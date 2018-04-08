I just spend about 2 hour listening to a TV debate of Russian experts about what to do about the USA. Here are a few interesting interesting points.
1) They all agreed that the AngloZionist (of course, they used the words “USA” or “Western countries”) was only going to further escalate and that the only way to stop this is to deliberately bring the world right up to the point were a full-scale US-Russian war was imminent or even locally started. They said that it was fundamentally wrong for Russia to reply with just words against Western actions.
2) Interestingly, there also was a consensus that even a full-scale US attack on Syria would be too late to change the situation on the ground, that it was way too late for that.
3) Another interesting conclusion was that the only really question for Russia is whether Russia would be better off delaying this maximal crisis or accelerating the events and making everything happen sooner. There was no consensus on that.
4) Next, there was an consensus view that pleading, reasoning, asking for fairness or justice, or even for common sense, was futile. The Russian view is simple: the West is ruled by a gang of thugs supported by an infinitely lying and hypocritical media while the general public in the West has been hopelessly zombified. The authority of the so-called “western values” (democracy, rule of law, human rights, etc.) in Russia is now roadkill.
5) There was also a broad consensus that the US elites are not taking Russia seriously and that the current Russian diplomatic efforts are futile (especially towards the UK). The only way to change that would be with very harsh measures, including diplomatic and military ones. Everybody agreed that talking with Boris Johnson would be not only a total waste of time, but a huge mistake.
6) To my amazement, the notion that Russia might have to sink a few USN ships or use Kalibers on US forces in the Middle-East was viewed as a real, maybe inevitable, option. Really – nobody objected.
Reach your own conclusions. I will just say that none of the “experts” was representing, or working for, the Russian government. Government experts not only have better info, they also know that the lives of millions of people depend on their decisions, which is not the case for the so-called “experts”. Still, the words of these experts do reflect, I think, a growing popular consensus.
The Saker
Israel did not hesitate in 1968. It attacked the USS Liberty for an hour, air, sea and all out.
You treat a bully to his own style.
I remain convinced that al Tanf and Hassake US bases are ripe for Russian, Iranian and Syria missiles.
Wipe them out.
What would General Giap do?
He sent the French home at Dien Bien Phu, and the US retreated at Khe Sahn.
Then he routed the US and SVN.
It’s time to rout the Hegemon.
Clinton left Somalia, Reagan left Lebanon. Even the Saudi Wahhabis forced the US out of SA.
Trump will leave, too.
I don’t want to see Americans killed. But the Hegemon has to be cauterized.
Fill up Dover AFB mortuary. That’s how the monster learns.
Seems to me things are more complicated in real-politics. I have to say I am starting to get frustrated with Russia. They are again mute following the alleged Israeli missile attack. Worst they are confirming that it was an Iranian military complex (or a military base where Iranian forces were based). What does this mean? I guess it could mean to say that we don’t care as long as you don’t attack our troops in Syria and Iran is a fair game. If so, I would say it was a brilliant strike by Israel. This was a symbolic attack with no military gains whatsoever, but it would achieve something politically. It is the first wedge in between Iran and Russia, the very first small cut, if you will. The political aim seems to me to break apart the Astana process and destroy it. Turkey being a toggle switch to flip from one side to another, with Iran breaking apart from Russia, Turkey may easily go back to the Nato camp. If this hypothesis is correct, then Russia may be committing a mortal mistake for her own strategic future in the Middle East. Seems to me that Assad has problems with Russia since Russia came with a constitution and tried to shovel it down the throat of Assad a year or so ago. I don’t think Syria and Russia relationship is that cozy as it is being presented. Iran is a big player there. Also don’t forget that Iran was almost singlehandedly kicked out Barzani from Kerkuk and Musul, where Russia had invested nearly a billion dollars along with the Kurds. Russia was not particularly happy with the outcome I guess. This leaves us with China. If Russia is no longer part of the triad and Astana breaks apart, China has lots to lose. I don’t think China has the luxury to leave Iran aside. China is energy dependent on Iran and that’s a big deal. We may see Chinese present more and more in Syria. It would be not that good for Russia, as Syria’s hand will be empowered by both China and Iran. This can lead eventually to an official request from Syria that Russia should shut down their bases and leave Syria, after the war. What I am saying is that Russia has to play much more carefully if she wants to stay in the Middle East as an important factor (and have access to Med Sea + all the goodies like gas fields). Russia cannot play the game of thread/bluff/appease if she wants to be a global power. Soviet Union was a real Global power and just think how they would have reacted to any attack like that.
I seem to understand Russia because so often, we seem “in synch” in our characteristics.
Let me explain. When I am irritated, annoyed, frustrated, tired and fed up, and you do something stupid, crass, pathetic and against the rules, I tend to “blow up” a little. I might get fired up, and I flare back; I take you on verbally, and I let you have a few home truths. Then – it blows over. I have “vented” and the inner calm usual to me has returned. I’m prepared to negotiation a few things, and maybe exchange a couple of “sorry, my faults”.
But make me very very deep angry, and it’s all different. I go very quiet. I dont say a word. I can hardly breathe. I go “into the Zone” – mostly sportsmen know what this is.
Then when I come back at you, it’s mostly with little to no warning, and it’s devastating.
I suspect this might be close to the case with Russia.
I think that if the aggressors, the Anglo Israeli provocateurs, had the half the sense God gave a lemon, they would start to be very uncomfortable at this silence.
Maybe they are working on trying to “corner” Russia and President Putin. Perhaps they should go looking through the reams of video interview of him available, and learn what he had to say about what he learned “about being cornered”.
They really do need to can it fast, and reel back, sit quiet, go home and shut up to quote a noted intellectual!!
Can you please explain what is in the constitution that harms the interests of Syria, or of the Assad gov’t.
Hmmm, which constitution? More than one country has one, you know. In fact, IIRC, the UK is the more unique case of not having a written constitution. Many were written by dictators of course, but almost every country has some sort of constitution.
Atemychildren’s question is about the Russia proposed Syrian constitution Matthew mentioned.
Russia has the NATO problem. The GCC problem. The Oligarch problem: http://redefininggod.com/2016/02/chabad-lubavitch-vladimir-putin-and-the-globalist-end-times-script/
AIPAC problem https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-meets-with-chabad-rabbis-in-oval-office/
No soft pedalling it anymore. Name it CONFRONT it and solve it, or it will finish us. ALL of us
You need to stop reading redefininggod. It’s utter tripe.
Iran made a point a few weeks ago of saying that in these dangerous times that Iran-Russia and China needed to grow closer together. China answered in the affirmative, and pointed out that any nation might get the same treatment that Russia is getting, thus they need to stand together. That was an appeal wider than just Iran, but the Iranians certainly heard it. The Saudis are going to make sure the general Sunni-Shite war they want is a part of this world war. Turkey switches sides away from NATO, and that Astana threesome stays together. Only that most of them might now have more important fronts than Syria.
There’s an alternative to attacking US ships, a lower form of escalation:
That of targeting and destroying each US base in Syria with swarm of missiles.
