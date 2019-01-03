[This analysis was written for the Unz Review]
The year 2018 will go down in history as a turning point in the evolution of the geostrategic environment of our planet. There are many reasons for that and I won’t list them all, but here are some of the ones which I personally consider the most important ones:
The Empire blinked. Several times.
This is probably the single most important development of the year: the AngloZionist Empire issued all sorts of scary threats, and took some even scarier actual steps, but eventually it had to back down. In fact, the Empire is in retreat on many fronts, but I will only list a few crucial ones:
- The DPRK: remember all the grandiose threats made by Trump and his Neocon handlers? The Administration went as far as announcing that it would send as many as THREE(!) nuclear aircraft carrier strike groups to the waters off the DRPK while Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea. Eventually, the South Koreans decided to take matters in their own hands, they opened a direct channel of communications with the North, and all the US sabre-rattling turned into nothing more than hot air.
- Syria in April: that was the time when the US, France and the UK decided to attack Syria with cruise missiles to “punish” the Syrians for allegedly using chemical weapons (a theory too stupid to be even worth discussing). Of 103 detected missiles, 71 were shot down by the Syrians. The White House and the Pentagon, along with their trusted Ziomedia, declared the strike a great success, but then, they also did that during the invasion of Grenada (one of the worst assault operation in military history) or after the humiliating defeat of Israel by Hezbollah in 2006, so this really means very little. The truth is that this operation was a total military failure and that it has not been followed up by anything (at least for now).
- The Ukraine: we spend almost all of 2018 waiting for an Ukronazi attack on the Donbass which never happened. Now, I am quite sure that some will argue that the Nazi junta in Kiev never had any such intentions, but anybody with even a basic knowledge of what took place in the Ukraine this year knows that this is pure bull: the junta did pretty much everything to execute an attack except the very last step: to actually order it. Putin’s open threat that any such attack would have “grave consequences for Ukraine’s statehood as such” probably played a key role in deterring the Empire. Oh sure, the Ukronazis might well attack in January or any time after that, but the fact is that in 2018 they did not dare do so. Yet again, the Empire (and its minions) had to back down.
- Syria in September: this time, it was the Israeli hypostasis of the Empire which triggered a massive crisis when the Israelis hid their strike aircraft behind a Russian Il-20 large turboprop airliner resulting in the loss of the aircraft and crew. After giving the Israelis a chance to come clean (which, predictably, they didn’t – they are, after all, Israelis), the Russians got fed up and delivered advanced air defense, electronic warfare and battle management systems to the Syrians. In response the Israelis (who had issued many threats about immediately destroying any S-300 delivered to the Syrians) had to basically stop their air strikes against Syria (well, not quite, they did execute two such strikes: one totally ineffective one and one in which the Zionist crazies again hid behind an aircraft, but in this case, no one but TWO civilian aircraft (more about this latest ziocrazy stunt further below). The Empire backed down again.
- Syria in December: apparently fed up with all the infighting amongst his advisors, Trump eventually ordered a full US withdrawal from Syria. Now, of course, since this is the USA, we have to wait and see what actually happens. There is also a very complex kabuki dance being executed by Russia, Turkey, the US, Israel, Iran, the Kurds and the Syrians to stabilize the situation following a full US withdrawal. After all the years of huffing and puffing about how “Assad The Monster must go” it is quite amusing to see how the western powers are throwing in towels one after the other. This also begs the obvious question: if “The City On The Hill And Sole Superpower On The Planet, The Leader Of The Free World and the Indispensable Nation” can’t even deal with a weakened Syrian government and military, what can this military successfully do (besides provide Hollywood blockbusters to a gullible US public)?
- Various smaller defeats: too many to count, but they include the Khashoggi fiasco, the failure of the war in Yemen, the failure of the war in Afghanistan, the failure of the war in Iraq, the failure to remove Maduro from power in Venezuela, and the gradual loss of control over an increasing number of EU countries (Italy), Nikki Haley’s ridiculous antics at the UNSC, the inability to gather up the intellectual resources needed to have a real, productive, meeting with Vladimir Putin, the disastrous commercial war with China, etc. What all these events have in common is that they are a result of the inability of the US to get anything done, truly done. Far from being a real superpower, the USA is in a full-spectrum decline and the main thing which still gives it its superpower status are its nuclear weapons, just like Russia in the 1990s.
All the internal problems resulting from the infighting of the US elites (roughly: the Clinton gang vs Trump and his Deplorables) only make things worse. Just the apparently never ending sequence of resignations and/or firing from the Trump Administration is a very important sign of the advanced state of collapse of the US polity. Elites don’t fight each other when all goes well, they do so when everything goes south. The saying “victory has many fathers but defeat is an orphan” reminds us that when a gang of thugs begins to lose control of a situation, it rapidly turns into an “every man for himself”, everybody blames everybody for the problems and nobody wants to stay anywhere near those who will go down in history as the pathetic losers who screwed everything up.
As for the US armed forces, they have been tremendously successful in killing a very large amount of people, as always, mostly civilians, but they failed to get anything actually done, at least not if one understands that the purpose of war is not just to kill people, but is the “continuation of politics by other means“. Let’s compare and contrast what Russia and the US did in Syria.
On October 11th, Putin declared the following in an interview with Vladimir Soloviev on the TV channel Russia 1: “Our objective is to stabilize the legitimate authority and create conditions for a political compromise“. That’s it. He did not say that Russia would single-handedly change the course of the war, much less so win the war. The (very small!) Russian task force in Syria achieved these original objectives in just a few months, something which the Axis-of-Kindness could not achieve in years (and the Russians did that with a small fraction of the military capabilities available to the US/NATO/EU/CENTCOM/Israel in the region. In fact, the Russians even had to quickly create a resupply system which they did not have because of the purely defensive Russian military posture (Russian power projection is mostly limited under 500-1000km from the Russian border).
In comparison, the USA has been fighting a so-called GWOT (Global War on Terror) since 2001 and all it can show is that the terrorists (of various demonstrations) only got stronger, took control of more land, murdered more people, and generally seemed to show a remarkable ability to survive and even grow in spite of (or thanks to) the GWOT. As Putin would say, what would you expect from “people who don’t know the difference between Austria and Australia“?
Personally, I would expect them to take full credit for the victory and leave.
Which is exactly what the USA has done.
At least that is what they are saying now. This could change 180 degree again.
As for Afghanistan, the USA spent more time there than the Soviets did. Does that no strongly suggest that the US leaders are *even more* incompetent than the “stagnation” era Soviet gerontocrats?
The failure to subdue or even contain Russia
Putin’s speech on March 1st to the Russian Federal Assembly was truly a historical moment: for the first time since the Empire decided to wage war on Russia (a war which is roughly 80% informational, 15% economic and only 5% kinetic but which can turn 95% kinetic in one hour or so!) the Russians decided to openly warn the USA that their strategy has been comprehensively defeated. You think that this is hyperbole? Think again. What is US military power based on? What are it’s main components?
- Airpower (air supremacy)
- Long-range standoff weapons (ballistic and air-breathing)
- Aircraft carriers
- Anti-missile defense (at least in theory!)
- 800-1000 (depends on how you count) bases worldwide
The deployment of what are without any doubt the most sophisticated air-defense systems in the world supported what are also probably the most formidable electronic warfare (EW) capabilities currently in existence have now have now created what the US/NATO commanders refer to as a “Russia’s anti-access/area denial (A2/AD)” capability which, so do these US/NATO commanders say, can pop-up over the Baltic Sea, over the Eastern Mediterranean, the Ukraine, Syria and elsewhere (might show up on the La Orchila island in Venezuela in 2019). Furthermore, in qualitative terms Russian tactical airpower is newer and at least equal, if not superior, to anything in US or NATO tactical aircraft holdings. While the West in general, and especially the USA, have a much larger number of aircraft, they are mostly of the older generations, and various encounters between Russian and US multirole aircraft in the Syrian skies have shown that US pilots prefer to leave when Russian Su-35S show up.
The deployment (already in 2018!) of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile has basically made the entire US surface fleet useless for an attack against Russia. Be it the aircraft carriers or even various destroyers, cruisers, amphibious assault ships, (mostly ill-fated) littoral combat ships, transport ships, etc. – they now are all sitting ducks which the Russians can blow out of the water irrespective of any air-defenses these ships, o or their escorts, might have.
Likewise, the deployment of the super-heavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic like the Sarmat and the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle have made all of the US anti-ballistic missile efforts completely useless. Let me repeat this: ALL of the US ABM efforts, including the billions spent on research and development, have now been rendered completely useless.
[Sidebar: it is important to clarify something here: none of the new Russian weapon systems provide any means to protect Russian from a US nuclear (or conventional) strike. “All” they do is to make darn sure that the US leaders are never under the illusion they have been pursuing since Reagan’s “Star Wars”, i.e. that they could somehow escape a Russian 2nd-strike (counter-strike) retaliatory capability if it decided to strike Russia. In truth, even without the Sarmat or the Avanguard, Russia already had more than enough missiles (land, air and sea based) to wipe-out the USA in case of a retaliatory counter-strike, but the US politicians and force planners began pursuing this pipe-dream of anti-ballistic missile defense in spite of the fact that it was rather clear that such a system could not work (a few “leakers” might be acceptable with conventional weapons, but a few “nuclear leakers” are more than enough to extract a terrible price from any attacker delusional enough to think that a 90% or even 98% effective “shield” is enough of a protection to risk attacking a nuclear superpower). So you could say that these new Russian capabilities (including the short(er) range Iskander tactical missiles) are a type of “delusion destroyer” or a “reality reminder” who will burst the bubble of US illusions about the risks of a war against Russia. Hopefully, they will never have any other use.]
