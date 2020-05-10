By Matthew Ehret for The Saker Blog
As today’s world teeters on the brink of a financial collapse greater than anything the world experienced in either 1923 Weimar or the 1929 Great depression, a serious discussion has been initiated by leaders of Russia and China regarding the terms of the new system which must inevitably replace the currently dying neo-liberal order. Most recently, Vladimir Putin re-initiated his January 16, 2020 call for a new emergency economic conference to deal with the looming disaster based upon a live session with representatives of the five nuclear powers of the UN Security Council.
While Putin’s commitment for this new system is premised upon multi-polar principles of cooperation and respect of national sovereignty, the financial oligarchy and broader deep state structures infesting the western nations who have initiated this crisis over the course of decades of globalization have called for their own version of a new system. This new system as we have seen promoted by the likes of the Bank of England and leading technocrats over the past year, is based upon an anti-Nation State, unipolar system which typically goes by the term “Green New Deal”. In other words, this is a system ruled by a technocratic elite managing the reduction of world population through the monetization of carbon reduction practices under a Global Government.
No matter how you look at it, a new system will be created out of the ashes of the currently dying world order. The question is only: Will it benefit the oligarchy or the people?
In order to inform the necessary decision making going into this emergency conference, it is useful to revisit the last such emergency conference that defined the terms of a world economic architecture in July 1944 so that similar mistakes that were then made by anti-imperialist forces are not made once more.
What Was the Bretton Woods?
As it was becoming apparent that the war would be soon drawing to a close, a major fight broke out during a two week conference in Bretton Woods New Hampshire where representative of 44 nations convened to establish the terms of the new post-war system. The question was: Would this new system be governed by those British Imperial principles similar to those that had dominated the world before the war began or would they be shaped by a community of sovereign nation states?
On the one side, figures allied to American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s vision for an anti-Imperial world order lined up behind FDR’s champion Harry Dexter White while those powerful forces committed to maintaining the structures of a bankers’ dictatorship (Britain was always primarily a banker’s empire) lined up behind the figure of John Maynard Keynes[1].
John Maynard Keynes was a leading Fabian Society controller and treasurer of the British Eugenics Association (which served as a model for Hitler’s Eugenics protocols before and during the war). During the Bretton Woods Conference, Keynes pushed hard for the new system to be premised upon a one world currency controlled entirely by the Bank of England known as the Bancor. He proposed a global bank called the Clearing Union to be controlled by the Bank of England which would use the Bancor (exchangeable with national currencies) and serve as unit of account to measure trade surpluses or deficits under the mathematical mandate of maintaining “equilibrium” of the system.
Harry Dexter White on the other hand fought relentlessly to keep the City of London out of the drivers’ seat of global finance and instead defended the institution of national sovereignty and sovereign currencies based on long term scientific and technological growth. Although White and FDR demanded that U.S. dollars become the reserve currency in the new world system of fixed exchange rates, it was not done to create a “new American Empire” as most modern analysts have assumed, but rather was designed to use America’s status as the strongest productive global power to ensure an anti-speculative stability among international currencies which entirely lacked stability in the wake of WWII.
Their fight for fixed exchange rates and principles of “parity pricing” were designed by FDR and White strictly around the need to abolish the forms of chaotic flux of the un-regulated markets which made speculation rampant under British Free Trade and destroyed the capacity to think and plan for the sort of long term development needed to modernize nation states. Theirs was not a drive for “mathematical equilibrium” but rather a drive to “end poverty” through REAL physical economic growth of colonies who would thereby win real economic independence.
As figures like Henry Wallace (FDR’s loyal Vice President and 1948 3rd party candidate), Representative William Wilkie (FDR’s republican lieutenant and New Dealer), and Dexter White all advocated repeatedly, the mechanisms of the World Bank, IMF, and United Nations were meant to become drivers of an internationalization of the New Deal which transformed America from a backwater cesspool in 1932 to becoming a modern advanced manufacturing powerhouse 12 years later. All of these Interntional New Dealers were loud advocates of US-Russia –China leadership in the post war world which is a forgotten fact of paramount importance.
In his 1944 book Our Job in the Pacific, Wallace said: “It is vital to the United States, it is vital to China and it is vital to Russia that there be peaceful and friendly relations between China and Russia, China and America and Russia and America. China and Russia Complement and supplement each other on the continent of Asia and the two together complement and supplement America’s position in the Pacific.”
Contradicting the mythos that FDR was a Keynesian, FDR’s assistant Francis Perkins recorded the 1934 interaction between the two men when Roosevelt told her: “I saw your friend Keynes. He left a whole rigmarole of figures. He must be a mathematician rather than a political economist.” In response Keynes, who was then trying to coopt the intellectual narrative of the New Deal stated he had “supposed the President was more literate, economically speaking.”
In his 1936 German edition of his General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, Keynes wrote: “For I confess that much of the following book is illustrated and expounded mainly with reference to the conditions existing in the Anglo Saxon countries. Nevertheless, the theory of output as a whole, which is what the following book purports to provide, is much more easily adapted to the conditions of a totalitarian state.”
While Keynes represented the “soft imperialism” for the “left” of Britain’s intelligentsia, Churchill represented the hard unapologetic imperialism of the Old, less sophisticated empire that preferred the heavy fisted use of brute force to subdue the savages. Both however were unapologetic racists and fascists (Churchill even wrote admiringly of Mussolini’s black shirts) and both represented the most vile practices of British Imperialism.