There’s less outrage in that because the bases are illegal and largely unknown to the US public, and this would also free up large sections of Syria, prevent the false flags and maybe a great opportunity to take a big step forward with lower risk than attacking public US assets like ships etc.
The destruction of the bases would need to be followed up rapidly with S400 air defence to hold them, but the upside outweighs the downside and may even wake the US public up about the extent and breadth of illegal US involvement in Syria.
Skripal farce, chemical weapon false flag in Syria, guilty before innocent..
It’s pretty sad n ironic when a 1969 Monty Python satire about a British ‘kangaroo’ court is now irrelevant because the Press are embedded with the prosecution:
Judge:
[Very impatient] Well let’s get a move-on. I’ve got a Gay Lib meeting at six o’ clock. Superintendent, will you please read the charge?
Superintendent:
Is a charge strictly necessary, m’lud?
Judge:
[Heavy aside] The press is here…
When the nuclear war is over the Earth would only be inhabited by rats, cockroaches and the Skripals
You’re forgetting Keith Richard. Oh sorry, wrong joke.
Andrew Korybko believes Russia won’t attack US, even if there is an attack by the west. According to his thinking, US expected Russia to arm-twist Syria in order to make Iran and Hizabuallah to leave Syria. The time is up following the Astana meeting where Assad did not join and therefore US will attack one way or another to further force Russia to convince Syria to cut links with Iran. Thus Russia is not willing to escalate and jeopardize a confrontation but will opt not to do anything should US attack (basically he believes Russia will duck in). You can read the article here:http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/04/08/tick-tock-times-up-what-will-syria-do/
He is wrong about that. Russian airpower was certainly decisive, but without Hizbullah and Iranian forces on the ground, the anglozioinist jihadi terrorists would have won. And if they leave now, the terrorists are sure to come back and Russian airpower would not be enough to stop them. And obviously, Russia can’t put any store in western promises.
So long story short, if Russia plans to maintain bases in Syria for the long term, Iran and Hizbullah have to be there on the ground.
I love Andrew Korybko, but so far all his predictions & projections have been way off the mark : ) Fortunately : )
I agree it was a big mistake after Odessa to do nothing.What did we get from the ‘western partners’ since?Nothing…it is only getting worse by the day.
For western elites RF is weak(M Cain even said it is only a gas station).They did not trust the 03/01 Putin Speech(bluff,not possible,not serious).There is no diplomacy anymore possible,they only understand force or a credible treat to use it at one point.They need a big lesson,the fear of their life.Forget the idiots EU.This fear must be against the US,on their own land.
Russia and China both got time. Remember here that time works FOR Russia and China – giving them time to modernize and improve their military forces and further develop 5th gen weapons, and for Russia to diversify its economy. Time works against the anglo-zionists due to deep seated economic problems.
which is what us/they know and want to speed things up, hence all the special war nonsense lately. Nobody wants to start first, but us will provoke and provoke. Real question is what should RF do, it’s hard to be Putin. For now, I guess doing nothing is best, as long as that’s possible, but that threshold is fast approaching, then something’s going to have to explode in some way. I think it’s a matter of how big or small would that be, and then again will that be enough, or just another stepping stone towards the eventual big war, will there be a range of small wars (more of it), confrontations of various kinds, anything short of direct and atomic conflict. Probably, aside the rhetoric I don’t think even us wants to go full scale, but will do everything in their power to make everybody’s life miserable, that’s for sure.
Not according to demography though.
Demographically. This will be China’s and Russia’s last stand from where I am sitting.
I think you’re wrong. A Russian demonstration to European countries of the criticality of the situation will cause a massive outburst of anti-war activity across Europe, and lead to a deep chasm between EU and US. I’m not sure what the demonstration should be, I’d have to think about that. But enough to make it clear to Europeans that they are being led to the abyss by their either bought and paid for, or blackmailed leaders.
If Russia can separate the EU from the US, much of the threat from the US will be dissipated. As it is, the EU is tottering with resistance growing across the Union. Just see Hungary from example as the most recent. I say this as a European; a supposedly neutral one, where our government is selling out of traditional policy of military neutrality by stealth.
I suspect you may be right. Going into rescue Syria was a gamble but it has paid off 10x for humanity, and we are being pushed into another gamble.
If I was in charge I’d be carefully targetting all US bases in Syria. They need to be destroyed anyway, the more the US bleat about it the more the EU and US public realise how deep they are in the illegal mess: + it clears the way for the remnants of the US/Israeli ISIS to be swept away to restore Syrian ‘territorial integrity’..
Well #6 would certainly be an accelerant that would most likely resolve the crises one way or another. At that point either the US backs down and goes home are it quickly escalates and 20-9 doesn’t come.
Chilling summary but welcomed. Looks like war it will be. Triffin’s dilemma and the impossibility of squaring the circle with declining power, especially with the current crop of inept elites. Wall street bankers in New York, don’t want to hold the bag around when the next systemic crisis hits. Who better to blame than Russia and China ? Sheer don’t slaughter…
Many Western geopolitical observers (like myself) also feel that the Russian leadership is too soft, too conciliatory. Putin often gives the impression when he is with Western leaders that he is anxious to be accepted. I have the utmost respect for their infinite patience and mature diplomatic statecraft but when confronted with Western psychopaths you cannot just let it wash over you. This is seen as a sign of weakness in the “West.”
I have to point out some good examples: Russia allows France to build helicopter carriers. Hollande refused to deliver them. He joins in some additional sanctions against Russia. Russia responds with sanctions. Hollande then sends a delegation to Russia stating publicly that Russia’s actions are unfair and hurt French agriculture and his delegation was going to ask Russia to lift its sanctions but France would certainly continue to apply sanctions against Russia. Hollande says he KNOW he has a good chance of convincing Russia to cave in …Germany also sent a delegation to Russia to negotiate for Russia to remove its own sanctions against Germany and also stated that they KNEW that Russian would cave in.
The latest views of Putin had me gasping in frustration. He knows that the sanctions applied by the West and his counter-sanctions BENEFIT Russian entrepreneurs. Instead of building on this strength and if he needs to talk about it, saying that Russia has no problem cutting off trade with western Europe and the USA altogether (which would cause panic in Western Europe), Putin advised Russian entrepreneurs that they should view the “Import-substitution” process as only a temporary measure as it might be better in future to trade with the western countries again…
ANY western politician hearing Putin’s words will see this as a sign of weakness. Import Substitution should be a permanent state of affairs allowing Russian businesses to prosper without Western competition.
You know what would really hurt?
> Russia should stop delivering Rocket engines to the USA. These rocket engines are anyway also destined to be used to wipe out Russia…so why is Russia “being nice” and keeping to agreements, when the USA has no intention to keep to any?
> Russia should stop all cooperation with NASA and the ESA.
> Russia should accelerate its dumping of Dollar Bonds.
> I would never allow a Western corporate to operate in Russia unless Russians hold 51% of shares in the local subsidiary.
> if there is a technology which allows Russia to have a military edge, Russia should only share it with trusted friends – Byelorussia, China, Iran, North Korea, Kazakhstan …and not share it with others only to gain some extra roubles…
> Russia should accelerate its part of the Silk Road project.
