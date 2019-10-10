This will not be an analysis or even a commentary. Neither am I siding with, or expressing support for, the Turkish military operation in norther Syria. Finally, I am not discussing the legitimacy (or lack thereof) of the Kurdish Independence movement. All I propose to do here, is to draw your attention to a series of facts and logical imperatives which, in my opinion debunk and falsify the disinformation campaign aimed at convincing us that Putin and Netanyahu are working hand in glove or, even better, that Putin is a puppet of the Israelis. So, with that in mind, here we go:
- Fact1: The creation of some kind of independent Kurdistan has been both an Israeli dream for decades and a crucial element of the Israeli plans to “reconfigure” the region.
- Fact2: The Turks could *never* execute that attack without Russia’s agreement. Not only does Russia have some of her top-of-the-line integrated air defenses in northern Syria (the Khmeimin Aerospace Forces base and the Tartus naval base), she also has very powerful EW and SIGNIT capabilities. The only way for Turkey to try to force their way through that air defense “cupola” would be to attack the Russian forces in Syria which would result in a war with Russia which Turkey has no chance in hell of winning.
- Fact3: The Russians also have a lot of weight with the Syrian government who also had to agree to let the Turks operate in their skies. Remember that while the Syrians don’t have air defense systems as sophisticated and powerful as the Russians, they now have a pretty decent and effective integrated air defense system (as shown by how easily it defeated US cruise missile attack). If the Russians really wanted to do Israel’s bidding, they could have also convinced the Syrian to defend their airspace. Finally, the Syrians could move forces in an oppose the Turkish invasion. None of that happened.
Instead, Erdogan gave the Russians (and, via them, the Syrians) assurances that this operation will be limited in scope and nature and that this is not an attack on Syria’s sovereignty. Since the Syrians ALSO have a problem with the Kurds, what that meant in plain English is “no worries, we will disrupt and suppress the Kurdish attempt to built some kind of Kurdish independent state and then we will limit ourselves to limited, punctual, operations if and when needed. This is all in your interests too.” Which is quite true!
Now the Russians are telling the Kurds: “you need to make a deal with Syria, because if you do not, the Turks will smash you“.
To the Turks, the Russians are probably saying: “If the Kurds agree to some autonomy under a unitary Syrian state, then Damascus will be responsible for law and order in northern Syria, which is the best you can hope for“.
I believe that this is exactly what will happen next. That is also, in my opinion, the only viable solution for the Kurds.
Bottom line:
A lot of folks are saying that “the US has back-stabbed the Kurds“. That is quite true, of course.
But if Russia was defending Israeli interests, why is nobody saying that “Russia back-stabbed Israel“?
Because this hypothesis is based on a false premise, that’s all!
As for those who promoted it, I leave you to decide whether they were sincerely wrong or whether they were trying to acquire some public visibility by voicing these imbecilic rumors.
Finally, I already see that a lot of news sources are now saying that Erdogan is planning an annexation of northern Syria. This is what I make of this hypothesis:
- Even if true, this still means that the Israeli dream of some kind of independent Kurdistan will never happen.
- Whatever Ergodan did or did not promise the Russians and the Syrians, he fully realizes that Turkey cannot afford to let an anti-Kurdish operation turn into a shooting war with Russia and/or Syria. Thus whatever solution Ankara would want to impose on northern Syria, it would have to be agree upon with Russia, Syria and, I would argue, Iran. Israel is basically irrelevant now, especially since the US forces have left.
- Finally, see for yourself what the Chinese write (as opposed to the AngloZionist legacy media) about this (emphasis added):
Both sides noted the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty.
MOSCOW, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Ankara’s military operation in northern Syria over the phone, the Kremlin said Wednesday.”Putin called on Turkish partners to carefully weigh the situation so as not to damage the overall efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis,” the Kremlin said in a press release.”Both sides noted the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty” it read. Earlier in the day, Erdogan announced that his country had launched a military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdish forces that Ankara considers terrorists and separatists.
QED.
The truth is simple: while Israel does have an effective 5th column inside Russia, and while it is sufficient to carefully “massage” the public discourse inside Russia about Israel (most Russians have no idea about the real nature and policies of the last openly and proudly racist state on the planet, at least those who get most of their info from the very philosemitic Russian public media), that 5th column has failed to affect major Russian foreign policy decisions.
Yes, the Russians are all happy to smile and say good things about the Israelis, but that sure does not mean that they don’t understand whom they are dealing with. Likewise, those who need to know do know about the hatred most Israeli decision makers have for Russians, Christianity or even all non-Jews.
Maybe one day the prediction that Russia will become an Israeli/Zionist puppet will come true. Maybe. But “maybe in the future” does not mean that it already has. Besides, even an infinitesimal chance qualifies as “maybe”, but that hardly means that we can be confident, or even hopeful, that it will happen. If I play the lottery tomorrow, I might win. But that is not a reason to say that I have already won or that I will win tomorrow.
Conclusion: the hypothesis that Putin/Russia are working with, or for, the Israelis cannot be sustained. Facts have conclusively falsified it (in fact, any honest and competent analysis of past facts would already also have done so too).
As for myself, I consider that the task is done, I have now conclusively debunked that toxic canard and I won’t waste any more of my time with this nonsense.
Here is my concluding advice: I recommend you carefully take down the names of the individuals and media sources who spread that toxic nonsense and remember that they lied to you this time when, the next time around, they come up with the next form of sensationalism, click-baiting and disinformation (which they will, trust me, that is all they can really do).
