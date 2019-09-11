[this column was written for the Unz Review]
I don’t know whether the supposedly Chinese curse really comes from China, but whether it does or not, we most certainly are cursed with living in some truly interesting times: Iran won the first phase of the “tanker battle” against the AngloZionists, Putin offered to sell Russian hypersonic missiles to Trump (Putin has been trolling western leaders a lot lately) while Alexander Lukashenko took the extreme measure of completely shutting down the border between the Ukraine and Belarus due to the huge influx of weapons and nationalist extremists from the Ukraine. As he put it himself “if weapons fall into the hands of ordinary people and especially nationalist-minded people, wait for terrorism“. He is quite right, of course. Still, there is a sweet irony here, or call it karma if you prefer, but for the Ukronazis who promised their people a visa-free entrance into the EU (for tourism only, and if you have money to spend, but still…), and yet 5 years into that obscene experiment of creating a rabidly russophobic Ukraine and 100 days (or so) into Zelenskii’s presidency, we have the Ukraine’s closest and most supportive neighbor forced to totally shut down its border due to the truly phenomenal toxicity of the Ukrainian society! But, then again, the Ukraine is such a basket-case that we can count on “most interesting” things (in the sense of the Chinese curse, of course) happening there too.
[Sidebar: interestingly, one of the people the Ukrainians gave up in this exchange was Vladimir Tsemakh, a native of the Donbass who was kidnapped by the Ukie SBU in Novorussia (our noble “Europeans” did not object to such methods!) and declared the “star witness” against Russia in the MH-17 (pseudo-)investigation. Even more pathetic is that the Dutch apparently fully endorsed this load of crapola. Finally, and just for a good laugh, check out how the infamous’ Bellincat presented Tsemakh. And then, suddenly, everybody seem to “forget” that “star witness” and now the Ukies have sent him to Russia. Amazing how fast stuff gets lost in the collective western memory hole…]
Right now there seems to be a tug of war taking place between the more mentally sane elements of the Zelenskii administration and the various nationalist extremists in the SBU, deathsquads and even regular armed forces. Thus we see these apparently contradictory developments taking place: on on hand, the Ukraine finally agreed to a prisoner swap with Russia (a painful one for Russia as Russia mostly traded real criminals, including a least two bona fide Ukie terrorist, against what are mostly civilian hostages, but Putin decided – correctly I think – that freeing Russian nationalists from Ukie jails was more important in this case) while on the other hand, the Ukronazi armed forces increased their shelling, even with 152mm howitzers which fire 50kg high explosive fragmentation shells, against the Donbass. Whatever may be the case, this prisoner swap, no matter how one-sided and unfair, is a positive development which might mark the beginning of a pragmatic and less ideological attitude in Kiev.
Some very cautious beginnings of a little hint of optimism might be in order following that exchange, but the big stuff seems to be scheduled for the meeting of the Normandy Group (NG), probably in France. So far, the Russians have made it very clear that they will not meet just for the hell of meeting, and that the only circumstance in which the Russians will agree to a NG meeting would be if it has good chances of yielding meaningful results which, translated from Russian diplomatic language simply means “if/when Kiev stops stonewalling and sabotaging everything”. Specifically, the Russians are demanding that Zelenskii commit in writing to the so-called “Steinmeier formula” and that the Ukrainian forces withdraw from the line of contact. Will that happen? Maybe. We shall soon find out.
But the single most amazing event of the past couple of weeks was the absolutely astonishing speech French President Emmanuel Macron made in front of an assembly of ambassadors. I could not find the full speech translated into English (I may have missed it somewhere), so I will post the crucial excerpts in French and translate them myself. If I find a full, official, translation I will post it under this column ASAP. For the time being, this is the link to the full speech transcript in French:
https://www.elysee.fr/emmanuel-macron/2019/08/27/discours-du-president-de-la-republique-a-la-conference-des-ambassadeurs-1
Let’s immediately begin with some of the most incredible excerpts, emphasis added by me: (sorry for the long quote but, truly, each word counts!)
