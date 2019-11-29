by Denis A. Conroy for The Saker Blog
American nationalism binds the whole-to-its-parts by using narrative to weaponize emotions and broadcast the idea of American ‘wholeness’ as somehow exceptionally greater than the sum of its parts.
There can be no doubt that zealotry became the dynamic forging the American character . First and foremostly, enunciations spat out by bearded prophets were carried on the winds of ontological time and eventually landing on the shores of the new world along with bible and crucifix to stave off inequities and help shape a mind-set (and foreign policy) for those taking possession of the Kingdom of God. A colonial policy that inevitably consigned the population of the occupied territories into misery and poverty would in time come to be regarded as regime change. The Protestant reformation was always about gilding the God narrative with a work ethic equal to the sum of its mercantile whole.
To this very day, individual achievements take precedence over collective values as missionary zeal is believed to have the potential to sublimate the libido and divert energy into productive work activities. The nub of the narrative being the ineffable Protestant-cum-existentialist credential underpinning the virtues of 19th century Anglophile culture that found ways of appeasing the mind with dreamlike emoluments to convey the promise of earthly rewards for the industrious of mind…or simply put; mercantilism became a-one-size-fits-all solution for man’s irascible struggle with his existential hairshirt.
In time, European mercantile classes would invasively penetrate every corner of the globe for the purpose of wealth extraction. Those who sought material gratification would eventually come to define democracy as freedom to pursue individual desires. What emerged from this was class-identified gentrification and fake sugar-coated democracy supporting a form of fake-individuality that created a class system based on the exploitation on just about everything.
As time passed the existential stature of the state grew, while the existential stature of the individual remained the same. With the advent of mercantilism came a national economic policy designed to maximize exports and minimize imports, with the state taking a more adversarial role in all business arrangements. For the state to be greater than the sum of its parts meant exporting a greater quantity of its manufactured products to its trading partners while minimising the amount of goods they imported from them.
To do this it was necessary to devise policies that aimed to reduce a possible current account deficit and achieve a current account surplus. Mercantilism introduced a national economic policy aimed at accumulating monetary reserves through a positive balance of trade, especially in finished goods…fine policies in theory, but when push came to shove in the competitive arena, greed inevitably exposed these polices to the raw ‘talents’ of people like Sheriff Trump and most of his contemporaries , who interpret business as dealership and mawkishly set out to wage economic warfare on all and sundry.
The practice of sucking in wealth associated with the resources of Africa, India, the Americas, India and other Asian destinations was so successful that Britain…almost inadvertently…found itself in possession of an empire. It had reached a plateau where the sum was greater than its parts and to sustain its ‘sum-status’ meant creating an alliance of collusive narratives to justify its pre-eminence…and the best way to do so and retain control of the narrative was to resort to propaganda and trophy issues that would weaponize the emotions of the population. Hence the modern state found a way to prioritize itself at the expense of the individual. Over time, business cartels in tandem with the government would create ever more contextual paradigms for the individual to deal with.
What was required to sustain the status quo was a narrative to make the people feel proud of the fact that they were part of a-top-dog-team in action. Once the authors of the narrative realized that propaganda, when coupled with patriotism, could produce adherents imbued with convictions that were inherent in the narrative, they realized that language itself could cement a profitable relationship between buyer and seller and public relations became a force unto itself.
If you were part of the bourgeoisie who came into existence in the 19th centuries as a consequence of the wealth pouring into Europe and Britain from the colonial exploitation of Africa or India, Ireland, Asia etc. and your conscience was troubled by virtue of being party to a culture sliding grandiosely up its own existential arse, you could find balm within the isolated confines of the psychiatrist’s couch if your pockets were deep enough. If you were of a humble disposition, there was the pastor or the priest who could deal with your existential woes. If you made it to the 20th century you probably would have become so conditioned by events as to be unaware of other people’s suffering…and if you made it to the 21 century…perish the thought!
It was in this phase of history that commerce cleverly entered the business of explaining the meaning of existence per educational fiat…for a price! Thereafter it would be secular experts who explained the meaning of life to anybody who could afford to pay for enlightenment while simultaneously repressing revolutionary instincts that could, in the first instance, allow the light of reason to filter through.
With the crafting of the existential narrative, more and more people came to see themselves as parts in a new whole. Personal history became the curveball of the 20th century, promoting a vision of America as utopia on steroids, which in turn, produced a sky-is-the-limit kind of optimism. America had long taken over from where Britain had left off after experiencing a fin de siecle stampede through its pearly gates in the 19th century which eventually produced an adrenaline rush to end all adrenaline rushes by the time it put a man on the moon. The net result was that American industry became kingpin for a century which left it convinced of its own invincibility.
When did America start to believe that it had to possess the biggest nuclear arsenal for it to feel that ‘whole’ America had become greater than the sum of its rival’s parts? Which raises the question; given the way power is used by the modern democratic-capitalist state, is the American constitution merely an example of baggage retained for baggage sake? Is there anything beyond raw power that may define its essence? Does it have an essence, or is it merely guided by some dark light that emanates from a single word…’democracy’…that stands alone on the blank piece of paper that was placed in a bottle and cast upon the ocean with information that might help ‘the people’ fulfil their desires?
Do the people not see that they need to be free from illusions that enfold them before they can revolutionize their system…and move on?
The elites who control the narrative remain invisible, they are neither deep nor surface stakeholders, they simply control the money flow. They are the sum-total of the faceless state, protected by protocols, secret intelligence agencies and the reality of the military budget that is put in place to maintain top-dog status for the elites and the illusions that comfort the multifarious minions now quarantined in citizen- zones that continue to emasculate their revolutionary spirit.
