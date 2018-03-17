Today, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy and spokesman of the Russian Defence Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov held briefing in the National Centre for State Defence Control.
According to Sergei Rudskoy, in late February, situation in the Eastern Ghouta, suburbs of Damascus, has been complicated due to actions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and other armed formations joined to it. These armed formations activated military actions against the government troops and intensified shelling of living quarters of Damascus.
Acting strict to the UN Security Council Resolution 2401 dating from February 24, the Syrian government troops are eliminating Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists taken position in the Eastern Ghouta.
In order to prevent casualties among civilians, under the auspices of the Russian Reconciliation Centre, the humanitarian pause has been established since February 28. Humanitarian corridors have been organized in order to let civilians leave the area as well as to evacuate injured from the Eastern Ghouta.
Civilians are leaving Arbil, Douma, Kafr Batna, Sabqa, Hamouriyah, and Hazze through the special corridors.
Situation in the Eastern Ghouta has changed critically. Everyone can witness the unique humanitarian operation.
This morning, 27,610 civilians have passed through the humanitarian corridor. In total, 44,639 civilians have left the Eastern Ghouta.
Necessary infrastructure for receiving and transportation of refugees has been deployed near the humanitarian corridors. Under the auspices of Russian troops, post providing hot meal and medical assistance have been organized. Additional places for injured people have been deployed in the nearest hospitals.
It is possible to watch webcast demonstrating civilians leaving the Eastern Ghouta via webcams and unmanned aerial vehicles on the official website of the Russian Defence Ministry and central Russian TV channels.
A number of insurgents’ formations are ready to lay down their arms and leave the Eastern Ghouta. However, they are waiting for a command from their foreign patrons. The Russian party appeals for all forces influencing on illegal armed formations to promote their leaving from the area in order to prevent unnecessary casualties.
Over the past week, three humanitarian convoys have been delivered in the Eastern Ghouta. Civilians have received 445 tons of food and medical supplies as well as bare necessities. Another UN humanitarian convoy consisting of 25 trucks will reach Douma in order to provide assistance to civilians.
All actions aimed to evacuate civilians and provide humanitarian assistance are organized and held by the Russian Reconciliation Centre jointly with the Syrian authorities. Representatives of the United Nations and other international organizations are observing these actions.
Such actions by the Russian Centre are held in other Syrian regions.
In total, 3,806 civilians have leaft the Idlib de-escalation zone for Aleppo province through the humanitarian corridor located near Abu Duhur and Tell Sultan. The corridor has been organized by the Russia-Iran-Turkey Joint Coordination Centre.
Therefore, 23,841 people have returned to the areas located to the east form the Euphrates, Deir ez-Zor province. More than 12,000 people have returned to the settlement of Salkhiyah. The Russian Coordination Centre is located in the settlement.
It is be stressed that insurgents do not stop taking efforts to organize provocations with the use of poisonous agents in order to accuse the government troops of using chemical weapons against civilians.
In regard to information about preparation of provocations by insurgents in the Eastern Ghouta, the Russian party has evidence that American instructors have trained several groups of insurgents near al-Tanfa in order to hold provocations with chemical weapons in the south of Syria.
In the early March, the sabotage groups were deployed in the southern de-escalation zone near Daraa. Formations of so-called Free Syrian Army are located there.
They are preparing provocations using explosive devices fitted with poisonous agents. In the future, this fact will be used in order to accuse the government troops of using chemical weapons.
Components for these chemical munitions have already been transported to the southern de-escalation zone under cover of humanitarian convoys of a number of non-governmental organizations.
Insurgents have not only components for poisonous agents but also detonating fuzes camouflaged as packs with cigarettes.
Besides, the Jabhat al-Nusra armed formations with support of so-called ‘White Helmets’ are preparing staged chemical attack near the settlements of al-Habid and Qalb Luza located 25 km northwest Idlib. Therefore, 20 containers with chloride have been delivered there.
It is planned that the event shall be widely broadcasted in the western mass media.
Such provocations will give the USA and its coalition grounds for an attack against military and government facilities in Syria.
“The Russian Ministry of Defence stressed that there is clear evidence of preparations for the possible strikes. There are groups of missile carriers deployed in eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf and Red Sea. It causes a question – whom will the USA support with these strikes? Will it be the Jabhat al-Nusra and its affiliates that commit outrages in the country? The Russian General Staff continues monitoring situation in the Syrian Arab Republic,” said Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy.
The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defence Major General Igor Konashenkov further stressed that over the recent years, months and even days, there has been a lot of criticism towards the Russian Federation, and especially the Russian Ministry of Defence, concerning disastrous situation in the Eastern Ghouta and necessity of urgent humanitarian aid. He reminded that it was always a matter of urgent delivering humanitarian convoys with food and medical supplies, the bare necessities to the residents of the Eastern Ghouta, as well as the evacuation of children, patients and wounded.
But all this did not work out because of terrorists’ interference who used the population of the Eastern Ghouta as a “human shield” and did not allow even patients to leave this area.
According to Major General Igor Konshenkov, Russia has received hundreds of documented reports made by the released residents, who passionately told to journalists, including Western ones, about the outrages committed by militants. Eyewitnesses tell where the humanitarian aid went to, including that of international organizations. Everything was stocked up by militants, when people got nothing of it. The prices for food in Eastern Ghouta are much higher than in Damascus. People in struggle for a living were forced to joint terrorist and fight against government troops. It is to be reminded that militants acted likewise in Aleppo back in December 2016. When the city was liberated from militants, large storages with hundreds of tons of expired food were found there, as well as large storage facilities with medical supplies. Militants kept all these items in their possession, while peaceful citizens were starving.
Therefore, those representatives of Western countries who are trying to present these militants as “moderate opposition” should understand that they become accomplices of serious humanitarian crimes.
Today, Aleppo, liberated more than a year ago is successfully recovering. There are markets, social institutions, schools and hospitals. More than 800,000 Syrians have returned to their homes and live in peace. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defence also compared Aleppo with Raqqa liberated by the US-led coalition. The city is ruined, there is no light and no water. Social and medical institutions do not work or are destroyed as a result of the bombing of the coalition aircraft.
The worst thing about Raqqa is that the air temperature increases, and the corpses under the debris decay and get into the soil and aquifers. That is, the epidemiological situation in the city is not serious, but disastrous.
But international humanitarian organizations as well as the US-led coalition that destroyed the city prefer to turn a blind eye to this. Today, no one can arrive in Raqqa, it is not clear who governs the city and who is responsible for the disaster.
“Today the Russian Centre for Reconciliation has managed to create favorable conditions to provide civilians with necessary aid after intensive negotiation process in the Eastern Ghouta”, stated Major General Igor Konashenkov.
He also added that today in order to secure work of the humanitarian centre deployed by Syrian authorities, the Russian Defence Ministry provided 4,100 sets of bed linen, pillows and blankets to residents of the Eastern Ghouta at the request of the UN Office. More than 427 tons of food supplies, field kitchens for cooking hot meals to the population of the Eastern Ghouta, as well as bottled water. The Russian military transport aircraft delivered 3,000 more sets of bed linen, as well as tens of tons of food for the residents of the Eastern Ghouta.
“Just before the briefing, I managed to talk with a Russian representative in the Geneva task force for humanitarian assistance to Syria,” Major General Igor Konashenkov said. – Yesterday the meeting of this group took place, where the UN coordinator in Damascus in videoconference gave a detailed report about the situation in Eastern Ghouta. He highly appreciated the work of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria at all stages of preparation, negotiation and organization of a safe evacuation of civilians from the Eastern Ghouta. The United Nations representative in Syria confirmed that people are leaving the area controlled by insurgents on a voluntary basis. He also told that there were no violations of humanitarian law by the Syrian security forces securing humanitarian corridors in the Eastern Ghouta.”
According to the abovementioned report, the representative of the United Nations registered numerous complaints of civilians leaving the Eastern Ghouta about abuses committed by militants, larceny of incoming humanitarian aid, medical supplies and interference with evacuation of the population from dangerous areas.