L’ordre international est bousculé de manière inédite mais surtout avec, si je puis dire, un grand bouleversement qui se fait sans doute pour la première fois dans notre histoire à peu près dans tous les domaines, avec une magnitude profondément historique. C’est d’abord une transformation, une recomposition géopolitique et stratégique. Nous sommes sans doute en train de vivre la fin de l’hégémonie occidentale sur le monde. Nous nous étions habitués à un ordre international qui depuis le 18ème siècle reposait sur une hégémonie occidentale, vraisemblablement française au 18ème siècle, par l’inspiration des Lumières ; sans doute britannique au 19ème grâce à la révolution industrielle et raisonnablement américaine au 20ème grâce aux 2 grands conflits et à la domination économique et politique de cette puissance. Les choses changent. Et elles sont profondément bousculées par les erreurs des Occidentaux dans certaines crises, par les choix aussi américains depuis plusieurs années et qui n’ont pas commencé avec cette administration mais qui conduisent à revisiter certaines implications dans des conflits au Proche et Moyen-Orient et ailleurs, et à repenser une stratégie profonde, diplomatique et militaire, et parfois des éléments de solidarité dont nous pensions qu’ils étaient des intangibles pour l’éternité même si nous avions constitué ensemble dans des moments géopolitiques qui pourtant aujourd’hui ont changé. Et puis c’est aussi l’émergence de nouvelles puissances dont nous avons sans doute longtemps sous-estimé l’impact. La Chine au premier rang mais également la stratégie russe menée, il faut bien le dire, depuis quelques années avec plus de succès. J’y reviendrai. L’Inde qui émerge, ces nouvelles économies qui deviennent aussi des puissances pas seulement économiques mais politiques et qui se pensent comme certains ont pu l’écrire, comme de véritables États civilisations et qui viennent non seulement bousculer notre ordre international, qui viennent peser dans l’ordre économique mais qui viennent aussi repenser l’ordre politique et l’imaginaire politique qui va avec, avec beaucoup de force et beaucoup plus d’inspiration que nous n’en avons. Regardons l’Inde, la Russie et la Chine. Elles ont une inspiration politique beaucoup plus forte que les Européens aujourd’hui. Elles pensent le monde avec une vraie logique, une vraie philosophie, un imaginaire que nous avons un peu perdu
Here is my informal translation of these words:
The international order is being shaken in an unprecedented manner, above all with, if I may say so, by the great upheaval that is undoubtedly taking place for the first time in our history, in almost every field and with a profoundly historic magnitude. The first thing we observe is a major transformation, a geopolitical and strategic re-composition. We are undoubtedly experiencing the end of Western hegemony over the world. We were accustomed to an international order which, since the 18th century, rested on a Western hegemony, mostly French in the 18th century, by the inspiration of the Enlightenment; then mostly British in the 19th century thanks to the Industrial Revolution and, finally, mostly American in the 20th century thanks to the 2 great conflicts and the economic and political domination of this power. Things change. And they are now deeply shaken by the mistakes of Westerners in certain crises, by the choices that have been made by Americans for several years which did not start with this administration, but which lead to revisiting certain implications in conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere, and to rethinking a deep, diplomatic and military strategy, and sometimes elements of solidarity that we thought were intangible for eternity, even if we had constituted together in geopolitical moments that have changed. And then there is the emergence of new powers whose impact we have probably underestimated for a long time. China is at the forefront, but also the Russian strategy, which has, it must be said, been pursued more successfully in recent years. I will come back to that. India that is emerging, these new economies that are also becoming powers not only economic but political and that think themselves, as some have written, as real “civilizational states” which now come not only to shake up our international order but who also come to weigh in on the economic order and to rethink the political order and the political imagination that goes with it, with much dynamism and much more inspiration than we have. Look at India, Russia and China. They have a much stronger political inspiration than Europeans today. They think about our planet with a true logic, a true philosophy, an imagination that we’ve lost a little bit.
Now let’s unpack these key statements one by one:
1) “ great upheaval that is undoubtedly taking place for the first time in our history in almost every field and with a profoundly historic magnitude”
Here Macron sets the stage for some truly momentous observations: what will be discussed next is not only a major event, but one without precedent in history (whether French or European). Furthermore, what will be discussed next, affects “almost every field” and with huge historical implications.
