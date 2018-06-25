Translated and subtitled by Scott Humor
Original video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE16D9gRxaU
Vladimir Putin’s trip to Minsk and closed-door talks, which took unusually long time, attracted attention of many political experts.
The president of Russia flew to Belarus on June 19th. On June 22nd, after only a couple of days, Alexander Lukashenko publicly admitted that the republic could become a part of “some state.”
So, should we say welcome to the Belarusian Federal district?
Look at Lukashenko’s tense face.
Here he is, speaking to farmers in Shklovsky district of Mogilev region, saying the words that were quickly spread by social media. He says: “We are at the frontline. We won’t survive these years, if we fail. It will become unavoidable for us to become a part of some country. Either that, or we will be used as a doormat. Or, God forbid, they could start a war, like in Ukraine.”
What cannot be denied to Belarusian president is his acute sense of self-preservation. It helped Lukashenko to survive all attempts to unseat him from his presidential throne. When “Bat’ka” (Dad) was singing about “multi-vector politic,” he did this because these songs were about something for him, personally, none threatening.
In his recent talks with European Commissioner Johannes Hahn Lukashenko said: “Building our relations with the European Union, that is our closest neighbor – and with these neighbors, because neighbors are from God, we need to be friends… We are not in a hurry. We never promised you what we couldn’t do… You looked at us, we checked the European Union out. Thanks to ongoing transformations in the EU and in Belarus, we have decided that it is not good for us to look at each other “over the fence,” to look askew…»
This was said about the European Union that imposed sanctions against Lukashenko and branded him “the last dictator of Europe.” This is Lukashenko who answered to Europeans’ insults with tirades on about non-traditional sexual orientation of European diplomats. And so on, and so on.
And that’s was the EU Lukashenko was “checking out?”
He was “checking out” the EU, while using cheap Russian gas, a huge Russian market and other such cakes. And, while having access to all of this, he was singing about multi-vector politic. (Coming from him understood as being with the EU, while using Russia. S.H.)
And then, suddenly, began to sing a different tune.
What has changed? It seems that Moscow finally grabbed our multi-vector Lukashenko by the short hairs. I, like you, have no idea how it was done, but Putin knows how.
Just today came an announcement of Erdogan’s victory in the presidential elections in Turkey. Would he be waving his hand from the podium right now, if it wasn’t for the data of the Russian intelligence and warning about the anti-government coup?
No, he wouldn’t be waving.
Turkey is bigger than Belarus and is further from us. But, we are connected, and there are people who work there to make sure that Russian President is informed. What is it here to say about Belarus?
Maybe in Minsk Putin showed Lukashenka some data that he is slated to repeat the fate of another admirer of “multi-vector,” who now lives in Rostov. Maybe it’s something else. But the fact remains, Lukashenko publicly acknowledged that Belarus might become a part of “some country.”
I think we all know what country.
The war of the West against Russia is not coming to the end any time soon. NATO troops rumble in Lithuania, very close to the border with Belarus. It would be very foolish to think that Moscow will allow the enemy to stage the same trick in Minsk as it was done in 2014 in Kiev. A distance from Minsk to Moscow is much shorter, than from Kiev.
The reasons why until now Lukashenko has resisted real, not declarative, integration within the Union State are obvious. He used to rule autocratically and sharing power for him is an extreme measure. He even acts like a tsar. It’s him, not Putin, who has this label. Have you ever seen Putin standing next to his daughters on the podium during the Victory Day parade? No one seen him doing this. However, sons of Lukashenko stand next to him. The boys are standing there instead of veterans, take a notice. They are standing in front of the ministers. What would happen to them, if “God forbid, they will unleash a war, as in Ukraine”?
I doubt that Lukashenko’s children are very much loved, both by the Belarusian elite and by the people. I believe the statements made in Mogilev region testifies that Lukashenko accepted that the Belarusian Federal district might appear. Surely, he will be given personal guarantees for this. Him and his sons. It is likely that he will lead this district of the Russian Federation, as a governor. Maybe even until the end of his life.
What’s happening now behind closed doors, in a narrow circle, is bargaining. And Lukashenko’s statement is an echo of this ongoing bargaining. He is a temperamental person. It is difficult for him to keep such drama inside. After all, the Belarusian state is his life’s work. Of course, it’s hard to place it under someone else control.