As a student in 1974 i predicted that a free Russia and Western Europe would one day have to go to war against a totalitarian USA. Maybe a new generation of western European leaders will replace the current spineless ones….
Ameen,
Mostly agree with your clinical assessement, Russia’s strategic choice of patience has its limits, both in terms of efficiency and in the fact that the situation is coming to such extremes (via communication war, military escalation, political extremes in the west etc.) that an implosion and/or explosion seems unavoidable.
On the contrary I would place no faith whatsoever in European alt-right elites. Do not mistaken me here, there are some genuine center-right nationalists (or pro-sovereignty or patriots) politicians in western europe (such as Asselineau in France for example with his party UPR)
These few, brave, honest and censored by MSM have legitimate, moral and coherent (right-wing, capitalist) arguments and views, but they are no match for the neoliberal newspeak of the ‘post-everything” center-left and the alt-right “war of civilization” soupe (a fine western recipe made of : “let’s distract the working class plus “empire’s nostalgia” mixed with zionist and wahhabi “divide et impera” beetween christians and muslims plus “good ol’ colonial/orientalist tropes”)
First of all these European “nationalists” (in fact a mix of neocolonial, neofascists and identitarians posing as servants of national interests to a european base of support that, rightly so, wants a sovereign nation-state and not more EU neoliberal madness), These “alternative” elites bark loud, especially against unionized workers, environnemental youth and powerless migrants and/or refugees, but would they tomorrow, while in formal control of the executive and legislative branches in Paris, London or Rome, stand up to the US, to their own MIC? To the zionist lobbies? To their financial rulers?
Or would they be a chaotic diversion “a la Trump” promising big big walls against the dark-skinned untermenschs, confusing Moscow and Beijing while serving same old same old?
Secondly their obsession with blaming decades, if not a century of disastrous national and international policies on a bunch of refugees and economic migrants, says a lot about the IMmorality of those former european empires: political elites from nation-states with obscene (but poorly distributed) wealth use a few million refugees as scapegoats for the disastrous capitalism aka neoliberalism aka EU/NATO experiment) but they have no spine and no vision (but a vague dream of imperial or at least neocolonial restoration).
Contrast for example the fact that at the beginning of WW2, France’s elites, and specially the fascists, capitulated without a real fight to the nazis, while the oppressed muslim and african colonies such as Algeria absorbed millions of pale skinned refugees, fed them, housed them, welcomed them as the codes and moral values in the arab world, and much of the non western world obliges to. For years of war, in poor colonies, with colonized mens sent to the first line of combat in the wars beetween these western tribes. And as a reward these same european elites, in 1945, rewarded them with more colonial oppression, murders, rapes, bombs etc. While russia and the soviet republics were rewarded for their sacrifice by these european elites going full Washington and London Cold War. This is in the political and cultural DNA of these neofascists western europeans (i know nothing about the far right from central and eastern europe, maybe they are better) to fight only the weak, and only against the south and the east. Have they changed in the last five years? Some God inspired miracle touched them? Did it also touched their favorite political opponents from the center, liberal blackhole sending the EU Titanic into eternal glory? Could the EU elites (left and right) be the salvation out of this near-hot war scenario? Well….
Would they be better for Moscow in the short term? Maybe, it is up to professional strategists in Russia to decide, not up to armchair observers like me, but if some people in the huge “abnormal country” of the east tries to revive the russian dream of acceptance from the west with the help of the European far-right thugs, fine with me, good luck and prove me wrong, please…
I’ve just been erased from here but I’ll try again. Even tho the truth is the enemy of all. Read Anthony Sutton. Things have not changed. Russia, like China, EU and US are still run by the FREEMASONIC ZIONISTs. Illuminati Bolsheviks still in power, so the core evil willl never be excised cause that entity is Kingmaker and daddy. Break those vows Russia and call on Truth and God. Lies & vows to satan are not more powerful than oaths to God
I think these experts are too pessimistic. It needs to be kept in mind that the Western efforts against Russia are ridiculous and ineffective to the point that is some ways they actually help Russia. For example, in the Skripal case, Britain has made an extreme allegation without evidence. In the end, who will be helped and who will be hurt by this farce? The U.S. is mismanaged and time is on Russia’s side. Does Russia need to be taken seriously by the West?
Unquestionably. The West is probing Russian responses, seeing just how far they can go. Is Russia a paper tiger, or do they really have the steel to fight back? This is what the probing is designed to elicit. It’s just like with a bully in the playground. At one time a member of my family was being bullied and harassed at work. I did some research on bullying prior to litigation, and found that bullies try it on with most kids in the first year in school, later one just focusing on one or two. Why? Because they had identified the ones who were and were not susceptible to it, and they could now concentrate their attentions of their natural victims. Russia needs to raise the stakes to terrify the scum.
Looks like we are about to find out.
The only additional weapons that Russia needs to give the US Bully a bloody nose are the hypersonic anti ship missiles, the long range torpedo and the Sarmat ICBM. The rest are nice to have but not necessary. If President Putin has to “buy time” to get these in place then so be it.
Once they are ready, take them to the brink and they will go to water like the bullies they are. If they are too stupid to back off them hit them first and hard. The time for diplomacy is over.
Coming in direct confrontation with the West is counterproductive; simply put, the planet will literally go up in smoke. As I understand from his interviews, Putin, probably because of his beliefs as an Orthodox Christian, does not want to be the one pulling the trigger. When you believe, it is really scary to understand the responsibility he has before our God.
However, Russia has plenty of options at her disposable, for which she can claim plausible deniability. For example, she could embed Chechen Spetnaz in Afghani tribal rebel troops, to increase their effectiveness against the US. Within months, the US will have another Vietnam to contend with. But, I doubt that Russia needs to come to even that.
A strategy that I perceive Russia is presently employing is to sell anti-aircraft missile systems (like the S-300, S-400, and the Pantsir) weapons in the countries around the world. This, effectively, imposes a no-fly zone to the Western countries, which limit their ability to impose their agenda with impunity.
See, for example, how sour things became for the US, now that Turkey proceeds to purchase the S-400 missiles — rumors in the Greek press are that the US is packing up its Incirlik Air Base and is relocating it to Greece. We shall see.
Perhaps not accidentally, just two days ago Greece formally announced that (it defied US directives and) is in the process to renew and expand its stock of Russian weapons. The fact that tiny Greece dared to defy the mighty US, speaks volumes about the Russian strategy. It works.
May I remind you that the spineless Tsipras’ government was one of the few in Europe that decided *not* to expel any Russian diplomats over the Skripal incident. Suddenly, “faithful vassals” are acquiring a voice.
At the same time, Russia and China conduct a fiscal war against the US dollar; for every percentage of global market share the dollar loses to the Yuan, the worse will become for the Western countries. The said no-fly zones fostered by Russian weapons will help smaller countries switch sides.
Furthermore, they expand their train and maritime routes to gain control of the Eurasian landmass. I mean, it is the first time ever that China acquired ports in the Mediterranean (Spain, Italy, and Greece).
