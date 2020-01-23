By Chris Faure for The Saker Blog
It was a good speech that Mr Trump made at Davos. He studied his lines and his part well. Starting off with a serious sonorous recitation of The Great American Comeback and following with economic numbers that are so incredibly good, the best ever, a turnaround and a boom, he ended this part stressing the best in the entire world and in all history forever. These numbers quickly sound too good to be true.
It was a speech in the American Family Movie Tradition. First, the sketching of the plot, then the roll-out of the American open to buy (the promise) and then the emotional tug on some heartstrings somewhere.
So, with this recitation of numbers that are too good to be true, Mr Trump unfolded the made for teeeveee movie plot:
The Great American Comeback.
“US is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before.
“We regained our stride; we discovered our spirit and reawakened the powerful machinery of American enterprise.
“America is thriving, America is flourishing and Yes! America is winning again like never before
“Just last week alone the United States concluded 2 extraordinary trade deals – the agreement with China and the United States/Mexico/Canada agreement – the two biggest trade deals ever made they just happened to get done in the same week!
“These agreements represent a new model of trade for the 21st century that are fair, reciprocal and that prioritize the needs of workers and families (My question is do all new models now start with a 2 year trade war that is not over yet?)
“America’s economic turnaround has been nothing short of spectacular. When I took office three years ago America’s economy was in a rather dismal state. Under the previous administration nearly 200,000 manufacturing jobs had vanished, wages were flat or falling, almost 5 million more Americans had left the labor force and more than 10 million people had been added to the food stamp rolls.
“The experts predicted a decade of very very slow growth or maybe even negative growth, high unemployment and a dwindling workforce and very much a shrinking middle class. Millions of hardworking ordinary citizens felt neglected, betrayed, forgotten – they were rapidly losing faith in the system
“Before my presidency commenced, the outlook for many nations was bleak. Top economists warned of a protracted worldwide recession. The World Bank lowered its projections for global growth to a number that nobody wanted to even think about. Pessimism had taken root deep in the minds of leading thinkers, business leaders and policy makers.”
Enter the Hero, Captain America, Mr Trump Himself.
“Yet despite all of the cynics I had never been more confident in America’s future I knew we were on the verge of a profound economic resurgence if we did things right – One that would generate a historic wave of investment, wage growth and job creation. I knew that if we unleashed the potential of our people, if we cut taxes, slashed regulations (and we did that at a level that has never been done before in the history of our country in a short period of time), fixed broken trade deals and fully tapped American Energy, that prosperity would come thundering back at a record speed, and that is exactly what we did and that is exactly what happened.
“Since my election, America has gained over 7 million jobs, a number unthinkable (I would not say it, but that was the number that I had in mind) – the projection was 2 million, we did 7, more than 3 times the government’s own projections. The unemployment rate is now less than 3.5 percent and at 3.5 percent, that is a number that is the lowest in more than 50 years.”
Then he spoke about how he is “lifting up Americans of every race, color, religion and creed. The average unemployment rate is the lowest for any US president in recorded history … for black Americans, for disabled Americans, for women, for Latinos , for millennials, for low income workers …” and for grandpa and all of the family dogs. (Well, we have to be truthful and say that he did not really mention grandpa and all of the family dogs – seems like he should have tho).
And at this stage I invite you to go and listen to the rest of the numbers yourself. I found myself just too giddy and on a sugar high with all this good news. (Do not mention shadowstats. Do not go and visit that .com – you will spoil the plot.)
In this staccato recitation of the range of numbers, Ivanka gets a mention as a bit player having been instrumental in creating “a full blown national movement and rounded up 400 companies who have committed to creating new job and training opportunities for 15 million workers and students” – (all by her leadership self!?).
Then, the penny dropped. Mr Trump had a press conference after the speech where he called on Larry Kudlow for a few words. Kudlow says we’re coming into the new year with a lot of positive momentum, and all the confidence surveys are coming in positive but all of these ‘transformational free enterprise policies’ have happened ‘just recently’. So, if you ask them in 6 months or so what happened to these numbers, they may have changed again ‘just recently’. This is what is called in the software world dream-ware. They’re putting up a movie and a spectacular feel-good movie it certainly is.
