I think that most readers know that I am not a fan of Trump or the Republican Party. But I have to say that compared to the Democrats, the folks at the GOP are quasi decent; not very bright and only decent in comparison with the Dems, but still.
I have always maintained that the Neocons will try to impeach Trump and that he was what I called a “disposable” President the Neocons will use for dumb shit like moving the US embassy to al-Quds before jettisoning him, but I never thought that the Dems would have the chutzpah to pull of exactly the same trick TWICE!
What do I mean by that?
Look at that sequence:
Hillary does something dumb and insiders at the DNC leak documents. What do the Dems do? Invent the entire Russiagate charade.
This time around:
The Bidens do something dumb and somebody finds out. What do the Dems do? Invent a brand new “Ukrainegate“!
Exact same trick. Twice!
And since chances are that the Senate will never impeach Trump, the real reason they are now talking about impeachment is just to help Biden and his campaign. In other words, the Dems are doing exactly what they are accusing Trump of doing: they are trying to use a foreign power to interfere in US elections.
Then there is this: at least some Republicans are true patriots. But the Dems? They don’t care that forcing the President to release his conversations with foreign officials will make it hard in the future for foreign officials to be candid when they speak to the US President (even if he/she is a Dem!).
Besides, ALL the intelligence services on the planets have all kinds of agreements and understandings with others and requesting data on illegal activities of US citizens abroad is something which all 17 (!) US intelligence agencies ought to be doing. And when dealing with a very public or powerful figure, it is normal for heads of state to be the top person to decide if such a confidential exchange of sensitive materials will or will not take place. Finally, last time I checked, the VP does not keep his immunity of office once gone.
Sorry, but for the life of me I don’t see what Trump did wrong.
But then, neither did General Flynn do anything wrong either, and Trump immediately and totally betrayed him, so there is some karma at work here.
Then there is this famous “whistle-blower”. First, for all we know, this might be a “Peter Strzok v2”, so let’s wait before assuming that another Snowden is coming forth.
Then, what NERVE the Dems have whining about Trump not allowing this alleged whistle-blower to come forward. Okay, maybe The Donald got it wrong and said something stupid. But he sure did not persecute whistle-blowers as viciously as Obama did! Do these Dems have no shame! (no need to answer, that was rhetorical).
And, to fully complete my sense of nausea, I just read John Podhoretz’ editorial “Trump Did This to Himself” in Commentary (yes, I read the enemy’s propaganda, always). Technically, Podhoretz’ is right, of course, but not at all in the sense he means it.
I am saddened by all this. In my 56th year I lived 20 years in the USA and I love both its beautiful nature and many of its kind and good people. This country deserves so much better! And please don’t accuse me of being pollyannish about the USA’s past. I wrote about the evils of US imperialism, racism and multiple genocides (including the biggest one in history, the one of Native Americans) many times. But I am also aware of all the beautiful and noble things this young country also had in its short history. Besides, those who live in the USA today cannot be blamed for the past (unless they whitewash it, of course).
Just 30 years ago the USA was a totally different country. The Bill of Rights still mattered. M*A*S*H was shown on TV without having hordes of offended minorities protesting. US Americans did not fear the police (at least if you were not Black). There was no ICE and US colleges had a TRUE political diversity. Okay, the US media was mostly crap, but some “dissident” journos could still get published” (nowadays, a US journalist is, to use Alain Soral’s very apt words about the French journos, either a prostitute or unemployed).
This, and much more, is all gone now.
If the human race does not destroy itself and if we still have a future, historians will study this last phase of the US Empire and they will argue who was most to blame. And while blame can be apportioned pretty much everywhere, I think that it is fair to say that the Democrats did much more damage to this country than the Republicans. Of course, the real culprit hiding in shades are the Neocons who first took control of the Democratic Party (under Carter and maybe even before) and who then proceeded to infiltrate the GOP (under Reagan) (In the case of the GOP I was an eyewitness to how this was done in several think tanks in DC between 1988 and 1991).
With the sole possible exception of Tulsi Gabbard, I consider the Democratic Party to be profoundly anti-American (sorry, I cannot use the words “anti-US”, which would be more accurate but also clumsy). In fact, the evidence of the past several decades shows that Dems only care about themselves, their power, their money, their fame. They don’t give a hoot about the people of the United States, all their catering to loony minorities is just a scam. They are the worst supremacists in this country for sure!
I think that anybody who for whatever reason supported this party in the past ought to now resign from it, publicly if possible.
Alas, I am not holding my breath for that either.
This is a sad day.
The Saker
If history is any guide, under these conditions, either a presidency is at stake, or a congressional party house. Nancy (lame duck) Pelosi is being forced to throw a pitch that unfortunately the democrats simply cant hit.
Let the campaining begin, this is a no brainer as to who wins and loses.
Nothing but a game of the elites,keep peoples attention on stupid things so the won’t notice the crack up of the financial system, until its to late to do anything. They are dumping billions per day into the financial system to try and ward off what is unavoidable,which probably is a world wide depression effecting mostly the so called western nations,leaving China and Russia as the power in the world,unless the western nations decide that they can game it and go nuclear trying in a last ditch attempt to destroy them.!!!
The Saker, it may be so. But if you had listened to that sorry excuse of a world leader speech from Mr Trump at the UN general assembly today, you would probably be sick to your stomach as I am. I went to listen to that with an open mind. I got halfway and then wanted to drink the cooking rum for lunch to fortify myself and ranted about birdbrains smaller than that of a baby canary and intelligence resembling that of a broccoli.
I do not know who is worse, and you are probably right on the scale of Worse, Worser, Worsest! but what I ended up with is sheer terror – that this man has a nuclear decision making power. How is it that decent humans like Tulsi or Rand Paul cannot get a way open. I’m afraid it is all swamp now – just certain areas are deeper and more decrepit than others.
amarynth
With all due respect you actually answered your own question in the very same sentence when you said…”How is it that decent humans like Tulsi or Rand Paul cannot get a way open.”
Well that’s the thing isn’t it…both Gabbard and Paul are indeed “decent people”…TPTB don’t want people of this caliber anywhere near White House!
It has been snarkily observed more than once that the people get the government they deserve.
After 58.5 years on this planet I do tend to agree.
Lazy, disinterested fools who do not hold their elected representatives to account and who fail to lynch ignorant and dishonest prats masquerading as the 4th estate will inevitably be governed by the sorts of swine who populate western governments the world over.
eagle eye,
Most of what you suggest is correct except…… Most candidates from large political parties have their wanabies pre chosen who are then groomed – indoctrinated – etc before the electorate ever hear their names or see them…..
Those who fund the political parties also have a say in choices to ensure their funding provides a return to benefit their few. Thus once the ” pc candidates ” have been groomed so they are put out there.
Until individuals which form the electorates understand representative democracy …. most will be trapped into chosing from a motly lot to represent their ” concerns” and then become dismayed post election as there never was to be an attempt to address their “concerns” once the elected is in office.
Nonetheless, most governments once in office do play the electorate s in a cynical and condesending manner when addressing some of their concerns … or if they chose not to….. then an attitude of …. we know better than you …… thus it wont be addressed…… is conveyed via a compliant media who have long since prostituted themselves to the ruling class s.
What you elude to above however is way more complex to argue here in a few short sentences.
But yes overall most get the government they deserve (because most in the electorates have failed to dig deeper into comprehending how the political scene has been completely hyjacked by the elites. And that occurred way before any of us here were born…)
I remember seeing a decent person in Austfailian politics, but it was so long ago that I’ve forgotten his or her name. In any case they were knifed in the back by their colleagues, the fakestream media and the opposing parties. Hang on-I remember! It was a woman, Carmen Lawrence. The last of the type.
Steady on old chap!
We’ve got Andrew Wilkie.
One shining light in a swill of embarrassing proportions.
Makes one proud to be Australian. How good is that!
The best of a foul lot. Seems-gasp!-honest and consistent. But then you have Lambie and Hansen and Roberts and Joyce and Littletobeproudof and… need I go on. The scales are tipped to the floor towards malignant, malevolent mediocrity.
So Dem demons wrongdoings get discovered and they blame Trump!? How convenient.
When it comes to Australian politicians – How about Mark Latham? Does not mix his words. Very bitter and brave to speak up. Or Kevin Rudd, yes, a globalist but a decent man? Gave $900 to every Australian that had a pulse that year during the GFC. Was ousted because of that. Overthrown by witch Julia. You may not agree but I would argue even Tony Abbott is not the worst of men. He bought into the anti-Russian propaganda and was to shirtfront Putin but after the latter parked his destroyers of the cost of Brisbane Tony kept quite and invisible during the G20. But still although he is a simpleton I like Tony. Cheers. Also backstabbed by his own people.
Latham rapidly dementing and a pretty nasty misogynist. Rudd a narcissistic control freak, who annoyed Israel so was offed by the Sabbat Goyim inside Labor led by Shorten, Pratt’s pet goy. Abbott, an utter psychopath and misogynist and a deranged climate destabilisation denier and Life-destroyer. And a sycophant to Cardinal Kiddy-fiddler, George Pell. Sorry, Marko, but I’m a bigot of stern prejudices. Hate Gillard, too, for her stupidity and incompetence. The anti-Lawrence.
I quite like Jackie Lambie, Mulga. She may be a bit bogan, but she learns quickly, is bloody fearless, and does not take kindly to bullshit artists. Her threat to sort out Tasmania’s health system, if it means she has to sit in emergency wards and watch to see where the problems are is exactly the sort of hands on approach needed to cut through the lying and empire building that public service slush pit is riddled with.
Dear Mulga,
How could you have forgotten Dr. Carmen Lawrence? She followed on after Brian Burke and Peter Dowding of the “WA Inc” fame, which I think was mentioned in Ari ben Menashe’s book, ‘Profits of War.’ She became the first female to become a State Premier, and was viewed as becoming the first female Prime Minister of Australia until the ‘Easton Affair’ which was about the suicide of Penny Easton, which damaged even further the Labour Party’s chances of holding onto office.
This was later followed by another attempt by the ALP to create the first female Prime Minister with Gareth Evens recruiting Cheryl Kernot from the ‘Australian Democrats’ to oust Pauline Hanson in the 1998 elections, but when it appeared to Kernot that she had lost her seat, she also lost control of her mouth and made some very stupid statements. However Kernot’s seat was won via the ‘Postal Votes’ often viewed as ‘rigging’ and after Gareth Evens admitted to sleeping with her as part of the plan to win her over to the Labour Party, Kernot’s political career ended.
And then finally, after Kevin Rudd, upset the Jewish factor twice, (by voting against them at the UN and then punishing them by sending a diplomat home in regard to the ‘Stolen Passports’ affair), Julia Gillard got the nod and knifed poor Kevin when his back was turned. Poor Kevin didn’t even know how it was done. Ably assisting Julia was another wannabe, Bill Shorten of the Beaconsfield Mine disaster fame, who was in the USA at the time but was able to fly home in Richard Pratt’s private jet to commence his run at ‘The Lodge’ (PM’s residence) ably assisted by the sudden death of the ’60 Minutes’ journalist Richard Carlton at Beaconsfield.
And of course when Julia visited the wall in Israel, Peter Costello was there to guide her.
I could go on about the Australian pollies, but why bother.
All quite true, but the ‘Easton Affair’ was 100% bull-dust, the ‘Royal Commission’ a filthy farce, and a real jury acquited Carmen in 45 minutes, including the tea and biscuits. Gillard was a total horror, but the victim of a truly filthy hate campaign by the Right-her one redeeming feature. She had the seat. Lalor, previously held by Jim Cairms then Barry Jones-the descent of Man.
You are right, I did not listen to his speech. After that narcissistic twat tried to lecture the world on Marxism the last time he spoke at the UNGA I decided to never listen to him again.
Maybe he deserves what comes his way, he does, really, but the Pelosi, Schiff & Co. are even more repugnant than him.
Kind regards
The Saker
Dear Saker,
In regards to Marxism, I had a friend, Des Saagy who served in the Hungarian Army on the Eastern Front. Des told me that he had asked an old Russian prisoner about the Stalinist government. The Russian prisoner replied, “Same old trough, different pigs”. I find that answer extremely apt.
It doesn’t matter the ideology, nor the political system; what matters is the content of those systems and the bureaucracies within, as Lord Acton noted, “power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
What I have witnessed whilst a member of the Police Farce was that there were two types of corruption; 1)the criminal and the 2)the protection of a ‘fellow worker’ regardless of his/her crimes. They are both dangerous and felonious, Another thing I noticed was that this corruption was not subject to just the police, but rather to every bureaucracy, and the bigger the bureaucracy, the bigger the corruption.
The final thing I have noticed in life was that it was the leaders that have the largest impact. Where there were honest leaders the corruption levels were always very low, but where the leader was weak or corrupt, then corruption flourished.
And I believe that is why so many respect VV Putin and XI
amarynth: “..sheer terror – that this man has a nuclear decision making power.”
At trump’s level there will likely be numerous sane military decision makers who would dampen any intemperate narcissistic rage. The larger issue is the delegation of nuclear authority to lower levels and the inherent risks of accidents, miscommunication and insanity etc.
A discussion of Daniel Ellsberg’s book “Doomsday Machine” ‘Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner’ might be in order; I quote Page 75: “In the limit, every flight commander, if not every pilot with a weapon aboard, would feel authorized, under some circumstances, to initiate nuclear war…”
Any nuclear attack on Russia would automatically include China also. Not very reassuring -all this was understood by the author of the book prior to Dr. Strangelove with various metaphors e.g. the “precious bodily fluids” spoken by Jack D. Ripper was likely a reference to global oil.
One group of international criminals are fussing and arguing with another group of international criminals about some international criminal or other, again, and again, and again…
One thing that I do find delightful is the realization that the American people were so fed up with this nonsense during the last election that they literally elected to make DC eat every single last spoonful of their own $@#p, on live television, in front of the entire world, and everyone in it, every single day, for three years or so straight now. I applaud that aspect of this political phenomena. I cannot see even one indication that they will not do the exact same thing again. Hopefully, eventually, the truth of the matter will become literally imposible to ‘not see’ anymore, regardless of what the television tries to tell us to think.