2) “We are undoubtedly experiencing the end of Western hegemony over the world”
When I read that, my first and rather infantile reaction was to exclaim “really?! No kiddin’?! Who would have thought!?” After all, some of us have been saying that for a long, long while, but never-mind that. What is important is that even a Rothschild-puppet like Macron had to finally speak these words. Oh sure, he probably felt as happy as the Captain of the Titanic when he had to (finally!) order a general evacuation of this putatively unsinkable ship, but nonetheless – he did do it. From now on, the notion of the end of the western hegemony on the planet is no more relegated to what the leaders of the Empire and their propaganda machine like to call “fringe extremists” and has now fully entered the (supposedly) “respectable” and “mainstream” public discourse. This is a huge victory for all of us who have been saying the same things for years already.
3) “by the mistakes of Westerners in certain crises, by the choices that have been made by Americans for several years”
Here, again, I feel like engaging in some petty self-congratulation and want to say “I told you that too!”, but that would really be infantile, would it not? But yeah, while the internal contradictions of western materialism in general, and of AngloZionist Capitalism specifically, have been catching up with the Western World and while an eventual catastrophic crisis was inevitable, it also sure is true that western leaders mostly did it to themselves; at the very least, they dramatically accelerated these processes. In this context, I would single out the following politicians for a nomination to a medal for exceptional service in the destruction of the western hegemony over our long-suffering planet: Donald Trump and Barak Obama, of course, but also François Hollande and Emmanuel Macron (yes, he too even if he now changes his tune!), Angela Merkel, of course, and then last but not least, every single British Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher (maybe with special commendation for Teresa May). Who knows, maybe they were all KGB/GRU/SVR agents after all? (just kiddin’!)
4) “ the emergence of new powers whose impact we have probably underestimated for a long time. China is at the forefront, but also the Russian strategy, which has, it must be said, been pursued more successfully in recent years”
Next, it’s not only China. Russia too is a major competitor, and a very successful one at that, hence the admission that in spite of all the efforts of the AngloZionist elites not only did the Empire not succeed in breaking Russia, but Russia has been very successful in defeating the western efforts. To those interested, I highly recommend this article by Jon Hellevig on the true state of the Russian economy. Finally, in military terms, Russia has achieved more than parity. In fact, I would argue that at least in terms of quality the Russian armed forces are ahead in several crucial technologies (hypersonic missiles, air defenses, electronic warfare etc.) even while she still lags behind in other technologies (mostly truly obsolete things like aircraft carriers). But most crucial is the political victory of Russia: five years after the Euromaidan and the liberation of Crimea from the Nazi yoke, the USA is far more isolated than Russia. It’s comical, really!
5) “real “civilizational states” which now come not only to shake up our international order”
I have been speaking about a unique, and very distinct, “Russian civilizational realm” in many of my writings and I am quite happy to see Macron using almost the same words. Of course, Macron did not only mean Russia here, but also India and China. Still, and although the Russian nation is much younger than the one of China or, even more so India, 1000 years of Russian civilization does deserve to be listed next to these two other giants of world history. And what is absolutely certain is that China and India could never build the new international order they want without Russia, at least for the foreseeable future. In spite of all the very real progress made recently by the Chinese armed forces (and, to a lesser degree, also the Indian ones), Russia still remains a much stronger military power than China. What Russia, China and India are, is that they are all former empires which have given up on imperialism and who know only aspire to be powerful, but nevertheless “normal” nations. Just by their size and geography, these are “un-invadable” countries who all present a distinct model of development and who want a multi-polar international order which would allow them to safely achieve their goals. In other words, Macron understands that the future international order will be dictated by China, Russia and India and not by any combination of western powers. Quite an admission indeed!
6) “ Look at India, Russia and China. They have a much stronger political inspiration than Europeans today. They think about our planet with a true logic, a true philosophy, an imagination that we’ve lost a little bit.”