The current impeachment process in America best illustrates the sterility the population is immiserated in. They should be impeaching themselves (instead of looking for a scapegoat) for their inability to confront their own record. They seem unaware that they are party to a bloodbath that has devastated much of the Middle East and many other societies across the globe.
Once again, Americans are involved in the early stages of an election that leaves the question of America’s foreign policy in the too hard basket. A charade that would make Machiavelli blush. But alas, when blush comes to shove, American might is a God given right and collateral damage is not something that would soon alter the tone of its pugnaciously thick-skinned approach to reality.
Then there is ever more evidence of the schism that is corporate existentialism as opposed to individual existentialism. The former owning the right to squash the latter ever since Corporate America took the civil out of civilisation by assiduously seeking to remove voices/data/information/truth and honourable journalism from serving the public interest.
To observe how Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden (also Daniel Ellsberg, Jeffrey Wigand, Thomas Andrew Drake and Frank Serpico) were treated for divulging the execrable crimes of the American state are odious to say the least. That so many Americans, in condoning “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts” mentality, and dismissive of the service their whistle-blowers are providing, is appalling. A new class of people have come into existence and they hate whistle-blowers because they speak truth to power…pity the millions of Americans who don’t think that way!
And what does the MSM really think of all this? That the New York Times continues to readily publish Bibi Netanyahu’s blandishments concerning existential threats to Israel while ignoring the fact that Palestine have had their country invaded and countless Palestinians now live under appalling conditions where existential rights do not even apply to them. The hurt that is inflicted on Palestinians is akin to the hurt that can be extended to say, Julian Assange, because both insidiously demean the human spirit.
These are actions that highlight the schism that exists between governance and the governed…existence of the state in relation to the existence of the individual…or any other agent in the individual legal zone we recognise as being separate from the privileged existential zone of governments that includes corporations who enjoy limited liability by virtue of their status in law. Existentialism, at the individual level, is a concept born of leisure (think affluence), but when dealing with fiscal reality, finds its sovereignty somewhat overshadowed by the external trappings of an existential system designed to keep the checks and balances that favour the imperial narrative.
Six months ago when the US Government slammed Assange with 17 charges under The Espionage Act for publishing the Chelsea Manning Leaks, indications were that these actions were taken to stifle the existence of a precedent that challenged the rights of a government to suppress the existence of truth itself; eventually it became their right to gag the message and the messenger.
The American police state is a multi-billion-dollar boondoggle meant to keep the property and the resources of the American people flowing into corrupt government agencies and their corporate partners. In its present incarnation, it unmistakably exists as a pariah whose insidious meddling in other people’s systems knows no limitations. It unrelentingly spews out lies at every opportunity which vaunt variations on a theme of America’s self-righteous greatness ad nauseam. Its porous foreign policy exists to suck-out the essence of vulnerable states that are exposed to the gravitation pull of weaponised systems such as Wall Street and The Pentagon.
The systems that have weaponized American culture have spawned a host of ‘yes’ men and women…the MSM is aglow with them. The emotional and intellectual life of main street America is ominously self-righteous and defensive. To understand how reflexive American politics is, is to discover…by merely surfing channels…that the American public has become the meat in a political-duopoly sandwich.
To listen to Elizabeth Warren expostulating on Bolivia attests to a form of political incest that bedevils America. The Massachusetts Senator wanted to air her foreign policy bona fides in an interview with a former Barack Obama administration apparatchik on the podcast “Pod Save America.”
Warren praised Trump’s strategy of appointing the deflated Venezuela coup leader Juan Guaido as president and declared, “I support economic sanctions.” She also described the country’s democratically elected president Nicolas Maduro as a “dictator.” …although the interview was conducted back in February, video clips have recently resurfaced and gone viral on social media.
Which brings me back to the observation that America’s mawkish culture is viral in ways that are mainly lethal for those it disapproves of. It behaves like a giant octopus forever extending its tentacles into places that it wishes to exploit or annihilate. And behold The American Posse has morphed into stealth forces that operate outside of international law, human decency or basic accountability. It abhors the idea that leaders like Nicolas Maduro could curb the extortionist practices of corporate America and set about eliminating poverty in his beloved Bolivia. Worst of all is the fact that the American public condones regime change and all the other rapacious practices it is known for.
Sadly, America has become like an illiterate robot in a mathematical minefield stomping and headbutting everyone and everything it perceives as a competitor while waving its nuclear missiles and pruning shears at spectres of the existential sub-particle kind that threaten to lead humanity in a direction where it might discover that dancing the socialist fandangle might be o.k. after all.
Denis A. Conroy
Freelance Writer
Australia
Thank you Denis for making sense of it all and for expressing the zeitgeist so razor sharply. It is indeed an insidious demeaning of the human spirit.
A very small error (because we all know what you mean) “It abhors the idea that leaders like Nicolas Maduro could curb the extortionist practices of corporate America and set about eliminating poverty in his beloved Bolivia.”
Gotto either change country or president, but both countries and both presidents fit perfectly the content and the context. So, we shall just “read it right” and read it for both presidents and both countries.
And now these idiotic bullies want to mess with Mexico.
Allow me to leave a link here for those that do not know how very destructive that would be, because it fits with your essay. http://www.unz.com/freed/lets-invade-mexico/
There are several of these corrections – thankfully – below, but the error remains in the article. This is not a small error. The elected head of a nation is the elected head of a nation. Confusing them gives the strong impression that the author doesn’t really know that much about the region. He writes well, and one would hope he writes knowledgeably. The article needs to be updated.
