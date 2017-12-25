[Note: this post of mine is temporarily located in the ‘guest section’ because of the current fundraiser. Once the fundraiser is over, I will place it back in the correct section. The Saker]
I have been doing this “pretend I am Time mag” thing for a couple of years now, but this year I had no clear candidate(s), at least now an original one. I could re-list names already listed, but somehow I wanted to find somebody truly inspiring. And then today I saw this photo on Colonel Cassad’s website:
The photo shows what Col. Cassad called “a Syrian version of the Immortal Regiment” event in Russia. As soon as I saw this, I knew I had my answer. So the 2018 Saker Men of the year are:
All those who sacrificed their lives to save Syria
The man and women who gave their lives to save Syria did not just die fighting against arguably the most evil, maniacal and deranged terrorist insurgency in history (Daesh aka ISIS aka al-Qaeda aka al-Nusra and aka all the other rebrandings), but also against the AngloZionist Empire, against CENTCOM, against NATO, against the degenerate Gulf States and against the Zionist Entity. That is truly a formidable list of enemies and a truly abominable one.
I have never had the chance to visit Syria, but I have had Syrian friends and I know how beautiful the Syrian people are. Make no mistake, these people faced total annihilation, no less, irrespective of whether they were Christian, Muslim or secular. For the shaitans of Daesh everybody who is not with them deserves to die. That is the extend of their pseudo theology.
I am not so naive as to believe that in wars things are always black and white. But in this case, I would argue that the evil which was unleashed against Syria was truly exceptionally vile and that those who died resisting it deserve a special place of honor in world history.
Runner up:
At a time of quasi universal hatred, deception, betrayal, cowardice and lies, lies everywhere and in everything, I think that I want to honor a man who has (and still is) taking a great degree of risk in living according to the words of Christ “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God” (Matt. 5:9). I am referring to Sheikh Imran Hosein who has shown immense courage in trying to forge an alliance between Muslims and Orthodox Christians. For having done so, he has been the object of numerous attacks and slander which brings to my mind another Beatitude “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven“. I therefore nominate my friend
Sheikh Imran Hosein as peacemaker of the year
I feel that honoring those who died in a righteous struggle and those who struggle for peace are really one and the same – they all are standing up against the worst evil in our world and that they therefore belong together.
Now, as always, it is your turn: whom do you see as man/woman of the year?
The Saker
Respect ! Much respect for you efforts with this. Indeed they all deserve it and more for having the fortitude to continue and as always a real pleasure reading. Seeing brother Imran being given a distinguished honor from an honorable person has made the day…There are real ones out there after all, men of truth….Thank you and enjoy !
You are quite right!
And having been to Syria, I can confirm that it was a beautiful country, with very nice people.
Let’s hope that the country can be rebuilt – and the people will remain generous and warm.
As for the enemies – what goes around, comes around… even if it takes a long time.
Respect! Much respect for your efforts with this. These people deserve it and more ! It was equally pleasing to see brother Imran receiving his award too, peacemaker ! Yes its true there are still men out there, men of Truth, present company included bro thanks again and as always a pleasure to read !
One thing I am very grateful for is being introduced to the amazing Sheikh Imran Hosein via this blog. Before hearing his many lectures offered on these pages I literally had no idea such a person existed. Amazing that a Muslim scholar would be the living icon of the great Christmas message, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace unto men of good will”.
You’re right Saker, the juxtaposition is so perverse you best not let anyone see my comment.
Merry Christmas anyhow;)
I repeat here what I wrote elsewhere,
I don’t like “wherewolfs” and twilights they are creatures of the dark that fear the light
what this gentleman wrote on Korea is utter nonsense
Wonderfully stated, mon bon homme.
Imagine the great human nobility of giving up one’s life for a foreign nation, for a nation attacked by overwhelming evil.
Heroics does not explain the exquisite beauty and horror that such sacrifice entails.
Infused into the Syrian soul came the Russian heart. Only Russia could save the nation of Syrian peoples. And it has. Alawites, Armenians, Shiites, Christians, Sunnis, Kurds, and the tiny faiths and tribal elements that make the embroidery of SAR have been saved.
Alas, the Hegemon and crazed neighbors of Syria are still determined to destroy Syria and remove the central government of Assad. We are in for more death and destruction in 2018.
Lesson of Syria is there is no compromise possible with Evil. It must be vanquished completely.
Yes Larchmonter445,
it ain’t over by a long shot. The Zionists and US fundamentalist Christians are all in on the play acting out of Armageddon and for that they must have Damascus a smoking ruin and they want Russia to play the reticent king of the North who must be lured onto the battle field against his will…they torment Yemen and Libya Ethiope for exactly same purpose…because it is written…they have nominated Russia as the prophetic protagonist king of the North…he must be moved to compassion…he must reach out and touch these.
Consider the trial of Ezekiel when he was commanded to lay on his right side for a certain number of days and on his left for certain number of other days…all while building a small scale mock up of Jerusalem and then building siege works and the like to make mock war on it until the actual city of Jerusalem fell to the actual siege it was being subjected to.
