The first thing we need to do is the remember what each participant wanted from this summit. Here is a summary of what I think (not how they officially stated it) each starting position was:
Zelenskii: key notion “a flexible approach” to the Minsk Agreements
- No direct negotiations with the LDNR
- No special status
- Ukrainian control of the border with Russia
- Disarmament of the LDNR “militias”
- Removal of all foreign forces (he means Russian forces, nevermind that they don’t exist!)
- Creation of a “municipal police”
- Elections under Ukrainian control
Putin: key notion “Minsk Agreements cannot be changed”
- Kiev must negotiate with the LDNR
- A special status for the LDNR must be included in the Ukrainian Constitution
- The control of the border between the LDNR and Russia will be handed over only at the very end of the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements
- No Ukrainian forces inside the LDNR, even under the guise of a “municipal police”
- Completely free elections under international supervision
Merkel: key notion “Germany needs Russian gas and access to the Russian market”
- Economically, Germany needs this conflict solved
- Politically, Merkel personally needs to back the Ukrainian negotiating position and she agrees that the Minsk Agreements must be implemented “flexibly”
Macron: key notion “France as a whole and Macron personally need a deal with Russia”
- Macron is facing an extremely severe internal crisis; he needs to open the Russian markets to French products again and present that as an immense success.
- Macron sees that the US is losing Europe and he wants the personal credit for “solving” the conflict in the Ukraine to show that he and France, not Merkel and Germany, are the real leaders of Europe.
Finally, here is what was obviously agreed upon before the actual summit:
- A general ceasefire
- Exchange of prisoners
Now, setting aside all the verbal statements, comments, replies to journalists, etc. – here is what was actually agreed upon: (emphasis in red added by me, VS)
Paris “Normandie” summit – Common agreed conclusions
The President of the French Republic, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the President of the Russian Federation and the President of Ukraine met in Paris today.
The Minsk agreements (Minsk Protocol of 5 September 2014, Minsk Memorandum of 19 September 2014 and the Minsk Package of Measures of 12 February 2015) continue to be the basis of the work of the Normandy format whose member states are committed to their full implementation.
They underline their shared aspiration to a sustainable and comprehensive architecture of trust and security in Europe, based on the OSCE principles, for which the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is one of several important steps.
On this basis, they decide on the following:
1. Immediate measures to stabilize the situation in the conflict area
The sides commit to a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, strengthened by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, before the end of the year 2019.
They will support the development and implementation of an updated demining plan, on the basis of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group on demining activities, dated March 3, 2016.
They will support an agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group on three additional disengagement areas, with the aim of disengaging forces and equipment by the end of March 2020.
They encourage the Trilateral Contact Group to facilitate the release and exchange of conflict-related detainees by the end of the year, based on the principle of “all for all”, starting with “all identified for all identified”, with the understanding that international organisations including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) be granted full and unconditional access to all detained persons.
They will support an agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group, within 30 days, on new crossing points along the line of contact, based primarily on humanitarian criteria.
They recall that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) should be able to use all possibilities of the 21 March 2014 mandate, and have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine in order to fully implement its mandate.
2. Measures to implement the political provisions of the Minsk agreements
The sides express interest in agreeing within the Normandy format (N4) and the Trilateral Contact Group on all the legal aspects of the Special Order of Local Self-Government – special status – of Certain Areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions – as outlined in the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements from 2015 – in order to ensure its functioning on a permanent basis.
They consider it necessary to incorporate the “Steinmeier formula” into the Ukrainian legislation, in accordance with the version agreed upon within the N4 and the Trilateral Contact Group.
3. Follow up
They ask their Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Political Advisors to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached and they agree to have another meeting in this format within four months on the political and security conditions, inter alia for the organization of the local elections.
source: https://www.elysee.fr/emmanuel-macron/2019/12/09/paris-normandie-summit.en
Looks pretty self-evident to me but, still, I will offer my personal reaction to what just happened next.
First, let’s sum it up in plain language. First, the actual results:
- There might be a ceasefire
- There might be a prisoner exchange
- There might be future talks
Next, what has been reaffirmed:
- The Minsk Agreements are the only way out and cannot be changed
- The Steinmeier Formula is the only way out and cannot be changed
Again, I think that the outcome is rather obvious:
- Zelenskii achieved nothing
- Merkel achieved nothing
- Macron achieved a little
- Putin prevailed
Really, it’s that simple.
Also, this was totally predictable. Zelenskii had no chance from the get go: the Ukronazis successfully completely paralyzed him; that is, assuming that he ever wanted to get anything done (I think that he probably did). The truth is that ANY meaningful outcome would have been interpreted by the Ukronazis (a minority in the Ukraine, but a very well armed and ruthless one) as a “betrayal” which would trigger a coup to overthrow Zelenskii (this is not my personal opinion, that is what the Nazi nutcases themselves promised on numerous occasions).
Merkel is old, sick and, frankly, looks like going on fumes. Besides, she has already caved in to her industry and business leaders who demanded NorthStream 2 and an end to sanctions (I will discuss that below). Of the four leaders present, Merkel was really only present pro forma anyway. The truth is that Germany is finally waking up from its US-induced coma and coming to terms with reality.
Macron got several things done: he looked very “statesmanlike” and he can claim that the summit was a success (well, of course, all sides said that, but in the case of Zelenskii and Merkel this is just words and damage control). Furthermore, he got a much needed distraction from his huge internal problems. But, most importantly, he completely upstaged Merkel who is old, stuck with her own mistakes and generally “going on fumes”.
As for Putin, I don’t think that he had any illusions (for obvious reasons, Russians understand the Ukraine much better than anybody else). Furthermore, I don’t think that he really cared all that much. Why?
Because even though initially the Euromaidan coup was a huge crisis for Russia, this is not the case anymore. In fact, Russia really can afford to take a “wait and see” approach: the AngloZionist Empire is tanking, the EU is tanking, the Ukraine is tanking, but Russia is doing quite well, thank you, and time is on her side. Why?
First, Russia has operated an immense change of course following centuries of Europe-focused policies, Russia has now turned to the South (Latin America, Africa, Asian subcontinent) and, especially, to the East and China. For example, Russia has just started pumping gas through its immense “Power of Siberia” project. In economic terms, only Germany really matters to Russia (and even that, not vitally) and Russia will get from Germany what she wants (NS2 of course, but not only that).
Second, Russia really is doing fine with sanctions and, in fact, the Russian agroindustry hopes that sanctions will remain in place. In reality, there are plenty of sectors of the Russian economy which are doing great thanks to these sanctions which have literally forced Russia to reform. This is ironical, but the Russian nation owes a great debt of gratitude to the leaders of the AngloZionist Empire which, with their sanctions, have mitigated the worst aspects of the Russian membership in the WTO or its integration into political, financial and economic structures controlled by the USA.
Finally, it is pretty clear that the Ukraine has lost the war against the LDNR, and that WITHOUT overt Russian intervention. Which means that Putin’s original decision NOT to intervene was the right one.
As for the Ukraine, she is basically finished. As is Zelenskii, by the way. For him, the ONLY chance to get anything done was to tackle the Neo-Nazis frontally and to use the support the vast majority of the people of the Ukraine gave him. He failed to do that. He is probably the poster-boy for the concepts of “failure” and “loser” but, in all fairness to him, he probably never had a chance.
So was there anything at all good about this summit?
Sure, some people will probably be exchanged before the end of the year and all sides agreed to more talk.
It ain’t much, but it is the best one realistically could expect.
So what did NOT happen?
- No agreement on gas (officially not on the agenda, but present in everybody’s mind)
- No full withdrawal of forces on the line of contact
Conclusion1 – The Big Question: what will the Nazis do next?
Clearly, the Nazi, who represent about 15 maybe 20 percent of the population will continue their drive to crush Zelenskii and his plans. Though Zelenskii caved in to pretty much all their demands, their political survival depends on creating and maintaining a crisis. They are fully aware that 80 percent or so of Ukrainians are categorically against their ideology, so if they can’t get what they want by the ballot, then logically the bullet is their only choice. And, make no mistake, they risk big. What do they risk? Well, for starters, they risk losing all their sources of income, they risk disappointing their US bosses, they risk being prosecuted and jailed for lengthy jail terms and they even risk their very lives (by the state or by lynchings). They know that very well. But that is not even the most important thing. What matters most is this:
The Ukraine was a russophobic chimera created by the Papacy and endorsed by ALL subsequent European regimes, rulers and powers that be. The Euromaidan coup marked the apogee of this ideology. From now on it’s all downhill not because the Ukrainian people suddenly all fell in love with their Russian roots or with Putin (although the latter is debatable), but because that ideology brought nothing but death, suffering, disgrace and abject failure to the Ukraine. I was listening to Sergei Kurginian (a very smart, if controversial, Russian expert) who explained that what we see today in the Ukraine is not a state, it is what he called the “illusion of statehood”. He is spot on and I can only agree with him.