Perhaps he will write next about Trump leading his beloved UK out of the EU.
The CIA created the EU, and the CIA was created by the OSS which is UK. Thus dTrumpf could very well lead this effect, as he supported Brexit all along.
Why should the UK live under something they created, now that they control the EU?
The problem with ‘confusion’ is that nothing is what it seems, and nothing your told is real.
…
I will go one step farther, in the real world, you don’t even get your 15 minutes of fame, if your not ANZ approved, thus IMHO every single ‘leader’ in the World since 1700’s has been groomed by the ANZ. Thus given Maduro, or Morales, or dTrumpf, or Bibi, or Putin, given they all are on stage owned by the only one true real god, what difference does it make?
All is just mythology, all is just a world stage, all is well planned +40 years in advance.
…
“Germany Lost WW2, the Nazis (ANZ) Won”
Let’s also remember here that UK brought Hitler to power, as US Senator BUSH ( yep, same Bush Tribe that later become VP, and CIA director ) was the banker of Hitler in the 1920’s, and besides IBM, RCA-UK supplied all electronics for Hitlers war machine.
Most funny of all is that RCA-UK went on to become SERCO, which today is one of the most top secret company’s on earth, but you know them well, but you never hear about them.
1.) Own’s ABC-Media LTD UK ( owners of zerohedge, a website )
2.) Own most of the worlds private prisons all over the world, almost every country has Serco owned private prisons.
3.) Own most of the worlds air-traffic control system, same almost the entire 3rd world is ATC admin by SERCO, this is why planes can disappear, because the people tracking, are the people flying.
4.) Developed “BOEING BUAP” in 2007, that allows the CIA to fly USA made commercial jets home, this led to the recent boeing 737-max fiasco, because pilots had been taken out of the loop 15 years earlier, but even SERCO ( same guys that contract to India for all this tech ), they couldn’t make a non-stable aircraft fly. All the missing Malaysians planes, are largely gone because of SERCO. Boeing Uninterruptible Auto-Pilot designed to take-over planes that had been hijacked, top-secret no such program status. Most US commercial pilots are well aware that CIA thinks MIT AI-engineers can fly planes better than seasoned pilots.
5.) Clintons famous “Health Care”, website, SERCO was paid $1B USD to implement and run the website and Obama-Care hospital software, think about this a foreign government controls all the national health database.
In summary, what the Nazi’s are doing today ( real nazis with names like Bush, Ford, Rockefellers, … ) is way bigger than anything the old Nazi’s did in the 1920’s. Just that now its all done in “National Security” secret mode.
The missing Malaysian aircraft is said to have been carrying the entire Freescale Engineering team, the guys who had designed the “Health Chip” for Obama-Care, where everybody was going to get chipped, but the design team was heading to China, and Rockefeller was the major shareholder. Plane disappeared, and Obama-Care went no where, and the chip never came to see the day of light, go figure. Full computer smaller than a pin-head, monitor health, and by RFID report human status to any agency, everybody was to be chipped, and probably still will be chipped.
Awesome write-up, but unfortunately the forces of evil have inflicted a system of voluntary self-enslavement which the masses of this world have, for the most part, accepted. The Law of Free Will can never be broken. This is why populations of entire worlds must be voluntarily self-enslaved. Most people here in the USA don’t think there’s anything wrong with the system as long as they have their basic needs covered and some fancy expensive car thrown in that they don’t need.
They don’t realize, of course, that the currency they use daily was created to enslave them and steal their wealth. They don’t realize that the Governments and the Banks work together to enslave them and their children. They don’t realize that the taxes they pay are used to fund the killings of millions of people around the world…
This braindead arrogance has become a hallmark of Western “culture”. What can be said about it other than that we love our chains? Most have come to love big brother.
This system of self-enslavement and voluntary slavery can only be broken when the masses wake up at once and realize the scheme that is being used against them and how effectively it is working. But if they haven’t woken up already, how will they now? It will take a giant shock and an interruption of the convenience of their daily lives – Perhaps a large economic downturn caused by the banking industry/ federal reserve before they finally start to realize they are slaves to a system they didn’t even create, but was forced on them to give them the illusion of “freedom” while their futures were utterly annihilated?
Indeed.
“If you wish to get out of prison the first thing you must do is realize that you are in prison. If you think you are free, you can’t escape.”
― G.I. Gurdjieff
Gurdjieff: a good take on Goethe’s aphorism, None so enslaved as those who believe they are free.
‘There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action’. Goethe foresaw the Real Evil Empire and its narcissistic cult of mawkish, (lovely word), self-adoration.
A gvt that is big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.
T. Jefferson
Says one of the richest men in the thirteen colonies.
Great comment Anonymous!
Unfortunately, if history is any guide at all, the creature that eventually emerges from the ash, shakes off the soot and then gets on with the job at hand will be multiples worse than what we have now.
Regards
Col
It isn’t Amercians weaponizing their culture it is British Zionists, with direct control by Anglo-American Intelligence. Everything you see read hear in this media soup is controlled by MI6/CIA, via Zionist Commissars, including most of Alt media. It is weaponized to enslave us and succeeds in spectacular fasion: at controlling our minds.
Who remembers the British Invasion of the 60’s? The Beatles/Roling Stones, amongst so may others, were the product of a Musical Manhattan Project. Adjust yourself to this perspective and not only will you understand why British music was so much better, but also why the Anglo Zionist elite still control all of your hopes and dreams.