Finally, the deployment of a new generation of advanced and very long range standoff missiles by Russia has given Russia the huge “reach” advantage of being able to strike any US target (be it a military force or a base) worldwide, including in the United States (which now is almost never mentioned in the western media).
Now take a look at the list of key components of US military power above and see that it has all been transformed into, basically, junk.
What we have here is a classical situation in which, on one side, one country’s force planners made fundamental, strategic miscalculations which directly defined what kind of military force the country would have for at least two, possibly three, decades, while, on the other side, the force planners made the correct decisions which allowed them to defeat a military force whose military budget is roughly ten times bigger. The most severe consequence of this state of affairs for the USA is that it will now take at the very least a decade (or more!) to reformulate a new force planning strategy (modern weapons systems sometimes take decades to design, develop and deploy). The ill-fated Zumwalt, the F-35, the Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft carrier – these are all obscene examples on how to spend billions of dollars and be left with major weapon systems disasters which only further weaken the US armed forces.
There is a simple reason why the USA became a superpower in the 20th century: not only was the US mainland protected by huge oceans, all of WWI and WWII were fought far away from the USA: all the potential competitors of the USA had their national economies completely destroyed while the USA did not even lose a single factory or research/design bureau. Then the USA could use its immense industrial powerbase to basically provide a world-wide market with goods which only the USA could built and deliver. And yet, in spite of such huge advantages, the US spend almost all its history beating up one defenseless country after another to ensure full submission and compliance with the demands of Uncle Shmuel (the AngloZionist variant of Uncle Sam). So much for being “indispensable” I suppose…
Thanks to the globalists, the US industrial base is gone. Thanks to the Neocons and their arrogance, the US is in one form of conflict or another with most of the key countries on the planet (especially if we ignore the existence of US-supported and run comprador elites). The infinitely dumb and self-defeating submission of the US to Israel has now resulted in a situation where the USA is losing control of the oil-rich Middle-East it used to run for decades. Finally, by choosing to try to submit both Russia and China to the will of the Empire, the Neocons have succeeded in pushing these two countries into a de-facto alliance (really a symbiotic relationship) which, far from isolating them, isolates the USA from “where it is happening” in terms of economic, social and political developments (first and foremost, the Eurasian landmass and the OBOR project).
2019 prospects for the Empire: problems, problems and even more problems
Well, 2018 was an exceptionally nasty and dangerous year, but 2019 could prove even more dangerous for the following reasons:
- Unless the USA changes political course and gives up on the suicidal russophobia of Obama and Trump, a military confrontation between Russia and the USA is inevitable. Russia has retreated as far as she possibly can, there is nowhere else to retreat and she therefore won’t. There is no doubt in my mind whatsoever that if the US had actually targeted Russian units in Syria (which, apparently, Bolton wanted but Mattis, apparently, categorically rejected), the Russians would have counter-attacked not only against the US missiles, but also against their carriers (especially ships). I have it from a trusted source that on the night of the attack, the Russian MiG-31K with the Kinzhal missile were in the air ready to strike. Thank God (and, possibly, thank Mattis) this did not happen. But as I said in my article “Every click brings us closer to a bang!” each time WWIII does not happen following a US strike on Syria this emboldens the Neocons to try yet once more, especially since “Assad The Monster Must Go” remains in power in Damascus while one after the one each western politician which decreed that Assad must go, goes himself.
- It is pretty obvious that Israel has gone absolutely, terminally and, possibly, suicidally insane. Their little stunt with the Russian Il-20 was already a disaster of immense proportions which, in a normal country, would have resulted in the immediate resignation of the entire Cabinet. But not in Israel. After hiding behind a Russian military turboprop, they now decided to hide from the Syrian S-300 by hiding behind two civilian aircraft! See for yourself:
- I don’t think that it is worth pondering here that Israel is the last openly racist state on the planet, or that the Israeli leaders are evil, immoral, insane and generally batshit crazy maniacs. That you either understood for yourself or you are hopeless. What is important here is not how evil the Israelis are, but how stupid and totally reckless they are. Simply put, this is how this works: the Israelis are evil, stupid and completely delusional, but they own every single US politician which means that no matter how insane and egregious the actions of the Israelis might be, the “indispensable nation” will *always* cover them and, when needed, cover-up for them (cf. USS Liberty or, for that matter, 9/11). Right now there is nobody in the US political class with any chance of being elected who would dare to do anything other that automatically worship anything Israeli (or Jewish, for that matter). The real motto of the USA is not “In God we trust“, but “there is no light between the U.S. and Israel” (yet another reason why the USA is not a real superpower: it is not even really sovereign!).
- The Empire has some major problems in Europe. First, should the Ukronazi protégés of the USA ever find the courage (or despair) to attack the Donbass or Russia, the resulting chaos will flood the EU with even more refugees, many of whom will be most unsavory and outright dangerous characters. Furthermore, the anti-EU feelings are becoming very strong in Italy, Hungary and, for different reasons, even Poland. France is on the edge of a civil war (not this time around; my feeling is that the Gilets Jaunes will eventually run out of steam; but the next time around, which will happen sooner rather than later, the explosion will probably result in the overthrow of the French CRIF-run regime and a massive anti-US backlash.
- In Latin America, the Empire has been massively successful in overthrowing a series of patriotic, independent, leaders. But what is missing now is the ability to make these pro-US regimes successful by being economically or politically viable. Amazingly, and in spite of both a massive subversion campaign by the USA and major political mistakes, the Maduro Administration has remained in power in Venezuela and is slowly but very resolutely trying to change course and keep Venezuela sovereign and independent from the USA. The key problem of the USA in Latin American is that the USA has always ruled by using a local comprador elite. The USA has been very successful in this effort. But the USA has never succeeded in convincing the Latin American masses of people of its benevolence and this is why the word “Yankee” remains a slur in every Latin American country.
- In Asia, China is offering every US colony an alternative civilizational model which is becoming increasingly attractive as the PRC is becoming more economically powerful and economically successful. It turns out that the usual mix or arrogance, hubris and ignorance which allowed the Anglo countries to dominate Asia is now losing its power and that the people of Asia are looking for alternatives. Truth be told – the USA has absolutely nothing to offer.
The bottom line is this: not only is the USA unable to impose its will on countries which are considered “US allies” (if the NorthStream ever happens – and I think that it will – then this will mark the first time that EU leaders told the US President to get lost, if not in so many words), but the USA obviously lacks any kind of project to offer to other countries. Yes, “MAGA” is all fine and dandy, but it does not have much traction with other countries who really don’t care about MAGA…
Conclusion in the form of a Russian saying
There is a saying in Russian “better to have an horrible end (than to have to live through) a horror with no end” (лучше ужасный конец чем ужас без конца). There is very little doubt that the decline of the AngloZionist Empire will continue in 2019. What will not change, however, is the ability of the USA to destroy Russia in a nuclear attack. Because, make no mistake, all that the new fancy Russian weapons provide is the capability to punish (retaliate against) the USA for an attack on Russia, but not the capability to deny (prevent) such an attack. If the Neocons decide that a nuclear holocaust is preferable to a loss of power in the USA, then there is nothing anybody can do to prevent them from playing out their own, sordid, version of Götterdämmerung. I have recently had to spend a few days in Boca Raton, were a lot of that new US “aristocracy” likes to spend time and I can tell you two things: life is good for them, and they sure ain’t giving up their privileged status as “leaders of the planet”. And if somebody tries to take it away, there is no doubt in my mind that these people will react with a vicious outburst of Samson-like despair-filled rage. So the only question remains this: will we (mankind) be able to take away the nuclear button from this class of parasites without giving them the chance to press it or not?
I don’t know.
So, will it be a horrible end or a horror with no end?
I don’t know either.
But what I know is that the Empire is cracking at all its seams and that its decline will only accelerate in 2019.
The Saker
Uplifting New Year Survey.
The monster is terminal but may take all of us with him.
The reality I hope for is the US knows that it must take out China along with Russia, and that will be the bridge too far. Having both superpowers to destroy makes it obvious that the US will never survive.
I know these godless freaks with the power to destroy humanity might be crazy, but the last thing in their ideology and narcissism is self-destruction. They see themselves as gods, deities of their own making. Thus, as Satans, they would never consider giving into an impulse to die at their own hands. In the back of their deformed minds is the knowledge that they will die when God Almighty takes their life and power from them. And only then will their Empire end. It’s empowering them to go on. They dare God to end their reign.
Meanwhile, we could be at the beginning of a terminal phase of the Hegemon. But the economic wars are interesting them now, not direct military war. They are working to derail China and Russia economically. That signals that they see the threat to their hegemony (which is primarily economic and serves their basic greed) in the economic development of Russia and China and Eurasia. They also understand that missiles are a stunning threat, but are comfortable with the judgment that neither Russia or China will attack them. So, they will continue the hybrid wars and containment of both superpowers.
Of course, something bad could happen, but deconfliction will probably mitigate that. Let’s watch the wind down of the Kurds, Turks, SDF, and US situation. I think Russia has this worked out so it will not flash into direct combat. Manbij is going well. YPG leaving. Turks kept out. Syrians and Russians taking over. It’s a good beginning.
