Yup, he said “mission accomplished“, “perfectly executed” and that he was “so proud” of his “great military“.
- That considering that 71 out of 103 missiles were intercepted.
- That there were no Syrian (or Iranian or Russian) fatalities.
- That not a single airfield was hit.
- That the buildings destroyed were empty.
- That only Syrian air defense were used.
- That Russian air defenses were completely bypassed.
Called the strikes “Precise, overwhelming and effective” (does he also look like an alcoholic to you?)
Finally, and this is weird, there is no evidence of the French doing anything at all (go figure?). Oh, speaking of the French, it appears that they warned the Russians about what would happen. So, technically speaking, the US generals are being truthful when they say that they did not warn the Russian but just “deconflict”. The French did all the warning for them.
As for that pathetic scorecard, the Pentagon “spokesperson” said that they had noticed a 2000% increase of “Russian troll” activity over the past 24 hours.
I would think that completely destroying a non-existing Syria chemical warfare capability could even be called a “infinite success”.
Let’s wait for further details (a lot of pro-Syrian outlets did exaggerate the number of missiles shot down) but it appears that the AngloZionist went for the “least bad” option in terms of risk for our planet: a symbolic and completely useless “pretend strike”. And for that I am personally grateful. Let’s hope that, at least for a while, they need to establish their “indispensableness” will be satisfied.
I also think that the Russians need to dramatically increase both the speed and the magnitude of the delivery of their air defense systems to the Syrians. One Russian general remarked this morning that they were considering delivering S-300s to the Syrian. I guess that is better a case of better late than never. But the one system most needed are Pantsirs. The Russians need to built then on an emergency 24/7 schedule and deliver as many and as fast as possible as they are much better suited for the kind of tasks (cruise missile point defense) than the much larger S-300s.
One more thing: all this pathetic Disney-like show is a shame and a disgrace. The USA as truly sunk to the level of the kind of degeneracy shown by Brezhnev in his last years or by Eltsin. Frankly, I think that Trump is even more of a buffoon than these two. What a disgrace!
[Sidebar: as for those bitching about Trump being as bad as Hillary, this is both true and false. Inherently yes, of course, he is. And he is far dumber than her. But getting him in the White House bought Russia (and Syria) about 1 year of time to prepare for what happened yesterday. So, no matter how sub-pathetic Trump is, keeping the Neocons away from power for a year or so bought some very precious time for the rest of the planet. That is a good thing even if Trump himself is a maniacal coward, a narcissistic piece of shit and dangerous buffoon of the worst kind]
Also, I want to comment on one more thing. Even the two arch-villains of our official historiography, that would be Hitler and Stalin, compare favorably to Trump in terms of a) actually using diplomacy and b) trying to build alliances. Yes, I know, both Hitler and Stalin did use force (and even false flags!), but force was ONE of the the tools in their international relations toolkit. At least both Hitler and Stalin were capable of negotiations and the building of alliances. The clowns in the White House can’t even do that.
Yes, sorry if that offends anybody, but US Presidents have now sunk even lower than Hitler, Stalin, Brezhnev or Eltsin.
So ask yourself: what awaits them and their regime in the future?
As the US is reporting things:
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2018/04/breaking-pentagon-calls-out-russian-disinformation-trolls-gives-details-on-syrian-missile-strike/?utm_source=quayle&utm_campaign=alt&utm_medium=facebook
It won’t be long before the ‘Russian trolls’ ie anyone who has broken out of the lifelong brainwashing, will be declared the ‘Enemy Within’ and rounded up. Fascism has a certain pathopsychological progression towards greater and greater repression.
Does that include 3 meals a day ?
We are already at that point.
Old S200 in action: https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/first-images-from-mezzeh-airbase-after-defending-against-us-led-airstrikes/
Al Qaeda airforce doing nation building… https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/aftermath-from-us-missile-strike-on-barzeh-research-center-photos/
Syrian air defense https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-air-defense-downs-71-out-of-103-us-coalition-cruise-missiles-russian-military/
Daesh is far from defeated in Syria despite Washington, Moscow spin https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/isis-is-far-from-defeated-in-syria/
Turkey 101… https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/turkey-welcomes-us-attack-on-syria-despite-close-ties-with-russia/
Daesh offensive around Damascus following Air Al Qaeda attacks https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/isis-launches-offensive-in-southern-damascus-after-us-coalition-bombs-syria/
Severe warnings from Tehran, read the words from the Islamic Guard Corps… The swamp’s creatures better take note… http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/04/14/558444/Iran-Syria-Damascus
Mindset in Damascus: they eat Mad Dogs for breakfast, these are real men and women, the Swamp populace cannot comprehend, the ROTW does https://youtu.be/iXI6R69hUxY
WW3 started in 1945, it goes on… today in Syria, tomorrow?
Spassiba Russia, Iran, Hezbollah! Great job RAF, SAF, IAF!
Btw Russia (and China) has its back on the wall regarding one single issue! Syrian direct control over its air defence systems has to be honestly adressed now: the “no S300 to Syria defense forces to honor a promise made to our israeli partners” will be all the more untanable, however Moscow tries to spin the reluctance, no rationalisation of that single issue is credible anymore. In that sense Bolton and co in the Deep State just made a bad move for the Zionist artficial entity. Otherwise excellent job from Russia, now we can expect new moves in coming weeks, months from the takfiri terrorists who will try the “chemical attack dance” with their Mattis and Bolton brides. The multiform war on Russia/China/Iran will only intensify, from the economic/trade front to the prop front. The West will be further sovietized or nazified in terms of info control and corporate politics. American people is poisoned by chemicals in their water, soil caused by insane fracking and neonicotinoid pesticides while their brains are polluted by “Skripal and Ghouta fake news”. Rome goes down, fighting like it knows how…
Can’t agree more. If Russia does not sell S400 to Iran and Syria with what they will fight in the coming weeks/months when at least 300 to 500 missiles will rain down on Syria during each attack (for ‘consumption’ of the old ‘stock’ of missiles in order to place new purchase orders on the Zionist-owned MIC to replenish missiles and fighters and destroyers) ?
While calling an enemy ‘a partner’ is appreciated in the diplomatic circle, Russian reluctance to do the needful for an ally to ‘honour promises’ made to an enemy is simply deplorable ! More so because, those Zionists are merrily staging one after another false flags (so-called accidental fire etc.) within Russian territory killing innocent children, women and men.
“reluctance” , “simply deplorable” ….. You lag behind of the news. Russia DOES sell S-400 to Iranians,and Russia DOES give S-300 to Syria , and that’s not all what Russia gives them .
Calm down with your deplorable assertions .
“The Russians need to built then on an emergency 24/7 schedule and deliver as many and as fast as possible”
The one combination I haven’t seen put into mass effect is Russia supplying the technology to the Chinese then the Chinese making lots of them with their large population and industrial base. Let Russia develop the technology, then let the Chinese make lots of them.
Trump wants to sanction cell phones. Well, if China can make that many cell phones, they can make a lot of the electronics for AA systems and missiles as well.
I saw two Imperial psychopaths this week who asserted that the genocide in Iraq was an exercise in ‘nation-building’. When you are dealing with Evil lunacy this deranged, what hope for humanity is there.
Arab, in my opinion WW3 didn’t start in 1945-WW2 never ended. The USA just took over from Germany as the ‘Thousand Year Reich’.
WW1 never ended. 1917 is the year when America makes her first move to take over the dying Empires. Their ultimate target, Russia, proved to be the hardest nut to crack. China too. But America did not give up hope. They won’t ever give up, that’s the reason of America existence after all, ‘manifest destiny’, ‘city on the hill’ and all that crap.
Almost two centuries ago (in 1835) Alexis de Tocqueville, the famed author of ‘Democracy in America’ wrote:
“There are at the present time two great nations in the world, which started from different points, but seem to tend towards the same end. I allude to the Russians and the Americans. Both of them have grown up unnoticed; and whilst the attention of mankind was directed elsewhere, they have suddenly placed themselves in the front rank among the nations, and the world learned their existence and their greatness at almost the same time.
All other nations seem to have nearly reached their natural limits, and they have only to maintain their power; but these are still in the act of growth. All the others have stopped, or continue to advance with extreme difficulty; these alone are proceeding with ease and celerity along a path to which no limit can be perceived. The American struggles against the obstacles which nature opposes to him; the adversaries of the Russian are men. The former combats the wilderness and savage life; the latter, civilization with all its arms. The conquests of the American are therefore gained with the ploughshare; those of the Russian by the sword. The Anglo-American relies upon personal interest to accomplish his ends, and gives free scope to the unguided strength and common sense of the people; the Russian centres all the authority of society in a single arm. The principal instrument of the former is freedom; of the latter, servitude. Their starting-point is different, and their courses are not the same; yet each of them seems marked out by the will of Heaven to sway the destinies of half the globe.”
So you can say that, in actual fact the war between Russia and America was sparked when these oppositely charged entities touch each other over the… Pacific Ocean. And China in the middle. But don’t make any mistake over who would win the war.
You are single sourcing from a source with no credibility. Try again so that each source’s evidence corroborates with the other sources and the more the better. Use Google Earth to show before(dated by Google) and use a drone to show after with a dated newspaper at lift off and landing..quick.
You are not convincing your target audience so your actions are in vain/pointless.
Putin said there would be ” consequences” but where are they ? A few weeks ago Putin said an attack against Russian ally is attack against Russia.So this is how he responds to an attack on Russia ? Whose credibility is really damaged? Trump ineffective attack or Putin lack of consequences?
Please read and analyse what really happened. There is nothing to respond to. Absolutely nothing!
Now Russia has a perfect excuse to give Syria better weapons and step up cleaning the country from ziozombies without dragging the entire humanity into Armageddon. Personally, I’m very happy and relieved. Moreover, once again, I learnt not to rush to any judgments in regards to Russia. The Russian leadership is borderline magical.
US Britain France proved they can attack Russian allies without retaliation . No wonder that list of Russian allies is so small. The saying is “a friend in need is a friend indeed.”
mod-to note: Perhaps when the “attacks” are ineffectual bravado, there is no need for retaliation.
In fact, at the press conference (in Pentagon) they said ” all chemical producing facilities have been destroyed ” and ” mission accomplished”. It means that the takfiris cannot make a new false flag attack of this kind because “all chemical facilities (of the Syrian “regime”) have been destroyed”. If they do that, what will be the new lie as excuse ?
Finally someone who noticed that :-).
I heard it this morning from some aussie female (completely irrelevant politically and militarily) that Assad can`t produce anymore (HAH!) “chemical weapons”.
So, it looks to me like the door for wiping out “moderates” is wide open.
Maybe I`m wrong, but Dunford looks like a very smart and capable general.
And all of you bloodthirsty teens in old bodies – watch some porn…
Russia did not lose anything, or betrayed anyone.
Oh, and I hope that those generals in ussa will really drain that swamp…
Absolutely ! These bloodthirsty creatures are not kids , but stupid old farts looking for some fun .
Well rhey claimed OPCW might have missed something…as Syria had hidden stuff…..just as UK claims Russia had secretly developed and stockpiled….which claims almost certainly will continue I believe….and in both cases OPCW has certified destruction…..note they have been inflitrated one inspector going to Douma says they were deliberately held up delayed…which Haley said and Mattis implied before kinda saying if they ever get there….soooo it is all a stich up.
It ain’t over.
Headline in the Australian ABC News Site
‘US, allies have drawn a red line on chemical weapons, but Syria retains capacity’
At a Pentagon briefing, director of the Joint Chiefs Lieutenant General Kenneth F McKenzie said that the strikes were precise, overwhelming and effective, but that some of Syria’s chemical weapons infrastructure remained.
“I think we’ve dealt them a severe blow,” he said.
“[But] I would say there’s still a residual element of the Syrian program that’s out there.
“I’m not going to say that they’re going to be unable to continue to conduct a chemical attack in the future. I suspect, however, they’ll think long and hard about it.”
So …. the door remains open
There must be a lot going on behind the scenes
Did someone with some brains spot the obvious stupidity that they were spouting? They were bragging about having “destroyed Assad’s chemical weapons capability.” It obviously took a while for someone to have the brainwave and say “hey, we might want to use this excuse again.” Which is the sort of reason why their stories keep changing and changing and changing and changing and…..
Ioan, wasn’t the surrender of Syria’s so-called chemical production facilities and “all existing stocks” – an earlier precondition by the West – buttressed with Putin’s guarantee, already once accepted as legit, staying Obama’s hand from attacking back in 2013? Here we are again a few short years later with a replay of the same old song as the latest cassus beli trumpeted by the West. Recent history is ignored, logic is never employed and of course, emotion trumps everything. Any lie will do, even the same old one if necessary, again and again and again. All thats needed is an endless line of “experts” parroting the carefully doctored line, and voilà, the conditions are once again ripe and ready.
yes! I must admit that if the reports are true Putin did pull off some magic here. the world is still in place and Russia has lost no face to the intelligent. even with Steve Hayden and his ‘false flag’ comment. he clearly knows better but is playing games
Agreed
Am awed by Russian leadership,real brains on the job.Allow hubris intoxicated westerners do their act and then -Get out and be gone.Time to burn and sweep the remaining head chopping cannibals in S.Damascus
Well said , America and it’s vassals just proved how truly weak they are , Putin’s playing them off the world stage at each crisis point. .Bravo Syria Bravo Russia.
