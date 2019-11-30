By Aram Mirzaei for The Saker Blog
Since October, riots and unrest have wrecked havoc across Lebanon, Iraq and Iran. Iraq has suffered the worst as reports suggest over 300 people have been killed in the riots. In Lebanon, the US and its vassals have been busy hijacking the people’s grievances over the massive corruption among government officials. Followers of US puppets Samir Geagea and Saad Hariri have been blocking roads in an attempt to shut down the country, and to provoke a response from Hezbollah, thus setting the stage for a new civil war. In Iran, protests over gas price hikes have been hijacked by US backed MEK terrorists and Royalists loyal to the son of the late Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, with acts of violence and thuggery as they have burned down bank offices and government buildings. Luckily, in Iran these rioters and terrorists were dealt with swiftly and decisively, with over 1000 arrests being made within days after the so called “protests” began.
To some of us, these riots were expected as the Zionist axis have made these threats since several years back. Two years ago, the eccentric psychopath Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman threatened to incite riots and violence inside the Islamic Republic. “We won’t wait for the battle to be in Saudi Arabia,” he said, without elaborating on policies. “Instead, we will work so that the battle is for them in Iran, not in Saudi Arabia.”
Another reason for expecting the current chaos can be found in Syria and Yemen. Only fools would believe that Washington really would just pack their bags and leave Syria without seeking revenge for the humiliation they suffered after their defeat. It’s never that easy with the Zionist Empire. So they pull out of Syria and strike back with force against the Islamic Republic’s allies across the entire region, in an attempt to break the alliance between these countries. In Yemen, Washington suffered humiliation after the Houthis destroyed half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production within hours, effectively proving that the US Patriot Missile Defence system is useless.
Washington’s hand can be found in all three of these countries who have been targeted. In Iran, the initial protests were genuine, this is a fact that even the government admitted immediately. Reducing petrol subsidies on the cheapest fuel in the region has been an issue on Iran’s political agenda for years, one that became more urgent after Washington exited the JCPOA last year and imposed sanctions on Iran again. This move was necessary, and the money saved will go to the poor and needy. Western commentators immediately spinned it into “anti-regime protests”. Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings institution declared that “Iranian protesters strike at the heart of the regime’s legitimacy,” France 24 asked if is this “a new Iranian revolution?” And multiple other western media outlets slammed Iran’s “brutal crackdown” against its people, with false reports ranging from 100 to 2000 “killed by security forces”. Even though the Internet was disabled for nearly a week, somehow videos and pictures made their way to Twitter accounts of notorious anti-Iran commentators and “analysts”. All over the cyber space, so called expat Iranians, supporters of the Washington backed MEK terrorists ran rampant with massive propaganda campaigns. Hundreds of thousands of anti-Iran tweets exploded on Twitter as so called analysts, “think tanks”, media personalities, “activists” and politicians spewed lies on top of lies. And they wonder why the Islamic Republic shut down the internet?
Washington overtly offered its support to the rioters with the ever more despicable Mike Pompeo even taking to Twitter where he asked “Iranian protestors” to send him pictures and videos of the “regime’s crimes”. A few days later, Washington sanctioned the Islamic Republic’s minister of information for the Internet blackout.
Seeing as they couldn’t intimidate Iran into submission through threats of imminent war, they placed their hopes on subversion and internal attacks. Yet again they failed because they have failed to understand the Islamic Republic for over 40 years now. This country is NOT like most other country, it is not like Bolivia where Army chiefs openly backed by Washington easily could just topple the government. It is exactly for this reason that the IRGC was created. If the Iranian Army would ever attempt a coup, the IRGC, who is much more powerful than the army would immediately crush them.
In Lebanon, Washington exposed itself and its complicity in the riots when former US ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltmann said that ‘the demonstrations and the reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions, fortunately, coincide with US interests.’ Wherever Washington “supports” protests and riots, it can be concluded that they have a hand in it. The protests in Lebanon are a bit more complicated than the rather obvious ones in Iran and Iraq.
The closure of the main roads and the deliberate inaction of the Lebanese army forces due to US pressure is not surprising. The main roads being closed have been carefully selected. They have closed the roads linking southern Lebanon to Beirut and linking Baalbek and the road to Damascus with the capital Beirut. These areas are mainly inhabited and used by Shia. The roads are being blocked mainly in certain sectarian areas controlled by supporters of the caretaker Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his Druze ally Walid Jumbblat. The closure of other roads in the Christian dominated Dbayeh and in Tripoli by followers of the Zionist and war criminal Samir Geagea, leader of the notorious “Lebanese Forces”, are to divert attention from the main aim: challenging Hezbollah.