“I know these godless freaks with the power to destroy humanity might be crazy, but the last thing in their ideology and narcissism is self-destruction.”
I cannot assume that all of those at the many levels capable of triggering nuclear war will be coolly in charge of the hair trigger mechanisms at their disposal. Quite the contrary. The greatest threat is of accidental initiation of nuclear holocaust. With many in America entertaining the most bizarre and fanatical beliefs, are we to trust these crazies with managing this huge complex system of global death? I think not.
I can understand completely the Saker invoking a Higher Power to save us from our foolish playing with planetary death. We seem incapable of saving ourselves.
Larchmonter445
Yes, the US is foolishly waging economic wars against Russia, China and others, while at the same time forgetting it’s immense foreign and domestic debt and the fact that the dollar is printed backed by nothing, except of course by the US military.
Author and social commentator James Howard Kunstler is warning Americans to “be prepared” for civil disorder in 2019 which will arise out of a potential economic collapse. The link is:
http://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/forecast-2019-ding-ding-margin-call-usa/
The Saker, of course, is correct that the elite at Boca Raton lead a good life and that they have no intention of renouncing their privileged status in society. However, what is going to happen if the finances of the US do indeed crash, as analysts have been warning for years ? How will they react ? Demand a sneak nuclear attack against Russia and China, thinking it will work with minimal loss to the US ?
Yes, the rise of Russia and China and the international institutions they created, like the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shaghai Cooperation Zone, is a danger for Wall Street and the US elite. The fact that the US is losing control of it’s allies does not help. However, the internal situation is an even greater danger which can act as a catalyst for a nuclear confrontation.
On numerous occasions I have written that there are crazies on Wall Street who think that the US military, with it’s technology, is invincible, and that a successful sneak, nuclear, attack against Russia is feasable. No doubt this conclusion has been reached by having these people watch too many Hollywood movies. As I have also written before, I sincerely hope that Pentagon generals do not share the views of some cranks on Wall Street.
The greedy evil people are perhaps our best hope, because they are the ones who care about self-preservation. Unfortunately, clinical sociopaths, narcissists, and psychopaths are pathologically self-destructive. At least some of them would be downright thrilled at the idea of apocalyptic nuclear war.
Timothy Hagios
I am afraid that you are right. What we have here is the Emperor Nero mentality.
The image in the beginning of the article of a Truck Mounted Mobile ICBM is the picture for January in the official calendar of the Russian MOD for 2019. It has the funniest caption imaginable – “Delivering cargoes to any point in the world”. :D …. The Russians really excel at trolling the last years :)
The full calendar can be viewed here: http://мультимедиа.минобороны.рф/multimedia/calendar2018/photo.htm
—
Actually, this is just a paraphrasing of the motto of the strategic missile forces – ” Deliver silence anywhere in the world”.
Ah… That makes the Bomb/Ball dropping tweet issued by Strategic Command on New Years Eve and later scrubbed more comprehensible. Thanks both for posting that info!
Any idea on where one might buy a copy of this interesting calendar?
Rick, you can print it from that site.
You can download it as a zip-archive from here: http://мультимедиа.минобороны.рф/multimedia/calendar2019.htm
Below the picture of the ICBM, click the left button (Скачать), which will open the zip-archive.
—
Could it be , as some media say, that Trump is listening to Rand Paul on Middle east Wars? The same Rand Paul who blocked (or tried to Block) the $38bln financing of Israel? Would it outlast the current federal budget discussions deadlock?
My feeling is that he is going nuclear with neocons, depriving them of their wars because they want to take away his wall. Very Childish I know…
Meanwhile back home we really need to yellow vest the toy boy and his French teacher or at least try to provoke snap parliamentary elections with some sort of alliance like in Italy. Eric Drouet, one of the GJ (Gillets Jaunes) leaders is now persecuted a la Navalny! Worse! For real and for no reasons.
We’ll see if the movement gathers steam again passed the holiday season, it might not be over.
Happy New Year Everyone! Bonne Annee! С Новым Годом!
Fabien, Eric Drouet is persecuted because he dares to challenge the Globalist Monster. Ah, the Greeks call her Thitsa (auntie). They should call her grandma, as she has older kids than he is.
Well, I hope that yellow vests do succeed. Vive la France, Vive la liberté et l’égalité!
I do not know Eric Drouet, but Navalny is an idiot that offers nothing except promise to jail everyone while stroking base instincts of jealousy and greed in his listeners.
western media always fail to catch his bad traits of character :)
https://binged.it/2LNrAOw
Yes my comparison was sarcastic. French liberals always lement on Navalny but turn a blind eye to Drouet being persecuted for no reason.
Trump announces pull out from Syria and gets labelled “Childish”.
(?)
Trump is delivering what Soweto promised and never achieved.
‘There is also a very complex kabuki dance being executed by Russia, Turkey, the US, Israel, Iran, the Kurds and the Syrians to stabilize the situation following a full US withdrawal.’
I’m guessing that was meant as, Russia,Turkey,Iran,Syria executing a kabuki dance to stabilize the situation while USA,Israel executing a kabuki dance to destabilize the situation, following a full USA withdrawal.Why would the USA and Israel try to stabilize the situation?
“So the only question remains this: will we (mankind) be able to take away the nuclear button from this class of parasites without giving them the chance to press it or not?”
– I don’t know about the nukes, but prophetically we know, that the “Annihilation of Nations” told by the Queen of Heaven at Fatima will in fact occur. With the homosexual cabal at the Vatican and in the U.S. Catholic Church too busy trying to cover up for each other’s asses, and with the possibility of Francis being an Anti-Pope and also clearly a formal heretic becoming more apparent, things aren’t looking good. It will likely make for a similar schism as that between Moscow/Ukraine, except this one will be on moral and doctrinal grounds, though no doubt politics is also at play, and as usual the U.S.A. is involved; considering many of the left have been good friends with and likely knew the behaviour of the predator Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, whose last gift to us was selling out the Chinese Catholics to the murderous Commie government. It’ll be a good day when both Washington and Beijing are blown from the face of the Earth. Hopefully they’ll take the modernist heretical members of the Catholic clergy with them. Throw in Tel Aviv and Brussels for good measure.
“So, will it be a horrible end or a horror with no end?”
– Prophetically, we are also informed by God that it will be a horrible end. But for those who survive the first strikes, it will seem like a horror with no end. But in the end, her Immaculate Heart will triumph. And whatever’s left of mankind will finally have peace.
The divine dimension is always ignored. All of mankind’s little world-control groups are all useless in the end. Humanity must always learn the hard way.
Belief in all kinds of “prophesies” is part of our problem – not a solution.
https://youtu.be/gGWqn2eaMl0
Cross talk…review of 2018…looking ahead to 2019
———
China v Taiwan….interesting? A strengthening more certain unstoppable China?
——————————–
I hope we get more revelations about how the secret machinations of governments work ..eg Integrity Initiative ….lets hope we get the full truths we deserve over so many international events such as MH17…..a freed Assange….exposure of all those piliticians only serving themselves and non democratic motives…..an end to all the lies and deceptions and fruitless wastes of monies that are not helping the planet and its peoples…..etc etc….
Hopefully in 2019 the MH17 “investigation” will be exposed.
One only has to read the report by the Dutch Transport Safety Board to see what’s going on.
While the report refers to a – not activated – BUK missile in the possesion of “rebels”, according to Dutch military intelligence, it fails to mention the fact that the Ukranian military literally has tens of BUK complexes, that were partially deployed in the eastern Ukraine.
Dutch military intelligence claims the “rebels” had taken this BUK from the Ukranian military. Why are the other Ukranian BUK’s not mentioned? This is a sham.
In a criminal investigation, you look for the party who has the motive and the means.
Who gained most from the MH17 crash? The corrupt oligarchs and Nazi’s in the western Ukraine.
Who had BUK missiles and was able to deploy them against a civilian airliner? The corrupt oligarchs and Nazi’s in the western Ukraine.
The Poroshenko putsch regime is the prime suspect for the downing of MH17. Yet is is part of the Joint Investigation Team that is responsible for the criminal investigation!
Malaysia is the flag state. Why was it pressured to take a back seat in this investigation?
The MH17 criminal investigation is run by NATO members (the Netherlands and Belgium), a NATO partner (Australia) and the prime suspect for the killing of almost 300 innocent civilians, the Ukraine with it’s NATO backed regime. Anyone with some legal background or just plain common sense understands this stinks.
The criminal investigation is a Mueller style witch hunt. It is impossible to go to court with a criminal case where the prime suspect has a veto over the results of the investigation(!).
The decision to point fingers at Russia for MH17 is a political one. It is not based on facts. There is no evidence. Just some cooked up “intercepted communications” by Ukranian intelligence and psyop social media fakes by Bellingcat.
According to the handbook from the anti -Russian propaganda outfit Integrity Initiative, Bellingcat and the Atlantic Council are partners. There is a specific cluster for the Netherlands. It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots. It would be very interesting to investigate the direct and indirect (financial) ties between the Dutch government and Bellingcat.
The BUK that downed MH17 was Ukranian. The only question that remains is if it was an accident or intentional.
The NATO backed regime in Kiev has no problems with killing it’s own cops and blaming Russia, firing rockets and heavy artillery on populated areas, calling for the genocidal killing of the population in the eastern Ukraine and moving the entire planet towards nuclear war. To quote Victoria Nuland: Fuck the EU.