I see both sides in the Thanatopian pantomime puppet show called ‘demo-crazy’ are accusing the other’s followers of being in a ‘cult’. How true that is, but the all-encompassing cult is that of Americanism. Manifest Destiny, Exceptionalism, The Last, Best, Hope for Humanity (that one always breaks me up)The Shining City on the Hill, etc, all bludgeoned into their metabolically deranged ‘minds’ from birth, and believed in with fanatic certainty, even by the still hated and despised black Americans in their ghettos, prisons, and red-lined housing and by every patriotic homeless, sitting amidst the human urine and faeces.
What is even more bizarre, and frankly nauseating, is how the compradore elites in puppet, Vichy, states like Austfailia also share this fanatic cult. Indeed they seem frantic to outdo their Imperial Masters in affirming and protesting their adoration of ‘Our Great and Powerful Friend’, and declaring its Free Market neo-liberal capitalist system the very summit of all human endeavour, forever and ever, Amen. And if a bootlicking stooge is required for any Imperial punitive expedition, to show the global riff-raff who is Boss, by slaughtering their people and poisoning their land, they can count on their Antipodean underlings from ‘The Lackey Country’ to be there when the various ‘gooks’, ‘slopes’, ‘rag-heads’ and, they so clearly hope, soon the ‘ChiComms’ require lessons in subservience to the White, Western, Boss.
Mulga
Not to mention eagerly participating in and applauding the incarceration and systematic execution of arguably the most epic and brave journalist in history.
Interestingly, when it comes to the farcically named site US Watchdog… there barely a peep out of them on the Assange travesty!
It can’t get much sicker than this my friend
Col
Well that’s given that they all whore themselves for nickels, whether it be ZH, or Wolf, or any site like “USA WatchDog”, they don’t want to offend any hand that feeds them, they also want to remain good housing keeping seal of approval of ‘facebook’, ‘twitter’, which means self censorship of any and all truth.
Got it?
Hosting a website ain’t that expensive, certainly cheaper than publishing a newspaper, the problem is everybody wants to ‘monetize’ they want their free-speech platform to become an income stream, and so doing they MUST become an agent of the ANZ, no different than NYT.
If you believe in something, you’ll spend your own nickel on a website, and you will tell the world, if you just want some pocket money, or see the web as a means for a gig, then the joke is on you.
On USA-Watchdog let’s remember that guy came from MSM, and like all things he’s got too much to lose to tell the truth.
Operator Paperclip
You said…”he’s got too much to lose to tell the truth.”
Did he have too much to lose to tell the truth when he reported on Warshington’s use of depleted uranium in the Iraq war whilst he worked for CNN?
I would wager he had far more to lose then than he does now.
What about his sycophantic commenters…has the cat got their tongues too?
This is arguably the most important crisis that the issue of free speech and journalism has ever encountered and yet the silence is almost deafening.
…Got it?
Cheers
Col
“if you believe in something you will spend your own nickle on a website” Well yes thank you, I believe in the Second Coming of Jesus the Anointed with the essential oils of Myrrh, KNH BSM, and Cinnamons in a Virgin Olive of Palestine oil to fulfil all the Law and Prophets as Priest, Prophet and King. And, have published those findings, commissioned by an Angel in a dream state while in Georgia State Prison for possession of KNH Flowers. ‘I search the world for someone that can write.” In reply, “I can do that. As a matter of fact, I am doing that WRITE NOW, Get it,” I yanked the Angels chain laughing and waking after the Vericaseal surgery that left me a Eunuch June AD 2004 in Augusta State Medical Prison.
The adventures in the life since then have been so mind boggling. I really believed that folk would be excited to learn the mysteries of the faith. The Hierarchy of the Russian Orthodox, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the Greek Orthodox, the Roman Catholic, the Anglican Communion, the Church of God-Tennessee, the General Assembly and the current and past Governors of the State of Georgia have all been informed. I broke the Code on the Bible Code in the Writings of Emanuel Swedenborg (1688-1772).
‘The Way’ out of this mess is presented as restored Church Order and more. “He would be a bold man who would say that an invasion of the Essential Ministry is the appointed way back to Apostolic unity.” the Rt. Rev. Keith Kirk, Bishop of Oxford, Church of England, The Apostolic Ministry, pg. 13
http://www.universalorthodox.org
You might have missed him (the second coming), he did quite a bit of damage over here in the woman god camp, we still have not fully recovered financially and I’ll add we have quite a ways to go to over come the mechanisms he left in place.
One of our most repulsive hard Right political thugs, Joyce, a fanatic climate destabilisation denialist among many other monstrosities, was speaking in Parliament, defending Assange! Guess who moved the motion to shut him up? The so-called ‘Labor’ Party, which has now, totally and comprehensively, sold out everything it ever stood for, in a true expression of the fatuous imbecility and treachery of ‘liberal democracy’.
Jesus Mulga. You summarise everything perfectly, and use a jackhammer to hit the nail on the head. Australia is utterly screwed.
And right now, most people are gorging their insatiable appetites on the Black Friday sales.
Neoliberalism has pulverised peoples psyche’s along pulverishing the Planet.