The goings on in the ME are siegeworks.
But consider also this,
they aim an upper cut blow to the compressed sternum of the mortally enstruggled orthodox russian,
they have created a similcrum of the layout and kind and relationship of forces described in multiple eschatologies,
for russia they have a special question to eat they hope into the heart of the people…how can you fight for the king of the north…hoping this question fractures the orthodox will,
but this is a similcrum, it is not the real thing, its been pulled and stitched together over a few hundred years,
I just came across this whilst off browsing contemplating what else to say when this popped up for a Judeo Christian Crusade:
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5a401342e4b0d86c803c72aa
But I digress, the point is where we are now is no accident, not on a macro scale, the stubbed toes of individuals can be as accidental as one likes but the macro is orchestrated. I see shadows of it. I see some who work they think for a demiurge. I see others labor for a messiah. I see changes in calendars with little purpose other than terminus convergence. But obvious contrivances by ancient deep state entities like the Vatican and its so called “prophecy of the popes” with its terminus in play as we now draw breath cannot be denied.
What are we to think of the so called fatima prophecies…why is it the terminus of this little offering is in play this instant too.? What does the pope want to consecrate the orthodox church in a fast arriving it is claimed ultimate battle between good and evil.?
Who writes this stuff.? We have in effect a black pope being as he is the ex chief honcho of the Jesuits. That Francis is black seems to fulfil the most convenient prophecy of the popes…and Francis has let slip a few times he thinks he is not long for this earth…a few years he sigheth on occasion…
So wake up people we have two popes at the moment. One is held hostage by the other. A husk kept alive as a peterine bridge if this jesuit and zio destruction of Russia and seizure of Jerusalem gamble fails.
Lucky for Russia it is the descendant of the Greek shaggy goat of Daniel 8. Trump is the fierce king. The power of the soviet horn which grew out between the two horns signifying Rome and Constantinople is broken but the same spirit now free of communism, the Russian spirit aging with its allies, Syria, Turkey, and Iran, are the four horns set to defeat the fierce king who thinks himself superior to all else.
Defending orthodoxy in the upcoming fight will require dealing with the internal beliefs. The Borg has set in play a falsely constructed similcrum of Armageddon and Russia has to understand the path to victory is foretold for Russia in Daniel 8.
“…are all in on the play acting out of Armageddon …” — yes, you are correct, although their magical thinking at tempting the Creator will come to nothing real. Unfortunately many will be crushed and destroyed in the process of this great delusion. There are some behind all this charade who know exactly what they are doing by ‘programming’ the masses. We now see in clear daylight just how it must have appeared ‘clear’ to the Germans as the Nazis took over. Goebbels was just a beginner compared to the psychic miasma being fogged out today!
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/fascism/2017/03/how_nazi_propaganda_encouraged_the_masses_to_co_produce_a_false_reality.html
What all these ‘prophecies’ have in common is the total absence of Christ. You can’t write history without the Christ:
“Jesus said to them, “Have you never read in the Scriptures: ‘The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. This is from the Lord, and it is marvelous in our eyes’? Therefore I tell you that the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people who will produce its fruit. He who falls on this stone will be broken to pieces, but he on whom it falls will be crushed.”…
Vladimir Putin the man of the last 17 years.
agreed
Even after ganging up with the “partners” to choke up DPRK?
And another 4 years of Putin are ahead.
it sounds like Merry Christmas to Zion.
6 years. !!!!
Ahed Tamimi, the teenage Palestian girl, for standing up to the IDF thugs and heving the temerity to slap them.
http://mondoweiss.net/2017/12/israeli-protesting-looking/
How a girl from occupied Nabi Saleh emasculated the IDF
http://mondoweiss.net/2017/12/occupied-saleh-emasculated/
agreed. the woman of the year
Eva Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) is one of a tough woman too…
Nabi Saleh in the West Bank Is Where I Lost My Zionism
https://www.globalresearch.ca/nabi-saleh-in-the-west-bank-is-where-i-lost-my-zionism/5624083
Person of the year – The Truth Blogger….large blogs and small ones. Kept the pursuit of truth alive in 2017…much like Irish Monks kept the ancient Greek and Roman learnings alive during the “dark ages”.
nice comment Green Crow – did you see that Star Wars wants to use Skellig Michael and the Irish are rising up against it ?
They all want to film in Ireland or Wales, and end up doing so, as nobody listens to ‘the Irish’ ‘rising up against’ in the face of so much money being thrown at them, Ireland is home for leprotards, and blockbusters are made on the beautiful coasts, isles and cities of GB.
I agree that man of the year 2017 should be connected with liberation of Syria. My “vote” goes for general Kasim Sulejmani. As for “collective man of the year” it is Russian diplomacy as almost only capable diplomatic body of todays world.
One of the many beautiful people of the world. Honor them all. as well as The Saker who speaks up for them.
