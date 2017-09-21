Something rather unprecedented just happened in Syria: US backed “good terrorist” forces attempted a surprise attack against Syrian government forces stationed to the north and northeast of the city of Hama. What makes this attack unique is that it took place inside a so-called “de-escalation zone” and that it appears that one of the key goals of the attack was to encircle in a pincer-movement and subsequently capture a platoon of Russian military police officers deployed to monitor and enforce the special status of this zone. The Russian military police forces, composed mainly of soldiers from the Caucasus region, fought against a much larger enemy force and had to call for assistance. For the first time, at least officially, Russian special operations forces were deployed to rescue and extract their comrades. At the same time, the Russians sent in a number of close air support aircraft who reportedly killed several hundred “good” terrorists and beat back the attack (Russian sources speak of the destruction of 850 fighters, 11 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 46 armed pickup trucks, five mortars, 20 freighter trucks and 38 ammo supply points; you can see photos of the destroyed personnel and equipment here). What also makes this event unique is the official reaction of the Russians to this event.
Head of the Main Operations Department at Russia’s General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi declared that:
“Despite agreements signed in Astana on September 15, gunmen of Jabhat al-Nusra and joining them units that don’t want to comply with the cessation of hostilities terms, launched a large-scale offensive against positions of government troops north and northeast of Hama in Idlib de-escalation zone from 8 am on September 19 (…) According to available data, the offensive was initiated by American intelligence services to stop a successful advance of government troops east of Deir ez-Zor“.
Today, other Russian officials have added a not-so-veiled threat to this accusation. The Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov has declared that:
Russia unequivocally told the commanders of US forces in Al Udeid Airbase (Qatar) that it will not tolerate any shelling from the areas where the SDF are stationed (…) Fire from positions in regions [controlled by the SDF] will be suppressed by all means necessary.
This is unprecedented on many levels. First, the Russians clearly believe that this attempt to kill or capture a platoon of the Russian military police was planned by the United States. The fact that they are making this accusation officially shows the degree of irritation felt by the Russians about the duplicity of the Americans. Second, this is the first time, at least to my knowledge, that Russian Spetsnaz forces had to be sent in to rescue a surrounded Russian subunit. All Spetsnaz operators survived, but three of them were wounded in the operation (the Russians are not saying how badly). The close air support by very low flying SU-25 aircraft was obviously coordinated by Spetsnaz forward air controllers and probably saved the day. In other words, this was a close call and things could have ended much more badly (just imagine what the Takfiri crazies would have done, on video, to any captured Russian serviceman!). Finally, a US-organized attack on what was supposed to be a “de-confliction” zone combined with an attempt to capture Russian soldiers raises the bar for American duplicity to a totally new level.
The big question now is “do the Russians mean it?” or are they just whining with real determination to hit back if needed.
There are a couple of problems here. First, objectively, the Russian contingent in Syria is a tiny one if compared to the immense power of CENTCOM, NATO and the ever-present Israelis. Not only that, but in any US-Russian confrontation, Russia as a country is objectively the weaker side by any measure except a full-out nuclear exchange. So the Russians are not in a position of force. Furthermore, for historical and cultural reasons, Russians are much more concerned by the initiation of any incident which could lead to all-out war than the Americans who always fight their wars in somebody else’s country. This might seem paradoxical, but the Russians fear war but they are ready for it. In contrast to the Russians, the Americans don’t fear war, but neither are they ready for it. In practical terms this means that an American miscalculation could very well lead to a Russian military response which would stun the Americans and force them to enter an escalatory spiral which nobody would control.
Remember how Hillary promised that she would unilaterally impose a so-called “no-fly” zone over Syria? She promised not only to deploy US aircraft above Russian forces in Syria, but she also promised that she would force the Russian Aerospace forces out of the Syrian skies. Thank God, this crazy witch was not elected, but it appears that folks with the same arrogant and,frankly, completely irresponsible point of view are now back in power under Trump.
My fear now is that the incompetent, arrogant, not too bright and generally ignorant commanders at the Pentagon and the CIA will simply ignore clear warning signs coming from the Russians, including the public announcement that the Kremlin has given the authority to use force to protect Russian personnel to the local Russian commanders in Syria. In plain English, this means that if they are attacked the Russians in Syria do not need to consult with Moscow before using force to protect themselves. By the way, such rules of engagement are pretty common, there is nothing earth shattering here, but the fact that they were made public is, again, a message to the AngloZionist and the “good” terrorist they use to try to conquer Syria.
This time around we (the world) were lucky. The Syrians fought hard and the “good” terrorists were probably surprised by the ruthless determination of the Russian military police forces (in reality, mostly Chechen special forces) and of the Spetsnaz operators. It is one thing to fight Syrian conscripts, quite another to deal with these hardened warriors. But the next time around the outcome could be different.
The bigger picture is also one which gives me a great deal of concern. The Syrians, with Iranian, Hezbollah and Russian help, have freed Deir ez-Zor and have crossed the Euphrates river and are moving further East. In plain English this means that the US and Daesh have lost the war and that the last region of Syrian from which the AngloZionists can hope to partition the country (their current “plan B”) and establish a permanent US military presence is now threatened by the Syrian advance. The distance between the US forces currently deployed in northeastern Syria and Syrian, Iranian, Hezbollah and Russian forces is becoming shorter and shorter each day. I can just imagine how, say, Iranian or Hezbollah forces which are already “smelling” the nearby presence of US forces are drooling with hunger for the moment they will finally be able to get their hands on their old and most hated foe. I feel sincerely sorry for the first US unit to make contact with the Iranians or Hezbollah forces.
Right now the Americans are hiding behind the Kurds, but sooner or later the Iranians or Hezbollah will find them. As for the Kurds, their situation in Syria is precarious, to put it mildly: they are surrounded on all sides by the Turks, the Syrians and the Iranians and their only more or less stable zone of control is in Iraq. The Americans understand that perfectly, hence their desperate attempts to stop the Syrians.
This is a very dangerous situation: even though CENTCOM and NATO are by far the “biggest guys on the block”, in Syria the Americans are cornered, their corner is shrinking fast and it remains entirely unclear how this process can be stopped. Hence the attack on the de-confliction zone we just witnessed.
I hope that eventually the Americans will do what they did in al-Taif and simply pack, declare victory and leave. That would be the only rational thing to do. But after listening to Trump at the UN I don’t get the feeling that being rational is at the top of the US priority list. That’s all rather frightening.
The Saker
$27.95
More offers
“This is unprecedented on many levels. First, the Russians clearly believe that this attempt to kill or capture a platoon of the Russian military police was planned by the United States.”/
As Paul Craig Roberts would bluntly state, if one doesn’t see that the American regime is driving to war with Russia, one is a dumbsh!t American…..
If you don’t see that Washington is driving to war with Russia you are a dumbshit American
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/09/10/dont-see-washington-driving-war-russia-dumbshit-american/
There will be no peace. US and EU strategy papers have made that very clear.