At this time, you may be tempted to go and read one of those confidence surveys. Don’t Do It. You will spoil the plot.
Let me be the plot spoiler for you. As at 31 December 2019, it looked like this:
31 December 2019 the Leading Economic Index was flat. So, if we are to believe Larry Kudlow, all of these positive indicators must have happened as recently as between January 1st and the day of the speech, January 20th. (On a sidenote, these guys must be super-good and have numbers that the rest of us do not see; but, oh wait, the whole Federal budget has gone dark, sure, so we do not see their numbers; but those 9 points CEO’s must know something that we do not know. Secret money for secret armies and deals, as Catherine Austin Fitts explains, or perhaps the election year middle class tax cut which will be clawed back in other ways).
Its all in all SPECTACULAR, GOOD NEWS, USA, USA, USA.
Enter the Antagonist
Now, the enemy has to creep in. The antagonist – the bad character in the movie. No American feel-good movie can survive without the antagonist; the Heathen Indian to the Noble Cowboy, the ones who want to stop ET from going home vs the good kids that want to get ET home, the shaping of the rest of the characters in the movie. Russia is the Indian that is an unreliable partner, says Mr Trump (but he does not mention them by name – they are surely not important enough to warrant a mention), Europe is the good guys (but not Germany! Mutti Angela has been visiting Mr Putin, and that is not a good thing! Let’s not mention them).
Oh yes in between all there, he is going to plant a gazillion trees and the stupid environmentalists are just stupid and “perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse”. “The heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers” (nice alliteration, if you like such things – pay-rise for the speech writer!).
A bit more feel-good, the two trade agreements signed in ONE WEEK, no less. The US/Mexico/Canada Trade Agreement (the broadest coalition ever assembled for a trade agreement we are told) and the China Trade Agreement, Phase I although China had to make some changes (Mr Trump lifts his shoulders to present a fierce and strong broader and bigger personal profile). Soon phase 2 will start – (can you get better than bestest)? No matter, it will be the biggest bestest that this world has ever experienced. (In the mean-time, if you read the Chinese commentary, they consider this barely a ‘cease fire but keep the guns pointed’ in the trade war and will take the next 8 months to see if the US keeps to its commitments. (There is this ‘hidden part’ to this cease fire agreement and we will probably never know who kept to commitments but let’s not mention that as some animals are surely more equal than others, and they are the only ones to get to see the real inside story). Now, the setting of expectations – the expected ‘tremendous new deal’ with the UK, who has a wonderful new Prime Minister and wants to very much “make a deal”. (Behind all this, Europe gets threatened with a 25% tariff on vehicles, new sanctions on Venezuela is announced, and I am sure I forgot some of the sticks behind the Davos Carrot that we saw in this last week).
I don’t know what to make of the American Energy Independence that is being “embraced” knowing what many of us know about fracking, and will leave this to the experts. However, we are told that the United States is now By Far the Number One Producer of Oil and Natural Gas in the World. (One cannot help but wonder if the Syrian oil is included and counted in this “American Energy Revolution” and if the Venezuelan Oil is entered in that nexus as projected growth?). Of course the European friends are urged to buy American and “achieve True Energy Security” as even they no longer have to be at the mercy of “unfriendly energy suppliers”.
Oh btw, Trump loves Xi. He loves him very very much! (In the meantime back at the ranch, Mr Xi Jinping did not even turn up to sign this biggest agreement in the world ever ever made). The relationship with China, Mr Trump says, has never ever been better and Trump’s relationship with Xi is ‘extraordinary’. (I don’t hear Mr Xi Jinping echoing these statements but, no matter, in this movie, it must be true).
