by A. B. Abrams for The Saker Blog
The Coronavirus crisis appears set to herald a new era of much poorer relations between China and the Western world, with Western countries having borne the brunt of the fallout from the pandemic and, particularly in the United States, increasingly blaming China at an official level for the effects.[1] Looking at the U.S. case in particular, at first responses to the virus were if anything optimistic – the fallout in China was seen as a ‘correction’ which would shift the balance of global economic power back into Western hands. Indeed, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated on January 30th that the fallout from the virus in China “will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America” with millions at the time placed under lockdown in Wuhan and elsewhere.[2] Western publications from the New York Times to the Guardian widely hailed the virus as potentially bringing an end to China’s decades of rapid economic growth – with a ‘rebalancing’ of the global economy towards Western power strongly implied.[3],[4] Against North Korea, the New York Times described the virus as potentially functioning as America’s “most effective ally” in achieving the outcome Washington had long sought – “choking the North’s economy.” [5]
The result, however, has if anything been strong resilience to the virus across much of East Asia, with Vietnam and South Korea being prime examples of successful handling alongside Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Chinese mainland – in contrast to a very sluggish and often ineffective response in the West.[6] From rot filled and broken emergency supplies in the U.S. national reserve[7] to nurses wearing bin bags due a lack of protective equipment,[8] the commandeering of supplies heading to other countries, [9] and the enlistment of prison labour to build mass graves in New York City[10] – signs have unanimously pointed to chaos. It should be pointed out that the U.S. reported its first case on the same day as South Korea – which had the virus fully under control several weeks earlier due to more effective handling and a lack of complacency.[11] The U.S. and wider Western world had a major advantage in its warning time over China in particular, but effectively squandered it.[12]
The results of the fallout from the Coronavirus in the Western world, and in the U.S. in particular, could be extremely serious given the context of escalating American pressure on China in the leadup to the outbreak. Blaming China for the virus across American press and in the White House itself – despite it having reached America primarily from Europe rather than Asia[13] – has heralded mass hate crimes against the Asian American community of unprecedented seriousness and scale since the targeting of Japanese-Americans in the 1940s.[14] Perhaps even more seriously, however, the official American response as public opinion is directed against China appears set to place the world’s two largest economies on a potentially catastrophic collision course. On April 14th U.S. Senator Josh Hawley unveiled highly provocative legislation which would strip China of its sovereign immunity in American courts and allow Americans to sue China’s ruling Communist Party directly for the damages caused by the coronavirus crisis.[15] Such legislation relies heavily on growing anti-Chinese sentiments and depictions of China as directly responsible – and contradicts evidence from the World Health Organisation among others that China’s response effectively stalled the global spread of the virus at its own expense with its lockdown.[16]
An unbiased analysts shows that the disproportionate fallout in the Western world relative to East Asia is overwhelmingly due to poor preparation – and had effective South Korean style measures been implemented from the outset America would have seen only a small fraction of the cases it currently suffers from.[17] Nevertheless, calls from the U.S. and to a lesser extent from within other Western states[18] to make China foot the bill are manifold. Scholars from the American Enterprise Institute and Stanford University’s Hoover Institution among others have made direct calls for Western states to unilaterally “seize the assets of Chinese state-owned companies,” cancel debts to China and expropriate Chinese overseas assets “in compensation for coronavirus losses.”[19] The Florida based firm the Berman Law Group has already filed two major lawsuits suing China calling for compensation for the outbreak – and the situation looks set to worsen considerably with many more suits to follow. Regarding how the crisis could play out, and how the U.S. could act on its massive claims against China over the virus which are expected to be in the hundreds of billions at least, there is an important precedent for American courts providing similar compensation to alleged victims of an East Asian government and the American state taking action accordingly – that of the Otto Warmbier case in 2018. Assessment of the Warmbier case sets a very important precedent with very considerable implications for the outcome of a Sino-American dispute.