They’ll get their wake-up calls, one at a time, and in groups. When the inland towns run out of water, and all that our Pentecostal thug, our bunyip Bolsanaro, Morriscum can offer is prayers to his psychopathic ‘God'(himself, of course, narcissistically projected onto the cosmos), the bone-heads who voted for him because they hate gay marriage, uppity women, Green school-kids, and sundry other ‘do-gooders’ and ‘commos'(the Cold War is back, with a bang!)will undoubtedly blame everyone but their stupid, greedy, selves. You can’t blame them too much, of course, out of compassion and human solidarity, because they are generally pig ignorant and completely brainwashed by the monsters of the fakestream media lie and hate machines. One task that we must surely attend to, before the end, is to see that the propagandists who have driven us to self-extermination be brought to justice. While society coheres we might practise leniency and forgiveness, for their own sakes, but once anarchy dominates, who’d relish being a known Murdochite, really?
It’s a system living on fumes. People will be aatiafied with only the bare necessities only when they have a lot of pride – this fact was forgotten by communists of Europe, which led to the populace wanting all the “cool stuff” the west had.
Seeing that it’s falling apart, youll see a big chunk of the SJW sector becoming communitarian and aligning with the previously much maligned hillbillies to run the elites out
I remember hearing in the news about the Panamaian desire to take control of the Canal from the US which it did back in 1999. However, it was a battle and that interested me greatly because well it was a religious cult that succeeded where the French failed. It was the freemasons who went in their and built the canal and I really wish this was mentioned more often than just America this and America that! The battle that ensued however, in America over returning the canal ownership and control back to Panamian authorities leaves me questioning how unhappy this religious cult was over this. You won’t hear this though in any official respect. Just that:
“The transfer of the canal came under heavy attack from conservatives, especially the American Conservative Union, the Conservative Caucus, the Committee for the Survival of a Free Congress, Citizens for the Republic, the American Security Council, the Young Republicans, the National Conservative Political Action Committee, the Council for National Defense, Young Americans for Freedom, the Council for Inter-American Security, and the Campus Republican Action Organization. The treaty narrowly passed with the required 2/3 vote in the Senate.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Panama_Canal
This should read freemasons really! But no its all whitewashed and how typical that all of this ends how:
Although concerns existed in the US and the shipping industry about the canal after the transfer, Panama has exercised good stewardship.[10] According to ACP figures, canal income increased from $769 million in 2000 (the first year under Panamanian control) to $1.4 billion in 2006.[citation needed] Traffic through the canal increased from 230 million tons in 2000 to nearly 300 million tons in 2006. The number of accidents has decreased from an average of 28 per year in the late 1990s to 12 in 2005. Transit time through the canal averages about 30 hours, about the same as during the late 1990s. Canal expenses have increased less than revenue, from $427 million in 2000 to $497 million in 2006. On October 22, 2006, Panamanian citizens approved a referendum to expand the canal.
Former US Ambassador to Panama Linda Watt, who served from 2002 to 2005, said that the canal operation in Panamanian hands has been “outstanding”. “The international shipping community is quite pleased”, Watt added.”
Now why do you think this is so? the Panamian rulers of this charade are themselves Freemasons and so they continue to get their cut of the profits of their brothers blood, sweat and tears!!!! but not the families of the poor slaves correct?
Is this not how it works?
Further do a research about the Alamo and how many of the American fighters were Freemasons. You will be shocked as I was to learn the truth!
and O how they masquerade as Christians.
People are people, they have strenghts and over time they have their weakness’s, how was it that they did not win the contract to widen the canal, now boats are towed through it that are too large for many U.S. ports.
Decreasing the cost of sending products here, and increasing our cost to move them. It was probably politically unaffordable to convince enough people to invest money in something they had no control over, which are the bigger ships and larger ports.
What a powerful summary of the astonishing hypocrisy, gluttony, and rapaciousness of Murica the hegemon.
I especially love the 2nd to last paragraph…this perfectly describes the obscenity of the dangerous monster that has evolved.
Love the word “mawkish” too…does this one word not sum up the current regime to a tee! I humbly need to admit though…Dennis regularly challenges my vocabulary!
Sadly if anything this evolution has taken on a new invigorated energy and urgency under the Don’s ‘leadership’.
Goodness me, it seems Drumpf has even managed to upstage the blathering Obomber and the moronic bumbling Baby Bush…quite an achievement, methinks!
Fingers crossed Bro 93 and his buddy La Forest https://orientalreview.org/2019/11/15/about-trump/
both read Dennis’s piece carefully and try to at least partially digest the message…hopefully they both might begin to see some of the glimmer of the wood amongst trees…pun fully intended.
This theory that a current POTUS MIGA, a semi-literate, geographically and historically dimwit somehow is playing four…or is it even five now?…dimensional chess is quite the most tragic and forlorn joke I have heard in many a year.
Just my observational 2 cents worth from the south seas
Col
I think it’s just easier to play him like a fiddle than a chess set.
Well first of all there is no such thing as 4th dim chess, let alone 5th, or even 3rd for that matter, as chess by defn is on a 2-dim table
I think like Unicorns the handlers of dTrumpf are smart enough to argue ‘intangibles’ as then its quite easy to control the debate. When people say dTrumpf is playing 5th dimensional chess what they’re saying is he’s playing with his pocket full of unicorns.
When we were kids we played ‘battleship’, and we would say “I just sunk your battleship”, and they say “How”, and we say “With my destroyer”, then they said where did you get the ‘destroyer’, then we would say “Same place you got your battleship”
With Trump he can claim he’s “WINNING” forever, because it can’t be measured, in fact it can’t even be defined what he’s winning? Except certainly more money for the Trump Empire/Trump-Corp.
dTrumpf’s base is even dumber than him, while we can perhaps say dTrumpf has a 3 digit IQ maybe, probably less, the ‘base’ in the USA is double-digit at best, so sure they think he’s a genius. Besides He’s NOT HILLARY, there we go again with the ANZ debate, all choices are binary, its either him or her.