But let’s be honest, in this current form, it can no longer exist. According to the data from the Belarusian media on the country’s foreign debt: the gross external debt of Belarus in all sectors of the economy for 2017 has increased by $2 billion (by 6,4%), and as of January 1 amounted to $39, 932,7 billion dollars. This data is in published statistic report of the National Bank. Yes, Belarus debt is growing. Not as fast as in “developed countries,” but growing, nevertheless. Last year, Belarus allocated $5,992.3 billion to service its total external debt (excluding trade loans and short-term bank liabilities). This accounted for 16.4% of exports of goods and services, or 11% of GDP. Payments to repay the principal amounted to $4, 602.8 billion, interest payments and other payments to $1, 389.5 billion. According to the National Bank, per capita foreign debt in Belarus also continues to grow. As of January, 1th 2018, gross external debt per capita was $4,207. As of January 1st, of last year debt was $3,947.
Alexander Lukashenko has recently demanded from the government to reduce the foreign debt. “Today we need to get rid of as much foreign debts as possible. They limit our opportunities, especially social ones. To give away about 10% of GDP only for the service of public debt is an unacceptable luxury, ” the head of Belarusian state said on March 2nd during his meeting with the government members and the National Bank.
He is making demands to himself.
This is a person without whom, as a joke goes, even a potato can’t be touched, a person who is in charge for everything, now this person demands reduction of foreign debt. Maybe, this external debt is just evidence of a failure of his “multi-vector” approach? Perhaps, it’s a proof that ordinary Belarusians can’t afford to sustain a small army of government officials and bureaucrats? Why would they pay for the office of the president, the foreign ministry, all their foreign voyages, palaces, and so on? The utility fees have been raised since January 1st, now Belarusian citizens pay more.
In general, there is something to think about for Lukashenko, there is something to think about.
And not only for him, by the way.
Vladimir Makei, the Foreign Minister of Belarus, also a singer of “multi-vector” policies, recently mentioned Minsk readiness to host a Russian military base, if Poland gets to host an American base. “Nothing is impossible… Today, we are not going to place new foreign military bases on the territory of Belarus, because we want stability in our region and do not want to become a troublemaker… But looking ahead, we must consider the steps that our neighbors will take.”
You can see how difficult international situation has a beneficial effect on the Belarusian leaders. They begin to shrink in some places, and under the influence of these convulsive contractions they become less selfish and more agreeable.
Russia is happy to get back 10 million Russian in language, culture and spirit people. And for these people, life will be easier, because gross foreign debt of $4,207 per capita will be lifted of their collective necks including infants and elderly.
We will wait for the results of this deal. Maybe Lukashenko senior, doesn’t want to lead, any more. Maybe, he is tired and wants to relax somewhere on lake Baikal, fishing, and not worrying about whether Belarusians have sorted all their potatoes? Maybe, he wants one of his sons to become a governor, to gain experience for his future career in the federal government?
Whatever it is, it is preferable to have a stable and active life of a head of the Belarusian Federal district than to rest in a coffin after a palace coup d’état, or a “color putsch,” staring at the ceiling with dead eyes of a president of a multi-vector republic, who wasn’t able to recognize that the world has changed, and that the scheme “getting from them while taking from us” no longer works.
Thanks, Scott.
Been thinking and commenting for several years that Belarus had to come home to its cultural and security home. Russia must have basing there for its military and making it a federal republic like Chechnya makes great sense.
Putin going to Minsk means the deal was done. It was assurance, as you describe, like that given Erdogan. The leader and his family will be safe, secure, comfortable, probably given a nice revenue stream so kids and grandkids will have little change in life style.
We should also recall that Belarus has a few tens of thousands of nazis mixed in also, so the bag is not full of goodies for Russia. Debt, some Russophobes, some “EU” devotees come with the turf.
But this is the right direction. Some sort of referendum will be called for to get public support.
The psychological damage to the West of this merging will be deep, traumatizing.
Can you elaborate a bit about those nazis you’ve mentioned?
