By Katerina for the Saker Blog
In this my third and hopefully last essay I will try to analyse an ingrained and totally unresolvable animosity between England and Russia. Here what riles me a lot is when some people would describe England as “Britain”. I have lived in both Scotland and England and I have also spent some wonderful holidays on the Welsh coast and I can say this, with the most assured certainty, that those three countries are totally different from each other, and the Scottish and the Welsh despising of English is unanimous, as both had suffered greatly from their terrible English neighbour. Those two, at various times, had a bitter experience of this so-called “Imperial Power”, which has been the cornerstone of this English “supremacy”.
Let’s look at this English “supremacy” a little bit closer. England has evolved as a combination of invaders to that part of the island, mostly a hybrid of Franco – German abnormality, combined with some “Norman” extracts. Aggressiveness was the unifying factor among them. And this inbred aggressiveness has also been a defining factor in their attitude towards the rest of the world. The drive to subjugate, to control, to enslave has been the hallmark of this English “race”. They have a lot to answer for, together with the Roman Catholic Church.
Unfortunately the brainwashing of their own English population has been extremely successful – in England, the notions of England as “the green and pleasant land”, the “land of hope and glory”, the one “ruling the waves” and having had the vast empire on which the “sun never sets” is still totally pervasive among most of them. They think it’s a great legacy.
They didn’t see the victims.
What we now have is a country that has lost its imperial status but still trying to hang on to the previous “glory”, this time by using their “dumb giant”, aka USA, thru which they are still trying to impose this control and subjugation on the rest of the world – in cahoots with the Jewish banking cabal.
The City of London is the headquarters. This banking cabal, starting with Rothschilds, at the time of the Napoleonic wars, through lies and machinations, had pretty much taken control of the Bank of England and also, unfortunately for the world, discovered that they had an absolute affinity with the English in their identical and all-consuming need for domination and control of others.
Their method was to use money. Even better, other people ‘s money, and the Talmudic Zionistic mentality could never stay away from possessing such money and using it for their pervasive manipulation and control.
It was a union made in HELL.
So, now we have this Anglo-Zionist entity that has managed to gain control of the world banking, and of course, the political arena, the military industrial complex, pharmaceutical and food industry, mass media, entertainment, etc, AND, importantly, education. Unfortunately, most of the rest of the world does not seem to realise as to what extent they are being manipulated and CONTROLLED. Some are waking up though.
The fight I am describing is the fight of this Anglo-Zionist entity with Russia, and it is a MORTAL fight. I will also add that, not least of all, Russian true Orthodox religion is unacceptable to some, who are hiding in the background for now – where they prefer to be.
Over the centuries Russia and England had a remarkably fraught relationship – based on mutual dislike and distrust. One can wonder as to why – there are no shared borders, nothing to trigger the usual conflicts and yet, this deep-seated, centuries old animosity continues unabated. Why?
Well, this conflict is going MUCH deeper – it is a civilisational and a conceptual conflict – of totally opposite mentality, which is the essential and conscious self-awareness of being and how that affects others – whether one lives in harmony with the others or whether one wants to have power over them.
England has always seen itself as a dominant force – divide and conquer type of power. Russia has always strived for unity and peace, and not to be controlled by any external forces.
Russia became an Empire largely by absorbing various “peoples” living on that vast land and giving them a “Russian Home”, where they were being protected and their cultures preserved. England, on the other hand was building a different kind of Empire – a colonial one, with slavery, oppression, subjugation and control. Two radically different examples of “world order”.
(Here is a thought – perhaps if they had the rich landmass that Russia has, then that driven and destructive colonial mindset might not have unleashed itself on the world? Just a thought, although I don’t believe that would have been very likely, also we cannot afford to be charitable here).
England wanted global domination and Russia stood in its way. Most wars that Russia had to fight had an English “hand” behind them. It supported Sweden in its war with Russia, it supported Turkey in numerous Russian – Ottoman wars, it supported Japan in their war on Russia and the list can go on and on. The Crimean war was one of the exceptions where they actually fronted up for the fight. The very good rhetorical question that nobody seems to be asking – what on earth they were doing there in the first place?!
The most devastating of those wars, the WWII, had England’s full support and encouragement for Nazi Germany to attack Russia. That way they were hoping to get rid of BOTH their enemies at once. Thus is the mentality of this English “race” – a pathological hatred towards anyone who threatens their craven need for dominance. Hidden by a false smile.
What also greatly contributes to this mortal conflict, is the ingrained Zionistic hatred towards Russia. The reason for it I believe is well known – centuries ago most of them were expelled from Russia, from an enclave known as “Khazaria” (roughly above and between Black and Caspian seas), as they were making life a living hell for their Russian neighbours.
(I would say that nothing has changed, just ask the Palestinians!)
Why do you think that in the past, most countries in Europe had these talmudic Jews living in “ghettos”, shunned, segregated, and not allowed to interact with the rest of the population? What does that tell you? I would say that speaks of experience.
The moment they were stupidly released from these ghettos, of course by the liberal minded of those days, they had immediately infiltrated (or better say, infested) the hubs of power and control, wherever they could. Especially when it came to money and banking – they knew very well that by controlling money they can control everything else, including political power. People in USA and Europe are now paying a very heavy price for that liberal stupidity of the past, as most of their politicians are bought and paid for. It’s called lobbying and political donations – those who are paying for these politician’s election campaigns, get to dictate the favourable to themselves policies and while this system exists, the political structure, inevitably, will be always corrupt.
Russia has paid its heavy price as well, the so-called “Bolshevik Revolution” was carried out mainly by this vile spawn. Stalin, by the way, despite being a Georgian, was a Russian patriot and was hell-bent on getting rid of them. (For those who do not understand why Russians still feel great affection for Stalin, this should explain it).
Here I would like to clarify something. There are lots of Jews in Russia who are very intelligent, highly educated, good, hard-working, “normal” people, who love the country they live in. They also passionately defend it from the attacks by the West. Russia is their home. My good friend from school days was beautiful, intelligent and talented girl from a Jewish family; lots of people living in Israel speak Russian as their first language and a lot of them do not condone or support Israel’s policies, but that’s not the Jews we are talking about here.
In Russia there are two very distinctive nouns for people from that bloodline – “evrey” as in jew and “zhid” as in zionist, and that distinction there is for a very good reason! We are talking here about Zhids, unfortunately there are also quite a few of them in Israel and USA as well as everywhere else – the spawns of what I call a degenerate, defective gene, sadly, from that same gene pool. The ones who would sell their own mother if they can make a profit. Psychopaths, in other words.
This, the “khazarian” zionistic, psychopathic hatred towards Russia is centuries old and the desire for revenge is all consuming, but at the same time, of course, also to have a chance to pillage the country’s resources. Most of these so-called “Russian oligarchs” were such Zhids, who looted as much as they could during the terrible 90s and then ran to, where else… England!
To this Anglo-Zionist entity, throughout the ages, Russia has always been and remains enemy number one. That deeply ingrained animosity and hatred is impossible to eradicate. Unless the entire English “establishment”, including Monarchy is removed, and replaced with some forward-thinking people, and the Zhids owned banking is thoroughly cleansed, regulated and controlled, this state of affairs will not be resolved peacefully. This time this evil twin’s “HAND” will be behind the USA, which they totally own and control and which they would try to use. Add to that the greed of wanting to possess what Russia has and you will get a very clear picture as to why we have this aggressive, war-mongering posture towards Russia. They desperately want to destroy it as a Nation, over the centuries they have tried quite a few times and they will not stop until they destroy the whole world with it… They are Psychopaths.
And they need to be stopped.
I cannot think of any British Prime Minister (most were English born), who even attempted to improve this situation in any way. At least in the USA they had few Presidents (very few) who clearly understood how crucially important it was to have Russia as an ally, not as an enemy.
That understanding didn’t end well for them. The spider has indeed woven a very large web.
Although a much better comparison would be to that of a malignant cancer that has spread through the body and is killing the living tissue. This Anglo-Zionist cancer could destroy this humanity – while the humanity continues to be wilfully ignorant, insouciant, lazy and willing to be deceived. While we are being distracted with various side-shows, such as US elections, for example, the Psychopaths ugly hands are on the steering wheel, and one can only guess as to where they are driving this thing.
The only force that can stop them is Russia and China but that does not mean that others in this world should be sitting on their hands and watching – we are talking about our survival as a human family and the future for our children. Everyone who can think of that, needs to fight this evil in every way one can. As I have said before, we need to stop fighting among ourselves and turn our full attention towards one COMMON ENEMY.
The constant demonization of Russia and now China is all pervasive as Global MSM channels of information are totally OWNED by this Cabal, all of them. The populations of USA, Europe, Australia and everywhere else that has those MSM channels gets this brainwashing propaganda INCESSANTLY, every day! And lots of people believe it. Here again is that willingness to be deceived and that laziness that stops them from finding out the actual facts, the TRUTH. Listening to some of these people can make one feel absolute despair. For Christ sake, USE you God given brains!
Russia and China, two powerful countries each in its own right, are now combining their efforts to basically, save our world. We must do all we can to help – they are trying to save this world for us, after all.
The very first thing that needed to be done was to cut off the blood supply that feeds that cancer, the US dollar, and slowly but surely this is happening and they are beginning to feel it, hence the hysterical aggression unleashed on China and more demented provocations against Russia, including an attempt at “colour revolution” in Belarus and another “Novichok” garbage, now with this twit Navalny. Honestly, they cannot even come up with something original anymore!
I believe we have some German readers on this blog, here are few words for them:
Germany is in a dire need to get out of this sick and abusive dependence and the sooner, the better. This situation with NorthStream2 will be Germany’s biggest test. The Anglo-Zionist Cabal is arrogantly showing to you, Germans, how much you are under THEIR control and not just to you, to the rest of the world. Are you going to assert yourself and fight for your vital national interests or are you going to fold?
They have waited until the gas pipe was almost completed, with 8 BILLIONS already invested into it, and with only a hundred or so km left to go, they pulled the plug. Do you Germans realise what you are dealing with here and what that means? They are saying to you loud and clear– see what we can do, and if in the future, you dare to sign any agreements that we don’t approve, this is the price you are going to pay. You are vassals and you will do only what your Master tells you!
How does that feel?
Germany needs that gas pipe much more than Russia, as your future economy would absolutely depend on it. This Cabal has already done quite a few nasty things to your car industry, which no doubt, affected your economy, are you going to roll over here as well? Hopefully not. You Germans must still have some dignity left and can find the strength to stand up to this bullying and abuse, especially from THIS vile lot.
You are better than that.
As for the others, I like the very apt description of them having “tied their boats to the Titanic” and we all know what happened to that “unsinkable” ship. Are you hearing this, Australians? And Japanese and South Koreans and the rest of you vassals, including EU Europe? The time is now, to untie these ropes and move away – fast!
The “Perfect Storm” is coming.
Apparently, the Atomic Clock is now at only 100 seconds to midnight.
God help us.
Sources: https://www.stalkerzone.org?s=England+Russia+enemy
Somewhere I hear some Irish laughter….
Katerina; As a New Zealander who understands full well just what it is like to live under the arrogant boot of the English, my heart goes out to you for your wonderfully accurate insight as to the true nature of the disease that afflicts humanity. Your essay was nicely balanced. i particularly like the words with which you ended your article. “God help us.” Perhaps the malignant English would be the last people to trust that God is actually helping. But first we must be driven to see the evil for what it is. You remind me of an Iranian saying; “If there are two fish fighting anywhere in the sea, the English will be involved.”
For myself I feel driven to help American’s understand that the America they are brought up to see is not a free and self determining country at all. It is a reconquered slave colony. The English have been masterful at the reconquest of America. They have used their prodigious mental capacities to define America for the Americans in a manner that suits the imperialist agenda of the City of London. Americans don’t actually hate America at all. They hate a twisted caricature of America which they have been manipulated to imagine is the real America. Which means according to this logic, America actually needs to be rediscovered. England has been wisely described as “a scorpion country that is responsible for much of the misery in the world.” Thank you for an excellent essay. You have cut to the heart of the matter with passion and wisdom.
Hi ‘Snow Leopard’,
Not sure if this is a good example of that, but one irony I have noticed is that part of the national identity of a republic like the USA involves adherence to the Customary system, a system of measurements based on the body parts of long-deceased English kings and queens – from whom the Founding Fathers have allegedly declared independence 244 years ago.
What adds to this irony is that the US was an early adopter of decimal currency – 100 cents to a dollar – as early as 1792. There’s even a story of Thomas Jefferson requesting a copy of the kilogram and meter to be shipped from France (which failed, but I digress). There’s also how the US (not the British Empire) was one of the seventeen signatories of the Meter Convention of 1875.
Granted, the customary system isn’t the exact same system as Imperial, as some of the units are different and others are absent. But the remaining units (pound, ounce, foot, inch, mile, etc.) are still the same, and therefore share the same English origin.
If English influence is one reason the US is still not on the metric system (besides American Exceptionalism), then I’d be grateful for a better one; Canada, Australia, Britain and New Zealand are, albeit to varying degrees (e.g. Britain still uses miles per hour). Your guess is as good as mine.
Joey; Hello. An interesting point about custom. The American revolutionaries were such because they simply wanted to restore their own full rights as free Englishmen. Having secured that liberty it was easy for the English to turn them back into anglophiles. What is the most that a blue-blood from the Hamptons can aspire to? To marry into English aristocracy. It was Dimitri Orlov who said the English regained control of their American property through two means; the Southern states and soft culture. Soft culture was the real stealth attack. And it worked through gaining control of the media. How many English TV shows have we seen that the Americans honor by attempting a local copy and remake? For an American if you want to display class, show an Anglo affectation.
The really tricky thing, as I see it, is that the English know that they stand at the apex of creation, and look down on everyone else from the absolute pinnacle of the developed and cultured modern intellect. They display formidable psychological self confidence. This easily sways the colonials. Always has.
Snow Leopard
Absolutely…very well said!
Cheers
Col
As you wrote, Katerina, here in the USA the situation is complicated (more like dominated) by our Zionist-controlled politics. The majority of Zionists here are Christian not Jewish. They constitute the rock-solid core of Trump’s base. He’s surrounded himself with Likudniks and Zionists, including Pompeo and Pence, and they look to war with Iran and Russia as the apocalyptic fulfillment of their crazy end-times theology.
He made a deal with gangster Sheldon Adelson to kill the Iran nuclear deal in the final weeks before the 2016 election in exchange for millions in campaign contributions. Adelson was the biggest single contributor to Republican campaign coffers and pulled strings with his Kosher Nostra pals so that the election came out in Trump’s favor. He has slavishly supported Israel ever since, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and marginalizing the Palestinians, just like his Christian Zionist base wanted him to do. He’s totally dependent on them if he has any hope at all of reelection in November. But, if it doesn’t look like that will happen, we’re all waiting for some kind of “October surprise” that will enable him to declare a “national emergency” and assume near dictatorial powers under the USA Patriot Act. May Heaven help us all if that happens.