“First published From Parameters, Summer 1997, pp. 4-14: US Army War College
…
There will be no peace. At any given moment for the rest of our lifetimes, there will be multiple conflicts in mutating forms around the globe. Violent conflict will dominate the headlines, but cultural and economic struggles will be steadier and ultimately more decisive. The de facto role of the US armed forces will be to keep the world safe for our economy and open to our cultural assault. To those ends, we will do a fair amount of killing.”
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3011.htm
“Excerpts From Pentagon’s Plan: ‘Prevent the Re-Emergence of a New Rival’
…
Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union. This is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power. These regions include Western Europe, East Asia, the territory of the former Soviet Union, and Southwest Asia.
There are three additional aspects to this objective: First, the U.S. must show the leadership necessary to establish and protect a new order that holds the promise of convincing potential competitors that they need not aspire to a greater role or pursue a more aggressive posture to protect their legitimate interests. Second, in the non-defense areas, we must account sufficiently for the interests of the advanced industrial nations to discourage them from challenging our leadership or seeking to overturn the established political and economic order. Finally, we must maintain the mechanisms for deterring potential competitors from even aspiring to a larger regional or global role. An effective reconstitution capability is important here, since it implies that a potential rival could not hope to quickly or easily gain a predominant military position in the world.
…
access to vital raw materials, primarily Persian Gulf oil;”
http://www.nytimes.com/1992/03/08/world/excerpts-from-pentagon-s-plan-prevent-the-re-emergence-of-a-new-rival.html?pagewanted=all&src=pm
“Hard power politics – Clausewitzian influence over alienated state regimes. Some alien-
ated regimes will still exist in 2020 – the key uncertainty here being the Kremlin. If so, we will need to retain a capability to meet their deliberate challenges to our vision of the world. This will require hard military power, but also an increased focus on asymmetrical forms of destruction, notably in the cybersphere. This is of major concern to the East-
ern members of the EU, and if the ESDP is unable to provide this then they will turn to NATO or directly to the US.”
http://www.iss.europa.eu/uploads/media/What_ambitions_for_European_defence_in_2020.pdf
Interesting quotes and links … however, this one (https://www.iss.europa.eu/uploads/media/What_ambitions_for_European_defence_in_2020.pdf) is not active … do you have another link or a copy of the pdf?
Here is a mirror:
https://web.archive.org/web/20090920082813/https://www.iss.europa.eu/uploads/media/What_ambitions_for_European_defence_in_2020.pdf
@ Anonymous on September 21, 2017 · at 3:41 pm UTC
Thank you for your contribution, and thank you to The Saker for the article and the platform for communication.
I disagree with you about the clarity of, “…the American regime is driving to war with Russia…“.
There are several factors that you might want to consider:
a. this area, in Hama, is of particular strategic consideration for those publicly concerned about a ‘Syrian corridor’ for Iran and Hezbollah; presumably because they prefer that Hezbollah-Iranian transit be more constricted and opposed to less restricted.
b. we can refer to several articles previously appearing in the Vineyard, here, very convincingly I might add, that the USA is functioning WITHOUT a coherent, let alone cohesive, foreign policy.
c. it is times of ambiguities in control that special interest groups/foreign lobbies with suasion/control elements embedded in the administration, use this slack to proceed with their own special interest policies, regardless of the interests of Americans (I believe that you could observe a very clear pattern of this in “U.S. foreign policy over the past 20 years.
It is easy to dump on the people of America; but please be aware that the people, i.e. the bottom 99% of the socio-economic spectrum, are subjected to polices designed to maximize the power($$$) harvesting potential for the top 0.1%, from the 99%, including, of course, policy-setting for education, and media, etc., etc….
Please also be aware that to overcome this current dire situation, it will be very handy (actually quite likely necessary) to have a critical mass of these people, Americans, i.e. non-Firsters for anyone else.
So, I humbly suggest that you turn your thinking towards methods to do just that, how do we get the facts and/or appropriate context of the situation to the American people? and create allies against the empire.
I notice it’s quite commonplace to be an apologist for the american majority, but the fact is that the overwhelming majority either applaud the military exploits, or prefer to completely ignore the situations around the world and remain mute.
I know that’s also true in your northern fellow zio-dominated neighbor, as I have the same difficulty with my family and friends. I am thankful that the numbers of the concerned are increasing, but we’re still in a sizeable minority.
This is simply false. The American people, in spite of the barrage they have endured from a complicit need media, first elected Obama overwhelmingly hoping that he would be different.
He wasnt; he was worse.
Now, everything going to hell on the same course as before, they elected Trump, having as they saw it no other practical choice to avoid the evils being put upon them by the fanatical warmongers. And now Trump also has failed.
The point made previously about educating the public is an unnecessary one in my view. The American public gets it; they are sick of war. They just don’t know what they can peacefully do en masse to get off the speeding train.
Natural and ensuing economic disasters may help put on the brakes.
I am an American, living in America, who has been doing exactly what you urge in your last paragraph. Have been generally excoriated or ignored. Unfortunately. Americans are breathtakingly ignorant about all that goes on in the world. And they frankly don’t give a shit. It’s horrible to say this, but it’s true. The US is a military dictatorship. There will be NO resistance or opposition to US policies through-out the world until Americans start dying in large numbers. Again — hate to say this, but it’s true. And, bluntly, there is no other truth. The Imperialist, banking, national security, NeoCon, Zionist war party that controls the US will NOT rest until they rule the world. Only massive force will stop them.
Yes. This is frightening.
Remember how a few short months ago the US and their allies simply bombed SAA and alligned forces twice when their forces got too close to Al Tanf. There weren’t any warnings or international outcries, just instant bombings with the reason given that ‘SAA and their alligned forces got too close to US/allies stationed there’.
Now we have the opposite, where US & friends attacked Russian/SAA and the response was very stern but civil (meaning that a verbal warning was given). I personally don’t see this as a weakness, rather making it clear that should it continue thete will be consequences.
The US, Saudi, Israel and friends in the area are really backed up in a tight corner. It’s do or die time, they either act now or pack up and leave (with the latter option not being an option).
So is this the beginning of something bigger? Hopefully not but we have to wait and see. The ball is clearly in the court of the US/friends.
Agree. I see this as within the larger struggle between the East and the West. The West thinks it is unstoppable and can continue its plowing and plundering, while the East cannot backup any further and say No More. That the West thinks it can remain dominant over or defeat the East shows the insanity at its core. The US continues its march to greater disasters.
And here another unforced error by the out-of-control US crazies. This time by Strike Fighter Squadron 31of the US Navy, documenting its war crimes on video and posting it on YouTube! Unbelievable !!
https://southfront.org/strike-fighter-squadron-31-releases-video-promoting-us-navy-actions-against-syrian-government/
“I don’t get the feeling that being rational is at the top of the US priority list”
No and that is the big wildcard here. I mean they just built 12 military bases. Does that sound like plans to leave?
If they remain, their presence in the country being totally unacceptable to the Syrians, fighting between SAA and US forces would seem inevitable.