I never believed that Vladimir Putin could be on the side of Nathan Yahoo. The one is a builder, the other a destroyer.
I get a strong impression, from his sense of humour if for no other reason, that Putin is not a hater. He is at worst a live and let live type, whereas Bibi is pure hate. Sure Putin hates Evil, but that’s a moral imperative, but Bibi lives in and is driven by hatred.
Mulga, thank you for that simple word: hatred. The Yahoo is driven by hatred, like the Yahoos in Gulliver’s Travels. (As well as greed, for which as Israel’s longest serving prime minister he now faces his second police investigation).
Let’s face it, Doctor, Jewish human beings are like all others. In other words a mixed bunch, as a group, and, undoubtedly, within each psyche. Bibi, in my opinion, represents the worst type of human, and therefore the worst type of Jewish human being. He is plainly driven by narcissism and ego, and by hatred. That hatred, prevalent among the worst in Israel, particularly in the elites, is driven by the Talmudist hatred of the goyim, the European settler hatred of the Indigenous whose land must be stolen so that the Western ubermenschen might have their God-ordained lebensraum and by the more understandable fear and hatred that grew out of the Nazi Judeocide. It’s a filthy brew.
I don’t know why you wrote this: “Maybe one day the prediction that Russia will become an Israeli/Zionist puppet will come true. Maybe.”
That would be when Russia is already no more, not Russia. Defeated. Broken into pieces. Destroyed as a nation-state, a culture and a civilization.
I think it would require a genocide of scores of millions of Russians to accomplish that submission of Russia to the Jews, Khazarians, Israelis, Zionists.
The rest of your presentation is the reality. Russia is the Mediator of the Middle East. No one dares transgress what the Russians have decided. And Russia has acted in Russia’s interests since Sept. 30, 2015.
They went to war to win the ME from the terrorists, to save Syria and to drive out the US as hegemon, to truncate Israeli pressure and to gain influence over the gas and oil sectors of the region.
I DO think that the chances are rather infinitesimal, but I remember Feb 1917, November 1917 and August 1991.
Russia came THAT CLOSE to completely disappear from the map of our planet thanks to the usual combo of
*Russophobic Zionists
*Russian “liberals”
*Russian 5th columnists
They are ALL still out there, friend. That is, sadly, very true!
The same causes usually have the same effects.
That toxic combo almost destroyed my nation THREE times in less than 100 years.
That is why I absolutely refuse to declare victory until it is absolutely that we have on.
Right now, Russia is doing very well externally, more or less okay socially and economically, but she has not defeated these forces yet.
So Russia is still a moving target: it is moving generally in the right direction, with some zig-zags here and there, but let’s us declare victory when she truly makes it!
My (and your) hope are that Russia has truly deeply changed.
That is also what I believe and hope for.
But, you know, “never say never” and never underestimate your enemies.
That is why I wrote that this is possible.
Those who know me well, know that I use the word “possible” in its strict sense: not impossible.
That’s all.
Cheers and kind regards
And I defined what that possibility would require.
I don’t see it. Russia will not be taken down internally.
The same men who have built her missile defenses, EW, radars, hypersonic weapons, and trained for any kind of warfare, upgraded 350 weapons using Syria as test bed, built the sturdiest aircraft for combat–they have not forgotten internal security to prevent not just a subversive takeover but to prevent a social meltdown and civil war.
I can’t see the guys who have rebuilt Russia as not preparing for the threat we are discussing.
They all are brothers-in-arms with VVP, Shoigu and the teams that lead the critical sectors of government.
Russia will not be taken down internally. Remember, in the darkest days of SSSR falling apart, those times when the ruble lost 300% of it’s value in two weeks, when the citizens were reduced, most of them, to penury, a not small cadre of military safeguarded her strategic and tactical missile systems, the Army, Air Force and Flot whilst wondering if they would be even paid, let alone how much, next month. That cadre is still extant and it’s sons and even grandsons are now serving. Do you think the sons, grandsons, relatives and friends don’t know what Dedyushka and Babushka did during those dark times? Dream on.
The ‘Atlanticists’ are a pox for sure, as are a substantial but not major part of the business upper echelons. The ‘ordinary workers and peasants’ see right through them and the term ‘despise’ does not give credence to what most people think of those ‘west’ leaning and rapacious parasites. If push comes to shove, the parasites will be gone in the twinkling of the eye.
Mother will be here when we are all a forgotten memory of dust in the wind.
I agree with you, Auslander.
Many thanks for write it.
Regards, from Buenos Aires, Argentina (…I´m just a “Russophile”… ;) )
I, too, was puzzled by that sentence in an otherwise good analysis. I think Russians – part. those making decisions – are well aware of the nature of Israel and what it represents. VVP smiles at N-yahoo, but is not for a moment deceived. But I think he’d rather make nice with them, than have them plotting behind his back (which they likely do anyway). As they say, it’s complicated…
‘The only way for Turkey to try to force their way through that air defense “cupola” would be to attack the Russian forces in Syria which would result in a war with Russia which Turkey has no chance in hell of winning’.
Although of course the Russians will be very much aware that Turkey is still formally a member of NATO, which is a sufficient reason to avoid anything even slightly resembling a war with it. Technically, NATO is obliged to help a member only if that member is attacked – but when a war starts there is plenty of wiggle room to confuse the issue. (Remember how Russia is supposed to have “attacked” Georgia and Ukraine!).