Those who have defended Syria against israel and their cowardly colonial’s are well derserving of immense praise and respect.
I wish to go out in Left Field for this one . I vote for Vandana Shiva . Why? because this woman understands the correlation of the “Natural Living Arrangement” and our symbiotic relationship to “it”. Happy Nativity Saker.
Merry Christmas In Iraq
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/25/watch-christians-freed-islamic-state-control-mosul-celebrate-christmas/
Thanks to everyone on all sides who fought Islamic State [ISIS].
thanks for link it is lovely – the Muslims and the Christians stand together in a Christian Service – God Bless the Men who do that, and likewise –
Who fought so called islamic state (nothing islamic about it)
Yeh, it has to be all those who fought for Syria. The evil forces assailing that country are barbaric, psychopathic and relentless. Many ran away; others cowered or collaborated. Those who stood their ground saved their country. Incredible heroism vs unbelievable evil. What a world.
Yes, Syrian peoples have been tested and found sufficient (with Russian help) to survive the conspiratorial onslaught of organised satanic deception and fear.
We may not be in the proverbial ‘Last Days’, but the end-of-cycle times always seem to rhyme and Sheikh Imran Hosein has an interesting angle which open my eyes top the more subtle interpretations of the ancient scribes.
Indeed humanity (as a condition) is been tested in Syria and what ugliness has been displayed by the usual suspects! I worked for 40 years in a public service capacity and watched the sewage seep up through the floor boards as lies and deception and all manner of bullying became the ‘normal’. One could see we were in for a period difficult times. Intelligence replaced by egotistic rat-cunning; selfishness replacing altruism; corporatism replacing the common good. All manner of indicators that a great malaise was emerging within the peoples.
There are any number of good and suitable choices for highlighting the real principles of leadership (and followership) and Syria’s Bashar Hafez al-Assad should not go unmentioned. He’s stood up and held the heart of his people’s fate and managed the humility of asking for Russian and Iranian help when it was most needed. An eye-doctor by trade he saw the dark forces assembling for what they were/are and resisted. Unlike Libya’s Qaddafi he has managed to hold the country together and this has repelled the divisive forces emanating from Saudi and Gulf states and driven by the Zio-nazi regimes currently running the USA and occupying Palestine.
Of course there are others as well in the general resistance to this most common evils. Venezuela is another case where ‘socialism’ is blamed for the problems were as it is clear that USA meddling and undermining are the primary cause of many economic issues.
However, top of the list has to go to Russia’s V. Putin who has clearly out smarted and maneuvered the political cretins running the TV Reality Show as a thin mask for gun running; opium peddling and nation killing. AND Clinton would have been worse!
And in the blog-world, the Saker (and a few notable others) have kept the narrative grounded on facts and pursuit of Truth through careful and intelligence-based analysis.
Well done, … 2018 is looking to be a other hard year and then hopefully we may be past the worst of it.
Postnote: Idiot of the Year. I nominate Nikki Haley (born Nimrata Randhawa, January 20, 1972) as dipsh_t of the year. Not since I saw Colin Powell hold up his little ‘Iraqi bomb’ at the UN — a failure of the spirit which led to unimaginable death and slaughter based on lies have I seen a United States Ambassador to the United Nations so unfit for the role. Binomo anyone…? (https://www.rt.com/news/414086-prank-nikki-haley-russia-place/)
Correction: Colin Powell at the UN with anthrax viral (https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/12/Powell-anthrax-vial.jpg)
“Bashar Hafez al-Assad”
Agree!
He’s a symbol of survival and resistance.
His “downfall” plotters are gone while Assad still around.
Great selections; both of them. I shudder to imagine what would have become of Syria, but also of the world, if the great Satan’s handmaiden, ISIS were not defeated. As for the second winner, we need more scholars, intellectuals and leaders who are not beholden to tribalism.
I care not for a man’s religion; that is his alone and normally chosen not by him but by his parents. I care not for the colour of his skin, as again he has no say on the matter, for as Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet; “So oft it chances that in particular men, as some vicious mole of nature in them as in their birth wherein they are not guilty since nature cannot chose his origin” etc (Act 1 Scene 4)
I care for a man’s intelligence, his honesty his integrity and his diligence. These are the important things in life.
I was taught that it was an Arab and before Christ that first discovered that the world was round, and the distance of the world from the sun, and he simply used the shadows to calculate all of this. I was taught that it was the Arabs that first realised the value of ‘zero’ in arithmetic. In other words, these people were intelligent then, and when you meet them today, they are still intelligent, well most of them.
We are supposed to recognise Albert Einstein as one of our foremost thinkers, but Einstein failed maths three times and thus was unable to enter university. I would much prefer Nikola Tesla as a better thinker.
How many people are aware of Comyns Beaumont or Immanuel Velikovsky?