Saker, what your rant and rambling point to is the Republic is gone, over.
The Deep State took it from the People.
The Dems are the surface social layer that is used to distract the citizens. It is where Power processes flow, political parties.
But the true governing power is deeper and that’s from where these treacherous operations generate.
The MO of this Ukrainegate is identical to the Russiagate gambit. Of course, it is. Same people, same shithole source (Ukraine), same Khazarians in the middle of it (CIA-State), same Russophobia.
The reason they keep going after Trump is he has consistently said that Ukraine is none of the US interest. Though he keeps allowing hundreds of millions in armaments to the Ukies, he says the EU should be bankrolling and controlling Ukraine. Atop that, he keeps saying non-Russophobic things regarding Russia.
The Dem Party operatives and the Khazarian fanatics in the Deep State (CIA-State Dept.) are co-workers in the long campaign to destroy Russia. They are mostly the same Tribe, for one thing. And they are part of the corruption system of politics and commerce in Ukraine and most of Eastern Europe and even inside Russia. Billions have gone through the hands of not only the oligarchs.
The Podestas, Manafort and others made millions in the elections in Ukraine over the years. Illegal arms dealers in Ukraine are a huge supplier of stolen weapons that reach ISIS and AQ in Syria and Iraq. Only Bulgaria is bigger. These are funneled via ratlines of the CIA (yes, the same Deep State Khazarians).
The corruption runs deep and the Dems have had their hands in the money trough for decades.
Trump stumbled into the mess during the 2016 campaign, and now has blundered with the phone call to Zelensky. He’s a slow learner.
So instead of getting his trade deal with Canada and Mexico passed by Congress (USMCA), he gets a tour of the septic tank Congress is opening for him with this Impeachment Inquiry.
The Deep State is protecting its turf. Ukraine is their pig sty. But it’s lucrative. And it is the perpetual platform for Russophobia. They will never release it.
The Deep State took it from the People
Sadly, I can only totally agree with you, my friend.
There is a certain poetic justice in all of this.
The Trump administration decreed that the people of Venezuela were not allowed to elect Nicholas Maduro as their president.
Now, the Deep State has decreed that the people of the United States were not allowed to elect Donald Trump as their president.
That really is poetic justice.
And I wonder if the nullification of Trump’s election reinstates Maduro as the Venezuelan president.
Then again, maybe the deep state simply hasn’t decided on the latter issue as of yet.
Haven’t been here for a while and probably posting for the first time but I have a different take. I believe Trump is the vanguard of a carefully planned and executed military intellligence operation to restore the US Republic. They have all the intel on everything and have anticipated and neutralized every counter attack by the Deep State thus far. The Biden scandal is bigger than anyone can imagine. It brings down the entire Obama administration and all the holdovers still embedded in the govt. The timing of this latest tempest is no accident. In fact, brilliant if you think about it. Trump has effectively finished Biden as a viable candidate and the Dems are more than willing to help push him over the edge if it advances their cause to keep Trump on the defense. What they dont’ realize, is the Dems will shortly be on the defensive when the avalanche of evidence of the Biden/Obama/Clinton Ukraine scandal, not to speak of the FISA abuse relelations come into full view. The Dems walked right into the trap. And, with Biden neutralized, Trump gets to make a trade deal with China.
Makar,
“a carefully planned and executed military intellligence operation to restore the US Republic.”
Name one military person who is part of this operation.
Name several military who are part of this operation.
Give us one fact that anchors your supposition.
I agree, obviously, that the Biden-Ukraine-Dems-DNC scandal is deep, wide, profound. I pointed this out in my comment.
The Dems have never been on the defensive about any of this.
They rode the first horse (Russiagate) until the swayback steed died.
Now they are riding this one (Ukrainegate).
What the Dems are masterful at is Projection. Their sins, their crimes are on you. You did it! And the mudsticks.
Trump loves the conflict, politically. He’s perverse about stomping his way into fights with them.
This is nothing to do with military saving anything like the Republic.
The military is interested in saving Ukraine as a platform set against Russia, and saving the Trillions budgeted for their useless war efforts and weapons purchases.
There are no “secret” military heroes working to save the Republic.
I await your facts.
Interesting comments re military takeover….
Huntingtons thesis argues well why militaries have coups. One point he made, amongst others, is that if the military budget is seriously reduced by the elected and appointed suits which seriously interferes with military functionand supply then the foundation is set for a possible coup.
Once a military has had a taste of being in power in the civilian world they tend to like the life style, for example the financial rewards compared to military pay scale differ for a start. And as examples of Fiiji plus Thailand show even tho they leave eventually they do come back very quickly to take back control.
I dont see the Pentagon having any budget reductions at any time …. if anything they get what they want thus annual increases are huge….
Larchmonter: your comment knocks it out of the ball park. Excellent. The mind boggling levels of corruption and sheer pathological lust for power…. They’re fully lost their humanity. Just shells that look human, with complete blackness inside.
Larchmonter445
As analyst Gerald Celente stated, the Republicans and Democrats are two hands controlled by the same head. No difference between them. Which ever party holds the White House, the US is at war. For whose benefit ? For the bankers and corporations perhaps ? As for Ukraine, the US Deep state will never relinquish it’s control over it. Ukraine is right next to Russia. The Deep State is under the impression that it can be used against Russia. This impression will last so long as Ukraine exists in it’s present form. It’s only a matter of time before it implodes. So far more than 4 million Ukrainians have fled to Russia. The Deep State should have learned some history before it pulled that coup d’etat against Yanukovich in 2014. All they did was present Putin with the bulk of Ukraine, which in the end will almost certainly reunite with Russia.
I much appreciate your honesty and integrity, but above all, speaking truth to power Saker. You shine a spotlight on the Neocon nutjobs who infest Washington like maggots infest a dead sheep. These creatures lust for power and wealth and full spectrum dominance (Wolfowitz doctrine) above all else. As you have pointed out many times, they imperil all of humanity with their evil machinations. And I fully agree; they are pure evil.
Imagine if Mike Pence did somehow become President. Imagine the ramifications: a full blown Christian Dominionist who believes in The Rapture apparently.
Here’s a dumb question: why hasnt Hillary Clinton gone to jail for her many crimes as well as breathtaking corruption? I suppose you could say the same about Tony Blair, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, John Howard, George Dubya, etc.
The Anglo Zionist Empire has most definately begun its death throes. But how much damage will it inflict as it crashes? Thats the situation we find ourselves in.
Can’t you just see Scummo tenderly telling his little daughters to not worry about climate destabilisation, and not listen to ‘uneducated, selfish, virtue-signalling, little turds’ (as one delightful denialist called them)like the dreadful child protestors. To keep their chins up, and aim for a career in the coal industry, and, in any case, they being good Pentecostal happy clappers, if the world goes to Hell, well they’ll be Raptured to Heaven, and, as looks likely, if it comes a little early, well they can grow up in Heaven, gamboling from cloud to cloud.
Oh God Mulga…. What dysfunction. What surrealism. I watched a bit of ABC News tonight coz of the Trump impeachment inquiry being pushed by that odious octogenarian and Bojo’s little stuff up, and noted ScoMo’s undying love for his handlers in Washington, and yet again (for the 53rd time or something) sticking the boot into China. Sort of like a ventriloquist dummy.
Showing just how truly independent and sovereign Australia isn’t. Regards all the coal mines…. Jobs Mulga, Jobs! Think of the boost to the economy to benefit all of us. Or maybe I shouldn’t of had that 2nd bottle of cider.
As I said in another comment, its no coincidence that as Neoliberalism has crushed more and more into the dirt, so has been a huge increase in these pentecostal mega churches. A lot of desperate, alienated people looking for comfort; for answers, for some sort of community. And these churches are right there to provide that.
The one that got me was the good imbeciles of Townsville voting for coal-mines and more climate destabilisation, just months after a ‘one-in-2000 years’ flood devastated the city. That takes real suicidal stupidity. Bye-bye Great Barrier Reef tourism jobs, too. We are going to get our just desserts, soon.
I’m trying to come up with an explanation for this move by the Democrats that would make sense. I have, but its very complex. Here are my assumptions.
First, Trump is still not the choice with “the powers that be”. This includes almost the entire Republican party and of course the Democratic party. It also includes those for whom these politicians are nothing more than “Worthy Merchandise”.
Second, Clinton still intends to be President.
Third, Ukraine-gate has one significant advantage as a platform for impeachment. There is actual evidence that the events in question did take place. Everything else is interpretation. MSM will ensure the Right Interpretation is all that will ever be presented to the viewing and listening Public, just as it did with Russiagate.
Now at this point I expect you will be saying, “yeah, but so what”. Like Clinton, the one not in a pant suit, Trump will be brought up on charges and that will be the end of it.
Unless Clinton, the one in a pant suit, is still really running for President.
In that case, the Powers That Be, will put the fix in with Senate Republicans, who complete with Crocodile Tears, protesting greatly their Loyalty to the Party and Trump, but nevertheless find themselves compelled by Duty, Honor, Country and The Constitution, to throw Trump under a bus.
Then:
All the revelations of The Impeachment and The Trial, will ensure Biden’s withdrawal from the Race. I mean he is a Crook and so is his son. Not in the Mafia way, but in the way of the inevitable Corruption that accompanies Power. We all know that, its just bad form when MSM says that to The Public. That said, I suppose there is something to be said for Family Values. Especially in a Democrat.
After the Impeachment/Trial, Pence will only have to be endured for a short interregnum until “the boys behind the curtain” anoint “whomever” for the nomination.
It’s also possible that if the fix is in, Pence will end up with the nomination, because, it won’t matter whom the Republicans have to mount their production. Someone who has truly sold their soul to Davos and the Devil will also be running.
And the winner is:
Hillary Clinton
If you think Hillary is going to step up to plate, I have a plank you can walk instead, its called drug test your politicians and watch Hillary run alright, right for the hills, we already discussed it and that’s primarily why she quit running. That and her fainting spells were beginning to take a toll on her body.
This isnt about Clinton. It’s about people who have power and what they want. Once elected, if Clinton has to wheel chair it through eight years, MSM will make sure the ghost of FDR makes it hate speech to criticize physical disability.
For Trump, unless he plays his cards very carefully and can turn the debate away from himself and focus on Biden, this may be be his Ides of March.
Circumstance and timing create opportunity for those who do not wish to be blindsided by another election.
Actually Hitlary’s “fainting spells” were Complex Partial Seizures which are a particular type of seizure disorder that result in “Drop Attacks”. Their brain suddenly shuts off and they drop to the floor. That caused her other type of Seizure Disorder due to a Subarachnoid Hemorrhage the middle layer of coverings of the Brain that occurred when she had one of her Complex Partial Seizures fall and hit the Left side of her head above or slightly in front of her ear. This put her in the Hospital for a few months and Kerry replaced her. It was in the Temporal Lobe on the Left side and resulted in Temporal Lobe Seizure. That is why she had these episodes of turning her head to the Right roll her eyes looking to the Right. You notice she never wears a dress, only pants suits probably because she has to wear an Ostomy tube from her bladder or a Colostomy which she has to empty as it fills up.
Is this on a public record for public open access?
or just your diagnosis based on your observation?
What if the “fainting spells” is to trigger the medical clause in the pending ‘legal dispute’?
Is not like Michael dont have balls….
Thanks
Poor Hillary gets the ‘petit mal’, rather than the ‘petit mort’. I see that she has re-emerged from ‘neath her rock to spew venom at Trump, like an half-dead spitting cobra. Poor dear.
Well, LSC, I guess it’s time to Hillary to dust off and regurgitate her old 2016 election material. Enjoy. :)
I Just Threw up in My Mouth a Little: “Stand with Hillary” Country Song Review Published on Dec 5, 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsj2jA63cQk
Are you SERIOUSLY ‘Ready for Hillary’?! Published on Jul 12, 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYJ-yfnj-OE
Coming off of eight years of Obama, given that accusation is what drives politics, Hillary had no realistic chance of being president in a more or less intact United States. But who knows what portends after a Trump interregnum.
I agree with all of your analysis except the conclusion. The whole point of this exercise might be to remove Trump and replace him with Pence.
Pence is someone whom the war mongers in the Democratic Party and the war mongers in the Republican Party could both live with.
Oh, Cheer up already: Y’all know…..it HAS to get worse before it can get better.…LOL.
“But wait…..There’s MORE!:
from my Red-Pilled Sister:
YEAR OF THE BOOMERANG.. ‘Ukraine’gate imploding…
problem for the cabal: there IS documentation
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/exclusive-former-ukrainian-secret-service-official-leaks-info-on-how-ukraine-funded-clinton-campaign-with-stolen-imf-money/
Vasily Prozorov was an Ukrainian security service (SBU) staffer from 1999 to 2018. Since 2014, he was an expert consultant in the SBU’s main anti-terror unit. In 2018, he fled to Russia. The Ukrainians now call him a traitor. Writing on his blog Ukraine Leaks, he says that in 2016, the Ukrainian government openly supported Hillary Clinton and tried to help her defeat Donald Trump.
“Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko was terribly afraid of a Republican victory, believing Donald Trump would change Russia policy and lift sanctions, reducing support for Ukraine and robbing Poroshenko of his Western power base,” Prozorov writes. “Ukrainegate is a criminal conspiracy of representatives of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the leadership of Ukraine in the person of Poroshenko, aimed at preventing Donald Trump from winning.”
“At that time, I worked at SBU HQ in Kiev,“ says Prozorov. “I remember the panic that gripped the power structures in Ukraine after Donald Trump’s victory. They expected immediate retaliation from Washington for Ukraine’s participation in the attacks on Trump. Many politicians deleted their social media posts criticizing Trump.” However, as it turned out, the phony Russiagate witch hunt kept the Trump campaign from doing anything that could look like “collusion” or “obstruction” abroad. Now, however, the Ukrainegate conspiracy is starting to unravel.