Then the issue of MIGA, its not even up to debate, hell he got hell in front of AIPAC last year and said “Our Chancellor BIBI, …”, Like he’s just the POTUS of the USA, but the BIG BOSS is Chancellor BIBI, and the JEWISH NYT when nutz they called that statement anti-semitism, when in fact dTrumpf was just speaking to his owners, and telling them that the higher power was his higher power also.
I think dTrumpf is the best weapon ever created by the Jewish Mafia in NYC back in the 1950’s under Cohen, dTrumpf was the goy-developer who would launder the jew-mob money, but not in their name, but in the name of a dumb-goy. Brilliant, trouble is he mother is/was Jewish, and his father is buried in the biggest Jewish cemetery of NYC. dTrumpf has been groomed for this role his entire life.
All that can be said is that the USA & its people deserve dTRumpf. Reality TV generation, reality TV country, and reality TV potus.
I believe that more than one Trump spawn has married back into the celestial tribe.
Calling Bro 93…where are you…come in…come in?
Cheers
Col
Bro 93
On November 24, 2019 · at 1:17 am EST/EDT your Drumpf spin was as follows..
“Once again I selflessly stick my neck out to do a public service! About Trump.
I don’t want the Farmer from New Zealand to spend the rest of his life taking back, apologizing (albeit snarkily…lol) for his vast, vast underestimations of The Donald…”
On November 30, 2019 · at 10:56 am EST/EDT
[less than one week later….yes I know, I know…a week is a long time in politics]
The spin is just a tad different…
“I am wary of Trump…But I am also wary of the Ego Trip of persons here who don’t have one billionth of the chance of realizing their (I’ll be charitable!) good intentions on a large enough scale to live on after their limited hours on this rock expire……compared to Trump’s capacity …………………(on the off-chance his intentions are not exactly the same as Hitlery’s ….Mueller’s, Schiff’s, Pelosi’s, The British Crown’s, ”
WTF!…man am I ever confused now… but that probably makes two of us.
LOL
Col
And the deafening silence remains!
…why, you could almost hear a pin drop…or perhaps the new/old saying might be more apt…
…’ you could almost hear an email being deleted’.
It most definitely is a crazy place, driving its self and just about anyone who has to deal with the aftermath of its insanity, I shall admit that.
Here is an unusual view of the U$A; from inside the U$ itself, but from an armed serviceman who has somehow managed to get himself outside the perspective of 5-Eyes (U$ UK Canada Australia NewSeaLand):
https://journal-neo.org/2019/11/27/america-owes-its-freedom-to-one-man-bashar-al-assad/
“Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War who has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades and consulted with governments challenged by security issues. He’s a senior editor and chairman of the board of Veterans Today, especially for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”
“It abhors the idea that leaders like Nicolas Maduro could curb the extortionist practices of corporate America and set about eliminating poverty in his beloved Bolivia.” Nicolas Maduro is the leader of Venezuela. The recently overthrown Bolivian leader (courtesy of the US Neocon Deep State) is Evo Morales.
Denis, yet again, brilliantly said.
Mulga’s probably already beaten me to it, but it’s not just Americans condoning the rank injustices and carnage committed in their name. You can add Australians, British, Kiwi’s, Canadians, Israeli’s; in fact the very large majority of people residing in the Empire.
Fast asleep with eyes firmly shut.
Especially Australians who have turned their backs on Julian Assange and actually wish him dead; who have a searing hatred for this man, who fully lap up the bull manure of the maggot media filth which has repeatedly smeared Julian Assange and lied on behalf of their Masters. Its fecken revolting.
Last Sunday, I went on a street campaign to raise support for Julian Assange. Wow.
The large majority didn’t want to know at all. As soon as I mentioned Julian Assange’ name, most showed anger, animosity, and comments were made to me such as:
“He’s a f****n rapist”, “You’re defending a rapist”, “He deserves everything he gets”.
Most showed anger that I even mentioned his name to them.
Yet NOT one of them said a word about 1 million dead Iraqi’s or the slaughter in Yemen or Palestinians being murdered and imprisoned or the destruction of Libya or the Empire supporting and arming Jihadist headchoppers in Syria.
NOT ONE Word. They embrace barbarity in exchange for their creature comforts and trinkets. Thanks again Denis…
Where were you?
Double Bay or Bellevue Hill?
Your not talking about the place I know.
The disgrace is on our government and media, not our people.
‘Our’ people are not a great, undifferentiated, mass. Many Austfailians, somehow remain decent people, but more and more are plainly greedy, hate-driven, pig ignorant imbeciles, particularly those in the so-called ‘faith communities’. Religion as organised hatred is a sure sign of our coming self-destruction. Already in progress.
Little Black Duck: I was in Melbourne.
Yes, a small minority were happy to take leaflets outlining the current situation with Julian Assange, and were definately supportive, and one person signed up to come along to a meeting, however as I said, the large majority wouldn’t take a leaflet and had at least 4 nasty comments made to me abt JA.
From the majority, there was a mix of animosity and outright dismissiveness as soon as I said his name. That was my experience.
I experienced similar back in Adelaide when I lived there regards support for Julian Assange and Wikileaks.
Maybe I was being a bit too ‘in your face’ in my approach as others in the group I was with seemed to get a good reaction from passersby.