IIRC, Belarus was similar to Ukraine in that there were locals who at first welcomed the Nazis as an alternative to Stalin. And, like everywhere, there were of course local collaborators with the Nazis in power. Both of these groups of people have of course descendents and there would also be those who decide to join and follow the philosophy. Even in countries that don’t have direct experience of having Nazis in power, there are those who are attracted to the concept. Its a pure guess based on Ukraine, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see an east-west gradient ranging from more Polish-style fascist attitudes in the west to more Russian-friendly attitudes in the east of the state.
Back to normality. Next step Kiev.
Dr NG Maroudas
Well, one must remember that the original Russia was centered in Kiev. The name of Ukraine is derived from the Slavic word “krayina”, which means frontier region. Ukraine was the frontier of Russia, while Ukrainians are all descendants of Russians, the possible exception being the population of Western Ukraine, the former Galicia, where you will find mixed blood. The Ukrainian language has about 90 % Russian words, the remaining 10 % being Polish with some Western words.
According to a former Ukrainian PM, by December of 2017 some 4 million Ukrainians had fled to the West and 4.4 million to Russia. Ukrainian minister Klimkin has recently stated that 100.000 Ukrainians are emigrating from Ukraine every month. One has to wonder where Ukraine’s future lies and how long it can survive in it’s present condition.
great news – thanks for the translation and especially the transcript – wonderful easy reading – thank you thank you thank you
Yes, I of course also want to thank those responsible for creating the translations. Such information about such events would likely otherwise be inaccessable to those of us whose education lacks a study of the Russian language. Its not like CNN or the NY Times is going to tell us about it. Certainly not in a truthful and non-spun fashion. Pepe Escobar might, but it doesn’t really seem to be his part of the world so much.
This Belarus thing may be a template if it happens. Central Asia “nations” are under pressure from the US. The logic of their national security is protection by Russia. But they are enamored and corrupted by US “deals”. And the symbolism of their sovereignty is catnip to maintaining geopolitical distance from Russia on critical matters, risking upheaval from ISIS and AQ and color revolution.
It would be better for them if they, too, returned.
I doubt China would be too happy about the “Stans” joining the RF.
I suspect China would prefer them joining the RF than if Wall Street and the CIA do another color revolution and ‘the Stans’ become a giant nato base and a pathway for terrorists into western China. I’m guessing that Putin an Xi can sit and talk and come up with a better idea than that outcome.
Agree with Jiri here. China won’t allow the “Stans” to join Russia. The area is full of natural resources and China has close relationship with both those countries and the Rothschild clan. Rothschild’s are in mining business big time like Rio Tinto etc. (Rio Tinto is partially owned by Chinese). China + Rothschild will try everything to prevent Russia getting near these “Stans”, unless they agree with Russia on the table, which I highly doubt. Russia seems to be a close partner to the Rockefeller (Kissinger, Trump etc.). Belarus may become part of Russia, if Rockefeller sees it fit for his interest only. Rockefeller has obviously a huge interest in the “Stans” as well. But I don’t think that Rockefeller will allow Russia to take over those countries. They can easily handle Russia today and they will not allow Russia to become USSR again, as it will be more difficult to tame and direct a much stronger power. Rockefeller wants to kill the OBOR for sure in order to salvage the petro-dollar, thus they will try to get their hands on to those central Asian countries, similar to Rothschild + China coalition. But both camps will make sure that Russia will never get them. The reason? Because it plays against the interest of all major global players, which are China in the East and the House of Royals vs. Yankee Doodle in the west. Unfortunately, Russia is only a useful tool in the hand of these global powers, but not a sovereign player.
As a matter of policy, China does not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign countries; therefore China will not interfere with the “stans.” Even if the “stans” want to re-establish the Soviet Union, China will still get the resources it wants through trade, whether it be from Siberia or the other former Soviet republics. Assuming China continues its current foreign policies, China has nothing to fear from the recreation of the Soviet Union.
Perhaps Russia would tell China that if China allows Russia to absorb the “Stans”, then China can have Mongolia and all of southeast Asia.
All of this is rather speculative, what indications are there to assume Russia wants to absorb the ‘Stans’ or that China wants to takeover Mongolia?Didn’t Russia reject Donbass from joining the Russia Federation?I don’t think either Russia or China has any plans to increase their territory.