Major General Igor Konashenkov stressed once again that the Russian Center for Reconciliation is now carrying out a unique humanitarian operation, which has no analogues, to help the population of Syria in the Eastern Ghouta.
“Today, more than ever, it is necessary and there is possible to help these people. Not by words, but real deeds,” he said. “Since the live footage of daily flow of many thousands of civilians fleeing the Eastern Ghouta is available on the website of the Russian Defence Ministry and on the air of the media, there has been no real help from those who allegedly wanted to help most – the United States, Britain, France and Germany. Therefore, it is now clear that they were going to help not civilians of the Eastern Ghouta. ”
“Russia has established all conditions to provide assistance to Syrian people. Dozens of citizens of the Eastern Ghouta are in safe areas. However, they need medical supplies, meal, water, warm clothes, and bare necessities. Therefore, the Russian party appeals for the western countries and international humanitarian organizations to move from words to deeds and keep their numerous promises about providing assistance to the population of the Eastern Ghouta,” stated Major General Igor Konashenkov.
After Putin wins again, goodness knows what they will do. Having made this warning statement, the Russian leadership has made it clear they know the mentality of the enemy they face and make any false flags obvious. Those outside the Anglo puppet countries, in the so called Third World and NonAligned lands, will overwhelmingly support the Russian position. No one is buying the anglo lies anymore, apart from the anglo themlselves. Russia has awakened the world to a different possible future, other than being a servant to the Anglo Empire.
My father used to say ‘dont worry about stuff you cant control’. Maybe God really is controlling all this. Events often take on lifes of their own. The same crowd of Trotskyists and globalist bankers who funded the Bolshevik Revolution ended up hating the USSR and working to its destruction, and their ideological descendants became the NeoCons. The Anglo are just making problems for themselves over and over again. In the aim of spreading russophobia, the Anglo support Fascist movements in Ukraine, Latvia and the Balkans, yet these neo nazi are also anti jew, anti LGBT, and anti multicultural, hence they will never be able to work with the Anglo Empire at a full level. With NATO weapons and funding gifted to them, they could just as easily turn their attention west, spead terror and help west european Neo Nazi attack the Anglo/LGBT etc.
By calling the ‘Third World’ ‘shithole countries’ and europeans ‘trash’, the suicidal nationalism and childish agression of Trump/Brexit/Netanyahu will bear its fruit- less and less African and Asian countries support the the Anglo ideology. These developing countries are going to trade with China and Russia instead, and they will both benefit from it. Poverty, Conflict, Isolation and Ridicule is what the Anglo citizens have to look foward to. Ironic after all these years doing sanctions and telling other countries ‘you will be isolated by the International Community’ and now its them themselves that are locked out. But Postmoderists love irony.
GeoPol,
Fortunately for all of us he (V.V. Putin) will keep his cool, as he has done so far, unless attacked directly with proof.
Excellent and spot on!
I would not blame the people. It is a small elite in those “Anglo countries” that is terrorizing the world.
I agree – but the Americans – rather I should say Westerners – the people – are pretty stupid to keep sitting in their overstuffed armchairs watching the idiot box and spewing hatred towards the east –
they’re not without blame for that.
Perhaps, one of the ways to avoid this conflict is to let Israel know that lots of unintended, accidental hyper-sonic weapons most definitely might land in Tel Aviv.
The work that the Russian Centre is doing and attempts to do is incredible. Forwarned is forearmed ….? And something can be done once exact confirmation of the location of these illegal weapons is made?
Most are made in the UK
Major general Igor,thanks for your kind work, no words can be found to honour enough yours and your country’s work .,but please stop asking the west to help Syria ,we had enough from them already since 2011.You can see their handy work on the whole of this ancient land.We have experienced everything they can dish out ,this land and its people can’t wait to see their mercenaries and their back as they leave us alone.
He is nit asking them for help: he is calling their bluff and shaming them.
In that he is wasting his breath: they have no shame. They are monsters of egotism. Soulless shells. H only in shape.
When Billy Graham’s wife read a chapter of her husband’s last book describing their country’s depravity, she exclaimed:
If God doesn’t punish America, He’ll have to apologise to Sodom and Gomorrah!”
https://billygraham.org/story/billy-graham-my-heart-aches-for-america/
The good woman didn’t know even the half of the evil that America does.
US Deploys Warships For Imminent Attack On Syria, Trains Militants For False Flag Attack
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-17/russia-claims-us-training-syrian-militants-false-flag-chemical-attack-justify
The financial collapse is imminent and the war seems to be the only way out. Russia needs to convince the reptiles in the West that they will be send to the parallel universe’s shit holes they crawled from and this war will not save them.
At Ziad Fadel’s site a contributor delivers information about what’s happening in Syria.
Of the current Western propaganda frenzy and positioning for a missile assault :
A similar pocket of foreign operatives were allowed to anonymously exit from Aleppo. Chances are, such an option is not being offered this time around, except in return for concessions ‘the West’ will resist to the bitter end.
A high stakes game, for sure. And, I fully expect the US, UK, and French generals have more or less agreed, in this instance, to take this opportunity to test the weapons and resolve of the Resistance Axis against their own.
Russia has been dealing with this evil for at least a couple hundred years. I trust them to know what they’re doing. I hope the Arab world is taking notes.
Please respect moderation saker site rule 10. There seems to be a concerted effort by various individuals to promote this site here. Mod
Well, the entire Middle East is watching (not too worried) according to Andre Vltchek: https://journal-neo.org/2018/03/16/syrian-refugees-are-going-home-the-west-ready-to-attack-2/
Thanks for your unique sitreps, analyses, Scott & The Saker. They’re really helpful.
They are planning an attack on Syrian and Russian forces–the rest is PR cover. Very soon. The first part of Putin’s speech p-ssed them off and the 2nd part pushed them over the edge.
Meanwhile Turkey gets to keep Afrin.
If Russia et al can not hold them off with a UN special meeting. then not this weekend.
but then by April 1st.
Alex Jones is tied up in court, the students are on #diversion, the left is #complicity ,the leadership in the Congress is #senility and sanity has left the building.
The Russians have opted to bring in more missile defense systems. It is reported that they now have a dedicated S-400 unit covering Lebanon and Israel.
Bibi bragged the other night on Fox Levin show about his Air Force.
It clearly is relegated to stand-off platforms usage. The air superiority is neutralized.
They can fly only with permission, at risk of the Russian’s units taking them, their drones or missiles out of the air.
US clearly shows it cannot defend the YPG in Afrin. And that is because of S-400 in Latakia. It can’t get permission from Russia.
Soon there will be coverage over the East and Northeast by Russian missile defenses.
Then we will see whether the US and its fabled coalition want a taste of Bear on the ground with no capacity to help from the air.
Thus, the US must try to neutralize the missile defenses of Syria-Russia soon.
East Ghouta is rapidly folding for the US, Brits and French. They are bitter that they can’t take out Assad.
What they have settled for is to kill some Russians on the ground, and where they have handed out MANPADs, a few in the Aerospace Force.
Russia is in Syria forever. Once you understand that, you know that the generals will defend it like its the borderland steppes.
And the Syrian people will give the Russians all they can to help them. Love from the refugees is profuse. They know the sacrifices of blood and bone the Russians are making to save their nation from disintegration.
We are witnessing a great war between evil hegemony and sacred friendship and spiritual brotherhood.
The US, which likes to call itself a Christian nation, a Judeo-Christian people, is not fighting for Christians or any believers. It fights with nihilist defilers of spiritual values.
It fights an inhumane war.
And it will lose it. Prepare for the onslaught of missiles. And steady yourself when the Russians return fire.
“We are witnessing a great war between evil hegemony and sacred friendship and spiritual brotherhood.”
Thak you for this canto.
Sometimes reading your’s it’s like, in former times, going into church
and receive consolation.
Well, friend, whether you still go to church or not, you had better pray.