Otto Warmbier was an American student arrested in North Korea in 2016 for stealing a poster and violating a restricted high security area in Pyongyang. The student was returned to the U.S. the following year in a comatose state, with his parents alleging that his teeth had been artificially rearranged and his body showed signs of torture. This was strongly contradicted by medical analyses, with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office carrying out an external examination of Warmbier’s body and dismissing the claim by his father that his teeth had been pulled out and rearranged by the North Koreans. “The teeth are natural and in good repair,” the office concluded, after Warmbier’s father had sensationally claimed that “his bottom teeth look like they [the Koreans] had taken a pair of pliers and rearranged them.” Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco stated addressing the claim of forced rearranging of Otto’s teeth: ”I felt very comfortable that there wasn’t any evidence of trauma. We were surprised at the [parents’] statement.” She said her team, which included a forensic dentist, thoroughly evaluated the body and assessed various scans of his body.[20] Medical assessments showed no signs of mistreatment or any trauma to the student’s head or skull, with a blood clot, pneumonia, sepsis, kidney failure, and sleeping pills were also cited as potential causes of death.[21] Nevertheless, Warmbier’s parents would continue to claim against all available evidence that their son had been tortured to death – filing a lawsuit against the North Korean government. Where a full autopsy could have provided data to more completely undermine their claims, and was strongly recommended by doctors, they were adamant in their refusal and no autopsy was carried out. Forensic scientists were highly critical of this unusual and unexpected decision in this critical case.[22]
In response to the Warmbers’ claim against the North Korean state, which amounted to a staggering $1.05 billion in punitive damages and around $46 million for the family’s suffering in a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Washington in October 2018, Pyongyang was asked to pay the couple $500 million.[23] This was despite no evidence for the couple’s claims of Korean culpability, but at a time when public opinion was strongly against North Korea and would have supported the motion. To seize the Warmbiers’ compensation, the United States Navy would later that year commandeer a North Korean cargo ship, the Wise Honest, and escort it to American territory where it was subsequently sold at auction. The couple was provided with a part of the ship’s value, and future seizures of Korean merchant shipping to meet the remainder of the American family’s claim remain possible under U.S. law.[24] The seizure of the ship, one of North Korea’s largest, represented a considerable loss to its fleet and complemented the effects of ongoing Western sanctions to undermine the country’s economy.
The significance of the Warmbier case is that it provides a strong precedent for the U.S. Military, should China inevitably refuse to pay the hundreds billions expected to be demanded in compensation, to engage in effective state level piracy against Chinese merchant shipping to provide funds for its increasingly struggling economy.[25] With trade war having failed to significantly slow Chinese economic growth and foreign trade, which had been its primary goal,[26] more drastic means may be adopted for the same end using the Coronavirus crisis as a pretext. Other similar recent cases of do exist, including unilateral seizure and sale of Iranian government owned properties by the Canadian government in 2019 to compensate alleged victims of terror of conflicts with Hezbollah and Hamas. This was despite neither of these being UN recognised terrorist organisations and Iran’s support for these non-state actors being entirely legal under international law.[27] The fact that these properties were on Canadian soil and governed under Canadian law however, rather than in international waters, makes this a considerably less provocative case than the Warmbier case one or than what is being proposed against China.
Further evidence that the U.S. would consider unilateral commandeering of shipping against China was provided by the U.S. Naval Institute, which in April published an important paper titled ‘Unleash the Privateers’ highlighting that it remained legal under American law for U.S. security firms to be tasked with commandeering and either sinking or capturing and selling Chinese merchant ships in the event of conflict. It highlighted that China was the largest trading nation in the world with a merchant fleet several times the size of its American counterpart – and that this provided a vulnerability the U.S. should be willing to exploit.[28] Taken together, the circumstances surrounding claims against China and moves to strip it of its sovereign immunity, the Warmbier precedent, the well timed and extremely radical naval institute paper and above all America’s need to reverse its losses and undermine China’s growing trade and economic prosperity to perpetuate its own hegemony, between them point to a high possibility of the U.S. adopting state level piracy against Chinese shipping as a future policy. While evidence strongly contradicts claims that China is responsible for the Coronavirus and the massive fallout the U.S. is now experiencing – much as evidence from American coroners and forensic scientists contradicted the claims of the Warmbier family – these inconvenient facts are highly unlikely to prevent the U.S. from taking action to secure its perceived rightful place as the leader of the global economy by seizing what it sees as its rightful property through attacks on Chinese trading vessels.
