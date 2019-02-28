[This analysis was written for the Unz Review]
Maduro wins the first round
The standoff between Venezuela and the AngloZionist Empire last week-end has clearly ended in what can only be called a total defeat for Elliott Abrams. While we will never know what was initially planned by the demented minds of the Neocons, what we do know is that nothing critical happened: no invasion, not even any major false flag operation. The most remarkable facet of the standoff is how little effect all the AngloZionist propaganda has had inside Venezuela. There were clashes, including some rather violent ones, across the border, but nothing much happened in the rest of the country. Furthermore, while a few senior officers and a few soldiers did commit treason and joined forces with the enemy, the overwhelming majority of the Venezuelan military remained faithful to the Constitution. Finally, it appears that Maduro and his ministers were successful in devising a strategy combining roadblocks, a concert on the Venezuelan side, and the minimal but effective use of riot police to keep the border closed. Most remarkably, “unidentified snipers” did not appear to shoot at both sides (a favorite tactic of the Empire to justify its interventions). I give the credit for this to whatever Venezuelan (or allied) units were in charge of counter-sniper operations along the border.
Outside Venezuela this first confrontation has also been a defeat for the Empire. Not only did most countries worldwide not recognize the AngloZionist puppet, but the level of protest and opposition to what appeared to be the preparations for a possible invasion (or, at least, a military operation of some kind) was remarkably high, while the legacy corporate Ziomedia did what it always does (that is whatever the Empire wants it to do), the Internet and the blogosphere were overwhelmingly opposed to a direct US intervention. This situation also created a great deal of internal political tensions in various Latin American countries whose public opinion remains strongly opposed to any form of US imperial control over Latin America.
In this respect, the situation with Brazil is particularly interesting. While the Brazilian government fully backed the US coup attempt, the Brazilian military was most uncomfortable with this. My contacts in Brazil had correctly predicted that the Brazilian military would refuse to attack Venezuela and, eventually, the Brazilians even issued a statement to that effect.
Alas, there are still plenty of US puppet regimes in Latin America to mindlessly do whatever Uncle Shmuel wants them to (Colombia would be the worst offender, of course, but there are others). But that is not the main problem here.
The main problem is that the Neocons cannot accept defeat and that they are likely to do what they always do, double down and make a bad situation even worse. The head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, has warned that the US has deployed special forces in Colombia and Puerto Rico in preparation for a possible invasion. Uncharacteristically, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made intelligence information public, which described in some detail what kind of plans the Empire and its allies had, even before this past week-end’s confrontation. See for yourself:
In fact, the leaders of the Empire and their puppets are not making any secrets about their determination to overthrow the constitutional government and replace it with the kind of comprador regime the US already imposed in Colombia. Pompeo, Abrams and Pence have been particularly hysterical in their threats, but the entire “Lima Group” is still at it:
As for the Russian UN Ambassador, he was very clear on what Russia expects to happen next:
The Neocons are not even content to threaten Venezuela, and John Bolton could not help himself and publicly threatened Nicaragua as being next in line for a US-sponsored regime change. He even spoke of a “Troika of Tyranny” reminiscent of the famous “Axis of Evil“.
This is all hardly surprising: US politicians always resort to infantile comic-book kind of language when they want to give their threats a special gravitas. Next we will be told that Maduro is a “New Hitler” and that he is “genociding his own people”, possibly with chemical weapons (“highly likely”, no doubt!). If not that, then Maduro will be distributing Viagra to his forces to help them rape more women. To those puzzled by the fact that presumably adult politicians use the kind of language one could find in grade school, I can only say that this just reflects the state of the political discourse in the USA, which has been dumbed-down to an incredibly low level. Be careful, however, because while US politicians are rather comical in their infantile, ignorant, illiteracy, and while they have an almost perfect record of embarrassing failures, the past decades have also shown that they are quite capable of murderous rampages (in Iraq alone the US invasion resulted in over one million dead Iraqi civilians) or of wrecking even a very prosperous country (which Libya under Muammar Gaddafi definitely was).
Next, the Empire will probably strike-back
There is a small chance that Abrams & Co. will conclude that the situation in Venezuela is a total mess and that the Empire cannot capitalize on it in the short to middle term. This is possible, yes, but also highly unlikely.
The truth is that Mr MAGA and his Neocon puppet-masters have failed, at least so far, at absolutely everything they tried. And if taking on China, Russia, Iran or even Syria is no easy task, Venezuela is by far the most fragile country in what could be called the “Resistance countries”: Venezuela is far away from it’s allies (except Cuba), it is surrounded by more or less hostile countries (especially Colombia), it’s economy is crippled by US sanctions and sabotage and its armed forces are dwarfed by the immense firepower the Empire has available in the region. Add to this the truly demonic mindset of Neocons like Abrams and the future for Venezuela looks bleak.
The good news is that the Colombians and the rest of the Lima Group “friends of Venezuela” probably don’t have the military power to take on Venezuela by themselves. The preferred option for the USA would be to use the Colombians like the KLA was used in Kosovo or how al-Qaeda (and derivatives) were used against Syria: as boots on the ground while the US provides airpower, electronic warfare capabilities, intelligence, bomb and missile strikes, etc. The US also has immense naval capabilities which could be used to assist (and, of course, direct) any military operations against Venezuela (I highly recommend this analysis by my friend Nat South who describes in some detail the US naval capabilities and operations in the region).
My gut feeling is that this approach will not work. As is often the case, the US has all sorts of impressive capabilities except for the main one: a military force capable of providing the boots on the ground (as opposed to a non-US proxy). The problem for the US military would not be so much getting in, as staying inside and getting something done before leaving – what the US called an “exit strategy”. And here, there are really no good options for the US.
It is therefore far more likely that the US will use the weapon which it truly masters better than anybody else on earth: corruption.