This is the “core BRICS” challenge to the Empire: China and Russia have already established what the Chinese call a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era”. If they can now extend this kind of informal but extremely profound partnership (I think of it as “symbiotic”) to India next, then the BRICS will have a formidable future (especially after the Brazilian people give the boot to Bolsonaro and his US patrons). Should that fail and should India chose to remain outside this unique relationship, then the SCO will become the main game in town. And yes, Macron is spot on: China and, especially, Russia have a fundamentally different worldview and, unlike the western one, theirs does have “much stronger political” goals (Macron used the word “aspirations”), “a real philosophy and imagination” which the West has lost, and not just a “little bit” but, I would argue, completely. But one way or the other, and for the first time in 1000 years, the future of our planet will not be decided anywhere in the West, not in Europe (old or “new”), but in Asia, primarily by the Russian-Chinese alliance. As I explained here, the AngloZionist Empire is probably the last one in history, definitely the last western one.
Now we should not be naïve here, Macron did not suddenly find religion, grow a conscience or suddenly become an expert on international relations. There is, of course, a cynical reason why he is changing his tune. In fact, there are several such reasons. First, it appears that the on and off bromance between Macron and Trump is over. Second, all of Europe is in free fall socially, economically and, of course, politically. And with a total nutcase in power in London dealing with Brexit and with Angela Merkel’s apparently never-ending political agony, it is only logical for a French head of state to try to step in. Furthermore, while I have always said that Russia is not part of Europe culturally and spiritually, Russia is very much part of Europe geographically, economically and politically and there is simply no way for any imaginable alliance of European states to save Europe from its current predicament without Russian help. Like it or not, that is a fact, irrespective of whether politician or commentator X, Y or Z realizes this or not. Macron probably figured out that the so-called “East Europeans” are nothing but cheap prostitutes doing whatever Uncle Shmuel wants them to do, Germany is collapsing under the weight of Merkel’s “brilliant” emigration policy while the UK under BoJo is busy trying to self-destruct at least as fast as the USA under Trump. Macron is right. If united, Russia and France could build a much safer Europe than the one we see slowly and painfully dying before our eyes today. But he is also wrong if he thinks that Russia can be “re-invited” back into the AngloZionist sphere of influence. In that context, Putin’s reply to the question of whether Russia was willing to return to the G8 is very telling: first he said that if the G7 wants to come back to Russia, Putin would welcome that, but then he also added that the G7/8 is useless without, yes, you guessed it, China and India.
It will be interesting to see if the current G7 will ever agree to mutate into a new G10 which would make Russia, China and India the most powerful block (or voting group) of this new forum. I personally doubt it very much, but then they are becoming desperate and Macron’s words seem to be indicating that this option is at least being discussed behind closed doors. Frankly, considering how quickly the G7 is becoming utterly irrelevant, I expect it to be gradually phased out and replaced by the (objectively much more relevant) G20.
Finally, there are Trump’s efforts into getting Russia back into the G8 which are very transparently linked to the current trade war and geostrategic competition between the US and China. The offer is useless to Russia, just like the return to PACE, but Russia does not want to needlessly offend anybody and that is why Putin did not publicly rebuff Trump or directly refuse to come to Miami: instead, he approved of the general concept, but offered a better way to go about it. Typical Putin.
Conclusion: Macron reads the writing on the wall
Whatever his political motives to say what he said, Macron is no idiot and neither are his advisors. Neither is this a “one off” thing. The French meant every word Macron spoke and they are putting everybody on notice (including the Ukrainians, the US, the EU and the Russians, of course). In fact, Macron has already invited Putin to participate in a Normandy Format meeting in Paris in the very near future. If that meeting eventually does take place, this will mean that the organizers gave Putin guarantees that this will not just be the usual kaffeeklatsch and that some serious results will finally be obtained. That, in turn, means that somebody – probably the French – will have the unpleasant task of telling the Ukrainians that the party is over and that they now need to get their act together and start implementing the Minsk Agreements, something which Zelenskii might or might not try to do, but which the real gun-toting Ukronazis will never accept. Thus, if the West is really serious about forcing Kiev to abide by the Mink Agreements, then the West has to finally give-up its self-defeating russophobic hysteria and substantially change their tone about the Ukraine. To invite Putin to Paris just to tell him again that Russia (which is not even a party to the Minsk Agreements) “must do more” makes zero sense. Therefore, all the other parties will have to come to terms with reality before inviting Putin. Apparently, this might be happening in Paris. As for Trump, he just offered to mediate (if asked to do so) between Russia and the Ukraine.