I think we should expect the demon-obsessed ones to attack tonight – in a few hours. They reckon the Russians are distracted by tomorrow’s elections…
We pray, we have always done, and while we know that only God knows what is better, we ask Him to hear the cry of the innocents…
May the Lord give the Russian and Syrian people strength!
Well said, my friend, well said.
This time, unlike Aleppo or the Summer Cauldrons of ’14 and Debaltsyevo in early ’15 in Novorossiya, there will be no stand down to allow US and her lackeys safe passage and they know this. They are desperate to get their minions and soldiers out of Gouta but this will not happen, this time there will be prisoners and this time the prisoners will be shown publicly alongside their ‘moderate opposition’ head choppers. I give the head choppers two minutes before they start singing to the high heavens about what SehSha has done, who did what with which and with whom in regards to the chemical weapons trainings and preparations.
The Syrian Express has been working overtime these last weeks and the Russian air defenses in Syria are now very strong. Apparently the S 400 is so fearsome to SehSha (США) that those fools are threatening sanctions against Russia for selling them and against whoever purchases the S 400. To me this says loud and clear SehSha has no defense against this weapon, otherwise they wouldn’t say a word, and США has yet to face S 500 or even get it’s electronic signature to the best of my knowledge.
Voting starts in Russia in a little less than eight hours. Outlying regions, I’m talking way out there in the vast and virtually uninhabited areas, have already voted Friday and Saturday as has the Armed Forces. Everything will be fully manned as I’m sure it is now.
I may well be wrong and I’ve certainly been wrong on a lot of things in my time on this rock, but this weekend and early next week may well decide the fate of this world for the next half century. If so, I pray for peace, peace on this troubled rock hurtling through the void of space, peace for once even if this peace has to be the nightmare of США, a Pax Rossiya. Perhaps the day will come when there is no war, it’s a nice thought but for my entire life there has not been one day without that scourge of mankind, War. Enough. This war of over a hundred years has to stop and maybe it will in the next few days.
Auslander
Author
Well said Larchmonter445, you brought tears to my eyes. It is heartbreaking.
Hello fellow super.
Long live Syria
Long live Assad
Saker, my question is why don’t the Russians target these installations/sites they know about now? Attack with cruise missiles, etc. Wipe them all out before they strike.
They’ll be demonized anyway when they do respond after the attacks begin. If they respond.
They likely have weapon superiority anyways, but it would be use of force, and Russia would actually then be the aggressor, and history woud paint with a different brush. Even if a NATO first strike does land and kill Russian soldiers in Syria, it will put Russia on the right side of the law, both in spirit, and in the letter.. playing into the ideology of Western propaganda would only embolden their militaries into believing they are right.
That would be an act of war ////
They won’t be just demonized: they’ll itching for just such an excuse to attack. Read Larchmonter445’s post above.
The installations/sites will be destroyed when doing so will no longer risk giving the demon-possessed an excuse to start WWIII.
Not looking good –
https://twitter.com/WaelAlRussi/status/975046143414620161
Wael
@WaelAlRussi
Moments ago
Russia air defense systems in #Khmemeim AB #Latakia intercepted an unidentified object/s over the sea.
2 missiles were launched.
9:28 AM – 17 Mar 2018
https://southfront.org/russian-air-defenses-in-hmeimim-airbase-shoot-down-uav-over-sea-reports/
On March 17, Russian air defense systems in the Hmeimim airbase, near the coastal city of Jableh, targeted an unidentified aerial object northwest of the airbase, over the Mediterranean sea, with at least two missiles, according to Syrian pro-government activists.
The activists said that the aerial object had been shot down and suggested that it might had been an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). However, the Ministry of Defense of Russia has not provided any information about the incident yet.
Experts believe that the Russian Pantsir-S1 short to medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system was used to shoot down the aerial object.
SehSha (US) will not stop, no one in 70 years has told them ‘NO’ and like a recalcitrant child, they must have that toy or they will destroy it. Problem is now this toy can fight back with the help of Mother.
This is going to be a very dicey situation. Mother does not threaten, she acts after she warns once and she told them what would happen if they launch an attack. I have no idea what will happen but I have few doubts that SehSha will launch their attacks after the much publicized coming false flag attacks in Syria, the Haley thing has flat said so and she don’t sneeze without asking permission, ergo her words might as well have come out of President Trump’s mouth. Their problem is Mother has publicly told who, what, where, when and how for the chem and possibly bio attacks but SehSha news has said zero and that is their orders, ‘shaddap and only say what we tell you to say’.
Scenarios are wandering around my mind but I think if Mother faces down SehSha, SehSha is done from that instant and the fall will be precipitous and rapid, the whole world will turn on them and there’s a whole lot of Americans who won’t make it home in the mad dash to safety.
Another is SehSha might come in guns blazing and if so what does Mother do? VVP has drawn his line and I have few doubts that he will follow through with what he said. So, what does SehSha do with downed aircraft, dead soldiers and possibly sinking ships? What does Mother do with downed aircraft and dead Russian soldiers and sinking ships at the hands of SehSha?
This night and the next few days may well be for all the marbles and I look for the shit to hit the fan dawn Sunday morning my time if not before. Mother will not fold, she can not. SehSha will not fold, she can not. Mexican standoff? Doubt that, but mayhap someone will fire that one shot….
Auslander
Author
Indeed
“Another is SehSha might come in guns blazing and if so what does Mother do? VVP has drawn his line and I have few doubts that he will follow through with what he said. So, what does SehSha do with downed aircraft, dead soldiers and possibly sinking ships? What does Mother do with downed aircraft and dead Russian soldiers and sinking ships at the hands of SehSha?”
Probably SehSha pushes the nuclear button, Mother sees the launches, recognizes the trajectories, and pushes about a hundred nuclear buttons. Is a world without humanity worth it? Another way to put it is, is a world with the US constantly pulling this kind of shit worth it? Personally, I say roll it up, turn out the lights. But blow up the evil empire first.
To keep our spirits up and to honour election day.. watch President Putin sings RF National Anthem… it will bring tears to your eyes. Magic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMFIWBQB1kE
What other country stands this proud and tall?
The link was posted in Europe a couple of weeks ago when the video didn’t have many viewers. The reaction was immediate. A big paper showed parts of the video, but without providing the link.
Thank you for reminding me. Press CC for English.
No one stands as tall and proud as we do. In the parades and events in this berg, one can feel the pride, not hubris, simply pride in God and Country.
So, you had ‘water coming from your eyes’ again? I’ll have to speak to Annya Koli about that!
Kind regards
Auslander
Author
Fantastic! I did cry… I love Russia!
Strong powers such as Russia and the U.S. neither need, nor use, false flag operations. Weak powers use false flag operations in an attempt to manipulate strong powers. The initial ISIS use of chemical weapons on their own allies and blaming Assad’s troops illustrates this methodology.
The U.S. is in Syria for a single purpose at this point. To limit the highly aggressive expansion of Iranian forces. As a strong power with a clear & fully justified purpose there is nothing for the U.S. to gain via a false flag operation.
This is almost certainly, Ground work for a Weak power’s false flag operation . Pre-positioning lies so when they use chemical weapons they can attempt to blame U.S. forces. To find the source of the mis-information ask the question, “What Weak power wants to set-up the U.S.?”.
Two weak parties are the most likely candidates for such deception:
-1- Iran/Hezbollah/Hamas doesn’t like that Trump is ending Obama’s appeasement nuclear ‘faux-deal’ and wants to maneuver the U.S. out of the area.
-2- Turkey/SDF is also upset with current U.S. policy now that Trump no longer supports Erdogan’s dream of regime change in Syria.
Take your pick — #1, #2, or propose another Weak power. The one thing everyone will be sure of if there is a chemical event in the near future — Neither Trump nor Putin will be responsible.
Propose another?
Not sure your theory that weak powers are the only users of false flags holds water. But I will play anyway.
Israel.