“Beaumont was ahead of his time – and ahead of Velikovsky – with his provocative conclusions and his unorthodox views on history. According to Beaumont, a large comet threatened Earth in the 14th century (1322 BC). Its debris (meteorites) caused a cosmic catastrophe that devastated early civilization.” (From Catastrophists in Collision)
However modern understanding of the planet Earth with its plasma centre renders the theories of these men untenable, Had Earth been struck by a comet, it would have been much like a bullet striking a watermelon or cantaloupe. The planet would have shattered and created an asteroid belt, much like the asteroid belt with Ceres. This would also explain the ancients stories of fires coming from the heavens.
Our problems with ancient history is a book called ‘The Holy Bible’ which we must accept as factual, and then consider any other version of ancient history as mythical. Thus we have ‘God’s chosen people’ and we are supposedly subservient.
We are supposed to own our land, but the truth is a reversal of that, it is our land that owns, feeds and sates us. In other words Western Society has always been built, not on a rock, but on the sands of lies.
Have we ever considered an ‘Electric Universe’ rather than Einstein’s Gravitational Universe?
Have we ever really considered what Haley’s Comet really is, what it tells us about our universe, which is why it returns every 78 years? Could the universes be built in exactly the same manner as everything else that we are aware of; that is circular rather than in straight lines?
What has all of this got to do with The Saker’s man of the year? Well it has everything to do, but nothing to do.
What we have with all those that sacrificed everything is a belief and integrity of the rights given to us by God, by the very creation of life, many of us still do not understand.
My father once described his religion as a ‘Bush Baptist’, being that ploughing his own field and helping his neighbour plough his.
All of those that have fought and died in resisting the lies and deceptions of the Zionist controlled West have had similar beliefs and thus deserve the recognition given to them by the Saker.
Why are we visiting this site and participating in this blog anyway? How about searching for some truth. May God bless all the seekers of truth.
“Albert Einstein as one of our foremost thinkers” — with a little help from his … Mileva Marić
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/guest-blog/the-forgotten-life-of-einsteins-first-wife/
Which is why Einstein’s ex-wife got all the money. She couldn’t as a woman receive the credit for her work, but she got the money from Einstein.
I am curious, but I would really like to find out, is that happened only to me. Actually, on first sight, title words: ”Saker Man of the Year 2018…” deceived me. Roughly translating into my Serbian, I was (pleasantly) surprised that someone somewhere awarded (or nominated) our dear Saker.
But, though I (and most of us here for sure) would agree such acknowledgement, this time my vote goes to ”All those who sacrificed their lives to save Syria”.
From one and only, simple reason: it can not be postponed for the next year. Can not wait for our recognition. And those two: old, wise Sheikh and our dear Saker can (and should); let God give them long and healthy life.
By the way, we can still nominate them both for ”Man of decade”.
P.S.
”Man of the Century” position, definitely is taken by certain president, You know him all, God bless him.
You would be so quick to place Putin in such a position even though we have but covered one fifth of this century?
Make no offence of my statement as I concur with your recognition of what Putin has accomplished, but what happens once Putin is no longer President?
The one thing our world needs is someone with Putin’s qualities to continue with Putin’s works. I trust that this is being organised within the power structure in Moscow.
I read somewhere once that Mikhail Gorbachev had been ‘the West’s man for some time and placed in the required position in the time of Leonid Brezhnev. It’s only a story, but the consequences of Gorbachev’s actions in ceding to Reagan, had once positive side.
The whole world has seen the outcome of trusting the West. Total and absolute ruin.
It was the Jew, Richard Dearlove who was in charge of Paris Station when Princess Diana was murdered, who was to become Head of MI6 and brought Col. Gadhafi back into the fold from where they could destroy Libya, and murder Gadhafi. And now the West has failed in Syria, for the time being. (remember the Americans are refusing to surrender their ‘forts’ in Syria) and they have their eyes set on North Korea.
For those who argue that Kim Jong Un is the CIA’s man, then remember that virtually every ‘Dictator’ set up by the CIA has perished in the same way, and Kim Jong Un will never forget how his brother Kim Jong Nam was assassinated in Malaysia at KL International Airport on the 13th of February this year.
What was the value of murdering Kim Jong Nam? Was it simply to isolate Kim Jong Un, or is there somebody the West has eyes on to replace Kim? They’ve been doing that ever since King Alexander of Scotland.
I would nominate all those who have died fighting for freedom in Ukraine, hopefully they have not died in vein. The Empire is pure evil and has set the earth on fire. I believe in the ashes a new democratic world will begin. A world based on justice and human rights.
For now though it is time for many people to die fighting the empire, they are true heroes where ever they fall. Seems kind of stupid in these days to wish you all merry xmass, so i hope you all have a less violent winter.
Sheikh Imran is all good but his theories about the end times are all bunch of speculation, fairy tales very boring and in fact have basis in Bible and not Quran. Quran does not mention the reappearance of christ and any Imam etc etc.
He does quote some Hadith to base all those stories but they are not supported by Quran.
Prophet can not foretell the future as this is only the property of the Lord and thus predicting future would be Shirk (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shirk_(Islam)).
Sheikh Imran is all good but his theories about the end times are all bunch of speculation, fairy tales very boring..