This is the sort of situation in which Lavrov and team would have worked tirelessly to avoid conflict breaking out but times have changed and now we have to wonder – Does the US even care what Russia thinks any more?
I warned on South Front one year ago that eventually exactly this would happen and just as The Saker explains now i was very worried. To much prestige on the line, combined with great incompetence and ignorance in the U.S military and political establishment is a very dangerous combo.
Uncle $cam is playing his last card: the dummy Kurdistan card – Double or Quits. If Uncle wins, he wins double: because he will have beaten the alliance of Syria, Hezb’Allah, Iran, Iraq and Russia; the entire Middle East will once again belong to FUKZUSA, and the road to Moscow will lie open before “the irresistible armed might” of NATZO. But if this last card loses, it will be game over for FUKZUSA in the ME; because the arrogant incompetence of The Men from Uncle will have made enemies of all their former subjects and former allies – except Uncle $cam’s little nephew Izzie plus a few oil companies dressed up as countries such as bankrupt Saudi Arabia and tiny Abu Dabhi; while the 3 major countries of the region (Syria + Iraq + Iran) will have cemented a strong new Arch of Stability with Russian and Chinese backing (plus renewed investment from EU business interests?).
I agree Saker,
I think it is all headed for the Golan and a place called Armageddon.
At the moment it seems to be headed for a place anciently called Adiabene.
“Turkish media claims Israel is sending Jewish Kurds back to Kurdistan. Conspiracy theory of a mass repatriation is making the rounds, ahead of unilateral independence referendum among the Kurds”, by Sue Surkes and AFP, September 14, 2017
@https://www.timesofisrael.com/turkish-media-warns-israel-planning-to-send-jewish-kurds-back-to-kurdistan/:
“Turkish media has in recent days been full of reports that nearly 70 years after the vast majority of Kurdish Jews emigrated to Israel, Kurdish leader Masoud Barazani has reached a secret deal with Israel to have their descendants sent back…
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his support for Kurdish independence, but stopped short of backing the referendum.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has also spoken frequently about her support for a Kurdish state, which is bitterly opposed by Turkey, which has fought a decades long battle against the PKK, the Kurdish Workers Party.
These Israeli expressions of support have apparently raised hopes among Kurds.
“As we approach September 25, more ordinary Iraqi Kurds express hope that Israeli officials’ statements in support of an independent Kurdistan bodes well for their putative state,” Al-Monitor wrote….
“Iraqi Kurds think that, given the powerful Israeli and Jewish lobbies in the United States, Israeli support for an independent Kurdistan basically means US backing for Kurdish independence. Some Iraqi Kurds think, if Israel and the United States are with Kurdistan, who can stand against us?”
“Iraq opposes independent Kurdish state, or a ‘second Israel’”, September 17, 2017
@https://worldisraelnews.com/muslim-nations-oppose-independent-kurdish-state-second-israel/:
“On Sunday, the vice president of Iraq decried the creation of an independent Kurdistan, explaining that his nation would not suffer the creation of “a second Israel,” according to AFP. The comment was made after the Jewish state distinguished itself as the only nation that supported a slated Kurdish independence referendum in northern Iraq.
The response in Iraq mirrored previous sentiments in Turkey. The Israeli embassy in Ankara had to be evacuated on Friday due to a demonstration by a Turkish ultra-nationalist party protesting the creation of a “second Israel” in Iraqi Kurdistan, reported Times of Israel”.
Like in the times of Queen Helena and the Messianic Jewish Wars: 66-73, 115-117, 132-136.
‘… CENTCOM and NATO are by far the “biggest guys on the block”..’
“The thicker the hay, the more easily it is mown”. – Attila the Hun
The US attack on the Russian MP’s at the de-escalation zone was a distraction for another US/cutthroat proxie attack on SAA (and Russians) in Deir Ezzor which happened at the same time. Neither was a success for the US.
With a stunning defeat and a unprecedented warning at that, things will either cool down or US may try another double-down attack in the vicinity. In any case this is a dead turn for the US.
Saker says: ”
“As for the Kurds, their situation in Iraq is precarious, to put it mildly: they are surrounded on all sides by the Turks, the Syrians and the Iranians and their only more or less stable zone of control is in Iraq.”
This makes sense to me if Saker meant “Syria” the first time he said “Iraq”.
correct, my mistake, I will correct this, thank you!
I’ve written a lot of late about the moves Russia could and would make.
Like in Ukraine, Russia has to make certain moves. They have no choice.
Not just the moves of the war and winning that conflict for Syria.
Not just the moves of opportunity, like saving Turkey and Erdogan from the coup and aftermath.
Russia, though far from home, has planted two bases in Syria for the next half-century. These are no more vanity bases than Sochi is a one-off development of Putin’s.
The bases, like Sochi, are integral to Russia as an economic power. And Syria is now a Russian environ.
Over the coming decades many Syrians will learn to speak Russian, will study Russian history, and will marry Russians. The relationship will become genetic, not just geopolitical or military.
And so, interlopers and invaders in Syria will be treated as if they were transgressing Russia itself.
Doesn’t much matter what flag or flags they fly, US, Israel, NATO, French, British, Saudi, Kurd, whatever, the invaders will be dealt with by Russian force if they don’t stand down and leave.
Everything has changed in Syria and thus, the ME.
This is not the Balkans. This is not 1999 and the destruction of Yugoslavia.
Putin exists and Russia is strong.
It also isn’t an equation of size, numbers or the past history of the Hegemon.
It is the simple, direct facts of life that Russia can wipe out everything CENTCOM has at risk in Syria in hours using only the few planes, the Kalibrs and proxies they have.
The US and allies are out on a limb and Putin has a ‘chain saw’.
And that saw is running.
The King might not be in check, but the Queen is lost.
My friend, very well said, succinct and to the point, so much to the point it brings to mind Tuchka.
‘They’ have lost yet again. Syria, while there will be many more deaths and heartbreak, is a lost cause and the only course of action for ‘them’ is to find a way out with face saving grace. Not gonna happen this time, as in all previous wars ‘they’ have started ‘they’ will be shot at as they leave. Sad, for them, but true.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK Love And Honor, Courage And Treachery. A Small War Fought In A Dark Corner Of A Vast Land.
An Incident On Simonka https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
Nice.
And to Auslander, also.
I enjoy reading your comments.
Thinking positive, about multi-polar resistance, and the conflict contesting capacity of Russia, (the good-guy, for now) is good.
But we all know that the issue that is becoming the biggest problem, and wildcard, is the ongoing deterioration of central control and chains of command in the U.S.A.
Of course, you likely realize that there are several factions which are well-equipped and ready to yet further drive their exceptionalist agenda, by effectively gaining temporary/longer-term(?!), control over components of the U.S. war-creating machinery.
We are close to anarchy across the control structures of the U.S.A., and that will break into the street; it is quite possible that the demarcation lines for the fragment ‘states’ has already been socialized at several amongst the factions of the elite 0.1%.
