Scratching the surface of things is akin to scratching a lottery ticket. The results are routinely disappointing, sometimes unexpected, sometimes exceptional.
I recently attended an online conference, held by an Italian researcher named Mario Biglino. Mr. Biglino has dedicated many years to producing a new translation of the Bible. His effort centered on verifying and correcting official translations of the Bible from the Hebrew and/or Aramaic. With particular attention to original words whose meaning, or case, or number have been modified, in his view, to fit a particular pre-conceived theological or pseudo-theological scheme.
I briefly relate here what I have understood. There is no implication or even hint that I have any specific knowledge on the matter.
A typical example is the word ‘elohim,’ whose number is plural, whereas in the official home-Bible versions, the term is translated as if its number were singular.
In turn, through such change-of-number there derives the name ‘Yahveh.’ But according to a more accurate translation, the term ‘elohim’ is plural. Or rather, there were a number of ‘Elohim’ who fought among themselves – and quite brutally – for the possession of sundry chunks of Middle Eastern land – Yahveh being one of the Elohim. The saga of the internicine wars is varied and prolonged, and during the contests – that abound in the Bible – the prevailing Elohim often imposed the wholesale murder of women and children of the losing party.
The matter has stirred debates among lexicologists and theologians – though, in support of his translation, Mr. Biglino has found agreement even among the high echelons of Jewish academia.
It does not help that, as I have learned, the biblical Hebrew language did not have vowels. To alleviate the difficulty and to ensure some conformity of understanding, Jewish lexicologists added sundry dots and dashes below the consonants, in the way of vowels. This happened possibly around the 3rd-5th century AD, approximately when the Talmud was written.
But this is not what I would like to entertain or bore my twenty-five readers with. The above is intended as a background on the explorer, and as an introduction to another subject that also interested him, more historically verifiable but no less curious. Namely how the number of 6,000,000 among the Jews, victims or expected victims, appears in various occasions, publications and newspapers, as far back as the 19th century, up to 1200 AD and even to the year 135AD, as we will see next.
Mr. Biglino says that he began this research out of curiosity – though he says he was reprimanded by unmentioned sources, for cultivating an ‘unhealthy curiosity.’ Given that curiosity is the mother of knowledge, I fail to see unhealthiness in exploring this generally unknown chapter of historical statistics.
For we probably agree that there is no state more contrary to the dignity of common sense than that in which the understanding lies useless, and every opinion is received from external impulse.
In the instance, as you will see, the ‘external impulse’ is actually a fact, indispensable to form an opinion. And though it may be redundant to say it, the matter has nothing to do with ‘sensationalism’ of the type peddled by tabloids, ever ready to surprise the unawareness of the thoughtless.
The material is authentic and verifiable in the archives of the various publications involved.
Let’s start with,
“The Chicago Tribune,” July 19, 1921. Here are three titles:
Title A. 6,000,000 Jews in Bread Lines” Straus Writes – by Nathan Straus.
Title B, with Picture and Description “Nathan Straus, noted philanthropist and merchant, who pleads for the relief of destitute Jewish people in Eastern Europe”
Title C, (Straus) Begs America Save 6,000,000 in Russia. – Subtitle “Massacre Threatens All Jews as Soviet Power Wanes, Declares Kreinin, Coming Here for Aid.”
Beginning of Article:
BERLIN, July 19. – Russia’s 6,000,000 Jews are facing extermination by massacre. As famine is spreading, the counter-revolutionary movement is gaining and the Soviet’s control is waning. This statement is borne out by official documents presented to the Berlin Government, which show that numerous pogroms are raging in all parts of Russia….
The New York Times
published: October 31, 1911
title: CHURCHES IN PLEA TO CZAR FOR JUSTICE
Creeds Unite In An Effort To End Religious Persecution In Russia
SEND RESOLUTIONS TO TAFT
Also Ask That Treaty Be Canceled Because Russia Has Not Accepted Our Passports
“The Resolutions.”
The resolutions passed were:
- The 6,000,000 Jews of Russia are singled out for systematic oppression and for persecution by due process of law.
- They are confined within congested districts at times ruinous to health.
- Education is prohibited to all but a few, resulting necessarily in the increase of illiteracy.
- They are restricted in occupations, reducing many to starvation.
… the list of grievances continues
The New York Times
published: May 9, 1920
title: JEWISH CAMPAIGN EXTENDED A WEEK
Judge Rosalsky Announces That Efforts To Get Full $7,500,000 Will Continue
Full Quota Is Imperative To Succor 6,000,000 (Jews) Facing Starvation And Disease
… the need today is more pressing than ever because to farming and distress in some of the stricken district has been added the dread specter of typhus, and to abandon the sufferers now or to apply half measures in succoring then would mean that some 6,000,000 men women and children will be exposed to the menace of an awful death…
The Jewish Chronicle, April 7, 1939
Title: “Dictators Make Headlines… You Make the Eternal Story of Jewish Survival”
Subtitle: Not in Hitler’s Hands, in Yours…The Fate Of 6,000,000 European Jews –
United Jewish Fund Drive Gives You Chance To Help Suffering Millions –
by Maxine Hirsch Bader
The Palm Beach Post – Tuesday Morning June 25, 1940
DOOM OF EUROPEAN JEWS IS SEEN IF HITLER WINS.
NEW YORK. JUNE 24. – AP –
Dr. Nahum Goldmann, administrative committee chairman of the World Jewish Congress, said today that if the Nazis should achieve final victory, 6,000,000 Jews in Europe are doomed to destruction.”
“Their only hope for future existence is in the ability of Great Britain to resist the Nazi conquest.” Declared Dr. Goldmann, who arrived here Friday from Geneva. He issued a statement calling upon United States Jewry to take leadership in mobilizing Jews in North and South America for an organized defense program.
Address by Rabbi Wise at a Convention of Jewish Charities in Chicago. The clipping of the article does not include the date – estimated end of 1800, early 1900 (Rabby Wise died in 1927).