It is by no means a certainty that the United States will engage in such an escalatory course of action, and the nature of the overall Western response beyond the current harsh rhetoric and unfounded accusations is yet to be seen. It is important at this stage, however, to highlight the not insignificant possibility such a course will be taken by the U.S. and other Western parties to reverse the trend towards a decline in their economic positions relative to China. Repercussions from such seizures will almost certainly be far more severe than the relatively muted global response to the seizure and sale of a commandeered North Korean ship two years prior. While China’s Navy is concentrated in the Western Pacific and is poorly placed to defend its trade routes from the global reach of Western warships, Beijing and its allies have a wide range of means to retaliate which could deter the Western powers from taking such a course of action.
It is now as clear as crystal that no one outside the USA – whether states, corporations or individuals – should have anything to do with the pariah nation.
No wealth and no human beings within the physical reach of the USA are safe. The rest of world can easily do without it, and should immediately take steps to minimize its exposure to the pirate regime.
And if the US armed forces attempt to commit literal piracy against Chinese ships, no doubt the PLA Navy and China’s allies will know what to do.
This is really a critical time. Washington is debauching the currency even more than they have in the past two decades. They are just going completely gangbusters in money printing. Add to that, that they have also been weaponizing both Swift as well as the currency for years now. They routinely seize assets of other countries, sanction other countries who do not comply with US dictates, embargo countries, destabilize and invade anyone who does not do their bidding and so on.
I am sure that all of this has caused serious concerns among both friends and foes alike about the “sanity” and “stability” of the people in Washington.
Now – on top of that – they are talking of renouncing over a trillion dollars in treasuries, Lindsay Graham literally said that they should renounce the 1.2 trillion in debt that the the US owes to China.
The mere fact that they are threatening that could be the beginning of the end.
Reserve currency status is the only thing keeping the empire afloat at this point. Once that is gone, it is game over. And Washington is doing everything in its power to convince the world that – politically and economically – the US is completely unreliable, unstable and, indeed, flat out crazy.
Under those circumstances, what are other nations to do?
Allow all this to continue?
This really could be the beginning of the end.
Current US federal budget $6.5 trillion.
Budget deficit $3 trillion.
45 cents in every dollar spent is borrowed.
From the statements of Trump, Graham, Raab and Macron, it seems highly likely there will be an attempt to steal Chinese assets on this and other pretexts.
There are many precedents for this – the seizure of Iranian properties abroad on the pretext that Iran carried out 9/11. Or the theft of 80 tons of Venezuelan gold. And Libyan gold and foreign assets. And ISIS gold. There are many other examples. Or Trump’s threats to “grab the oil.” Similar threats to steal Iraqi bank deposits in the US. There are many other examples.
US debt is ballooning totally out of control under the effect of the virus lockdown. Trump will try to solve US intractable financial and economic problems by outright theft and looting on absurd pretexts, through sanctions and trade wars, by demanding access to other countries’ markets and raw materials on preferential terms, and by demanding that they import their energy, agricultural products and technology from the US at inflated prices.
I am sure that you are right.
And, at least, Russia, Iran and China will resist.
Maybe others.
We are living in far more dangerous times than just what this virus has caused.
Amongst the golds you forgot to mention Ukrainian gold..which was what first shipped Yatsenyuk to the US in the first moments after being placed in power.
With respect precedents, there were the seizure of Spanish galleons by British Royal Pirates, stolen gold on which it lays the City of London…
I’m going to bet there are hundreds of billions of dollars in Western investments inside China.And those would be instantly seized the moment the West tries to seize Chinese assets. I’ve warned for years that China investing in the US and other Western economies was just throwing that money away.Had they invested that money in countries that were friends of China’s,that would have been a benefit for both of them.But no,they thought sucking up to the West was better than building up their friends.And now they will understand how bad that idea was.
You cant demand that someone pay you more for something they can get elsewhere, you will be ignored and occasionally laughed at.
Those who “ignore and laugh at” you may find themselves less happy when the assets they bought so cheaply are arbitrarily stolen from them without warning.
Caveat emptor.
What assets are you talking about? Oil, pork, used gm car parts, and if the assets are, or were so cheap, why would someone need to steal them w/o warning, something here doesn’t make sense. Like my wife not understanding why I left her.
Could the payment problem stem from country’s who owe us money and are now unwilling or unable to service their debts to us. That might be quite a snowball heading into a valley full of hungry people.
@Tom and commenters.
Given the widely observed US theft/seizure/ gazzumping of coved-19 medical equipment destined for France, Germany, Thailand …. Peru has taken to concealing its delivery details as it awaits a shipment from China.
https://www.rt.com/news/486213-peru-secret-masks-route/
I could not see why Cuba did not do likewise. Why on earth would anyone actually go out of their way to invite Washington to harm them?