Conclusion2: the Ukraine will break-up
Never say never, right? And dramatic reversals do happen. Even miracles sometimes. But my personal feeling is that the Ukraine will break-up. The LDNR will join Russia, the western Ukraine will either be absorbed by its western neighbors, if not politically, then at least economically. That western Ukraine might even join NATO. What will happen with the southern and north-central Ukraine is hard to predict, but the geostrategic realities being what they are, their best chance is to become a neutral bridge of some sort between the EU and the Russian civilizational realm (RF, Belarus, Kazakhastan, etc.). Sounds extreme? Let me explain then my reasons:
- A unitary Ukraine inside her official borders will never happen again because the LDNR will never EVER agree to be ruled by Kiev. Sure, a pretend-integration in which the LDNR is part of some kind of confederate Ukraine was probably possible until today, now that train has apparently left.
- Even in the rump-Ukraine (minus the LDNR and Crimea) the real neo-Nazis are a small minority, strongly associated with the western provinces of the Ukraine which were added to the Ukraine by Stalin (Russian Communist don’t like to remember that one, any more than they like to remember that their hero Lenin was the one who gave the Ukraine its statehood). In other words, in historical terms the only real russophobic Ukraine is the western Ukraine, a much MUCH smaller piece of land. I can’t imagine the southern and central regions of the rump-Ukraine will accept to be ruled by “zapadentsy” (“западенцы” meaning “westerners”) Banderites.
- The western Ukraine is rather poor, underdeveloped and rural/agricultural. In sharp contrast, the southern Ukraine was always rather rich thanks to a lot of advanced industries (they even built aircraft carriers!) and, culturally speaking, they have absolutely nothing in common with the “zapadentsy” nutcases (if only because the southern Ukraine is a fantastic mix of nationalities and religions!).
- As for Kiev, historically called the “mother of Russian cities”, she will probably become the scene of a huge struggle between the Neonazis and the rest of the Ukrainian people, but in the end the historical reality will prevail and she will inevitably join the Russian civilizational realm in some form or another.
It happens that a break-up is probably the best realistic outcome to begin with (I explained why in details here).
Conclusion3: why the Ukraine is dead
Think of the Ukraine as a human body afflicted with a malignant tumor. That tumor is the russophobic ideology created by the Papacy. It is clear that it must be excised for the rest of the body to survive. But, as we all know, how do you kill/remove the tumor without killing the body? I am not talking about a distinct Ukrainian identity, which has ALWAYS existed for simple and undeniable historical reasons: the history of the people who live in today’s Ukraine has been different from the rest of the Russian people for centuries. For example, Russians in what is the Russian Federation never lived under longterm Polish occupations, whereas Ukrainian Russians did. Another example: the “Old Rite” schism, which was a huge tragedy for Russia, never really happened in the Polish-occupied Ukraine. Finally, the German Nazis invaded the Ukraine and took Kiev. They were stopped in Moscow (and in Stalingrad or Leningrad). So there are REAL distinctions between Ukrainian Russians and, let’s say, “northern Russians”. But distinctions or differences do not imply any hatred or, even less so, the creation ex nihilo of an invented nation with an invented history. As long as the Ukraine was a “Ukraine of the Russian civilizational realm” there was no problem. In fact, most Russians have very warm feelings for the Russian Ukraine. But a neo-Nazi rabildy russophobic Papist (or Uniat/schismatic) Ukraine was an impossible project from Day 1 and now this is slowly becoming understood even by the Russia-hating West (at least amongst those in the West who are still in touch with reality, including the historical reality).
Conclusion4: an oncological metaphor explains it best
A tumor must be excised by radiation, hormonal therapy or a scalpel for the patient to survive, right? But that requires an oncological surgeon determined to clear the body from this aberration. I don’t see such a surgeon today. No, Putin won’t do it. Why? Because Russia neither needs nor wants to assume that role. She could, but it would be violent and bloody. Almost nobody in Russia wants that, and Putin least of all. The EU is also dying and does not have the means to “take the scalpel”, primarily because they gave the Neo-Nazi “Ukro-tumor” a standing ovation during the Euromaidan coup. The US has much more power, but since it also backed the Euromaidan to the hilt, don’t expect any US President or, even less so, Congress, to admit that they backed Nazis against freedom loving Christians! They simply cannot do that.
Thus, while in theory, the “body” of the Ukraine could/should be clear from the Urkonazi tumor, there is nobody out there willing and able to do it.
Some will tell me that Russia has the means to take this role. Yes, in terms of *capability* she can. But the reality is that nobody in Russia wants Russia to take that role. At most, Russia will back those Ukrainians who have taken up arms and have resisted the Nazis, both in Crimea and in the Donbass. In pure theory, the borders of the LDNR could be moved west, but not too far. As one LDNR military commander once observed (sorry, I do not recall who it was) “the further west we go, the less we are seen as liberators and the more we are seen as the occupiers“. He is right. The very last thing Russia needs today is to include tens or even hundred of thousands of unemployed Neo-Nazis into Russia!
As I have said a million times by now, Russia has no interest in acquiring more land, or more folks to support (remember: the Ukrainian economy is dead and the country deindustrialized). Yes, Russia will never allow an Ukronazi genocide against the people of the LDNR and, in time, she might even incorporate the LDNR, but that’s it. By the way, Poroshenko in a moment of exasperation once told Putin “want the Donbass – then take it!”. Putin replied “niet”. It was the only possible and correct answer.
Last conclusion: when reality and ideology, reality always wins, even if it takes time
The Euromaidan coup and the subsequent civil war prove, once again, that in the struggle between ideology and reality, the latter always prevails, even if it takes time. In this case, it took almost 1000 years or, if you have a much smaller historical perspective, it took 28 years or even just 5 years. The result is the same: the russophobic “independent Ukraine” was a chimera, an illusion or, at best, an attempt by the imperialist West to try to weaken Russia. After many ups and downs, this project has failed. And, crucially, it has failed whether the folks in the West understand it or not.
But then, the entire West’s imperial project is now tanking, so the Ukraine is just part of a much bigger process.
At the end, the West will have to give up its imperial ambitions. Which is good for the planet, of course, but also for the people of the West who will, sooner or later, recover their status as one of the most important and powerful civilization in history (even without its imperialist inclinations!). But, just as that was the case with all empires (including the Russian one!), this will only come when western imperialism finally follows all other imperialisms: it will die and toss its “imperial” illusions into the “trash bins of history” where it will join all other forms of imperialism in history.
And that is very, very good result.
The Saker
The Age of Imperialism is coming to an end, but unfortunately, the elite would rather trigger a global nuclear conflict and kill billions than allow their power to be taken from them.
The tricky part now is to depose them and avoid a nuclear war while simultaneously bringing the USA back into being a normal country.
What needs to be understood is that this world’s elite who rule over the west (and much of the globe) very much intentionally, deliberately plan to trigger a nuclear war. They plan for it everyday, and they are perfectly willing to sacrifice the lives of billions. Their plan has to be stopped for the global transformation to be successfully completed and world peace to proliferate. Because if there is a nuclear war it will take thousands of years to recover and the elite will use that time to enslave as many of the survivors that they can, perpetuating the cycle of self-destruction and endless war and slavery for thousands of years.
This won’t be easy, but it has to be done. There is no other choice.
China is building the largest deep water port in the world at Ashdod Israel, in exchange for paying and building the port, China has also promised to be ‘security’ for Israels nuclear marine fleet, this is essentially SCO without being a member. Of course the USA has gone completely nutz about this port, but Israel just ignores them.
Israel is already an active member of AIIB ( Chinese IMF )
The USA is not a member of SCO ( of course ), nor are they a member of AIIB ( But BIS Swiss is )
The Imperial ANZ is alive and well, even if the USA is a dead man walking.
The USA has outlived its usefullness, just like the EU, or any of the ANZ ‘East India Company’ colonys. The ‘Pivot to Asia’, is really about the ANZ flushing the toilet on the USA, and resetting the ‘reserve currency’ and letting Israel become a major player in printing its own SDR fiat to infinity like China will soon, and Russia as well.