“The day would never come when I will care less for Zion, when there will be anyone who will strive more for the glorious ideals of Zionism. Two great conventions of Jews are being held tonight….(in Chicago)
There are 6,000,000 living, bleeding, suffering arguments in favor of Zionism. They do not to beg but ask for that which is higher than all material things. They seek to have satisfied the unquenchable thirst after the ideal. They ask to become once again the messengers of right, justice, and humanity.
… Of Israel and Zion one thing is true. They can conquer. God is our leader, and with the general of the heavenly hosts to lead, who we say that we go not to victory?
The New York Times
published: May 9, 1920
HOOVER PLEA NETS $1,6000,000 FOR JEWS
Tells Of Typhus Menace At Launching Of New York Campaign For War Sufferers
3,000,000 CHILDREN IN NEED
Louis Marshall And Judge Elkus Picture Plight Of Stricken People – Large Contributions Made
… The menace of typhus was the note struck by all the speakers. Mr. Marshall declared that typhus menaced 6,000,000 Jews in Europe.
The Jewish Criterion
October 13, 1939
…. The coming world war would be the annihilation of the 6,000,000 Jews in East and Central Europe
For the next entry I could not source the newspaper, only the clipping of the article available. Estimate of the date: 1905-1910
title: DR. PAUL NATHAN’S VIEW OF RUSSIAN MASSACRE [Dr. Paul Nathan died in 1927] Startling reports of the condition and future of Russia’s 6,000,000 Jews were made on March 12 in Berlin to the annual meeting of the central Jewish relief league of Germany by Dr. Paul Nathan, a well-known Berlin publicist, who has returned from an extensive trip through Russia as the special emissary of Jewish philanthropists in England, America, and Germany, to arrange for distribution of the relief fund of $1,500,000 raised after the massacres last Autumn…
The American Jewish Year Book #5672
September 23, 1911, to September 11, 1912
The position of our coreligionists in Russia grows increasingly deplorable, and recent advice from the country indicate that there is little likelihood of any relief being afforded…. The situation is of the greatest. It may be doubted whether Jewry has ever confronted a greater crisis since the overthrow of the Jewish state by the Roman Empire. Not even the horrible persecutions of the times of the Crusades, or the expulsion from Spain and Portugal affected so large a mass of our coreligionists. Russia has since 1890 adopted is difficult to plan to expel or exterminate 6,000,000 of its people for no other reason them that they refused to become members of the Greek church, but preferred to remain Jews….
THEY WHO KNOCK AT OUR GATES
A Complete Gospel Of Immigration – by Mary Antin
printed 1914 – Houghton Mifflin Company
“those who think that with the Spanish Inquisition Jewish Martha Dom came to an end are asked to remember that the Kishinieff fair is only eight years behind us, and that Bielostock has been heard from since Kishinieff, and Mohileff since Bielostock. And more terrible than the recurrent pogrom, which packs and burns and tortures a few hundreds now and then, is it continues bloodless martyrdom of the 6,000,000 Jews in Russia through the operation of the anti-Semitic laws of this country…
TURTLE MOUNTAIN STAR, ROLLA, N. DAKOTA
title: Jews Are Fighting For A Homeland – October 6, 1918
Drawing of a man operating a horse drawn device, seemingly spreading seeds with a gun on his shoulder.
Script: ready at any moment to defend the strip which she is trying to convert to fertility is the Jewish settler of the Jesrcel Valley
“Five or 6,000,000 Jews, uprooted by dictatorships and tossed about by economic storms, may have to depend upon the development of the Holy Land, on the British mandate, as a solution of their difficulty. But they face the hostility of the Arabs living there, whose economic and religious interests conflict with theirs.
THE OPEN COURT – A Monthly Magazine
Devoted To The Science Of Religion, The Religion Of Science, And The Extension Of The Religious Parliament Idea
Vol. XI (no. 5) – May 1897
Chicago – The Open Court Publishing Company.
…. National fanaticism, indeed, was not extinguished; but it burned itself completely out in the vigorous insurrection led by Bar-Cocheba, the pseudo-Messiah, in which nearly 6,000,000 Jews lost their lives, with the famous Rabbi Akiba. One of the pseudo-Messiah’s most ardent adherents (135 AD). Titus, to annihilate forever all hopes of the restoration of the Jewish kingdom, accomplished his plan by establishing a new city on the side of Jerusalem, when she called Aelia Capitolina…
Furthermore, in a Jewish publication dated Nov 6, 1900, reference is made to a prophecy based on the ‘Sefer ha-Zohar’ a Cabalistic Bible written around 1200 AD. Where it is said that 6,000,000 Jews must die before (presumably) the others will be allowed to return to Israel. And the same Cabalistic word containing the prophecy of the 6,000,000 victims, also predicts that the Jews will return to Israel in 1948.
And, in a Jewish magazine, shown by Mr. Biglino, Netaniahou told Putin that Iran plans to kill 6,000,000 Jews in their pending or imminent war against Israel.
Why should the above be of interest? – you may ask. I suggest two reasons, one historical, one current. For, as the world knows well, the limelight has not yet been turned off from the mysterious episode of a well-healed, well-known and well-connected pervert, who committed suicide while he couldn’t, wouldn’t or shouldn’t have been allowed to do so.
As for the historical reason(s), the Encyclopedia Judaica of 1954 printed that “several hundred-thousand” Jews had died in concentration camps, in World War 2, due to terrible conditions, famine and disease.
As a reminder, everyone knows that Americans with Japanese ancestry or Japanese appearance were interned into concentration camps, during World War 2. And though they did not suffer the consequences of carpet-bombing applied to the whole of Germany by the Allies, it is reasonable to suspect and expect that many died in the camps, during their internment.
But in the case under scrutiny, in 1972, in New York, the victims jumped from several hundred thousands to 6,000,000. Lest anyone suspect that raising the issue implies disrespect for the dead, I believe it should be the position of anyone and all to bewail and condemn even the death of one innocent victim.
