Some things in the documentary might scare off less informed viewers. A ´jihad- department´ is also not exactly my cup of tea. But one has to consider location and results:
The results are that Hezbollah is no threat at all to the west; even Israel has nothing to fear as long as they don´t behave aggressively. No terrorist attack has ever been undertaken in the west (of course we don´t consider the false flags in Bulgaria and Argentine!). The takfiri terrorist ought to be exterminated anyway.
The location means that Israel is determined to wipe Hezbollah of the map. It also means that their ways might not be ours, but the ways of their adversaries certainly aren´t either!
A ´jihad- department´ is also not exactly my cup of tea
why not? Jihad simply means “spiritual struggle”. That is in the same category as a “defense department” or a “department of education”, but on a spiritual level. True, “minor Jihad” can also mean something like “righteous warfare”, but every single military or paramilitary organization prepares for and executes military actions.
The problem with words like “Jihad” or “Allah” (which just means “God”) is that they are given a special “flavor” or connotation by the Ziomedia. But in reality there is nothing particularly unique about them. Arab Christians engage in spiritual jihad and pray to Allah.
Absolutely correct – Saker.
Al Jazeera has an interesting article on Hezbollah:
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/legislation-hezbollah-congress-171108143051774.html?utm_campaign=crowdfire&utm_content=crowdfire&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter#200167811-tw1510703245421
impressed. I didnot know that Hesbollah encompassed and meant so much to the lebanese and the whole neighboring.
Clearly, the organization could not win a traditional war against Israel. It can win only if attacked. Thus, its potential is very limited, like a well organized National Guard, not a fully developed national military.
That it is such an enormous part of the structure of Lebanon’s society is profoundly established by the facts presented. There can be no doubt that any aggression against Hezbollah is meant to destroy the nation of Lebanon directly.
It has established its military credentials twice. 2006 against the IDF and in the Syrian war where it has sacrificed est. 5000 men and valuable leaders over the years. But it continues to perform in crucial battles, integrated with SAA or on its own in small unit missions.
Most importantly, it is demonized and targeted by all the right lunatics of the West. That is like an imprimatur of its value against the worst scum it fights and worst enemies of mankind who plot against it.
I was surprised to see it has a unit of suicide bombers. That might fit into their ideology and Islamic code, but it is worrisome. That is not much different than Wahhabi nihilism.
High marks to SouthFront for this significant effort in assembling the documentary.
What we can hope for now is the high rationality and aspirations of Hezbollah will be seen as counter-balance to the propaganda trying to brand it as only a terrorist organization.
As often is the case, enemies mirror one another. Israel has many good qualities as a society, too. However, its total actions marks it as a terror organization, also. Mossad hunts victims the world over, and the IDF fights mostly civilians internally and across all its borders. Hezbollah has a very bad example to study, and does emulate it, quite ironically. It seems that happens everywhere and throughout human history. The oppressed take on aspects of the oppressor. Compassion accompanies ruthlessness.
What impresses me is the ability of Hezbollah to live within a complex society, a multi-confessional matrix in its own country and in Syria. The Cross was saved in Syria by these Shia fighters. Brothers-in-arms are members of all faiths in the Syrian war. Hezbollah fighters died protecting Christians and Christian holy sites. That cannot be ignored. It speaks highly for the potential of the organization.
“As is often the case, enemies mirror each other”
I would agree with that statement, but not your application of it to Hezbollah. Does Hezbollah hunt civilians around the world? Does it target civilians or in conflict zones? If you have some examples of this, please share. (And the Argentina or Bulgarian “examples” have as much legitimacy as “proof” of Russian election hacking. Ditto for their missile attacks in 2006 in which they targeted Israeli military targets Tel Aviv parked next to Arab villages, the majority of civilian casualties were Palestinian. If they wanted to target Jews, they would have had much much higher casualty numbers than Palestinians).
I would also point out that while they do have suicide bombers, they have never attacked civilian targets. That unit was born out of the occupation of southern Lebanon, when Hezbollah was fighting a guerrilla conflict. The Martyrs’ Brigades would stage mainly suicide attacks against Israeli units and patrols.
How is this nihilism? To knowingly give your life to liberate your country? Isn’t that the opposite of nihilism?
Hezbollah, like any collection of individuals, is not perfect. They indeed have flaws. But to equate it to Israel in any form is simply too much.
Part of the 2006 war was targeting citizens of Israel, aiming for Haifa.
If you look at the MAD strategy of 100,000 rockets/missiles they have set as their defense against IDF, it aims at urban centers. That’s just like what Israel did in 2006. The IDF pounded civilians.