Enter the End
Now we move to the end, the part where the emotions must be milked, where the cowboy and the Indian face off and the cowboy wins, where ET starts to find his way home – The part in American Family Feel-good movies that makes one cry. With hardly a stumble, Mr Trump wrapped his tongue around the Duomo of Florence in Italy and in France, the Cathedral of Notre Dame. Notre Dame will be restored magnificently he says with confidence “and the great bells will once again ring out for all to hear giving glory to God and filling millions with wonder and awe”. (He has to praise something in Europe! He wants them to buy, so, something, anything that grabs those heartstrings – somebody else must bask in the sunshine of all this glorious greatness even if just momentarily).
To summarize, America will always be the “proud, strong and unyielding bastion of freedom”, is open to buy, the best ever, Ivanka did something, Russia is dismissed, China is now held by the short and curlies. (Mr Trump really thinks he has China under his thumb, or he just infers), The right parts of Europe have been stroked to prove that he has a sense of culture, and nothing else is important (Oh yes, a gazillion trees!) and the only missing part is respect for others and a peaceful message of brotherhood of all mankind. Missing of course also is the biggest and most best that the world has ever seen reeking pile of growing debt and a shameful systematic plunder of various areas in our world. No matter any of that – Come into my Parlor, says the spider to the fly. In my house, I have an open to buy.
In Davos, Mr Trump laid down the lines of future war and we all know that economic war may be but a precursor to a kinetic state. He sketched how he sees the enemy lines developing and nothing is new, excepting that he now considers China the wild-card, the one that he thinks he can win over. It is the traditional sales pitch where you come home with the order signed or come home to get fired. Mr Trump wants to come home with the open to buy orders signed. If not, once the illusion is exposed by reality, beware the war – buy or die.
It’s a wrap – take it to the production room.
Critics:
1. Despite the stellar cast and stellar acting at times, the plot is made for teeeveee, thin and this film fails to convince.
2. Honey, do you really want me to watch this whole thing, asked my husband?.
3. Sure, Yeah Right – the MAGA Macarena makes the list of the best one hit wonders of all times.
4. A most astounding competition based TV Reality Show bent on destroying all other participants one by one.
Drum roll, Cameras roll, ACTION! – Stay tuned for the next reality show – The Impeachment (soon there will be nobody left to lie to).
You skirted around his absolutely key cryptic “nudge, wink” message that he would use any & all force & spare no expense or time or opportunity as necessary to keep the dollar when he explicitly stated here he wants a STRONG dollar, exactly opposite to all the twitter tripe he’s been spewing these 2+ years!
So blatant that a few sites i see have actually picked up on it.
Also to note especially, just barely 48 hours after that call or message delivered to Iraq about dropping their recent big multi billion $ oil deal with China.or else.
He should have played his batman music the whole time (as a shot out to the 7 million internet trolls he hired to convince us that he is super duper smart, or something)… #emoji eyeroll…
Your choice couple years ago was President Trump or Hillary Diane Rodham. Quite frankly, I’d rather have him than be glowing dust that Clinton would have turned the world in to by now.
Auslander
Auslander “Oh, you slow boiling frog!” said the one who already jumped out of the pot
I severely doubt that you’re out of the pot, Maja or that Auslander is a boiled frog in any pot.
He’s in Southern Russia………..
What he is clear about is that the opposition from the old hags Pelosi, Feinstein, Waters………….and Killary most definitely IS a Witches Brew that would (by population-reduction-in-a-flash design) boil most all of us (in or out of any pot) in a thermonuclear jiffy.
I’d say that the more apt “boiling pot” analogy is for those deluded beings that think the above distinction is meaningless compared to the comraderie and cozy feeling of superiority they derive from ignoring the above paragraph’s distinction between the two principal sides battling each other…….. within the USA….AND other lands..
If you are not here in the USA it is understandable that you’d be tempted to make no such distinctions and just write the whole damned place off (no doubt including some millions of persons whose genes originated in whatever area you are from….) but that’s an illusion and no solution.
Nor is pessimism of your sort or that used for fearmongering control by the globalists…….any solution.
Nor is Pollyana-ish pretensions such as those in Trump’s speech that the author lampoons.