In the instance, however, the issue is mathematics and history, rather than crime. When Columbus undertook the voyage of conquest in the Americas, it is estimated that Mexico had 20-million inhabitants – after the arrival of the Christians they were reduced to 2-million. In North America the natives were reduced from an estimated 80-million to 10-million
In other words, the effect of the genocide, resulting from the European invasion, was a radical reduction in numbers of the autochthonous populations. But with the ethnic group in question, the number of the affected population remains the same, before and after wars, persecutions or starvation. Which entails either a miraculous power of almost instant mass regeneration, anytime and anywhere, or a mathematical oddity of such scope as to be rated a conspiracy.
Hence the second and current reason why the recurring number of 6,000,000 may be of more than a historically-curious note.
It goes without saying that the universe is under the perpetual superintendence of uncontrollable forces. Philosophers and theologians have not yet satisfactorily resolved the issue. The doctrine of the enslaved will is at the core of the Protestant ideology. Luther struggled against evil and failed. Hence he rationalized his failure by claiming that there was no struggle. “I have often attempted to become good,” he said in 1524, “however the more I struggle, the less I succeed. Behold then, what free will is.”
With much necessary simplification, Calvin expanded on the idea, by providing a theological foundation for neo-liberal capitalism. The rich is by implication blessed by God – while the same God socks it to the poor. Interesting conclusion, for it follows that man is but a robot whose software, at least at present, is proprietary and in the hands of God.
But let’s for the moment set aside the thorny paradox. Wealth, as we know, is inextricably linked with greed and power. And through a quasi-alchemic combination, the evil produced by wealth and greed is proportional to power.
As a rule and as we know, political power pays deference to the idealized individual, the unsubstantial puppet, shown as a shadow on the walls of Plato’s cave. The greater the respect for the inexistent idealized puppet, the greater the contempt for the actual non-idealized flesh-and-bones individuals, meaning the people at large.
This everyone knows, but there are endless variations of the political pantomime – therefore it is easy to be drawn into following the detail, while losing sight of the whole.
As a rule, power can resist anything but temptation, and furthermore the power of evil is sadistic. It vicariously enjoys fooling the flesh-and-bones individuals in the Platonic cave, for each deception is a victory, and the bigger the deception the greater the victory.
On its side, evil can count on the lovers of secrecy. For it is natural that ‘secrets’ have intrinsic appeal. Check the secret formulas, the secret recipes, the secret remedies etc. Partly because to know a secret implies some distinction compared to those who don’t. Partly because secrecy partakes of the unexplained and, by extended inference, of the mysterious, the miraculous and the metaphysic. Consequently, it is natural and fertile ground for fanciful speculatists, and for the plentiful and wackiest theories invented by those who, by explaining the unexplained, pamper to their own vanity. All this is grist to the mill for evil, as the wackier is the theory the more easily it can be ridiculed as a ‘conspiracy theory.’
Conspiracy theory is a kind of quasi-theological term that defines heresy against the official doctrine. A doctrine that is itself a totally artificial construct. The new anti-conspiracy centers, censoring alleged “fake news” were established to prepare the ‘Revolution of Silence,’ while acting as disguised tribunals of inquisition. They simply indict him who gives a different interpretation to daily scriptures.
Nevertheless – at least it is pleasing to think so – there are limits to power’s implied presumption of gullibility, applied to the inhabitants of the Platonic cave, deceived by the shadows.
9/11, the Iraq War and now Epstein’s suicide qualify as master-examples of the theory applied to practice. There are more, but if these are not enough and do not stir the ‘distracted multitude who like not in their judgment but their eyes’… – stir them to quit watching the puppet show and ask for a reckoning, I don’t know what will.
For those who have been pushing for all the recent Middle Eastern wars and keep pushing for a war against Iran, may not be overly concerned about a global conflagration. Evil knows no limit, especially when the soldiers of evil know in advance that they will save their ass.
Or maybe we should trust chance. For chance is a subtle and insidious power that, at times, disrupts very elaborate, evil and lugubrious plans.
As for the business of the 6,000,000, it is now legally dangerous just to raise related questions in some European countries. Elsewhere it is not as yet illegal. Still, let the reader draw his own conclusions, in a low tone of voice.
Hardly surprising, really, when Jews control the fakestream media through ownership, finance and personnel. And when the Jewish elite control politics and the heights of governing bodies like the Federal Reserve, the ‘Justice’ Department and the Treasury. It doesn’t seem sinister to me, just unavoidable. The denial of that power, and the punishment of any who dare mention it, that is very sinister.
The Epstein case has certainly changed the discourse as a lot of “normies” are suddenly rethinking the idea of “conspiracy theories” . It seems Epstein’s suicide might be a “bridge too far” so to speak. . Of course the Oligarchy’s control mechanisms are still in place. The NYT good or bad review of books, the tight control of academic journals, and Google-facebook-twitter. Facebook is now censoring all criticism of the federal reserve bank. Just keep fighting and spreading the truth.
The fact that numerous figures in the USA who were about to turn on elite evil-doers, suffer mysterious ‘accidents’ or suddenly decided to top themselves, hardly comes as a surprise any more.One thinks of the ‘Washington Madam’, Deborah Palfrey, and numerous others. Or Abe Reles, who was going to testify against mobster Albert Anastasia, until his police guards threw him out the window, in an obvious ‘suicide’. ‘Canary can sing, but he can’t fly’ as one sympathetic newspaper put it. And what about the list of suspects in the Epstein offing-it must be encyclopaedic, but I’d back the MOSSAD. They did Robert Maxwell when he became an embarrassment, then gave him a nice funeral in Jerusalem, singing his praises all the way.
http://theconversation.com/concentration-camps-in-the-south-african-war-here-are-the-real-facts-112006
As a measure of “normal” death rate in a “normal” concentration camp — ie, death from cold, starvation and disease — about 25,000 Afrkaaner women and children perished in British concentration camps during the British Empire’s invasion of the Free Afrikaaner Republics (Boer War). That is: one in every four non-combatants who entered a “normal” British camp did not leave it alive. If we apply the same death rate to Encyc.Jud’s 1954 figure of “several hundred thousand” dying of famine and disease in German camps of WW2, and multiply by 4 to estimate the prison population, this would come to 2-3 Million inmates.