The killing of almost 300 innocent civilians is just a drop in the ocean. NATO is responsible for tens of millions of deaths since it’s inception.
The criminal investigation will go on for some time. MH17 is a gift from heaven. The gift that keeps on giving. The Russians did it!
The agenda is evident. A new Cold War to divert the maximum US/EU tax payer money to the military industrial complex and tech companies. To push Russia out of the European energy market to substitute cheap Russian gas from a pipe for expensive American LNG from a deep-freeze tanker.
The people in Europe should ask themselves why they continue to accept that they are being killed by terrorists and a Nazi regime backed by their own governments.
They don’t need yellow vests. They need bullet proof vests. Against their elected politicians.
This was not an accident. Blatant false flag.
Why do people keep talking about a BUK missile? A BUK missile launch leaves a persistent exhaust trail visible from many miles way from the launch site. Many nearby residents would have witnessed such a launch, and none did. No exhaust trail, no missile. No BUK missile was launched on the day of the MH17 crash.
Right. MH17 got shot up by 30mm cannons from an airplane. Some people said Su24(25?), and/or possibly MIG29. There were plenty of comparisons showing the differences between the shrapnels from the BUK and the 30mm. Pilot’s Cabin was definitely shot up with 30mm. But there was some evidence that BUK was used as well.
I guess 30mm was used to make sure the plane was going down. BUK to make sure that formalin-ed bodies of the dead passengers would be in pieces to make ME almost impossible.
Some villagers said there was at least one plane following the MH17, one or two saw a missile trail from the Ukie held town. (I am not sure now, it’s been a while).
Please focus on the facts instead of baseless speculation. It makes no sense to get a fighter jet in the vicinity of a passenger plane you’re firing at with a missile.
Why did the Russians provide a detailed account of the serial numbers found on the remnants of the BUK missile?
Everyone involved in criminal investigations knows how notoriously unreliable eyewitnesses are. How many people are able to accurately track airplanes at 30.000+ feet with just a pair of Mk 1 eyeballs?
Symen, I can’t find the article written by German Commercial Pilot, but have a look at this:
http://thesaker.is/mh17-report-taken-apart-by-saker-reader/
Also, the original discussions were that SU24 could not fly higher that 10km, which was dispelled by some Russian pilots who said that they regularly flew at 12km, which would put the SU24 at the level of MH17.
There were other articles published by VT as well.
Yes, Russia provided manufacturing history for the BUK missile, based on the serial number provided by the Dutch authorities.
Symen, I am back with some links. It seems that the possible culprit may have been SU25:
Canon bullet found in the wreckage:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/malaysian-airlines-m17-canon-bullet-discovered-in-mh17-wreckage/5446724
Machine gun like holes:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-suppressed-evidence-machine-gun-like-holes-malaysian-airlines-mh17-was-not-brought-down-by-a-buk-missile/5648099
More cover up, pilot’s corpse:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-mh17-pilots-corpse-more-on-the-cover-up/5467351
Aircraft Was Not Hit by a Missile:
https://www.anderweltonline.com/wissenschaft-und-technik/luftfahrt-2014/shocking-analysis-of-the-shooting-down-of-malaysian-mh17/
German version of the same:
https://www.anderweltonline.com/wissenschaft-und-technik/luftfahrt-2014/schockierende-analyse-zum-abschuss-der-malaysian-mh-017/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/support-mh17-truth-osce-monitors-identify-shrapnel-like-holes-indicating-shelling-no-firm-evidence-of-a-missile-attack/5394324
This one says SU25 shot MH17 down with missiles:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/mh17-verdict-real-evidence-points-to-us-kiev-cover-up-of-failed-false-flag/5393317
Two planes no BUK:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/evidence-is-now-conclusive-two-ukrainian-government-fighter-jets-shot-down-malaysian-airlines-mh17-it-was-not-a-buk-surface-to-air-missile/5394814
By Prof. Kees van der Pijl
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-dutch-investigation-into-flight-mh17-and-kievs-veto/5654221
Then why did the Russians provide a detailed account on the serial numbers found on the remnants of the BUK missile?
Fact is the plane crashed. Fact is the damage to the plane is not consistent with 30mm shells. No one has been able to find evidence of another plane.
The Ukranian army operates BUK missiles. If you read between the lines of the accident investigation report, this is plain to see.
It was a Ukranian BUK missile. Period. No Russian involved.
You are right. That terrorist act was done by an ukraine plane.
“The fruits of the future are already in flowers of the present”
Chinese proverb.
Good article.
I would like to add my 5 cents.
In substance U.S. is already spent “super power”.
Only weapons can’t win the wars (U.S. themselves give us the best examples).
It takes huge courage and resolute will power to kill and to get killed (in huge numbers) for wining the World War.
And that is something U.S. doesn’t have any longer.
Therefore US will not start “Armageddon”.
Because if they really wanted it, they would already started it by now.
Only thing (they will probably do) is to go down with the very small bang (rather than with big bang).
Being delusional and ever more desperate they will react with; “too little and too late”.
You are counting on our unhinged “leaders” to save us? Predicting how they will act in the difficult times ahead is a losing game. Just trying to anticipate Trump’s next moves should tell you how futile that is.
@mike k
No I do not “count” on anybody or anything.
This is just my wild guess how things might end up to be.
Judging only on general situation without going much into any specific details (“unhinged leaders”).
Even “unhinged leaders” are just trees in the big forest, just another detail in general geopolitical picture.
One must see forest not the trees to get right perspective.
Again I am convinced that U.S. will not start WW3.
And I am deeply convinced that they will lose world dominance much sooner than many can imagine.
Predicting future is not exact science, it takes many things with intuition on top…
P.S.
Trump being “unpredictable” or “unhinged” is just another MSM bias.
Judging by Tramp’s acts to the present day I don’t see anything that is out of ordinary or not expected.
War in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, negotiation with N. Korea, and possible proxy conflicts with Russia (in Ukraine) and China (S.China sea & Taiwan) backing Israel etc.
He seams to be quite predictable in his “unpredictability” or just doing exactly the same foreign policy like guys before him.
Wild guesses are OK in our complex and confusing situation, but not likely to be correct. But don’t bet the farm on shots in the dark
.
Anyone’s behavior looks inevitable and predictable, in retrospect. Trump’s ignorance and extreme egotism make him a loose cannon. I don’t think he knows himself what he may do next. One thing that makes us worried about Trump is that he shoots from the hip, using an intuition that is as likely to wound his own foot, as anything he might have been aiming at. Let’s hope he won’t bring the whole house down with his wild swings.
@Anonymous
I don’t expect anybody to agree with my guess and the intuition and logic that is behind it…
I still believe in it.
I have impression that in general Trumps importance is far too exaggerated.
U.S. foreign policy hasn’t changed in last 30 years.
And I don’t think it will change now with Tramp… or with anybody else….
That is why I find it so easy to predict the U.S. future.
U.S. is not the country that has resolve and guts to start WW3 against China and Russia.
Being so much internally divided U.S. will continue with ever more erratic policies and conflicts and fruitless attempts to preserve world hegemony through military power.
U.S. will collapse much faster than they think.
I agree with you – I’ve spent 13 or so years in the USSA.
People forget (or a re brainwashed by Hollywood BS – as I was) that Americans are probably the most cowardly nation in the world. I have ever seen bigger cowards anywhere else personally.
I’ve noticed that a few friends I have left in the US (foreigners with US citizenship who spent decades there) are getting ready to leave for the first time.
It’s becoming obvious that the whole country is going to hell rapidly as we speak.
it’s a ruin of a country in so many ways – especially when it comes to social interaction – and lack of any meaningful collaboration.
Every Anglosheep is turned against all other Anglosheeple
I’ve noticed Israeli friends are getting more upset with my posts on FB, they are coming up with desperate 4-year old kid kind of arguments etc…lots of desperation – consistent with this article it seems
_ ” whole country is going to hell rapidly ” _ …
Of course. Usa has to be equalized with other already pacified countries , like in south america. Masters of earth can not leave usa to have its own government , its own army , its money . by their logic , usa is finishing its role as world policeman , it is over _ and usa sholud stand in line with other states , and be similar to them. Thats why roads are neglected , bridges are falling down, railways are insecure , and so on , like in some third world country. How many homeless are now in usa , compared by number of homeless in africa ? About same ? How many unemployed ? When masters of earth organize collapse of banking system in usa , how many people will be left without their earned money , as cash , or plastic card money ? How will they survive ? To contine living on gmo food ? For how long ?
Question of time is when new all_world army will apear , probably organized by some of multinational company and their personnel , masters of earth would move their focus to them.
On the question of the Ukraine. If any war is launched against the Don Bass or a fortiori against Crimea the Ukrainian Armed Forces will certainly lose. Numbers and technology may be on the side of the Ukies, but morale and willingness to fight and die for Poroshenko, I don’t think so. We have seen before how US trained proxy forces in Georgia and further back the ARVN in Vietnam simply collapse in the face of determined resistance. This almost certain defeat would have massive political ramifications in the rest of the Ukraine. A defeated army would be coming back and blaming Poroshenko and the nomenklatura in Kiev for their defeat, there would almost certainly be another Maidan with Poroshenko hung out to dry – quite literally – and Poroshenko knows this. Porky would have to do a Yanukovich and run for his life. The process which began with the Orange Revolution would finally collapse in chaos.
And this is why there has been no military offensive against Don Bass even though I suspect the US handlers have implored Porky to start a fight.