How Ukraine financed Hillary Clinton
Prozorov charges that during the 2016 presidential race, the Ukrainian government not only helped Hillary Clinton by providing potentially damaging information on Trump campaign employees like Paul Manafort, but also used money diverted from the IMF to fund Hillary Clinton’s compaign.
Beginning with the Obama-assisted coup in Kiev in 2014, the National Bank of Ukraine received billions in foreign aid from the International Monetary Fund to keep the Ukrainian financial sector afloat. “A year after Poroshenko’s pro-Western government came to power in 2014, the IMF agreed to loan Kyiv $17.5 billion (€15.8 billion) over four years — and then suspended the aid in 2017 after disbursing only half of it over worries about corruption”, Deutsche Welle reports.
Around the time of the US presidential campaign, Ukrainian banks started funneling this money offshore via the Austrian Meinl Bank – up to $800 million, as Kate Matberg reports on Mediapart. The banks paid kickbacks to the head of the National Bank, Valeria Gontareva, and her patron, Petro Poroshenko, Prozorov claims.
The banks involved in the scam include Tavrika, Pivdenkombank, Avtokrazbank, Moscow Commercial Bank (Converse Bank), Finrostbank, Terra Bank, Kyivsky Rus, Vernum Bank, Dnipro Credit, Delta Bank and others.
Source: Kate Matberg, Mediapart
Of the 36 banks that were granted loans by the National Bank of Ukraine at the expense of the IMF, 11 were closed without returning borrowed funds. The two banks which received the most of IMF money are Dnipro Credit and Delta Bank (folded 2015), which are owned by the oligarch Viktor Pinchuk, who also had close ties with the former IMF head in Ukraine, Jerome Vacher.
Pinchuk is the founder of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, which has “used offshore companies to funnel over $29 million to the Clinton Foundation since 2012, the largest transfers in 2015 and 2016,” Prozorov says.
Despite being one of the poorest countries in Europe, Ukraine was the leading donor to the Clinton Foundation 1999-2014, the Wall Street Journal reports: “Mr. Pinchuk and his wife—the daughter of former Ukraine President Leonid Kuchma —began donating to Clinton charities in 2006 after being introduced to Mr. Clinton by Doug Schoen, a pollster who has worked for both Clintons.”
“Ukrainian steel magnate Victor Pinchuk gave the (Clinton Foundation) $10 to $25m”, The Independent wrote in 2018. “And he was by many accounts not shy about asking for help from Hillary Clinton when she served as secretary of state.”
The Clintons, and the Blair vermin, too, if I recall correct,, attended a Conference in Yalta in late 2013 where the plans for Colour Revolutions in Ukraine and Russia were openly discussed. Ukraine worked, and Ukronazia is now a fascistic dependency of the USA and a training ground for Rightwing terrorists from across Europe and elsewhere, like Chechnya. I rather suspect that Ukraine was the source of the fabricated Steele Dossier, too, if Steel did not make it all up himself. And, remember, Canada is run by an hereditary Ukronazi, Freedland, with Trudeau as a black-faced front-man.
NATO conducts a special operation in Ukraine: billions of dollars for destroyed ammunition depots
https://en.news-front.info/2019/09/25/nato-conducts-a-special-operation-in-ukraine-billions-of-dollars-for-destroyed-ammunition-depots/
A Ukrainian serviceman made a video appeal to veterans of the so-called “Anti-Terrorist Operation” and ordinary Ukrainians, in which he said that the Ministry of Defense, with the help of NATO experts, tried to hide the scheme for Ukraine to sell weapons to terrorists in the Middle East under the bombings of military arsenals and ammunition depots, as well as to disguise an attempt to begin in Ukraine the production of American-style weapons.
Giuliani Hits Bidens With New $3 Million “Ukraine-Latvia-Cyprus” Money Laundering Accusation
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/giuliani-hits-bidens-new-3-million-ukraine-latvia-cyprus-money-laundering-accusation
Rudy Giuliani leveled serious new claims at the Bidens in a series of Monday morning tweets. Chief among them is a claim that $3 million was laundered to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, via a “Ukraine-Latvia-Cyprus-US” route – a revelation he claims was “kept from you by Swamp Media.”
On Saturday, Joe Biden said he “never” spoke with Hunter about the Ukrainian energy company that Hunter sat on the board of while being paid $50,000 per month. As you’re doubtless aware by now, the elder Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees from Ukraine if they didn’t fire the investigator probing the company, Burisma.
Ollie Richardson has loads on his twitter re Biden and ukraine Maidan.
https://mobile.twitter.com/O_Rich_/status/1176965996067938310
Two terminally sick fools fighting over who is the sicker. Let’s hope they destroy each other. But what rough beast will shamble onto the scene after their mutual destruction? Must give us pause….
We should support both sides equally. Let them get into each others throats, as every time they do that, the collapse of evil empire is one small step closer.
I always have said that Hellary Clinton would be a worst president than Trump. At this time for sure the war against the world had happened very years or months before.
Two great quotes from the Saker.
First quote:
“Sorry, but for the life of me I don’t see what Trump did wrong.”
I feel the same way. I keep reading MSM articles and I think “either they have lost their minds or I have.”
What did Trump do wrong? The Hunter Biden thing absolutely stinks to high heaven. It reeks of nepotism, influence peddling and abuse of public office. Isn’t it part of Trump’s job to see that such conduct be investigated? And the Democrats and the media want to impeach him for this! Like I said above “I keep reading MSM articles and I think “either they have lost their minds or I have.'”
Second quote:
“Just 30 years ago the USA was a totally different country. The Bill of Rights still mattered. M*A*S*H was shown on TV without having hordes of offended minorities protesting. US Americans did not fear the police (at least if you were not Black). … Okay, the US media was mostly crap, but some ‘dissident” journos could still get published’ (nowadays, a US journalist is … either a prostitute or unemployed).”
I am old enough to remember that USA. Just like the Saker I am outraged at what is happening.
“What did Trump do wrong? ”
What about using government power to help his own campaign?
You think Trump needs government power to beat Biden? Creepy Biden, the man fondling your mother’s hair? He has to be a decoy thrown up to draw fire or impact the Trump followers in some other way.
“You think Trump needs government power to beat Biden?”
That is irrelevant.
Using government power to root out official corruption is not wrong even if it helps his campaign.
“Using government power to root out official corruption is not wrong even if it helps his campaign.”
First, You should note that Biden’s (or son) “official corruption” is an “alleged” one. He/They has not been convicted.
Secondly, yes, it is a crime if Trump violates Campaign’s law. It all depends on exactly what Trump said during the phone call. Take an extreme example: if he said: “charge and find Biden guilty, I will give extra $1 billion aid.” Then that is obviously a crime.
Dan, as to your two points.
First, that is correct. Biden is “alleged” to have engaged in corrupt activities. The Vice President’s son – with absolutely no experience in the energy industry, absolutely no experience in Eastern European business transaction and unable to even speak the language – is paid $600,000 but only after his father is appointed as the lead emissary to Ukraine.That would strike anyone as being extremely suspicious. Trump reasonably asked for an investigation into this so if corruption is found, that it would be rooted out. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Investigations of this sort happen a thousand times a day in the United States. Sometimes they end up in conviction, sometimes not. But the investigation is pretty standard stuff – especially under circumstances like these.
Second, There is absolutely no proof whatsoever that Trump said “charge and find Biden guilty, I will give extra $1 billion aid.”
No evidence at all. None. Nothing.
So tell me just what “campaign law” Trump violated. Is there a campaign law allowing for the prosecution of the nation’s chief executive officer for calling for an investigation into circumstances like the ones involved here?
I can assure you that there is not.
@Mike from Jersey:
I agree there is currently no evidence of Trump’s wrong doing. So we should assume he (and Biden, and son) is not guilty until proven otherwise.
But I was just answering the original quote that: ““Sorry, but for the life of me I don’t see what Trump did wrong.””, which implies that there is simply NO possibility of Trump committing any crime. We don’t know exactly what Trump said in the phone call. So yes, there is a possibility. He has the motivation, the mean and opportunity as well as the “appearance” to do so. That is why there will be an investigation. Let’s wait for the investigation before we conclude either way.
I am non-partisan. I simply think it is unwise to conclude prematurely at this stage.
This affair has shown the how shameless the anti Trump msm is. On CNN they had large panels all reading from the same script that it was absolutely false news that Biden had interfered to remove the public prosecutor who was investigating corruption at Burisma involving his coke addict son Hunter. Unfortunately for these liars there is a record of Joe’s speaking engagement at the CFR from January 2018 where Biden boasts about successfully threatening to withhold a 1 Billion loan if Poroshenko failed to remove the prosecutor.
https://www.cfr.org/event/foreign-affairs-issue-launch-former-vice-president-joe-biden
“I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t.
So they said they had—they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to—or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said—I said, call him. (Laughter.) I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”
That’s CNN and MSNBC alright-barefaced lying and ignoring of evidence, in this case the video you mention. Brain dead, lying, opportunistic, hypocrites-just like their opposites at Fox, but worse.
Yes, I just resigned from the Democratic Party. Have been a Democrat all my life but I reregistered Republican two weeks ago. It’s very sad.
The problem is you re-registered as a republican. Americans should not vote for members of either major party. They should vote for anyone else. Libertarian, Green, Independent, Communist, even. This pertains to congress and the senate, as well, not just the presidency.
You are 110% correct….both parties are one side of the same damn coin….as long as the corporations control both they both stink…..
I’m sorry notlurking, but that answer is not a solution to the problem but rather promotes the problem.
The only part in which the unelected have any say whatsoever is in the voting, and when the vote is won, the winner declares that they have a ‘mandate’ to do whatever they please. Excellent examples of this are seen in the UK at present and of course in the US circus with Trump.
By not participating, you are giving free rein to those corrupted imbeciles.
There is another factor; parties do not win office, but rather lose office. Do you understand the difference? It is only when the incumbent becomes so unpopular mainly due to inadequacy, that they are voted out of office. This is the ploy that the Democrats are trying on Trump at present. Make him appear unpopular and incapable, as that is the only way the Democrats can win.
Ergo, the only way for the people to win in this ‘game’ is to rise up against the enemy and vote for who can inflict the most damage on the system. In America, at this particular moment it appears that Trump is the most dangerous beast to ‘their’ system, so let him loose and watch to see how much damage he can inflict.
You must recognise that this ‘Democracy’ as they call it is not for you but for ‘them’ that it is their game, and you must not intrude. However, once you have realised how their game is played then you have to try and inflict a cancer upon it.
There are many things wrong with Trump, but there is the one thing we have all seen. He is not ‘their man’. He may be Bibi’s man, but he is not ‘their man’, and the damage that Trump may do, is break down the hold that ‘they have’ and thus permit a more honest and competent politician to enter the fray.
I think you expressed very well the deep-seated reason I went and voted republican for the first time in my life 3 years ago. From what I’ve been witnessing as the result, I’ll do it again. No, I don’t like the republicans either, and most of them are just as awful as the democrats. But all of the dirty laundry that has been exposed to everyone’s view in the past three years has been really really precious.
I de-registered as a Democrat when they nominated Hillary Clinton.
That was the last straw for me.
However, I cannot register as a Republican – they are every bit as bad.
I used to think of the Democrats as the lesser of the two evils, now I think of them as the other of the two evils.
Ahh Mike,
Both you and ‘Woodenshoes’ remind me of the old Irish joke of Paddy Murphy lying in hospital, when he calls for his priest. Paddy tells the priest, “Father, I know I’m dying, but there is one thing left I’d like to do.” “What’s that ?’ asks the priest. “I’d like to become a Protestant” replies Paddy. “By all the Saints” replies the priest, “why would ye want to become a Protestant?” “Well Father, I’d much rather see one of them die than one of us.”
You have both recognised the problems within both of your political parties, and now you are searching for an answer and a solution to the corruption and false ideology of the system. May I suggest that the answer can only come when the likes of you and woodenshoes become a vocal majority.
I think that day is not far away. People are getting more and more fed up every day.
Andrew,
I was thinking about this overnight.
I now hope that the House impeaches Trump and the Senate removes him from office.
Of course, Trump (whom I am not fan of) didn’t do anything to deserve this – but it could happen. The Democrats would vote to impeach Trump for obvious reasons. They have been trying to overturn the election results from day one. For them it is an easy vote. But the Republicans might just do it as well. They also did not want Trump as their candidate in the first place. The Republicans could piously claim that they are doing it out of “conscience” and “devotion to the country” while really they would be doing it to install someone far more acceptable to them – i.e. Pence.
Now, imagine this actually happens. You have voters like myself who supported Obama (in the first election) and then felt betrayed when he just continued the wars, continued the surveillance, jailed whistleblowers and continued pampering Wall Street. But, you see, it it is not just me who felt betrayed, there are probably hundreds of thousands (if not millions like me) who came to the conclusion that they two party system is hopelessly corrupt. Now on top of all those disaffected leftists, after Trump is removed from office, you end up with literally millions (maybe tens of millions) of Trump supporters who feel the exact same way. They would be convinced that the system is hopelessly corrupt.
We are talking huge numbers at that point.
When that happens, you have the makings of real change. Change – not because they vote for some preening mannequin like Kamala Harris or Beto O’Rourke – but “change” because the country becomes ungovernable. Really, at that point people wouldn’t think twice about taking to the streets if the economy collapses again – which it very well might.
Congress may remove Trump from office but I really don’t think that they have a clue as to where this all might lead.
I’m afraid of what kind of change that will be when the majority realizes there is no legal recourse to have their needs addressed. Americans don’t know what a civil war is aside from a few memorabilia from their great-great grandfathers’ days. Picture Afghanistan, Iraq or Somalia. Probably inevitable, but John Michael Greer who wrote Twilight’s Last Gleaming, thinks that the election of Trump staved it off by taking some of the terrible pressure off the working class “deplorables.”
It appears that the democrats have put together a Hail Mary pass plan, and are taking steps to change the rules beforehand to make it legal enough to work. If they succeed, we’ll see change we can believe in: roadside bombs and pogroms.