Katerina, clear and crisp presentation.
It’s that simple. A tribe of psychopaths who have cornered the world banking and dominate the MICs of the Western nations. They start wars, finance proxies, overthrow regimes, spread hatred and attained hegemony until Russia rose from the dead in the past 20 years of Putin and China rose from 150 years of humiliation to become wealthy and influential.
I agree that they will continue on their psychotic path until Putin and Xi outsmart them.
I don’t see how or when the vassals will ever break away. The are deeply impacted by a nation-state version of the Stockholm Syndrome all kidnap victims held for a long period suffer.
Larchmonter445
Katerina has pointed out the destruction of the Khazarian Kingdom by Russia, created by a Turkish tribe called Khazars, who in the early Middle Ages converted to the Hebrew faith, becoming Jews overnight. The history of the Khazarian Kingdom is intentionally overlooked in the West, where few people even know who the Khazars are.
Once the Khazars became Jews, they alienated both Russians and Persians through their racist and imperial ambitions. In fact the Khazarian Kingdom was destroyed by a combined Russian/Persian military alliance, which explains Khazarian hatred for both Russians and Iranians. The Khazars moved from southern Russia to Eastern and Western Europe, ending up on the Atlantic coast of France, with severe consequences for both Eastern and Western Europe.
In the years leading to 1066, Duke William of Normandy started a quarrel with King Harold of England over the throne of England. Duke William wanted the throne, which he could only get through war. He had no money for a military campaign. The Khazars from Rouen step in. They offer Duke William the money on condition they became tax collectors in England. William accepts the offer, and raises a mercenary army of some 10.000 men. He builds a fleet and invades England. At the Battle of Hastings he defeats King Harold. England succumbs to a Norman/Khazarian invasion.
Historians never fully explained how a duke could fight a king, nor did they mention the Khazarian involement in the invasion. England was, as officially stated in history books, invaded by Normans and opened to the Franco/Latin culture, which is half true. The fact that Khazars coveted England is always ignored, as they viewed Britain as an island fortress, just perfect for their future imperial ambitions. Britain was to be the center of power, a role the City of London plays today, as it is an independent banking country inside England and London, ruled by the Rothschild’s. Remarkably few people know this.
The Khazars remained tax collectors in England for some two hundred years, right up to the reign of Edward I’st, known as Longshanks, who was fighting a war in Scotland. He was short of money. The Khazars again step in and offer Edward the money on condition he accepted their overlordship, namely consent to become their political puppet. The infuriated Edward sent the Khazarian leaders to the Tower of London, where he had them decapitated. All the other Khazars were expelled from England, just like they were expelled from Russia. This is where English and Russian history is identical, and more was to follow.
The Khazars were bidding their time, seeking revenge against the English monarchy. In the 17th century they provoke a quarrel and civil war between King Charles and Parliament over the role of the King and his powers. What in fact we had was the beginning of the creation of the communist ideology, the difference being that in the 17th century the quarrel was provoked by having the English middle classes of the time turn against the aristocracy. The Khazarian agent in England was Oliver Cromwell, financed by Khazars resident in Holland. The rest is history. King Charles is executed in revenge for the execution of Khazarian leaders by Edward the I’st. Oliver Cromwell permits the return of Khazars back to England, who end up controlling the Monarchy, the Government and finances, something that has not changed to this day.
The English civil war of the 17th century is one of the most important events in world history, as the actual civil war and the subversive methods used were to be replicated right up to our present age. The English civil war was to be used as a blueprint for future revolutions, coup d’etats and color revolutions.
For subversion to work, an Oliver Cromwell is needed to strike the enemy from within. This traitor is both rewarded and financed by Khazarian money. In 1776 George Washington, a freemason, starts the American “revolution”, namely an insurrection, when barely 7 % of Americans join him. Even so, he succeeds with French help. After that we have the French “revolution”, provoked by Khazarian controlled freemasons. The French king is executed, just like the English. After that we have “revolutions” of 1830 and 1848, leading to the Russian “revolution” of 1917. The Russian Tsar is executed as revenge for the destruction of the Khazarian Kingdom. Apparently he was killed in a most brutal fashion. His killers were not Russians, but Khazars. The Russian Oliver Cromwells were Lenin and Trotsky. The communist commissars who oversaw Russia were, in 80 % of cases, Khazars. In between we have Marx and Engels, two Khazarian philosophers who introduced the communist philosophy. Both were Khazarian financed, and Marx was in fact a blood relative of the Rothschild’s. The communist philosophy is an export philosophy, meant for Eastern Europe and Asia, where the intent was to introduce dictatorial rule, eradicate private ownership and place a nations finances and natural wealth into the hands of Khazarian bankers and corporations they influence. This strategy had limited success, as proven by Russia and China.
Not to be overlooked, of course, were the two wold wars, financed and provoked by Khazars, where the intent was to prevent a German-Russian economic alliance, something Bismarck advocated in the 19th century, for which he was removed from power. Also not to be overlooked was Stalin, who crushed Khazarian rule in Russia (Trotsky was executed in Mexico). His rise to power in 1924 led in 1925 to the appearance of an obscure character by the name of Adolf Hitler, who in 1933 was brought to power by Anglo-American Khazars. In 1931 they opened in Basel, right next to the German frontier, the Bank of International Settlements, which financed Hitler, whose chief task was the invasion and break up of Russia. This was a repeat performance. In 1812 the Khazars financed Napoleon in his invasion of Russia. He fails. A new invader is required. In 1871 Germany is permitted to unite and on two occasions is driven to war against Russia. On both occasions it fails to invade and break up Russia. After 1945 this task is given to NATO, which starts an encirclement of both Russia and China, and when the word “globalization” becomes well known. The word means imperial rule by private banks and corporations.
And what do we have now ? Conflict zones in Ukraine, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Iraq, Pacific, etc. Khazarian globalist policies are not going too smoothly, not to mention the gigantic globalist debt they created, one of the biggest being in their colony called the United States of America. As many people know, when bankers find themselves in difficulty, they begin a wider war, hoping to introduce war economies and do some plundering along the way. However, private analysts have for years warned that it would be a very foolish thing to replicate this tactic in a nuclear age, bearing in mind the state of Western finances and manufacturing abilities.
I would like to commend Katerina on this article, which is excellent. However, I would also like to give a friendly warning. When it comes to German-Russian relationships, one needs to look back in history. The old German-Slavic hatreds are a fact. German eastern territories used to be Slavic. The name of Berlin, the German capital, is derived from the North Serbian name of “Brljin”. In the 13th century Alexander Nevsky fought the German knights, who were supported by the Vatican. In the 20th century Russia fought Germany on two occasions. In don’t think Germany has forgotten Drag Nach Osten. Can Germans ever love Slavs ? I don’t think so. As one of my associates, familiar with Germany, told to me years ago, Germans love themselves and nobody else. It would be prudent to remember this.
You write: “Oliver Cromwell, financed by Khazars resident in Holland”. Where is the documentation that these Dutchmen and Jews were Khazar tribesmen and not of Spanish extraction?
“…who in the early Middle Ages converted to the Hebrew faith, becoming Jews overnight.”
Wouldn’t it be more correct to say that they converted to the Talmud? With the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem by the Romans in 70 A.D. Judaism was destroyed as well. Judaism was a sacrificial cult. JHWH had ordered the Judahites to make fire sacrifices to him and as a consequence hundreds of thousands of animals were burnt in the temple each year. The smoke and the smell must have been horrifying but JHWH seemed to enjoy it. The Pharisees were out of a job now and the rabbis took over in Jamnia where they began to write the Babylonian Talmud.
The Khazars became Talmudists, not Jews. The term “Jew” wasn’t created before the middle of the 18th century.
Would appreciate if you may recommend books to read on your Kazars version.
Assume is not the A.Koestler book.
Thanks in advance.
Mario Jose Medjeral
I propose you read this speech by Benjamin H.Freedman:
https://silo.tips/queue/transcript-speech-of-benjamin-h-freedman-willard-hotel-washington-dc-1961?&queue_id=-1&v=1601459508&u=NjIuMjQwLjI0LjE2OQ==
To B.F.
As I have already suggested to someone else, PLEASE write an essay, this your knowledge needs to be spread out as most people here would immensly benefit from reading it!
Rogue nation or rogue state is a term applied to countries perceived as threatening the world’s peace, ergo the United States of America & United Kingdom are rogue nations/states.
Imagine that, a sino-germanic-slavic alliance. G-d’s chosen will be shaking with anger dreaming of new ways to end all humanity.
Well written and true. Those seeking world domination should understand what Hitler failed to see — don’t mess with Russia!
I’m sorry to inform you that the sultan of Turkey has not learned Hitler’s lesson.
So do I hope Putin did,
because soon he will have to speak out and act – this is not fun any more https://avia.pro/news/gruziya-azerbaydzhan-i-turciya-okruzhili-tysyachi-rossiyskih-voennyh-v-armenii
Consequences!
Katerina,
Thank you for your three essays. Enjoyed the perspective and clarity. I applaud the calls for unity and your justified condemnation of perfidious Albion and the descendants of Khazars. Wholeheartedly agree and It can not be said enough. And Russia is most definitely not alone in its suffering, at the hands of duplicitous and treacherous England. Thank you for making mention of others.
I will say that at least after Russia’s great sacrifices, Russian elite and later the USSR dictated their own people’s fate. Before the mostly Jewish led Bolsheviks gained control it was other Russian (not the Jewish variety) elite who removed the truly martyred Tsar and facilitated (through their own treachery), the Bolsheviks. Some other countries made equally great sacrifices in victorious defense of their homeland and sovereignty but had their destinies dictated by the psychopathic leaders of England, the United States and the USSR. Rather than rewarded for these tremendous sacrifices and heroic victory against Germany, they were disgustingly abused and attacked by England, U.S. and the USSR.
Honest questions here, dear Katerina; do you believe that England, rather than Germany is in control of the E.U.? Do you think that some ordinary Germans don’t bask in their own countries superiority. Just those uppity English? Do you believe that Germany, while waging direct war numerous times against Russia, didn’t also fully support other attacks against Russia, by the Ottomans and all?
Yes, German industrialists are fighting against the continued isolation of Russia, but please do not conflate self preservation and insatiable greed with impartiality or respect for Russians. My personal experiences have led me to conclude that western supremacy is not limited to any one country. There are many good Germans (As are most English, Irish, American common folk). I’ve had many interactions with the elite in German business circles and the only thing that trumps their collective disdain for the heathens to the East, is the resources and wealth that can be made from dealing with the uncivilized yolk.
The ordinary people of most western countries need to unite and understand that the enemy is within and ruling over their lives. Not somewhere across any ocean or fake border. Unfortunately, most good folk don’t protest as long as their comfortable lives benefit from the murder and plunder. Perhaps they’ll have no choice as the Empire implodes. Sadly, by then, it will be too late. Their psychopathic leaders will have already decided their fate. Pray for sanity and peace, but more so, pray that the beast goes down quietly before it destroys us all.
Thanks again for an interesting and compelling essay.
To Epiteth
Well, Germans are quite an interesting race. They are very wary of others until they get to know them well. And when they do, they are delightful! No sarcasm here. They are truly wonderful people, hardworking, intelligent and know how to have fun. In this, Russian and Germans have a LOT IN COMMON! Once we remove the insidious brainwashing garbage that is being fed to them, we, two nations, can become greatest allies! I believe this Cabal has senced that and throughout the centuries has tried very hard to keep two apart. They knew that if these two nations become allies, they themselves would be finished. Now you know why they are doing everything they can to keep Russia and Germany apart – their very existence depends on that. I have absolutely nothing against Germans, as I have mentioned before, our close neighbours and very good friends are Germans and you couldn’t find more wonderful and helpful people. It’s the brainwashing that will carry the blame. And, yes lots of them have business connections with Russia, and I would take a great objection if that connection is viewed as simply money-making ventures with “the heathens to the East” and ” the uncivilized yolk”. Give me a break! They know very well with whom they are dealing here.
Katerina,
I don’t think I need to give you a break. Wow! Really? I came to your defense when it was justified. And I ignored your bitter Serb comment. You certainly like to take swipes whether merited or not. My questions were genuine and not meant to be condescending.
Regarding your great defense of Germans; Nowhere in my comments did I denigrate the ordinary German people. My comment of superiority had to do with The ELITES. Are your brilliant and kind neighbors the global head of a major bank? Or major industrial manufacturer? I spoke of my personal experience with these types. If you were a bit fair, you would have remembered what I wrote about my personal family experiences, with many wonderful Germans.
In any case, I wish you well and thank you for your essays. May the many similarities and divine joining of your intellectual equals lead to great prosperity for both your people.
To Epithet
My dear, I don’t know what you have read into my reply to produce this response, but by judging such response it is obvious that you are not German. What I took exception to, is the statement that the German “elite” somehow regards itself “superior” to Russians. We have already discussed this perceived “superiority” in my previous essays and roundly debunked it. Germans have nothing to feel that “superiority” over Rusians and the sooner that realisation sinks in the better it would be for them. But you are bringing it back again! Please don’t. It’s not the actual reality on the ground. Germany is facing a very strong Russia now, one that can once again not only defeat Germany but can totally eliminate it. Although I totally agree with your very last sentence, and this is from where we need to start with. Germany and Russia are the natural allies and should establish that at last!
Re “Are your brilliant and kind neighbors the global head of a major bank? Or major industrial manufacturer? ”
Most elites are disdainful of others.
Entitled. Think they are on top because of merit, not legacies and “leg up” from family and conections.
Nothing special there about Germans, except that Germany elites might be more of a genuine meritocracy than the elites of the UK, France, the USA, etc.
Katherine
Andrei Martyanov has written a few times saying he wants an Iron Curtain between Russia and Europe.
I beg to differ with his idea; based on the similarities between Russia and Germany that are absent in the relationship between Germany and the Anglosphere (e.g. Common law vs Civil law), an Iron Curtain between England and continental Europe would be more appropriate.
Brilliant!
Germans unfortunately didn’t learn their lesson of the past century (a little over in fact).
Biggest threat to the British Empire back at the end of 19th Cent and early 20th cent was any possible union between Germany and Russia. Hence they always needed to find a way to keep the two apart, and even unleashed the WWI (cos Germany was building railway between Berlin and Basra, seriously challenging British dominance) and then making that war last as long as possible, just ask yourselves WHY the lengthy pointless war?!?! They are indeed psychopaths!
Let’s hope Germany is capable to see it all ….