FDR’s Forgotten Anti-Colonial Vision Revited
FDR’s battle with Churchill on the matter of empire is better known than his differences with Keynes whom he only met on a few occasions. This well documented clash was best illustrated in his son/assistant Elliot Roosevelt’s book As He Saw It (1946) who quoted his father:
“I’ve tried to make it clear … that while we’re [Britain’s] allies and in it to victory by their side, they must never get the idea that we’re in it just to help them hang on to their archaic, medieval empire ideas … I hope they realize they’re not senior partner; that we are not going to sit by and watch their system stultify the growth of every country in Asia and half the countries in Europe to boot.”
FDR continued: “The colonial system means war. Exploit the resources of an India, a Burma, a Java; take all the wealth out of these countries, but never put anything back into them, things like education, decent standards of living, minimum health requirements–all you’re doing is storing up the kind of trouble that leads to war. All you’re doing is negating the value of any kind of organizational structure for peace before it begins.”
Writing from Washington in a hysteria to Churchill, Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden said that Roosevelt ”contemplates the dismantling of the British and Dutch empires.”
Unfortunately for the world, FDR died on April 12, 1945. A coup within the Democratic establishment, then replete with Fabians and Rhodes Scholars, had already ensured that Henry Wallace would lose the 1944 Vice Presidency in favor of Anglophile Wall Street Stooge Harry Truman. Truman was quick to reverse all of FDR’s intentions, cleansing American intelligence of all remaining patriots with the shutdown of the OSS and creation of the CIA, the launching of un-necessary nuclear bombs on Japan and establishment of the Anglo-American special relationship. Truman’s embrace of Churchill’s New World Order destroyed the positive relationship with Russia and China which FDR, White and Wallace sought and soon America had become Britain’s dumb giant.
The Post 1945 Takeover of the Modern Deep State
FDR warned his son before his death of his understanding of the British takeover of American foreign policy, but still could not reverse this agenda. His son recounted his father’s ominous insight:
“You know, any number of times the men in the State Department have tried to conceal messages to me, delay them, hold them up somehow, just because some of those career diplomats over there aren’t in accord with what they know I think. They should be working for Winston. As a matter of fact, a lot of the time, they are [working for Churchill]. Stop to think of ’em: any number of ’em are convinced that the way for America to conduct its foreign policy is to find out what the British are doing and then copy that!” I was told… six years ago, to clean out that State Department. It’s like the British Foreign Office….”
Before being fired from Truman’s cabinet for his advocacy of US-Russia friendship during the Cold War, Wallace stated: “American fascism” which has come to be known in recent years as the Deep State. “Fascism in the postwar inevitably will push steadily for Anglo-Saxon imperialism and eventually for war with Russia. Already American fascists are talking and writing about this conflict and using it as an excuse for their internal hatreds and intolerances toward certain races, creeds and classes.”
In his 1946 Soviet Asia Mission, Wallace said “Before the blood of our boys is scarcely dry on the field of battle, these enemies of peace try to lay the foundation for World War III. These people must not succeed in their foul enterprise. We must offset their poison by following the policies of Roosevelt in cultivating the friendship of Russia in peace as well as in war.”
Indeed this is exactly what occurred. Dexter White’s three year run as head of the International Monetary Fund was clouded by his constant attacks as being a Soviet stooge which haunted him until the day he died in 1948 after a grueling inquisition session at the House of Un-American Activities. White had previously been supporting the election of his friend Wallace for the presidency alongside fellow patriots Paul Robeson and Albert Einstein.
Today the world has captured a second chance to revive the FDR’s dream of an anti-colonial world. In the 21st century, this great dream has taken the form of the New Silk Road, led by Russia and China (and joined by a growing chorus of nations yearning to exit the invisible cage of colonialism).
If western nations wish to survive the oncoming collapse, then they would do well to heed Putin’s call for a New International system, join the BRI, and reject the Keynesian technocrats advocating a false “New Bretton Woods” and “Green New Deal”.
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, is regular author with Strategic Culture, the Duran and Fort Russ and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation and can be reached at matt.ehret@tutamail.com
- You may be thinking “wait! Wasn’t FDR and his New Deal premised on Keynes’ theories??” How could Keynes have represented an opposing force to FDR’s system if this is the case?This paradox only exists in the minds of many people today due to the success of the Fabian Society’s and Round Table Movement’s armada of revisionist historians who have consistently created a lying narrative of history to make it appear to future generations trying to learn from past mistakes that those figures like FDR who opposed empire were themselves following imperial principles. Another example of this sleight of hand can be seen by the sheer number of people who sincerely think themselves informed and yet believe that America’s 1776 revolution was driven by British Imperial philosophical thought stemming from Adam Smith, Bentham and John Locke. ↑
”Another example of this sleight of hand can be seen by the sheer number of people who sincerely think themselves informed and yet believe that America’s 1776 revolution was driven by British Imperial philosophical thought stemming from Adam Smith, Bentham and John Locke.”
Matthew Ehret, there is no such thing as the ”American revolution” to begin with. It’s a hollow soundbite to perfume the fake-refugee Euro-squatters from England and Scotland who came as immivaders to North America to carry out land-grabbing and genocide. No need to delve into non-issues like the influence of this or that ”philosopher”. To people blinded by greed, hatred, and racism, I think their need of ”philosophers” has become, ahem, somewhat ’inflated’ by subsequent believers. There you have a most convincing revisionist psy-op that needs to be exposed and rejected if our species is to survive.