Will be re-reading this article. Lots of good points in here that can help to form a good debate, “in a low tone of voice”…
Somebody on this blog suggested “Amazing Polly” youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJkOZZrGNEJYDhzVwd24Bfg/videos
and I’d also highly recommend her video-research to anyone who is interested in this topic
Wonderful! “Evil knows no limit especially…”. how right can you be.
‘I’m one of your 25 readers…
Continue your important work.
25? Pas tout a fait! En moyenne entre 2 et 2,5 millions par mois :-P
A+ ducon
The Saker
Dear Mr. Saker,
The author himself referred in his article to his “25 readers”. This is what the commenter is referring to. Both the author and the commenter are making a light-hearted comment.
We all understand that your blog is very widely read. (Pardonnez-moi mon pauvre français, mais je crois que l’appellation péjorative “ducon” est très impolie et impropre ici.)
Google translate,MOD-Forgive me my poor French, but I think that the pejorative name “ducon” is very rude and inappropriate here
The meaning of the word “ducon” is context dependent and not necessarily insulting. As used by The Saker here, it would connote the same “light heartedness” as you have referenced in the former comment. Jimmie M. would know exactly how to take it. Please notice the “silly face” — ducon can mean “silly.” I see nothing inappropriate or lacking the humorous context in The Saker’s comment. I could be wrong, but I think that both Jimmie M. and The Saker possess excellent French language skills. And besides all that, it is a firm rule at this site that commenters may not insult the authors of articles or even other commenters, and it is unthinkable that The Saker would break his own rules.
In all honesty, I did break that rule myself. There is no way “ducon” can be characterized as polite or courteous. But then, dammit, the guy was rude to me first, so my reply was what I would call “appropriately rude”.
Okay, maybe I was wrong. You are totally welcome to disagree and tell me that I should not have used such rather crude language. But I honestly felt that it was richly deserved.
Kind regards
The Saker
addressing to 25 readers is a quite of Italian writer Manzoni, possibly it is very reasonable that foreigners won’t get it but still
That’s how I read it to, just a reference to Jimmy Moglia’s joking about his 25 readers. Jean-Marie was simply supportive of his work.
(By the way, I am French myself and ducon is clearly not something you say to a stranger – maybe a very good friend when joking around but usually, it simply means asshole).
Reply to Thorgal on August 14, 2019 · at 5:06 am EST/EDT https://thesaker.is/six-million-9-11-iraq-and-epstein/#comment-683117
This person who says he’s French and a message for scholarly Jimmie Moglia : Regarding the article’s initial comments on Italian researcher Mario Biglino and the thorny question of Yahweh versus Elohim :
Grab a copy of Youssef Hindi’s Occident & Islam Tome II : Le paradoxe théologique du judaïsme Comment Yahvé usurpa la place de Dieu. Published by Éditions Sigest (2018).
I’ve taken the liberty of translating what’s on the work’s back cover :
«Far from questioning monotheism, this is an unpublished historical account of the hijacking of the monotheistic idea by a group of Hebrews who saw fit to adopt and impose upon the people of Israel a deity which was then unknown to them, Yahweh who, after a slow process, replaces El, the God of Abraham (Ibrahim), the Patriarchs and the Prophets.
Contrary to popular belief, the Hebrews did not invent monotheism, but some of them misappropriated it. This is what Youssef Hindi demonstrates, by tracing the origin of the belief in One God to the most remote Antiquity. His inquiry leads to the very beginnings of history, at the two ends of the Fertile Crescent, from Sumer to Egypt, passing by Canaan.
He reveals written evidence of a belief in God, One and Universal, prior to the Torah by more than a millennium.
Unfortunately the monotheism, present in the original Torah, was perverted by the confusion between a tribal god, Yahweh, and the Universal God, El. This usurpation gave birth to Judaism and its theological paradox : the universalization of a tribal god, with historically devastating consequences».
In Occident et Islam Tome I : Sources et genèse messianiques du sionisme ; De l’Europe médiévale au Choc des civilisations Published by Éditions Sigest (2015), scholarly Youssef Hindi explores medieval Jewish esoterism and goes way beyond ground covered by Shlomo Sand, Nesta Webster and Douglas Reed, regarding the transitology behind the Russian and French revolutions, inspired by the English civil war, hoisting Oliver Cromwell into power and, with the creation of the Bank of England, leading the way for Sephardic merchants behind the likes of Amsterdam based Rabbi, Menasseh ben Israel, to conduct their usurious, exceptionalist and actively messianic business rituals overtly, opening the door almost immediately to the vigorous financing and boosting of European colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade. There follows a translation of the contents :
«Whoever wants to understand the today’s world situation world must go back to the original sources of the currents of ideas underlying the great historical movements. Ideas that drive the action of proactive minorities that make and break history. In this work, Youssef Hindi reveals to us the mystical origins, hitherto unknown, of Zionism and the strategic doctrine of the Clash of Civilizations. Ideologies that direct, first and foremost, the peoples of the East and the West, and in fine Humanity at large, towards essentially perilous paths.
Going back to the thirteenth century, we discover how the project of the “repatriation” of the Jewish people to the Holy Land was born despite the prohibition of the Torah and the Talmud. Here we see how this messianic dream took shape to be fulfilled from the end of the 19th century in an atheist ideology, political Zionism».
PS 6,000,000 or 25 be buggered. Regarding the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” ie a slight variation of the phrase “The economy, stupid”, which James Carville coined as a campaign strategist of Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign against sitting president George H. W. Bush. Try reading the extremely well documented : Debt The First 5,000 Years by David Graeber Melville House Publishing Brooklyn, New York © 2011 David Graeber ISBN: 978-1-933633-86-2.
Hmm…I was always taught “6 and a half million Jews”.
Never understood why, or when, but it went to “6 million”. I always wondered was it rounding or the product of further research? Hopefully it can be explained by scholarship and not disrespect. If it is rounding then that is a gargantuan and disrespectful act of rounding – half a million people, rounded out!