Remember when the Turks shot down the Russian Su-24?
Erdogan ran to NATO for help, and NATO showed absolutely NO desire to get involved, article 5 or not.
Furthermore, I don’t believe that the very same Europeans who denied Turkey the entry into the EU which they had PROMISED them will have ANY desire to go and now die for Turkey.
Finally, forget NATO, really, or think about it like a 95% US thing.
The US decides what NATO does or does not do. Totally.
And Trump sure ain’t going to stop Russia from attacking Turkey if the Turks are the first to start shooting.
No, I strongly believe that Erdogan is on his own right now and, frankly, his best partners now are Russia and Iran. He understands that. In fact, if Trump does act on his stupid threats against Turkey, I do expect Turkey to kick the US out of Incirlik (this is not an empty threat at all!) and even leave NATO for the SCO if things get really ugly.
Erdogan was almost killed thanks to the US and he sure remembers that.
Also, I very strongly believe that instead of hoping for an impossible integration of Turkey into the EU, Turkey will come to realize that Russia and China are offering infinitely more: Russia could offer Turkey rock-solid security guarantees while China can offer Turkey a market which is much more attractive then the US/EU one (especially when the Dollar finally collapses, which all economists I spoke to say is 100% certain and inevitable no matter what the White House or the Fed do next; it’s not an issue of “if” but one of “when”).
Kind regards!
Saker, do you believe NATO can survive without Turkey? Personally I don’t see how.
While the US is the biggest military force in NATO, Turkey is in second place, with a big gap to number 3. Without counting the US and Turkey, whatever remains can hardly be described as a military force, a sad joke particularly when compared to the quality of the Russian military.
The US, albeit militarily firmly and comfortably planted in Europe, still remains a foreign entity on the continent and thus is still affected by the age old problem of being too far from the home land. It goes without saying that the Romans had to struggle with this a lot more than the Americans do, with global communication in real time being possible now, but still, even though it’s not as big of a problem now, it remains one.
If Turkey removed itself from NATO and thus from the obligation of defending the rabid chihuahuas barking at Russia (Balkan states, brits and the other useless neo liberal idiots), I have a hard time seeing NATO (funny little side anecdote, I just tried to swype-type NATO on my phone and auto – correct typed “nazi” instead – twice! Technology is smarter than we realize!) still remain a threat to, well, anybody. It would become utterly useless.
It wouldn’t be long before the rats would start to abandon ship and beg China and Russia to include them in their projects.
What do you think?
There’s a couple things I don’t cotton to, one of which is ‘man made global warming’ (Here we go. Sigh. Don’t even start….) and a second is Israel running the world. Perhaps I’m just stupud or uninformed, but I see zero influence of them here or in my former HoR in US, and no one even speaks of them either here or there. Therefore, I see no reason on this rock hurtling through space to entertain the thought that President Putin would ever be subservient to that little country on the Med Sea.
What is at play is VVP protecting Russian interests, business and military (which are entwined as they are everywhere) and to an extent being ‘humanitarian’ in regards to Syria and having the ability, today, to be so. On the other hand, I fully agree that Turkey would not dream of going after the Kurds in Syria and/or Irak without specific notification to and approval of the goals by VVP and to a lesser extent President Assad and Iran.
As for the ‘media’ in general, while I do read ‘news’ every day, from both sides, I must aver the 99.9999% of ‘news’ is bovine scatology no matter who it comes from, and I’ll qualify that with Tass will occasionally shine through the muck and debris with a pinpoint of light. Most of my information comes from folks who are boots on the ground where something of import, or of little import, is happening. The rest is background noise.
The MI6 scat-rag, the ‘Guardian’, has just alerted me to an author that I must read. Peter Handke, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize, and excoriated as an ‘apologist’ for ‘genocidist’ Milosevic, and abused by Rushdie and Susan Sontag, plainly for telling a few truths about the destruction of Yugoslavia, Bosnian false-flags in Sarajevo and the non-genocide of Srebrenica. Sontag apparently said that Handke lost his ‘friends’ in New York when he committed Badthink. Next stop, for sure, the breathless announcement that Handke is an ‘antisemite’.
Mulga…thanks for the heads-up…
So the Imperialist satraps known as the ‘Nobel Committee’ bestowed their highest literary honor on a Milosevic ‘apologist’…?
That’s pretty funny…seems very far off the reservation for these capitalist tools…or maybe the winds of change are in the air…?
Had no idea who Peter Handke was…his wiki entry says he spoke [in Serbian] at Slobo’s funeral, and converted to Serbian Orthodox…
Sounds like a very solid guy…will have to read his book…
PS…how delicious to hear the howls of pain from the scumbag Salman Rushdie…a two bit hack with hopefully still a fatwa on his tiny head…LOL
I well remember when Monbiot, who I admire for many things, tried to pour scorn on the redoubtable Edward S. Herman over the utterly fraudulent Srebrenica ‘genocide’ (there were massacres of jihadist thugs, to be sure a major crime). Monbiot was thoroughly mauled, then declared himself the victor-almost funny, really, if it wasn’t for the usual desecration of the truth.
“The MI6 scat-rag, the ‘Guardian’, has just alerted me to an author that I must read. Peter Handke, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize . . “
Good luck Mulga.
Booksellers on Amazon are asking $1459.49 USD ( 2,153.97 Australian Dollars ) for a new hardcover copy of Handke’s A Journey to the Rivers: Justice for Serbia, published in 1997.
However a second hand copy in very good condition can be had for $84.79 USD.