At minimum, both China and Russia could agree on their own versions of the Monroe Doctrine in their respective spheres of influence.
The Monroe Doctrine explained:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monroe_Doctrine
“He was “checking out” the EU, while using cheap Russian gas, a huge Russian market and other such cakes. And, while having access to all of this, he was singing about multi-vector politic. (Coming from him understood as being with the EU, while using Russia. S.H.)
And then, suddenly, began to sing a different tune.”
Putin met Lukashenko on 19th June.
Lukashenk met European Commissioner Johannes Hahn on 21st June where he mentioned abut “checking out EU”.
Then, on 22nd June, Lukashenko mentioned about “becoming part of some country”.
I am confused about the timelines.
Regards,
Mujjammil
My impression from that part of the video was that Lukashenko was delivering the message that while in the past Minsk had been checking out the EU, that now they’d decided and the decision was ‘no’.
Referring to the lovely transcript provided … “Thanks to ongoing transformations in the EU and in Belarus, we have decided that it is not good for us to look at each other “over the fence,””
“Ongoing transformations in the EU” could include the recent Skripal affair and the general continuation of hostility to Russia. It could include what Minsk has seen the EU and NATO doing in Ukraine. It could include the various nations now anxious to get out of the EU. It could include watching the example of the German bankers doing it to Greece and what happens to countries that get the similar short end of the EU experience. He’s being vague there so lots of meanings can be read into it, but it wasn’t a compliment towards the EU.
Whatever flirtation ‘over the fence’ had been going on, that meeting two days after Putin’s visit was Belarus dumping the EU. But maybe they can still be friends, right?
Just some wishful thinking by Ruslan, based on nothing more than an overheard phrase from Lukashenko, and talks in Minsk with unknown agenda. (It is reasonable to think that Belarus’ “multi-vector” policy was a topic, but anything beyond that is pure fantasy).
By the way it is strange for a Russian to make such blunders as “A distance from Minsk to Moscow is much shorter, than from Kiev”. Distance from Moscow to Kiev is 853 km by road, to Minsk – 718 km, i.e. only 16% shorter.
Layman
In what way is it wishful thinking by Ruslan ? What he has stated is perfectly logical. Does anybody in Belarus really want to become a puppet of the EU and Wall Street and see the country plundered by foreign corporations, having the EU establish an “immigrant” quota for false refugees ? Belarus being turned into another Ukraine ? I think not.
Should Belarus join the Russian Federation – and I sincerely hope it will – we shall of course see Soros style demonstrations in Minsk, where a minority will be used to terrorize the majority. They will fail, as each time Soros organized such demonstrations, you had a couple of hundred “demonstrators” shouting in the streets and achieving nothing.
You and I may wish for Belarus to join Russia – but to say that Lukashenko actually asked for it is exactly that, wishful thinking. There’s zero evidence, the whole article is simply hot air.
Belarussians are – I believe – smart enough not to want to be run by the US/EU, but this does not necessarily mean that they would be thrilled to join Russia. Although Belarus is poorer, many things are better organised than in Russia, e.g. there’s much less corruption, better roads etc.
Layman
Well now, Putin has drastically reduced the corruption which existed in Russia under Yeltsin, who almost destroyed the country. As for roads, if one takes into account that newly built bridge in Crimea, one can assume that new roads will also be built.
Neither you nor I know what Putin and Lukashenko have been talking these past years. I don’t think that either want to see a Maidan in Minsk and NATO move in.
Prophecies of St. Lawrence of Chernigov (1868-1950)
“When a little freedom appears, when the churches and monasteries are being opened and restored, then… the demons and secret atheists … will fiercely take up arms against the Russian Orthodox Church, its unity and its conciliar nature. A godless authority will support these heretics…
“But all these … will disappear… [because] it is impossible to divide Russia, Ukraine and Belorussia, for these together are Holy Rus’. Know, remember, and do not forget.” http://orthochristian.com/77399.html
Rod distances are not always the same as missile distances, especially in mountainous areas.
It is possible to have longer road distance but shorter missile distance.