However optimism called for at the end of DJT’s speech (as opposed to your pessimism) coupled with the right combination of ACTIONS which might NOT include serious missile launches against populations centers and between major powers…..ARE still possible.
Now speaking of Quite Frankly tonight’s podcast doesn’t strike me as Boiling Frogs In Denial ……..no….not one little bit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47FA8GkcwNI
“Multiculturalism, Viruses, and Vaccines” 1/23/20
I can and will quibble with Frank (and Auslander….and anyone for that matter, lol) but this is a 34 yr old Italian American New Yorker……..that can think.
I cue up the best, most relevant portions of the 2 hrs 18 minutes to save busy people time:
https://youtu.be/47FA8GkcwNI?t=163
The Mysterious Virus, supposedly born in China……or so they say…. followed by South Korea’s military’s discharge of a transgender soldier…originally amle…now Fake Female….. (the Enemy, this time…..Maja and Auslander……. is a little….ahem…. “different”.)
And much as we may not want to know What In The Hell This Enemy IS………survival depends on figuring that enemy out…..not whining about the least worst force (of real, immediate consequence…some effective power IOW…) on the American Political Landscape…………”KNOW THY ENEMY” is an age old maxim…….and you decide if that enemy is Frank and other Americans like Auslander or me, for that matter…… that have issues with The Donald but are definitely a force to re-elect him over the alternative……….OR what Quite Frankly critically examines in this podcast…..
Stop when he gets to his library..7 min later…if pressed for time …and pick up where the timing of Corona Virus Outbreak is focused on:
.https://youtu.be/47FA8GkcwNI?t=5040
Including Drills in Video that is coming from Caller Frank Zell and his investigator brother Jim Zell.
Corona means CROWN.
Now, shades of 911…..and The Drills……..the brothers have sent Quite Frankly a video of a drill at Johns Hopkins ………..where the scenario for feqar mongering was being prepared months ago…… for when the US President just happened to be out of the country and the Impeachment farce just flopping spectacularly.
EVENT 201….a Summation of the Model they ran……to rehearse what we now see unfolding.
The Guest List in Addendance at Johns Hopkins: The CIA and the US and Chinese centers for Disease Control.
Pay attention to what Frank Zell says about the US Fake Recovery….and the skirmishing for Who Really Deserves the Blame for the Coming Popping of the Bubble……..
These are frogs???
Not impressed with your out of the pot claims, Maja.. Deal with it.
And stick around for that video …..from One Frank to Another after the one with the platform has the time to prepare it….probably for tomorrow’s Quite Frankly Podcast.
I have been watching your comments. In every single instance, bar none, you seek to diminish the one you are responding to because of the pessimism and whining. You are a 34 year old Italian? Well, that is not my fault. I will be 66 soon. I and the others commenting here don’t live in a world of fairy dust and puppy dog tails. We try to see the world as it is. So, why don’t you stick a sock in it, junior? Spend much more time listening and much less pontificating your positivity and BS.
Different doors into the exact same room. If you cannot clearly see that the shadow govt. runs the US and the POTUS is just an actor/spokesperson. The narrative has become so phony it is becoming completely transparent.
The Democrats scream impeachment over a phone call, but praise Trump for war crimes. It’s all a show, to keep Americans blabbing about marginal politics.
Meanwhile just behind the curtain…the real action takes place. Three things very simple but clearly visible.
All US Presidents since JFKs assassination have been guilty of war crimes. Very impeachable war crimes. Designed to steal resources and wealth from targeted weaker countries.
All US Presidents since JFKs assassination have greatly floated the US Dollar, extended its credit, greatly inflated it, pushing it offshore and stuffing it central Banks nearly worldwide and weaponizing it. Transferring wealth from the lower and middle class to the elite, by keeping interest rates lower than real inflation rates. The last issued constitutional US legal tender was the 1963 US Treasury Silver Certificates. Authorized by JFK 4 months before his death.
Finally they are whittling away the bill of rights, only the second amendment is left.