The article gives the date of 1972: “in 1972, in New York, the victims jumped from several hundred thousands to 6,000,000”.
I confess to being older than most here. I graduated high school before 1972 and I attest and clearly remember being taught millions and not hundreds of thousands. Again, I was always taught “6 and a half million Jews”.
Per this article I now have a third explanation for the change from 6,500,000 to 6,000,000 to consider, but what specifically that is I don’t believe the article made clear – would that be “tradition”?
Whatever the number, the Holocaust happened and was horrid beyond words.
When we look in the pre world war two newspapers we see the number 6,000,000 kicked around regarding Jewish vulnerability. This means the number is “mythically” derived does it not?
Frankly, I don’t know where the number came from. The article offers food for thought.
People repeat things and we are hardwired for mimicry. Perhaps that is where the Holocaust number started, something repeated over and over again until it became “true”. And maybe it derived from a number found repeated in mythical tradition. Or perhaps there is a scholarly accounting derived from the meticulous record keeping of the Nazis themselves.
Maybe the more accurate number is seven million. I don’t know.
@LT: “Maybe the more accurate number is seven million. I don’t know.”
Maybe the more accurate number is two Million? We don’t know.
What is more serious, we are no longer allowed to know. What you call “scholarship” — ie patient, objective and independent investigation of the subject — is now punishable by a heavy fine and prison sentence in the EU$A. The punishment of David Irving (like that of Julian Assange) is a shame and a disgrace to the Europe of the Enlightenment. Voltaire must be spinning in his grave who preached, “I do not agree with your views but I shall fight to the death for your right to express them”.
Note that Irving is an old fashioned Antisemite of the Right, while Assange is a libertarian of no party — but both are punished for publishing the results of their fully documented investigations. This is not politics, it is a cynical attempt to stifle the truth at birth — or even worse, to control all answers to any question.
Another speculation: “Or perhaps there is a scholarly accounting derived from the meticulous record keeping of the Nazis themselves.”
Or perhaps not? We are living in an age where Anglo-Zio-Capitalists boast: “We make our own reality”.
The wells of Truth have been poisoned, and the world is sick.
Agree, “we are not allowed to know”. If you have second thoughts about the official narrative, then you are a potential “terrorist” at least. As for the authorities, they simply don’t care. They will even tell us that Epstein hanged himself with toilet paper.
“Another speculation: “Or perhaps there is a scholarly accounting derived from the meticulous record keeping of the Nazis themselves.””
Forget it. In Germany, where I live, it is punishable by a prison sentence of 5 years to publically ‘doubt’ the official Holocaust Story, even when you can prove it.
The Nazi’s were very ‘Gründlich’ in the record keeping of their train transports. If you combine that with some logistical calculus, a few hundred thousands victims will be the result.
For the event itself, this doesn’t matter. People were extinguished on an almost industrial scale, that matters. There are still thousands of survivors, they all tell more or less the same story, and I have difficulty in believing they are all extorted by the Mossad to tell these stories.
Nobody knows exactly how many unarmed Chinese civilians were beheaded or bayonetted by the Japanese in Nanjing in the thirties. That’s numbers, the act remains and that is not forgotten in China.
I have read this repeat of the magical number of 6 Million before, I think it was in ‘The controversy of Zion’ by David Reed.
It is used as an argument to end the argumentation, and is used to crown victimness.
And that should make us cautious.
Btw. Mr. Moglia, thanks for an inspirational article.
Cheers, Rob
Well, the Red Cross had actual access to the camps throughout the war, and their report listed 271,301 deaths, and zero evidence of extermination by gas.
The (Jewish) World Almanac yearbooks fork 1938 and 1948 listed the world Jewish population at 15,688,259 (1938), and 15,753,638 (1948). Where’s your magical 6,000,000 ?
“Whatever the number, the Holocaust happened and was horrid beyond words.”
Hmmmm… Context is everything here. During a war in which 70-85 millions were killed, why is the death of some lesser number of Jews, whether the number is some 275,000 (Red Cross estimate), a million or 6 million, a “holocaust” and “horrid beyond words”? Why are the deaths of Jews so much more special than the deaths of Gentiles numbering an order of magnitude greater (even if you accept the unsubstantiated 6 million number)? The answer is that these Jewish deaths are not any more important, sad or hurtful than the killing of any of the other millions who died in that war. Hence the entire concept of the holocaust is nothing more than a gigantic scam perpetrated by organized Jewry on the rest of us.
As was pointed out above, hundreds of thousands of Japanese were interned in camps in the US in the exact same manner, and for the exact same reasons, as were Jews in Europe. The only reason the death toll was higher for Jewish internees in Europe than the interned Japanese in the US is that the US was never subjected to any of the ravages of war (save in some of its overseas possessions). There was no bombing campaign against American cities or infrastructure, no interruption of the supply chains and no advancing enemy armies moving across the landscape of North America. From the testimony of Jewish internees themselves, we can see that the conditions in these German run camps were much better than in the American run camps for Japanese…at least until the last several months of the war when not only were Jewish internees left without sufficient supplies to avoid starvation, but so were most of the German (and other Gentile) population.
What makes the deaths of Jews in WW2 fundamentally different than the deaths of most Gentiles in WW2 is that it was Jewish power which pushed the world into war in 1939 to begin with…and it was Jewish power (Churchill is well known to have been financially supported by powerful Jews) that prevented the British from accepting a very generous peace offer in the summer of 1940 which, had it been accepted by Britain, would have brought the killing to an end when the total death toll from the war would have been counted in the tens of thousand rather than the tens of millions who died between August 1940 and the end of 1945.
We should not concede an inch on this entire holocaust scam. Did large numbers of Jews die during WW2? Yes. Was it horrible that these people were killed? Yes. Were Jewish deaths the most horrible thing that happened during the war? No, not even close. The notion that the “holocaust is the most important lesson from WW2” is ludicrous and an insult to the deaths of millions of Gentiles who died in a war (WW2) which was imposed upon them by Jewish power. The lesson we should learn from WW2 is, we should never again let Jewish power push Gentiles, particularly European Gentiles, into another fratricidal bloodletting.