Reload,
It is hard to see how Israel would gain via the false flag described in they original article. Here is another question to help the search for potentially responsible parties, “What military operation that is currently impossible would become possible if the false flag is successful? ”
Israel like the U.S. already has a 100% fully justified purpose in hand, limiting Iran/Hezbollah/Hamas aggression. Both the U.S. and Israel can deploy against Iranian offensive forces in Syria right now, before any false flag operation. They will have exactly the same arms and latitude to act against Iranian offensive forces after the described a false flag operation.
Only a party with something to gain would go to the political risk of running a false flag. Both Turkey and Iran would gain both justification and military freedom to act if the U.S. had to pull back on military operations in the region.
______
Another point worth considering, “Are there potentially easy mistakes that could have been made by the original Intel source?”
Hypothetically, a person of ambiguous nationality is tracked back to a NATO facility after handing over suspicious materials. In the chain of Military Intelligence, could this fact set accidentally lead to a Turkish operation being mischaracterized as a U.S. Operation?
‘It is hard to see how Israel would gain via the false flag described’
they are not necessarily rational – greed and other pathology is what drives psychopaths. Most psychopaths eventually self-destruct.
Every time I read books on psychopathy – I can’t help thinking of Zionists – the ultimate psychopaths as a ‘culture’
not necessarily weak – they are just psychopaths coming from psychopathic ‘cultures’ – lying, cheating, stealing, killing (but acting and pretending to be a lover of’ democracy and’justice’ etc and telling you everything you like to hear so that you drop your defenses- as all psychopaths around the world do….that’s the only way they know to live. Ideally they like their victims to feel sorry for them
But yes ultimately they are weak.
If you think USA of AIPAC is not weak – just walk around SF, LA, NY, Seattle etc – once you see thousands of dirt-poor homeless heroin addicts shitting and pissing (and sleeping) in gutters – you will lose any illusion of strength and wealth – America is in many ways much worse than anything I have seen in 3rd world countries.
West is ruled by psychopaths – and false flags and other extreme forms of deceit is all they know.
they have no loyalty to anyone – by nature of their sickness they are universal traitors.
Psychopathy is mostly Anglo-Saxon disease – world’s capitals of psychopathy are London, LA and NY
Go back into your cave, troll.
Looks like we missed this one. Thanks – mod-pd
The USA has been using false flag operations since its establishment with only 13 states when they were weak themselves. They’ve obviously gotten used to that MO and cannot do without.
How can the weak power (Russia), position NATO warships within striking range of Syria?
Ilya,
I am having difficulty following your question.
Here is the first sentence from my original post:
This explicitly runs against your assertion that Russia is weak. Also, nothing I mentioned was related to naval vessel positioning.
Perhaps your comment was intended for another message thread?
Of course the US uses false flag operations, staged events and provocations. Did I specify enough to avoid any sophistry? the Gulf of Tonkin incident says you’re wrong; 9/11 ends the discussion.
Let us assume for discussion the U.S. Is involved in false flags. That still leaves the question, “What would the U.S. achieve with this false flag?”.
There is nothing gained even if the plan works. With nothing to gain, it seems improbable that they are running such an op.
_______
Now ask the Same Question about a different party, “What would Turkey achieve with this false flag?”
Turkey is stuck in Afrin losing troops.
— Staying put or withdrawing North would be a defeat for Erdogan.
— East becomes a NATO destroying firefight with the U.S. Erdogan may wish this eventually, but not now.
— West is not workable for a variety of reasons, most notably geography.
— South has military potential, but Turkey has no political excuse to move that direction.
Take the entire MoD analysis in the primary article substituting Turkey for the U.S. If Turkey was successful with the false flag, would that allow them to attack South? It certainly would help them gain support for such an action.
Mistaking Turkish operatives for U.S. operatives is they type of error that could easily be made in the Intel community. Especially if the Turkish operatives had received U.S. training some time ago.
Both the plan and the MoD Intel make sense if Erdogan is pulling the strings.
We have entered another 1914 moment before a great war that will bring down many of the great powers of our time.
The Russian military has stated that they will destroy the launchers that threaten Russians in Damascus, a statement by them that has no precedent during their assistance to Syria. The Russian military must have already sent official notification to the Pentagon and State Dept. The US/UK is preparing false flag chemical weapon attacks in Syria to blame on Assad. The UK false flag is to soften up the public for the false flag in Syria which will be the pretext for the US attack on Syria.
This feels like the worst moments of the Cold War like during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The public in the West is asleep marching into the blast furnace. The mighty will fall taking millions or billions with them.
I hope it doesn’t happen but I have lost all hope that it can be avoided.
Well written Arius,
I too would despair but something I came across a few years gives me some hope of intervention from on high in case of major nuclear war. You may think this rubbish, but then so many still in the Western media matrix would think Putin and Assad genuinely popular with their people is rubbish.
See: https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/ufos-nukes-secret-link-revealed/
That’s not to say the job of waking up fellow humans is anything but urgent!
Lavrov: ” Syria is not longer proxy war”, ” our military is in constant contact with the US commanders” by that we know that they preparing chemical attack on Damascus. We strongly object it. Now beside US terrorist there are also: Brits, Franch, German. We will try to be in contact with them too. Everything under control on the Eastern front. Vote Putin for next 6 years of war in Syria. We and our partners taking good care for Their good. War is assured and blood and money will flow to our coffers. Spasiba tovarishchi
Reports of 24 hour ceasefire – perhaps someone blinked or wiser heads prevailed?
https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-ceasefire-announced-in-strategic-east-ghouta-suburb/
The firing of Rex Tillerson has fully exposed the struggle for power within the Anglo-American and European political space. Two factions are vying for control of the Empire and thus to determine the future of the world.
Faction ‘A’ is by far the more powerful. It is based on a centuries old criminal network and remains centred on the UK. It all includes all those individuals commonly referred to as Neoconservatives, plus the vast majority of politicians in representitve government bodies, including most of those within Congress, and also controls the greatest part of mainstream and other cultural media including in film, radio and print.
Faction ‘A’ is seeking to ignite a confrontation between the US and Russia via a false flag event, most likely according to the scenario outlined above. In doing so they will permanently weaken the power of the Nation State, the only structure supporting institutions capable of interdicting transnational crimminal activity.
Faction ‘B’ is weaker and is troubled by the prospect of what their opponents are after, however, it still has more in common with transnational Zionist elite criminals than it does with the so-called 99%. It controls the White House and despite considerable misdirection engineered from within Faction ‘A’ controlled media, all indications are that Generals McMaster, Kelly and Mattis, and possibly future Secretary of State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, are on this side. Faction ‘B’ controls President Trump’s Twiiter account and does most of it’s communication via this medium because they have no other way to easily bypass Faction ‘A’ controlled media.
Whereas Faction ‘A’ is the equivalent of and allied to Russian Atlanticists, Faction ‘B’ is similar to and allied with Russia’s Eurasian Sovereigntists, including Vladimir Putin. Loyalties cut across institutions and national boundries but faction ‘B’ is in control of most of the US military, however, it remains an open question as to whether the European command of the US military and NATO are on board with faction ‘B,’ or remain integrated with and subject to those who aligned to stay behind paramilitary forces and Gladio-type networks, including British, French and Intelligence controlled special forces in Syria, including rogue elements of the CIA, who are clearly working for the objectives of Faction ‘A’ and hoping to ignite World War 3, upon which they will use the ensuing chaos to seize additional power in both Europe and the United States.
There is much confusion as to the position of H.R. McMaster, who is rumoured to have particpated with Rex Tillerson in a conspiracy to oust Donald Trump, or at least force his hand on declaring war with Iran. McMaster is a well known anti Iran hawk but few observers recognize Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is a long time friend of Faction ‘A,’ and secret friend of Israel, going back to before the Iran-Contra Affair when Rouhani was training as a lawyer in Scotland and was likely recruited by MI6 in cooperation with Mossad and others.