There is big money, really big money, all around the Venezuelan crisis: not only oil money, but also drug money. And there are a lot of truly evil and corrupt people involved in this struggle who will use that corruption-weapon with devastating effect against the constitutionally elected government. And, just to make things worse, Venezuela is already devastated by corruption. Still, there are quite a few factors which might well save Venezuela from being reconquered by the Empire.
First, while US Neocons are too arrogant to bother with anybody’s opinion except their own, and while the various US agencies primarily talk with the immensely wealthy rulers of Colombia and the rest of Latin America, it does appear that a strong majority of Venezuelans support their elected government. Furthermore, US leaders simply don’t understand how hated the “Yankees” are in Latin America (at least among the masses, not the comprador elites) and how fantastically offensive the appointment of a felon like Elliott Abrams as Envoy to Venezuela is to the vast majority of the people of this continent.
Second, Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro did empower, for the very first time, the masses of the Venezuelan people, especially those who lived in abject poverty when Venezuela was still a US colony. These people are under no illusion about what a Guaido regime would mean to them. And while most of the supporters of Chavez and Maduro are not influential or wealthy, there are a lot of them and they will probably fight to prevent a complete reversal of all the achievements of the Bolivarian revolution.
Third, Latin America might well be changing, just like the Middle-East did. Remember how, for years, the Israelis could attack their neighbors with quasi-total impunity and how poorly the Arab armies performed? That suddenly changed when Hezbollah proved to the entire region and even the world, that the “Axis of Kindness” (USA, Israel, KSA) could be successfully defeated, even by a comparatively tiny resistance with no air force, no navy and very little armor. As I never cease to repeat – wars are not won by firepower, but by willpower. Oh sure, firepower helps, especially when you can fire from far away with no risk to yourself and your victim cannot fire back, but as soon as big firepower is met by big willpower the former rapidly fails. There is a very real possibility that Venezuela might do for Latin America what the Ukraine did for Russia: act as a surprisingly effective “vaccine” against the AngloZionist propaganda. An indigenous leader like Evo Morales, who has declared his full and total support for the elected government of Maduro, is an inspiration to the people of Latin America far beyond the borders of Bolivia. The Russian ambassador to the UN got it right: there are already other leaders after Maduro which the AngloZionists want to eliminate and replace by a pliable puppet à la Guaido or Duque Márquez. At the end of the day, this is a typical dialectical problem: the more brutal and overt the US aggression against Latin America is, the more successful coups or even invasions the US organizes, the stronger the anti-Yankee feelings generated among the people of the continent. Think of it this way: the US has already terminally alienated the people of China, Russia and Iran, along with most of the Arab and Muslim world, and thanks to that alienation, the leaders of China, Russia and Iran have enjoyed the support of their people in their struggle against the AngloZionist Empire. Could something very similar not already be happening in Latin America?
Conclusion: focus on the right question
To defeat the Empire’s plans for Venezuela, it is crucial that we all keep hammering over and over again: the choice is not between Maduro or Guiado, the choice is not between poverty under the Chavistas and prosperity under the AngloZionists. This is how the agents of the Empire (whether paid or simply stupid) want to frame the discussions. The real issue at stake here is the rule of law. The rule of law inside Venezuela, of course, and the rule of law internationally.
First year law students are often taught that the purpose of the law is not “justice” per se, but to provide a mechanism to solve disputes. That mechanism is, admittedly, a highly imperfect one, but it is understood by civilized people as being preferable to the alternative. The alternative, by the way, is what happens in every time a so-called “humanitarian intervention” is launched: a humanitarian disaster.
Yet, this is the typical modus operandi of the Neocons (and of all imperialists, really). First, chose a country for destabilization, then use your control of the international financial markets and trade to trigger an economic crisis; then, send your “democracy promoting” spooks and agents of influence to foment protests or, even better, violent disorders; then send some “unidentified snipers” if the legitimate government does not use enough violence to quell the protests, then denounce the leader you want replaced as “monster” “animal” or even “new Hitler” and threaten to overthrow him. After that, declare urbi et orbi that it is “highly likely” that the “new Hitler” will massacre his own people, add a false flag op if needed, and then declare a “coalition of the willing” composed of “friends” of the country you want to occupy who will take action due to the “ineffectiveness of the UN”, ditch any thoughts about international law and only speak of “rules-based order“. Check out how Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov explains the meaning of this substitution:
When you listen to the supporters of Guaido you will always hear them talking about how terrible Maduro is, how horrible the economic situation of Venezuela really is, how corrupt the members of the regime are, etc. etc. etc. This is all a smokescreen. Even the accusation that the last elections were stolen by Maduro is just another smokescreen. Why? Because even if Maduro did steal the election, Guaido did not have the right to declare himself President, Trump had no right to recognize him as such, and the Empire had no business threatening a military intervention or even a violation of the sovereign border of Venezuela under the ridiculous pretext of bringing in humanitarian aid while, at the same time, keeping the country under draconian (and fully illegal) sanctions. The solution to a crisis brought about by a violation of law cannot be a wholesale abandonment of the very core principles of law, but such a solution can only be a restoration of law and order by legal means. Kinda obvious, but so many seem to forget this, that it is worth repeating. And here, I will again post a graphic which really says it all:
The most powerful tools in the arsenal of the Empire are not it’s nuclear forces or its bloated, if generally ineffective, armed forces. The most powerful tool in the Empire’s arsenal is its ability to frame the discussion, to set what is focused upon and what is obfuscated. The Empire’s legacy corporate Ziomedia even dictates what words should or should not be used in a discussion (example: never speak of “illegal aggression” but speak of “humanitarian intervention”).