After 2016 I left the Dem party. I am unenrolled (in Massachusetts). That means that I can vote in either primary (not both, obviously), depending on which one seems more strategically interesting.
Of course that doesn’t solve the problem that IS the two-party system in this country.
But at least I am not being dunned for cash by the Dems, with their fako “surveys” that end with a demand for $$$—or by any party.
Katherine
Dear Katherine,
The ‘Two Party’ system was invented by the people that took over England, with the creation of the Whigs and the Tories. In other words in such a system there really is no choice for the common man, as neither party represents the voter but only the party. Any interference created by a ‘third party’ is immediately attacked and made incompetent, I mean how dare the peasants actually dare to try and have a voice in their own country.
When America followed that very same system it simply demonstrated that those very same people were still in control. The very same people instigated the revolutions that removed their opposition and declared ‘freedom’ when in fact it was always serfdom, and that goes back in England at least to ‘William the Bastard, and his mercenary Normans. The same with William the Banker and his mercenary Danes, and of course never forget Hesse and Rothschild and the mercenary Hessians.
Thanks for Democracy 101 input.
However.
I don’t think this is a complete account of the development of a representative government nor of the USA’s particular form.
The USA would of course be/have been much better off with a parliamentary system such as Germany’s.
It’s too bad that John Stuart Mill was born too late.
Katherine
What’s sad is that two private corporations control access to the ballot. They both offer goods and services stolen from the future for your vote. You have to register preference to vote in a primary to choose a candidate to run in the “real” election. Trump ran as a “Republican” because he knew it was the only party he had a chance to win the nomination. The show is only beginning.
“Two private corporations” control who gets elected and a consortium of bankers control the money supply and the financial system.
Is it any wonder that things turned out as they did?
Anti-Impeachment Presidential Candidate Gabbard Qualifies for Next Democratic Debate
https://sputniknews.com/us/201909251076882991-anti-impeachment-presidential-candidate-gabbard-qualifies-for-next-democratic-debate/
“However, almost uniquely among her Democratic competitors, Gabbard opposes her party’s moves to impeach Trump.
“I don’t [support impeachment],” Gabbard told “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” earlier this month. “You know, I think it’s important for us to think about what is in the best interest of the country and the American people, and continuing to pursue impeachment is something that I think will only further to tear our country apart.”
“Make no bones about it: We need to defeat Donald Trump. But I think it’s important for our country’s sake and our future that the voters in this country are the ones who do that, and I believe that we will,” she added, according to The Hill.
She echoed that sentiment on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, telling host Brian Kilmeade, “I believe that impeachment at this juncture would be terribly divisive for the country at a time when we are already extremely divided. The hyperpartisanship is one of the main things driving our country apart.”
The impeachment crap is psywar, a variation of the zionazi-gay “with us or against us” meme. It’s designed herd the wad into not thinking, but reacting to theater.
The reality impeachment proceeding will not stop zionazia continuing their aggressive strategy using their trump toys. Look at how impeachment “stopped” clinton in the 1990s. It only served to obfuscate the aggression the zpc/nwo ran against Yugoslavia (a covert war initiated during the last years of the reagan/bush regime, btw).
Whatever gabbard’s motivation here, genuine concern, or stealth trump regime support, the divisiveness is already there and has been fueled by the zionazi-gay psywar machine 24/7, creating a situation where the theater of the absurd is what most people (the majority of americans being selfish and lazy) see in pindoland.
What would impeaching trump accomplish? Think about it. Nothing useful. So quisling “a” is replaced by quisling “b”, and the zionazi global dominance machine continues unabated. But everyone can now breath a sigh of relief because it’s now the pence zionazi-gay colonial regime, instead of the trump zionazi-gay colonial regime.
IE: “change we can believe in”…
“But I have to say that compared to the Democrats, the folks at the GOP are quasi decent; not very bright and only decent in comparison with the Dems, but still.”
The 2020 trump presidential election campaign officially gets under way here. ;-D
And why not use the Orange Wrecking Ball….to finish off something far, far more dangerous…. and mind numbing..(he at least PROVOKES…..lol) and deviant… than he could ever be???
The MSM.
Hollywood Satanist and pedophiles
You would think the above would be absolute toast by now……..but NO! They are on their hind legs and fighting back….
Because you are right…..Americans are too lazy and stupefied and mentally and physically obese to plow through these whores and perverts with pitchforks and frighten them into new “careers”.
New outlets are appearing, but is it fast enough…???…or will Trump leave office in 2025 with the Demonic Demolition …………uncompleted…..because too many held back…giving aide and comfort to the Nadlers and Schiffs and Pelosis…..and their Globalist Sponsors who can play a Longer Game than The Donald or ANY one Man Can???
Get on with it Orange Wrecking Ball! Too Slow! Too Slow. Time’s A wastin’;
Ah, YESSSSS! Full unredacted transcript of POTUS conversation with POTUK to be released TOMORROW!
Nancy Pelosi just made one of the most colossal blunders in modern American politics
Matthew Walther 5 hrs ago
“On Tuesday evening Nancy Pelosi made one of the most colossal blunders in the modern history of American electoral politics. Rejecting the accumulated wisdom of a long and successful career in the House of Representatives, she set aside her own instincts and announced the beginning of formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump on the basis of a third-hand rumor about a phone call with the president of a Eurasian republic.
Pelosi knows this will not be popular. She knows more than that. She knows that it will be a disaster for the Democratic Party, that it will inflame the president’s base and inspire even his most lukewarm supporters with a sense of outrage. She knows that in states like Michigan, upon which her party’s chances in 2020 will depend, the question of impeachment does not poll well. She knows, further, that Joe Biden will not be able to spend the next 14 or so months refusing to answer questions about the activities of his son, Hunter, in Ukraine, and that increased scrutiny of the vice president’s record in office will not rebound to his credit. She and her fellow Democratic leaders had better hope that someone like Elizabeth Warren manages to steal the nomination away from him before this defines his candidacy the way that Hillary Clinton’s emails and paid speechmaking did during and after the 2016 primaries.
Why? Because her hand has been forced. The same members of her caucus who have clamored for Trump’s impeachment on the basis of his immigration policy, his non-existent collusion with Russian authorities during the last presidential election, and his ownership of various hotels have once again lighted upon high crimes and misdemeanors. While it is probably clear to some other members of the party’s leadership that impeachment is a non-starter — not only because it is unpopular but because it will go nowhere in the Senate — the feeling seems to be that they have no other choice. Too many younger Democrats whose own political fortunes do not depend upon the party’s national appeal, much less its control of the White House, have been allowed to control the conversation. Some of them are cynical, others merely naïve, but the takeaway is the same regardless: The hydra is eating its own heads. Pelosi should have known better than to feed it in the first place.
Where is all of this headed? In her press conference Pelosi bandied idle threats, but she knows she cannot enforce them. She also knows, surely, that she did not need to make them in the first place. Trump has made an end run around the Democrats by announcing that he will release a transcript of his phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday morning. If there is nothing in the text that justifies the perfervid speculation of his liberal enemies — and it is impossible to imagine his agreeing to its release if there were — it will not be possible to retreat from the opening of impeachment proceedings without embarrassment.
This does not mean that Pelosi will not attempt to do so regardless. It still seems to me supremely unlikely that this will ever make it to the level of introducing actual articles of impeachment, much less to an actual up-and-down vote on the question of impeachment. Every stalling tactic imaginable — not least among them the expansion of the inquiry to include avenues explored previously, such as the special counsel’s findings, and new ones of whose lunacy we can only dream — will be employed. But this will not be enough to satisfy members of her caucus who will complain that the process is not moving along swiftly enough and would do so even if Trump were finally impeached.<b The business will never be put to bed until Donald Trump leaves office.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/nancy-pelosi-just-made-one-of-the-most-colossal-blunders-in-modern-american-politics/ar-AAHMWSv?ocid=spartanntp Geez! Even something decent out of Microsoft News! lol
SO: Employ the Orange Wrecking Ball until there is no shelter left for these presstitutes. THEN retire it and hope to hell something, someone Not Pence….with some huevos steps forward, can get the votes (like HE did….knew how to connect….gotta give that to Don….can get down to their level…and even lift em a little…)…and stay alive. 4-8 years…and can stave off a globalist comeback……one lousy month after DJT leaves the WH ….. stops tweeting….. and driving (nearly) everyone that doesn’t want to “get it”……crazy……gone forever early in 2025.
Maybe Globalism…The Empire Model will be half buried by then……and there will be half a chance to finish it off without it crawling back….and having those lazy, selfish Deplorables throw in the towel and give up the fight….for good…because they were so “disappointed” in someone ELSE…..not doing enough… FOR them.
Poor babies!
Very uphill to lock that outcome in…make a paradigm shift possible…….. in just 5 more years at this rate of being significantly pinned down by continuous flak and hysterical nonsense.
Few things,
Biden – won’t make it to the finish line, think they all knew that going in.
Bernie – If he is dem candidate against trump, he will lose. He is a shadow of what he was and he was a loser then. Not the guts to stand up to HRC and DNC when they literally stole it from him. Who wants a gutless wonder?
Tulsi – They are subverting her. She is the best choice of the lot. But they will ensure she won’t be their candidate.
Dems know they are going to lose. They are going into it to lose. Their only platform is obstruct Trump.
If they were to win all they would have left is busting themselves taking our last few rights away. And Americans are so stupid they let that happen time and time again because they think “Their guy” actually gives a crap about them. Wake up, you guy is not your guy. He is beholden to a club you are not a part of and never will be.
I do like rants.
All the polls in 2016 had Sanders beating Trump, but the DNC wanted Clinton. I reckon Bernie was in on the scam, however, given how he never complained of the obvious stealing of the nomination, and rolled over at the Convention, although any sentient creature knew that Clinton was the only candidate that Trump could beat.
Chaos has always been a favoured plan of the AngloZio’s…I see this as coming from that playbook. This may be a ploy to create so much chaos that they use it as a semi-viable plan/excuse to parachute in a new candidate at the last minute. A saviour. A Hillary, a Michelle Obama, someone like that. I wouldn’t be surprised in Joe Biden has been diagnosed with some degenerative disease. Even if that is not the case and Elizabeth Warren wins the nomination, maybe they are just looking to keep Trump spinning his wheels in years of political gridlock until they can organize themselves for 2024.
Saker, it’s not a Rant, it’s genuine indignation against foul tactics. The Democrat-led attack on the victorious Republican president is far worse than the Republican’s attack on FDR 80 years ago, and far more demeaning to the very concept of a Democratic Voting System, a Presidential Office and a Loyal Opposition. The Clinton faction have beshat their own U$ Constitution.
“See how the bird hath befouled its nest” — As You Like It.
I’m older than our distinguished *Saker*.
And, an ex-pat who perhaps can be of help here.
Don’t Despair.
It’s quite apparent the *Saker* in his youth romanticized over the so-called ‘American Dream’, as many throughout the world do.
Of course Hollywood convinces most people so, that’s most definitely ‘excusable’. That’s their job, propaganda and brainwashing.
And.
There is tremendous amount of literature thru the past ca. 250 yrs that are truly impressive and quite convincing concerning ‘america’s greatness’.
I can understand how people get the thought, “I’ll give it a try”.
So.
They can be excused for not noticing ‘the trend’ as I did in 60’s and early 70’s.
Unfortunately, the american political scene has gone to full-blown *Theatre d’Absurd*.
It’s a show. Theater.
Trump is a player & ‘an actor’ in the political reality show-live 24/7.
He’s there by design.
He’s there to preside over the ‘downfall’ as the Protocols of Z. profess.
I’m not surprised at all.
I’m glad someone is paying attention.
Thank You-Saker.
Here are my 2 cents:
I left the States over 40 yrs ago.
I grew up during the Vietnam War; it was “America, Love it or Leave it”.
So I left and found the World was “at my feet”, so to speak.
Without writing a novel, let me say the following.
When I was in Scandinavia as a visitor, I heard alot of people ask why are you thinking about moving here.
America has everything. Right?
After alot of reflection I came to the realization, and, used the following argumentation to explain the ‘pros & cons’ of Usa vs Scandinavia-Europe:
“If you are young, have no kids & are single, well-educated & competent, have good health, have ‘drive’ and a little-bit of ‘start money’, and white, the States are most definitely a place to make a go-for-it.
But if you’re old, get sick, have kids & a mortgage, and a spouse, not highly competent with many skills, lose your job…you are gonna get problems. You’re all alone. It’s ‘sink or swim’, and you most likely will fail to ‘get back on your feet again'”.
That’s it in a nutshell.
Money is paramount. No Family, no real friends or friendships will save you.
One is expected to do it by yourself….with money.
Well.
You can’t buy happiness, good health, nor true friendship.
The *American Dream* is a myth nowadays. PCR-Paul Craig Roberts does an excellent job at describing the decline.
I also remember a book I read when I first was a permanent resident here in Sweden, *Amerika. Dröm Eller Mardröm*(1985 Johansson) which translates to ‘America. Dream or Nightmare’. It was 1st-hand accounts collected by a Swedish researcher who did personal interviews with many Swedes that had moved to the Usa during the 1900’s. The real fact is many didn’t get no dream fulfilled. And, they were too damned ashamed to ever admit it to the folks back home.
So.
To my point.
Sorry to hear about the predicament.
Don’t forget what Dorothy said in the Wizard of Oz. “There’s no place like Home…There’s no place like Home…”.
Or perhaps what is written on the last page of Voltaire’s *Candide* ….”the garden”.
The TPTB have now gone full-public with their avarice, self-aggrandizement, perversity, and lack of morals as well as unethical ethics.
It’s in full decline-mode now.
The top [democ]rats & repugnantables are looting what remains of the once great nation, cough-cough, which was founded upon looting & stealing the indigenous people’s land and resources.
There’s not much new under the Sun.
History does repeat itself, as well as rhymes a lot too.
Perhaps I’ll live long enough to see a sequel to “The Rise and Fall of Great Empires(Kennedy)” with the USofA in the final chapter.
Good Luck Saker.
The lunatics are running the Insane Asylum.