He can only analyze with the present knowledge of political, economics and Islamic scholarship available. You have all rights to reject his thoughts about the end times as speculation (though he has been right many times and the times when he has been wrong, he has admitted his mistake), fairy tales (perhaps people don’t like his explaining about the current economic and political situation and what will come next in light of religious knowledge) and very boring (this is often the complaint about those who don’t have a sound knowledge of Quran, hadiths and other non-religious fields like monetary economics).
and in fact have basis in Bible and not Quran
He has never based his theories on Bible because he has not studied the Bible as christian monks and scholars do so he does not have a command over the Bible. He has at times mentioned Christian eschatology because it matched with what the Islamic eschatology has to say. He was asked (in Moscow state university lecture) to shed some light about the many common points between Christian eschatology and Islamic eschatology but he refused because he has not studies christian eschatology. He proposed that a Christian scholar must write and speak about the christian eschatology and then the Muslims and Christians can get together and comment upon so many common views about the end times.
I doubt you have ever listened to his lectures attentively to say something like his theories not being based on Quran. But then again, you mentioned that you find his theories boring so I might be right.
He does quote some Hadith to base all those stories but they are not supported by Quran.
He tries his best to base every theory of his on Quran (The release of Gog and Magog, the coming back of the jews back to their ancestral homeland, about the anti-christ who will try to establish an imposter ‘state of Israel’). The Hadiths that he quotes are sahih (verified to be right) and explain the present world correctly (like the riba(interest) becoming universal and no one being able to escape it). He has been saying in all his lectures that the primary source of guidance for muslims must be the Quran and then the hadiths. If the hadiths are not in agreement with quran, then they should be discarded. (This was taught to him by this teacher and the sheikh has also written a book ‘methodology for understanding the Quran’). He also asks people not to believe in him unless they have themselves verified what he speaks.
Prophet can not foretell the future as this is only the property of the Lord and thus predicting future would be Shirk
Prophets prophesize, they are not fortune tellers. That is why they are called Prophets. They bring the words from the God to warn the people about the punishment if they continue to do evil and bring glad tidings to those who are righteous.
regarding the link that you gave..
All you could find was a Wikipedia link? That too on a subject about polytheism? This is the same Wikipedia that identifies Dhul Qarnain with Alexander the ‘great’ and Cyrus of Persia.
Shirk in arabic means associating with someone and within the islamic context, it means ‘associating partners to the One True God'(even the wiki page on ‘shirk’ that you linked talks nothing about foretelling).
I am pretty sure that Saker doesn’t agree with the sheikh on many things but The Saker made this clear, this is about the man of the year and the runner up is Sheikh Imran because he is trying to build a bridge between the Muslim and Orthodox Christian world despite dangers.
But then again, you are entitled to express your views….
The host of this site is both a geopolitical analyst and a phd in progress christian scholar so maybe sometime we can look forward to an eschatological analysis from the saker?
It’s good to know that The Saker is a PhD in progress. I would certainly like an eschatological analysis from an orthodox christian point of view by The Saker.
Go the whole hog … read Ouspensky (In Search of the Miraculous) and Gurdjieff.
Practiced c. 1912+ (Moscow/SDt Petersburgh) published c. 1948+.
Very well said Anonymous….a good point by point reply !
Thank you for your detailed reply.
You see Mr Sheikh is very honourable person and his voice is being heard at very important forums with many intelligent people
But
When he starts with end times his whole thesis collapses and as he is representing an alternative approach from Islamic perspective something which is so badly adulterated all the stories about Gog Magog make things look bit magical and not mature or also like very illiterate Madrassah taught clergy.
There is though no magic. God cannot make mistakes or alter his own laws. Someone who dies cannot return back.
I do not have direct access to Sheikh but if you have, ask from him about any reference of all the end times stories he tells any basis from Quran. There is none. And any hadith which does not have basis in Quran no matter it is from Sahih or what is not valid.
I will not counter argue to assert everything what I said I am not a preacher and only worried about myself,
however i would say that as every rule law coming from God is final and cannot be changed and so cannot give one message to one messenger another to another and yet another to a third one. What kinda of All knowing omnipotent being it would be who realizes O that was not right what was given to Moses lets change that and Jesus should have a different message and yet again latter more amendments and Muhammad should have Quran.
All messengers had same “book” or message. (Surat Inaam 83-85, Surat Bakr 79 some of reference for you to consult from Quran)
a drawback is that many muslims dont read Quran and many non muslims dont even want to come close to it because it says to stone those who do adultery…they don’t even know that this is not even mentioned in Quran it is in fact mentioned in Jewish scriptures.
And so Quran which if you or anyone else consider the final surviving unadulterated message of God, there is no such “fairy tales” about end times as Mr Sheikh narrates.
He should focus on alliance between orthodox christianity that is a great pious challenge and effort. I hope pray and wish him success in that.