There’s probably also a lot of people involved on the inside of the USA in this pivot to AIIB/SCO even though they remain silent or on the fence. Most likely like the impeachment show, or the brexit show, Trumps ‘fake hate of china’ is most likely also for show, because Trump ( hardcore anz mobster ) knows that during the reset he’s going to be able to buy all of NY for $24 of ‘gold’ just like the pilgrims did.
I agree with you that most here (including the Saker), are sadly mistaken about the true nature of “Red” China, and its refreshing to finally here someone address the 800 pound gorilla in the room, that “Red” China is not going to pave the way towards creating a Multipolar world order, and instead it’s a tool of the (((Globalists))) to maintain their rule while simultaneously getting many suckers on board the “Belt and Road” to Zion. However, I disagree with you that “Red” China is going to replace the U$ as Unipolar hegemon, instead I view “Red” China as the secret partner of the U$ (ie. The G2 arrangement) to maintain U$
leadership of the Global, (((Liberal))), rules-based order, by luring U$ regime change targets (Russia and Iran) to become dependent on its “Belt and Road”, so that they can be handed to the U$ on a platter once daddy Xi betrays them (like Mao did to the Soviet Union), while simultaneously “Red” China provides a billion cheap slaves (the U$-owned sweatshops and factories that still define “Red” Chinas “Socialist” economy) to (((Wall Street))) that help prop up the U$ equity prices.
King Lear
What you have written is debatable. The globalists may have influence in Hong Kong, as attested by current demonstrations sponsored by the West. However, when it come to China as such, it’s not easy to accept that it’s under globalist control. The opium trade of the 19th century has not been forgotten in China, nor the fact who introduced it. China again becoming a globalist puppet ? I think not.
The Billionaires of HK, had a real estate agenda, the State-Department of USA supplied the ukro-nazi’s to teach the kids ( spoiled brats ) to make molotov cocktails,
But what happened in HK, has really not a damn thing to do with the real world, about as important as the impeachment, or the brexit, or frexit
Basic history of how ANZ got their power ( Globalism is a term for schmucks thrown around by MSM, there is only one real source of power and that is ANZ ), and they have had the power now almost 400 years absolute power over the earth, with many layers of disinformation, and obfuscation
USA brought chiang-kai-shek to power to lost and he escaped to Taiwan, to create the modern colony we know there, a CIA-OSS colony under USA admin
In mainland China MAO was bankrolled by ANZ ( rockefeller/rothschild ) more as an experiment to continue their tinkering with ‘communism’, David Rockefeller called fund Mao “His greatest experiment”, he called the murder of 30M his greatest act, it proved that political elimination of an enemy and re-education was possible.
Having made both bets, ANZ essentially won China, having their boy Mao in power, once all the enemy’s had been murdered ( estimated 30 mil ) then Kissinger stepped in to modernize China, followed by Nixon, and we have today the greatest CAPITALIST NATION ON EARTH.
Opium trade is what it was, but it was just the stepping stone from the 1700’s by “East India Company”, who by happenstance turned UK ( CIty of London -ANZ ) into a world power, so they could do as they wish.
One other thing that is not even debatable, while ‘saker’ we all know despises the ANZ, the majority of the OP’s and the commenters here are 100% Hasbara, just like Moon-of-Alabama, and of course ZeroHedge, the lynch-pin of ANZ Serco Nazi-HQ owns ABC-Media-LTD, which owns ZH
Hi King Lear
I have a request: please stop the silly ((())) business.
There are plenty of other websites where these brackets are seen as meaningful.
This is not one of them.
Thank you
The Saker
And while you are about it, also stop the silly "Red" China business.

thank-you.
thank-you.
Yes, that didn’t go unnoticed! This is one of the techniques used to demonize another. Keep applying what everyone will understand as a derogatory term to them. I know of another site which keeps harping on the idea that Russia and Communist China are going to invade the U.S. And the owner of the site always calls them communist. Never simply as China or the People Republic of China. It gets annoying after a while and is not helpful.
I agree with you that most here (including the Saker), are sadly mistaken about the true nature of China, and its refreshing to finally here someone address the 800 pound gorilla in the room, that China is not going to pave the way towards creating a Multipolar world order, and instead it’s a tool of the Globalists to maintain their rule while simultaneously getting many suckers on board the “Belt and Road” to Zion. However, I disagree with you that China is going to replace the U$ as Unipolar hegemon, instead I view China as the secret partner of the U$ (ie. The G2 arrangement) to maintain U$
leadership of the Global, Liberal, rules-based order, by luring U$ regime change targets (Russia and Iran) to become dependent on its “Belt and Road”, so that they can be handed to the U$ on a platter once daddy Xi betrays them (like Mao did to the Soviet Union), while simultaneously China provides a billion cheap slaves (the U$-owned sweatshops and factories that still define Chinas “Socialist” economy) to Wall Street that help prop up the U$ equity prices.
There will be no recovery from a nuclear war …. Period….. well researched ….. 30,000 nuclear war heads will see to that (US and Russia alone have that … give or take…. Ref : abolition caucus …
Nuclear power stations will melt down, spent fuel pools will burst into flames in hours of cooling being interupted
Thus the massive amount of nuclear radiation and residue will begin to render planet unliveable…
Not to mention
Fire storms will eat all combustable materials everywhere….
The ash cloud will be so dense that the sun will be blocked for … decades …
and the earth will hit sub zero temps… nothing will grow
those who escape to bunkers will live and die there ….
there will be no next generation….
dont lets begin one
Just a quick comment.
Speaking of nuclear war. If things yet to change for good, at least 2000 warheads are on high status alert, ready to be deployed instantly from both US & Russian sides. I don’t remember the source but it was from twitter of nuclear weapons watcher (i don’t remember what it is exactly).
The big question is that when will it take place? The Armageddon, Al malhama Al Kubro, World War 3, the end times battle. I do not want to know and I do not wish to know. But anyway, it is an interesting topic to talk about with. Especially, if we truly concern about the safety of our children and family and our people. However, that is truly very hard one to discuss, because at the end, surely death is better than to live on post-apocalyptic world, except maybe like me, we wish to see the appearance of the True Messiah, jesus pbuh, and to see how world ends from our very own eyes. Thanks.
Dont hold your breath waiting for the beloved messiah, he would just as eagerly watch you suffocate as wait to see how the world ends, especially if it doesn’t end in his likeness.
First, a very good and valuable summary of today’s Normandy Four in Paris. Saker delivers every fact, as well as his studious opinion in analysis.
Gas was a question posed to Putin in the presser. He indicated that Russia would give a 25% discount to industrial customers not individuals. So terms of the talks between Naftogas and Gazprom are not done. They also fight over $3 billion dollars Ukraine got from Russia right before the coup in 2014. That was a loan, still unpaid.
The key thing for me in today’s meeting is the fear and trepidation Zelinskii shows when faced with his military. He cannot order it to back out of the contact zone and move all the heavy guns, tanks, snipers and big mortars according to Minsk 2, 70 km from the neutral zone. A president who can’t control a military is a puppet.
He said in the presser he can’t move ten miles back. So the ceasefire will never ever occur.
Not only is he threatened by Right Sektor forming a new Maidan in Kiev, but Biletsky and his Azov Battalion will then take control of the government.
In fact, the other day I read a Russian analyst suggesting he should pick his home in Rostov, Russia which is where Yanukovich was sequestered after Russian special forces rescued him as he ran for his life.
Since they will meet in four months, that meeting will focus on stopping the election in Donbass. Kiev desperately wants no election. It has been postponed every year since 2015. In fact, Zakharchenko was ready to defy Moscow over it last year. His assassination of course ended that desire by the DNR to go ahead and have their vote.
I suspect that this next year Putin will let it go ahead. He looked and talked like a man who has had enough of the death and destruction from the Ukies. He was not going to concede anything in “negotiations”. By next March or April, if and when they meet again, it looks like it might be the end of the little comedian puppet president of Ukraine if he hasn’t gotten control of his military.
The next meeting could be just like how Putin treated Porky, by not directly talking to him. Merkel would be the go-between. All the blood from here on is on Zelenski. He says all he wants is Peace, but he has not ordered a ceasefire for six months. He hasn’t backed one tank out of the grey zone they illegally entered.
Remember that the UNSC signed onto the Minsk 2 Accords. Russia can use that authority to enforce the specifications in the Agreement.
Ukraine got their Normandy Four meeting, but they got nothing else today. Just a reminder that there are 13 steps in the Minsk 2 Accords and they have no other future unless they take those 13 steps.
Give them enough rope and they’ll hang themselves, as the saying goes, I think rather sums up Putin’s attitude.