The goal is to force Hezbollah into the streets to confront the culprits that are blocking roads. Hezbollah is aware of this and is trying to avoid responding to provocations.
The aim is not to see Hezbollah defeated by the initial clashes; the firepower, training and military organisation of Hezbollah cannot be defeated by enthusiastic mercenaries and locals. The aim is to deprive Hezbollah of its legitimacy and pay a heavy price for its “unforgivable” victories in Syria and Iraq and its support to the Palestinians and the Yemeni.
Despite what is being claimed about Lebanon’s economy, the country’s financial problems are not the primary issue. Their debt (around 35 billion dollars) is in line with what Saudi Arabia is bleeding every year in their tragic war of terror on Yemen.
Sectarian elements and foreign intervention are managing to divert attention from the real national demands that have been overwhelming the Lebanese since decades. The foreign intervention is not relying on the justified demands of protestors in its confrontation with Hezbollah. It is relying on sectarian Lebanese who want to contribute to the fall of Hezbollah from the inside. This is not surprising because Lebanon is a platform where the US, EU, and Saudis are strongly present and active against the Resistance Axis.
In Iraq, the Zionist Axis has continued on the same theme, grasping for a geopolitical angle: protests in neighbouring Lebanon and Iraq are being cast as a regional insurrection against Iranian influence. Zionist Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the hawkish think-tank “Foundation for Defense of Democracies” shamefully claimed that the people of not only Lebanon and Iraq, but also the people of Iran, are “actively demanding their countries back from the occupying Islamic Republic”. In other words, he claims that the Islamic Republic is occupying its own country. This is the level that they stoop to.
Yet some elements among the protestors in Iraq have been attacking and torching Iranian consulates. Why is that? How will torching the Iranian consulates in Najaf and Karbala save them from poverty and disenfranchisement? Who are these people, claiming that Iran is at fault for Iraq’s misery? Have they suffered from a memory loss over what has happened these past 16 years? Who sanctioned Iraq, resulting in the death of half a million Iraqi children? Who claimed that it was all worth it on national TV? Who invaded Iraq and humiliated the country, occupied it for 8 years and stole their resources? Who dropped depleted uranium on Iraqi cities, causing children even today to be born disfigured and mutated? Who unleashed Daesh on Iraq? And most importantly, who stepped in immediately to save Iraq when Washington’s dogs were at the gates of Baghdad in the summer of 2014? It is here that it becomes clear that the Saudis and Americans are directing these thugs to attack Iran inside Iraq. Fortunately, in Iraq they have been exposed as well. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the incident in strongest terms, saying the attack had been perpetrated “by strangers … distant from the reality of demonstrations taking place in a number of Iraqi cities.”
“We believe that its purpose is clear; to harm the historical relations between Iraq and Iran and countries of the world whose missions are in Iraq,” it said in a statement.
The ministry further warned against “the entry of persons who want to divert the demonstrations with the right demands from the seriousness of legal discipline and its proper course. The consulate in Najaf has been exposed to clear evidence of their agendas that are distant from the national demands; we stress the need to secure missions and not to expose those working in them.”
Iraq’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani has warned that enemies of Iraq and affiliated groups in the country are plotting to create internal strife and bring the country back to the “era of dictatorship”, an apparent reference to the former rule of Saddam Hussein.
Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers in the holy city of Karbala, the Grand Ayatollah urged protesters to prevent attacks on people and their property and distance themselves from those committing such acts.
“It is imperative on peaceful demonstrators that they separate their ranks from non-peaceful individuals and cooperate on shunning saboteurs – whoever they are – and not allow them to abuse peaceful protests to damage and attack the property of citizens,” a representative of Ayatollah Sistani said as he delivered the top cleric’s sermon.
“The enemies and their levers, in order to achieve their malicious goals, plan to spread chaos and plunge the country into internal strife and then return it to dictatorship, so everyone must work together to take away this opportunity from them,” he added.
A few months ago, the Lebanese Arabic-language daily newspaper al-Akhbar reported that Iraqi security sources have uncovered a plan seeking to install a military strongman favoured by the US by creating a power vacuum in the country.
The clear pattern seen in both Lebanon and Iraq is that this major plot is targeting the Islamic Republic.