There were apparently no reported Russian casualties, a precondition for threatened retaliation.
Here is one who addresses your concerns in the best way I have seen yet:
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/the-neocons-started-ww-iii-and-russia-didnt-even-blink/
The only allies that receive an attack are Putin allies, Message do not be a Putin ally.
You (appear to) wish. SH.
Why???
British?
Or colonial slave?
I’m not so sure about that, the message seems to be if you’re not a Putin ally then you,your people will be bombed and killed like in Iraq,Libya by the USA-led West, however if you’re a Putin ally the USA-led West will only bomb deserted buildings.Personally I think it’s a massive improvement.
BS is no match for truth
Your lying machine is breaking down.
mod-to note: silliness removed
Sometimes its incredibly obvious that there are rooms full of computers with people in military uniforms sitting in front of them typing something out onto the internet.
The US and NATO regularly announce spending hundreds of millions of more dollars on “countering Russia propaganda.” You just seen somebody’s tax dollars at work, and it didn’t fix any potholes.
Like Yemen is a Putin ally? Sudan? I could go on but you get the point. The USA is targeting all allies of Russia, Iran & China and anyone else who dares to challenge their financial scam. They want to drive a wedge between the 3 but it isn’t working. They know divided they will fall.
No need to respond. Syrians did that the job by themselves.
IMHO I think now would be a good time for Moscow to respond with more economic sanctions against the West, such as:
*Banning sales of Titanium to Boeing & other enemy companies
*Closing Russian airspace to Air France, British Airways, United Airlines, & other enemy air carriers
*Immediately and unequivocally announce that US dollars will NO LONGER be accepted as payment for Russian oil & any other products from Russia.
*Sanction American oligarchs like Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet, Koch brothers, Rex Tillerson, Sheldon Adelson, & all of those working for the deep state “think tanks” like Rand, American Enterprise Institute, etc.
In addition to ramping up Pantsir production, Moscow should:
*Give to Syria its current stock of aircraft that Syrian pilots are already familiar with, such as MiG-29, Su-25, Mi-24, etc. (Moscow can replenish those units with Su-57, Su-39, Ka-52, etc.)
*Provide its current stock of S-300 to Syria via China. (Moscow can replenish its units with S-500.)
*Provide its current stock of T-72s to Syria. (Moscow can replenish those units with T-14 Armatas.)
*Provide SS-N-22 “Sunburn” anti-ship missiles to Syria. (Moscow can replenish those units with hypersonic anti-ship missiles.)
It’s time the US was sanctioned by the rest of the world until it mended its ways. Just cut it off completely including a total travel ban. I note Russia is proposing several key new sanctions now such as rocket motors, titanium.
Putin needs to get through the next 3 months until after the World Cup, then I think you will see – perhaps – some responses more to your liking; have you got the patience to wait and see?
I’ve been watching what Putin has been doing for 3.5 years, in particular regarding the Donbass republics, and I think he has done very well.
Consequences …..
1) Trump looks like….
a) a fool who believes anything on social media
b) a loudmouth blowhard who’s tweet is much worse than his bite.
c) has people wondering if he isn’t some combination of senile and insane.
2) The US military looks powerless and ineffective (again).
3) The jihadists suffered a major defeat. They played their Trump Card with the fake chem weapons attack and all it got them was a blown up dismantled old lab complex.
4) Israel showed they are equally powerlless and ineffective with their weak and symbolic attack on the T-4 airbase.
5) Everyone now knows that it is highly likely that Theresa May is a baldfaced liar.
6) Everyone now knows that Germany will not stand with this coalition.
7) Everyone now knows that even older Russian/Soviet air defense systems can stop a US missile strike.
8) Everyone now knows that Israel and the US are afraid to fly into Syrian airspace and challenge those old air defenses. They only launch weak attacks from very long range.
9) Everyone now knows that the governments of the UK and the US both hate democracy. Trump didn’t follow the US Constitution and get even a fig-leaf “use of force” resolution. May had to directly overturn the Parliamentary democracy and launch her attack on only her say so.
10) The US just lost access to rocket engines and titanium parts.
11) Everyone now knows that if they are Putin’s ally then the US can’t hurt them.
There are probably more consequences than that. But my fingers are sore from typing. :)
These words is an official attack vector of Zionist shills. I see a lot of this kind of shit in russian sector of Internet also.
Hitler and Stalin were not absolute superpowers that’s why they needed diplomacy. If you are an absolute superpower like America, it would be a waste of time to negotiate or do diplomacy. Russia is a superpower in her immediate region, like, over Chechnya. It’s inconceivable that Russia right now would go and use diplomacy in Chechnya or Armenia, they look at these states as vassals and lower than russians. And Russians are America’s Chechens in a way. Diplomacy is for powers that are relatively equal, not for powers and countries that have infinity in their differences of strengths and class and sophistication. I am not expressing any opinion on yesterday’s strikes, I was actually holding my breath that there would be peace after that and this shall also pass. But as far as America and western europe going and using diplomacy with Russia that’s just ludicrous. The real russian economy is as good as dead, as it’s always been since individuals dont have much rights and the state permiates everywhere, their culture is moribund, no one likes to listen to Russian music, their soccer just manages to get a team or so into European league which they always get blasted away. Russia is behind in everything and will remain so for centuries. They look at the West with wonder and amazement and yet they can’t figure out how to emulate the west, they look like idiots in their attempts to look like the west. And you enter their churches it stinks like a soviet bathroom, and their understanding of the Christian god is some kind of a grotesque and mysterious being who is far off and can’t communicate with his creatures. And no institutional investor is putting any money in Russia(or china) as these countries, their governments and their peoples are very unpredictable, no one trusts them.
Though it’s a noble effort on the part of this website to try to be a soldier of righteousness and justice and try to oppose the American bullyness. But try to be less detached from reality.
I think you give the American Empire way to much credit, or have swallowed their propaganda hook,line and sinker,Korea failed,Vietnam failed,Iraq failed and of course Afghanistan is a sinkhole swallowing up billions we don’t have.
Is Russia a super power of course it is, and China is well on its way to being a super power too,any country that has the capability of destroying the Empire has to be considered a super power ,and it would serve people better to consider that rather then mouthing the Empire is the sole,only superpower of the world for that to is a form of propaganda…
exactly – many people believe Hollywood BS made by Harvey Weisnteins of this world..
USSA is a failed state in pretty much every respect.
Just look at the level of poverty all over the place – I have not seen anything like that in any other place and I ahve been around the world a few times.
I spent 13 years in the US and have left recently – and am very happy about it – there is nothing I miss there. What a waste of time and money that has been.
At least I’ve become an expert on psychopaths – they run away from me these days after so much practice with them in LA and London (the biggest shithole of psychopathic fraud in the world)
Total nonsense. The US/NATO bombed Serbia for 75 days for nothing and even though Serbia never had the slightest intention of attacking them. They destroyed civilian infrastructure. And then they overthrew the Serbian government.
Russia was actually attacked by Georgia. It could have easily bombed it into nothing, marched into Tblisi and set up a pro Russian puppet government. But they didn’t. The contented themselves with simply repelling the Georgian attack.
Chechnya is part of Russia so diplomacy plays no role there. The Union did not practice diplomacy with the confederacy. Sherman did not ask Georgia’s permission to burn Atlanta or march to the sea.
Do you know what I find depressing?
Your notion that military power achieves anything and faster than diplomacy. In my limited historical experience, diplomacy achieved way more and on better terms than military power ever did. I think this is true even for super-powers.
War without diplomacy and political prowess achieves little. The military wars of Habsburg Austria-Spain all over Europe (and the world) come to my mind, as these attempts at submitting the (then demonized) protestants, by the Habsburg dinasty, mostly resemble the neocon US attempts at submitting the Russians and the Muslims. But results seem the same: many countries ravaged by war, but no victory.
Due to its overwhelming military power, the Habsburg House did not think it needed diplomacy. Thus it was defeated. The Peace of Westphalia installed simple rules to avoid permanent conflict between nations, sparked by frivolous pretexts and cheap pseudo-religious propaganda. It is the core Westphalian Principles of sovereignty of nations that neconservative America effectively opposes, as it affirms that its right to violate Westphalian Principles.
The 20th century had already weakened the Westphalian sovereignty principle, with the rise of entities like NATO, the Warsaw Pact and the European Union. It is no surprise to me a status of permanent war has emerged, in these Westfailure times.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Westfailure
@Arayik
I see that you have learned your daily propaganda.
Continue your acculturation with wapo and nyt …
However you should, despite everything, that a large part of the World rejects now your vision of the civilization of the “everybody contreeverybody” as well as your self-proclaimed US pseudo-exceptionalism.
@Alkali
I recommend to read the http://theriseofrussia.blogspot.com.au/. You will understand what an Armenian ‘Choban in Armani suit’ is.
Oh boy, somebody woke up in the wrong century.
Where to start?Mind if I ask you a few questions?Why do you think the USA/UK missiles carefully avoided entering Russian defended airspace and stayed away from Russian military assets?Why do you think USA needed UK and France for the strike?Why do you think an ‘absolute superpower’ like USA needs to hide behind NATO and a number of other allies when they engage in military adventures on foreign soil?Why do you think the USA has an embassy in Russia?
Then let’s check how valid your claims are, in order of top to bottom.For power difference, the Soviet Union defeated Germany while the USA lost to Vietnam.The Russian economy is in a better shape than debt-ridden,fraudulent economies of the USA and Western Europe.At this point I’m fairly certain Russians have more freedom and rights than any individual in USA or Europe.Have you seen American ‘culture’?Want me to share links of a few Russian music videos?Not much into sports myself but isn’t the World Cup going to be held in Russia?Is that why USA is hitching rides on Russian rockets to get to space?Pretty sure it’s horror and sadness, not wonder and amazement these days.Russia and much of the world wish to forge a different path from the one the West is going in, not emulate them, which is why these conflicts exist in the first place.Have you seen the leaders of the ‘free world’ Trump,Merkel,May and Macron?Well, it would be rather disturbing to hear God like President Bush did.Try reading the business section of Russia Today.Predictable people are boring and personally, I trust Russia and China far more than any Western nation.You should take your own advice to Saker.
You have an very active imagination and strong faith in America similar to an religious extremist, but the truth is USA never was and isn’t today an equal(much less superior) to Stalin’s Soviet Union or Hitler’s Germany – the only place USA is an absolute superpower greater than WW2 Soviet Union or Germany is in their own propaganda.USA is a nation which became a superpower due to the fact the other great powers of the day which were superior to the USA destroyed each other in wars, leaving the USA as the only great power.Now these great powers have rebuilt themselves(or in the process of doing so) and recovered from the past wars, so naturally the USA is losing it’s hegemony – well due to that and other reasons.
What struck my eye, was not your political and history related issues, it was the penetrating bashing of Russian economy, culture and social system as a whole, it stinks from distance the “democratic values” method and views. You are very fast to judge, probably with time (if we will have that) you’ll learn much more
That’s the result of his four hours of training before they sat him in front of a computer.
3 hours on how to type and press a submit button. 1 hour on why to hate Russia.
…or her in front of a computer.
Methinks he already hates Russia viscerally. No need for training there
Arayik K did a piss poor copy and paste job (he / she / it is not even worth the expenses for training).
@Arayik K
Quite interesting.
By the way, how many Army Veterans of this “absolute superpower” are committing suicide a day? Official figure will tell you around 22.
But who cares, after all they are the “absolute superpower”, free to commit even a national suicide.
Thanks for enlightening.
a country with thousands of dirt poor homeless in every big city (SF, LA, Seattle, NYC, Honolulu….) sleeping in gutters and using the whole place as a toilet, where even in Chicago, LA, NY etc (not just Flint- according to an article Erin Bronkovitch posted on her FB today) tap water is polluted with lead (explains high level of mental retardation and other defects nationwide?) , with so much poverty, lack of any meaningful collaboration (due to being brainwashed to distrust others always and to compete irrationally against them forever) – cannot be a super – anything.
It’s 100% propaganda – lies, fraud and misinformation. I’ve lived in the US for 13 years or so – trust me they are not super- anything. Mostly dumb, very fearful Anglosheeple and without us foreigners they would be nothing
Perhaps everything you said maybe true but one thing is for certain is that Russia is nobody’s lapdog. If this were true the Marines would be planting their flag on the Kremlin now. There are some things that countries can’t have. One of them is Sovereignty. With all Russia may lack, for sure they have Sovereignty. (And this is the one thing that burns the West’s arse)..Are the people in Russia free? Maybe not. Either way they’ll be taking orders from the West like all the other European Zombies. If you have to be ruled and dominated at least be ruled by your own.