”Quran does not mention the reappearance of christ ”
Russian Soul, ever read holy quran? I recommand you do before commenting on whats in holy quran, in fact every christian has a religious duty to read it since it speaks of christ and his mother.
Now let me telling you what holy quran says about reappearance of christ, it is mentioned that his return is actually the sign of the hour (so when you see him reappear, take note the end of the world is around the corner). Not only that, the holy quran states that when he returns (the people of the book) will believe in him (jews will have to accept him for what they had rejected him for) and the christians will then believe in him for what he is as muslims believe in him.
I have sensed in this blog, there are those christians who just do NOT swallow the fact that there should or will be friendship with muslims, for deep in their hearts they are hoping for war on muslims, they were made to believe a muslim no matter what he is an enemy since he does not accept christ as God or son of God… maybe a muslim is right and you are wrong? at least a muslim does NOT reject Jesus son of Mary as messiah (which jews did).
Here some entertainment for you https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJmqmHMXZqQ
Indeed, the Quran does not mention the reappearance of Christ. There are the commentators who presupposed that the Quran referred to the Second Coming. We do read the Quran (although there is not any obligation – least of all ‘religious’, other than being informed about what the Muslims really believe of the Christians). It does not say what Muslims want us to believe.
“XLIII, 61. And (Jesus) shall be(4662) a Sign (for the coming of) the Hour (of Judgment): therefore have no doubt about the (Hour), but follow ye Me: this is a Straight Way”.
(Comment of Yusuf Ali) 4662: “This is understood by some commentators to refer to the second coming of Jesus in the Last Days just before Resurrection, when he will destroy the false doctrines that pass under his name, and prepare the way for the universal acceptance of Islam, the Gospel of Unity and Peace, the straight way of the Qur-an”. Well actually it is straight from the Hadiths (to smash the Crosses, kill the pigs and lead the Muslims in prayer – which he declines and defer it to the Mahdi)! They do not announce any ‘friendship’ of Muslims with Christians, but clearly their annihilation.
Anyhow, the Sheik got a few things wrong. We see the Muslims making an alliance with the Jews, and the Turks against whom the Sheik does not cease to vituperate and against whom the supposed Muslim-Orthodox alliance would be directed (liberation of Constantinople!), allying themselves with the Russians! Quite funny, but this is ‘realpolitik’ of which both Russians and Turks are more adept of than the dreamers of the ‘Caliphate’.
I recommand this lecture:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5t_1r3OzXuI
@this lecture:
You can’t treat allergy to peanuts by consuming more peanuts!
If the Man of Year goes to person who through their own individual effort is creating the most change in the world for better or worst than I’d say it’s MBS.
I heartily applaud your choice. Well done!
BTW, in my opinion, Sh. Imran has made an extraordinary contribution. His efforts at reconciling the Orthodox and Muslims, above all in the Balkans, are historically important and unique. The ignorant, narrow-minded, petty and almost pharisaical objections to him are unjust and blameworthy. Of course, such petty people always know more and are better “Muslims” than a venerable and noble-hearted man who has studied his entire life. As the French say, such persons are “plus catholique que la Pape.”
Watch Iranian foreign minister in conversation with Charlie Rose
https://youtu.be/c3UoWNubYSE
He should be a winner if not a runner up
Absolutely perfect choices. I thank them too from the bottom of my heart.
hell dear Saker, I couldn’t possibly think of anyone better than your two choices, so I second your proposal
and thanks for being such a friend – a friend that I am so proud to have…and to whose home I come to every day for news and social interaction – I read – and the writings on the wall (screen) speak – where would we be without you dearest Saker.
Love to you and your family, and safety and health and longevity
Ann
I didn’t mean hell – I meant hello – tisk tisk –
Hello is actually oh hell :(. Many english words have satanic origines.
Nicely said, Ann!
No all caps please. Mod
I agree Saker. I would like to give a moment of silence for those brave soldiers who gave up their lives so that such horror may not become a way of life in their country. Also another moment of silence for the people of Syria themselves. They have gone through such an apocalypse, losing everything. May this new year bring true peace and stability in that country. And for those who started and perpetuated such a nightmare unto Syria and wish to spread it worldwide, may you get what you deserve.
Fully agree with your choice.
Let me propose the woman of the year: Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.
In a country turned neo-liberal (due to mass-media and psycho-politics) and a peronist party split between resisting and collaborating, Cristina created her own platform (Unidad Ciudadana) and became the voice for social justice, popular and national values. The corrupted justice system issued an arrest warrant acussing her of treason for attempting to approach Iran (which had parliamentary approval) and investigate two terror acts in Buenos Aires.
My own man of the year are those brave independent journalists and alternative media the likes of The Saker, Eva Bartlett, the crews at South Front, Almasdar News and The Duran. Keep up the invaluable work to the survival of humanity.
I thoroughly agree with Saker’s choice of Man of the Year being People of the Year.