Iran defeated the mainstream international community when it helped prevent the fall of the government in Damascus after years of war. It has effectively supported Hezbollah and the Palestinians against Israel, it has stood by Iraq and prevented terrorism from fully taking control of the country. Iran has also supported the defence of Yemen against Saudi Arabia’s pathetic and criminal war. These moves have created a lot of enemies for Iran, and they are all hell-bent on revenge for years of humiliation and failure.
This is the most important hour for the Resistance Axis, it must survive this plot, otherwise the entire region will burn and fall into Zionist hands.
Dear Aram where are the good guys. The empire we all know it’s maleficent nature. Where are the good guys. As for USA, It is week without Europe. Why don’t we see 10 million good guys from Iran marching to Europe asking for FOOD since They are being reduced to beggars by the European leaders. As for Hezbollah this is the right time for them to strike Israel. That will completely throw the empire’s plan into disarray.
Or the hegemon might just respond by nuking Lebanon. More bloodshed is never a good thing. Everyone will pay a high price in the event of war. It would be best if the US citizenry can overthrow the Neocons from within and then thus spare the world WW3.
US citizenry are morons, they’re never going to flush the toilet on the ANZ world empire.
Downsized education since the 1950’s
Have you been to the USA recently? Seen the streets? Seen the homeless zombies drugged out of their minds, rolling one the sidewalks covered in their own shit?
U think these people are going to remove the ANZ? They don’t even know about the ANZ, its so distant from their minds, all they think about is getting the next $5 USD for the next dose of drugs.
Everybody in the USA is a hopeless, dependent on a job, which makes them a ‘yes-man’, or dependent on welfare where you have to get in a line and beg, and therefore be a yes man. Those on the street are those that don’t work or beg from GOV, so they just steal, or sell their body for sex to get drugs and live day by day.
Who can even communicate? To such people?
The USA is going to self implode, the real worry is that ANZ with its infinite free fiat can & will mobilize fresh warriors all over the world like its doing in HK
The USA isn’t even the Hegemon anymore so often discussed on this forum, all know the hedgemon is ran from London/Tel-Aviv, USA is just an island far away from the destruction for now. For a long time USA was a mercenary army factory for the ANZ(Hegemon), but now USA is kaput, so kids all over the world are being trained for the new wars.
Certainly any place successful, any place that doesn’t worship the ANZ, any place that has something to steal gold, cash, oil, lithium, is a target of the ANZ.
Probably most interesting thing now is this INTERNALIZATION of the New Warrior where with facebook, google, and all they can get future young soldiers all riled up and then sent somewhere for training. For now what would be interesting is “Where is the New School of America’s?”, where are all these arab, asian, black, and hispanic kids being trained by the ANZ to be the new warriors?
ANZ has long known that the USA is/was going to implode, they have long known the half-life of the USD ( fiat life avg 45 years ) . Late stage is when you flood a country with drugs, just like they did +100 years ago in China(ASIA) the British flooded ASIA with Indian Opium. Now they’re doing the same to the USA.
Even the Rockefeller Foundation estimates that by 2025 the USA population will drop from 320M to 80M, because the old will die and young will leave in search of employment. Sort of a reverse 1940’s post ww2 boom effect, today the world, and mostly asia is booming and the USA is factory/manufacturing has imploded. dTrumpf can’t help a thing, because factory’s aren’t built where there are no customers, and drugged out zombies make poor consumers.
Where are the good guys? There never were any good guys, just on ANZ movies from Hollywood, have you ever seen a good guy.
I have known 100’s of “Great Soldiers”, and every one of them like all COPS, only care about one thing, Their Retirement Check, putting in their 20 years and then to go some place and enjoy their lives.
So to answer the question here? Where are the good guys? I can tell you they’re not even in the USA, they have left as soon as they can collect their retirement checks. How long ANZ can make good on these checks is a question, but what do they care? Old worn out warriors are a threat to who? Especially given that most of their retirement destination country’s don’t even allow firearm ownership
Good Guys: I also feel the chances of a mass uprising happening in the near future in the belly of the beast, aka the United States is pretty much zero.
I don’t even see mass protests on the horizon (similar to the Gilets Jaunes in France).
The power of mass propaganda and the dumbing down of the education system has done an excellent job at blinding people to the reality of the Planet and the rampaging Anglo Zionist Empire.
However, the “homeless zombies” are also victims of Neoliberalism and dog eat dog policies that greatly benefit the very wealthy at the expense of the vast majority.
If you want to blame something – blame the economic system that has created vast levels of inequality and slave wages and seen many millions lose their homes and their jobs.
As you said, Manufacturing has imploded. How are the CEO’s doing of the companies that offshored vast numbers of jobs to China? How many times more do they earn than the average worker?