Arayik K, being able to give your opponents a bloody nose can be considered a superpower in this league (the US and Russia can blow up the Earth several times). As far as I know Chechnya’s president Kadyrov is a well respected person in Moscow. (Do you remember Trump refusing to shake hands with Merkel or the group photo of European leaders and Trump pushing himself to the front? That’s the way vassals have to be treated.)
Regarding your information about the Russian economy I’ve got some disappointing message for you: Russians are doing pretty well. Of course, the economy could be better, but it’s okay. They don’t need the western GMO shit or those fast food chains to super size the citizens. (On a side note: for several years now I’ve boycotted every fast food chain – mainly US ones. I prefer family owned and operated restaurants.)
Just a thought,
delivering S-300 and upgrading their air-defense is a large financial effort for Russia (and IMO that is in large part the reason for that not happening or rather slowly).
So a question, to me, is why doesn’t China get in and help in that department? China is non-committal on the military side, and I can understand that. But they can do larger damage by doing what they can. Why wait, wait for what? Everybody’s looking for Russians/RF to solve all the world problems, and even get angry if they don’t react (which is hypocritical to say the least, what are all the internet warriors doing).
That’s to say the least, unrealistic, they can’t do it alone, this is a world affair, a matter for all the rest of the ‘sane’ world.
Sorry to disagree with respect, no S300 because of Russia’s promise to The zionist entity. Do not get me wrong, Moscow cannot be blamed for having good relations with Hell Aviv, it is their national interest first, the Arab World, sorry the Arab Madhouse (with the exception of the islands of sanity aka small Syria, tiny Shia Lebanon and Isolated Algeria) should have been acting as consistent civilization structuring force of resistance alongside Iran and later Russia, then maybe Putin would have found more strategic impulse for negotiating a liberation of Palestine, getting garantees for russian jews in the post apartheid state. Dysfunctional, mentally colonized Arab elites, and traitorous palestinian bourgeoisie, are the first to blame. Nonetheless, Moscow considers that Syrian should not have efficient, self managed air defense of S 300 type, no armchair judgment on my part here, but i doubt this acrobatic diplomacy can be sustained any longer, Trump and his court of zionists just pushed Putin closer to a decisive choice… I may well be wrong…
i hope ur right..
You are wrong. The Israelis have had full access to export S-300 systems supplied to Greece. They already know about it. Note that foreign countries get export versions of Russian military hardware which have reduced range, reduced tracking and targetting capabilities and are generally one generation behind the systems Russia uses itself. Russia also built the system so it knows its strengths and weaknesses.
So there is (in terms of increasing capability)
S-300 export – S-300 – S-400 export – S-400 – S-500
Note that the S-500 system is currently in production in Russia. Thus the S-300 export system is 4 generation behind the best Russia has.
Thank you for the detailed response. Indeed i knew for the export versions of russian systems, this is common sense anyway. But regarding zionist entity access via Greece, i did not know. Thanks for your knowledge btw!
@Anonymous – the fact that they know about it still doesn’t mean they’d want Syria to have it – that was the whole point, as it presents a ‘danger’ for Israeli air dominance.
Also S 500 is not a new model of S 400 – it’s complementary to S 400 – 500 is for more lucrative, ICBM-s, higher altitude etc. they theoretically work hand in hand and S 400 is still the king in its domain.
It’s not “in production ” S- 500 , but Russia already has one.
you may have a point, there’s been lot of talk today about that ‘promise’. But they could send Pantzirs etc.
But my feel is that regardless, financially, RF just can’t do it alone, and that is holding them back being more decisive (sending ships etc. back home often). They need a good backing, and China is a logical choice. The rest of the world needs to come together if any of this is to make sense, or the evil printing press is going to win or destroy everything simply by pure money power and numbers on their side.
Yes great point, China could contribute in that financial capacity, it seems at least from my little nobody’s point of vue. God willing it might happen soon…
@Arab Adighe – yes, that’d be a game changer, things are changing (for the worse I’d say) and China is coming around, I’ve read today somewhere, (true/false some source) that China is holding drills in S. China Sea to help divert attention (resources of the empire’s), that’s a good step. There’s so much that they can do. Smart, and calm, as they are, but firm and clear.
I’ve seen several references to this supposed deal between Russia and Israel. Can anyone supply any backgound info as to this?
I’m not saying it didn’t happen, but on the internet these days, I prefer to have some evidence. Otherwise you can wind up believe all sorts of nonsense. Like fake chemical attacks for example.
the best source I’ve heard is someone from RF gov – I think it’s that general during the conference today, saying that RF will reconsider their decision not to sell S 300 (and he mentioned because of the promise made to their ‘partners’ – he didn’t mention which partner). On some other side it was specifically said that’s Israel, but no links (could be just a guess I don’t know). That does make sense as Israel is the one most concerned to keep air dominance (which a good AA system negates pretty much), and given their special relationship w/ Rusia.
Not so sure that China was/is “non-commital on the military side”.
Remember, the Chinese general who is Defense Minister went to Moscow and promised very publicly to stand with Russia.
Just saw this on Sputnik. Perhaps one of the reasons the US backed down…..
As Moscow’s Partner, China Aims to ‘Cause Trouble for US’ – Reports
https://sputniknews.com/asia/201804141063567321-china-navy-exercises-goal/
As the situation in Syria was reaching its climax, the Chinese had a large fleet in the South China Sea holding ‘live fire drills’. Nearly 50 ships.
They also held more exercises in the Taiwan Strait.
Of course, both exercises serve to put fleets on active duty in key locations. And of course each could convert from drill to wartime mission on very short notice.
Thus, China was threatening to close the South China Sea to both military and economic US/NATO traffic. And China had the forces in place to quickly invade Taiwan. Both could happen quickly if the US had decided to go to war with Russia. That was certainly noticed in DC, and might be a part of what made the US back down. China was very much signalling that they were with Russia and if the war was starting then they were ready to go and the US was going to pay in the South China Sea and lose Taiwan.
sorry, a bit slow to respond.
we’re all only guessing here, I’m not sure either.
But what I’m getting at is this:
Let’s say US, Russia did exchange blows or that could happen very soon. If we’re lucky China may have time to react and get into it. If we’re not lucky, it may be too late for that, and we’re all off to the spirit world.
It’s becoming pretty urgent for China (anyone else?) to fully commit, in order to balance the powers and possibly avoid bigger conflict. We may not have much time.
Currently only Russia/RF, Iran are fully committed (Syria naturally), Iraq somewhat (it’s complicated). On the other side (of the spectrum) we have US, good part of EU, Israel, Saudis and many other satellites, many of them are equally fully committed to this fight. NZ, Australia and alike are like China, playing safe and giving their support to the cause. And then there is India and alike, ‘the neutrals’.
CN sending their support to Moscow, or making some noise in the China sea, is improvement but that’s not going to scare US much. US doesn’t care, they know that neither RF nor China will make any sudden moves. US is the one pulling the strings (firing the first shots). And that’s a problem for RF, I think that’s a big issue with their strategy, defensive as it is (and commendable as that is, it’s not practical), it’s making RF too predictable. China even more so.
I’ve seen news saying that China ships were side by side with Russian ships in the Med. I’m not sure if that was true, I don’t remember but some of it was reliable. That’s the kind of support and commitment the world needs. Full economical (like I’ve mentioned) but behind the weapons supplies, to give RF a solid ‘back’, to supply all the little countries and so on. And generally show of force, not ‘twitching’ and drawing a red line. That may make the other side pause and think.
RF, Iran alone are not match enough – for the empire’s forces. Weapons are ok, but there’s more to that (if it goes nuclear then it’d be enough, but). Economically, and in shear numbers, they’re outnumbered. There’s too little, no other countries standing behind them, almost pathetic. RF needs allies (so much it’s even trying to make Turkey into one). Put China into the picture, but not playing safe, and that changes a lot and adds lot of weight.
To be honest, I’m not so worried about these strikes as I am the mechanism that made them happen. The little lackey 1st generation “Americans”, the “journalists,” foundation people, hoax artists, that put pressure on the system to work in such a criminal way need to be treated as terrorists. We look at Trump. Who’s in Trump’s ears? The guy is out-of-control. You could get him to rant on volleyball. Who’s making him rant (and don’t say the Israelis, please) though.
Let’s be clear. The White Helmets should now have a bounty on them. All of them. All the people involved with the production are war criminals.
Second, people like Amy Goodman need to be publicly compared to nazi propagandists. They are doing things that necessitate war crimes tribunals. Goodman needs to be told, to her face, that evidence is mounting against her. Go after the weak links. It’s all the slithery little snakes with speech impediments, pancake faces, hunch backs, no lips; the flat chested, balding women, the tooth pick stick-men; it’s the freaks making this happen.
100% agree with you in regards to Amy Goodman. I can’t stand her duplicitous face while she is yapping about fake freedoms and pretends to be some kind of activists. I would through Chomsky into the same pile of fake zombies (he certainly speaks like a zombie). This dude is still getting his paychecks from the Pentagon, while saying things everybody always knew anyway.
Amy Goodman has changed massively from who she was a decade ago.
During the anti-war protests before Dubya’s wars, she used to be out in the streets with radio gear broadcasting the anti-war point of view. I know because I marched in those protests, and I looked over and saw her there.
Back then her show was the voice of the anti-war protesters. Now she’s straight Dem party we-want-war-and-we-want-it-now.
Of course, back then her show was a radio show that was simulcast on cable TV with only a camera or two. Somewhere she got a bunch of money for fancy sets and expensive production tools. Funny how that goes together with someone changing their direction.
Amy Goodman has returned to her roots. Who wants to be known as a ‘self-hating Jew’ or a ‘kapo’?
Chomsky has done more work exposing the reality of the Real Evil Empire than a million of his detractors.
The real history wrote: “[Noam Chomsky] is still getting his paychecks from the Pentagon, while saying things everybody always knew anyway.”
On the surface, Noam Chomsky appears to be strikingly outspoken against the global warmongers and in support of those who are resisting the warmongers, including the heroic Julian Assange. Chomsky is covered favourably and cited in much of the alternative newsmedia, including rt.com, sputniknews.com and presstv.com .
However, as noted in 2006 by Barrie Zwicker, who once idolised him, Chomsky endorses the Warren Commission coverup of the murder of JFK! Chomsky accepts and promotes the Warren Comission’s ludicrous finding that Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone, on 22 November 1963, was able to murder John F. Kennedy, President of the United States, the most powerful country on earth.
The murder of JFK, his brother Robert Francis Kennedy (RFK) and Martin Luther King are critical events in late 20th Century history. It is because of these assasinations, and others, that the deep state was able to maintain control of the United States government right up until now in April 2018. As a consequence, humanity has since endured deaths totalling several millions in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Iraq, Afghanistan, Chile, Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Libya, Syria and Yemen. Humanity still faces the prospect of nuclear annihilation.
Much of humanity’s basic misunderstanding of critical events of the late 20th century, caused by the likes of Chomsky, makes it that much harder for humanity to overcome the grave peril it faces. This vastly outweighs whatever good Chomsky appears to be doing.
Here is a 10 minute video of Barrie Zwicker talking about Noam Chomsky in 2006:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhrZ57XxYJU
It turns out that Chomsky has also helped provide a cover for the United States proxy war against Syria, See “Considering Noam Chomsky’s take on Syria” (24/3/16) by Susan Dirgham at https://www.candobetter.net/node/4807 .
APOLOGIES for the error in my last post on April 14, 2018 (yesterday) at 12:30 pm UTC
The paragraph:
Even if the United States now, in April 2018, apparently lags somewhat behind Russia in military technology, it continues to wreak death and destruction in Yemen, even if it may not be able to do so for much longer IN SYRIAN SYRIA, the United States has contributed to the deaths of 400,000 by one estimate.
… should have been:
Even if the United States now, in April 2018, apparently lags somewhat behind Russia in military technology, it continues to wreak death and destruction in Yemen, even if it may not be able to do so for much longer in Syria. In Syria, the United States has contributed to the deaths of 400,000 by one estimate.
Jeff,
I mostly agree, but surely, it was only good fortune that the Russia currently has the edge over the United States in military technology, and were able, on this occasion, to stand up to the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, Israel and other rogue states trying to destroy Syria? Can we presume that that superiority will last indefinitlely?
Even if the United States now, in April 2018, apparently lags somewhat behind Russia in military technology, it continues to wreak death and destruction in Yemen, even if it may not be able to do so for much longer in Syrian Syria, the United States has contributed to the deaths of 400,000 by one estimate.
The United States still remains a menace to all of humanity.
Humanity will only be safe once and for all, once the criminals,in the united States and elsewhere, who are wantonly responsible for all this death destruction all this death and destruction are removed from power and properly held to account for their crimes, ideally in a criminal court before a jury.
One hundred years ago, another group of Russian political leaders similarly acted to remove, from power, those in Russia who had helped cause the terrible bloodshed that had cost 18 million lives, including at least 1,700,000 Russian lives and to hold them to account for their crimes.