Regardless of the capability of the Russia military, the scenario of so many sick, sociopathic crazies with the potential to set off a nuclear chain-reaction is multiplying daily from the baseline of one sick, egomaniac, repressed, insecure narcissist (the MSM would have us believe).
The straightest line, lowest mortality path to de-escalation is for the American people to re-take control of their own country.
The short of it is, the people need to be armed with the knowledge, to re-take control of their own country.
We need consideration and sharing of approaches to get the facts to the people.
…if you feel like it, I’d read it.
Quite right.
And didn’t Jefferson himself, to cite a dead white slaveholder, say the the principles of the Founding Fathers include throwing off tyrany? I think that’s in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence.
It seems wrong for all of us to just standby as citizens while the people and the planet suffer and bleed at the hands of our selected leadership class. Don’t we have some responsibility in all this?
ISIS is about to be attrition-ed into non-existence, yet the other NATO irregular forces can’t even patiently wait their turn to be attrition-ed into non-existence. How rude!
Hm. Even the NY Times, Reuters and Newsweek are reporting this.
850 dead, including 11 tanks, is an awfully large number, versus just 3 injured Russian special forces.
I smell a setup. ‘Partners’ are working to bring an end to the war.
The Pentagon arranged to deliver the most capable AQ fighters to a cauldron in the area of Idlib. The CIA has been largely removed from the theatre by Trump and his generals — McMaster, Mattis and Kelly, who along with CIA director Pompeo are handing Syria to the Russians, lest the Iranian PMU link up east of Deir Ezzor.
The ‘police officers’ were Chechen fighters, held out as bait. The war is in it’s final stages. Isreal can do nothing to change the result, and have suffered a loss many times more devastaing than that which they suffered at the hands of Hezbollah, and of course Syria which opened their stores of weapons during that previous. war.
The multipolar world order is born. The Russians and US have established respective spheres of influence. There will be additional ‘negotiations’ but it appears the zionist elite have indeed seen the light and used Trump to drain the swamp. What comes next is anyone’s guess but it appears the transition has been far less worse than some have expected.
No such thing my friend. Lets look at things that happened just recently. USofA asks Russia for quick discussions, no word on results, but we can guess. Shoygu visits Al-Asad. You want to guess why? SAA crosses Euphrates. Kurds continue to make fake war with Daesh, which simply is a game of handing the territory over. Then three letter agency, arranges what was supposed to be a spectacular show of force and shame on Russia. Unfortunately for them they but on a hard nut. And they were shown the door the nasty way. V.V. Putin is showing that games are over. 1000 mercs in one day’s work those are results some have to think about for the future.
My my, no longer worried about bruising egos! This I believe, is in conjunction with the previous statements pointing out that 1: the attacks SAA is repelling come from U.S. assets and 2: nobody’s fighting ISIS in the SDF’s zone. (Raqqa’s political theatre.) Now that the world’s informed, (and they’re not as stupid as media would have us believe) Russia can proceed to address the culprits directly. And if dumb Americans like me can see this, (thank you Saker) the architects that engineer this part of the US’s foriegn policy world is getting smaller and smaller. And it’s not as though anyone in the US Gov (maybe any Gov) isn’t aware of the neocon coup. They seem to be engineering their last, desperate acts before they get banished back under the refrigerator like the roaches they are.
When I first read of Russian ‘MP’ units being stuck out in the middle of nowhere on ‘peace keeping’ duty and then saw these ‘Military Police’ as they took up their stations my thought was they are bait and they knew they are bait. These are not what The West would consider MP’s, these were some pretty tough looking hombres.
The situations in Syria are slowly escalating to an almost uncontrollable level. Never forget, Russian Armed Forces are the only legitimate military units in Syria besides the Syrian Armed Forces. All other forces, both ‘indigenous’ rebels and their nato coalition helpers are in violation of international and un rules and regulations, both sets of laws and regulations all of the coalition countries have signed and agreed to abide by. As for US forces, each and every serving American armed forces member who does anything involving this illegal war against a sovereign state, Syria, is in violation of numerous sections of UCMJ, the US Armed Forces Universal Code of Military Justice, and as such is open to prosecution and imprisonment for these actions. This responsibility goes from the lowliest mess hall server all the way up to the top brass in Pentagon and stops at that tastefully ornate desk in the Oval Office. That would be the desk at which the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United States of America sits.
This same chain of command and responsibility is extant in every nato and affiliated country and they all have the equivalent of UCMJ, therefore EVERY sitting head of a nato country involved in this illegal war and slaughter in Syria is just as responsible for every death in Syria as the lowest ranker in their armies and everyone in between. As an aside, the ‘I was just following orders’ gig went out the window at Nuremburg starting in June of 1945. Those who have started and prosecuted this slaughter in Syria, in Irak, in Libya, in Afghan, in Chechnya, in Beslan, in Yugoslavia, in Viet Nam, in Kampuchea, in Korea (yeah, I know, ‘un mandate’) are all guilty, equally guilty. As an aside, I’ve never found any reference to a statute of limitations for war crimes. Perhaps some of our golden pheasants should ruminate over that fact. Aside #2, when they are shooting at you when you leave, you lost. Perhaps Foggy Bottom should think about that statement and remember that they are still being shot at in Korea, they were being shot at when they left Chechnya, Afghan (ongoing), Libya, Irak, Yugoslavia, Kampuchea, Viet Nam, etc etc.
OK, rant over. Syria and Russian MP’s. Apparently the bait trick worked and Brand X broke cover and with heavy artillery cover, numerous tanks, several Grad systems and more than a few foot borne fighters tried to putz with Russians. Considering the locale the slaughter was epic and the ‘old sergeant’s jungle telegraph’ is espousing that some special foreigners bit the big on in this debacle, just as some ‘special people’ did not make it out of Debaltsyevo in early ’15. You can’t fix stupid and stupid they were…and are.
At the same time as this noisy little feint happened there was a neat little attempt to cut off SAA near Deir Essor, this to keep SAA and Russian forces from taking the oil and gas rich areas east of the river, IOW sovereign Syrian Land. That would be the resources that Brand X uses to help finance, in addition to Washington DC monies, their hideous war in Syria and that they sell to Turkey at bargain basement prices. That didn’t work either and now we have the Russian Minister of Defense laying out chapter and verse what will happen when the next attempt to stop, read attack, Syrian Arab Army and it’s allies Russian Federation, Iran and Hezzbula in their conquest of the still terrorist occupied areas of Syria.
I really hope the PTB in Foggy Bottom are listening to what MoD of Russia told them. I can assure you Russia is not joking, not threatening, not halfheartedly appealing to reason because there is no reasoning with you. MoD has laid out chapter and verse what will happen. Test his resolve, and in effect the resolve of President V V Putin, at your own risk.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK Love And Honor, Courage And Treachery. A Small War Fought In A Dark Corner Of A Vast Land.
An Incident On Simonka https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
Thank you. Your information is extremely valuable to me.