This is why we must speak of “true sovereignty“, of “international law“, of “constitutional procedures” and of “aggression” and “threat of aggression” as war crimes. We need to continue to demand that basic fundamental principles of civilized societies (such as the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”) be upheld by governments and by the media. We need to deny the rulers of the Empire the right to declare that they have the right to completely ignore the most sacred principles of the post-WWII international order. We need to continue to insist that a just international order can only be a multi-polar one; that a single World Hegemon can never deliver justice and that there shall be no peace if there is no justice. Finally, we need to ceaselessly demand that each country and each nation live according to its own traditions and beliefs and reject the notion that a single political model must, or even can, be applied universally.
These are all principles which the Neocons hate and which they would love to bundle together under a single all encompassing concept, like George Orwell’s “crimethink“. Mostly, the Neocons like to use the “anti-Semite” and “anti-Semitic” to dismiss these principles, and when that fails, then “terrorist” is always available for use. Don’t let them do that: every time they try that trick, immediately denounce it for what it is and continue focusing on what really matters. If we can force the Neocons to deal with these issues we win. It is really that simple.
It is impossible for me to guess how this conflict will play itself out. Will the brazen arrogance of “the Yankees” be enough to seriously red-pill the people of Venezuela and the rest of Latin America? Maybe. My hope and my gut feeling is that it might.
The Saker
The effort so far from Abrams and Company (the Company) is a weak, failing operation.
Bad Intel about the military and efforts to bribe or coerce leadership in Police and Military is now explained that Russia/Cuban/Hezbollah/Iran special forces are holding the Venezuelan military in line.
The crunch really is how revenues and sovereign wealth is cut off, frozen and diverted from Maduro’s treasury to the puppet’s accounts.
Maduro has to have money to pay for his army. Venezuela needs to pay for imports and government services.
The US has a real stranglehold on much of what Maduro needs.
However, the clumsy aid convoy events have proven to be useless for propaganda against Maduro.
I sense from the moves and the speeches coming out of the Kremlin and Foreign Ministry, Russia will insist on International Law as a basis for all actions. It is difficult to tell if Putin will dig in with other forms of support. But Venezuela is a test of Russia and China confronting the unipolar Hegemon in a way to block regime change and create a base of support for their multi-polar leadership, as well as to keep open Latin America for Russian and Chinese influence, trade and friendship.
While S wrote an excellent article.
Larch, to your “… But Venezuela is a test of Russia and China confronting the unipolar Hegemon in a way to block regime change and create a base of support for their multi-polar leadership …” I say yes, and I also believe that Russia (forget China) will use soft power and support for the, as S put it “Troyka of Tyranny”. I say soft, because the Empire has to be denied the opportunity for real invasion.
A lot of moves happened yesterday at the UNSC and with the VP of Venezuela during her meetings with Mr Lavrov today:
https://sputniknews.com/us/201902281072847810-unsc-venezuela-vote-resolution/#test
Both resolutions didn’t pass – but what was interesting about the meeting was the words of the Russian Ambassador to the war criminal Abrams (and the UK). Russia and China vetoed US resolution which would have had the UNSC break its charter and international law.
Following this, today, Mr Lavrov had a press conference with the VP of Venezuela in which again the Russians mentioned the US is going to intervene with arms:
https://www.rt.com/news/452755-us-weapons-europe-lavrov-venezuela/
Also Maduro has ordered PDVSA to move its EU HQ from Lisbon to Moscow
https://www.rt.com/business/452745-maduro-move-pdvsa-hq-moscow/
and to strengthen trade ties with Russia
http://tass.com/economy/1047072
Venezuela in addition to buy food and medicines worth 2.5bn from EU and others
http://tass.com/economy/1047082
So the US continues to “bite off its nose to spite its face”!
Genocide survivors all out against the war criminal too
https://www.rt.com/usa/452707-genocide-survivors-elliott-abrams-holocaust/
On the topic of Brazil there are also economic realities happening with the BRICS – all by passing the US dollar – with its own payment system
https://www.rt.com/business/452737-brics-own-payment-system/
So all in all many moves are being made to help Venezuela and the region – all following international law – whilst calling out when international law or UN charter is being broken and not followed.
So Saker, I would say Maduro: 2 Abrams: 0
I can see Russia and China being able to influence the situation regarding Venezuela as it stands now, using their diplomacy. However, if it gets ugly and goes “kinetic”, from a geographic aspect it’s hard to see how Russia and China could get past the US to provide physical assistance of any kind in the quantities that would be needed.
In a worst case scenario it could end up morphing into a much wider conflict, but I can’t see Russia and China doing that for Venezuela. I could see them taking such action say for example with regard to Iran, as then it would be the US extending itself.
I could also envisage China opting to use the American, or AngloZionist, approach to other countries to militarily reunite Taiwan with China, as well as solve any disputes with its neighbours – and possibly lay claim to undersea resources in the China Sea.
The US methods are setting a dangerous example, dependent on a faith-based economic dominance.
Larchmonter445
Back in the 18th century, when Russia was ruled by the empress Catherine, a Western envoy asked her about Russia’s relationship with Turkey and if Russia could defeat Turkey in a war. Catherine answered as follows:”Russians suffer from ineptitude, while Turks suffer from decrepitude”. Well, Russians have improved in the past centuries.
However, what empress Catherine stated about Turks can now apply to the US. I have been following the situation with Venezuela on a daily basis, and I am astonished by the methods used by the US. It would appear that Washington is using old manuals on color revolutions and regime change, forgetting to update the same. This whole episode has been reduced to a comedy, with people openly laughing on the Internet. Every move Washington made was easily understood by people watching this botched coup d’etat.
What will now happen and what are the consequences ? Well, Washington might still invade the country. It depends on how desperate it is for Venezuelan oil. However, it will know that the consequences would be huge, as Venezuela is not Grenada, and even in Grenada the US had casualties.