Sobering analysis, yet, we cannot forget the results of pure hubristic overreach if we open the creaking and cracking actions of empire to a larger world window.
Empire is projecting force and expending energy on every front and with every weapon, militarily through to economic and coercion. Note what is going on in Thailand, right at the moment.
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2018/12/us-has-little-to-offer-southeast-asia.html
Compared with a few years ago, the resistance against empire has only increased and increased tremendously. So, it becomes harder to keep the empire sphere of influence cohesive and strong, and empire now finds itself in a fight or having to face resistance of some or other nature, just about everywhere.
A few more examples:
Empire decided to make Taiwan its lily pad and we saw the beginnings of that with the Trump admin trying to negotiate with Taiwan directly, and ignore China. Xi just in the past few days declared China will reunify with Taiwan, none of this empire nonsense.
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1134377.shtml
To support that message, we get the Chinese military saying things like – we can take over Taiwan in 100 hours, and if empire disturbs our maritime exclusion zones, we should think of taking out an aircraft carrier or two because we can, and because one achilles heel of empire is soldiers in body bags. This is real war talk ‘because now they can’. So instead of an easy ride in to yet another lily pad, empire faces complete and real opposition with teeth.
Empire declared ‘ownership’ of Venezuela, economically or militarily. Russia sent in a few planes and now empire finds opposition that it never had to face before.
Brazil is aligning with empire, but also is still a BRICS member, so this is not a slam dunk either and I’m sure some ‘gentle persuasion aka coercion’ will happen in this sphere. Don’t give up on Brazil just yet.
The withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal also is not working as empire expected and besides losing a few big multi-national companies in Iran, trade is continuing.
And so we can check right across the world and see the sheer world of resistance that empire faces. It is fierce. And this is not even looking at the internal divisions that are equally fierce. The hybrid war is on empire’s doorstep and consuming vast swathes of energy.
There is the distinct although at the moment still small possibility that empire crumbles from the center without energy for even a whimper and even before they realize that the position of Emperor of the World is no longer available. It is so that the ball is now in empire’s court and they are trying to change the ground rules materially by a Space Force. Yet, even here they are behind the curve as it is China probing the dark side of the moon just now. But still, there are those nukes eh. Can someone figure out how to defuse them over distance? It is only a matter of technology. Someone has to realize that ‘first strike’ may only reach ground second, judging by the mind-boggling speeds of the new Russian weapons.
If The Saker’s described Click does not turn into a Bang in the short term, we are facing a year of tedious, consistent resistance while we watch the sands of empire slowly run out. Will they bow down and make peace? I don’t see this happening right now. I’ve done a lot of sailing. Sailing is described as long periods of boredom interspersed with moments of sheer terror. That is what it looks like for the new year. Keep resisting and use the periods of boredom well. :-)
this is an excellent comment,
i have nothing to add.
Yes, indeed; this was an excellent post that greatly complemented the article.
“There is the distinct although at the moment still small possibility that empire crumbles from the center without energy for even a whimper and even before they realize that the position of Emperor of the World is no longer available.”
A really brilliant comment touching on a subject easily ignored because it is “invisible”
The ability of the US to control/ demolish countries has been based on military power, yes, but also on having owned the world’s reserve currency. Every single country has had to own dollars with which to trade. in fact with which to even function.
Not any more.
De-dollarization is now well underway with multiple countries trading outside the dollar.
US belligerence including imposing sanctions left right and centre have speeded up the process and also explains why countries are rapidly amassing gold.
I see the rate of this decay of dollar power accelerating.
People everywhere want peace. They want modest prosperity. They want sanity and justice.
The world is surely tired of this narcissistic, psychopathic beast regime bullying everybody.
Today there is a choice. Before Putin there was no choice. Stand up to the US and you die.
Many countries who might not have bothered to begin dumping the dollar have been impelled to look at alternatives just to survive and they way I see it, the two powerhouse countries, Russia and China have clearly decided that the way to bring down the beast is not by military means (suicidal) but to destroy the dollar’s place as a world currency and in the process replace it with real money backed by gold.
By way of example just in November President Xi Jinping visited Africa and obtained agreements with 14 African countries to begin trading in yuan. China offers these countries improving prosperity and stable money. They call it win-win.
The US by contrast is building military bases there. How many bases have they got now world wide? Over 1000? Yawn.
As this – now well underway – de-dollarization process moves forward with more and more countries seeing the benefits of getting out of US clutches, all these unwanted dollars will pour back into the US resulting in devaluation of the currency at home by, some analysts claim, 70% causing huge inflation for Americans in the price of imports but more significantly for the rest of us rendering it’s empire of military bases unaffordable and the country bankrupt and unable to pay it’s way with it’s mickey mouse dollar and trillions in debt.
Like everyone else I fear a nuclear war as I’m sure do the Russians and Chinese but I also believe that they have a strategy to end the US reign of terror by destroying it’s currency.
I suspect that part of the reason for the haste by China to build the BRI is to create new customers for their products because they know that the US won’t be their main customer for much longer.
I don’t think that a western dollar/ financial collapse is far away. I think the US deep state knows it too hence their desperation and high levels of aggression. Iraq and Libya were destroyed for attempting to replace the dollar in trade. Now though, the countries doing it are too numerous and undefeatable.
I also agree with you that global resistance is spreading and growing especially in Europe and if I may slightly disagree with the Saker’s excellent article I do not see the “gilets jaunes” petering out.
Instead I see it spreading across Europe. (It already is)
Why? Because the people are under savage attack by the Rothschild Zionist bankers and they either go under or fight back.
I think millions of them will fight back. They know if they don’t resist they will be ruthlessly crushed, therefore they have no choice. Stopping protesting will make their situation far worse.
2019 will be a year of increasing chaos and resistance to globalism I believe.
“Far from being a real superpower, the USA is in a full-spectrum decline and the main thing which still gives it its superpower status are its nuclear weapons, just like Russia in the 1990s.”
The Us is also the only country with a track record of using nuclear weapons, and a gratuitous use at that.
Things don’t look good for 2019.
Greetings Brother,
I loved the post, the only thing that was missing is this — Nuclear war, cannot happen it has been attempted by the crazies several times, but all nuclear weapons are now just for show. They only represent the fear factor, nothing more. Therefore your post is somewhat brighter than anyone could expect. Keep up the great work, and believe me, I know from years of research that nuclear war is just one big bluff. All nuclear weapons have been neutralized. So rest assured brother of mine we will all live to see the demise of the dark ones without any major catastrophes hopefully this coming year will finish them off.
Leo (The Azlan Man)
Hi Leo,
You state that “All nuclear weapons have been neutralized”. Pretty strong statement. Do you have anything to back up the claim which I could read?
Cheers,
Mark
Mark,
I was initially going to dismiss Leo’s post, as there is an enormous amount of evidence, that a very large number of nuclear weapons, have been built and tested.
However since the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996, I can find very little evidence of any further tests, at least by the major powers. Any competent Seismologist, should be able to confirm any such tests, as they monitor earthquakes on a daily basis. Nuclear explosions have a completely different signature to both conventional explosions and earthquakes, but all major such events would be recorded.
This in my view does pose a lot of important questions. I can think of virtually nothing that is complex and man made, that is likely to work, if it hasn’t even been tested for well over 20 years.
I would like to think that they have all been disarmed and dismantled and have always thought it would be a good idea to do so. However, this is merely wishful thinking. I have no evidence, that nuclear disarmament has occurred.
One reason for this is that a vast majority of politicians in control of such things, now give the distinct impression of being totally insane, even more so than when this film was made.
“Dr. Strangelove Final Scene”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gb0mxcpPOU
Tony
Was Dr. Strangelove any stranger than Donald Trump? How many of us are still suffering the illusion that the world we have created (as opposed to the real world) makes any kind of sense? Alice in Wonderland lived in a more consistent reality than most people inhabit today.
Your confidence that nuclear war is not possible is amazing.
Anonymous,
Whilst I do not share Leo’s “confidence that nuclear war is not possible”, I agree his faith is amazing, and does give me a happy feeling for the future of my Grandchildren, which is quite spiritual, considering I have nearly run out of Christmas vodka.
Let’s hope so.
Maybe the last real use of nuclear weapons was on 9/11 – but even that was nearly 20 years ago, when the evidence strongly suggests the Americans did it to themselves. I am not stating that I know that nuclear weapons were used on that day, as I have not seen the seismic evidence. Whatever did it, created an enormous amount of heat, which took many months to cool. Highly unusual for a controlled demolition using conventional explosives or even paraffin.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kerosene
Tony
Excellent survey!
Time for some well-deserved Russian nukes bringing true enlightenment to the Euro-trash.
… An_zi_emp… Took some even scarrier actual steps …
Why could not we assume that they will move another scarrier steps and really force Rusia to answer counter attack. ? Why ? Because they are not afraid for themselves , and because they are not americans. Why do we think that usa is that one pushing and pushing towards nuke exchange ? Suppose usa is on level of sargent mayor with his platoon , and some unknown , unidetified person with rank of general_mayor orders attack, And general is hidden somewhere in sealed undergroud base , say in africa. Why should general bother if some usa ( that is , sargent and his platoon ) die from rusian nukes , and if some rusian soldier and platoon , and accompanyig civillians die ? Collateral damage. General and his companions will stay in their shelters and wait radiation to decrease , and start to breed their own race of men. It would not be first time. Remember sodoma and gomora , and noah and his ark.