Hmmm, since I always did so well at the math word problems ….:)
If we are talking ‘road distances’ lets put these in terms of a car trip. 100 km per hr average speed is a reasonable assumption which also makes the math easy. If I’m in a car, and I can arrive at a destination after 7 hour, or if I have to drive on for another hour and a half, I would likely say that the 7 hour trip is “much shorter” than the 8.5 hour trip. Or at least my aching back and sore knees and full blatter would be very happy about the ‘much shorter’ destination. :)
I don’t like the suggestion that a tsar is a bad thing. It’s a natural thing. It’s God’s will.
Several interesting points, however. I never thought of this one: liberal democracy, with its disgusting ever-growing bureaucracy, is simply too expensive for most countries. Libertarian types complain about big government. But that’s what democracy is. These boomer slobs that make up the government and “governant” (change agencies) aren’t aristocrats. They damn sure aren’t specialists. They’re experienced at doing 5 or 6 things, but have fewer skills than a cashier. Expensive, and destructive people. Think of all the money and time that could be saved if all that crap was closed down!
Oranges
Old Russian saying: You cannot rule Russia without God and the Tsar. The Kremlin is a castle. A castle needs a king. How many European countries are parliamentary monarchies ? France and Italy are republics, but the aristocracy is present and has influence.
Yes, I was wondering when Belarus would unite with Russia. It was inevitable. In fact, I always had trouble understanding why it was separate from Russia.
As for Lukashenko, he should take it as a compliment that the EU has branded him “the last dictator in Europe”. A compliment indeed, if you take into account how many EU politicians Soros controls or directly influences, and if you take into account the EU domestic and foreign policies. As far as I can see, the EU has been a catastrophy for Europe, especially when it comes to its immigration policies, which go directly against the sovereign status of European states.
I am looking forward to Belarus joining the Russian Federation, where it belongs. СРЕТНО !!!
It’s simple folks. Old alliances never die and since the time of Metternich they did not change. There is well known COLLABORATION throughout the last two centuries where GERMANY and RUSSIA divided their spoils in eastern Europe. As the gossip goes old things are coming back so the influences are being rapidly reestablished the same as they were before sans Baltic countries. Think Ribentropp-Molotow pact and you will know where dividing line goes.
So by this “agreement” Belarus is part of Russia and west will do nothing to change it. This is what Lukashenko was told when he meet with Putin. Ukropia will be there too but it will take a little longer, maybe after the “split” in three parts. You see it is easier to deal with smaller countries ….
So this guy is very dishonest blaming Belarus and Lukashenko. He is playing on your ignorance and at the same time he prepares Belarusians to think that it was them that beg to “join” Russia, and not TOLD to do it or else.
CogitoMan
In the name of Belarus you have the word “Rus”, which means Russian. What you are stating reminds me of NATO propaganda in 2014, when they had the audacity to state that Russian troops in Crimea were “forcing” Russians to rejoin Russia, as if they ever wanted to join Ukraine.
Tell it to Belorussians (aka white Russians). It is the same as you would say to the guy from Republic of China that he is Chinese. You would be lucky if you escaped without bump on your head.
CogitoMan
The Chinese in Taiwan are indeed Chinese. The Chinese on mainland China are, of course, Chinese. Politics separated them. I have yet to hear that a Chinese in Taiwan said he was not Chinese. The West, of course, wants to prevent the unification of Taiwan with China, as it will of course try to prevent the unification of Belarus with the Russian Federation.
”There is well known COLLABORATION throughout the last two centuries where GERMANY and RUSSIA divided their spoils in eastern Europe. As the gossip goes old things are coming back so the influences are being rapidly reestablished the same as they were before sans Baltic countries.”
Excellent news, if true! The nonsensical ”states” of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are just three minuscule Nazi infested cesspits whose populations are dwindling, and serving no other purpose than providing Russophobia on duty. Gownopolska should be terminally partitioned between Russia and Germany. Greedy hyenas masquerading as the world’s most underrated Latin Christians. Really nice Gownopolska got beat by Colombia in the FIFA World Cup — must have been Putin’s deliberations.
So by this “agreement” Belarus is part of Russia and west will do nothing to change it.
Ummm … maybe you should read some publications of the Konrad-Adenauer-Fund (a think tank of the German “Christian” Democrats). Members of the think tank assume that Belarus (and Mongolia) as well will drift towards the West. They’re trying hard to come up with ideas to support stronger ties.