What is worse for the US is the current political and psychological fall out. Not only has Maduro stood up to Washington, but so have Kim in North Korea and Erdogan in Turkey. The US tried three coup d’etats, and all three failed. And people throughout the world saw this. The question now is who else is going to stand up to Washington. It is something that Washington is going to discover in due course. Yes, it can again use brute force. However, the world is sick of America’s wars, fought under pathetic excuses.
I was surprised at how anemic this operation was on 2-23. Remember, this was not something concocted ad-hoc in a week before, although it looked like this. The US has hated Venezuela for two decades, and of course tried to overthrow their government in a coup back in 2002. What I expected to see was the powerful result of a world empire martialling its resources over decades to finally achieve at least some progress to a goal. Instead, we got two guys with some molotov cocktails. The USA had had two decades or more to organize that party, and all we get is the Fake Aid concert and a tiny crowd at the border?
We already know of course that while regime change requires lots of boots on the ground, the Americans don’t like to get their boots muddy. And they certainly hate the sight of blood on their boots, especially their own blood. So, what was expected that we see an army of Colombian paramilitary boots marching to Uncle Sam’s dictates But no, they weren’t there. And of course the Brailian General who is VP showed up at Lima to tell the Americans and everyone else not to expect any Brazilian boots.
The problem Uncle Sam has in Venezuela is that he’s trying to organize a revolt by the 1% against a government of the 99% that has actually gotten hold of some power. And the problem is, the 1% don’t have many boots, and they really don’t like to get them dirty. They can pay for some thugs to start a riot here or there, but the 1% don’t go off into the jungles and start a long revolutionary war to seize power. If the concept even occurred to them, they’d spend forever trying to organize their maids, cooks and chauffeurs for their revolution camp-out., and of course find out that they don’t want to die for the jerks who order them around.
So, instead of a world empire gathering its power and overthrowing a people’s government that has somehow taken hold in the hemisphere of the land of the free, we get two guys with molotov cocktails setting fire to a truck full of humanitarian toiletries.
BTW, Cuba has already played the Hezbollah role in the hemisphere, showing that a determined revolution can stand up to the bully next door. That of course is why the USA hates Cuba so much, and there are repeated references in old documents that the embargoes and terrorist attacks on Cuba were always because Uncle Sam was afraid that others might get the same idea. Venezuela is more of a 2nd Generation struggle like Syria was in the ME. Cuba is there to send some advice and advisors and what aid they can to the bigger country that Uncle Sam is trying to steal the resources and enslave its people, similar in at least some ways to how Hezbollah was there for Syria.
What this has done is give Russia, China and Venezuela more time. Time to prepare some nasty surprises for invading Yankees. Like caches of Kalashnikovs hidden in the jungles in case the Yankees ever do manage to have even a bit of success and this turns into a guerilla war of the people against the Yankee puppets.
As a Colombian I totally agree with your assessment sir.
Dear Saker, I simply think that the whole most recent Venezuelan affair could become the “Suez moment” of the US Neocon empire. Why? Well, it is the first time that they openly and brazenly declare their intention of overthrowing a legitimately elected head of state. This time not even a fig leaf of some idiotic pretense. This is a very dangerous precedent because today Caracas, next any capital city in the world? This will further accelerate protection measures against US Neocon imperialism all around the globe, ranging from deep alienation to alternative payment systems to the Dollar.
“Suez moment” explanation (i.e. the final blow to the British Empire) :
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2001/mar/14/past.education1
Good observation, though I would add that the backdrop is quite different now vs the British “Suez moment”. USA superseding UK did not represent a major change. Some would say that the underlying forces did not change at all.
On the surface, at least, it would seem that a Suez equivalent now would mean an end to the power base of those forces. Would they just fade from the picture? Another school of thought has China as the successor host waiting in the wings though still under preparation.
“What’s next?” is the interesting question in my opinion. Hopes for a gentle transition to a utopian multipolar world are unfortunately not realistic.
The Suez moment is of course an English delusion. They still thought they were an empire at the time, when they hadn’t been for at least a decade. If left on their own, the English lose WW2. Instead, so many Americans came to their aid that the English were making jokes about their island sinking from the weight on all the Americans and their gear. Suez was a moment when an already faded empire had delusions of grandeur and got their foot stepped on because of it. But the key part is that they were an already past-tense empire that was only deluding themselves.
“I give the credit for this to whatever Venezuelan (or allied) units were in charge of counter-sniper operations along the border.” Saker are there some Cuban advisors in Venezuela?
Pepe Escobar in an item two weeks ago mentioned there being 15,000 Cuban troops in Venezuela providing security. Whether that’s true or not is unknown, but no one with any weight has disputed it to my knowledge.
Cubans have been in Venezuela with aid, human experts in many fields, for a decade or two.
Castro oversaw the two-nation relationship personally and Chavez idolized Fidel.
“Cuban infiltration of Venezuelan state institutions — both military and civilian — was complete, with Cuban “advisers” watching over virtually every single office, institute, ministry, barrack and embassy of the Venezuelan state. Reporting directly back to Havana, this web of spies led to a bizarre situation where Castro often had a clearer intelligence picture of what was happening inside the Venezuelan state than the Venezuelan state itself. Chávez, by all accounts, simply trusted Castro’s spies more than he did his own.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/fidel-castros-venezuela-obsession/2016/11/26/5a3d3e9c-b405-11e6-8616-52b15787add0_story.html?utm_term=.c3760e90440a
It doesn’t matter if they are red pilled – the people voted against the dissolution of the USSR.
Re the Brasilian military: No surprise. They are aware of the pindo plans for them since many decades – the massive missionary work of pentecostal US sects is linked to an intelligence gathering about Brasil as a potential fall-back territory after a nuclear destruction of the Northern hemisphere. There are plans for this, and the competent Brasilian military brass is aware of that, and they have their own geopolitics.