Jews are always whining that they should be financially compensated for “their suffering” during WW2 as if they were the victims rather than the instigators of the war. Jewish power WON THE WAR. They were the only real winners. After WW2, and up until this very day, the world has been dominated by Jewish power.
To me, the correct way to deal with the holohoax issue is to stick to the facts and never concede an inch beyond where the facts lay.
Go back even further to Exodus 12:37
Now 600,000 is vastly exaggerated for back in ancient times but is paltry for modern times so why not just add a little multiple of 10?
No “Exodus” took place from Egypt. Egypt was a peasant-based society and did not keep slaves. Slavery is very much a nomadic and animal-based activity. No one wants to be a shepherd. The Ancient Egyptians were meticulous about keeping records. Anyway, Palestine was barren at that time – certainly not a land of milk and honey – and had been abandoned by the Egyptians.
The Irish were famous for kidnapping people from Wales and England. The males had to look after the animals and the girls were f…..(edited MOD). That is what happened to Saint Patrick.
Yes, but, the Exodus from Egypt of the Israelites never actually happened.
Me too. One of the “25”.
Saker, the “25 readers” comes from a self deprecating comment made by Jimmie Moglia where he indicates he only has that many readers. Of course we know his articles and your blog have many more. Didnt realise it was that many! Congratulations!
You have a created a wonderful, dare I say “therapeutic” space (definitely not a “safe space”) here for us to flex our intellect and discuss a whole variety of subjects simply not avalaible anywhere else.
The interpretation of ‘Elohim’ is well known and easily explained without any grasping for new historical revisionist conspiracies, which only the silliest of sceptics dig for simply to sidestep what has always been traditionally known and passed down.
https://www.nas.org/blogs/dicta/ask_a_scholar_what_does_yhwh_elohim_mean
https://www.christianity.com/wiki/god/what-is-elohim-biblical-meaning-of-god-s-name.html
As for the hilarious slanders that God calls for the ‘murder of women and children of the losing party’, all context is usually ignored by liberals and sceptics of the circumstances surrounding these incidents. As if the abortion-liberal west has any gall to judge God’s commands! And besides which, the charge as stated by the author here is a gross exaggeration. Usually it was the males who were killed, because in an honor-bound society the males were always a threat and boys grow up into men and these men would usually seek revenge out of duty. No different than Samurai in Japan. Women were not a similar threat and were usually spared. in certain cases, as an additional act of mercy, they were allowed to marry into Israel and assimilate. There is the exception of one incident where the non-virgin women were killed due to the fact that they participated in a wholesale whoring attempt to get Israelite men to sin and thus hoping this would break their covenant with their God. God killed the Israelite men first. Then afterwards led a campaign to destroy the people that attempted this. The virgins were spared because obviously they weren’t involved in the scandal. The only other time women and children were killed would be as a result of seigeing a city, but only after first issuing warnings that those who fled the city beforehand would be spared. Those who remained were considered enemy combatants. The Canaanites were, like liberals today, debauched sex criminals who screwed men, women, children, animals etc. in their cults when not burning children as effigies to Baal, and knew that the God of Israel, who also was God over all the world and all other Gods, claiming to be the only one, had given them time to change just as He did other nations who did (the famous one being Nineveh in the account of Jonah). They also knew of God’s covenant with Abraham. God wasn’t shy and openly signalled when He was going to punish someone and even hand everything they had over inevitably to someone else. In this case, Canaan knew God had judged them and that Israel was coming. Yes, word travelled in those days without needing the internet, especially when the countdown for Canaan was in the hundreds of years. Canaan had it coming, and good effing riddance.
I understand there are many things we need to question about the modern state of Israel, Talmudic Judaism and the current crop of Jews and the Holocaust numbers etc. etc. but quite often the ‘truth-seekers’ do themselves a disservice by throwing the baby out with the bathwater. As killing babies in the womb is a very liberal thing that’s on par with a sacrament, and these same sceptics will lay the blame at the Jews for making it happen too, but it takes two to tango, and the West has always been a willing participant.
This is also how they allow black legends about Columbus or Cortez to be spread as if they were some hapless ‘genociders’ is a claim hilarious to anyone who’s ever bothered to study the man, along with the treatment of the murderous crazed cults that were the the indigenous peoples of the Americas to be elevated to unquestionable victim status and be spared criticism as they were happily chopping away at one another in large numbers long before the first white face showed up on their shores. So any attempt at any ‘genocide’ could only be possible with the aid of the locals. And you bet many of the locals didn’t want to end up on the altars of human sacrifice. But hey, the trick is to reinforce the idea that the people of western nations were just and always have been some psychotically genocidal killers as if this is just in their DNA, and this very much helps when it comes to the holocaust too, the work of another proud white race who magically developed anti-Semitism. So even presuming the numbers have been exaggerated, the same sceptics have already undermined their efforts by attacking the Bible and Catholic explorers like Columbus which paints them as being part of a group of a lineage of genocidal liars who can only cover-up anything and everything. After all, they’re the ones who embraced that alleged ‘women&children-killing’ God of the Bible in far greater numbers than the Jews. So really, if these people are that inclined to evil, the Jews might as well rule over them!
But considering that those guys of old who respected and believed the Word of God from Old to New Testament managed to resist the Talmudic Jews to the point of antagonism between both groups, and whereas it’s the liberal post-Christians of today who’ve easily prostrated themselves before them, we know that theory is a load of horse manure.