Merkel couldn’t care less. Macron is just a poseur doing as he is told by his boss the Rothschilds. Zelinsky is a comedian who is completely out of his depth. He is a Jew just like Porky so you know he is a devious self seeking backstabber.
It is just chaos which is the perpetual aim of the Zionazi regimes in the USA and the EU/UK. It is from chaos that the Jews can make the most profit.
I’d say the Empire is being very successful and is not tanking. Out of chaos comes excessive profit. Of course, the most profit for Jews, is made from the chaos of war, but you can’t have everything these days, so Ukraine will have to do.
If the EU does tank then Europe will become part of China…and Asia sans Russia will become communist. Interesting really because Capitalism is at the other end of the same branch as Communism. The one can’t survive without the other.
Then all that’s left is National Socialism where share trading, currency speculation and usury are prohibited. No wonder the Jews hate it despite the obvious similarities to Zionism.
And don’t think you’ll escape all this Larchy, in the antipodes as you are!
When Mutti et al ran to Moskau in the late summer/early fall of ’14, the only purpose of the stampede was to stop NAF from totally destroying the orc army. At that time, the orcs had managed to come south on the east side of Lughansk Oblast along the border with Russia and were making their way north from the south side of Donetsk Oblast, they had both areas almost surrounded.
Say what you want about Strelkov, his defense was masterful and his retreat from Slavyansk/Kramatorsk to Donetsk City in early July, under the very noses of the orcs, was epic. By doing so, he had accomplished his task of holding the orcs off from Donetsk and the area between the to oblasti. However, he often bemoaned the fact that, according to him, few ‘young’ men were rallying to the colours. He was being not quite truthful. He organized the ‘older’ veterans to hold off the orcs whilst sending the younger men, all of whom were also veterans, to Rostov for training and equipping.
When all hell broke loose on the orcs in what is known now as The Summer Cauldrons, ‘the west’, in particular Uncle Sugar and Mutti, were stunned at the instant, read less than ten minutes, and total obliteration of two orc armor regiments comfortably sitting on the steps as they planned to attack Lughansk from the east and south….and not ‘dug in’ in the slightest. More than a few of the orcs ran for the Russian border and safety, the vast majority of the rest now molder in unmarked graves on the flat lands. Who done it? Da West said ‘Russia attacked’. Anyone with a lick of sense knew, and it was said often, that the younger veterans cut their training in Rostov short and came running home to alleviate the crisis. With a vengeance. The icing on the cake was Saur Mogaleh, the monument high on the highest hill for many miles, held out for weeks against the best the orcs and their handlers could send against them. If those heroes had not held that hill, the orcs possibly would have seen what was coming and history would be changed.
Putin is the world’s finest statesman and he masterfully played Mutti, Golland, the orcs and ‘da west’. They would have, and did, sign anything to save their darling maidanchiki. Of course, they had no idea of actually honoring what they signed, they were simply hell bent on saving the remains of the orc armies.
Not six months later, after months of fighting and bloodshed, both innocent (way too many innocents) and soldiers, the orcs had positioned themselves to sever Donetsk from Lughansk and their plan was to turn on Donetsk and Gorlovka and attack from east, west and south, an untenable position for Donetsk to be in. It was at this critical time that NAF, Novorossiya Armed Forces, came in to being and they promptly surrounded the orcs in their main base in Debaltsyevo in a combined operation involving Donetsk and Lughansk battalions and lanced north to almost the demarcation line, not that the orcs or their handlers had done anything to abide by the Minsk accords and stay north of that line. The shock to the orcs and handlers was the sudden appearance of Lughansk battalions that were fully equipped, trained and working in tandem with Donetsk battalions. Da West, and many from my area, regarded the Lughansk oblast and units as the weak sisters of the alliance simply because you generally heard not much about them. Still waters run deep.
So here’s the orcs, surrounded and being pounded again, and an agreement was reached in that the orcs and their several hundreds of foreign advisers including numerous Americans, Germans and Poles would withdraw through a corridor up to the north demarcation line. The deal was they could take their personal weapon, one backpack, and travel north in trucks. All artillery, all tanks, all BTR’s and BMP’s, all equipment and all supply including some interesting devices brought in by the western ‘advisers’ was to stay in place. The ‘advisers’, the golden pheasants, were evacuated first and they did abide to the letter of the agreement, in the process leaving some interesting goodies lying around.
The orcs, being orcs, at the very first sent a few units north as agreed, and then they tried to take arty, tanks, AFV’s and all their loot with them plus having the idiotic impulse to toss a few rounds in the general direction of NAF watching them withdraw. And the fight was on. No one will ever know how many thousands of orcs died in that trek, and more than a few who tried to run from the corridor somehow managed to meet up with locals, said locals having armed up from abandoned orc weaponry. I’ve heard that their hospitality was somewhat less than stellar. So here’s Mutti, Golland and Porky faced with another debacle so back they run to Putin, who nails them to a cross with another agreement.
Since that second disaster, almost five years of sanctions, vitriol and general nastiness against Russia in general and Putin in particular have taken their toll, and this time when Mutti, Macron and Zelenski, the ‘new blood’ in ‘control’, came almost hat in hand they got short shrift. What a surprise. Their countries signed the agreements, UN put their stamp of approval on said agreements and arrangements, and Mutti, who is dead, Macron, who is wet behind the ears, and Zelenski, who is a puppet, seemed to be a bit nonplussed at their reception. What the h//l did they expect? And Zelenski starts out with whining to include Krimu and Sevastopol in the agreements and received precisely zero reply.
Bottom line, Germany and France guaranteed both agreements, as did UN. Not one single part of either agreement has been honored by Germany, France or Ukraine, not a single word. Macron may have fond dreams of being the new head dog in Europe but he has a lot to learn. Mutti has had at least one, and probably more, strokes so she’s done for, and the parties in at least Freistaat Bayern will be legendary when she’s gone. UN? Who cares, another toothless lion whose time is waning. Ergo, the useless motions of having a meeting with them was a waste of energy and valuable time, with the one glaring exception of V V Putin telling them how the world turns.
So be it, the die is cast. The orcs are living on borrowed time. Poland and Hungary are looking at ‘west’ Ukraine and salivating, dreaming of their past, and totally dead, empires. Novorossiya will align itself with Russia lock, stock and barrel, and reality is this has already happened. It is possible that the rest of Donetsk and Lughansk Oblasti will eventually unite with Novorossiya, but who knows when or even if. Central Ukraine, north and south? I have no doubts that Kherson Oblast on the north Krimu borders would love to join Russia. Odessa and surrounding regions, no one has a clue. The rump of Ukraine will end up being in essence ‘Kiev Oblast’ and stagger on for some time, but in the end The Borderlands will return to being all they can be….Border Lands between Russia and a never ending and continuously rapacious Europe.
Very good article the other day on another website about the photographer and filmmaker present at many events……if I could remember where……
Hello Saker
Thanks for this summary of the summit
There is a lot to digest and think about – even though in the face Of it nothing happened.
Have a few questions
1. I also read on Colonel Cassad that Mr Lavrov has flown to Washington to discuss with Trump and Pompeo – do you have a view on this. Is this of any significance?
2. Also do you think Zelensky will be ousted in 2020 – he was elected to take a different path than Poroshenko but is acting no differently
3. What options do the people if Ukraine have? They wanted peace – rapprochement with Russia
Finally, it is pretty clear that the Ukraine has lost the war against the LDNR, and that WITHOUT overt Russian intervention. Which means that Putin’s original decision NOT to intervene was the right one.
That is hardly certain. If Russia has provided more support to Ukraine during the right moment the coup might have been warded off or a larger segment of Ukraine might have fallen under pro-Russian control beyond the sliver in Donbas. Russia had the written agreement by the democratically elected president of Ukraine to intervene in Ukraine. If Russia had just told Yanukovych to move his administration to Donbass, making Donetsk his provisional capital instead during the crisis.
Then Yanukovych could declare all those oligarch that supported the coup as traitors and seize their assets and houses, and declared that pro-Russian pro-Ukrainian anti-fascist militias should rise up in every town to defend Ukraine from pro-USA Nazis, which they would all the way from Crimea and Donbass up to central Ukraine. Russia could then send in special forces into Ukraine, to support those orders and seize the pro-USA oligarchs and their houses, seize TV and radio station in central and east of Ukraine and countered the pro-coup propaganda.
Instead Russia promised EU/USA that they would not intervene. And allowed the coup to happen. And now Russia has an eternal war at its border that USA can escalate anytime it wishes.