I know the disgrace is with our Govt and presstitute media who are mere apparatchiks of the Empire.
Good on you for having a go. You’ve done more than this little black duck.
I can’t even make a dent in the armour of ignorance of my own siblings.
As usual the presstitute vermin have led the way down into the sewer. The scum gave Assange a Walkley Award for ‘journalism’, and the papers all published his revelations, then, like a pack of mongrel dogs (apologies to hybrid canines)they turned on him, as ever, en masse and viciously. The al-Jazeera scum-bag, Peter Greste, was particularly filthy in denouncing Assange, but the feminazi Maenads led the way with the filthy lies about ‘rape’, that any brain damaged inmate of a nursing home for the demented could see were phony. The Guardian feminazis, as ever, were particularly snide and vicious, and thoroughly enjoyed their task. At least Kerry O’Brien spoke up this week, but none of his colleagues have joined him in solidarity-it’s amazing how low scum can go when their jobs are at stake.
Mulga…. Fully agree. I strongly believe the presstitutes relentless smears and claims of rape against Julian Assange for years, and the claims he caused Trump to be elected along with everything else right down to the cat for gods sakes, has turned most people against Julian Assange.
That was the deliberate calculated intention.
Was it Joseph Goebbels who said ‘if you repeat a big lie often enough, people will come to believe it’?
It was Hitler who recommended telling Big Lies, and Goebbels recommended repeating lies, of any size, until they became accepted as the truth. The two patron saints of the Western fakestream media sewer and the presstitute vermin, particularly those who work for that bunyip Fuhrer, Murdoch the Evil.
Not bad at all, as a start…..but only a start…. to identify exterior problems almost everyone here is well aware of….in something other than themselves. Which is necessary,as a start, by the way: To disassociate from error, from evil….to seek a better identity than Miniscule Minion of Empire.
But falls quite short of solutions, which must necessarily be summoned more deeply…internally.…coming from ourselves…..including (Little Black Duck)….the Little People in Australia….who are mostly corrupt. in a small but notable way…just like most Americans, Canadians, French, German, English persons, etc.
Their littleness, their pessimism, their corruption is what gives them the “leaders” they have. Isn’t it obvious???
Don’t kid yourself!
They have the capacity to be very good. But it is mostly wasted, fallow, untilled, unsown, un-harvested….unreplanted!
And the corruption of the so-called western “winners” (or blind luck beneficiaries of superior productive capacity, arms technology and other attributes of western societies most played a minimal role in contributing to….or none at all!) is not absent in their victims, internally or abroad, either!
What is this corruption of both “winners” and “losers”, even among the Little People………anywhere on earth???
It is their very littleness, and their pessimism.……whether they are gloating “I’m alright, Jack!” fat and happy consumers…….. or desperate victims anywhere on The Shorter End of The Stick, Anywhere on Earth!
Both of whom ask ….“But what can I do???” (If they were ever even inclined, in the first place..to ever form those words, even in their minds….let alone speak them, socially..to others…LOL)
And their answer: “nothing!”
“I can do nothing! So why think about anything other than my own needs…..”…….. including the need of my ego to feel that “I’m pretty a pretty good bloke…..(or girl) !”…..and then extend that personal unwillingness to look inward also to refuse to critique community, nation, civilization, etc.
Pretty much everywhere, Loser Lands included…not just the “Lucky Winners”.
That’s where the problem starts, and always has!:
The immediate needs of the individual, from birth..inexorably take hold from the very start. Survival, especially psychological survival depends on the Ego which every person needs ….but which also becomes that which traps them in Littleness…and.in the Pessimism of in any way affecting the Very Large…in either Space or Time.
Although what distinguishes human beings from animals is that we are creatures of ideas……and capable of creativity ….including creative solutions to very, very large problems………..that capacity is severely crippled, unrealized in most people in almost all places and all times, thus far through milllenia.
Yet, much, very, very much has been accomplished!
And, the capacity to partake in the formation and realization of ideas that outlive our biological selves, not just for a few heirs, family members…………but all of humankind for all time……….. is improving!
However beyond the “good start” of critically observing the hypocrisy of others, the blindness, the folly. the evil…..and breast-beating and feeling better about ourselves through ONLY pointing the finger of blame outward…..is not and will never be sufficient.
I am wary of Trump.
But I am also wary of the Ego Trip of persons here who don’t have one billionth of the chance of realizing their (I’ll be charitable!) good intentions on a large enough scale to live on after their limited hours on this rock expire……compared to Trump’s capacity …………………(on the off-chance his intentions are not exactly the same as Hitlery’s ….Mueller’s, Schiff’s, Pelosi’s, The British Crown’s, The Vatican’s with their (tacit) approval of the erection of the new Statue of Moloch at the site of the Coliseum in Rome…etc.).
So yeah, it’s a good start. But it is necessary to go much, much further than merely pointing to evil outside of ourselves…in order to tell ourselves that we’re pretty good blokes, (or girls) …by contrast.
And, despite their human faults and frailties that every member of the species shares, in some degree, here are two (Gasp! Can it be???) Americans ……………..that IMHO are a very exemplary in comprehending the Bigger Picture and optimistically sharing the insight, intelligence and intention to bring the world through this mess of corruption that has been a feature of the Infancy and Adolescence of Humanity for thousands of years:
https://youtu.be/jDIy3PZLXww
Fear, Panic Plagues The [DS], Trump Holds All The Cards:Harley Schlanger
And I’m optimistic that we can reach a more responsible stage of development…………of actual young, responsible, adulthood…if a few people won’t settle for the easy consolations of the Ego…merely pointing to the things they don’t like, outside of themselves.