It shall be extremely interesting to see if this Normandy Format meeting does actually take place and what role, if any, Trump and the USA will play behind the scenes. We shall then know if Macron’s epiphany was just a one-time fluke or not.
The Saker
PS: the latest rumor from the Ukraine: Zelenskii supporters are saying that Poroshenko is preparing a coup against Zelenskii and that he is preparing a special force of Ukronazi deathsquads to execute that coup. Dunno about a real coup, but they have already blocked the Rada. Never a dull moment indeed… :-)
Give yourself some credit, Saker. Macron has only admitted this because people like you are presentig the truth to the world, and because of you and others, the truth is “out there”. If no one spoke the truth, then Macron and the whole Western terror infrastructure would keep on murdering and stealing and saying that they’re bringing democracy to the world.
pdb
Yes, The Saker and others have been presenting the truth, which cannot be hidden any more. On the other hand, one must ask what Macron is up to. As The Saker correctly pointed out, Macron is a Rothschild’s puppet. Would he have dared say all that if somebody did not give him the nod ? I think not. So, what is the motive ?
I have to disagree slightly with The Saker that Germany under Merkel is falling apart. France is in even worse shape than Germany when it comes to immigration, although Germany has it’s problems. For the past two years analysts have been stating that it is only a matter of time before Germany joins the Euro-Asian Economic Union, after which it will, in due course, leave NATO. Sounds logical, bearing in mind that Germany sidestepped sanctions against Russia by opening subsidiaries, like the Mercedes plant just outside Moscow.
As far as I see (at least at the present moment), the Rothschild’s have give Macron the task of joining the Eastern economic “clubs” in order to act as a counterweight to future German influence. I think that both Putin and the Germans understand this, and they probably won’t object, as France is no match for Germany when it comes to economic power.
There is another factor which needs to be taken in to consideration. For the past two years analysts have been stating that it’s only a matter of time before a rift occurs between European and US elites. Politics is politics, but economic policies and interests rule, and Europeans have bitterly resented the billions of euros they lost in trade with Russia.
Finally, when it comes to the US, it has, since 1776, been a private Rothschild’s colony, created to further banker interests. One can say that it’s demise is approaching, which for the Rotschild’s is of no serious consequence. If you look at the Panarin map of 1998, the former Confederacy will be resurrected, while the northern and central US states will join Canada, which will take over from the US. The President of Canada is the Queen of England, who is also the President of Australia and New Zealand.
About eight years ago one analyst has reported that London and Moscow were holding covert talks on the UK joining the BRICS. I don’t know what the results of these negotiations were, but I would not be surprised if they were really held. Since the Rotschild’s could not break up Russia, they are now changing tactics and trying to penetrate the eastern economic “clubs”, offering the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as trading zones, backed by Scandinavian countries. We shall see what the outcome will be.
…the rats (…and cockroaches, BTW…) are cretin, cunning, evil, etc., etc., but NEVER stupid. And the ship is sinking really fast. ;)
Many thanks for this interesting analysis.
Regards..!
Russia is still, by default, the enemy, and nothing has changed. The question is how very short-term, will be the French pandering and re-positioning: one minute, or two. Behind this frontman, Macron, is the inevitable dagger aimed at the ribs of the Russians; this will not, can not, change.
Macron worships the god of fortresses…Jupiter.
He was elected with 66.06% of the vote.
He leads a 10 nation army.
The Normandy Group tactic is senseless. The Ukies have 13 steps to do to fulfill the Minsk 2 Accord.
Atop this is the pullback of their forces all along and inside the contact zone. They have encroached and taken many villages in the contact zone. All these violations and all their heavy armaments have to be rectified before any Normandy Group could have any relevance.
They just did a 35 for 35 prisoner exchange which really was about Russia dealing with Zelensky, forcing him to take an action. It had little to do with Donbass and Minsk 2.
Normandy Group has been useless since the signing of Minsk 2. The Germans and French never acted to force Kiev to do the hard work in the Accords. Putin constantly cajoled Merkel, but she used anti-Russia sanctions inflicted by the EU and US to hide the fact she was useless as a political force.
Macron has to demonstrate he can force action in Kiev. Putin won’t show up just to sip tea and go home.
