Translate is my friend, so I would be happy with Russian sources if the English sources are not quick to find.
Well that’s the thing about killings and conspiracy’s, if the truth were to ever come out, it would probably be just as unbelievable as all the conspiracy’s. If it were an overwhelming emotional truth, a majority would lean toward believing it and what then would become of all the previously published books and those that believed in them?
Would somebody please check out and possibly translate the latest work of the russian MoP Jewgeni Alexejewitsch Fjodorow? He specializes on this subject, sadly most of his stuff is available only in russian. And id be really interested in his opinion on this. THX
here is his website http://eafedorov.ru/
the lastest actions of president putin make his claims appear even more truthful. but the facts still remain outrageous.
Apparently Shoigu and Lavrov also resigned.
Is that perhaps to provide cover for a purge of the Atlanticists? If not, isn’t it very serious that these two also resigned?
Please discuss this, Saker. It really is at the heart of the matter, yes?
Shoigu and Lavrov are still working, ‘temporary’ appointments, so it is said. Don’t worry, the other two of the troika are going nowhere.
Andrei Martyanov describes this development as the establishment of a Russia social contract–evocative of a “partial Sovietization of the society.” And that is a positive development.
What will be amusing, however, is how American Libertarians will either deny this development or, eventually, lash out in rage at the partial return of a mortal enemy to their beloved god, the almighty Market (Blessed by Thy Name).
Thou Shalt Worship No God but the (false) American God of Market Capitalism!
A Social Contract….Of Sorts.
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/01/a-social-contractof-sorts.html
I would note that Medvedev has not exactly been purged – he’s still effectively in the corridors of power.
Quite high up.
Сбор подписей за Референдум по изменению конституции! Путин хочет изменить статьи конституци 15.4 13.2 9.2 независимый цб и т.д., которые нам заложили Сша в 1993 году после проигрыша в холодной войне. Без нашей поддержки Сми будут замалчивать эту новость! Сейчас по всей стране собрали уже 350 тыс подписей за изменение этих статей. Встретьтесь с активистом в своем городе и оставьте подпись: rusnod . ru / index / regiony-nod (не забудьте убрать пробелы)
Mishustin is Kudrin’s man. Unfortunately…
Please put a link to back up this statement. Mod.
We will see about Mishustin.
When Putin arrived in 1999 and 2000, it was told that he was Berezovsky’s guy.
And we know now how everything turned to be.
So lets see what happen first and aftermath we will talk about that
I do not think that Putin does not know what he is doing
Putin has moved “left.” It’s about time since 90% of Russians are now pro-socialist even after the collapse of the USSR. Capitalism is being challenged throughout the world with mass strikes and protests. Hopefully, Russia can make the transition from capitalism to socialism nonviolently.
Very good review of the changes in russian politics, Saker. Thank you very much.
Pres. Vladimir Putin is doing a solid job with these changes which will leave the path open towards more democracy so that russian people are shaping the parliament that elect the cabinet of the president, and this will make Russia more resilient to foreign coup’s of any sort. I could not help noticing the western dissatisfaction and frustration with the moves . It is probably an indication of growing atlantic integrationsism and such corruption within the state duma at the highest level, and the cabinet of ministers as well being corrupted with foreign planning . In a couple of decades Russia may be an example of democracy against the tyranny of western fascism that is growing by the day and hopefully Russia will never join them.