@Denis
Unfortunatly large swathes of Germans have been subjects of probably the most gruesome and perfidious brain washing, sick brains can envisage, and thus hate everything german and everything non-western, no joke there are politicians who are proud to exclaim “Germany die a wretched death” = “Deutschland verrecke !”. This is more or less official german policy. That being said gives you an idea of the task at hand….and the ready laid traps for that undertaking.
There is an awakening going on in depth, and a growing number of germans, notably in the former GDR, have an eerie feeling of things becoming again all too familiar, together with those who somehow preserved recollections from the Thirties…..
Much what can happen in Germany depends on what happens in the US, Merkel refuses Trump (as all of Europe’s Governments) and dreams of Hillary / Obombo, because then they are free to execute the genozide of germans and Europe (as we know it). Merkel is very obviously possessed (demonic), as can be seen when she is confronted with the german national anthem, which doesn’t come as a surprise because she was carefully selected for the job.
Getting rid of this infestation, obviously – in the case of Germany – can only be done with external help / cover, because it is on all accounts a colony of the US which, as Nordstream2 showcases is barely a treaty worthy entity.
This is briefer than I would like as I have no Internet and am reliant on a simple cheap phone and roaming. Katerina I can’t pass tho without thanking you from the bottom of my heart for your vehement rejection of that sneaky word “Britain” which the English ruling class invented to try and hide their evil behind the skirts of the Celts and Gaels they over ran and stole relentlessly from. As you say we are very different people and have had to live beside this nest of vipers who dared to appropriate our leadership (“Prince of Wales”) and confer it on that German – Greek twit Charles.
And concerning your comparison of them with that of cancer I can only add, as a one time nurse and biologist there is only one way to safe the life of a person fighting an aggressive invasive cancer: destroy the cancer totally by whatever means possible or it will kill you.
Sorry, but first you shuold look at the situation in your country. Who controls the central bank and finances, who politics. How powerful are the oligarchs, the individual governors. What you wrote is the sob of a bitter woman for understanding. Others will not help you, but will serve the boss. I guess history has taught you something. Vassals are afraid of the boss, they care not for the future or for justice but for the comfort of life. If the other side was strong, they would stay away. Serbs learned that school. But the other side is weak due to interests of Russian citizens who are breaking up Russia from within, and that is why the West is not afraid of it. Russia is not destroyed only by the Zionists, you have also Jesuits and ecumenists, export import mafia of various nationalities with a Russian passport, foreign(Dulles) medial magnats, you have fascists and communists who are eating you from within. You need to solve the problem at home first to help the rest of the world.
Our vladika Njegos once said … I am not afraid of the enemy who stands in front of us like a leaf in the forest, but of our traitors. Our weakness to point the finger at them.
As a Serb you have lots of bitterness towards the world and what it has done to your country – and towards Russia in particular, for not being there for you when you needed that help the most. I understand that.
Russia, unfortunately at the time was not in the position to help as it was also trying to survive. It has survived and now it is back to being superpower once again. Your opinion of Russia somehow stuck in the 90s. Please get some FACTS on what is actually hapenning there at PRESENT. Thank you.
It was during Eltsin’s time, Eltsin, the alcoholic puppet of American ( Bill Clinton published the messages he sent about the 2,7 billions of $ they sent Eltsin to “win” …well, what could you expect from Russia in this time…?
It’s not really Russia that betrayed Serbia…it’s a submitted and capitalist Russia.
“It was during Eltsin’s time, Eltsin, the alcoholic puppet of American ..”
Boris Nikolaivich, Mr. Zhirinovsky and others are apparently to be congratulated for the continuing half-lives of myths created through their efforts, which contributed to the transcendence of “The Soviet Union” by the Russian Federation in a “hostile environment.
Other congratulations of the continuing half-lives of myths created, included but was not limited to, Mr. Clinton’s and the “Government of The United States of America”‘s benificence in donating a constitution, and then facilitating and financing “winning” an election.
It is true that alcohol consumption was quite prevalent in the Soviet Union and that in meetings not exposed in the public domain, typically held around a table, in front of each participant’s left were placed a 50. cl. bottle of still mineral water, and 50 cl bottle of vodka, typically Moskovskya, and to the right of each participant were placed a 50 cl. bottle of sparkling mineral water, and a 50 cl bottle of cognac, typically Ararat, and in front typically 4 glasses as normal protocol.
In Sverdlovsk the meetings tended to be more regular and consequently Mr. Yeltsin was not inexperienced in these matters.
From 1991 to 1996 Mr. Yelsin was subjected to many pressures and subsequently increased his experience of alcohol, others subject to less stresses such as Mr. Brezhev tended to be more catholic in their choice of substances to abuse, including medals.
@ djole & @ Katerina
“He labelled her a bitter woman sobbing for understanding, she labelled him a Serb bitter at the whole world.”
OK, now that you both got it off your chests, perhaps some rational exchange could take place.
The truly excellent recommendation “get some FACTS on what is actually happening there at PRESENT” applies equally to both of you.
Actually, you both had an excellent start:
FACT: “… Russia, unfortunately at the time was not in the position to help as it was also trying to survive. It has survived and now it is back to being superpower once again. …”
FACT: “… the situation in your country. Who controls the central bank and finances, who politics. How powerful are the oligarchs, the individual governors. …”
Looking now carefully at countries’ insides(!), neither Putin’s deeply capitalist Russia nor today’s hopelessly vassal Serbia (under Vučić of all people…) are paragons of places of good living for common people (that is, those that are not wealthy speculators, oligarch and alike).
And just for starts, ask, for instance: if I am ethnically Slavic, does that mean that I should prefer to be exploited by domestic, Slavic bastards – as opposed to by alien, non-Slavic bastards? Und so weiter.
We are all ears.
Хвала лепо. Очень спасибо.
Google translation,MOD:
Praise lepo. Thank you very much.
P.S.
Хвала лепо. = Thank you nicely.
Очень спасибо. = Very much thank you.
Und so weiter. = And so on.
To Anonomous
Are you trying to troll here? Well, you will not succeed. Your comment is beyond pathetic and does not require a considered reply. Occupy yourself with something else.
I am not trolling, Katerina. Why do you say that?
As everyone else here, I only expect a rational discussion, and I sincerely thought that you both would agree. “Labelling” each other is not any serious adult’s idea of a rational exchange.
Please, do not ever call anyone a “troll” for merely pointing that out to you. I am indeed sorry if you felt offended, while I do expect that you would apologise.
To Anonomous
I cannot have a rational discussion with someone like you. You do not present anything rational to discuss. And do not tell me “do not ever”! This is full stop here.
Sorry, the Russian leadership is helping traitors in my country to this day. For own interest. And what the situation on the ground looks like, it is not only that Serbs are neglected, but almost all former allies. At the same time, you give preference to former enemies by expecting the old allies to understand. You think you have credit, but one that is getting thinner every day. There are no allies in a english game of “balance of power”, your leadership is using also.
Furthermore, as far as the text is concerned, I agree with what you wrote about Zionism, but how fair it is for a Russian or an Irishman to write about some things that an Englishman should write about. Or to subjectively and emotionally asking the vassals to come to their senses. Think about?
Despite all the policy of genocide that they have pursued in recent centuries, the British lords still decided to declare Serbs in the UNSC genocidal. It didn’t work out thanks to Vitalij Curkin. Thank you for that, but from my point of view it is probably a normal thing to block such resolution to any nation without evidences. A nation (that has been set up in Srebrenica with pathological autopsy confirmed only over 400 soldiers victims of the war crime of execution) to be convicted (in addition to its history) of genocide. I think any normal member of the SBUN would block it. Further … I would ask a question not only to you but to all patriotic Russians and Serbs … what are you doing in the countries that killed so many of your ancestors and desecrated their graves? Looking for comfort and better life? Isn’t it hypocritical, then, to write something about these same government that rules there?
Djole,
I greatly respect and look forward to your historically informative posts. Great knowledge to be gleaned.
But I’m terribly disappointed to read such hostile and unnecessary written comments towards our Katerina and modern day Russia in General. There’s no reason for such animosity and disrespect. While you have some salient points, regarding some paradoxes, there’s no need for all encompassing condemnation and hostility.
We can disagree and still show respect and kindness. Forgive the chastising, I do think you bring important information to the community and hope you continue to contribute But please, show our host and brace i sestre, the respect they deserve.
@Ephitet: Don’t you think that you are overreacting? I cannot see anything hostile in Djole’s comment, he just made a point. While picturing Russia as a victim of some evil psychopathic desires of England might be valid to a certain extent, it is also true that Russia can blame their own attitude for the situation they are in at the moment. They should have learnt the enemy they are facing by now.
@Katerina: What is the current Russian foreign political doctrine towards England? Do you think it is correct? Does it strenghten Russia’s position in the global political reality?
To Linda
You seem to have a rather simplistic view of real geopolitics. “Russia can blame their own attitude for the situation they are in at the moment” – what is that supposed to mean? They know EXACTLY who their enemies are and one of them is ENGLAND! How can any country have a “relationship” with another, when that country invents lies, uses demagogery and engages in displays of sheer mendacity towards your country? What is that ” foreign political doctrine” should be? I will tell you – just to ignore for now and wait if they decide to make the most stupid move one can imagine. Russia does not need England to have a strong position “in the global political reality”. All it wants is to be left alone. Since THAT is not going to happen we need to prepare for war, which will devastate this world. The whole point of my essay.
Sputnik,today….. the only Russian newspaper in Serbia opened in the last thirty years… I drink coffee and read the main headlines …….
1: Putin said the following during a telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and South Korea.
“I will travel to South Korea. “I will personally be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine and arrive,” Putin said, according to the statement.
How many times has he supported “souveren” vaccination so far :)?
2. Let’s move on … former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev called on the future winner of the US presidential election to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin without delay, the Times reports.
“The situation is very worrying. Regardless of the outcome of the election, we need to renew the dialogue in order to get out of the current frozen state. “A strong impulse from the presidents of both countries is needed,” Gorbachev said.
How many times has frightened leadership come out with a call so far :)?
3. Let’s move on …… The decision of the Group of International Insurance Companies not to insure ships that could participate in the construction of “North Stream 2” will not “kill” that Russian gas pipeline, and a solution to this situation certainly exists – ships can provided by Russian or Chinese companies, which are not afraid of US sanctions.
Not a day goes by without talking about the North stream. Now their wound is open in the Turkish South Stream as well. As a layman, I said two years ago that they would let them wear out, that they would bleed economically, but that the gas would not pass. How could this pass the security check of the services? Dear friend, in realpolitik, no one talks to actors and the weak. Russia has advantage, MILITARY power. And don’t use it. Just advertises.
By the way, for foreigners, you tube is full of interview shows in Russian, they talk about the situation in Russia, not liberal but patriotic. Last time I listened to Olga Cetverikova on a situation in church, or for example on the Stalingrad TV show with former officers who talk about russian army status, etc. You also have blogs, like Prilepinov. Try to look different views and then create a big picture of who rules Russia.
to djole
“Russia has advantade, MILITARY power. And don’t use it.” How do you envisage Russia using it? Starting a war? Please, stop displaying attitudes, we want intelligent opinions.
Hi Katerina,
Apparently some hold the notion that the Russophobia in Europe would still be present independent of Anglo-American influence. Something about Europe being ‘rotten from within’.
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/09/lavrov-verbatim.html#comment-5069396901
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/09/even-more-military-porn.html#comment-5085493572
What are your thoughts on this other notion? Is there evidence to support this?
Thanks.
Mолодец!
Many truly excellent conclusions/questions in this blog post.
”Over the centuries Russia and England had a remarkably fraught relationship – based on mutual dislike and distrust. One can wonder as to why – there are no shared borders, nothing to trigger the usual conflicts and yet, this deep-seated, centuries old animosity continues unabated. Why?”
I think it’s the survival instinct of a parasite. If one compares the English and the French, the latter were fleecing Russia handsomely by considerable sums invested as capital export. England did that on a significantly smaller scale, but that of course didn’t mean the English were uninterested in plundering Russia. However, given their sense of racial/moral/civilizational superiority, they were inclined to murder and conquest, pretty much like everywhere else they trampled around. Russia’s resilience was anathema to British self-worship. Even Napoleonic France didn’t have any need of cultural Russophobia. France became staunchly Russophobic when the Bolsheviks reneged on the Romanovs’ staggering debts (further reinforced by the scandal when the ugly Sykes-Picot agreement was revealed).
”Stalin, by the way, despite being a Georgian, was a Russian patriot and was hell-bent on getting rid of them. (For those who do not understand why Russians still feel great affection for Stalin, this should explain it).”
The part I put in bold is the entire raison d’être of the infantile disorder we know as Trotskyism. It’s non-existent in Russia (minuscule even compared to the number of bona fide Liberals there). In the West, by contrast, we have the pleasure of being served three equally convincing slanders against Stalin:
a) Stalin was an even nastier antisemite than Hitler (Liberals)
b) Stalin was a Jewish lackey (Nazis)
c) Stalin was a counterrevolutionary traitor in cahoots with World Reaction (Western ’progressives’)
Admittedly a minor point but still an amusing one to make is looking at Sweden’s obnoxious SD party. It started out 30-odd years ago as a White Trash garbage heap (young alcoholics/skinheads) where Islamophobia and anti-Communism were all the rage. In those days, Stalin was condemned as a Jewish lackey — duly ’proved’ by the USSR’s consent in 1947 to the proclamation of what was to become Israel in the following year. Today, having left their ’brown credentials’ far behind, SD has firmly switched from (b) to (a) on the issue.
”Russia and China, two powerful countries each in its own right, are now combining their efforts to basically, save our world. We must do all we can to help – they are trying to save this world for us, after all.”
Exactly. Russia and China stir up more trouble to Western imperialism in half an hour’s time than what the entire Western ”Left” has accomplished throughout its entire pathetic history. This explains why Russophobia is equally strong across the West’s bogus Left/Right ”divide”. To wit: When Russia has strong, perspicacious leaders such as Stalin and Putin, the West — its reactionaries and ’progressives’ alike — stand out as the mental and moral pygmies that they are. Western supremacist dogma are becoming a laughing stock, and it hurts Western self-esteem — badly.
”/…/ hence the hysterical aggression unleashed on China and more demented provocations against Russia, including an attempt at ’colour revolution’ in Belarus and another ’Novichok’ garbage, now with this twit Navalny. Honestly, they cannot even come up with something original anymore!”
Interestingly, their pathetic horseshit stunt in Belarus (courtesy of Gównopolska and tiny insect Lithuania), had many Sakerites lose whatever common sense they had in a hemorrhage of total capitulation, despair, and what-have-you. Well, Lukashenko and Putin were not impressed. It took the Belarusian KGB and the police very little effort to stop the nonsense from becoming more than just nonsense. Some countries, peoples, and leaders can muster more spine, resolve, and wit than others, evidently. As regards Navalny and his theatrics — the less said the better.