On the other hand the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Iranian PMU’s and Hezbollah are paradoxically allied to Faction ‘B,’ seeking to bring an end to the war in Syria and in this way disempower Israel.
The position of China is also widely misunderstood. It is not a disinterested party, nor it is especially friendly with Russian of US Sovereign Nationalists, who it sees as competitors. Although the current leadership prefers to stand back and priviledges stability it remains a long time ally of the Faction ‘A’ criminal cabal, via it’s nearly 200 year relationship going back to the opium trade of early-mid 1800’s when Chinese criminal gangs, a.k.a. triads, acted as middle men in the opium trade with the British Empire, accumulating vast fortunes which were later used to seize control of China, first via Nationalists then later with Communists, who conducted a Cultural Revolution that killed up to 100 million Chinese. When Henry Kissinger began visiting China in the 1970’s, on behalf of not the United States but the Zionist Crimminal Cabal, he made an agreement to fully industrialize China at primarily US expense. Upon the assasination of Mao, said to have been conducted by the Gang of Four, a plot which included Mao’s own wife who was later executed for her role, Deng Xiaoping took control of China and subsequently declared “it is glorious to grow rich,” after which the wholesale export of North American industry to China began in earnest.
Therefore many memebrs of the Chinese elite owe a debt of gratitude to the Anglo-Zionist criminal cabal here described as Faction ‘A,’ and more recently Xi Xinping visited the UK where he finalized additional arrangements with then UK Finance Minister David Osborne, to make the City of London a major center of trade in the forthcoming Chinese global Fiat. In turn the UK finance oligarchy offered continued assistance and expertise to China with management of a soon to be dominant world currency, and also in the field of cultural manipulation and (mind) control, the only meaningful ‘technology’ possesed by the British and which would be of value to China.
Finally, as many people have already suggested, including William Engdahl, North Korea is most likely a satrap of the Pentagon, if not officially then effectively. Fearing a sudden collapse of US dollar hegemony and how this will effect US military expenditures, made in a currency still controlled by the Zionist cabal of Faction ‘A’ via the US Federal Reserve, the US military has reoriented itself towards the Pacific, using North Korean nukes as an excuse to reposition it’s forces so as to threaten China should it be tempted to pull the rug out from under the US dollar, which is in any case unlikely since above all the Chinese elite favour stability and would prefer a smooth transition into the coming Chinese Century, which won’t be the panacea promised by those who are ignorng the totalitarian nature of what China promises to do with it’s Silk Road and associated infrastructure.
China to ban people with bad ‘social credit’ from planes, trains
http://www.scmp.com/tech/enterprises/article/2137619/china-bar-people-bad-social-credit-trains-planes
Where-Wolf,
I think that your ‘Faction-A’ are more commonly known as the ‘Globalists’. As you say, it includes the neo-conservatives, but also the neo-liberals, such as Soros, and many of the Davos crowd. It owns the the U.S. Deep State, the Clintons, the Democratic Party, most of the EU structures, and politicians throughout the Western world. Their objective is the destruction of nation-states in favor of the governance of international institutions, (World Bank, IMF, WTO, etc., etc.) which they control. Right now Russia is the biggest obstacle to their plans. By the way, I think McMaster belongs to this group.
Your Faction-B represents what can be called the ‘Authoritarian Nationalists’, whose leading players are Trump, Netenyahu and M bin Salmon. They are supported by the ‘right wing populists’ that brought Trump to power and are causing havoc in Europe and elsewhere. This group wants to preserve their nation-states, but still want to dominate the world.
Russia, China, Iran and others belong to the club of the Multi-polar World Order.
The Globalists are enemies with all. The Authoritarian Nationalists are opportunists and align with whomever makes sense for the moment.
I think the North Korea issue was a gambit by the ‘Globalists’, in order to take control of North Korea and thus box-in China.
I agree. Neolibs, neocons versus authoritarian nationalists, it’s a good description. There are many names and criss-crossing loyalties but I suppose they are all globalists by definition, the most sane being those who control Russia. Netanyahu seems to represent the worst of all worlds.
I’m wary about China and Iran. Oportnunists a-plenty wherever you turn, and we’re still being force fed GMO, soaked in pharmaceuticals and etc. I see no prospect of change anytime soon.
The ‘Globalists’ are fascists. Their ‘World Government’ project is fascism in its purest form, authority over every one and accountable to no one. They are by far the most dangerous:
1. While they want to rule, they feel no responsibility for any population. Thus, for them, war has no cost. That is one reason that they are so cavalier about provoking war between Russia and the U.S., even if it turns nuclear.
2. They are becoming more and more desperate. Their every move in Syria has been blocked by Russia since 2013. Their gambit in Ukraine, the purpose of which was to throw the Russian Navy out of the Black Sea, back-fired, and Ukraine is now a failed state. Their gambit in North Korea is failing.
In addition, their fascist economic policies (transfer of wealth to the elites, i.e. themselves), implemented in the U.S. and Europe over the past 30+ years have created serious economic and societal damage to both. They are losing their grip on power (Trump, Brexit, right wing populism in Europe, MBS purge in Saudi). Moreover, China and Russia are emerging as super-powers to fill the power vacuum in geo-politics that the fading ‘Globalist’ era is leaving.
For the ‘Globalists’, saving their project of global domination (remember Full Spectrum Dominance) is becoming urgent. Syria may be the turning point. That is why we see the frantic attempts to provoke the U.S. to directly attack Syria (and thus Russia). The only thing that might prevent this is that the Pentagon, under Trump, may not wish to commit suicide. The jury is still out on this. If it were Hillary, WW3 would have started long ago.
Well said dh
Have you seen this doco – banned in UK. It is brilliant overview of past century and the globalist fascists:
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/everything-rich-man-trick/
Thanks W-W and dh-mtl for spelling this out and weaving all the threads into a comprehensive picture.
Is it correct to say A= bankers, B= military- with CIA etc agencies setting up their own rogue military factions? Is this not a long standing opposition?
k
I think that we can say that:
Group A: The ‘Globalists’ are the ‘trans-national elites’ that include international bankers (old money), international industrialists and oil magnates, and many of the world’s ultra wealthy, as wel as middle eastern monarchs etc.
Figures such as Hillary Clinton, David Patreaus (and his protege McMaster), George Soros, and in the past David Cameron, Tony Blair, Saudi Prince Bandar (Bush) are the easily recognizable public faces of this group.
This group controls, or tries to, most international institutions, including the World Bank, IMF, WTO, European Union structures, IOC, WADA, Climate Change Organization. They own most western world’s main-stream media, and almost all NGOs, and groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. They also literally own the U.S. deep state (i.e. much of the CIA, FBI, State Department, and some factions within the military), the Democratic party, the McCain wing of the Republican party and a wide swath of politicians throughout western democracies. Since the mid-1990s they have literally used the U.S. military as their private mercenary army.
As I said above, this group takes no responsibility for any society or nations, rather putting themselves above nation-states as global rulers, unaccountable to anyone. Thus they care nothing for the plight of the ‘Deplorables’ in the U.S., the Greeks, or the other Europeans that are quietly sinking into poverty and despair. Not to mention the plight of the peoples that they have been ‘regime changed’, Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, Georgia, etc. etc.
The Globalists purchase their power through corruption, propaganda, outright electoral fraud and regime change where necessary. (Note that they are currently trying to ‘regime change’ Trump and Netanyahu, and they tried to overthrow Bin Salman and Erdogan last year). They have also bought off the ‘social-democratic’ electorate by promising to protect them from Global Warming, promote their gender diversity, and numerous other wedge issues to attract the gullible and distract attention from their fascist agenda.
Group B: The ‘Authoritarian Nationalists’ includes those leaders that still identify with their nation-state and take responsibility for their citizens. These include Trump, Netanyahu, Bin Salmon as the most prominent. It also includes the leaders of the right wing populist movements in Britain (Brexiters) and Western-Europe.