The devilish morality of dealing death for sexual misconduct was opposed and stopped by Lord Jesus Himself when He refused to kill the adulterous woman brought before HIm. The morality of “pure” versus “impure” and the concept of purification, cleansing, has been applied in many ways throughout history to motivate killings,
including the “honor killings” going on among some mideastern societies today, and also to motivate genocide
as in the term “ethnic cleansing”. This so-called morality stems from feelings which view sexual contact, actually anyplace with any one, as utterly abhorrent, gross, ugly, disgusting, undignified, shameful, and truly deserving torture, death, where the persons holding such feelings tend to be overall warlike, do not like any displays of affection, and they like to think that they are doing something morally and spiritually superior, that they serve divinity, and they like to generate religions or highjack religions already established so as to force all persons to conform to their feelings.—So killing humans in supposed worship, cannibalism, endless warfare, that is one thing, but sexual practices, even if rather weird, stupid, unhygienic, do not rise to being capital crimes, not according to our Lord and our Savior Jesus the Anointed One. And the morality based on feelings that someone or something is “unclean” is not valid, and comes from devilish predatory emotional organisms affecting and afflicting humankind. The morality of “pure versus impure” was that “knowledge of good and evil” which the Lord God [elohim] warned humans not to partake of. When the humans first disobeyed and stepped into that pit, the very first consequences were shame-disgust at natural sexual attraction between man and woman, and a pall, a curse, on all faculties of human reproduction, ranging from sexual contact, to painful-difficult-sometimes deadly childbirth, the shame of pregnancy and menstruation.
All in all, human reproduction became accursed. Murder, warfare and death began ruling supreme.
Women and children were in fact murdered by Israelites in Palestine.
When? In 2019, and 2018, and 2017, and 2016 …
Very interesting article, had never heard about the ongoing 6 million before. As to digging into correct translations, editing etc of old bible texts, don’t dig too deeply if you don’t want your belief systems rattled.
Look, this is gonna sound weird but, let me run this by you…
How many of our collective beliefs revolve around (or are connected at all to) human sacrifice? The actual spilling of human blood to appease an invisible (and apparently pissed off) deity of some sort.
What mental and emotional qualities attatch themselves to these beliefs? Shame? Unworthiness? Self at war with self? Damnation? We pissed off Godness? Who, or what benefits directly from these ideas and mental/emotional contortions? Who preaches them? Who uses them? Against whom? Aaannnddd, finaly, who actually (and quite literally) reside in actual castles/fortresses/keeps/palaces (etc.) which have thousands upon thosands of dessicated human remains beneath them… and have the audacity to call the remains ‘holy’?
One more quick question, if I may be so indulged, who has all of the money in the world (and, is at this very moment trying to get more humans sacrificed)?
Just sayin’.
Thank you. Good article by the way.
I remember when I was much younger reading of “3,500,000 Jews gassed at Auschwitz.”
I didn’t think very much about this, but noted over the years that the figure was being constantly revised downwards.
For a long time it settled at “2,500,000”, and subsequently “2,000,000.”
In more recent times, figures of “1,100,000”, “over a million”, and “about a million” have been bandied about.
It is known that many of the people incarcerated at Auschwitz were not Jews, but Poles, Russians, political prisoners, criminals, and Resistance figures.
A plaque displayed at Auschwitz for many years with a figure of “4 million” was quietly taken down and more recently replaced with another of “1,400,000.”
One unnecessary death, one murder, is one too many. But this (at the most charitable) slipshod approach shows utter contempt for the historical record and suffering of victims.
The pre war Jewish population was given as 16 million, and 15 million post war. This might imply that several hundred thousand people died of all causes during the war (including military casualties in Allied armies, civilians killed in the fighting and area bombing of cities, neglect, mistreatment, overwork, and deliberate murders.
After the war, during the 1950s and 60s, Jewish and Zionist organisations demanded, and received, payments of £6,600 (in 50s/ 60s money) per victim. So there was an obvious crude financial motive to inflate the figures as much as possible. This reparation programme was the subject of gargantuan corruption and abuse.
It is instructive that anyone making the above arguments in many countries would instantly be punished with a term of many years’ imprisonment.
Pastor Anderson´s video seems to be censured on youtube, but here it is:
https://archive.org/details/PastorStevenAndersonDidTheHolocaustReallyHappen
He explains it quite well.
Ben Weintraub in Holocaust Dogma of Judiasm , fully explores and explains the Kabalistic gematria and occultism involved in the number 6,000,000 – which is imbued with power and can never, ever be changed.
https://archive.org/details/WeintraubBenTheHolocaustDogmaOfJudaism
A condensed version here.
https://archive.org/details/DencostructingSixMillionHolo-myths/page/n1
Of course the successful ethnic cleansing of Poland by the Nazi is not some thing that you wish to discuss. Over 3 million Jewish Poles in 1930’s Poland, after 6 years of ethnic cleansing, Poland is now the most homogeneous country in Europe. That ethnic cleansing of the Jews paradise in Europe is the holocaust. No one believes that 6 million Jews were exterminated at Auschwitz, it took dozens of death camps, hundreds of mass murders and the systematic staving of folks rounded up into ghettos. Your denialism is shame full. Your attempt to compare the Japaneses internment is totally misplaced. If you wanted to find something comparable in US history, try the trail of tears and forced relocation to Indian territory–much more comparable.
One of the biggest problems is that we have no serious studies of that event that aren’t done by Jewish authors/historians. People with a vested interest in the results.The figures you quote for Poland include all pre-war Poland,with areas now part of Ukraine and Belarus.The pre-war totals were around 3.7 million Jews in Poland.But in the areas of post-war Poland there were less than 2 million Jews of the pre-war figure.And the death totals aren’t clear at all.How many survived?There were over a half a million counted right after the end of the war.Before the massive immigration to Israel and other parts of Europe and the US.Then the death counts given for Poland include the Soviet areas,where they are also counted under the Soviet totals.No one seems to be able to come up with credible totals.The Germans destroyed as many records as they could near war’s end.But some records (I’ve read) that were saved count more than a million.The “estimates” for the killing outside the camps in the East were around 2 million.But again,those estimates are given by Jewish researchers and are open to question.Over 2 million ethnic Poles were killed by the war,most by far by the nazis. And around 24-26 million Soviet citizens from all ethnic groups were killed in the war.By far ,most of them by the nazis as well.A figure many times larger than even the highest estimates of Jewish deaths in the war.And yet almost nothing is reported about that.As opposed to the countless books and movies devoted to the Jewish war deaths.