The US/NATO did that in Yugoslavia, as a recent intention.
Look at Donbass. The Ukies follow the NATO/US lead, targeting civilians for four years.
So, I call that mirroring.
You might think they are holy warriors. I think they are what they are. Nothing more, certainly not nearly the monsters from Tel Aviv. But, if they kill a few thousand innocents, it’s not much different than other monsters. They injured over 1000 last war. This time it might mean tens of thousands. Of course, Israel will have started it, we can be certain.
But the strategy is to devastate civilians. Attriting civilian infrastructure and terrorizing the populace is what all militaries aim to do when they fight a war. Nothing unusual about that. It’s why war is so evil. For Hezbollah, they have no choice but to mirror the IDF. It has the effect of freezing the madness planned against them.
Man, I started expected something quick, like the usual Southfront video. But no, I have 40 some minutes left to go. I paused when they got into organizational structure. My thought is how Fukuyama and others who declared the “End of History,” spoke too soon. May the triumph of liberal democracy and markets (mercantilism) yet be averted.
Is impossible to creat Hez absent some latent cause.
Cause?
Injustice.
People always desire Justice. Is motivating substance.
“Justice, Justice, shalt Thou pursue.”
Some people have no means to create Justice. Some do.
Other people have means to create injustice. Some do.
They then disagree…
As we see.
Excellent video, which gave an accurate account as to what is Hezbollah. Interesting how the Shia are gaining strength and cooperation amongst the people. It is clear why Israel or other Sunni muslims are terrified of the Shia. Glad to see that there is progress amongst the people. It becomes crystal clear why I Israel is afraid of Iran. Keep up the good work Shia, may you be blessed eternally.
A very good video.It shows how Hezbollah is not a “brutal terrorist” organization as we are constantly told in the West.But instead a modern self-defense force/political party.With the emphasis on “modern”,as the video clearly shows.
There is a great confusion with population figures for Lebanon.The last census was in 1932,before independence.The reason for that is the “powers that be” don’t want to know how much the religious statistics “might have changed” since then.So except for guess work we have nothing to go by there.Not counting the large refugee population.The guess by experts is that 27% is Shia,27% is Sunni,41% is Christian (composed of different sects),and 5% is Druze. And in general there are certain areas of the country dominated in numbers by one or the other group.With Beirut being very mixed,divided into separate religious districts in the city.
Just as the video showed,the Shia are particularly strong in South Lebanon (Christians are also strong there).The area most endangered by Israel (not an accident that Hezbollah started there). An important point to make too. Is that Hezbollah is popular (or tolerated) not just with the Shia. But is popular with a substantial number of Christians as well. Which allows them to be more important with Lebanese than they would be if they were seen as purely popular among Shia.I think they understand that.And work to continue to gain that support,a very smart move on their part.
I’d actually like them to expand that even more.To expand the political/social sections of their party to include the other religious groups in Lebanon.I think that could be done by sponsoring Christian,Sunni,Druze, “subsections” to their party.With Christians (whose support is important for them),they should be pretty successful.The others,I’m not sure.But every person they get to support them from the Sunni or Druze communities is a plus for them.By expanding their “social outreach” to all other Lebanese,it would give them support among all Lebanese.And show Hezbollah to be much more than just a Shia organization. And make it much harder for Hezbollah’s enemies to stir up trouble inside Lebanon.
a small note about ZAKAH
The video is great but I ponder about the notion of ZAKAH implemented by HizbAllah as pointed out in this video, which is that a 2.5% is charged on income. (but I am ok to give them benefit of doubt as this video is not first hand account of the details)
The whole notion of Zakah as interpreted by so called muslim counties who are mostly (capitalist and thus faux muslims) is laughable: capitalist of the world unite (of course).
While the whole debate about what ZAKAH (meaning growth, nourishment and development) is long and I am for sure not a specialist on it (hopefully saker you can elaborate on it in the form of an article) it is in short an economic system. You can call it Islamic economic system (just like capitalism, communism possibly the islamic one would be Zakahism, kinda funny).
But here is the cracker…the 2.5% is no where mentioned in Quran (take Quran as a form of a constitution but i digress). What Quran says is pretty amazing and I dare anyone to top that here it is:
“They ask thee how much they are to give; Say: ‘What is beyond your needs.’” (2:219).
Peace
Video leaked confirms Saad Al – Hariri is Saudi’s prisoner:
https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/11/14/al-hariri-saudi-prisoner/
Labayka Ya Nasrallah! labayka Ya Iran!
The anglo-zionist empire of chaos and their wahhabi monarchies have been warned numerous times…