Those leaders are demonised today, not only by corporate historians and corporate newsmedia, but even by much of todays alternative, anti-corporate, anti-war, anti-imperialst newsmedia, including Russia Insider (https://russia-insider.com/en/).
Sadly the Russian October Revolution failed to spread elsewhere, most notably, in Germany. As a result, we got Nazism in Germany, Stalin in the Soviet Union and the Second World War in which another 60 million died, including, 25 million Soviet citizens by one estimate.
Whilst countries like Russia and Iran, which are ouside the United States’ Empire, may not be socialist in the sense that the Soviet Republic was initially, they are strikingly different from the lassez-faire free market economies of the Western powers. In those economies, much of the essential infrastructure is controlled by the government and it appears that corporations have to act in ways that do not harm the interests of the Russian people.
If the people in the west replaced their crooked governments with governments more like that of Russia, then I think that there is every hope that war can be abolished once and for all.
Not only would we no longer face the prospect of hundreds of thousands, millions, tens of millions or even hundreds of millions more being killed, but vast amounts of resources used to build intruments of destruction, including the S-300 missile, mentioned above, could, instead, be used to improve the health and standard of living of all members of humanity and t help presrve our environment.
@Sadly the Russian October Revolution failed to spread elsewhere, most notably, in Germany.
One of the major aims of the planners of WW1 was to prevent the “geopolitical nightmare that was to haunt the world’s two sea powers during the first half of the twentieth century—Great Britain and, later on, the United States. The nightmare was that if Germany or Russia were allowed to control East Europe then this could lead to the domination of the Eurasian land mass by one of these two powers as a prelude to mastery of the world.any combination between Russia and Germany”.
It was clearly spelled out by Halford MacKinder in 1904 (see Wikipedia).
“He outlined the following ways in which the Heartland might become a springboard for global domination in the twentieth century:
1) Successful invasion of Russia by a West European nation (most probably Germany). Mackinder believed that the introduction of the railroad had removed the Heartland’s invulnerability to land invasion. As Eurasia began to be covered by an extensive network of railroads, there was an excellent chance that a powerful continental nation could extend its political control over the Eastern European gateway to the Eurasian landmass. In Mackinder’s words, “Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland.”
2) A Russo-German alliance. Before 1917 both countries were ruled by autocrats (the Tsar and the Kaiser), and both could have been attracted to an alliance against the democratic powers of Western Europe (the US was isolationist regarding European affairs, until it became a participant of World War I in 1917). Germany would have contributed to such an alliance its formidable army and its large and growing sea power.
3) Conquest of Russia by a Sino-Japanese empire
“if Germany or Russia were allowed to control East Europe then this could lead to the domination of the Eurasian land mass by one of these two powers as a prelude to mastery of the world”.
Therefore both Russia’s and Germany’s power must have been destroyed, in a mutual war. Russia was destroyed, but a revolution in Germany allying itself with Russia would have annulled the principal objective, the Russian-German alliance. The ‘revolution’ was immediately switched off.
The same scenario was applied in WW2. Nazism was created for the continuation of the war with Russia, whose power proved to be ‘resurgent’. In addition the ‘sanitary cordon’ of ‘East Europe-Mitteleuropa-Intermarium’ meant to isolate Germany from Russia collapsed. The aim was again to exhaust both, this time allowing America to occupy Western Europe, with the aim to implement the other part of MacKinder program:
“Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland;/ who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island;/who rules the World-Island commands the world.”
This is the expansion of NATO to the East.
But (besides the fact that a conquest of Russia is impossible) the next geopolitical nightmare quickly came to haunt the ‘maritime powers’: an alliance between Russia and China. All that happened since 1945 was geared to the prevention of this alliance to materialize.
Another Anonymus
Actually we might consider that the WW1 started in 1904, the year MacKinder warned that the development of terrestrial transportation across Eurasia poses the greatest threat to the maritime transportation from Asia to Europe. It is precisely at that time that the Transsiberian and its connection with China Eastern Railway, both built by Russia in record time were nearing completion.
Trump is not out of control. He is fully controlled by the Anglo-Zionist puppet masters. Like all recent US presidents, he has probably been shown the out-takes from the JFK murder films.
well put,it’s the process that’s the problem.
In the public eye, the empire have demonstrated and rehabilitated their right to bomb Syria if and when it chooses, another link in the chain of “we did, so we can” evidence of their righteousness and Assad’s wickedness. the OPCW report will be “Inconclusive” (as it is anytime they can’t get spun US’s way).
If Russia had hole a fighter or ship, that would have shown this can not happen again. They chose instead to play for more time, which isn’t a bad idea. The western media is non-agreement compatible, a sovereign and lawful strike will not be acknowledged by them, the UN would not back up international law and the west would not report it that way. Strike late and last.
Hi,
Beware:
“I would think that completely destroying a non-existing Syria chemical warfare capability could even be called a “infinite success”.
No no, it is just mostly destroyed. Indeed (French msm already explained that), some chemicals may still remain hidden somewhere. Indeed, some doors need to be let opened for a sequel…
Nothing has been said of the Russian Khirbiny electronic jamming system. It must have been used, as it was last year. This means the Russians had no real need to use the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Shooting down 71 of 103 cruise missiles must be a serious warning to the Pentagon not to play with Russia, as the Pentagon cannot even handle old Soviet missile systems used by the Syrians.
Why waste an S400 on a cruise missle (unless its high probablity of nuclear payload)? Seems like a better option for strategic bombers, fighters and stealth aircraft.
Don’t you get it? Trump is still at war with the neocons. Of course this is an action to keep the media and warmongering politicans busy. His alleged unreliability is his strategy to counter his oponents, while he pulls the US out from Eurasia and makes the world realise that it’s time to search for another hegemon, at the same time demolishing the EU crazies. Merkel was the clever one this time, but there are still many globalists in the German government, she cannot lean East as far as she might wish to. Johnson, May and Macron were so keen on joining the falling hegemon, and look what they got: three of the worlds most powerful, nuclear powers working together to attack Syria on false pretenses, and they manage to destroy an office, a university’s building and a ammunition depot, and 70% of their missiles got intercepted by some 30 year old Russian missiles (the few they didn’t want anymore). Oh, the fame – future generations will sing their praises. Trump is a mod-to note: word deleted, please no profanity genious, he is playing them all and making the world realize what’s going on. Even if they would impeach him, their international credibility is damaged beyond repair.
Chapeau…. you got it definitively!
Trust POTUS!
POTUS de chambre, Moliere would have said.
Merkel was the clever one this time …
You must be kidding. Merkel stated that agreed with the attack. Her statement on the facebook page of the German federal government says “Wir unterstützen es, dass unsere amerikanischen, britischen und französischen Verbündeten als ständige Mitglieder des UN-Sicherheitsrats in dieser Weise Verantwortung übernommen haben. Der Militäreinsatz war erforderlich und angemessen, um die Wirksamkeit der internationalen Ächtung des Chemiewaffeneinsatzes zu wahren und das syrische Regime vor weiteren Verstößen zu warnen.” (freely translated: “We support that our American, British and French allies, as permanent members of the UN security council, took responsibility in this way. The military operation was necessary and appropriate in order to protect the efficacy of the international ostracism of the usage of chemical weapons and to warn the Syrian regime from further violations.”).
On the flip side if they failed nobody would even know about it.
Well the Pentagon post action press conference says it all really. I took these points:-
* OPCW is irreverent, and the Russians and Syrians are blocking access anyway….
* It’s irresponsible to deploy air defence systems to defend yourself when attacked by a foreign power.
* We’ve only degraded the CW capability, thus allowing the possibility of future false flag operations.
* Reports of any of allied missiles being shot down, are absolutely false.
* They all get very uncomfortable when any one mentions actual facts and the possibility of presenting there so called ‘evidence’.
* The facts are what we tell you, there is no other valid point of view
Additionally the MSM here in the UK are starting to complain about the limited nature of the strikes, and questioning Secretary of Defence Matis’s role in the limiting of the strikes.
Who is telling the truth?
105 for 105 or 71 shot down out of 103 launched?
Did the Russian MOD get it right or wrong?
Also, the Marine general up there at the top, he said all missiles hit in one minute of each other.
No waves, no swarms. Just a launch simultaneously from all platforms to overwhelm the Syrian defenses.
Most people on the ground say the attack lasted one hour.
What we know is the Russian radars were on. Even the Marine up there said the Russian systems were “on” but not employed.
As for Russian knowing ahead of time, even the US Ambassador to Russia, Huntsman, said the Russians had been informed of the strike ahead of time.
The very real issue left is how many missiles were shot down or never got to their targets?
Interesting also is the USS Donald Cook was not used as a platform.
Finally, the B 1Bs used to launch were poised at the al Tanf base on the Jordanian border. This is big in US mentality. From this base they hope to control the supply line of Iran to Hezbollah.
This is why I have said from the getgo that al Tanf should be struck and wiped out the next time the US acts against Iran or Russia in Syria. The US is illegally in Syria and has no right to any bases there, much less killing Russians and Iranians. It should be automatic. Not a siege. A massive rocket and missile attack.
If you want the Hegemon to go home, you pave the way with his dead troops. Vietnam taught the world that lesson. General Giap did it in Nam, Cuban General Ochoa did it twice, to US mercs in Angola and to the Contras in Nicaragua. You have to fill Dover with coffins. It’s the only way.
The voters are very much against US in Syria. Exploit that. No propaganda needed. No bots. Just missiles.
Next time the US does what they did to the Wagner contractors, or mortars fly into Russian zones, remove al Tanf base from the map.
If the Russians are staying in Syria for 50 years, they need to bring all their tools of trade to the theater. Most importantly, like in Kaliningrad and Crimea, Iskanders. The Syrian bases are now a new Mediterranean military district for the Russians. They need to build that district.
Depending on your point of view, Russia is actually protecting those American troops in Syria. I don’t think they would be there if it weren’t for the agreements of the generals.
Great comment, indeed Russia and Iran will have to do what is required. My guess, Moscow (maybe Tehran too) saw these vulnerable bases in Syria as a future bargaining tool (once again the old cold war cynical diplomatic games, less and less relevant and efficient in 2018 with a decaying US empire, a Russia that is NOT USSR, western elites much more irrational.
Moscow (fear of an Afghanistan 2.0? Unconscious desire to reproduce cold war diplomacy with the relatively safe and predictable context?) may be making a choice that will cost a lot to the region and maybe to russia itself by preventing a vietnamisation of syria since the establishment of official us, brit and french bases. Cold war Diplomacy will not work…
An interesting overlooked detail about recent attack at Syria.
In the prior wars – Serbia, Libya, Iraq – it was NOT the case that victim nation did not have air defense – they did. Libya, Iraq, Serbia – they all had similar 1970-s and 1980-s Soviet AD equipment as Syria reportedly used against the attack.
In all those cases however NATO used first few days to “Shrike” those AD units into oblivion. Then NATO used clear skies to comfortly hunt whatever they wanted to hunt. NATO quite reasonably never tried to attack ground forces of a nation which AD were yet turning and burning. NATO rationally first attacked AD network itself, and only after removing it from the battle it switched to phase two – destruction of the targets themselves.
I guess it was because Russia-Syria AD integration that NATO could no more tell Syrian (permitted) from Russian(prohibited) AD stations. NATO dared not to “Shrike” Syrian AD to tatters. And then low speed Tomahawks were easy game.
The difference between my reading of the primary difference cause and Smoothie’s is not that Syrian AD was somehow extraordinary good, it was usually good, but that Russia de facto prohibited NATO their phase one: dedicated and specialized strike against AD itself.
Rus MoD briefing has a list of targets attacked. For what i read there was not a one AD installation aimed at. And that was the principal difference. Russia barred NATO from using its most efficient pattern of bombing AD-less victim.
Well, there may be other explanations why NATO did not even try to pretend clearing Syrian skies for their Tomahawks. But the fact seems to stand: Syrian AD were not targeted by NATO in defiance with both common sense and lots of prior precedents, but somehow all talking heads seem to evade noting this dissimilarity…
I’ve been reading a lot of negative comments about Putin looking weak now and Xi needing to provide a show of force to the west and I don’t agree with either of those statements. Maneuvering and managing the fall of a global empire that has the capacity to turn earths crust into radioactive glass is, quite frankly, a monumental task and nobody should allow their emotions to get out of control – that’s how wars start.
The reality is that the USA, by avoiding Russian defended air space and providing such a symbolic strike, looks weak. The bully refused to engage the kid who simply said, ‘hit me and I’ll kick your arse from here to hell and back’. Syria (the even smaller kid), by achieving a 68.9% kill ratio on modern missiles, has now shown the weakness and ineffectiveness of western arsenals. The effectiveness of AA missiles in capable hands – even aging ones – has once again been demonstrated. The result of this will be a further weakening of respect among other nations for the US and its’ hegemony; this can be seen in how Germany and Italy did not participate, Turkey paid lip service, and France provided emotional support only. So while Russia provides the military counterpunch to contain the US, China provides the financial counterweight.