Latin America may have corrupt elites, but they all know exactly what is going on:
Pobre Mexico, than fuera de dios, y tan cerca de los Estados Unidos…
There is an agreement, that was kept secret until a few years ago, between the USA and Australia, Argentina and Brazil that, in case of a “problem” (read attack in Yellowstone or a nuclear attack) people from the US could resettle in any of these three countries.
“Pobre Mexico, than fuera de dios, ..” Mexico, tan LEJOS de Dios.
Cheers
Well,
All we trully brazilians patriots have is keep the faith in our destiny manifest of “país do futuro” and wait for the final fall of the empire of the caos…
New World Order lies about Venezuela—again
“Creative destruction is our middle name, both within our own society and abroad. We tear down the old
order every day, from business to science, literature, art, architecture, and cinema to politics and the law.
Our enemies have always hated this whirlwind of energy and creativity, which menaces their traditions
(whatever they may be) and shames them for their inability to keep pace.”
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/03/01/new-world-order-lies-about-venezuela-again/
I would rather set it as people from Venezuela (even from latin america) against neocons.
In Brasil the coup could have been seen like a fight between two corrupt gangs of politicians (although no actual charge of corruption could have been used against Dilma Rousseff), here it is an overt aggression against a country and its people.
People in the other latin america states will be much concerned. In Brasil, the army has avoided a possible destabilization that its participation to an so unveiled aggression could have probably unleached. I wonder about the reactions inside Colombia if its army were to be involved in military actions against Venzuela.
I think that the most powerful arm that the neocons actually earn against Venezuela is the economical starngulation.
While it will push Venzuela to try to get free from the monetary and assets slavery that have already impeded its ecomony development.
Great, comprehensive, article Saker. The most important thing is to break the narrative of the globalist neo-cons. And that´s happening, and fast. What ever happens in Venezuela from now on, the swan song of the Empire continues. BTW, Swan Song would be a great name for the Empires next aircraft carrier(if there will be any).
Did you notice this: “The Situation in Venezuela demands our action now,” the United States Special Representative for Venezuela, Elliot Abrams, told the Council. “The time for a peaceful transition to democracy is now…We look forward to genuine free and fair elections and to a Government that reflects the will and aspirations of the Venezuelan people.” https://southfront.org/us-proclaimed-venezuelan-president-announces-another-humanitarian-aid-provocation/
US has became the laughing stock of the world. Also, this absurd(from the mouth of Abrams) statement confirms that Saker is right, as Abrams indirectly admits the defeat. Venezuela has been a fiasco for Trumps administration. Sometimes I wonder has Trump done all this intentionally or is he really so ignorant? I mean, he´s like a bull in a(globalist) china shop.
Prospeller: Yours is the obvious working hypothesis unless one concludes that Trump is already 100% neutered by the Deep State and decided to play out his remaining time on earth playing the role of its subservient bitch….and we stop working on the interesting contradictions.
I think we will know much, much more within the Month of March.
https://www.enotes.com/shakespeare-quotes/beware-Ides-march
But who is Ceasar and who is Brutus?
And is Venezuela a Bone for the Dogs of War (which they can’t even grasp IN their teeth, so far…) while the Real Deal was playing out in Hanoi (Oh, the delicious irony, if it is true!) AND while a third ACT in the Drama/Possible Shakespearean Tragedy in the Making was playing out in DC, ……….also to distract from and PREVENT…………Any Possibility of Peace:and Cooperation between the Major Powers of the Earth???:
https://youtu.be/UMoCcF7OafE
The Deep State Threatened Cohen’s Family So He’d Play Along With Their Scripted Impeach Trump Plan.
Normally, in a stage drama ,One Act Follows Another.
In the real world they all too often all unfold simultaneously in One Bewildering Confusion.
Venezuela cannot be ignored, but neither can HANOI …..and DC….the latter most emphatically orchestrated in Simultaneity with the Summit in Hanoi to prevent at all costs …..on Behalf of The Empire of Perpetual War and Divide and Conquer the apparently opposing intention tweeted by Trump Wednesday morning after returning from Hanoi:
“We” (he and Kim) “will try very hard to work something out on Denuclearization & then making North Korea an Economic Powerhouse. I believe that China, Russia, Japan & South Korea will be very helpful.”
The Totality of Potential might be missed trying to follow all at once, particularly if one is prejudiced.with any premature conclusions too early….(decisions, decisions!)………… It’s a most fascinating, challenging, complex task.
It will surely be missed concentrating exclusively………. on just your favorite Hot Spot of the Day, Week …or Month.
“Yours is the obvious working hypothesis unless one concludes that Trump is already 100% neutered by the Deep State ”
I think that you are right. I was his supporter because he promised in his campaign speeches to fight against globalism. I still believe that he meant what he said that time. But the neocon resistance proved to be too much for him. I believe that he can change the course of actions from now on only by being a bull in a china shop.
Russia under Putin is whiny and pathetic. Pretty soon it will have no allies as countries realize that counting on her for support when things get tough is a waste of time. Putin slinks away with his tail between his legs every time then pathetically sends his mouthpieces out to whine. Washington hits with more sanctions and the Russians beg their American “partners” to stop. What a joke.
putin said years ago that russia won’t save the world from
fascism this time around. everybody has to free themselves.
russia owes no one. (even thesaker wrote an article about this)
Russia is not the Soviet Union. It cannot match the United States, which is no longer really the United States but a global cabal masquerading under that name, tit for tat. Russia simply does not have the military means, the fiscal means or the economic means to do that. Russia can only project her power so far for so long. One of the ploys of “the United States” is to get Russia to commit beyond her means. Although the empire masquerading as the “United States” is weakening, it is still very powerful and is quite capable to undermining political, social and cultural orders. President Putin’s responsibility is Russia and the Russian people. If other countries had leaders like President Putin and would rally around those leaders, then this “American” empire could be more effectively thwarted.