@Nussiminen:
Your comments apply only to a segment of American people and not to everyone. At the time of the revolution, North America was plenty large enough for both natives and Europeans and each could have greatly benefited from the other’s strengths in a cooperative system of true voluntary exchange .
The common man who fought in the revolution was inspired by the great truth that everyone had universal and equal natural rights that can be derived from natural law – the cause and effect nature of our reality. This was imprecisely stated in the Declaration of Independence by the words “All men (sentient beings) are created equal”. Those who choose to live by voluntary exchange are seeking mutual life, liberty, and happiness, while those who choose to engage in involuntary exchanges (such as theft, fraud, aggression, taxation, etc) do not respect the boundaries imposed by natural rights and thus perform actions that engender misery, slavery, and death.
We had both types in early America, and unfortunately the predators prevailed after the revolution. Our American civilization is now based on the falsehood that a certain subset of people have a special set of rights that no individual under natural law could ever have or convey to another party or group. This falsehood is expressed in the words of the US Constitution “Congress shall have power …”, and especially: “Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes” (Art. 1, Sec. 8).
From the perspective of those Americans who wished to to maximize life, liberty, and happiness by a system based on voluntary exchange, we now live in a system based on theft, backed by murder (Art. 1, Sec. 8). If Americans ever again have a chance to establish liberty, then we must remain faithful to the great truth that led the colonists to a seemingly miraculous victory: Universal equal natural rights derived from the truths of natural law and our shared preference for mutual life, liberty, and happiness of non-predatory people. Anyone who would reject the clear self-governmental boundaries of natural rights remains in a state of perpetual was with civilization and “humanity” (sentient beings). The only “laws” that people are qualified to make are those over which they themselves, have exclusive jurisdiction: their own individual life, liberty, and property. Each sovereign self-governing individual may only real out with treaties, agreements, and contracts. Humans may not subjugate other humans by “law”, as natural law is the truth of the universe, not the delusions and desires of predatory people.
Voluntary Exchange
As I have written before, the so-called American “revolution” was an uprising led by Freemason George Washington, himself under Rothschild’s control. Conservative historians claim that only 7 % of so-called Americans joined him, while liberal historians claim that 25 % joined him with another 25 % joining the British side. This means that at least 75 % of people in the British North American colonies did not join Washington. A minority was used to bully the majority, and this minority only won when the French fleet arrived, bringing French troops. Do these methods sound familiar ? Maybe a certain George Soros is using them in the world, using a minority to bully the majority, all for the sake of the bankers and corporations..
As for FDR, he will always be a subject of contention between historians. When the Second World War began, he insisted that the US would stay out of it, as it was not America’s war. At the same time he was watching the situation and preparing to join the war, which he did in December of 1941. The question is why ? Because of Pearl Harbor ? Most people are not aware that FDR instigated a blockade of Japan, preventing oil imports. A blockade, according to international law, is an act of war. Japan thus attacks the US and FDR gets his war. The question which again needs to be asked is why did FDR want the US to join the war. What was the real motive ?
Most people are not aware that Wall Street invested in Germany, both before and after FDR became President. Henry Ford, for example, built truck factories which provided transport for the German Army. American companies provided communication equipment to the German military. The Bank of International Settlements was in 1931 opened in Basel, close to the German border. It was this Bank which financed Hitler, a point historians go out of the way to conceal. No, FDR did not go to war in order to “Save his beloved Soviet Union” as one analyst wrote. He did so when Stalin started moving more than a million men from Manchuria to Moscow, and when it became apparent Hitler would be defeated, as he was. The intent was to prevent Russia ending up in Paris, like it did in 1814. Hitler, like Napoleon, was a proxy fighter, financed by bankers, who wanted to see Russia invaded, broken up and plundered. Today NATO has this task.
And Bretton Woods ? It was used to introduce the US dollar as the reserve world currency. Yes, FDR supported the principle of sovereign states. However, these sovereign states would be using the US dollar in international trade. The dollar would be backed by gold. However, when countries like France started demanding the return of their gold from New York City, Nixon in 1971 takes the US dollar off the gold standard. And the result ? The US starts printing a heap of dollars backed by nothing, creating both a domestic and international financial mess.
Historians have presented Bretton Woods as an imperial move by FDR, where the US dollar took over from the British pound. It was indeed an imperial move, but whose ? That of FDR, or that of the Rothschild’s ? Who controls the Federal Reserve ? The Rothschild’s. Why didn’t FDR nationalize the Federal Reserve, it’s mere existence being in direct violation of the US Constitution, as it is a private bank printing sovereign currency ? Did the Rothschild’s lose anything at Bretton Woods ? Absolutely nothing, as they controlled the US dollar. They just gave the US an imperial role, so that the world would divert their attention to the US, away from Britain and the City of London, which the Rothschild’s also control.
Ha ! Ha ! Ha !
Rothschilds were nothing in 1776. They had no significance outside a little street in Frankfurt
Paul Greenwood
Indeed. I presume those five pointed stars on the US flag are ‘not’ the emblem of the Rothschild’s banking empire.
@ Nussimen
I dont think you can lay what others are thinking – or at least expressing – at Mr. Ehrets door.
He says nothing to deny or refute the claims of what WAS behind the “revolution” – if such it was.
He is only pointing out the error of those who are laying blame from a certain quarter, which he says is a view only possible to those who have been blind-sided by University Humanities Departments of the AngloEuro Sphere, who have for a long time been driving a particular agenda – in this as in so much else.