Please consider writing more.
I don’t think that you fully understand the psychopathology that has been the driving force behind England since the sixteenth century. You mentioned how the Roman Catholic Church together with Perfidious Albion are responsible together for the extreme animus expressed towards Holy Mother Russia, and yet you give no example of the actions of the RC Church with England. Maybe if you had delved longer into what tragically happened to England in the Reformation era then you might understand how the barque of merrie England had come adrift and it’s only home port that welcomed her boat were the perfidious Jews.
England had lived very happily under the Pope of Rome and under the English monarchy for centuries, she was known as Our Lady’s Dowry. The people were happy as their spiritual and corporal welfare were met by the Church. Consider the wrench when a psychopathic king went on a looting spree claiming all the Church monasteries and buildings and then handing them out to his buddies, creating an oligarchy beholden to him. All because he couldn’t marry another woman. The Pope wouldn’t let him. The people loved Catherine of Aragon, she was a good and holy woman. His ego became so bloated that he created the Church of England, and the pathology was born that led rise to her ignominious history. Little England under Cromwell allowed the Jews back in and the host became occupied. One can quite plausibly say that they exported their psychopathy across the pond to a nascent new Protestant territory, the USA, and the same experience happened again, Uncle Sam became uncle Schmuel and the same narcissistic mentality infected the body politic and Anglo-American Zionism is on the threshold of driving the world to a nuclear precipice. And all because they rebelled against the One Holy Roman Catholic Church; the Jews at the Cross, the Protestant Reformation against the Pope and the only Church Christ instituted.
What we are facing is a metaphysical combat between Christ and Belial, Church and anti church. Nations cannot of themselves overcome the darkness. It will come down to the one post Christ instituted: the Pope.
Well Said Paul Dale. The same Monarch it was that imposed the wicked Cestui Que Vie upon England (in 1584 I believe). There is a possibility that the great fir of London 1666 was in fact a false flag to create a diversion while this Heinous ACT was updated in that year. It remains in force even now; updated regularly. I am getting on a bit, however in the last iteration the language was slightly changed.
Regards Katerinas’ essays; I read all three and agree with some of what the Lady writes though not all. I rather suspect that along with the CoL drooling over Russias’ natural wealth there exist more serious interest in Bloodlines. Most English people harbour no malice towards Russia, and I rather think the Malice spoken of comes from the Monarchy and the reframed Empire Clones churned out by Oxford and the Bullingdon Club.
In any event Old Albion appears to have undergone a coup as we find ourselves under the boot of a “Club X” Government. Hard times ahead methinks.
Since the execution of Charles I, I have always considered the role of the monarch in England to be that of the Parliamentary secretary. With Lord Montagu’s Bank of England established in 1694 to raise monies for the Parliament, I considered that from that time it was the Bankers that ruled England. No bloody wonder that the Dutch ‘East India Company’ switched overnight to the ‘British East India Company
Queen Alexandria was a much loved Queen of England and she was horrified by the brutal murder of her cousins and had the English navy send ships to rescue other relative who had survived the massacres., and awarded the Cossacks who had defended the Russian Royal family.
The Duke of Edinburgh was once asked why he supported the murder of some people, and I missed that part of the conversation, but his answer was clear! “Why not; they were trying to murder us.”
Then there was the assassination of Diana. Regardless of what one thinks of Diana, the English Royal family has survived numerous scandals, but think of what the Bankers would think if suddenly the half-brother of the future King of England was to be an Arab. Richard Dearlove was the head of Paris Station at the time, and for his services he was knighted and made head of MI6. The decision to use both Kate and William as the sacrificial targets of MH370, then follows the same MO as the murder of JFK jnr, when he ran for the Senate in New York in opposition to Hillary Clinton; as if William ever wore the crown, he would definitely delve in to see his mother’s assassination dealt with justice.
I have often been told that for the Monarch of England to enter the ‘City of London’ she must first seek permission. In other words the Royal family in England is simply a ‘figurehead’ and hides the devils who seek to dominate the world, both yesterday and today, and funnily enough, these devils are bankers who worship Mammon.
Excellent comments Paul and yet you have only scratched the surface. To all intensive purposes, the zionists are in control of the west.
I agree with much of what you say Katerina, but I am wondering what makes you think that taking down the English or America , will bring peace and safety to the rest of the world. There is apparently an extra terrestrial Supreme Being we are All going to have to answer to. What will you answer that guy?
You should read better, Hervé. She doesn’t want taking down neither the English nor America, but the Empire, which is ruled by a certain English and American class. Taking down Costa Nostra does not mean taking down the Sicilian.
These are just divide and conquer tactics of inter-related royal blood lines. Russian and all European royal families share the same blood line. Blood is thicker than water in many cases, and when convenient, it is easier for them to hire foreign militaries to settle family feuds. As far as the assertion that Russia and China have always been humanitarians that have aided and assisted, there are many who would disagree with those assertions.
America’s foundimg fathers were Tories loyal to the British crown. They were guilty of treason, which continues to this day as official policy, not limited to the Brits, or England, or Wales, or however you feel like referring to these Individuals, but guilty of treason to interests all over the world.
My personal preferrance would be for America to just stay out of it. They do not have our best interests in mind. They have their best interests in mind, which is hardly surprising. There is no reason to trust them. They are all guilty of the covid hysteria, with just a few exceptions including Sweden and Belarus. They have destroyed their reputations in lock step with American politicians, bankers, businesses, and “health care”.
Andrea Iravani
To Andrea Iravani
Andrea, not “British crown”, an “English Crown”. You seems to have missed the whole point of this essay.
FYI, Russia and China have been under constant attacks by this so-called “West” throughout centures, Russia suffered agressive attacks, China – humiliating ones. Read you history.
I understand the article. I am 1/2 Irish. It is how they refer to themselves in England though quite often. They rarely say that they are English. They refer to themselves as British. As far as Russia and China constantly being attacked by the West, the Persian and Ottoman empires would disagree with the claims that you have made, as well as many others. It is also wrong to lump all of the west into one category, because all of the west was not always on the same side. It is in and of itself a psy-op. It is intellecually dishonest. They could turn around and say, Oh, the Russians have always been against us, look at Alexander The Great and how much land he stole from everyone. Most Iranians do not think that he was a great person at all!
“Oh, the Russians have always been against us, look at Alexander The Great and how much land he stole from everyone. Most Iranians do not think that he was a great person at all!”
Any relation to Alexander the Great of Greece? Or has Russia inherited not only the Byzantine Greek Empire but also the Hellenistic Greek Empire that preceded it by taking over the Persian Empire of Cyrus the Great?
That’s an interesting thought; Katerina is talking about England, whose multi-ethnic religiously tolerant Empire was based on the Roman which was based on the Greek which was based on the multi-ethnic religiously tolerant Persian Empire. So Russia, by being the heir to Byzantium via Alexander the Great, has roots in Ancient Iran! Wow!
Well, how would you explain all of the coincidences? People were nomadic, and the entire Eurasian contitinent has undergone noumerous transformations and transistions throughout both recorded history, as well as unrecorded history with archeological findings throughout. The Persian Allens travelled with the Goths, Visigoths, and Southern Russians, referred to as Greek Russians in some historical texts. The shared mythology, artifacts, names, etymology between the entire continent, as well as the well documented blood lines of royalty can not possibly be coincidental. In fact, I am currently wondering about the similarities between the voyages of the apostle Paul, and Apollo. Maybe it is possible that there was a concerted effort to try to convince rulers that they were merely human, because they truly believed that they were immortal Gods that would live eteranally on Olympus overseeing eberyone else and establishing a worldly order well past their deaths. Maybe some people got fed up with the slavery. But, yes, the Catholic church did enslave people and used the Spaniards to do it in the Inquistion, and the Spaniards did benefit with power bestowed upon them, as
well as wealth.
You say that the article was about England. That is true in part. To single out England’s world domination and ignore everyone else’s is a ridiculous misrepresentation.
Now in a twist of irony, we have the survellance state worshippers and co-creators, who are atheists and have appointed themselves as God’s even uploading their brains for all of eternity onto satellites, perhaps imposing their will on the future of humanity untill the end of civilization, which really ought to be terrifying the living daylights out of every person on earth to force them to stop it! They are the Hideous Monster Flowers of Borneo! Complete Frauds! They want everything thing, from everyone on earth, including their brains. Extremely short sighted, actually call it the blind surveillance state, they may have eyes, but no brains to be able to process the visions, and therefor blind to reality as well as the effect that their actions will have on the future generations, also committed to deception, corruption, predation, and darkness as a lifestyle choice. Not the brightest guys in the room, obviously the most stupid!
Or the Swedes could say, Russia stole St. Petersburg from us. Read about the history of the steppe people as well as royal families, not limited to the Brits. Oh, BTW, I am not 1/2 Northern Ireland. These antaganoisms are
referred to as solidarity complexes. There are anti-Russian and anti-Chinese solidarity complexes prevalent in America. Just because someone does not support everything that a foreign country is doing, it does not mean that they are anti which ever country it may be. That category would be for wanting to go to war, use crippling sanctions, or lying about what they are doing to smear them to drum up support for war or sanctions, which is what the U.S. has been doing to Russia, and China in some cases, but not in others. The world leaders are all on the same team. They have proven to be more loyal to eachother than people of their own nations for decades. They could all destroy eachother if they chose to. They wait araound for the public to defend their crimes amd attack their enemies for them. Count me out. Throw everyone of them into a lions den as far as I.m concerned.
This is a very accurate article that I will add to slightly, the only thing left out are the laws of nature that have the last word, and it is this that leaves the “empire” sleepless at night, for some know that they will be controlled by the same means as they control, just a tad more sophisticated and secret.
At what age did you come to that understanding?
This was served up just the way I like it. No syrop. No Bull. Just the facts of the matter, as ugly and ongoing as they are. I’m afraid the psychopaths have no intention of giving up their quest regardless of the risks to humanity and the planet. That is why we view them as psychopathic. Belarus is their latest effort to inch ever closer to their goal. Their foreign policy never sleeps.
“As for the others, I like the very apt description of them having “tied their boats to the Titanic” and we all know what happened to that “unsinkable” ship. Are you hearing this, Australians? And Japanese and South Koreans and the rest of you vassals, including EU Europe? The time is now, to untie these ropes and move away – fast!”
Several decades ago, the visionary Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam tried to decouple Australia from American servitude and establish a truly independent foreign policy based upon Australia’s national interests.
The CIA found a “legal” way to get rid of Whitlam and install a friendly regime. Lucky for Whitlam, otherwise they’d most likely have done a JFK on him.
Since then, Australia has been a faithful American poodle, right up to the present day.
To Ultrafart the Brave
Cannot agree more! Only it wasn’t CIA, here we are back to English, in fact it was co-called “Governor of Australia” appointed by the Crown that has sacked him. Since then Australia has been beyond redempsion and
I actually feel sorry for them. Great country otherwise.
It was the Governor General, Sir John Kerr, the Queen’s Australian “representative”, who dismissed the Whitlam government on 11 November 1975, on the very same morning that Whitlam had intended to go before the Parliament to publicly reveal the extent of foreign influence over the Australian security organisations.
Kerr was (allegedly) in the pay of the CIA, to the extent that he was (allegedly) described by the CIA as “our man Kerr”.
But you’re quite right, the place has been America’s bum-boy ever since.
Dear Ultrafart,
No, no, no, no! Australia has been America’s little bum-boy since John Curtin and Frankie Forde. Remember Korea, Vietnam, but we missed out on Grenada. Then Kissinger spoke to Howard and Beasley, and we were off to Iraq and then Afghanistan and of course we are still in Syria.
And as for buying back the farm that was ‘Diamond Jim’ McClelland’s idea, not Gough’s! Whitlam’s greatest error was to treat the Palestinians with the same status as the Zionists and Rupert Murdock and Co. just could have that, could they. That was even more dangerous that deciding not to renew the lease on Pine Gap to the CIA.
To use /pol 4han and twitter lingo.
This was a based blackpill😂
And the truth shall set you free.
Well written.
Well, told in a compassionate, fiery way, but nonetheles, true.
Really important Katerina. Even necessary.
Seeing the power of that cabal in the US leaves me speachless. I can only rely on prayer and some action at the level I can. But will flow on this topic closely.
Some authors to The Saker and other websites have touched upon the City, it’s power and the breath of this power and your contribution puts more urgency to it. It’s that mobilization that is needed . Let’s watch Germany closely.
Thanks again.
Katerina, please ignore Djole. Serbs do not beg for help, then get angry when help does not come. No nation is under obligation to go to war for any other. Yet, Russia did it – for Serbs, in 1914. The Czar mobilized Russian military, to show support to Serbia, Kaiser Wilhelm freaked out and declared war on Russia. In 1990s, Russia was not in situation to help anybody, even herself. It is a shameful gesture to be mad with Russia for ‘not helping’. After all, why should they? Lukashenko actually helped, sent a few MIG 29s, and Serbs repaid him just a few days ago, by joining EU demands that he resigns.
I know, I know, it is all communists’ fault, red bandits under Croat Tito. We are conveniently forgetting that it was Serbs who brought Tito and communism to Yugoslavia and Serbia. Then to show USA due respect, Serbs gave finger to uncle Josif Visarionovich. In 1990s, when Russian brothers did not help, Serbia betrayed Bosnian and Croatian Serbs. When it comes to lecturing others on cleaning in their house, one should look to it’s own house.
One should not beg for help and then be angry when help is not provided. Real Serbs do not behave that way. Help is always welcome, but by no means demanded and mandatory.
Zidar, (Mason in English)
Like reading St. Protic.
In the short time you’ve posted here, you’ve managed to post many of the same derogatory comments. I’ve never seen one comment from you that didn’t denigrate the Serbs or spit on Serbian ancestors. That’s not objectivity, it’s quite the opposite actually.
I could care less whether you’re a “self hating” troll or an obvious imposter, but you’ve clearly demonstrated an agenda. Perhaps it would be wise to try the other thousands of sites that welcome your perspective.
There are gross misinformation in your comment Zidar. First how do you think Serbs brought Tito and communism to Yugoslavia and Serbia. Tito was Croatian and anti-Serb to the core. In 1928 meeting in Dresden the Communists signed the deceleration with Croation Ustasha for mutual support in fighting against Serbian ‘nationalism’. I believe that this was also confirmed 1937 by another document signed by Mose Piade (Jew) communist and Mile Budak (Ustasha who was in charge of Jasenovac concentration camp complex), which stated that ‘ communist and Ustasha will do anything to break the neck of Serbian ‘nationalism’.
To Aleksandar
You have spelled that name Russian way – why?
President Tito has kept that Yugoslavia in peace for many years, despite the internal conflicts, and it was actually quite a prosperous country at the time, comparing to few others in Eastern Europe. He has managed to archive that great balance between communism and capitalism that no-one else before him has managed to archive!
