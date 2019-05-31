Description:

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says that the US government knows very well that a war with Iran will entail the eradication of all its forces and interests in the Middle East, and that Israel, the House of Saud and all those who “colluded and schemed” with the US will “pay the price”.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark ‘International Quds Day’, Nasrallah was giving his take on the comments of Iran’s Supreme Leader several days earlier, in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that there will be “neither war nor negotiations” with the United States.

Source: Al-Mayadeen Tv (YouTube)

Date: 31 May, 2019