Maybe possible war will be allowed by christ , as sort of decontamination of gathered evil inside mankind , but maybe this will be prevented by earth guardian angels. Earth is formed and prepared and given to mankind to learn to love , to differentiate good from evil , to rise in cosmic levels. It is up to high level cosmic angels to decide what to do with earth , and not some white house , some pentagon , some many agencies , congres, senat , and other clerks. They are all clerks , and nothing but clerks. They are all playing games , dangerous games , but games anyway. Why do we pay them such attention , why do we think they are important , and devoute our energies to them , why when they are unimportant. ? They are like dog chasing its tail.
God , let there be your will ! That should be told from our side of universe. We are cosmic beings, sons of God Mercifull , temporary on earth.
Marvelous! Thank you
Why is everybody so focused on the geopolitical dance between US and its vassal states on one hand and Russia/China/Iran/Syria/etc. on the other while ignoring the fact that they are not only cooperating but are on the same side on issues of space/cosmos in promoting the heliocentric illusionary version of our world, in colluding and hiding all there is about Antarctica? Aren’t we missing the forest because of the trees?
Are you aware about the greater military operations called ‘Dominic” and “Fishbowl” performed by both Russia and the US some years after the first world war, in which they were both shooting nuclear armed rockets into the sky/firmament? I don’t know much of it but I heard of this from different sources and I was completely stunned.
Also, the fact that NASA is a complete bogus organization, created for promoting the heliocentric illusionary version of our world, caught with lies in Virtual Reality techniques while presenting their video materials as real and live imaging. All used in a massive scale of brainwashing all people while cashing in $ billions.
All that has been done since Galileu, Einstein and Werner von Braun was in fact to promote the heliocentric version of our universe. So let s shift away ´cause it has been sufficiently promoted all over.
augusto,
I’m glad you brought up the subject of the “heliocentric version of our universe”, because after I had given up the Catholic Religion at the age of 15 mainly for personal reasons, I with my friend Paul whilst studying physics, came up with a theory which we thought was original, which went beyond our known universe, but which was all about time, and what it was whilst both studying the same beautiful girl in the library (we were both to shy to ask)
We were both taught that time was linear. It starts at 0, and goes on to infinity. Its the basis of the vast majority of religions at the least for the last 2000 years.
However, we both realised that most physical things that seem to go on for infinity, are in fact global or cyclic. If for example you start moving in what seems to be a straight line, you do not in fact fall off the edge of what many believed 2000 years ago to be a flat planet earth. What actually happens, is that after what seems an infinite period of time if walking (somewhat faster if flying) you end up at the same point you started from.
If everything physical seems to be cyclic, then maybe time is too.
This has some very interesting potential implications, which virtually no one liked, when we told them about our theory.
When you are dead, you have no concept of time, so it doesn’t matter how long it takes, to get back to the same point you started from, as you have no awareness of it.
So when you die, you instantly go to heaven, which is when you become aware of yourself, sucking your own thumb in your mother’s womb.
You then lead exactly the same life as you did before. In fact you have always lived this life, and you always will. There was no start and there is no end. Death provides no escape. You simply go back to the beginning.
Many years later, I discovered our theory, and slight variations of it was endemic, in many civilisations, that were many thousands of years old, who’s main entertainment at night was not to watch TV, but to study the Universe.
Tony
@ tony_opmoc
_ we were taught time was linear _ ” …
Well , that seems to be quite impropriate.
Linear motion , not any , but uprising linear motion with required step of growth , with constantly increasing production and consumption is typical representation of capitalism model of organization of human life. You constantly need to work more , spend more , and waste more. But such philosophy of life has its limits of growth. Why capitalism is in crisis ? It shows that there is not enough resources. Everything gets consumed , in circles , and state has to find , provide or steal resources from near country , later from one continent , than from another continent , until there are no more continents left where one could statisfy increasing need for resources. Why usa so urgently need to conquer Siberia and its enormous resources ? There are no other places with such plentifull of everything , gold , diamonds , oil , gas , you name it , it is below Siberian grass. So big war has to begin , to catch those resources.
That concept of linear increasing needs , and consumption , is short_sightedly aplied to time. Time counting is equally necessary as money counting.
But time is not linear. Time even does not exist above earth , in deep universe. Space is limitless by all dimensions we apply here on earth. Time may be necessary on earth , in material world we live in . you need to know what time is it , not to get late to work. Did you complete your 12 hour work day , or you need to stay , couple of more hours , overtime , to please your boss , and show him there is no need to fire you. That is use of time on earth.
Does our Sun need to know what time is it now , should i send some light energy to those people on earth , so they could go to work ?
_” it starts at 0 , and goes ti infinity _ ” …
What time is 0 time ? Time when usa dropped bombs on hiroshima and nagasaki , and showed rest of world that it is country no 1 , on earth , new empire has risen , and time counts from that day to infinity , as that is how long empire will last ?
Who knows how many such counts were on earth up until now. There were many empires , unknown to us , but they belived they would last. That is counting of time.
_ ” if everything physical seems to be cyclic _ “…
Everthing in universe is cyclic , earth rotates around sun , sun , also rotates around other axis , milky way rotates around its axis , and so … Ad infinity. And stars do not need time. What time means for celestal body old 15 bilion years , measured by earth time ?
But while all those celestial entities move , they also grow , that is most important thing for any entity in universe. Each of these entities has its soul , and their soul grows for inumerable years. And they all are heading to God , Creator of everything.
So human soul has its share of growth. But growth can not be realized if you go linear. As person lives , and dies , one little step is completed , but path is circular , better said elyptical , and is rising in enormous circles , in space and in time.
Great and long path is in front of human soul , to reach to proximity of God Father.
But evil soul can not do that , only pure , purified soul , can do. And human soul tries to fullfill it while uprising through universe.
This is some sort of short version of opinion about time in human life, i belive.
—————-
[Folks – please take off-topic discussion to the MFC. Thanx, the mod.]
It may not be as apparent in Florida these days as it was in the South I grew up in, Florida has of course a flood of “Snowbirds” who come south to retire. But I had to chuckle at the line about how in Latin America the word “Yankee” is an insult. That has also long been true in the American South as well.
As one would expect, the Empire lies. So, of course, the Empire’s current version of what the Southerners called “The War of Northern Aggression” is also largely a lie. By the 1860’s, the American southern states thought that the Constitution was being violated and that the “Yankees” had reneged on the terms of that deal. (Sound familiar). There had been a long fight about the powers of the Federal government versus the powers of the States. Look up the term “Nullification” with regards to America and the early 19th century. The flashpoint that finally provoked the crisis was slavery, but the root cause of the secession of the southern states was the disagreement that the Constitution gave the Federal government the power to do anything about it. The Constitution that the southern states had agreed to and ratified contained limits to the Federal Power.
Mr PC Roberts makes the point that calling this conflict a Civil War is itself propaganda that misleads. A Civil War is two parties within a nation trying to fight for control of the government. The War of Northern Aggression was the Southern states throwing up their hands and saying “Enough!” and saying that they wanted no further part in a deal where the Yankees had no respect for the terms of the deal (Sound familiar?)
Thus, the Southern states suffered an invasion by the North which was financed and backed by the New York banks. The Southern states suffered war crimes and atrocities (read about Gen William Sherman, the burning of Atlanta and the March to the Sea) and an invading army. After that, the South suffered another decade of military occupation and reconstruction by Yankee “carpetbaggers”. The laws that President Trump is currently violating in using the US military on US soil for police duties stem from the final end of that military occupation.
The time of the War of Northern Aggression saw the forming of the alliance between the Federal Government and the bankers. It saw the financing of a large standing army who’s intent was to force the submission of rebellious Americans to the will of this alliance. This was the end of the US Constitution. It was shortly after, during the reign of corruption that followed the war that such odious constitutional “principles” as corporations having the same rights as people were corruptly made into law. If one wants to trace the end of American democracy and the rise of corrupt crony capitalism, the War of Northern Aggression is an obvious turning point in history.
Maybe not so much in Florida, with its large population of retired Yankee Snowbirds, but the term Yankee is still an insult in much of the American South. The first place where the phrase “Yankee Go Home” was heard was in America.
Why is the price of oil so low? Is it because the global recession is starting in the emerging markets? Is it because the Chinese economy is slowing down? You can’t trust the Chinese economic statistics, but is that what the price of oil is telling us? Are the tariffs crushing the Chinese economy which would cripple that empire? A meltdown in China will not be contained.
Oil prices are based on volume available. How much is pumped and how much is coming out of storage.
These are often not related to immediate need or soon to be used quantities. Thus, they do not necessarily reflect economic development.
For instance, the price of oil was recently very high because production was down after a period of overproduction when the Saudis tried to flood the market, lower the price to get market share up.
Now, over-production (Iran came back on line and US frackers have pumped enormous volumes of oil) has lowered the price again. Even though economies are slowing, in order to get the price back up, Russia and Saudi are cutting production. So price back to 60 dollars will be a reflection of output not use. Within certain parameters, price does not directly reflect economic activity.
Just like Electricity Use in China is not a good gauge any longer of economic condition.