Sandra
But it is certain that Ukraine lost the war against the LDNR. There is not much that the Ukrainian military, made up of conscripts, can do against the Russians in the Donbass, who are dug in, prepared for any Ukrainian aggressive move. You don’t use conscripts to fight a war, especially conscripts who do not wish to fight.
Very clear read for an outsider like me ;) Thanks Saker
Question: Do they actually called themselves ‘Nazis’ in Ukie? I am asking if there is a ‘root cause’ for this or is it just language and labelling enemy?!
Pls keep us update about that region. I personally foresee a china-led effort to rebuild Ukie in very near future. China, if granted, can move a 1 million task force there and get ‘The PPL of Ukie’ back to living condition in 6 month or so. In and out. Will will cost less than 5 billion ;)
@Imperialism ANZ Alive and Well
Loaded but…
“The Imperial ANZ is alive and well, even if the USA is a dead man walking”
is more like…
The Imperial ANZ is a dead man walking but know when to jump ship, even if the USA is way pass an autopsy, post-mortem examination, obduction, necropsy, and autopsia cadaverum but just refuse to issue an official death certificate. Instead they keep BANKING on lies and deceit and deception, which they learn from their handler master, IS(not)REAL.
BUT pls do note, after the Brazilian experience, I would think, the east has learned the lesson to keep all splinters out of the important vitals and inner part. That’s just common sense.
The last sentence on da orange man could be his ‘personal motive’ for hanging in there…
OH! I do miss my Ukie babies. I did promise them that one day they can take their money to the bank and ask for gold in exchange. They asked me ‘can they do that tomorrow?’ I said they will have to wait 20 years, but Putin will guarantee that, of which then they cut of my chat line. HA :D that was about 15yrs++ ago…
pls do be safe
Of course “there are no real Nazis in the Ukraine” – we all know that already :-)
Please go and search on this exact phrase on thesaker.is and you will see “there are no Nazis in the Ukraine” .. absolutely not and no ukronazis either .. for sure.
Here is a start : http://thesaker.is/?s=there+are+no+nazis+in+the+ukraine
(Of course, all posted tongue in cheek, because Nazi’ism is alive and well .. do go and make that search.)
And no, China is not coming to the rescue.
Extract re article of setting up of CIA
“The other Nazi veteran postwar career trajectory under the Dulles brothers’ strategies and related patronage gifted to Nazi veterans was that of Hitler’s last serving staff intelligence officer, Bernd Freiherr Freytag von Loringhoven, who had been adjutant (direct assistant) to General Heinz Guderian when Guderian had overseen the handing over of hundreds of German military officers to the Reich’s so-called “Peoples Court” for sham trials and execution by firing squad; for disloyalty to the Nazi Party. [8]
Disingenuous historical revisionisms (rehabilitation myths) notwithstanding, von Loringhoven demonstrated his real sympathies with his intensely loyal service to Hitler when preparing intelligence reports to the very last days of the Reich, only abandoning his position at Hitler’s Berlin bunker at the very end, with Der Fuhrer’s blessing. When West Germany’s military was created in the mid 1950s, von Loringhoven was admitted as an officer, rising to to the rank of lieutenant general before retirement in 1973.
The intergenerational socialization elements in these authentic Nazi postwar career trajectories points squarely to present day phenomenon of widespread Nazi ideology tolerated in Germany’s armed forces and NATO tolerance of certain actions strongly suggesting a policy meme pointing to a philosophy of ‘Russians are untermensch’ incorporated into NATO’s Baltic republics, not to mention the Merkel CDU’s Konrad Adenauer Foundation (a BND front) bringing to Germany and training Svoboda (Nazi) activists for anti-Russian political purposes, pursued in Ukraine. In a context of intergenerational socialization, it cannot be construed a coincidence that von Loringhoven’s son, Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, moving on from the BND directorate, is the present day NATO intelligence chief (since 2016.) [9], [10]…”
Thanks JJ
thats some smoking good stuff re. Bernd Freiherr Freytag von Loringhoven and his son i didn’t know fully enough
As I said before we need to finish off WWII…
Pls do share the complete source/book if you have the name.
I am interested to dig abit more there :)
To ? LIke JJ, I would love to know your sources for this.
Details on NATO personnel who make strategy (i.e. NATO’s own Deep State) and the West German intelligence agency are not easy to find. Even info on the BND supporting Ukro-Nazis is sketchy.
The other area we could all use info on is what happened starting in 2013 up to the Maidan. I’ve seen a little but, like Ukrainian young men sent to Poland for training starting in April 2014, but I’ve also seen that some of this started even in early 2013.
iThink of the Ukraine as a human body afflicted with a malignant tumor. That tumor is the russophobic ideology created by the Papacy. i
Whaaaaat? Source please. Italy is like the most pro-Russian place Europe.
Fox
Please distinguish the Papacy (Vatican) from Italy, as the Vatican is an independent country, even though it’s situated in Rome.
Orthodox Christians were never accepted by the Vatican, as each Orthodox country has it’s patriarch, making both country and church independent from Rome, contrary to the basic Catholic principle of a universal church controlled by the pope.
When it come to Ukraine, the Vatican tried the “unionist” approach, introducing a Unionist Orthodox Ukrainian Church on condition that very same church recognized the pope as it’s spiritual head. It did not work out too well, the power of the Russian Orthodox Church being supreme in Ukraine.
A very long time ago the Papists decided the Pope was the sole authority over all the Christian world, rather than following the collegial approach where all the Bishops have equal say, as it had been during the 7 ecumenical councils. In keeping with this, they then added an expression to the statement of universal faith, the Nicene Creed without any consultation with any other Bishops. Eventually, as this hierarchy descended further into heresy they concluded it was not enough that their Pope is monarch over all Christians but is also monarch over the kings of the world, creating their version of God’s kingdom on earth. They ignored that Christ God said ‘my kingdom is not of this world’. With this in mind, they have spread their doctrine by force if necessary over the planet. Ireland used to be Orthodox but was forced to bow to the Pope. They captured Poland which helps to explain why the Poles hate Russia so much. When the Bolshevik revolution occurred, Rome used the occasion of mass murder of Orthodox priests, Bishops, and everyday believers to try to work their way into the good books of the communists and gain a foothold in Russia. It wasn’t until they realized it wasn’t going to happen that they finally spoke against the communists. They got their foothold in Ukraine with the lovely NAZI’s. I’ve not heard the Vatican speak against what is happening there. ‘By their fruits, you will know them’. Look how these heretics behave in Ukraine toward the canonical Church. With violence and theft.
I’ve heard numerous Roman Catholics voice the opinion that according to the mystery of Fatima Russia has to submit to the Holy Virgin and come into the Roman Church. Russia is already dedicated to the Holy Virgin and Christ. I shudder whenever I see Patriarch Kiril meeting with that Pope, Franky. They cannot be trusted and cooperation with them is to work with heretics. So, I think Saker is corrected in saying this is a poison brought to Ukraine by the Vatican.
Hi Fox,
Before going “Whaaaaat?” you might want to read up on the topic.
Maybe begin here: https://thesaker.is/ukrainian-nationalism-its-roots-and-nature/
Thank you
The Saker
Thank you Saker for furthering my own education. Each morning I read about Saints and Martyrs. Very recently this included Saint Alexander Nevsky. Thank God for raising up such people. It is very telling to me that he, like the believers in Constantinople decided it was better to live under the Mongols or the Muslims than under the Latin Pope! That says a lot. Thank you for filling in some gaps in my understanding of history. I have zero doubt that when I was searching for the ancient Apostolic Church and finally chose eastern Orthodoxy over Rome I made the right decision.
Ukraine premeeting report
Danilov seems to be a prime mover(possibly a usurper of Z????)….earlier had said people in Donbass should either be tried as criminals…acceot Ukraine or go to Russia…..I suppose that is why Z refers to occupied territories not just by the military. There are other conclusions they reached at the meeting called “scenarios” whatever that might mean…..truth.. lies…provocations..false flags ..come to mind. Wonder what they are.
At today’s meeting, chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a decision has been made unanimously on three issues submitted to the Council, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov reported.
According to Mr. Danilov, the NSDC of Ukraine, as instructed by the President of Ukraine, developed several scenarios of the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and today one of them has been adopted and “will be implemented as the main one”.
In this context, the NSDC Secretary noticed that the key issues for the Ukrainian authorities are, in particular, the return of our prisoners held in captivity in the Russian Federation, Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; cease-fire; turning over control of the Ukrainian-Russian border to Ukraine, and after that – the issue of elections. “We have a great desire for these elections to take place throughout the whole territory of Ukraine”, – Mr. Danilov said adding that: “I would like them to take place in the Crimea as well, but unfortunately it is not possible yet”.