Remember the subprime mortgage crisis? Who was responsible for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?
Given the state of the World economy, there are going to be a lot more homeless in the streets as more fall through the cracks.
NOPE, if you want to find blame just look in the mirror.
We have seen the enemy and he is us.
Solution? Just one – run don’t walk from the USA before the real shooting begins.
Drug’s can in theory go down to a cent a dose like in India, thus its going to be no problem keeping the USA drugged, stupid, and un-informed.
BINGO – The chance of any ANZ colony (USA,Canada,HK,AUST,Taiwan,PI,Japan…) rebelling is a big fat zero. The ANZ are not stupid, they run the opposition, they control all. USA was never ‘free’ of UK control as a penal-colony, the entire narrative is false. USA is a corporation, owned by London, just like South-Sea Corporation.
City of London, only cares about itself, just like the Vatican, just like Tel-Aviv. Guess what they already have bought safe-houses – Bill Gates owns an entire island in Hawaii, most of our favorite ANZ billionaires own vast land in New Zealand.
The elite have a people problem, and the only solution is a culling, drugs are probably the easiest, let them kill themselves, or give them guns and let them kill each other, most project some kind of bio-weapon being unleashed that wipes out 80% of un-wanted populations, of course ANZ will blame “Somebody”.
“Heroes” a man can only hope to save himself, or his family if he get’s out of dodge early. This notion, that people will fight ANZ is insane. Why even bother? Part of the entire narrative is they have ‘enemys’, no they don’t even North-Korea, Iran, Syria still have their leadership picked by ANZ custodians, who have been in place for 100’s of years, all over the world. The only ENEMY of ANZ is the Individual, the ONLY THING the ANZ fears is the Lone-Wolf.
Chances are that if anybody actually tried to form a ‘militia’ the odd’s of +50% of the team being ANZ informants is most likely 100%, that’s why everytime the FBI busts a ‘native terrorist group’ it turns out it was seeded by the FBI in the first place.
Only a clever lone-wolf has a chance, but he/she can only take out ‘One Place, One Thing, One Time’, and what would that accomplish? Uni-Bomber dude went that route, and his own family narc’d on him. These day’s a clever lone-wolf could send in a drone, say one time with bio-weapons and take out Vatican or any target, but then what? IMHO if any of this did happen it would NOT be done by the “Good Warrior”, it would be done by ANZ to justify rounding up and imprisoning a target group of their choice.
Get on with your life people and just live. ANZ has been in place 300+ years, and is stronger than ever. Just try to find a place they’re not interested in controlling.
Excellent post, Good Guys? (question mark as per the nick).
You wrote:
”U think these people are going to remove the ANZ? They don’t even know about the ANZ, its so distant from their minds, all they think about is getting the next $5 USD for the next dose of drugs.”
To which I should feel inclined to say that, like the good National Socialists of America that they are, they are all ears to the notion of Exceptional and Indispensable people, constitution this, amendment that, firearms are cool, and brutal murder of peoples abroad is better still. The only difference to the ’more average’ Pindo is that they are covered by faeces on the outside too. Talking to them is a complete waste of time. Still, it’s people — throughout the world — who refuse to give up on the alleged virtues of Western society who need their heads examined.
Looking at the Euro-trash, imperialist chauvinism and all-out gullibility remain the same no matter the century. As the evil, rotten regimes of colonial genocidalists and inbred Royal swine and scum started WW1 for greater spoils of Empire, the oh-so-advanced Western workers happily went along. Colonial oppression meant vastly increased living standards and sense of racial superiority. Now, as the imperialist benefactors of yesterday are abandoning their kith and kin, the latter are, understandably, making all kinds of noises about ”treason”. As in the past, imperialist oppression abroad is none of their concerns, but the racial superiority is being openly ridiculed from On High. Hence all this drivel about Coudenhoeve-Kalergi, Frankfurt School, and what-have-you.
Nussiminen, if you imagine the Eastern, Nortnern & Southern elite are any better than the Western you’d better wake up and smell the coffee.
Tent cities are now e v e r y w h e r e.
Again: The fact that the West’s ”Elites” have an uninterrupted track record lasting for half a millenium — and counting — of premeditated genocide, ecocide, enslavement, and famine does not imply that the East and South have got something to answer for. Also, there is no such thing as a ”Northern elite”.
@Nussiminen,
Also, there is no such thing as a ”Northern elite”
every “nation” has elites, includinf Northern ones. None of their elite give a damn about you or me.