A very interesting assessment. The Warmbier case shows that the ‘rules based order’ espoused by the US and its Western allies is not so rules based as they claim – they can ignore evidence from their own medical assessments to put forward a politicised demonisation case and use this as a pretext to make ridiculous compensation demands and even engage in state piracy in international waters to claim foreign nations’ property.
Quite abominable behaviour – the international community should really wake up and unite against this.
Thank-you A. B. Abrams. I did not think of this kind of planned covert action but I am fully expecting some action from the USA, legal or illegal. In reality, I think that they have no option because becoming a normal country is anathema for them and it is par for the course to plunder. Yet, things are changing fast and perhaps, depending what the action consists of at the end of the day, its not going to be a slam dunk this time.
The US Naval Institute seems to lend credence to the old cliche that masturbation brings on insanity in the self-abuser.
As for the privateers and wannabe bounty hunters on the seas, they might want to account for a Chinese Navy, the PLAN, which has a decade of experience fighting pirates in the Red Sea, Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf waters, and five or more decades dueling with Vietnamese in the South China Sea, and the Japanese in the East China Sea. The Chinese know how to handle an aggressor or a challenge.
As for the weapons the Chinese have available, beyond the traditional naval and aviation array, China has hundreds of thousands of all sizes of, and armaments for, drones. No nation has more or is even close to what the Chinese can present. Part of the national defense on blue water and green water districts are over 4500 merchant ships that can have missiles aboard, and over 93,000 fishing vessels which can deploy small arms up to RPGs and machine guns. All these vessels are already linked in a communications system the PLAN operates.
With an army and navy that has millions of troops, it would cost almost nothing to post a few soldiers or sailors aboard all these vessels. Thus, whatever privateers bring to the fight will be dwarfed by the Chinese in numbers and firepower.
What this theoretical conflict will produce, most assuredly, is the next Sylvester Stallone film.
What this theoretical conflict will produce, most assuredly, is the next Sylvester Stallone film.
LOL!
Or Bruce Lee film, perhaps?
Mexican American War (US Cavalry moved into territory previously agreed by US to be Mexican)
Fenian Raids into Canada (led by a US Military officer on ‘leave’ – leads to formation of IRA – attempts to initiate revolution in Canada to sunder from British Empire – fails but could have led to war)
USS Maine incident used to incite the Spanish American War later found to be a coal dust explosion
Philippine-American war started by US sentry shooting Filipino soldier
US stays out of WWI but secretly supplies Allied forces using civilian Cruise Liner – Lusitania torpedoed and used to justify entry into WWI by USA (fast forward about 80 years and … the Germans were right, it was carrying munitions
US sells Japan advanced war material, embargoes oil supply, leads to invasion of China
WWII US bankrolls Adolf Hitler (ends better for the USA than it did for Germany or the Soviet Union, or actually anybody else)
USA enters WWII on Allied side after Pearl Harbour – see McCollum memo ‘inducing Japan to an overt act of war’
Korean war – research this one yourself – wow
Viet Nam War – Gulf of Tonkin false flag
Iraq – “It happens not to be the area where weapons of mass destruction were dispersed. We know where they are. They’re in the area around Tikrit and Baghdad and east, west, south and north somewhat.” – Sure, you go with Donald Rumsfailed, have they been found yet???
So here we are again, trying to convince people they’ve been attacked – Hermann Goring: https://rense.com/general21/wara.htm
When the time comes, China can seize all American companies and assets in its territory. As well as all American patents and trademarks. Complete and terminal retaliation.
I’m not sure when I’ve read a sillier article. I had to skip down quite a way, to see if the author was actually going to say something about ‘Official State Piracy’. So, the US is going to hijack merchant ships carrying some of the $558B USD exports coming from China?
The willful decimation of the Western Economies is certainly going to have a gigantic impact on China. Where are all those exports going, when their customers have stopped buying? Right now, there are virtually no stores open in the West. Order cancellation from Western importers has probably just begun, and will be huge. This will accelerate the shift by China toward domestic consumption, which is a good thing for China, and the rest of the World as well. On the other side, this will increase policies in the West to repatriate production, also a good thing.