“But we do not remove the issue of Crimea from the agenda. This issue is no less crucial for us, – he underscored. – We will defend our land, the land that belongs to Ukraine, we will defend our territorial integrity”.
The second issue discussed at the meeting, according to Mr. Danilov, was the creation of a system of territorial defense, and First Deputy to the Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Colonel-General Mykhailo Koval was appointed responsible for its implementation. By December 31, 2020, he said, all constituent legal and organizational issues should be settled, noticing that “volunteers who would like to join and those who had returned from the front will be involved” in the process.
The third issue put before the NSDC members was the issue of cybersecurity, the NSDC Secretary stated adding that “every day we experience attacks on our cyberspace from certain territories”.
Answering journalists’ questions, Oleksiy Danilov pointed out that the authorities are ready for any outcome in the context of the Normandy format negotiations – “if we agree; if we partly agree; if we do not agree”.
“All government bodies, the Armed Forces, special services are ready for any scenario, – he stated. – Events will evolve depending on how the December 9 talks are conducted and what conditions are reached”. The NSDC Secretary expressed his hope that the negotiations, in which a “powerful team” of experts from Ukraine will participate, will be successful for Ukraine.
In this regard, Oleksiy Danilov stressed that the President of Ukraine will not allow “any surrender of national interests or any capitulation”.
All rights, reserved by National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.”
Seems to me Z just trying to buy time again…had to be reminded by Putin that border control is after the elections….read Minsk he said.
“Danilov….earlier had said people in Donbass should either be tried as criminals…accept Ukraine or go to Russia…”
“Shan’t”.
PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. The settlement of the conflict in Donbass is impossible without first ensuring security, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.
“The Ukrainian side insisted that the comprehensive resolution of all issues is impossible without the most important element — the situation with security,” Zelensky said. “Only if security is ensured, political issues may be resolved,” he added.
He noted that at the Paris summit, Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia “discussed a lot of issues and coordinated some very important things.” “The first thing includes urgent actions on stabilizing the security situation in eastern Ukraine, as well as full, comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire which should start before the end of 2019,” he added.
“For effective monitoring and strengthening ceasefire control, all participating countries have reminded about the importance of ensuring the access of OSCE monitors to the whole territory of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president admitted that many issues remained open at the Paris summit. “Of course, there are still many issues that we have not resolved today, unfortunately,” he said. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready to implement the agreements reached at the summit but reminded that this is “a two-way street.”.
No one in Novorossiya wants to see ‘osce’ again, their bias was so blatant as to be an amazement. Once was enough, and a return of those worthies in capacity beyond ‘benign observer’ might not be advantageous to the osce chappies getting back out of Novorossiya. Memories are long and unforgiving.
“Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready to implement the agreements reached at the summit but reminded that this is “a two-way street.” What a joke. The orcs have yet, in six and a half years to do anything, not the first move, to implement the first letter of either agreement. I agree with President Putin, the comedian should read the agreement again, carefully.
Auslander
https://southfront.org/ukrainian-presidential-office-published-falsified-translation-of-normandy-four-communique/
Sighs…..back to “normal” whatever that is in Ukraine politics. Completely delusionally untrustworthy psychotic basket case….as everyone knows.
“Donetsk, Dec 11 – DAN. Office of the Ukrainian president has partially restored correct versions of the Normandy Four summit communique, said DPR Head Denis Pushilin.
“After the falsification in the communique was revealed, Zelensky accepted our demands and edited the text making it identical to the coordinated original. Still, only Ukrainian and Russian versions have been corrected. The English document remains falsified. Are they hoping no one will notice?” Pushilin said.
He said the situation might have been attributed to absent-mindedness of “the presidential office servants”, if not for the fact that the final communique was harmonized in English.
“Such forgery is unacceptable. I can only suggest they consult the English-language original published at the Élysée website. We once again explain to Kiev that until all the versions at their presidential site are corrected we are not going to fulfill the decisions of the summit. Ukrainian authorities must eliminate the consequences of their forgery,” Pushilin said.
The original communique says that the sides are interested in agreeing within the N4 and the Contact Group on all legal aspects of the special order of local self-government – special status.
The document published at the website of Ukrainian president first referred to “all legal aspects of the law on the special status”. Thus the concept of the special status was narrowed down to one particular law to avoid amendments to constitution stipulated by the Minsk Agreements. “
I think Russia would be wise to greatly improve the transport links between Russia and the LDNR – both road and rail. At some time in the future, there will be an urgent need to extend these links to the cities that are currently ruled by Kiev – Kharkov, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Mariupol.
The EU and the government in Kiev are trying to improve the westward links so that will make Ukraine a much better transit country.
Excellent article by The Saker, and one that confirmed what I have been stating for some time. Ukraine is finished. It is a corpse which is still showing signs of life. The only thing left are plans for it’s ‘burial’, symbolically speaking of course. The east will rejoin Russia. The west, the former Galicia, will become an area of contention between Poland and Hungary. This leaves central Ukraine and Kiev, which was Russia’s first capital city. And yes, as The Saker has stated, central Ukraine will rejoin Russia in some form, although I expect that it will take time for total reunification with Russia. The problem is simple psychology. Ukrainians know they are of Russian origin. It will take time for them to fully accept the fact that they are indeed Russian.
Finally, as I have written before, that coup d’etat against Yanukovich in 2014 was an incredibly stupid course of action by the West, as all it did was start a chain reaction which cannot be terminated, ie. the coup initiated, slowly, a Ukrainian movement towards Russia, and by this I mean cultural, social, economic and political reunification with Russia. The West created Ukraine to weaken Russia. With the coup in 2014, the West began to destroy what they created, showing total ignorance of the historical and psychological trends which exist in Ukraine. I wonder how many times Putin laughed, seeing the West slowly return to Russia what they took with their Bolshevik financed ‘revolution’ in 1917.
The coup d’etat had nothing to do with Kiev or the rest of Ukraine, the prize was Sevastopol and Krimea. Foggy Bottom could care less about what has happened, is happening and will happen in Novorossiya beyond a faint hope that Russia will get bogged down in that war. Won’t happen. The prize was snatched from Foggy Bottoms clutching talons by the locals, who took one look at Maidan, said ‘not here’ and slammed the doors shut to this island and this city, plus walled up the orcs in their bases and compounds.
Auslander
Auslander
Yes, Sevastopol and Crimea were the chief prizes for NATO, due to their geopolitical and strategic positions. However, NATO also needed control of the Ukrainian-Russian border, so that it could bring up it’s missile systems as close to Russia as possible and thus give its self a tactical advantage over Russia. Thankfully it never happened. By the way, I enjoy reading your comments, which are first class.
While the missile systems moving closer via Ukraine may have been part of the equation, there is little doubt that this city was the prize, the gold ring. We could hear them screaming in Foggy Bottom from here when we blocked the roads in to Krimu with our Berkut, not Krim Berkut, and locked up Ukraine Flot HQ and all their other bases in Sevastopol and Sevatopol Region plus blocked the actual Ukraine flot from moving and trapped them in their little sanctuary just north of Yevpatorya. They were pretty indignant.
Glad you enjoy my comments. I don’t comment as much as I would like, time is in short supply around this little house.
Auslander
Just like Tartous, from the standpoint of Uncle$cam’s brilliant military planners, was the ultimate strategic goal of the war against Syria. Of course destroying Syria was always the goal of pisrael, but getting Russia out of the Mediterranean was a high priority objective.
Crimea being of course a peninsula, not an island.
(From the RT article of 28-12-2018) The high-tech security barrier along the 60 km Crimea / UA frontier was completed in just over a year, at a cost of $2.87 million.
No longer wlll Avakov’s mongrel mob of hooligans be sabotaging the infrastructure of the RF territory of Crimea.
“Crimea being of course a peninsula, not an island.” Depends on the time of year, but in general, coming cross country you can’t get here without getting your feet, and often a lot more than your feet, wet.
Auslander
Saker,
This is priceless :)
I’ve always suspected Putin is a biorobot.
A quote of Zelenskiy’s words about Putin:
( Kindly ask someone with better command of English to translate it as close as possible.)
Unless both Hammer & Sickle and Swastika are subsumed by concentration on Problem One – the Jew – the chaos of war which (((it))) relishes will surely ensue.
Hi Bob
I have a request: please stop the silly ((())) business.
There are plenty of other websites where these brackets are seen as meaningful.
This is not one of them.