The odds of anything positive happening in Ukraine are the same today with Zelensky as it was for the last five years. The US will have to give up using Ukraine as a platform against Russia before things change. The final privatization of national assets is underway. Zelensky is the last pimp to whore out the nation.
Since all parties, stakeholders and “interests” agree that Minsk 2 is the only way to solve the problem, then Kiev has to do the 13 steps.
I don’t think the Ukrainian who might lead the way is yet born. We are a long way from a Minsk 2 solution.
Ukraine was supposed to collapse, according to many very knowledgeable analysts. I don’t see that happening, either. It’s a very useful whore and there are many pimps waiting their turn to hustle her.
Larch, isn’t it why Zelensky (Green, Zieliński, Zelenyi-зеленый ) is trying to suggest return to Normandy, in order to once again try to derail the old agreements, which were never followed? Just like it was many times: the “West” is Agreement incapable.
The Ukraine has collapsed. But collapsed states still carry on in a manner of speaking. Like any other failed state Armed militias roam the streets beholden to no-one, and at the behest of ruling oligarchs like Kolomoisky rather than the ‘government’ in Kiev, Ukraine is also now the poorest country in Europe after Moldova. Ukraine has suffered a disastrous population decline from 52 to 42 million peoples since 1991. This shows no sense of stabilising anytime soon. per capita income in Ukraine is at some African levels, certainly below Angola and Nigeria, and on a par with El Salvador in latin America. Its state bonds offer a 17% yield to any would be investors, but who is going to invest in Ukrainian bonds which have been defined as below investment grade (i.e., junk bonds) by S&P, Moody’s and Ffitches.
Yeah, that sounds pretty much like a failed state to me.
Macron gets I fool the world pretending to bring peace…he sits upon the green throne of the Paris Climate Accords…his day to rule is yet to come
Just saw this in Tass regarding BRICS and their values:
RIO DE JANEIRO, September 11. /TASS/. The BRICS bloc (comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is not limited to purely pragmatic approaches, but relies on the values shared by the five nations that go beyond the “purely Western” ones, Vyacheslav Nikonov, chair of the education and science committee of the Russian State Duma (lower house of Parliament), said on Wednesday.
“We are not together because it makes us stronger. And not because BRICS provides us with a set of tools for development, which we are creating by ourselves,” Nikonov, the head of the National Committee on BRICS Research who is leading the Russian delegation, said at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Academic Forum in Brasilia.
According to Nikonov, BRICS is “a network of values” which goes beyond the “purely Western” ones.
“Western values is a good thing. Nobody is against democracy, human rights and the rest. However, there are [some other] important values which are regarded as a more intrinsic part of our countries and our people than purely Western ones,” the politician said.
Nikonov explained that he meant justice, self-respect, independence, non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs, adherence to dialogue, respect for cultural diversity, the principles of pluralism and the supremacy of international law.
“We accept each other as we are, and it is very important,” Nikonov stressed.
Nikonov also said the clout accumulated by BRICS makes it impossible for other groups, including G20, to ignore their consolidated stance.
“When BRICS declares something, G20 has nothing to answer back. BRICS is a part of reality which cannot be ignored,” Nikonov, the head of the National Committee on BRICS Research who is leading the Russian delegation, said at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Academic Forum in Brasilia.
Nikonov described BRICS as a gold standard of cooperation among nations and a perfect example of “liberal world order,” under which, in contrast to the Washington-dominated model, “all key players are [equally] important.”
https://tass.com/world/1077750
Macron has only stated the obvious. The surprise is that it has been stated so clearly by a prominent political leader of The West.
Number of options left for the hegemon and its allies.
1. Trundle along and eventually join the order created/led by Russia, China, India.
2. Create a parallel system with The West and its allies. This will be a bipolar world similar to the Warsaw Pact countries and the rest as was during the cold war.
3. Try and blow up Russia and China so that it will take them a hundred years or so to recover, if they recover. US will take some damage or may be totally destroyed but the Dr. Strangelove logic holds strong in the US.
Option two seems to be the favoured one, for now. Decoupling already seems to be in progress and we are hearing more and more, the word “decoupling”. The trade war with China seems to be leading to it.