I think Russians at the end hope that the West will gradually implode — or, if the West decide a suicidal WW3, it won’t be the Russians pulling up the trigger first.
I mostly agree with your assesment. But I think that russia have just enough of this western bullshit. One can hold his cool only for so long…
It will never come to nuclear war so why even talk about,the 1% love life even beyond their love for the almighty dollar.Putin needs to bloody them a bit the U.S. the French and England,that they understand but little else..
I am Russian and I have to state that West should really praise Putin instead of demonizing. Majority of population here is motivated and mobilized. Last election showed that 95% of the population have anti-liberal and anti-West views. We love our children too, but, as it is said above, enough is enough. Putin is indeed getting a lot of internal criticism for being too soft defending the right cause. And that is highly important thing, Russians never lost a war they felt being fought for the right clause and probably never won one that they felt was wrong.
But I fully agree with Belissarios, Putin is trying to buy more time for army modernization and to give intelligent and conscientious part of the West chance to act. And he is an Orthodox Christian, and most likely a monk, as during his visit to Athos he was put on the throne of Byzantium Emperor during a mess – an honor not gifted to any of the other high level officials visiting the monastery. Because Byzantium Emperor was also a spiritual leader – so it seems there is a requirement of ordination for that.
So, imho, he will delay as much as possible but do not hesitate a second to press the red button not to let Evil to take over
Perhaps the plan is to fit up Russia for a false flag strike on the Dome
Well, Saker, it’s a sad day if the Russians are as crazy as many commenters here in the west, on sites like yours and others, who say that Russia should do this or do that, but in any event be more tough.
I think it’s the degradation of television in general and Sunday night armchair romanticism in particular talking here. I mean, god love ’em, and I take your point which is that the people are ready to push back harder. We who have learned about Russians from you have never doubted their true grit. But surely there’s some Monday morning nuance to add to this Sunday night impatience?
The fact is that Russia continues to corner the western ex-powers in irredeemable cauldrons and insoluble quandaries, largely of their own making. Missiles have struck Syria today, and it may be the French or it may be the Israelis, but the Pentagon is clear that, despite Captain Meltdown on Twitter, it sure wasn’t them, no sir!
That’s all we need to know. The US is still cowed by the prospect of direct conflict with Russia. Now everybody let’s give these US generals some room to bluster and save face while they walk backwards in all theaters, and everything will be fine.
It’s great that Russia’s people present such a determined view, namely that it’s time to kick the US ass. This all adds force to the Russian negotiating position. But we know that if it has to happen through arms it has failed. It happens because of arms, and despite arms, but not through arms.
Russia’s goal – Putin’s goal – is to restore diplomacy between the nations in a multi-polar world. That goal is achieving its purpose, gradually but surely. It’s not going to be sacrificed lightly for temporary satisfactions.
Having said all this, I think the Russian position IS hardening, but only because the geopolitical realities are tipping increasingly towards a model where a hardened position can work successfully. I’ll guess that the Russian people are realizing this too, and verbalizing this ability now, to give the US a hard slap to wake it up. I’m sure analysts in Russia are concluding the same thing. It has seemed for some time that the sleepwalking US security state is unconsciously (or even consciously) begging for a reality slap to wake its governing institutions up.
The great genius of Russian activity to me lies in its ability to slice the path of escalation into very thin increments – far thinner than I could have guessed to exist, but they’re real, and they have effect. This remains a time for patience, and I trust that Russian planners will not lose their cool because of Sunday night TV, and will continue to wait for each perfect circumstance to make each perfect move.
Very nicely said.
I totally believe that most of the US military men are professionally trained soldiers that understand that playing Russian roulette with Russia is suicidal. I still remember how they opposed the “no-fly” zone over Syria, for that reason alone.
However, I believe you forgot something: the US is drowning in debt, and China/Russia are pushing hard to dethrone the US dollar as the dominant world reserve currency. As most Western powers are sitting on top of mountain pile of dollars, any loss of value would be disastrous for them.
I find the multi-polar world that Russia is seeking, to be totally incompatible with the present US fiscal policy and lifestyle—and for its Western allies as well. Every percentage of global market share the dollar loses to the Yuan, it will directly translate to Western inflation and a worsening of the living standard. Eventually, the the Western countries would need either:
a) To sensibly work their financial problems – highly unlikely, as this would result in an immediate tumble of the stock market, and it would need a multi-decade financial planning. Or,
b) Declare war with Russia-China, to destroy the competition and pillage their resources.
That the US has littered the Rimland with hundreds of military bases cannot be by coincident; as the fact that Russia and China expand their train and maritime networks.
Your point makes sense as well as of Grieve. The critical element is time. The time itself can only erode the US/NATO foundations at the same time (pun) allowing Russia do carry on with the development work as well as improving the economy. Putin’s strategy seems to play around the idea of desire to avoid confrontation which can be interpreted as weakness along side with various hints (Cook’s incident, 56 Tomahawk missiles hitting latrines, etc), including the videos presented at Putin’s speech, which were not wow. All these can be regarded as conflicting events, just enough to fulfill the eighty-twenty distribution law: 80% of a population group are not sufficiently intelligent while the 20% can carry out the progress. So, the masses would scream (they’re backwards and weak. Let’s slap them more) and the 20% would say “Hmmm… I don’t know”. That the GDP of NATO is 70 times more than of Russia does or larger armies not mean they can win. After all history tells us differently (Napoleon had defeated armies three or four times better than his, at Arcis sur Aube and bar Bur Aube in 1814, while his remain of the Grand Army of 30 thousand starved, no shoes or warm clothes pushed back 90 000 respectively 120 000 Germans and Austrians). It is not the number that counts but the mind behind it. The trade war with China only shows how stupid is to have an entrepreneur as a political figure. Maybe Trump was god as a businessman but as a chief of a state he’s just an idiot. On the other side, Europeans are just deluded. They put 1001 sanctions on Russia. Russia put on them one only and sent the EU straight back the into stagnation. That in itself tells all. There are 1000 ways to skin a cat.
Michail, as I agree with you and Belissarios and Grieved, I’d like to add that Russians do need time. Because few of the new weapons (unless Russia has lots of them already, which is possible) will not win a total war. Russia needs hundreds or thousands of them if it’s to destroy hundreds or thousands hostile ships lurking around. Time is, as you guys pointed it out, working against the West, although I do not expect it to economically collapse anytime soon, like tomorrow. After all, fiat money is printed daily, and since the whole system is fixed and fake (except for the little guys like Greece) it just keeps churning fiat presses around. The good thing is that sanctions against Russia (unlike in the days of Soviet Union) will not work since it’s the China who holds the reigns of power in world economy today. But, lets hope that it will not come to final blows, where the fancy new Russian toys of destruction will be needed. Ah, yes Belissario I find the calls of Greek mainstream politicians for F35 totally idiotic, as if they did not have more acceptable Russian alternatives. This is how emperor’s brainwashing machine works.
Best excuse for the current crisis mostly fomented by uk that I’ve heard.