The ‘Authoritarian Nationalists’ do not appear to be organized on a larger scale, but rather represent indigenous movements that are opposed to the devastation that has been wrought on their own countries and the world at large by the ‘Globalists’. Many in the U.S. military have a natural affinity with this group. Thus they are often seen to be at war with the tools of the ‘Globalists’, such as the CIA.
They also tend to be right wing, although Jeremy Corbyn might be the exception that proves the rule, because, as I said above, the so-called ‘social-democratic’ forces have been completely subverted by the ‘Globalist’ propaganda. The right-wing tend not to be so ready to accept this propaganda.
I think your spot-on….well done.
Wow…this is intense….very very interesting.
I have often wondered where the Chinese stood on several issues. Chinese discretion and the face saving nature of Asian culture are so difficult to read for Westerners.
So the question is…is a Chinese led century better or worse than an American led century?
I also debate this question. But the more I learn about developments in China, the more I think China is the appointed leader into the Globalist dream of an AI dominated technocracy. Apparently surveillance in China has the goal of being able to detect any citizen in a matter of seconds. The IMF has already said it will be moving HQ to China and China is working on the development of quantum computers needed for a global blockchain currency.
I’m a bit lazy about providing links here, because I recently lost my bookmarked data.
k
I forgot to mention the citizen rating system. This is the facebook ‘like’ button on steroids. It’s called sesame credit. Every time you do something in accordance (or not) with the states prescribed behavior code you will increase or decrease your citizen rating. This rating will determine your ability to get jobs, apartments, and other kinds of social benefits. This link briefly describes what I am referring to.
k
https://sputniknews.com/asia/201803171062634257-china-rating-citizens-government/
Dear kinterra, glad to see you here.What and how will be China is a question of the near future, as the events are unfolding with an ever growing rapidity and intensity, all the Players will have to show their real faces, time will come when they will have no more other alternatives. You know, everyone is playing with Time but Time is the bigger player who will force their hands.
Commons debates sarin death case
Leading Aircraftman Ronald Maddison
Ronald Maddison died after an experiment at Porton Down
Controversial nerve gas tests carried out at Porton Down were due to be debated in Parliament on Tuesday.
The discussion comes just months after a court ruling that a young RAF serviceman was unlawfully killed through being exposed to Sarin.
The Wiltshire-based chemical warfare laboratories were used over many decades to develop weapons and Britain’s defences against them.
Ronald Maddison from County Durham died after exposure to sarin liquid in 1953.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/wiltshire/4285211.stm
We react to the latest events going on in Eastern Ghouta and speculate about different military tactical scenarios that may take place. But what about Crimea, Kaliningrad, Donbass and Moscow itself? Could the threatening statements by the U.S. representative to the UN be a cover for Ukrainian forces and NATO to move on Donbass? Are there any sightings or reports that U.S. warships are underway across from Sevastopol?
We recently read where a Russian submarine sailed undetected up to the maritime waters of the U.S. eastern seaboard. How do we know a U.S. submarine has not passed through the Bosphorus Strait?
I’m concerned the U.S. may have ulterior motives beyond Syria and now may be an opportune time with the Russian public voting for their next president in a few hours. I keep thinking about the attack on Pearl Harbor which happened on a Sunday morning. Tomorrow is Sunday, too.
I hope the Russian Defense Ministry is on high alert until the elections have concluded. (Me, too. Mod-pd)
Any attack on Sevastopol or Krimea is instant war. VVP has often said an attack on Sevastopol and AO is the same as an attack on Moskau and he was not joking. CehSha and her lackeys know this fact rather well.
Novorossiya can and will defend themselves.
This morning, except for the 07:30 bells of St. Nikolas summoning the worshipers to morning service, the silence is deafening. Not a sound, not an airframe anywhere, just the usual Sunday morning silence.
Link to photo of the forces CehSha has in the Syria AO at this moment. No link to what is in Black Sea. I count 9 destroyers, read light cruisers, 2 destroyers Ticonderoga class, one flat top and one nuke sub. That’s a lot of firepower concentrated in a small area and this list does not include what is bobbing around in the Red Sea, this AO mostly lackeys of US.
Auslander
Auslander, my family has a great debt to Russia.
My father was sent to Buchenwald, because he was a Yugoslav partisan.
When the Soviet army approached, many prisoners were moved out in trucks and killed.
My father managed to escape from his truck and went into hiding until the Soviet tanks showed up.
He spoke Russian and the Soviet commander appointed him an army translator to assist in the search and arrest of Nazis.
My family exists today because my father was saved by the glorious Soviet army.
Today,again, it might be Russia which saves the world from lunacy.
Cheers
Mario Medjeral // Gers // France
@Mario. And my children exist because my wife and her mother were saved by the glorious Soviet army and the Communist Polish partisans. Your sentiments are my sentiments, Russia may once again save the world from megalomaniac Lunacy.
Cheers
Nick Maroudas
I wonder if the timing of the potentially fake news that is the Skripal poisoning isn’t used to paint Russia in an aggressive light, given that the US is amassing warships in the Eastern Mediterranean to target the Russian base as well as Syrian assets and infrastructure.
It also explains why FGUKUS officials are squealing loudly when they have their own assets trapped along with the terrorists they are fighting alongside… their cover about to be blown wide open, as Auslander has alluded to.
With Pompeo at the helm, it looks like the US is going all out attack, by sending 3 fleets worth of attack vessels, to try to free their FGUKUS and terrorists assets.
I hope the Russians are on high alert as the Empire will seek to use the Russian election to launch their next sinister plot, which has been weeks/months in the making.
Stand your ground Russia!
PS Auslander and Saker, may your spirit live forever!
I seem to remember a Russian missile warship heading to the Med. the other day…..gosh…the anti rusdian news repirting this morning…nearly evety sentance russophobia..nay…Putin phobia hysteria.
The west is in a frenzy. They thought they could wrest control of every source of gas and every pipeline to europe. Now they have lost and soon Nord Stream 2 will be operative direct from Russia to Germany with no other country in between. The west is apoplectic at this debacle and all of their own doing. There are trillions of investment dollars exiting coal and nuclear energy relying on having control over gas and NO competition.
Who gains from Skripals poisoning? These same investment bankers. Why is Theresa May foaming demented accusations against Russia? She thinks she can generate a total boycot against Russia and so smash the Nord Stream 2 project and thereby damage Russia and Germany at the same time. Pay back for Germany being insistent on Britain compensating for Brexit stupidity.
Who else gains from this poison attack? Christopher Steele employed Skripal as part of the Trump dossier invention and likely underpaid him and perhaps his partner in crime Skripal was about to publish or even blow the whistle. Steele has an interest in covering his tracks. Trump might benefit from an act of revenge as the Steele dossier crippled his entire first presidential year!
UK prime minister Theresa May and her chums in MI6 would benefit from any coverup of their stupid antics in aiding Steele to to compile the dossier on Trump and supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign to be president. The entire UK spy establishment was in on this dirty trick. Niki Haley has been suckered by the May BS and is so stupid she believes what the UK ambassador to the UN tells her. Hopeless.
The west and their warmongering created this debacle around gas. They hate and blockaded Iran, they invaded or destroyed Iraq, Libya, Syria. They picked the losing side with Turkey and Qatar. They blew it. And they try to blame Russia!!! Clowns! (Excellent! MOD-pd)
New joke doing the rounds …
A phone call to 10 Downing Street.
– Can I please talk to Theresa?
– She is asleep.
– If she wakes up, can you let her know, that Vladimir called?
– What do you mean by “if”?
— Mr Putin Sir, our Prime Minister suffers advanced stages of Dementia Politica, we have administered a concoction of sleeping meds for the safety of British citizens …
Muffled laughter. Silence.
May is on statins. One can easily see this is the case by looking at the colour and tone of her skin. In the article on the sputnik link provided below one may take a good hard look a May’s skin. She is on statins. As such she us incapable of empathy. She has become aggressive. She has become a psychopath.