I believe that the Japanese long banned firearms, after they were introduced from the West, as ‘coward’s weapons’. That seems about right to me. The coward slaughter of the disarmed, helpless, knife-attacker in London, following the Zionazi Operation Kratos handbook to ensure that ‘dead men tell no tales’, was pretty typical of the pathopsychology of death worship that rules the West-aka Murder Incorporated International.
Yet millions killed by Mao was somehow humane mulga?
Anonytrot, the usage ‘killed by Mao’ is both puerile, and inaccurate, down to your usual Sinophobic standard. As I often note, the regime founded by Mao has added more years of life expectancy and a great amount of human welfare improvement than any other in history. I suspect that is the real reason you revile and slander him.
Well said nussimen! I have long written about how the entitled nativist American are suddenly crying foul about how their elite is screwing them (yes these selfish fools are amongst the rabid of Trump supporters and they’re so stupid that they actually embarrass Trump).
It’s hard to feel sympathy for this demographic group when they were to happy to steal and pillage other people’s land and labor, in service to the banking interests that ruled them, but, now, when the very same banking interests are starting to pillage them and treat them with same disdain as the others they colonized in the past, now suddenly these whiners cry foul: it’s not supposed to happen to us special Mayflower folk, just the third worlders and the colored-folk!.
Yep you nailed it.
That’s Nussiminen 🙂
Yes, these folks actually behave like madly jealous lovers, not wanting to share ”their” imperialists with anybody else — Hispanics in the US; Arabs/Muslims in Europe. And the ascendancy of Russia and China has the West’s ”progressives” foaming, moaning, and groaning with rage.
It would be best if the US citizenry can overthrow the Neocons from within and then thus spare the world WW3.
Good luck with that,not going to happen,the only language Fascist Imperialists understand is armed resistance,its really that simple,as for any people arrested in Lebanon and Iran proved to be an agent provocateur acting for a foreign government they should be executed.
It’s a pity because the USA (along with Switzerland) is one of the few places in the world where it is legal to bear arms. In theory, Americans have the means to overthrow their government much more than anyone else.
This infantile praise of firearns-for-everybody pretends as if
a) national character and history have no significance
b) revolutions don’t flare up in times of civil war and other big conflagrations and not in peace time
c) powerful reactionaries tremble at the prospect of their mad, brainwashed compatriots playing around with firearms
Looking at Switzerland, it’s an immensely wealthy and, most importantly, peaceful country. It has no legacy of genocide at home or abroad and its population is not driven to insanity, fanaticism, and violence by 24/7 corporate fascist misculture. Consequently, the permission to possess private firearms does not mean very much in the Swiss context. The contrast to the absolutely moronic population and ditto ”fabric” of society in the US speaks for itself. Shooting sprees in the schoolyards do not happen in Switzerland.
The most convincing way of debunking private firearms as the sine qua non for revolution in the genuine sense of the word — the American so-called ’revolution’ was premeditated land-grabbing and genocide — is looking at the epic revolutions of Russia (1917) and China (1949). There, the people were not running around with any private firearms shooting all and sundry in a state of utter madness. If anything, private firearms were in the possession of the forces of reaction. Yet, the latter botched it.
Last but not least: As long as the truly powerful reactionaries keep poisoning the minds of the populace with depravity and degeneracy, no private firearms will ever be directed against the former. The US will see carnage where millions of criminally insane Pindos — each waving the US flag of course — shoot to get their hands on whatever resources are still up for grabs.
As a trained military sniper I would like to add my favorite gun quote, from my favorite gun instructor
“Owning a gun no more makes you a shooter than owning a guitar makes you a musician”
That’s so TRUE, I’m a trained marksman, but I also play the guitar, and I know that both take years of careful and dedicated personal solo training to reach high skill levels.
In summary giving a moron a gun is like giving a moron a guitar, don’t expect beautiful music, and don’t expect him/her to hit the side of a barn.
99% of the firearms owners have never had real firearm training, sure you might some old US-Marine guys
Then there is this other little problem with ‘guns’, to be a soldier, what makes the ‘NAVY SEAL’ such a mythology, because they don’t quit, under any amount of pain, or discomfort, they move-on, that is something you can teach no man, its rare to find such people
So to be a ‘real warrior’ you need the stamina of a Navy Seal, and the shooting ability of DOE trained sniper ( their the best because all they do 24/7 is train )
How do you teach this to the average Homer Simpson USA rah-rah??? You can’t
WW3, nuclear, will never happen.