I agree fully with SreveK9!
the best response is for China in retreat, now that the west is shut down..going home focused there, staying there..
if shutting down the west was delibrate to recalibrate things, it may turn out to have been a very smart thing to do…forthe world. the west can also come home to their reality, out of the world finally, and the western peoples can get about dealing effectively with their capitalist class
I am hardly a fan of Chinese imperialism..BRI. BRI ultimatley will be as bad as western imperialism has been.
there is always right and a smiling face on the side of the imperialist on the way up. all the way up is an entirely a different and opposite matter.
World relations based on independent nations taking care of themselves and relating accordingly is an entirely different and positive prospect than the domination of one nation.
if Corona leads to this unintended result, what a ‘sooprize’ for its engineers, who for sure has nothng like such an outcome in mind
Speak for yourself. There are, believe it or not, entire swaths of the globe that actually wish to trade with China.
The US is the disruptor. Always threatening countries with sanctions if they don’t pull out of trade deals, fomenting wars to disrupt logistics (eg Piraeus – Belgrade- Budapest) fomenting conflict in the South China Sea…enough already.
Perhaps it’s time for US and the West to “Retreat, go home, focus there, stay there” as eloquently put it.
Yes. It is like a bunch of dam#@d pirates landed on the east coast about five hundred years ago, or something…
“There are, believe it or not, entire swaths of the globe that actually wish to trade with China”.
Including almost everyone in the USA – except for a handful of selfish, ignorant, deranged business leaders and government officials.
And why not trade with China? They are honest, practical, fairly straightforward, and they do not treat business as a zero-sum game. Instead, they look for ways in which everyone can benefit. Enlarging the cake, rather than fighting over the icing.
I disagree. The article does highlight very legitimate points regarding the nature of Western-led order and the threat posed to peaceful trading nations from seizures based on false pretexts.
To equate BRI investment with imperialism I think shows a serious lack of understanding of what imperialism is. Chinese fleets voyaged to East Africa, Oceania and possibly the Americas long before Europeans knew those places existed. There were no genocides, armed settler colonies or attempts to impose certain religions or ideologies.
Overseas investment isn’t imperialism. It can be if you carry out assassinations and coups to force other countries to accept investment on your terms (the French in West Africa being a prime example), but if simple foreign investment is imperialism then imperialism really has no meaning. This definition also serves to whitewash the genocidal crimes of genuine imperialists which wiped out the populations of three continents (Americas and Oceania) and caused tremendous suffering for two others.
I agree.
BRI is a trade initiative. No one is being forced to do it.
You cannot legitimately call it “imperialism.”
Well, American leaders – and their various catamites in “the West” – agree with Humpty Dumpty.
“When I use a word,’ Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’
’The question is,’ said Alice, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’
’The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘which is to be master — that’s all.”
It wouldn’t be the first act of piracy by the US.
Remember how Paul Singer seized the Argentine vessel to cover the Argentine sovereign debt (which all other debt-holders had agreed to restructure, except for him)
https://qz.com/1001650/hedge-fund-billionaire-paul-singers-ruthless-strategies-include-bullying-ceos-suing-governments-and-seizing-their-navys-ships/
The Anglozionists will insist on their pound of flesh even if the “debt” is an entirely arbitrary one..
”So, the US is going to hijack merchant ships carrying some of the $558B USD exports coming from China?”
Given the manifest insanity of the US, I wouldn’t put it past them to demand payment in addition to the merchandise, accompanied by violent, brute racism. That’s not particularly ”silly”, only highly repugnant.
“Where are all those exports going, when their customers have stopped buying?”
Why wouldn’t the Chinese simply keep them for themselves? Instead of getting tons of useless green paper in return, they would have a significant boost to their standard of living. And, if anyone really insists on having tons of paper in exchange, I am sure the Chinese government and its banks can oblige.
“On the other side, this will increase policies in the West to repatriate production, also a good thing”.
Yes… if only it were not for the very long time lags in the system. And the fact that the West, in its doctrinaire dogmatism, insists on “payment in full” for everything. Already drowning in debt, no money can or will be forthcoming to build new factories and hire millions of workers.
The time lags are the killer. It’s easy enough to offshore production, but bringing it back would take decades. Not only do the factories and other plant have to be built from scratch; a whole generation of people who can actually do useful things would have to be trained from scratch. Twenty years minimum.