I know Harley pretty well, by the way. Although I have not seen him but a handful of times since he was Best Man at my wedding………… nearly two decades ago.
He is now stationed in Europe.
Fwiw, i sent an e-mail to Hannity.com asking that it be suggested to Trump that he pardon/exonerate, whatever, Julian Assange. The ramifications are interesting.
Larry I would not be completely shocked if Julian survives his imprisonment in the UK and testifies next month or very early next year in US federal court, putting the final nail in the coffin of not only the DNC but the whole damned Democratic Party of Ancient Athens…….er…I mean the USA Plantation.
And then is pardoned.
With the next traitors to be driven out of DC being the RINOS.
Good on you for taking some Right Action (from Vedic Philosophy…I mean….not from The Deplorable Playbook! LOL).
Is a soft landing possible?
Only if the Trump faction has control of the institutions Harley discuss’.
Which he can’t have unless the armed forces behind him are prepared to make mortal threats against the leaders of those institutions whilst they are repopulated with honest people (or at least their factions people). This is possible. Was John McCain used as the threat in action?
The Fed and the banks could pull the plug at a moments notice. The C_A or Mo__ad could pull off a false flag. Unless they have a gun at their heads.
I would like to think they do.
How to explain Julian Assange?
His most damning evidence is against the US military actions in Iraq, so he’s everybody’s enemy.
He may be in posession of evidence against all the big lies since JFK.
The Trump faction needs to control the narrative while the deep state is replaced.
If they kill him, they will have lost me and millions more hopefully.
In other words American fascism is not like German fascism. American fascism is a Kinder Gentler fascism.
an interesting twitter feed of an old newspaper article worth a see and read:
More Rip Van Winkles start to waken in the”murican Hinterlands.
My Red Pilled Sister sent me and 3 other family members an email:
“then a relatively straightforward ‘background’ on Ukraine
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/11/14/ray-mcgovern-ukraine-for-dummies/ ”
I just responded:
Best thing of all besides Ray McGovern setting the record straight on historical events “over there” was this comment about what happened “over here” by reader/commenter Robert E Williamson, Jr:
“Maybe when wealthy clowns run the government we all end up looking like cartoon characters. And rightly so, demand nothing from your government and that is exactly what you get.The greatest generation was exhausted after the war and the war privateers took the government over while the great generation relaxed and tried to get rich themselves and enjoy “the good life”.
Hell, not to worry, after all the U.S. single handedly won WWII.
Problem was the a secret arm of government had been born and all those “exceptionals”, as the Greatest Generation thought themselves to be had not one clue as to what it really meant to the them individually. Now we know.”
ME: This is a pretty apt description of our parents, their friends and the vast majority of their children….. the US Baby-Boomers”………….Except I’d use the term “F-ing Clueless Clowns” in place of the much too mild “cartoon characters”.
WHY??
ANSWER: Because I cannot discount or dismiss that the claims of many US Patriots that globalists have been angling for a nuclear exchange with Russia, China or both ……..which many of them have evidently believed they could ride out, survive, in underground bunkers from which they would emerge to run a depopulated planet including a destroyed and depopulated USA…… in the name of….(get this….LOL) “Sustainability”.
Oh, there are a bunch of good comments on Ray McGovern’s article…but I have become a fan of Robert E Williamson, Jr…..and he’s got one other comment I’ll add for y’all. Robert writes:
“Lots of talk about MH-17, crickets about the July 3rd 1988 shoot down by the USS Vincennes of Iran Air 655 in the Persian gulf.So I guess two wrongs do make a right.Everyone need to get out of the weeds the Corporate Republocrats have dragged us all into. You see it’s like dying in Vietnam. It’s No big thing. Exactly. Kids lets not dwell on the wrong things here.Wake the fuck up!”
ME: Cheers!
Many thanks Denis. I enjoyed this very much!
It appears to me that “economic terrorism” is fitest than “economic warfare” to describe the barbaric nature of the chief and worse rogue state
What is American culture and these “core values” that the United Snakes are always boasting about?
John Pilger explains:
“The State Department once declared, “To seek less than preponderant power would be to opt for defeat.” At the root of much of humanity’s insecurity is, remarkably, the self-belief and self-delusion of one nation: the United States. America’s notion of itself is often difficult for the rest of us to comprehend. From the days of President Teddy Roosevelt, the “sacred mission” has been to dominate humanity and its vital resources, if not by intimidation and bribery then by violence. In the 1940s, American “war intellectuals”, such as the diplomat and historian George F Kennan, described the necessity of American dominance of the “Grand Area”, which is most of the world, notably Eurasia, and especially China. Non-Americans were to be cast in “our image”, wrote Kennan; America was the exemplar. Hollywood has reflected this with striking accuracy.
In 1945, this vision, or mania, was given a moral makeover with the defeat of Nazi Germany. Today, many Americans believe their country won the Second World War and that they are the “exceptional” human beings. This mythology (reminiscent of Nazi propaganda) has long had an evangelical hold in the US and is the central pillar of the need to dominate, which requires enemies and fear.”
American Exceptionalism Driving World to War – John Pilger
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/11/27/american-exceptionalism-driving-world-to-war-john-pilger/
Great literary artistry/intellectual grist for the lefty lib-turd academic economic parasites contributing NUTH’N to REAL PRODUCTIVE ENTERPRISE.
“…a vision of America as Utopia on steroids”
I’m going to steal that line, if you don’t mind.