It’s a slim book too. Only ninety six pages.
https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Rivers-Justice-Serbia/dp/0140265872
@Auslander: ” I fully agree that Turkey would not dream of going after the Kurds in Syria and/or Irak without specific notification to and approval of the goals by VVP and to a lesser extent President Assad and Iran.”
Also Pres.Trump of U$A. As in this analysis from Canthama [edited by me].
Syrian update by SyrPer analyst Canthama: #302711
“As the Turkish regime continue to invade Syria pushing US stooge SDF away from the border, developments show signs that this event was pre-planned backstage by some countries:
1) Russia-Iran-Turkey met few weeks back.
2) Last Monday US declares leaving the border and Turkey announce invasion.
3) Turkish regime and its National-Syrian-Army stooges (2/3 are hard core ISIS) start air & ground attacks into Syria.
4) US/Israel stooge SDF did not demand the civilians to leave the area until the first bombs dropped, major chaos and 1st civilian casualties.
5) After a day of battle, SDF is massively retreating from the largest cities.
6) Many dozen US forces seen leaving Syria to Iraq thru Semalka crossing.
7) US declared NFZ in NE corner of Syria to protect its soldiers during the massive retreat that is expected in the next few days.
8) US/Zio stooge SDC continues to demand the impossible: full autonomy, separate army from SAA, SDF control of Raqqa, Hasaka and Qamishili.
9) Russia starts to approach the Syrian Gov and the Turkish regime.
10) UNSC today, called by the France, totally blocked by Russia and US, the Europeans understood they will have to deal with Erdogan themselves.
11) A few NATO countries (Finland, Norway, Holland…) stopped selling weapons to Turkey.
12) Erdogan said if EU do not change language from invasion to anti terrorist move, he will release millions of refugees to the EU.
13) Israel has announced it will send “humanitarian” help to its SDF stooges in Syria. Israel seems to caught off guard with Trump’s announcement and is now very concerned with the potential loss of SDF-occupied Syrian ground from which to hit the Syrian Government, as well as loss of former US bases on Syrian ground from which to hit Iraq.
14) Arab [oil] League [against Syria] have condemned the Turkish attack but Qatar [broke with KSA] approved.
15) _Putin is right now flying to Riyadh_ about to land in few hours. KSA [Rothschild oil company] is a strong financial and weapon supporter of SDF. Without KSA’s money there is no “autonomous Kurdish region” in Syria’s oil-rich NE. _This meeting is vital_ for passing control of this occupied Syrian territory back to the Syrian Army while US forces withdraw from it.
16) Turkey and [Rothschild oil company] KSA in hot proxy war re land grabbing in this oil-rich part of Syria. Besides land grabbing there is the imminent deployment of millions of Syrian refugees back from Turkey to Syria [KSA’s Kurdish stooges do not want Syrian Arabs back in “Eretz Kurdistan”]. Putin will mediate this proxy war and try to stop further funds flowing from [Rothschild oil company] KSA to [Kurdish Zio-friendly] SDC.
17) Iran has played the role of “concern”, it holds the best connection with all Kurdish communities, it is seen as the possible deal broker, together with Putin’s traveling to KSA today.
18) Watch the M4 highway, this is supposed to be as far as the turkish regime should go.
There is only one clear solution for Syria’s KSA-friendly oil stooges: deal with the Syrian Gov urgently, now their hand is at its weakest, in few days it may have shrunk to zero leverage. The Syrian Gov is patient.”
[Canthama’s full, unedited version is on today’s SyrPer BTL #302711] https://www.syrianperspective.com/2019/09/mileikowski-netanyahu-desperate-for-any-diversion.html#comments
I don’t believe Israel had any love for the Kurds other than to use them as a force to further Balkanize the Middle East and to have non-allied countries fighting each other.
Israel’s state security is best served by breaking up hostile countries into smaller countries and, failing that, to ensure that they have internal conflict which prevents them acting in a cohesive manner.
Divide and rule is by far the most cost effective method.
https://southfront.org/turkish-operation-peace-spring-in-northeastern-syria-explained/
I wonder if Peskov could have said Turkey will not do anything to threaten the peace process would be more convincing and reassuring
.”The Kremlin knows Turkey is committed to the postulate of Syria’s territorial and political integrity, to the understanding that Syria’s territorial integrity is the point of departure — both in the course of efforts to achieve a settlement in Syria and in all other matters. We hope that our Turkish counterparts will first and foremost adhere to this postulate in all situations,” Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.”
Hinting that Turkey does support or sponsor various rogue elements in Idlib?
.although on 7 Oct
Peskov answered in the negative when asked if Putin and Erdogan had touched upon the issue, adding that the two leaders hadn’t discussed Ankara’s plans to carry out a military operation in northeastern Syria. “However, you know that Russian and Turkish militaries and intelligence agencies maintain close contact,” Peskov pointed out….so did they know prior as
“President Trump released another tweet on the Turkish-Kurdish conflict on Thursday, writing that the two parties “have been fighting forever” and that Ankara had “been planning to attack the Kurds for a long time.” sputnik
Just maybe Turkey was not convinced ISIS had been dealt with considering USA still training various groups down al tanf way.
https://southfront.org/turkeys-syrian-national-army-infographics/
And ”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry, expressing its concern over Turkey’s military operations on Syrian territory, and taking into account the seriousness of the humanitarian situation and the ongoing dangers posed to civilians in the conflict zones, emphasises the need to immediately stop the attacks and for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria,” the ministry said in a statement.”….is this a similar warning re rogue elements or just for public consumption….Trump says Turkey has been planning this for months so has Iran been prior informed through their intelligence because if not discussed with Putin it would not have been discussed with Iran…..