We will know soon. Either during Trumps second term or during the term of the next president, at the latest.
Macron stated the obvious. But rest assured, I did not see any of his statements from CNN/BBC/FOX/SKY/NYT/WAPO. I am sure Saker is the first source of choice for us.
How many Rothschild controlled super entities operate and have been operating for decades and even centuries in Russia, China and India ? The Luciferian banksters own the GLOBAL financial and economic system, not just the Western one. And they’re currently repositioning themselves to impose the Eastern societal ”model” on the world, which entails the reengineering of the traditional Western societies for an easier amalgamation to create their version of a ”global society”.
I agree. Excellent comment.
Basically, we are being played into thinking there are two opposite sides (east vs west, Empire vs Axis of resistance, call it what you like), when in fact, this “conflict” is being directed from a single point.
China, that “powerhouse of growth”, was created by the same cabal that is running the west. Remember Kissinger opening up China in the seventies… And consequently exporting the US industries to China.
While it is nice to hear from the mouth of the French president what has been obvious to anyone having some understanding of the geopolitical state of things, I can’t help thinking that we are getting a semi-hidden message from the globalist cabal that has been running the show from behind the curtain all this time, i.e. that the planned sacrifice of the US of A as the _visible_ center of world domination is nigh. This cabal is moving its pawns at a faster rate these days. One should not neglect to ponder the financial side of things, when e.g. we hear a lot of unorthodox noise from the MSM, such as the possible irrelevance of the current central banks to “fix” things. To me, the latter is another subliminal message that says that the role of powerful CBs such as the US Fed is about to end, having played its part for a century or so. The global cabal has been at it for a long long time and it feels that total world domination is soon to be harvested but at the same time, it must know that it is walking on eggs and seems to show some signs of panic.
Ok but WHO owns the 54 trillion debt that has been accumulated by nations all over the world. All it requires is a jubilee but will the khazar ever accede? But China can simply create a new currency, a “renmimbi dollar” (no picture of Mao please,on the billions of “counterfeit” 100$ renmimbi dollar bills) to rank equal to the USD ie a legal counterfeit, easily backed by its own yuan,gold and USTBs, AND CONSIGN THE GREAT SATAN TO HISTORY MUCH FASTER.
BREAKING NEWS ON HAARETZ IN ISRAEL :
Israel Reportedly Planted Mysterious Spy Devices Near White House
“According to former top U.S. officials who spoke to Politico, the cellphone surveillance devices were uncovered during the Trump presidency ■ Netanyahu’s office denies report as ‘blatant lie’
Haaretz
Follow
13:19
Israel has likely planted surveillance devices that have been located near the White House over the past two years, Politico reported on Thursday based on accounts provided by three former U.S. officials.
According to the report, the cellphone surveillance devices were likely intended to spy on U.S. President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for Israel’s Embassy in Washington, Elad Strohmayer, was quoted in the report as saying that “these allegations are absolute nonsense. Israel doesn’t conduct espionage operations in the United States, period.”
quick newsletter registration
Breaking news and analyses straight to your inbox
Click Here
“It was pretty clear that the Israelis were responsible,” a former senior intelligence official was quoted as saying.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bureau denied the report. “A blatant lie. There is a longstanding commitment and a directive from the Israeli government not to engage in any intelligence operations in the U.S. This directive is strictly enforced without exception.”
The spying devices that have been uncovered are known as “StingRays,” emulate normal cell towers to trick cellular devices into giving them their locations and identity details. They are also known as mobile subscriber identity catchers, or IMSI-catchers.
According to the report, the White House refused to comment. “I’m not aware of any accountability at all,” one former official told Politico, noting: “The reaction … was very different than it would have been in the last administration… With the current administration, there are a different set of calculations in regard to addressing this.”
However, an ex-official told Politico that as opposed to other incidents of foreign spying on U.S. soil, the Trump administration did not rebuke the Israeli government or took any official steps against it.