It’s gonna be 1-hell-of- a ride, that’s for sure.
Best Regards X-
*Only the Truth. Veritas X- *.
If I may be allowed here…
Fascinating! And thanks for sharing… I am often drawn to personal REAL experience and reflections :)
40yrs ago seems to be the RED line in the sand…
So what do you think will become of USSA?
Will they —>
1) Loot everything else and then hotstuff the land (to wipe out all evidence – THE ppl and the data) then move to their bunkers fairyland or other lands in the south?
2) Launch full ver of 1984 and run that for another hundred years
3) Submit to the East in exchange for (untouchable) royalty status and small-er ‘sovereign’ land unto themselves and nobody is to know what happen there?!
There can only be so many options for the one trick pony – 1) MAD and the earth be free of human 2) Isolate themselves and they continue their narrative in their corner unto their captured ‘The ppl’ and train them to be ‘super soldiers’ ‘super sex + labour + birth slaves’ ‘super disposable or next meal for somebody’ 3) Somehow able to or allowed to continue a ‘freedom-quest dialogue’ w the east since the east needs a ‘opposition’ for the shadow show too (by def shadow needs 2 forces – the light and the object/obstacles)
When their magicians are out of the starchart power… well, thing aren’t the same no more.
Sadly we are found to be ‘collateral damage’ grade, at least as far as this body is concern. This is v.v.v.v.v sad. (for the unenlightened anyway – HA HA :D )
I have yet found a better way but to give up on the body and its plane. Maybe a show is just that, a show. Who is to say there must be a record and that there is also a ‘somewhere’ of continued existence? In peace, I see beyond, even if, the beyond I saw is Nothingness for me. May your god be kinder to you, dear friends.
Peace with you and your soul, dear friends.
Funny, I did the opposite 40 yrs ago. And can tell you that you are right (although it took me a while to figure it out) – but not only that – it has, in fact, gotten much worse. Much, much worse. Forty years ago, one could at least afford an education – now, no more. Unfortunately, it seems Europe is following in US’ footsteps.
It must be odd to be in Zelinsky’s shoes as he will have to place his bets on the right horse for 2020 POTUS elections (for his own political survival and whom to betray vis a vis Ukrainegate).
…And not screw up again as in 2016 with his predecessor. Pressure from both sides must be very high now, if he is poorly advised and doesn’t have the shoulders, consequences can be very dire for th junta regime.
Zelensky does what he is told. His master Kolomoisky will decide.
that’s true. Kolomoyski is very bold and loves conflict, like Trumpushka.
We’ll see how it unfolds
Saker:
George Webb claims the so-called whistleblower is a certain Sue M. Gordon. “She’s been a part of the CIA for over thirty years.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUJz0CBxzco
So… a swamp creature surfaces to noisily blow more gas at Trump — why am I not surprised?
Don’t know Webb well at all.
Just know that “researchers” are popping out of the woodwork, creating Blogs and Channels with Backup platforms…………….far faster than they can all be “su-icided”.
Sue??? Don’t know her either, but according to people who have a nearly half century record of being on target…..correct…not 100% of the time………….but MORE of the time than anyone else…….that I know about….at any rate….Sue Gordon very much needs the spotlight shown on her….and the hangman’s noose prepared ………
OR a pitchfork right through her traitorous ASS:
first the relevant confirmation of Mojo and Webb on Sue…in the “Broader” (my offensive puns are ALWAYS intended….LOL) : Strategic Context:
“The actual backdrop to the faux scandal centers on the President firing Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence, along with his hyperactive assistant Sue Gordon, in late July and early August and the firing of John Bolton from the NSC on September 10th, although Bolton’s firing had been mooted well before the hammer came down. Commentary on those firings noted that the President was finally free to conduct his own foreign policy. Indeed, when Speaker Pelosi announced the formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, she focused on the President’s Article II powers under the U.S. Constitution to conduct the foreign policy of the United States and Trump claiming he can “do anything he wants.” Bolton is reported to have had huge fights with Trump about releasing lethal aid to Ukraine with Trump arguing that other nations should play a much more significant role.”
I am truly inspired by the invigorated consciousness in this thread, the Return of Active Patriot (and fellow Rant Lover…who introduced us to FBI Anon in the Summer of 2016…….) and especially the Amazing Synchronicity of Pitchfork Symbolism ……..which I swear I used in the Cafe recently just a day or two ago….before this from the LPAC Lead this morning:
“The Coup is Not a Spectator Sport: Crazed Democrats Announce Formal Impeachment Inquiry
It’s Time for Patriots With Pitchforks.
Washington has been consumed since Wednesday, September 18th, with the latest intelligence community generated attack against the President of the United States, in the ongoing unconstitutional and seditious coup, which, if successful, ends our storied constitutional republic. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, crazed Democrats leaped off the cliff and announced, through Speaker Pelosi, that they were moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. They were preceded by Lyndon LaRouche’s prosecutor and 2020 Trump primary opponent William Weld calling for the President’s immediate execution for treason.
The latest round of full spectrum information war conducted against Trump and the American public, involves the claim that President Trump, in a conversation with new Ukraine President Zelensky, conditioned lethal aid to Ukraine on Zelensky investigating Hunter Biden’s obviously corrupt relationship with Burisma Holdings, an oil and gas enterprise owned by the oligarch Myloka Zlochevsky. Hunter, a coke addict with no experience in the oil and gas industry, was appointed to Burisma’s board while Papa Joe was serving as Obama’s point man on the 2014 British/American Ukraine coup and its aftermath, pocketing a cool $3 million, according to the President’s attorney Rudy Giuliani……….”
the entire LEAD:
https://larouchepac.com/20190924/coup-not-spectator-sport-crazed-democrats-announce-formal-impeachment-inquiry
Gordon is reported to be ‘close'(easy stomach!) to the chief Russiagate conspirator, John Brennan, an assertion that Brennan confirmed by ‘dismissing’ it.
I watch both Fox and CNN/MSNBC to get a feeling for US elite insanity, and while I find the Fox News apparatchiki to be pretty loathsome much of the time, they seem to me decent and sane in comparison to the lunatics of the other camp. Both ignore evidence contrary to their positions, and, hence, engage in nothing but mutual Groupthink and repetitive regurgitation of propaganda tropes that bear only tangential relation to truth. The Biden boasting of his blackmail of Ukraine to drop a prosecutor investigating his crooked son, which he made at the CFR and is there on Youtube, they dismissed as a ‘conspiracy theory’, then, some no doubt sensing that they had gone too far, redefined as an innocent attempt to remove a ‘corrupt’ prosecutor-by blackmail thuggery. How American is that? If the Democrazies really plan to foist the dementing Biden on the Party, then they will guarantee another Trump term.
I reckon the chances of reaching an enough majority to impeach Trump are lower than the amount of Native American blood in Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren.
And even then – you won’t get Hilarious Clinton (why doesn’t she just go home and bake cookies for her grandchildren?), you’ll get RoboPence. All too eager to set forth the sequel of lying, destruction, robbing, killing on his way to his so wanted ‘rapture’.
Too bad that the USA is running by kind of a foreign entity. The American people won’t be able to vote a way out of it, people with more reasonable opinions like Rand Paul or Tulsi Gabbard are there for decoration only, they will never be in power – and in case of a mistake, the JFK threat is at the table.
Don’t be surprised when in 2024 we have the candidates Nikki Haley and Miley Cyrus. They will be there for decoration only too. That is, when we are so fortunate to be not in a nuclear winter then already.
Cheers, Rob
The GOPers might be more selfish and avaricious, but the Dems are more deceitful and manipulative. I feel betrayed by the latter collection of pawns bought and owned by the insider elites, so I hate them more. I always knew the GOPers were trying to swindle the people, they have always been quite transparent about it, but the Dems have only showed their true arrogant disrespect for us working stiffs since we refused to ratify Hilary’s coronation at the ballot box. I mean they have been blatant about it, vastly surpassing the heights of hypocrisy conservatives have previously noted and ascribed to them. They think they can spin any line of bullshit and we will support their nonsense because “freedom, democracy, diversity and social justice!” Yeah, sure.
They are going for impeachment because they know their number is up. They did the same thing last time and it worked, doesn’t mean it will this time, backdata doesn’t tell the future!
This time it’s closer to the election, Trump will have much more fun with them. They have handed him a victory, which is better than having them in power still!
Short to medium term: this is all theater it, the tactic will backfire, some normalcy will return–no cause for alarm.
Long term: indicates the basis of governance now is accusation — cause for alarm.
I think we see maximum smokescreens for what the former admistration did under pres. Obama including interfering in the US elections with foreign powers.
I think this need a further explanation:
It is clear by this point that the democracy is fully usurped along with the constitution on that it is based on, in which everything now is turned upside down and usuruped as there are no We the People (rule by democracy whether a commonwealth of states defintion or republic definitiion).
Main example of upside down along with usurpation of power:
The president is declaring war and regulate trade with foreign nations, while the constiution states that:
The Congress shall have Power :
To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations
To declare War
To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States
The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States.
He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur
It is rather clear isn’t it ? In case a war is declared, the president is made commander in Chief of the Army and Navy.
A treaty may be the international treaty that finalize territorial claims ending the war. Treaties are international laws that must be ratified by congress.
So my conclusion is that there is maximum smokescreen to what has actually happened during the Obama presidency, The president’s actions, The Clinton affairs and governance and so on.
Not only did the president go to war, the president planned these wars in advance.
Hillary Clinton’s organisation of war against Syria, President Obama’s leading from behind organising war against Libya with NATO forces. I am just making a short list here.
How can they not be found guilty if there were a rule of law ?
“How can they not be found guilty if there were a rule of law ?”
Because Congress is just as guilty, and so busy being pampered by AIPAC, the MIC, Soros NGO’s, Wall Street and all kinds of other lobbyists – highly profitable.
International law must be ratified by Congress, but Trump can just scrap the JCPOA that even was ratified by the UNSC, and Congress just let that happen?
And don’t underestimate the foolish disinfo by the MSM, that’s even worse there than here in Europe. If I’d believe the MSM here, then Trump was originally born as Rosemary’s Baby, Hillary Clinton is sort of a female hope and kept out of Office by evil Russians, and Obama sort of a high priest of political correctness.
Never will it be mentioned that he waged multiple wars all his 8 years of presidency, droned almost daily people that he didn’t like from his kill list with ca. 40 times more victims as collateral damage, and made more debt than all his 43 predecessors combined.
And the one person that had the nerve to publish his hideous war crimes is in jail, in a deteriorating condition.
And Congress simply let all that happen. Apparantly gender neutral toilets are more important. Don’t expect something as ‘rule of law’ coming out of it. Even the Supreme Court let all that happen.
DC is sick. It might be terminal.
Cheers, Rob
So we agree there is not a rule of law . That is the point. Making that clear is a way to reintroduce the rule of law.
I saw a video of Nancy Pelosi announcing the impeachment inquiry. Near the end of the announcement she said, “no one in this country is above the law.”
When I heard that, I actually laughed so hard that I would have fallen down onto the floor, had I not been sitting already.
The people in Congress are such pathological liars that I think that they have become delusional.
That is a good observation and an important one. The congress seem to be working for the corporations and not for the people as an example by aiding and giving cover to giants tracking and other surveillance, violation of the constitution regarding privacy. Further I think that people have to demand the congress held accountable for making laws and practices that are sidelining the constitution practices which has taken place over time. I am calling the situation that has happened over time, but is now at a critical point, for usurping power, a coup d’etat vs. the people .
B/c there is a law for them, and a law for us, and they aint the same law.
‘Act Now, Send $29.95!’ Internet ROFLs as Trump Rolls Out Official ‘Impeachment Defence Task Force’
https://sputniknews.com/viral/201909251076887655-act-now-send-2995-internet-rofls-as-trump-rolls-out-official-impeachment-defence-task-force/
“President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign has kicked off an “Official Impeachment Defence Task Force” to “fight back” against the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, an email sent out to supporters says.
“The Democrats know they have no chance of winning in 2020, so now they are crying, ‘Impeachment!’” the email notes. “This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House,” it adds.
Accusing the Democrats of trying to ‘silence and intimidating’ the president’s supporters, and of seeking to “take YOUR VOTE away”, the email urges Trump supporters to donate as little as $5 dollars, or “your best amount” to “join” the task force, and promises that the donations will be “double matched”, without clarifying by whom.”
As I wrote earlier, this impeachment nonsense is theater, just like the Russian election influence/trump collusion with Russia nonsense. Both sides are encouraging it as part of the psywar designed to keep people spinning their wheels fretting about things of little import.
This is one of the few things you get correct over and over again.
Trump should be impeached for profiting from his office as provided in the emoluments clause of the constitution, but he won’t be. Offensive real estate shyster.
Got to admire his in your face ofensiveness, and f**k y*u to the PC presstitute crowd in some backhanded way though. Who would have thought he could get elected in 2015, and survive all the piranha attacks since? The government we deserve…
The idea that his private conversation with a foreign leader would be made public is a dangerous and destructive precedent and the Democrats are fools to try this – no surprise though after 3 years of russiagate tomfoolery.
The american dream died in the 1960s with the assassinations and the Vietnam war. From Regan on the capture of the government was solidified and entrenched. Cheney said that the lesson learned from Iran-contra was that better control of congress and the press was required. Mission accomplished with 9-11, the anthrax attacks, and the second Iraq war. However, since those behind the curtain are a myopic, greedy lot, we see the current muddle of inefective, dangerous foreign policy coupled with domestic rot and decay.
A shame, really. So much wealth and potential so recklessly and needlessly squandered. The world’s richest and most powerful nation has become a caricature of itself and its professed ideals. Human nature I suppose.
Actually, I agree. My main complaint is that Trump has brought us to the very edge of war with Iran. At which point we still seem to hovering on razor edge. Very possibly leading to World War III. All for absolutely no reason whatsoever, of course. Simply because Israel wants it.