Apparently
“Abdulaziz Tammo, the Turkey-based president of the Syrian Independent Kurdish Association, has repeatedly criticised the Syrian Democratic Forces Coalition, Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in recent months, telling Turkish media late last year that the groups do “not serve or represent the nation’s Kurds”. Sputnik
——————‘
Maybe all moot points…..
There seems to be oversized influence of something like a religious cult among people of Jewish faith and culture and that creates a kind of tribal racism, as opposed to the genetic racism of European racists like Hitler’s movement. So as I understand, one can still convert and join the Jewish tribe whereas the European style racism based on genetic parentage, the so-called “blood”, allowed no exceptions or conversions.
However, very many Jews, original Turkish-Khozarian ethnicity or otherwise, broke out of the influence of the religious cult mentality and perhaps will successfully counteract the tribal racist influences. The problem is that with all the extreme rhetoric and fanatical hatred coming from opponents of Israel, calling for total annihilation of the Jewish state and of course all its Jewish population as well,—this surely stimulates and enhances influence from the most extreme cultists on the other side. So everybody is headed for all out racist warfare of extermination, each side against the other.—So it would seem.
Don’t forget that Israeli power-brokers, as well as hating all goyim, hate very many Jewish human beings, too, for being ‘self-hating’ ie not supremacist and racist thugs like the Zionazis. And they appear to hate one another, too, judging by the venom that characterises Israeli elite politics. Here in Austfailia the constant refrain is that the Turkish attack will result in the revitalising of Daash, which seems to me to have always been inevitable. This US asset has much more work to do, killing and destroying, in Syria, Iraq, Iran, Central Asia etc.
In a puppet-master relationship, the puppet would seek audience with the master. The master would not seek audience with the puppet, but demand it. It is Netanyahu that has frequently high tailed to Moscow to try to suck up to the Russians. It was Netanyahu that crept into a recent Moscow Patriotic War anniversary parade to try to boost his apparent imp;ortance. It is the Israeli military saying they are are on tentahooks following the shootdown of the Russian military plane after an IDF aircraft used it as a shield from SAA anti-aircraft defenses.
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201910021076946591-top-israeli-intel-official-we-are-walking-on-tiptoe-after-russian-military-plane-downing/
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201907291076394326-russian-military-accuses-us-of-hijacking-contraband-business-in-syria-from-daesh/
Some previous reasons why USA is “welcome to leave”
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201910101077014409-cavusoglu-accuses-us-of-supplying-terrorist-organization-pkkypg-with-sophisticated-weapons/
Reasons says Turkey for actions…..
The kurds will have to negociate with assad. Which means the oil rich regions which are now under kurd s control will go back to the syrian government. And with a safe border with syria turkey will let russia and syria finally liberate idlib. It s a nighmare scenario for the west.
Agree.. right on.. Trump to Ergodan your failure means financial hell for Turkey. But failure in what way..?
I’m interested to see what’s Turkey’s real plan for its occupied Syrian lands. Will they deport all of the Syrian refugees into these lands to “dilute” the Kurdish population? Will Turkey continue to support ISIS? What about reparations to Syria?
That said, the Syrian Army must focus on one enemy at a time, & I think Turkish army is the least dangerous right now, due to Moscow’s good relationships with both Damascus and Ankara.
They all come together by the Pilgrim society..
Just read the history of them and then you start to understand it
I value analysis such as this. Some of those making comments are very relevant also. I probably don’t need to mention that misinformation is rampant, even in alt-media circles. For example, some who I used to read appear to have become little more than conveyor belts for the Department of State/CIA misinformation, even though they say they have ‘secret, inside sources’. Constantly hammering the message that the U.S. is going to be invaded by Russia, China, Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba and Hezbollah through the southern border with the help of U.N. forces. Another site which I don’t trust which frequently posts ‘breaking news’ from someone formerly of the FBI and his ‘inside sources’ reported a couple of days ago that Turkey, in the early stages blew up a huge dam in Syria. That would be huge and would not go unnoticed or without a response but I’ve not been able to verify it anywhere. I have to conclude it never happened.
All this screaming about the U.S. abandoning the Kurds, their ‘allies’? LOL!! This is not news. This is typical behavior from what is a lawless, rogue state. They treat everyone this way and can never be trusted. I’m surprised China is wasting their time in any further ‘negotiations’ on trade, and have not simply walked away.
If Erdogan is really intelligent and cares about his country he will tell America to take their military out of his country, leave NATO and join the other developing trading block to the east. For this to be a success would require all sovereign nations involved to abandon any imperialist notions and work for the good of all. That is a big ‘if’ but on the bright side if countries are engaged in mutually beneficial trade with each other why would they want to start a war? They wouldn’t. They will need a different financial system not run by the same bankers who, working through the west, Britain and the U.S., set up the current one based on debt.
Kurd issue is not a simple one, as they have a presence in number of neighboring countries. This complicates the issue. Some countries that would love to see Turkey fall apart, cheer for Kurds, yet the problem is big and complicated. I understand that their presence in the neighboring countries is not monolithic, therefore there is a problem of “what to do with the other people sharing the land with Kurds”. In the past there was “population displacement” used to solve those problems, but those usually ended up in genocides of hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions. Of course no country wants to lose any territory. I understand, that Iran for example would lose access to Caspian sea, if this was going to happen. I am sure if Iran would allow for that. Therefore we are looking at major and bloody mess. Some people would say the blood is flowing anyway, well.