Spot on, Auslander. And thanks for the tidbits of insider info. Reading you always requires a filter for Intel and a filter for a true translation. Each deliver “news” and “realism” distilled from your comment and based on your locale in Crimea.
We saw thrice in the big cauldrons of Donbass how the Russians deal with the enemy. By stealth, maneuver, field marshalling expertise and morale, they utterly destroy the transgressor.
Syria will finish this way also. The Americans are clueless and may suffer like Ukies and NATO did at Debaltsevo.
Hell awaits them, that is a certainty. And unlike Donbass, it will also arrive by air and missiles.
The principle in law is that there is no statute of limitation, not is there a prohibitions on double jeopardy – and jurisdiction is universal. A party may, howver, be punished only once for a given crime…very compassionate,,,and who says? “The Laws of War”, Reisman and Antoniou…
Now, with that and 20 bucks…
Yet, I have the idea that there are lists being drawn…Ivan said so…did he not?
Yes, it is my understanding that lists of names, dates, clear documented evidences of crimes, all will be ready when needed and these lists include Syria, Novorossiya, Odessa, Beslan, Chechnya, Yugoslavia, Libya, Irak and Afghan to name not all.
Auslander
I am very glad to hear that, “Mr Aus”. On my part it is merely informed opinion…
Last time the denazification was incomplete…so…well, it’s simple to see that the job still needs doin’ eh? Read the story of Otto John…and note the lies about the affair…and the subtlety!
Of course, one does not necessarily want to do more than simply say it, clearly, one time, just for the records – so after the war there can be no mealy-mouthed whining about “I didn’t know…”
After that, and that is done, then there is the matter of helping the empire become stable in whatever new configurations the Fates desire…quite probably a form of divide and rule supervised by….well, most Americans would be easier to police if the MP’s…obviously the denazification policy would dovetail… It’s simply details…
Pax
LZ
“It is all a Matter of Class…A look back at the US-USSR relationship prior to the collapse of the Soviet Union can be instructive here. Despite its much smaller economy and the notoriously inefficient bureaucratic rule of those earlier days, the Soviet Union was able to resist or react to US aggressions more robustly than Russia can today. Why? Because in spite of their bureaucratic and corrupt character, the ruling circles of the time spoke with one voice in dealing with imperialistic Western powers. To deal with the challenges posed by the United States and its allies, they tried (and to a large extent succeeded) to become as economically self-sufficient as possible and, therefore, as independent or immune to global market fluctuations as possible. This stood in sharp contrast to today’s situation where Russia’s economy has become (largely through the economic power and behavior of oligarchs) intertwined with Western economies and, therefore, vulnerable to global market vacillations and threats of economic sanctions. The unified and cohesive foreign policy decisions of the Soviet era also stood in sharp contrast to today’s divided economic policies and geopolitical positions in Russia—where the financial aristocracy gladly accommodates the geopolitical and economic designs of Western powers, and is eagerly willing to implement policies of neoliberal economics in Russia.
In the same fashion that the emergence of financial elites in Russia has weakened its defenses against economic, geopolitical and military adventures of the US and its allies, so has the emergence of financial oligarchies in countries such as China and Iran undermined their ability to resist such imperialistic adventures, or to more vigorously defend their sovereignty.”
-Ismael Hossein-zadeh, Professor Emeritus of Economics (Drake University)
https://ismaelhossein-zadeh.com/putin-blinks/
The American are like hyenas, not guts, waiting form someone to do the kill and then they go for a bite…
They do NOT want war with Russia….
Do not fear … Putin and his team have handled and will handle all … right thing at the right moment… they are just warming up… don’t forget Putin is a Judo Master he is not the one to blink first… it is not a sport but a philosophy… he is letting the USA show their true intentions – and then when times come he whams them out of there…
Sad to say that Russia is weak because there are too many powerful oligarchs. This is the main reason why Russia is not at all independent unlike common myth makers here are suggesting. It’s just wet dream. Soviet U was much much more independent than Putin’s Russia.
Ask yourself what has so called BRICS done to help Russia in case of Ukraine, Syria and all these list of western sanctions?
The world changes and SSSR is no more. VVP inherited a disaster and to be blunt he has put the epaulets back on. Russia is anything but weak, witness the Russian flag flying over my city of Sevastopol. If Russia was weak the US flag would be flying here, that was the end all and be all of the debacle in maidan. It ain’t, so if nothing else by default Russia is more strong than USA. We are Russian now, not American.
You need to read what I publish for a bit of a more in depth understanding of Russia than you have.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK Love And Honor, Courage And Treachery. A Small War Fought In A Dark Corner Of A Vast Land.
An Incident On Simonka https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
FYI, sir, the BRICS are not an alliance. They have never intended to be anything more than a group unified by their economic development levels below the fully developed economies. They have come together to work economically not militarily.
Russia does not need any nation or groups to come aid them.
What they needed they received from China, economic help in the crunch. Now the two have entwined their destinies in a unique relationship of economics, anti-terror (SCO) and military defense. But that too, is not an alliance.
Russia’s attitude and needs are met by its own resources.
The oligarchs of Russia were marginalized long ago by Putin. They mostly ran for cover in London, Geneva, Cyprus and Tel Aviv.
The fact is from 1991, Russia began as a Federaton with a heavily damaged economy and a subverted society. Putin has been repairing both.
Mix in some reading about the history of the RF and the Putin years.
Hi there the Saker,
First of all, great commentary. I think the reasons why the West is going crazy are more financially driven/motivated. Even Holland (where Iam from) has joined the war crimes in Syria sadly. Let me elaborate, the Iraq war was indeed about oil but not in the way most think. It was ment to keep the oil in the ground so the price of oil could be driven high and thus more demand for petro dollars and thus extending the life of the dollar.
The Iran sanctions have the same goal, keep the price of oil high in Dollar terms and thus America can export its inflation! This strategy ofcourse helped Russia big time and added her means to rebuild to what it is now. When the big financial collapse happend it took America a while to understand that high oil prices had two big disadvantages. 1) It helped Russia and 2) the world could not pay them prices and that would end the petro dollar as well.
What is known in America is that their reserve currency status would end one day anyway since not gold based. Hence they! created the EUro so that would become the next reserve currency since it is issued from a free floating price of gold instead of being issued from US treasuries. Like the Yen for example.
Fortunately China and to a lesser extend Russia did not fall for it. This year the balance of power seems to be shifting. The Dollar is in (for THE reserve currency) in free fall this year. The BIS even leased and swapped 500 tons of physical gold yeat to date to support the Dollar but even that cannot stop its relentless decline. So to me Syria is the symbolic country that shows the world is ready for a paradigma shift based on a few decades long trends. Most of the whole EUrasian continent (and the rest of the BRICS not there) now issues their currency from gold and not the US treasury any more. China made that move last year btw. So to me it signals utter panic in western financial circles.