What foreign leader will have a candid conversation with a US leader after this fiasco? The Democrazies are so insane that they refuse to defeat Trump in an election, and destroy the country instead. The obvious control by Ukronazi elements of the Clinton cabal lies behind it, in a case of monumental blow-back for rescuing Ukronazi and other eastern European fascist vermin after WW2.
Don’tcha just LOVE the smell of Political Napalm in the Morning???
It’s going to be a Fabulous Day!
The Entire Unredacted Transcript of the Trump-Zelensky POTUS to POTUK (no…not BOJO…..Volodo…) is to be released this morning! It might already be released, for all I know.
And NOTHING I have seen in 40 years of first deciding (at age 29) that maybe, just maybe something about REAL Politics….could actually be known. ..is stirring the Rip Van Winkles of ‘Murica.
If give you Exhibit A from Quite Frankly’s Rant last night:
https://youtu.be/oLJSpUnAusE?list=PLWSZ77eh_ifkLY7EIpuzihvh4Dncy98eU&t=2771
“Ridiculous! Ridiculous! All they have to do is wait a few more hours…and they’ll have the entire transcript! But NO! They can’t wait a few hours…….THIS is very desperate behaviour…I wonder what this is all about!!…..”
Frank is a NICE ranter. He’s a smooth young Italo-Americano New Yorker….and his rants go down…so easy…so likable…..”drinks…smoke…and Frank….so nice” observes a chatter.
And his guests are nice too!
But Frank threatens: “We’re reaching a flash point!
Black Conservative Patriot (BCP) comes on and BCP and Frank …….try to figure This Crazy Puzzle Out:
https://youtu.be/oLJSpUnAusE?list=PLWSZ77eh_ifkLY7EIpuzihvh4Dncy98eU&t=3378
“I almost fell out of my chair…It’s crazy!”
I’m lovin’ it guys…and I never go to McDonalds.
It’s giving me a chance to write an email like this:
“Don’t miss out on the fun!
PLUS: Mistakes of the past CAN be atoned for…and perhaps a few Empire CLOWNS you voted for a few times………….like that traitorous MORON…………. ‘Dubya” CAN still be …………hung from the neck until dead….”
to the most blue-pilled-dumb-ass-brain-washed-mother-fucker-relative-…..I have with this forwarded email to less hopeless relatives…also this morning……….. below it:
“Well we have the release by Trump of the Full transcript this morning.
Dave of X-22 Report is extremely confident……has my best man Harley Schlanger…..(My Aug 2000 wedding…Blue-Pilled Dead Asleep Relative was there) on X-22 regularly……Harley ducks questions about Q (division of labor, ya know….stick with your own LPAC playbook……..otherwise you spend all your time going down an infinite number of “rabbit holes”…fun….but could divert from YOUR mission……LOL but here, last night…DAVE LAYS IT ALL OUT PER Q:
https://youtu.be/oBzT7CY5A_s
[DS] Took The Bait, They Are Going For It, Wait For It, Boom – Episode 1978b
123,892 views•Published on Sep 24, 2019
On Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 7:22 AM my Red-Pilled oldest sister wrote:
Giulani on Ukraine
https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1175981127313440769
which started the thread …24 hours ago…before so much else breaking news….happened.
AND…the Blue-Pilled Mofo Relative…..might (50/50 ….best odds yet, with him!!) ..actually watch and WAKE UP… this time…..after 4 decades of effort to pry one of his eyelids 10% open………..
Better Late…than NEVER! LOL
He’s Republican. Bush League Republican.
And there is a transcript: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-admin-releases-ukraine-transcript
Seems like a ‘Russiagate’ style hoax again. Is Rachel Maddow already deployed?
Cheers, Rob
Madcow is perpetually in a state of heightened emotional disturbance. She’ll burn out her brain, riddled with lacunae as it surely is.
That is not a transcript. It is a memorandum – big big difference.
Amarynth:
True , the official fine print says:
CAUTION: A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation.· (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a
discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty
“Officers and-NSC policy staff assigned t_o listen.and memorialize the conversation in written form
as the conversation takes place. A numper of factors can affect ‘the accuracy of the reco�d,
including poor telecommunications connections and variations in accent and/or interpretation.
The word “inaudible” is used to indifate portions of a conversation that the notetaker was unable
to hear.
but what is the “big, big” gulf between what was remembered and typed up into this “memorandum” and what you suspect might actually have been said?
Presumably there is tech or training to record via speedwriting or other means EVERY SENTENCE….no???
And what, in your opinion would close or at least substantially narrow the gulf?
For example, would you deem it necessary for court stenographers to record the conversation….and perhaps have access to the voice recording to check every not so audible part very carefully……or is it possible that what was presented was exactly what is normally meant by “transcript” in terms of telephone conversations between presidents of countries???
I don’t know!
But I do know that your “big,big difference”:…seems to me…..lacking expert opinion on the above questions….to be virtually NO difference between this “memorandum” ….and what people expect of “The transcript”.
None, of ANY politically or legally meaningful substance!
None.
Or am I missing something???
Another way to ask the question:
What is it that you suspect was omitted….or redacted??
It is supposed to be 100% UNredacted.
Do you by any chance suspect that Trump caused to be omitted a Quid Pro Quo demand by Trump of Zelensky in regard to “dirt” on Biden…...that the whole world knows about already..anyway…..the videotape of his bragging to his fellow CFR members. ………..to help DJT in the 2020 election???
I don’t get it.
Except that differences in subjective emotional state or prejudice…cause WILDLY different perceptions of exactly the same situation…..a call between two heads of state.
Perhaps you’d like to see Trump damaged by this……and Biden and son helped??
Enlighten us, please as to the political impact of the “big, big difference” that you insinuate to invalidate what Rob posted.
Because I have NO idea what you mean.
Never fear—this latest Dim-Dem maneuver secures Trump’s election but that will not be a good thing either as the ZioCon agenda in the midEast will just become more emboldened in 2021. You go Tulsi!!!
He was supposed to drain the swamp, but the swamp drained him. Yes, it is all gone now.
People who have the means to move are leaving California or planning their eventual exit as the ideologue Demon-rats take over and gradually raise utility rates and taxes to make the people pay for their own oppression and demise. The systems do not work: the schools do not educate, the hospitals do not heal, the politicians do not govern with the consent of the people, the roads are full of holes, the entertainment diminishes the culture etc. etc. the food is polluted and the vaccines overwhelm the immature immune systems of the young….The air? well, the air is everywhere. Coming soon–bottled air to go with your bottled water and CO2 collecting masks so your very exhale does not pollute the earth.
I sense a kind of bunker mentality setting in to families, neighborhoods, tribes etc. which could actually turn out to be the source of effective opposition if there is a spiritual awakening and not an apocalyptic movement among the people.
There is a deep longing for meaning, connection and for Truth. Everyone knows that the running around smiling, saying cheerful things, pretending to care and “being nice” is not love. It is not even loving kindness. The Ground of Being needs tilling and turning.
Now, now 13-your exhalations are no problem. The CO2 cycle was balanced until the anthropogenic contribution of fossil carbon was added, and caused the 50% plus increase in atmospheric CO2 over the last 200 years. In the scheme of things you are just a respiring organism, but a coal-fired power station is not.
Isn’t this a re-run of the Bill Clinton impeachment scenario 1998 -1999?
First he was impeached by the House of Representatives. Then he was acquitted by the senate in April 1999 and remained in power.
Just before he was acquitted, he launched the attack on Serbia in March 1999.
So I’m just wondering…what war will Trump have to start in order to get acquitted? Ukraine, Iran, Syria…he’s got plenty if choices..
@Serbian girl.
Your comment extremely perceptive.
The Saudi oil/ drone failed to deliver a war with Iran.
Trump will do everything required to save his presidency.
At the end of this piece Tom Luongo takes a similar view to you.
https://tomluongo.me/2019/09/24/coup-begun-empire-strikes-back-everywhere/
I couldn’t care less which gang destroys the Imperialist States of Amerikastan more completely, the Daymockratic or the Ripupthepublican. I just want it destroyed, finished, wiped off the face of the universe, before it can harm a single more human being.
UkraineGate ties: high danger for Trump, Bidens and the Soros funds to Dems
By Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio —– September 25, 2019
UkraineGate will be the mythical “Pandora’s vase” . . .
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/09/25/ukrainegate-ties-high-dangers-for-trump-bidens-and-soross-funds-to-dems/
“The fact that jellyfish have survived for 650 million years despite not having brains, gives hope to
the Demonrat Party.”
(I have read this funny sentence about the Democratic Party as a comment somewhere.
I apologize to the author.)
Azorka
This is why I never read this website anymore. This commentary is so far off the map to bely incredulity. You clearly understand virtually nothing about this country.
In order:
a) there are no “patriots” in the Republican party leadership – that is bloody obvious because of their machinations and lock-step support of Trump no matter what he does. They’ve engaged in numerous illegal unconstitutional activities and have betrayed this entire country, repeatedly. Apparently, you don’t believe in the rule of law anymore (or never did).
b) “forcing” the agreement to be released was BECAUSE Trump & Company tried to suppress it – it’s THEIR FAULT, not the “Dems”. Saker TOTALLY glossed over the suppression issue of the whistleblower complaint.
c) Not “see what Trump did wrong” is willful blindness.
d) Trump has viscously persecuted whistleblowers – how can you forget about Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange? They’re not alone – it’s pretty dangerous now to be a whistleblower in this country – and I guess THAT doesn’t matter to you either.
Speaking of “rhetorical”, this article is utter crap through and through. Trump has done enormous damage to this country, where the fuck have you been? What exactly are you focused on to not see this? Your own partisanship is showing badly here.
Your understanding of the “Dems” and their supposed “catering” to “loony minorities” reveals a lot about you – good god man are you utterly fkn clueless.
If the Republicans had their way, we’d all be reading our bibles and persecuting anyone who was white and Christian, where woman would have NO rights at all. As it is, we’re actively persecuting minorities, locking up children and denying parental rights. It’s the Republicans that are attempting to drive this country back into the Dark Ages.
Seriously Saker – what the fuck is wrong with you? Are you really this clueless?
I’d say your rant is far off. You really think that dems worry about Assange? If they were in power, they’d most likely double down on his prosecution. DT is a dufus, but at least he’s not started any wars. BHO allowed destruction of Libya and Yemen – where have you been? Wake up and look around.
A lot of “fucks”, but very little arguments here, and the few that can be classified as such are lame.
The fact that you think that I have anything good to say about Trump or his Republicans shows that you did not read what I wrote or, alternatively, that you are too stupid to understand an argument (maybe you are just a DoD computer, who knows? or a troll paid by the Neocon propaganda groups?).
Should the Dems win, I sincerely wish you a joyful ride in the Bright Ages you seem to believe you either already live in, or hope to live in in the future. Truly, you deserve whatever comes next!
Good-bye!
The Saker
I have to say that initially I was a bit disturbed by your article, Saker… I initially considered some comments critical it… Yes, because in fact I never thought that Trump’s ‘impeachment’ threat is something to worry about. May be it is! I certainly am not taking this as seriously as you are… Besides, although there are important reasons to be grateful for Trump’s presidency instead of Hellary, there are also many other reasons to dislike it as well – and you have written a lot about this. I must be careful about overreacting; perhaps I am frustrated as changes are not happening as fast as I wish, as wars and aggression seem to go on and on and on…….. There are some differences between the Republicans and the Democrats that are important at this time when lust for power, for empire, is just greed and complete disregard for the future of humanity and the planet… I love your site, Saker; I thank you very much for you effort, and I thank also the commenters who so much enlighten the readers!
Look, I am really disgusted with Trump, and I personally would LOVE to see him impeached and then sentenced to a long jail term for being an Israeli agent of influence who is willing to betray his own country in the service of a foreign power. So my beef is not with the impeachment itself. It is with the total DISHONESTY of the Dems and the ridiculous nature of the charges.
Also, the enemy of my enemy is most certainly not automatically a friend of mine. I pretty much loathe the Dems as much as the GOP, but I also see that the Dem Party is even more toxic than the GOP. That is all I am saying.
How anybody could take what I wrote as some kind of defense of Trump baffles me, really.
Kind regards
Trump needs no defense, the lack of ones understanding is used as a defense (against their political opponents offensive tactics) in political circles.
Once an understanding is reached, the offensive side backs down, tosses the salad of political kabuki theater, waits for a greater news story(a mass shooting) and simply moves forward in search of the next greater fools.
In a land of endless greater fools (the fed topping the heap) this can continue indefinitely, which it already has, and can continue to be, basically forever.
Trump has ‘viscously'(sticky business) persecuted whistle-blowers, but Obama did not? Your problem, Jeff, is that you seem to see some differences between Trump and the Democrazies-that is simply untrue, self-delusion and agit-prop. There are two factions of the US political Mafia at war, nothing other. Battling over the spoils of a rotting Empire.
Jeff
You said…”I never read this website anymore”
This is self-evident by your astonishingly misinformed post.
If you did bother to read it you would at least know some of the below points even if you only blessed with half a brain.
#1…I believe The Saker is no great a fan of either the blue or the red corners…IMHO I think he sees the extraordinary lack of quality in both parties hierarchy as a sad symptom of a broken democracy and as a clear prelude to the disintegration of this belligerent hegemon.
#2…You would know that The Saker finds Trumps ‘persecution of whistleblowers’ to be repulsive and obscene [particularly in the case of Assange] and a sure sign that the Swamp still calls many of the shots.
#3…Perhaps you would be aware too, that the reality of power is of much more consequence than the appearance of power. To the dimwitted and the sheep Trump in all his pompous blathering appears powerful…in reality he is just another talking head that answers to his swamp creature handlers. If you take even a cursory look at his cabinet this is painfully obvious.
Clearly the moronic Biden and his stupid son have been caught with their hands in the cooky jar…this time to the tune of not $millions, but $billions…Trump is in the clear in this instance…goodness me did I just say that!
If you are going to be a successful thief and liar then you need to be clever and have a memory like an elephant… the Bidens clearly have neither of these redeeming features.
Beers and popcorn are the order of the day as we witness the fall and fall of Sleepy Joe.