It seems that, there is an opinion that Erdogan made some deals with Putin and Trump as he (directly or indirectly) met them, which allowed him to start this operation. Time will tell how it ends, but so far it seems that Kurds are being forced to back off, retreat or whatever we want to call it. Also, it sounds like Daesh all of a sudden came to life in Raqqa and making its moves, interesting isn’t it? How are they alive if US and it’s allies (SDF) presumably wiped them out? I always though that anything SDF says with regards to its actions is pile of doo-doo.
Correct Saker !— The wild card is Erdogan … where we do not know his real agenda or the consistency of his promises . Regarding Russia and the JOOs .. Well ..since the Majority of the TRIBE left Russia .. more than 3 million of them in the 50ties .. claiming to have been ” Victims ” of the system .. where the truth was .. they had been ” the System “… in the process transforming from fanatic Bolsheviks into rabbid Neo Cons ..the Danger to Russia has been sharply reduced . On the other side the danger to the West .. has increased considerably ever since syncroneous with their arrival in Western Lands.. as evidenced by the Deroute observed there… I must congratulate the reborn Russia to this fortunate chain of events .. whereas i lament the consequences for the “West ” …. A shame they havent discovered it there.. to their detrimony.
Quite correct. Thank you. Even the Israelis understand that. But it is not a disaster for only Netanyahu. It is a disaster for all the occupiers of Palestine.
“Trump’s Syria Withdrawal Is a Strategic Disaster for Netanyahu
If anything is left of the ‘defense alliance’ between Washington and Israel, it’s on paper only ”
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-trump-s-syria-withdrawal-is-a-strategic-disaster-for-netanyahu-1.7966719
Thank you VERY much for posting this link here.
It makes my case better than I could.
Kind regards
The Saker
Whew! — This is moving fast, so fast it might give the impression of being choreographed, but I won’t go down that hole.
First, I searched (google, yandex) for my favorite “Putin is a puppet of the Israelis” or “Russia and Israel are allies” purveyor and came up blank. The target of my search has in fact been silent, completely so, for some time now.
Fast moving events:
1. Putin doubts Turkey will be able to contain IS militants during Syria operation — Putin said that according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, there are hundreds if not thousands of militants in the area — Turkey may not be able to contain militants from the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) active in northern Syria while conducting a military operation in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. “There are areas in northern Syria where ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State group – TASS] are active militants. Kurdish units used to keep an eye on those areas but now that Turkish troops are entering the region, they [militants] may just flee away. I’m not sure that the Turkish army will be able to take control of the situation, and quickly,” Putin pointed out. He added that according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, there are hundreds if not thousands of militants in the area. “If we talk about CIS countries, it is a real threat to us all. Where will they [the militants] go? Will they go deeper into Syria, to areas that no one controls, and then move to other countries of the region via Iran? We should understand what things are like there and muster our intelligence resources to thwart this new threat,” Putin said, addressing other CIS leaders. https://tass.com/politics/1082667
Putin did not specifically say that Russia is poised to do something, but a certain source (not secret) links this pronouncement: Russia, Belarus to hold airborne forces’ drills with live-fire exercise near Brest — The drills aim to practice “inter-operability between units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia — https://tass.com/defense/1082648. During the joint drills, the paratroopers will negotiate a water obstacle aboard their organic military hardware, make jumps with parachutes, including at night, and also airdrop military equipment and hold a live-fire exercise. Commander of the Belarusian Army’s Special Operations Forces Major-General Vadim Denisenko will supervise the drills.
2. The crocodile tears in the US about “abandoning the Kurds” (which Trump has denied because he ranks the Kurds, along with Russia and Iran (sic!) and Syria and Turkey as the arch foes of the IS, not mentioning Saudi Arabia or Israel in that connection) is often explicitly connected to the “signal effect” to “other allies and partners”, e.g. Israel. US “credibility” among such “allies” is in danger, or so it is said (I won’t waste space with dozens of links on this issue). So it is tacitly understood, but not shouted too loud, that Trump is renewing his message to Israel: You are not the tail to wag my dog.
3. Al Masdar has two reports (archived but I don’t save links, I guess they are still up) in recent days that Russian fighters have on two occasions chased Israeli jets out of Jordanian airspace as they were setting up to launch attacks in southern Syria.
NATO is going ape-shit:
4. Turkey must be kicked out of Nato over Syria offensive demands François Hollande — https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1189166/turkey-news-syria-attack-kurds-isis-nato-francois-hollande. – Where is Macron…? I thought he was still president. — Norway Stops Military Equipment Exports to Fellow NATO Member Turkey Over Syria Offensive https://sputniknews.com/military/201910111077016946-norway-stops-military-equipment-exports-to-fellow-nato-member-turkey-over-syria-offensive/. Italian Premier calls on Turkish regime to stop its aggression on Syrian territories https://www.sana.sy/en/?p=175480. House Republicans to introduce bill slapping Turkey with sanctions over offensive in Syria https://www.rt.com/usa/470660-house-republicans-bill-turkey-sanctions/.
This one is really cute: Offensive in Syrien: „Türkei zur Räson bringen, notfalls militärisch https://de.sputniknews.com/politik/20191011325843749-offensive-tuerkei-syrien/ . — Alexander Neu from the Bundestag LINKE group calls out Turkey for a “blatant violation of international law and calls for stopping Turkey, *if need be by military means*. – Cute to see the lefties finally join the Bundestag NATO faction.