To ensure that no other country in Eastern Europe could benefit from that example was the reason that the Yugoslavia was destroyed. If you cannot see that, well, there is nothing else one can add.
Yugoslavia was good idea, but it was built on serbian nation expense. So Serbs liberated other Serbs of different confession (so called croats, bosnian muslims, macedonians, etc.), let them have their own parlaments and artificial self determination and then got stabbed in the back.
As for Russia- without Russian help, Serbia would never be independent. Western European bastards would never allow it. So, in my house Russian flag is always beside Serbian and it can never be foreign to me.
Hi Katerina,
As a matter of fact Tito didn’t create Yugoslavia. It was Serbian King Aleksandar Karadjordjevic at the end of WW1. Tito hijacked it during WW2, not fighting against Germans and Ustasha but against Serbs in what is later named revolution. One of the first orders that Tito issued after entering the Belgrade behind the Red Army tank is that Serbia is to be treated as occupied territory. Then he proclaimed mobilisation only in Serbia and took boys between 16 – 18 y.o. and sent them to charge on retreating Germans after 2 days of training with the wooden sticks. It is estimated that, what is today known as Srem front, 200 000 Serbian youth perished. At the same time the Jasenovac concretion camp is working without any obstruction. And it continued working even after the Germany capitulated. It was those that were imprisoned who finally charged at the barbed wires to freedom. Unfortunately only few reached the other side of the wire. Most of them were mowed by Ustasha machine guns. May I remind you that only in Jasenovac, by German records, perished approximately 700 000 Serbs. Tito was a dictator and not the peace maker.
Aleksandar
I understand what you are saying but the fact is – Yugoslavia WAS peacesful and prosreroous at the time he was in power..
To Aleksandar
I am trying to understand what you are saying, but the fact remains – the Yugoslavia was united and prosperous during Tito years. It does not matter from where Marshall Tito has started, the end result was great. Why you cannot acknowledge that? Brainwashed much? Same as quite a lot of you in Eastern Europe? Please, get some facts!
Dear Katerina,
I do have facts as I was born and lived more then two decades in Yugoslavia. Let me give you few facts upon which the ‘peace and prosperity’ rested on.
1.Every major city in Serbia has mass graves, manly located under the public facilities such as football fields, car parking areas at major factories and similar. These graves are of the Serbs shot by communist after the WW2 (1945 – 1950). Looking at recent released documents it is estimated that the number exceeds 60000. No such grave exist in any other then republics of Yugoslavia. Just one small example of ‘freedom’, if you were reported singing certain Serbian songs at weddings or other celebrations, you could end up in jail.
2. With respect to ‘prosperity’, when Stalin turned his back on Tito in 1948, Tito hurriedly went to UK and USA and placed Yugoslavia as de facto member of NATO. For this he received huge amount of loans and support. From that day the Yugoslav National Army always practice defending the attack from the east, never from the west. This is from the personal experience. Yugoslavia was a colony, well maintained never the less, but still colony. When USSR disintegrated there was no need for Yugoslavia and that is why it got ripped to small peaces by the same West.
Correction to the above comment. The document was signed in 1935. Below is the link to the copy of it.
http://www.rasen.rs/2019/07/sporazum-ustasa-i-komunista-iz-1935-godine/#.X3Kk_HkzaUk
……Serbs do not beg for help, then get angry when help does not come…… How about serbs who considers themselves Yugoslavs and left the war zone fleeing to the west?
Am I angry when your allies dont help you? When your country bleed and you can not help it? Is that a joke? We were the first test field for NATO assault tacticts after the fall of the Berlin wall. If we could depreciate and prevent them, none of the latter would happen in the world. At least not in a way it happend. Russians have not sent S300 to take down NATO aircraft bombers because secret service that run the show from Andropov time (not Jelcin or Gorbacov marionetes) had different planes. Not to go through transition period as a China did, but rather to take big money and become a new old elite in russian and global society. From ideology to capital. The same as latter on in Serbia.
As for the help of the Russian tsar Nikolai 2…….Russia did not go to war for the sake of the Serbs, what are yugoslav DB comrades lying to, but for the sake of the Dardanelles, the Bosphorus and Constantinople which were promised to Russia by France and England. Plans for an alliance were made before the start of the Balkan wars as far back as I can remember. Russia only wanted to get out of the unfavorable war when Germany offered them a separate peace in 1915. Already back than there are Bolshevik beginnings in Russia, there are plans for a revolution Tsar knows about. We can only thank the Russian Tsar for giving an ultimatum to France and England back than, which were never allies of the Serbs. And after receiving assurances, the war on the Eastern Front continued. The dumbest decision that Russian Tzar and German Keizer did under the influence of british agents.
Thank you Katerina. With well chosen words you’ve outlined the problem that we have marvelously succinctly.
And I for one would appreciate if you write more for us. You have a talent to scope in directly on what is important.
Thank you amarynth.
I might consider that, if I find the topic I want do discuss, but reading some comments could be soul destroying if one is not strong. Few are very astute, very informative and show that the person posesses an excellent brainpower and analytical mind. This is what I come here for. But then there are some that are simply trying to impress with some knowledge they have and so eager to point out where one might be erroneous in some details, they get lost in these details and miss completely the whole point of the essay! Few others would display attitudes not opinions, as I have mention in my first essay, and do not seem to realise that’s what they are displaying.They do show some knowledge but unfortunately are unable to separate that from their attitudes. And, thankfully, not many trolls.
On the bright side, couple of comments on this piece were truly outstanding – for the great background knowledge they presented. I have asked these commentators if they would like to write a piece on the subject they know extremely well, to the benefit of all of us here. Hopefully they will consider. That is, in my opinion, what this blog is all about. Cheers : )
I always offer to help a newby writer to structure and to get it ready for publication. So, I echo your request to some commentators. But, you had a particularly tough time here and for that I am personally sorry. I know what it is like to do the hard work of the writing and then have to face a barrage of almost 70% inanities that is so popular in our online culture today … To try and smash the writer for some reason or another – anything will do :-). What can I say – its tough at the top :-)
The author is correct concerning Australia where I live. The MSM here has many articles that are always biased against both Russia and China. Even the ABC, usually more balanced, has been quite biased toward them also. No one can live in a country with such biased coverage of other nations and not be influenced by it. It is subtle method of propaganda designed to gain public support for current government policies. It works!
Australia is America’s B***h, who has tied their brumbie to the US chuckwagon and will likely follow the US over the approaching cliff. Australia needs an independent foreign policy that recognizes Australia’s future is in Asia, not with a declining and increasingly irrational empire.
“Australia is America’s B***h, who has tied their brumbie to the US chuckwagon and will likely follow the US over the approaching cliff. Australia needs an independent foreign policy that recognizes Australia’s future is in Asia, not with a declining and increasingly irrational empire.”
Almost achieved it with PM Whitlam, but they got rid of him with a royal coup.
Almost achieved it with PM Rudd, but they knifed him in the back with an internal coup.
None of the current crop offers any hope.
Dear Katerina,
Another lovely article with only a few slight errors.
England has always claimed that the last invasion force to hit English shore were those of William the bastard in 1066. For some inane reason we are not to remember the invasion of another William, William of Orange who landed at Torbay on the 5th of November 1688 (Guy Fawkes night) and was greeted by the seven businessmen from London (bankers perhaps!) who wished to save Protestants from James II.
The question is though; who financed William the Bastard for his army to contest the crown of his half brother Harold? We must not ask that question, but it is notable that the Scottish King, David who claimed only part of Scotland resided most of the time in London and for some very strange reason married off two of his daughters, one to a De Bruce and another to Cummins, both who had come over to England from France with the Bastard. Hence the fight for the Scottish crown after the death of Alexander.
Of course there is no such question in regard to William of Orange whose wife Mary was bequeathed to him by the English parliament prior to her father James becoming King, with smacks of good foresight by those Parliamentarians.
I believe the truth becomes apparent in regard to James II when we are told that he threw away his crown when he supposedly tossed his signet ring away; but the problem with that is that the crown was always a birthright, and not dependent on some piece of jewellery. The tacit problem with James was that he believed Presbyterianism was a false religion because it recognised usury, and of course we are all aware of the history of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 when William with his 30,000 mercenaries defeated James with his Irish troops. It was this point in history that permitted Lord Montagu to create the Bank of England with William Patterson as its first governor, Four years later the Jew Isaac Newton became the Bank of England’s second governor.
Now the Bank of England’s charter was to raise monies for the English Parliament, which in reality meant that the Bank now ruled supreme, and of course just as the parliament arranged the marriage of William and Mary, as they had no issue (children) it was the English parliament that decreed that the next English monarch would be the child of Sophie a distant German relative and of course a good Protestant.
Again we have Charles I with his problem with Oliver Cromwell, the parliamentarian, but who financed Oliver’s little army of Roundheads, and of course there was all that correspondence between Oliver and a certain Jew in Amsterdam. And that permitted the Jews to re-establish themselves back in ‘Merry Old England’
Now it wasn’t until the Battle of Waterloo that Rothschild gained pretty much total control of the banks and other stocks once he set up his little ploy at the Stock Exchange, but please remember that most of his opposition at that time would have been fellow Jews.
As my friend David Baron explained to me that after the Bank of England was created, the English aristocracy was noted to have changed completely, and this was noted throughout Europe. What happened was that the aristocracy had the land and the titles, but little money, but the Jewish moneylenders had no titles or land, but lots of loot, and so they married off their daughter to the aristocracy and thus gained control of all.
This also explains why the Jews initially held that the bloodlines followed the father, as in the Holy Bible, but once they needed the females to marry into the aristocracy, then it switched from the male lineage to the female lineage. For example, Winston Churchill’s father was Lord Randolph Churchill, who married the New York Jewess, Jenny Jerome, and thus Winston Churchill was by the Jewish definition, a Jew.
Katerina, you have pointed out the animosity between England and Germany as well as Russia, but surely the biggest English animosity was between England and France, but then these two antagonists joined forced to fight Russia in behalf of Turkey in 1853. What else could such a force be to unite two enemies to join to fight Russia, but that greatest root of all evil.
And as a distinction you use the term Zionist, but here is another point. Theodore Herzl is credited with initiating the Zionist movement, and at one stage made an offer to the Sultan of Turkey to buy Palestine from the Ottoman Empire, which was of course refused. However, since Herzl never had such funds, the offer must have come from a source that did control such sums of money, and then when Herzl moved against the wishes of Lord Rothschild by endorsing the acceptance of Uganda as a temporary home for the Jews, Herzl died and was replaced by Chaim Weizmann who was born in Motal in Belarus, a part of Russia, and it was Weizmann’s suggestion that the Zionist movement move its base from Europe to America in 1914. And Chaim Weizmann was definitely Lord Rothschild’s man.
To Andrew S MacGregor
Dear Andrew, I wasn’t writing a historical essay, just wanted to highlight some urgent and necessary of our attention situations and basically putting that a “nutshell”. I do rely on people like you though to provide the other necessary background, which you have done wonderfully here. Lots of information for our readers to find out.
This is what this blog is all about in MHO. Thank you.
Ahhh, Katerina,
Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity, However there is history in the making today, much the same, but far worse than in the 1930’s which I fear will consume all the flowers o’ the nations unless we try and warn of the impending disasters. And it is the seed riding on a ‘Pale’ horse that is spreading that plague.
Thank you so much, Katerina, for another of your wonderful assays. Please, do come back and write some more – as so many others here say. Your style is refreshingly straightforward and completely free of political correctness, thank God.
I’d take some exceptions to what I read as your enthusiasm for Germans and their as yet nonexistent cooperation with Russia. Yes, there are some very nice Germans, like your neighbours from (East) Germany. One of these Germans lives in our town too, and we have been saying for years that “Bernard Edinger is the proof that Germans can be human, too.”
Based on my personal experience, however, I find Germans to be almost universally arrogant and condescending, with a strong sense of superiority – even more so than the allegedly evil English.
If you got ill (God forbid), or poisoned by Novichuck, do you really think that that other wonderful East German, Frau Merkel, would fly you for treatment to Germany…, and visit you in the hospital?! Hers is the true German attitude towards Russia, never mind the ongoing efforts to shut down NS2. (Don’t just blame the Yanks for this, please.)
Also, pretty please, don’t let your husband correct such gems as honky dory, etc. Thank God Shakespeare felt the same about creating new English expressions, …which have become parts of common language.
To Kerberos
Thank you for bringing smile to my face. I absolutely needed that reading some comments of others here! : )
Ishmael and Isaac had the same father, yet Isaac got the inheritance and Ishmael got the boot. Ishmael wasn’t jewish enough to inherit.
Personally, I look at money as the creation of Satan. It is something people will break every commandment to obtain. The perfect foil for humankind.
This article goes into detail of how the brits played w/ WW II:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/09/18/on-roosevelt-and-stalin-what-revisionist-historians-want-us-to-forget/
And there is the well known site for light reading: https://crimesofbritain.com/
To Andrew, and to Katherine.
I agree that Katherine wrote a very good and nice article.
One comment of hers bothers me a bit as I think it is an exaggeration: [there exists an ingrained Zionitic hatred toward Russia].
Consider Winton Churchill’s for instance. How did he view Russia and Zionism?
Churchill showed a lot of sympathy for Zionism (from early on in his career when he was campaigning in Manchester) and that sympathy never changed, but for Churchill its political realization was subordinate to guaranteeing Britain’s security and maintaining its empire ( not its expansion!) and not compromising his political career.
As for his attitude toward Soviet-Russia, it’s true that Churchill, as secretary of state for war and air in 1919-1920, sought to destroy the Bolshevik regime in its infancy (because he considered radical revolutions inherent destructive and reactionary) .
But when he later discerned the transformation of Soviet Russia in the mid 1930’s from a country that promoted international revolution to a more normal, dictatorial, nationalist state that was invested in maintaining the status quo, and more strategically inclined toward the West, his interest in having Britain form an anti-German mutual-defense pact with Soviet-Russia and France, grew. Because of this in 1938 he called in the House of Commons for such a pact (a “Grand Alliance” as he called it) In contrast to the mental nimbleness and single-minded fixation on British security of Winston Churchill, many of his conservative colleagues were more ideological and less strategically discerning, and opposed such a pact with Russia (Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and others others).
Churchill’s public and private statements do not testify to any hatred of Russia imo.
I imagine that this was and is also the case for many other Brits.
And when the German army reached the outskirts of Moscow, where did Churchill sent Lord Beaverbrook to?
Churchill had always viewed Germany as ‘the enemy’ due to ‘their competitiveness in the market, and Churchill had always wanted to destroy Germany so as to ensure such a threat never again arose, but in doing so Churchill almost destroyed Britain.