Whether you voted for Trump or Clinton, the life of the average American citizen would be very much the same, only the gift wrapping would be different. Trump is truly the Clown POTUS, tweeting his narcissistic comments relentlessly. Clinton’s wrapping would have been darker, less entertaining but more obvious. But in the end all the same, the three action items above would have continued in full force forward.
Of course you are right, dear Auslander.
But let’s be careful with optimism. There are new elections ahead. The Dems candidates are ridiculous: Joe Biden is on the brink of assisted living, Bernie Sanders who has never earned a private paycheck in his life wants to lecture us how economy works, and Pocahontas will say just anything to please her audience.
So behind the curtains the rhino-legged Jezebel is just waiting for a surprise reappearance. It just remains to be seen how that will end. Lord, have mercy on us.
Cheers, Rob
Mark my words, Hillary Diane Rodham will get the nomination. Biden is dead meat, Sanders is, well, Sanders, so kankles will rush in at the last minute to save the Country and Democratic Party.
@Auslander
And now we are approaching another US election where anyone else than Trump – like Joe Biden (he supported George W. Bush) or Bernie Sanders (not pro 2003-war, but he accepted Hillary) that will define Earth.
No Trump -> US Army will be used for gun confiscation -> civil war
Donald Trump is the absolutely perfect ruler for the America Empire.
Why?
Because he represents America’s true values, stripped bare of their self-righteous (and Orwellian) propaganda about the USA being the Land of the Free, Beacon of Liberty, Leader of the Free World, yadda, yadda.
Crass, arrogant, materialistic, violent, narcissistic, sociopathic.
This describes not only Trump but America itself.
Trump IS America without its makeup on.
He is a lot more honest than Obama or Bill Clinton that is for sure. The Bushes were relatively honest IMHO. Maybe bad actors.
Said it before, say it again. Will take a straight talking republican over a condescending democrat. Any day. Liking their POV or not.
-Crass, arrogant, materialistic, violent, narcissistic, sociopathic
The difference between nations is minimal in that respect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADN0H6MREHA
/This comment was submitted to previous cafe, but failed to appear… Serendipity, it may find a more relevant posting here^/
Trump leaving Davos…..
>….. And we’re starting phase two. Phase one turned out to be much bigger than we anticipated, because we have intellectual property protections. We have — many of the financial deals and aspects of the financial deals that we wanted, we got done, and other things.>…..
Lets repeat that key point for emphasis:
…..》 many of the financial deals and aspects of the financial deals that we wanted, we got done, and other things.《
In all the noise and circus about the US-China trade deal over the past 2 years its the agreement about financial services that I have been tracking.
Millions of keystrokes focussed on soybeans.
Very few, mostly obscure references to the US demands that the Chinese open the door for the rapacious financial firms like Goldman and JP Morgan and similar.
Yes. These are already in China. But they havent had the unrestrained and unfettered access they desire.
It seems that what the Chinese agreed to in the finances chapter of the deal has been mostly classified or redacted.
While everyone has been distracted by soybeans the *real* part of the deal has happen in the shadows (of course).
Also let slip by Trump at Davos……. bigly changes to WTO.
What are these changes? Well the US has lost WTO cases in dispute with China, EU and others in the past decade….
My bet is the changes result in the US always winning from here….
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/22/president-trump-press-conference-concluding-davos-video-and-transcript/#more-181627
The economy is the military…the military is the economy..the economy is a weapon to support the military…the military is a support weapon for the economy…..neverbefore one can be substituted for the other so completely and intergratively…..
Oh yes, the U.S. economy is greater than ever with “the Donald”, i.e. Mr. Trump, at the helm. Meanwhile, the keystone pipeline sprung a leak, and is now contaminating the ground. Without the Clean Air Act impeding economic progress who knows what is being poured into U.S. drinking waters, and the new lack of air pollution standards is just leaving people gagging. Fracking is booming again, and if only some buyers for U.S. fracked gas can be found, the industry will skyrocket (Never mind ground and ground waters are getting contaminated as that is beside the point.) Fuel economy standards are out. Super-size the pick-up trucks. More CO2 than ever is being pumped into the air. Temperatures are rising, and so is the GDP. And of course Opiod sales are higher than ever, and kiddies get to eat big macs and fries again in school. Yes, the U.S. economy is more better and greater than ever. Only question is, will the people in the U.S. and the rest of the world going to survive it?