I surely doubt the the Indispensiblistan will take two big moves in pirating chinese ships. Because the second one will trigger a harsh response from Beijing. XI jin knows pretty well they are not in the opium war circunstances.
They can:
1-build up their second and third naval base in Africa – besides from upgrading the existent Djibouti facilities and one in Venezuela practically overnight.
2-Stop important and vital exports to US and Canada, and further just select the items that will hurt the enemy the most.
3- Offer military aid to Syrian government and direct economic assistance to Iran.
I very much like this article. In my eyes, it is way more realistic than all these claims which predict a collapse of the West as a result of the Covid-19 crisis (and its consequences). The latter is just wishful thinking.
I think that the most important issue is how China, Russia, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and related countries will master the Covid-19 crisis.
The agitprop hit pieces are everywhere, & surprise the slimes prints another one, so i’d say it’s only ramping up.
what i see happening is that when china re-opens it will be in fits & starts, so the production lines of everything will be same or worse, because of course missing just one part or ingredient shipped from somewhere whatever mode or not on time means nothing gets made.
So china will ration its output from whenever to whenever, to its best customers only & those nearby first, minimizing long external shipments. So during that time guess who’s going to be shipped nothing but boatloads of hot air?
so expect to see this year’s helloween masks & costumes featuring who ever is running just 1 week later to be made in usa. really!
https://i.insider.com/4ea96b9269beddbd63000032?width=1200
but granted a country of 1.4b would require a lot of water, especially when industrializing at the pace it has been 25 years now.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/13/world/asia/china-mekong-drought.html?utm_source=pocket-newtab
hina Limited the Mekong’s Flow. Other Countries Suffered a Drought.
New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
It looks as if its best customers are going to be the ones who are willing to pay the most for said product, that doesnt bode well for a country like ours that is flat broke, actually worse than flat broke, its in the hole and only digging deeper.
The question that the perversions and obscenities highlighted in this blog post raises is:
Which side of the Pindos is the most hideously ugly one — the inside or the outside?
They are freaking out about something which hasn’t been visited upon them deliberately and which their own piggish selves have exacerbated by morbid obesity and abysmal healthcare. In short: Proud about being an ugly, backward, and retarded people no matter what other countries and peoples might have to say. L445 nails it with his above remark to the effect that
Nussiminen’s verdict: Greedy scum from top to bottom. When someone dies that you were related to — what an excellent opportunity to demand hefty ”compensation”. In the US, that’s probably what passes for ”true love”.
And then there are the ”Flat Earthers” with their ”China-is-no-better” noises. Projection to the n:th degree.
That’s a trick question!
They’re consistently the same inside & outside, like a piggy puff (chicharrone):
https://www.chewy.com/redbarn-piggy-puffs-dog-treats/dp/114185
Unlike a pig-in-a-blanket.
Is the United States About to Engage in Official State Piracy Against China?
Is the earth round rather than flat?
Of course.
America and its “democratic” allies are pirate nations from top to bottom. So they are will instinctively seize upon the COVID-19 pretext to try and extort money from China.
But it won’t necessarily be through direct naval piracy only.
It will be through the launching of various lawsuits to provide a legal fig leaf for this piracy and then attempted seizures of Chinese business assets–similar to how America has seized and stolen the financial assets of Iran and Venezuela–as well as America repudiating repayment of the US Treasury “debts” that China has purchased.
The US Is Preparing to Default on Debts Owed to China
https://www.stalkerzone.org/the-us-is-preparing-to-default-on-debts-owed-to-china/
The Too “Savvy” Coronavirus
https://www.stalkerzone.org/the-too-savvy-coronavirus/
“It will be through the launching of various lawsuits to provide a legal fig leaf for this piracy”
When Spain was an empire and conquering America, before slaughtering a newly-encountered group of natives, the Spanish priests were required to ask the natives if they were willing to convert to Christianity.
The natives couldn’t speak Spanish, and couldn’t reply, so the Spanish were then legally allowed to kill the natives. That was the legal fig leaf.
I wish there was an ‘upvote’ facility on this blog. You are about the tenth person I’ve talked to or read online that has said this is what he U.$. is teeing up. They’ve been after this for years; a pretext to ‘cancel twenty trillion’ in foreign owned treasuries. Get your money out whilst you can. It will be gone in three months if you don’t.