To cut it short: The West cannot be trusted (Ribentropp-Molotow pact was broken as well).
“Germany” is what, a 150 years old? So, a 150 year old nation has a ‘two centuries collaboration’ with Russia?
Two centuries isn’t all that long in European history. Its a long time in American history, but not in European history. Germany is a relatively recent addition to European history. For most of European history, you are talking about the Prussians or the Bavarians or the Saxons or perhaps the state of Hesse? Or maybe the House of Hanover which was providing seats to sit on the British throne! Or much of what is now Germany was known as The Holy Roman Empire for quite a while. And lets not forget the Austrians and their empires governed from Vienna. All of these entities had different goals and different relations with Russia over the centuries.
If we move just a bit towards the coast, lets consider the relations between the Swedish Empire and the Russian Empire which were rival powers in the region for a significant length of time.
Or maybe we should go back to the time when this part of the continent of Europe was the border regions between the Polish-Lithuanian Empire and the Russian Empire? There’s probably a much longer history in terms of ‘centuries’ of agreements between Poland and Russia as to the borders and divisions of this region.
“Germany” is what, a 150 years old? So, a 150 year old nation has a ‘two centuries collaboration’ with Russia?
Afaik is Goethe considered to be German and he lived way before the founding of the nation. Germany dates back to Charlemagne. That’s way more than the “150 year old nation”. It’s correct to point out that it previously consisted of different statelets, nevertheless should it be taken into consideration that the Holy Roman Empire is also known as Heiliges Römisches Reich Deutscher Nation (Sacrum Romanum Imperium Nationis Germanicæ).
Wouldn’t a defense agreement, a Russian military base in Belarus and cooperation on intelligence to prevent an incident similar to Ukraine, be better than joining the Russian Federation?Would both states benefit from merging?
True. Belarus belongs with Russia but the model Lukashenko created in Belarus is not all bad. Even Russia should learn from it as the future does not belong to capitalism and unlimited liberalism. The future, if there is any, will be based on healthy private enterprises with a heavy state interference and state ownership of all critical resources ensuring that non-amicable non-state actors stay away.
I like Batko. Alas, some of his personal choices such as bigamy are less though out. However, compare the quality of life of Belarussians to any other capital of any other ex-socialist country. People in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania are “enjoying” fruits of unbridled neo-feudalism with corrupt elites who sold out to the Brussels and Washington with their health and educational systems collapsing, under the gender-neutral spell of Soros’ Open Society where kids as young as 4 are being taught there is no father and mother but parent 1 and parent 2 and that the family is the most dangerous place for kids. Or how to put a condom on. Media in those countries is firmly under control of the worst elements of the West such as the Soros-type globalists with obscene realty-based TV programming.
Belarus is not heavily in debt (as far as I could figure it out in the article the figure is $39 billion). Most of it is probably owed to Russia but it has achieved a lot for the money including extremely clean towns. So, Russia should listen and take on board the results of Lukashenko’s work which is much easier on the people than the recent appointment of Yeltsin’s son-in-law as an adviser to President. Russians and Belarussians deserve decent social safetynets and governments that look after them. Thank you.
Small technical point:
“Belarusian” is correct
“Belarussian” is incorrect.
Katherine
There is only one correct:
BYELORUSSIA!
Speaking about correctness may backfire. Translating one script (cyrillic) into another one (latin) may mean (1) a transliteration one letter at a time, (2) phonetic or phonological transcription sound per sound, (3) an official name used in state documents etc, and (4) traditional transcription established for whatever reason.
„White Russia“ got its name for being the western part of Russia, not part of „Black Russia” occupied by the Mongols, „white“ being used then as a geographical term. „White“ in Russian is „belo“ or „byelo“ or „bjelo“ (and more, according to what transcription system you prefer) – where „b“ is „soft“ (which may be irgnored or represented by following „y“ or“j“ etc.) and the final „o“ is pronounced but not written „a“ in Russian. The invention of „new“ sub“languages“ (or elevation of local dialects to „languages“) very often uses this trick of including into the official writing of the new language of the new state the old, received pronounciation as new official „correct“ standard. Thus the RU spoken „-a“ becomes written -a in the BY language, and the country‘s name is „Belarus‘“ where „ ‘ “ is one method of phonologically remembering that apart from the starting B- also the final -s is „soft“. Russians and Belarusians know that without having to write it down in latin, but they do in cyrillic (using „e” and not „э” after Б, and the „small b“ after „s”at the end of „Беларусь“).