@Mark: ” No one believes that 6 million Jews were exterminated at Auschwitz”.
But “everybody” is obliged by the MSM (and by law in some countries) to believe that 6 * 10 ** 6 Jews were exterminated in Europe: that is the number that cannot be questioned — under penalty of fine and imprisonment; an unheard of infringement of our Civil Liberties.
As for Auschwitz itself, this comment by mark at 8.50 above raises serious questions about the objective reality of all those Millions which are so freely claimed by the Holocaust mongers:
” A plaque displayed at Auschwitz for many years with a figure of 4 Million was quietly taken down and more recently replaced with another of 1,400,000. “
In Spanish God is ‘Dios’, a plural
The Spanish word for God is ‘Dios’, a plural. Spanish speaking Sephardic Jews change it to ‘Dio’, in singular. The Zohar is not a Bible. It is a midrash. At least you admit you are not an expert. My mother & grandmother were Russian Gentiles sent to Dachau. Few people mention the 3 million Russians who died in Nazi Camps. It seems not of consequence. I once told a Jewish “child of a holocaust survivor”, that I too was one. He told me it didn’t count, because I wasn’t Jewish. To the self involved, insensitivity is the norm.
Dios singular, Dioses plural. derives from latin Deus, the very interesting roots of which seems speculative and wideranging: https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/deus
You must understand, the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. It cannot be overstated. Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
On that well known note, is it any wonder why certain 5th column groups in Russia and more blatantly in Ukraine hate Putin?
/ start joke
Dear Abby
I am one of Jimmy’s 25 readers. Does this make me an A+ ? And is it weird if I don’t care about that?
/ end joke
To clarify more seriously and without a shadow of a doubt, folks are just riffing on Jimmy’s own comment.
“It does not help that, as I have learned, the biblical Hebrew language did not have vowels. To alleviate the difficulty and to ensure some conformity of understanding, Jewish lexicologists added sundry dots and dashes below the consonants, in the way of vowels. This happened possibly around the 3rd-5th century AD, approximately when the Talmud was written.
But this is not what I would like to entertain or bore my twenty-five readers with. The above is intended as a background on the explorer, and as an introduction to another subject that also interested him, more historically verifiable but no less curious. Namely how the number of 6,000,000 among the Jews, victims or expected victims, appears in various occasions, publications and newspapers, as far back as the 19th century, up to 1200 AD and even to the year 135AD, as we will see next.”
The issue with the ’25 readers’ made me laugh in the light of the fact that your essay is dealing with unchanging numbers Jimmy. The 6M is of course questioned from many directions, one of which is whether there even were 6M present at the time. I was not aware that this very same number has been forwarded even to today with Iran. But, I think you will find that your ’25 readers’ will behave like numbers do, and will not be so sticky and will be upwardly adjusted and you can count me in.
Mario Biglino, well. All that is necessary to say is that if you are not fully grounded in your faith beliefset, perhaps it is not a good idea to read what he says. I have read his one and only book translated into English. And if you are fully grounded, it is ever interesting. We’ve just recently commented on Biglino in the Cafe. It is a radical departure from what we think we know, and I always have the idea that down in the bottom in the dusty library aisles of the Vatican, there are more dusty tomes deeply buried, containing history that will not be to the advantage of the Roman Catholic Church if we knew about that. It was a surprise to me that Biglino is actually brave or stupid enough to start questioning numbers that cannot stand revising and that have picked up almost a supernatural meaning. But of course, by now he is reviled in a sense. His initial work (in Italian) was in fact published by the Vatican publishing house and it is only when people started talking about it, that Biglino was kinda moved out.
“The linguistic and philological knowledge acquired through the study of Hebrew Masoretic manuscripts, as well as his knowledge of Latin and Greek , allowed Biglino to work as a translator for Edizioni San Paolo, the Vatican publishing house that eventually published 17 books from the Ancient Testament including Biglino’s interlinear literal translations from the Stuttgartensia Bible.”
https://maurobiglino.com/
Thanks Jimmy. Altogether fascinating to me.
The Vaticans dusty tomes. The aunty and friend went on a tour of the Vatican in the late 70’s. While on tour walking arround the aunt and friend stopped at a statue and drifted off in conversation, when they emerged from their daydreams, the tour group had moved on and they found themselves alone, as in, lost in the Vatican. Luckily a monsienour came along and they asked for directions. On hearing the accent, he said, you’re from Belfast, yes father, they replied. Turns out the monsienour was also from Belfast. So, rather than direct them back to their group, he took them on a personal tour. She said at one point they went down into what she describe as catacombs, many with locked doors. The priest opened several doors and let them in. She said there were rows and rows of paintings, (many were saucy) literally hundreds, painted by all the greats, Rembrant, Vangogh, etc, many in gold or gold glided frames, anyway, it blew her away as to what she got to see, things that have never, will never, see the light of a public day. Reminds me of the painting of King Billy that used to hang on the wall of the Belfast Parliment, it was attacked and damaged by my Ggrandma in the 30’s. She spent the night in jail and the painting was retired to the basement vaults. They recently tried to put it back up but the motion was quashed. And no, ggran wasn’t a mick, she was a dyed in the wool scott prod.
“For those who have been pushing for all the recent Middle Eastern wars and keep pushing for a war against Iran, may not be overly concerned about a global conflagration. Evil knows no limit…”
The fact is Jimmie there is a morbid wishfulness among the eschatology wings of Christianity and Islam in particular for precisely this outcome. I question whether it is within the moral bounds of Christianity to hanker for such life-negating carnage against one’s fellow man, whether sanctioned from above or not. More authentic Christian living and less star-gazing and date-setting might avert or delay a life-nagating self-fulfillment allowing for more people to discover faith. In short, I question the spiritual coordinates of such morbid preoccupations.
Would that be such a catastrophe, to prolong human history so salvation might throw a wider net?
Interesting & this point has been raised by other.