“It cannot match the United States” Did you hear Putin´s speech of March 1st 2018 ? Quite the opposite, the US cannot match Russia, at least from a military point of view and probably for the next 2 generations. (supposing the USA does not goes broke before) and you forgot to add China, who is on Russia ´s side now. It is game over for the USA. The sooner the USA understands this, the better, for the USA and the rest of the planet as well.
“The united states is not really the united states but a global cabal”
Yes, we are facing a multi-headed Hydra. The empire now includes the US, all the countries in the EU, and several client states in Latin America, who were previously friendly to Russia and China ( Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador to name a few).
The US didn’t even have to veto (it did along with the UK et al. Mod.) the latest Russian sponsored UNSC resolution, there were enough NO votes as the SC is now populated with the pro-empire puppets…
The one positive thing is that both Russia and China are in far better shape economically than the empire who is facing a debt time bomb, a hollowed out manufacturing base, and an angry, impoverished population who keep voting the “wrong way”.
Hi Mod,
Just to clarify (from UN.org.) US draft resolution which called for the holding of new elections and a recognition of self-proclaimed interim President Guaidó. 9 voted in favour (Germany, Poland, Peru, US, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Dominican Republic, Kuwait), 3 against (Russia, China, South Africa) and there were 3 abstentions (Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, Côte d’Ivoire).
Russia’s draft called for a dialogue between the Government and the opposition, in line with the Montevideo mechanism – a forum for talks, launched by Mexico and Uruguay earlier this February. The text produced 4 votes in favour (Russia, China, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea), 7 against (Germany, Poland, Peru, US, United Kingdom, France, Belgium) and 4 abstentions (Côte d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Kuwait).
@mike norman
While your claims are bollocks, at least you didn’t resort to the Anonymous option for their submission; hats off.
mike norman
I don’t remember the last time I read a comment that was so absurd, biased and inaccurate as the one you posted.
Thank you so much for the analysis!
In the meantime:
Ha ha ha ha!!!!!
Venezuela to Move PDVSA Office to Moscow From Lisbon
https://sputniknews.com/world/201903011072858754-russia-venezuela-press-conference/
Also, I think that the majority of Latin Americans are already fed up with the yanquis. At the moment
in Argentina we have that low life sold out creep that I cannot even bring myself to mention
without wanting to vomit. I hope things change soon!
I have been not reading Argentinian newspapers for at least 3 months. When I see people that are “supposed” to be “progressive” (Martin Caparros comes to my mind but many others as well) talking about “the President” Guaido it shows me that either they are a bunch of “hijos de puta” or probably deeply ignorant. Probably both.
Meanwhile “our moron in chief”, who is incapable of running the country properly…40 % inflation, …60 % interest rates… prefers to keep talking about Maduro. Faurie, another fanatic, is just demolishing the credibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It looks like nobody ever explained to them who Elliot Abrahms is.
Salu2
Good comment Alejo. I also find it strange how Guiado suddenly became “President” when he wasn’t even a presidential candidate in the last election.
If Venezuela has obtained a Russian ClubK missile system concealed in shipping containers, could it possibly make a difference to the outcome?
Could Venezuela humiliate the US? Could this be the “punch on the nose” Russia and China must deliver to the US to force a return to sanity and avoid nuclear war?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mbUU_9bOcnM
The attempt in Venezuela is going to fail, just how the illegal regime change operation in Syria failed.
At this point, things won’t turn around for the Empire until they get another 9/11. I am afraid this may be exactly what they are planning. Then they will once again have free reign to bomb and terrorize every country that they please. Let us focus our efforts on finding a way to prevent this.
pindos don’t have the money to wage war anymore – they are bankrupt!
the government shutdown wasn’t about trumps wall at all.
they just didn’t have the money to pay people.
then suddenly, trump confiscates Venezuelan money and the shutdown is lifted.
connect the dots!
pindos won’t attack anyone anywhere from now on.
I reckon the gold isn’t even there for Guido. It’s gone.
Excellent write-up Saker. It seems like the Venezuela regime-change playbook is similar to that of Brazil: Guaido has less legitimacy then Maduro, so he cannot stay. His role is that of Temer. i.e he is interim guy who deposes the so- called “dictator/corrupt leader” (Maduro/Rousseff), and then under the auspices of the “international community” organises “free and fair elections”, which will be “won” by a pro us/ israeli stooge, preferably a malleable neo-nazi (Bolsonaro).
As someone has rightly pointed out, this might just prove to be America’s “Suez Moment”.
That is, the inability of the US to pulloff a coup in its own backyard, signals to the world, that the US empire is a wash-up power, whose glory days are far behind it.
Wouldnt that be something?
In other news:
BRICS countries to create own payment system to cut dependence on West
https://www.rt.com/business/452737-brics-own-payment
I think the BRICS should consider adding Iran, making it the BRIICS.
Another I neatly stuck in there would not alter much from a spelling point of view, but it would have geo-political implications that make the Bolton, Pompeo et al crap their pants.
BRIICS, think about it.
Selah
If they could just add the KSA, then it’d go through the window. In fact, J.M.Greer, author of Twilight’s Last Gleaming, was predicting an overthrow of the Saudi royal family. A shame that hasn’t happened. But I’m drifting off topic…
Excellent article Saker! One of the most brilliant and insightful that I have read! Thank you!
The neocons are acting like heroin junkies at this point. They are not even remotely believable to even the least informed American voters. People realize that Al Quaeda, ISIS, and the Taliban are not operating within Venezuelan borders, ( the propaganda for wars in South West Asia ), additionally, Americans realize that the majority of charges assailed against Maduro, being a human rights red abusing, oppressive dictator that is impoverishing and starving his citizens are being perpetrated by the neocons against American citizens.