Here us the sputniknews link:
https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201803161062614239-skripal-poisoning-theresa-may-uk-russia-threat/
And for good measure here are a just a few links supporting the assertion that May is not in her right mind and us unfit to govern. She is a danger to the entire world:
https://www.google.com.au/url?q=https://www.webmd.com/cholesterol-management/news/20150701/do-cholesterol-drugs-affect-aggression&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjx1_r35fTZAhVJk5QKHVRLCuwQFggpMAg&usg=AOvVaw21I_V_jEb618XDFzaHAiGq
https://www.google.com.au/url?q=http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-3159774/Why-pills-making-angry-statins-linked-aggression-women-mood-altering-effects-everyday-medicines.html&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjx1_r35fTZAhVJk5QKHVRLCuwQFggsMAk&usg=AOvVaw2xR4bqTWU2keINpyUBE3PT
I think she is possessed by demons, rather.
Sorry mod please allow the second of the posting up and not the first because the first has a glaring bad autocorrect error in it. ,:)
already deleted one as dup … please ck which one was deleted … mod
Bullies are cowards. If you warn them you are ready, they will back off. Especially Conrad’s “flabby devils” who run the Heart of Darkness from their offices in the financial districts of London, New York, Brussels and Paris.
Super to see saker “hubris” article has been posted on UK off-guardian today
Article worth sharing with family and friends still in the matrix
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-16/syrian-war-dummies-three-versions
Videos worth sharing to create cognitive dissonance
Civilians liberated from E Ghouta tell of terrorists horror and grateful to army
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/03/what-the-media-wont-show-east-ghouta-civilians-recount-horrible-life-under-terrorist-occupation/
Assad and Syrian people
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-wests-failed-efforts-to-destroy-syria-the-women-and-men-of-syria-will-not-be-caged/5631869
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wsdKyJMzLS8
A speech by Assad near end first year Syrian War (must watch to end, not long, subtitled) Indicates why the war to unseat him has made him wildly popular with vast majority who want pluralistic secular state
https://scholar.google.com.au/schhp?hl=en
Is this a declaration that there is now a Russian controlled no fly zone over Syria for how long…is this statement being percieved as such… are any usa coalition others planes flying anywheres in Syria….their bases still recieving supplies(apparently mini battlefield nukes are being moved from Incirluk to big base in Jordan presumably as usa has threatened anyone buying s-400)for usa coalition….nato and does this apply to Turkey? Are they “permitted “to continue with their ground operations it seems so at Afrin……or that “issue” would be too much for Russia to take on….I wonder if there is cordination- backup with Iran…Hezbollah in any ways…what is being done for an even more unified front…..is VVP awaiting congratulations from Netyanhoo for his re election? Or has VVP been on various hotlines to state leaders one wonders…..Iraq seems more willing to eject usa…can it do more to recognise the side effects from continuing m.e.western threats etc…?
You mentioned Turkey. What kind of role does play Turkey in Syria is not clear for me, they seem to have occupied Afrin city together with the FSA. Erdogan said that “the Syrian regime has abandoned Afrin in 2012″ and they ” will not return it back”. Eastern-Ghouta is a question of days now to be fully liberated ( I’m curious what will happen to the “white helmets” guys, if they will be ever captured) and there is still Idlib a big fish to deal with in the north. If the SAA will go there (they will do that at a certain point) how will react Turkey and their friends, the FSA ? And there is Daraa in the south, the region in the near of Jordanian border and of course the eastern part of Eurfates. Plenty of hot spots on the table.
Boris Johnson says now has evidence Russia has been making and stockpiling secretly for 10 years the “novichok”…….. setting up for …nay this is an accusation of WMD……
just like “they” say Syria has still been doing for chemical weapons ….
Syria is preparing for a false flag attempt by western and NATO forces so that the west can accuse Russia/Syria of a chemical attack – why in the hell would Russia or Syria do such a ghastly deed when it would be against their interest! So who would it benefit – it would benefit Israel and the west for hegemony in the middle east. And bring them closer to a war with Iran….
Syria, beware of a false flag attempt by Israel and the west so they can accuse Assad for crimes against humanity when the real criminal perpetrating these ghastly attacks are Israel and the west. Why would Assad kill his own people when 95% agree with his policies. Obviously, it’s for Israeli and Western hegemony over the middle east. And, bring them closer to war with Iran.
Finally had time to sit down and read this report. This is the sort of material that keeps me regularly returning to this site.
See also:
Syria: It would all be over by now without the ‘regime-changers’
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/421590-syria-war-regime-change/
We know from WikiLeaks that as early as December 2006 US officials were discussing how to destabilize the Syrian government. A cable from US Ambassador to Syria William Roebuck discussed the “potential vulnerabilities” of the Assad administration and the “possible means to exploit them.”
One of the “possible means” was to seek to divide the Shia and Sunni communities in Syria. In a section entitled PLAY ON SUNNI FEARS OF IRANIAN INFLUENCE, the ambassador wrote:
“There are fears in Syria that the Iranians are active in both Shia proselytizing and conversion of, mostly poor, Sunnis. Though often exaggerated, such fears reflect an element of the Sunni community in Syria that is increasingly upset by and focused on the spread of Iranian influence in their country through activities ranging from mosque construction to business.”
The date of the cable is highly significant. 2006 was the year that Israel, the US’s closest ally in the region, went to war in Lebanon but despite its clear military superiority, didn’t succeed in defeating Hezbollah. If Israel was to succeed in the future, the Syrian-Hezbollah-Iran axis would have to be broken.
In a television interview, former French Foreign Minister Roland Dumas said that Britain had been preparing to send gunmen into Syria two years before the anti-government protests of 2011 and identified Syria’s “anti-Israel stance” as being critical.”
The “elephant in the room” is not so invisible now.
Can never understand why with all evidence now available Syria is not getting help to sue for war reparations…..not that we know of…..
And see also:
‘Not proxy’: Lavrov says US, British, French special forces ‘directly involved’ in Syria war
https://www.rt.com/news/421582-lavrov-foreign-special-forces-syria/
“There are special forces on the ground in Syria from the US – they no longer deny it – the UK, France and a number of other countries,” Lavrov said in an interview to the Kazakh state broadcaster published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Saturday. “Thus, it’s not so much of a ‘proxy war,’ but rather a direct involvement in the war,” the diplomat stressed.
The US coalition is “illegitimate” from the standpoint of international law and the UN Charter, Lavrov said. “But we are realistic and understand that we wouldn’t fight with them. So we coordinate actions at least to prevent unintended clashes. Our military always keeps in touch with the American commanders who lead the operation on Syrian territory.”
Moscow is also in “a permanent dialogue” with the US General Staff officials “who actually lead the operation on the ground,” the minister said.
Lavrov also criticized the remarks by the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, about Washington’s readiness to “bomb Damascus and even the presidential palace of Bashar Assad, regardless [of the] presence of the Russian representatives there.”“It is an absolutely irresponsible statement,” Lavrov said.”
What Lavrov didn’t say, but should be understood, is that Russia knows where these nato spec forces are. One can extrapolate from there…
Terrorist capabilities laid bare in an Eastern Ghouta chemical lab
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/421515-ghouta-syria-chemical-weapons/
“The battle of narratives over the use of chemical weapons in Syria has been raging ferociously for years. But a chemical lab discovered in Eastern Ghouta this week is set to change the parameters of the discourse.
This week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated some Eastern Ghouta farmlands between Shifouniyeh and Douma and discovered a well-equipped chemical laboratory run by Saudi-backed Islamist terrorists. Not a single Western reporter showed up to investigate the facility.
The chemical facility lies only a few dozen meters away from the current military frontline and was liberated as recently as Monday. The lab is surrounded by farmlands – the last place one would expect to find this stash. I see fields of wheat, green peas, beans and chickpeas scattered liberally in a conflict area Western media dubs a “starvation siege.” The building itself is shell-pocked and littered with debris, like so many of the structures I pass in Shifouniyeh and other towns in Eastern Ghouta where war rages.