A complement to Ehert’s article on Victory Day
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/09/for-victory-day-its-time-to-think-about-finally-winning-wwii/
It has been obvious for some time now that the corporate fascists in the US have been trying to destroy the US and its republican style democracy.
Corporate globalization and the dismantling of the USA’s manufacturing strength in the 80s was the first signal that the US was to be taken down and made fully subserviant to the financial oligarchs of the West.
The continuing dismantling of Roosevelt’s New Deal financial regulations like Glass- Steagall during the Clinton regime was the next step in consolidating oligarch power.
Then came the looting of the taxpayer in 2008 and the inverse Robin Hood tax known as bankster bailouts further weakening the US state.
Covid 19 is now the potential final nail in the US coffin, giving the financial oligarchs even greater control over the people and the state through an unprecedented ability to impoverish ordinary people and divest them of the little wealth they still have. Vırtually enslaving them as serfs a new emerging feudalism.
Yes, Hitler and Mussolini’s bankers are finally winning WWII
they did win WW2 & WW1 for that matter. that´s why we are here & witnessing this sort of WW3.
“On the one side, figures allied to American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s vision for an anti-Imperial world order …”
Oh, pulease … It always chokes me up whenever I see such mentions of U.S. American “anti-imperial” visions. The only “anti-imperial” aspect of any of their visions has ever been, since the so-called “French-Indian wars” and the westward land speculation that preceded their original rebellion against the British version, has been one of ownership and control and “manifest destiny’.
FDR was happy to stop British, French and Dutch colonialism, but not US colonialism. Where did he argue for freedom for Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Phillipines? Hawaii? He never stated that the US should not take Japanese territories in the Pacific. FDR was an Imperialist, he just didn’t like other countries imperialism. He fully supported US “exceptionalism”.
You are correct! It was FDR’s design to replace England, France, Japan and Germany as the imperial power, knowing that he would have to accommodate Stalin. Roosevelt was a moneyed oligarch who knew how to exploit liberal sympathies. The real architect of the New Deal in its original inception was Herbert Hoover; and the man who pushed Roosevelt to the “left” was Huey P. Long. Roosevelt hated Germans, not because they were ruled by Nazis, but because they were Germans. That is well documented.
Roosevelt is/was a RICH family, teddy the prior Roosevelt POTUS was a silver spoon of the same family, one of the richest east coast banker familys all the way back to the Pilgrims.
Roosevelts were the “Bushes” in their time, 1,000 points of light and all. Carry a big stick, speak-softly, fireside chats
Sure FDR gave the ‘people’ some free stuff, and for that they lionized him, but first & foremost his loyalty was to his blue-blood class.
“Shores of Tripoli” theme song of US-Marines from 1776, to present 2020 – USA was imperialism from day one. Manifest Destiny, its funny how a cannibal can be sold as a vegetarian by the MSM.
There was the East India Company, operated for 100’s of years, and the franchise passed to the USA, rule the world, imprison the world, drug the world, but feel good about doing it, and remember they really love their pets.
Now with Corona they’re ‘locking down’ the world, meaning making every home on earth a prison. Where slaves are free to build their own house, or borrow from the plantation owner to build one. Then call it a home, but make it a prison.
Exactly … “lockdown” is for prisons … quarantine is for “pandemics”.
If Roosevelt had not come from a rich family, he would have needed to have some kind of rich sponsor a la Adelson to get into politics, and to get ahead in politics.
Truman was a product of the Kansas City Pendergast machine. Al Smith was a Tammany man. I’m not saying that Smith didn’t do any good things as governor of NY. Just pointing out that you don’t get ahead in American politics if you don’t have some money behind you somewhere and if Smith hadn’t been part of the Tammany org he would never have been governor of NY.
Roosevelt became governor of NY without, AFAIK, getting in bed with Tammany Hall.
So, there are advantages when the money is your own.
Katherine
Furthermore, fascist corporatists must have recognized an enemy in Roosevelt—otherwise they wouldn’t have plotted a coup to remove him and take over the govt. of the USA.
Katherine
America operates according to the old principal of “It is not sufficient that I succeed – everyone else must fail”.
“The findings of Machiavelli and other students of power decree that to obtain power it is essential to ignore the moral laws of man and of God; that promises must be made only with the intention to deceive and to mislead others to sacrifice their own interests; that the most brutal atrocity must be committed as a matter of mere convenience; that friends or allies must be betrayed as matter of course as soon as they have served their purpose. But, it is also decreed that these atrocities must be kept hidden from the common people except only where they are of use to strike terror to the hearts of opponents; that there must be kept up a spurious aspect of benevolence and benefit for the greater number of the people, and even an aspect of humility to gain as much help as possible.”
The benevolent and humility humanitarian doublespeak of the USA is legendary. Putin said something to the effect of whoever is POTUS, whether from the Democratic or Republican parties, the policies of the USA remain the same. And FDR purposely cornered the Japanese into war, he might as well as have drawn up the Pearl Harbour attack plans for the Japanese to execute.
” Putin said something to the effect of whoever is POTUS, whether from the Democratic or Republican parties, the policies of the USA remain the same”
He didn’t say “something to the effect” gT. He said exactly that and clearly. In the Putin Interviews by Oliver Stone, he specifically stated “the Presidents of your country change – the policies dont”.