There will be recession in west and east, at least one stock market crash in the west and as a result a return to QE for the US. China will have to deal with its debt problem also, however Russia and China will fair better in the long run, huge build ups of gold will help them through the rough patches, the US having no such luck having sold most gold to the Eurasians. The economic situation will take the US away from any major new military involvements but they will continue its death by a thousand cuts approach to Russia, needling in Syria and the Ukraine plus the usual rabid propaganda. Both Russia and China just need to bide their time and get through economic rough patches as starting from 2021 we will see that a transition point has been reached, that which shows beyond doubt that the 21st century will be the Eurasion century. Can we keep fingers off buttons long enough? That is the unpredictable element in all of this. 2019/20 will be a year of more economic failure for the west primarily, thus dictating military strategy.
I agree. The US is running on fumes. This so – called Space Force of Trump will be just another big money drain. It really is just time before the US economy collapses.
Any more quantative easing will push the US more towards inflation, especially as other countries appear to be less inclined to buy the US treasury bills, and are trading with other countries in their own currencies.
The Chinese middle class is huge, and will be able to sustain the Chinese economy to a large extent without US trade.
Finally, wait for Brexit…. that will be very hard, bad for England…. the dominos will start falling then, affecting other countries, the world, big time. Greece was just a dry run for it.
This will further weaken the US.
they are pimping the idea that Brexit will hurt Britain (“building up the suspense” – movie jargon )
only to have a major (EU-wide) public opinion swing when Brexit finally doesn’t turn out to be that bad***
why?
they need to bring other EU countries to leave the EU as well
which removes the EU as a coherent economic competitor
and the € as a financial competitor off the world stage
buying the Empire & US$ few more years of life
***(and it doesn’t matter if that is true or not, they will claim Brexit was successful)
Enjoyed the analysis.
However, it focuses primarily on military comparisons, but doesn’t mention the key weakness of the US – its economy, which is simply not sustainable. By all conventional accounting methods the US is insolvent; the interest repayments alone are equal to the defense budget, and that’s before interest rates go back to normal levels. The rest of the world is rapidly decoupling from the dollar so foreigners funding future US deficits is becoming less likely. Despite Trump’s tariffs and trade wars it is the US which has the problem – it is dependent on imports and its manufacturing base (the real economy) has declined – whereas its opponents (Russia and China, and in particular Russia+China) are more self-sufficient.
Also, as we see on a daily basis, the US polity is hopelessly, irredeemably, split. No country can wage a major war in such a state.
Finally, I’m not so sure that Russian defenses could not deal with a major US strategic missile launch – as the article asserts. We know about Russia’s missile defense capabilities, which are impressive to say the least, and they must have been designed assuming such a scenario. But we know less about the electronic warfare capabilities, which in Syria at least have appeared very effective.
How unsustainable? — economically, and morally, the West is swimming in a great borrowed sea of bliss. What are the real dollar numbers, for which each individual person will be held accountable; when that bliss turns to bile; not a straight-forward question on many levels; it is Unknown. That little, but painful, thorn, in America’s heel, Cuba, is an anomalistic example of a nation protecting its people’s sovereignty by excluding criminal (un-Civil) debt practices; at somewhere around last place, on the Nations World list of total debt (the general public is not shown these numbers, combining all forms of debt, rather than select example). Where is the land of the free? is it the land of the morbidly obese ‘cash cows’; because great fat pigs yield huge profit: they eat continuously; their clothing and dress are expensive; even their furniture and houses are special designs; they require the biggest cars (land yachts for land whales); the medical interventions are unceasing and all encompassing; the fat-nation represents endless regenerating revenue for every pill, exercise-fad, special treatment, and idol worshipping gimmick ever devised — all done on borrowing, debt, and more debt.
One seldom mentioned but important factor in nuclear exchange is the ability of the country to absorb the attack or simply said take it on a chin and which one of the opponents would come out as less destroyed.
West lives in glass castle and yet throwing rock.
A relatively minor event of handful of skyscrapers coming down in cloud of dust paralysed the whole continent.
Nuclear exchange would by immeasurably worse, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were constructed of combustible wood, so is North America. No protection, no readiness of any sort, no knowledge of survival topped with ignorant overconfidence based on mass media spewing false propaganda as partially proven here by comment at 9:30am.
Russian Federation has stronger chin and mental readiness in every aspect of this freak show.
Just saying.
S75ponny
The word “Yankee” remains a slur in every Latin American country.
It is also so in Japan, where “Yankee” (ヤンキー) means a delinquent youth. From my limited experience, Japan might be a vassal state but the Japanese people themselves are not too fond of America.
I’ve been praying every morning for six months that the AngloZion terrorist regime stop murdering Syrian families, Yemeni, Afghani, and other families, that the Lord bring an end to these terrorists. What I am seeing, as reported by the Saker, I take as answers to prayers.
I know that evil is the nature of this world, but the murders of families grieves me.
Because the US, UK, France and other nations participate in the murder of families so they can steal resources from their nations, I don’t buy products from those countries, as much as I can. For example, instead of French wine, I now buy Italian wine.
“I know that evil is the nature of this world”
@ Patrick
I always believed that,
main purpose of the prayer should be desire to stop any kind of evil against anybody… anywhere on the planet.
There is nobody who can judge where and when evil starts and where it stops.
Also there is no true prayer without humility.
Prayer is forgiveness and forgiveness is prayer.
Broad and accurate analysis of 2018.
Predictions for 2019. are realistic with the certain Apocalyptic touch .
Overall – brilliant !
I don’t agree with one point and that is that the Russian Federation does not have the ability to deflect or defeat a US nuclear attack on it’s soil..they do the S500 missile defense system.If produced in enough amounts this defense system is far superior to anything the West or NATO has,this is fact.To a certain degree the S400 missile defense system can knock down incoming ballistic missiles at a certain altitude to prevent their nuclear detonation over Russia or at low altitudes.These systems are better than the Ageis ballistic missile defense system that the US has spent billions on developing.This is apparent as to the necessity of US to place these missile systems in Poland and Romania so as to try and shoot down Russian ballistic missiles as they are launched and not as they enter the sky above the US mainland! Now Russia knows that these launch systems the US has placed in these two countries can also be loaded with nuclear cruise missiles so therefore Russia has had to develop the S500 to shot down these missiles and the Iskander and the Dagger hypo-sonic missile system the latter being air launched,just in case,so as to destroy any missile launching base in Western Europe.See Germany’s recent refusal to host any short range offensive US missile systems in their country!No The Russian federation is pretty much ahead now in the arms race and the US cannot afford to enter into another arms race without downsizing it’s military!Checkmate US!!
The military doctrine notwithstanding, does Russia have the first strike capability and if yes how it possibly (theoretically) could play out, especially in the light of much touted defensive anti-missile systems deployed on the Russian territory like S300, S400 and soon S500. Would Russia be able to prevail or the final score would be still the same? Can you please address this question as the possibility of that happening is rarely mentioned.
Buen amigo Saker , ten un feliz 2019 vos y tu familia !
Gracias por este agudo y certero análisis…gracias .
Recibe un abrazo de un amigo.
José Florentino
So many things that I used to consider as utter fringe spheres of imagination becoming totally mundane, everyday reality. I think, “the invisible top” of the food chain is preparing for the post humanity world. They don’t need to start any conventional, or even economic wars to achieve this “no human left alive” goal. The spraying of our skies in order to dim the sun is one of those things anyone can see, and yet people are stuck to their devices like their lives depend on it, and incapable to look up, or around to see how drastically everything has changed. Last summer, I talked to some farmers in my area and they told me that there is simply not enough real sunlight, therefore the photosynthesis is already slowed down. Basically, according to Harvard, we need to destroy the planet in order to save it. In the spring 2019, they plan to start doing all of what used to be done in secret totally openly. Does it all sound familiar?
Add to this vaccinations, lethal medications, mind eroding education and relentless push for transhumanism etc, etc…you get the picture and it is not very cheerful.
@The Real History
You are absolutely correct!
To understand all it takes is to step back and have second look “all those things that don’t make sense” become clear. (If any sense left)
There is so much evidence of it everywhere.
Reality is more bizarre than the bizarre itself!
Just saying.
S75ponny
Oh the US is very adept at wasting money in overpriced nonsensical crap. I know the days Lockheed Martin manufactured a single nail at a price of more than $100 and we engineers used to joke about what must have gone wrong for things to turn up this way. Good luck to US in winning a serious war with so many parasites in their system.
There is one potential fail safe designed into the U$ military system: No U$ officer is sworn to obey the orders of anyone: Not the generals, not the politicians, not the POTUS, no one. A U$ officer is sworn only to support, and defend the Constitution of the United States. The officer’s oath is available on line for anyone to read. If it comes to a war with Russia/China the U$ officer corp may very like likely just say, “NO!” That seems to be exactly what Mattis did in Syria.
I think an Air Force officer said “No” some years back when a B-52 load of nuclear armed cruise missiles left Minot, North Dakota, and ended up at Barksdale AFB outside Shreveport, LA. They said that it was just a mistake while loading the missiles, and they loaded the wrong ones. I was once qualified to transport, and load nuclear armaments onto B-52s, and I know that such a mistake is simply impossible. This was further verified by a retired AF Colonel in an article in the New Yorker. I think the pilot of the B-52 realized what was about to happen, landed at Barksdale, handed the keys to the wing commander, and told him to start WW 3 on his own if he really wanted to vaporize the world.
Once thing is certain: No matter what happens in the future we’ll never know the truth of it for we live in a cesspool of lies.
Thanks XSFRGR for valuable comment.
Event you mentioned is not much known but it is real and somehow it leaked out.
Putin has more patience then I would have.
