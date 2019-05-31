Description:
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says that the US government knows very well that a war with Iran will entail the eradication of all its forces and interests in the Middle East, and that Israel, the House of Saud and all those who “colluded and schemed” with the US will “pay the price”.
Speaking at a ceremony to mark ‘International Quds Day’, Nasrallah was giving his take on the comments of Iran’s Supreme Leader several days earlier, in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that there will be “neither war nor negotiations” with the United States.
Source: Al-Mayadeen Tv (YouTube)
Date: 31 May, 2019
Transcript: http://
middleeastobserver.net/ nasrallah-in-iran-war-all-us- forces-interests-to-be- eradicated-israel-saudi-to- pay-price-english-subs/
——————————
—————————— —————————— ————
Help MEO grow with even $1/month on Patreon:
Subscribe – Website Mailing List:
Like – Facebook page:
Follow – Twitter:
The Essential Saker II: Civilizational Choices and Geopolitics / The Russian challenge to the hegemony of the AngloZionist Empire
The Essential Saker: from the trenches of the emerging multipolar world
Nasrallah hasn’t been this excited in many months. Clearly, his raised voice is a clarion call for all allies of Iran and Hezbollah to ready themselves if war does break out. And by being ready, their preparedness will help prevent a war. The US does not want to take casualties. And what is promised them is a regional bloodbath of Americans and their allies. Real losses, destruction of their massive equipment and penetration of all their bases in the region by missiles, rockets and armed drones.
So, his voice is loud. The message unmistakable. Primarily, it is to his supporters. He knows the US Intel has already judged any direct action against Iran anywhere in the region will result in the worst losses American military has taken since Viet Nam.
The last thing CENTCOM wants to fight is an asymmetrical enemy of diverse formations, in scores of locales.
And the enemy is ideologically (religiously) prepared to die as martyr. Finally, there are tens of thousands of battle-hardened fighters from Syria, Iraq,Lebanon and internally in Iran who are well-equipped to savage US ground forces.
These are the facts, Nasrallah loudly enumerates them.
Larchmonter, U$ losses will be much worse than the 40,000 Yanks who died for Anglo Zio Capitalism in Vietnam; because this time Israel will be hurt. Up till now the U$ grunts have willingly fought Israels never-ending list of “existential enemies” — in Egypt, in Iran, in Lebanon, in Iraq, in Syria, and now preparing against Iran again — while little Izzie dances in the corner cheering “Go! Uncle, go gettem!”. But this time, as I wrote previously, Izzie himself will be in the cross-hairs. Can Uncle face that risk? I doubt it.
Remember: 3,000 Yanks died in the carnage in New York City on 911, but not a single Jew — even though NYC has more Jews than Tel Aviv; and that is as it should be, thinks Uncle $cam. Remember: in the sequel to 911 another 4,000 Yanks died in Iraq — grunts giving their all against yet another “existential enemy of Israel” — but not a single Israeli soldier; and that is as it should be, according to Uncle $cam.
Who is Uncle $cam? Rothschild’s Oval Office boy, the current one is called Trump. If Rothschild’s prestige project Israel gets into the cross-hairs as a result of Uncle $cam’s action, that Oval Office boy will be out on his ear.
The goal: Destroy religion. Isreal gets destroyed so does the Holy sites for all three faiths. Destroy Saudi Arabia you destroy mecca. Seize complete control of the world. Remove everything that teaches morales, make people feel like murderers (Veganism). People turn on people just for what they eat. More sympathy for animals less sympathy for humans. The rich, top floor eating their steak while we gouge each others eyes put till we’re completely blind phsyically and spiritually. After that we’ll lose limbs but not to woory the new priest, imam, the scientist will give you bionic limbs that too can be controlled. Then, throw us in smart cities, put us in self driven cars what we speak what we say will be measured.