Thank you
The Saker
Such brackets are often used by me where there could be confusion as to exactly whom is being referred to later in a more complex statement, which was not the case here. At this site I will make it a point to use the term ‘Jew’ multiple times, as necessary.
Good.
And you will also make darn sure that Jew (as a ethnic category) is not used in a racist sense (see the moderation guidelines for details).
If not, I will take action, as necessary.
The Saker
The Jew is primarily neither ethnic, racial, religious, nor of any other such category. Whether by choice or familial happenstance, it is part of a criminal syndicate dating back thousands of years, with a ruling priest class expert at psychological manipulation and crowd control.
Dear Bob
You are absolutely welcome to your opinion about Jews.
But if you post anything even remotely in violation of my rules against racist comments, not only will we intercept that and send it to trash, but we will also ban you.
Consider that as my last warning.
The Saker
Saker,
Thank you for your concern.
There is nothing inherently wrong with races.
However, the Talmudic supremacist, in its quest for world domination, uses the race issue as a primary divide and conquer tactic – too often with success.
It obviously fears unified resistance of any kind.
Bob
Dear Bob
My beef with the Zionists and Talmudists is PRECISELY that they are racists! So while I do believe that these ideologies/religions ought to be vehemently denounced, we cannot do so by becoming like them. Not only does that not work (see the Nazis!), but it is also profoundly hypocritical.
Yes, that is a fine line. But one which our consciences can guide us upon.
There is much wisdom in the saying “don’t become your enemy”.
We need to rescue our common humanity from the nationalist/racist rot which infected it in the late 19th and early 20th century and which results in the worst bloodbath in history (I refer to ALL of the 20th century).
Kind regards
The Saker
Mr Putin today with a very dire warning.
“We agreed [on the roadmap] in 2015. They have an amnesty law, some decisions have been taken, but nothing has been put into force,” Putin told the presidential human rights council. Without guarantees, “I can imagine what would happen next. There will be a Srebrenica.”
https://www.rt.com/news/475494-putin-ukraine-border-donbass-srebrenica/
I would also add that Ukrainian authorities like to forget that the “criminal Communist regime” is the one that granted them their existence! You can change street names and take down statues, but without Lenin there is no Ukraine; and without Stalin the Ukraine that emerged in 1991 would have looked very different.
I thought this is a very good summation of this entire situation and its likely outcome. Zelenski must be regretting that he ever got this stupid idea in his head to run as president. The comedian doesn’t have what it takes to deal with a gang of murderous thugs who threaten to take over the government. Nothing he might say can be trusted. He thinks eventually they will gain control of the break-away republics and Crimea and has told the Russian speaking people to move to Russia, even though that has been their home for who knows how long and in fact, this entire area is historically part of Russia. I’ve commented on other articles that in my view, the best case would be for most of what is called Ukraine to join again with Russia in one form or another and if it is to be, leave the far western area to their own demise.
I hope these poor, suffering people can have some peace soon without fear that they will be sitting at home drinking tea when their house blows up.
Putin: If Kiev gets control of rebel-held border with Russia, a Srebrenica-type massacre may follow
https://www.rt.com/news/475494-putin-ukraine-border-donbass-srebrenica/
“We agreed [on the roadmap] in 2015. They have an amnesty law, some decisions have been taken, but nothing has been put into force,” Putin told the presidential human rights council. Without guarantees, “I can imagine what would happen next. There will be a Srebrenica.”
“We have seen the way Zelensky talks to the nationalists, and it’s not clear who has the upper hand there,” he explained.
“There is no certainty what would happen and who will be in command of those nationalists once they enter [breakaway] territories without a safety guarantee.”
Personally, I don’t see z as wanting to do anything positive. He is a new approach by the zionazi-gay strategists to keep the ukraine a thorn in Russia’s side. Like with their frequently changing plans in Syria, as they get defeated, the z puppet is a change of plan to pursue the same overall goals. The porkshank failed and became a liability, like diem in Vietnam, so he was replaced by the zelensky quisling.
Ukis taking control of the border with Russia lol!! i hope thats a joke,after thousand of deaths the people of Donbass just won’t tolerate that and i hope Putin doesn’t.
Ukis taking control of the border with Russia lol!! i hope thats a joke,after thousand of deaths the people of Donbass just won’t tolerate that and i hope Putin doesn’t.
Minsk Agreements are basically dead and worthless except to confound, annoy and frustrate kiev. In chess terms, stalemate.
Even if zelensky really wants to implement it in the order it is stated, he knows he has no chance of getting past the crazies/criminals/thugs/murderers, especially in the neo-nazi battalions, who have arms caches all over ukraine – along with like-minded morons in the regular army, also financed by poroshitko. Then of course there are the other shit-stirrers in the usg, those in both the dumbs & rep parties who have financial interests in ukraine. Not forgetting the likes of kolonmoisky & soreass who are also S-Ss.
zelensky has the authority but not the power.
avakov is the kingmaker/kingpin. poroshitko is the shit stirrer – still.
Then there is the cold hard truth of the fact that those evil shits (I make no apologies for calling them and others that, because they fully deserve it) simply cannot, ever, be trusted to enter the 2 reps and suddenly change into peaceful angels. Anybody who thinks otherwise is clearly ignorant, or plain gullible and incredibly stupid, or a combination of those. Not to mention that the kiev military & the neo-nazis every day violate the MA, jam the osce smm’s uavs, fight among themselves and against each other i.e. neo-nazis v regular army, get drunk, are on drugs, murder, rape, assault and rob the people on their side of the contact line.
As for prisoner exchange, will that include those in the torture prison in Mariupol?
In the meantime, there have been more than 160 000 applications for Russian citizenship from the Donbass Republics. Russian declared the official language of the DPR. Both Republics are more and more aligning their education, laws etc with the Russian ones.
As for Western ukraine being poor, just wait until the ukrainian land reform passes…
Thank you to the Saker for the extremely prompt and thorough analysis. From the Saker’s analysis:
Macron: key notion “France as a whole and Macron personally need a deal with Russia”
– Macron is facing an extremely severe internal crisis; he needs to open the Russian markets to French products again and present that as an immense success.
– Macron sees that the US is losing Europe and he wants the personal credit for “solving” the conflict in the Ukraine to show that he and France, not Merkel and Germany, are the real leaders of Europe.
And the Francophone diaspora steps up…
For a bit of topical levity, here is a recent video (Dec. 7) from Montreal’s La Presse. It accompanied an article on the revelation that Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) interfered with Macron’s campaign. I can only find the video, not the video+article, but I felt giddy after watching this a few times. (Truly, I hope the Emperor has no clothes, because otherwise we’re in line for some punishment. Seriously, Britain and France are across the ocean, but we’re right here.) OK – so here it is, the video on the subject of evil, malevolent, destabilizing, chaos-worshiping Putin arriving in Paris to meet with Macron, one of his prime targets and victims (insert evil laugh mwaa ha ha):
https://www.lapresse.ca/videos/201912/07/46-1-le-renseignement-militaire-russe-derriere-le-piratage-de-la-campagne-de-macron.php/b7db4d2d9d9546968ccd4fa3a3062922
Thought provoking article, I managed to read most of its “quick resume of the Paris summit”, which included supposed centuries of historical overviews of Russia in relation to the west – many sweeping statements – can’t imagine what the longer version might entail ; )
I’m not convinced of “tanking” as being evidence of only the west’s downfall, western culture is global in many respects. The collapse could well spawn, or hide far greater problems. We will see more upheavals and chaos undreamed of still. Don’t forget. every cancer and death, however tragic, is only one side of the picture.
The human spirit is eternal, in the east, in the west, in the north and south.
In the geographic west, look for the opposite of what is tanking, because it’s there, however drowned out, glared or screamed out by events, its there, and to see this and recognize it is healing.
Spot on. Agree completely.
No one writes like you do, my friend. And no has the first hand and very close second hand facts that you possess.
Those early days of the war, strategies, logistics and tactics are often unknown or forgotten by most.
Thanks for your recap.
Let me plug your books, now that they are paperback available. Perfect for holiday gifts. Great reads, just like your comments.
Larchmonter, my friend and comrade, your compliments will make my blush. I do have first hand and close ‘second hand’ informations almost daily, we have dear ones serving up there.
With the Novorossiya situation in hand for the foreseeable future, daily casualties notwithstanding, often even our locals, some of them, forget the near history and how close we in this berg came to the same situation as in Donetsk and Lughansk. Many of us, however, will never forget those days of early 2014.