Elite, everywhere, will be protected by bio tracer while billions of untermensch die. Elite will laugh from their super yachts as they watch plebe chaos unfold on their TV’s – similar to Israelis pulling their sofas out to watch Gaza being bombed.
The US doesn’t need to use any heavy force on Lebanon! Look how they’ve cowed and cornered Beijing without firing a single shot. They’re wining the trade war, have turned HK upside down and now have the upper hand in Bolivia, Lebanon, Iraq, etc, etc.
Only Russia, India and Brazil seem to have deftly stopped them in their areas of interest.
Didn’t they just plant one of their own in Brazil?
China just wants to do business, they don’t have time to play games with a dying empire (USA)
Watch the China-Israel port building very closely, Israel will get its Yinion-Plan, its Greater-Israel,
Everybody is investing in India, its projected to have the best economy in coming years, stock market in Brazil is going to the moon.
Given USA rich elite are investing in India & Brazil, I would say it is OWNED. The rich elite are already investing in CHINA.
HK is a dead man walking, just like USA. China doesn’t need HK anymore as the ‘gateway’. All the USA ‘Free China Bill’ did was guarantee criminals in HK free visa & passage to USA. If China is smart they’ll do a CUBA, and give 1,000’s of these CIA trained children a one-way ticket to the USA. Nobody can call this ‘winning’
In the Guardian sewer today there was a story outlining how Iraq will be split up as the ‘militias’ aligned with Iran fight ‘tribes’ opposed to them. In other words the Zionazi Oded Yinon Plan to destroy all Israel’s neighbours and fragment them along sectarian and tribal lines. I bet I know who wrote that garbage, thinks I. Lo and behold, my psychic powers did not fail me. It was Martin Chulov, the MI6 Daily’s resident MOSSAD mole. Evil, never, ever, ever rests-it’s in the Nature of the Beast.
Update from one of the Troubled Trio via reliable analyst Canthama. Supports the assertion from a reader BTL Saker Vineyard re the Kadi article on Lebanon: these 3 synthetic Colour revolutions are fading fast:
“Canthama BTL #305925 SyrPer News:
It is good to hear from Taxi, who lives in Southern Lebanon on recent events in Iran.
“Well it all just fizzled out inside of 24 hours: color-revolution attempt whimpered right off the map of Tehran a mere few hours after it banged. No, it ain’t happening. Iran threw a bucket of water at it so fast and the dye just ran off gurgling into the drain. Full stop.
Earlier today, Iranian internal security arrested over 150 ‘trouble-makers’ who tried to close down major roads – they suspect them of being “embassy protestors” (fake, paid protestors). Them Axis of Evil members thought they could do simultaneous, exact damage to the trio of Beirut-Baghdad-Tehran: have a bunch of civilians there murdered while they cozily stuffed their Thanks Giving turkey and made Christmas shopping lists. No such luck, busters!
And as it happens, the Leb situ is picking up some too (more on that later), and even in Iraq, some kind of light at the end of the tunnel can now be glimpsed (more on that later too). Don’t get me wrong, it ain’t over yet for either Iraq or the Leb, but the ‘destroyers of the world’ appear to have ran out of handcuffs, and ran out of road too. They’ve hit a political wall in both Iraq and the Leb.”
Light at the end of the tunnel?
Please how do you explain that to a Palestinian? The only light is when Israel has been incinerated off the planet, an sadly that means much of what was Palestine.
Light signify’s hope, and we all know that the ANZ outcome is Armageddon.
So this light you speak of, is this the light you see before the end?
There is no fairy book outcome? Even the Jews themselves have chosen the Sampson-Option, meaning, if they can’t have it all, then nobody get’s it.
Israel is at peak power, China is building super-ports in Israel. USA is once again stealing Syrian Oil and transporting it to Israel, where they can enjoy $20/Barrel oil. They have moved all the good Technology of the USA ( think google/intel ) to Israel. In the future Israel will be a leading provider of software/hardware, as they have stolen all the good designs on earth, and moved the factory’s to their land.
Yes, the USA is going to cave, but ‘Greater Israel’, & Yinion-Plan are all still 100% in their eyes.
Just because “Uncle-Scam” is in his deathbed doesn’t mean that ANZ isn’t at their prime.
Israel is also a member of AIIB ( Asia Bank ) USA is NOT.
Once the USD collapses, Israel will be the first to dance, as always.