Please note, Katherine, that „Беларусь“ ends with -сь, not жь, and thus the adjective and the name of the language is (in RU) „белорусский“ and not „беларужский“. Then your transcription „“Belarusian” is correct“ is not correct, because in the english compound vowel+”-sia-“, the „s“ is pronounced like phonol. /zh/ or „ż” or „rz” or „zi”in Naziminen‘s gownopolski or „ж“ in RU – e.g. in „Andalusia“. Why did you think it is correct? Because you counted the letters and in „Belarus” there is only one „c“ aka „s“? Aua, aua.
Obviously, „…-ruSSian“ is the only correct way to designate things Russian in English, and for the first part of the word „white“ seems as good as „belo/bjelo/byelo/bela/byela/byela/“ since it is translated anyway, not a guide to 100% correct pronounciation/transription/transliteration – something meant to be simply understood, but when explained without need, then preferably correctly.
A 30 year old acquaintance of mine who lives in Belarus had this to say:
“For old generation that is the dream
But I was born in independent republic of Belarus and love my country as not a part of Russia”
subhuti37
You quoted an acquaintance of yours. Does he speak for the majority of the country ?
And do you?
G
I live in Eastern Europe. I have a grasp of the situation. The answer to your philosophical question is “YES”.
Bro, I am an eastern european who lives in eastern europe. I have traveled extensively across this part of europe and have talked with people face to face, also I am communicating almost on a daily bases with people from this region via internet. Subhuti37 is right, most of the young generation don’t have anything against Russia but they see their future as separate from the Russian political umbrella although still in friendly footing. It is that the young see their future more in the ‘3rd way’ than in one of the 2 camps – EU and Russia. If you really have some inkling in Eastern european minds you should know that the memories of the political USSR dictate are still very alive in their minds and they don’t want to be put in similar situation. Most of the eastern european countries want independent political process in their countries instead of Moscow-centered policies. Once again, I am not saying they don’t like Russia and Russians but they want to be equal partners with them instead periphery satellites as back in the time of USSR.
Don’t take my words as the ultimate truth. Go talk with the people and make your own conclusions. I am sure that you will find the same facts.
G
The USSR does not exist any more. We are talking about Belarus, not the whole of Eastern Europe. Yes, the young people of Eastern Europe want their countries to be prosperous and sovereign. They are looking what is happening in the EU, and they don’t like it. They are also looking at the rise of Russia and China. Living in a sovereign independent country and being tied economically to Russia and China is becoming very appealing.
When it comes to Belarus, it is only logical that in the end it will become part of the Russian Federation. The young people over there are looking at the EU and what the West has brought to Ukraine. They are also looking at NATO encircling the Russian Federation and Belarus. What do you think will happen in the end ? The young of Belarus wanting to turn their country into another Ukraine ? I think not.
BF, I cannot say. He is was a traveler to my ‘home city of worldwide exiles’, Chiang Mai Thailand. Most of these people are under 35, many under 25. I have met a fair number of young Russians, too. Just about everyone I have met is highly skeptical of their respective governments.
I met this fellow from Belarus, as well as a group of 4 also young travelers from Belarus. When I express my admiration for Russia, they clearly did not agree.
So it appears to me that a lot of young people who travel, at least, are very skeptical of their own media, which from my point of view as an American disgusted with US media, is an error. Russian media that I watch, such as Vesti, seems far more credible than BBC or CNN. I think there is unfortunately a strong legacy of anti USSR feeling among young people. Older people who grew up during Soviet times and have the chance to see the before and the after appreciate what they lost.
Young people have been brainwashed by the Soros’ and Navalny’s or their Ukrainian, Belarusan versions, or simply by getting their English lessons from watching BBC and the other media that’s been brainwashing the Americans for decades.
BTW, one also sees that among young Chinese, who are skeptical of a government that pulled them out of devastation and starvation and made the country a powerhouse since 1949.