“The unhinged hysterics coming out of London over the last several weeks indicates that something did happen which triggered them. Maybe it is a new ploy to pave the way for the jihadi chemical weapons false flags, but maybe it is an attempt to gain asymmetric revenge for the loss of their plausibly deniable military assets in Syria.”
This in reference to roughly 12 to 15 Brit, and possibly other nationalities, special forces operatives getting nicked in Gouta and now cooling their heels whilst under guard by Russia in several different locations. Scuttlebutt is these operatives were tasked with doing a CW attack in Gouta and they got nabbed with their goodies including chemicals before they could act.
It’s getting frustrating watching all this useless chatter from the diplomats.
As soon as the fake accusations were made
They should have started shutting down the uk embassy’s and not engaging in talk.
They let the UK set the agenda.
Because they did not stand strong – the other countries joined in
Look at North Korea – they stood there ground and got there way.
Russia I don’t understand why they behave the way they do
They make me frustrated and angry
You can get partial English translations of the Soloyev show on you tube.
I don’t particularly like this show they have this Israeli guy on there regularly; he was saying that the unarmed Palestinian protestors being shot by the IDF were Hamas – pure Netanyahu garbage and Soloyev did not challenge this evil nonsense.
I hope Russians watching do not share this view.
The better show in my view is the one with a man and woman presenting the discussion.
Don’t worry, guys
Many Russians don’t take seriously Соловьиные трели (Nightingale trills), that’s about Solovyov talk shows; he brings on his own old buddies who basically talk the same big words about any topic. It’s mere infotainment.
Regarding Belova /Norking Circus, and other talk shows, with men or women, I’m watching these when feel depressed: it’s hilarious.
To form opinion, IMHO, Russians read; TV has little to none influence now. Everybody selects his web resource to learn news and their interpretation. For me it’s Aftershock, Glav.su, couple of bloggers like enigmatic Kat Matthew. For my sister all the opposite: FBK, Echo Moskva etc. Both we like Russia in Global Affaiars site, sometimes Expert.ru etc. whatever they say, Russia has much more diversity in political discourse in the web then many are led to believe. It’s deeply immersed in the internet part of the world population.
The only case in my life when watching Zomby-box (aca TV) made me to do something in real life was last Solovyov/Putin interview “New world order 2018” . Last phrase of VVP was powerful emotional trigger for me to go out and vote. Turned out that this phrase motivated quite a few voters, which explains among other reasons unbelievable high turn out (for Russia). And then we didn’t knew yet about terrible demise of poor Mr Skripal Persian Cat! ;)))the cat factor could result in 99,9% of voters to cast their ballots. Russians love and respect cats.
I interpret the exchange between Gerasimov/Dunford as a sort of a pact: you don’t touch us, we don’t touch you, but of course Damascus is out of limits. Trump is sort of genius absolutely understimated by most of people: today’s Israeli mini strike (verifiable 4 deaths of Iranian nationals) was stroke of genius to channel out aggressive rhetoric both sides were allowing to themselves. The one interesting gossip in Russian net is that Skripals comic “ poisoning” indeed was Russian way to attract attention to rogue elements in USA/GB governments who planned Guta provocation to start real mess for their own freaky political dividends. More specifically, to Chem Lab in Salisbury; now thanks to Daily Mails of all countries every housewife even in China knows that it exists, produces chem weapon, and does something fishy.
Given that Bibi calls Putin probably more often then to his family, it’s was the perfect choice for false flag attack to let out some serious steam. Hilarious statement the Kremlin wasn’t warned (as usual?;))) sheds the light on quite Byzantine politics Russia entertains with her new “allies”: Erdogan and current Ayatollah.
Using such a weird middle man as Bibi. Knowing perfectly the “price tag” on the head of each of these characters.
The ONLY interesting piece of info in the talk show Saker worries about was interesting hint of Dmitri Simes (National Interest ed): I’ve understood it as the USA understands that Russia understands that Mr Assad is really not such a trustworthy ally as it may seem. It sounded as the hint for possible way out of this crisis for both sides without loosing faces.
Most of Russians, and I believe our military and intel perfectly understand that Middle East is bloody mess and nest of snakes, sorry, if it sounds mean: one need to tread with maximum caution and never let your back exposed to anyone in the region. We’ve learned it in more then 100 years of messing with people in the Caucasian frontier. Don’t forget we had war with Ottomans since … I don’t even know when, and not that long ago had nasty war with Persia with Russian Ambassador Griboyedov (outstanding dramatist, btw) was killed. That’s how the Russian Imperial House acquired famous diamond Shah.
After all Alexander IIII summarized quite accurate that we have only two allies: our Army and our Fleet.
For the Saker I’ll quote the super popular Russian movie: Восток дело тонкое…….
Not good. But I read that the Syrian missile attack was Israel – I wish Russia was not pro-Israeli
Delaying is better. Look at what’s happening elsewhere, outside of the circle of attention. Lots of countries are watching the West get crazier and crazier. They’re deciding to move toward the sane side of the world. Ghana just refused to host a US military base, which would have been unthinkable until now.
US/UK/EU are losing support FAST.
If Russia starts to sound just like Trump and Kim, Russia will look equally crazy, and these countries will stop moving eastward.
Been saying it for a while now. Somebody needs to get left with a bloody nose, to pour cold water on the AngloZionists. The only question is who.
I nominate the SDF. Take them out back and beat them to death.
Good to see that the Russian experts are up to speed. Only with point 3) we see a hint that the Jewish Mafia’s full-spectrum bullying from all directions – US, Great Britain, France, Germany, UN, Israel, sanctions, etc. – affects them deeper than their poker faces would ever admit.
Accelerating the showdown – which, by the way, won’t come any time soon, if ever – would be a beginner’s mistake. Luckily, Putin is in charge and he will wait, and wait, and wait…
Putin, like no one else, knows how to deal with street thugs and trigger happy mafiosi. More important, Putin doesn’t suffer from any inferiority complex as so many Russians do.
One little stinkbomb fired from a Russian sub on the BOE and the FED would suffice.
Judging from the comments sections in UK newspapers, a targeted Russian strike on Boris Johnson would be popular in Britain. Even a Zombiefied public has its limits, and he overshot them some time ago!
Yes, the US elite does not take Russia seriously. It believes it’s own propaganda nonsense about the US being superior to everybody else. That is what is dangerous, the neocons in the US believing what Hollywood presents them. I trust and hope that Pentagon generals are more realistic. Then again, I have my doubts.
The worrisome thing in your article:
” They all agreed that the AngloZionist (of course, they used the words “USA” or “Western countries”)”
..in short, they (the russian public, not the generals) are not interested to see the real cause and the Israelis are some kind of neutral, if not friendly spectators who have little to do with this.
Not too long ago it used to be AngloSaxons now it’s AngloZionists, I’m inclined to believe it’s the Anglo part of the partnership that are the real trouble-makers.
What’s more likely – Jews/Zionists a small minority population in the world with only tiny Israel as a country of their own(given to them by the British and under such conditions that it is in perpetual conflict, under risk of being wiped out) has somehow taken control of the West(really the Anglo-bloc run by Anglo-Americans and the original Anglos, the British) and are using it for their goals – or – the Anglos are using Jews/Zionists/Israel as scapegoats and for other purposes, just like the Anglo-Americans are using the Kurds in Syria for their own ends, keeping with the old Anglo/English tradition of deceiving/bribing/using other peoples(minorities in particular) to achieve their own goals?