Many posters here have commented that China needs to ‘blood’ their army to get combat experience and I’ve even seen comments that China has never won a war, only ever been overrun and absorbing the conquerer’s and I think to myself – read some *real* history. The cultural affectation of China is ‘trade, trade, and more trade’. China responds to force by trying to keep trade routes open, they’ve been doing that for over 4,000 years. However, when they’ve had enough of the raping, pillaging and burning the Chinese send in a huge army and level the place – don’t believe me? Xiong Nu, Rouran, they no longer exist as cultures although some of their bloodlines *might* have been absorbed into the Chinese population. Ghengis Khan was only able to conquer the Northern Song dynasty as they were falling and weak, he hit the Southern Song border and bounced – impenetrable – before pushing further west into Afghanistan and the rest of the world. It took his nephew Kublai Khan over 20 years to finally subjugate the Southern Song. After about 200 years of Mongol rule, China kicked them out and for over 600 years made Mongolia a Chinese province. But I digress.
China has stopped buying US treasury debt – this is serious. China has just launched the gold convertible Renminbi for oil transactions – also serious. These steps are leading to a slow erosion of the US dollar in monetary transactions and over time will destroy US dollar value. One of the tools in the US ability to retain bases across the globe is to pay local governments in US dollars that are also required for global trade. The same process I’ve described above is how the British pound fell out of favour as a reserve currency – the US dollar displaced it – and the British bases started to close as countries left the empire.
Russia and China are old countries with long histories and cultures. China is particularly a survivor country and they’ve survived due to how their cultural mindset operates. The older the country, the larger the kit of cultural tools they have for adapting and surviving. Personally, I think China and Russia are doing a good job of managing the decline of the USA while avoiding war.
– JackJC: I fully agree with you.
It costs a good restraint and nerve not to play into the hands of others. This means: old cultures might have been learnt some things which the Western countries didn’t get until yet. Western countries are still following the path of the Roman Empire (including the incorporated mindset of being better than any other cultures or even like he USA and Israel still point out being “indispensable” and/or “choosen” !!).
Sure China and Russia ware working together – each in a certain field.
So what I see is that they complement each other in a certain ways.
We shall see what the outcome !!
Most of the times – not only in war times – the better outcomes of solving big problems are those who have been slept over. In other words: it is like to play chess in order to remove the king – strategic way of thinking.
The big mistake is to think that hitting back immediately doesn’t always be very wise !! But Westeners have this in their mind usually !
PS: by the way – does any of those “important people” in the US government play chess ??
monika1
“..mindset of being better than any other cultures ”
trust me they don’t really believe they are special – Americans are actually quite insecure and fearful slavish people. They fear their neighbors, their government…everything. Marketing promotes ‘panoramic fear’ to make Anglosheeple more impulsive and on the edge – so to spend more – it works particularly well on Americans.
This is just a propaganda tool (they excel at – they spend a lot of money on it) – try to persuade foreigners that Americans are confident people who really think they are special and confident.
It’s an old psychological social-pressure trick (i.e. – you mist believe X – everyone does!)
I’ve lived there for 13 years and more and have met normal people, billionaires, executives of Big Pharma, etc- trust me they don’t think they are special at all they know their country is a shithole of fraud
and due to lack of meaningful social interaction (and having entered a dark age of social interaction a long ago) – its next to impossible to develop real confidence and self-respect. Hence the mania, depression and fear
the psychopaths who rule them have managed to turn Anglosheeples biological instinct against them – and Anglosheeple have internalized it
Westerners simply cannot take out of their minds the idea that they are always victorious over Russia or China. Look how Napoleon has always beaten the Russians (Austerlitz, Friedland, Borodino)! Look how Hitler has beaten them and how much he resisted the counter-attack! Had not been for the winter… But certainly we’ll beat them next time, we have a ‘bigger button’!
The West beat China in the Opium Wars, occupied China for 100 years, they boxed the ‘Boxers’. Where are they now?
More like imprecise, underwhelming and hopelessly ineffectual, but lets be thankful thats thats what it was and I certainly wish ‘Empire’ further successes like this one. If Russia, Syria and their allies continue meanwhile to strengthen whatever weaknesses become apparent with each new adventure, hopelessness, fear and despair will slowly become hope, strength and eventual victory. Heartening too, the global response from ordinary folk everywhere who are slowly coming around as to the bizzaro world of their “leaders”. Yes, even in darkness, there is light. In fact, thats when light shines most brightly. Thank you Saker, to a little “light relief” after so much tension in recent days.
I knew this was going to happen.
No gain for the AngloZionists at all. In fact, this and Israel’s strike only go to further enrage the Shia, Sunni, Christian masses in the immediate region.
Irans Basij volunteer forces have issued threats to the U.S. and Israel, of coming doom. Now, one high ranking Iranian General even stated not long ago that Iran could muster up to 5 million volunteer forces besides the IRGC and national armed forces. Then there’s the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, who , answer directly to Khamenei. And are led by Iranian General Solemienie.
Then you got Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army, who have been distilled now to the most effective fighting forces in the world. You have the hard core Houthi’s in Yemen.
All these I have stated above want nothing more than a chance to sink their collective teeth into their enemies, the Anglo-Jewish nexus.
I seriously hope the U.S., Israel, France and Britain decide to commit a regional war, and commit themselves in a war that will bring about the end of the Zionist Jewish state of Israel, and the ultimate defeat and final eviction of the AngloZionsts from the Middle East for good.
This latest attack on Syria was an ultimate show and sign of desperation, and Israel is in a panic.
Very good news nobody was killed. Also interesting that only 32 missiles got through. That no doubt probably is why the casualties we’re so low, the missiles aimed at more high value targets that might have caused more harm were probably those that got intercepted.
While the Russians didn’t use their own AD batteries, I wonder if their electronic warfare assets had any influence on the zionazi missiles, like they are thought to have on previous missile attack last year? A lot of details will necessarily remain classified for now, in the interests of security, so a lot of information won’t be available to the public.
“And you enter their churches it stinks like a soviet bathroom” …
… but surely not as bad a stench as all those homeless areas in North American cities where homeless people are forced to live and defecate on the pavements etc.
The industrial engines of North America are at full speed so importing Chinese products is all about keeping the Chinese happy isn’t it ?
The Federal Reserve is fully owned and operated by the US government, independent and sustainable as you surely know, and food stamps are a great idea.
I have also not met one person who likes Russian music, but everybody loves US music and all US television shows !
Made in US Rose Coloured Glasses are the very best. You take care now and have a nice day.
“The Federal Reserve is fully owned and operated by the US government…” Might I suggest that given the great diversity of readership on this site that the sarcasm (generally fine) here might reinforce or make people believe that the Federal Reserve System “IS” federally owned instead of, in reality, being a set of *12 private banks* ?
Private banks, nearly all controlled by-but that would be ‘antisemitic’, wouldn’t it.
“have now sunk even lower than Hitler, Stalin, Brezhnev or Eltsin”
:-) You should better understand what may going on here (imho): A civil war — or better yet, and independence war — opposing factions in the US. This attack, like the one last year, was all FOR SHOW. Get real. If Trump is removed, things will only get worse. With the military, he seems to be defusing the MIC. You realize that the provocations were done following his announcing a retreat from Syria. What course of action would have HRC taken? These “strikes” were probably coordinated with Russia through France — as you hinted to.
I am curious why so little talk about the actual Russian retaliation on this fiasco. Giving S-300 to Syria. The S-300 are not about safeguarding Syria from any future tomahawk attack. It is about giving Syrians the means to do what Russians don’t want to.
Every time Israel strikes Syria, Russia does not respond cause it would greatly complicate things diplomatically but Syrian air defense always does. Well, as a response to this stupid attack, Israel will now have to worry about S-300 instead of S-200 systems.
So, did this attack worth it?
Stalin demonizing has worked for the anglosionist empire.
Detaching a historic actor from the realities that he had to deal with, is like ignoring the fact that history is written by those that for good or bad won.
Exactly! Demonization of Stalin is simply stupid and ignorant and is right out of the West’s propaganda book. Of course, Stalin was a tough, ruthless leader (Sorry, I’d call him a leader, not a dictator). Did he have a choice? Was it not his responsibility to preserve the integrity and freedom of the USSR? And did he not succeed against all odds? Would he have succeeded had he been a double-faced, lying, coward like Obama or any of the other recent US Presidents?
When the West needed him they put his picture on the cover of Time/Newsweek and declared him man of the year. When they were done using him they declared him the worst tyrant in history. So where lies the truth? What was he really? I’d call him an exceptional leader for truly exceptional times, the man who had to mete out death to prevent greater number of deaths and the annihilation of Russia.
Was he really more cruel than Churchill? Churchill could write candidly and with no shame, “I absolutely reserve the right to use poison gas against unruly tribes to instill in them a lively sense of terror. We must not be squeamish about using the latest weapons upon backward natives”. Then again, in present times, Madelaine Albright could say with a straight face about the deaths of half-a-million Iraqi children due to US-imposed embargo, “I think the price was worth it”.
Many western (and Asian and African) readers may recall these facts about the great Mr. Churchill, and keep these in mind when evaluating Stalin. It is to the Russian readers that I issue these reminders, so that they can successfully exorcise the ghosts from their past, retrieve the glories of their past, and draw courage and clear sight for the tribulations that await them. Learn from Stalin the great war leader, try to forgive and forget his sins, his sins were forced upon him by the Satanic times and horrors he faced (from Churchill to Hitler, in equal order), but through which he nevertheless shepherded the Russian people to glorious victory.
Stalin was the nice guy as long as he was chummy with the Jews. Once he dared to touch them he became overnight the ‘bloody monster’ who killed ‘his own people’ by the millions.
There is no reason to be upset with Tramp or blame him by his actions. He just continue the long tradition of crimes by his predesessors in WH. That’s nothing new. It would stand to reason if it be to the contrary
Gorby spelled it right saying that every POTUS must have his war, so here we are. More in the sleeve. Don’t panic, everything goes according to the script. They won’t harm each other. They are laughing at our stupidity. Can you hear them. Many do.
So what do we have – a false flag gas attack followed by false missile revenge attack. No wonder the terrorists are not amused. Pure Hollywood. So the object of the exercize was to damage and undermine the reputation of Russia and Iran, period.
So, the question is, how long will we have to wait for a response to come from Russia, and what will the response be.
I think we can pretty much cancel out any military response soon, unless there is another major attack.
My bet it will be harsher sanctions on France and its farming industry. They are already reeling, and are just about ready to kill Macron the little worm he is.
Apart from that I cannot see any other retribution coming from Russia in the near term.
As much as one wants an immediate military response, the fact remains the United States is insolvent.
Russia and China know this full well and are waiting her out, as once the U.S dollar goes so does U.S power.
I believe we are on the cusp of a major dollar crisis maybe only weeks away, the Donald knows this hence the behaviour, something akin to a groggy boxer, one punch away from hitting the canvas.
Interesting times indeed.
The longer we wait, the longer we live.
I doubt that we are just weeks away from a major dollar crisis. The petroyan is still in its infancy and it will take a while before it gets some momentum. It will happen, but not soon.
(does he also look like an alcoholic to you?)
This one, as an alcoholic, I do not know, but that everybody, starting with Mattis and ending with the last so decorated military man on the stage for the press-conference looked terribly miserable is a fact….
Never a mission accompished sounded so depressing….Thye know that was not true and period….
Then, they for sure had a shot of something strong…
If this is true, the Saker called it on the money. I can’t remember the exact phrase, but basically if the result was embarrassing it would be a solid victory for Russia. Maybe this can be the turning point and everyone can move forward. I see no real need for a retaliatory response from Russia.
Ouch!
Thanks, everyone, for your insights. I was curious about the timing of things, here–let’s see, the New York financial markets close at 4:30?– 5:00?, and some time passes, and then Big Red Button- Missile Man makes his announcement! Ha! And, I agree with at least one financial analyst that “defense stocks will be in focus” after the Syria attack…. How much apiece do those “Tomahawk” missiles cost?–and they fired how many? I hear they have over thirty pounds of silver in each one, which makes me wonder if they can be electronically disabled and brought down in one piece, or two pieces, they’d make a worthwhile salvage job. Might be easier than digging silver ore out of the ground, and having to process it. One more thing: when are they going to tax the military for its “Carbon Footprint”?
I don’t hold out any hope that the OPCW inspection of the Douma site will support the Russian claims than it did in the Skirpal matter. They simply won’t expose the US/UK for the liars that they are. So, Russia will never get the vindication that it wants. And any action taken by Russia will not be regarded as riposte for US aggression; but solely as a blatant act of aggression.
Talk down the efficacy of the US/UK missile attack against Syria last night as much as you want, Russia’s failure to respond is an admission of weakness. Nothing more and nothing less. It seems that every instance, when some bold action might be appropriate, the Russian analysis leads to the conclusion that America’s reaction would be more costly to Russia than the Russians can bear.