@Robert Shule
When the history of Ukraine during last Obama term is fully exposed… you must be glad if DEM still exists. The corruption and lies are at an astronomical level.
The scumbags believed they could do anything as Hillary would win 2016
Update : Since I wrote this, we have commenting on this speech flowing in widely from the various countries. I also visited a few internal to the US patriot type groups who laud this speech and believe every word of it and comments such as ‘the world leaders are streaming to talk to President Trump’ and ‘we are respected in the world community again’. These folks do not read what the world community says.
External to the US, the talk is anything but positive. There is a very big divide between internal US commentary, and external commentary from other countries. To put it bluntly, nobody is buying the rhetoric and everyone is questioning and strengthening against predatory trade practices.
The external talk is about a continuance of predatory trade policies by the US, there is talk about decoupling of Chinese / US trade and what it would mean for the world, and even as I quote in a little bit, countries saying they will build their own supply chains, no matter the cost.
Chinese commentary is scathing and all over the Chinese press – in some cases taking top billing even above the current virus scare. Here is just a sample with a few bolded statements:
“Tariff war risk may go beyond economic loss
Needless to say, such comments are not at all helpful coming before Beijing and Washington even start talks on a phase two agreement. Laying out the US’ stance ahead of the talks will definitely not bode well with Chinese officials, who have already shown reluctance in rushing into negotiations for a phase two deal.
While the US’ intention to continue hardball tactics might not be so surprising to many, the risk of carrying on the tariff war might have been underestimated. Many around the world have been focused primarily on the economic losses stemming from the trade wars, but the consequences could be far more dangerous than hundreds of billions of dollars lost for businesses and slower GDP for China, the US and the world.
If the US continues the tariff war, a trade decoupling, as many radical elements in the US are wishing for, could become reality. If the Chinese and US economies will no longer be intertwined as they are now, things could easily get out of control for what is widely believed to be the world’s most consequential bilateral relationship.
The warning lights are already flashing. Trump started the tariff war with China to drive down the US’ trade deficit with China, but the tariffs have also contributed to significant declines in bilateral trade. Trade decoupling has already began, as China’s share of US trade and the US’ share of China’s trade declined in the first nine months of 2019 from the same period in 2016, according to the Financial Times.”
This is coupled with a commentary titled: Europe distancing itself from the US while moving closer to Russia.
Davos speakers fear possibility of a China-US economic decoupling
“Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned on Wednesday that a possible decoupling of the Chinese and United States economies could have severe consequences.
In a speech at the 50th World Economic Forum in the ski town of Davos, Switzerland, Lee said that the US, China and globalization are three major external factors that have driven the economic prosperity of Singapore, but they are all changing now.
“So we would like to continue to work with America, we would like to continue to work with China,” he said, adding that from time to time, Singapore will find itself being pressed to choose sides.
In his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 31,Lee conveyed that Singapore and other countries in the region do not want to be forced to choose between China and the US.
That statement came after the US pressed its security allies and partners to ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei from their 5G networks. Singapore has so far not excluded any vendors from building its 5G network, but said any systems must meet security requirements.
Lee said on Wednesday that the prospect of “bifurcation in technology, whether in 5G or the whole supply chain” would lead to a series of reactions of distrust that would force nations to set up their own separate supply chains.”
From Russia:
US-China trade agreement poses risk for global trade, says Russian presidential aide
The European reaction on the US-China deal raises fears, Maksim Oreshkin said
The US-China trade agreement poses threat for international trade and may trigger trade disputes starting 2021-2022, Russian Presidential Aide Maksim Oreshkin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV news channel following the World Economic Forum in Davos.