Hit the Wall? IMHO the strategy of Israel is what they have done to the Palestinian, beaten them, knocked them down, not any different than long ago when they captured African slave’s and took them to the New World. They know how to do this. These constant wars of attrition, where the only thing the public see’s is widows, and the death of its young wears on people. Like Palestinians who have spent years in Israel prisons being tortured, you can see it in their eyes.
I think “The Palestinian” is the plan for the USA people and all of “Greater Israel”, you have a choice, to be a Gamma-Male ( Brave New World – Alpha, Beta, Gamma ) or die. This is why all western policing has adopted the Israel model. Even in the “Green-Zone” embassy’s Afghan or Iraq, police are being westernized (Israel-ized).
The ‘Reset’ is coming, that means more than just not having a USD reserve, it means a new Chinese-Russian-ANZ currency, where Israel can print to infinity, and OWN every cop-shop in Lebanon, or Greater Israel.
Israel can & will cast USA into the wind, once they can print their own fiat to infinity. They will be richer than Saudi. The Chinese love Israel, and see them as the proper custodian of MENA given their ability to OWN the USA.
These particular future-issues are not condoned here, but are not supported either, since the singular objective is the collapse of the Americans. As long as the object is anti-empire, then the message is acceptable, as soon as the object shifts to a speculative “what now”, and the Russia/China double-helix is instigated in a plot to create a new world empire, then the Saker-blog-mass-consensus will go for the crotch and eyes, three stooge style, no holds barred (read: moderation doesn’t apply).
I am very interested to your speculative “what now”.
Pls do share if you have some time.
Thanks.
”Embassy protestors” — highly perspicacious concept indeed; not just ’highly likely’. Good job done by Iran. I hope HongKong will see the embassy protestors quit the place. The same goes for Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.
This is the most important hour for the Resistance Axis, it must survive this plot, otherwise the entire region will burn and fall into Zionist hands.
All is script, all is pre-ordained by the ANZ owners of the World. Read Carroll Quigley, note that ANZ has been running the world since 1700’s, and by the time they got Clinton in they largely had gain control of the entire earth. During POTUS Clintons inauguration speech, he personally thanked Professor Quigley for introducing him to the right people to gain access to power in the USA. Quigley had been Chief Historian for the CIA for 40+ years, from his perch at Georgetown where he ran the Foreign-Affairs admin. For any serious student of reality, reading all 8+ of Quigleys books is a requirement.
We know for certain, for all rioters, all opposition groups, they’re all owned by the owners of the press.
Even the banned ( think alt-right ‘alex jones’ ) are banned, yet they too are married to ANZ princesses, like they create a counter-narrative, and then they’re banned, as to say these are taboo topics. Where it can be argued that the banned ideas are Jewish, yet taboo, just to prove to the goy that’s its the idea, and not source that matters.
Even all the ISIS groups, and al-cia-duh are known owned by the ANZ owner of the earth. Even in HK almost all the warring party’s are all owned by a few HK billionaires, and under supervision of US State Department ( Official policy implementer for Prime Minister Bibi )
One constant in the entire history of ANZ ownership is they eventually kill the golden goose, and move on like locust. Otherwise they remain in power, and continue the Hollywood narrative of good-guys, bad-guys, and axis-resistance.
Even the guys who brought down the east-german wall like Gorby, ended up getting air-lifted with a golden-parachute to paradise.
Even the Chiang-Kai-Shek vs Mao war of China was scripted as both were owned and created by different NEO owners of the opium racket.
It doesn’t matter which team you are rooting for, they’re owned by some ultra-rich ANZ tribesman somewhere.
Sure Palestine is a prison, no doubt, but there are lots of hell wholes all over the world made and run by the ANZ.
Just look at the contempt of the IDF towards Palestinians, and note that the IDF cops are training the USA cops, everyone in the USA is also a Palestinian, and dTrumpfs wall is to keep those that survive the coming holocaust contained free-roaming tax cows.
Everything that went down in Ferguson (USA black riots), was because cops and police chief were following their Israel tour of duty IDF policing guidelines of training, which are ‘shoot first, ask questions later’ Israel policy.
As head of the Resistance Axis, Iran and Hezbollah must continue to remain steadfast and focused and not become distracted by the “artificial noise” coming from the fools and 5th columnists – because, this too, shall pass!!!
Iran already called Trump’s/USA’s bluff last Summer, when it blasted Uncle Sam’s drone from its skies.
And instead of “fire and fury”, Trump was forced to stand down and sputter excuses.
Why?
It is said that US military brass, in briefing Trump, told him that in attacking Iran, there were no good options, so in the end, not even a “symbolic” strike was deemed prudent.