Perhaps the Russians should notify the US and Israel (through the “deconfliction protocols”) of imminent air attacks on the terrorist positions in southwestern Syria near the Israeli and Jordanian borders. 100 or so missiles/bombs should soften up a few of those positions enough for SAA ground forces to overrun them afterwards.
Today is a good day.
1. No one was killed.
2. The Russian air defence capability has been proven superior.
3. The Americans were bluffing to a large extent.
4. Russia can import S-300’s.
5. Syria will continue to be steadily liberated probably for many months if not a year before another US strike.
6. Ground troops from NATO would be the only effective way to remove Assad, not happening.
Russia continues to lead militarily, China economically. They have drained the infection on the world that is the USA. anti-biotics and dressing the wound are what remain.
I think they are doing a strong job of managing the US decline.
The Russians report that the Swiss laboratory used by the OPCW to test the Skripal blood samles revealed significant information – the presence of BZ incapacitating nerve agent.
Hoenig’s “Compendium of Chemical Warfare Agents” describes BZ as:
“BZ is usually disseminated as an aerosol with the primary route of entry into the body through the respiratory system; the secondary route is through the digestive tract. BZ blocks the action of acetylcholine in both the peripheral and central nervous systems. As such, it lessens the degree and extent of the transmission of impulses from one nerve fiber to another through their connecting synaptic junctions. It stimulates the action of noradrenaline (norepinephrine) in the brain, much as do amphetamines and cocaine. Thus, it may induce vivid hallucinations as it sedates the victim. Toxic delirium is very common.”
This describes the symptoms exhibitied by Sergei Skripal. It has a very high lethal dose to effective dose ratio of about 400:1 which means very small amounts are effective and the victim is unlikely to die unless massive amounts are applied.
The comment about aerosol dissemination is also very interesting. The CCTV showing the Skripals passing theough the covered arcade between Zizzi’s restaurant and the park bench where they were found showed a blonde woman leaving a shop after they passed and taking the same route as them. The Salisbury police initially declared this woman to be a person of interest, but she seems to have dropped off the radar once the complication of PC Bailey’s poisoning came up and the whole doorknob scenario was created.
Did she follow the Skripals and use a handheld spray unit to spray BZ into the Skripal’s faces? One commentator claimed she was carrying some kind of face mask as she left the shop. The very high lethal/effective ratio would make it a very safe agent to use in this way, especially as the antidote could be on hand in the case of accidental self-poisoning.
A shameful presentation by CBC and Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana White which was used to justify this cowardly act of aggression against Syria. Dana White sounded like a brainless twit. The selective presentation is a disservice to the people of Canada and to the truth. You then bring Canada’s bubble head Foreign Minister Freedland , a rabid Russophile and supported of Nazism in Ukraine to provide without evidence more lies about the recent supposed chemical use in Douma. You must think people in Canada are idiots? I have no problem with the examples that you provide, my problem is who you use to verify what you present. You owe your listeners a balanced presentation not one steeped in Cold War rhetoric and nationalism. I think Canadian people deserve the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, otherwise as Voltaire wrote “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities”
that is the whole point – trick as many people as possible to believe your lies – and you can easily manipulate them. The fact that they don’t want us to know the truth is the whole point.
As long as you believe in lies and imaginary friends and enemies – totalitarians/psychopaths are winning.
Use marketing (and predatory religion) to add more ‘panoramic fear’, isolate people across as many fault lines as possible – and you will have a bunch of fearful disoriented zombies as we do in the US/UK/Canada
That’s why they invest so much to maintain their loudest megaphone
Freedland is not a RussoPHILE. She is a RussoPHOBE.
Probably hates Russians, too.
The Russian MOD claims the Syrians shot down 71 of the 103 cruise missiles reaching Syria. The media report 110 missiles launched suggesting 7 didn’t make it as far as Syria. This is perfectly feasible for the antiquated Tomahawk series. If they were new missiles as Trump claimed, then that is a problem for the North American Terrorist Organisation.
There have been suggestions that the Syrians didn’t do all the work themselves but may have had a helping hand from an unknown party with excellent EW capabilities. That party is wise to allow the Syrians to take the credit as it doesn’t reveal or confirm capabilities to agressor nations.
I am confused about those figures, 32 of 103 taking out 2 empty buildings. Were the buildings hit 32 times by large warheads? It does look like some of the 32 may have been sent somewhere else or malfunctioned. The Russians may have been involved.
And the Americans have more reason to worry. Not exactly shock and awe!
L.
My impression is that this attack was for domestic consumption in the West. Why it is needed, is something else. To soothe the neo-con AngloZionists?
If so, it might well be an indication as to how paralyzed and weak they have become. That this was planned together with the Skripal poison seems highly likely but that went down the rabbit hole fast enough and nobody but these “democratic, freedom-loving” governments has bought into the false flag of the Douma chemical attack – if at all – being carried out by Syria.
I confess they look like total lunatics. Maybe we should point out one possible really positive quality of Trump – he is a scaredy-cat!! Please God. So is Netanyahu by the way. Hillary definitely is not – and THank God she was not elected.
This is nothing more than continuation of the Sykes Picot Agreement on the division of the Middle East between France and United Kingdom..
Sykes Picot Agreement was a lie and enslavement and robbery of the Middle East The lies have now continued for over 100 years and the robbery continues..
The Sykes-Picot-Sazonov Agreement’s aim was to manage the situation that would follow the liquidation of the Ottoman and prepare the conditions for the emergence of the new states of Syria and Irak. If only France and Britain remained on the terrain was due to the withdrawal of Russia following the Revolution. The constant harping on the ‘Sykes-Picot’ is the propaganda for the liquidation of Syria and Irak as sovereign states and their melting into a Caliphate (or a neo-Ottoman Empire, perhaps).
Aside from ensuring that S-300s and the like are delivered to Syria ASAP, Russia must now step up and widen its military cooperation with Iran.
Lebanon too must be brought into the fold and given access to Russia’s state-of-the-art air defense systems.
If Lebanon – who’s air space is violated every day by Israel with impunity – with Russia’s help can put some semblance of air defenses in place, it will go a long way in deterring aggression waged from its air space by Israel against Syria.
The Israelis are big cowards and only feel safe slaughtering Palestinian women and children.
The minute it senses any risk coming from its violation of Lebanon’s air-space it will cease and desist.
Remember, the US, acting on behalf of Israel, strives to ensure that Lebanon remains a weak state, possesing only APCs and Cessna planes.
Its time for this to change.
In 2006, Israel destroyed Lebanon’s infrastructure and deliberately targeted its civillian population, killing at least 1200.
Why should Lebanon be left defenseless against war criminals who threaten on a daily basis to inflict massive civillian casualities on the country next time around?
Israel is the main country acting against Russian interests in this arena – remember the US acts on its behalf – therefore, Puntin must punish the Zionist entity by placing a wide range of Russian weapons at the disposal of:
Iran
Syria
Lebanon, Iraq too at a later date.
Now is not the time for Russia to vacillate.
It must instead, double down and ramp-up its military assistance to these countries, which will send a clear message to the criminals that the halcyon days of Regime Change and Color Revolutions are over.
The Empire of Delusion must be reined in using the multi-polarity embodied by, Russia, China, Iran etc.
From now on the US and its allies must be made to understand that they by themselves, do not constitute the “international community”.
They must no longer be allowed to think that they can act with impunity!
Selah
Which force in Lebanon do you mean? Lebanon seems to be essentially a permanent cease fire or truce agreed between several powerful factions. For awhile they fought an awful civil war between them. Then they reached a power-sharing agreement that they kinda sorts stick to when the Saudi’s aren’t kidnapping the PM.
For awhile, the US was giving money and equipment to the Lebanese army seeing them as a force to fight Hezbollah within Lebanon. Seems like I saw something more recent about the Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperating on some thing. But it may have just been somebody’s propaganda.
The point is that when you just generally say “Lebanon” you probably should be more specific about which factions or forces in Lebanon you are talking about. And one risk is that if anyone disturbs the careful power sharing arrangements and the balances between the factions, then it seems possilble Lebanon could once again face civil war.
“So ask yourself: what awaits them and their regime in the future”
Here’s prescient documentary that foretells America’s future:
Idiocracy
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0387808/
“Mission accomplished” was also used to describe the Iraq war. I guess it’s code for “total disaster”..
If my job was to tell the world that message, I might have to be an alcoholic too!
Hope the Honorable Saker will give a final run down of these events, and its results in the coming days. I’m sure he’s got some good sources who will give him a real picture of what happened. I give a round of applause to the Syrian army, who have gone through hell, went back there again, and have gone there several times more and are still a pretty good fighting unit. God bless them and their families and the Syrian people.
I was just watching the UN Security Council meeting, about the air strikes on Syria, and I found it to be encouraging. The sentiments expressed by most nations represented the views of the peace-oriented global populace (i.e. the majority), IMO. (Thought about sending comments of gratitude to several non-permanent reps for this.)
However, as the USA sinks into irrelevance on the world stage, and the world shifts multi-polar, the politics between European countries (Russia included) seems to be the main obstacle. Truly, this seems intractable, as much so as in previous centuries, and I thank the Saker for illuminating the sources and nature of these conflicts. It’s as if those nations need a separate council where they debate amongst themselves before coming to the UN Security Council to pursue resolutions. How the heck does the new world order move past this?
” Called the strikes “Precise, overwhelming and effective” (does he also look like an alcoholic to you?) ”
Yes,drunk alcoholic.
” One Russian general remarked this morning that they were considering delivering S-300s to the Syrian. I guess that is better a case of better late than never. But the one system most needed are Pantsirs. The Russians need to built then on an emergency 24/7 schedule and deliver as many and as fast as possible as they are much better suited for the kind of tasks (cruise missile point defense) than the much larger S-300s. ”
2000 % agree.
Pantsirs for all kind of Coalitions and S-300 for Israel war planes.
And for asymmetric warfare Lebanon needs some of them,the Lebanese army,of course.
The Chickens launched the missiles mostly from the Red Sea and Al Tanf area. Who would have thought ? From the back.
At that time, Donald Swamp was the least evil from 2. Hillary would have started the war in Syria right away,so yes,we’ve got some extra time for repentance.
But Donald ,the ManChild is now cornered.Plus he has a bigger nuclear red button than RocketMan. I hope he won’t put the coffee mug on that button.
All for the nominal cost of $154,500,000.00
Priceless!!
I concur with Saker and most commentators that this was a good win for Syria. And the West must be worried that this is the best they can do. At least they had the sense to not cross the Russians.
Whilst I share the feeling of relief at no loss of Syrian life, having now slept and dwelt on the sheer duplicity of the West (particularly US and UK) in this and the Skripal case, I am now firmly of the belief that the world must be deep cleansed and start again. Reform is impossible.
We learned the reason for why Trump can’t do anything right back in 2016. With how fast he capitulated to the deep state, he probably can’t keep his hands off himself all day long, since he likes to grab pussy so much.
when Mordor bombed Serbia years ago – I was told by my family that it was the French who were warning Serbs about pending hits.
Is this some kind of Good Cop – Bad cop NATO plays with their victims? Inspired by their masters?
Reminds me a typical jewish married couple – the husband is always pretending to be nice and friendly and shy – while the wife is always loud, threatening, angry basically the opposite. Working together of course to confuse their victims and to profit
On UN missions like former yugoslavia, you get young and mid-ranking officers who see first hand a situation different from what their pre-deployment propaganda had told them to expect. Sometimes, some of them make decisions to act more humanely and justly than their orders tell them to do. And I do seem to remember a large French peacekeeping force in Bosnia.
A french peacekeeping force being made up of the foreign legion no less, with at the tie had a big slavic contigent after the fall of the USSR
Well, Karl Marx was a radical materialist, and so were the revolutionaries of the Red October. His philosophy is a typically western rationalistic one. So why should it surprise us when the today’s western figures, unleashed from all restraints, remind so strongly of what we have already seen in USSR?
BTW, Marx was very good at the diagnosis, but very hollow as a therapist. He predicted all this, but he wanted to cure materialism with it’s more extreme forms, and the slavery to the violence of the state with more of the same.
In the aftermath, Putin promised that ‘there will be consequences’. Saying that, he puts the ball squarely in his own court. Meanwhile, nervous ‘defenders’ of Syria (here on this blog site) are lamenting in unison: why doesn’t China act? China acts; just not in the way ‘defenders’ hoped for.
China acted since the carnage against Syria began, on moral grounds and in the forms of financial/weaponry support. Why else would Syria single out Russia and China to thank as far back as 2013? Sending troops to Syria is logistically awkward for China because of the distance and the lack of logistical support bases en route. You see, China simply hasn’t been the bully establishing bases in other nations. Sending the carrier to Mediterranean is moronic because, not being nuclear propelled it has a range of only 4000 miles and, sitting in the Med is sitting like a floating duck. So why would China send its soldiers to serve as cannon fodders on Russia/Syria behalf? Does China have a say on matters regarding Syria, or anywhere in the ME for that matter? What does China stand to gain that’s worth spilling blood for, besides hoping to slow down the Empire?