He also said, in an interview with a French newspaper, that he was sure that many campaigning Presidents meant what they said – he believed O’bama really did want to shut down Guantanamo for example, as he is certain Trump really wants better relations with Russia, but said immediately after they are elected “a team of men arrive, in dark suits and tie [like me, only a dark tie, not a red one :-) ] and briefcases – and they tell him how it’s going to be. “
Confirmation – for those looking for it – of what we have been moving towards knowing for some time. The President and Congress are front men. The power lies with the International Banking criminals and those of the Pentagon and Intell agencies they co-opt.
And since they are never going to settle for any world system of money which isn’t exactly what they want, with the power they seek, and Russia is never going to allow that – then I can’t see any other result of this but them taking us all to war.
Well said!!!!!
I beg your pardon but Keynes was not a controller or even member of the Fabian Society, which was founded in 1884, but he was a member of the influential ‘Bloomsbury Group’ and he was bitterly hostile to socialism and the labour movement. He was also unremittingly hostile to the Soviet Union.
It would be true to say that in official or mainstream ‘left’ political circles the economic theories of J.M.Keynes (1883-1946) enjoy a dominant and privileged position. He was a life-long Liberal and member of the fashionable ‘Bloomsbury Group’. *(see below). He joined H.M.Treasury and in due course became the UK’s chief negotiator during the Bretton Woods conference in 1944. He was never a particularly physical robust man and died of a heart condition in 1946.
Given his class background it was hardly surprising that Keynes himself was a Liberal – large L – and his view of the working class ran as follows. ‘’Ought I, then, to join the Labour Party? Superficially that is … attractive, but looked at closer, there are great difficulties. To begin with the Labour party is a class party, and this class is not my class … the class war will find me on the side of the educated bourgeoisie.’’(1) Moreover: ‘’How can I adopt a creed, preferring the mud to the fish, which exalts the boorish proletariat above the bourgeois and the intelligentsia who, with whatever faults, are the quality of life and surely carry the seeds of human advancement.’’ (2) Sounds almost like a declaration of class-war! He obviously had no truck with the Labour movement.
* Keynes was also a paid-up member of the Bloomsbury Group. An archetypal petit-bourgeois, middle-class circle consisting of a number of writers, poets, artists and intellectuals which included inter alia Virginia and Leonard Woolf, Keynes himself, Edward Carpenter, E. M. Forster and Lytton Strachey and who fancied themselves as the cultural enfants terrible of the time with Keynes in the role of leading épatant. It is difficult to see how this particular social stratum could relate to or be sympathetic with the working class as Keynes’ obvious abhorrence of such made this perfectly clear.
Keynes was a Mathematician who turned to Economics. He was not a lifelong official of HM Treasury but only from 1915-1919
http://www.maynardkeynes.org/keynes-career-timeline.html#gold
He suffered a heart attack in 1937. He negotiated the Loan in 1946 for the British Government and died.
The US Declaration of Independence that began “We the People” on July 4th 1776, written by Thomas Jefferson et al, was designed to convince the landless farm boys and indentured servants to fight and die against the English army for the benefit if the landed gentry of the thirteen colonies.
Once the war was won, the US Constitution was written to protect the interests of the landed gentry against the landless farm boys. Nowhere within its text is written the word “democracy”, not even once.
Nothing has changed since then.
Humanity must come to realize that it is simply not possible to enter into agreement with any being which regards humanity as a food source.
Not a “peep’ in this article about the influence of the Talmudic Jews { Always in the background } of all these travails. Their corrosive influence on mankind’s difficulties must be recognized and addressed by people of noble character
… Or a good, or a commodity, or a ‘unit’ of any sort, or an ‘excellent source of protein’, or a resource, or any form of property, or any other such nonsense…
Joshua,
I agree.
The neoliberal thesis equates everything on the planet – including people – as being commodities. Commodities are something to be used and consumed.
Neoliberalism is a heartless, soulless, nihilistic ideology crafted by unfortunate, alienated souls who fail to even appreciate their own emptiness.
We have to find a way to start valuing everything on the planet – including people.
Richness consists of how many different things one can do, and to take it one step further, can do by yourself.
Hence the term “Human Resources” substituted now for the Personnel/Employee Department at work!
Maiden PEI,
One of the reasons that I retired was exactly what you describe. I could see more and more that I was being treated as a resource from which maximum “value” was to be extracted. I was not seen as a person.
One day, a “final straw” pushed me over the edge. I simply quit on the spot.
My retirement shocked management. I had been, quite possibly, their most productive employee. I remember the head of my department literally stumbling into my office in total disbelief after he was notified that I had quit.
All of them simply had no idea that treating someone like a resource was inhuman. They had no idea that treating a person like that had consequences.
Yep. Humanity has been fighting this negative progression for a very long time (my entire life), in fact very much the same way that a resistance movement fights. Fortunately for us however, they cannot survive without us but we can most certainly survive without them. Frankly, we will be much better off once they have been allowed to ‘finish ceasing to exist’, or come back to their senses and rejoin the human species, without the inhuman and anti-life principles which they currently espouse.
Yet as an attorney your productivity can only take you so far, they may have been more disappointed at your desire to quit than at the loss of a resource.
The loss of the friend ship aspect was probably the shocker, the business aspect could easily be replaced.
How did your wife take the news of retirement, or quitting?
@Alabama,
Yes, you are correct. After I quit – months later – the loss of friendship was something that weighed upon me. But I have subsequently mended fences. I even did a little part time work for them on special projects that I had expertise on. But after a while, I realized that I didn’t even want to work part time.
My wife had been pushing me to quit for a long time. I called her up that morning told her what was going on and she said, “just quit.” Then, I did just that.