So the Russians blaming USA is correct, since USA is run by Anglo-Americans, though the most accurate term for the real cause would be the Anglo-sphere or the Anglo-bloc.
Though it seems in this particular case Israelis were the ones responsible for the attack against Syria and it looks like it was timed/arranged to provoke an attack against American troops there, at least on the surface.It could just as easily been the USA using their Israeli colony in Palestine to test the waters for an attack against Syrians, after all Anglos are cowards who loath having to risk their own necks in anything.
You have certainly convinced yourself of Israeli innocence and irrelevance.
Not really, I wanted to make a point(given the geopolitical realities and history) to counter-balance the arguments made Anglo-Americans to pin the blame of actions done under their flag on Jews/Israel.It’s entirely possible they’re in this together or both could be snakes trying to exploit each other – it could even really be the Jews fault as they claim, I just think that’s highly unlikely.
Pretty much the standard “anybody but us” refrain.
You cite history, to make the absolute claim that ” after all Anglos are cowards who loath having to risk their own necks in anything.”
Really? What an extraordinary summary insult.
I meant that as an observation of historical patterns of Anglo behavior not as an insult, but if you find it insulting(assuming you’re an Anglo) maybe your people shouldn’t behave in such a manner?
Let us take recent history for example, the Iraq war – did Anglo-Americans invade Iraq by themselves?No, they invaded with a coalition of NATO and allies and on top of that Saddam was a friend of USA before they became enemies – Libya – ones who did the most dying were Libyans and other groups from the region who wanted to see Gaddafi gone while NATO bombed from the safety of their planes – Syria – ones who did/do the most of the fighting for Anglo-Americans are ISIS made up of mercenaries in the region, small groups of Syrian traitors and Kurds while Anglo-Americans and their coalition again bombed from the safety of their planes(until the Russians showed up, after which they discovered a new found love of Earth).
British Empire before them were the same, more non-Anglo peoples(from territories they claimed to rule and their ‘allies’) have died fighting for the British Empire and it’s goals than the English themselves.So I stand by my ‘insult’.
@anon1232421,
You seem to be conflating the citizenry with their leaderships, while denying any noteworthy jewish influence or control in the behaviours of Empire. You stated earlier that all Anglos are cowards, and you still stand by that, even when offered a chance to qualify.
Support for Russia on blogs like this, is not based on hatred of the West, or thinking of them as cowards or evil, but rather, simply support for sanity, order and decency in today’s international relations, which currently leads to pro Russian sentiment by default. And it is indeed a big tent here.
Any anger here towards the anglosphere is reserved for their LEADERSHIPS. The worst sentiment towards the citizenry that is common among most posters here, is that they are gullible; not evil, not cowards, or whatever else you want to call them, in which you speak only for yourself. Most people on here are careful to distinguish between west’s leaderships, and the citizenry, and you seem to be busy to forget such distinctions even when prompted.
Even among the Russians and Slavs on these boards, west is not thought of as an enemy, but as misguided reatives, and they just want all this needless tensions to stop.
So who is really pushing for all this tension? Thankfully, you stepped in to put us straight on who, specifically, is NOT to be blamed, and that the blame is squarely with the Anglos.
Yes, that the majority of the US congress, and all its other decision makers of note, are dual citizens of Israel, is of no consequence whatsoever. Got it.
Well, the world is run by international, or transnational (trannies) capitalist corporations. Politically, the division of power is national. There are conflicts amongst the elites relating to this contradiction. Sometimes, what’s good for one’s country, or one’s allies runs up against trannie economic interests. The Jews are over-represented in the capitalist elite, as well as that of capitalism’s propagandists & apologists, but that doesn’t mean that Israel calls the shots. Churchill was reported to have said that the Jews had to choose between Bolshevism & Zionism. Israel, IMO, was set up as a tool for western capitalist use, our man in Haifa, as it were. Billionaire elites like the Rothschilds were interested in the riches of the Middle East, as well as preventing the spread of Bolshevism, so they were a huge source of support for Zionism. Jewish refugees from Nazism were prevented from emigrating to the preferred USA & forced to make their homes in Israel, or, that is, Palestine. Zion is uppity in their own nazi-like fashion, & probably has delusions of glory, which earns them many enemies. Their inability to see the atrocities committed against the Palestinians as anything but a necessary response to their own victimhood makes them insufferable. They are dupes of the hegemon. If they really want to take over the ME they have to stop being a fortress & a zone of perpetual conflict, bring help & modern technology to the indigenous pop. and go forth & multiply. If Israel bombed the airbase, under orders of the USA, or as a collective decision of the predators of Syria, Russia must strongly condemn them, at least. It may be that they have made some kind of economic deal with the Israelis that gets in the way of any form of retaliation.
The Antichrist who wrote THE Revelation offering Armageddon theology which Anglozionists accepted as the alibi for nuclear war against Russia/Iran/China (north-eastern countries) labeled as Gog/Magog, …
Let me tell you this: in USA we even have chickenhawks who push us FOR war. Remember hippy generation who pushed us AGAINST the war, FLOWER-POWER? How the world could have changed this much? How come we reached the point where we search for the best idea how to START a war? Don’t you want to meet a man who can STOP the war? You will want as soon as this audience how to start the war – STOPS.
.Where Jesus said that you’re going to start, or even be involved in a war? Nowhere, He said: You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed.
Who told you to alarm public and who gave you the power to decide how and when to start the war? Is that famous Russian “disguise”? Don’t you have a president who can send a message whose red button is bigger, or even the biggest? disgusting!
“serbian on April 09, 2018 · at 9:53 am UTC
The Antichrist who wrote THE Revelation offering Armageddon theology which Anglozionists accepted as the alibi for nuclear war against Russia/Iran/China (north-eastern countries) labeled as Gog/Magog, …“
This is incorrect. It was not the AntiChrist who wrote Revelation but it was the Antichrist who misinterpreted it and spread the strong delusion. For the Gog / Magog / Ethiopia / Persian armed invasion occurred in 1948. It wasn’t Russia but the Ashkenazi Turkic Khazars or European Fake Jews who invaded from Russia the lands of the Fertile Crescent. It was supported by Falashas Ethiopian Jews and Persian Jews like Shaul Mofaz.
How do we know this is true?
Verse 11 of Ezekiel 38 says it all. The invasion was to occur when there were no Walls, Bars, Gates, David slingshot, Patriots, Iron Dome, THAAD, IDF or even IAF.
Eze 38:11 And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will go to them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls, and having neither bars nor gates,
“Where Jesus said that you’re going to start, or even be involved in a war? Nowhere, He said: You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed.”