For those of you who are interested, I write ‘historic fiction’. That being said, two of my books are ‘near’ historic, about Sevastopol and what may or may not have happened here. The novel is long, roughly 680 pages in print, and has been described as a tour de force of the emergence of Russian Federation set roughly 15 years ago. Some will like the Post Scriptum, written in early spring of 2013. Blue Cloud is a result of me taking a break from writing almost daily of fighting, intrigue and politics. That book is written by our blue collie Sophia, using the pen name Annya V. Koli. It is her image on the cover, and look at her eyes as she looks at you. Most dogs will move their head to look at you directly. Not her…..
On my site, http://rhauslander.com/, you will see many more reviews of the books than are on Zon, Zon changed their criteria for posting reviews three years ago and made the process rather more difficult.
Auslander
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-war-donbass/5688058/amp
Article re “maxim feedev” film maker photographer on the conflict eg airport.
————-
Responding to Auslander.. to never forget those days of 2014…..! No I remember……
all very instructive and well-reasoned, as usual. one thing I might disagree a bit on though is the thesis that “Putin’s original decision NOT to intervene was the right one.”
I’m really not so sure about that. I think that the better decisions (in order of correctness) should have been:
1) Prevent the coup in the first place by allowing/ordering Yanukovych to use lethal force (and provide him special forces assistance, if necessary)
2) Prevent the coup from taking power by keeping Yanukovych within Ukraine (say, Kharkov or Donetsk) and declaring the coupsters an illegal junta. Assisting the creation of a KNR or maybe even ONR (in Kharkov and Odessa).
3) Intervening with the Russian military and occupying all left-Dnepr-side Ukraine and the whole coast down to Odessa. Ideally, also keeping Yanukovych as a token flag-bearer.
4) Allowing DNR-LNR counteroffensives to go much further, to have land control down to Crimea at least.
As things stand right now, Putin took a very cautious-reactive stance and as a result, the AZs and Ukronazis have had largely free reign on almost all of Ukraine for 5 years, and this will likely continue for decades to come. This will make the current and next generations of Ukraine-born people pretty much completely alien to Russia, which is extremely unnatural and detrimental in the long run, as it technically shrinks the “Russian world” (or the Russian sphere of influence) essentially forever.
Some of the more patriotic+independent Russian analysts hold this view, as well, though not too many, as it’s not considered “officially” kosher.
The cancer surgeon would wish to determine whether this particular tumour is one where surgery will actively promote recurrence of metastatic disease whereas leaving the primary tumour intact will repress micro-metastases.
I would venture to suggest that the tumour should not be excised by any surgeons who funded carcinogenic spraying of a whole population for profit. Dedication to carcinogenesis is not a trait I would wish any surgeon of mine to display….
There will need to be lots of watchful monitoring post surgery as it should be assumed that recurrence of disease is a distinct possibility…..
No sense ….EU sanctions against Russia will continue
ANTI-RUSSIAN SANCTIONS
11 DEC, 18:16
Senator slams as absurd reason for expected extension of anti-Russian sanctions
According to Konstantin Kosachev, it must be clear even to “diehard Russophobes in Brussels” that the Minsk agreements, with which the anti-Russian sanctions are linked, are not implemented by Ukraine
MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday that it was ‘absurd’ to link the upcoming decision from the European Union to extend sanctions against Russia with its alleged non-compliance with the Minsk agreements.
“In principle, there is nothing new about this, but for one ‘but’ – a Normandy Four summit held shortly before, which, in my opinion, has turned this habitual and gainful for the EU linking of sanctions with the Minsk agreements into the full and ultimate absurdity,” Kosachev blogged in Facebook.
In the eyes of the world, the Russian president acted in Paris as the main and most consistent supporter of the spirit and letter of the Minsk agreements. Meanwhile, “the Ukrainian leader specifically emphasized that these agreements had been signed by the previous president, and his differences with Putin were precisely about the expediency of strictly following the order written in them,” Kosachev said.
According to the senator, it must be clear even to diehard Russophobes in Brussels that the Minsk agreements, with which the anti-Russian sanctions are linked, are not implemented by Ukraine, “which sees them as inexpedient and at certain points as its defeat”.
EU Council to take political decision extending sanctions against Russia for six months
“Meanwhile, it is Russia that consistently insists on the exact implementation of all items in the agreements. However, tomorrow Russia will be once again punished for non-compliance with the Minsk agreements! This is absurd from the point of view of logic and common sense, which becomes especially obvious after the Paris summit,” he stressed. “We are talking about huge damage for many countries, for business, for tens of thousands of workers and farmers,” Kosachev added.
This damage is caused “on knowingly false grounds”. “And these are no jokes any longer. Somebody will possibly have to answer for this. At least this is the case in the rule-of-law states,” Kosachev summed up.
Heads of states and governments of the European Union will make a political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months, a high-ranking EU spokesperson said on the verge of the EU summit on December 12-13.”
The situation for Zelenskii is not complicated at all. Even if he wanted to recognize that Crimea and the Donbass are gone forever, if he took any steps in that direction he could expect one or more of the following:
1, Western prosecutors take a sudden keen interest in Mr. Kolomoiskii’s financial activities.
2. The IMF decides that Ukraine is “not making sufficient progress in the fight against corruption” (lol) and as a result the next aid tranche must be delayed.
3. Maidan 2.0 (or is it 3.0 now?) – this time, we’re serious!
4. Azov/Pravyi Sektor coup. Response from The West can be summarized as: “something something Muh Democracy!”
5. Assassination.
Keep in mind that Poroshenko was elected as a moderate as well, and morphed into Bloody Petya immediately after taking office. Lord knows that I despise Poroshenko, but Ze doesn’t have much choice, either.
IMF has released agreed next tranche… presumbably why Z feels relatively ” chipper”
demanding some kind of flexibility……at the moment…plus the 4 or 500m dollar armaments from Trump ….Lavrov today urges USA to get Ukraine to comply with Minsk…..but what happens if not…..
Hi Saker
As a Serb I would like to know your opinion about some Putin’s comments. According to “Sputnik”: “The Ukrainian side keeps insisting – let our military close the border. I can well imagine what would happen next. It will be Srebrenica all over again”, Putin said.
And then “Sputnik” is letting us know: “Putin’s comments refer to a massacre in Srebrenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina that took place in 1995. More than 8,000 Bosniaks were murdered by the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska. It is considered the biggest mass murder in Europe after the end of the World War II.”
Link: https://sputniknews.com/russia/201912101077533067-srebrenica-could-start-there—putin-on-possibility-of-border-closure-by-ukrainian-military/
ouch!
you noticed…
so have others.
yeah, I am not happy with that at all.
here is what I think his rationale was:
“since the West calls Srebrenica a “genocide” and since the West blames the UN and/or Holland for it, let’s scare them with a possible new Srebrenica, that they will understand”
frankly, I would have advised against that, especially for a President this choice of words and examples is bad bad bad.
As for Sputnik, it has turned into a bad quality western yellow news outlet. I have seen SO MUCH real bullshit posted there that I totally stopped reading it.
RT is marginally better, especially their TV shows, but I am afraid that some 5th columnist SOBs are busy quietly “redirecting” these two formerly quite effective news outlets.
If this continues, I will write a scathing review of these outlets.
I will give RT some more time
but, if I have to, I will.
Kind regards
The Saker
Saker
Go for it! What trash the pair of them have turned in to!
Auslander
A great analysis about the dynamics of events occurring in Ukraine/Russia, and about the last summit in Paris.
Still, I feel less and less at ease with the labelling of the West (Europe/USA) as a “Russia-hating West” or of factions in Ukraine as “neo-Nazi rabildy russophobic Papist (or Uniat/schismatic)”.
I can acknowledge all the wrongs of the papacy (and the mafia-like essence of contemporary Vatican), I obviously can acknowledge the Russophobic supremacism of nazi nationalists, I can acknowledge the reality of Russophobia in Eastern Europe and amongst most of western “elites”.
Still, the analysis in your “Ukrainian nationalism” article according to which western Catholic powers allied with the nazis/atheists against Russia during WWII is unsubstantiated, if we except Croatia. Franco and Salazar carefully stayed out of this war as much as they could, and Petain was just a puppet elder in an invaded country.
Words have meanings, and for most of the people, Papist means Catholic. Therefore, being myself of western catholic ascent, I find it quite offensive to see my community labelled “Russophobic neo-nazi”, as our enemies are the AngloZionist banksters. And I do not think it makes any good to stigmatize what is left of christian communities in Western Europe.
On a more positive note, the american military view on Russians:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-alarmed-russia-gaining-sympathy-among-us-troops