The US is a braggart and a bully who likes to pick on the weak and vulnerable, but with Iran they know that the “known unknowns” that await them are multiple and could prove catastrophic.
Saudi Arabia, got the ultimate humiliation handed to it recently, when despite spending $$$billions buying military equipment – those that Israel permit it to get of course – the Houthis we able to evade these weapon systems and launch a precision strike against the kingdom’s oil production facilities. Effectively shutting it down.
The Saudi kingdom and its clown prince looked extremely vulnerable and stupid when pictures emerged of the damages inflicted on it.
And this is the country that courts war with Iran?
Israel and its muderous regime continues to slaughter the largely defenseless and besieged Palestinians with full US backing and EU complicity – only Iran has been consistent in supporting the Palestinians and denouncing Israeli crimes.
Israel and its supporters are trying to push the US into a war with Iran – just like they did with Iraq – but Trump has thus far resisted their efforts.
He has instead allowed them free reign at the Treasury Department via sanctions, which is just short of war, but not what the blood thirsty criminals in Tel-a- Viv want.
This too shall pass..
Thanks for your analysis Aram.
It’s been blatantly obvious for a long time, the Empire’s ultimate goal is too destroy the Islamic Republic and replace the Govt with a puppet regime answerable to Washington and Tel Aviv.
I try and avoid the presstitutes coverage of the protests in Iraq and Lebanon.
The presstitutes coverage of the Hong Kong Otpor/NED ‘protests’ is full frontal China bashing as it is, with the ‘protestors’ bravely fighting for freedom and democracy. United States style.
I can only imagine what they’re saying about Iraq and Lebanon with plenty of barbs and accusations directed at Iran.
I found this to be a very useful analysis both about Iran and Lebanon.
‘Surprise for the Enemy’: Iran Launches Mass Production of Jask Cruise Missiles
https://sputniknews.com/military/201912011077453099-surprise-for-the-enemy-iran-launches-mass-production-of-jask-cruise-missiles/
“Along with missile manufacturing, the country’s Navy has also disclosed five other military projects it is currently involved in, including the sea-launched Pelikan drone, the Sadaf-2 naval mine, the Soren positioning system, the Balaban guided bomb, and the Loqman training vessel.
The Iranian Navy has initiated the mass production of submarine-launched Jask cruise missiles, the chief of the naval warfare service Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.
According to Khanzadi the domestically-developed missile will be fitted onto all of Iran’s submarines, adding that the current range of the projectile will be significantly improved further on, allowing it to hit targets across long distances.
Khanzadi noted that the missile had been developed as part of the “Jask-2 project”, while another project codenamed “Jask-3″ is also underway.
The official added that Iran will hold a joint naval military manoeuvre with Russia and China next month.”
The controlled media is covering the phony impeachment proceedings as the only news going on in the world as a red herring to distract the Americans from the trend of a declining life expectancy in the exceptional nation. They teach fake history in their educational system which is believed in more by the people at the top. You cannot run complex systems when the knowledge base is constructed on falsehoods. The people who make policy decisions cannot possibly know what is going on at home much less in other parts of the world. That is why it is not inconceivable that they will make catastrophic errors like risking nuclear war.
FortRus has posted an article on most recent Tirana quake, a 6.4 on Tuesday the 26th, accusing Iran!
A very curious content article stating that the MEK headquarters was hit bullseyes dead center, sending their psy-op into a tailspin. This follows recent events with regards to Europe and Iran finance deals, and the repeated anti-Iran noise to derail relations. On a curious note, a la CAF (magic nwo weaponry) the MEK made a special Washington presentation the day of the quake (some hours afterward) with an anti-Iranian paper, auspiciously titles: Protests Shake Iran’s Foundation
https://mek-iran.com/2019/11/27/ncri-us-gives-new-details-about-iran-uprising-at-press-conference/
“Dear Aram where are the good guys.”
If you are using terms like “good guys”, maybe you are reading the wrong sort of blog. I’m not sure where to steer you to where you can find discussions about “good guys” and “bad guys”, perhaps a gaming forum, or one about hollywood films? ;-D
American Herald Tribune, the conservative conscience of Anglo-America, supports Iran with an article by Sharmine Narwani:
“Western Media Excited About ‘New Iran Revolution’, But Polls Tell a Different Story About Protests. Data from two foreign polls tell a very different story about protests in Iran. The economy is tough, but a majority of Iranians back their government’s security initiatives and reject domestic upheaval.”
https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/iran/3674-western-media-excited.html