Americans realize that these Rockefeller wars have impoverished America, threatened national security, and destroyed America’s credibility.
The neocons are willing to gamble that China and Russia will not retaliate against America.
That is the hubris that only psychopaths exhibit.
Everyone realizes that this is all based on outright fraud. 18% of Americans trust the government. People are cutting cable, as a result of being completely fed up with state sponsored propaganda.
Eventually, these neocon junkies will face reality abd realize that they only have two remaining options, stop the wars, invasions, and lying, or end up like every junkie that refuses to change …… dead.
Unfortunately the Neocons would rather start a nuclear war than give up power. I believe this is what they intend to do. They will intentionally start a nuclear war – IF the American people let them, that is.
The only effective weapon that we have against the government right now is mass wild cat strikes, crippling the entire system, demanding that they stop. The system cannot function without participation in it.
“Troika of Tyranny” = Pence, Pompeo, Bolton
“Troika of Tyranny + 1” = those 3 + Abrams
Thanks for your focus upon and highlighting of The Law, which is what I’ve been railing on about for years. Indeed, the US Constitution’s Supremacy Clause makes the UN Charter–ratified in 1945–part of the fundamental law of the Outlaw US Empire, thus rendering every intervention since that day in 1945 both unconstitutional and illegal–even if there isn’t a specific law against infringing on another nation’s sovereignty as the fact of being unconstitutional ipso facto makes it illegal!
The unilateral sanctions; the threats; and all related to them are unconstitutional and illegal. If everyone would take the time to write their congresscritter and demand adherence to their oath of office and defend the constitution while doing their duty to impeach the executive drivers of the unconstitutional acts, then maybe–just maybe–something will click in their minds. Even better would be to run for office on the very simple platform of Law & Order as it’s really easy to explain.
So, yeah, by all means, change the friggin narrative as Saker, Catlin Johnstone, myself, and many other implore–and do it with everyone you come into contact with.
There is a core of Ron Paul followers who challenge Alex Jones on the Right as well as call out the techno-fascists on the Left. Alex becomes very defensive and dismissive when they want to talk about the role of Israel in the neocon empire. Here is what Mr. Paul is doing on tour .
https://www.harriscenter.net/online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=AB9938F5-54D8-4013-912A-500C0E38EDC8
Allso, this I could not find in RT English but in Spanish it says that Trump cancels military maneuvers because “although they are fun ( speaking to his generals about their war games), they are very expensive..” It costs $100,000 to send planes from Guam to these maneuvers near Korea and the money could better be spent elsewhere he intimates.
Perhaps bullying Venezuela in the Caribbean ? So, yes, Venezuela may prove to be the straw that breaks this two humped camel’s back.
https://actualidad.rt.com/actualidad/307085-divertidos-caros-trump-explicar-detener-ejercicios
What concerns me is the willingness of the so-called “opposition” to rubber stamp this latest war crime posing as a humanitarian operation. Sanders, Warren, Cortez…all of the “progressives “ have repeated the empires lies and joined in the Trump regimes abrogation of international law. I have said before that they (the Neocons, deep State, whatever) will not stop until they either ru out of money or bring down the entire government. I don’t know which way it will go. This could end up with an inglorious and humiliating (and bloody) military defeat. In which case there MIGHT be enough domestic momentum to clean house. But I think this may be too much wishful thinking.
Another excellent article by the Saker.
As someone familiar with Latin America and Latin Americans, I can add some detail to the Saker’s observations.
The Latin American people are generally far more sophisticated politically than Americans. No one in Latin America believes that the United States is motivated by humanitarian motives. Everyone knows that it is an attempt to “neo-liberalize” Venezuela – in other words, to allow the international western elite to loot the country. The rich in Latin America support this generally but their numbers are not large. The rest of the people in Latin America understand this means more poverty and suffering for them.
This is unlike the United States where a lot of Americans are fooled by the propaganda. Everyone in Latin America knows what is happening, and even in countries like Brazil and Colombia, there is an awareness among the elite that if the dispossessed start a popular uprising, it could spread like wildfire.
BTW: I write to you from the lovely beaches of Cuba.
Thank you so much for your latest installment; it is somewhat encouraging when we can see a laughable defeat of such a malevolent character as EA!
I feel sorry for the vast majority of Americans, with such… bad characters representing them on the world stage.
Despite the dark foreshadow, I believe it is good for all of the sane, good, to be able to have a bit of a chuckle at the troika of hysteria running the executive suite of the Casa Blanco.
Thank you again for the courage.
After the collapse, these good (mostly) gents, will hopefully go on, much as they have, likely better, and the tables will be turned on purported ‘quality of life’.
In case your readers don’t know, Havana is likely the best city in the world for those who prise adaptiveness and shun pretention.
I very much like your comparison of Syria and Middle-East with Venezuela and Latin America.
By the way, on 23 January, when I read about the events with Guaido, I spontaneously felt quite enjoyed. This primitive behaviour of the USA and the West gave a rather unexpected opportunity to Maduro. Hopefully, he can continue to use it well.
”Finally, we need to ceaselessly demand that each country and each nation live according to its own traditions and beliefs and reject the notion that a single political model must, or even can, be applied universally.”
Correct, except for the obvious fact that in the case of Exceptional and Indispensable nations such as the US and Israel, total contempt of international law plus a burning hatred of Life itself are precisely the 100% genuine traditions and beliefs they are guided by.
Elliot Abrams is about as ugly as he is evil — with May and Williamson being two other specimina. Must be a self-confidence booster of sorts.
Last but not least: Excellent job by Nicolas Maduro and his Venezuelan compatriots. Struggle and sacrifice breed dignity in people. Guaidó should be thrown down the Angel falls as fitting for allies of Satan.