Almost all of you see nothing but the somber public ceremonies of remembrance and honor for the fallen and we see them, too. But we also see the private ceremonies for our fallen, the closed ones in which their comrades and sometimes the families of the fallen honor those who gave their all. When we are invited to attend the private ceremonies almost always I am ordered to report in uniform. I don’t know who originally thought of that idea but somehow an old man in an old uniform with the odd bauble or two and sufficiently heavy shoulder boards seems to make a difference and makes that old man more approachable to the mourning comrades and families of the fallen.
And approach they do, close comrades, not so close comrades and family members often come to us during and after the ceremony and will open up their most private thoughts and feelings. For some reason they seem drawn to a foreigner standing there with a translator to compensate for his hideous Russian and they open up their deepest thoughts and emotions during the conversations. To call it heartbreaking to listen to them, knowing their lives are changed forever, is a vast understatement but we do it because it must be done. They have to tell someone about their grief and anguish and who better than someone they may never see again, someone who has been there and done that, someone who looks at events, triumphs and the depth of tragedy from a different perspective and someone they know will never tell a soul about what was said where, by whom and when.
Twice we have been called and asked to counsel individual servicemen (I will never tell what branch they serve in). Of course both times we dropped everything and did what was needed and both times we seem to have taken actions and counseled young men who were on the verge of losing their careers and quite possibly for one of them his future in life and brought them both back to reality. For both sessions we combined our efforts and we seemed to read each other and the young man and used a combination of strength and understanding in the sessions, one of which lasted almost all day.
Does this almost constant exposure to tragedy affect us? Yes, to an extent, but we do what we do out of a sense of duty and our ability to help others, however little. We speak of each event before and after the fact and there are times that my wife is reduced to tears on our way home as we discuss what was said by the individuals involved. So be it. I get it off my chest by writing and you will see some of the tragedies, and triumphs, in my novel and the short story plus the current effort that will be published next month. My wife also writes a little, as she mentioned to me out of the same reasoning I write, and we are cooperating on a short story for children that will be published under a different pen name and amazingly I have found that assisting her in this lighthearted little tome about life from the viewpoint of a pet can lift one out of a black mood in a heartbeat. I always knew there was a reason I married the ornery little dickens.
Auslander
Author
Never The Last One http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZGCY8KK A Deep Look In To Russia, Her Culture And Her Armed Forces
An Incident On Simonka https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERKH3IU NATO Is Invited To Leave Sevastopol, One Way Or The Other.
They want him to go to Egypt because it is written. So how will they do it.? Is the catholic mistral a siege works akin to that thrown up by Ezekiel.? What about the reactor deal just announced.? How much engagement with Egypt would they adjudge sufficient to fulfil prophecy.? More than these things.? Must Russia ally with Egypt and the Colonel in Libya to fulfil prophecy.? Why has the west in effect thrown the doors wide open for Russia to move in to these states which were all able and willing to be absorbed into the West.? Why let that happen except as a constructive effort to open viable vectors along which events can be nudged and even dragged into conformity with prophecy.?
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/12/russia-will-not-transfer-its-military.html?m=1
My man of the year is “little rocket man” President Kim Jong Un from N.Korea, who has successfully stood up alone to the bully US without blinking, threatening retaliation to the US mainland if he is attacked. No one has done this to the US before and the bully has asked Russia and China, at various points, for assistance in solving the problems she caused from her own bullying approach.KJU should also be considered…
i would add Duterte to the runner up list
What is so horrific is that so much destruction and so much death and terror, all so that a ring of countries, including Russia, can carve Syria up. Syria is humanity at its worst. And there is so much more of that to be dished out in the years ahead it seems.
I would like to thank The Saker for awarding Man of the Year award to all those who gave their lives to save Syria.
I also believe that no matter how much evil a person is, he/she deserves recognition for striving for his/her cause. So I would like to present my version of award.
Colin Powell of the Year – Nikki Haley
Delusional of the Year – Donald Trump
Zionist of the Year – Mohammed Bin Salman
Reality check of the Year – UN vote on Jerusalem
Somersault of the Year – Turkey dumps NATO for Russia
Goliath of the Year – Anglo-Zionist-Wahhabi alliance
I see Vladimir Putin as the PERSON of the year. The only competition for the person of the year is Xi Jinping. Putin is fully conscious of his own limitations. He knows his own strength, but he also knows his enemies – he knows their weaknesses. He understands that there is no future for the world without peace and if the good is not recognized but he also sees the bad and recognizes it as well. His training in sport and politics has made him a person of discipline, self assurance and when courage is needed like in Syria and the courage to look his detractors in the NATO countries in the eye and say I am Russian don’t mess with us we have many Nevskies, Kutuzovs , Suvarovs, Potemkins and Zukovs and of course the most important thing that we have is the heart of the Russian people.
And long live Alexander Prokhorenko, 25 yr old, the bravest perhaps of all heroes in Syria: when surrounded by the Isis rats, asking the russian plane to bomb his own position (glonass) and kill him along with the enemy.
And confirmed it when asked again if it was true.