The monster is crumbling, and in 2019 I hope the world find some solutions in at least one of the conflicts.
It is my belief that the Neocons are going for the nuclear option – and I mean “nuclear” quite literally.
They have already decided they want to start a nuclear war. It’s either that, or they have to give up power for good and pay for their crimes against humanity. They will certainly not be doing either of those things willingly.
While we are here arguing about whether or not a nuclear war is going to happen, they are actively filling up their underground bunkers with supplies and preparing for the destruction they are purposely about to wroth upon the entire world.
I think the original plan was for Hillary to start this war. What most people did not realize, is that the Neocons were going for humanity’s jugular with the election of the demon-possessed madwoman, Hillary, who was more than willing to escalate tensions with Russia to the point of a nuclear war. Only by a miracle did she lose, which is something they were not expecting. This freaked them out and dismayed them badly. Regardless of Trump’s stupidity, his unexpected election has unwittingly bought humanity more time to avoid nuclear catastrophe.
That said, the neocons surely aren’t giving up on their plan to start a nuclear war. It’s the only way they will ever “dominate” and have their vengeance against Russia and China for daring to resist hegemony. It’s the only way they will reverse the fact that humanity is slowly phasing out their control systems. It also thins out the population dramatically, making it easier for them to control and enslave the survivors. It is also the only way they will be able to avoid having to pay for the demonic and evil crimes they have committed against humanity.
They seek the full domination, and enslavement, of the entire human race. For them, nuclear war is a means to an end. There is no sugarcoating it. They will not give up on these goals until they are forced to do so.
The future of the human race and indeed, planet Earth, now depends on whether or not humanity will organize a truly effective “resistance” against the Neocons before they finally manage to get their much-awaited WW3. We are in a race against time with the neocons that will decide the fate of this world. God help us all.
I would like to add an excellent analysis of Russian and especially Putin’s “Balancing Act” in the middle east. An eye-opener read. Also refers to one of Saker’s articles. Enjoy and feel free to comment.
https://eurasiafuture.com/2019/01/01/is-russia-intentionally-enabling-israeli-aggression-and-impunity-against-its-own-regional-balancing-strategy/
“it was the Israeli hypostasis of the Empire which triggered a massive crisis when the Israelis hid their strike aircraft behind a Russian Il-20 large turboprop airliner resulting in the loss of the aircraft and crew.”
An airliner?
What is “the Israeli hypostasis of the Empire”? I find the phrase unintelligible.
there is a theory which I call “The Nexus of Power” that I use when view the goings on in the world.
Basically, “The Nexus of Power” theory states that the center of development on Earth isn’t static; in fact it has been constantly moving in Westward slightly norther direction for the past ~5-6 thousand years, circling the Earth as I said in Westward direction.
You can clearly map “the Nexus of Power” progress through written history on a map if you so desire. I won’t bother going over simple history lesson to prove the theory correct.
“The Nexus of Power” was in USA during the 20th Century but it has now jumped over the Pacific ocean and is firmly moved into China. So no matter, short of a nuclear war, the USA/West can stop “The Nexus of Power” advancement.
The Nexus of Power was noticed by several writers. I knew about it when I was a teen by studying history.
But later I read Robert Anton Wilson talking about it in one of his books.
Of course, the question I come up with is what happens after the Nexus of Power completes its circle of the Earth after it stared it in China about ~5-6 thousand years ago. I haven’t been able to come up with a satisfactory answer except the Singularity occurring sometimes around ~2050-~2070. After that, ALL bets are off.
“In Latin America, the Empire has been massively successful in overthrowing a series of patriotic, independent, leaders. But what is missing now is the ability to make these pro-US regimes successful by being economically or politically viable. Amazingly, and in spite of both a massive subversion campaign by the USA and major political mistakes, the Maduro Administration has remained in power in Venezuela and is slowly but very resolutely trying to change course and keep Venezuela sovereign and independent from the USA. The key problem of the USA in Latin American is that the USA has always ruled by using a local comprador elite. The USA has been very successful in this effort. But the USA has never succeeded in convincing the Latin American masses of people of its benevolence and this is why the word “Yankee” remains a slur in every Latin American country.”
Hi Saker, hi all, first of all happy new year. I really hope world can manage to survive the sinking of the empire boat without have to deal with the leak of his toxic load. Anyway, I would like to comment the piece of the text shown before.
Without spend too many words, americans (whom we call gringos or more politely estadonidenses) are hated in Brazil, mainly in the north. In Bahia, of where I come from, people really don’t give a damm f…k about them. They are more accepted among people from south areas of Brazil, but the profile of the people that like the gringos is very well defined: usually white, higher medium class or elite members. All them mostly white. These are the people who supported, deploying all possible dirty tricks, Jair Bolsonaro.
To see how successful this maneuver will be, Bolsonaro is an individual so gifted that in electoral debates, he needed to wrote in the hands the three or four topics he would/could discuss about: anti-LGBT, anti-Marxism, anti-school education and weapon selling for massive killing of criminals (poor black people, robbing to eat) so on…
He self hurting himself so much just speaking, that his advisers told him to avoid attending debates.
Bolsonaro was not voted by over 60% of the Brazilians, and not much people believe he will be in power for more than a few months, given his rule is a undercover military regime. So, given there is no way people in Brazil will accept military rule again, the US regime change intervention is a short shoot…
The degradation of the economy, due mis-managment, massive public patrimony cheap selling, rampant corruption, will soon show people the big mistake they done electing Bolsonaro and the local elites, hatted more now than ever, will suffer a huge defeat.
Pay attention for the next developments in South America, because Bolsonaro now want to invade Venezuela to remove Maduro by hand, to praise Trump… If US army is mostly a atomic paper tiger, brazilian army is nonexistent.
Cheers
Wasp
So it seems we are winning! Nonetheless, we are still quite far from checkmate, and fear the empire ‘resigns’ from the chess game by going nuclear (like a sore loser that smashes the board in anger).
Assessing the possibility of such a scenario, and the possible response (posture) by Russia, China and the world, we have to consider two crucial aspects:
1. nuclear command and control (nuclear C4I)
2. actual (tested?) capability (readiness)
During the presidential debates, Trump discussed the deplorable state of the US nuclear arsenal, referring to the 60 Minutes documentary on the silo-launched ICBM’s (seemingly pulled offline, perhaps available via torrent. I saw this documentary too, and was indeed appalled by such powerful systems, being in such a dilapidated state (technological, staff morale and training, remember the scandal?).
Trump and the Pentagon are now ‘revamping’ the arsenal, and the first defence contracts tenders(?) are out on the nuclear C4I. Check for example this very interesting presentation (pdf) by the Nautilus institute (California based security think tank).
I got the impression Trump is hastily overhauling the complete US nuclear C4I, and using all sorts of modern IT stuff and technologies. Honestly, being aware of many bugs in those systems and the vulnerabilities associated to cyber/hacking, I got pretty afraid reading all these plans. It looks like the chain of command could become comprisable, especially considering the buggy shit the US-based MIC is spewing out past few decades. If this is not done well, we could be set up for a nuclear war by accident, or a bad actor, a frightening prospect indeed.
From experience I know that mission critical infrastructure is usually pretty outdated, think of the IT-systems of core elements in the banking sector, financial administrations, and enterprise data-backbones. This is understandable, because error and failure are not permissible (imagine a bank deleting all its deposit values!). And overhauls of these systems are extremely tough to implement. Now Imagine doing this for Nuclear C4I in todays technological environment, I’m glad not to be the the lead engineer on that project!
Saker, XSFRGR, and all the rest, what are your views on this development, and how does the Russian general staff sees it (a nuclear conflict triggered by a failed chain of command and/or error)? How robust are the chains of command actually? And do the doctrines say anything about it?
I’m also pretty interested in how the nuclear command works for the 2nd strike capability. Imagine you’re floating around in your Borei, and your Motherland is blown to smithereens, how to obtain the codes for the launch? I’m sure these systems are well thought off, however there is also a balance in security of the command chain and its robustness in situations of duress. There is of course the dead hand system (or Perimeter) of the USSR, but are those modernized too?
I hope you can touch one time on these aspects of C4I, which I think is essential for furthering the discussion.
With respect to the readiness of the nuclear arsenal some interesting remarks were made in the comments, which I was wondering about too. How do you know that all these systems work? And how do you know that they work now too? Working on complex machines myself, I cannot imagine being confident about its operation, without extensive testing of the FULL ASSEMBLY, not just its parts. How is that possible with banned atmospheric nuclear explosions? Simply, it isn’t. Moreover if machinery isn’t operational for long periods of time, they tend to become flaky. How do they do the maintenance, operational validation, on these things? Pretty daunting engineering task…
Anyhow, all you friends, thank you for making the Saker’s vineyard such an interesting place. I expect soon, there are more and more submarines in the desert. Let God be with us in these critical times. I wish you all a happy, beautiful and purposeful 2019.
Faraday82
I love the “Assad Must Go” Curse.
Any regime leader that demands that “Assad Must Go” inevitably suffers this very same fate him/herself.
Who is next in the “Assad Must Go” Curse?
Donald “Animal” Trump?
Theresa “Thatcher-Lite” May?
Napoleon Macron?
Fraulein Merkel?
Shinzo “Emperor Hirohito” Abe?
Justin “school boy in short pants” Trudeau?
WhatsHisName Ruler of Australia?
Let them all fall, and learn the hard way that Karma is a helluva b!tch!