That’s fortunate, i’ve heard a lot worse stories about leaving the firm.
Maiden Pei, just think of the implications: the current (3rd term) ‘Premier’ (MP) of the Netherlands, Mr. Mark Rutte, was a Human Resource Manager (HRM) at the global corporation Unilever. Now the Dutch people are his pool of resources.
FDR continued: “The colonial system means war. Exploit the resources of an India, a Burma, a Java; take all the wealth out of these countries, but never put anything back into them, things like education, decent standards of living, minimum health requirements–all you’re doing is storing up the kind of trouble that leads to war. All you’re doing is negating the value of any kind of organizational structure for peace before it begins.”
So Roosevelt denounced “exploiting resources” of other countries and “never putting anything back into them” chiefly because it would lead to grievance and ultimately, war. The alternative being exploit all you might but return “decent health standards” and “minimum health requirements.” Notice how this still puts the Anglo/US powers in the drivers seat on how the resources and labor of sovereign nations are utilized. The natives input is not required, the Western leaders will determine how much and to what degree resources are “returned.” This is ultimately just another form, a kinder, gentler form of imperialism and hence its moral failure.
Your comment is anachronistic.
This was the 1940s; the “natives” were not at that time thought of as capable of organising their own economies in the manner you refer to.
FDR was a good man, with the heart and mind in the right place, but he was a product of his time, and should be judged in that context.
As an aside, it’s remarkable how many commenters react emotionally to what’s written on this site: they resent the empire – as they should – but their resentment clouds their thinking. So their comments are mere emotional outbursts, devoid of real thought.
Removed – no attacking other commenters. Mod.
RMM is correct.
Every nation and every man and woman in it is flawed, imperfect.
The preposterousness of people sitting back in Scandinavia, whose second and third sons with no farm, no land to till, had to effectively wither and die……….. or take to the sea in long boats with their salted cod, axes, swords and spears, to take from others with land to till…………… and peace until the Viking raids disrupted it disparaging any talk of ever getting along with America as FDR discussed the necessity of cooperation in a world which he knew would include the Power of the Atom for both Peace (Atoms for Peace) and War is off the charts in its absurd egoism.
In this material world you have to work with what you’ve got…..and rather than shut the discussion down………with ZERO productive ideas to add to it…..because FDR in 1944….shortly before his death and 3-4 years before the misconceived BRITISH birth of Israel (precisely as leverage to prevent the peaceful development of the Arab world…and for Royal Dutch Shell and their Rockefeller allies to squeeze the energy aorta of the world) won’t satisfy your little need to “go after the JOOS who we all know run the world” …is just ridiculous.
Yeah The British Empire created Zionism is a big problem. But it is not the One and ONLY one, much as simple minds would like to believe.
Was it at the top of the list of priorities at the time FDR wielded power……and lived???
Hardly!
Every single one of you gripers from abroad are represented by a great many descendants of your countrymen that for 1,2,3 or a dozen generations have lived in North America north of the Rio Grande and south of the 49th parallel. This includes Russians, Chinese, Danes, Swedes, Norwegians, Germans, Italians, Mexicans and every other Hispanic variety………..Portugese around the fishing towns of New England and the Tuna clippers of San Diego, etc,etc,etc.
What are they doing to avert WW III???
What are you doing to help them in that endeavor, write them off?
Is that what you would like if you were here and people from “The Old Country” had the childish, useless (except for encouraging the Big War…..it IS useful for THAT) emotionalism many of you just love to wallow in???
Absurd, unproductive egoism, bathed in waves of self-congratulatory emotionalism…and the most common error of the human being:
Oversimplification……and the capacity to “see” outwardly…..but not within.
What business is it of the West’s how the “natives” organize their own economies?
The White man sure has some strange ideas.
I’m still trying to figure out where the Europeans came from … that they are so against the Indigenous people that were here on Earth before them.
I, on the contrary, was finding this thread especially illuminating and clearminded after the last almost decade of whitewashing on the goodnesses of US system, fake intentions of freindship with Russia or China, or anybody else for that matter ( as the commenter alluding Machiavello in so awakened way exposes..) and the ever argued, and to arrive next, US “white hope” to redime and liberate the masses, at each and every of the so called alternative media, which came rised to incredible level around the 2016 election…
Thus, there is hope, after all, and the people is really awakening…
Made my day, really….
Harry Dexter White was a Soviet agent working for Morgenthau when Treasury Secretary and most probably developed The Morgenthau Plan to pastoralize Germany postwar embodied in JCS1067 which led to dismantling of German industries.
He also arranged for Treasury plates to print Occupation Currency to end up in SMAD hands so the Soviet Occupiers could print currency backed by the US Treasury.
The Venona Transcripts proved Dexter White was a Soviet agent.
Bretton Woods had to be US dominated as they had ALL the gold not only from WW1 but also from The British Empire with the last shipment of British gold having been collected from Simonstown in South Africa to pay for weapons supplies on “Cash and Carry” basis.
I doubt Bretton Woods could be recreated when DEBT > Global GDP by a factor of 4X or 5X
China created > $23 Trillion to prop up its economy post-2008 against global GDP of $72 Trillion. – USA was little better. China corporate debt is 153% GDP. USA is 74%. EuroZone 106%
Ah yes I remember those days well, when their was a commie under every bed,three in the closet and six outside in the bushes to pounce on me when I went out the door.Amazing what propaganda can do, to twist peoples minds into believing that black is white and white is black and they are still doing it and with great success,as you read many things that common sense would dictate are nothing more then lies of deceit.