This is all based on my experiences meeting these people in my travels in Thailand and China. However, even in Moscow in 2015, I heard a lot of the same things, from Russian younger people.
subhuti37
I agree with the bulk of what you said. However, one point needs to be said. When you meet a small number of people from another country, you easily fall into the trap of thinking their views represent the views of the majority. Yes, a number of young people in Russia have been brainwashed by NGO’s and Western propaganda. However, the majority have not. How many of the young are Russian volunteers, who worked for free during the World Cup and who engaged in other activities. There is a video on YouTube of Vladimir Putin and Russian volunteers. In that hall there were thousands of them. Take a look at it.
President Lukashenko sees the handwriting on the wall. Already, soros’ minions are active albeit reticent to really show themselves of the moment. They have had a campaign in ukraine that was successful to an extent but they did not get the prize of the death and destruction, all they got was a failed state that is overrun with nazis. Still and all, a failed state full of nazis on the Russian borders is better than nothing.
80% of the borders of Byelorus have hostile nations on the other side, ukraine on the south, poland on the west, and two of the three prebaltica entities on the north, only the east border with Russia is safe. We’ll never know what President Putin said to President Lukashenko, but time will tell us whether President Lukashenko listened or not. At the moment, it is possible he did listen but actions speak better than words and so far, all we have is a few words, but it’s been but a week since the meeting.
From President Putin’s past actions, witness Turkey and the attempted coup, and a word to one or two of the ‘stans not long ago which freed up the Caspian Flot for action in the Azov and the Mediterranean, one can conject that VVP gave Lukashenko a little info as to what may be in store for him. The fall colour campaign season is not quite three months away. Therein will be the proof in the pudding.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK A Deep Look In To Russia, Her Culture And Her Armed Forces
An Incident On Simonka https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
Auslander
I fully agree with you. I could never understand why Belarus was not part of the Russian Federation. As for Soros and his NGO’s, they tried their little tricks against Lukashenko before, organizing “demonstrations” in Minsk and hoping for a color revolution. They failed miserably. Yes, we are going to see more Soros orchestrated events, and I am hoping they too will fail. I sincerely hope Beraus will unite with Russia, where it belongs. It would be too dangerous for it to stay separated from Russia, any way you look at it.
I had the pleasure of visiting Belarus last year from England on a 4 day visa. I travelled in the south and stayed at Turau on the Pripyat river. It’s a beautiful country that deserves peace having suffered worse than most in both world wars. The roads are excellent, the people friendly but poor and happy. The people I spoke to were happy to have Russia as a big brother but seemed to enjoy their independence, though getting rid of Lukashenko would probably suit them. I guess any reunion will be up to the people in a referendum but I think Auslander is right, the west will come for them, sooner or later. I wish them well whatever they choose but I suspect the safe and sensible choice would be reunion.
I should add for the Saker’s benefit that Turau has a magnificent Russian Orthodox Church for such a small town. The restoration was allegedly paid for by a Russian Oligarch. A real expression of the religious revival in the Russian speaking world.
Here is a great report from 2010 by Israel Shamir in Counterpunch. He describes how great a place Belarus is, how the “opposition” is comfortable there but has to prove to the West that the money they send is being used in an appropriate manner. Wonderful summary of Belarus’s social-economic system as set up after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Very good general background information. https://www.counterpunch.org/2010/12/31/the-minsk-election-in-a-wikileaks-mirror/
If this is true, I hope Belarus officially rejoins as a Soviet republic, not just Russia Federation.
In my opinion, the Soviet Union is more prestigious, and it will strike fear into the hearts of the Anglo-Zionist empire. There is nothing to fear from a reformed Soviet Union, and I am sure China & India would continue its relations with a reconstituted & reformed USSR. President Putin should not care what all of Nato has to say; they’ve conditioned their people to hate Russians anyways.
Cross my fingers that Russia and Belarus unite. It will save Belarus from another Western-backed color revolution; it will save the region from another chaotic, Ukrainian-like front, from which to further destabilize Russia.
“distance from Minsk to Moscow is much shorter, than from Kiev”
10.5% shorter, to be exact.
came across this news today:
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/06/whats-really-behind-the-slavic-brotherhood-drill-simply-exercises/
Cheers
Fabien