The weakness at the border was the weakness of the beast.
In my current diary concerning last Saturday
http://astromundanediary.blogspot.com/2019/02/weakness-at-border-weakness-for-beast.html
I present two charts, one on Caracas and one on Wash.DC.
incredible sansation in my professional life (I made ‘Caracas’ only a days before)
Now I was going to pave a way for understanding these charts and many more, as add to Saker’s and other’s facts,
but it grew out of dimension of a comment
hence, who has a hunch what it might be:
https://astromundanediary.blogspot.com/2019/03/the-key-to-weakness-at-border.html
“The real issue at stake here is the rule of law.”
Very very true, and how! But we must also keep in mind, that first and foremost about obedience to law, is the law commanded by God that “Thou shalt Not Steal.”
This applies to the Anglozionist empire, naturally! But what everyone forgets is that it also applies to all the lefty socialists looking to empower the mob to take from the others, in this case, the ‘rich’ are now ‘the Jews’, or whatever convenient scapegoat is necessary for a power grab. And for both sides it’s always for the poor. Though in one case, at least they do intend that, but in teh end become as totalitarian as the empire they rebuff, because once you condition a man to be graanted teh bounties of socialism, they become conditioned to demand more and more socialism. Charity is not meant to be perpetual, but temporary, so that the poor you help can be raised to be self sufficient. Otherwise, to hell with socialism and capitalism. And we need to return back to the Church’s teachings of subsidiarity, and limitations of expansion and corporate growth and making the banks dependent on the local economy.
“Finally, we need to ceaselessly demand that each country and each nation live according to its own traditions and beliefs and reject the notion that a single political model must, or even can, be applied universally.”
On this, no thank you Saker. We are where we are precisely because of this false ideology. It is also a repudiation of the rule of God and Christ the King.
What is needed is the divine rule of Christ. One True Worldwide Religion. And smaller states organized hierarchially. If you want the world to be closer to Heaven, then it must be organized to reflect Heaven – a Monarchy, and all action according to the will and rule of God. And all country men like family. return the Husband to the head of the family. And his father above him, and finally the ruler who is father over the whole lot, and where all his subjects are his children. Essentially like clans. And whatever can be done by the lower, should not be done by the higher. Only in this way is every man free. And anything else is made up by dependency on his family, which should be large with many brothers and sisters, or extended relatives.
True socialism belongs at home, with the working husband redistributing his wealth for the sake of his wife and children, managing their food and medicine and anything else. The first objective task of his being to get them all to heaven. The second to provide the bare necessities and basic essentials of living. With any other pleasure of this earthly life dead last. The only role government has is to maintain conditions where this is possible with as little intervention as necessary. And following this practice also help alleviate dependency on government, which is useful if the government ever becomes a target by some conqueror empire looking to screw up your economy through globalist systems.
There is a lot that can be said. And naturally, what I’m proposing here is offensive and impractical to contemporary human worldly thinking. Nevertheless, this is how it will inevitably be after the ashes that are the current world order are finally blown away.
Wonderful. Lets go back to being ruled by half-wit, inbred idiots. That always works so well. Or government by the best murderer, because in a royal family its always the best murderer that sits on the throne — after climbing over the dead bodies of his brothers.
The red pill for me, aside from 911, was Libya. I think it may have been the same for many. The characterization of how Mrs. Clinton laughed about the brutal death of a capable opponent dogged her in 2016. It certainly made me determined to vote for anyone I thought could defeat her. I’d have voted for Jeb, if that’s what it took.
Still, I was taken by surprise with the demise of the Ukraine, and that is the biggest reason I visit your blog regularly. I try to get the word out when I see things like this happening, and I’m sure I’m not alone, because at first I heard nothing but the propaganda talking points from my relative regarding Venezuela, but they started seeing sense in a few days, and that would not have been from my predictable ranting alone.
“Maduro 1: Abrams 0:”
Maduro – winning, trump & co. – still total losers.
There: fixed.
“but this match is far from over…”
It’s not a “match”, but true, it is far from over.
The zionazi-gays are still setting up their war. What we have seen from them so far is setting the psywar/propaganda agenda for the zionazi-gay media and colonial quislings to promote the standard demonization routine. They likely didn’t expext to accomplish much inside Venezuela yet, their noise and drama theatrics are mainly for domestic consumption. The zionazi-gays are preparing their goy marks to accept anything they do against Venezuela as acceptable.
It looks to me they are essentially following the strategy they used against Nicaragua during the 1980s. A combination of widespread terrorist attacks (the contras), economic warfare (to wear down the population) and very heavy propaganda/psywar. In Nicaragua they succeeded in 1989, no doubt they tweeked the strategy to update it and better hone it for use against Venezuela.
While the propaganda aspect has been blaring full blast, the terrorism side hasn’t shown up yet. The move of u.s. special forces nearby is for training these terrorists, so expect the terrorists to begin ops soon.
Drug addiction is also a securitization commodity in the USA. Rehab centers get drug addicts to have insurance (mother, father, every family member gets sucked into the scam), and brokers get rich too. Get the drug addict into recovery, and addicted so out in the world the recycling is never ending. Cui Bono? The USA has been controlled via the Zionists (Israel) since the beginning of the criminally insane hostile takeover of Palestine. A search engine regarding how insane USA is, can be the cosmic reality enema of the “Neocons”
An enlightenment, Saker, your blog. THANKS
All the Imperialist blood soaked carnage over the past twenty or so years has come from one event in my opinion,that was the brutal attack on the FRY,the Reich chose its moment to attack,a drunken Court Jester was running Russia into the ground,since then several Countries have been trashed or turned into terrorist theme parks,if anything takes the criminal enterprise down that is the US Reich in part it will be their arrogance.