Turkey responds:
5. Turkey Condemns NATO Allies for Arming Kurdish ‘Terrorists’ in Syria: ‘This Is Your Hypocrisy’ https://www.newsweek.com/turkey-condemns-nato-allies-arming-kurdish-terrorists-syria-jens-stoltenberg-mevlut-cavusoglu-1464598. Turkey to NATO: We Expect Solidarity From Our Allies on Northern Syria Operation https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201910111077019983-turkey-to-nato-we-expect-solidarity-from-allies-on-northern-syria-operation/.
And, under the headline “None dare call it collusion,” US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria, http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/us-russia-refuse-to-issue-joint-statement-on-turkeys-syria-operation-in-divided-unsc-session-147373. The divided U.N. Security Council on Oct. 10 failed to agree on a statement to condemn Turkey’s operation in Syria, as the United States and Russia refused to take part in a joint statement.
The 15-member UNSC held a closed session on Turkey’s newly-launched “Operation Peace Spring” and the developments in northeastern Syria upon the call of five European council members.
In a joint statement Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland said they are “deeply concerned” with the operation.
“Renewed armed hostilities in the northeast will further undermine the stability of the whole region, exacerbate civilian suffering and provoke further displacements [of people],” they said in the statement. The statement was delivered by Germany’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Jurgen Schulz.
The U.S. and Russia refused to join the statement, according to diplomatic sources, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 10.
Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to the U.N. said the operation is the result of a “demographic engineering” of some of the coalition partners.
“This operation is a result of demographic engineering that some of the coalition partners did in the northeast of Syria,” said Vassily Nebenzia.
“Now in fact the coalition is reaping the fruit of their demographic policies in that part of Syria.”
Turkey on Oct. 9 informed the UNSC in a letter of its operation, saying it will be “proportionate, measured and responsible.”
“The operation will only target terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons vehicles and equipment,” Turkey’s U.N. Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu wrote. “All precautions are taken to avoid collateral damage to the civilian population.”
(I get the feeling that the whole thing is a sham, intended to revivify Daash, for further killing and destruction in the region, and into Central Asia, Xinjiang, the Caucasus etc. Erdogan is possibly the most duplicitous world leader going around. He could sleep comfortably on a corkscrew.
Short note, for comments like: “Turkey must be kicked out of Nato”.
I must say, that I am not a friend of Turkey, quite the opposite.
All the ones that know Nato’s constitution, if there is such a thing say: “There is not provision for leaving Nato, unlike the EU”. Basically, once you are in, you are stuck. I have a nagging thought: “what would Nato’s reaction be, if someone decides to leave”? I’ll let you think about it. This brings as to another point: Erdogan knows it, and therefore plays hardball.
I noticed there are a few online personalities that are pushing this “Russia-with-Israel” narrative. I think this is disinformation to deliberately discredit Russia and their efforts in the middle east.
The main argument of these online fortune tellers seems to be centered around the fact that the USSR played a key role in establishing Israel in the 40s, and also the UN. They fail to mention however, that the USSR throughout most of its existence, supported the Arab countries in their defense against Israeli aggression.
They also say that a lot of former Soviet citizens have moved to Israel, which is true. But I fail to see how that plays any role on Russia’s foreign and domestic policies.. Now if it would be the other way around (Israeli’s moving to Russia, that would be different). There are of course linguistic/cultural ties between Russia and the Russian Jewish immigrants in Israel, but that is meaningless. Those ties go one-way: from Israel to Russia and not vice versa. The Jewish immigrants in Israel are the ones who speak Russian among each other, they watch their Russian-language news channels etc. No one in Russia is watching Israeli news..
They also often mention “Chabat-Lubavitch”, an international Jewish organization, that also exists in Russia I think. Not sure how that makes Russia a “zionist country” though.. Or: “Putin is Jewish and he has his own rabbi who tells Putin what to do” is basically their “argument”. They either don’t know, or simply ignore the fact that Putin is an Orthodox Christian and Russia is a multi religious country, nothing new about that. There are religious leaders in Russia just like in a lot of other countries.
Having said that, yes, as was noted in this article, there are zionists in Russia, just like in any country. But the zionists in Russia have nowhere near the power and influence that the zionists in the US have. Russia is not the US, where the president has to reaffirm America’s loyalty to Israel every time, always saying how the US should “defend Israel”, always sending them US tax payer’s billions of dollars “financial aid”. In the US, it is not even possible to become president without pledging your allegiance to Israel! There is none of that in Russia. Last time I checked, AIPAC functions in the US, and very overtly, without any hindrance. Blackmailing, bribing US law makers.
So I find it strange that these online alt-alt-media outlets are so focused on Russia-zionist ties, while the US and all the EU countries are de-facto Israeli colonies!
I even heard some of them (either in the comments, or as guests on a show) repeating the western MSM/NATO talking points about “Russia destabilizing the middle east” or “Russia attacked Ukraine” etc. How transparent can they be!
I think this is a new type of anti-Russian disinformation campaign. They are attempting to create an online anti-Russian public opinion, because the MSM is distrusted by the people in the US (and the west in general). So an online “alt-media” would seem more believable, and would probably convince or at the very least confuse a lot of people. Reminds of the way the FBI used to infiltrate various anti-war movements in the US.