The handing over to the EUro as reseve currency failed and now the east is not going to get it either. Gold is, truely a sign of an honerable multi polar world. Japan, England to name the two very powerfull nations besides America will fall big time since they refused to join this initiative. To circle back to Syria, now it is for all to see that the multi polar world can and will defend an ally so if you run a country, you can now defy the west and its 500 year ”reign of terror” I hope my ramble made some sense since hard for me (I dont have your writing skills)
Regards,
Hugo
Hugo,
The best review of the facts of life of the petrodollar!
Thanks for a succinct report.
The US is running out of time. The vast bubbles the financialization of everything has wrought are poised to pop.
You nailed it.
Thanx.
Though I have a rough idea of the falling US trade currency, I didn’t know the trend was already so well established and the fall currently in process.
Very readable/understandable (btw).
I’ll never forget Mark-1 Plumber’s truck sold in Texas winding up with ISIS in Syria.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/10eea4ad7ced8bc2afe5821d9d323219b2a52949d6a14910bc91c0b7c72e2625.jpg?w=800&h=328
How a Texas plumber’s truck wound up in ISIS’ hands?
https://www.pri.org/stories/2015-12-15/how-texas-plumbers-truck-wound-isis-hands
http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/14/us/terror-truck-lawsuit/
Can someone please comment on the number of casualties and consequences of such a loss. 850 offensive troops, 11 (battle ready) tanks, etc. seems incredibly high and could have a strategic impact. Does this change the balance of forces compared to SAA? What about between other “rebel” groups? Does this mean Idlib/Hama area is secure for now and SAA can concentrate on Deir-Ezzor? Thanks!
Well, the terrorists just lost a battalion of assault troops. How much damage that is to them depends on their depth. Don’t remember what al-Nusra’s effective strength averages, but anything smaller than a division and those fighters will be sorely missed.
They have around 20,000 fighters, maybe 25,000 in Idlib province. With them are their “families”, thousands of women and children.
Recall that thousands were bused in green buses from Aleppo and from the Damascus clearings.
They have been decimated along the Jordan and Lebanon border.
There are 4000-8000 Uyghurs with them in Idlib and Hama regions, with some in the Raqqa region.
Recent photos of dead fighters clearly shows Uyghurs.
Fortunately for the Syrians, Russians and Iranian forces the U.S. military is incompetently led and, also, filled with deep divisions and this goes all the way to senior civilian leadership as well. The role of the U.S. military is to make sure they have enemies and make money for the MIC. So the Russians need not worry too much. Had the Americans been competently led they would have risked war from the beginning of the Russian involvement and instituted a no-fly zone and so on. The failure of the U.S. acting after the 2014 gas “attack” doomed the whole enterprise to failure. However, the default stance is that as long as tensions persist and ordinance is used up–they are happy. I don’t think there is a consensus to go to war against Russia or China or even Iran. The Chinese once called the U.S. a paper-tiger–it still is.
This is a situation where it probably would not be that hard for some party to engineer a conflict between the U.S. and Russia.
As i stated regarding another post…..the Americans are in full DWI force….driven onward in total “blackout”…..beyond rational…..beyond normal critical situational awareness…..full speed ahead oblivious of the signs…..the warnings….the resultant end consequences of their actions….and its not just the military that is under the influence…..its the general American population….it’s the members in congress….the pentagon…..the cia…the lowly soldier…..the president….its a whole culture swallowed up in some kind of perverted dance to “exceptionalism”…..their house…..their homes….are soon to be engulfed in flames of financial collapse….their entire known world is about to become a pile of twisted wreckage…..their dollar a valueless shunned piece of paper…where the faces on every denomination are quickly being dis-recognized….forgotten….unremembered…..alien….yet they cheer when some aged hollywood character tells them”that they are at war with Russia”…..!!!!!…..in the end we reap what we sow….and in that is the “just desert”….
This is definitely a frightening situation. I see the reaction in Idlib in two ways- First, of course, to aid the besieged. Second the harsh reaction was, in my opinion, a message to the US regarding Deir ez Zor. Will the US heed it? That’s anyone’s guess.
Partitioning the country of Syria was always – The Plan.
It was the reason that ISIS tracked into Syria via Iraq in a manner directly related to, and along the geographical lines of the planned for Kurdistan or as I like to and have called it for years- Israel 2.0
I started covering the possibility of Plan A as early as in 2012. However, the goal became much certain, much more obvious to me in 2015.
Kurdistan NATO’s new Southern Flank from 2014
http://pennyforyourthoughts2.blogspot.ca/2014/11/kurdistan-natos-new-southern-flank.html
The American’s aren’t hiding behind the Kurdish militias. There standing alongside them- As they have for years… How else to explain such widespread & unrealistic perception/romanticization of these drug running, human smuggling terrorists as ‘freedom fighters’ with liberty and freedom for all- And girls with guns- As an exercise in perception management aka public relations the Kurdish militias have been graced with every benefit one could possibly elicit from all the media. Social. Regular. Hollywood. Bernard Henri Levy. That can only occur if you are ‘chosen’ (not talking about the regular folk, who are less then fussy about the PKK/TAK/YPG what ever brand of the day they’re using)
“The American’s aren’t hiding behind the Kurdish militias. They’re standing alongside them”
Yes and now we are at the heart of the problem – as the layers of proxies are destroyed and peel away, we find – it was America all along.
In this development of the stern warning from Moscow, we are perhaps overlooking what it is that makes major confrontation seem inevitable – the Syrian army.
They are charged with and must seek to liberate the whole country and thus fight with any who violently oppose them.
If the US attacks the SAA as it advances east the SAA will have to respond.
Where such a scenario will leave the Russians is flexible but for the SAA, if the US tries to stop them, Syria and the US will be at war.
And that’s what the Zionazis want: something to trigger that war, and damn the consequences.
That’s what is frightening. How to deal with someone who just wants chaos…
Well said, although I think that Syria and it’s allies will try to avoid direct confrontation against the master sh*t disturber. First they’ll try to get the others out of the way, because right now there are to many fronts.
Hi Penny,
Look above at 4:22 amUTC.
I left a copy on your blog.
Trust the Saker to read the geopolitics and not focus on the military action itself, as fascinating as that is. To do so is is misdirected and textbook MSM, though in this case extremely tempting! Good work.
Well, this seems as good a time as any to lay down some smoke. Anybody care to join me? It’s an effective strategy, last employed in 2006, and despite pundit’s assertions it would never work, Congress stood down and surrendered, abandoning the “sure thing” of a National Amnesty for Illegal Aliens. Of course, the issue at hand has much farther reaching implications, including holding the very lives of thousands of innocents literally at gunpoint.
My patience has grown thin, and I must admit I have very strong feelings about this event and its actors. I’m always pleasant at the beginning of a rage, and I don’t wish to exclude anyone, but I must insist you be US citizens.
In my most insistent manner, in fact, I strongly urge each of you in that group to do so as in the example quoted below. Now.
“In response to continued illegal aggression by US Military Forces in Syria, including the construction of twelve military bases without permission, I’m serving notice to my Senators and Representative that unless they move to repeal the 2001 AUMF within one week, I will demand their resignation or announce to the public they will be let go for dereliction of duty.”