Oh by the way, I believe it was James I who first used the term ‘Britain’ to describe England Scotland and Ireland.
I understand the impatience with equating all inhabitants of the British Isles (aka Great Britain—a geog. designation) with “English.” English is just England and Englishmen.
However, when one looks at the actually history of the British mercantile empire it is not so easy to separate out the different ethnicities of the British Isles. In particular, many Scotsmen were integral to the establishment and maintenance of the British East India Company and the British Raj.
In any discussion of relations between Britain and Russia I think one must factor in the Great Game. This was directly related to the competition between the British East India Co. and Russia for control of central Asia, esp. Afghanistan. I have written about this on earlier threads, so won’t repeat here.
Katherine
Katherine, as always you get to the details, which is absolutely commendable. Although, I will have to say there are no Irish or Scottish Empires, only an English one, hiding itself behind word “British”. Lots of Scots were just mercenaries and I would say the same for most of the others from that island. What we are discussing here are the ENGLISH and their unabated drive for “supremacy” over others in this world. Surely you can see that and understand it. Thank you.
“there are no Irish or Scottish Empires, only an English one, hiding itself behind word “British”.
Nope, it was a British empire. “Britain” is a geographical term; the “British Isles” is a geographical term; and “Great Britain” is the geographical term for the largest of those islands, the one which contains the kingdoms of Scotland and England. The English kingdom didn’t conquer the Scottish kingdom; instead they united, hence the name “United Kingdom of Great Britain” ( – and “Northern Ireland” – this one was colonialism all right, but by both the Scots and the English).
Here’s George Galloway, an actual Scot, born and raised in Dundee, who I’m pretty sure knows what he is talking about:
“I can take folk arguing for Scottish separatism. What makes my blood BOIL is the fake claim of victimhood and colonisation. Scotland gets MORE of the British cake than any other constituent part. AND far from being a colony, brutally colonised a third of the people of the world. ”
https://mobile.twitter.com/georgegalloway/status/1294307719671885824?lang=en
To repeat for emphasis: “Scotland … far from being a colony, brutally colonised a third of the people of the world.”
““Scotland … far from being a colony, brutally colonised a third of the people of the world.”
Well the lawyers and bankers who met accross from St. Giles cathedral after the Darien debacle were asked for their advice of how to recoup losses, and suggested increasing the slave trade through partnership with England, after all this worked in relation to the creation of the Bank of England, and hence the gradual adoption of North Britainness, after the Act of Union of 1707 to which many assigned a sexual connotation – when Edinburgh was less genteel, and so some lived happily – not everafter- but at least until 1939, with minor upsets here and there, by being antecedents of Ms. Abright in thinking it was worth it.
Um, well, I think my points are quite relevant, obviously.
We are discussing, a.o., the definition of “English,” “British Empire,” and other terms.
The Scottish who went out to India were not “mercenaries.”
A quick search for “Scottish in British East India Company” gets you many, many interesting hits.
Starting with this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scottish-Indian
“History
18th Century
Scottish immigration to India began with the union of Scotland with England in 1707 to create the United Kingdom.[1] Under the deal, Scotland’s landed families gained access to the East India Company, and gradually become its dominant force. Scots came into India as writers, traders, engineers, missionaries, tea and indigo planters, jute traders and teachers. By 1771 almost half of the East India Company’s writers were Scots.
The Scottish presence was also strongly evident in India.[2] The first three Governor-Generals of India were Scots. When Henry Dundas became President of the Board of Control in 1784 he ‘Scoticised’ India and through his agencies Scots came to dominate the activities of the East India Company (EIC). By 1792, Scots made up one in nine EIC civil servants, six in eleven common soldiers and one in three officers.”
I am sure you know that the EIC was the most important kernel of what (officially) became the British Empire.
I honestly don’t know how you can discuss the competition between Britain/England and Russia without discussing the Great Game.
And excellent place to start is William Dalrymple’s The Anarchy (on the EIC) and Return of a King (on the opening chapters of the Great Game).
It’s never too late to refine your game and fine-tune the parameters of your analysis.
Katherine
“It’s never too late to refine your game…” .
Quite so.
Since it is 2020, despite the best efforts of some, the events of 1707 to say 2008 cannot be changed, but re-interpreted.
Perhaps you should consider a trajectory, from the Act of Union in 1707,
through co-operation/co-ordination in/of the slave trade from 1708 until 1833 – the documents of the tobacco trades through Bristol, Glasgow and London may prove interesting, as might the documents of the sugar trade in additional ports including Liverpool
the records of compensation paid to various Scottish families for their loss of property (slaves) post 1833,
although emancipation of slaves in the British Empire was discussed and delayed from the 1760’s onwards, an important contributory reason for the Declaration of Independence of 1776 by the “American colonies” and why many of the slaves fought on the British side during the “War of Independence” at the invitation of the British Crown offering freedom on participation – which the British Crown subsequently honoured.
the recapitalisations of the Royal Bank of Scotland in the 19th Century with the participation of the Dundas family and others.
the increase in capital of the East India Company in the 18th Century and part of the 19th century with the participation of the Dundas family and others including the Dalrymples, the archives of the East India Company being open to public access.
the take over of the East India Company by the British state post 1857
and
the British state’s take over of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008.
Perhaps the rebranding of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2020 would prove a bridge too far.
“and fine-tune the parameters of your analysis”
whilst paying due caution to the practice of fine tuning often being a synonym of obfuscation through framing (what’s-left-outless) and/or misrepresentation by the same means, even documents from the 18th to the 20th century in archives being available to the public, have been subjected to such practices.
Such fine tuning/framing are among the practices of Mr. Dalrymple and Mr. Ferguson who deem themselves to be “historians”?
Enjoy your journey.
“Oh by the way, I believe it was James I who first used the term ‘Britain’ to describe England Scotland and Ireland.”
“Britain” has always been a propaganda tool since James the 6th of Scotland became James the 1st of England which some refer to as the Union of the Crowns, The designation of “Britain” was a tool not only to underpin his accession but also to moderate “religious tensions” – which proved unsuccesful contributing to the “English Civil War” which was not limited to “England” which led to the restoration and overturning of the Stuart dynasty and subsequent re-instatement for a short period and a futher hightening of “religious tensions”.
This tool was used by the Hanoverians in reverse to facilitate their accession by replacement of the re-installed Stuart dynasty to exacerbate “religious tensions” and facilitate disunity which was successful in provoking the attempts at the restoration of the Stuart dynasty with the aid of France defeated in 1746 at the Battle of Culloden which led to ethnic cleansing in primarily Gaelic speaking regions of Scotland and the increased rise of sectarianism in Scotland.
When it was assessed that this ethnic cleansing had been achieved to an acceptable standard, the “Britain” propaganda campaign was re-engerised including through royal vists to Northern Britain, the building of the New Town in Edinburgh, and the production of myths by Sir Walter Scott and others.
Attempts at propaganda and myth-making tends not to end well since it doesn’t tend to end, as illustrated by some comments.
I fully agree with you that Churchill considered Germany as ‘the enemy’ due to their competitiveness, more so he certainly believed Hitler and Nazism had to be abolished no matter what.
I disagree though with your assessment of Churchill’s attitude towards Russia.
Firstly history proved that Russia was / is big and strong enough to defend itself against Germany, and that it didn’t need Britain for its defense.
Second a British military operation in Russia would have weakened Britain considerably and jeopardized its security at home, which for Churchill was more important than Russia’s security.
Finally Stalin and Hitler signed the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact in august 1939, in caliber and importance comparable with Russia’s and China’s current alliance. How do you expect Churchill to view this alliance other than a threat to the interests of his country?
For these reasons imo Churchill rightly decided not to engage his remaining military assets in Russia.
Imo the only valid argument against Churchill’s attitude would be that you accept the existing evidence that Stalin and Churchill made, immediately after Hitler’s operation Barbarossa was launched, a secret pact, for which there is some evidence but which historians refuse to consider (as if history isn’t occupied territory, is it ?), because in that case Churchill had a moral responsibility to join Russia in its defense.
“endorsing the acceptance of Uganda as a temporary home for the Jews”
Although known as the “Uganda Scheme”, the land in question was not in Uganda, but in the Kenyan Rift Valley, in and around present-day Uasin Gishu County.
you wrote:
“The most devastating of those wars, the WWII, had England’s full support and encouragement for Nazi Germany to attack Russia. ”
So Russians and Germans were so stupid that they played in the hands of Brits. Good job Brits.
Question to Radio Yerevan: Is Novichok a new nonalcoholic beverage?
IMHO Germany should leave NATO asap. If it does not soon it will be dragged into one of America’s idiotic wars and be on the losing side.
The first world war unfortunately ended 300 years of good relations between both nations. The more or less clandestine relations between the paria nation German republic and the paria UDSSR ( notice my spelling) continued almost till the end of the 30this.
@Katerina
You forgot to mention some vassals: whore Taiwan, prostitute Philippines, harlot Singapore.
“Over the centuries Russia and England had a remarkably fraught relationship – based on mutual dislike and distrust. One can wonder as to why – there are no shared borders, nothing to trigger the usual conflicts and yet, this deep-seated, centuries old animosity continues unabated. Why?”
It can be explained in the main by two things – geography and technology. Broadly speaking, Russia and England are the east-west ends of the European peninsula; and they are both the recipient of the unprecedented surge of European technology in the recent few centuries.
Technology is what everyone seems to ignore in their analyses, just take for granted. In practice though it is the definition of humanity, the unique thing that distinguishes us from other animals. The technological view of history goes: stone ages (paleolithic and neolithic); bronze age; iron age; steam age; transport age; and now the information age. Guns and transport explain the inevitability of the Russian-English enmity.
European technology enabled gun-carrying Europeans to expand over the less technologically developed world. The Spanish went south-west (where Spanish is now widely spoken); the English went north-west, where they turned into the North Americans; various other Europeans countries also went where they could. Russia went east. We have a round world – geography again – and so the process stopped when people with guns met people with guns, on what is now the Alaskan-Canadian border. This answers your question.
Technology is not ownable; knowledge spreads. The rest of the world catches up and starts to surpass the Europeans. This explains most of the current upset in world affairs, in my opinion.
@Ted 99: “Technology is not ownable; knowledge spreads. The rest of the world catches up and starts to surpass the Europeans.”
The great French poet Paul Valery said much the same in the 1940s. He prophesied that the West was committing economic suicide by deliberately moving its technology Eastward.
Wow, this is a well chosen and delivered topic. Nothing beats personal experience and passion. I just hope there is more of any agenda you can elaborate in this impressive style. Thx
“is the ingrained Zionistic hatred towards Russia”
Unfortunatly these ‘Zionists’, I would prefer Judahic-Talmudists and their offsprings, comprise most of the media-machine and oligarchic/institutional power in Russia to this day, and they are working round the clock to convert it back into a western ressource colony.
It’s there where the weakness of Russia is evident, without V.V Putin, which has to take very small and cautious steps internally, they would be back in full control in no time.
One only has to look at figures like Sobchak and family and one wants to puke.
In the Navalny case there is very high level protection very evident inside Russia. The 5th column is very real and very powerful.
To HDan
Sorry, but that made me laugh. Another one. Get out into fresh air from time to time..
Katerina,
HDan is not wrong about Jewish oligarchic power in Russia.
Please, research these names.
Viktor Vekselberg
Alexander Abramov
Roman Abramovich
Petr Aven
Mikhail Fridman
German Khan
Lev Kvetnoy
Leonid Mikhelson
Now Katerina
You think that a coupla trips to Wales and Scotland makes you the premier world expert on UK history, eh?
Perhaps I should lay my credentials out:
1. My mother was born in Wales, brought up in a Welsh speaking family, both strands of which had descendants in West Wales farming for centuries.
Couldn’t be less English than that, could you?
2. My father was born in NE London, moved aged 3 to Cornwall whilst his father escaped the Great Depression as an economic migrant to West Africa and his mother ran a guest house filled with holidaying Londoners during the summer months. He was a conscientious objector in 1946 and was thus deputed to do ‘colonial service’ in East Africa in lieu of square bashing, during which time he committed the heinous crime of encouraging Africans to become independent.
So an absolute traitor to the Empire that one, eh?
I lived for 6 years in Scotland, exploring vast swathes of its mostly mountainous and rural territory as a young man. I saw at first hand the strengths and failings of Scotland, their monstrous hypocrisies and their equally justified outrages concerning acts of the English.
So I probably have greater credentials than you to expound on the historical and political tensions between the four nations/Principalities in Her Britannic Majesty’s United Kingdom of Great Britain AND NORTHERN IRELAND.
Now perhaps I should take a couple of trips to bits of Russia which are outraged at the usury of Moscow and St Petersburg, bleeding their own regions dry and come back here to pen an ‘authoritative’ article about the ‘venal exploitation of the peoples of Russia by Muscovites and those wishing Romanov oligarchies still reigned in the Winter Palace’?
I mean: all that Nickel in Siberia should solely be for the benefit of the forest tribes of Siberia, no? All the arctic oil and gas should benefit the east of the Urals, not European Russia, no? Transit fees for the Trans-Siberian Railroad should be paid to all the territories through which goods are carried, just like gas pipelines pay ‘transit fees’ to folks like Ukraine, Poland etc etc?
Oh, and how about saying that all the ‘Black Earth’ in the south of Russia should solely benefit the South. No filching profits back to Moscow for the parasites living in mansions there, eh?
Muscovites should go to the Arctic Ocean on holiday, not to Sochi, eh?
Keep those parasitic Muscovites within a 100 mile radius of the Kremlin, eh?
Then they could lecture the rest of the world with integrity…..
Yes, I think that the English bourgeois class has its ideological headpiece in the Royal Family, that is the pinnacle of England’s political and ideological structures. After the civil war between Parliament and the King 1642-1649, King Charles – had his head chopped off 1649. Unfortunately the traitor ex-commander-in-Chief of the Parliamentary New Model Army, Sir Thomas Fairfax, saw fit to bring back Charles II from France and reinstated the monarchy. Fairfax’s offspring decamped to the US and still have a county in Washington DC named after Fairfax.
Another thing is the north of Ireland which is still under British occupation. But this are the final days of that particular abortion. Sinn Fein the militant nationalist party is now the majority in the whole of Ireland including Ulster. Irish reunion now seems inevitable. About time too.
Every time someone says ‘Irish re-Union’ a bunch of people get murdered, tortured or raped……….and it’s mainly Irish Catholics who live within Northern Ireland…………….I’ll speak for us all (me being an Northern Irish leprechaun), one voice, thanks………..but bloody well, no thanks. Stick the re-Union. Northern Irish catholics (small c) have little in common with the Irish south, and the Northern Protestants………….you just don’t want to go there, they give Rabbinical Jews a run for their money………..wait, they are all cut from the same cloth, so I guess it’s ‘all their money.’