Since way before Russia /Syria became targets of the bully west, China was harassed and bullied like you wouldn’t believe, and most of you still laugh at and mock China for it. Remember the Galaxy ship humiliation? Remember it was Chinese embassy being bombed in Belgrade, not Russian? Remember it was empire’s ‘show of force’ in China’s neighborhood to contain its sovereign claim of Diaoyutai and SCS reefs, and China swallowed all that humiliation alone? Did Russia/Syria ever so much as sending military, or mere moral, support? China was clearly on its own. But now, China is expected to spill blood for the sake of solidarity. LOL!
Nevertheless, China will act in much bigger ways if things deteriorate down the slippery slope towards ‘hot war’ III. China will not allow the western monsters to dominate world affairs without a fight. And in such a fight, China will be squarely on Russian/Iranian side regardless of who started the war. In less than a year’s time the Beidu global positioning system will be complete, and if given leeway to operate military bases on friendly enclaves closer to western metropolises than from China’s own territories, China will be able to carry out surgical or punitive strikes against western targets with conventional weaponry. It opens up a lot of strategic manoeuver options. By the, when Trump orders missile attacks on foreign targets, he has NY/London/Paris/Chicago/LA to think about.
Meanwhile, China is strongly against Russian sale of S-300/S-400 missiles to Vietnam and India. I hope Russia understands the sensitivity.
mod-to note: Caps removed. Use italic or bold for emphasis. Moderation Policy Rule #1: Absolutely no use of capital letters (except in abbreviations).
So why would China send its soldiers to serve as cannon fodders on Russia/Syria behalf?
If the rumours of 3’500+ Chinese citizens fighting with al-Qaeda in Idlib are true, that would be one reason. The second reason would be for the PLA to gain combat experience; with the exception of PLA special forces fighting drug gangs in the golden triangle, the PLA has not had much experience since fighting Vietnam in 1979.
Does China have a say on matters regarding Syria, or anywhere in the ME for that matter?
Unless Beijing has been providing massive financial support that we do not know about, China will have to do more in Syria. Unlike Russia or Iran, China has not shed its own blood in Syria. Politically, Beijing has generally been supportive, but its failure to vote against the most recent UN resolution condemning Syria hit its political capital.
What does China stand to gain that’s worth spilling blood for, besides hoping to slow down the Empire?
You are correct in stating that Chinese logistics would likely not be able to support a Chinese expeditionary force in Syria; even Russia, with far superior airlift & other logistics support, is having a hard time supporting its forces in Syria.
It would be far better for the China-Russia alliance to allow Russia to concentrate on the western front, and China focus on the Pacific/eastern front. While it is understandable that Beijing is trying balance good relations with all Middle East actors, its abstention on the latest anti-Syria UN resolution could hurt Beijing in the future with respect to its disputes in the South China Sea, Diaoyu/Senkaku islands, or Taiwan separatist scenario.
That being said, the UN mistake can be easily forgotten, because Beijing did not clearly side with the West.
The resolution, drafted by Russia, was supported by Russia, China, and Bolivia. Against were: US, UK, France, Sweden, Holland, Poland, Kuwait, and Cote D’IVoir. Abstained: Peru, Khasastan, Ethiopia, and Papua New Guinea.
Fred Johs:
– And you can put in to your list that in the fact of the Syrian airdefence system, is about 30 years old.
From Soviet time. – Think about that.
The Russians did make it also that time for be albe to meet the technology of today.
So what will happen when the 300 or 400 system will arrive?
The anser will be verry easy: Don’t f*** with Syria.
Mod-to note: Caps removed. Profanity muted.
I’m just wondering whether Clown Prince Salman visiting Trump, May and Macron had anything to do with the “planning” of the Syrian gas incident (false flag op)? I wonder if there is a connection?
When comparing Stalin and Hitler we must understand the most important: Hitler couldn’t stop his action while Stalin could start and stop.
American War Party has this similar style of Hitler. They just can’t stop. And that’s why War Party is doomed to lose, just like Hitler’s gang. Man got to now his limits.
Relatively (compared to China, Russia, Iran, Brazil, Pakistan, India…) USA and its allies in Europe are 60-70% weaker now than in 1992. Their military dominance is over, their economic power is weak, they diplomacy has collapsed. The western culture and intellectual thinking is in free downfall. In reality it’s not cool at all to be “western”. It’s more and more shame just like some dirty secret insest of family.
There is nothing as shocking thing on earth than cultural decline. Worst thing of it: you just can’t stop that process.
as a Serb who spent 13 years in UK and as many in the US of AIPAC – I completely agree with you.
I was reading that book by Teleb – Skin in the Game recently. It made me think – how brainwashed people in the US (and even wealthy, ‘educated’, well-connected ones from famous families are in my experience) think they do have their skin in the game – but in a game of lies, fear and fraud.
it seems that they feel they must protect the lies (they are very well aware their lives are based on lies) – otherwise their whole lives will collapse.
So the most important thing is to not let reality win. Lies are truth and slavery is freedom for them
Most (or all) Americans I know – don’t want to know how they are being screwed and their gvt is doing terrorizing the world- they can only take very little reality- if any.
this is the biggest problem I think – it probably comes from religious brainwashing from a very young age.
The delusion and tolerance of lies and fear are very strong.
As if they are addicted to lies and fear
Further to my previous comment re Nails. I just made this:
http://telemarksporten.no/SakerPhotos/TrumpNails_resize.jpg
Kent
Russia, Iran, and Syria were aware of the plans to stage a false chemical attack weeks in advance. If this is true in the future, I hope they can develop a strategy to completely neutralize this propaganda, such as setting up monitoring equipment near rebel areas. Maybe this is the evidence they have about this last incident, which they are promising to reveal.
Another possibility would be to embed neutral observers in Syrian units to report whether chemical weapons are being used.
Sorry, the comparison of Hitler and Stalin sounds absolutely unacceptable. I personally could compare those two leaders in my complete ignorance about forty years ago after being brainwashed by the zionist anti-Soviet liberal propaganda. But not any more today. For Hitler was just an anglo-zionist creature to fulfill certain tasks and unleashing the war against the USSR. Whereas under Stalin our country became a world superpower with the most fair social and economic system ever and really human ideology and morals (the antithesis of it we today observe in the so-called Western world with all its lies, exploitation, Torah-style usury and ‘humanitarian bombings’).
Regarding Trump’s role there is nothing to discuss at all as the USA is governed not by him but by the ‘deep state’ and therefore this role may just give rise to sincere feelings of regret and pity. So instead of saying “US Presidents have now sunk even lower than…” I would say they did not sink anywhere but just emerged from the very depths of the Jehovistic genocidal ideology of the ‘chosen people’.
There is a better one from amn: Large scale missile attack on Saudi capital
From Iran with love…
If name calling, anger, and outrage would get rid of Trump, I would gladly pitch in. But he has had plenty of that thrown at him, and he is still there. I prefer the restrained language of Vladimir Putin. It helps one keep his own cool, and also avoids poisoning chances to negotiate with one who poses as an enemy. If we give in to school yard taunting, then we have lost the high ground.
Whatever we think of Donald Trump, he can pose a lethal threat to mankind, and it would serve us to handle him carefully, and in ways that offer us the maximum ability to counter his worst tendencies. To express one’s hatred of another, who you must find ways to deal with, is just not skillful behavior.
The US, UK and France are the new Axis. And it’s almost despairing to compare the quality of the leadership then existing in most of the Cold War, during the critical days of the Cuban Missiles Crisis, for instance, with their current incumbents, who are in another sub-league. Just think of John Kennedy, Adlai Stevenson, Harold Macmillan, Alec Douglas-Home, Charles de Gaulle, Konrad Adenauer and many others. Even Nikita Krushchev would be granted a much higher rating than psychpathic and pathetic characters like the current “leaders” in Washington, London, Paris and Berlin.
The Cuban Missile Crisis had a few of its own psychopaths running around in leadershiip positions. Gen. Curtis LeMay was head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and was trying to talk Kennedy into an immediate first strike nuclear attack on the Soviets. And Kennedy seemed to feel a lot of pressure in this direction, and in some ways was bucking the military and what would be later known as the deep state by not agreeing to nuke the Soviets.
The haste with which the case was built, the haste with which the attacks were ordered and the crudeness of the attacks suggest that it perhaps had a different purpose. I would speculate that it was to allow some rebels to escape or clean up some incriminating evidence in Douma – under the cover of the fire. It also gave the UK/US an excuse to legitimately bring their own forces into the immediate region. And finally, I suspect that it is to give warning that they can stage another false-flag in the coming days and follow it up more strongly with impunity. Beware the days to come.
Just wondering what’s really going on. I sure don’t know. But a few questions….
Would it be possible for May/Johnson et al. company of English stooges be more dishonest, pathetic, ludicrous, demented and otherwise unattractive politically – more vividly shooting themselves in the whatever – than they have been re Skripal etc?
If the agenda there was to gain political stature, diminish Corbyn, or vilify Russia and Putin,how did that turn out? Or was this a prelude to the nerve gas false flag in Syria?
What’s with the British enthusiasm for the largely symbolic missile attack on Syria on the basis of an obvious false flag? Was this as an attempt to spank Syria and Russia for having captured British special forces, or an attempt to play that old reliable card – war is good for political support/poll numbers? Or is witch May serving Dark Forces?
Turning to the United States, we have Trump via Tweet warning the Russians publicly that missiles would be on the way. Get ready! Not exactly the art of war. Warn the enemy! Was this not more like theatre than deadly attack?
After all, the Mueller probe has spent the last year looking under every stone, bush and porn star to find some sin, crime, explanation for how Trump and Putin, that dynamic duo, combined to beat the Deep State in the presidential election. Well, Mr Mueller, clearly President Trump has just earned a large Anti-Putin medal with his resolute, incredibly successful missile attack on a Syrian – outhouse, with Russian onlookers, has he not? So this “I showed the Russians a thing or two! Spanked their allies” perhaps sets the stage for Trump to fire Mueller?
Then we have top US generals looking a bit sheepish, and depressed, trying to keep a straight face while lying and pretending, as they described the ‘precise and incredibly successful attack’ on – an outhouse in Syria? . Made me wonder if maybe this wasn’t a bone thrown to the Bolton-esque rabid dogs, for domestic political purposes, to stay the many prominent hands that want to impeach or get rid of, or otherwise destroy Trump? Who for all his lies, gaffes, stupidities and ravings, has somehow managed to compete with Putin as the most demonized political personage since Hitler.
I mean, if both the Republicans and the Democrats and the CIA hate him that much, doesn’t that almost amount to, well, an indication that he is not quite under control? Which in the age of Presidential puppets, is perhaps a marginal victory, a good sign??
Which is not an endorsement, but still, makes one wonder….
Maybe there are prominent people in the US military who are actually becoming disillusioned with the mass murdering America going down the drain Empire project, and are trying to inch their way, within an insane cultural circumstance, towards same kind of semblance of sanity? And Trump is their guy, they took a chance on an eccentric flim flam artist with a nuclear grenade? Just wondering.
I hope this time the anti-Empire coalition (Russia, Iran, China, et al) will engage the west a bit more actively in a propaganda war subsequent to this war incident. I hope both China and Russia indulge in it. Make use of outlets such as RT and Global Times to publish, over and over, how many missile actually hit target, showing pictures of damages and pictures of non-damages which would puncture the balloon of 105 hits claimed by their sucker spokesmen/women. Don’t make it an one-week effort; make it a 3-month or 6-month affairs, with sarcasm, jeers, and cold hard facts of how one hit by a Tomahawk should look like. Make them blush; make them scramble to answer questions raised. Let them lose credibility. Let them lose face.
They claimed 105 hits. That’s a big number. In flaunting their success they carelessly over-stated. Ground evidence would make Trump to want never to hear about ‘105 hits’ any more.
“…what awaits them and their regime in the future?”
Ye Gads!
A hefty number of “Americans” wanted to dissolve the “Union” years ago.
There are no “Americans” at all where I live. There are Pennsylvanians, there are displaced Alabamans, there are Ohioans and Michiganders.
And of course, feminists and queer nation and minorities of all sorts, just not available where I am (currently).
“Americans”, no.
Strangely, that’s what the Anti-Federalists predicted nearly 250 years ago.
There was never a justification for people calling themselves “American” in the first place. The “more perfect union” was only meant to enable more freedom for Pennsylvanians, Kentuckians (etc.) Since it plainly did not work that way, the failure is now obvious to the thickest federalist that the game is almost over.
But if the current buffoon is the last president, what an insult to a place that produced some fairly honest genius. History as comedy and tragedy at the same time.
The Pentagon said : “A U.S.-led coalition believes it sent a powerful message to Damascus and its backers, surgically slicing through the country’s air defense systems to cripple the backbone of the Syrian government’s chemical weapons apparatus.”