As to who may be behind it, several “suspects” come to mind:
– NATO/CIA/zionists (obvious reasons, they are inherently anti-Russian).
– Ukrainian disinformation campaign (as part of an Information Operation, connected with various Ukrainian diasporas, as was covered here by George Eliason).
– Iran/some opposition groups in Iran (because Iran seems to be unhappy with Russia’s actions in Syria and because of Iran’s difficult economic situation, they feel that Russia benefits from the constant zionist threats against Iran).
Whether it’s the constant vilification of Putin (a Christian), the flooding of Christian European nations with unassimilable Muslims & savage Africans, the gun ban efforts led by Jews, the open borders rulings by US Jewish judges, the miscegenation promoted on Jewish TV and Hollywood, or the incessant pro-Israel baloney spoon fed to is in our “news”, these agendas are all the result of Jewish hatred of Christians.
Never allow this perfidious group to disarm you or you’ll learn what the Christian Russians went through under Jewish led and Jewish funded Bolshevism.
It seems to me that Turkey and the US had a deal where the US will let Turkey dismantle Kurdish forces only to replace it with another terrorist army – this time, an Arab army, most likely a re-branded ISIS so that there is no more friction between the US and Turkey over Syria. America picked the wrong party in Syria and this has seriously undermined its policy there. By letting Turkey destroy the Kurdish fighters and handing Eastern Syria to ISIS, the US and Turkey can align their policy of dividing Syria.
The US presence in Syria, though limited, is intended to deter Assad from taking opportunity of the Turkish invasion to expand territory under his control. I think Syria will break up along religious lines. The Sunnis in the East, and Shias in the North. NATO will rebuild Eastern Syria and make it a lot Stronger than Assad’s North. America and NATO will then have military bases in Eastern Syria aimed at Iran and Hezbollah.
I think Putin has agreed to a break up of Syria. The US probably threatened indefinite occupation if Syria does not break up. This is why the refugees from Syria will be moved to the east.
Seriously, Assad has his own faults. There is a history of oppression of Sunni scholars in Syria with many of them tortured by the Assad ruling family. Syria’s leadership itself is a monarchy. Most Sunnis in Syria are against the regime, and this is where America will get some support. I would really hate to see Syria break up, but I think it is almost a done deal now.
Putin warned about this just days ago. He seems to believe that there will be a resurgence of ISIS.
Those who thought that Russia and Assad will scramble their forces to defend the Kurds are mistaken. Doing so will lead to a war with NATO. Do not forget that the US has made some serious military deployments just of recent. I think these deployments are not aimed at Iran at the moment. Any attempt to stop the Turkish invasion will draw in the US.
I think it is absurd to think that the US will suddenly abandon its project in Syria, and also let a NATO ally help Assad remove a major obstacle to the unification of Syria, i.e the Kurdish forces.
Senior Kurdish commanders recently said their is only one army in Syria, and that is the Syrian Arab Army. They are also itching to strike a deal with Assad. They accuse the US of abandoning them to a Turkish slaughter. I think the Kurds get the message.
I may be wrong, and I hope I am. But I can’t think of any other thing at play here.
Do not forget that Pakistan, a strong ally of Saudi Arabia in the war on Yemen, is in support of the invasion. NATO is also in support. Saudi Arabia and Israel are saying nothing, and that means they too are in support. I heard Iran conducted a military drill on its border with Turkey against invasion. Why?
Iran had better brace itself for bigger troubles to come soon. The Anglo-zionist are hell bent on destroying the Shias in the Middle East and they aren’t backing down.
Iran produce nukes fast.
Just think of it. the USA will not turn its forces loose on the Kurds after advertising for so long that they are America’s major Ally in Syria. But the Kurds are a problem for Turkey. yet Turkey is critical to the success of America’s agenda in Syria. Wouldn’t it be more convenient to just let Turkey destroy or pretend to destroy the Kurds? Turkey is fighting alongside a so-called Syrian National Army. This, together with some ISIS members will be the new army in Eastern Syria.
All the US had to do is threaten Russia with a never-ending war against Assad, and an indefinite occupation of Syria.
Study the Syrian war map. Iraq-Syria border is almost cut off. When Syria breaks up and the US stations forces in Eastern Syria, they can easily interdict Iran’s weapons shipment to Hezbollah, that is if the Iraq-Syria border is not completely cut off. The US has declared a deconfliction zone in Tanf. There is an ISIS presence between Tanf and Kurdish controlled East. Why is the US preserving ISIS in several places in Syria, particularly along the Iraq-Syria border? there is only one logical answer: to cut off Hezbollah.
Arab League Secretary General and Iraqi Foreign Minister condemns Turkey’s invasion of Syria. Looks like they understand something big is coming.
I used to think a US war on Iran will not happen considering Iran’s ability to cause serious trouble in the Middle East. Now I think this war is not only inevitable, but fast approaching.
First, when Syria breaks up and America succeeds in severing the Iran-Hezbollah link, Israel will invade Lebanon regardless of the damage Hezbollah will cause. Of course America will support. Iran is unlikely to openly retaliate against America’s forces because it will seem Iran provoked a war with the US. American politicians will then have the justification they have been looking for to strike Iran. Iran will instead try to assist Hezbollah covertly, but there is little they can do if the Iraq-Syria border is cut off. they can’t ship supplies to Hezbollah.
When Hezbollah is crushed with American help, the US may then pick on the PMU in Iraq. after this they will feel a lot more confident to attack Iran.
What do you think?