Thank you, and have a nice day …
How do we get this plan out!
I still think a co-ordinated one-day-long Google boycott would be well-worth the effort.
The email-in protest
Some kind of a viral meme would be useful.
Think of maximally effective dates for the timing.
Well, sir, I think co-ordinating your targets with this message is ingenious – people like their toys, that is. They’re on them everyday.
You ask, “How do we get this plan out!” Which plan do you refer to, sir? I assume you refer to a “Fire Your Congressperson Day”, excluding Rep. Barbara Lee, of course? she wrote the initial repeal amendment of this Congress. She was also the lone Nay vote in all of Congress that passed the fateful 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force.
That resolution was limited to only the pursuit of the 9/11 conspirators – and nothing more.
We can see how the order has been misaligned for the past 16 years resulting in countless horrors I won’t elaborate on. We’re all on the same page here.
I’ve just begun to urge people to contact their Congressperson with this message;
Replace the Senator or Representative if they continue to allow Congress to skirt responsibility by:
a) allowing these illegal military intrusions to continue,
b) failure to reconsider the motion to repeal the 2001 AUMF. (after a committee approval, the motion was tabled by Representative Paul Ryan)
c) their deliberate avoidance of their Constitutionally mandated duty.
most assuredly this is the law that has been broken, ignored and forgotten, at the expense thousands upon thousands of lives and treasure. I thought the opportunity was nigh upon President Trump’s election. I realized I wasn’t finished the night he ordered the Tomahawk missile attack on a Syrian air base. Not finished for the fact I was twice a delegate for Ron Paul’s Presidential campaigns with the same goals in mind .
As for “viral memes”; I attempted to promote a meme on the most notorious of social media spaces, Facebook, hoping it would go viral. It had ten volunteers in the first five minutes. I must have caught them at home..
My intent to target a market; self-described “Liberals” of a mind to value signal their solidarity, for a bland, non-threatening message that made mindful use of their timelines … #PostForPeace. Someone even made a logo! Exponential increases in shares, yes, that was intended – as well as the #AUMF meme to coordinate after. A sort of bait and switch – in a good way.
Unfortunately, as outlined in several journals at the time, CNN and others among them, my launch coordinated with some changes in algorithms designed to create more diversity in the FB community. They were introduced as well to censor, splitting people apart and at odds with one another. If I would have been forewarned, I’d have known my account would shut down for a week without contact or explanation.
eventually, I thought it wise to close the account, or suspending it as they say. I was unable to receive any Internet service after awhile. A shame to lose the opportunity. over a … glitch.
Hadn’t thought of dates specifically; more of a groundswell, but where? I blog, and read news and commentary at a financial site that was listed in the WaPo as a Russian propaganda organ. The blog has a small but dedicated following more related to Japananese poetics than Western politics. Still, the topic garners pageviews in excess of other content with new visitors arriving – A third are from Russia, a smaller number from Ukraine. I write in English.
The news site registers its commentator’s pseudonyms. Though they have a circulation numbering in the millions, the Club atmosphere seems enamored with a certain fatalistic outlook.
I’ve made my presence known there, long enough not to be rejected by the core community who post there. Any such constraints taken are of a pragmatism tempered with disdain – you’d have to cut off their arms to get them all to respond – if they’re in, then their existence is meaningful – put up or shut up. Many are reluctant to commit to anything, preferring to exchange Doom scenarios.
Debate has shown some the fallacy of their ways, but it’s an uphill battle, requiring leadership by example – and aggressive challenges to reasoning.
The premise is so simple; it’s worked before, and against overwhelming odds. It only requires numbers.
Organizing attendance at a location is difficult. That type of activism requiring gall as well as commitment. You have to show your face when you get there. Defining what a turnout will be is daunting; we don’t pay our attendees. A cameraman might show up and photograph varying numbers of people. It seems those who follow the law are outnumbered, and for a few seconds exposure amidst a rapid procession of sound bytes. Your effort is limited to a single date, also.
My note, above, was exploratory, the tone deliberate. Level heads might not respond to the challenge. Fight Club would challenge you back just for the tone. How many responses do I see?
59 comments currently, one positive response. Nice to meet you – stranger. Have I seen you round these parts …?
Without verifiable numbers, I have to hope the theme will trickle down. I’m not going back to Facebook – I’m too afraid! My intuition tells me so. Must I lose the advantage of a familiar tag, text or slogan to a CIA funded data mining operation? Let’s hope not.
Btw, a Google boycott is pure genius. At this juncture, we need participation, and that of a personal kind.
https://lee.house.gov/news/press-releases/congresswoman-barbara-lee-denounces-republican-leaderships-decision-to-strip-aumf-repeal-amendment
The US forces are not going anywhere soon because the pot needs more stirring.
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/private-corporations-will-benefit-kurdish-independence/
Things are dicey indeed.
If relative world “peace” can be maintained – then there will be the demise of the petrodollar and the US$ reserve currency status, impoverishing the US personnel in their 800 foreign bases, an end of empire, but potentially renaissance of US manufacturing and mainstream economy.
The 0.0001% that comprise the globalist financial-corporate oligarchy (with their degenerate spirit-cooking and Bohemian Grove get-together) would be the real losers.
Will they (who control Hollywood and the mainstream media) allow this?
A big war is their only other option.
Given the brainwashed masses, lack of a peace movement- it comes down to the courage of the non-corrupted generals and the professional colonels that Saker talks of.
Plus the slow awakening of the masses. On that note, a good awakening article on the petrodollar just published at ZH: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-21/petrodollar-under-attack-heres-what-you-need-know
Apart from that there is prayer and meditation – seriously. Link wasn’t working. Mod
Sorry mod, this is meditation link: http://prepareforchange.net/2017/09/16/please-make-this-viral-september-equinox-unity-meditation/
The Russians have deployed the S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft system near Tartus. Each launcher carries 12 anti-aircraft missiles as opposed to 4 on the S-300/S-400. Are they expecting a mass aircraft attack? Are they just sending a message to the Zionists?
Some further info on the Hama attack. The Russians had prepared a rapid response system in anticipation of some kind of provocation against their forces away from the front. A good job these guys look a few steps ahead.
This video shows how close the attackers came to the Russian MP base.
http://rusvesna.su/news/1506022399
The Americans are finished in Syria, and Trump’s handlers know this better than most here. So why the CIA operation that has astonished so many in its murdeous audacity? To present Trump with an absolute failure.
King Trump’s handlers have very big plans that King Trump must sign off on. But King Trump must be made to think it is his idea to want such nasty large scale covert operations authorised against Iran. What to do- what to do?
Easy peasy- get Trump to sign off on very stupid, bound to fail, smaller ops so Trump comes to the conclusion America is just thinking ‘too small’ and in the ‘wrong’ place. Then King Trump will say “present me with far bigger plans and for a place we can actually succeed”- giving his handlers what they needed all along.