Erie sold out to the English crown for their pound of under valued silver. What have they to offer for their part in the murdered and tortured of the North? And the Celtic Tiger? A skinned trophy hanging on a wall in Brussels.
Cheers, M
btw, most Irish are too busy paying ‘the bank’ so they can lease(mortage) over valued housing and ‘renting several cars’ from said ‘bank’, try and find some who want a reUnion…………..more like better rates at the Credit Union…..
Katerina
Well, I for one most certainly hope this will not be your last essay.
I thoroughly enjoy your forthright honesty and courage in tackling topics that can be such a veritable minefield.
As a NZer, I cringe in embarrassment as to our subservience to the AAA. So often we exhibit such a naive, gutless lack of independence and sovereignty.
We are really not that far behind Ausy when it comes to being pathetic lapdogs…in so many ways we have become enmeshed with the Titanic of the 21st century.
Cheers and all the best
Col
To Col… the farmer from NZ
I absolutely second what you said re NZ. I only hope it’s not going to go same way as Australia, the pathetic bum lickes of ghastly, stinking USA “administration”. New Zealand has to do everything it can to keep it’s independence from the external influences, but being a small country it has an uphill battle, especially having the so-called “leadership” reduced to little, stupid, manipulated and ineffectual female that has been put there by that very same Cabal..
Something techical
So far, three of Katerina’s articles have been published here (I do hope there will be more over time) …
2020-08-30: Relentless March
2020-09-15: Presidents that play chess
2020-09-28: The mortal battle of the Perfidious Albion
… but when using the url “https://thesaker.is/tag/katerina/”, only two of the three articles show up. Maybe the chess-playing presidents haven’t been tagged properly?
“Germany needs that gas pipe much more than Russia”
Germany has plenty of nuclear power stations that should be brought back online. The “EnergieWende” is an absolute disaster as has been accepted by some of its promoters. This has nothing to do with the fake “Global Warming” mantra. It was all along intended to damage the German economy – just like the irrelevant Coronavirus.
“Germany’s Energiewende: A Disaster in the Making”
https://www.realclearpublicaffairs.com/public_affairs/2020/05/07/germanys_energiewende_a_disaster_in_the_making_491094.html
Germany needs to wake up and get off its knees. Destroying its forests and coastline in the endeavour to achieve an intermittent supply of electricity is beyond the ridiculous. Expecting sunshine in winter and entirely relying on the benevolence of the French., Poles, Swiss and Norwegians is unreal. This nonsense must stop. Merkel is the worst thing to ever happen to a proud people.
Much of what you say is substantially correct, and written from an analytical/analyst’s perspective hence your closing sentences
“The “Perfect Storm” is coming.
Apparently, the Atomic Clock is now at only 100 seconds to midnight.
God help us.”
Strategists, not those who attempt to conflate strategy with beliefs/hopes, have some different abilities and experiences than analysts would tend to modify your quote to read approximately:
Through efforts, including the complicity of opponents, opportunities of specific (perfection can never be attained) storms can be used to catalyse processes to achieve our purpose.
Lets co-operate using all our facilities to design/evaluate/implement/monitor/modify strategies, to maximise opportunities of preferred outcomes.
Some immersed in the ideologies of coercive social relations of equal but different ,where but precludes equal, experience greater difficulties cooperating than others attempting to practice social relations based on equal and different where and facilitates both equal and different.
To OlyaPola
Just for once I have read your comment and just for once I understood it! Well done! : )
Some never seek or even accept approbation. in the words of a rather rude acquaintance when offered the Legion D’Honneur – who the f*uck are they to judge if I am honourable.
Register chosen is a function of purpose; by design, not by default in significant assay of assumption/prejudgement.
Some understand their own interpretations of words, whilst some don’t have the facility to differentiate analysts and strategist, and/or analysts and/or strategist from believers/pretenders.
In broadcasting a portal is a vector not a destination, and never for an audience of 1.
Like voting, complaints/compliments are useful markers of levels and scopes of ideological immersion.
In equal and different, different people have different facility and hence a paralell process of from each according to their abilities ( a process to analyse and catalyse suggestions to enhance/widen abilities) facilitated by to each according to their needs is followed; with the purpose of enhancing co-operation in exploring “how to drown a drowning man with the minimum of blowback” from 1969 onwards.
The encouragements generally practiced include that when you achieve “success” you are given the honour of buying cakes for your colleagues.
I once won when I was accused of being “an American troll”;perceived insults always being useful in achievement of the inner lane on the track to “success”.
These processes are precluded by social relations within which difference is a tool to hit or be hit to facilitate conformance.
Hence OlyaPola on September 29, 2020 · at 5:40 am EST/EDT which apparently you understood.
Thank you for affording the opportunity of coat-hangerness.
Enjoy your journey
What a bute of of a write-up, Katerina!
But I believe over much stress on the Khazar story can go to far.
Remember that the Temple in Yerushalaïm functioned as the bankers of the Spartans and others from before the times of Alexander the Great (Iskander) and onwards. (Possibly one reason for Rome destroying Judea?)
The Jews driven out of Spain after Catalunia, Leon and Castella conquered the anciant lands of the Lombards (Langobards), Maghrebi Arabs and Berbers plus Jewish Arabs, then those expelled Jews fled to the Netherlands and London. (And to Thessalonika to join the Turks.) Mesopotanian Jews who had settled in India assumed the role of opium exporters to China ‘by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen’ (starting up the Shanghai and Hong Kong Banking Corporation. None of these were of “Khazar” extraction. The rot was more wide-spread at an even earlier stage.
There are no Khazars. It was a German made up lie, an excuse to send all Jews eastwards. Jiddish is a mix of hebrew and German, not Russian and hebrew.
But this lie is repeated endlessly on-line by wanna be analysts.
Whoever mentions Khazars has no idea about anything. And should be ignored.
Anon,
The Khazars were ethnic Scythians, white skinned natives of the steppe, who spoke a Turkic language because they were ruled over by a Turkic elite. The Khazar Khaghanate was one of the most powerful states in the world during its peak.
They converted to Judaism in the 8th century under pressure from the Islamic Caliphate and the Byzantines, who would not recognize and do business with a heathen state. The Khaghan did not want to be subject to Baghdad or Constantinople, so he chose the only other religion that is technically acceptable in the eyes of Muslims and Christians.
If you want a detailed history, I suggest Arthur Koestler’s the Thirteenth Tribe.
The Jews in Europe are absolutely, without a doubt, of Scythian extraction. They have the same features, same noses, as Iranians who live around the Caspian today. Semitic people, as in people of Semitic race, are dark skinned, almost black. The Semitic languages are part of the Afro-asiatic language family, spoken in Africa and West Asia. The Semites came out of Africa into the Middle East at the earliest no earlier than ~4000 BC.
“The Jews in Europe are absolutely, without a doubt, of Scythian extraction.”
Have any DNA studies been done on this?
Seems like some Israelis have done this:
https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/report-finds-ashkinazi-jews-descended-from-turks/
In this article “Turks” refers to peoples who lived north of the Black Sea—basically Scythians (also mentioned in the article).
In this case, how the heck can the Israelis continue to make the argument that they are descended from people who lived in Palestine 2,000 years ago?
Katherine
“In this case, how the heck can the Israelis continue to make the argument that they are descended from people who lived in Palestine 2,000 years ago?”
Simple answer is: they can’t
There were approx. 50,000 jews in what became the British mandate of Palestine at the time of the Balfour Declaration NOV 1917
It is in fact the Palestinian people (who learnt to speak Arab) who are the authentic descendants of Abraham.
The jewish pop. of the State of Israel was shipped in between the wars (against international law, see the Transfer Agreement) and again in mass migration after WWII
In the Nakba of 1948 700,000 Palestinian people were expelled by zionist terror groups Irgun – and then refused the Right of Return
Regards
“how the heck can the Israelis continue to make the argument ”
In the hope that others continue to believe it.
To Osmanikoff
Interesting to know and to have a bit more background on how this “cancer” has spread throughout the world and in what times. Thank you for providing such, it was illuminating but in my essay I was concentrating on their ingrained hatred towars RUSSIA and the reason for it. Comments like yours is what this site is all about. Perhaps you could write an essay of your own on the subject and post it here? I would be very interested to know more and I am sure, same for many others. Please consider.
Russia and China have friendly relations with Israel.
You can beat up the US and UK as much as you want, they are just scapegoats. They are doing Israel’s dirty work so blatantly and overtly for a reason.
Any friend of Israel is a friend of the Zionist banking establishment.
Have you pondered my question, Katerina? If Russia is truly an enemy of the Zionists, why doesn’t it not engage in trade with its neighbor Iran?
I have told you why. Because Zion has forbidden all its subject nations from doing business with Iran. And that includes Russia.
I know saying this makes me unpopular on this site, which is so staunchly pro-Russian. But we can either be on the side of the truth, or on the side of our favorite country.
Jamshyd, why do you say Russia / Iran does not trade? A simple search can show you the exact trade figures and this is growing specifically now that the JPCOA allows for more trade – or at least will do so from October onwards. This agreement managed trade over the previous few years, and Russia stuck to it.
Here is just a quick one and I have not assessed the quality of the info, but please go and do your own searches for accurate info.
https://en.radiofarda.com/a/russian-exports-to-iran-continue-growing-despite-decline-in-tehran-s-trade-volume/30719232.html
amarynth,
I live in Iran. I can attest that there is next to nothing on the shelves here that is made in Russia.
I refer you to the Russia-Iran missile defense sale debacle and the Russian construction of nuclear power plants in Iran.
Sometimes people pile it up so high that one cannot help but say something like … OK; all of those people that compiled all of those numbers both Iranian side and Russian side sat down and made them up. /end headscratching sarc
Just kindly prove what you are saying. Let me help a bit. Go and look at the lists of goods that are being traded to and fro. Will you really see a machine tool on the shelves of the local supermarket or street stall?
amarynth, take a look at the figures.
Russia total export volume is over 400 billion dollars a year. Russian exports to Iran, a vast developing country with a huge population right next door is under 700 million dollars a year, according to the article you cited.
Russian exports to Iran are nothing, they are a fraction of a percent.
Jamshid
You need to realise something – sometimes having closed mind stops one from seeing the obvious. Russia is not being a “busombody friend” to any country it deals with – just a partner – whether it is direct trade, strategic alliances, dispute settlements or diplomacy. It is NOT the former USSR anymore with it’s ideology, it’s just a country trying to make it’s own way in this world. It can be happily trading with anyone who wants to trade with it as long as there are mutual benefits. Trade with Iran had few political issues. Mainly the breakdown of good will between two, for which Iran itself was not guilt-free. Those relations are now being restored under Russian President leadership and Iranian leadership and we should be very supportive of that. The trade is increasing and so is the necessary at this moment in time, strategic alliance. Iran is under threat by the usual players and it’s being well supported against these by Russia and China. You really need to have a good look and please, stop complaining. It’s happening, things are improving for Iran, now that your country has two superpowers on it’s side. In geopolitics thing do not happen overnight, it takes time. So, show some patience.
I have no horse in this race, Katerina. I don’t care about Iran or Russia or any other country. I just call it as I see it.
Russia and Iran are similar to the US and Mexico in terms of how they are situated, their relative sizes, relative GDPs, etc. Their trade volume should be relatively on par with those two.
You misunderstand. I am not crying to you, some random Russian expat, begging for more trade for my country. I am pointing out a major discrepancy that you need to account for if you are to prove that Russia is in fact an enemy of the empire.
Russia’s big trading partners are US, UK, Germany, etc. All the Western countries you think are Russia’s enemies. Russia’s trade volume with tiny Israel even dwarfs that of Iran.
This reflects one very simple truth, in my humble opinion.
To Jamshyd
You do not care about the country you live in?!
You obviously did not get anything from the replies you got. I am sorry, but one can only try so far. You seems to be, by all accounts, beyond any comprehension of what we were trying to explain to you. So, stay there. I, for one, will not bother to reply to any of your future comments as these replies are obviously falling on deaf ears. I feel truly sorry for you. You are in the cage you have build yourself.
Yes Katerina, I do not take the side of any country. Nationalism is absurd. I have said before that I am on the side of humanity, and all life.
Russia vs USA is humanity vs itself. I am not for it. But I can see that you will be cheering on the Russians to spill English blood when the time comes.
I am sorry that I am so deaf, and that my lack of comprehension annoys you. We can’t all be as intelligent as you.
But perhaps one day you will rise above petty hatred for Americans and English and Khazars and your fellow man, and you will no longer be arbitrarily on the side of the nation that you were born in, and you will come to my side, the side of all people and all life.
In order to further develop your understanding of how modern Britain came to be you would benefit from reading articles from the Larouche circle
https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1994/eirv21n16-19940415/index.html
For example read
The Venetian Takeover of England: A 200-Year Project by Gerald Rose
And what regards the Rotschilds and the illuminati it appears plausible to me that they were both recruited by the british. Both the ruling nobility in Britain and the secretive financiers who controlled the BoE had strong motives for not allowing the Rotschilds to become established as a MAINLY German asset.
But since the illuminati was another variant of freemasonry and Britain saw division among continental masons with respect to the american war of liberation, there was a need for that new branch seemingly not being under Britains control (through Britains initiation of all lodges) as was the case with all other branches.
Therefore it goes without saying that we must expect an effective coverup about it.
The next illuminati was Cecil Rhodes secret society sometimes named New Illuminati.
What regards zionism and I use z rather than s since I believe there has existed an ancient idea about sionism.
While modern zionism is a creation of the british, beginníng in the 1500s when Britain decided to build an empire after watching the successes of Portugal and Spain.
They then apparently saw the advantage of not only coopting the jews but actually also coopting the jewish identity.
This by beginning to present the British as the real Israelites.
…
(B’rit Ichy in hebrew means the covenant’s people.
No serious scholar would agree about that being the true origin of the word ‘british’ but some american christian zionists have tried to support it.)
…
Sir Francis Drake and Edward Spencer seem to have had that kind of aim in mind.
Under the freemason Lord Palmerston three centuries later the idea of British Israelism went really hot in that now the british elites suggested that the anglosaxons and celts were the missing tribe of the Israelites.
I can’t follow all of your points in this post.
But I think that the fact that Protestantism encourage reading the Bible (in translation in contemporary national languages), whereas Roman Catholicism did not, meant that Protestants developed a lot of ideas about their own role in the Big Picture from picking up new ideas from their own readings and interpretations of the Bible.
So, a lot of Protestants who settled the New World thought they were fulfilling various prophesies or ideas they found in the Bible. I suppose they picked and chose the bits and images and ideas that fit their own plans and needs (mainly unconsciously, of course!).
I expect this is also true of many Protestants who stayed in England.
Katherine
A great article but I feel I must defend the English. I am Irish, from the South and live in Northern Ireland. So, I live in a place that has borne the full brunt of British divide and rule. I live with it on a daily basis.