Americans would do well to remember that the fate of pirates is to be clapped in irons and hanged from the yard arm.
Except our pirates are soon to be sick and in bed. The proverbial capt wooden legged hook.
If the US seized a Chinese merchant vessel, the US warship involved in the seizure may ultimately have its ability to float seriously compromised.
Well, piracy may begin at home as far as the ZOG d’un country is concerned if this RT segment is to be believed. Secret plans to secure Washington DC and the levers of government by US military.
How ironic, regime change at home.
https://youtu.be/Rk63JqDJQHE
Approx at 16:46
This article is speculation but it is just what the minds of the Vineyard should be pondering.
The Deep State might bully Trump into doing a two-fer (two for the price of one)—that is, seize some hapless Chinese merchant ship in the Persian Gulf or one heading towards Venezuela.
There is much gnashing and thrashing about in Washington DC these days it does not appear that anyone is capable of rational, long term planning.
By the way, did the Russians ever get compensated for the extra judicial seizure of their consular properties by the looneytune state?
Surprised that the Opium Wars were not mentioned.
I like about this article that a means-to-war, of an unthinkable war, are suggested. Probably not just unthinkable/inconceivable, but one that is not imagined as ever going to happen. Which, despite all improbability links directly to the Great War, WWI, a war that was also unthinkable, and dumbfounding to all when it crashed down on them. This is a critical idea, and I applaud the author for not gerrymandering around the politically incorrect. The Great War was in many ways not unlike the present times, with an inconceivable build-up of armaments and cutting-edge technologies, simply eclipsing anything ever before witnessed in the history of the earth. This is today! There are now more weapons, and plans on how to best use them, than at any time, ever, and not by a little either, but by light years. The big question, besides who pulls the trigger first, and why they’re doing it, is, who will win, who will develop the best weapon. World War I, and the ten years leading up to it, were a race for internal combustion war-engines, and the conclusion of the war saw the effective development of this technology, readying for the next world war a new paradigm in total warfare, the total industrialized war. Obviously modern tactics have not had the chance to surpass this threshold of a total industrial war, and this remains the paradigm, just as siege warfare was the model for WWI. For that war, it was realized, too late for some, that siege warfare was not a practical use of internal combustion war engines, but rather that the war engines were best suited to mechanized warfare. All parties presently are attempting to capitalize on artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons, the money and time designing them has been spent in earnest for ten years now or more, and the question is how will these technologies become the battle tank ubermensch of the future?
This entire narrative is based on the premise that anybody in Asia cares what the USA is saying.
1.) In USA anybody can sue anybody for anything. So what.
2.) Trump has been talking insanity since the day he was elected.Do you think that anybody in Asia gives him any credibility.
3.) The only credibility that the USA has is the $2.5 Trillion last week, and the 3.5T next week that will be printed and floated to those ‘connected’ and go along. This sounds of course a lot like the “Emperors New Clothes”. Where soon somebody in Asia will come forward and say “Look Trump is Naked, and the USD is worthless”.
I guess for right now the only proof in the pudding is if China were to sell their $2T in USD T-bills and buy gold, we don’t see them doing that. The other reality is that everything that the USA public buys is Walmart&Costco, and 100% of their stock comes from China.
The USA doesn’t make anything.
What you have is a retarded monkey tribe that can create trinkets to infinity gets the world to make its toys. If you watch closely what’s happening is offshore manufacturing is demanding to be paid in Gold, and China-India have announced last month that all drugs are to be kept for their own people ( +3 billion ). So the very near future USA will have no drugs of any kind, and if they keep up the retarded rhetoric the shelves will become empty.
”So the very near future USA will have no drugs of any kind, and if they keep up the retarded rhetoric the shelves will become empty.”
Now everyone should see why China really could go all in selling massive amounts of opium to these degenerates, LOL.
If I were China, and such a policy seemed about to be seriously contemplated, I’d point out that there are an awful lot of part-American-owned enterprises in China that really ought to be nationalized in the public interest. And a lot of American patents and such that could be invalidated with the stroke of a pen.
Meanwhile, if I were China I would be getting serious about electric transportation and electrified industry–China has time to phase out coal because they have plenty of their own, but oil, even with Russia’s help, they gotta import a bunch. Phasing out gasoline and diesel is phasing out dependency.
Warmbier = warm beer = very tasty = Zionist Intel hoax.