But the sight inside is astounding. Upper rooms packed with electronic hardware, basements outfitted with large boilers, shelves filled with chemical substances, corners heaving with blue and black canisters (reportedly containing chlorine), chemistry charts, books, beakers, vials, test tubes and all the paraphernalia familiar to the average student of science. And then, in several corners, piles of pipe-shaped projectiles – clear munitions of some sort.
There’s one real standout in an upper room of the facility. It’s a newish looking piece of equipment with “Hill-Rom Medaes Medplus Air Plant” written on its front. A cursory Google search pulls up several interesting facts immediately – the machine is some kind of air or gas compressor, it’s a US-manufactured product, and Saudi Arabia put out tenders for this device in 2015.”
Western media will hide the reality from their people, but their leaders know they have been found out. They may not admit it, in their hubris, but the backlash will come nevertheless. Their turn will come.
in analysing all this bluster and commotion ,mostly from the west ’empire’,..most bunters might have overlooked the fact that Evilputin is a judo and chess practitioner…..as sun yu has said, never bother the enemy when he is making a mistake ,evil putin has grasped a moment when he can land the knock out punch.
One has to study all the moves evilputin has done, since some of his paid mercenaries contracted by barrel bomber president ,were killed by the west empire’s airforce in DZ near the oil fields.This was a red line for evilputin ,since than he called off a very successful ongoing idlip campaign ,he gave erdagon of turkey to take over afrin where kurds were not being honest,but instead has decided to take revenge on the special forces of mi6 and cia operating in east damascus….the message is clear ,”you kill mine i kill yours”…..gave barrel bomber president to take out nutyanhoo f16s…he might have given encouragement to the russian double agent now in london hospital to spill the beans on the trump dossier, thereby forcing m16 to make stupid mistake like trying to stop this.
Make no mistake, he has turned on the heat ,at the right time ,so that the west’s spitting response will garner him more votes too from his citizens…he is coming out a winner due to all this stupid mistakes the west has done..he has been giving then enough ropes now he is tightening the noose….pass the pop corn.
Pro-war trolls resort to smears as their ‘rebels’ lose miserably in Syria
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/421528-weiss-war-troll-sryia/
“Pro-regime-change pundits have gone into overdrive, unleashing everything in their arsenals and bending reality to slander the anti-war left, as their disastrous project in Syria reaches a miserable and failed ending.
They got their way in Iraq and Libya, leaving havoc, devastation, piles of dead bodies and ISIS in their wake. But in Syria, they ran into several obstacles and ultimately lost. The Assad regime is still in power and the death squads armed and funded by the US and its regional allies have been almost entirely defeated, with Damascus currently in the process of retaking one of the last remaining pockets of insurgent-held territory in Syria.
As their final loss in Syria approaches, the pro-regime-change crowd is channeling its outrage at the anti-war left, cranking up their online smear machine to new levels. Indeed, the slander even found its way onto the website of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) – the premier hate-group-monitoring organization in the US.”
She continues, describing how splc backed down, retracted and apologized. She also described another zionazi front and his nonsense.
What is going on here is clearly zionazi propagandists, the zionazi-gay media, zionazi fronted orgs and a mass of online trolling, all organised by zionazi, inc. to support their quislings in nato regime’s in their war against Syria.
As always: very useful information by SAKER for me, because our brainwashed media – I live in Germany – do not inform the population about the truth. They are against Russia, because they have forgotten the great godsend, made by the Russians to Germans: The peaceful reunification of our country (3. October 1990).
Like the Romans consequently pursued the total destruction of Carthage – think of the powerful and permanent repetition of: “Ceterum censeo Carthaginem esse delendam” – the US will do the same with Russia. Why the US is doing this? You can possibly find an answer in: “Die protestantische Ethik und der Geist des Kapitalismus” (The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism). This publication by the German sociologist Max Weber (1864 – 1920) could be a very important tessera in finding the correct answer.
The West wants THE WAR. Perhaps initially not the big one, but more a series of little wars in order to demoralize Russia. In case of an attack of Syrian and Russian people by the US (after a false-flag gas attack) the reaction must not be an appeasing one. In case of a weak response I fear the worst. Russia will have the destiny of Carthage. A horrible vision!!!
Correction:
not: “In case of an attack of Syrian and Russian people…”
instead: “In case of an attack on Syrian and Russian people…”
from the river to the sea
https://thegharqadtree.com/the-not-so-hidden-hand-of-israel/
alas for all eternity
http://www.whitenationalist.org/lindstedt/jf033003.html
from henceforth
I’ll confine my comments here to a recent development he brings to light–that Iran’s successful efforts to synthesize a novichok have been authoritatively documented under the supervision of the OPCW. Given that this may be the only credibly documented variant, might this set the stage for its “detection” in the imminent false-flag chemical attack in Syria–as the casus belli for an attack on Syrian and Russian government forces in Syria that the Russian Defence Ministry has been warning against in recent days, or the deployment in New York City that Nikki Haley has been telegraphing?
Smearing Russia and Iran in a single broad brush stroke.
Assuming that such a fingerprint can’t be faked or reproduced, this might require the co-optation or humiliation of another U.N. agency–the OPCW, this time, rather than the WMD inspection program. But recent OPCW findings in jihadist-controlled Syria, without having actually sent an inspection team in, suggest that this co-optation is not beyond the realm of plausibility
The Western media can broadcast any old b*ll*cks and the sheople believe it. I’ve given up trying to discuss world events with friends and family. Strange that tis the really smart ones who seem most oblivious to the manipulation — they cannot countenance that the very data they are processing is entirely fake.
Interesting, from the bbc:
“Among senior ministers and officials, there’s quiet satisfaction that the Russia crisis seems to be going according to plan. Maybe even better.
According to one senior government source, “it’s gone at least as well as we’d hoped”.
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-43431636
US Caught Evacuating More Daesh Leaders in Syria – State Media
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201803191062695902-daesh-evacuation-syria/
“Civilian sources told Syrian state media Monday that three US helicopters had evacuated suspected Daesh (ISIS) commanders from northeast Syria.
Speaking to SANA, the sources said that the military helicopters had landed in an area between the villages of al-Jissi and Kalu, 2 km south of the Tal Hamis township in the Qamishli District of al-Hasakah Governate.
From there, servicemen accompanied four persons from a house believed to contain Daesh* leaders of Iraqi nationality to the helicopters, which then evacuated them from the area to an unknown destination.”
US Planning to Launch Attack Against Syrian Army ‘Very Soon’ – Source
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201803191062696904-us-syria-army-attack-iraq/
“In late 2017, troops from the Syrian Army and other allied ground forces liberated parts of the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, effectively reestablishing a land route stretching from Iran to Syria and Lebanon, where the formidable Hezbollah political party and militia is based.
Speaking to Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem, a Syrian analyst reported that a largescale US military operation is set to be launched against the Syrian Army near the Syria-Iraq border “very soon.”
“The US is planning a large attack against the Syrian Army very soon to capture Syria’s border with Iraq, especially near al-Tanf and perhaps even parts further inland,” the analyst told Sputnik, citing informed military sources stationed near the al-Tanf US military base.
Reports of an upcoming escalation with the US are also circulating on social media.
US-led coalition is planing for an all in attack against the SAA very soon, the attack will be very large and aimed at capturing the border with Iraq and even possible positions near Homs-Damascus highway… almost full invasion like Iraq 2003
— Within Syria (@WithinSyriaBlog) 18 марта 2018 г.
This military operation would strengthen the US’ position in Syria and, depending on the scale of the attack, could result in US-backed forces seizing more oil fields in eastern and central Syria. US-backed militants already control around 70-80 percent of Syria’s proven oil reserves.”
L445
“Bibi bragged the other night on Fox Levin show about his Air Force.”
The zionazi “lord ha ha” mark levin promotes netanyahoo and israeli interests at every opportunity. The screeching queen is one of the more repulsive of israel’s media prostitutes, being fanatically zionazi and extremely Russophobic. About as neocon corrupt as it gets.