My, and perhaps Saker’s gleeful anticipation of the downfall of this dangerous idiot has nothing to do with supporting Trump…it has no relevance whatsoever.
Col
That’s some super splainin’, from the always wise countryside. Bravo Col, Bravo!
My, and perhaps Saker’s gleeful anticipation of the downfall of this dangerous idiot has nothing to do with supporting Trump…it has no relevance whatsoever.
Amen, amen, amen!
:-)
The Saker
It is not a political trick, it is simple psychological projection, hence the vehemence.
The whole standard picture of Russia (hybrid warfare, constitutional liars) is pure projection by the intelligence “community”. When you read that the Americans are worried about Huawei laying submarine cables which they may later be able tap into with submarines, they are telegraphing that this is what they are doing themselves, or wanting to. Huawei building back doors into network equipment? They are afraid that their monopoly on this practice will be impaired. They regularly display their own secrets in this way.
Conservatives will donate some groceries to the unemployed family down the block, while not thinking about how unjust the system is. Liberals will ignore that family and instead empathize with suffering poor people in India while pontificating about the system.
It all boils down to Jesus’s saying about removing the splinter in your own eye before waxing eloquently about the beam you are seeing in the eye of the other.
It’s the other way ’round, Rebel. The mote is in the others eye and the beam in your own.
Stop the press, the great stateswoman and IT-genius Hillary Clinton has reacted: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/hillary-clinton-condemns-trump-demands-impeachment
““That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment,” said Clinton, the wife of the last president to be impeached.”
Says ‘that woman’, that sold 20% of the strategic uranium stock of the USA secretly to Russia as Minister of the State Department, and had herself paid via the Clinton Foundation.
And I thought Brexit had become a theatre of clowns…
Cheers, Rob
So exactly who are all these patriotic Republicans? The only individual I sometimes see mentioned is Rand Paul. Unfortunately the son does not compare to the father. He has been supportive of sanctions against Iran and is quite close to Israel as are most in the Congress. In other words his politics are pretty mainstream compared to his father. But besides Rand Paul, who else is there? Lindsey Graham? Marco Rubio? Ted Cruz? Anyone?
Thinking about this a bit it occurs to me that the label “patriot” is usually used to describe the militarists and nationalists, lots of flag waving and military salutes. The archetype for this might be John McCain. But my criterion for what I might call a “patriot” would be someone willing to stand up to the Israel lobby not someone who delights in crushing small countries with the US armed forces.
Whoops, sorry, Rob. I didn’t mean for this to specifically reply to your comment.
Yep-forty and more years of unnatural selection by the Israel First Lobby has reduced the US political caste to the status of fifth-rate and servile ciphers. They might be greedy, lying, hypocritical, treacherous, aggressive, imbeciles but they love Israel to bits-and what’s more important than that?
Good point!
Yes, the top GOP leaders are as toxic as the Dems.
But there is a small but truly patriotic Paleo-Con movement, say Buchanan. I don’t necessarily endorse them, but compared to, say Chuck Schumer or Adam Schiff….
The GOP also has a libertarian component, which I don’t endorse either, but, again, they at least care for their country, even if they a wrong about their views of the state.
Do these not matter?
Do you disagree?
Kind regards
Point taken regarding Pat Buchanan. But Pat and all the paleo-cons were forced out of positions of power in the Republican party by neocons years ago. Nowadays, “conservative” doesn’t mean anything other than neoconservative and they all believe the defense of Israel is somehow an American duty.
However, two Republicans in the post-Reagan era that spring to mind are George HW Bush and Colin Powell what do you think of them?
George HW Bush was a very intelligent man for sure, but he also was the ultimate product of the ruling class in the USA. So I cannot say that I “like” him, but at least I respect is intelligence and education. Ditto for James Baker who was sort of like the Darth Vador of GOP, but also a very seasoned and skillful diplomat. As for Powell, he sure was also both very smart (although how he agreed to the silly stunt with the soap powder at the UNSC baffles me). I call them the “old Anglo guard”: imperialists? yes! but nowhere near as stupid, uneducated and arrogant as the generation which followed them.
Same thing with the DP: I remember folks like Sam Nunn, a hardliner, but a hardliner with brains.
And, at the top, there was Reagan who, I think, sincerely wanted to usher in a era of better relations with the USSR. None of them are my heroes, but compare to the brainless toxic scum in DC today, ALL of them are comparatively better, in my opinion.
What do you think?
For the sake of full disclosure I’m a Sanders supporter so I can’t be regarded as objective about Republicans (or really Democrats either). However, I agree completely regarding GHW Bush. An elitist and an imperialist for sure. But an Anglo imperialist not and AngloZionist imperialist. I don’t believe anyone can be considered a “patriot” if they place the policy interests of another country before their own.
Regarding Powell, I cannot claim any expertise about the man but, for me, somehow a fundamental sense of decency, practicality and sincerity seemed to come through. Honest people often assume others are honest as well which may have made it easier for him to be used and mislead. He certainly made mistakes as do we all. Only my impressions of course.
Jim Baker and Sam Nunn both very professional and highly competent individuals for sure. Jim Baker also a GHW Bush ally but his involvement with the Saudis and to the Carlyle Group bothered me a bit.
Other outstanding Republicans have been Senator Howard Baker and John Anderson (1980 Republican presidential candidate and later Independent) of course several in the pre-Reagan era that look much better in retrospect including Nixon and Eisenhower. Very out of step with the current party policies though.
I am unable to concur regarding President Reagan unfortunately. His administration implemented a policy towards the Soviet Union that was actually rather aggressive. The goal was to force the Soviet Union (“the focus of Evil in the modern world” in his words) into an arms and economic race in which the Soviets could not compete leading to a breakdown and collapse of the Soviet system. This was discussed fairly openly by Caspar Weinberger. I’ve always thought that this was an extremely risky policy with a high likelihood of leading to WW III. Fortunately Gorbachev provided a suitable partner to ensure a smooth transition.
Regarding Democrats, Jimmy Carter was in my opinion the best although a little excessive with his emphasis on human rights. Later though, the Democrats in the eighties under the Democratic Leadership Council decided to abandon their traditional constituencies such as organized labor and become a second party of the wealthy. The entire cohort of that time including Tsongas, Dukakis, Gore, Biden, Hart and Clinton of course, adopted the neoliberal doctrines we know so well today.
But I certainly agree that the American public wants a President that places the interests of the US first. Many thought that that would be Donald Trump. But Trump later showed himself not to be that man.
Let me ask you this:
Tulsi Gabbard supported Sanders last time around.
This time, she announces her candidature and Sanders announced his AFTER her.
Is that not backstabbing her?
Furthermore, when the DNC stole the nomination from Sanders, and Tulsi resigned over it, what did Sanders do? He demanded a recount, but not against Hillary, but against Trump?
If you ask me, Sanders is a total fake, a safety valve for decent, thinking, Democrats so that the “deep insiders” of the DNC remain in power.
Finally, Sanders supported Israel’s murderous attack on Lebanon in 2006.
So much for him being a “humanitarian” or pro peace.
No, my friend, I cannot agree with you.
Mike Gravel? yes!
Tulsi Gabbard? yes!
But Sanders? NO!
Kind regards
The Saker
I wasn’t asking for your endorsement or, really, your opinion of Sanders. In any case, you are entitled to your opinion, as am I.
I am very sorry! I should not have offered my opinion. After all, this ain’t my blog and I did not ask for permission.
Please accept my heartfelt apologies!
The Saker
And the USA is trying economic warfare tactics on China now, but that horse has long ago bolted, and they have only shot themselves in the foot, and the knee. They will, judging by US news programs, where you still see racist nincompoops declaring that the Chinese ‘cannot innovate’, only steal ‘intellectual property’, from the omniscient White ubermenschen of the West (most of whom seem to be Chinese or Indians), shortly shoot themselves in the groin, after which the coup de grace will not ling be delayed. Luckily for them, the Chinese have no intention of crushing the US as the US has done some many others, and will be happy to co-operate with post-Imperial America, or its successor states. Humanity has an awful lot of collective work to do, together.
Tulsi Gabbard supports Modi and his RSS policies – Where is the decency in that?
Tulsi claims to be Hindu. Don’t conflate Hindu with Hindutva. Where does she support RSS? Is this once again a conflation? Because she supports Modi, she supports RSS? That’s rather a long stretch and pretty obvious.
My take on this:. The entire media is now focused on the Trump impeachment, Saudi Arabia is no longer on the headlines… A way to distract from the shameful losses? And that the USA can’t really do anything about it but postering?
If they dont talk to Mr. Feelgood, then they dont talk. If they dont talk, they dont get paid, if they dont get paid, they cant spend money, if they cant spend money, they dont feel good. Its really that simple when profiling the mains.
The fed’s overnight repo operations have increased to $100 billion per day. Nothing to see here.
I’ve always maintained “I’d rather support a straight talking Republican than a condescending Democrat”.
And as another poster maintained, they’re two sides of same coin.
What people don’t realize is this: It’s another Kabuki dance for the white people. The minorites (the fools who think they’re Democrats and Democrats stand for them) are taken for a ride by this three card monte trick.
by historical perspective I find Eisenhower to have been a decent president. I cant think of a better one..maybe JFK whom I consider to have effected real positives and intended more..which is why he was assassinated by the american interest who stood to lose big by his policies
Eisenhower was the one who initiated in a big way the civil rights period that changed the american reality for African Americans. I wondered why Eisenhower was that active as a Republican until some digging revealed that his mother was indeed a Black woman..a fact the media never talked about. I think the fact that Eisenhower was part Black had much to do with his interest in the state of Black Americans and drove his Civil Rights policy.
but I cannot hold American in anything like the esteem described by the Saker, as the manner in which he views and relates to America. America has been way too evil in the world, comprehensively destructive, murderous.I can see america only as it is and hold it in my consideration as it is..a comprehensively devilish and destructive reality. to do any different is to be blind about the truth of existence and to lead myself to hell
I wont do that! america has been and is the devil..period. american harbored the Khazarian Jew and even greater evil ans has joined up with them. there is no other sane and accurate way to see american and to relate to america.
the Saker must know what he is doing..and his experience has not been mine. yet I know the world and I know america and on that I ask what has he seen that I have not lived and experienced that accounts for the difference between my view and his
now that America evil Anglo Saxon element has been captured/joined by the even more evil Khazarian Jewish element, literally almost the totality of human evil has joined up,,and the results of this marriage in all likelihood is the looming extinction of humanity
if humanity survives I don’t see much scientific effort expended on understanding America and the fall of its empire. with all due respect to the Saker I see that as a waste of time. we know and understand America now and I for one do not care much about America at all. I would want to codify the American experience fully and store in archives and move on. those who want to study can access those archives.
I imagine humanity would have a whole developing knowledge of the universe and human requirement for indefinite survival in it. I imagine that that is going to take some real effort by the billions alive at all future points..no more time for america and it’s extensive and horrific blot on human history
Sorry, but for the life of me I don’t see what Trump did wrong.
“Sorry, but for the life of me I don’t see what Trump did wrong.”
He may be guilty of using government power to help his own campaign – which is a violation of campaign law.
I wish the author have explained this.
this goes to the issue of intention.
was Trump trying to investigate criminal activities of US citizens abroad
or
was Trump trying to help is reelection campaign?
BOTH OF COURSE! :-)
However,
since he can “hide” behind reason #1, how do you prove reason #2?
kind regards
@The Saker:
Whether he can hide behind reason 1 depends largely on what Trump said during the phone call and what evidence the whistleblower has. If Trump said something like “charge Biden no matter what you find, and I will forward $1 billion aid immediate” (an extreme example, obviously), then he is tossed.
My objection being that your statement: “Sorry, but for the life of me I don’t see what Trump did wrong.” gives readers the impression that there is simply no possibility of Trump committing any crime – which is not what we can be sure for now.
p/s: I still think you run an excellent web site and is doing the readers great service.
thanks!!
:-)
kind regards
It’s not in the conversation, just in a few fevered minds. Mass hysteria, a St. Vitus Dance of the mind, Madcow Disease spreading through the air. Panpsychopathica deliriens.
“Sorry, but for the life of me I don’t see what Trump did wrong.”
Trump may have committed crime of using government power to help his own campaign. Much depends on exactly what he said during the phone call to Ukraine President.
Yes, Biden and/or his son may also have committed crime. But that does not excuse Trump from doing what he is alleged of doing – a violation of campaign law.
Saker, the Senate does not impeach. That’s what the House of Representatives does. Should the House vote to impeach, the matter then passes to the Senate for trial. Hark back to what happened to Bill Clinton. My opinion is that the Democrats are going to commit seppuku.
agreed
so I have one of two things to really look forward
either Trump impeachment
or
a Dem seppuku as you put it.
I think that I will enjoy both a great deal.
But I do feel sorry for the USA and the people of this beautiful country.
Because whichever happens, the country will hurt.
And that make me angry
Kind regards
The 3rd option is that its just kabuki theater, the msm fiddle is played for 14 or so more months, and afterwords the citizens are far too worried about everyday life than to try and hold the congress critters accountable to their nakedness and neglect of addressing the causes of the rising cost of living in the usa.
I honestly don’t think so, but I would never say never.
My feeling has always been that Trump was never a deep-state candidate
I think that they REALLY and PASSIONATELY hate him.
The feeling is probably mutual :-)
Trotskists vs Stalinists
SA vs SS
etc. etc. etc.
Elites often end up being at each other’s throats.
kind regards
Some dems are desperate for redemption due to their support for Russiagate so they’ll play along with any impeachment effort. But this also looks like and attempt to protect the neocon/neoliberal candidate of choice…Joe Biden
I just saw Pelosi blame the Russians for this Ukrainian fiasco. Can it get any madder? The dangers of Groupthink in an asylum have never been plainer. Even the FoxNews talking heads look sane and rational in comparison.
As I see it, Zion, the same usual suspect, is behind this Trump impeachment process. It’s blackmail to coerce Trump into attacking Iran.