My man of the year is wassem suleimani who played an immense role in defeating the zio-plans in syria and irak. My woman of the year in ahed tamimi (still 17 years old) – the icon of paleTstinian resistance- who has displayed an unbelievable level of courage in facing the zio-soldiers.
Long live a free and independent Syria!
Julian Assange also worth a credit this year…has just released 13 terrabytes of “Deep state files” encription codes released too….his twitter blocked….going to reveal fundamental truths about ds…could be a game changer with luck!
Dear Saker
As we all know the victory of the heroic syrian people over the barbarians of ISIS has saved our humanity from extintion. This was and still is an epic battle been fought mostly on a spiritual level. I very much agree that the heroes of this victory deserve this award, in my view not only the ones who offerred their lives, but also all who participated, from V. Putin and B Al Assad until those who offered their prayers and vibrated with every small victory, all the legions of soldiers and keybord soldiers, all alternative brave journalists, all lucid analyst, all mothers and sisters and doughters who will continue fighting every day against the pain of their losses. The dead and the living ones, all together made the miracle possible. Glory to all and Thanks to our Lord.
I’m not really cheering about this ‘person of the year’ hypes.
But okay, a man that has the courage to seek understanding between beliefs, deserves our utmost understanding and support.
May I express the first name that has sprung to my mind, thinking about the man of the year? Oliver Stone. Not this year, but many years Vladimir Putin has been the adult in the room in world affairs. He is the man at the wheel that has restored Russia after the devastating times after the collapse of the USSR.
Oliver Stone, an American, has made an intriguing and long documentary of Putin of hours. Imho it is historical. Russian media were astonished that he showed Stone his working room, which no Russian reporter was allowed to insofar. It was sensible that they liked each other in their goodbye. Oliver Stone asked a lot of questions -real questions- and it even irritated Putin at the end. But he answered.
When an American can make a true portrait of the Russian president, than we are -slowly- treading to understanding.
Besides the courageous proposal of the Saker, and I don’t think this is a popular vote, I would propose this one.
Be encouraged. It at most gives a direction.
Peace be upon you all.
Cheers, Rob
The Syrians, Hezbollah and Russian win by far.
The Sound of Silence in the USA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIdNgI2KKQw
Upon reading some of these comments pertaining to the length of the zionist agenda or “plan” as nefarious as it has become, we can say no it is not over, by hook or by crook I think is the term which has been frequently used when explaining or trying to explain the Israeli agenda. Unfortunately to get to he Light we have to still travel yet again into and through what seems to be never ending darkness. There is Light however, its not too far away, still some time, as far as I can reckon anyway, but, like many other have said, including myself, when he comes….ohh boy….. will THAT be an event worth waiting for !
I’m totally Agreed!!! Sheikh Imran Hosain is only strong Voice in today’s Islam to bring together Christians and Muslims to one purpose to defeat the Zionist shaitans. My cheers and hugs to The Saker !
Peace!
When I was younger I never realised just how evil are the people who rule over us.
Arrogant, corrupt, incompetent, dishonest, deluded, ignorant, maybe.
But then I came to see them for what they were – simply evil.
There are reviled child killers, damaged individuals who murder one or a small number of children, often for some kind of gratification.
But these people do at least do their own killing, not use others to do their dirty work.
And they do not kill millions, while posing as great statesmen and humanitarians and arbiters of moral values.
These people are absolute scum, less than filth.
I nominate the highest value target on this earth, VVP. He has not been killed but he has certainly put himself in harm’s way. Honorable mention also for runner up to Victor Orban for recognising and resisting the demonic onslaught on his country.
I wouldn’t normally post a Facebook link but I have no other source.
This is the type occupational garbage festering in occupied Palestine.
A-hole of the year, imo.
https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish/videos/1110479185760254/
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/oren-hazan-israel-politician-bus-film-twitter-facebook-abuse-palestinian-palestine-families-prison-a8128691.html
V. Putin is a Man of the Year ! —
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHfFdJgNMAo
The Saker , it would be sooo nice if you make LIKE button possible. Thank you.
Vive le Vineyard Saker et M. Phil Butler et Sheikh Imran Hosein et Tous les gentes de Syrie! Bonne Nouvelle Annee!
@nelswight
I proposed Oliver Stone, but my guess is that the ‘man of the year’ for many years would be Vladimir Putin.
May I add something to that? My fellow Germans speak with the greatest admiration of a speech of Vladimir Putin in the Bundestag (the German parliament) in 2001.
He did this in German.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jyLQmyg9hs (after some 2:30), while stating that he wanted to speak to the Bundestag in the language of Goethe, Schiller, and Kant.
No foreign leader has ever done that.
Cheers, Rob
I nominate Kim Jong Un man of the year, leader of a small country that has suffered genocide at the hands of the USA, a country where families are separated and which has not known peace in more than half a century. He is using nuclear deterrent, more in words than in facts maybe, but it is the same deterrent used by Stalin upon learning the plans of the West to annihilate Soviet Union. Why Pakistan, India, Israel can have nukes and North Korea cannot? Sounds absurd, no?