This is also misinterpretation for Rumours of War is one camp aka the West and Peace and Security is another camp aka Eurasia. The OBOR needs Peace and Security to prosper and promise WIN WIN. The West is the spoiler with Wars and Rumours of Wars
For proof of this interpretation google and find out what is the reason for Russia to have called a UNSC meeting for today afternoon at 3:00 pm. Hint: it was to deal with current threats to Peace and Security.
For the interpretation of the current crisis read Daniel 11:36-45
Hint #1: the king of the Norh is the bear
Hint #2: the king of the South (China Sea)
Hint #3: the god of forces = militarism
Hint #4: tidings from the East ( either NK or Iran)
Hint #5: the desired of woman ( Yeshua aka Jesus)
Hint #6: Edom is current people in power in Jerusalem
Hint #7: Moab and Ammon: the Hashemite kingdom of Jordan
Hint #8: planting a tabernacle of his palace between the seas in My Holy Mountain. This is a foreign military base in between the Sea of Galilee, the Dead Sea and the Mediterranean Sea
Sun Tzu, it would be fair to offer who else support you interpretation, what sect, at least you should have left some name; on the other side The Revelation is FORBIDEN in Orthodox Church in HOLY LITURGY for ever, and in the past was disputable by many saints
Serbian, the two quotes above were from the prophets Ezekiel and from the prophet Daniel. Although these visions might be mirrored in Revelation, they didn’t come from Revelation. Is the Orthodox Church also forbidding the reading of Ezekiel and Daniel? If it is, that is a very bad move, since with No prophecy there is no understanding of the future
mirrored? You mean stolen; the Revelator just stole those verses from OT prophets. In Serbia we say: who lies he also steals.
Serbian, dismiss your conspiracy theory and focus on Daniel 11:36-45. I gave you the 8 Hints you need to know to decode this prophecy. If this interpretation is correct then the hegemon will meet his end without anyone coming to help.
From Debka “the USS Iwo Jima strike group, which visited Haifa last month, is now cruising in the Arabian Sea, days away from the scene, whereas the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group only departs the US port for the Middle East on Wednesday, April 11, and is not due in the Mediterranean before next week. France’s only aircraft carrier, the FS Charles de Gaulle-R 91, is in dock for lengthy repairs.”
From internet sources: “UK is building two. The first of the ships to be ready, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is due to start sea trials next year and is expected to be ready for its first deployment in 2021. The second will be ready 18 months later.”
That leaves Israel and Saudi Arabia as possible fielding aircraft for air sorties into Syria plus whatever the UK has in its base in Cyprus.
Imo at this point, it’s a waste of time and effort to pick apart the various deceptions. Like the Sripal incident. Events are rushing forward, and it’s time to interpret the intentions behind the officially promoted viewpoint at the time of their expression. Whatever those intentions may be, they are obviously part of a concerted strategy. The so called representatives of the people in the uk or usa for the most part, no longer represent or even care at all about their populations, or else they would be capable of honesty.
It is obvious to all that the presence of the Russian military does not deter the reckless Americans (or the Israelis) from attacking Syian military sites. I have the feeling that the Russian military would really love to teach the arrogant Americans a lesson but their political leaders are unwilling to allow such an escalation. In my view, if the US attacks Syria again without a Russian response of some kind, the damage to Russian credibility and prestige would be huge. I would never presume to tell the Russian leadership what to do but after the Ukraine coup, the Olympic bans, the Russia-gate hysteria, the Skripal farce and numerous other provocations, Russia must respond to restore deterrence.
Finally some proof there are open-minded people in Russia. Stop wasting your breath and act. It doesn’t need to be a war with Gringolandia, just tough response to all their constant aggressions. The world is sick of that and is looking to any decent country to stop it. The experts should have more decision power and we wouldn’t have that JudeoGringo shit all the time. Look how Hungarians act against the Jewish Mafia in they own country. Are Gringos so stupid. It seems,they are.
So far things are going as planed. Putin has no intentions to confront Israel in Syria, or in Ukraine. But if things would go more tough, then Ivan may woke, up and a predictable Russia may turn to be unpredictable, with some global consequences.
I would really like to listen to this interview as I’m sure other Russian speakers would. Any way to link the Russian version?
Putin and Trump have the same problem. They both just love Israel.
Guys relax. No “sweet revenge” is coming. The Russians are macro-thinkers. They are strategists. They are looking at the long picture. Besides, who would want to hurt or blow away future customers and lucrative markets. I agree, it is very frustrating to live thru all these provocations, lies and humiliations. They are playing chess, the western leaders are playing monopoly.
Watching it from Canada nothing needs to be done by RF to destroy the West. A spectacular show is starting and RF has a front row seat
Sorry for posting in German (pls use any translator to translate it into your native language).
Nein, ich denke, ein Handeln, wie von den beiden, sogenannten “Experten” vorgeschlagen, wäre falsch, und würde von einem großen Geist und Politiker wie Putin auch gar nicht gemacht werden (gottseidank).
Wo sind denn die USA verwundbar?
Wie finanzieren sie US-Basen auf der ganzen Welt?
Ihre Atombomben sind eine Sache. Aber der Petrodollar eine Andere.
Und: man kann auch Transporte in die USA boykottieren/torpedieren.
(Ich bin sicher kein Ignorant, ich weiß auch von den Panzerwegen aus Beton Richtung Westen in Kaliningrads Wäldern .)
Mod Note:
No, I think that action, as proposed by the two, so-called “experts”, would be wrong, and would not be done by a great mind and politicians like Putin (thank God).
Where are the US vulnerable?
How do you finance US bases around the world?
Their atomic bombs are one thing. But the petrodollar another.
And: you can also boycott / torpedo transports to the US.
(I am certainly not an ignoramus, I also know of concrete tank tracks westbound in Kaliningrad’s forests
Putin is the Grandmaster of strategy.
Every day of delay is more missiles, more planes, more artillery in the field. Russia and China are ahead of the West in military technology and each day they have to prepare, the further ahead they are.
If I were Putin, then the Red Line which USA and Israel and the west would be absolutely aware of is any attack on Russian troops or personnel in any theatre will result in immediate and complete retaliation.
If -when a war starts, several million Russians will die!
Many more millions of westerners will die but that is no comfort to the families that will be sacrificed. Putin is a Christian with Christian values. As long as they respect Russian lives, he will not retaliate.
Sanctions, diplomats, financial games, none of these matter. They in fact make Russia stronger. All the patent lies and propaganda merely make the west look foolish, gain more allies for Russia and will be fodder in the war crime trials that will follow.
I believe that war is inevitable. I also believe that as always, Russia will retreat, retreat and retreat until the enemy is over extended, over confident and crosses the line. Then Russia is unleashed and woe betide any caught in the storm that will follow.
UK in ashes takes 10 minutes, the East coast from Boston to Washington, half an hour, and the war is over.
Oh yes, Iran can have Israel, Saudi and Egypt, and China will have Taiwan and Japan. People of honour do not forget insults, nor do their children or their children’s children.
One thing that gotten my attention over the last few months and that was, sadly, not talked about by the Russian experts is starting to stand shoulder to shoulder with your allies vs how it is now. To give two examples. How can it be that Russia organises a peace converence that mr Assad refused to attend? I think that is crazy and should not have happend. For al to see there are now major devisions between the Russians and Syrians and the Russians basically telling them, shut up and do as we say.