If they knew there were CW factories in Syria, why did they wait so long to destroy them? And also, were they not concerned that when bombing said factories, the chemical weapons would waft into the air and kill civilians in the vicinity of said factories?
It’s almost like the AZ doesn’t give a fig about what lies it tells to the public as they think we are all complete dummies and will believe what we’re told, hook, line and sinker :o
Is the USS Harry Truman carrier strike group still steaming towards the Syrian coast? If so, why? Are the AZ planning another bloody nose attack on Syria?
I am grinding my teeth when I read comments on FB or Twitter by people who are laughing at Russia because she did nothing. It’s bad for my blood pressure :(
WWRD (what will Russia do)?
Putin made a statement saying Russia will convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the aggressive actions by the US and its allies. Surely that will just give the UN envoys to UK, France and especially the USA a chance to thumb their noses at Nebenzya?
I despair that the AZ bullies will never be taught a lesson. Mad May is parading around like she is Margaret Thatcher, Macron acts like Napoleon incarnate and as for the Orangutang … no doubt he has been pounding on his chest acting like a gorilla.
Believe me when I say I was scared that WWIII would break out so am relieved it didn’t, but oh dear, I wanted so much for the RF to show them who was boss.
The US almost always keeps a carrier group in the Persian Gulf these days. The last one left and sailed east to port. It was perfectly normal for the US to rotate another carrier group to the Persian Gulf. Of course, the route to the Persian Gulf would take it through the eastern med, the suez canal, the red sea, around the yemen coast and finally to the straights of hormuze and into the Persian gulf. Almost all of that distance is within easy air strike range of Syria, so it could have joined the Syria strikes when it reached the eastern med from virginia.
Both the Pentagon and the Russian MOD made a point of calling it a perfectly normal deployment. And it was. it was a perfectly normal deployment that would perfectly normallly sail right to air strike range from Syria. Now that its late to the party, it will just cruise on around the rest of the way to harass Iran.
I fully understand and share your emotions and your views.
“…AZ doesn’t give a fig about what lies it tells to the public as they think we are all complete dummies and will believe what we’re told…”
Alas, very sad truth is that they don’t even expect us to believe in their lies – this is not any more important. For now we all have entered the era when common people do not decide anything – no matter whether they are ‘complete dummies’ or bright minds, whether they believe or not… The key positions in the world are occupied by anglo-zionists or their proxies everywhere and this is a decisive factor. The more I live the more I am apt to think that the final answer to all the mundane injustice lies within the sphere of Christian eschatology. At the same time I do not exclude that WWIII may be one of the eschatological outcomes.
Looks like some sort of stealth campaign has begun. Israel is suspected. Possible aircraft shot down.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-14/unidentified-warplanes-strike-iranian-military-base-southern-syria-skynews-arabia
http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/world-news/2369-israel-launched-new-attack-upon-syria
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5616645/Explosions-heard-near-Aleppo-amid-claims-Iranian-military-base-bombed-fighter-jets.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sulU5Tt1He8
I was actually heartened, if that’s the word, by this strike. As you say, Saker, and as Dimitry Orlov predicted years ago, this lot are lower than shit. If the empire runs itself into the ground, then that’s fine with me. My question? What sort of non-collective guilt punishment do we give the leadership when their charade finally collapses around them. I would think Russia could look at asymmetric, quiet economic countermeasures.
Dealing with war criminals in the future is about establishing better world and better countries within that world. Those that have conspired, and carried out wars of aggression must be tried openly, but not through some sham UN court, each country must do their own, each country must take responsibility for its history, for the suffering of wars of aggression in this we begin to de-fascise society.
The arms dealers, diplomats, the profiteers of these aggressions they must be tried, where they have contributed to these conspiracies and policies.
The media needs to be cleaned-up, large scale arrests and trials of producers, managers and all those that employed actors rather than journalists, the propagandizes have to see prison, the ‘journalists’ who simply regurgitated the policies need to go.
Let is not forget the intelligence agencies, their people in academia. Their members need to be branded criminal organizations and treated as such, any position where honestly is a requirement they should removed wholesale including within the armed forces.
Next the fraudsters, hucksters and criminal organizations that have thrived under these regimes have to be dealt with by applying criminal laws codes.
Why? It is simple we can talk of world peace, international law, but these things have a purpose other than themselves — they set the conditions under which society can prosper (not some, but all). The precondition of a society fulfilling its purpose improving the life of the its people, something the world desperately needs.
We cannot move forward even in the simplest reform, the simplest improvement, with these people in place. They only know how to obstruct and destroy and fill their own pockets. They are dishonest in every respect, they are the great fraudsters; and most of all they are as a group incompetent, stupid, game players.
War crimes trials are the first act in giving are kids a real future, fair trials, and fair punishments. However category A war criminals, those who could of but did not stop these wars, those that coerced others, those that had the power of our state and abused it and are directly part of the slaughter of millions, those that by simply asking could have found the truth, who would be advised but choose not to be, that held the power but used its against us and other people — that should be paid in blood.
If there was a time in history to be unforgiving it is this period, this should be a watershed in world history, and carried in a manner that no-one anywhere should be in any doubt that war is the last resort when all else fails, not the aim of policy, not a good way to make money and have a career. That is why it is important they we, in each country, deal with our own collaborators and instigators and not wait for someone else to do it for us — because they will not.
One of the most disgusting aspects of this criminally insane attack is the obvious coordination with head chopping terrorists just waiting for their encrypted signal from Mad Dog Mattis to make their move.
I think that the 32 out of 113 also needs to be broken down into those that were sent to “”undefended”” site and those what actually broke through the defences. Of those that broke through the defended sites, what was the reason, ie were they too good for the defences, did they get through while the defence systems were reloading, other. Love to know the answer to that. Personally I think nett 15% effective strike rate, which if true would be a terrible result for the FUKUSAll Empire
I’ve never commented on this site before, but I was deeply worried about the events leading up to, and surrounding, the Syrian strikes. I would say the West has lost it’s collective conscience, but that happened a very long time ago. For now, perhaps, we won’t see any further escalation of the conflict. However, I suspect a direct confrontation with Russia will happen by 2020 at the latest. Maybe that’s being too optimistic…
I’ve been hearing of covert strikes against Iranian targets in Syria (probably by Israel), though, I don’t know the validity of the reports. I would not be surprised…
This incident and the recent UNSC meeting called by Russia seriously puts the question on the UN and UNSC, their functions, ability, purpose and whether they are worth membership considering that the UN is incapable of protecting it’s own from aggression, Syria and US are both members.
Possibly the Russians with China and Asian, S. American and African nations can form they own Security Council using International law as a base.
When these “strikes” on Syria were first announced, my initial reaction was to react emotionally, but then you have to think about Trump’s first cruise missile “barrage” what, last year or so? What about all the huff and puff with North Korea? Invasions?
When I was a kid, sometimes you have to throw a mad dog (deep state) a bone to distract it and give it what it wants for a limited time until you can move to safety. Corporate media will praise Trump of course, and bask in the violence. I’m still confident with the American patriots that are acting behind the scenes. Can’t give up hope yet.
Dave’s X22 Report has been amazing lately:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QF60VV3G3_Y
One difference I seem to notice is that they are not saying they targetting any airfields. They simply claimed that they had destroyed three chem weapons facility and ‘crippled Assad’.
One fascinating thing I thought I saw hinted in an article was when some reporter asked if by bombing these dangerous chemical weapons while they were stored in facilities, didn’t they run the risk of leaks and spills that could harm a lot of people. The general gave some magic answer that they did it in such a way that they were certain nothing dangerous had leaked.
The only way I can imagine that really being true would be if they were absolutely certain that there were no dangerous chemicals there before they bombed it!
I wonder about the timing of this illegal Syrian missile strike. Why did it take the Empire so long to strike? They had the assets in place for this sort of attack immediately after the false flag event. Strange.
Now that the attack has happened I had hoped for a better diplomatic effort as real dialog is clearly needed. After today I have given up hope for this. The U.S. State department seems to be lead by amateurs. The U.N. Ambassador particularly seems to be way out of her league. I have seen better at college freshman level model U.N. programs. I am very ashamed for my country.
I often turn to the memoirs of Armand Dr Caulaincourt when questions of war with Russia come up. I think Napoleon’s Ambassador to Russia really understood the character of the Russian people. He knew why they would rather burn Moscow to the ground rather than have the French occupy it. I don’t think the Russian character has changed. Something to think about as an aircraft carrier group approaches and more bellicose statements are made.
One of the days a well executed mission accomplished will be celebrated in radioactive ash. Mark my words. Napoleon didn’t listen to Caulaincourt; will there be better success with this Emperor? I am not seeing it.
Neither did the Kaiser and Hitler listen to Bismarck, who also was ambassador to Russia and knew what he was talking about. American Ambassadors to Russia don’t know. They really believed that Navalny could beat Putin! That’s why it took so long for the ‘Empire’ of Evil to strike.
Actually the French have occupied Moscow, which was already evacuated. The mistake of Napoleon was that he believed that his tactic victory would be enough to force Russia to the negotiation table, his aim being to weaken Russia, force her back into the Continental System, and make her accept French domination of Europe. But the Russians did not behave as expected! Even before the invasion the Emperor Alexander said that he would never make peace so long as a single enemy soldier remained on Russian soil, even if that meant standing firm on the line of the river Volga after being defeated in battle and losing Petersburg and Moscow.
And for God’s sake, don’t forget that Russia is under the protection of the ‘Mighty Leader in battle, the One who possesses power invincible, the Mother of God’.
I like the comment, except that to me, it automatically calls the children of Fatima to mind.
So, I guess, at least those parts of Fatima were well-designed memes.
I would be Catholic except for their recent (from mid-19th c.) Marian confections and Pope Francis.
I baulk at ‘Immaculate heart’, ‘Immaculate conception of Mary’, and ‘Queen of Heaven’.
Orthodoxy is seeming better, of course, I am not knowing much, attended services (Greek) many times, love Russian Orthodox icons.
The one Orthodox church is far, not too far, I was assuming it was a fake church for weddings, (very common), met a priest whom I asked, he said ‘No. This is a real church.’
However, I still think they conduct wedding ceremonies for non-believers for profit at times.
Westerners simply cannot take out of their minds the idea that they are always victorious over Russia or China. Look how Napoleon has always beaten the Russians (Austerlitz, Friedland, Borodino)! Look how Hitler has beaten them and how much he resisted the counter-attack! Had not been for the winter… But certainly we’ll beat them next time, we have a ‘bigger button’!
The West beat China in the Opium Wars, occupied China for 100 years, they boxed the ‘Boxers’. Where are they now?
You seem to be on the right path. Persevere. It is a long and arduous task to ‘know the secrets of the kingdom of heaven’. Many fall along the path, others on rocky places or among thorns, like in the Sower’s Parable.
I urge you to take a look at the comments made by Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on Syria on youtube. This is something entirely new (and somewhat hopeful) that appears on the MSM. The search string is the same: Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on Syria.
Thanks for the suggestion. This professor was well worth the listen. I wonder what they were thinking letting him into the ministry of truth’s studio.
Is that the same Professor Jeffrey Sachs from Harvard, who, with a cabal of fellow Jewish economists from Harvard, created the ‘shock therapy’ inflicted on the USSR that impoverished millions and caused the premature deaths of millions, all while a gang of a dozen or so ‘oligarchs’, nearly every one of whom was, amazingly, also Jewish, looted the country. That Jeffrey Sachs?
This was just Vaudeville. What does it mean? It is a sign of weakness, not of strength. Maybe it also means the real action will take place in a different theater, someplace that will not trigger WWIII. If you think about power structures and alliances, it makes sense for the empire to go through the motions of an attack on Syria, while planning to strike in earnest someplace else, to paraphrase Jonah Goldberg’s famous quote, to find a shitty little country it can throw against a wall and nobody will care.
The empire is a bully, it favors attacking weak countries without powerful friends, but it’s not stupid, it’s not ultimately going to attack and trigger worldwide conflagration, it just pretends to do so. After which the spinmeisters characterize this nothing burger as a perfect success. The message the empire is unknowingly sending thereby is not a good one, because it is signaling its own weakness and lack of resolve. This in turn will only embolden the multipolar powers to unite and take down the hegemon. This has happened many times in the past, especially in European history. See Paul Kennedy’s Rise and Fall of the Great Powers.
“… 71 out of 103 missiles were intercepted…”?
That still forever leaves 32 too many, in a context of imposture, infamy, and impunity.
So the French president Micron warned the Syrian government. This petit pompidou is behaving more like his Turkish poodle Erdoghan every day. How many twists and turns can this MIcron perform before the audience simply walks out and sets fire to the big top.
Surely there is a base somewhere in the central Sahara that this yankee pentagon General can ‘command’. Then at least no one will be able to contradict his imaginative tales.
According latest info from Russian military sources: Syrian air defence blocked 79 of 103 missiles. 76% of all.