But I do love it when they whine and cry about the Soviets/Russia and communism,as we stayed out of Europe in WW2 until it became more then apparent, that Russia in its drive to Berlin would not only take all of Germany and probably France, cutting the so called allies out of any stake in the make up of Europe,while costing the Soviet Union some 11 million deaths in its arm forces.In reality communism and capitalism are joined at the hip twin sisters creating poverty for the working class, and rich’s for the so called upper class,if you doubt ask them or listen to any so called news station (your choice) and they will tell you so.!!1
@Paul Greenwood
Chinese corporate debt is owed to the Chinese government and can be written off with impunity if the need arises
US and EU corporate debt is owed to private banks
Thank you, Mr Ehret for this informative piece.
(I also enjoyed your recent paper on Dr Montagnier – and previous articles)
As for Putin’s proposal, I for one am not holding my breath: even if it is taken up and a meeting is held, it will not get the world anywhere. Only nations that are truly sovereign, that look out for their true national interest, can cooperate meaningfully. An imperialist, feudalist nation plus a bunch of spineless vassals are no fit partner in such an endeavour. With that lot, Putin and Xi are just wasting their time.
Never mind that Macron did mouth some stuff about improving relations with Russia, including in his February address to French ambassadors. But as he recognized himself, his deep state will resist. And they are, indeed. In a recent piece (Covid-19 – Premières réflexions en vue du jour d’après), the French tinktank CAPS advocates for the implementation on Macron’s diplomatic programme as outlined, but his plans for Russia: “l’idée du Président de se rapprocher de la Russie … n’est nulle part évoquée.” https://www.lopinion.fr/edition/international/quai-d-orsay-s-inquiete-role-chine-jour-d-apres-215440
In any case, as a group of French economists recently lamented, Macron is not looking out for France, but for the money bags – “inféodé à la finance” – and it’s going to be business as usual. https://www.bvoltaire.fr/redressement-industriel-de-la-france-il-faut-congedier-le-personnel-politique-aux-commandes/
Reading this commentary is like someone sticking their hand into your brain and giving it a 360 degree twist.
Some things I am more certain of than others. I’m not certain FDR was such a good guy since reading in Tragedy and Hope that the international financiers chose him. I can see why they would want him due to his determination to have the U.S. hold the Reserve currency and the establishment of the BIS/IMF which the power brokers wanted. He may very well have been anti-colonial and had a goal to see countries lifted out of poverty, but that would not work for the power brokers who intend to create a feudal system over the entire world. This should serve as a sober reminder to Mr. Putin and Xi that the BIS/IMF are not your friends and great caution needs to be used in setting up any structure because agents of the world controllers are everywhere.
For this reason, they are planning for a 3rd and final world war. I think their reasoning is, given their intentions for this world, what cannot be conquered and subjugated or co-opted must be destroyed. This is not hard for me to accept. Britain has always been a brutal master and their daughter, the U.S. has barely had a year of peace since the countries founding. FDR’s body was still warm when Churchill determined along with Truman to attack Russia. It was called off at the last moment because Churchill could not guarantee it would be a short rather than drawn-out war. The Joint Chiefs under Lyman Lemnitzer had a plan to nuke Russia! Kennedy would not agree to it. Nothing has changed for the better in all these years. Now they have Russia, China, Korea, and Iran surrounded by U.S. missiles.
There are two visions for a world order that is quite different from each other. The one involves friendly and mutually beneficial trade between sovereign states and the other is a hegemonic, slave state. The controllers have no intention of permitting the BRI unless they control it. It shouldn’t be long now before more major events unfold. They have created a major crisis and catastrophe with their virus stunt, although I must say I think this stoppage has had some unexpected benefits for the planet.
I’ve heard some say that Trump is ‘one of us’! No, he is not one of us. He loves the military and militarism. He loves ‘our great companies’, that is the multinational corporations, western-backed. They are getting bailed out and taken over and chosen for survival. Most of the small and medium-sized businesses are looking to be ready to go extinct. Trump screams for negative interest rates and higher energy prices. How is that going to benefit the average slave who now, without work and little money will have to pay more for everything? But it is good for oil companies and investors on Wall St.
Having said all that, it isn’t hard to know that I am not holding my breath that we are about to enter a period of peace, renewal, and a new course for humanity. Some will say I’m just negative minded. Well, I’m not an ostrich! I can read the writing on the wall.
Indeed, Mr. Moudley, you read it well, and by passing totally debunk the author´s point and some commenters here, on that there is some solution including the participation of the US.
A US who has largely proved far out of capability of agreement or any fair redistribution of wealth and power.
As some have already explained, the US project was born as an imperialist one, it can not be reformed, and, like all the imperialist projects will die but will do it killing the more the better.
Russia, China and the rest of the world would had better to prepare for war, as they are highly likely doing.
Only a fool, confused by the continuous bombardement by the MSM and the Alt-media, would not read the writing on the wall.
O autor do textosó faltou gritar que Roosevelt era comunista/socialista/marxista,maoísta e leninista. Ora, a visão de FDR era mais do que racional. Para a nascente hegemonia financeira do dólar nada mais natural do que a “pax americana”. Estariam os banqueiros a espera de uma luta sem fim entre Ocidente e Oriente? Ainda é cedo prever o mundo pós COVID 19 mas tenham a mais absoluta certeza: os banqueiros NUNCA perdem. Quem vai pagar a conta? O povo através dos impostos. Putin? Um exemplo de racionalidade e diplomacia. Se tivesse cabeça quente com os EUA já teríamos um mundo destruído pelas ogivas nucleares. O jogo está sendo jogado.