We can easily argue .. Davos! Meh! What is Davos in our lives? … but it is so that in these days issues such as discussions at Davos roll downhill and affect all of us.
Nice article at Fort-Russ that looks at a different aspect of Trump at Davos
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/01/trump-at-davos-challenges-malthusian-agenda/
This article concentrates on the Venice and Florence divide. The Florentines were supposedly the humanitarian pro-Renaissance people while the Venetians were anti-Renaissance; they wanted Feudalism, aristocracy and serfs, no human rights. But now add to that the more modern Kalergi plan and the Malthusian desire for a decrease in the world’s population to “more sustainable levels” – and in a nutshell you have what Davos desires.
But this article suggests that Trump is anti-Davos.
And just as a matter of interest, the old Venetian governance structure was supposedly very similar to the current deep state’s structure, as was its banking and commerce outlook, need for constant warfare to retain power, speaking and acting morally but doing the exact opposite behind the scenes (as Machiavelli from Florence postulated), etc, etc, etc. The motto of Venice might as well have been “By way of deception, thou shalt do war” also, indeed, during the Middle Ages , they were known as the people who “neither sow nor reap”.
This would be so hilarious, a great comedy routine for Saturday Night Live if it wasn’t so deadly serious. This reality TV star and failed developer stands before all those in attendance and the world and spews out one lie after another. Everybody there listening knows he is lying and full of bombast. Is there a psychological state, a disease of the mind wherein a person will start to believe their own lies? He appears to be existing in a state of delusion.
“Whom God wishes to destroy he first makes mad.”
Seneca
For those who still cling to the idea that Trump at least is still better than Hillary Clinton, I will offer a different take. It wouldn’t matter, either way. They would both do as they are told. I recall Senator Clinton attending a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations. She mentioned how convenient it is that she can now just go up the street and get her instructions from them! The constitution, congress, and especially the presidency are irrelevant. The office of the president has been usurped. The person residing in the pretty white house are figureheads and will obey those who are really in control. Voting appears to be a useless exercise. Maybe if every single one of them was voted out and replaced things would be different? Maybe, or maybe their replacements would also be controlled.
You obviously don’t see the view of Trump the savior and the rights of the people being restored, one person at a time. He has seen the tables being turned and feeds off of it, no one can be blamed for not seeing it.
But to place a blame where it is not justified doesn’t do anyone or anything, any good, b/c sooner or later it just might be revealed and then all is forgiven, and forgot, and then the healing can begin.
It is a deep wound that the human race has suffered, and will take much time to heal, many will be lost, but then again, many will be born, hopefully not to be scarred like their family’s before them were.
-They would both do as they are told.
Then tell us who gives the orders
-and especially the presidency are irrelevant.
Control of US presidency makes all the difference. The other side thereby has 10,000 nukes less.
-For those who still cling to the idea that Trump at least is still better than Hillary Clinton,
Next you will tell us the Patriots will accept marxist Bernie Sanders as president, grabbing the guns / the Liberals will accept another term with Trump
No way.
World Economic Forum in Davos, where a 12 square-meter hotel room costs US$ 10,000 per night and where sharpshooters are everywhere on roof tops in subfreezing temperatures – to protect the about 3000 upper-echelons and a huge section of the Zurich airport has been cordoned-off for the private planes of the ‘environmentally conscious elite’ where Trump arrived this morning, and where the “plane-spotters” with their sophisticated binoculars and telescopes are practically camping in the airport areal — to be first when the airport gates are opened, for them to enter the airport terraces to “spot” the arriving VIP / CEO / celebrity private planes. You get the picture, it’s sort of like Black Friday, with the campers in front of the Walmart gates. Hundreds of private jets are expected – the normality of abject uselessness and decadence of the rich – and its acceptance and even glorification by the populace, is much more than George Orwell could have ever thought of when he wrote 1984 in 1948.
A wonderful assay . Read it. —
https://www.globalresearch.ca/wef-celebrating-50th-anniversary/5701359