Let us not forget that the previous instrument of blackmail, the Mueller “investigation,” went away when Trump conceded to the Israelis sovereignty of the Golan.
https://theduran.com/pelosis-impeachment-bluff-hides-real-ukraine-story-crowdstrike-soros-hillary-servers-in-kiev-video/
And so the wheel turns as the Democrats and their Friends in Ukraine finally start to feel the heat of the blowtorch of enquiry…
Mercouris makes an important point in your linked Duran video:
Pelosi’s call Tuesday was NOT for beginning an impeachment of Trump. Unlike others in her party, she is not suicidal. Under tremendous pressure from other Democrats who are driven to absolute desperation, Pelosi only called for an “inquiry into impeachment”, says Mercouris, not a “roll call” vote of the House of representatives that is how impeachment actually begins.
So, contrary to alot of Alt-Media discussion …evidently it’s all optics…a head fake…. and in reality, the pressure on those that forced this absurdity on Pelosi………is just building and getting worse two days later…while she…has an “out” …no roll call….and Zelenkiy denies ANY quid pro quo:
“Nobody can put pressure on me because I am the president of an independent state,” Zelenskiy told Russian reporters in New York where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly.
“The only one person by the way who can put pressure on me … is my son, who is six years old,” said Zelenskiy whose comments were broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel on Wednesday morning ahead of an planned meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump.
Asked whether he would ask Trump for anything when they met, Zelenskiy said:
“Asking for something is not Ukraine’s style. It’s a new strong country and isn’t asking anyone for anything. We can help others ourselves.”
Westerners who have followed the treachery of Obama. Biden, Victoria Nuland and crew in the 2014 Kiev coup may chuckle in derision at that last statement given the destitution that befell that area of the world…..but I would wait to see what Putin’s take on Trump and Zelenskiy is…before laughing too hard…..the real corruption was in 2014…..not 2019..and apparently that can now become back to devastate the corrupters………unless Trump Derangement Syndrome…..is just too, too infectious everywhere except the Red States of the USA.
The Zelenkiy quote I post came from here:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/declassified-whistleblower-report-released-not-democrats-hoped
but a Russian speaker could verify or refute by checking with Rossiya Channel 24
One of the few times I can unequivocally agree with what I read… as if that matters ;-)
Well done, IMHO.
thanks for your kind words!
cheers
As bad as the Republicans are in the US,especially the neo-cons among them.And there is no doubt many of them are really bad After watching the Democrats over the last 3 years,and especially these last few days. They are a repulsive bunch,and have the Republicans beat with the “slime” factor. Bar a few of them,I wouldn’t even trust most of them to tell me the weather outside.
Man…watching the xenophobic rabid Schiff guy and loony associates today at the Director of National Intelligence hearing…..no wonder Nunes and Stewart had to say WTF is this witch hunt about and their agendas…..these peoples need certifying now. But I suppose the madness is exposed but is like a malevolent virus…..americans like everything zombie do they not….gonna be a whole lot more.
Count Dracula and the Sharks smell blood in the water, democratic, theatrical, style. And who can blame them?
If Russia collusion was a crime without evidence, then this is evidence without a crime.
Sorry, but M*A*S*H the TV series served to further obfuscate the massive crimes committed by the Outlaw US Empire in Korea and help portray what happened there as something noble. M*A*S*H the movie was definitely an Anti-war film and ridiculer of the US Military, and served well in that function.
Trump like his predecessors going back to Truman has committed impeachable offenses, but those crimes and constitutional violations will never be included in the Articles of Impeachment just as they weren’t with those compiled against Bill Clinton.
Until the Supremacy Clause of the US Constitution gets obeyed thus allowing the UN Charter to be adhered to, The USA will continue to be the Outlaw US Empire–a Rogue nation that ignores its own Fundamental Law so it can ignore International Law, never even mentions those facts, and thus does nothing to right the 74 years of ongoing unconstitutionality and gross violation of the very International Law it helped devise.
It’s truly amazing that daily we have people swear to uphold and defend that Constitution and every two years 435 Congressional Representatives do the same but what I described above apparently doesn’t exist in the copies of the Constitution to which Congresscritters, soldiers or naturalized citizens swear allegiance.
I think somewhere in the U.S. Constitution there must be a clause saying making peace with Russia is a crimminal offense. Otherwise I cannot figure out why the politicians in Washington act the way they do.
100% correct. Bulls eye hit.
Zakharova: No One Can Talk to US President Anymore Without Worrying That Dems Will Leak It!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq8V3KCq7ro
This is a special issue of the 60 Minutes from Moscow and New York. There’s a big scandal with Trump
and Zelensky. This is Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the MFA, i
n our improvised studio at the UNO in New York.
///
There seems to be an extra layer to this whole story. The timeing is impecable and coincides with the economic slowdown in progress. They know it’s coming, a tittle wave of crap, and they need leverage with Trump. This has nothing to do with Trump but with the mere survival of the NeoCons.
\\\
A lot of interesting documents in the case surfaced on tonights Hannity show. Some american journalists have been covering the Biden Ukraine affair for a long time, and yet little has surfaced until now. Also of particular interest was also Mark Levin who presented a document sent to House Rep. (D) Shciff Aug 12 , the original “whistleblower” letter. He would like to know who wrote such a letter bearing the signs of a law office, not an original whistleblower report. Mark the date of the report Aug 12 . Probably not of interest to many uploaders on YouTube since most or all of it is deleted on YouTube. I think this link has the full show.
Hannity show Fox News 9/26/19 FULL
It appears that Joe Biden’s demands to pres. Poroshenko resulted in the need for Poroshenko to ask the prosecutor to resign for the sake of Ukraine not for any wrongdoing.
I remember it was a corrupt Burisma postition for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, all the way from the start that coincided with Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine on an earlier occasion. The next it was announced that Hunter Biden had become a director at Burisma.
The US corruption in Ukraine goes back a long time related to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 very evident by George Soros’ financial activities in Ukraine.
But an incident involving the FBI occured under pres Yanukovich.
The FBI had demanded a meeting with the president demanding that Chevron be given exclusive oil rights (including land rights) in Ukraine (after huge oil reserves had been found) , or else some of the president’s most prominent backers would be accused of corruption internationally by FBI. This is obviously a matter of national security for Ukraine that could include pres. Yanukovich himself.
When pres. Yanukovich did not sell out his country, a coup d’etat was set up because USA would not risk being pressured on such grand corruptions by FBI , a coup d’etat which ultimately produced the (corrupt) presidency of Poroshenko. And again it turns out that the even more corrupt part is the USA, the leader, run by the deep state, FBI, CIA and the political elite working for them.
Robert Mueller Director of FBI met with pres. Yanukovich in Ukraine June 5 2013.
Rober Mueller FBI met pres Yanukovich
A secret record in an Austrian court revealed further developments in the Deep State operation is revealed by a report in Global Research :
Secret Record Revealed in Austrian Court
“The State Department announced Nuland’s visit to Kiev for November 3 and 4, 2013. According to the US Embassy in Kiev, in a transcript of Nuland’s statement on November 4, Nuland had “a very good and very long meeting with the President.” She claimed in addition: “The President made clear in that meeting that Ukraine has made its choice and its choice is for Europe.”
The link to the “secret record revealed” was compromised.
article at Global Research
It is also reported by informationclearinghouse .
article at informationclearinghouse
Remember how USA created IS out of al Qaeda at Camp Bucca, Iraq ?
How the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton organized the international cover for the occupational war in Syria including IS (al Qaeda) into the main jihadist army of conquest against the legal government and pres. Assad? The extraction of oil largely by IS operations into Turkey directly and via the Kurdistan pipeline, controlled by Genel Energy, Rothschild Syndicate did take place and constituted large illegal oil sales which may have ended up as the US oil reserves by shipping (oil tankers) from a turkish port. Shipment to or via Israel was reported in local news (Middle East).
The Ukraine coup d’etat followed events involving Robert Mueller committing FBI in corruption (extortion attempt towards pres. Yanukovich during 2012 that involved secret (leaked within Ukraine) demands for Chevron gas rights (fracking) that hat been withheld.
Covering of tracks.
It is now a stage were the deep state under pres. Obama are covering their tracks. Special Council Mueller suddenly appears under false pretences with a special court under a fake russian allegations and subpoena Paul Manafort a former lobbyist in Ukraine and advisor to pres. Yanukovich who they fear may have 1st hand knowledge of the FBI corrupt operations in Ukraine, and that the information will emerge sooner or later. He is put away in a federal prison for years for not accounting some of his money in this inquisition like court that Mueller precides over by workings of the deep state seemingly given extraoridinarily powers of trial.
Burisma, unlike IS can operate under the cover of law. They can simply demand the rights by corruption to gas extraction in Ukraine being a company registered in Cyprus it is rather corrupt involving the corrupt Ukraine oligarchy taking over state property and rights for next to nothing. Although everything is not so easy to establish. Eastern Ukraine which is filled with gas and possibly oil, is dominated by a russian population not supporting the US coup d’etat in Ukraine. A war is devised against the people of eastern Ukraine by claiming an ATO (anti terrorist operation). Most people who investigate this find that the terrorists in that case were the US deep state, possibly also involving Mueller, FBI . The russian local governments were attacked by black ops groups that simply went in and killed everyone in the building of the adminstrations, which in turn provided the need for self-defence forces, which in turn accounted for the “terrorists”, which in turn gave the pretext for the alleged ATO (anti terrorist operation) by Ukraine then acting pres. Turchynov (a former Head of the Secret Service of Ukraine SBU).
The ATO gave cover to military attacks on the civilian populations and whole cities. Sloviansk was of particular strategic interest to Burisma for extracting the fas fields in Donetsk (Donbass) that was defended by the Donbass self defence forces. A director of Burisma the former president of Poland, Kwasniewski has been pictured behind the ukrainian (possibly Komoloisky private army, the secretive financier to Burisma assets) army artillery position shelling Sloviansk indiscriminately making it impossible to defend unless the civilian population were sacrificed completely. Expect Wikipedia to be one-sided, it is just a reference to the events.
So the Joe Biden corruption has long and deep arms involving murders, massacres, ethnic cleansing, war crimes, imprisonments (concentration camps) against the people of Eastern Ukraine involving the US deep State at large, and for example the corrupt role of Robert Mueller, FBI , later Special Procecutor , the obstruction of justice against legal actions for what took place under pres Obama.
Joe Biden is not the tip of the iceberg for uncovering, it will be quickly forgotten, an he will be the opposite of the tip of the iceberg, a smokescreen created for impeaching pres. Trump, hearings that will go on and on.
Trump impeachment over Biden case very unlikely : commentator
Sep 27, 2019 — 09:09 am
As US Democrats are moving forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a
political commentator says this is an effort to make Trump a one-term president and that his
impeachment is “very unlikely.”
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/27/607243/US-politics-Ukraine-Joe-Biden-investigate-impeachment
………………………………………………….
Support for Trump’s impeachment growing: Poll
Sep 27, 2019 — 11:21 am
Voters are now evenly split on whether Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump, a marked increase in support for impeachment, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/27/607254/US-Trump-impeachment-POLITICOMorning-Consult-poll
“We’re gonna impeach! We’re gonna impeach! I just wish it would be sooner than later.”
– Maxine Waters (D)
This was all to make way for Hillary to step in. With Biden out the way Hillary can come into the race only this time her and the neo cons won’t make the mistake of taking Tump lightly. She’ll have everyone behind her. Trump will be on his own to face this. God help us!
rant?….after almost three years of infighting in the corridors of powers in the so called entity ”U.S”….havent been paying attention huh?…you haven’t seen nothing yet….karma is a pitch…old habits die hard and chickens are coming to roost in the evil ”empire”…there is an old ancient saying…”a dying animal bites itself”!
The world is a strange place.
Impeach Trump for nothing.
While IS walks freely in our society.
So there are other things the congress must do urgently, hold tribunals on US involvement with IS and al Qaeda. It is admitted and evident that USA created IS, and organized a war against Syria with IS (al Qaeda) forces.
Sen. John McCain confirmed holding meetings with them on behalf of NED which is CIA affiliated, and as such under the administration of Barack Obama. There were similar war crimes in Ukraine against Donbass populations were mass graves have been uncovered, John McCain was involved here as well representing the US administration likewise delivering military aid to the war criminal Kolomoisky who ran a battalion Dniepr-1 which accounts for a private army against the russian population of Donbass who resisted the US led coup d’etat in Ukraine. It is also evidence from John Kerry that IS was part of the occupational forces against president Assad, and that John Kerry in a meeting with the opposition in exile in New York, said as an explanation that the opposition did not want IS in government thereby making a slow progress that had created a window for the russians to get involved invited by pres. Assad.
Remembering who created IS these people must be held accountable. The Nuremberg trials went after the leaders of the nazi state and war machine. But did sentence Waffen SS collectively as war criminals for carrying out the orders of the Waffen SS, war on civilian populations.
There is no doubt that IS are similar or worse criminals as were the Waffen SS, so there is an urgent need for a comprehensive war tribunal similar to the Nuremberg Trials.
Yet IS go freely in our society.
The Nazi Azov battalion of Ukraine and Dniepr-1 and others must be held accountable, and there were a US administration behind them , under pres. Obama. There are similarities between Syria and Ukraine regarding war crimes and massacres.
The sitting administration in Congress and the deep state surrounding Bush are now so worried about this that they have denied access to anyone assoiciated wtih war crime investigations (organisations).
In order for USA to go forward, they must also adhere to international law and standards especially on war crimes, and hold those administrations accountable for every single crime, especially those crimes against humanity they have committed.
Great rant!
As regards Tulsi Gabbard, I guess you haven’t heard that she joined the rest of the Dems in supporting impeaching Trump!?
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/463405-gabbard-says-she-supports-impeachment
RT
CrossTalk: Now, impeachment hoax!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SviwLJApSpc
It has always been only a matter of time. Impeachment has always been on the agenda. Settling on the
issue and process were the sticking points. The Democrats and the liberal media are aiming to remove
Trump from office over a phone call to the Ukrainian president. What could possibly go wrong?