So ***no***, there are no dangers in Syria. The top US generals have been withdrawing US military assets to match Russia’s advance, and have given up most of their skybound ops. In other words, the yanks are walking backwards- preparing for the time their president tells them they are leaving.
The ‘big words’ are for the readers of the zionist mainstream media alone. The dumbos who still believe America can win in Syria to some degree.
Trump ain’t gonna risk any US lives in Syria for a lost cause. Trump signed off on the Idlib CIA project for the same reason a person might buy a lottery ticket.
The ***real*** story that isn’t getting any coverage here is the greater Kurd situation- where the Kurds made a play for independence, only to find ***every*** significant nation on the planet was against it. Game Over for every Kurd leader who was dumb enough to buy into this cynical USA sold dream. Now the Kurds have lost all interest in taking on Russia + Assad, so there’s no-one (who matters) left to cause Russia problems in the last regions of Syria that need retaking. In the short term Putin has played a perfect game in Syria.
The wahhabi terror gangs are finished. Russia holds the big stick of Turkey over the Kurds in their part of Syria. America is trying to withdraw in a controlled dignified fashion without looking like a big loser. Putin is just crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s.
And Trump’s handlers are laughing into their sleeves at the thought that their no.1 opponent has seen nothing yet. Russia gains a ruined version of a nation it already supposedly had, and the Deep State prepares their demonic nightmare in Iran.
My guess is the SDF operation was done for two reasons: 1) complicate the advance of the SAA and its allies in the area of operation; and 2) capture some Russians to embarrass Russia AND POSSIBLY to create a climate for negotiations for the return of those troops with an eye toward changing the SAA’s conditions of advance.
In the latter case, it’s unlikely that the SDF forces would have harmed the Russian soldiers. Doing so would merely mean that Russia would rain holy hell on them, regardless of the US presence. Putin would have no choice for domestic reasons but to retaliate on the SDF.
Also note that the Russians declared “according to available data” that the US CIA or Special Forces were behind the attack. This implies either Russian or Syrian SIGINT interception of SDF communications or infiltrators inside the SDF reporting to Russian or Syrian intelligence.
The statement also explicitly says that “gunmen of Jabhat al-Nusra and joining them units that don’t want to comply with the cessation of hostilities terms”, which implies that US intelligence, i.e., CIA, is directly working with Al Qaeda in Syria. Which is no surprise to us, but that Russia would (more or less) explicitly state this is telling.
You have the wrong group. You are confusing al Nusra who attacked and attempted to capture MPs with SDF.
SDF is a Kurd-Arab group managed by US.
The al Nusra attackers of course are also funded and armed and moved when necessary by US with help from Israel and Jordan.
Al Nusra are the worst of all AQ groups in ME.
SDF is over in the East, near Deir ez Zor and the oil fields. And are also used in the battle to take Raqqa.
This attack was northeast of Hama in Idlib de-escalation zone.
Well, US/NATO will need to find a new casus belli to remain in the Syrian conflict. Their ISIS puppet is fast expiring. With news on the accelerating de-dollarization by Russia and China, it puts both the hegemony and world peace on borrowed time.
Expect them to pull another stunt.
It is the way of reacting of the Russian forces that worries most.
When the USAF attacked the SAA to protect their ISIS friends, the Russians simply blew up a ‘secret’ rebel command center, dense loaded with NATO ‘advisors’.
The ominous part of the (public!) message to me, is that it is mentioned that the RF have intelligence that the US initiated this attack.
Normally the Russians are very reluctant in letting know what kind of information sources they have, in order to shield that off. That they mentioned this, means something serious.
I have the impression that this is far from over yet. The IDF is meddling more and more, and it looks like the USA, Israel and Saudi Arabia are getting desperate, with chances that one makes a fatal mistake.
Syria was meant to be the stepstone to the next confrontation with Iran. I don’t expect especially Israel to accept the present developments. Can we expect a next false flag?
They could try a chemical attack false flag.
And the US could try a huge missile attack on Assad personally immediately.
Other than that, the US-Tel Aviv warmongering is running out of proxies to fight for them.
The Kurds in Syria will be missing the express train to the future if they fight Astana negotiations.
So, in a month or two, the Kurds will move away from resistance and begin participation in the future of Syria as designed by Russia.
Learned yesterday from a relative of US Army Special Forces soldier that many of his cohorts are becoming increasingly disillusioned by Pentagon’s endless wars and multiple deployments. The word is many soldiers, even with 10 years in the bank, are leaving. This is heartening news as it indicates that the internal collapse of the US war machine is underway. It makes sense really as endless war takes a huge toll on the troops. In order to cut costs the Pentagon is messing with troop retirement promises, etc while at the same time massive new military appropriations that will go into the pockets of weapons corporations are happening. The troops just might be waking up.
did not something like that happen in the Russian Imperial Army a few years black,,,some fella name o Lenin…was it not?
Maybe this is another group that could be approached to bolster a movement to repeal the 2001 AUMF that has been the source of so many woes, including the death of thousands of innocents.
Our US Congress only serves as the handmaidens to the Deep State. They are compelled by self-interest, a stance that is weak at best. A direct challenge to their hypocrisy, carried out repeatedly and consistent with denial of their desires, really works.
The evidence of this dereliction is multiplying at an incredible rate. It only requires participation in a cause that supersedes most others. Removal of the Authorization for Use of Military Force that propels these atrocities.
Saker
Well done analysis.
The attack appears to have been coordinated with others I. Syria as the begining of a new israeloamerican strategy. The recent israeli air attacks being part. All timed with trump’s un diatribe and un “reform” proposal.
In some ways, the israeloamerican american attack on the Russian MPs resembled the 2008 israeloamerican attack on South Ossetia. Both involved israeloamerican proxies being used to attack a small Russian peace keeping force. Perhaps both had similar goals of “teaching Russia a lesson in humility” when dealing with the zionazi/nazi “gods”. Both ops ended up with israeloamerican proxies severely defeated and routed, with israeloamerica suffering the humiliation instead.
This is also part of the israeloamerican strategy initiated by quisling trump at the UN:
United States Establishes First Permanent Military Base in Israel
http://www.theeventchronicle.com/news/middle-east/united-states-establishes-first-permanent-military-base-israel/#
“For the first time ever, the United States has established a permanent military base in the nation of Israel, a small air defense base set up inside Israel’s Mashabim Air Base, in the nation’s Negev Desert.
He added it would allow for an improvement in interception operations.
The establishment of the base, however, makes America’s commitment even more overt, and likely more long-lasting.
Though Brig. Gen. Haimovich declined to say if this meant US forces would participate in Israeli combat operations in the future, he said it was “much more significant than that” simply to have a presence of US soldiers in the country. Exact sizes aren’t clear, but estimates are that several dozen US soldiers will remain at the base.”
Here we see how trump’s personal loyalty to israel is taking shape. The longer term plan I believe is for israel to make use of their colonial american military more directly in israel’s offensive ops.