Translation. Mod:
The author of the text failed to shout that Roosevelt was communist / socialist / Marxist, Maoist and Leninist. Now, FDR’s vision was more than rational. For the nascent financial hegemony of the dollar nothing more natural than the”pax americana”. Would the bankers be waiting for an endless struggle between West and East? It is still early to predict the post COVID 19 World but be absolutely sure: bankers never lose. Who’s gonna pay the bill? The people through taxes. A little? An example of rationality and diplomacy. If I had a hot head with the U.S. we’d already have a world destroyed by nuclear warheads. The game is being played.
371 Swiss banks stand accused of collaborating with the Nazis during World War II. This was suspected at the time by by U.S. Secretary of Treasury Henry Morgenthau, who began investigating this collaboration. He found the Swiss were not alone. His archives reveal that both British and American bankers continued to do business with Hitler, even as Germany was invading Europe and bombing London.
https://documentaryheaven.com/banking-with-hitler/
Desinformação. O seu herói com todos os meios que possuia não “descobriu
” nada ou descobriu o que não era para ser descoberto? Ele e os seus estão muito satisfeito com a escória sob suas pesadas mãos. Não existem inocentes nessa história. O que tem? Russofilos/sinofilos e americanofilos defendendo os seus suseranos por todos os meios possíveis. O problema são sempre os outros.
Yandex translate. Mod:
Misinformation. Your hero with all the means he possessed did not ” find out
“nothing or discovered what was not to be discovered? He and his people are very pleased with the slag under their heavy hands. There are no innocents in this story. What about it? Russophiles / Sinophiles and Americanophiles defending their Suzerains by all possible means. The problem is always the others.
One wants to rule over the masses, make them think they know everything.
Está enganado! Quer dominar as massas? Basta incutir-lhes o medo. O medo é fábrica de histéricos. Criar inimigos reais e imaginários é a melhor forma de submeter as massas. Todo covarde tem medo. Qual o seu medo?
Google translation,MOD:
You are wrong! Do you want to dominate the masses? Just instill their fear. Fear is a hysterics factory. Creating real and imaginary enemies is the best way to subdue the masses. Every coward is afraid. What is your fear?
Mathew,
Glad to read you on the Saker.
Realize we are in very unstable times.
Matthew Ehret, thanks for your article. Anything that makes the “polished past” of the Grand Western narrative seem more like the messy nest of snakes that the present is, is appreciated.
For those decrying this angle on Roosevelt, think of how many angles can be taken on Putin’s leadership and how he is managing the constraints around him – as the Saker’s recent analysis pointed out.
Putin: When will the USD die?
Newton: The artificial dollar high will last until the first ‘fuckit’ moment that all the other debtors will follow .
Its no even an if, just a when as of now.Who will be the first to default on their dollar debt ?
All of them probably.If they were really smart and canny that take out CDS on themselves.
It’s close, very close. The IMF has allotted unlimited USD debt to any nation to fight the COVID-19, and they are taking as much as they can. What’s interesting is that they’re not printing their own money, just borrowing cheap USD that everybody knows will not have to be repaid post reset. The USA is involved with the game. This is the reason the entire world is playing along with the ‘lockdown’ musical chair game. The owners of the world want a reset, they also want a culling.
Its hard to know who or what FDR represented or wanted as it flipped flopped from the 1930s into the 40s.
He colludes with the FED Bankers in 1933 to grab all of Americas gold and put it into Fort Knox so it can be stolen by them later – replaced with the pile of gold plated tungsten bars about 20yrs ago.
FDRs anti-colonialism was about the US getting trade concessions with British Commonwealth countries and so they could be run into debt by US banks and their assets plundered and or controlled.
FDR was in fact probably murdered – after he found what opposing forces were up to.
In particular Dulles’s deals with the Nazis in 1944-45.
The current mess requires a united solution but warring parties will not want to yield any ground.
Many thanks, Mr. Ehret, that is the FDR I remember learning about , whose policies I believe JFK also had in mind for his second term. I think Putin is a student of history, and I thank him as well.
And lastly, thank you, Saker.
Vlad must hear the footsteps of what’s happening to the banks & currencies in the ‘peripheral’ countries.
Moving to centre stage all countries soon is what that spells.
Timestamp vid takes u to big news 2 countries listen for 3 minutes: Lebanon & IRAN.
(Iran just lopped 4 zeroes off its currency).
Note that the “money changers” referred to in the headline are NOT the central bankers. No siree Bob, those bunch are sacrosanct, above reproach.
I find that Big Con videos have great snapshots of breaking world bankster/money news in them, because their motormouth hucksters claim its immune to graft, counterfeiting, etc. LOLOL.
BITCOIN HALVING DISASTER!!
ivan on tech MAY11
https://youtu.be/HsWdmCkSbvo?t=460
It does appear that people overseas holding any physical dollars are going to have to do something with them very soon or risk them actually being confiscated and put in the trash bin of history. A percent will invest in bitcoin thus bring down the value of a bitcoin in dollars as bitcoin is probably redeamable in any currency.
At least Putin has finally decided after all his years in office to tax the Russian oligharch’s off–shore holdings by 15% . Putin seems to be moving “left” with regards to handling Russia’s economy. Good positive move.