My experience of English people is that they are generally polite and friendly and likeable people, just like most Russian people, Americans, Germans, Irish etc.
The problem is not English people per se — the problem is the ruling elites, who as you say have been anti-Russian for a long time. It turns out that the Irish ruling elites are ruining Ireland all by themselves and we cannot blame the English for it. :-)
People are people, regardless of nationality and religion. The key thing is to understand that the banksters are currently in control and if we want a fair and just world – we need to overthrow them.
“Over the centuries Russia and England had a remarkably fraught relationship – based on mutual dislike and distrust. One can wonder as to why – there are no shared borders, nothing to trigger the usual conflicts and yet, this deep-seated, centuries old animosity continues unabated. Why?
Well, this conflict is going MUCH deeper – it is a civilisational and a conceptual conflict – of totally opposite mentality, which is the essential and conscious self-awareness of being and how that affects others – whether one lives in harmony with the others or whether one wants to have power over them.”
These statements only take account of very specific interests of certain leaders of influence in Europe, of which Russia is a large part of. Historians rarely see the interchanges of cultural, spiritual influences as having power, as rivers flowing through the centuries, of which politics are downstream.
This is difficult to understand, I appreciate that, but without it one lacks many divers tenets of truth.
You wrote:
“Russian true Orthodox religion…”
But why not Greek?
Or maybe Armenian?
Even the “true” in the middle spoils your argument.
Thanks for your powerful thoughts, Katerina.
Regarding those who have “tied their boats to the Titanic” (an apt expression), one French woman someone is as angry at them as you are. She is furious with Macron making that speech about how determined he was to work with Russia, only to be neutered, and “converted” back to Russophobia and US poodleship by his pro-American deep state, which “dominates French diplomacy”, and has now brought Macron to heel:
Caroline Galactéros, L’État profond mène une diplomatie parallèle. http://geopragma.fr/letat-profond-mene-une-diplomatie-parallele/
Mme Galacteros describes how, just before Macron delivered his August 2019 policy-setting speech to the French Ambassadors, he was “made” to appoint two of the most virulent Russophobes to key positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — “International Relations & Strategic Affairs”, and “Security & Disarmament” — thereby ensuring that his new policy would be stillborn, and his attempts at an independent, sovereign foreign policy would be effectively slapped down.
The same probably applies in Germany and throughout Euratlantistan: so long as their leaders are willing slaves to the “vile lot”, their boats will sink with the Titanic.
To RMM
O, my dear! You have absolutely my total support for every word you said! Wonderful AND powerful. Thank you!
Thanks, Katerina.
And don’t let this piece be the last We all enjoy your contributions.
ALl the best.
I think that you’re unfortunatly wrong. Sadly wrong. I’m French, and in our History there were always a large part of thé people who took Russians for barbarians. But notre only Russians. You have tout consider that for more than thousand years, in west Europe, everything at the east of german area and south of latin area is barbarians. Maures? barbarians. Turks ? barbarians. Arabs? barbarians. Slaves? barbarians, all of them, Serbians,( Croates and Slovènes ans Tchèques were in german area since ce XIIe century), Poles, Slovaques? Barbarians. Daces? barbarians. Byzantin empire? barbarians.
And obviously Russians.
Since Charlemagne, (800 ac JC) germans had the use to go east for catching slaves they sold to Byzance or Arabian Califats. It was so usual that in all west, they used the word Slave in slave un place of servus. In France, the word is esclave.
Imagine, for more than 1000 ans, we used the name of a nation, Slave to name our slaves.
It’s notre only the Russians. Imagine that in France quasi nobody knows that Poland was a powerfull and gigantic land that ruled eastern Europe for centuries. Neither that it was the Poles who saved Vienna ans Europe from the Turks. Nobody in France remenber that Poles were near 100 000 in Napoléon army and among the bravest soldiers and best cavalry in it. Forgotten. Pôles? barbarians.
Then let’s imagine about Russians….
Russia can’t be better than us, they are barbarians. All the Russians victories ? Chance, weather, foreign help. Did Peter Ier overcome the terrible Sweedish? It’s because the land was to big and thé soldiers became ill. Absolutly not because Peter was a good stratege and the Russians terrible fighters.
Did Alexandre overcome the invincible Napoléon? It was due to the winter. Only the winter. Forget russian heroism ans strengh. Winter.
Did Staline overcome the invincible Nazi( remember, Europe in march)? Winter. Winter ans only winter saved Russia in front office Moscow. Not at all the fact that Russians eliminated 800 000 germans in the first 6 month of War. Heroism? Value? No way. Winter.
And Stalingrad? Ho dear, without the massive aid of anglo-saxon, Russia had Lost. What? Russia made 60 000 T34, the best tank of the war? 60 000 warplanes? 100 000 howitzer? No, no, without the anglos. Kaput. Winter and foreign aid.
You know, when somebody had for a long time despise an other, he can’t accept him as equal or superior without throwing himself in the trash can of his own memory.
It’s Why Poles are rabidly russophobics.
It’s why west Europeans hang on to the ghosts of their past splendor in despising Russians(and all other Slavians).
And last, for our ruling people, Russia is the Witness and prouf of our weakness and American submition.
Everybody know that an alliance between Europeans and Russians could make us as or more powerfull than every country in the World, including USA and China. And such an alliance doesn’t exist.
Don’t look else where thé reasons.
The best brief history of Europe that I have ever read, and accurate too, IMO. And I loved the French accent. Darras, please come back again, more often. I’d like to believe that Ken Lesley would agree with you as well, and love your excellent sense of humour. Very well done, sir/madame.
Thanks a lot dear Friend. I’m a sir, Pierre Darras. Best regards
“Did Staline overcome the invincible Nazi..”
No he didn’t.
After the end of the Battle of Kiev in September 1941 for the second time Mr. Stalin was insecure, the first time being on the June 1941 being partly dispelled when Mr. Molotov on behalf of the Politburo paid him a visit at his datcha.
At the end of September/the start of October 1941 Stavka insisted that the planning and management of the Battle of Moscow be delegated to Mr. Zhukov and Stavka members who were expert in logistics and strategic planning to which Mr. Stalin agreed with the added persuasion of Mr. Kaganovich.
This was also the team which planned and managed Operation Bagration in 1944.
The will he/won’t he at a Moscow train station (Kazansky if memory serves) was something of a photo opportunity in modern parlance.
This non-intervention agreement lasted until January 1942 when Mr. Stalin convinced Stavka as a collective using rules of democratic centralism, to over-extend the counter offensive component of the Battle of Moscow, which also was not a consequence of snow.
Apart from the Perekop campaign, the next time that Mr. Stalin intervened strategically was by the notion of “Socialist competition” introduced for the Battle of Berlin.
Mr. Zhukov rode the white horse in Red Square but was subsequently exiled from the metropolis, and Mr. Molotov’s wife sent to the Gulag by an order that Mr. Molotov was persuaded to sign.
However Mr. Molotov’s wife subsequently returned, and Mr. Zhukov had an interesting contretemps with Mr. Beria.
Mr. Stalin was removed from the mausoleum in front of the Kremlin.
If you wish to refute an invention of the opponents, don’t give them an edge which they can use, as many of the opponents’ professional strategists are aware of the specifics of the campaign, some even teaching it in “War colleges” and books, since they no longer depend of the myths of General Manstein and others to understand the campaign, since the BND and other organisations have passed muster.
Ho, apology, you’re right, am I stupid?
I’ve forgotten, then Leningrad, Moscow, Stalingrad were taken, nazis succed to go until Ural, and USSR and therefore Staline have lost the war.
Never the Stalin Red Army planted their flag on the Reichstag Roof in may 1945, and never USSR occuped east Germany for 45 years.
You ‘re right, Staline and Russians never overcame nazis.
Very professionnal way to read History, indeed.
“You ‘re right, Staline and Russians never overcame nazis.
Very professionnal way to read History, indeed.”
““Did Staline overcome the invincible Nazi..”
No he didn’t.”
Apparently you did not comprehend OlyaPola on September 30, 2020 · at 3:48 pm EST/EDT
where the distiction is made between Mr. Stalin, Stavka (of which he was one member), The Red Army, the people of the Soviet Union and the Battles of Kiev lost on or about 28th September 1941, 20 days before the seige of Leningrad commenced on 8th September 1941.
“After the end of the Battle of Kiev in September 1941 for the second time Mr. Stalin was insecure, the first time being on the June 1941 being partly dispelled when Mr. Molotov on behalf of the Politburo paid him a visit at his datcha.”
According to Mr. Molotov Mr. Stalin’s first word to him on that visit was approximately “Lenin built it up and we have f*ucked it up.” According to both Mr. Kaganovich and Mr. Molotov, Mr. Stalin was invited back to co-ordinate the politburo and the party not to define strategy and tactics as he and some of his associates attempted to do in 1920 which led to The Miracle on the Vistula as known to the Poles, and subsequently to Socialism in one country, to which many except Mr. Trotsky, Mr. Bukharin, Mr. Kamenev and some others agreed, leading to collectivisation and the 5 years plans with the emphasis on heavy industry financed in large part by the export of agricultural products leading to famine.
There are documents in the archives that substantiates these conversations but they tend to be dated after 1955.
By the end of June 1941 Mr. Stalin had agreed to the politburo’s conditions and almost immediately broke them.
Mr. Stalin and some of his associates in 1937 and 1938 executed many who mentored the ones who developed the stratgies that attained the surrender of Berlin in 1945, sent designers of the weapons that in large part attained the surrender of Berlin in 1945 including Mr. Tupolev to the Gulag, and did not prepare for the seige of Leningrad which commenced 20 days before the end of The Battle of Kiev.
The partial rectification of these strategic blunders required the Soviet causalties, including the excecution of various officers in the field propagandised as being enemies of the people, and ordinary soldiers shot by blocking brigades, from June 22nd 1941 until at least 30th September 1941.
As cited in OlyaPola on September 30, 2020 · at 3:48 pm EST/EDT
“After the end of the Battle of Kiev in September 1941 for the second time Mr. Stalin was insecure, the first time being on the June 1941 being partly dispelled when Mr. Molotov on behalf of the Politburo paid him a visit at his datcha.
At the end of September/the start of October 1941 Stavka insisted that the planning and management of the Battle of Moscow be delegated to Mr. Zhukov and Stavka members who were expert in logistics and strategic planning to which Mr. Stalin agreed with the added persuasion of Mr. Kaganovich.”
According to both Mr. Kaganovich and Mr. Molotov the meeting was very fiery, befitting of an argument between Georgians since the Magrelian Mr. Beria apparently was present at the meeting.
The documents in the archives tend not to confirm that Mr. Beria was at the meeting as most of them were filed on a date after 1955 after the demise of Mr. Beria.
“This non-intervention agreement lasted until January 1942 when Mr. Stalin convinced Stavka as a collective using rules of democratic centralism, to over-extend the counter offensive component of the Battle of Moscow, which also was not a consequence of snow.”
As to the seige of Leningrad this was managed externally by Stavka and internally by the authorities in Leningrad, which led to the Leningrad affair of 1946 when many in the wartime Leningrad authorities were either sent to the Gulag or executed.
These can also be corroborated by documents in the archive.
The management of the Battle of Stalingrad was a mixture of the officers in the field and Stavka co-ordinated by Mr. Nikita Sergeivich Kruschev with the additional benefit of the planners of the Moscow campaign who assisted in the planning of the enveloping pincer movement within which the Axis forces were held and from where the frustration of the attempts at rescue of the enveloped Axis forces were achieved.
By the Battle of Kursk the same disposition of forces had improved through experience including on the management of time – patience.
By the Bagration campaign in 1944 they managed to achieve peak performance in co-ordination bypassing but containing the Axis forces in Courland and other areas of the Baltic states which did not surrender until May 1945, some of whom managing to escape the net to Germany and some staying in situ forming significant resources for Gladio campaigns under various banners including but not limited to the Forest Brotherhood.
“Apart from the Perekop campaign, the next time that Mr. Stalin intervened strategically was by the notion of “Socialist competition” introduced for the Battle of Berlin.”
Despite the efforts of some self-designated “historians” the null hypothesis never exists.
However Mr. Zhukov was of the opinion that “socialist competition” did increase casualities in the Battle of Berlin, although this was partly understandable when part of the competition was the other “allied” forces, and hence the benefits of gaining archives from various institutes in Berlin and the body of Mr. Hiltler.
They were successful in gaining archives from various institutes in Berlin and the body of Mr. Hiltler which they buried without ceremony outside a garage in Magdeburg and left secret for a good number of years to lessen opportunities of becoming a place of pilgrimage.
“Very professionnal way to read History, indeed.”
Not all have restricted their interactions in history to reading.
“Ho, apology, you’re right, am I stupid?”
No need to apologise since you have your uses, even if it is restricted to increasing the noise/signal ratio, as was illustrated in the Battle of Kursk but more extensively in the Bagration operation.
In terms of hagiography using the often misquoted words of Mr. Neimoller:
First they removed his associates
Then they freed many in the Gulag and rehabiltated most of the dead
Then Mr. Kruschev gave a speech
Then they moved the decorated cadaver from out front to the wall around the corner
Then they had other matters like attempted colour revolutions to consider
Then they added the Immortals to the parade
The they agreed a new constitution.
Then they started to open more of the archives.
Enjoy your journey.
Thank you for your co-operation.
Lovely to read. Thank you
(Here is a thought – perhaps if they had the rich landmass that Russia has, then that driven and destructive colonial mindset might not have unleashed itself on the world? Just a thought, although I don’t believe that would have been very likely, also we cannot afford to be charitable here).
Canada has almost as much natural resources as Russia, and Canada is firmly under British control. So no, lack of natural resources does not explain the British drive to conquer Russia/Soviet Union.
What the colonial British want, in addition to conquering lands, is to conquer people’s soul. You can see it in their attitudes towards people, where they define being an “a$$hole” as someone who does not submit to their impulses. That would explain their true hatred of Russians, the fact that Russians would only look at them at eye level, but never look up to them, i.e. Russians are supposed to be on their knees when looking at their Queen, but never eye-to-eye like equals.
To Dick Lenning
Thank you. And if you are a Canadian, these thanks are doubled! I know how difficult it is for an intelligent Canadian to keep the functioning brain living there, especially in the face of the unrelenting vicious propaganda. I have a friend living in Canada with whom I am in constant touch so I know what goes on in that country. Thank you again for keeping strong and please continue to contribute here. This site NEEDS people like you!
” I have a friend living in Canada with whom I am in constant touch so I know what goes on in that country. ”
I have a friend living in Russia so I know what goes on in that country.
Many friends living in the UK, so I know what goes on in that country, too!
Ditto, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and France.
Not to mention the USA, where I myself live.