Around October 2018, officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland had discovered evidence of the surveillance devices near the White House as well as several other sensitive locations around Washington, D.C., the report said. They then shared the findings with relevant federal agencies.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations, along with other agencies probing the case, pointed the blame at Israel after conducting a detailed forensic analysis, the officials told Politico.
quick newsletter registration
Breaking news and analyses straight to your inbox
Click Here
According to the report, however, some had suspected Israel was eavesdropping on communications from the White House. “Sometimes it was sort of knowledge of our thinking. Occasionally there were some turns of phrase like language that as far as we knew had only appeared in drafts of speeches and never been actually used publicly, and then some Israeli official would repeat it back to us and say, ‘This would be really problematic if you were to say X,’” the former official was quoted as saying.
“The Israelis are pretty aggressive,” the former intel official officer told the website. “They’re all about protecting the security of the Israeli state and they do whatever they feel they have to achieve that objective.”
“A blatant lie. There is a longstanding commitment and a directive from the Israeli government not to engage in any intelligence operations in the U.S. This directive is strictly enforced without exception.” Honest, and if you don’t believe Netanyahu, ask Jonathan Pollard, Larry Franklin, Michael Leeden, etc etc.
https://boards.straightdope.com/sdmb/archive/index.php/t-278908.html
So…..having a banking background of sorts….realises 26 trillion USA debt is a bit of a problem…or was it Trumps comment about French wine and possible sanctions….or realising Merkel is even more on shaky ground let alone her diagnosis…has papa Putin finally got through to him?
Don’t fall for the masonic boy king Macron. Do yourself a favour and type the following into Google image search: macron trump devil sign
Get the shock of your life when you see images of Macron holding Trump and Melanias hands aloft whilst making the sign of the devil.!
As for the UK it’s subjects are being put through the Brexit trauma for a number of reasons…
(1) The people of the UK have generally disdainful opinions of the heir Charles and his pretensions to the throne. The Brexit crisis is Elizabeth II’s parting gift to Charles. The populace is being played so that Elizabeth can hand power to Charles so he can be seen to save the UK
(2) France and the UK have a compact to destroy the EU. France will reject any extension of Brexit to foment a crisis in the EU resulting in its devolution into 10 crowns
S, excellent article.
Makron, but this statement is trying to convince the powers that rule over the West to change the course, which they won’t. I’ll never forget when some of “those rich” said and I quote: “he is so smart because he is so rich”.
In their mind us “the plebs” are stupid idiots because we re not rich. Well, I have met some extremely stupid rich guys, and I’ll leave it at that.
Back to the subject. Macron has, maybe, also admitted that Iran has won the “tanker war”. Last I read the tanker is mourned near the port of Tartus unloading its oil. Sorry, I have to attend something and I’ll be right back with more
And I am back. India and Pakistan have to put strong reigns in the west controlled groups, which from time to time are ordered by their western bosses to stir the $hit and get those two countries into hot conflict.
It sounds like Iran is slowly putting their centrifuges into action, the end result of which will demolish any dreams of war against it.
China unfortunately, showed its real face and caved in to the nonsense in HK. This morning someone suggested that China maybe facing a color revolution, which would not surprise me. China has shown its weakness and the opponents are now emboldened and think that they can turn things over in that country.
Putin said a beauty about G7 by saying that Russia is not interested, unless China and India are offered the membership as well. Which would effectively put an end to the west’s rule of G10, which in turn put an end to throwing Russia out at a whim, which it suits the West.
US President Donald Trump has announced an abrupt end to the ongoing peace talks with the Afghan Taliban. The Background: Why United state fight the longest war in Afghanistan against the Afghan Taliban
https://www.writenaregiven.com/2019/09/the-background-why-united-state-fight-a-longest-war-in-afghanistan-against-afghan-taliban.html
A small correction in “Bolsonaro and his US patrons”, they are, in fact, Israel patrons.
Are macron’s owners trying to get their extended gang to accept reality with this speech from macron?
Or is it intended as a rallying call? To get the pot bellies off their wide backsides and into action.
It’s obvious the israeloamerican world order is crumbling.
“what is absolutely certain is that China and India could never build the new international order they want without Russia”
With all due respect, I am seeing something like the opposite: that Russia could never build the international order it wants without China. China, with its vast BRI, and with its much-larger (8X Russia’s) economy, is leading the way. And it is leading the way in transport electrification, renewable energy build-out, and numerous other planetary mission-critical initiatives on which ANY new international order will depend.