Not really trust building. The same goes with the Iranians. All the way back to not delivering the S300 (or was it S400) to appease the West and now this missile strike (and lots in between). Why didnt they give them at least a warning or even better, shoot down all the missiles (assuming their air defences are as good as they claim) but instead let the Iranians die at the T4 base? Ofcourse I can be wrong and not informed enough but that are things I wonder about Russian behavior wise. A shame the Russian experts didnt talk about ”being like a rock” together with their allies.
In my mind that would be a justifyable reaction and still keep the status quo going as in buying time for all Russian allies. Even China, with way more commercial interests with the West has moved in that direction more then Russia did as far as I can see.
Regards,
Hugo
They try to force Russia to hit first, as they did with Japan in the 1930-s.
I to watch Vesti English, Soloviev’s “Evening” and 60 minutes – at least, the clips that come with translation.
A couple of things struck me; as you say, there is increasing frustration at the AngloEuro Empire, but especially the English and the Americans.
There is increasing disgust, lack of trust or liking, and a willingness to be tolerant anymore.
The strongest and most vehement statements draw audience applause.
I take it that this probably – since these are the most watched evening shows in Russia – indicative of popular sentiment.
ADd this to the striking and excellent piece by Margarita Simonyan, and you have an interesting about face running through Russia now – I doubt there are too many Atlantacist Libs left, and those there are will be keeping very quiet about it.
And Russian unity is an unbreakable wall of strength.
It does look more and more as if war is on the horizon, but as you said , if it is, Russia is most definitely ready for it.
It’s bad!
Everybody here should look at this and think, “this is not good!”
When the comparatively (supposedly) not zombified Russian people start sounding as flippant and pro-war as the undeniably zombified majority of the empire’s citizens, it is a bad sign, popular support for a conflict in which there is no possible winner!
Again, it reminds me starkly of the pre-Great War (WWI) descent into madness of the citizens, roused for support of conflict by the questionably-agended media.
See The War That Ended Peace – The Road to 1914, by Margaret MacMillan https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/105817/the-war-that-ended-peace-by-margaret-macmillan/9780812980660/
I’m not judging the people, who knows who/what is pulling the strings of the these so-called experts and the known pro-empire factions in the Russian media are likely lock-step with their brethren of the (chosen) collective, I’m just commenting on this postulated sentiment of the Russian people.
I expect better from the man himself and his crew; he knows that an outcome from that approach would make it impossible to fulfill his mandate to the Russian electorate.
The real war is an economic one, and in that lower profile war, Russia is totally aligned with China in resisting the hegemon’s awkward, poorly thought out, and hopelessly executed strategy.
The China-Russian alliance of necessity on that front has volleys of much more significant consequences on a daily basis; for example, https://www.rt.com/business/423564-russia-oil-national-currencies/ and https://www.rt.com/business/423574-russia-ruble-stock-fall/ on RT; note: it is difficult/impossible to get any kind of reliable, meaningful information from empire media/propaganda sources.
also https://www.rt.com/business/422200-death-knell-euro-gold/
China hold the MOAB in economic terms with their vast US Treasury paper holdings https://www.rt.com/business/423288-us-treasuries-china-trade-war/
Make no mistake, this can kill the U.S.A.
Of course it would not be all good for China, but they probably could survive until the Eurasian Economic integration programs reach a critical mass, say 10-15 years, after which their economies would rebound, completely insulated from the third-world of the remnants of the empire.
I’m hoping our good Russians will rise above the static and realize that VVP is the best person for the job, so that the Russian people have the best prospects possible.
> TV debate of Russian experts about what to do about the USA
> will just say that none of the “experts” was representing, or working for, the Russian government
The part of Russian elites that is controlling MSM is preparing population to WW3 possibility.
It did not started yesterday, I guess it is already since at least 2016
Andrei, Sadly I must agree with most of these nongovernmental considerations.
Also I’m in agreement that something disagreeable and tragic may be the only
method of intruding on these Zioconic arrogant lamebrain thought processes.
In early years of grade school bullying by smallminded intimidators, I learned
one had to knock the chip off their shoulders and be ready for altercations.
I’m also fed up with this crap, right after the Israeli air strike on a SYRIAN base inside SYRIA, killing a number of Iranians and Syrians. Russians have already died at the hands of US Empire, and Russia continues to talk and refrain.
I do remember Saker’s profound point that Russia needs one more year to prepare for war, and that will always need one more year to prepare for war.
I have also seen a war first hand and I don’t wish for another, but this is ridiculous. Truning another cheek constantly will only get you throughly bashed by a lunatic. Enough is enough. Russia needs to respond to force by force, or it risks losing all respect. By us.
”1) They all agreed that the AngloZionist (of course, they used the words ’USA’ or ’Western countries’) was only going to further escalate and that the only way to stop this is to deliberately bring the world right up to the point were a full-scale US-Russian war was imminent or even locally started. They said that it was fundamentally wrong for Russia to reply with just words against Western actions.”
Excellent!
”2) Interestingly, there also was a consensus that even a full-scale US attack on Syria would be too late to change the situation on the ground, that it was way too late for that.”
It depends. What is certain is that the Anglozionazis are committed to keep the refugee torrents going. The Euro-trash won’t be very happy about that, but as the Russians rightfully point out: ”You made your bed; now lie in it”
”3) Another interesting conclusion was that the only real question for Russia is whether Russia would be better off delaying this maximal crisis or accelerating the events and making everything happen sooner. There was no consensus on that.”
My suggestion here would be for Russia to wait until early July when the FIFA World Cup is finally over (whatever the provocations/acts of sabotage/boycotts against it), and then nuke the Euro-trash — particularly the UK — without apology. France could be duly ”scheduled” for July 14th.
”4) Next, there was an consensus view that pleading, reasoning, asking for fairness or justice, or even for common sense, was futile. The Russian view is simple: the West is ruled by a gang of thugs supported by an infinitely lying and hypocritical media while the general public in the West has been hopelessly zombified. The authority of the so-called ’Western values’ (democracy, rule of law, human rights, etc.) in Russia is now roadkill.”
Excellent!
”5) There was also a broad consensus that the US elites are not taking Russia seriously and that the current Russian diplomatic efforts are futile (especially towards the UK). The only way to change that would be with very harsh measures, including diplomatic and military ones. Everybody agreed that talking with Boris Johnson would be not only a total waste of time, but a huge mistake.”
Excellent!
”6) To my amazement, the notion that Russia might have to sink a few USN ships or use Kalibers on US forces in the Middle-East was viewed as a real, maybe inevitable, option. Really – nobody objected.”
Excellent!
Russia is solidifying — that’s what ultimately is going to finish off the Zionazis!
Stay asymmetric. take down the top three US oil refineries as retaliation, warn them about it even.
Russia needs to reform the UN so that the security council has permanent members based on how little of their GDP they spend on military and size of economy, with not veto power, apart from the General Assembly, which has one veto subject to a population representative vote of the nations. Make it fair and semi-democratic.